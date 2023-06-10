The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

602 W 20th St; Speight Lee C and Jenny R to Quitter Margaret, $375,000.

1110 N 26th St; Elderhomes Corp T/A to Coley Tonya Lanae, $160,000.

1318 N 28th St; Cundiff Clay C and Alicia M to 1318 N 28th Street Llc, $285,000.

3220 2nd Ave; Edwards Peggy M to 3220 2nd Avenue Rva Llc, $215,000.

201 W 31st St; Such Nicholas G to Hughes Lauren M, $246,000.

619 N 38th St; Archer Property Management Llc to Johnson Forrest Oneil, $195,000.

802 W 46th St; Simons Christopher L to Beranek Alexander J And, $329,000.

421 S Allen Ave; Randall Adam M to Hendrickson Sarah L, $223,500.

3130 Bashford Lane; Penta Sola Properties Llc to Millian Maria Molina, $200,000.

209 Bland St; M T Designs Llc to Lorentz Alexandra And, $450,000.

2841 Braidwood Road; Vaught Donald C and Sue G to Anderson Edward P Jr And, $800,000.

3601 E Broad St; Frank Gillian and to Smith Britney S And, $875,000.

800 E Canal St P1; Lex Richmond Tenant Lp to Gateway Plaza Realty Llc, $142,455,000.

5621 Cary Street Road U205; Melendy Sybothia L to Pacific Premier Trust Custodian, $200,000.

8352 Charlise Road; 8352 Charlise Llc Etals to Turn Key Temporary Homes Llc, $431,226.

910 W Clay St; Gray Kevin B and Patricia J to Mcfarley Vincent L Jr, $400,000.

3713 Custis Road; Greene Matthew W and Tina K to Reeve Andru James And, $419,500.

200 Dundee Ave; Alicea Laura S and to Schiweck Julia Maeve, $475,000.

3410 Ellsworth Road; Boinest Henry W and Nancy to Wine Dianna Elizabeth, $350,000.

5951 Fairlee Road; Danis Steven Lee and to Martin Eric J And, $357,500.

2103 Floyd Ave; Boutwell Daniel W Iii to Alley John R, $615,000.

3025 E Franklin St; John Realty Llc to Whale Bay Llc, $340,000.

1421 Garber St; Bergakker Abigail to Medina Lauren, $275,000.

1820 German School Road; NVR Inc to Roy Anil K and Jha Avilasha, $489,200.

4308 W Grace St; Gay Lenore H to Huffman Samantha And, $500,000.

2008 Grove Ave; Ryan Michael S and Brennan Kelley to Brown Donald C and Fink Mariel, $1,150,000.

507 N Hamilton St Ua; Barham Gene L to Grier Frank A, $230,000.

3207 Hanover Ave; Graves Mark Allan and Madelyn to East James M and Virginia N, $550,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U903; Bryce Cora Semmes to Foster Sharon B, $299,000.

2318 Herbert Hamlet Al U15; Kinston Derwin D Jr to Hays Christina M, $225,000.

1609 Kemper St; Ren Boyu and Zhou Yurou to Cheng Mingqu and Pi Wenhua, $380,000.

2216 Keswick Ave; Cox Merrick U and to Randolph Homes Llc, $170,000.

3120 Kuhn St; Better Housing Coalition to Stover Morgan, $230,000.

2614 Lancelot Ave; Nahil Llc to W M D Investments Llc, $600,000.

29 Lexington Road; Markey Nathan to Wagner Seth E and Cassandra R, $825,000.

2516 N Lombardy St; Benton Properties Llc to One Parkwood Llc, $575,000.

2214 E Marshall St; Jacobs Kelly and Jacobs Brooke to Megyeri Investments Llc, $350,000.

504 N Meadow St; Andrews Megan Elizabeth and to Tharpe Chet A Jr, $950,000.

409 Milton St; Dbox Llc to Cozy Jessica And, $200,000.

703 S Nansemond St; Hampshire Properties Llc to Kurmbein Sarah And, $450,000.

1409 Nottoway Ave; Holland Michael C and Laura M to Morgan Sarah Lundin, $405,000.

2100 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Smith Jacob And, $431,970.

116 Overbrook Road; Rva Properties Llc to Swanner Michael J, $460,000.

3310 Parkwood Ave; Conway Nathan to Garrett Charles David And, $300,000.

3105 Patterson Ave U5; Mace Anne S Revocable Trust to Riso Sara Anne, $250,000.

2002 Princess Anne Ave; Conrad Matthew A and Alicia H to Patterson Waltrice Danita, $1,000,000.

3205 Rendale Ave; Gottlieb Barbara to Chen Ju Yin, $301,000.

1701-1/2 Seddon Road; Parker Mary A to Sweeney Kevin P And, $775,000.

408 Seneca Road; Scott Irene H to Hardison Angela D, $551,000.

6000 St Andrews Lane; Kalra Inder J and Arun A to Sal Holding Company Llc, $1,100,000.

6726 Stuart Ave; Ross Ashley Hunter to Hepner Properties Llc, $425,000.

200 Tuckahoe Blvd; Angle Robert A and Eleanor T to Rosenthal Joanna B, $1,495,000.

1212 Westminster Ave; Cook Paul R and Caroline B to Motley Carson D, $434,500.

2909 Woodcliff Ave; Harris Andre Leon to Yahaya Mir Abdul Rahim, $170,000.

HENRICO

3900 Acadia Ln, Henrico; Ag-Mr Short Pump Owner Llc to Cs1031 Trails At Short Pump Apts Dst, 89250000.

7311 Alvis Pl, Henrico; Gephart Chelsea to Johnson Joseph R and Audrey Darline, $335,000.

7011 Aspen View Dr, Henrico; Sil Ajay K and Dolly to Pitt Faye G and William S Jr, $334,750.

4535 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Vaughan Raymond Iii and Ashley, $747,340.

