The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

617 N 21st St; Cunningham Sojourna Jeanette to Studer Sophia Anne And, $268,000.t

306 N 26th St U132; Miller Ty to Soum Krapombandaul, $305,000.

1612 N 28th St; Eleven Eleven 25th Llc to Anzalone Adam and Rowan, $380,000.

1818 N 30th St; Alpha Homes Llc to Jackson Brittany N, $185,000.

623 N 32nd St; North Hill Renovations Llc to Yin Yoga Ventures Llc, $485,000.

2011 3rd Ave; Hinnant Ivan D to Capital City Property, $205,000.

2116 4th Ave; Trek Properties Llc to Gardner Erika And, $250,000.

1100 S Allen Ave; Pearsall William P Jr Trustee to Randolph Homes Llc, $520,000.

9720 Bellingham Lane; Miller Andrew C and Kelsey P to Sottler Nicholas Aric And, $500,000.

3132 Blithewood Dr; Sowers William P Jr and to Grabowski Joseph R And, $400,000.

2301 Brinkwood Dr; Day Mchaelanne to Hopkins Edvin M Martell, $195,000.

1333 W Broad St U403; Kazerooni Borna to Bacon Oanhoanh, $165,000.

3508 Carolina Ave; 3508 Carolina Ave Llc to S C Realty Holdings Iii Llc, $234,600.

1323 Castleton Road; Mclaughlin Kevin M Trust to Hodges Mason Cole, $235,000.

3416 Cheyenne Road; Hurlbert Glenn H and Karen K to Kuhnert George Jesse Iii And, $520,000.

212 E Clay St U2c; Graves Reynoldo V to Popovich Daniel I, $183,000.

4021 Cutshaw Ave; Bendall Blanton L and Mary E to Whittaker Caitlin Donna Ellis, $400,000.

3722 Dunston Ave; Meeks Zachary to Weidle Kristen, $312,000.

2922 Ellwood Ave; Shifflett Joshua to Sheffield Samuel, $569,900.

4306 Ferguson Lane; Owens Dwane to Matthews Joseph E and Beatrice, $179,000.

2704 Floyd Ave; Davis Larry F and Ellen Anne to Soma David Ryan And, $560,000.

3131 W Franklin St; Canvas Development Llc to Dewar Stephen and Sandra Family, $1,175,000.

2918 Garland Ave; Hendricks Otis L Sr to Guzman Investment Group Llc, $286,250.

615 E Gladstone Ave; Rowe Sharon Princess to Taylor John E Iii and Robin L, $250,000.

2600 E Grace St U23; Ritchie James J and Janice K to Ivins John Codd Jr, $375,000.

3314 Grove Ave; Quiriconi Stephan F Trs and to Seaman Jake Q, $980,000.

503 N Hamilton St Uh; Jones Bronwyn to Leonard Daniel Simon And, $277,000.

4519 Hanover Ave; Crowder Michael E and Cynthia L to Purdy Renee A Family Trust, $395,000.

2815 Hawthorne Ave; 2815 Hawthorne Avenue Llc to Hansboro Bron and Eley Lloyd Jr, $575,000.

3500 Hermitage Road; Williams Jimmie S and to Howell Eric Ray and Rhoda F, $505,000.

1721 Kemper St; Knight Marcus E to Webb Michael and Laura, $360,000.

2216 Keswick Ave; Cox Merrick U and to Randolph Homes Llc, $170,000.

1609 W Laburnum Ave; Reeves William L to Player Kia Alexis, $399,950.

2614 Lancelot Ave; Nahil Llc to W M D Investments Llc, $600,000.

355 Lexington Road; Tompkins Christopher R Iii and to Brown David Patrick Ii And, $1,000,000.

1126 S Lombardy St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Knapp Elizabeth, $205,000.

110 W Marshall St U110b; Thorpe Harry Leslie Iii to Hill George Jr, $240,500.

1801 Mechanicsville Tpke; Moore Johnny to Thompson Adriana, $257,000.

3020 Montecrest Ave; Hines John M and Haley P to Kratzer Kierstin K And, $235,000.

1916 North Ave; Edos Llc to Aeburnett Llc, $235,000.

3306 O St; Slow Dime Properties Llc to Watchtower Homes &, $215,000.

2104 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Rishel Kurt, $415,910.

