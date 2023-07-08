The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

120 N 18th St; North 18 Llc to Bakery Rva Llc, $274,590.

320 N 21st St; Hoskins Samuel Andrew And to Gardner Ronald And, $516,005.

515 N 24th St; Palmer James Gilbert And Jill to Bui Andy Vu, $520,250.

306 N 26th St U212; Godino Adele to Makumbi Alex, $310,000.

613 N 32nd St; Corson Jean E Revocable Living to 32nd Street Land Trust 1, $350,000.

1104 N 36th St; Oakwood Housing Llc to Kilgore Jillian L &, $395,000.

3014 3rd Ave; 3rd Ave Llc to Coreas Rosa Veronica And, $290,500.

2701 4th Ave; Zt Investments and Vinayak Ravi and to J Coleman Management Group Llc, $150,000.

701 Arnold Ave; Fountain Geneva to Petras Zane A, $154,000.

1500 Bangle Dr; Morgan Patricia A to Sanchez Leon Paulina, $159,000.

1617 Bilder Ct; Johnson Jeremy And Felisha to Logan Isaiah, $440,000.

1333 W Broad St U503; Hull Properties Llc to Dages William C Jr And, $154,000.

10 E Brookland Park Blvd; 10 E Brookland Park Llc to Chicas Llc, $280,000.

5221 Campbell Ave; Integral Properties Llc to Mcdonald Margaret, $240,000.

2410 Cersley St; Home Slice Properties Llc to Hodges Kelvin, $244,000.

306 W Clay St; 306 West Clay Street Llc to Arroyo Aaron M And, $515,000.

3419 Cutshaw Ave; Catalano Margo D And Richard to Labuschaigne Laura, $365,000.

5504 Dorchester Road; White Joshua C to Petrucelli Ann Marie And Bryan, $510,000.

9926 Duryea Dr; Carragher Michael J And to Kennedy Rex Colton, $375,000.

4004 Fauquier Ave; Fearnow Edgar B and Jean G to A F J Properties Llc, $290,000.

7009 Forest Hill Ave; Pergerson William C and Dyane B to S X C W Properties Ii Llc, $1,325,000.

2418 E Franklin St U113; Brink Robert H to Purcell Victoria Paige, $180,000.

1828 German School Road; NVR Inc to Lorelli Karen Lynn And Matthew, $445,800.

4206 W Grace St; Capital City Properties Llc to Christensen Dale A And, $628,000.

3612 Greer Ave; Chute Robert Allen And to Moya Leonel, $248,000.

2711 Grove Ave U3; Welliver Alison to Smith Family Trust Trustees, $420,000.

3213 Hanover Ave; Lucas Valerie Ann to Peyton Daniel P And Kristen L, $670,000.

4003 Hermitage Road; Seay Living Trust Trustees to Brown Christopher Michael And, $460,000.

129 W Jackson St; Mookerjee, Debraj to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $180,558.

4332 Kenmare Lane; Bagalso Neil Dalit And Jean to Vaddadi Srinivas Aditya, $380,000.

1925 W Laburnum Ave; Warren Leroy T to Marson Ann Marie Trust Fbo, $410,000.

2614 Lamb Ave; Beale Courtney to Trek Properties Llc, $205,000.

3705 Lawson St; Prince Flooring Llc to Laporte Gail Michelle And, $200,000.

36 E Lock Lane U8; Durham David A And Alison K to Workman Lawrence K Jr, $288,000.

1806 E Main St; Richmond Balance Holdings Llc to Virginia Center For Public, $430,000.

2318 Maplewood Ave; Hhgrubb Llc to Daly Andriana Schultz, $572,000.

3017 E Marshall St; Benslimane Sarah M to Dorsey Holdings Inc, $250,000.

2901 Midlothian Tpke; Hundt Meghan Elizabeth to Whitehouse Elizabeth M, $238,000.

1408 Nelson St; Kelley Llc to Wag Investment Llc, $150,000.

2005 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Veezhinathan Raman, $415,015.

209 Old Orchard Lane; Foster Merritt W Iii to Straub Theodore R Jr And, $925,000.

3210 Park Ave; Harrison Mary Simmons to Wyant Riley C And Carter R, $665,000.

5209 Parker St; Wolpert Michael J to Berkman Linda, $225,000.

3422 Parkwood Ave; Rollins O Randolph And Martha F to Parkwood Ave Llc, $392,857.

3020 Patterson Ave U2; Ferrell Pamela to Nguyen Jesseeca D And, $181,350.

514 Pollock St; Ready Homes Llc to Lesser Kelli A, $335,000.

815 Porter St U409; Griffin Keyana D to Mcbride Cooper, $305,000.

1017 Rennie Ave; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Zerbst Douglas E And Petra M, $530,000.

5845 Riverside Trl; Blackmore John R And Darlene C to Mclaughlin William J And, $440,000.

1904 Seddon Road; Snyder Christopher W And to Fleiss Robert H And Abigail A, $420,000.

4111 Southampton Road; Howell Daniel Elliott And to Kinney Cassidy J And James R, $435,000.

3016 Stuart Ave; Bennett Andrew R to Warren Samuel R, $467,200.

1713 Texas Ave; Riverwatch Properties to Gill Rachel N, $415,199.

4300 Warwick Road; Padilla and Associaties Llc to Padilla Celso Abrahan Jr And, $215,000.

3713 Whitewood Road; Dolan Thomas A And Caitlin to Mahler Steffen Q And, $600,000.

5300 Wingfield St; Watchtower Homes And to Sinha Akriti, $430,000.

HENRICO

8619 Ackley Ave, Henrico; Mccune Austin J to Clausing Derek A, $268,000.

5101 Alden Parke Cir, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Purushothaman Prabhakaran Et Al, $769,345.

7710 Ardmore Rd, Henrico; Johnson David J to Quiacain Juana Pricila Mendez, $220,000.

502 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Goulart Alexander S and Heather Annette to Henderson Brooke Susan and C B Kennington, $699,000.

344 Becklow Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Duvall Elizabeth A, $810,662.

5101 Bending Branch Ct, Henrico; Reed Jennifer L to Nd Properties Llc, $245,000.

1916 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Van Ness Douglas H and Maureen E to Mohammad Matiullah and Farida Ahmad, $384,500.

9314 Bramall Rd, Henrico; Sanford Timothy and Nicole M to Gallagher Peter James Ii and Sarah Ossman, $435,000.

4313 Broad Hill Dr Ub, Henrico; Walker Alexandra F to Patel Dipen and Anisha, $437,950.

1507 Bronwyn Rd Ut-2, Henrico; Birmingham John C and Julie D and Adrian E to Wills Billie S and Laura Elizabeth, $200,000.

