Property Transfers Published July 9, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

200 E 11th St; Anderson Gary L and to Cash Crystal M, $179,000.

1322 N 21st St; Bollard Llc to Choi Sze Ching Jana And, $329,950.

820 N 24th St; Mills Ana Lindsey to Tener Andrew T and Wendy J, $325,000.

1015 N 26th St; Tnt Construction Carolina Llc to Malan Robert R And, $300,000.

1709 N 28th St; Burlingame Emily and to Barnes Kelly, $280,000.

1605 N 30th St; Grekov Ivalin to Schick Nishon Ari And, $190,000.

420 N 32nd St; Hartt Pamela C Revocable Trust to Nuckols William Edward, $290,000.

722 N 33rd St; Pelton Jacqueline M and to Tucker Zachary Michael, $290,000.

1720 3rd Ave; Midlothian Virginia Investors to Morris Robert Whit Ii, $285,000.

1202 W 46th St; Burgess Rachel L to Kaulius Luke Andrew And, $315,000.

8435 Abbey Road; Walker Jason P and Brianna E to Flesch Alexandra M, $377,000.

1-1/2 S Allen Ave; Chimney Rock Llc to Remo Ventures Llc, $475,000.

3160 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Pierce Jacob Henry, $349,213.

3322 Barton Ave; Kse Properties Llc to Brewer Linda J, $492,000.

2120 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Lewis Tyler Wesley And, $386,095.

1601 Boston Ave; Tekle Yonas to Mason Deborah A, $160,000.

16 W Broad Rock Road; Fowler James W to Abretski Maxine P and Joseph M, $150,000.

4612 Bromley Lane; Ghaffari Michael E and to Cava Capital Llc, $335,000.

3610 Burgain Road; Ilori M Grace to Coleman Rashad and Sheila C, $300,000.

7000 W Carnation St; Fw Properties Ii Llc to 7000 Carnation Acquisition Llc, $525,000.

1308 E Cary St; Basc Commercial Llc to 1310 E Cary Llc, $569,000.

9808 Channing Cir; Castro Brenda E L to Bridges Nikki P, $405,000.

8807 Chippenham Road; Patriot Home Offers Llc to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $289,000.

1011 Commerce Road; Meyer Co Llc & R J Co Asso Llc & to Ton Ton Llc, $3,700,000.

503 N Davis Ave; Stuppy Donald W & Margaret A Trs to Burlingame Alexander J And, $512,000.

5420 Distributor Dr; Purser Family Llc to Aragon Group Llc, $330,000.

3903 Ellwood Ave; Gardner Bradley S to Coffey Christopher and Sophie, $379,000.

1800 Floyd Ave; Louka Amir Kamal and to Burnett Andrea C, $500,500.

5106 Forest Hill Ave; Farr Skyler Preston to Zemaitis Scott R And, $300,000.

2512 E Franklin St; Hensley Mary Anne to Frichtel Katie Jo And, $471,500.

2418 E Franklin St U202; Vita-Finzi Marco and Elizabeth to Allen Meredith, $297,500.

700 E Gladstone Ave; Wynn Caleb to Butler Erica D, $198,900.

606 W Grace St; 600 Wgs Llc to Virginia Commonwealth Univ, $4,519,676.

6739 S Grand Brook Cir; Seawell Joanne Clarke to Balal Sarah and Iwainat Aladdin, $237,500.

2721 Griffin Ave; 4c Property Solutions Llc to Crump David A and Laura M And, $380,000.

2610 Grove Ave; Guarriello Nicholas P & Jean S to Geoghan Erin And, $575,000.

3116 Groveland Ave; Watchtower Homes and to Baldwin Carter Winningham And, $280,500.

305 N Hamilton St Ua; Lamb Carole P to Martin Stuart Andrew And, $266,000.

3331 Hanover Ave; Fleet Clifford Bridges Iii and to Harris Alexander James And, $689,950.

3513 Hanover Ave Ub; Yarnall Sommer L to Butler John W, $180,000.

1007 Hill Top Dr; Meador Marvin E & Edna S to Macswain Heinz J And, $186,350.

473 Hunt Ave; Trek Properties Llc to England Kaylee Paige, $241,000.

1942 N Junaluska Dr; Clay Michael T to Wolf John R and Brianna C D, $430,000.

3019 Kensington Ave; Fleming Peter and Stell Casey to Bohle Christopher R And, $880,000.

6500 Kinns Road; NVR Inc to Redd Randy, $449,860.

112 W Lancaster Road; Custodio Daniel and Allison to Mehta Rajeev, $519,950.

38 E Lock Lane U4; Campbell Jessica C to Thompson Sandra S, $306,000.

5801 Maple Green Cir; Keil Retta Leigh to Chilmaid Stephen and Leighanne, $799,000.

512 W Marshall St; Su Kai Hsuan to Chidozie Chukwuemeka And, $595,000.

217 Maury St; Daj Investments Llc to Everett Land Llc, $1,600,000.

2510 Melbourne St; Baldwin Linda Abigail to Coleman Michael, $162,000.

4718 Monument Ave; Kohler Kyle R and to Gentry Colin M And, $420,000.

2110 North Ave; Travers Bernice to 8th Hill Homes Llc, $150,000.

5821 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Cardwell Yul and Scholar, $319,015.

2616 P St; Lynch Seamus and Cary Lauren to Green Elizabeth, $375,000.

2710 Parkwood Ave; Crowder Angela Kristine to Newton James Fredrick, $349,950.

4901 Patterson Ave; Miller Timothy and Sara to Cava Capital Llc, $335,000.

1320 Perry St; Clay Street Llc to Kedir Hanna and Reshad, $400,000.

815 Porter St U411; Swan Charles B Jr to Gilchrist Matthew J, $285,000.

919 Ridgecliff Dr; Szulczewski Mary to Morente Diego Jimenez And, $177,000.

5208 Rockland Road; Rangel Communications Inc to Shaw Jack Harrison, $220,000.

3418 Rosewood Ave; Bates William H to Gray Robin A, $288,500.

5200 Sheridan Lane; Brown Javen R to Patterson Ronke, $195,000.

519 St James St; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Murray Matthew James, $307,125.

2104 Stuart Ave; Tarczynski Michael K to Plache Benjamin Michael And, $825,000.

6504 Stuart Ave; Widdowson Cory R to Maudeco Llc, $341,000.

1701 Summit Ave U3; Sprawls James & Mcmahon Helen to Collins Harold W Iii, $305,000.

2705 Terminal Ave; Leeper Michael A & to Sanders Julius Jr And, $260,000.

207 Tuckahoe Blvd; Middleton Angela and to Dillie Brenton and Webb Amy, $1,275,000.

6536 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Woodard Alycia and David, $411,945.