4203 E Oxford Cir; Hagen Charles R and Margaret to Smith James Brewster And, $1,320,000.

3342 Parkwood Ave; Deloian Harry and Ghazarian Vahe to Parkwook Wu Llc, $625,000.

105 Penshurst Road; Trust For The Descendants Of to Partee Peter Stone Jr And, $1,800,000.

1613 Princeton Road; Gibson Kenya J and to Cook Paul Reid and Caroline, $750,000.

3100 Richmond Henrico Tpke; Fresh Start Holdings Llc to Plemons Holdings Llc, $265,000.

3802 Seminary Ave; Mathews Stephen H and to Cunningham Tyler L And, $992,500.

410 Seneca Road; Traynham Katherine H and to Brodeck Daniel And, $1,142,500.

306 N Stafford Ave; Welch Paul C to Brashears Robert Patrick, $235,000.

6732 Stuart Ave; Griffith Charles Calvin and to Auld Elizabeth Jane and Andrew, $455,000.

505 Tuckahoe Blvd; Robins Spotswood and Anne C to Griffith Charles Calvin And, $875,000.

5581 Westower Dr; Weaver Scott Wesley and to Hall Melanie Taylor And, $350,000.

3121 Woodrow Ave; 3121 Woodrow Avenue Llc to Barch Frank And, $355,000.

HENRICO

5002 Adair Ave, Henrico; England Christian P to England Hannah, $200,000.

7611 Antionette Dr, Henrico; Morrissette Rebecca J to Harris Stanley and Kimberlee, $242,000.

6050 Audubon Dr, Sandston; Third Generation L P to Alpha Portfolio Owner Llc, $3,263,092.

1807 Bandera Dr, Henrico; Hudgins Delores A and W E M Jr and R W G to Triplett Rachel Michelle, $219,500.

11504 Belmont Park Ln, Glen Allen; Losch William C Jr and Linda J to Kirtz Paul Byron, $500,000.

3006 Blackthorn Way, Henrico; Kidd John W Jr to Ald Investors Llc, $395,000.

6905 Bolelyn Dr, Henrico; Pitts Delexis and Teona T to Banks Derrick Quinten and Kiwanda Johnson, $340,000.

800 Brassie Ln Uk, Glen Allen; Gordon Megan to Hawkeye Properties Richmond Llc, $160,000.

1975 Brilland Ct, Glen Allen; Pulliam Brian A and Heidi J to Pham Catherien Q and Ut V Trac, $390,000.

8302 Bronwood Rd, Henrico; Strickland Rebecca A and D A Et Al to Martin Charles A, $280,000.

2310 Bryan Park Ave, Henrico; Klein Michael Estate to Duncan Josh, $208,000.

4814 Burtfield Dr, Henrico; Wickham James S Estate to Patel Rupen U And Kajal, $237,000.

10309 Capilano Pl, Henrico; Frazho Glenn J and Leslie A to Cline Emily M and James R, $465,000.

117 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Pfeiffer James E and Gerald W and M B Clarke to Settle Sallie, $327,000.

1718 Chadwick Dr, Henrico; Tyger Matthew S and Kelley S to Yuan Zhuzhong, $550,000.

10725 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Gore Landon W and Georgette Schnabel, $441,095.

11625 Chickahominy Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Davis Michael to Rozario Michael S and Sylvia S, $905,000.

3812 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Miller Melicent Robinson and Lennis Graham, $397,440.

1522 Clearwood Rd, Henrico; Kirlow Corporation to Mchaney Kara M and Kevin and Conner J Mcghee, $275,000.

2207 Colwyn Rd, Henrico; Acree June W to Jinks Joanne, $330,000.

3516 Corrotoman Rd, Glen Allen; Pelton Richard B and Sandra L to Watson Dennis Kenner and Pamela, $525,000.

5800 N Crestwood Ave, Henrico; Barringer Robert G Trustee to Brookland Associates Llc, $302,500.

3202 Dancer Rd, Henrico; Proffitt Erin B to Cruz Daniela M Clavel, $175,000.

3105 Dillyn Ct, Henrico; Edwards Ayannah to Hunt Tonya Yvette, $300,000.

12108 Drumore Ct, Glen Allen; Paucke Joseph W and Mary J to Ittoop Minu and Jemin George, $860,000.

1907 Duquesne Ave, Henrico; Bailey Jessica F to Ivanovski Aleksandar and Diana S, $459,000.

5007 Eddings Dr, Glen Allen; Mitchell Justin Christopher to Bailey William, $325,000.

617 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Shah Rakesh K, $373,040.

4144 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Smith Ruth Ann to Kangelaris Family Rev Trust, $367,100.

1421 Farley Ct, Sandston; Harris Theronda to Chisholm Lateisha, $250,000.

1710 Forestway Dr, Henrico; Sizemore Sara and Daryl to Sevier Matthew and Danielle, $500,000.

705 E Foxhill Rd, Henrico; Caballero Patricia to Smith Joseph Carrington, $215,000.

819 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Yeary Harold T Trust to Lee Alvin and Caldon Curtis, $264,000.

7912 Galaxie Rd, Henrico; Guilford Katherine L to Frizzell Kellie Elizabeth and Eric Lovas, $305,000.

6513 Glenshaw Dr, Glen Allen; Lapkin Edward A and Hedy S to Patel Anjana and Anilkumar, $360,000.

4606 Greatwood Dr, Henrico; Harris Carleen L to Orellana Valdir Vicente, $210,000.

2407 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Bektic Irma and Amira to Hogue Harvey, $270,000.

2804 Harbour Ct, Henrico; Deringer Deborah A to Turner John C, $253,000.

3409 Hazelhurst Ave, Henrico; Hartz Leslie I to Fitzgerald Cary, $280,000.

5533 Holman Dr, Glen Allen; Menear Ian W A and Karolyn E Graham to Potdar Sunil S and Sayali J Joshi, $716,000.

3409 Hunton Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Bonham Thomas V and Jenna A to Iyengar Balaji R Et Al, $654,500.

308 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Slazyk Ami M to Usiak Brittany and Daniel Kraft, $240,000.

706 S Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Burks Christopher W to Corprew Latasha D, $200,000.

4348 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Moore Breonna, $268,180.

6161 La France Rd, Sandston; Crane Karen Ricker to Winston Aaron B and Margaret Mckann, $206,000.

1307 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Comboni Missionary Sisters Inc to Commonwealth Cath Charities Hous Corp, $1,350,000.

3204 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Cassell Kristin to Martin Meghan Catherine, $378,000.

4713 Laurie Ln, Henrico; Jones Larry D and F J J Anderson and J L G to Baskerville Group Llc, $180,000.

2313 Lenora Ln, Henrico; Green Teresa A to Tran Quynh T and Tam V Nguyen, $276,000.

2224 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Suzch Angela M to Patel Ketan and Vidisha, $452,500.

813 Lindsay Ct, Henrico; Hottinger Jonathan M and Katherine M to Peebles Christopher and Sarah T, $1,430,000.

11400 Long Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Knighten Thomas Austin and Stephanie Et Al to Knighten Thomas Austin and Stephanie U, $574,100.

9229 Magellan Pkwy Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Lewis Kimberly K, $286,433.

6312 Mallicotte Ln, Henrico; Jackson Andrea to Davis Taylor Camille and Regina A Rollins, $295,000.

2521 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Reisinger Jonathan D and Lauren E Hapeman to Corbett-Lesniak Mary Josephine, $327,500.

5820 Maybrook Ct, Glen Allen; Felts Paul T and Jennifer E to Dail Christopher Mcrae and N Samtani, $680,000.

7547 Media Park Rd, Henrico; Lucas M Investments Llc to Ferracci Ned, $315,000.

4803 Mill Park Ct, Glen Allen; Cusimano Theodore Anthony Jr to Valrie Cecelia R, $314,000.

11975 Montfort Cir, Glen Allen; Rosen Alexandra E Trustee to Jones Benjamin P and Karen S, $752,500.

5012 Monumental St, Henrico; Corallo Courtney K and Timothy Y to White Charles Dyson and Mary Stakem, $470,000.

1811 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Hobson Wilbert M Jr to 1811 Mountain Road Llc, $285,000.