12469 Burnside Ln, Henrico; Osteen Derrick E and Colleen M Nichols to Girgis Samir E and Wafaa N and Dalya, $575,000.

317 Carlstone Dr, Henrico; Miller Russell L to Paramount Investments Llc, $180,000.

9001 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Pellegrino-Kramer F and Jhj to Luu Lan, $295,000.

10701 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Whitaker Callahan Marlo C and P Whitaker, $524,745.

10732 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Dryden Nathan and Kerry, $558,590.

4817 Chillie Ln, Sandston; Docherty Robert and Rachel to Rodriguez Carlos A and Ashley J Peacock, $490,000.

4909 Clayton Rd, Henrico; Jones Akina T and Welton E to Wyche Lenora Ernesta, $285,000.

1301 Cole Blvd, Glen Allen; Hazelwood Scott J to Buchanan Ronald, $260,000.

7521 Comet Rd, Henrico; Dempesis Juanell to Gharbi Amir, $263,500.

2108 Cool Brook Dr, Henrico; Pannell Dianne Fenner to Brockmeier Gilda, $203,000.

5109 Coxson Rd, Henrico; S R Mechanical Llc to Sydow Jennifer Anne, $339,000.

405 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Meridian Development Inc to Camper Ashley Elizabeth, $290,000.

Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Civil War Preservation Trust to United States Of America, $150,000.

2008 Delrio Dr, Henrico; Stith Josephine Loretta F to Montalvo-Radley Judith and Durwood Pierce, $225,000.

1706 Devers Rd, Henrico; Feitig Stuart W to Robinson Street Properties Llc, $185,000.

7430 Doran Rd, Henrico; Meadows Ernest F Jr to Gonzalez Erica Luana and Jose C, $215,000.

1721 Eden Ave, Henrico; Gaines Paul to Roach Logan Charles, $310,000.

627 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Bigelow Cale and Ashley, $411,034.

9713 Electra Ln, Henrico; Tuck Sharon A and D W Anderson Et Al to Chen Yongzeng and Jing, $287,000.

9138 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Kirlow Corporation to Nicholas Jessica Holen and Matt, $287,000.

2002 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tu-Wean to Lindley Jeffrey and Charter, $368,000.

4421 Foxfire Ln, Henrico; Ingersoll David L and Tracy A to Sharpe Bryant D, $210,000.

1131 Gaskins Rd, Henrico; Quisenberry G Robert and Susan G Trustees to Revival Group Up Llc, $875,000.

11424 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Martindale Amanda J and Derek H Et Al to Robinson Charles E Jr, $550,000.

4 Glenbrooke Cir E, Henrico; Zinsser John W and Nancy Robinett to Brent Andrew Mason Jr and Maria Enochs, $1,600,000.

413 Green Hollow Ln, Sandston; Clarke Edward W and James R to Mitrovic Djurdje, $269,000.

9618 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Arroyo Roy A and Beatriz to Desmond Afrah and Nicholas R, $235,000.

2804 Guyana Dr, Henrico; Ewbank Michael E and D G to Block Jason Andrew and John Stauble Jr, $399,950.

3713 Harris Ave, Henrico; Williams General Contractor Llc to Harris Rosalind Sherriell and Tyron W, $332,534.

12333 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Mudumba Venkateshwara and M Chilakamarri, $907,151.

502 Heather Cir, Henrico; Dcdh Rentals and Real Estate Llc to Shaw Brianna, $209,900.

1551 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Sawyer Wilbert L Jr and Michael J to Carpenter Scott W, $250,250.

12520 Hillgate Ln, Henrico; Damalas Kostas and J S &es to Hossain Mukim and Shahana, $435,000.

2907 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Weakley Marshall N to Bennett James W Jr and Denise D, $620,000.

2413 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Smith Thomas W and Jonathan B to M And M Capital Investments And Corp, $218,000.

11445 Ivy Home Pl, Henrico; Chastain James C Iii and Janet P to Boyles-Hodges Tara and Jody L Hodges, $730,000.

9508 Kennedy Station Ter, Glen Allen; Kradi Ahmed A to Mathes Jack R and Shannon T Albright, $373,000.

3202 Klaus Ct, Glen Allen; Cullinan John J Iii and Carol H Trustees to Lin Jason and Yingzi Zou, $435,000.

10616 Lambeth Rd, Glen Allen; Teates Pamela J to Feather Austin B and Wendy C and Timothy A, $305,000.

2765 Lassen Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Copeland Chase W, $340,104.

9705 Laurel Lakes Ct, Glen Allen; Carol Jan S to Denson Kristina Kellie, $365,000.

10303 Leander Dr, Glen Allen; Snead Anne D to Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc, $347,851.

5900 Lewis Rd, Sandston; Pet Park N Ride Llc to Freds Towing And Transport Inc, $265,000.

5000 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Henrico; Midtown Land Partners Llc to Wellsmith Llc, 13100000.

11705 Lincolnshire Ct, Glen Allen; Heaton Charles E Jr Trustee to Prestosa Edwin S and Maribel C, $751,251.

1800 Locust Hill Rd, Henrico; Small Ralph E to Cardounel Wendy S and Arturo J, $640,000.

12101 Loxton Ct, Glen Allen; Gonsalves Jacqueline A to Mcdonnell Edward J and Holly A Trustees, $720,000.

12208 Malham Way, Glen Allen; Crews L Jeremy and Allen R Jackson Tstees to Pacini Gino and Rosa, $720,000.

3460 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; West Patricia B to Groah Christine H, $576,000.

2740 Maurice Walk Ct, Glen Allen; 2740 Maurice Walk Court Series to Shelton Glen Jr, $310,000.

707 Mccormick Farm Dr Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Rengasamy Bharath Manicham Et Al, $290,139.

705 Mccormick Farm Dr Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Chabot Salima, $333,172.

10533 Meadowbrook Rd, Glen Allen; Davidson George M and Nancy to Hicks Robert M and Victoria T Dandridge, $460,000.

2008 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Gugino Jamison Ross Jr to Gill Shelley Ruth, $389,950.

1150 Mill Rd, Henrico; Hadad Joudat A Estate to Hadad Rose M, $218,500.

6806 Monument Ave, Henrico; Gruber David E and Jennifer E to Lee Derek and Ashley Gross, $347,500.

401 N Mooreland Rd, Henrico; Young Lawrence Edward Iii to Langston Deven James and Lauren Elizabeth, $560,000.

1851 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Rivera Israel and Ana B to Raudales Cruz Carlos E and Alba M R M, $269,000.

