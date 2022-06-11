Property Transfers Published June 11, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1309 N 20th St; Blumer Paul and Goodnow Brooke to Hockensmith Julie, $350,000.

717 N 24th St; Larson Heidi Elsa to Catalano Mika Parker And, $365,000.

416 N 27th St; Neumann Betty H to Alward Alyssa K, $472,500.

509 N 28th St; Mcginnis Maria Lyn to W B B Homes Llc, $150,000.

1103 N 33rd St; Parlove Emily to Lockhart Karen Emily, $245,000.

1303 N 37th St; Pendleton G F Iii and Lynn D to Gorman Lawrence E And, $235,000.

1011 W 46th St; Milford Logan M to Hyslop Anne, $336,000.

2500 Afton Ave; Bae Yang Ja and to Lion Group Investment Llc, $700,000.

3130 Archdale Road; Barden Elizabeth K to Monhaut Charlotte Elizabeth, $400,000.

14 N Auburn Ave; Foremma Llc to Laughlin Robert J And, $298,000.

6219 Beaufont Hills Ct; Polley Michael S Jr to Mallette William, $240,000.

1101 Blakemore Road; Mcallister Patrick Neil and to Belton Shekila, $251,000.

901 Bradley Lane; Rhodes George Kevin and to Shaw Katherine Marie And, $190,000.

3110 E Broad St; 3110 Vopham Llc to Rosenthal Mix Michael S &, $467,500.

5224 Bryce Lane; Holmes Antonio L and Erica C to Redding Arcillious, $295,000.

3312 W Cary St; Griffin Real Estate Llc to Nva Re Llc, $3,800,000.

7705 Cherokee Road; Allen W Jeffrey and Toni M and to Allen William Andrew And, $325,000.

2913 Clarendon Dr; Amaya Sarah Catherine to Newell Virginia, $320,000.

6201 Debora Dr; Aubert Rachel T to Whitaker Zachary And, $305,000.

812 Dixon Dr; Burney Vanessa D to Beane Charles Jr, $180,400.

202 Dundee Ave; Anthony Martha A to Oneill Kevin Patrick and Melissa, $475,000.

1719 Elmsmere Ave; Oliver Jonathan H and Leslee P to Anderson Amy G, $450,000.

4400 Fitzhugh Ave; Miller Christopher to Oliver Ryan and Riggleman Nancy, $391,000.

3909 Floyd Ave; Flaherty Erin E to Larkin Jackson, $490,000.

2925 Garland Ave; Vertical Builders Llc to Davis Cary M, $369,950.

1732 German School Road; NVR Inc to Armistead Beatrice Yvonne And, $415,495.

313 Goshen St; Wws Iv Llc to 313 Goshen Llc, $995,000.

206 W Graham Road; Warren Robert H and Kathleen J to Selvaratnam Latrell and Arun, $355,000.

6627 Greenvale Dr; Edwards Martin D to Nieves Anthony and Spears Karen, $344,950.

1119 Grove Ave; Pedini Matteo D and Amanda to Stegmaier Andrew And, $775,000.

301 N Hamilton St Uj; Throckmorton Thomas B and Ann D to Hickman Pierce Olivia, $265,500.

4617 Hanover Ave; Sheridan John B and Erin Hauser to Gosnell Andrew Ray And, $650,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U614; Abaco Llc to Jochims Jeffrey T and Margo A, $565,000.

513 Hunt Ave; Brown Carolyn M F to Fleming Keon D, $150,000.

3005 Johns Way; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Wolford Richard W And, $324,915.

2628 Kensington Ave; Burns Gregory and Angela C to Ardiff Henry and Katherine, $436,000.

6516 Kinns Road; NVR Inc to King Connor Mcvay And, $382,575.

3100 Lake Terrace Ct; Lorimer Patricia R and Ian G to Van Sise Ronald Lee Jr, $256,000.

3034 W Leigh St; Brown Oscar Wallace to Alsawaf Sami Leigh And, $313,500.

39 E Lock Lane; Johnson Mary Barbara to Chane Medhin And, $386,900.

1113 W Main St; Eck Enterprises Inc to A1113 Llc, $545,000.

110 W Marshall St U45; Hennessey Shane M and to Worth Joshua and Stephanie, $230,000.

2004 Miller Ave; Wiles Timothy and Kathleen Giese to Noonan Meghan M And, $371,950.

3410 Monument Ave U302; Bowers Caroline Lucy to Mccabe Christopher Albert And, $172,500.

3915 Moss Side Ave; Keyes Rodney P and Kirk E to Cunningham Vaughan M And, $290,000.

3200 Noble Ave; Canestrano Mark A and Ellen B to Vuori Carrie and Broome David, $711,700.

5812 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Owens Sophia, $339,715.

3010 P St; Chidley Matthew A and Kaitlin E to Lewis Samuel J, $290,000.

2207 Park Ave Ua; Shustak Adam D to Randazzo Andrew John, $220,000.

3020 Patterson Ave U8; Mcadam Gary to Spence John B, $155,000.

1503 Porter St; Lexline Development Llc to Few Elizabeth Kendall, $381,000.

2213 Q St; Eritek Investment Llc to Morris Catherine, $203,555.

1605 Rogers St; Hereford Michelle to Harper Jordin And, $217,000.

4807 E Seminary Ave; Cava Stephen D and Jenna B to Weiss Emma R, $417,500.

805 Spring St; Carriopn Tara S to Kane Edward Ross And, $305,000.

1400 Stansbury Ave; Maben Phyllis to Diaz Navarrete Norma E, $170,000.

2206 Stuart Ave; Airington Ross to Baibich Roberto And, $622,000.

3312 Suffolk Road; Waring Matthew T and to Hiller Emily, $464,000.

2615 The Terrace; Workman Sarah K to Britt Christopher D and Sarah G, $360,001.

2141 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Callahan Daniel and Baird Jordan, $371,485.

301 Virginia St U1213; Koduru Sudha to Jenkins Larry and Judith, $499,000.

1230 Warren Ave; Roberts Sonja K to Yates Christopher Lansing And, $424,200.

2910 Westchester Road; Staley Mary W Life Estate to Staley Thomas W, $444,000.

1350 Westwood Ave U301; Campbell William E Sr and to Schneider Bernard F, $375,000.

1404 Williamsburg Road; Corbett Wiley Sean to Gannon Patrick Michael, $188,900.

105 Yancey St; K M Realty Llc to Bakhtiari Mariam, $410,000.

HENRICO

6905 Alder Grove Dr, Henrico; Dieringer Karen and Brian to Cronley Leah, $326,000.

1705 Ashcliff Way, Henrico; Albadran Omar to Manadan Maria Teresa L, $310,000.

3815 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Heslep Phyllis D to Srivastava Tarun K and Anjali K Bhateja, $675,000.

