Property Transfers Published June 18, 2022

RICHMOND

1606 N 21st St; Murphey Katharine and Jacob to Arnhold Nicholas Stephen And, $315,000.

421 N 26th St; 421 N 26th Street Llc to Jadwynne Llc, $296,000.

907 N 27th St; Hauser Victoria A to Schilling Jason, $305,000.

519 N 29th St; Orenduff Linwood A and Susan D to Connolly Caroline Cecelia, $350,000.

109 W 33rd St; High Kenneth Michael Walley and to Romeo Matthew C And, $370,000.

604 N 39th St; Rent Rva Llc to Steinruck Keriann, $260,000.

1023 W 46th St; Parrish John H to Parrish John H V And, $345,000.

1607 Albany Ave; P M Services Llc to Mccord Nicholas Chandler And, $238,000.

508 Arnold Ave; White Casey to Vann Noah, $254,000.

4018 Augusta Ave; Schoepke Richard J to Dudding Jon, $355,000.

1417 Bellevue Ave; Bigelow Mary Hollingsworth H to Melara Lisa Kay, $360,000.

3101 Blithewood Dr; Falcon Sara and Joshua to Rasnic Melanie J, $366,100.

2301 Brinkwood Dr; Sanford Group Llc to Day Mchaelanne, $155,000.

3410 E Broad St; Esmaili Melody N to 3410 E Broad Street Llc, $570,000.

8525 Burgundy Road; Gray Bruce A and Katherine A to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $353,000.

5621 Cary Street Road U301; Monte Fortune and Angela to W T P Lc, $396,000.

8806 Cherokee Road; Mayo Alexander P and to Bunch Karen J And, $480,000.

206 E Clay St; Howlette Partners Iv Llc to Thornton Julia M Revocable, $482,200.

2914 Decatur St; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Escobar Marvin Osmin And, $240,000.

2 N Dooley Ave; 2 N Dooley Llc to Wws Xxx Llc, $610,000.

2818 Edgewood Ave; Pledger Ryan Christopher and to Piedy Marco Tulio And, $385,000.

4914 Evelyn Byrd Road; Hubert Tim to Carroll Christine and Michael, $510,000.

1213 Floral Ave; Legrant Vera and Royal Yetta to Allen Willette Legrant, $188,950.

3208 Forest Hill Ave; Mission Realty Trust Trustee to Bell Courtney L, $381,501.

3503 Garland Ave; Smith Laken Nicole to Torres Avery and Katharine, $460,000.

401 E Gladstone Ave; Sampson Bonnie to Brown Connis O Iv, $260,000.

313 Goshen St; Wws Iv Llc to 313 Goshen Llc, $995,000.

218 W Graham Road; Istaffing Services Llc to Arp Brett B And, $549,900.

17 Greenway Lane; Rawls Brewster S and Ann M to Parker Aaron L and Kara M, $1,350,000.

1313 Grove Ave; Harari Batsheva to Boll Kevin G Jr and Lisa N, $875,000.

2825 Hanes Ave; Hodous Robert E and Julie V to Singer Benjamin Holmes And, $470,000.

4634 Hanover Ave; Edwards Virginia L to Shustak Adam D And, $549,950.

1101 Haxall Pt U705; Charing Cross Holdings Llc to 705 Holding Llc, $215,000.

2217 Idlewood Ave; Nguyen Dangmihn and to Desai Udbhav P And, $485,000.

1707 Joplin Ave; Liggins Valerie and to Barham Jamikka, $165,000.

3216 Kensington Ave; Tucker Mignon W to Swartzwelder Madison D And, $647,000.

6520 Kinns Road; NVR Inc to Waters Scott Douglas And, $416,015.

2413 Lamb Ave; 2413 Lamb Ave Llc to Cava Capital Llc, $475,000.

3309 W Leigh St; Dinwiddie Land Company Llc to Ocean Property Holdings Llc, $1,175,000.

56 E Lock Lane U2; Butz Katrina L to Gambill William M, $304,500.

2230 Maplewood Ave; Botardo Reginald Pierre and to Fey Michael Gainor And, $395,000.

3017 E Martin’s Grant Cir; Olds Philip R and Ena Gross to Willis Bruce Gregory And, $610,000.

464 Milton St; Urban Grounds Consulting Llc to Hann Kevin Andrew And, $295,000.

3503 Moody Ave; Hoffman Phillip Michael and to Huntley Maxwell, $320,000.

4708 New Kent Ave; Quinn Peter J Iii and Kara K to Wilcox Epiphany, $400,000.

2509 North Ave; Affordable American Dream Llc to Drumwright Justin And, $250,000.

5816 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Bendure John S Jr and Jordan R, $303,005.

4414 Park Ave; Koerner Penny to Kay Coleman, $521,000.

5515 Parker St; Crichton Andrew to Crowley Jacqueline, $217,500.

3105 Patterson Ave U8; Wayland Robert and Jane to Nickles Mary Mccallum, $227,700.

1301 Porter St U102; Porter Street Llc to Cross Stephen M And, $199,900.

2510 R St; Sunny Mehta Llc to Mehta Sonia C, $210,000.

3914 Rosedale Ave; Dbh17 Llc to Saint Nadine, $314,500.

4814 E Seminary Ave; Bailey David T and Tashia R to Cox Tjaden O’dowd And, $425,000.

9200 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Faltermeier Sean Mitchell, $300,522.

9101 Stony Point Dr; Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership to Jllx Stony Point Dst, 52150000.

2509 Stuart Ave; L Seven R Llc to Smolak Steven C And, $630,000.

1701 Summit Ave U10; Chung Antony J to Gower Sheila Marie, $299,900.

2121 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Hutto Matthew Ryan And, $365,390.

3411 Traylor Dr; Adams Katie S to Heuay Clifton R Jr and Amy, $515,000.

301 Virginia St U702; Farooqi Shazia and Fouad to Verna Rosaire, $337,500.

5129 Warwick Road; Harris Starshema S to Hines Robert Christopher, $208,000.

3121 Westgate Dr; 3121 Westgate Drive Land Trust to Kaufelt Keith And, $375,000.

1350 Westwood Ave U304; Anderson Eugene and Belinda C to Daniel Frances E, $395,000.

1102 Willow Lawn Dr; Walker Thomas Glenn to Levine David E and Lisa L, $450,000.

914 Young St; Austin Jr William B to Climb Via Renovations Llc, $199,000.

HENRICO

12520 Amershire Ln, Glen Allen; Dugan Sean and Lindsay to Mishra Vishal and Vinni, $577,500.

8516 Ashfield Hills Ter, Henrico; Bailey Kenneth T and Ingrid J to Pinchback Simone Wilson and Andre L , $488,000.

3411 Bartley Pond Pl, Henrico; Kimball Susan B to Dpth2 Llc, $280,000.

9330 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Lin Yuqing to Adarkwa Marjean Afrasor, $325,000.