1406 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Powers Clifton Iii to Lindsay Amanda Nichole, $286,000.

11201 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen; Suntrust Bank to Hamilton Glen Allen Llc, $1,350,000.

2324 Old Coach Ct, Henrico; Offenback Shawn D &judy L to Maynes Christopher A, $438,000.

5261 Old Main St, Henrico; Hwang Annette to Anton Christopher Chase, $620,000.

11333 Old Washington Hwy, Glen Allen; Gilmore Jason R and Jennifer R to Lowery Byron Shane and Sarah Shepherd, $565,000.

918 Pale Moon Dr, Glen Allen; Talley Gregory Todd to Ludwig Helen N, $325,000.

807 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; to Zhao Xiao Bo, $434,000.

8400 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Roberts Vicki M to Hunt Patricia Marie and Forrest Desales, $385,000.

3316 Pemberton Creek Ct, Henrico; Mekhaeil Samouel and Mariam Danial to Gawargy George F and Nesreen R, $369,450.

2704 Pershing Ave, Henrico; Bolton Brandon and Sarah E to Entin Arik Sandor and Kristina Bailey, $475,000.

2804 Pleasant Lake Dr, Henrico; Nenni Antony J and Sara P to White Donald and Katharine C, $670,000.

2408 Poates Dr, Henrico; Trainum Dorothy H Trustee to Adams Sean C and Claire, $215,000.

2516 Prestwick Rd, Henrico; Rogers Natalie N and Jason R Quintana to Bienz Aaron Jordan and Mae E Baczynski, $330,000.

2800 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Fields Joseph C to Nguyen Thanh and Anhdao, $271,000.

4609 Raspberry Patch Ln, Henrico; Taylor Desni C to Brockenberry Kandyce, $253,000.

624 Reese Dr, Sandston; Roane Sara and Zachary Kennedy to Edmondson Cheryl and Mack, $270,000.

406 Renee Ct, Henrico; Hodge Michael D to Lbg Llc, $175,000.

1205 Ridgecrest Dr, Henrico; Rowland Kelsey Bridget Ryan to Loveland Darcy Jeanne and Uros Markovic, $375,000.

6028 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Allen Kelly Ann, $602,698.

251 Rocketts Way U110, Henrico; Miller Makensie L to Ghidotti Lisa Marie, $275,000.

7513 Roswell Rd, Henrico; Gelsomino Todd and Kelly Wolf to Andrews Marci, $322,000.

2913 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Shepperson Thurman L and Jacqueline A to Housing and Urban Development, $294,910.

11317 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Vembuli Muthukumaran and K Durairaj to Gowkanapalli Viswanatha Reddy, $395,000.

1208 Santa Anna Rd, Henrico; Alderson Thomas E Jr and Joanne M to Polk Linda B and Ryan Daniel Sullivan, $265,000.

10008 Scotts Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Garnett Hamilton C R and Melanie A to Carter Shanette and Deshaun Hunter, $412,000.

100 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Daniel Steven and Christy to Morey Michael, $465,000.

1619 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Tran Brian L and Lora L Portsche to Mcsorley Elizabeth Caldwell, $264,500.

7301 Somoa Dr, Henrico; Takala Kevin V and Wannarak Wannapong to Tyger Matthew S and Kelley S, $301,000.

8503 Spalding Dr, Henrico; Loving Melvin H and T W to Solid Ground Renovations Ll, $264,265.

1907 Stanberry Dr, Henrico; Colvin William C to Husejnovic Anisa and Mihret Kabilovic, $365,000.

741 Stonemeadow Dr, Glen Allen; Phouthakhanty Nikone to Crawford Alexias and Daray, $410,000.

7603 Sunny Bank Dr, Henrico; Mobley Adam J to Acosta Alfonzo and Lazara Hernandez, $220,000.

2526 Thicket Greene, Henrico; Proffit Clifton Bruce to Swansea Llc, $166,000.

10980 Tiller Rd, Glen Allen; Rci Builders Llc to Lor Chanvirak and Anna Bach, $594,734.

9468 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Downing Teresa Moore to Marantz Linda, $256,000.

12025 Turnberry Park Ln, Glen Allen; Van Meter Bruce A and Ellen to Goher Muhammad Ijaz and Mehreen Qureshi, $800,000.

8308 University Pl, Henrico; Mauck Douglas A Trust to Fusiak Timothy S and Kaitlin M, $820,000.

544 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Walker Lucius H and Marie Z to Manning Dennis R Jr, $435,000.

1301 Ware Rd, Henrico; Phillips A Loren and Douglas M to Kuehn Jacqueline J, $377,500.

5537 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Archer Stuart J and Kate E, $335,169.

5549 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Krishnamurthy Roopalatha and G M K, $323,977.

3507 Westcliffe Ave, Henrico; Maple Tree Investments Llc to Weidhaas Anne and Michael Conte, $260,115.

1004 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Irvin William J Trustee to Pangraze David A and Morghan, $587,500.

10814 Whitaker Woods Rd, Henrico; Philp Craig L and Anne W to Mountcastle Thomas W and Meghan W, $682,000.

5930 Whitehurst Ln Ua, Henrico; Johnson Victoria and Margaret Merritt to Prajapati Hasmukh and Alpa and Harsh, $317,500.

4121 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Clements Geraldine to Lawrence Duane, $315,000.

4909 Windy Hollow Way, Glen Allen; Rahman Mohammad S and Darakhshan Khan to Jack Christopher and Megan, $687,500.

1404 Wood Grove Cir, Henrico; Borill Amy L to Ahmad Fazal A and Farzana, $380,000.

108 Wootton Rd, Sandston; Hinceman Eva S and C R S Jr Et Al to Schesventer Sarah Lynn, $218,500.

CHESTERFIELD

5816 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Pearson Michael Ray Jr and Gowell Kilah, $352,065.

16412 Aklers Ct, Chesterfield; Everett Amy to Coleman Ruth P, $580,000.

12028 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Patel Dilip S and Reemaben, $630,850.

11506 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Warren Irina Lyashok and David H, $566,180.

1200 Apex Rd, North Chesterfield; Graham Samuel A and Lee Brenan to Good Justin, $315,000.

5643 Autumnleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; S and S Property Ventures Llc to Jackson Saline, $250,000.

5825 Baileys Path Rd, South Chesterfield; Bell Charlesetta to Jackson Ahnyyah, $295,000.

13906 Barnes Spring Rd, Midlothian; Mcclain Paul H and Jennifer to Zoda Faithe Galloway and Trey Francis, $415,000.

9617 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Hurley D L Sr and Hurley M M Trs to Womack Madison E and Revels Micah J, $228,000.