11931 Belmont Park Ct, Glen Allen; Carney W Peyton and Kristi J to Sankaralingam Ajay T V and Nidhi Garg, $505,000.

2539 Blackburn Rd, Glen Allen; Ogrady Tyler and Ariana Anderson to Boling Stephen Ellis Jr, $288,000.

7705 Bogey Pl, Glen Allen; Mayton Belinda Spence to Presser Beverly, $268,000.

2202 Brandonview Ave, Henrico; Liddiard Benjamin I and Stephanie K to Mcmasters Kimberlee, $243,000.

2245 Brightmoor Ct, Henrico; Smith Glenn F and Anita L to Krantz Jules and Lynn S, $255,000.

5802 W Broad St, Henrico; Libbie Development Company Inc to Richmond Broad Llc, $4,751,358.

187 Brooks Rd, Henrico; Tan The Handy Man Llc to Crosby Imani, $230,000.

4925 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Neal Tonyia A to Grandelli Michael L and Kristen L Warden, $252,500.

2411 Capehart Rd, Henrico; Aguiar Antonio J and Tillie to Parson Arlinda A, $325,000.

8174 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Seibert Taylor and Liam Missig, $432,900.

1502 Cedar Mountain Ct, Henrico; Oneal Kecia to Barnett Jacob Tye, $200,000.

5054 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Stroble Latrice M to Young Viola S, $380,000.

12309 Chestnut Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Gillespie Chad R and Leah Allen to Van Epp Nathaniel C and Christina W, $657,500.

3808 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Bell Vera, $416,920.

4124 W Clay St, Henrico; Third Generation L P to Alpha Portfolio Owner Llc, $909,179.

8406 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Young Gloria F to Warder Marian Virginia, $247,760.

6817 Cornelius Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Carroll Lynsey and George Cosby, $421,970.

4322 Creighton Rd, Henrico; Johnson Larry W and Sherry to Booker Weldon Douglas, $269,950.

2703 Dancer Rd, Henrico; Arduini Mark V and Stephanie M Fitzwater to Moten Holly Elyse and Colin Robert, $307,000.

1500 Derek Ln, Henrico; Quest Trust Company Fbo to Trek Properties Llc, $300,000.

1605 Donora Ct, Henrico; Slone Leslie G to Mirzazadeh Farkhondeh, $550,000.

12308 Duncannon Ct, Glen Allen; Broughton Nicholson K and Charlene C to Berman Seth A and Theresa L Crockett, $822,000.

1744 Early St, Sandston; Gilbert Jennifer to Reinstadtler Michael and Kristopher Caleb, $353,000.

615 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Karvanga Ranjith G and Mounika Voriganti, $380,282.

1612 Elsing Green Ct, Henrico; Faulks Quindell C to Tolliver Rowland U Ii and Monica Shree, $310,000.

10411 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Pruitt Howard M and Gradon W Iii to Qureshi Jeffrey Z and Danielle L, $529,950.

11037 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Berger Marc D and Erin J to Brooks Ashley, $345,000.

4425 Foxfire Ln, Henrico; Ingersoll David L and Tracy to Davis Michelle Denise, $208,000.

817 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; to Lee Alvin and Caldon Curtis, $264,000.

6509 Gadsby Trace Ct, Glen Allen; Blue Ridge Mountain Mortgage Inc to Mammosser Jason David, $767,600.

8404 Glendale Dr, Henrico; Smythe Betti B and David G to Deshone Heather, $385,000.

928 Grayfox Cir, Henrico; Williams Tameshia L to Moore Billie D, $210,000.

9739 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Muller David R and Stacey Ann to See Ka Wai and Hok Yu Albert Lee, $240,000.

10527 Hamilton Rd, Glen Allen; Thompson Amy R and Dianna L to Danneman Rachel, $385,000.

12337 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Bhurtel Kavita and Dilli R, $1,135,182.

1625 Hickory Ridge Way, Henrico; Alston Laurie G to Chheang Sopheap, $430,000.

11912 Hunton Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Mclane Brady Lee and Leslie Chappell to Richards Bedelia, $482,000.

3808 Ivory Ct, Henrico; Gott Larry W and Kathleen M to Goldberg Rebecca, $752,000.

6605 Juniper St, Henrico; Robinson Charles E Jr to Dinh Thong Van and Bichdan Diaz, $332,000.

4346 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Edler Erica, $266,240.

8403 Knowland Cir, Henrico; Campbell Spencer R to Lambert Andrew P and Jordan E Mcconnel, $620,000.

4711 N Lakefront Dr, Glen Allen; Nguyen Thuy to Makukha Sergii and Maryna Nikulin, $379,000.

413 Lakewood Dr, Henrico; Hastings Bill S and Jo Ellen C to Hastings Wayne C Sr and Wayne C Jr and B B, $210,000.

9654 Laurel Heights Ct, Glen Allen; Youngblood Properties Llc to Nguyen Thu Trung and Bich-Thuy Thi, $559,000.

2305 Lenora Ln, Henrico; Jk Integrations Llc to Peery Samantha, $265,000.

5313 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Yousuf Faraaz Ahmad and Shazia Ali to Le Christopher Hien Quang and Esther H Eom, $465,000.

227 N Linden Ave, Henrico; Grozdanic Maida to Son Davis, $167,500.

12407 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Anderegg Morgan and C M Mansisidor to Green Justin and Tranae Davison, $301,000.

10820 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Kuzenkov Alexey A and Anny Denysenko, $659,380.

2610 Mallards Crossing, Henrico; Davies Darrell Bryan to Hernandez Miguel and Barbara G Lopez, $362,300.

10 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Porter Charlotte W and Shawna M Yeaton to Vandersyde Peter N, $152,000.

3206 Matilda Cv U0304, Henrico; Stamper Matthew to Wood Justin Thomas, $180,000.

7539 Media Park Rd, Henrico; Gayfield James and Joan to Popoviciu Delia, $240,000.

6321 N Midview Rd, Henrico; Guida Marisa and Bryant Pugh to Madrid Melanie V and Hannah R Tjomsland, $298,000.

6901 Monahan Rd, Henrico; Madren David W to Madren Jacob, $250,000.

5100 Monument Ave U909, Henrico; Petrini Oliver and Jewel C to Orlowski Leonard J, $230,000.

5420 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Lewis Curvan and Kimberly to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $344,400.