3015 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Wright Laura J and Andrew E Vye to Russell Brittany L, $285,000.

4226 Bon Secours Pkwy, Henrico; Laghari Sain B and Gul Bano to Shamim Mohammad, $396,000.

3616 Bremerton Dr, Henrico; Paugh Deborah A to Cheema Hamid S and Aisha, $575,000.

11504 Bridgetender Dr, Henrico; Mcgrady Suzanne to Roth Rudolph Richard and Virginia Lee, $350,000.

8409 Broadway Ave, Henrico; Porter Bethany L and Christopher to Gertz Hannah, $240,000.

4002 Bush Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Weinberg Lawrence N to Panchal Prithvi Suhash and Suhash , $255,000.

3809 Candletree Ct, Henrico; Hill Monte T to Hillman Jarius, $335,000.

13 Casey St, Sandston; Johnson Mary Frances to Miller Watson T , $165,000.

2710 Cemetery Rd, Glen Allen; Ward Colin E and Julie A to Huffman Jacob and Grace E, $345,000.

4203 Chickahominy Ave, Henrico; J&r Rent to Buy Llc to Property Key Solutions Llc, $160,500.

507 Cokesburg Ln, Henrico; Fenner Sarah D to Saunders Pippin L and Duncan A Macleod Iii, $337,500.

1812 Convair Ln, Henrico; Sweet Jacqueline G to Hobbs Michael and Silvana Orrego, $195,000.

2125 Creekdale Ct, Sandston; Hatfield Damia and M R Williamson Jr to Nash Jamaica and Orlando, $282,000.

5206 Cutshaw Ave, Henrico; Haas Jarrett and Catherine E to Stevens Charles A Iv and Karolin L Gidley, $360,000.

5004 Darre Hall Ct, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Robinson Charles G Iii and Page A, $494,197.

9129 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Tolbert Vicki Blanton to Moncure Janet P, $210,000.

6704 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Davis Shanora Nakita , $713,198.

2615 Duffy Ct, Henrico; Reid Gwendolyn F to Taylor John D, $335,000.

121 Echo Ave, Henrico; Om and Om Management Corp Et Al to Smith John Thomas Jr and Virginia Ann, $330,000.

3214 Emporia St, Henrico; Hicks Elbert E and Florence C to Thomas Tyler Gannon and John Douglas, $200,000.

2408 Essex Rd, Henrico; Harmon Amanda R to Blackwell Robert, $373,000.

2316 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Ransom Chad E to Ransom Cathy , $152,000.

7701 Flannagan Ct U303, Henrico; Kulkarni Vinay to Armstrong Preston A and Bailey C Schmidt, $150,000.

1908 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Gilnett Stephen Wyatt and Emelia Carin to Michael Andrew J and Benjamin A, $365,000.

4621 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Gamble Martha H Trust to Wharton John Bennie and Motoko T , $222,500.

11408 Friars Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Tamayo Jose C Valdivia and L H Ramirez to Spagnolo Michael A, $295,000.

3900 Gaskins Rd, Henrico; Vinson Investments Inc to 3900 Gaskins Road Llc, $1,795,000.

305 Glinhurst Rd, Henrico; Johnson Kevin D to Green Sierra , $225,000.

9606 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Gravely-Rowe Wanda to Azak Melisa and Lucy , $170,000.

2033 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Read James Edward and Allison Marie, $793,439.

3508 Gwynn’s Pl, Glen Allen; Lowry Joyce W Trust to Notarangelo Steven and Heidi Turner, $440,000.

4513 Hargrave Ct, Glen Allen; Caton Wilson C and Thi M to Basnet Sudip K and Jyoti Lamsal, $555,551.

12330 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Riffee Yinghao Long and Charles Alexander , $831,098.

336 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Mitchell Stacy E and David M , $354,875.

1104 Hill Cir, Henrico; Jones Gregory K and Camilla C to Chen Michael and Christine Seinna Lee, $375,000.

1026 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Dalton Mary Davis to Marinos Michael C, $350,000.

4421 Hungary Glen Ter, Henrico; Gonzalez Maria Merced to Kladious Anwar and Jihan M Khalil, $335,000.

2116 Ingleside Ave, Henrico; Project G Llc to Crone Carolyn P, $295,000.

8509 Julian Rd, Henrico; Axtell Guy C and Virginia H to Corney Katherine Dixon and Richard W, $550,000.

2313 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Kalbfleisch Owen I to Epstein Rebecca and Nikolas Koscielniak, $403,000.

500 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Wolpert Tony C to Maddukuri Venkata Lakshmi Prasanna, $150,000.

7521 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; St John Thomas J to Franzinetti Francesco Carlo Giulio, $251,000.

10109 Laurel Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Huynh Tommy and Huixing Jiang to Spanos Daniel P, $345,000.

4704 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Gonzalez Revocable Trust to Natuva Kranthi and Pravalika Mamillapally, $712,000.

615 Lenten Rose Ln, Henrico; Washington Kaya L to Johnson Stefan Ray Jr , $245,000.

2915 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Gambill Walter Ray Jr to Maraghy Katherine, $185,000.

8705 Lonepine Rd, Henrico; Murray Brian T and Stephanie B to Truong Hai and Michael Hinerman, $230,000.

611 Luther Rd, Henrico; Laplace Chad and Hillary to Mosley Samantha and Bobbie S Colbert Jr, $170,370.

3807 Malpas Dr, Sandston; Mundy William M Jr and Sara B to Burley Scott J and Leigh A , $286,000.

2629 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Anderson Joseph J and Michelle M to Sweeney Paul K and Amy E Goss, $244,000.

2804 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Greeley Brian L, $285,985.

7052 Messer Rd, Henrico; Cmh Homes Inc to Joyner James Edward Iv, $290,703.

2214 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Hite Lekeisha and Sara Tahiri to Cutherell Meghan and Joshua , $358,000.

