The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

406 N 23rd St; Sykes Robert K Jr and to Johnson Elizabeth C, $350,000.

712 N 27th St; Ridge Point Real Estate Llc to Tuckahoe Funding Llc, $328,363.

1616 N 28th St; Elderhomes Corp to Towers Ronald V Sr And, $190,000.

310 W 30th St; Christian Stuart Grattan Iii and to Hernandez Justin, $345,500.

612 N 33rd St; Greenstreet Warren L and to Francisco Shirley F Revocable, $399,950.

3026 3rd Ave; Ferry Richard and to Canossa Liduvina Theresa, $240,000.

2118 4th Ave; Home Slice Properties Llc to Capocelli Dominic L And, $430,000.

1100 S Allen Ave; Pearsall William P Jr Trustee to Randolph Homes Llc, $520,000.

415 N Belmont Ave; Lawson Barry G to Koeze Robert T And, $492,000.

5748 Bondsor Lane; Yonce David and Patricia to Bartlett Nikki Jo And, $285,000.

3214 Broad Rock Blvd; Haugh Kevin H to Alvarado Geraldo Alvarado And, $200,000.

1204 E Brookland Park Blvd; Combs Lewis W Iii to Ireland Jon and Heather, $288,000.

1305 W Cary St; Brightagg Llc to 1305wc Llc, $500,000.

1331 Castleton Road; Alden Brian J to Major Cori Jordan, $315,000.

909 Chimborazo Blvd; Thompson Justin and Kiya Maria to Kreiser Laura And, $499,000.

331 Clovelly Road; Finn Michelle B and Christopher M to Owen Andrew Reynolds, $2,310,000.

501 S Davis Ave U2; Klein Michelle A to Volk Paul and Timothy Jason, $280,000.

2817 Dupont Cir; Lewis Christopher F and to Mcsweeney Alexander And, $460,000.

3115 Ellwood Ave; Kent Diana and Mcmahon Joshua to Wright Allison M And, $507,000.

9501 Fernleigh Dr; Quinlan Susan H Revocable Trust to Narum David W and Nora K, $642,600.

2923 Floyd Ave U1d; Floyd Properties Llc to Norman David and Laura And, $207,500.

3909 W Franklin St; Johnstone Stephanie A to Turner Victoria A And, $695,000.

3012 Garland Ave; 3012 Garland Ave Series Of to Rickey Daniel Edward And, $376,865.

2417 E Grace St; Shields David W and to Darby Tambra Leland, $775,000.

2716 Grantwood Ct; I C F Enterprises Llc to Thi Hong Tin, $245,000.

3430 Grove Ave; Phipard Barbara B to Smith Ernest W Jr And, $527,000.

701 N Hamilton St Uh; Toth Arthur D Jr to Minis Grace G, $275,000.

4803 Hanover Ave; Richardson Crit Taylor Jr and to Robertson Richard Withers And, $715,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U212; Heard Lise Amended and to Cobb Robert James, $237,000.

3833 Hermitage Road; 10 Doors Llc to Lockett Louise, $350,000.

7700 Kenmore Cir; Shaver Matthew R and to Fleming Jon Darren And, $660,000.

4621 King William Road; P and L 21 Llc to Read Nicholas William And, $575,000.

9 E Ladies Mile Road; Moore Howard T Jr and Shelia I to Map Home Realty Llc, $167,000.

3028 Landria Dr; Mcdaniel Elizabeth B to Tippins Julian S and Mary J, $366,000.

417 Libbie Ave; Libbie Associates Llc to Ugl Libbie Llc, $3,500,000.

1400 Lynhaven Ave; Luna Edgar and Lucy J to Trew Jeffrey, $269,000.

3223 Maryland Ave; Jackson Robert E to Oconnor Cameron, $200,000.

1804 Mechanicsville Tpke; Velasquez Holdings Llc to Stansbury Eric, $291,000.

3410 Monument Ave U101; Laughinghouse Tyler Simms to Register Chris, $318,000.

3511 North Ave; Sparta Kelle Lynn and to Fuensalida Maria Florencia, $269,950.

3310 O St; Lee Marcella Y to Moore Tyler J and Kaitlin C, $425,000.

2112 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Elliott Michael D, $415,860.

2227 Park Ave; Strawberry Park Llc to 2227 Park Ave Llc, $480,000.

3704 Patrick Ave; Burrell Felecia and Graham Pamela to Prime 5ive Llc, $155,000.

610 S Pine St; Meinhart Eleanore A to Vakil Suhani And, $352,500.

2103 Q St; Ogburn John Taylor and to Mcneill Andrew Lazare, $305,000.

3462 Riverview Dr; Hoyle Joyce L and Sharon to Green Gregory G, $340,000.

4513 E Seminary Ave; Robinson Brandon K and to Beaudrot Taylor and Jared, $600,000.

4013 Sharon Ct; Stutterheim Katelyn M to Molyneaux Anthony C And, $348,000.

2318 Stratford Ct; Ploetz Erich and to Hays Jennifer And, $422,515.

1125 Sumpter St; Teichert Jason to Persing Olivia, $295,000.

5824 Walmsley Blvd; Simpkins Joseph G Jr to Puckett Earl Thomas And, $325,000.

1718 Westwood Ave; Dorinsky Matthew P and to Ayre James and Margaret Wienk, $430,000.

3121 Woodrow Ave; 3121 Woodrow Avenue Llc to Barch Frank And, $355,000.

HENRICO

953 S Airport Rd, Henrico; Henrico Owner Llc to Richmond Virginia Distribution Cntr Llc, 67500000.

4504 Argonne Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Jeri H to De Faria Renata C S and Rodrigo R Da Silva, $645,000.