4113 Welford Ave; Ilori Motunrade G to Coleman Rashad and Sheila C, $200,000.

2917 Westgate Dr; Schetz Joseph P to Najar Guillermo And, $230,000.

6108 Westower Dr; Italo Garcia Pineda Llc to Sidorek Noel and Ware Adam, $319,900.

5607 Willow Creek Lane; Jones David P to Vallee Christine, $276,000.

2721 Woodrow Ave; Top Properties Llc to Nolan Nathaniel Iii, $309,950.

HENRICO

101 A P Hill Ave, Henrico; Carl Mark Alan and Kevin Louis to Armstrong Robert, $245,000.

1916 Airy Cir, Henrico; Dudley Paulita B to Araujo Maria, $210,000.

1205 Andover Rd, Henrico; Potter Catherine S B to Stalkoi Eran, $250,000.

390 Armitage Walk, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $640,000.

3303 Armstrong Rd, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Spence Remington, $195,000.

9304 Ashford Rd, Henrico; Scoggin Jeffrey J and Anne to Wells Elyse Hunsicker, $329,000.

13213 Autumn Chase Pl, Henrico; Meardon Scott E to Perkins Michael Richard and Katelyn Anne, $397,500.

7830 Balineen Ct, Henrico; Ntumy Maxson to Hastings Avril, $175,000.

8806 Bellefonte Rd, Henrico; Hamson Christian A and Kathleen R Melia to Banks Steven and Antonia Henderson, $778,000.

709 Beverstone Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Baker Leesha Sun, $258,360.

2307 Bogan Rd, Henrico; Ayala Armando Barron to Sjogren Jack H and Ashlee L, $320,000.

10931 Branch Rd, Glen Allen; Moore Todd and Magdalena Candova to Weiss Peter J and Esther , $445,000.

9365 Brighter Tower Ct U1411, Glen Allen; Moss Kevin Bryant to Lavery Karen L , $160,000.

12216 Browning Pl, Henrico; Cook Jeffrey and Lori to Lukeson Ashley and Nathan, $535,000.

305 Burnwick Rd, Henrico; Regrut Jon A and Stephanie Cade to Mastrandrea Michael and Daina Agee, $505,000.

9707 Candace Ct, Glen Allen; Dimaano Emmanuel A Jr to Walker Nyree , $195,000.

3516 Carlton Rd, Henrico; Smith Conrad to Cooper Mikesha Tamara Pauline, $185,000.

9004 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Le Nhung Bich and Phuoc Kim Tran to Long Zachary and Yekaterina D Semenova, $320,000.

1710 Chadwick Dr, Henrico; Brosius Craig T and Anne L Oconnor to Lehnen Katherine and Andrew Buxbaum, $637,500.

1934 Chinchilla Dr, Sandston; Amos Ashley Roberta to Jacobson Lilianeth L and Jamar C, $250,000.

1335 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Carroll Jessica Belden to Zhang Haoran and Jingwen Cao, $359,451.

4004 College Valley Ct, Henrico; Gibson David M and Ivana to Wenert Leslie R and Michael J , $600,000.

1815 Convair Ln, Henrico; Repp Deborah Macarthur to Rpm-M4l Llc, $160,000.

9714 Country Way Rd, Glen Allen; Turner David J and Wendy L to Juarez Evelyn Rojas and Eugenio Facundo, $309,750.

4703 Craddock Ave, Henrico; Campbell Christina M to Bun Noeun and Bryant Bethune, $195,000.

1457 Crystal Springs Ln, Henrico; Stickell Caroline and Kortlynd C Risser to Bost William Davis and Lauren Allenia T, $465,000.

3111 Danville St, Henrico; Gottlieb Barbara to Harris Stephon Ramon, $188,000.

512 Delbert Dr, Henrico; Anderson Francis L Estate to Hamilton Eric and Alice Johnson, $270,000.

9900 Drexel Ln, Henrico; Frye Deborah D to Willis Nicole Denise Hurdle, $241,000.

1518 Ednam Forest Dr, Henrico; Porter Sumari to Trek Properties Llc, $320,000.

2427 Elmington Dr, Henrico; Eudailey William W and Barbara H to Eudailey William Thomas, $260,000.

1801 Fairystone Rd, Henrico; Bosher Rodney A and Ashley N to Harris Jamine, $220,000.

2307 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Ablack Angela Michelle to E and M Investment Properties Llc, $175,000.

1216 Forest Ave, Henrico; Btrk Llc to Rosian Anthony J Ii, $345,000.

1313 Foster Rd, Henrico; Dixon Katherine B and Richard W Corney to Corney Richard W and Thaxton G Crittenden, $400,000.

12024 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Hulbert Linda D to Alley Deborah Elizabeth, $299,900.

2012 Garland Estates Ct, Henrico; Gill Meredith M to Walker Brianna Elizabeth and Jason Peter, $475,000.

8904 Ginger Way Dr, Henrico; Dudley Anne W Trust to Mattox Arthur D Trustee, $479,000.

2 Glenbrooke Cir E, Henrico; Shane Whitney L and Emily D to 2 Egb Llc, $1,500,000.

1503 Golf Ln, Henrico; Osborn Marcy to Strobing Claudia Stack and Juliana Leigh, $320,000.

4908 Green Run Ct, Henrico; Mason Catherine A to Global General Properties Llc, $250,000.

4002 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Glaspie Tara L and Derrick T Mitchell, $252,980.

708 Hallwood Farms Dr, Henrico; Adams Jessica to Gustus Wilbert, $265,000.

2404 Hartman St, Henrico; Saunders Rodney T to White Frances C, $175,000.

12334 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Sukumaran Mahesh and Vijaya N Guruvan, $1,038,574.

302 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Ranabhat Sijan and Deepjyoti Shakya, $360,330.

12325 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Samee Noma and Saquib to Mehta Bhavini and Mayush, $465,000.

1000 Heathsville Ct, Glen Allen; Woody Arthur F and Virginia H to Foreman Judith and Ralph, $360,000.

4525 Hickory Lake Ct, Glen Allen; Brown Paulies M Jr to Farnsworth Kevin and Karin, $640,000.

1703 Hollandale Rd, Henrico; Truong Phuong Ngoc and Tam Minh Vo to Meredith Elliott B and Donna L Gibson, $285,000.

9387 Horse Castle Ct U0810, Glen Allen; Drombetta Lawrence A Iii to Watkins Joyce and Brycen Newby, $174,000.

2814 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Brabil Llc to Lovins Michael K, $245,000.

12008 Hunton Crossing Pl, Glen Allen; Evans Kyle William and Anna Alexandrovna to Ilhan Ali and Fatma, $400,111.

3709 Ivy Home Ct, Henrico; Kimball Stephen D and Kimberly J to Mcmullan Ciaran Hilary, $780,000.

12554 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Cromer William Michael and Dangminh Nguyen to Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc, $250,000.