3848 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; G to Rose Richard D Trustee and Rose Antoinette J Trustee, $812,047.

5642 Benika Dr, North Chesterfield; Inge Sue A Estate to Flores Ortiz Darwin S, $198,000.

4324 Blakeway Dr, Moseley; Cole Marina to Dupont Jon Thomas Truste and Dupont Courtney Elisabeth Trustee, $645,000.

20106 Bollinger Ct, South Chesterfield; Hill Aldred J to Ward Chatame and Lawrence-Ward Tanisha, $230,000.

10243 Brading Ln, Midlothian; Reese Mark C and Reese J C Trs to Mission Realty Capital, Llc, $420,000.

11816 S Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Fields Donna W to Hawkes Nathaniel P, $200,000.

604 Bristol Village Dr, Apt 308, Midlothian; Belcher David Jr to Deaner Nathan M and Kathleen D, $180,000.

302 Browns Hill Ct, Midlothian; Reh Holdings Llc to One Properties Llc, $300,000.

8106 Burray Ct, Chesterfield; Sheffield Wilbur E and Kandahl A to Morici Kenneth and Denisco-Morici Melissa, $625,000.

9207 Cambian Ct, Chesterfield; Mcclure W V Inc to Walls Matthew H and Brittany E R, $615,774.

6031 Cameron Bridge Dr, Midlothian; Copeland Deidre L to Carrion Junior Andree Zegarra and Santos Diana Laura Diaz, $315,000.

6931 Carden Park Dr, Moseley; Bunch Gretchen M Trustee to Rosario Valerie-Jo Z and Rosario Joshua I Sr, $740,000.

13705 Cedar Cliff Ter, Chester; Weaver Timothy H and Allison L to Kite John Lewis Jr and Kayla N, $320,000.

102 Chasnell Rd, North Chesterfield; Osborne Ashley and Fakhir to Dabney Timothy and Johns Angela, $295,500.

10761 Cherokee Rd, Midlothian; Thompson Stephen B to Howell Daniel E and Victoria L, $825,000.

11606 Chester Station Dr, Chester; Carrera Hugo Leonel Diaz to Drummond Danielle, $285,000.

8101 Clancy Ct, Chesterfield; Sauve Armand J and Mary E to Walls Lloyd A and Paula E, $510,000.

13931 Collington Mews, Midlothian; Taylor Cynthia to Jones Erin and Phillip, $512,800.

4206 Country Spring Ln, North Chesterfield; Harrison Ian Caldwell and Ana N to Guerrera Angela, $310,000.

7400 Crathes Ter, Chesterfield; Izadi Ashian M to Glennan Joseph Emanuel Jr and Elizabeth, $535,000.

4521 Crossgate Rd, Chester; Lehmkuhl Jimmy R to Watkins Daniel and Donna, $280,000.

8407 Cypress Pond Ln, Chesterfield; Tatu William J Jr and Susan M to Mace Douglas K and Rosella L, $250,000.

2103 Deer Meadow Ln, Midlothian; Serenita Charles P and Kelly to Jager Catherine and Jeremy Pieter, $385,000.

5325 Dermotte Ln, North Chesterfield; L&a Acquisitions Llc to Boaz Young-El, $355,000.

305 Dunlin Ct, Midlothian; Tamm James and Cathy to Anonick Alexander J and Joan B, $425,000.

7024 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Ezell Eric W and Kacey L, $471,932.

12204 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Wescott Llc to Ravishankar Seema, $360,650.

3902 Echo Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Manage This Llc to Crowther Donald Wayne and Celia Alatorre, $263,500.

15213 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; Marfeli General Contractor Llc to Robinson Marian and Dean, $899,000.

14712 Evershot Cir, Midlothian; Bush Paula L Trustee to O’callaghan Maria A, $579,000.

1529 Featherstone Dr, Midlothian; Baez Hector Ricardo to Sharp Willis F Jr., $350,000.

13200 Fieldfare Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Gray Derrick A and Ayers-Gray Hope A, $508,663.

15037 Fox Branch Ln, Midlothian; Martin Michael and Amy Michelle to Robbins Gregory Robert and Cathryn Julia, $516,500.

1117 Francill Dr, North Chesterfield; Lowe Lois Estate to Banks Anthony and Mildred, $370,000.

2303 Garrison Place Ct, Midlothian; Johnston S A and Anderson L D to Beverly Elizabeth K and Cousins Michael Eugene, $340,000.

6620 Glebe Point Rd, Chesterfield; Feliciano Jose M to Rorick Leona and Robert, $575,000.

2741 Goolsby Ave, North Chesterfield; Wisner Robin J to Hendrick Brandon, $165,500.

17912 Grand Haven Ct, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Johnson James Phillip, $844,041.

10241 Greglynn Rd, North Chesterfield; Fentriss Benjamin C and Dixie to Linthicum Carolyn, $285,000.

6601 Hagerty Ln, Chesterfield; Turcios Marlos R Castro to Allen Reginald M Jr, $370,000.

7900 Hampton Glen Ter, Chesterfield; Harman Mary E to Harvey Alisha Danielle and Dana, $440,000.

7208 Hancock Chase Ct, Chesterfield; Hancock Village Building Company Llc to Stratis Kyle Michael, $302,797.

13713 Happy Hill Rd, Chester; Lambert John Wilbur and Lambert Michael Scott to Kottayil Ram Mohan and Johns Selvarajou and Thomson George, $180,000.

10930 Haverford Ln, North Chesterfield; Luethke Van William and Andrea L to Armstrong Trevor J, $337,500.

15642 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Jenkins Stephen P and Annmarie T, $502,720.

12409 Hillcreek Pl, Midlothian; Zhao Ruxuan and Su Juan R to Benesek Lindsay, $404,000.

10817 W Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield; Rimmer Ashley N to Rimmer Matthew W, $300,000.

6204 Husting Rd, Chesterfield; Hill Devonne N to Akrie Ashley, $260,000.

9950 Jean Dr, North Chesterfield; Timberlake William C and Gloria to Perez Donis E Garcia, $218,000.

4117 Jefferson Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Spencer Francesca A, $327,490.

8306 Jonquil Ter, North Chesterfield; Reyher Todd J to Carlucci Nicholas R, $424,500.

9709 Kerwin Rd, North Chesterfield; Gibson Amber L Et Als to Greathouse Michael C and Tammy L, $212,000.

8724 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Bagley Keiara R, $436,055.