6002 Morgan’s Glen Pl, Glen Allen; Campbell Blake to Kannure Dilip and Veda, $329,000.

9703 Needles Way, Glen Allen; Trinh Chung to Stegall Kristen and Brice, $290,000.

6717 Northbury Ct, Henrico; Sanzone Rosalia and Giosue to Pleasants Jaleesa , $234,000.

2139 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Williams Jerrell to Shuparsky Victor and Zhanna M Shuparska, $312,000.

10502 Old Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Puryear Cindy L and William A to Petzold Megan , $269,950.

5801 Olde Covington Pl, Glen Allen; Madhula Ramgopal R and Srilatha Ainala to Mishra Satishkumar S and Aarti S, $851,000.

3001 Oxnard Rd, Henrico; Realvestor Group Llc to 2chron2v5 Llc, $150,000.

11935 Park Forest Way, Glen Allen; Hs&b Park Forest Llc to Elimbi Franklin Mekata and Kimberly Miriam, $325,000.

3406 Pemberton Ave, Henrico; Jadjawad Llc to Parham Eva A , $264,500.

2506 Pine Grove Dr, Henrico; Cobb Michael E and Kathy Mcpherson to Phanord Robert Joseph Ii , $235,000.

12405 Pleasant Run Ter, Henrico; Simpson Carli and Mason H to Snearer Amy H , $417,000.

330 Purbrook Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Laplante Colen W and Katherine L , $675,955.

2611 Quarterpath Pl, Henrico; Cockerham Nicholas C to Hathaway Angela M, $275,000.

5000 Rail Dr, Sandston; Compton Kevin B and Carol S to Adams Lisa L and Jason E, $370,000.

502 E Read St, Henrico; Auris Property Investors Llc to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $222,000.

8511 Rivermont Dr, Henrico; Long George O and Martha D Trustees to Thomas John Wade, $330,000.

2305 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Hastings Mary Elizabeth to Rossbach Lisa Marie, $275,000.

2603 Rudolph Rd, Henrico; Whitman Michael W and Erin E to Zuniga Dany, $325,499.

4729 Sadler Green Pl, Glen Allen; Stephens Brian and Jamie Riegel to Youmans Brandt Eric and Allison Leigh, $600,000.

104 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Pancakes Llc to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $162,900.

4512 Schaum Ct, Glen Allen; Dawkins Barry G and Karen E Trustees to Pink Elephant Properties Llc, $303,000.

10502 Servo Dr, Glen Allen; Mishra Puspa L and Devi M to Mallempati Harikrishna and S Yalamanchili, $420,000.

9310 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Manfredo Veronica E to Murphy Billie Arlene, $229,900.

3202 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Pulliam Thomas H Jr and Dena P Browning to Yakubov Albert, $220,000.

8509 Spring Hollow Dr, Henrico; Cunningham Vaughan M and Betty J to House Buyers Of America Inc, $205,000.

115 N Spruce Ave, Henrico; Lee Eunice Rowlette to Jones-Green Shaquinta M, $200,000.

2653 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Beeravalli Sivasankar Reddy, $315,465.

9507 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; Wright Kenneth W and Leslie G to Shanley Sean Hunter, $200,000.

7301 Strath Rd, Henrico; Chinault Properties Llc to Taylor Richard R, $175,000.

4207 Switchgrass Ct, Glen Allen; Lee Resurreccion R and Rosemary R to Feyissa Alegntaye Y and John Cassell, $292,000.

8921 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; 8921 Three Chopt Llc to Porter Street Holdings Llc, $1,950,000.

4924 Topping Ln, Glen Allen; Toth James L and Daphne A to Woody Charles T and Mary Jones, $460,000.

10329 Trellis Crossing Ln, Henrico; Stuber Bettie B to Levine Sheila O , $410,000.

6902 Vanderbilt Ave, Henrico; Redford Elizabeth J to Bell Candace L , $350,000.

12297 Village Springs Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Selvaraj Sivachandran and Tamilselvi, $654,830.

2829 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Chrzaszcz Gerald D and Deborah L to Evans Steven Ray and Natalie Anne Potter, $420,000.

1305 Wembly Rd, Henrico; Parker Daniel K to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $309,500.

8106 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Adamiak Matthew and Madeline to Shiflett William and Meaghan Smith, $383,000.

8200 Westmeath Ln, Henrico; Platinum Premier Properties Corporation to Tate Kyhan J , $412,500.

1504 Westshire Ln, Henrico; Wildt Timothy E and Cathryn to Hutchings Alex Clay and Marissa and Bettie , $355,000.

10808 Whitaker Woods Rd, Henrico; Johnson Robert L and Rebecca C to Andrews Peter C and Alexandra J, $640,000.

5400 Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Ihp Richmond Va Owner Llc to Kre Hip Court Richmond Airport Owner Llc, 12102000.

9641 Wilshire Dr, Glen Allen; Short Robert E Jr &gail C to Wood Scott and Amy , $429,000.

9006 Wood Sorrel Dr, Henrico; Robinson John B and Susan S to Barkley Limited Llc, $475,000.

311 Wren Rd, Henrico; Smith John T Jr to Clayton Rosalind and Corey Hackett, $285,000.

600 York Ave, Henrico; Km Investment Llc to Green Kim V, $210,000.

CHESTERFIELD

10007 E Alberta Ct, Chesterfield; Pierce Mason H to Rodriguez Jose and Andrew Mary, $225,000.

7219 Andersons Forge Ct, North Chesterfield; Quintanilla Angel A and Cabana A to Fernandez Cabana Micaela J and Fernandez Diego, $225,000.

903 Arch Hill Pl, North Chesterfield; Asher Andrew A and Holswade C H to Duke Robert B Jr, $209,000.

5201 Ashton Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; Berdugo Eduardo to Valdivieso Katia, $201,638.

3438 Avocado Dr, Midlothian; Hopkins Kenneth to Moody Tamiko Ann, $295,000.

11644 Bailey Mountain Trl, Midlothian; Wallace Brianna C to Mecca Eric, $272,000.

5707 Barnwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Fitzgerald Carl J and Michelle R to Wyatt-Banks Sheena Deserae, $390,000.

7801 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Nichols Frances Et Al Trustees to Grubb Joshua Thomas, $290,000.