6050 Audubon Dr, Sandston; Third Generation L P to Alpha Portfolio Owner Llc, $3,263,092.

2801 Battery Ave, Henrico; Robinson Lauren E and Scott W Carpenter to Coleman Slashtipher and Meghan Coyle, $325,000.

5020 Belmont Park Rd, Glen Allen; Gillespie Coanne to Garin Michael T and Emily L Bardeen, $465,000.

5408 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Hermitage Ventures Llc to Eleanor Llc, $155,000.

4314 Bon Secours Pkwy Ua, Henrico; Brill Taylor A to Beir Cameron John, $391,100.

8915 Brawner Dr, Henrico; Benbouzid Sarah Crown and Khoumeini to Clemency Caroline and William, $362,000.

7036 Brinley Meadows Dr, Henrico; Lorow Kenneth C and Eileen to Glass Maurice H and Taekia D, $425,000.

9864 Brookemoor Pl, Glen Allen; Johnson Vanessa P to Gauthier Anna H, $432,000.

7615 Bryn Mawr Rd, Henrico; Mccarty Betye to Vice Teresa, $425,000.

12503 Caitlin Cir, Henrico; Bettis James and Patricia W Berry to Reyad Malak H, $410,750.

1306 Careybrook Dr, Henrico; Gokmen Hazal to Ramos Danna and Wilmer R Pillacela, $390,000.

3320 Cartwright Ct, Henrico; Bender Jonathan W and Rebecca A Bender to Manoley Angela and Christopher Knapstein, $730,000.

1719 Chadwick Dr, Henrico; Eubank Jacqueline and Jose Luis Flores to Boyd Kimberly and Amanda, $330,000.

10728 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Tucker Andrew, $479,890.

4842 Chislehurst Dr, Glen Allen; Meka Sravanthy Bollam to Vemula Rajendra, $558,000.

3813 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Mccray Carolyn H, $334,500.

6202 Club Rd, Henrico; Renew Homes Llc to Wooldridge Tyler and Keeley, $345,000.

7503 Comet Rd, Henrico; Matlock Jon and Tiffany to Weller Angela Grounds, $285,000.

6031 Corwin Dr, Glen Allen; Wetmore Douglas D Iv and Jill H Hade to Quarforth James S Trustee, $1,600,000.

7809 Curtisdale Rd, Henrico; Griffith Richard G and Linda T to Moore Helena C and Johnny Moore Sr, $300,000.

2211 Delrio Dr, Henrico; Brown Juanita Thornton to Safeguard Misty Realty Group Llc, $176,460.

1709 Dillyn Ter, Richmond; Simpson Colleen Christina to Chatman Jason B Jr, $303,000.

209 Dryden Ln, Henrico; Crismier Charles Iii and K M Trustees to Boyd Jonathan W and Naomi E, $1,850,000.

6209 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Hall Alexander C Jr to Elder Jake F and Delaney P Perdue, $500,000.

8417 Eden St, Henrico; Burgess Eileen to Merz Tarsha Bracey and David George, $430,000.

619 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Akoju Sanjay, $377,145.

4153 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Krueger Kathleen Ann to Clarke Philip J, $425,000.

9732 Fireside Dr, Glen Allen; Baker Kelsey L and Justin T Leach to Franzel Camille Ayyash, $400,000.

8431 Forge Rd, Henrico; Byerly Justin E and Crystal C to Waugh Cornelia Mowbray, $425,000.

9120 Francis Marion Ct, Glen Allen; Danil Assaad R and Rola El Jaouhari to Boushra John, $440,000.

819 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Yeary Harold T Trust to Lee Alvin and Caldon Curtis, $264,000.

109 Gaymont Rd, Henrico; Gleberman David H and R C to Cosby William Randolph Iv and Margaret P, $2,150,000.

7013 W Grace St, Henrico; Tran Timothy Trac Duy and Nancy Ngoc to Nguyen Duc and Mary, $360,000.

4920 Green Run Ct, Henrico; Schnitzius Lewis C Jr and Teresa L Mason to Global General Properties Llc, $299,950.

8135 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Billingsley J S Iii and P A B H and L C B R to Holden Carol A, $349,000.

3301 Hard Rock Ct, Henrico; Green Jefferson C and Christina G to Fox Jeffrey Randall, $350,000.

12003 Heiber Ct, Henrico; Bullard Kathryn to Muscarella Michael, $290,000.

6805 Hominy Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Harris Anjour Barnes and Victor M Sr, $420,240.

412 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Jones Dewayne E and Galina N to Wallace Brittany Michelle, $227,000.

12132 Jamieson Pl, Glen Allen; Huneycutt Michael A Sr& Jb to Mcmunn Benjamin D and Kaitlin D, $652,400.

4700 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Smith Michael P Jr and Molly K to Ryan Karen M Trustee, $300,000.

4352 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Shields Stacia Alexandria, $279,910.

1509 E Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Threadgill Erica and L Jones and D S J Jr to Zach Four Llc, $155,500.

1307 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Comboni Missionary Sisters Inc to Commonwealth Cath Charities Hous Corp, $1,350,000.

7417 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Jones Cindy to Grasso Robert and Maureen, $268,000.

4713 Laurie Ln, Henrico; Jones Larry D and F J J Anderson and J L G to Baskerville Group Llc, $180,000.

2240 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Murden Sarah Grace, $377,947.

3921 Liesfeld Pl, Glen Allen; Bezold Susanna J to Thomas Robbye Lavonia, $490,000.

201 Linstead Rd, Sandston; Blount Branyon C to Singletary Katia X and Lionel D, $280,000.

102 Luray Dr, Henrico; Fleming Sara A Trustee to Wilson Michael Paul Jr, $306,000.

9231 Magellan Pkwy Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Rorie Janice Elaine, $296,747.

6409 Mallory Dr, Henrico; Nguyen Tue D and Phuong Tran to Hudson Robert E Sr and Cynthia S, $242,000.

11816 Marnelan Pl, Henrico; Chalkley Richard G to Duncan Benjamin Edward and A Dominguez, $389,950.

711 Mccormick Farm Dr Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Dafin Joanna Loretta and Andrew C Lucas, $292,616.