4823 Krenmore Ct, Chester; Downs David E to Hyatt Eugene Alexander and Morris-Hyatt Tonya, $470,500.

4537 Lake Summer Mews, Moseley; Bower James G Iii and Tamara M to Moon Haeng and Young-Ae, $670,000.

5814 Laurel Trail Rd, Midlothian; Chea Sun Tae and Um Ji Young to Trujillo Jannet Teresa Cortes, $375,000.

2508 Lilybank Ct, Midlothian; Mcclure W V Inc to Baboorian Eric and Robin, $507,857.

3705 Litton Ter, Midlothian; Legault Homes Llc to Millon Andrew Thomas and Carrie Anne, $522,414.

9030 Lost Forest Dr, North Chesterfield; Hogge James D Jr to Aguilar Fany Moreno, $215,000.

11304 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Loperl Katrina Michelle and Hines Darleen Loperl, $331,380.

4803 Mason Hollow Dr, North Chesterfield; James Nay Llc to Murray Iya B and Ormsby Curtis W, $290,000.

1805 Meadow Farm Dr, North Chesterfield; Seldon Lisa E to Robinson Eric Stanley Jr and Cicely N, $265,000.

14323 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Oefelein Melissa A to Starke Katherine B, $417,777.

11239 Monday Way, Midlothian; Crews Jacob and Emily to Choi Jennifer S, $289,500.

12106 Mountain Laurel Dr, North Chesterfield; Chase Scott E and Terri S to Dw Evans Investments Llc, $255,000.

5418 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Mcdorman Jonathan S to Farm At Stone Hill Llc, $250,000.

5454 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Marathe Ravindra Vinayak and Ravindra, $386,070.

14402 Oak Knoll Cir, Midlothian; Roach Jon A and Jane C to Lore Coral, $362,500.

1512 Old Bon Air Rd, North Chesterfield; Grunwald M E and Marquis K R to Clements William R, $375,000.

2301 Olde Stone Rd, Midlothian; Gilbert William C and Stephanie to Le Alisha and Nichols Anthony M, $490,000.

9817 Paisley Ln, North Chesterfield; Hunt Brian N and Dannenburg S L to Morse Stephen T and Jenny T, $390,000.

9724 Pampas Dr, Chesterfield; Myers Benjamin W and Jamie Lynn to Green Peter and Angela, $400,000.

5219 Parrish Creek Dr, Midlothian; Russell Rebecca F to Zschaber Gustavus A and Krystal, $345,000.

12305 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Richard Sarah Ewomazino, $343,534.

17907 Pine Canyon Trl, Moseley; Makatura Christina C to Carroll Terry E and Marion H, $920,000.

11418 Pinifer Park Ct, Midlothian; Caputo Anthony and Heather E to Curry Kelly Repplier and Mary Kathleen, $1,450,000.

12640 Prestonfield Dr, Chester; Mcrae Tiffany to Denvers Chad Hunter, $297,500.

15724 Pypers Pointe Dr, Chesterfield; Long Kenneth R and Marie C to Tadros Steven and Caitlin, $392,500.

101 Reams Ct, North Chesterfield; Buckman Jenifer V to Francis Adam Ray and Jacqueline, $291,000.

5512 Reedy Springs Dr, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Chapman Michael and Malesha A, $474,950.

11814 Rimswell Turn , Midlothian; Anrade Derek R and Christina M to Willis Michael Craig and Grubbs Ashton Elizabeth, $410,000.

11642 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Williams Kevin D and Bianca Stewart, $631,005.

14313 Riverdowns South Dr, Midlothian; Browne Charles W and Evelynn S to Rowe Michael, $225,000.

16007 Rocky Falls Ct, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Kalopodes Nancy, $443,610.

1761 Rose Mill Cir, Midlothian; Lawhorne John W and Althea F to Mccollum Christopher, $320,000.

11042 Rufford Rd, Chester; Satchell Allison and Davis Tamika L to Wright Rachael A, $225,000.

13410 W Salisbury Rd, Midlothian; Davis Jeffery Dean to Gilbert William Clay and Stephanie Catherine, $535,000.

15904 Sandwave Rd, Chester; Utz Steven to Anzelone Alise M, $250,000.

9143 Saxsawn Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hodgson Sara and Al-Ali Mahmoud, $676,885.

11716 Second Branch Rd, Chesterfield; Gits Jacques P to Godinez Antonio P and Villegas Alma R, $300,000.

8700 Shadymist Dr, North Chesterfield; Glidden Alia and James Iii to Wingold Zachary K and Kabban Kaitlyn H, $315,000.

5600 Silver Birch Ln, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Semko Jason M and Rollogas Calista R, $399,950.

3513 South (Ettrick) St, South Chesterfield; Ruffin Enterprises Llc to Hamlett Dinessa and Bint-Muslim Razia, $250,000.

5600 Standing Oak Rd, Midlothian; Running Kyle and Candice to Leahy Sean A and Jocelyn Ann, $310,000.

1800 Stonecrest Ct, North Chesterfield; Wein Marc J and Natali J to Bass Nasrin and Sabti Ali Naser, $420,000.

4800 Stornoway Dr, North Chesterfield; Breeden Laurie Creasy and Riley Deborah Creasy to Hernandez Edgar E, $328,000.

7024 Summers Trace Ter, Chesterfield; Ricketts David D to Lillard Malaika Anan, $365,000.

2700 Sutters Mill Ct, Midlothian; Casey David A to Hayes Austin C and Brigette M, $325,000.

8813 Talon Ln, North Chesterfield; Skinner David Perry Cameron to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $199,199.

3918 Tarris Ln, Chester; Vogel Andrea T to Artiga Oscar and Sheila, $300,000.

8814 Thornton Heath Dr, Chesterfield; Scoven Charles C Jr and Martha S to Kersey David H and Oneida S, $590,000.

5003 Timberun Ct, Chesterfield; Hall Ashley S to Behrend Michael Scott, $325,000.

4312 Tosh Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kenner Candace Mangum and Corey James, $529,990.

13631 Trilithon Rd, Midlothian; Zafar Jesson E and Claire N to Power Rylie and Larson Dana, $499,950.

4501 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Tallakson Eric C and Sarah to O’connell Dianna L, $282,000.

7817 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Noseck Christopher A and E L to Woolford Tim R, $175,000.

11707 Village Garden Ct, Chester; Whittington Carl B to Taylor Jo Ann Taylor and Scott R, $379,000.

1300 Walton Bluff Ter, Midlothian; Burmeister J A Et Al Trustees to Groo Abigail C, $500,000.

3131 Waterton Dr, Midlothian; Anderson Sarah to Teeling Kelly Ann and Poole Christopher Michael, $615,000.

11305 Westcreek Cir, North Chesterfield; Mckenna William and Laura E to Ford Troy Reid and Glenda Ann, $390,000.

1020 Westwood Village Way, Ste 101, Midlothian; West Vivian Clements and Harrell Bette Lynn to Mott James E and Kimberly S, $300,000.