6129 Kelston Green Dr, Glen Allen; Cantor Selma Estate to Riedl Albert Fred Iii and Martha, $374,000.

1300 N Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Sh Rich Llc to Lar-Ken Apartments Llc, $5,300,000.

7518 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Wiles Jackie W Estate to Denton Dean G and Deborah L, $225,000.

2123 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Bennett Vic Lamont to Batts Willie Russell and Delores , $220,000.

3204 Lavecchia Way, Glen Allen; Vtn L C to Collins Lorenzo R and Lisa Dere , $670,000.

1813 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Allen Cynthia Y and Gaile A Garner to Ingram David and Myong Suk, $500,000.

5140 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Lavery Karen L to Agaram Srinivasan Deepa, $325,000.

2409 Lourdes Rd, Henrico; Geiger Jeanne G Trustee to Porter Christopher and Bethany , $315,000.

3104 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Grimes Joshua David Paul to Davis Jerrod M , $360,000.

12145 Manor Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Natuva Kranthi and Pravalika Mamillapally to Singh Shailesh K and Renu, $669,826.

2444 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Hull Andrew Michael to Lin Pin and Yuan Hang, $345,000.

2919 Mary Beth Ln, Glen Allen; Martin Erin M to Armstrong Carol C, $210,000.

901 Mccoul St, Henrico; Carlton T Weldon to Coogan Anna , $375,000.

9403 Meredith Creek Ln, Glen Allen; Quach Nghia and Linh Q Muh and Jeff P Quach to Vaddalla Santhosh and Fnu Fouzia, $325,000.

4702 Mill Park Cir, Glen Allen; Jewell Shelley Renee to El Madahneh Saad S, $281,450.

5225 Monument Ave, Henrico; Nickel Lisa Honaker Trustee to Zuckerman Mary T, $554,500.

12136 Morestead Ct, Glen Allen; Glasgow Kara to Kotrola Katherine Nahed, $660,000.

9909 Mountain Pl, Glen Allen; Taneti James Elesha and Mary to Curtis Rondel, $277,500.

2100 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Bosher L Paul and Julie W to Cahen Lori Kay, $210,000.

405 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Mehta Properties Llc to Hiler Buffalo Llc, $602,933.

11609 Norwich Pkwy, Glen Allen; Covington Keith O and Michelle C to Grandini Daniele and Qiao Liang, $730,000.

6501 Oakland Chase Pl, Henrico; Short Robert E Jr to Scott Adrienne P and Jabari A , $419,950.

2710 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Oakley Carolyn D to Gray Laurel, $265,000.

1516 Olde Sage Ct, Glen Allen; Khadye Parag Chintaman and Shyamal Parag to Kasinath Nagesha S and Kusuma Prasanna, $370,000.

12604 Parchment Ct, Henrico; Baum Doris Ellen to Liu Stanley Jyi Kae and Chiao Yen Yu, $620,000.

3325 Pemberton Creek Ct, Henrico; Christian Arabic Church to Jecklin Residential Llc , $380,000.

1812 Poplar Green, Henrico; Horton Judy A B to Stefanic Alexander M, $245,000.

10700 Pruett Ln, Glen Allen; Jiwani Shamsha to Habtemariam Lidya and Sofonais Et Al, $480,000.

10132 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Sturman Cynthia Elaine to Garrison Dana , $195,000.

104 Raines Ave, Sandston; Lavecchia Donald G and Deborah G to Conrad Jonathon H, $190,000.

3910 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Wang Youhong to Romano Mary, $435,000.

9605 River Rd, Henrico; Klein Michael E and Leeann M to Ashworth Samuel T Jr and Gwendolyn B, $885,000.

9632 Rockstone Ct, Henrico; Tooker David W and Mary T to Leonard Mark and Jean, $560,000.

3020 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Yates David F and Carey M to Stehly Boyd A and Bridget L , $220,000.

4147 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Ramsey Ruth I to Garbus Dana Richards, $290,000.

10428 Scenic Pl, Glen Allen; Huisman Henry Brant and Melissa C to Rafiq Mashooq and Rafiq Mashi, $410,000.

8205 Shannon Hill Rd, Henrico; Smith Jane R Trustee to Complete Home Design Llc, $255,000.

11119 Sithean Way, Henrico; Dawson Christopher T and Barbara K to Mcrady Caleb and Rachel, $439,000.

712 Spottswood Rd, Henrico; Thompson Steven E and Heather O to Jarvis J Michael Jr and Katrina Lynne, $780,000.

12304 Stanwood Ct, Glen Allen; Mizelle Tammy B and Robert V Jr to Skaria Shibu, $539,000.

912 Stonemeadow Dr, Glen Allen; Wright Quinton R to Karimi Jawad and Faima, $286,000.

5205 Sumner Pl, Glen Allen; Foster Brett W and Kylie L to Brown Daniel S and Lauren E Waite, $540,000.

117 Taraby Dr, Sandston; Budasoff Geraldine Y to Faison Theraia A, $255,000.

2707 Terry Dr, Henrico; Blanset David H and G K Trs to Calderon Eduardo A, $275,000.

11696 Timberly Ct, Henrico; Wood-Maloney M L and Ta Trs to Ward Morgan, $240,000.

8356 Town Hall Ct, Henrico; Tillotson Debra K and Glenn S to Eom Soo Sup and Kim Youngja , $400,000.

11711 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Corey Russell T and Jeannine M to White Oak Property Management Llc, $475,000.

8019 Varina Rd, Henrico; Atlantic Properties and Development Llc to Earles Cody T and Julia Roberts, $215,000.

1310 Virginia Ave, Glen Allen; Smith Cedric S and Keith L to Karimi Mohammed Naqi, $284,000.

8603 Warrenton Dr, Henrico; Miller Mercedes E Trustee to Miller John E Iii, $217,000.

1901 Weatherfield Way, Henrico; Short-Smith Gia Noelle to Maben Shawnetta Yvonne and Aaron, $289,000.

7424 Wentworth Ave, Henrico; Rennie Sarah E and Michael to Akbasli Tayfun and Pamela Deoliveira, $243,000.

1419 Westshire Ln, Henrico; Sebastian Silas and Viola Smrithi to Roberts Deborah J , $325,000.

9216 Whitemont Dr, Henrico; Sandhu Inder P S and R H to Chen Xiao Xun and Ai Hua Chen, $252,000.

3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen; Ps Flats At Wbv Owner Llc to Cs1031 Flats At West Broad Vlg Apts Dst, 111000000.

5203 Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; 5203 Williamsburg Real Estate Hldng Llc to Shree Hari Hospitality 1 Llc, $6,350,000.