9004 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Moneyhan Goldie C to Flora Dena L and Bruce W, $289,950.

7222 Birch Point Dr, Henrico; Brame Ryan Adam to Kumar Phalgun and Naveena Arunkumar, $318,500.

2412 Boissevain Rd, Henrico; Felichko Marie E to Stukel Patricia, $310,000.

4603 Breithorne Ct, Glen Allen; Green Joan to Yoo Sirah and Edwin Rhee, $435,000.

12208 Bridgehead Pl, Glen Allen; Frederick Jon R and Janai X Tellis to Sharma Nitin and Navpreet Kaur Thind, $635,000.

2945 Broadford Ter, Henrico; Wright Tamara A to Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tuwean, $288,000.

1400 Burning Tree Rd, Henrico; Hughes Marcus E to Aquino-Rivera Sebastian Jose, $215,000.

2404 Caddie Ln, Henrico; Tran Duc to Harris Keiretta , $157,500.

1507 Carter St, Henrico; Burruss Beverly G and Betty A to Carter Harvey L and Janice L Jeffries, $164,500.

1502 Cedarbluff Dr, Henrico; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Raines Lynette , $460,000.

5132 Chelsea Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Sculthorpe Margaret K to Samir Pola V , $325,000.

5008 Coachmans Carriage Ter, Glen Allen; Dave Nishant D to Katu Umakant S and Kavita U , $557,500.

1407 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Wilson Charles M Jr to Mefford H P Jr Trustee, $272,000.

9733 Cragmont Dr, Henrico; Carter Oaks Llc to Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc, $400,000.

9214 Crystalwood Ln, Henrico; Hunt Jacquelyn B and Susan N Bloxom to Charles Claudius and Rashel D, $310,000.

3540 Darbytown Ct, Henrico; Whitby Christopher J and Rebecca F to Desorcie David Martin and Michael John, $216,000.

9103 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Latina Melanie Danielle to Good Catherine R, $209,900.

3900 Dill Rd, Henrico; Reese Kristy Y to Barrington Darnell, $200,000.

2600 Duffy Ct, Henrico; Banks Wayne J and Dolores R to Bell Candace L, $325,000.

1409 Eastridge Rd, Henrico; Cawthorn William R and Cean to 1409 Eastridge Road Llc, $500,000.

209 Elsing Green Way, Henrico; Turay Aminata B to Stallings Charles Thomas and Delle Johnson, $260,000.

2314 Essex Rd, Henrico; Robinson Ian and Martha Trustees to Wilhelm Westyn J , $315,000.

2300 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Teaney James D and Cindy L to Froelich Evan Conrad, $210,000.

7741 Flannagan Ct U205, Henrico; Haudricourt Linda Mcarthur to Beattie Gary J, $160,000.

305 Flicker Dr, Henrico; Hicks Susan S Life Int to Motshoene Khule Nomusa V, $240,000.

1401 Foster Rd, Henrico; Pappas Mary T Estate to Sutphin William H, $275,000.

6318 Fredonia Rd, Henrico; Irons Frances B to Brooks Herbert A, $292,500.

3850 Gaskins Rd, Henrico; Icc Property Llc to 3850 Gaskins Llc, $1,900,000.

10545 Glencoe Rd, Glen Allen; Peck Robert A and Alison to Lambert Adrienne M, $275,000.

8800 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Flemmons Pamela B and Thomas A Jr to Lahpai Zau Tu, $275,000.

10717 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Scott Christy N and G A Nuckols and Janet L to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $195,000.

406 Gunby Dr, Henrico; Balsamo Eliza Grace and Caleigh Stewart to Mccarthy William J and Jane C , $325,000.

5666 Hard Rock Pl, Henrico; Brown My Chi Thi and Steven Antonio to Briones Katrina Bolalin and Gabriel Marion , $300,000.

120 Hawk Nest Ct, Henrico; Rassiwala Munir and Shabana to Hp Virginia I Llc, $385,000.

334 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Chigullapally Nanda Kishore and H Gudipati , $359,160.

11403 Hilbingdon Rd, Henrico; Lloyd Mark A and Susan E to Coates Michael L and Amy E, $635,000.

8724 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Harris Nancy B Estate to R W Realty and Renovations Llc, $206,000.

7714 Hudson Dr, Henrico; Beverage Charles B Jr to Sis Hugo Miza, $221,000.

1902 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico; Renn Christopher D and Kristen B to Grubb Daniel Jason and Mary Jean Baker, $372,900.

10006 Joppa Ct, Henrico; Blanco Vilma Nora and Nelson Donaldo Lopez to Cheatham Katelyn Lee, $235,000.

608 S Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Easter Kristen to Stovall Gerald Lee Iii, $250,000.

113 Koch Ave, Henrico; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Roquemore Angela Denise, $214,000.

7739 Lampworth Ct, Henrico; Schrinel Michael and R B to Tallman Sherrie A and Lois E Carroll, $318,000.

2650 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Trang Investments Llc, $329,990.

8810 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Minter Jefferson Haythe Trustee to 8810 Lawndell Rd Llc, $190,000.

5428 Lemoore Dr, Glen Allen; Satterfield David M and K U to Mccloskey James B Jr and Corrin H , $585,000.

3905 Liesfeld Pl, Glen Allen; Grillo Anthony and Anna M and Anthony Iii to Oberoi Sheeraz and Kay Wahlenmaier, $430,000.

12411 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Banholzer Michael and Michelle to Madison C Properties Llc, $230,000.

10621 Lumberjack Ct, Glen Allen; Landrum Andrew Thomas and Adrian L Troy to Kamel Maichel A , $365,000.

9710 Magnolia Pointe Pl, Glen Allen; Williams Marianne and Wintiko to Pfundstein Spencer E and Rachel Holcomb, $245,000.

2606 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Hiter Carol L to Embler Diane, $198,000.

2802 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Nayak Sathisha, $282,040.