19604 White Fawn Dr, South Chesterfield; Legacy Construction Va Llc to Lindsey Shaun Andrew-Paul, $289,000.

10873 Willow Hill Ct, Chesterfield; Leahy Matthew R and Sullivan S N to Morales Claudia Patricia Martinez, $450,000.

13720 Willowynde Ct, Chester; Bateman Larry W to Perez Genrri Yovani Lopez, $292,000.

4019 Windy Creek Dr, Chesterfield; Baez Luz T and Cruz Marcos A to Vega Sebastian Ramos, $390,000.

1263 Woodcroft Rd, North Chesterfield; Davis Lynn Vaughan and Vaughan John Dean and Vaughan Jeffrey David to Saylors Scout, $280,000.

247 Wylderose Ct, Midlothian; Mega Holdings Llc to Srtl Holdings Llc, $360,000.

HANOVER

1 acre; James Edward Middlebrook to Demi Hitchcock, $185,000.

2.09 acres; Debra Gene Barnes to CFalls II LLC, $150,000.

5.23 acres; Leber Farm LLC to SRS Builders LLC, $165,000.

155 Arlington Square, Ashland; Ronald Arthur Hachey to Thomas Gowan, $230,000.

7292 Barnette Ave., Mechanicsville; H. Brett Ramsey to Oliva Juan Manuel Duarte, $269,900.

12090 Birchleaf Drive, Rockville; Bryce Grissom to Scott O. Konopasek, $480,000.

15140 Bourne Road, Montpelier; Ashley Catron to Matthew John Binck, $285,000.

112 Brookneal Alley, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Wanda A. Edwards, $524,000.

11214 Cedarlea Parkway, Glen Allen; Shara Maureen Wayson to James Hutchins, $410,000.

8249 Christopher Paul Drive, Mechanicsville; James D. Lynn to Samuel Dennis Pettit, $340,000.

8177 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael Flanigan to Tara Belle, $283,000.

13203 Depot Road, Hanover; Hobson Scott Wilson to Ronald F. Calkins Jr., $646,000.

17387 Echo Meadows Road, Rockville; Paul C. Carey to KLS Properties LLC, $627,500.

10426 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Brian R. Kenny, $431,628.

7384 Foxal Road, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Adam Giles, $562,965.

9242 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to James Robert Taylor, $581,925.

13300 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen; Glenn R. Mackey to Christopher B. Anderson, $505,000.

7216 History Lane, Mechanicsville; James D. Lipinksi to William T. Pusey, $540,000.

9048 Jeans Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Phyllis R. Chichester to Linda Yochem, $388,000.

12224 Kenton Ridge Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard A. Berry, $643,117.

16410 Little River Drive, Beaverdam; Steven R. Kitchens to William A. Woodie Jr., $575,000.

Lot 1, Tuscan Hills; S. Craig Martin to Rewe Revocable Trust, $1,200,000.

Lot 2, Block B, King’s Charter Commercial Center; Truist Bank to Lemonade MM Ashland LLC, $1,150,000.

Lot 3, Block C, Section A, Walnut Grove; Sandra Dranchak to Michael Longo II, $360,000.

Lot 49, Block C, Section 2, Bruce Estates; Mary P. Callis to John Magruder, $250,000.

104 Maiden Lane, Ashland; Theresa Manning to Joseph E. Ogburn, $625,000.

8239 N Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Scott W. Moore to Nicole L. Holbrook, $299,950.

10389 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; Peter E. Schurig to John Foster, $515,000.

8212 New Ashland Road, Mechanicsville; Emily Bronwyn Comer to Amy A. Howard, $334,950.

5085 Old Traveller Lane, Mechanicsville; Norman D. Sulser to Jorge Aguilar, $900,000.

2036 Philbunny Court, Mechanicsville; David A. Russillo to Brett Bergen, $589,950.

9477 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Rajaram Dhnanchezian, $612,050.

10628 Providence Green Drive, Ashland; Darren B. Jacobs to Jose Bautista Casillas, $533,000.

8800 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Lynn B. Cutright, $545,408.

8866 Seaycroft Drive, Mechanicsville; Hao Han Lin to Veeraiah Mannem, $491,650.

7233 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles B. Nepomuceno to Nokomis S. Neisz, $265,000.

11286 Stones Throw Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Conor Hand, $980,807.

804 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Marhall Britt Wright Jr. to Erin L. Acors, $240,000.

112 Thompson St., Ashland; 112 Thompson St. LLC to 112 Herald Progress LLC, $750,000.

703 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Heather Lemay, $538,757.

AMELIA

1.067 acres; Carlton Wayne Cawley to Tori Dawson, $235,000.

5.38 acres; Mark E. Borum to Grayson Williams, $237,000.

3381 Benchmark Trail, Amelia Court House; MMA Construction Inc. to Steven W. Story, $379,900.

10941 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Timothy Jeff Meador to Jennifer R. Trainham, $244,000.

3001 Richmond Road, Amelia Court House; JC Design Homes LLC to Dylan Shephard, $275,000.

CHARLES CITY

9251 Holly Tree Lane, Charles City; Cedrick W. Johnson to Marie Annette Waters, $240,000.

Parcel; Mark R. Seymour to Daniel Armstrong, $200,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

2713 Boulevard; Cline Hugh W to Anderson Marchal, $409,500.

4707 Conduit Rd; Brooks Jr. Raymond O to Becker Roy, $260,000.

117-119 George Av; Landmark Assoc. Llc Of Va to A & D Rentals Llc , $230,000.

214 Homestead Dr; Higgins James E. to Delrosario Javier Alexander, $352,000.

314 Newcastle Dr; Giovannelli Rita M Revocable Trust Agr. to Gilmer Thomas, $205,000.

218 Plumtree Av; Davis Jody Allen to Depriest Brandon J., $220,000.

1216 W Roslyn Rd; Rodgers Pamela Dawn to Jones Dustin, $190,000.

CUMBERLAND

164 acres; BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to Pearson Properties LLC, $354,500.

3.79 acres; Savanna Schumacher Ward to Angela Zimmerman, $309,950.

1241 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Amelias Home Construction LLC to Matthew E. Peterson, $320,000.

124 Vogel Road, Cumberland; Martin H. Dunivan to Timothy Tolley, $270,000.

DINWIDDIE

2 parcels, 1 acre; Rosa E. Mejia to Morgan Kirby, $190,000.