2127 Megan Dr, Glen Allen; Kuzenkov Andrey to Rhone Jenna K and Andrew R Norris, $305,000.

6624 Miller Rd, Henrico; Om and Om Mgmt Corp and Cons Crafters Llc to Chrenka Alexander A and Abigail R Miller, $305,000.

3052 Montfort Loop, Henrico; Zenger Hailey and Anthony to Middleton Brian Neil Trustee, $286,005.

1907 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Holtz Lindsay and Jack Craven to Hicks Candra J, $375,000.

2325 Mountainbrook Dr, Henrico; Hamden Cameron and Lindsey C to Lacroix Joseph and Michelle Anthony, $495,000.

116 New Harvest Dr, Henrico; Malachi Shantell J to Su Karen and Yikee Lou-Su, $285,000.

11404 Nightmuse Ct, Glen Allen; Hundley Michael J and Carolyn E to Langford Cheri D, $599,500.

7701 O’donnell Ct U2208, Henrico; Green George D to Wentworth Jeryl, $176,750.

1704 Old Brick Rd Ua, Glen Allen; West Broad Village Iv Llc to Mathison Barbara Coxey and Trevor Wingate, $439,000.

5304 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Bodnar Jane L, $504,507.

5300 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Patton Donna Maxfield and Larry Wayne, $549,116.

11101 Old Washington Hwy, Glen Allen; Glen Allen Freewill Baptist Church to Wellspring Life Center Inc, $300,000.

11724 Park Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Park Kelly Annette to Cresswell Michael Edward and Nicola O, $390,000.

5008 Penick Rd, Henrico; Adams Sean C and Mary T to Zaimov Zahari, $250,000.

12421 Poplar Forest Dr, Henrico; Phipard Jason C and Maria Elena to Willmarth Cody Duane, $330,000.

350 Purbrook Ln, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Mushaw Debra R, $799,163.

4996 Rail Dr, Sandston; Merchant Daniel R and Amy L to Eddy William Wesley, $475,000.

1513 Regency Woods Rd U304, Henrico; Sanchez Corin to Federal National Mortgage Association, $166,500.

2925 Ridgegate Pl, Glen Allen; Meharg James K Iv and Kimberlie L to Guilliani Nathania Marie Figueroa, $690,000.

2303 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Hoffman Marc R and Holli Eveleth Et Al to Voehringer Alexandra M and Michael E Et Al, $307,500.

312 Running Cedar Ln, Henrico; Blue Ridge Custom Homes to Hubbell Michael Golden Stokes Jr and M H, $272,000.

3015 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Boykin Ellen Carter to Warner Robert P and Magdalene Stewart, $325,000.

228 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gandhi Goutam, $254,375.

4408 Samara Dr, Henrico; Cunningham Wyatt to Feng Leewin and Kaseem Alexander Orr, $255,000.

409 September Dr, Henrico; Phillips Samuel W Estate to Matthews B Jordan and Andrea C Donnelly, $759,000.

1710 Shewalt Dr, Henrico; Dowden-Fant Ami Debria Teress to Fleming Benjamin and Kenneth, $315,000.

1517 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Harris Anjour B to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $318,500.

11004 Springfield Ct, Glen Allen; Finley Mary B to Ktn Llc, $345,000.

9804 St Julians Ln, Henrico; Cheek Ray H Jr and Jane G Trust to Graves Theodore Fly and Sandra Farley, $975,000.

1704 Stevens St, Henrico; Auris Property Investors Llc to Bailey Markell and Maria Carmichael, $295,300.

2516 Straw Bridge Chase W, Henrico; Barnes John L Trustee to Allen Eleanor Aynsley, $245,000.

2406 Swartwout Ave, Henrico; Dickinson William F Jr and Anna M George to Lien Bailey R and Eliza B Glancy, $290,000.

228 Taraby Dr, Sandston; Barker Daniel Moore to Craig Tony Matthew Jr and Emily P Daniel, $305,000.

3821 Thamesford Way, Henrico; Selbach John C and Casey J to Sheehan Daniel J Iv and Kelly, $800,000.

6017 Topping Ln, Glen Allen; Rockeman Jeffrey P and V L to Chaoul Charbel Fouad and Christine Chaoul, $660,000.

12192 Turning Branch Cir, Glen Allen; Du Zengyu and Dongmei Xu to Nimmagadda Sandeep and Aparna Avasarala, $595,000.

10807 Tutelo Ct, Glen Allen; Watson Dennis K and Pamela L to Attalah Mohammad K and Helai Salehi, $510,000.

7817 Villa Pl, Glen Allen; Imran Farah to Haddadine Nabila and Lina Rahmoun, $300,000.

8502 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Bothwell Barbara and Brian C Deane to Stepp Elizabeth B and Christopher B Klein, $280,000.

5530 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Evans Katherine and Edward Belliveau, $331,841.

2621 Wetherburn Ct, Henrico; Esposito Olivia M and Bruce D A Rilee to Razick Megan, $377,500.

9717 Willow Glen Ln, Henrico; Whisonant Andre to Shimko Amy Marie and Aaron C Seal, $340,000.

5063 Windsor Rd, Sandston; Franklin Catherine Baker to Jackson Christopher W, $283,600.

10325 Woodman Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Boyatzi Peter Richard and Lauren M to Daniel Fadi Riad, $602,500.