3204 Neale St, Henrico; Henrico Co Vo/Tech Ed Foundation Inc to Jacobs Gloria S, $380,000.

3700 New Market Rd, Henrico; Galvin Andrew A and Wendy M to Foote Gary and Jennifer Hrebik, $415,000.

11805 North Downs Sq, Henrico; Harris Clarence R Trustee to Kelly Francis X and Sarah Bruce, $325,000.

2819 Oakland Ave, Henrico; Wood Anne C to Chapman William T and Hannah N Purcell, $290,000.

5300 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Erskine Kevin, $502,780.

5304 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Coghill Donna E, $399,990.

2704 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Griffith Dorothy A to Woodroffe Josanne Dee, $300,000.

3832 Parchment Cir, Henrico; Hamway Ronald E and Lindsay to Asad Alina, $725,000.

3241 Patch Ter, Glen Allen; Spicer Robert A Jr and Tammy to Lennon Christopher A and Courtney K, $475,000.

957 Pleasant St, Henrico; Binns Danielle to Dixon Joseph T Jr and Janise A Carroll, $273,000.

1505 Pump Rd, Henrico; Pittman Edmund S to Farooq Nadia, $405,000.

2909 Quail Whistle Ct, Glen Allen; Giles Adam T and Lindsay C to Singh Rajvinder, $350,000.

10045 Reedville Ave, Glen Allen; Gnau Robert C and Nancy W Trustees to Halter Robert and Virginia, $600,018.

502 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Alley John R and Victoria F to Heyman John R and Stacie B, $713,201.

8512 Rivermont Dr, Henrico; Hubbell Michael G S Jr and Meredyth H to Dunn Lauren Schuppert and Jared Daniel, $550,000.

9721 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Griggs Wanda L and Walter E Chalkley Iii to Mari Eqbal Llc, $207,000.

2909 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Treadwell Wilma E to Thornton Chi T, $250,000.

224 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Foster Taliah, $242,985.

3808 Sage Ct, Henrico; Sokol Robert R and Louise J to Saunders Timothy L and Yasmine H, $610,000.

2700 Sentury Meadow Ct, Henrico; Hoffman Theodore E to Swansea Llc, $377,000.

5909 Shady Willow Ct, Glen Allen; Griffith L Carter and Virginia to Silvis Wilson Larry and Lois Jean, $610,000.

9403 Sir Barry Dr, Henrico; Ely Derek to Quick Catherine Ebbets, $325,000.

4514 Spring Moss Cir, Glen Allen; Anumolu Rama K and Ravali Koganti to Yalamanchi Raja Anirudh, $415,000.

4708 Squaw Valley Ct, Glen Allen; Johnson David W Trust to Reinbold Todd E and Julia A Grace-Reinbold, $505,000.

12004 Sterlingwood Ct, Henrico; Park Donkeun and Jeonguk to Muharam Majed, $660,000.

7050 Strath Rd, Henrico; Virginia Credit Union Inc to Blake Ethan Lee and Hillary Dare Owen, $425,000.

5533 Summer Creek Way, Glen Allen; Waranis Brian J and Angela S to Fitch Sean, $715,000.

7922 Tamarind Dr, Henrico; Johnson Kaitlin S to Hayes Kimberley A Trstee and J Shackleford, $335,000.

3809 Thamesford Way, Henrico; Chambers Michael C and Jamie to Narayanan Azhagammal and P Gopalakrishna, $900,000.

4014 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Herbst Kody Wayne and Alyssia Marie Sears to Chennupati Pradhyumn and Swetha V Sagar, $420,000.

11756 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Casey Robert A Ii and Cheryl J Emory to Kaplan Debra and Ronald, $525,000.

2105 Turtle Creek Dr U6, Henrico; Pedreschi Tatiana Magali Trustee to Evans Brian, $220,000.

2900 Vanna Ln, Henrico; Powell Dana M Trust to Simmons Tyler B and Kelly J Grieco, $467,668.

2808 Waterford Way West, Henrico; Jerpe Thomas A and K S to Shibley Daniel T and Kristina S Seay, $425,000.

5524 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Pinigis Amber Cherish, $330,756.

7409 Westfield Rd, Henrico; Ransone Gerald W and Diane P to M And M Capital Investment Corp, $237,500.

815 Willomett Ave, Henrico; Shepperd Etta M to Delcid Juan Samuel Machuca and J Y P G, $227,000.

11200 Wimberly Dr, Henrico; Brigham David R and Maura C to Nassiri Arian and Lindsay E Heath, $335,000.

8007 Wood Mill Dr, Henrico; Waugh Richard J and Corrine M to Fornoff Scott and Erika A Arnold, $324,900.

12313 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Mohan Arjun and Nisha to Debnath Tarun and Monisha Devnath, $870,000.

1701 Zephyer Rd, Henrico; Newbill Carole Canary to Galan Cruz Isabel and Claire Flannagan, $215,000.

CHESTERFIELD

11211 Abingdon Ct, North Chesterfield; Bonney Marian L to Thomson Brad and Goode John and Thomson Dylan, $335,000.

5213 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; Austin Woods Development Co to NVR Inc, $327,150.

12001 Almer Ln, Chester; Meadowville Landing Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $212,500.

12053 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Burrell Angela Leannette, $509,535.

11406 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Yakoubi Elhadi and Aouatif Halal, $685,620.

6204 Arbor Park Dr, Chester; Harper Steven C and Robin L to Kerley Sean C and Alisa R, $420,000.

5619 Autumnleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Whitley M S Jr and Long K M to Garcia Victor Treminio and Tathiana Yisell Rizo, $260,000.

6212 Barrister Rd, Chesterfield; Le Thong Q to Muchuca Maria E Arias and Arias Marlon A Pineda, $320,000.

13637 Baycraft Ter, Midlothian; Boyink Susan K to Mayfield Erin Elizabeth, $320,000.

9301 Beaver Bridge Rd, Moseley; Farnsworth Jeffrey G and Heather to Navas Lester Tejeda and Villalobos Jocelyn, $899,900.

3812 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Johnson Nicholas James and Mona, $721,573.