18620 Bishop St., Dinwiddie; Stephen Orie Mignogna to Desirae Sollenberger, $297,000.

893 Chesdin Pointe, Church Road; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to Sean M. Belcher, $428,500.

10501 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; James H. McGee Contractor LLC to Nathan A. Gwinn, $379,300.

16011 Hamilton Arms Road, Dewitt; Cornelia Manuel to Angela D. Moore, $210,000.

8791 Lake Jordan Court, North Dinwiddie; Querell O. Federick to Christopher Washington, $399,000.

Lots 21-24, Block E, Section 2, Dinwiddie Gardens; Meredith Ann Harless to Lance Lenhart, $222,500.

10627 Rives Ave., McKenney; Christopher Wayne Hopkins to Abel Gordillo Jr., $320,000.

3602 Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; Christopher Jack Bailey to Jonathan Tyler, $306,000.

GOOCHLAND

13.029 acres; Eva Cox Johnson to Richard G. Rollins III, $205,000.

2.01 acres; Derrick E. Weaver to Tony Rendon, $200,000.

3.95 acres; Lawrence E. Harris Jr. to Carvalho & Co. LLC, $202,900.

153 Buttonbush , Richmond; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to Roy B. Goodman, trustee, $263,900.

5304 Chimney Springs Drive, Goochland; George R. Fulgham to Antony Allen Morgan, $379,000.

972 Dover Branch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Darren L. Painter to Yukai Tu, $930,000.

12426 Leith Hill Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kathleen Roever, $734,470.

Lot 43, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $231,750.

15641 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to James M. Carroll, $608,444.

2120 Old Store Road, Maidens; Brian L. Jeppson to Mikhail Kursky, $360,000.

12355 S Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to John Joseph Cullinan Jr., $685,272.

654 Seay Road, Manakin Sabot; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Christopher McCoy, $673,500.

1471 Timber Ridge, Maidens; Austin H. Lafollette to Brian Jon Alden, $475,000.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels; John Regis Ferraro to Arks Properties LLC, $155,000.

608 Freemont St.; Guillermina Najarro Reyes to Tonia S. Smith, $220,000.

Lot 21, Block A, Lincoln Square; Angela M. Cherry to Kimberlyn Brown, $200,600.

Lots 1R-6R, Block 5, West City Point; Fortis Trustee Foreclosure Service LLC to Francisco Landing LLC, $456,500.

Parcel, Spring Gardens; Kimberly Shay Samuels to Craig A. Paulhus, $191,000.

506 Western St.; Tony’s Holding Co. to Teresa Ann Brown, $170,000.

JAMES CITY

0.77 acres; Thado & London Inc. to Elias Cox, $291,000.

1939 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Carters Grove Development LLC to Brett D. Freudensprung, $245,000.

4316 Ashworth Court, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Cecil King Lewis Jr., $660,325.

108 Blenheim , Williamsburg; Jeffrey B. Weinstein to James M. Argenio, $1,450,000.

2652 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; Michael Miller to Jason D. Burk, $660,000.

3087 Cider House Road, Toano; Barbara H. Catharine to Henry A. Schonschack, $449,000.

153 Country Club Drive, Williamsburg; Bruce G. Benkart to Julie Rubi, $377,000.

3976 Driftwood Way, Williamsburg; Willis J. McClure to Andrew Funkhouser, $335,500.

510 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Halden E. McCroskey to Anastasia M. Martin, $235,000.

5205 Foundation St., Williamsburg; Edward Eugene Thigpen to Evelyn Yackanich, $310,000.

9733 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Moses Brown IV, $497,360.

106 Hempstead Road, Williamsburg; Melissa Fraley Agguini to Scott Sande, $615,000.

3918 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Douglas William Bennett, $596,540.

3966 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Donna L. Conklin, $486,190.

6049 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Gerard Malvoisin to Felicia Iola Simpson, $580,000.

140 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Daniel R. Pinney to Diana Lauver, $285,000.

3341 Lancaster Lane, Williamsburg; Tansu Basar to Gabriel Saaverda, $360,000.

343 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Martha Fulcher Kelly to Anne C.H. Conner, $420,000.

Lot 17, Ironbound Village; Jonathan G. Bonnett to Xing He LLC, $250,000.

Lot 39, Ford’s Colony; Joanna E. Gratton to Carter Seaton, $630,000.

Lot 5, The Landing; Edgar A Green III to BGRS Relocation Inc., $2,190,000.

Lot 7, Little Creek; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Kelly J. Hayhurst, $172,500.

7545 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Shariah Monai Richardson to Joel Wyman, $284,000.

3901 Matthew Circle, Williamsburg; Stephen Wise to Rebecca L. Thompson, $492,000.

4512 Misty Court, Williamsburg; Yerandy Gorngora Cabellero to Nicholas D. Fritz, $392,000.

2260 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; D.R. Horton Inc. to Austin Fraser Hunt, $696,000.

3281 Newland Court, Toano; Robert J. Underwood, trustee to Kevin Stephens, $669,000.

3049 Old Grove Lane, Toano; Gerard W. Moran, trustee to Linda O’Brien West, $451,000.

Parcel, Indigo Park; John A. Hayes to Katie Latimer, $278,000.

606 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Frank A. Scarpiniti to , $315,000.

5311 Rhoda Lane, Williamsburg; Neshka Roshe Rivera Micheo to Dennis Gilbert, $284,000.

233 Robertson St., Williamsburg; Sarah Helen Wieland Trimarchi to Deborah Gay Beckman, $350,000.

5108 Scarborough Mews, Williamsburg; Michael T. Sims to Charles W. Ritter, $252,000.

141 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Michael George Tampas to Miriam Hoskins, $321,300.

3444 Southport Trail, Williamsburg; Sutherland Properties Virginia LLC to Christopher George Davies, $398,000.

6261 Tewkesbury Way, Williamsburg; Amber B. Paulus to Patricia J. Altona, $435,000.

915 Tyler Drive, Williamsburg; John E. Hall to Michael M. Phillips, $301,000.

3933 Vass Lane, Williamsburg; Lisa S. Devore to Jeremy Montecalvo, $389,000.

4704 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Frank A. Parillo to Michael D. Ives, $509,900.

23 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; David A. Forsythe to Christopher G. Fallon, $940,000.

4703 Wood Violet Lane, Williamsburg; Charles E. Bono to Robert W. Wetzel, $581,000.

KING AND QUEEN

1.539 acres; Kevin C. Jennings to G&G West Point Holdings LLC, $375,000.

Lot 21, Old Mill Tracts; Robert D. Walton II to Rachel D. Gardner, $350,000.