901 Wynfield Ter, Henrico; Jones Michael Leroy Jr to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $289,100.

CHESTERFIELD

14813 Acorn Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Arnold Christopher J to Rogers Sarah E and Brennan Margaret M and Brennan Terry P, $344,000.

4811 Alberta Rd, Chesterfield; Beninghove Joseph F Iii to Leiva Maryury C Euceda and Barrera Juan David, $190,000.

12020 Almer Ln, Chester; Landings At Meadowville Llc to NVR Inc, $194,200.

3542 Alvecote Ter, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corporation to Cox Michael Thomas and Lindsay, $768,879.

4028 Ambergrove Ave, North Chesterfield; Amberleigh Llc to Ferrara Barbara A, $518,530.

3725 Argent Ln, North Chesterfield; Trent Dietra to Magruder Eric and Lauren, $430,000.

15313 Badestowe Dr, Chesterfield; Yeager Kalyn M and Noah L to Garcia Kelly and William, $390,000.

11625 Barrows Ridge Ln, Chesterfield; Stinebaugh Bert A and Stinebaugh Janette A Co-Trustees to Wilson Benjamin and Plumey Andrea, $676,000.

500 Bayliss Dr, North Chesterfield; Allen Ann Marie to 2107 Dinwiddie Ave Llc, $287,650.

2503 Beaver Falls Rd, Midlothian; Ondrovic Daniel J Et Al to Cronin Ryan and Hamelman Mara J, $270,000.

3842 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc to Miller Stephen Marshall and Patricia Ann, $787,585.

11324 Benton Pointe Way, Chester; Main Street Homes to Tillery Jamaal and Mccormick Cabria, $330,450.

2202 Birnam Woods Pl, Midlothian; Gill Chad E and Virginia C to Patch Justin William and Jessica Lauren, $466,200.

13512 Blue Heron Cir, Chesterfield; Krupa Thomas J and Stephanie M to Passaro Nicholas T, $635,000.

2106 Bower Ridge Dr, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Malik Unsar and Sarwat, $383,470.

13421 Brandy Oaks Dr, Chesterfield; Murrell Brandon C and Heather D to Freeman Tia, $440,000.

614 Bristol Village Dr, Apt 203, Midlothian; Nadrag Ioana C to Cronin Sarah Elizabeth, $210,000.

6806 Bryanbell Dr, North Chesterfield; Berkley Andrea to Weitman Harriete Bernstein and Mike, $340,500.

7212 Buggy Pl, North Chesterfield; Darnell Jessica P to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $318,500.

1406 Camberly Ct, Midlothian; Georgis John and Carol to Junker Candace F, $375,000.

8309 Capernwray Dr, Chesterfield; Carson Homes Llc to Spann Steve Jr and Miesha B, $765,000.

2406 Cascade Meadows Dr, Midlothian; Donadelle S and Davis B Jr Et Al to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Trustee, $407,000.

15640 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Campbell Mark Wayne Jr and Crystal Arlene, $501,827.

5620 Chatmoss Rd, Midlothian; Ranalli Cynthia Dell to Hamdallah Tarek Ali and Samuels Kathryn Hunter, $325,000.

21004 Chesterfield Ave, South Chesterfield; Blankenship Thomas Allen to Ansley Anthony, $164,000.

8509 Claypool Rd, North Chesterfield; Appel Jennevieve S to Tejada Manuel, $155,000.

4607 Cogbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Bolanos De Navarro Rosa M to Flores Karen E, $150,000.

300 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Anderson Judy H Et Als to Tran Anh Phuong Thi, $215,000.

6830 Crackerberry Dr, Moseley; Grimes Ricky C and Natasha R to Lopez Michelle, $577,000.

3923 Cresthill Rd, Chester; Smith Lenore Wagner Trustee to Wolmarans Petrus Cornelius and Sone, $445,000.

12605 Crystal Downs Ln, Chester; Mcmanus Sean to Kimbrough Kevin D and Fiorella S, $460,000.

13806 Deer Run Way, Midlothian; Meccariello Della S to New Jessica C, $285,000.

2025 Denton Dr, North Chesterfield; Gore Shawn and Chesna R to Kaufman Allison, $352,000.

12600 Donegal Dr, Chesterfield; Williams Ermalee H to Douma Holdings Llc, $270,000.

102 Durrington Ct, North Chesterfield; Qualls James F Trust to Hodge Lynne E and William B, $635,000.

10201 Eastman Ct, North Chesterfield; George Brian S and Lisa M to Corey Weston T and Bobb Abigale C, $305,000.

6736 Edith Oaks Way, North Chesterfield; Austin Woods Development Co to NVR Inc, $261,720.

11360 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Vazquez Alberto Johnn Laracuente and Cabanillas Katherine, $417,585.

2400 Erni Way, Midlothian; Erni Realty Inc to Cram 1 Llc, $3,995,000.

1662 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $395,000.

1681 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $474,000.

2112 Farnborough Dr, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Wedd Joel and Kristin, $1,299,654.

4400 Fieldstone Ct, North Chesterfield; Ferrell Eddie Jr and Lori A to Fund Iv Homes 3 Llc, $250,000.

4831 Fordham Rd, North Chesterfield; Faris Adam R to Martin Andrew and Lindsey Marjorie Louise, $293,000.

14805 Fox Dr, South Chesterfield; Hubbard Matthew and Ashlie to Mace Matthew B and Karen D, $380,000.

4325 Ganymede Dr, Chester; Inge David to Vargas Jairo and Yasmily, $429,500.

10945 Genito Square Dr, Chesterfield; Genito Square Lc to NVR Inc, $268,000.

18101 Golden Bear Trce, Moseley; Mg Apartment Entity Llc to Glenmoor Oaks Nrde Llc and Glenmoor Oaks Ridge Nrde Llc, 72000000.