4942 Willows Green Ln, Glen Allen; Song Jie and Hong Gu to Ganapathi Janaki and Saravanan Krishnan, $580,000.

1906 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Ray Alfred C Iv and Margit to Renn Christopher and Kristen , $465,000.

4623 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Krottapalli Ramarao and Kavitha, $351,790.

4915 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Gilman J Christopher to Dickey Cody Lee and Samuel G Cupper, $355,000.

CHESTERFIELD

1717 Abbots Mill Way, Midlothian; Prybyla W Mark and Christie M to Rittenhouse Robert C Iii and Elizabeth M, $315,000.

1731 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Singh Sukhjot and Bhullar Virpal Kaur, $555,205.

4907 Appelman Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Speights Kenneth and Nichelle, $282,032.

310 N Arch Rd, North Chesterfield; Underwood Stuart to Marsellus Properties Llc, $229,000.

7615 Ashlake Cmns, Chesterfield; Grace George F to Friess Arthur and Linda, $425,000.

5224 Autumnleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Swann Jason to 8th Hill Homes Llc, $155,000.

12610 Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Nilssen Ingebrett R and Mary P to Cooper Nekoda J, $265,000.

13712 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Allen Felicia Marie, $442,000.

5521 Belle Pond Dr, North Chesterfield; Bates Helena to Maye Darrion and Maye Odean, $223,500.

13901 Belmont Stakes Ct, Midlothian; Wickersham Patricia A to Jesse Investment Properties Llc, $240,000.

101 Big Meadows Ter, North Chesterfield; Hume Danielle Callie to Ford Scott, $248,000.

1431 Bluewater Dr, Chester; Johnson Barbara M to Fannin Michael R and Tina L, $531,000.

4465 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Bembry Tyler Lamont, $311,480.

13501 Brandy Oaks Rd, Chesterfield; Mcallister Johnny F and Patricia to Howard Ylonda F, $420,000.

11802 S Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Daniel Betsy F to Brecht Charles R and Constance W, $182,000.

7602 Brightridge Ct, Chesterfield; Espinal Ashley D and Jennifer to Towles Demetrice, $265,000.

9316 Brundidge Rd, North Chesterfield; Sauer Ronald L to Gregory Alanna F, $339,950.

15919 Cambria Cove Blvd, Midlothian; Iruku Venkata M and Mantha P S A to White Robert W and Blanka L, $460,000.

6508 Canute Dr, North Chesterfield; Shriver Kristen E to Higgins Sandra Elaine, $250,000.

8231 Cattail Rd, Chesterfield; Beaulieu Troy E and Erika S to Marquard Annette and Gelster Ronald, $375,000.

15519 Centerline Ct, Chesterfield; Rodriguez Elendy and Nicole to Berg Tabitha Daniele, $390,000.

19930 Chesdin Harbor Dr, South Chesterfield; Grizzard Homes and Buildings Llc to Lastovica Brian E and Chauntae N, $408,000.

11408 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Jones Dominique L, $244,220.

11432 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Mccray Chamara Cheree, $247,890.

831 Club Crest Blvd, Chester; Sutton Christopher R V and P J to Montoya Scott Ryan and Melissa, $473,000.

6801 Conifer Rd, North Chesterfield; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Sizemore Elsie J, $268,900.

15642 Corte Castle Ter, Chesterfield; Rowe Sherry H to Surley Antonio Ligar Sr and Ruth Evette, $350,000.

7007 Crackerberry Dr, Moseley; Taylor Duncan and Terry to Daly Tasha and Robert, $476,500.

12601 Crooked Creek Dr, Chesterfield; Vj Real Estate Services Llc to Taylor Janett, $319,999.

5648 Darlington Rd, North Chesterfield; Goad Coy T Jr and Saunders P G to Haskins Latriece A, $235,000.

424 Diamond Creek Dr, Midlothian; Goldman Jeffrey M and Holly J to Dillon Catherine Constantine, $400,000.

14603 Duck Cove Ct, Midlothian; Pennington Kristen Renee to Wellons Neil L, $352,000.

1500 Dusk Ct, North Chesterfield; Crown Land Llc to Leyva Zusel Ogra, $299,740.

9300 Elkwood Rd, Midlothian; Ferenbach Fred P and Nanette J to Ferguson Jordan Halligan and Daniels Amy Rose, $446,000.

15201 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to South River Custom Homes Llc, $183,000.

213 Enon Oaks Ln, Chester; Runnion Daniel to Mcquage Eric L and Samantha L, $365,000.

13807 Exhall Dr, Chester; Dunford Terry L to Rife Aaron Paul and Kristin Elizabeth, $327,500.

3912 Farm Field Dr, Chester; Jones B Keith to Jackson Ariel, $279,950.

13401 Fitzwilliam Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Jenkins Anne Elizabeth, $504,433.

15536 Fox Cove Cir, Moseley; Bouchard Steven J and Colleen L to Backus William and Bettie, $555,000.

1830 Galley Pl, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Moore Samuel, $452,435.

4630 Glen Tara Dr, Midlothian; Duke Debra Lee to Dean Laila A, $224,900.

16207 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Patel Arpan Ramesh, $461,035.

7461 Grapeleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Williams Neill Craig to Bentley Darrell L, $190,000.

525 Greenside Ct, Chester; Vargas Plinio and Johanna to Kozak Brian A and Christine B, $330,000.

6554 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Beckett Alvaro and Luna-Garcia Itzia-Lee Coromoto and Garcia Militza and Luna Felix, $409,990.

5706 Grove Forest Ct, Midlothian; Livingston James M and Stacey G to Chojecka Agnieszka and Matysiak Piotr, $370,000.

16507 Hannington Dr, Midlothian; Szawronski Franz and Katherine to Farr Christopher Allen Jr and Alexis Layne, $890,000.

1425 Hawkins Wood Cir, Midlothian; Westrol Robert S and Kristin to Costa Trevor T and Gemma S, $385,000.

15643 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Gurgick Girard J and Kathleen A, $443,346.

11801 Holly Hill Rd, Chester; Grant Donald R and Mccormick C B to Baker Bonita R, $350,000.

561 E Hundred Rd, Chester; Conversion Properties Llc to Kristin&co Llc, $275,000.

9910 Husting Ct, Chesterfield; Neff Morgan to Khela Mina H, $225,000.

2235 Ives Ln, North Chesterfield; Beane Orenthal James to Grullon Elbis, $200,000.

1413 Jeffries Way, Midlothian; Peterson Tara M to Garg Satwant and Ashish, $375,000.

1336 Keaton Chase Ln, Midlothian; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Hudson Brandon C, $656,670.

9435 Kendrick Rd, North Chesterfield; Kim Rithy to Marmol Grechi and Javier Omar Francisco, $267,500.

3333 Kingsdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Friend Robnette Lee to Aim Higher Supportive Services Inc, $179,000.