9533 Meadowview Rd, Henrico; Jammi Vanketa R and Sarada to Mittal Sanjay and Seema , $410,000.

1208 Middleberry Dr, Henrico; Hanbury Investors Llc to Yates Tashae L, $270,000.

11100 Morgan Run Rd, Henrico; Brock Ashleigh M and Terry P to Shrestha Dhruba K and Sunita Joshi, $558,000.

7271 Narrowridge Rd, Henrico; Bennett Sara to Spencer Nathan C, $275,000.

7403 Noble Ave, Henrico; Voyage Realty Llc to Matthews Marquisha, $289,000.

2109 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Santiago Henrique M and Juliana to Lantz Michael D, $326,000.

1105 Ocala Rd, Henrico; Mason Craig R and Lauren S to Fitzhugh William Tucker, $400,000.

4759 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Morrell Joseph V Jr and M O to Morrell Erin Nicole, $185,000.

6116 Overland Dr, Henrico; Wolpert Tony C to Maddukuri Venkata L P and Sesha K Kotapati, $150,000.

5927 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Luck Bennie E and Joy F Trustees to Kuderu Yashvanth and Likhitha Madenahalli, $371,300.

7506 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Cyplik Scott J and Meghan L Holthoff to Zeidan Taimour, $247,500.

6212 Piccadilly Rd, Henrico; Branch Sylvestine P and Torren Barrett to A Solodar Properties Llc, $155,000.

2710 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Zauner Frank G and Jacqueline M to London Josie, $300,000.

2221 Pump Rd, Henrico; Lvk Holdings Llc to Jrc Mob Investments Llc, $640,000.

3820 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Burruss Brittany Nicole, $320,270.

3812 Quinn Abbey Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Randolph Dewayne Raymond and Melvina, $388,290.

4305 Ravenswood Rd, Henrico; Richbourg Paige F to Richbourg Donna H , $277,500.

6061 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Sealy Jon C and Emily O , $529,355.

2236 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Bishop Stephanie A to Sabo John W and Susan Marie Trustees, $251,500.

9724 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Clark John E Iii to Hernandez Bonilla Wendy Yamileth, $276,000.

4929 Sadler Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Goel Atul and Manisha to Mathiazhagan Balaji and Revathi Murugesan, $601,500.

13 Sanderling Ave, Henrico; Hope Takyia R to Harris Thorpiah, $252,000.

6518 Scandia Lake Pl, Sandston; Casey Thomas D and Cheri T Trustees to House Tiffany , $351,000.

8708 September Dr, Henrico; Staples Michael S and Jillian E Raybould to Hill Evan and Elizabeth Little, $663,500.

503 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Lombard Family Llc to Bynum Major Jr and Terrie Clarke Bynum, $413,000.

12327 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Kanary Lori Ann to Willett J Todd and Leslie T , $240,000.

2513 Spring Bridge Pl, Sandston; Gower Tony Jr to Bonniville Harley H and Douglas Martinez, $395,000.

3601 Springsberry Pl, Henrico; Liu Li and Grace Ying Mu to Mshar Andrew Charles and Maureen Elizabeth, $501,000.

2653 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Vootukuri Spandana Reddy, $286,690.

10218 Steuben Ct, Glen Allen; Gallant William R and Angeline T to Myers Barbara Ann and Kyle L Myers, $330,000.

2600 Stoney Ct, Henrico; Miner Rebecca to Snyder Frances R, $275,000.

2420 Swartwout Ave, Henrico; Slaughter Joseph Lewis to Delamere Llc, $162,500.

2240 Thornbury Dr, Henrico; Chatterjee Jaideep K and Madhumita to Hancock William E Iii, $339,500.

11628 Timberton Ct, Glen Allen; Sujanani Ajay and Kareena to Freedman Melissa, $660,000.

10916 Tray Way, Glen Allen; Chandrasekar Bharatkumar Et Al to Kar Somaditya and Rima Sarkar, $388,500.

111 E Union St, Sandston; Lecrom Lisa to Newhart Julie and Alexander Et Al, $186,000.

7805 Villa Pl, Glen Allen; Miller Vivian L to Presser Beverly T , $255,000.

3501 Warsaw Ter, Glen Allen; Wiltshire William R and Barbara L to Pugh Mark C and Carol B , $497,500.

8702 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Allen Ralph M Jr Estate to Grishaw Joshua Littleton and Julie Amber , $220,000.

5423 Westbourne Dr, Henrico; Bousquet Karlan R to Kiernan Scott P and Jessica , $251,500.

620 Westham Woods Dr, Henrico; Bannister Carlisle R Jr and Linda S to Dobrucky Christine L, $466,000.

1421 Westshire Ln, Henrico; Coandco Llc to Complete Home Design Llc, $271,000.

924 Wheelwood Way, Henrico; Smith-Hayes Crystal T and Samuel M Hayes to Jones Alan W Jr and Charlotte C Et Al, $282,500.

3102 Wilf Ct, Glen Allen; Bain Edward Clifton to Wartella Jennifer Elizabeth , $400,000.

7400 Willow Ridge Ter, Glen Allen; Clark Thomas A Iii and Bita to Chan Chun Lam and Xiu Qin Li, $291,500.

10207 Wolfe Manor Ct U902, Henrico; Childrey Robin Good to Cobb Benjamin, $175,000.

27 Wootton Rd, Sandston; Stephenson Vernon M and Faye S Gosney to Cardenas Argenis and Lenieska C B Albornoz, $197,000.

8007 Yolanda Rd, Henrico; Arodz Tomasz and Xi Gao to Horkan Elizabeth B, $478,000.

5432 Zoe Ct, Henrico; Theard Tiffany to Dickerson Loni, $300,000.

CHESTERFIELD

8010 Ainsdale Ln, Chesterfield; Toth Heather O and Dustin to Welch Kristina Inez, $410,000.

7024 Amstel Bluff Way, Chesterfield; Lusso Marcos Fernando De Godoy to Ramirez Lopez Marcos A and Ramirez Loyda, $430,000.

6200 Arbor Ridge Dr, Chester; Eisensee Mark E and April A to Guandique Shanice M Delbridge and Moreno Luis David Guandique, $350,000.