3606 Graythorne Dr, Midlothian; Lee Danny and Becky to Diprospero Michael and Fielding Melinda, $769,000.

2009 Greenfield Dr, North Chesterfield; Donoway Thurman D Iii and Ashton D to Rennels Ellen M, $327,000.

5010 Hackney Rd, North Chesterfield; Powell Evalina V to Lawrence Quincy and Dwan, $350,000.

2216 Halflight Ct, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

10516 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

5200 Hallmark Cir, North Chesterfield; Joyner William L to Briley Frank Edward, $290,000.

15606 Hampton Arbor Ct, Chesterfield; Smith Lisa B and Neal D to Mccain Frederick and Alyssa, $450,000.

8325 Hampton Valley Dr, Chesterfield; Serra James and Linda to Barone Nicholas Bruno and Emma Aletta, $585,000.

3930 Hazelnut Branch Rd, Midlothian; Bew Linda W and Anderson C to Scheid Stephen M Jr and Ellinger Laura K, $371,000.

10400 Highstream Way, North Chesterfield; Deaver Julie Paige to Galvin Nicholas Andrew and Hilary Rose, $425,150.

3104 Holridge St, Chesterfield; Vaughan Jean L to Fry-Underhill Brenda, $210,000.

8800 Huntingcreek Ct, North Chesterfield; Mso Properties Llc to Largen Thomas Michael and Largen Erin Rehr Fosnocht, $235,000.

8313 Iasius Ter, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Zajick Amy and Reid Michael L, $564,610.

12730 Ivey Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Olszewski Thomas F and Leanna A to Tanner Tiffany N and Wilson Jonathan R, $700,000.

5654 Jessup Meadows Dr, North Chesterfield; Mellen Joshua Michael to Morse Chloe C, $320,000.

18212 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Russell Robert James and Kara Michelle, $533,072.

8506 Katy Reid Ct, Chesterfield; Oneill Builders Llc to Zaremba James D and Ann M, $499,900.

12807 Kidbrook Ln, Midlothian; Thompson Grove G Jr Et Al Trs to Middleton Ian S and Lynn D, $620,000.

8712 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Patel Harshilkumar and Patel Khushbu Harshilkum, $470,330.

13426 Kingsmill Rd, Midlothian; Pendleton John and Stiles G to Pridgen Andrew B and Anne M, $670,000.

5501 Krag Rd, Chester; Leetch Ramona Kimberlin to Lewis Michael A and Jean M, $380,000.

12612 Lancey Ct, Midlothian; Anderson Terry P and Patricia to Mckenna William and Laura E, $480,000.

14806 Lavenham Ln, Midlothian; Read Daniel R and Elisabeth to Bell Brandon Norma and Ashley Nicole Wade, $535,000.

6909 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Marolla Kimberly J, $378,696.

6515 Leisure Ct, North Chesterfield; Snead Joint Trust to Finney Dylan and Tilley Corinne, $277,000.

2500 Lilybank Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Simms Ronald D Jr and Vyonne E, $551,974.

12320 Little Pond Ln, Midlothian; Bostick Ivy Joe Sr to Hoyt Sean S, $365,000.

13720 Long Cove Pl, Midlothian; Gray Christopher M to Beagle Michael, $410,000.

9443 Lost Forest Dr, North Chesterfield; Short Martin T Jr to Epps Velvet C and Mckenzie Justin Sentill Antonio, $270,000.

16219 Mabry Mill Dr, Midlothian; Mulherin Timothy L and Kelly L to Holdridge Kyle and Jennifer, $925,000.

1924 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Patel Janki Vuakumar and Patel Jayshidh Pushpakkumar, $447,535.

5800 Martin Glen Pl, Midlothian; Ciucci Colleen J to Ibarra Luis and Lisa, $435,000.

8503 Mcaden Pl, North Chesterfield; Rusk Courtney S to Khan Ariana S, $309,000.

13916 Mctyres Cove Ln, Midlothian; Elliot Mary R to Nojaim Micheael L and Maria Elena, $665,000.

17537 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Matocha Marianne to Bartlett Brett A, $330,000.

12104 Middlecoff Dr, Chester; Knaack Dennis W and Phyllis F to Gerdelman Sue H, $464,000.

2511 Moseley Rd, Moseley; Skinquarter Properties Ltd to Corbitt Richard Andrew, $190,000.

12131 Murray Hill Dr, Midlothian; Starke Katherine B to Christopher Katie and Andrew, $550,000.

10301 Nestor Rd, Chesterfield; Bowen Stephanie F and Mark D to Barnes Christopher M and Jessica E, $460,000.

5425 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Smith Shayla and Terrell, $380,490.

5711 North Chase Rd, Midlothian; Morgan John R and Janet F to Owens Christina A and Matthew D, $503,725.

3610 Nuttree Woods Dr, Midlothian; Marley David and Joan to Bassignani Kacy and Roy Matthew, $435,000.

6911 Old Creek Ct, Chesterfield; Singh Daljit to Hansel Robert J and Betty N, $289,000.

5400 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Southall Robert C and Joann L to Me Cold Creek Llc, $4,350,000.

4411 Overridge Dr, Chester; Wrenn David L Sr and Carol W to Monsen Monrad Joshua and Stephanie Ann, $315,000.

18308 Palisades Ct, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $485,000.

14508 Parracombe Ln, Midlothian; Lindgren T F and Lindgren M Trs to Shaw Journet, $460,000.

2351 Penrose Dr, North Chesterfield; Arthur Hugh F and Christine R to Holland Michael C and Laura M, $470,000.

12324 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Bishop Ann Marie, $409,833.