5208 Bemiss Rd, North Chesterfield; Whitt Dempsey O to Gunn Chase and Hoerl Mackenzie, $375,000.

6913 Beulah Oaks Ln, North Chesterfield; Duff-Porter Pearline E and A H to Jackson Nathan J and Candice, $385,000.

1940 Bloomfield Rd, North Chesterfield; Moore Jeffery S and Tonya R to Benton Robert Thomas Hyde, $296,000.

4318 Boones Bluff Way, Chesterfield; Burks Christian Storm and Sara A to Randall Adam M and Taryn, $304,000.

717 Branchway Rd, North Chesterfield; Barranger and Company Inc to Richmond Animal League Inc, $397,500.

10216 Brian Ray Ct, Midlothian; Rollins Sally Marie to Elshowaya Omar, $264,000.

2618 Brookforest Rd, Midlothian; Petrella Gregory M Trustee to Fisher Alexander Hamilton, $302,500.

1606 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield; Barry Timothy F and Lauren K to Comer Jennifer E, $760,000.

2303 Burroughs St, North Chesterfield; Ferrara Richard S and Shannon S to Sethi Narinder, $930,000.

2009 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Contessa Nicholas J and Richard, $456,730.

5107 Carryback Dr, North Chesterfield; Ny Ly Heng and Phaline P to Reyes Silvia, $150,000.

15400 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to West Jerald Dennard, $609,940.

11601 Chalkley Rd, Chester; Carlson Darin V and Suzanne M to Harris Micheael S Sr and Harris Joyce F and Thompson Jeffrey B and Thompson Gina H, $410,000.

15501 Chesdin Landing Ct, Chesterfield; Foster Moses W Jr to Monagan Ivan V Sr and Cynthia T, $775,000.

10360 Claybar Trl, North Chesterfield; Munday Ryan T and Carter Jamie K to Pitkin George Jr, $234,900.

9500 Coach Rd, North Chesterfield; Walters Dennis H and Reynolds R to Stemmle Enterprises Llc, $265,000.

11436 Courthouse Acres Dr, Midlothian; Raetz Neil and Ding Lindsey to Lamm Alexander and Courtney, $420,000.

3143 Cove View Ln, Midlothian; Stone David A and Patricia D to Conran Richard J and Mary B, $424,000.

14800 Creekbrook Ter, Midlothian; Ansari Wallace to Woody Micah Sean and Moira Strasser, $732,500.

561 Crofton Village Trce, Midlothian; Locket-Ross Patricia and Ross S to Shah Shreenath and Dalsania Sveta, $380,000.

1704 Danhurst Dr, Midlothian; Cruz Figueroa Mykan Wollenmann to Dunn Morgan Annaliese and Kim Jackson Wyatt, $300,000.

8925 Deerwater Rd, North Chesterfield; Hamm Brittany to Nesbitt Taylor Simone, $250,000.

13331 Diamond Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Atkinson Tammy L to Sheppard Julia Bragg, $319,550.

12304 Duck River Rd, Midlothian; Foots Roy L and Laura C to Friend Linda, $196,000.

10825 Eaglenest Dr, Chesterfield; Bulifant Matthew E and Andrea S to Thompson Aiden W and Perkins Ivy, $350,000.

13215 Echo Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Lowe Tommy Lee and Ellen D to Davenport Michael C, $250,000.

1320 Elmart Ln, North Chesterfield; Groux K P and Decourcy K A to Landis Kourtney Diane, $252,000.

15018 Enmore Dr, Midlothian; Legault Homes Llc to Mcleod Jennifer, $496,987.

1656 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $395,000.

1674 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $395,000.

4051 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; Garg Johanna to Nelson Shaneika, $380,000.

611 Fern Meadow Loop, Apt 306, Midlothian; Miles Carrie E to Grullon Elbis, $201,320.

17706 Flossmoore Ct, Moseley; Base Camp Development Co to Clay Street Builders Llc, $256,000.

6919 Fox Brush Trl, Moseley; Bonnett Jeb Thomas Jr and Jamie to Deliva Ian and Gem Marie, $450,000.

1918 Galley Pl, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Deal Martin and Deal Pamelia and Deal Frances, $438,645.

10937 Genito Square Dr, Chesterfield; Genito Square Lc to NVR Inc, $268,000.

618 Glenpark Ln, Midlothian; Smoots John P and Rene Wagner to Brown Daniel Patrick and Casey Shannon, $465,000.

10432 Gravel Neck Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Martin John Aubrey and Linda Kay, $686,042.

12231 Green Vista Ct, Chester; Miller R E and Miller T P Trs to Goss James M and Drusilla, $470,000.

9657 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Baker Shawn to Ward Harry L Jr, $235,000.

2201 Halflight Ct, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

10508 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

10636 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Corritone Anneclaire and Corritone Deborah D and Corritone John T, $355,410.

7807 Halyard Ct, Chesterfield; Marrs Nancy K to Lin Xian Zeng, $256,888.

12218 Hampton Crossing Dr, Chesterfield; Hyderkhan Stewart M and Karen M to Santa Cruz Victor Alejandro and Santa Cruz Sabrina Fernanda, $557,500.

14500 Harrowgate Rd, Chester; Liesfeld John J and I M Fmly Llc to M and H Investments Llc, $350,000.

15005 Highberry Woods Ct, Midlothian; Wheeler Mark A and Carrie J to Heithaus Matthew J and Victoria M, $380,000.

12104 Hogans Aly, Chester; Schmidtmann F W and Jeong L N to Frank Laura and David, $616,000.

12331 Hulsey Dr, Chesterfield; Threatt Joshua C and Lauren J to Newland Kyle, $355,000.

3940 Huntwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Roland Zachary and Jaimie to Sackett Walter W Iii, $310,000.

1524 Irvenway Ln, Chester; Carpenter James R and Phyllis B to 1701 Bermuda Property Owner Llc, $150,000.

4128 Jefferson Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Khadeer Mahmood H and Sageerunnisa, $365,000.

18115 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $278,639.

14411 Justice Rd, Midlothian; James-Potomac Management Llc to Kj &jy Llc, $700,000.

14231 Key Deer Dr, Midlothian; Carden Isaac Porter to Mansisidor Anthony Ross and Gover Mary, $350,000.

8618 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Austin John Thomas and Fay E, $455,715.