9571 Beaver Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Riverpine Properties Llc to South River Custom Homes Llc, $150,000.

5905 Belmont Rd, North Chesterfield; Bass W H Iii and Bass B D Co-Trs to Ordonez Fredy, $183,000.

2003 Bethany Ridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Hill Madison Dean to Surma Dylan Mcgwire and Surma Audrey Dawn and Surma Michael J, $205,000.

8312 Blackrail Pl, Chesterfield; Breden Roland G and Melissa D G to Boone Billy D Sr and Janelle L, $340,000.

15631 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Stevens Gary L and Patricia M, $521,319.

6146 Bowline Ln, North Chesterfield; Childress M A R and Childress W to King Sandra Lee, $275,000.

9730 Brading Ln, Midlothian; Beland Gerald R and Joan E to Rose Charles H and Carolyn A, $400,100.

11731 S Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Daniel Dorothy L to Murillo Maria Leticia and Murillo Anna, $160,000.

14325 Brightstone Ct, Midlothian; Izadjoo Parviz and Mina J to Williams Le’chelle Elyse, $450,000.

10805 Brookridge Way, Chesterfield; Campeau Matthew Bruce to De La Rocha Miguel A and Zehentmayr Claudia A, $265,000.

9518 Buffalo Springs Dr, Midlothian; Davis Marc N and Rainey Ashley N to Mcgrath James and Miller Tori, $465,000.

4007 Caddington Dr, Midlothian; Long Michael S and Gail S to Brown Paulies M Jr, $689,000.

12406 Carnoustie Ln, North Chesterfield; Cofer Patricia M to Sweeney Charles Ryland Jr, $336,000.

1830 Celia Cres, North Chesterfield; Brockett Wallace Frank Jr to Harrison Angelena, $263,000.

7401 Cheltenham Dr, North Chesterfield; Martinez De Andino G Et Als to Jones Kimberly L, $310,000.

8524 Chester Rd, North Chesterfield; Ferguson Marguerite W Estate to Samayoa Investments Llc, $251,000.

3015 Chislet Dr, Midlothian; Torres Antonio and Alejandra to David Amanda N, $375,000.

11440 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Simpkins Carina M, $245,140.

3321 Clear View Ct, North Chesterfield; Mathews Moe Trustee to Brand B Investments Llc, $285,000.

13910 Cobble Glen Ct, Chester; Darney William J and Crandall K to Johnson Patricia, $325,000.

2712 Colgrave Rd, Midlothian; Cody Michael Et Als to Markham Shawn L Jr and Markham Dylan P, $249,900.

2401 Copper Hill Pl, Midlothian; New Glenn G to Emery Adam Quinn and Erica, $359,000.

5611 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield; Righttrack Property Solutions Inc to Pounch William Joseph, $230,000.

1725 Creek Bottom Way, North Chesterfield; Crespo George and Melanie A to Douthit Joseph L and Sydney L, $350,000.

14419 Dampier Dr, Chester; Haller Jeffrey S to Farias Cynthia G and Thomas J, $461,000.

14417 Deer Meadow Dr, Midlothian; Coffman Clifton and Laurie to Carlo Michael A and Altman Amy N, $279,000.

6308 Delft Rd, North Chesterfield; Pink Elephant Properties Llc to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $188,500.

14825 Diamond Creek Ter, Midlothian; Ketchum Isaac N and Bethany M to Bucci John G Jr and Danielle L, $393,000.

7618 Drexelbrook Rd, Chesterfield; Gregg Lamar L to Smith Aaron Dewey, $300,000.

6840 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Hunt Kevin Matthew and Elizabeth Ann, $411,660.

8512 Easton Ridge Pl, Chesterfield; Hill Christopher A to Mayes Marina E and Delamater Jennifer S, $335,000.

16719 Elinwood Ct, Moseley; Gee Joseph and Gayle to Jackson Brian and Megan, $475,000.

11313 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Harrison Kandyce, $334,431.

8431 Evening Star Pl, North Chesterfield; Longest Debra Loray to Morgan Albert W Ii, $150,000.

4512 Exton Ln, Chester; Alexander Mark to Mason Robert and Ashley L, $303,700.

7931 Featherchase Pl, Chesterfield; Biehl James and Mary to Simmons Iana J, $295,000.

3012 Fielding Rd, South Chesterfield; Alvarez-Umanzor G R Et Al to Bischoff Dylan and Kelsie, $240,000.

4608 Five Springs Rd, Midlothian; Arnaudin Dorothy B Trustee to Hartman Thomas and Sharon, $317,500.

9019 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Somford Living Llc, $444,185.

3413 Fox Hurst Dr, Midlothian; Deligio Jenna C and James Thomas to Moore Matthew Todd and Laura Ann, $550,000.

1901 Galley Pl, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Carmel Rebekah and White Grace E, $399,990.

5908 Gates Mill Pl, Midlothian; Bastian Eric to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $315,000.

14319 Glenmorgan Dr, Chester; Childress William R and Sherrie to Hazelwood Channell Everett and Shanika Shantae, $499,000.

17249 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Augustine Hannah Cartlidge, $304,790.

13607 Gravity Hill Ln, Midlothian; Hatcher Tara D to Yates Justin Miles and Janine Ann, $505,000.

9743 Gregorys Charter Dr, North Chesterfield; Grubbs James R Iii and Marcia F to Badger Alden B and Jenny A, $501,000.

9705 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Orcutt Norma E to Claiborne Christopher and Overstreet Mary K, $207,500.

5207 Hallmark Dr, North Chesterfield; Cramer-Walker Carolyn M to Harris Beverly, $285,000.

4412 Hanwell Ct, Midlothian; Yarter David L and Tammie P to Mizell Christen Lee and Lagrue Jason Paul, $727,000.

1436 Hawkins Wood Cir, Midlothian; Seidel Christopher D and Charity to Britto Matthew S and Hannah C, $385,000.

13615 Hickory Glen Rd, Chester; Hpa Borrower 2017-1 Llc to Willis Princess and Rodney, $330,500.

10810 Hinshaw Dr, Midlothian; Wheaton Management Llc to Doraisamy Nitya Kalyani, $620,000.

8721 W Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield; Stuart Samuel D and Stuart A C to Doxzen Daniel H and Young Robin D, $275,000.