501 N Pinetta Dr, North Chesterfield; Bronnenberg D L Et Al Trustees to Gonzalez Maria Merced, $229,000.

1215 Providence Knoll Dr, North Chesterfield; Zheng Yi Kun and Huang Li Qin to Tinsley Katherine Harman, $364,000.

3102 Quail Hunt Ct, Midlothian; Atzingen Barbara M to Boger Dennis Neal and Valerie, $345,000.

12013 Ravenna Dr, Chesterfield; Carter Ryan H and Bella P to Easley Myles, $500,000.

14344 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Wilson Matthew, $442,230.

2801 River Oaks Dr, Midlothian; Menard Timothy J and Emily M to Riley Samantha Rae and Samuel Gray, $585,000.

11648 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Mcdowell John Brady Iv and Marlene D, $634,065.

12902 Rivers Bend Rd, Chester; Vogel Ronald D to Lucy Justin K and Teri Blair, $430,000.

4150 Round Hill Dr, Chesterfield; Bradley James P and Madonna A to Leneave Jesse and Breanna, $271,500.

1227 Salisbury Dr, Midlothian; Coalfied Partners Llc to Brancato John and Lyne A, $150,000.

14303 Santell Dr, Chester; Still Taylor C to Le Leanne Phi Thanh V, $270,000.

4807 Scouters Cir, Chesterfield; French Brandon Thomas to Moore James, $265,000.

14030 Shady Pointe Ct, Midlothian; Carter Christopher W and Nicole to Nand Devesh and Esther, $365,000.

5609 Silver Birch Ln, Midlothian; Moum Peter S to Arnold Christopher J and Wolf Tiffany, $465,000.

11619 Sinker Creek Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Mancha David M and Dolores, $684,366.

1242 Southam Dr, North Chesterfield; Davis Laura E to Crispin Shelby D and Crispin Sydney C, $275,000.

7003 Spring Trace Ter, Midlothian; Federico Keri L to Hamze Rabih S and Jenan, $240,000.

14625 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Rabinowitz Frank B and Paula A to Prill James Cunningham and Karen Sue, $423,500.

4019 Stigall Dr, Midlothian; Williby Michelle to Fugate Kiersten, $245,000.

6637 Stonewolf Ct, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Yoo Won Sik and Yoo Mi Kyung, $684,024.

10906 Summer Arbor Ln, Chester; Markowski Philip A and Toni K to Gandhi Paras, $392,000.

13905 Sunrise Bluff Rd, Midlothian; Eley Lloyd J and Hansboro Bron Z to Hameed Omer Abdul and Majid Sidra, $555,000.

16405 Sweet Ash Aly, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Boissy Jeremy and Katelyn, $344,010.

5513 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Dijamco Jung-Ah and Paolo, $678,970.

4807 Taylor Brook Ln, North Chesterfield; Smith Keith S to Brunette Clara Reese, $340,000.

13311 Thornridge Ln, Midlothian; Herrera Alexander G to Hicks Daniel C, $305,000.

3911 Timber Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Tarbell Robert L to Mccone William Patrick and Elizabeth Quach, $607,500.

8437 Timberstone Dr, Chesterfield; Alexander Jasmine M and Louis F to Gant Chantel S and Dominique, $538,000.

1243 Traway Dr, North Chesterfield; Lee Geum Soon to Galvan Christian and Rowan Dre, $300,000.

14218 Triple Crown Dr, Midlothian; Breitenbach Robert J and Sandra to Murray Deanna and Steven, $381,000.

8112 Turning Ln, Chesterfield; Anderson Kenneth to Mcvoy Glenna, $345,000.

15524 Twisted Cedar Ct, Chesterfield; Kenney Justin L and Brittney C to Robinson Eric Jr and Daytesha, $375,000.

14119 Vanee Ln, Midlothian; Rp2b Llc to NVR Inc, $615,000.

11525 Village Garden Dr, Chester; Grimm John C and Ann Marie to Roland Reggie and Wynelle, $430,000.

206 Walkers Cove Dr, South Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Wilkerson Tawanna N, $403,000.

851 Watch Hill Rd, Midlothian; Trexler John J and Darcie Y to Edwards James Andrew and Keeli A, $405,000.

9519 Waterfall Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Frudden Sean and Tami J to Miller Chrisotpher Alan and Kasandra Lea, $440,000.

3543 Waverton Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Boyden Davd Robert and Lindsay Thomas, $899,900.

12329 Wescott Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Chen Yuqing, $347,115.

601 Westbury Dr, Midlothian; Tulloh Robert Dale to Hhhunt Holloway Llc, $3,778,000.

1533 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Potter Isaac Lorenzo and Phyllis A, $379,640.

15400 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Mcclure W V Inc to De Silva Dahanayaka, $587,787.

8931 Whistling Swan Rd, Chesterfield; Layfield Philip B and Nancy A to Wachman Randall M Ii, $1,213,000.

14811 Whitley St, Chester; Hurst Anthony to Tweh Melitta and Manieson Elliott L, $265,000.

5409 Windy Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Al-Nasser Fares Kamal and Al-Assaf Kafa Tawfig to Kaye Aaron Alexander Cipriano and Kaye Megan Kimberly Lovell, $430,000.

9501 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Van Cleave Heather M to Barzola Xavier David and Katty M, $420,000.

12605 W Wood Sage , Midlothian; Nicholson Randall Lewis to Christian Miles Tyson, $191,000.

12409 Wynnstay Ct, Chesterfield; Short Joseph W and Constance S to Turner Patricia C and William W, $640,000.

HANOVER

6.574 acres; Joseph W. Tate to KNM Investments LLC, $370,450.

10315 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Michael F. Capozzola, $623,032.

Block X, Section 7, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Boone Homes Inc., $420,000.

10293 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Michael D. Clower to Martha P. Hardee, $440,000.

11198 Cobbs Road, Glen Allen; Marvin W. Michael to Timothy R. Swingle, $240,000.

9228 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Venumadhav Janganati, $528,660.