9400 Knightsbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Stump Diane M to Gomez Heidy J Herrera, $184,800.

13636 Laketree Dr, Chester; Avent Reginal D and Sherry F to Kim Jin Won, $335,000.

16824 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Heath Kevin Michael and Christina S, $357,690.

6605 Liege Hl, Moseley; Gross Carol Trustee to Robertson Jeffrey W, $454,750.

9600 Lockberry Ridge Loop, North Chesterfield; Sabatini Nicholas Adam to Vaughan Malinda and Howard Jr, $244,000.

11507 Longtown Trl, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Onley Cierra L and Sjoerd Tyrone Jr, $418,155.

6132 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Tucker Judieth Ann to Falgiano Maureen, $370,000.

1404 Manders Knoll Ct, Midlothian; Gormus Connie S to Monteau Philip Andrew, $257,500.

13919 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Crockett Ashley B and Terrell A, $505,755.

4704 Mason Way Ct, North Chesterfield; Caviness-Demone M B Et Al to Yeet Retreat Llc, $182,000.

5303 Meadow Chase Rd, Midlothian; Deem Jeffrey R and Robin L to Wimsatt Mary Adelaide, $405,000.

8807 Merseyside Ln, Chesterfield; Cahill Robert M and Diane T to Adams Jason and Heather, $600,000.

4618 Milfax Rd, North Chesterfield; Whitener Austin B and Leeanne D to Davis Ashley P, $208,000.

3945 Monza Dr, North Chesterfield; Lenhart Charles D and Aili K to Batty James Ora and Tracy, $380,000.

1705 Mountain Pine Blvd, North Chesterfield; Deutermann R E and Deutermann E to Morrison Amy Louise and Linda Marie, $203,000.

2223 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mayhall Bernadette Coughlin, $343,530.

11522 Old Carrollton Ct, North Chesterfield; Baddorf Dean to Foy Matthew J and Divine Amanda E, $453,000.

5636 Old Warson Dr, North Chesterfield; Andrs Courtney to Debnam Matthew W, $255,000.

13506 Orchard Leaf Pl, Chester; Concepcion Frank to Bogan Michelle Lenore, $290,000.

4107 Overridge Dr, Chester; Spencer Sharon Zoe to Raphael William, $315,000.

3704 Pease Rd, Midlothian; Thomas John R Estate to Monasar Thamer, $470,000.

4610 Peppercorn Pl, Midlothian; Kane Brian and Jean P to Lundquist Kyle and Chantel, $265,000.

12580 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Kittinger Michael P, $317,202.

830 Pineville Rd, North Chesterfield; Tovar Mauricio Antonio Jr to Gonzalez Ligia, $260,000.

7213 Port Side Dr, Midlothian; Ambrosini Dominic J and Melanie to Brown Kevin M and Rebekah C, $305,000.

2312 Providence Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Scott Jabari A and Adrienne P to Lee Kim Y, $282,000.

1859 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Ellis Patsy B, $381,620.

4105 Ralph Rd, South Chesterfield; Palma Walter Gaitan to Feimster Ashley Elaine, $260,000.

11907 Reeds Bluff Ln, Midlothian; Bertram William R and Nigro L C to Costa Lori A and Lumpkin Pamela G, $828,000.

5705 Ridge Point Ct, Midlothian; Green Amy to Vaughn Brian D, $325,000.

11536 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Miller Christine and Christopher, $569,995.

5321 Roane St, South Chesterfield; Byrd Merry L to Bugauisan Marino, $190,000.

11913 Rolling Tide Ct, Chester; Mojeed Leshaunda J and Sheu A to Wilson Keshia, $456,000.

210 Ruffin Mill Rd, South Chesterfield; Noyes Margarita J to Noyes Carlos Castells and Gambrill Jessica Dawn, $165,000.

10503 Salem Oaks Dr, North Chesterfield; Balsiger Jason and Wong Hui-Chen to Portillo Bertilia Flores and Rodriguez Lagos Walter J, $345,000.

10764 Savoy Rd, North Chesterfield; A and J Investment Llc to Meadows Granita Nicole, $322,000.

9249 Scotts Bluff Ln, Chesterfield; Whitehurst Wendell Et Al to Arnold Ryan Edward and Morgan Moyers, $393,000.

7912 Secretariat Dr, Midlothian; Thatcher Alisa H and Holland Rochelle to Hogg Elizabeth and Hogg Oakley W Jr, $220,000.

7201 Shelton Ct, Chesterfield; Taylor Gloria J to Jones Charity D, $200,000.

9412 Shiloh Dr, North Chesterfield; Arias Rebeca to Guillen Mauricio Santillana, $165,000.

4018 Simons Dr, North Chesterfield; Damiani Robert K to Jones Quiara, $262,000.

13001 Sodbury Dr, Midlothian; Johnson R S and J E and Lowe L S to Mcdonough Daniel P and Kristine A, $725,000.

1112 Southam Dr, North Chesterfield; Mccubbin Rexanna to Mace Douglas Lansing and Audrey Jane, $347,487.

1012 Spirea Rd, North Chesterfield; Lowery Daniel P and Leigh G to Davies David Robert, $263,000.

7900 N Spring Run Rd, Midlothian; Vaden Joseph E Jr to Davis John Farran Jr and Kim Kenworthy, $274,100.

4725 Stanley Dr, North Chesterfield; Leiva Santos De Jesus to Hobson Coyle, $204,000.

1710 Stonemill Lake Ter, Midlothian; Copeland Dennis R and Joy M to Davis Nancy K, $312,000.

6006 Summerhouse Ct, Midlothian; Adeliyi Olufisayo Et Al to Oliva Flores William Wesley and Oliva Marcia Elena, $332,500.

10518 Surry Rd, Chester; Mendez Joashua E to Stevens Melissa and Andrea, $277,000.

3728 Tanbark Rd, North Chesterfield; Fitts Ransom Jr Et Als to Green Angela M, $221,750.

13805 Thornhill Ct, Chester; Brown Hugh W Sr and Mary A to Amiss Janice H, $369,950.

8467 Timberstone Dr, Chesterfield; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Tolentino Jose P and Rose Anne Mungcal, $404,270.

6212 Trail Ride Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Martin James Troke and Taylor Bergen, $486,110.

1731 Tulip Hill Dr, Midlothian; Mierenfeld Peggy N Trustee to Louka Amir Kamal and Stephanie Krebs, $1,000,000.

19413 Varanda Ln, South Chesterfield; Reelitz Werner C Iii to Wells Christopher B, $150,000.

9713 Virvos Ter, North Chesterfield; Emerald Custom Homes Llc to Ungerer Glenn L Trustee, $399,950.

7929 Walmsley Blvd, North Chesterfield; Garcia Bernabe Lopez to Cordon Agner, $285,100.

13912 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Battiste Zachary A Et Als to Spoon Richard Gary and Illman Taylor Jane, $320,000.