8731 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Scott Irvin and Janika, $473,045.

7438 Kousa Dr, Chesterfield; Bent Kyong C to Marable Barbara, $337,000.

7018 Lake Caroline Dr, Chesterfield; Royal Rentals Group Llc to Bryant Jasmine, $354,900.

13817 Laurel Spring Rd, Chester; Osborne Steven M to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $377,300.

6901 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Richard Brandon A and Taniki, $450,000.

6924 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Vallabhaneni Naga and Chinta Sateesh, $347,730.

12609 Lilking Rd, Chester; Osborn Michelle D to Rowland Joseph E and Gale L, $400,000.

2601 Lisden Ter, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Annarapu Saivijay, $587,077.

11100 Live Oak Cir, Midlothian; Hulbert R S Builders Inc to Perkinson Homes Inc, $199,000.

12000 Longtown Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Lake Family Revocable Trust, $416,315.

11160 Lyndenwood Dr, Chesterfield; Banks David E and Katrina D to Carter Joseph N Jr and Jackie D, $650,000.

9942 Maidstone Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Yonce Jonathan and Lindsay, $557,004.

11500 Maple Landing Pl, Chester; Gerard Ted Andre and Marilyn E to Gaitan Bryan Alexander Mendez and Reyes Jocelyn Jasmin, $395,000.

14500 Maynooth Ct, Chester; Millan Jose A and Michaela A to Triggs Michael Stewart, $450,000.

2514 Mcrae Rd, North Chesterfield; Greer Donovan W and Tara A to Pizana Matthew and Christine, $420,000.

5116 S Melody Rd, North Chesterfield; Grey Mountain Group Llc to Tower Kyle Howard Otto and Ashton Brittany, $475,000.

13950 Mid City Rd, Chester; One Way Holdings Llc to Adenauer Barry, $174,100.

2630 Mistwood Forest Dr, Chester; Heard John H Jr and Kelly to Malbrough Laniece Oshay, $291,100.

7736 Mount Holly Ln, Chesterfield; Williams D Lynne to Assefa Dessalegn T and Techane Mestawet Assefa, $402,000.

15112 Nash Rd, Chesterfield; Hannon K J and Dahowski S P to Alvarenga Eric F and Valinda, $280,000.

2239 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

5467 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Meadows Llc to NVR Inc, $240,000.

7365 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Collins Margaret T to Markowski Toni K and Philip A, $305,000.

16200 Old Castle Rd, Midlothian; Mccreadie Joshua M and Caitlin R to Hilton Lucas William and Alyse Nicole, $361,000.

13419 Old Stage Rd, Chester; Crowder Logan Lee to Moreno Lucia, $215,000.

5424 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Hubbard Daniel E and Sylvia G to Me Cold Creek Llc, $4,350,000.

18300 Palisades Ct, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $485,000.

18428 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kunchakuri Sridhar, $336,798.

4824 Peartree Ct, Midlothian; Mcneer B J and Wilkinson M L Trs to Griffin Mackenzie N, $254,500.

12316 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Shum Lung and Zou Li Xiu, $429,397.

6300 Pewter Ave, North Chesterfield; Rollingwood Richmond Assoc Lp to Ap Rollingwood Llc, 47000000.

7107 Pointer Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Benny Aaron and Walker Deborah A to Morley Abigail and Daniel, $325,000.

3119 Quail Hill Dr, Midlothian; Laun William H and Kathryn H to Carden Isaac Porter and Jade Layell, $380,000.

9311 Rainwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Verdone M J Iii and Smith K T to Parker Joshua, $264,000.

10125 Remora Dr, North Chesterfield; Weedon Jon-Paul to Dos Santos Uxiley X, $213,500.

13306 Ridgemoor Ln, Midlothian; Colbert Linda to Liu Mei Jin, $323,000.

18121 River Rd, Chesterfield; Poindexter Steven W and Linda T to 18121 River Road Llc, $500,000.

3606 Riverdowns North Dr, Midlothian; Gordon Gerald N and Kristina D to Lin Yong Le and Yang Min Ling, $700,000.

8614 Rockaway Rd, North Chesterfield; Courtney James Iii to Tresize Derek B and Torres Marcella, $900,000.

1012 Ruffin Mill Pl, South Chesterfield; Thompson Isaac F and Wendy to Stella Damien F and Mary, $555,000.

13900 Sandy Oak Rd, Chester; Lively Jennifer to Spence Richard T, $350,000.

16718 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Kruyne James W and Kryne Amira S, $689,689.

6401 Sexton Dr, North Chesterfield; Harris Aaron M to Flemings Paige, $230,000.

9601 Shiloh Dr, North Chesterfield; Friedline E H Et Al Trustees to Wilson Michael Robert and Lucio Amy J, $350,000.

12860 Singer Rd, Midlothian; Hawk Naomi H and Neely Wanda Ann to Eagle Rock 1st Llc, $240,000.

2929 South Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Oppelt Rachel M to Rusz Daniel Trey, $295,000.

819 Spirea Rd, North Chesterfield; Cimino David J and Rebekah N to Palentino Kyle L and Melissa K, $361,000.

5924 Springmount Rd, Chesterfield; Minus Stephen J and Hope C to Mason Orakae, $529,920.

3701 Stardown Ct, Chester; Mann Debra K to Cruz Rosa A, $235,000.

9130 Stonecreek Club Pl, Chesterfield; Newman Garold R and Shelia L to Polich Michael D and Carlene B, $455,000.

6217 Strathmore Rd, North Chesterfield; Morgan Gerald Lynn and Morgan Aubrey Ferrell to 6217 Strathmore Road Llc, $150,000.

1006 Sun Valley Way, North Chesterfield; Le Linh Quoc to Le Thu-Huyen Thi and Le Linh Duy, $380,000.

11103 Surry Rd, Chester; Wells Michael Calvin to Blackwell Danielle Lyn, $360,000.

14721 Swift Water Rd, Chesterfield; Por David H and Mildred K to Por Kyle David and Jennie, $475,000.

1201 Tannery Cir, Midlothian; Bryant Audrey Childress Estate to Judd Frances Dee Beirne Trustee, $327,000.

17043 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Oslosky Amanda Katherine, $390,645.