11156 Dude Ranch Road, Glen Allen; Christina A. Fleshman to Joseph Illicete, $250,000.

15189 Fawn Hollow Trail, Doswell; Kenneth W. Johnson Jr. to Robert Lloyd Thornton, $485,000.

16331 Goshen Road, Montpelier; RCI Builders LLC to Robin J. Arant, $691,434.

9203 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Krishna Bojja, $647,525.

9259 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jesu Marcus Immanuvel Arockiasamy, $544,080.

7493 Hidden Lake Circle, Mechanicsville; Stephen L. Hubbard to Mariane Pereira De Faria, $537,500.

10318 Jamestown Road, Ashland; Carrie Maziarz to Tristan Pace Hynson, $312,000.

114 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Diana L. Cline, $582,802.

Lot 1, Section 7, Hanover Industrial Air Park; TP Leadbetter LLC to Leadbetter Investment LLC, $2,440,687.

Lot 3, 12.024 acres, Spring View; James Edward Middlebrook to Michael Nelson, $185,000.

Lot 5, Hanover Riverfront Farmettes; Justin A. Brown to Sarah Marie Drumheller, $265,000.

8182 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Brandon Travis Frett to Shelby L. Smith, $405,000.

9093 Mossybrook Road, Mechanicsville; Rebecca W. Vidra, trustee to Gerardo Mier Rosales, $315,000.

207 New St., Ashland; Katie Duff to John R. Hubbard, $399,500.

8085 Old Ridge Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Tommy Dip, $675,611.

Parcel; Christopher W. Atkinson to Shawn Tuthill II, $280,000.

Parcel; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Green Door Properties LLC, $250,000.

2040 Philbunny Court, Mechanicsville; Janeth Escamilla to Matthew J. Zugay, $612,000.

6159 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville; Laura P. Gogia to Louis A. Franzel, $455,137.

10504 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Mary L. Stuckey, $646,384.

9825 Rural Point Drive, Mechanicsville; Jesse Belvin to Thomas J. Jocken, $370,000.

10525 Silverthorn Court, Mechanicsville; Paul Capotosto to Scott J. Pardew, $352,000.

9277 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Caleb S. Goins to Matthew D. Terry, $356,000.

109 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jeffrey Bragdon, $536,619.

6831 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Eddie Kay Huntley to Ah Dee Lahtaw, $456,000.

12213 Victoria Hills Road, Rockville; Kenneth R. Childress, executor to Tyler Scott Matthias, $545,000.

9079 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Ashirifia Larsey, $436,565.

16278 Wolf Creek Road, Montpelier; David Bunn to April B. Lyons, $450,000.

AMELIA

2.343 acres; Barbara Lynne Goodman to Karen Walsh, $160,000.

13240 Dykeland Road, Amelia Court House; Eric M. Vaughan to Peter Von Kleeck, $575,000.

CHARLES CITY

Old School Property, near Ruthville; George W. Garner, trustee to Suzanne Boisseau, $165,000.

7245 Trevors Road, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to Garrett Person, $361,500.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

214 Cambridge Pl; Pham,Long Duy To Harding Brittany Marie, $285,000.

117 Homestead Dr; Stouffs,Scott Hunter To Williams Samantha Renee, $249,000.

1010 Kensington Av; O`Steen,Daniel E. To Padstone Holdings Llc , $150,000.

308 Nottingham Dr; Johnson,Harry O. To Smith David C. , $308,750.

613 Woodcliffe Dr; Smith,Dayne To Staggs Jr. Thomas W., $325,000.

CUMBERLAND

363.01 acres; Weyerhauser Co. to Douglas F. Bennett, trustee, $790,000.

16 River Walk, Cartersville; Amelia’s Home Construction LLC to Matthew G. Williams, $376,000.

DINWIDDIE

4504 Brickwood Meadow Drive, North Dinwiddie; 8th Hill Homes to Ferrance Cameron Malik Brown, $345,000.

4217 Keithwood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Cheryl Boyd to Shamese Taylor, $230,000.

Lots 2 and 3, Block C, Chesdin Forest; Patricia Ann Magee, trustee to Donald Lee Wilkins, $215,000.

23017 River Road, North Dinwiddie; Russell A. Puckett to Wanda Kay Cashwell, $255,000.

21113 Westover Drive, McKenney; Juanita Moya to Moses William Miller, $215,000.

GOOCHLAND

2 parcels; Anderson Law, foreclosure commissioner to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $309,200.

12330 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Steven T. Primiano, $669,919.

1667 Cartersville Road, Goochland; Clayton B. Jennings to Michael Ryan Hall, $325,000.

2178 Ellis Farm Way, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jonathan Casarotti, $860,176.

12422 Leith Hill Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert Schmitt, $740,682.

Lots 72 and 74, Section 2B, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $282,026.

15658 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. to James Barden, $532,207.

2952 Preston Park Court, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Robert Susbilla, $502,420.

4947 Shannon Hill Road, Kent Store; Paige E. Washington to Jean Paul Ruz, $300,000.

869 Waterbridge Road, Manakin Sabot; Joseph Lombardo III to John A. Iezzi, $440,000.

HOPEWELL

3018 Davidson Ave.; Samuel L. Westbrook to Angele Tucker, $200,000.

Lot 19, South B Village; Raymond L. Wyatt to Baim Properties 1 LLC, $155,100.

Lots 2 and 3, Block 6, Dolin; Debra Hoffman to KJB Holdings LLC, $180,000.

3411 Luray St.; Myasia Gilmore to Iris Y. Morris, $185,000.

306 Ramsey Ave.; NRN Properties LLC to Dominic Cornelius Light, $222,000.

JAMES CITY

3.266 acres; Donna Lee Lass to Lone G Inc., $435,000.