8004 Neuson Ct, Henrico; Burns Thomas J &nancy M to Clendining Savanna L and Miriam K Mays, $389,950.

10909 Newlands Ct, Henrico; Covington William W and Susan N to Trak Mitchell M, $275,000.

7707 O’donnell Ct U2101, Henrico; Callaham Karla S Williams to Parizo Andrew, $180,000.

1568 Oakland Chase Pkwy, Henrico; Clanton James and Salome Obeeya to Whitehead Ladonna R and Mary Dolly Byrd, $420,000.

5302 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Tauro Alsten Edsil, $536,198.

5306 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Burris Alice S and James E, $451,785.

5809 Old Richmond Ave, Henrico; Brown Conner H to Frazer James M Trustee, $702,000.

5076 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Buehler Paul Wesley and Harriet J Trustees to Barrett Harold Joseph Jr and Ann Miller, $575,000.

3704 Patrick Ave, Henrico; Graham Mildred W to Prime 5ive Llc, $155,000.

6004 Pollard Dr, Henrico; Thompson Stephanie L to Turner Norman B and Lucy W Mobley, $315,000.

348 Purbrook Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Gill Bonnie S and Clay F Scrogham, $778,115.

9607 Quioccasin Rd, Henrico; Filicky John J Jr to Ocean Man Holdings Llc, $210,000.

1513 Regency Woods Rd U304, Henrico; Sanchez Corin to Federal National Mortgage Association, $166,500.

6708 Ridgedale Ct, Glen Allen; Moncol Deborah Gail Trustee to Crawford William S Jr and Sandra S, $421,025.

1803 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Elkommos Nayer M to Roggeri Riccardo and Mirco Turrini, $250,000.

9721 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Griggs Wanda L and Walter E Chalkley Iii to Mari Eqbal Llc, $207,000.

2909 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Treadwell Wilma E to Thornton Chi T, $250,000.

226 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Johnson Devyn and Nicholas Czechanski, $257,030.

4408 Samara Dr, Henrico; Cunningham Wyatt to Feng Leewin and Kaseem Alexander Orr, $255,000.

2700 Sentury Meadow Ct, Henrico; Hoffman Theodore E to Swansea Llc, $377,000.

6009 Shady Willow Pl, Glen Allen; Koch Charles B and Christina L to Metz Fletcher T and Joanna D, $700,000.

1731 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Hasanovic Vahid and Saha to Middleton Rickey L, $275,000.

5507 Springer Dr, Sandston; Traylor Karen S to Bates Genarda, $235,000.

8215 St Charles Rd, Henrico; Baugh Harris P and Edna L to Cedeno-Villalobos Joshua David and Allan C, $176,000.

10223 Steuben Dr, Glen Allen; Boucher Nathalie Fernande to Barrett Crystal, $535,000.

8350 Strath Rd, Henrico; Crown Land Llc to Barnette Clarence L Jr and Maria M Suber, $431,209.

2807 Sunrise Ct, Henrico; Parker Carey W and Tamara M to Wilkerson Katerina, $465,750.

4707 Tameo Ct, Glen Allen; Hurlburt Earl H Ii and L P to Mawyer Alex A, $350,000.

3813 Thamesford Way, Henrico; Robinson Jeffrey C and C R to Trainer Brooke E, $795,000.

4911 Topping Ln, Glen Allen; Frostick Cameron A and Terri L to Danil Assaad R and Rola El Joauhari, $655,000.

6907 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Greene William A and Jill A Zackrisson to Mccaslin Zachary J and Caroline E Fagan, $490,000.

2115 Turtle Run Dr U12, Henrico; Self Sara E to Akers Chin Cha, $215,000.

7405 Vernon Rd, Henrico; Palmore Gavin Douglas to Wade Robyn L and Max Henkel, $268,000.

2431 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Sturm Robert W and Sunniva D to Chiles Stephen W, $431,000.

5528 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Phung Mai Diem and Thi H D Thach Et Al, $329,951.

2210 Westover Ave, Henrico; Coleman Cassandra Regina to Corbin John and Courtney Bernier, $240,000.

3712 Willow Bend Pl, Henrico; Milsky Gerald Allen and Sharyn P Trustees to Secosky John J and Juellisa A, $650,000.

9394 Wind Haven Ct U0308, Glen Allen; Powell George A and Carol L Burgess Et Al to Walker Michelle, $178,000.

2224 Woodcut Pl, Henrico; Portnov Vladislav V to Perez Keineth Rosales, $320,000.

12317 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Mahendarkar Surya Prakash and Amrita, $790,154.

CHESTERFIELD

14810 Acorn Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Yarger Christopher and Colleen to Rives Deangelo and Kandyce, $370,000.

5217 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; Austin Woods Development Co to NVR Inc, $327,150.

12013 Almer Ln, Chester; Landings At Meadowville Llc to NVR Inc, $194,200.

12061 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Arikatla Prasanthreddy, $580,355.

12313 Amber Meadows Ln, Midlothian; Duval John W and Carol to Pacione Nicholas and Michelle, $426,100.

233 S Arch Rd, North Chesterfield; Baboorian Eric and Ledbetter R to Brotherton Rhett and Grayce, $320,000.

5825 Autumnleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Mederos Loren A and Alan M to Gomez Guillermo Leon Mora, $390,000.

11624 Barrows Ridge Ln, Chesterfield; Temple Mark and Deborah to Perkins Anthony M and Cheryl Katrina, $720,000.

2813 Bayfront Way, Midlothian; Howerter Timothy R and Cynthia K to Johnson Adam E, $477,000.

9571 Beaver Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; South River Custom Homes Llc to Gemus Jonathan and Jasmine, $165,000.

3824 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corporation to Beers Casey Benjamin and Grace Allison, $739,057.