5205 Watercrest Pl, Midlothian; Nicholson G R Et Al Trustees to Mosby Steve and Lynn, $751,000.

13709 Watkins Glen Rd, Midlothian; Cannon John R and Phyllis A to Dobbins Victor, $270,000.

4835 Wedgemere Rd, Chesterfield; Rackley Austin T and Laura E to Williams Michael L and Mary A, $275,000.

1436 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Zarefoss Jan A to Daly Annette L and John, $395,000.

15716 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Stephens Tasha N and Walter, $484,976.

10523 White Rabbit Rd, North Chesterfield; Morris H J and Mcbride J M to Williams Jayson D and Stevenson Jessica M, $260,000.

14048 Wiley Cir, Midlothian; Stinnett Robert H to Almawalad Jamil, $621,000.

7100 Winding Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Marasco Ryan D and Katherine E to Kuhn Ryan A and Michelle Kara, $451,000.

9600 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Beasley P H and Hixson R L Sr to Beasley Patricia Hixson and Duncan S and Beasely Kevin W and Beasley Heather W, $400,000.

1101 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Samuels Nancy B, $357,275.

7921 Woodpecker Rd, Chesterfield; Black Barbara Lea to Combs Charles R and Myra C, $385,950.

2711 Wyndham Dr, North Chesterfield; 2711 Wyndham Drive Llc to Frostick Marbury, $300,000.

HANOVER

0.491 acres; P&R Investing LLC to Eshan Traders Inc., $350,000.

7.1 acres; 522 North James to Amburn Partners LLC, $810,000.

10172 Atlee Ridge Road, Mechanicsville; William A. Gorski to Robert E. Lantz, $270,000.

2024 Babbling Brooke Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles F. Womble III to Stephen T. Wright, $420,000.

16044 Beaver Dam Road, Montpelier; Willie B. Grooms to John E. Van Kleeck, $350,000.

7391 Beulah Church Road, Mechanicsville; Lisa Maria Guridy, trustee to Daniel John La Lota, $551,000.

Block E, Section 6A, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $412,400.

7140 Bridle Path, Mechanicsville; Walter L. Oberry to Andrew J. Hammond II, $215,000.

12451 Bumpy Hollow Lane, Hanover; Stephanie Lorraine Dillard to Kirsten M. Berdan, $357,000.

8323 Carneal Lane, Mechanicsville; James G. Shipp, executor to Ruben I. Ayala, $268,500.

8227 Christian Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Stephen Vise to Sean M. Smolder, $450,000.

6 Cottontree Court, Ashland; Jennifer E. Wartella to Peter A. Bilzerian, $315,000.

16138 Derby Ridge Road, Montpelier; Michael C. Boyd to Michael C. Marshall, $540,000.

7502 Dress Blue Drive, Mechanicsville; Glenn David Clark to Paige Elizabeth Berry, $327,950.

9221 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sumit Subhash Jaju, $487,760.

20043 Feather Drive, Rockville; Michael E. Reid to Brandon Crum, $425,000.

8109 Flannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Theresa Ann Brown to Gary Thomas Furino Sr., $255,500.

9052 Gold Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas S. Terbush to Rama Sabbakhan, $440,000.

5450 Goodman Forest Lane, Mechanicsville; Ryan A. Smith to Stephen Vise, $569,900.

9829 Harvest Honey Road, Mechanicsville; David Saunders to Stacey J. Cowardin, $515,000.

9848 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Justin Gustavus Brittle to Dalton E. Ruch, $410,000.

9509 Indianfield Drive, Mechanicsville; Dean C. Stockner to Andrew J. Ward, $380,000.

8150 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Douglas Burtner, $487,850.

3136 Kendrick Drive, Mechanicsville; James G. Rowe to Robin D. Gilbert, $465,000.

8124 Kiwi Lane, Mechanicsville; James R. Winkler to Howard Gold Jamison, $319,000.

12447 Lily Pad Lane, Ashland; Sean Burke to Patrick F. McCarty, $400,000.

Lot 12, Section 1A, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $165,000.

Lot 4, Block A, Section 2, Robin Ridge; Sharon K. Rutherford to Richmond Rentals LLC, $375,000.

11427 Loving Drive, Ashland; J.C. Stanley Inc. to Heather Mizzell, $325,500.

10470 Malboro Road, Mechanicsville; Dean G. Leistra to Bobby L Ferguson, $475,000.

9378 Marne Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Adam John Karnish, $379,700.

12168 Melton Road, Ashland; Travis A. Turnbull to Bryan Shadron, $402,500.

7774 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Fiona Beckett to Abdul Qayoum Noori, $499,500.

13063 Noel Road, Beaverdam; Joshua B. Holder to Felix Johnson, $384,990.

9947 Orchard Meadow Road, Mechanicsville; Joseph B. Ferguson to Anand Kumar, $499,899.

Parcel; Craig Realty Group Richmond LLC to Lewistown Road LLC, $3,000,000.

11608 Parsons Walk Court, Glen Allen; Tiffany N. Timberlake to Chintan D. Shah, $290,000.

14207 Peacock Place, Montpelier; Andrew D. Lewis to Alexander C. Roeglin, $499,000.

9459 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Kaysaundra Kejha Shelton, $498,215.

15173 Rehoboth Road, Doswell; Michael E. Keeton Jr. to Martin Wilson, $485,000.

13065 Riverside Court, Ashland; Tyler D. Berry to Christine E. Wickham, $400,000.

9053 Rutland Road, Mechanicsville; Daniel Oberski to Lauren Gilreath, $316,000.

8015 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Frank Thomas McClain to Michael A. Morrison, $317,400.

4357 Spring Run Road, Mechanicsville; Forrest Wayne Madison to Richard Roger Addison Jr., $650,000.

8119 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; Steven R. Peter to Demetra P. Emmanouil, $285,000.

8549 Stumpy Road, Hanover; Donald A. Pike to Susan A. Volpe, $274,000.

18397 Taylors Creek Road, Montpelier; Richard Wayne Dugger to Dean Robert Evans, $408,000.

8124 Timberlake Lane, Mechanicsville; D. Allen Bridwell to Patricia Ann Crawford, $535,000.

16131 Union Church Road, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to Chandler Harrington Scott, $397,100.

8418 Wheeling Road, Mechanicsville; James S. Bowman IV to Henry J. Carretta, $375,000.

10252 Willmark Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Brian Griffith, $324,460.

Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $533,239.

11039 Wychwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Bobby L. Ferguson to Sean W. Schaeffer, $315,000.

AMELIA

1 acre; Leslie E. Tompkins to Justin Charles Stein, $165,000.