14013 Ashmill Dr, Midlothian; Flores Ronald V to Dowdy Cheryl Ann, $388,000.

11518 Avening Rd, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Merkes Cody J and Koliopoulos Marina L, $389,763.

12800 Bailey Hill Pl, Midlothian; Hasani Burim and Shpresa to Rivero Yessika L, $449,000.

13907 Barnes Spring Rd, Midlothian; Seay Dustin Cory to Clore Ryan K and Jennifer S, $350,000.

3901 Bayreuth Ln, Midlothian; Davis Victoria to Ralph Jack and Anna, $220,000.

14710 Beacon Hill Ct, Midlothian; Hull Properties Llc to Vasquez Bridget, $220,000.

4041 Bellbrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Henshaw Sonya M to Reyes Reyes Elmer A, $315,000.

14410 Bermuda Ave, Chester; Hodges Brian T and Melinda C to Morales San Jose Victor H, $282,000.

1100 Black Heath Rd, Midlothian; White Deryl E and White M S Trs to Wolfrey Mary E and Hoke Cheyne P, $287,000.

15625 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Lincoln James R and Laura Ann, $434,305.

17807 Boston Creek Trl, Moseley; Gupta Neeraj and Shah Meeta to Randolph Eugene Calvin, $549,000.

9606 Brading Ln, Midlothian; Warren Stephen C and Joi L to Edwards Carl E, $440,000.

18808 Brevard Dr, South Chesterfield; Richmond Mary Catherine to Hamlette Ramsey A, $200,000.

9512 Bright Hope Rd, Chesterfield; East Coast Marketing Inc to Chamberlin Melinda and Rodriguez Jacob and Chamberlin Caitlin, $190,000.

2524 Brookforest Rd, Midlothian; Jones Michael W and Craig M K to Saunders Dawn M, $275,000.

8828 Buffalo Nickel Turn , Midlothian; Bray Cathy J to Jefferson William S Trustee, $320,000.

16643 Cabrio Pl, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Nair Lakshmi G and Vinod G, $456,382.

2112 Carindale Dr, Midlothian; Keys Tiffany to Fenner Jessica and Shawn, $575,000.

9524 Cattail Rd, Chesterfield; Ferguson Gary W and Deborah A to Calloway Carl E and Larussia N, $485,000.

9266 Chatham Grove Ln, North Chesterfield; Paz Jose and Douglexy Y to Padilla Evelyn Santos, $275,000.

8524 Chester Rd, North Chesterfield; Ferguson Marguerite W Estate to Samayoa Investments Llc, $251,000.

11912 Chislet Ct, Midlothian; Aljets Brandon L and Adrienne S to Goff Alexander J and Chelsea L, $430,000.

11437 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Bryant Katrina F, $267,040.

3321 Clear View Ct, North Chesterfield; Branch Victor to Mathews Moe Trustee, $243,000.

11400 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Carbiener Maggie and Wayne Iii to Gotchall Jacob D and Allison N, $369,900.

1618 Colehollow Dr, Midlothian; Fagan Colleen to Hodson Daniel and Dekrafft Abigail, $245,000.

2100 Condrey Ridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Young Reuben Dean to Dettmer Joseph Christopher Ii and Dauberman Lauren, $204,950.

701 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Leon Adriano to White Carolyn, $301,000.

12813 Crathes Ln, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Johnson Tawanda, $579,635.

10215 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Cleaver Eric to Howard Kristen O, $260,000.

2005 Deer Meadow Ct, Midlothian; Wood Scott A and Amy J to Webb Brittney Renee and Andrew Jackson Iii, $270,000.

13306 Degonia Way, Chesterfield; Degonia D J and Degonia M K Trs to Mercer Robert T and Darla Davis, $765,000.

624 Diamond Creek Dr, Midlothian; Brucker Robert Louis and Sandra to Scott Kellie-Ann Smith, $399,250.

7206 Drexelbrook Rd, Chesterfield; Barnett David and Kendra J to Shabazz Jamal H Sr and Teneshia C, $255,000.

3004 Duck River Ct, Midlothian; Taylor Quincy M and Arrington M to Naumann Riina P, $210,650.

1742 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Becker Richard W to Powell Drew and Hayden, $165,000.

841 Elaine Ave, North Chesterfield; Stehly Boyd Allen and Bridget L to Krukiel David, $338,500.

11812 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Headspeth Raymond L, $362,196.

12612 Erika Hill Pl, Midlothian; Sobczak Bruce R and Patricia D to Rihani Alexandra, $380,000.

11819 Explorer Ct, Midlothian; Moore Kenneth W and Wendy to Hayden Westin and Brewer Megan A, $422,000.

15312 Featherchase Dr, Chesterfield; Tolentino Reynaldo P Jr and J A to Girgis Michael Ibrahim Sheliata and Sandra Fathy Shafik, $323,000.

14010 Fiddlers Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Yourich Gerald G and Elizabeth J to Lawson Robert A Jr and Karen T, $345,000.

13419 Fitzwilliam Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Jackson William H Iii and China M, $515,062.

8907 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Lindale Matthew George and Meredith Leigh, $549,003.

14807 Fox Dr, South Chesterfield; Funk Charles Iii to Touchet Vincent J, $330,000.

1825 Galley Pl, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Woody Sharon H and Harrison M, $513,847.

15711 Gary Ave, Chester; Pecani Shkumbim and Sadler K to Rogers Shane and Shannon Leigh, $235,000.

11703 Glendevon Ter, Chesterfield; Rotsted Scott Thomas to Greeson Brandon H and Elizabeth M, $446,000.

17243 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Tammisetty Kali Vara Prasad and Urmila Devi, $285,990.

5038 Grassmere Rd, North Chesterfield; Pratt Betty O and Oliver Lois P to Cornel Melvin H, $300,000.

13401 Greenham Ct, Chester; Kandula Srinivasa to Jenkins Lakiesha Nicole, $290,000.

4600 Greywater Dr, Chester; Hawkins Lauren to Bousquet Aaron J and Taylor Whitney L, $315,000.

10708 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Braxton Robert Latodd and Henry Dominique Michelle, $292,535.

16513 Hannington Dr, Midlothian; Davis John W and Patricia S to Livernois Derek and Shelley, $825,000.

8106 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jackson Alicia, $422,890.

3401 Hemmingstone Ct, Midlothian; Tarrington Holdings Llc to Myracle James L Jr and Oettinger-Myracle Diane Babette, $270,000.

11500 Hillside Rd, Chester; Syracuse Aaron J and Kristal M to Nc Va Llc, $150,000.

14008 Howlett Line Dr, South Chesterfield; Galusha Carla S to Breeden Charlee Anne and John, $360,000.

6207 Huntingcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Vaughan Howard and Melinda to Henry Dwayne Jr and Watson Shanice, $225,000.

7225 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to King Doris, $370,985.