16413 Benmore Rd, Moseley; Pedersen Jay P and Debra L to Davis Andria and Davis Whitney, $540,000.

3900 Birdbrook Dr, South Chesterfield; Harris Donald Bruce Jr to Ross Donte B M and Courtney M, $325,000.

5108 Blossomwood Cir, Chesterfield; Beukema Robert D to Seamster James Lewis Iii, $255,000.

17918 Boston Creek Trl, Moseley; Chappell Alicia T and S B Iii to Kennedy Brandon J and Andrea Joel, $899,000.

13420 Branders Bridge Rd, Chester; Znidarsic Edward and Clarke Irene and Cochran Laura and Vetter Erwin P to Andino Santos De Jesus Leiva, $170,000.

11905 W Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Pierce Julian T Jr to Hubbs William D and Leeann P, $230,000.

6343 Brookshire Dr, North Chesterfield; Ramsey Zara R to Iron Gate Management Llc, $197,500.

2233 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield; Comer Jennifer E to Harris Stephanie C, $600,000.

14236 Camack Trl, Midlothian; Bishop Jeff and Angela to Manning Susan H, $480,000.

2013 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Geckle David Stephen and Cook Michael Anthony, $514,620.

5450 Carteret Rd, Chesterfield; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Martinez Rossel O Perez and Berthelly Jenyi S Reyes, $290,500.

15621 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Carvajal Rei Alejandro and Mitat Lismey, $469,900.

2513 Channelmark Ct, Chester; Meadowville Landing Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $212,500.

10425 Chesdin Ridge Dr, South Chesterfield; Moler Cynthia Mary to Turner Harry Owen Iii and Whitlee Grayce, $320,000.

10521 Claybar Trl, North Chesterfield; Guizar Peter to Richardson Margaret B, $298,000.

4332 Cochise Trl, North Chesterfield; Fox Richard F and Reva D to Leon Alva Juan Carlos and Romero Rivera Mirma, $400,000.

220 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Anderson Judy H Et Als to Tran Anh Phuong Thi, $215,000.

1821 Coxendale Rd, Chester; Old Stage Road Llc to Reymet Investments Llc, $1,054,880.

437 Creekwillow Dr, Midlothian; Scaife Brenda R to Ozurumba Ugonma Y, $370,000.

14403 Crossings Way Ct, Midlothian; Paszynsky Michael to Moser Hugh J Iv and Roxanne, $585,000.

8407 Deeley Ln, Chesterfield; Armistead Meghan D and Sams J P to Leahy Matthew Ryan and Shannon Nicole, $580,000.

14325 Denby Ter, Midlothian; Hpa Borrower 2017-1 Ml Llc to Hughes Brittany and Terrell, $444,500.

4209 Dodomeade St, Chester; Jernigan Joseph M to Montreal Llc, $197,600.

6916 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Somasani Naresh, $438,352.

2117 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Knopke William Scott to Raja Vimalathithan Nallathambi and Vinolina Ruth, $225,000.

6732 Edith Oaks Way, North Chesterfield; Austin Woods Development Co to NVR Inc, $261,720.

11632 Elmwood Ln, Chester; Martin Barbara W and Wright Robert Jeffrey to Martin Anthony Jr and Joy D, $280,000.

12707 Erinton Ter, Chesterfield; Neal Patrick Lane and Lillian D to Jones Irby L Jr and Felicia D, $585,000.

1657 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $474,000.

1675 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $474,000.

3327 Farcet Ct, Midlothian; Gustin Jon and Garrett Patricia to D’souza Kenneth and Kristi T, $685,000.

5503 Fiddlers Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Blakely William and Gretchen to Harrison Travis B and Sheryl A, $420,000.

17713 Flossmoore Ct, Moseley; Base Camp Development Co to Homesmith Construction Inc, $256,000.

15613 Fox Cove Cir, Moseley; Hagen Christopher D and Diane R to Mccomsey Kyle D and Kelsey T, $505,000.

10412 Ganymede Ct, Chester; Wood Daniel Robert and Rachel A to White Tracey L and Sonja R, $475,000.

10941 Genito Square Dr, Chesterfield; Genito Square Lc to NVR Inc, $268,000.

832 Glenpark Ln, Midlothian; Miller Donald B to Williams Daniel Norris and Colbert Linda Jane, $395,000.

11421 Gravier Rd, Midlothian; Bigelow Robert V and Jennifer A to Frias Investments Llc, $293,000.

701 Green Vista Dr, Chester; Smith Beverly to Chhay Heng S, $520,000.

5800 Gunsight Ct, North Chesterfield; Hall Michael R to Farleys Building Contracting Llc, $180,000.

2205 Halflight Ct, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

10512 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

10700 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hill Taylor Nichole, $362,085.

10018 Hamlin Creek Pl, Chester; Carroll Cynthia R to Tangula Hindowa K and Diaz Nashali, $350,000.

8101 Hampton Glen Dr, Chesterfield; Waters John W and Jody Bock to Washington Ervin S Jr and Loumiser G, $500,000.

3912 Hazelnut Branch Rd, Midlothian; Singh Sarbjit to Abbas Asim, $375,000.

14803 Highberry Woods Dr, Midlothian; Graham Torrance and Long B M to Garber Mikhail and Ella T, $415,000.

2006 Holding Pond Ln, Midlothian; Kind Sandra to Two Crow Daniel and Two Crow Nicole J, $410,000.

2510 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Cot J Properties Llc to Kollas Michaila, $2,450,000.

710 S Hyannis Dr, North Chesterfield; Mel And Mel Properties Llc to Torain Tina, $225,000.

2211 Ives Ln, North Chesterfield; Scott B A and Toman S A Jr to Saxon Eric David and Elizabeth Marie, $248,000.

14343 Jeffries Pl, Midlothian; Dickman Troy A and Katherine T to Taylor Jeffrey T and Carinne, $515,000.

18185 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to D’orazio Joseph Bernard Iii and Makenzie Freeman, $464,535.