4308 Hyde Park Dr, Chester; Woodward Charles R and Nancy L to Smith Betty J and Ronald F, $228,000.

7243 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lazarus Jonathan Victor, $348,060.

12201 Ivey Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Valentine Robert W to Brown Delroy A N and Scott Debbie A, $735,000.

12305 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Chester; Chesapeake Foods Inc to Fcpt Holdings Llc, $3,170,133.

200 Katrina Ct, Midlothian; Salisbury Corporation to 288 Lofts Lp, $750,000.

2633 Kingsdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Charity James H Iii to Melton Timothy, $215,000.

5511 Koufax Dr, North Chesterfield; Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Lopez Juan Carlos Garcia, $195,000.

9601 Ladue Rd, North Chesterfield; Sizemore Mark S and Susan H to Whiting Joel and Ruiz Kristan Ann, $265,000.

4905 Lakemere Ct, North Chesterfield; Davis Lawrence E Estate to Holt Michael E and Mary B, $375,000.

1213 Laureate Turn , North Chesterfield; Ohlsson Ashley V and Michael A to Childress Michael Anthony Ronald and Erika Shardai, $350,000.

6857 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Simmons Holly M, $344,002.

6910 Lightwood Ct, Chesterfield; Jones Marcy D to Robinson Shenika D, $218,000.

2831 Live Oak Ln, Midlothian; Sherman Daniel C and Ronda F to Stuart Sarah M and Matthew A, $810,000.

11601 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Castro Jonathan to Jannone Matthew and Sims Carly, $460,000.

9442 Lost Forest Dr, North Chesterfield; Erawha Llc to Rodriguez D A and Rodriguez Ramos M A and Borjas S A M and Monzon J R and Velasques D, $245,000.

6407 Lythgoe Ave, North Chesterfield; Munoz Alvaro to Moza Edwin A and Moza Rosali A, $242,000.

13818 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Spence Terence Keith and Elizabeth, $431,315.

6714 Mason Dale Pl, North Chesterfield; Arrington Clyde L to Perez William Perez and Padilla Noly Consuelo Estrada, $221,000.

6613 Mason Valley Dr, North Chesterfield; Mason Deranda J and Diana C to Perez Marco Martinez, $240,000.

3911 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield; Montenegro C E and Martinez A D to Galdamez Jose Javier, $220,000.

8904 Milbrae Pl, North Chesterfield; Bft Realty Llc to Moore Aishah R, $308,000.

11402 Misty Arbor Pl, Chester; Johnson Ronald D to Roseland Timothy C and Bennett Rachel E, $338,000.

8017 W Mount Bella Rd, North Chesterfield; Brammer Katherine R Trustee to Sehen Carl E Jr and Joebgen Dennis L, $485,000.

8101 Nashua Dr, Midlothian; May Heather Burton to Craddock Robert F and Semenova Ekaterina A, $275,000.

3134 Newington Ct, North Chesterfield; Johnson Laria T to Simmons Shanika I, $220,000.

5802 Oak Knoll Rd, Midlothian; Detamore David and Katherine to Fillmore Kent Ii and Burkell Heather, $335,000.

4140 October Rd, North Chesterfield; Perez Andres P Jr and Sarah P to Yndestad Lynanne, $324,000.

4508 Old Well Ter, Midlothian; Sponring Payton M and Annika R to Virak Elisabeth Anne, $280,000.

13918 Pagehurst Ter, Midlothian; Crooks Lewis D Iii and Jane F to Morris Susan M, $575,000.

8825 Pebble Beach Ct, Chesterfield; Woelk Kenneth A and Tarus W to Turner Sinclair O Sr, $395,000.

6003 Pleasant Pond Ct, Chesterfield; Oulton Ava L to Snead Eugenia Michelle, $410,000.

1917 Porters Mill Ln, Midlothian; Webb Harry T to Gibson Laura W, $282,651.

1257 Providence Knoll Dr, North Chesterfield; Saunders Susan R to Smith Gregory A and Becky J, $320,000.

10601 Pursuit Ct, Chesterfield; Ballesteros Investments Llc to Daniel Steven, $165,000.

13601 Ramblewood Dr, Chester; Wilson Stephen H and Tracy M to Bowen Brandon S and Mareena N, $252,000.

4606 Red Chestnut Ct, Midlothian; Cain Charles L and Norma J to Cooley Lawrence Raymond and Kimberly Culotta, $300,000.

5713 Reedy Springs Dr, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Harris Jamillah C, $380,796.

14313 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Perry Eugene Calvin Iii and Cares, $428,695.

14341 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Suraj International Co Llc, $398,285.

5709 Ridge Point Ct, Midlothian; Mcclernon C and Mcclernon J to Bogg Spencer M and Ruffalo Teddie M, $350,000.

21312 Robertson Ave, South Chesterfield; Smith Larry G and Kimberly S to Grindle Roxann M, $168,000.

930 Roll Dr, Midlothian; Delaney Brian W and Joi Y to Seidel Christopher Daniel and Charity Rose, $475,000.

18160 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Klahn Joanna and Blake Valerie, $617,345.

14552 Sailboat Cir, Midlothian; Kennedy Craig Walter to Ziropoulos Anastasios, $348,000.

13918 Sandrock Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; Bruce Welford B Jr and Beverly W to Cruz Roberto, $425,000.

528 Scotter Hills Ln, Midlothian; Huffman Charrise M to Mouser Laura, $310,000.

13821 Shadow Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Gooch M R and Gooch S M Trs to Woods Daniel B and Lauren G, $400,000.

4000 Sheringham Rd, North Chesterfield; Ratliffe Larry E and Jones V R to Yoakum Autumn Cheyenne, $312,000.

10128 Silverleaf Ter, North Chesterfield; Grisevich Hannah Dianne to Cowie Indi, $250,000.

11807 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Peterson Robert E Jr and P A to Veatch Dean M and Patricia H, $400,000.

10600 Spring Run Rd, Chesterfield; Mcelwee Laverne S Trustee to Overton Brian Santana Et Als, $505,000.

3104 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Tucker Shalawn, $297,685.

5955 E Stonepath Garden Dr, Chester; Jones Jayne to Moody Michael and Connie N, $305,000.

727 Sturgis Dr, North Chesterfield; Thompson Karl A and Barbour D M to Head Michael M, $220,000.

10709 Surry Rd, Chester; Ruiz Michael E to Mahaney Michael Lee Jr, $225,900.

3709 Tanbark Rd, North Chesterfield; Garrett Robert Loving to Renderos Mendoza Laura V, $300,000.

5124 Terrace Arbor Cir, Midlothian; Dawson John Milton to Richards Mary Lou, $345,000.

18013 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to East Matthew and Julie, $882,658.