17501 Amelia Ave., Amelia Court House; Wilbur Y. Wells Jr. to Danielle Nicole Emory, $260,000.

12605 Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House; Joanne C. Risse to Jensen Elijah Wichard, $307,000.

11411 Locust Dale Lane, Amelia Court House; Motta Home Renovations LLC to Kevin Sean O’Hara, $268,500.

7421 Silver Maple Drive, Jetersville; Dennis W. Tatum to Robert Harris, $343,000.

CHARLES CITY

0.69 acres; Charles M. Disse to Katelin R. Sellers, $224,000.

Parcel; Eric K. French to Najhe Aaniyah Boyd, $260,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

3104 Atlantic Av; Wiseman, Matthew S. to Pierce, Ashlee, $235,000.

413-415 Dick Ewell Av; Squires Properties, Llc, to Meli Property Group Llc , $175,000.

417 Gould Av; Wilson, Luciano F to Hughes, Kevin M., $190,000.

518 Highland Av; M & M Greenwood Llc, to Peters, Henry Jackson, $250,000.

910 Lakewood Dr; Tansino, Scott J. to Roberts, Michael A., $245,500.

616 Pinehurst Av; Wray, Ernest C to Jones, Colin, $205,000.

211 Suffolk Av; Jackson, Amber N. to Groat. Ryan Morley, $189,000.

CUMBERLAND

107.6 acres; Richard S. Blanton, executor to John F. Stoltzfus, $330,000.

31 Cherokee Trail, Cartersville; Thomas W. Kennen to Sandra W. Dillard, $242,000.

DINWIDDIE

0.67 acres; James L. Fitts to Arthur W. Roberts III, $260,600.

5.25 acres; Genie G. Butler, trustee to Juan Jose Ayala Bermudez, $320,000.

15006 Brown’s Road, Church Road; Michael Van Scyoc to Jimmie Leroy Jr., $240,000.

4717 Fairway Road, North Dinwiddie; Robert W. Hanson to Bonnie Belinda White, $260,600.

16898 Hamilton Arms Road, Dewitt; L.R. Kirkland Jr. Construction LLC to Andrew J. Adams, $205,000.

1204 Lakeforest Road, Church Road; Bradley A. Archer to Lindsey R. Nance, $300,000.

11915 Sapony Church Road, McKenney; NDFL LLC to David Alan Fowler, $246,000.

11104 Warwick Drive, North Dinwiddie; Peter Jeffrey to Cynthia G. Wells, $300,000.

GOOCHLAND

1 acre; Patricia Larch to Samuel Ramirez Ruiz, $170,000.

2 parcels; IRSH LLC to Asgard Broad Street Properties I LLC, $850,000.

7.57 acres; Anne E. Wenzel to Meredith Farrar-Owens, $250,000.

165 Buttonbush Drive, Richmond; Robert E. Leisy Jr. to Gary J. Renaldo, $800,000.

2389 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland; Nicholas G. Frezza to Paul Vincent Ward III, $320,000.

4617 Hadensville Farm Lane, Mineral; Billy R. Mullins to Edward F. Marcelle, $490,000.

1321 Hounslow Drive, Manakin Sabot; Shu Hui Wang to Thomas M. Wellman, trustee, $610,200.

Lot 1, Section 4A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Homes LC to Craig E. Clark, trustee, $518,760.

Lots 15 and 16, Swanns Inn Estates; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Factory Mill Farm Properties LLC, $160,000.

1281 Marlin Road, Goochland; Lydia Lefevers to Don S. Simmons III, $345,000.

3001 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Janice Clark Evans to Barbara Hernandez, $455,000.

607 Sawdust Drive, Manakin Sabot; Reed C. Amos to Bryan Thomas Wadey II, $438,000.

366 Swinburne Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to David E. Acey, trustee, $761,206.

12028 Talavera Terrace, Henrico; HHHunt Homes LC to Kim T. Frawley, $523,020.

5872 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; Ellie Owens LLC to Matthew S. Wiseman, $315,000.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels; Degratia Development LLC to Iron River Properties LLC, $410,000.

3319 Boston St.; Zachary L. Wilson to Joseph Boros, $155,000.

1904 Cameron’s Landing Lane; Natasha T. Moss to Junius M. Lewis, $347,600.

308 Hoke Ave.; Andrew T. Chavis to Robert R. Cutler, $175,000.

1105 Maplewood Ave.; Christopher M. Collius to Jeffrey Wayne Treadway, $190,000.

3000 Portsmouth St.; Tamara D. Jones to Shane Cooper, $180,000.

913 Yellowstone Drive; Larry A. Jackson to Earline Cobb, $275,000.

JAMES CITY

0.648 acres; John A. Stanco to Nice Group, $175,000.

113 Ainsdale, Williamsburg; Resource Management 113 LLC to Marvin Mens, $600,000.

9 Autumn East, Williamsburg; Mildred E. Litsche to B. Jacquelyne Morrell, $202,000.

402 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Stephanie Devon Croke to Anthony J. Ball, $299,000.

4804 Bristol Circle, Williamsburg; Vallarie J. Sevilla to Michael Jones, $356,250.

218 Charter House Lane, Williamsburg; Suzanne M. Hamlin to Henry B. Rader, $485,000.

9804 Coral Bells Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Roy A. McKinney Jr., $467,540.

124 Enclave Court, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Thomas A. Brewer, $899,000.

5317 Foundation St., Williamsburg; Hansford B. Floyd to Penny J. Holmen, $350,000.

3406 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Katina L. Marrow, $304,555.

3448 Frederick Drive, Toano; Luis Manuel Ferreira Soares to Aaron Mead, $417,000.

1612 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; Jennifer Lynn Wise, co-trustee to Donna Lynne Dellomo, $1,300,000.

4812 House of Lords, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Gordon Ray Parr, $549,990.

100 Jeffersons Hundred, Williamsburg; Barbara S. Causey to Christopher M. Scrofani, $510,000.

221 Loch Haven Drive, Williamsburg; William F. Wilbern Jr. to Mason T. Price, $180,000.

Lot 16, Toano Woods; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Paramount Investments LLC, $270,000.

Lot 22, Temple Hall Estates; Nicholas K Zanca to Diversified Residential Homes 4 LLC, $190,000.

Lot 31, Ford’s Colony; John T. Elam Jr. to Mark Anthony Dipanfilo, $531,000.

Lot 52, Winster Fax; Robert D. Shrader III to Marco A. Ramello, $265,000.

Lots on Jamestown Road; Harold Carlton Capps to Lata L. Lovell, $637,000.

3624 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Marcus M. Holman Sr., $496,725.

2613 Meadow Lake Crive, Toano; Seth Logan Hall to Brian D. Frost, $500,000.

102 Northpoint Drive, Williamsburg; Anne Cox Bentley McCray, executor to Anita M. Thiel, $425,000.

117 Old Field Road, Williamsburg; Paul D. Seff to Tandeka Isaac, $401,000.

Parcel; Kenneth J. Bland to Yelena Antal, $185,000.