18124 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Burdick Victoria Ainsley and Brian Matthew, $794,425.

12100 Timbernorth Ct, Midlothian; Mitchell Ricky R and Adriane to Flores Posada Anthony R, $250,000.

5724 Trail Ride Dr, Moseley; Hanks Jeffrey A and Denise G to Tartala John Alan and Sara Margaret Pendleton, $627,000.

17419 Trevino Pkwy, Moseley; Fowler Gregory B and Kimberly F to Foster Branden and Anna M, $463,000.

13906 Turnberry Ct, Midlothian; Rinaldi D F and Rinaldi A J Trs to Mcgaugh Joseph Michael and Kristi, $750,000.

4560 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Fairgrieve Richard Wayne Sr to Dean David Aaron and Dean Laila Angela, $245,000.

14107 Vanee Ln, Midlothian; Rp2b Llc to NVR Inc, $615,000.

7313 Vicenzo Dr, Moseley; Hollister Dawn L and Garber Cathleen M to Lav Llc, $408,000.

9972 S Wagstaff Cir, North Chesterfield; Reyes Homes Llc to Heidkamp Bronwyn Claire and Szpara Duncan Edward, $377,000.

21007 Warrior Dr, South Chesterfield; Walke Kindle N to Swearengin Marie and Douglas Joel Andre Jr, $250,000.

1403 Water Willow Dr, Midlothian; Barrey Mark N to Wwswcz Llc, $276,150.

10901 Waterfowl Flyway Ct, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $675,000.

124 Wenatchee Rd, North Chesterfield; Suarez Christopher J to Kistler Howard A, $288,000.

6640 West Rd, Chesterfield; Lekacos Jennie Nicely Estate to Pinon-Farah Marco and Valentine Summer M, $277,000.

1520 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Reyes Mary Morris, $368,097.

11781 Wexwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Hinesley Eric S and Jennifer L to Targonski Lisa Marie and Paul Victor, $527,000.

12508 Whispering Way, Midlothian; Constantine Vincent A and S M to Burns Jake H and Sarah A, $324,900.

2611 Whitehouse Rd, South Chesterfield; Hall Bros Electrical Contr Inc to Swift Creek Vistas Llc, $300,000.

12306 Winbolt Dr, Chester; Evans David Benjamin and Shelley to Harris Michael Lamont, $465,000.

13606 Winterberry Rdg, Midlothian; Nojaim Michael L and Maria E to Carey Adrian and Erinn, $515,000.

3918 Wood Dale Rd, Chester; Wood Dale Property Llc to Galvan Ericka Jeanneth Barahona, $212,222.

3201 Woodsong Dr, Midlothian; Real Estate Options Llc to Cates Tyree, $315,000.

HANOVER

15.67 acres; Cheryl Lee Arrington to Jordee Dale Williford, $235,000.

18315 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Jeanette L. Maze to Lorenzo Giles, $489,000.

Block B, Section 1, Highland Industrial Park; Quarles Petroleum Inc. to Alpha Portfolio Owner LLC, $2,963,369.

8084 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Danielle Felice Drinnon, $469,186.

7727 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishop’s Park LLC to Matthew Cole Johnson, trustee, $597,285.

7509 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Felix Roberto Mondragon, $551,883.

9239 Derwent Drive, Mechanicsville; Terry Hinkins to Dani Leann Byerly, $390,000.

10337 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Jackson D. Willett to Cameron A. Frostick, $540,000.

10430 Gladfelter Road, Glen Allen; RCI Builders LLC to Keith Patton Berkle, $1,124,926.

16130 Greenwood Church Road, Montpelier; Nancy J. Thomas, trustee to Gonzago Bins Cleverson De Oliveira, $200,000.

9242 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Robert William Nichols, $595,865.

127 Hanover Avenue, Ashland; Sean W. Crum to Chance Robinson, $337,500.

7324 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Christy Jo Couns to Rhonda Cumba, $304,999.

13483 Lakeview Farms Place, Ashland; Nicholas W. Abbate to Wade L. Jones, $915,000.

Lot 1, Commonwealth Park; Riverstone Properties LLC to Hanover Express Wash LLC, $1,500,000.

Lot 28, Block D, Section 1, Cool Spring Forest; Geneva Alexander Harrison to Larry R. Tunstall, $415,000.

Lot 5, Block A, Vermeer Commercial Center; 10501 Vermeer LLC to American Fleet Holdings LLC, $562,500.

13460 Lower Lakes Place, Ashland; William J. Kruger to James Vincent Willis, $950,000.

7232 Merle Smith Lane, Mechanicsville; Angel C. Von Hagel to George W. Roat IV, $350,000.

8755 New Holland Lane, Mechanicsville; Rosewell F. Jones to David Patrick Riley, $400,000.

18249 Oakshire Court, Montpelier; Wade L. Jones to Edwin Espino, $422,500.

8334 Oxfordshire Place, Mechanicsville; Robert Greg Dillard to Richard Dwight Hite, $400,000.

Parcel; Tina Harris to Sarah R. Sanders, $500,000.

8091 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; Michael Good to Basem Subih, $566,000.

7162 Plum Grove Court, Mechanicsville; Richard C. Theisen to Richard Ryan Theisen, $350,000.

7171 Red Sash Drive, Mechanicsville; Mary A. Lange to Carolyn Sue Forcum, $360,000.

6146 Rosemary Drive, Mechanicsville; Kevin R. Damian, administrator to Charles E. Harvey Jr, $300,000.

8845 Seaycroft Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Ronny John, $635,475.

5292 Summer Plains Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Llewellyn to Ambrogio Amato, $389,500.

10210 Thor Lane, Mechanicsville; Amy L. Coleman to Lucas A. Smith, $405,000.

8262 Trudi Place, Mechanicsville; Christopher S. Taylor to Jessica Ramsey Charters, $494,000.

Unit 4, Right Flank Medical Condominium; Right Flank Medical LLC to Right Flank Colon and Rectal Specialists LLC, $3,044,125.