311 Karl Linn Dr, North Chesterfield; Element At Stonebridge Two Llc to Stonebridge Owner Llc, $5,544,000.

14312 Key Deer Dr, Midlothian; Knaus John B and Ashley to Hook Marissa L and Jessica L, $320,000.

8706 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Isinta Milka Boyani, $468,760.

13331 Kingsmill Rd, Midlothian; Davis Thomas B and Christina P to Gerdes Michael J and Leslie P, $705,000.

11203 Krag Ct, Chester; Dobson William B Iii and B J to Alsamawi Samer, $380,000.

5001 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Base Camp Development Co to Clay Street Builders Llc, $256,000.

12007 Lavender Ct, Moseley; Kennedy Brandon J to Turgut Muhlis and Nadin, $467,500.

6905 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Park No Won and Park Lee Ju Hee, $387,426.

6936 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Chandragiri Ravi Kumar, $402,793.

16701 Lilting Moon Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Helber Tiffany Rene, $539,405.

13407 Little Horn Rdg, Midlothian; Pecani Fatmir and Bahtie to Steiger Paula M, $301,777.

9712 Lockberry Ridge Loop, North Chesterfield; Kirksey Gregory C Jr and M L to Defore John Donald and Shinn Katelyn, $340,000.

6312 Lookout Point Cir, Midlothian; Enzler Araceli M to Thornton Sherrie L, $324,000.

11220 Lynngate Ln, Midlothian; Pfautz Michael W and Susan E to Kemp Amy E and Bliley Mark F, $814,000.

3407 Main St, South Chesterfield; S4 Real Estate Properties Llc to Ince Sharon Elizabeth, $179,500.

612 Marbleridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Tribbey Bradley M to Zaccarine Mark and Jessica, $311,000.

2110 Maywood St, North Chesterfield; Whitten Brenda H and Ferrell Deborah H and Hamm Wesley T to Jaks4 Llc, $180,000.

2516 Mcrae Rd, North Chesterfield; Greer Donovan W and Tara A to Pizana Matthew and Christine, $420,000.

5116 S Melody Rd, North Chesterfield; Tower Kyle Howard Otto and Ashton Brittany to Tower Kyle Howard Otto and Ashton Brittany, $475,000.

8516 Middle Loop, North Chesterfield; Mills Michael Raymond to Whitson Kayla L, $340,333.

8406 Morelock Ct, North Chesterfield; Sylvas Angela Y to Montgomery Kevin M, $310,000.

1936 Mountain Pine Blvd, North Chesterfield; Greenidge Andrew and Angela to Almonte Jose Ramon and Yudania, $330,000.

13478 Naylors Blue Dr, Chester; Roseberry Timothy J and Terri L to Baker Kandy Michele and Lester Eugene Ii, $430,000.

5001 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; Miles John D Sr and Karen M to Drummond Zachary and Morgan Alleah, $375,000.

5609 North Chase Rd, Midlothian; Shifflett Myles S and Lisa M to Sanchez Christopher and Natalie Ann, $480,000.

3407 Nuttree Woods Dr, Midlothian; Reed Benny G and Marjorie L to Jones David A and Jessica R, $342,475.

16412 Old Castle Rd, Midlothian; Hamilton Joseph A and Janette A to Wermuth Craig A and Delaney T, $1,100,000.

5404 Orchard Grove Ln, Midlothian; Gregory Charles E and Jamie W to Pfamatter Richard W Jr, $415,000.

5500 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Hubbard Charles Joseph to Me Cold Creek Llc, $4,350,000.

18304 Palisades Ct, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $485,000.

18432 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Desai Rajesh R, $364,125.

7413 Pennbrook Ct, Chesterfield; Brown Pamela G and Manzelli C D to Carter Marshall, $280,000.

12317 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Hinds-Clarke Junior A and Jennifer A, $399,673.

14413 Pinery Way, Midlothian; Muse Steven E and Michelle H to Craig William H Iv and Jessica A, $489,900.

1000 Port Walthall Dr, South Chesterfield; Bgb Property Company Inc to Nbpiii Port Walthall Llc, $6,300,000.

3100 Quail Hunt Ct, Midlothian; Nice Homes Rva Llc to Butler Phillip Andrae and Kathryn Melissa, $324,900.

21003 Ramada Ln, South Chesterfield; Woods Jason D to 21003 Ramada Lane Llc, $175,000.

14340 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Courtright Bryan David and Rebecca Lynn, $484,980.

5406 Ridgerun Ter, Chesterfield; Ascencio Carlos to Cannon Joseph Duggan and Kiersten C, $330,000.

11501 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Meadowville Landing Llc to Adofo Dickson and Dina Agyapomah, $184,000.

14000 Riverdowns North Pl, Midlothian; Weaver Nathaniel J and Britt S to Maxymiv Nicolas and Emily, $835,000.

4606 Rockfield Rd, North Chesterfield; Schmidt Reid to Johnson Michael, $313,500.

1400 Saint Joan Ct, North Chesterfield; Valdez Reynaldo J and Nicole R to Stewart William A and Sarah J, $335,000.

14216 Santell Dr, Chester; Beaudoin J M and Felhauer T L to Jones Landon Duncan Jr and Carrie, $250,000.

15837 Scarlet Coat Dr, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Singh Gaurav and Verma Mudita, $604,380.

6542 Sexton Dr, Chesterfield; Solla-Llorens Miguel A to Tejada Manuel, $200,000.

14524 Shipborne Rd, Midlothian; Williams Fred A and Martha C to Adrian Jonathan and Rachel Erin, $615,000.

12870 Singer Rd, Midlothian; Hawk Naomi H and Neely Wanda Ann to Eagle Rock 1st Llc, $240,000.

3400 South St, Chester; Jr1 Properties Llc to Carville Properties Llc, $210,000.

14105 Spreading Oak Ct, Midlothian; Cruz Alexa R and Cruz Lela A to Jones Viet V and Woods Britney Leigh, $300,000.

13930 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Oley Kathie M to Huynh Lisa and Kevin, $380,000.