12201 Ivey Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Valentine Robert W to Brown Delroy A N and Scott Debbie A, $735,000.

4800 Jaymont Dr, North Chesterfield; Maxwell Hui Kyong to Young Joe O Jr and Elizabeth Dawn, $184,000.

9530 Kathleen Dr, South Chesterfield; Mcelrath Mashelle to Pink Elephant Properties Llc, $187,000.

12854 Killycrom Dr, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Heidenthal Erik T and Tiffany L, $210,000.

2736 Knobbly Ct, Chester; Stiles Leonisa D to Dunn Amanda B, $265,000.

3736 Lacroix Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lyons Seneca L and Stacey E Fleming, $364,158.

4648 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Buchler Robert and Victoria, $630,598.

13519 Laughter Ct, Chester; Melvin Joseph Jr to Hp Virginia I Llc, $335,000.

21508 Lee St, South Chesterfield; Holschuh Brett A and Pamela A to Viola Benjamin Robert, $250,000.

6610 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Williams Roger W and Richeson Mary Frances, $437,015.

130 Little Hawk Pl, Midlothian; Millikan Ian S and Reed Marian R to Howard Jacob and Kristen Amber, $350,000.

3128 Loganwood Dr, South Chesterfield; Jones Tuajuana N and James E to Celestino-Segundo Marissa, $235,000.

9301 Lost Forest Dr, North Chesterfield; Cannada Nathaniel to Pharris Enterprises Llc, $175,000.

2931 Lyndhurst Ct, Chester; Randolph Kevin O and Rosemarie to Doswell Dishan, $270,000.

3539 Marquette Rd, North Chesterfield; Kinneberg Robert S and Frances E to Hughes Calvin A and Gloria L, $350,000.

4800 Mason Dale Dr, North Chesterfield; Cromer Robert E and Lisa H to Sanchez Jose and Maria, $255,000.

4403 Mason Valley Ct, North Chesterfield; Bryant Gay Thornton Et Als to Alderson Jonathan, $223,000.

6724 Meadowburm Dr, North Chesterfield; Boncal Andrew G to Jones Melvin Jr, $250,000.

14702 Midship Woods Ct, Chesterfield; Scanlan Patricia Ann to Amrhein Thomas S, $265,000.

3731 Mill Walk Dr, Midlothian; Archer Carolyn D to Manning John F and Cynthia, $355,000.

5325 Mossy Oak Rd, Moseley; Connolly Timothy N Jr and Mary A to Carter Parry T and Scott Anne Randolph B, $565,000.

3232 Nahant Rd, Midlothian; Byrdsong T D and Powell-Brooks S and Powell R P and Powell D Sr and Butler D and Powelll A to Aguilar Jose De Jesus, $260,000.

4801 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Smith Shawn G and Jenna to Ta Jordan, $230,000.

13806 Nuttree Woods Ln, Midlothian; Wall Thomas J and Alison S to Korman Max Jason, $330,000.

13229 Oakhaven Ct, Chester; Richards Elizabeth K to Sellis Nathaniel N, $258,950.

2223 Old Indian Rd, North Chesterfield; Benedict John C Jr to Murrell Josh, $255,000.

3902 Paces Ferry Rd, Chester; Boston Joseph M and Morgan M to Stein Emily C, $335,000.

10811 Paulbrook Blvd, Midlothian; Cc Midlothian Llc to Mdc Coast 23 Llc, $1,492,986.

14524 Pinery Way, Midlothian; Beazley John L to Edmisten Catherine I and Elias Scott, $480,000.

13312 Pointer Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Trainum Michael K and Barden L A to Walter Rory Michael, $272,000.

2400 Providence Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Edwards Kenneth A to Roberts Walter Elmer Jr and Roberts Christopher E, $300,000.

8406 Pullman Ln, Chesterfield; Sheehan Mason L to Price Lansing B Ii and Samantha M, $620,000.

11105 Rabbit Ridge Rd, Chesterfield; Baker Bonita R to Daniels Kathryn M and Daniels Roger L Jr and Coffman James W and Coffman B L, $702,500.

12604 Raven Wing Cir, Chesterfield; Jackson Brian D and Megan D to Kaloko Musa and Kanu Fatmata, $355,000.

9109 Redington Dr, North Chesterfield; Smith Gail Cooper to Wells Carl Iii and Catherine, $270,000.

14309 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Aponte Yolanda, $446,765.

14337 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Vincent Jesus Stanley and Stanley Appoalin Jesus, $383,660.

11319 Ridge Mill Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Murphy Jasmine and Reeves Antonio, $386,133.

3601 Rivermist Ter, Midlothian; Long Howard R Iii and Kathryn N to Sundman Maarten C and Morton Rebekah R, $570,000.

3206 Roland View Ct, Chester; Kimmel Sarah A and Oatman J F to Lock Strider David, $172,000.

15531 Saddlebrook Rd, Chesterfield; Richmond Property Buyers Llc to Moyers Lisa, $235,000.

2903 Sagecreek Cir, Midlothian; Matos Melvin E A and Acosta L R to Lefebvre Guillaume C and Emily W, $362,150.

7401 Sandlewood Dr, North Chesterfield; Hubbs William D and Leeann P to Fredrich Jerome and Dawn, $336,000.

16813 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Sawyer Scott and Thuy, $480,226.

6423 Sexton Dr, North Chesterfield; Munoz Eugenia to Greer Wendy A, $189,000.

2936 Sherbourne Rd, North Chesterfield; Stephens Hovas and Gladys B to Choice Tiaja and Vest Drake, $208,000.

13218 Silverdust Ln, Chester; Finch James to Greenwood Cecelia Smith and Sherman Lee Jr, $377,000.

11710 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Duffee Nancy D to Jarrett Gregory and Kaylyn, $375,000.

5511 Spoke Ct, North Chesterfield; Styles Melissa Et Als to Rivas Cesar D, $280,000.

3100 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Harrington Antoinette, $317,535.

13161 Stockleigh Dr, Chester; Hewett Ivory L Jr and Sommer D M to Mcnealey Zennie and Jaleesa J, $338,000.

6801 Strathmore Rd, North Chesterfield; Mata Maria M to Garrido Delmis Flores, $225,000.

8233 Surreywood Dr, North Chesterfield; Kropp Norman V and Susan L to Blau James T and Cannon Rachel M, $362,000.

8501 Tallion Way, Chesterfield; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Madison Ashton Nicole and Nicholas Alexander, $520,230.