9063 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sharon L. Peterson, $474,805.

13100 Winding White Rose Lane, Ashland; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Kurt Dunmire, $792,280.

AMELIA

2 parcels; 612 Mini Storage LLC to Christopher Armes, $210,000.

50.534 acres; New Garden City LLC to X-Change-It LC, $212,242.

Parcel; Thomas Lee Fields III to Southside Richmond Properties LLC, $175,200.

CHARLES CITY

5735 Johnnies Way, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to Steward Linwood Greene III, $375,950.

4711 Rocking Horse Lane, Charles City; Amy Maulo to Jacob Lawson, $331,750.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

508 Braxton Av; King,Pamela S To Stembridge Michele, $170,000.

202 Hillside La; Lukomski Iii,John Zennon To Merchant, Sr. Andre T., $289,000.

916 Jamestown Rd; Longerbeam,Orville N To Duncan Gwendolyn, $269,700.

410 Moorman Av; Winn,Brooke To Lewis Porsha, $225,000.

236 Pecan Tree Ter; Coleman,Michael J. To House Calvin D., $302,000.

CUMBERLAND

2.472 acres and parcel; Richard D. Felts to Dustin Sears, $320,000.

Parcel and 0.647 acres; Clover Hill Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses to Jeffrey W. Spencer, trustee, $160,000.

DINWIDDIE

7 parcels; North Country Pines LLC to Brian J. Williams, $4,480,000.

3910 Ferndale Circle, North Dinwiddie; Anna L. Schmidt to Monte M. Nedrick Sr., $248,000.

Lot 11, Section 2, Mount Pleasant Farm; Thomas C. Creighton to Mary LLC, $160,000.

4231 Orchard Drive, North Dinwiddie; Mayes Homes LLC to Robie K. Thacker, $220,000.

5929 Trinity Church Road, Church Road; Lisa M. Wilson to Ashleigh D. D’Amelio, $250,000.

GOOCHLAND

2 acres; Luis A. Carrillo to Nicholas W. Flemion, $165,000.

485 Ada Ash Lane, Manakin Sabot; 485 Ada Ash Lane Series to Jodi M. Strange, $1,200,000.

509 Boscobel Ferry Road, Manakin Sabot; Edward A. Lane III to Duncan Alan Whitcher, $1,195,000.

2150 Ellis Farm Drive, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Tyler J. Agree, trustee, $782,409.

802 Kline Court, Goochland; Anne J. Kisor to Robert Dewitt, $470,000.

Lot 38, Section 2, Parke at Manakin Woods; Jeffrey D. Bruce to Philip H. Calhoun, $604,538.

906 Merchant Lee Place, Manakin Sabot; David N. Morgan to Michael C. Chambers, $1,495,000.

1554 Oak Grove Drive, Manakin Sabot; Margaret B. Richardson to CK Properties LLC, $525,000.

535 Rockford Road, Manakin Sabot; James Kavalieratos to J. Richard Seaborn, $444,000.

1301 Turkey Trot Road, Manakin Sabot; Kevin J. Goldstein to Crit Taylor Richardson Jr., $1,650,000.

HOPEWELL

623 Cabin Creek Drive; James Avery McGraw to Ted Steven Garner, $174,900.

1604 Liberty Ave.; Dharmen P. Singh to Lauren Edmonds, $175,000.

Lots 1-5, Block 15, Belmont; 3TAC Homebuyers LLC to 414 Roseneath Properties LLC, $165,000.

Lots 35 and 36, Block C, Section C, Shady Oaks; America’s Dream LLC to Ruizhen Chen, $250,000.

Parcel; Craig R. Strosnider to Calvin R. Sullivan, $449,500.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Monticello NH Co. LLC to Windswept Development LLC, $2,450,000.

1980 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Melissa Bennett to Jonathan Arman Thorogood, $207,000.

4418 Betty Lane, Williamsburg; Yi Tian to Cameron Dunnavant, $252,100.

25 Bromley Drive, Williamsburg; OJR Investment Properties LLC to Hanwen Chang, $230,000.

3715 Carlas Hope Road, Williamsburg; Michael P. Hanrahan to Stefani W. Brigham, $625,000.

216 Charleston Place, Williamsburg; Silvana T. Gada to Monica L. Gada, $290,000.

666 Counselor’s Way, Williamsburg; John Bruce Allen, trustee to Kathleen A. Fox, $642,000.

421 Dogleg Drive, Williamsburg; Gayden F. Carruth to Dennis L. Dion, $313,600.

1608 Founders Hill North, Williamsburg; Adrienne R. Ermalinski, co-trustee to Mark A. Silverman, trustee, $750,000.

2008 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Leticia Lage Segura to Hayley Lynn Burke, $256,000.

9718 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Eric Shawn Righter, $504,850.

4385 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Oseas Antonio Mata to Beverly E. Rich, trustee, $457,000.

1149 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Wilbur B. Boyer Jr., $502,074.

3931 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Nelson I. Perez, $583,640.

103 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Darnell E. Jones to James Scarborough, $330,000.

7207 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Yelena Antal to Conor Taylor, $362,000.

Lot 15, Colonial Park; Daniel R. Pinney to Tamas S. Gal, $175,000.

Lot 5, Conservancy at Jockeys Neck; Bruce Hill Knowles, trustee to Christopher Lee Ruckman, $1,175,000.

Lot 76, Michelle Point; Luke Obenauf to Vicky L. Oakley, trustee, $220,000.

Lots 75-78, New Town; ABVA Development LP to HHJV LLC, $223,000.

8711 Merry Oaks Lane, Toano; John Fletcher Angle to Christopher Carlson, $360,000.

3508 Neal Court, Williamsburg; Stephen Frederick Andrew Moth, trustee to Jerry W. Spears Jr., $760,000.

169 Old Carriage Way, Williamsburg; Brett Middleton to Nicholas Aaron Steele, $525,000.

207 Oxford Road, Williamsburg; Mark D. Gutierrez to Thomas D. Schardt, $335,000.

112 Pebble Beach, Williamsburg; Adam J. Callahan to Elizabeth B. George, $650,000.

5101 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Judy A. Berg to Trenna J. Tankersley, $285,000.