4205 Tire Swing Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hill Sada Darcel, $302,275.

7453 Towchester Dr, Chesterfield; Fleming Corey and Sarah Davis to Helgren Travis R and Ashley M, $280,000.

4030 Treely Rd, Chester; 4030 Treely Road Llc to Beers Adam J, $275,000.

2617 Twain Ln, North Chesterfield; Robinson J and Byrdsong A M to Aiken David and Wilhemina P, $264,000.

12624 Village School Ln, Midlothian; Hale Jill S to Funtila Shane Michael and Stephanie Adkins, $320,000.

1316 Walton Bluff Ter, Midlothian; Sabisch Daniel J and Sandra M to Alley Michael Ray and Amanda Houchens, $350,000.

12905 Watch Hill Ct, Midlothian; Mickey Kevin W and Anne E to Squares James R Iii and Loren I, $350,000.

6749 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Walker Felicia, $294,425.

13112 Wheatley Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Ochse James and Judith, $646,867.

8404 White Cedar Ct, North Chesterfield; Early Shane H to Darden Chelsea A, $237,000.

1627 Willis Rd, North Chesterfield; White Real Estate Group Llc to Mccarthy Tire Service Company Of Virginia Inc, $4,200,000.

15100 Winding Ash Dr, Chesterfield; Blake J D Jr and R H and Hooper S to Crown Alan M and Nefriteri, $300,000.

10130 Winston Park Pl, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Dickinson Alicia Elaine, $397,320.

4809 Woodbriar Ct, Midlothian; Mcquade Michael P to Wilkinson Sarah and Draga Bonnie, $304,000.

5000 Woolridge Rd, Moseley; Gidick Daniel L to Magnolia Tree Development Llc, $277,000.

HANOVER

1.99 acres; Beau LLC to David Austin, $255,000.

9406 Apple Blossom Drive, Mechanicsville; Shannon W. Liechnetz to Lam Hai Pham, $392,000.

10120 Ashley Manor Lane, Mechanicsville; Daniel L. Sullivan to Robert E. Hodous, $412,500.

8150 Beatties Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Sean D. Mull to Diana Tobon, $200,000.

3343 Blueberry Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; April Boykin to Virgil B. Funai, $400,000.

7177 Brook Way, Mechanicsville; Kate Grimes to Joshua L.V. Grimes, $235,000.

8275 Carrolton Ridge Place, Mechanicsville; Jennifer P. Osborne to Nigel Knouse, $405,000.

8011 Darva Glen, Mechanicsville; Miranda N. Matzganis to Lexi L. Hughes, $262,000.

6426 Dove Way, Mechanicsville; Peggy G. Smith to Kevin L. Sheffield, $255,000.

8232 Elm Drive, Mechanicsville; George A. Close to George W. Bryan, $300,000.

10350 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Pamela A. Watkins, $377,360.

12235 Goddins Hill Road, Ashland; Franklin W. Stanley Jr. to Jason Alan Payne, $225,000.

Green Bay; Ronald Edward Holmes Sr., trustee to William A. Cuff Jr., $250,000.

8125 Hillis Way, Mechanicsville; Steven Camp Jr. to Roland Gutierrez, $360,000.

9750 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Justin Albright, $590,120.

9204 Ida Springs Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Kenneth Daniel Johnson, $594,820.

9311 John Wickham Way, Ashland; Boone Homes Inc. to James Mitchell Bode Jr, $660,000.

10323 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Elwood John Smith to Sara F. Rengstorf, $265,000.

7294 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Estate of Frederic P. Wagner to Trent Kelleher, $255,000.

Lot 1, Trilogy; PH Mechanicsville LLC to Cook Out Mechanicsville Inc., $1,728,000.

Lot 2, Block C, Section A, Davis Place; A. Kyle Wakefield to Broad Street Road LLC, $310,000.

Lot 37, Section C, Patrick Henry Heights; George B. Slater to Prestige Building Services of Virginia LLC, $200,000.

lot 9, Cedar Creek Farms; W. Pettus Gilman to Rita W. Beale, $217,500.

8145 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sydney Ellis McMakin, $484,000.

9381 Marne Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Mohammad Ashar Adhami, $423,320.

12125 Mifflin Place, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jason S. Taylor, $537,588.

10383 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; John B. Suddarth to Daniel Fancett Stooks, $582,000.

11481 New Town Court, Glen Allen; Catherine Taylor Andrews to Ronald Orr Jr., $390,000.

Parcel; Brooks Investments II Co. Inc. to Hickory Hill Road Virginia LLC, $794,000.

10104 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Howard Hardin, $578,145.

6501 Pohite Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonthan D. Conti to Robert Allen Peebles, $295,000.

14178 Pumpkin Patrch Drive, Montpelier; Mason L. Kramer to Robin Mills, $390,000.

8981 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonathan Wik to Jagan Kalivarathan, $301,000.

7130 Rotherham Drive, Mechanicsville; Anne Claudio to Chase A. Bishop, $239,000.

14894 Scotchtown Road, Montpelier; John L. Brewer to Ashley Wilhite, $415,000.

7838 Silktree Place, Mechanicsville; Szabolcs Ujvari to Lee Ann Ibanez, $305,000.

8126 Solitude Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles V. Huffman to Jeffrey Scott Buchanan, $425,000.

8023 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Patina Property Group LLC to Thomas H. Garnett IV, $545,000.