3955 Polly Court, Williamsburg; Eric K. Kauss to James G. Leone, $498,000.

306 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Gregory Sakimura to Thandi D. Srinivasan, $265,000.

3002 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Kimberly Laska, $354,520.

503 River Bluffs, Williamsburg; Seth Lee to George S. Oldfield Jr., $845,000.

KING AND QUEEN

3 parcels; Marian H. Carlton to Pierre Wesley Abshire II, $395,000.

5876 Powcan Road, Bruington; James Edward Vencill to William W. Lawrence, $455,000.

KING WILLIAM

376.5 acres; SP King William 345 LLC to Ray B. Sickal, trustee, $725,000.

284 Beadles Road, Aylett; Ruby K. Akers to Andrew Tuggle, $217,000.

337 Corann Drive, Aylett; Kathryn Roberts to Robert J. Carey, $220,000.

4735 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Robert A. Peebles to Joan T. Hoffmann, trustee, $295,000.

Lot 4, Section 1, King William Commerce Park; Sladedale LLC to 3 Rivers Land Management LLC, $1,200,000.

1000 E Magnolia Ave., West Point; Albert M. Wajchiechowski to Taylor Lockley, $286,000.

942 Oak Springs Drive, Aylett; Amanda Walsh Johnson to Sabrina H. Garnett, $190,500.

255 Rainwater Drive, Aylett; Tony N. Favaro to Brian K. Loving, $230,000.

180 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Jason E. Lewis to Jason E. Lewis, $185,550.

NEW KENT

1.65 acres; Ruby Hodges Martin to Pamunkey Properties LLC, $330,000.

3700 Bailey Bridge, Providence Forge; Robert C. Whittaker, trustee to Weldon Madison Myers III, $435,000.

11320 Brickshire Lane, Providence Forge; Debbie Carolina Frankovich to Robert J. Schuller, $603,940.

8201 Curle Drive, West Point; Kevin J. Rice to Christina Vaughan Bartscher, $242,000.

3883 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Kristin N. Savee, $267,350.

6156 Fawnlake Court, New Kent; Samantha J. Rice to William J. Dowd, $380,000.

9101 Greenwood Blvd., New Kent; Robert D. Hughes III to Margaret Q. Dienhoffer, $340,000.

Lot 4, Block 2, Section 2, Brian Wood ; John L. Brammer to Devin Caldwell, $349,500.

8021 New Kent Highway, New Kent; Karen Jones to Cindy Livesay, trustee, $180,000.

7300 Pinehurst Drive, Quinton; Robert E. Cottrell to Danielle A. Sayre, $426,000.

4017 Quinton Road, Quinton; Lance C. Hall to Ronald K. Faulconer, $249,300.

3720 Robert Field Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Gregory A. Manigault, $345,070.

7731 Sedge Drive, New Kent; Kevin Washington to Levon Knight Jr., $520,000.

5614 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Frank Rogers, $437,480.

17311 Wedgewood Drive, Lanexa; Amanda M. Smith to Michelle B. Oberlander, $260,000.

11661 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jennifer L. Carpenter, $373,254.

PETERSBURG

15 S Adams St.; Par 5 Development Group LLC to Exchange Right Net-Leased Portfolio 51 DST, $1,729,000.

2328 Buckner St.; Gerald E. Lewis to Kathleen O. Goodwyn, $155,000.

3333 S Crater Road; South Crater Square Associates LC to AR-Pinehill LLC, $4,100,000.

1753 East Blvd.; Clarence Sutton to Tanya Latrice Mitchell, $220,000.

228 S Jefferson St.; Austin Peay LLC to Waybright Real Estate Investment LLC, $270,000.

1743 Powhatan Ave.; Jan Laboo to Monique Tiffany Beasley, $206,000.

1250 E Washington St.; A Realty Co. LLC to Legra LLC, $325,000.

POWHATAN

1 acre; Luke A. Meyers to William Parker Ferebee, $326,000.

20.994 acres; Paul D. Seal to Ronald F. Deskins, $700,000.

2420 Academy Road, Powhatan; Christopher Wade Ashworth, sole heir to Darren A. Lindsay, $399,900.

1269 Dorset Road, Powhatan; CMH Homes Inc. to Raymond Roy Kunze, $340,004.

2150 Flint Hill Road, Powhatan; Catherine T. Baire to Nicole Randalow Ward, $385,000.

3505 Kool Lane, Powhatan; Sprouses Corner LLC to Lisa Boutin-Beaudette, $440,050.

Lots 15 and 16, Block M., Hideway Manor Estates; Glenn Martin Koontz to Daphne Thomas, $265,450.

2797 Maple Lake Terrace, Powhatan; Mikkon Construction Co. to Jack A. Adams, $679,000.

1614 Oak Lane, Powhatan; Patricia A. McCormick to Michael Lee White, $250,000.

Parcel; Sanair Technologies Laboratories Inc. to Syreh LLC, $675,000.

6080 Preakness Stakes Lane, Powhatan; Alan S. Kohring to Christopher Lewis, $415,000.

3283 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Jonathan H. Grubbs to Stephanie F. Hertless, $278,900.

2001 Valley Springs Drive, Powhatan; Todd G. Holt to Geoffrey J. Lewis, $675,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

2.22 acres; Robert E. Lee Murphy to Log Cabin Homes Ltd., $216,700.

5450 Baybranch Crossing, Disputanta; Eric L. McQuage to Rose H. Harris, trusee, $410,000.

19070 Halifax Crossing, Carson; Charles R. Combs to Robert W. Edwards, $385,000.

7223 Jessica Lane, Prince George; Amber R. Holsinger-Staton to Lamanda Diana Beale, $325,000.

Lot 5, Forest Glen; Martha A. Swain to Lindsey E. Snead, $275,000.

9100 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Robert F. Jones II to Michael Aaronn Mutter, $410,000.

6909 Shorebird Court, Prince George; Michael A. Mutter to Dakwon Menefee, $300,000.

3106 Tinsley Terrace, Prince George; James W. Parker Jr. to Diane M. Hanzlik, $270,000.

SUSSEX

196.68 acres; Nature Conservancy to Commonwealth of Virginia, Division of Forestry, $450,000.

2869 Newville Road, Disputanta; Satinder S. Dhillon to Edward J. Smith Jr., $250,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

205 Bristol Commons; Scott Robert Meyer to Lorene E. Alba, $192,000.

1563 Green Hill St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Andrew C. Comenzo, $376,905.

Lot 13, West Williamsburg; Montgomery L. Fleck to Reeves Hospitality LLC, $820,000.

320 Page St.; Robert Christopher Pace, executor to Victor H. Pope, $465,000.