3236 Reades Way, Williamsburg; Debra L. Gillilan to Kevin Veit, $385,000.

1592 River Ridge, Williamsburg; Kenneth F. Radtke Jr., trustee to Geoffrey R. Fenn, $1,050,000.

135 Royal Sydney, Williamsburg; Riverside Residential LLC to Steven E. Amberger, $509,090.

4919 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Glen Lee Mitchell to Nikolaos J. Kokolis, $480,000.

71 Summer East, Williamsburg; Edward C. Outen to Alex P. App, $231,000.

4092 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel D. Stephens to Patricia Reese Peters, trustee, $575,000.

9552 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Vitaliy Humenyuk, $568,210.

4945 Westmoreland Drive, Williamsburg; Cecil W. Corbin to Brandon Clark, $430,000.

4748 Winterberry Court, Williamsburg; Bridget Mary Russo to Nelson C.J. Curtis, $520,000.

6436 Zacharia Drive, Williamsburg; Douglas S. Barron, trustee to Jill M. Guzman, trustee, $690,000.

KING AND QUEEN

46.4 acres; William J. Ward III to Hilldrup Properties Inc., $150,000.

2024 Spring Cottage Road, St. Stephens Church; Louis Verner to Rodney S. North, $427,250.

KING WILLIAM

540 Bridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton Inc. to Elizabeth Anne Saunders, $364,990.

53 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Raymond Thomas Guerin Jr., $291,550.

1857 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Robbie Dale Pond, $248,410.

415 Lee St., West Point; Lee Street Partners LLC to Joseph D. Foulis, $235,000.

210 E Magnolia Ave., West Point; Ffoemit LLC to Jaimie Lee Kline, $180,000.

331 Newman Drive, Aylett; Jesse R. Proctor to Tracy Owens Grubb, $315,000.

100 Pollard Place, Aylett; Joseph C. Andrews to Marian Lorrell Glennon, $275,000.

119 St. Charles Place, Aylett; Christopher M. Harris to Logan William Brazier, $250,000.

NEW KENT

5 acres; William R. Robins to Paul Parsley, $290,000.

7742 Baron Berkeley Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to David Haden, $300,970.

7005 Blue Stem Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Foloajoye Adebuk Akintide, $489,990.

8128 Brown Ave., West Point; Catherine Sue Smith to Anika Richburg, $345,000.

8048 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Judy Ann Berg, $390,940.

7629 N Franklins Way, Quinton; Wayne Emory Lewis II to Kevin C. Batchelder, $349,950.

7714 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to John S. Avarez, $359,625.

Lots, Block 5, Section 2, Lifestyle at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $244,000.

7731 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Willie Donnell Vanhook, $381,990.

Parcel; Reesebrooks Land Co. LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $169,763.

7270 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Patricia Barnes, $279,990.

2773 Ramblin Rose Court, Quinton; Kellie Alrdon to Jarrett Vogt, $415,000.

7536 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Cheryl L. Golden, $336,710.

12155 Wisteria Trail, Providence Forge; James Lee Knighten to Noah Knighten, $197,500.

PETERSBURG

19 Centre Hill Court; Barry C. Knestout to Letisha White, $195,000.

3267 S Crater Road; Eure Family LLC to Cornerstone Tender Care LLC, $570,000.

712B Fort Hayes Court; Mitchell Ann Riggs to David L. Wrenn Sr., $230,900.

713 Harding St.; Rene M. Servellon to Chanel Stafford, $160,000.

1601 Lamar Ave.; Equity Real Estate Group LLC to Monika L. Huddleston, $233,000.

117 Richland Road; Timothy A. Mason to Christopher O. Baylor, $204,000.

POWHATAN

13.3 acres; The Worsham Tract LLC to Christopher Hamilton, $231,000.

7.784 acres; Manage This LLC to David Spirawk, $330,000.

1510 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; Randy Harris to Cynthia Dell Ranalli, $285,000.

1770 Finney Mill Terrace, Powhatan; Nicholas R. Woodard to Tiffany C. Lecik, $600,000.

1801 Hillenwood Drive, Powhatan; Alicia Franken to Steven Young, $550,000.

2001 Lone Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Octaviano Rita Bravo to Clark Anthony Quick Jr., $420,000.

Lot 8, Section A, Chatsworth at Millquarter; William J. Cocchiola to Michale L. Szeulczewski, $450,000.

2149 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Crystal J. Creed to Arnulfo A. Obando Jr., $315,000.

Parcel; Nathan W. Henry to Madison Shelton, $190,000.

3333 Scarlet Oak Drive, Powhatan; Michael R. Davis to Carol D. Duck Living Trust, $630,000.

1741 Timber Ridge, Maidens; Kenneth A. Cox to Austin H. Lafollette, $1,300,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

2.1 acres; Prince George 105 LLC to Petroleum Marketing Investment Group LLC, $350,000.

9.804 acres; Woods Rogers PLC to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., $226,807.

15600 Chieftain Road, Disputanta; Hamill Properties LLC to Melinda Makris, $379,950.

Lot 17, Block E, Section 4, Stratford Woods; Aaron Bailey to Troy Alston, $238,000.

Lot 6, Block D, Section 3, Rivers Edge; Allan C. Richeson to Magdeline Blankenship, $225,000.

Parcel; Jordon Point LLC to PG 1100 Jordan Point LLC, $3,500,000.

19710 Sioux Lane, Prince George; Cody Nathaniel Douglas to Shawn Bailey, $429,900.

12930 Wood Drive, Disputanta; Jason Slaughter to Ryan Anthony Jensen, $315,000.

SUSSEX

205.5 acres; Wortham CA LP to Walnut Hill Holdings LLC, $625,000.

Lot 5, Evergreen Acres; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Elijah W. Pattersib, $277,100.

213 Sylvan Road, Waverly; Ngozi E. Eke to Areil R. Liberato, $172,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

140 Exmore Court; Ellen C. Haag to Nicholas Deleon, $419,000.

4451 Lydias Drive; Doris E. Hower to Lewis C. Casey, $650,000.