6403 S Stevens Hollow Dr, Chesterfield; Lane Patricia K to Mckinney Patricia M, $167,500.

13620 Stonegate Rd, Midlothian; Mowry Glen R and Linda B to Steinhoff Richard Philip Jr and Paige Elise, $650,000.

6219 Strongbow Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sharifi Haider and Tiffini Latrese, $526,915.

13807 Sunrise Bluff Rd, Midlothian; Ruble Conrad S and Tammy S to Devine Holly Jean and Ryan Howard, $462,000.

2511 Swathmore Rd, North Chesterfield; Jones Deloris S to Andre James H, $437,200.

7100 Swiftrock Ridge Pl, Chesterfield; Wiebel Reuel and Mary K to Steward Laquita and Donta, $425,000.

1202 Tannery Cir, Midlothian; Pierce Marcia and Pierce Bruce C S and Pierce Craig R F to Durrett Mary D, $338,000.

16837 Thornapple Run, Moseley; Silva Scott J and Catherine B to Hughes Matthew Scott and Chasity, $430,000.

3910 Timber Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Tarbell Robert L to Mccone William Patrick and Elizabeth Quach, $607,500.

4907 Timbernorth Trl, Midlothian; Stemen Hannah C to Lambrecht Thomas and Abigail, $255,000.

8224 Trappers Creek Trl, Chesterfield; Johnson Michael D to Mayorga Elman and Garrido Ingrid M G and Garrido Dolores E G and Garrido Mileydi C G, $265,000.

466 Trickling Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Grandstaff Justin A and Sara L to Bisharat Wajdi George, $345,000.

700 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Stone Sharon W Adminstrative Trust to Gaskins Astrid Iliana and Morales Ricardo Rivera, $350,000.

4647 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Guthrow Steven T and Christina M to Mena Siguenza Vanessa J, $225,000.

14113 Vanee Ln, Midlothian; Rp2b Llc to NVR Inc, $615,000.

4419 Village Creek Dr, Chester; West Samuel H and Anne R to Lesueur Geoffrey T and Cynthia A, $395,000.

19603 Walker Ave, South Chesterfield; Upshaw Jobette T to Taylor Austin Ray, $211,250.

706 Watch Hill Rd, Midlothian; Gibson Frank D and Tina C to Stafford Katherine S and French Brandon T, $390,000.

14201 Watercrest Ct, Midlothian; Black Amy I to Taylor Adam R and Phillips Benjamin E, $540,000.

10907 Waterfowl Flyway Ct, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $675,000.

12325 Wescott Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Chen Zhang and Lin Meiya, $429,950.

3711 West St, Chester; Robbins William A and Sandra M to Murphy Roy C, $335,000.

1528 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Williams Carolyn B, $377,199.

2700 E Weyburn Rd, North Chesterfield; Voris Zachary L and Faselt S F to Miller John E Sr and Miller John E Jr and Simpson Ellen, $350,500.

6607 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Taylor John R Jr and Susan M to Francis Rasjahmid, $415,000.

2613 Whitehouse Rd, South Chesterfield; Hall Bros Electrical Contr Inc to Swift Creek Vistas Llc, $300,000.

7809 Winding Ash Pl, Chesterfield; Galan Ely B and Maria A to Burleigh Lawrence F Jr and Sherry M, $300,000.

3120 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Evans Realty Llc to Beachy Mark J and Andrea L, $2,200,000.

12507 E Wood Sage , Midlothian; Zebrowski Katy L to Sawyer Robert Kenneth Iii and Courtney Nicole, $275,000.

11031 Wooferton Ct, Midlothian; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Trustee to Gist Justin and Jasmine, $520,000.

HANOVER

5.055 acres; Timothy W. Nuckols to Hobby Horse Lane LLC, $510,000.

10307 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Creigh Charles Tompkins, $599,293.

Block E, Section 6A, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $285,000.

8099 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Kathleen Betters to Rama Krishna Chaitanya Madala, $379,950.

7745 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishop’s Park LLC to Elizabeth Noriega Cruz, $564,463.

7512 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Ahmed Kradi, $538,265.

9052 Dewitt Drive, Mechanicsville; Robin S. Edwards to Matthew J. Hearn, $365,000.

9032 Fascine Court, Mechanicsville; Richard A. Berry, trustee to Lori Nida, $519,000.

8036 Goodlife Court, Mechanicsville; Trevor L. Dodson to Thomas Reed Platt, $450,000.

6301 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Heather Moore Turner to Jeffrey Scott Conley, $320,500.

9246 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Lauren Avalos, $620,190.

115 Henry Clay Road, Ashland; Carol C. Martin to Kathi Lynn Austin, $727,000.

625 N James St., Ashland; James M. Berman, trustee to James D. Joyce, $275,000.

8100 Landover Drive, Mechanicsville; Milton W. Goodwin to Rachel Keller, $356,000.

Lot 1, Hanover Ridge; Gerald R. Bingman, trustee to Virginia A. Welch, $650,000.

Lot 28, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to Shurm Construction Inc., $180,000.

Lot 5, Hanover Industrial Air Park; Dice Enterprises Inc. to NJR Group LLC, $2,000,000.

8109 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Azmathulla Mohammed, $570,025.

7757 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Main Street Homes to Deborah Bray James, $545,967.

8444 New London Road, Mechanicsville; Doris L. Pritchett to Michael Purvey Jr., $340,000.

1223 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Nelson W. Liptrap to Adam Distefano, $590,000.

9285 Pamunkey Crest Drive, Mechanicsville; David L. Cook to Donielle Allen, trustee, $265,000.

Parcel; Mongo Properties LLC to Bilsher LLC, $225,000.

6082 Perryville Drive, Mechanicsville; Barbara Clingenpeel to Sandra Massie, $321,000.

5281 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Evelyn M. Talley to Andrew William Snead, $465,000.

11006 Ridgebrook Drive , Mechanicsville; John L. Kimmel, trustee to Daniel A. Marshman, $510,000.

7609 Royal Crown Court, Mechanicsville; Bishop’s Park LLC to Bob G. Simpson Jr., $520,279.

Section 12B, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $273,800.

12029 Sunset Drive, Ashland; Timothy W. Turner to Laura Elizabeth Lewis, $314,000.

107 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Viliberton Gonzalez, $612,231.