19507 Temple Ave, South Chesterfield; Greene Shirod L to Amick Patrick Orval Iii, $243,000.

16934 Thornapple Run, Moseley; Ackerman Evan Jacob and Taylor N to Modi Lili R Trustee, $319,000.

4201 Tire Swing Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Waldrop Ryan Hunter Thomas, $383,925.

5013 Tooley Dr, Chester; Belle Dave E to Sumpter Shana, $409,000.

17536 Tree View Ct, Moseley; Mccannell Gretchen C and Gregory to Rauschkolb Justin T and Barbara J, $599,999.

16712 Tulip Hill Ct, Midlothian; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Kaufmann Allyn M and Heather D, $796,550.

13726 Village Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Bucci John G Jr and Danielle L to Rubin Camryn, $282,500.

6118 Walnut Landing Way, Chester; Lawrence Tyler E to Sartin Jamie Sioux, $392,500.

13412 Warwick Longbay Dr, Chester; Reed Wendy M and Anthony D to Rogers Okima, $535,000.

6745 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sohal Tamanna K, $298,235.

1159 Westcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Hogsten R Damon and Jaime S to Cox Jason M and Leftwich Jennifer E, $355,000.

9110 Whistling Swan Rd, Chesterfield; Nester Paul E and Ruth B to Reckling Haley and Ridge Colin B, $430,000.

4719 Willesden Rd, North Chesterfield; Lb Legacy 3 Llc to Ramos Edwin A Ajualilp and Garcia Rosario, $254,900.

12201 Winbolt Dr, Chester; Sanchez Luis A A and Ayala Arly to Dargen Eric and Sydney, $486,000.

10013 Winston Park Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Onwuchekwa Kalu and Uzoamaka, $462,075.

3906 Wood Dale Rd, Chester; Wood Dale Property Llc to Adams Kenneth H, $190,000.

14408 Woods Walk Ct, Midlothian; Ramsey Galina to Knutson Kelly, $295,000.

HANOVER

1.666 acres; Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Fordson Properties LLC, $208,750.

8357 Alpha St., Mechanicsville; Yvonne M. Ryan to Mark David Blowers, $310,000.

9420 Ashking Drive, Mechanicsville; Anna Davila to Brittany Holland, $305,000.

7336 Barnette Avenue, Mechanicsville; Home Buyers of America Inc. to Tyler D. Wolfe, $190,000.

Block E, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $687,800.

9153 Brampton Drive, Mechanicsville; Sue Davison, successor trustee to Stephen L. Bradley, $185,000.

17308 Burchett Lane, Beaverdam; William B. Carr to Jose Louis Reyes Gomez, $429,900.

9223 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Ashley Payne, $494,635.

11109 Doswell Road, Doswell; Olive M. Engel to Stephen Adam Bullock, $240,500.

8035 Ellerson Wood Drive, Mechanicsville; Earl M. Lett Jr. to Nicholas M. Morris, $365,000.

10346 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Paul M. Doome, $377,697.

6390 Glebe Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Andrew J. Hammond II to Laura Barrera, $359,950.

8044 Goodlife Court, Mechanicsville; John P. Boyle III to Christopher Steinbacher, $501,000.

7397 Hidden Lake Circle, Mechanicsville; Linda Browder McLaughlin to Montese King, $475,000.

9749 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Joseph Frank Schreib III, $591,085.

9177 Hunters Chase Court, Mechanicsville; Ernest J. Walton to Maurice B. Aufderheide IV, $436,000.

9082 Jeans Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Wendy Nicole Johnson to Scott P. Porter, $358,000.

11804 Kersey Lane, Mechanicsville; James C. Storie, trustee to Collin Jurgen Sprenker, $669,500.

217 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Joseph L. Wood Sr., $435,000.

Lot 1, Section 1, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $165,000.

Lot 17A, Block B, Simons Tract; April M. Parker to Matthew B. Lee, $203,000.

Lot 36, Block A, Section 1, Brookshire; Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Virginia Homebuyers LLC, $184,700.

Lot 9, Block 5, Section O, High Point Farms; Joseph D. Toskes to Mark Laphi, $285,000.

8137 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Christopher Cummings, $503,295.

4326 Market Road, Mechanicsville; George I. Brill III to Lauren Ashley Tanner, $280,000.

6483 Midday Lane, Mechanicsville; C. Hunter Freed Jr. to Judy Hines Robertson, $325,000.

9024 Morella Place, Mechanicsville; Daniel R. Williams to Alan Born, $450,000.

320 Myrtle St., Ashland; Green Door Properties LLC to Vivian Adams, $245,000.

7465 Olde Grove Glen, Mechanicsville; Nancy W. Brumfield to Gwendolyn B. Dickinson, $253,000.

Parcel; Rachel Levin to Debra Speyer, $900,000.

6981 Pimlico Drive, Mechanicsville; Nathan A. Bosserman to Gregory Gallahan, $350,000.

7304 Princess Anne Drive, Mechanicsville; Arline E. Szego to Jennifer Rogers, $322,500.

8887 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Alina Sentes to Christy B. Hammond, $300,000.

3425 Rose Drive, Mechanicsville; Heather B. Moser to Jason D. Boykin, $465,000.

8260 Scarecrow Road, Mechanicsville; Nicole D. Ryan to Cory McGill, $205,000.

7097 Senn Way, Mechanicsville; Sophia Agostino to Erin N. Carter, $248,000.

8260 Soft Wind Court, Mechanicsville; Matthew G. Halphen to Joseph James Marsilio, $364,950.

10521 Stony Bluff, Unit 302, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Daniel William Cramer, $219,950.

9157 Sycamore Hill Place, Mechanicsville; Henry Peter Black III to Stephanie Jones, $505,000.

9581 Thorncrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Daniel Thomas Fancert Stooks to Justin G. Brittle, $435,000.

8325 Windsor Drive, Mechanicsville; Christine L. Vocke Rivas to Christine L. Vocke, $520,000.

15511 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Grover T. Gravitt Jr. to Michael K. Adams, $465,000.

AMELIA

5.934 acres; Albert R. Lipes to Austin W. King, $160,000.