KING WILLIAM

184.3 acres; City of Newport News to David W. Blankenship, $213,000.

6.09 acres; Cold Harbor LLC to Curtis Wintersteen, $421,750.

530 Bridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton Inc. to Clayton Adam Harpold, $389,989.

725 Cressfield Drive, West Point; Christopher McCloud to Michael Nash Garcia, $325,000.

202 Edwin Circle, Aylett; NK Homes LLC to Harvey E. Story, $432,733.

56 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Aaron W. Moore, $328,365.

Lot 10, Fountainbleau Industrial Park; EAS Investments LLC to KTB Properties LLC, $500,000.

744 Oak Springs Drive, Aylett; Joshua A. Lucas to Tyson G. Banks, $240,000.

285 Sapling Lane, Aylett; Justin B. O’Kelly to Ernest Frank Meadows Jr., $299,950.

109 St. Charles Place, Aylett; Valerie Mullins, executor to Andrew Scott Hiegl, $260,000.

NEW KENT

230.68 acres; Old River Land Co. LLC to HOLCIM-MAR Inc., $5,100,000.

7736 Baron Berkley Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Pamela Blakey Smith, $302,365.

7482 E Blue Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Margaret Iveschich, $322,155.

5205 Brandon Pines Drive, Providence Forge; Matthew Bowers to Ernest Ryan Kopacsi, $328,000.

5820 Chaucer Park, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Marc Charland, $563,608.

7514 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Patricia Pearsal, $370,955.

5881 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Erik A. Voelker to Duane Sandusky, $295,000.

6120 Hignham Drive, New Kent; Michael Baum to Ryan J. Comier, $317,000.

11532 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; RCI Builders LLC to Ralf Elziroy Jackson, $674,969.

7706 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads to Richard A. Brumfield, $348,270.

Lot 150, Section 3, The Colonies; Albert J. Rabovsky Jr. to Glenn S. Hubert, $649,900.

Lots, Landbay 5, Section 2, Lifestyle at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $305,000.

6325 Maple Road, Quinton; Scott M. Newton to Eugene Lee Ballard, $169,000.

11471 Oakfork Drive, New Kent; R. Kenneth to Regina Yvonne Harless, $345,000.

8335 Old Roxbury Road, Quinton; Coastal Contractors LLC to Daniel R. Ferrell, $400,000.

5751 Regal Lane, Providence Forge; J. Cruz Huerta Diaz to Hubert L. Stephens, $625,000.

7297 Sedge Court, New Kent; Christopher Brian Tendell to Kelly Reager, $530,000.

8575 Terrior Lane, New Kent; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Debby L. Palladino, trustee, $482,090.

5804 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Jerry W. Taylor Jr. to Aaron Johnson, $335,500.

PETERSBURG

535 Beech St.; Jason Ryan O’Connor to Agrarian Land Trust, $160,000.

260 Chanticleer Drive; NVR INc. to Timothy Antwain Watson, $317,165.

1886 Coggin St.; Matthew T. Wrenn to Roshun La’tese Winston, $170,000.

834 Gladstone St.; Jacob Jorgo Morales to Chelsea Young, $180,000.

706 High St.; Raven Flight LLC to Robert L. Bowman, $219,000.

404 North Carolina Ave.; Takeshape Properties LLC to Hugh Epps, $160,000.

558 Petty St.; Cristian Contractors Inc. to Mary Carter, $240,000.

505 Scott St.; NVR INc. to Anthony Paul Frazier, $334,170.

15 N Sycamore St.; Mitchell Row LLC to SC-Edgewood Ave. LLC, $203,250.

POWHATAN

1,140.2 acres; Longleaf Conservation Capital Inc. to DL Legacy LLC, $1,907,747.

13.536 acres; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Matthew C. Young, $488,950.

80.31 acres; BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to Pearson Properties LLC, $366,800.

6029 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Shannon W. Richter to Tracie Anne Brown, $315,000.

2741 Daphne Lane, Powhatan; Cade Cooper to Trace Bryant, $309,000.

1905 Eastwood Court, Powhatan; Tiffany C. Lecik to Jon-Paul Weedon, $445,000.

3160 French Hill Drive, Powhatan; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Denis Pantelejev, $416,002.

1745 Kisra Lane, Powhatan; Thomas A. Olivero Jr. to William Joseph Collins, $458,500.

Lot 10, Block R, Lake Shawnee Estates; Gregory A. Pederson to Gregory A. Pederson, $150,000.

Lot 5, Alice Harris Estate; Vickie Lockwood to Irene Korkor Duah, $255,000.

Lots 2 and 4, Manakintown Ferry, 21.238 acres; Coonwill LLC to Richard A. Schieck, $460,000.

2420 Ocala Drive, Powhatan; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Kami Lynn Adamek, $369,950.

2972 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Ty West Builders LLC to Charles L. Thomas Jr., $409,000.

2995 Trenholm Woods Court, Powhatan; Charles E. Palmer Jr., devisee to Lynnett P. Murphy, $250,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

1 acre; Thomas L. Colligan to Jason K. Slaughter, $322,000.

175 acres; Daniel K. Desmarais to Calvin W. Clements, $724,550.

5 acres; Shaun S. Briggs to Timothy C. Jackson, $275,000.

1001 Butternut Drive, North Prince George; Shawna Feaster to Scott C. Almeter, $183,000.

Division of 14.829 acres; It’s His Land LLC to Amy Lynn Cox, $850,000.

19120 Halifax Road, Carson; Tara Lee Tisdale, executor to Nathan G. Daniels, $360,000.

14410 Lancaster Farms Drive, Disputanta; Estate of Matthew R. Mauger to Atilio A. Perez Larios, $400,000.

11616 Mark Twain Drive, Prince George; Jacquetta Yvonne Drayton to Tiffani L. Foster, $217,000.

Parcel; Donald R. Hunter to Annie Walker, $169,000.

13550 Reed Drive, Disputanta; Robert H. Carmichael III to Wayne Guldeman, $399,500.

4304 Shorebird Drive, Prince George; Bruce Scott Stables to Bernadette Webster, $228,500.

SUSSEX

2 parcels in Waverly; John A. Thurman to Malcolm Manning, $154,100.

5.847 acres; Richard M. Morsberger Jr. to Camille D. Kencitzski, $325,000.

Lot 21, 3.044 acres, Sebera Sudivision III; Elizabeth Dunlow to Kevin Scott Martin, $220,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

2 parcels; Charles Allen Wynder, trustee to SHS Propco LLC, $850,000.

2133 S Henry St., Unit 51; Bruce E. Krai to Melinda Kerins, $323,000.