17252 Tulip Poplar Road, Beaverdam; Bobby Salyers to James M. Daum, $750,000.

705 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard B. Fisher, $541,721.

9071 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Neil D. Smith, $478,455.

13712 Winston Trail Circle, Ashland; Vanessa Joseph to Jessica L. Jacobsen Wah, $530,000.

AMELIA

2 parcels; Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to Rhiannnon M.Fitzgerald, $350,000.

7.434 acres; Sharon B. Garber to Marin B. Barden, $200,000.

8901 Virginia St., Amelia Court House; Christopher W. Brockwell to Alice Wray Mitterer, $275,000.

CHARLES CITY

9030 Old Elam Cemetery Road, Charles City; Catheine A. Fletcher to Nathaniel Green, $160,000.

9060 Samaria Lane, Charles City; John E. Tarjan to Athena Evans, $310,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

107 Brookhill Ct; Iveyhouse, Ltd,, To Scheivert Kristin, $275,000.

105 Homestead Dr; Radke ,Michael D. To Jeffrey Davis C., $250,000.

323 Jefferson Av; Booth,Christopher M. To Ventura Karina V. Ramos, $239,900.

505 Moorman Av; Cone Investments, Llc, To Leggett Cherrelle Liteesha, $215,000.

912 Williamsburg Rd; Mingloski Iii,Robert A To Colavito Deborah, $260,000.

CUMBERLAND

3 lots, total of 18.28 acres; Wanda K. McClure, successor trustee to Archa Ray Liles Jr., $195,000.

42 Rhodes Lane, Cartersville; Phillip J. Arthur to Devon Batterson, $227,000.

DINWIDDIE

15921 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie; Susan H. Butterworth to Saul D. Boscan, $555,000.

11310 Fleet Road, Dinwiddie; Sean M. Belcher to Jakeem A. West, $315,000.

Lot 2, Dewitt Hills; Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to SRW Investments LC, $173,000.

4414 Orchard Drive, Dinwiddie; Robert Earl Jeffreys IV to Sharleen Quinones-Cabrera, $260,000.

8780 Turkey Run Drive, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Barbara A. Morgan, $425,000.

GOOCHLAND

2 acres; Richard Franke to James Nathaniel Jones, $278,000.

12328 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Pixie A. Hamilton, $616,164.

153 Buttonbush Drive, Richmond; Roy B. Goodman to John O. Michaelson, $1,100,057.

2163 Ellis Farm Drive, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Michael E. Stensrud, $700,187.

806 Kline Court, Goochland; Patricia A. Pearsall to Kerry Irish Purtell, $382,750.

Lot 39, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $211,150.

15574 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Mowafek Alshagra, $585,105.

311 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Luis Lopez to David P. Bousman, $740,000.

2937 Sandy Hook Road, Sandy Hook; Andrew Clay Jessee to Thiago Pereira Da Motta, $725,000.

859 Waterbridge Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Ruth H. Leisy, $1,254,762.

HOPEWELL

3404 Cobblestone Court; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Sherry L. Taylor, $338,650.

Lot 13, Block 10, Section 7, Stratford Woods; Quinton Carter to Carlos Noyes, $173,480.

Lots 10-13, Block 7, Middle Section, Mansion Hills; Jeffrey K. Rayner to Julia Katrin To’afa, $285,000.

Lots 40-42, Block 8, Woodlawn; Kelly Gleason Stock to Will33311 Inc., $175,000.

1404 Peterson Mill Road; Phoenix 6 Properties LLC to Eric Hollie, $215,000.

JAMES CITY

3.1 acres; Andrew Jon Kluge to Covie Megan Epperson Lewis, $406,000.

4301 Ashworth Court, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Malvin G. Sander, $631,225.

114 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Sean H. Wainwright to Nicole McCormick Santiago, $675,000.

7 Brooke Court, Williamsburg; George J. Kokolis to Francis Anthony Richardi Jr., $630,000.

3727 Carlas Hope Road, Williamsburg; James Hamlin Trotter, trustee to Stephen E. Hudnall, $697,000.

6322 Chiswick Park, Williamsburg; Daniel J. Higginbottom, co-trustee to Susan Y. Krancer, $342,500.

113 Cove Road, Williamsburg; Donald J. Baxter to Andrew F. Hanzlian, $650,000.

3312 Durham Court, Williamsburg; Stephanie Rose Motta to Cameron Michael Keogh, $465,000.

6016 Fox Hill Road, Williamsburg; Richard G. Watkins to William Wrenn III, $280,000.

108 George Perry, Williamsburg; Katharine Austin Barnes to Priceless LLC, $880,000.

9738 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Aletia Mitchell, $613,960.

4193 Haymarket Lane, Williamsburg; Ann Rodenboh to George Perry IV, $580,000.

3558 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Tyrone Jarvis, $443,545.

3978 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Steven Louis Regen, $566,370.

707 Lee Drive, Williamsburg; 707 Lee Circle LLC to James Blair Little, $355,000.

290 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Hubert A. Delauney to Claudia D. Johnson, $370,000.

Lot 186, New Town; John M. Caldwell to Steven D. Hersh, $461,000.

Lot 5, River Oaks North, Governors Land; Vittorio Minichiello to Warwich Mobile Home Park LLC, $1,000,000.

Lot 77, Village at Candle Station; Katherine Williard to Mesa Land Holdings LLC, $330,000.

3801 Lusk Way, Williamsburg; David E. Dixon to Austin Stein, $570,000.

293 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Madelyn B. Larkin, trustee to Garrett J. Schubert, $600,000.

3633 Nelms Lane, Williamsburg; Michael K. McCoy to Daniel E. Cook, $368,000.

137 Old Field Road, Williamsburg; James Goodson to Jonathan Toruno, $295,000.

5355 Palmer Lane, Williamsburg; Samuel S. Ross III to Christopher Allen Mood, $325,000.

4712 Peleg’s Way, Williamsburg; D.R. Horton Inc. to Oscar Cardec, $629,990.

502 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Shirley McMaster to Margaret Ehioze Onojafe, $320,000.