7144 Sydnor Lane, Mechanicsville; Amanda G. Mickens to Thomas W. Wright, $435,000.

9026 Triple Trail, Mechanicsville; Peter Omer, executor to John Jamison Underwood, $382,500.

13713 Winston Trail Circle, Ashland; Reynardt Klopper to Dewey Lane Blake III, $450,000.

9212 Wyattwood Road, Mechanicsville; Phillip J. Baxter to Donald R. Baker, $515,000.

AMELIA

16630 Amelia Ave., Amelia Court House; James W. McMillion to Miguel Flores Ramirez, $265,000.

3900 Richmond Road, Amelia Court House; Ruby L. Dillard to Trey Wines, $300,000.

CHARLES CITY

9400 Adkins Road, Charles City; Richard Tettelbach to Jonathan L. St. John, $349,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

5 Brandywine Ct.; Alterman, Carolyn Windle to Scott, Eula Mae, $215,000.

3842 Conduit Rd.; Mullins, Jack A to Colon, Jacob, $255,000.

215 Hargrave Av.; Harris, James C. to Azucena, Alberto, $220,500.

111 Indian Rock Ct.; Miles, Rodney Allen to Coffey, Patrick F., $373,000.

114 Nottingham Dr.; Dix, Donald R. to White, Alvin Jerome, $375,000.

112 Salisbury Rd.; Taylor Jr., James W. to Hess, Tabatha L., $170,000.

180 Windsor Av.; Greenwell, Christopher to Cannon, Josh, $158,000.

CUMBERLAND

334 Bonbrook Creek Road, Cumberland; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Justin Ray Workman, $230,000.

Lot 13, Fairview Farms; Theresa W. Adcock to James Richard Painter, $188,590.

DINWIDDIE

12.74 acres; American Battlefield Trust to United States of America, $150,000.

7.02 acres; Thomas S. Acker, trustee to Shelby Sierra Mason Nedrick, $150,000.

22211 Butterwood Road, North Dinwiddie; Ashabby Enterprises Inc. to Michelle Maloon, $221,310.

24921 Creek Lane, North Dinwiddie; Nikiesha L. Roney to Karimah K. Rhone, $241,500.

4911 Glendale Ave. , North Dinwiddie; Karl L. Smithson, executor to Bruce E. Stockwell, $235,000.

22211 Lake Jordan Drive, Dinwiddie; Hunter Wells to Delonte Parker, $320,000.

2622 Oxford Drive, Sutherland; Jimmie R. DAvis to William Andrew Zimmerman, $580,000.

25102 Wayne Ave., North Dinwiddie; Flora S. Ainsley to Nancy Fannon, $230,000.

GOOCHLAND

2.67 acres; Trek Properties LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $185,000.

5 acres; Connel L. Jackson to Owadasia Tomias, $195,000.

921 Barley Field Road, Manakin Sabot; W.Coleman Allen Jr. to Ian R. Conner, $280,000.

1531 Camberly Drive, Manakin Sabot; Susan C. Cedillo to George Ernest Mowbray, $582,000.

1763 Fairground Road, Maidens; Lawrence C. Guthrie to Jessica Wasko Gabriel, $400,000.

4315 Hadensville Farm Road, Mineral; Toddy Trafford Mason Hicks to Michael Stephen Brooks, $545,000.

1921 Hounslow Lane, Manakin Sabot; Leigh Reynolds Dunavant to Michael Edward Fiore Jr., $545,000.

Lot 12, Block F, Section 2, West Oak; William Glenn Bishop to Harvey W. Neale, $740,000.

22 W Lower Tuckahoe Road, Goochland; Larry S. Eiben to Stanton J. McComb, $3,500,000.

4642 Old Fredericksburg Road, Mineral; Charles Alexander Riffee to Christopher Newberger, $535,000.

12381 S Readers Branch Circle, Manakin Sabot; Manakin Sabot to Deborah A. Paugh, $556,188.

878 Three Chopt Road, Manakin Sabot; Diana L. Jackson to Benjamin A. Salter, $400,000.

HOPEWELL

1301 W Broadway; Barber Construction Co. INc. to Britteny Carmon, $212,000.

3918 Clipper Lane; Tammy Bowen to Cody Garner, $275,000.

1706 Jackson St.; Stephen Craig Merhout to Arshall Moshoeshoe, $181,600.

2103 Lynchburg St.; Bart A. Fortune Jr. to Phillip D. Pyle, $200,000.

2124 W Poythress St.; Elaina Hodges to Daniel Michael Zinni III, $177,500.

3504 Wilmington Ave.; 3504 Wilmington LLC to David W. Dennis Jr., $200,000.

JAMES CITY

5301 Aden Court, Williamsburg; C. Marshall Flagg Jr. to Shirley Lowe, $183,000.

3006 Arran Thistle, Williamsburg; 5 Points LLC to Thomas Charles Travers, $225,000.

147 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Vernon R. Carr to Frederick Alonzo Keiper III, $469,000.

2624 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; Ronald M. Cassa, trustee to Paul R. Reyes, $555,000.

5215 Center St., Unit 307, Williamsburg; Carey Bagdassarian to Peter J. Van Bergen, $275,000.

9800 Coral Bells Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Christopher Lares, $546,125.

112 Crail, Williamsburg; Robert J. Scott to Mitchell D. Gahres, $550,000.

103 Edward Wyatt Drive, Williamsburg; Wendell A. Sebastian, trustee to Richard F. Sefchick, trustee, $575,000.

3826 Fox Hollow, Williamsburg; John D. Deaver to Kennith S. Myers, $271,000.

4312 Garden View, Williamsburg; Rex J. Prosser, co-trustee to Linda C. Plumb, $470,000.

4216 Haymarket Lane, Williamsburg; Michell Vasquez to Matthew J. Miller, $660,000.

4808 House of Lords, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Gilbert Renard Bannister, $469,990.

3719 Jeremiah Wallace Drive, Williamsburg; John P. Hennessy to Asadullah Baig Mirza, $490,000.

4364 Landfall Drive, Williamsburg; Tony M. Antonaccio to Chor Wong, $833,000.

4716 Levingston Lane, Williamsburg; Gilbert Renard Bannister to Gwendolyn S. Humphries, $470,981.

Lot 141, Village at Candle Station; Kameron Schaefer to Guneet Kaur Bedi, $280,000.

Lot 4, Midlands; Midlands Office Building Inc. to Jamestown Society Inc., $300,000.

4300 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Scott Peto, trustee to Robert W. Hyatt, $375,000.

121 Mid Ocean, Williamsburg; Walter L. Parrish II to Veronica Ann Johnson, $975,000.

242 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Amber Nicole McGill, $319,965.

2227 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; Robert Charles Mahaney to Marisol Perez Rodriguez, $661,000.

223 Oakmere Park, Williamsburg; Jeffrey R. Richards to Derek Robert Smith, $612,000.

Parcel B, Courthouse Green; Court Support Office LLC to James City County, $1,820,000.