8721 Namozine Road, Amelia Court House; Pembelton Homes LC to Tanner Ramsey, $280,000.

12320 Windy Hill Drive, Amelia Court House; Mark C. Hartman to Zachary P. Tischio, $375,000.

CHARLES CITY

7840 Adkins Road, Charles City; David J. Woodhouse to Thomas Glenn Jamerson, $199,900.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

509 Battery Pl.; 509 Battery Place Series Etal, to Jimerson, Julie C., $175,000.

3118 Conduit Rd.; Pulliam, Laverne to Dana, Sharon R., $242,500.

114 Gilcreff Pl.; Wilson-Life Estate, Edna H. to Gholson, Sonya B., $237,900.

125 Huntington Rd.; Griffin, Margaret Baxter to Massenburg, Sharona Andrea, $308,000.

113 Norwood Dr.; Harrison Ii, William O. to Criskos, Jennifer Marie, $227,500.

208 Prince Albert Av.; Sexton Ii, Wayne S to Colvard, Travis, $240,000.

153 Windsor Av.; Campbell, Jason D. to Bates, David L., $173,000.

CUMBERLAND

61.84 acres; D. Marc Tilman, trustee to Kevin L. Ritchie, $235,000.

887 Jenkins Church Road, Cumberland; James Strum to Eric Joseph Harris, $200,000.

DINWIDDIE

100 acres; Courtney A. Bender to Alexander Lawrence Schultis, $215,000.

43.6 acres; Christopher Irving Thompson to John C. Lingerfelt, $150,000.

28820 Butler Branch Road, North Dinwiddie; Jim E. Wright to Tiffany L. Walkuw, $260,000.

1212 Creek Court, Church Road; Baylaur Construction LLC to Korey V. Mason, $391,785.

18405 Flatfoot Road, Dinwiddie; Signature Craft LLC to Daniel J. Vandermark, $200,000.

22181 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; Randy R. Pilger to Terry Hobbs Batson, $400,000.

16481 Nunnally Lane, Church Road; Brian J. Williams to Baylaur Construction LLC, $405,000.

8840 Turkey Run Drive, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Michael Lee Smith, $394,264.

GOOCHLAND

1.28 acres; Dustin T. Powell to Angela Cason, $257,000.

41.63 acres; Dusan Lemaic to Alexander Mayo, $675,000.

475 Ada Ash Lane, Manakin Sabot; Roger J. Shawn III to Greg P. Stoneman, $1,200,000.

1520 Camberley Drive, Manakin Sabot; John M. Presley, trustee to Robert L. Johnson, $585,000.

4980 Double Eagle Drive, Louisa; Bradley S. Ellis to Brandon S. Newton, $547,200.

305 Glenmeade Circle, Manakin Sabot; David W. Wagner to John Durant Tripodi, $895,000.

151 Honey Locust, Richmond; G.F. Pendleton III, trustee to David Warren Marshall, $998,000.

Lot 1, Stillhouse Road; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Melissa Ann Roshka, $305,000.

Lots 31, 23, 25 and 31, Section 4, Parkside Village; ME PV4 LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $500,000.

5350 Old Columbia Road, Goochland; Elizabeth B. Butler to Heather S. Carswell, $270,000.

3015 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Emily Shifflett Justice, $468,900.

3008 Swann’s Inn Crescent, Goochland; Vertical Builders LLC to William E. Lucas Jr., $466,639.

HOPEWELL

207 N 21st Ave.; Matthew Mellon to Nannie S. Montague, $195,000.

2907 Clingman St.; Robert N. Swift Jr. to Ritchie T. Patterson II, $155,500.

3307 Hampton Ave.; Brian G. Wood to La-Toya A. Jenkins, $230,000.

Lots 8-11, Block 24, Dupont Annex; MWW LLC to Letrenda Hall, $220,000.

910 W Poythress St.; Ryan A. Cousins to Sheryl T. Ross, $170,000.

2708 Western St.; Elvin Orlando Ascencio to Maria D. Burris, $250,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Ivy Oaks LLC to Greensprings Materials LLC, $610,000.

329 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Bettie B. Reuter, trustee to Donald C. Ruby, $422,500.

125 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Robert W. Hyatt to Jennifer P. York, $515,000.

108 Broomfield Circle, Williamsburg; Courtney E. Stanton to Andrew Maniscalco, $795,000.

5307 Center St., Williamsburg; Mina S. Hering, trustee to Bonner G. Davis III, $430,000.

105 Colonel Philip Johnson, Williamsburg; Fanella Clare Roberts to Gretchen Thompson, $300,000.

3110 Craig End, Williamsburg; Ronald J. Marques to Linsey Cantrell Hale, $205,000.

2201 Eaglescliffe, Williamsburg; Patricia Anne Hensley, trustee to Robert J. Lamoureux, trustee, $466,000.

2998 Forge Road, Toano; Ricky R. Cook to Marinos Sarntakos, $705,000.

3491 Frederick Drive, Toano; Yvonne D. Barrett to Daniel R. Irby, $389,900.

129 Harrops Glen, Williamsburg; Mark C. Prather to Mari J. Kvinsland, $200,000.

4804 House of Lords, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Steven Mathew Towne, $448,990.

113 Inverness, Williamsburg; Caifang Yin to Richard Brunetti, $787,500.

128 W Kingswood Drive, Williamsburg; Matthew Walton to Aaron Weiss, $380,000.

309 Leven Links, Williamsburg; Emily Yvonne Hancock to Philip Eli Mihlmester, $650,000.

3908 Longhill Station Road, Williamsburg; Priscilla R. Gilbert to Francisco Xavier Hernandez, $307,000.

N Lot 30, Ewell Hall; Susan M. Perkins to Valentes Transmontanos LLC, $182,000.

4014 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; William C. Thomas to Nicholas Krupa, $270,000.

8735 Merry Oaks, Toano; William Turley to Terrance John Coveney Jr., $390,000.

241 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Courtney Hester, $373,205.

2800 Mockingbird Drive, Williamsburg; Marco J. Netzer to Randy Dean Ready, $362,000.

105 Oak Ridge Court, Williamsburg; Donald C. Rudy to Michael Scott Jacobs, $415,000.

Parcel; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Sky Blue Residential Holdings LLC, $366,000.

3152 Parkside Lane, Williamsburg; Mark G. McNitt, trustee to Douglas P. Johnson, $875,000.

3 Preston Grange Course, Williamsburg; Rudy Roberts to Thomas J. Billitteri, $599,000.

807 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Tyndalls Inc. to Necla Tezgel, $257,000.

3901 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Kathleen McCallister, $265,349.

6431 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to John David O’Brien, $437,840.