119 Rich Neck Road, Williamsburg; Samuel J. Lake to Tara Gengler, $523,000.

102 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; JAmes R. Golden, trustee to Bessingpas Family Revocable Trust, $499,000.

1804 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Frank Gorman to Matthew P. Best, $227,600.

6027 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Rochelle L. Harris to James Randell Sickmier, $739,000.

3004 Sweet Gum Lane, Williamsburg; R.B. Nash Francis Jr. to Sherry Schnick, $605,000.

Unit 420, Conference Center Condominium; William M. Waldrop to James E. Gunn, $260,500.

4820 Village Walk, Williamsburg; William R. Hamilton to Mark Vidrine, $511,000.

3267 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Luis A. Fisher to Steven Barnes, $515,000.

4159 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Brian D. Peak to Quentin Powell, $639,900.

KING AND QUEEN

238 Mill Pond Road, St. Stephens Church; Heath & Heath Properties LLC to Christoper Jordan Green, $182,500.

1742 Stones Road, Walkerton; Stone Pony Properties LLC to Elizabeth Douglas, $238,000.

KING WILLIAM

126 Central Parkway, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Kaitlyn M. Black, $304,640.

55 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Jon Drew Schlar, $322,475.

1861 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Ryan Kenneth Grube, $250,240.

827 Lee St., West Point; George V. Wise III to John Howard Heard Jr., $406,000.

1003 Main St., West Point; Patton Howell Roark III to Nick C. Bassamore, $443,500.

3 Oak Creek Lane, Aylett; Shannon Properties LLC to Leilani Tucker, $290,000.

7581 E River Road, King William; William Patterson to Christopher McGuinn, $353,450.

3349 Venter Road, Aylett; Kenneth C. Amrhein to Keith W. Mahnken, $300,000.

NEW KENT

6.239 acres; Stone K. Roberts to John Dixon, $299,000.

7743 Battlefield Commons, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential 31 LLC to Devin Pribyl, $278,900.

8118 W Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Nikolas Wurinaris, trustee to Thorne R. Froemming, $389,937.

8240 Brown Ave., West Point; Andrew R. Riggs to Terry W. Weatherman, $315,500.

8136 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Joan F. Lint, $389,655.

12000 Harlequin Court, Providence Forge; Paul P. Ross, trustee to Thomas Austin Corner, $795,000.

Lot 10, Section 1, York River Bluff; Bessie B. Baltodano, trustee to John T. Thorpe, $465,000.

Lots, Block 5, Section 3, Townhomes at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $258,000.

7761 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Olof Carl Bengston, $498,990.

Parcels; Lloyd C. Davis to David Nice Builders Inc., $700,000.

9321 Pine Hollow Road, Quinton; Jeffrey Scott Mohn to Tabitha Faye Richmond, $277,500.

11967 Red Cross Bill Way, Providence Forge; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Bruce R. Sturk, $700,547.

7542 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to James Griffis, $379,055.

5667 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Natalie E. Rice to Raymond George, $290,000.

PETERSBURG

261 Chanticleer Drive; NVR Inc. to Frank Hugo Ramos, $317,960.

440 Deerfield Drive; Willie P. Beale to Terrance Rose, $150,000.

28 Franklin St.; 30 Franklin LLC to MARWAHA 30 Franklin LLC, $3,151,000.

265 High St.; Kyle D. Kneeland to Jordan Bock, $327,500.

354 Myrtle Drive; Commonwealth Redevelopment LLC to Natosha Danielle Palmer, $182,845.

2845 Rollingwood Road; TKP Investments LLC to Jeanett T. Harris, $250,000.

POWHATAN

13.32 acres; Sam Justin Bradbury to Clayton Jennings, $225,000.

8.407 acres; Milton Perry, sole heir to Bungalow Hill Development LLC, $249,000.

2252 Branch Springs Court, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to James Norman Hall, $599,000.

2084 Garrett Lane, Powhatan; Michael White to Gabriel Franklin Ward, $364,950.

2110 Hunters Mill Road, Powhatan; SCL Holdings LLC to William Jenkins, $425,000.

Lot 1, Stoneridge; Powhatan Plaza LLC to DCTN3 564 Powhatan VA LLC, $675,000.

Lots 22 and 23, Section 3, Erin Hill; Erin Hill Development Co. LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $170,000.

2318 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Erin Kathleen Scaparo to Kelly A. Schaffer, $335,000.

2613 Pilkington Road, Powhatan; Hunter A. Dressler to Denise G. Scott, $238,000.

2418 Sledd Road, Powhatan; Grey Ridge Properties LLC to Joshua Thomas, $450,000.

2028 Valley Spring Court, Powhatan; Federal National Mortgage Association to Marnie T. Henry, $153,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

2.152 acres; Anthony S. Ceppaglia Jr. to Chad Michael Bridgman, $259,000.

2150 Branchwood Drive, North Prince George; Virginia Szigeti to Darlene H. Harlen, $675,000.

2921 Courtland Road, South Prince George; Robert E. Lee Jr. to Kenneth Carl Hamilton Jr., $330,000.

Lot 3, Block A, Section 2, Lee Acres; Imogine Williams to Larry Timothy McClung, $280,000.

Lot 6, Section 1, Southpoint Business Park; Hollingsworth Wortham Partnership to Carolina Container LLC, $4,325,000.

16110 Parker Brown Lane, Disputanta; Christopher D. Worley to Christopher Bailey, $330,000.

3539 Spring Meadow Place, North Prince George; Maria E. Siltz to Anthony Steven Ceppaglia Jr., $365,000.

1 Woodcliff Lane, Disputanta; CMH Homes Inc. to Jacob L. Futrell, $351,000.

SUSSEX

3.24 acres; Woodside Properties LLC to Petroleum Marketing Investments Group LLC, $550,000.

Lot, Town of Waverly; Kenneth D. Dabb Jr. to Deborah K. Artis, $179,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

3 Landing Circle; Robert Waddell to Catherine O. Shames, $248,000.

216 Meeting Place; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Lori Ann Benjamin, $380,768.