5504 Pennington Place, Williamsburg; CC&F Construction LLC to George Figueroa, $562,990.

6114 Pricket Road, Williamsburg; Pearl R. Vamvaketis to Timothy Kim, $376,900.

1902 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Alan Troy Crocker to Patricia A. Hensley, trustee, $382,500.

4755 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Michael Pacella III to Nicholas S. Crane, $350,000.

6463 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to John Louis Lauletta, $526,040.

4925 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Robert Ray Goodale Jr. to Ann Randolph Cumming Milligan, $445,000.

1621 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Andrew S. Peck to Lynnese Edwana Bland, $165,000.

4002 Stettinius Trail, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Claude C. Pritchard, $486,885.

132 The Green, Williamsburg; Glen L. Littlefield to Richard Delmar Turnbull, $515,000.

5302 Tower Hill, Williamsburg; Patrick J. Jonas to Linda Mroz, $272,000.

Unit 244, Padgetts Ordinary Condominium; K&M Kingsmill Properties to Talia Fitzgerald, $292,000.

6944 Vernon Hall, Williamsburg; Barbara L. McGilvray to Kathi Davida Porter, $465,000.

3132 Wathers Blvd., Toano; Pilar L. Moran to Ian M. Harris, $218,900.

7447 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Kimani H. Alston to Dequez Burney Sr., $450,000.

95 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Jerry L. Kiser to Rodney T. White, $290,000.

KING AND QUEEN

4.84 acres; Ralph Edward Walls to Shanita Harris, $195,000.

KING WILLIAM

5.057 acres; Bryan P. Pilati, heir to William Shane White, $290,000.

494 E Chinquapin Road, King William; Dean Clayton Boring to Gabrielle E. Tignor, $200,000.

7492 East River Road, King William; Brian David Teucke to Joshua F. Shiflet, $311,750.

1892 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; John Garnett Turpin to Teresa Wilson Sharp, $315,000.

353 Laurel Drive, Aylett; Kathleen M. Billmyer to Austin Dean Stephens, $379,000.

29 Lunchford Road, King William; Preston Modlin to Dustin D. Sampson, $253,000.

320 Pamunkey Ridge Road, King William; Gregory Wayne Garnett to Zachary Bavender, $301,000.

2950 Romancoke Ave., West Point; Nathan R. Otis to Donald E. Carter Jr., $207,000.

331 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Charles M. Koscielniak, trustee, $328,214.

NEW KENT

14.171 acres; Melvin L. Cash Jr. to Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation, $360,000.

5124 Brandon Pines Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to John C. Kegal, $391,151.

7210 Cress Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Nancy Estelle Carswell, $389,985.

8671 Elysium Drive, Lanexa; Windmill Realtors LLC to Robert W. Johnson III, $489,950.

11320 Groves Road, New Kent; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Delaney Nicole Rousseau, $275,690.

3685 Kingsfield Road, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Louis Hoffer Jr., $266,200.

Lots, Phase 1, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $322,574.

5442 Pergola Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Joseph Neal Sumpter III, $525,655.

5601 Regal Court, Providence Forge; Terry M. Williams to Sharon E. Hoey, $565,000.

7430 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Vincent Arthur Smith, $412,226.

8006 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jorge Eric Rodriguez, $399,990.

PETERSBURG

1740 Boydton Plank Road; Jai Gajanand Properties LLC to Punjab Express Property LLC, $925,000.

1706 Fairfax St.; Pamela J. Crossley to Lauren M. Adams, $209,781.

325 Glenwood Court; Walter Ronald Ramirez to Xuma Mokaya Ogaro, $230,000.

2704 Homestead Drive; Alfred B. Newsome Jr. to Anthony Evans, $159,000.

1762 Oakland St.; Robert E. Barton Jr. to Shaneka Adams, $205,000.

2201, 2301 and 2303 W Washington St., and 28 Mill Road; Everett Avenue Associates Inc. to JBC Management LLC, $1,075,000.

POWHATAN

28.153 acres; Neva H. Coltrain to Sharon B. Craddock, $600,000.

3590 Ashton Trail, Powhatan; Norma Lyle Amos Revocable Trust to MIchael J. Jordan, $550,000.

2958 Branchway Creek Drive, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes to Dakota J. Barden, $598,000.

3584 Calvins Trail, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Aileen M. Thomas, $610,316.

1538 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; Dogwood Road Land Trust to Timothy J. Meador, $214,000.

2118 French Hill Court, Powhatan; Michael J. Solimando to Bradley C. Blase, $631,000.

1611 Jeter Road, Powhatan; Carolyn M. Cahoon to Maryann B. Carney, $245,000.

Lot 6, Block 5, Lake Shawnee Estates; Barbara Ann Marcks to Frank Sanske, $170,000.

3601 Michaux Mill Drive, Powhatan; James B. Martin to Bryce Robert Olsen, $795,000.

3670 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Andrew J. Vaughn to Rhyan T. Adams, $240,000.

Parcel 8, Worsham Farms; Coonwill LLC to Franklin Hottinger, $150,000.

5953 Trenholm Village Drive, Powhatan; Dawn M. Bohn to Pieter Folscher, $396,000.

1970 Walnut Trust Road, Powhatan; Adam Franklin Petersen to Tiffany Taylor, $375,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

6808 Birchett Drive, Prince George; David E. Leonard to Richard Lee Anderson Sr., $246,480.

11365 Cedar Run South, Prince George; Leo Cifers Jr. to Joshua B. Atchley, $330,000.

6897 Hearthside Drive, Prince George; Michael J. Lowrie to Steven J. Baumgartner Jr., $250,000.

2755 Lansing Road, Petersburg; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Joseph P. Duplan III, $332,000.

7009 Maple Leaf Lane, Prince George; Jeffrey R. Zywica to Sydney Anderson, $245,000.

10953 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Bruce to Edward Schultz, $316,500.

13580 Taylor Drive, Disputanta; Chad T. Dressler to Tiffany A. Johnstone, $274,900.

SUSSEX

18.377 acres; B&F LLC to Gabrielle Joy Jean, $220,000.

208 Arthur Court, Waverly; Earnest S. Freeman Jr. to Tammy M. Green, $150,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

312 S. Boundary St.; George S. Oldfield Jr. to Keith Exton, $665,000.

Lot 2, Williams property; Robert C. Smith, co-trustee to Windrush Cottage LLC, $1,050,000.