2513 Sanctuary Drive, Williamsburg; John B. Vandecreek to James Kevin O’Brien, $800,100.

1613 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Sherry L. Thomas to Kevin Byrd, $167,000.

4204 St. Albans, Williamsburg; Margaret B. Clark to Linda Duchaine, $339,000.

4265 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Andrew Ian MacGregor to Richard L. Burchard, $355,000.

100 Tolers Road, Williamsburg; Meredith Springer Mullenax to Michael W. Dahl, $535,000.

Unit 237, Padgetts Ordinary Condominium; Tom & June Chesney LLC to Anh Nguyen Stanley, $249,000.

6909 Vernon Hall, Williamsburg; Linda Page Baker to Maria Gutierrez, trustee, $410,000.

148 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; CWA & Associates LLC to Thaddeus R. Shelly III, $289,000.

4127 Whitley Terrace, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Kathy L. Kolan, trustee, $436,390.

53 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Renate Erna King to Joan Mercer, trustee, $339,000.

KING AND QUEEN

2.844 acres; Ronald E. Varboncoeur to Aerial Adventure Demos Inc., $209,000.

KING WILLIAM

3.543 acres; Thomas Larry Mundy to JMT LLC, $150,000.

2107 Chaucer Court, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Nicholas Andrew Miceli, $234,615.

2614 East River Road, King William; Eric Zdrojkowski to Christopher Feather, $363,000.

3067 Green Level Road, King William; Michael Trainer to Shanean Braxton, $299,900.

30 Lamae Court, Aylett; Christopher Lee Feather to Laura B. Clements, $235,000.

Lot, corner of 11th and E, West Point; William C. Ashley to Katina Marie Graff, $224,900.

987 Moncuin Court, Aylett; Angela Smith to Justin Curtis Hudnall, $240,000.

243 Pleasant Drive, Aylett; Marshall Scott Bray, trustee to Robert Clifton Mathews IV, $269,000.

120 Walnut Road, King William; Carl F. Twigg Jr. to Dustin Nichter, $365,000.

NEW KENT

1 acre; Anna Marie Johnson to Gaeral Stanley Stroop, $199,000.

3800 Autumn Hills, Quinton; Susan S. Bates to Tig-Mac LLC, $232,000.

11190 Creeks Edge Drive, New Kent; Douglas L. Bachman to Phil Solis, $550,000.

18748 Eltham Road, West Point; Heather M. Watts to Yancey Kenneth Noble Jr., $250,000.

5700 Gentry Drive, New Kent; Gregory V. Winn to Dwight Everette Nicholas II, $343,000.

2747 Kimball Lane, Quinton; Jennifer Schofield to Wendy Johnson, $384,000.

Lots 226 and 227, Section 4, The Colonies; Kaija Mauro to Eric Fears, $1,600,000.

11938 Pergola, Quinton; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Warren W. Vick, $521,920.

5220 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge; Geraldine Luebbert to Wendy Christine Cottrell, $315,000.

7414 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Joshua Stephan Nelson, $468,940.

7990 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Billy Ray Lawson III, $407,080.

PETERSBURG

2005 Bishop St.; Alfreda L. Massenburg to Harry D. Horne, $230,000.

2331 Dupuy Road; Velasquez Holdings LLC to Michelle Davone Trimiew, $183,600.

3374 George St.; Maxon Construction Inc. to Seira Fleming, $195,000.

916 High St.; Darwin F. Ortiz to Juan Serrano Torres, $190,000.

1032 Northampton Road; Wilma Adams to Kyle Ames, $253,200.

2536 Warner Road; Maria M. Echeverry to Kristy L. Burrus, $170,000.

POWHATAN

20 acres; Jennifer Hutson to Joseph W. Blanks Jr., $700,000.

3729 Archies Way, Powhatan; Walther Guerrier Jr. to Robert Daniel Kesack, $200,000.

3620 Branch Lake Court, Powhatan; John T. Nichols Inc. to Woodrow Wilson Weyant Jr., $651,150.

3551 Calvins Pond Trail, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to John Altieri, $450,000.

2715 Creek Edge, Powhatan; Roy H. Mittmann to Mark Lunau Schmid, $588,225.

2217 Founders View Lane, Midlothian; Robert F. O’Connor Residuary Trust to William S. Crapser Jr., $640,000.

2847 Huguenot Springs Road, Midlothian; Frances Dee Beirne Judd Revocable Trust to Donavan C. Marais, $335,000.

Lot 1R, Holly Hills; Christina L. Southard to Deborah Lane LLC, $335,000.

4523 Mattox Crossing Court, Powhatan; Landen A. Mason to Dawn Renee Granger, $369,000.

2563 Norwood Creek Way, Powhatan; Jarvis H. Tolson Jr. to Matthew Charles Mastin, $543,000.

Parcel; Thomas I. Blanton to Markee Johnson, $195,000.

6340 Springside Drive, Powhatan; Jameson Enterprises Inc. to Melanie Osborne, $240,000.

1980 Walnut Tree Road, Powhatan; Christopher A. Donner to Rebecca S. Jones, $375,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

75.3 acres; Bear Island Forest LLC to Emil F. Seitz Jr., $170,000.

1000 Butternut Drive, North Prince George; Benjamin J. Kelley to Tawanda Loveeta Bell, $236,000.

5524 County Drive, Disputanta; Robert A. Owens to Benjamin S. Hilburg, $355,000.

10410 Lamore Drive, Disputanta; Keith T. Banks to Brendon T. Fisher, $390,000.

Lot 8, Block C, Section 1, Cedarwood; Richard L. Chamberlain to Jolisa Marie Williams, $217,000.

5429 Mulberry Drive, North Prince George; Terence K. Spence to Monice Emanuelli, $247,500.

5524 Takach Road, Prince George; Marcellus Matthews to Aronda Williams, $240,000.

11295 Webb Road, Disputanta; Danrich Construction Co. Inc. to Roger McKay Jr., $312,000.

SUSSEX

14.893 acres; Vasudey Inc. to A&K Hotel LLC, $1,050,000.

59.509 acres; Alvin R. Firth to Steven Paden, $445,000.

Parcel in Wakefield; Jenkins Properties LLC to 525 North County Drive LLC, $850,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

308 S Boundary St.; Virginia Digges Payne, trustee to Judd N. Redden, $1,200,000.

Lot 122, Village at Quarterpath; Plantation Group LLC to Val Jean Burt, $269,000.

121 Rolfe Road; Andrew Ivan Golstein to Samreen Sadiq, $400,000.