4305 Ashworth Court, Williamsburg; US Home LLC to Michael William Davis, $667,130.

3952 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Rogina E. Troy to James L. Russell III, $502,500.

2612 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; George Woo to Albert Lynn Writtenberry, $470,501.

201 Castlerock, Williamsburg; Black Tip Associates LLC to Patricia Weber, trustee, $780,000.

3134 Cider House Road, Toano; Peter M. Kresky to Richard B. Nusser, trustee, $481,000.

109 N Cove Road, Williamsburg; James T. Duguay Jr. Inc. to Benjamin Shane Desper, $510,000.

1708 Endeavor Drive, Williamsburg; Ajay Pabby to Edgar B. Roesch Jr., $751,000.

3429 Foxglove Drive, Williamsburg; Charles Jacob Simpson to Theresa A. Aghaji Enweremadu, $359,900.

6201 Glenwilton Lane, Williamsburg; Sharon H. Patterson, trustee to Melissa J. White, $382,000.

215 Governor Edward Nott Court, Williamsburg; Kenneth J. Quinlan III to Michael Guanill, $476,000.

4197 Haymarket Lane, Williamsburg; Matthew Alan Hopson, trustee to James D. White Jr., trustee, $254,900.

3559 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Neal G. Malone Jr., $592,260.

3982 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; US Home LLC to Slobodanka U. Werner, $527,290.

3251 Leighton Blvd., Toano; Brian Bolibrzuch to Jeremiah Garnet McPherson, $438,000.

Lot 1, White Hall; Maria ones to Eric M. Doyle, $350,000.

Lot 29, Colonial Park; Lion City LLC to Sean Mullison, $235,000.

Lot 6, Riverview Plantation; Jason L. Hoffman to Heather Istwany Emeigh, $320,000.

Lot 81, Springhill; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Salama Salib, $298,000.

3624 Mallory Place, Williamsburg; Kenneth Waruin to Gerald M. Laporte, $1,125,000.

1916 Miln House Road, Williamsburg; Brian R. Tenney to Camira Bryant, $605,000.

105 Nice Drive, Williamsburg; James W. Evans to Mykel D. Callaway, $460,000.

3026 Old Grove Lane, Toano; Anne B. Allen, trustee to Jonathan A. Smith, $350,000.

Parcel; James T. Duguay Jr. Inc. to Water Dog Investments LLC, $276,990.

101 Pelham’s Ordinary, Williamsburg; Dorothy D. Crow to Mari Kvinsland, $220,000.

3520 Quail Hollow, Williamsburg; Francois R. Labrecque to Craig E. Marshall, $685,000.

105 Richard Burbydge, Williamsburg; Douglas J. Tambone, successor trustee to Daniel P. Rayca, $695,000.

112 Ron Springs Drive, Williamsburg; Harold H. Bannister Jr. to Charles A. Petronella, $320,000.

208 Sand Drive West, Williamsburg; Zachary A. King to Robert W. Jenkins, $465,000.

113 Smokehouse Lane, Williamsburg; Jutta H. Hansen to David Michael Clark, $440,000.

121 Swinley Forest, Williamsburg; Kevin C. Holland to Joseph E. Harned, trustee, $617,500.

9509 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ricky Ray Ales, $543,245.

4100 Votive, Williamsburg; David Gills to Kristy M. Guede, $310,000.

3405 William Hodgson, Williamsburg; David G. Richards to Clifford J. Allen, $595,000.

4211 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Caroline M. Adamo to Phyllis I. Hutton, $443,000.

KING AND QUEEN

711 Minter Lane, Walkerton; Cynthia S. King to John Allen Roszel, $289,950.

211 Wilkerson Mill Drive, Walkerton; James W. Farmer to Steve Kuti, $299,950.

KING WILLIAM

128 Central Parkway, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Nicole Griffin-Green, $322,130.

60 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Xinxin Dong, $329,550.

1863 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Varun Maheshwari, $250,090.

1727 Lee St., West Point; Charles S. Barbour to Megan M. Mahanes, $169,000.

382 Manquin Drive, Aylett; Richard A. Witherow Jr. to Austin S. Shamburg, $250,000.

2435 Oak Lane, West Point; Robert J. Davis Jr. to Jacob Lawrence Evans, $310,000.

635 Rivergate Terrace, West Point; D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Joseph Snider, $359,990.

309 Wendenburg Terrace, King William; Angela B. Sparagna to Betty Ann Miller Living Trust, $289,950.

NEW KENT

7.4866 acres; Quinton Homes LLC to Bottoms Bridge Associates One LLC, $240,000.

7745 Battlefield Commons, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential 31 LLC to Damari Buskey, $278,900.

5121 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Laura Jane Moser, $461,541.

6020 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Robert Depriest, $511,801.

16785 Eayes Way, Lanexa; W.V. McClure Inc. to Heather B. Hall, $631,848.

12028 Indian Hill Lane, Providence Forge; David Kent Hogge to Codie Sickal, $267,000.

Lot 12, Villas at Viniterra; PhD Holdings LLC to Thomas A. Spangler, $160,000.

Lots, Block 60, Plum Point; Miriam Hoskins to Adam Burris, $270,000.

15304 Moysonike Court, Lanexa; Dustin W. Savage to Charles E. Childress, $440,000.

Parcels; W.O. Isgett to A Star Properties LLC, $1,050,000.

11441 Pinewild Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to George Milligan, $588,547.

5620 Regal Court, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Shauntae D. Lilly, $578,545.

5865 Toe Ink Terrace, Quinton; Joshua A. Crain to Matthew Enlow, $500,000.

5831 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Marilyn M. Chalmers to Breanna Zahkala Barber, $375,000.

PETERSBURG

281 Chanticleer Drive; NVR Inc. to Laura Ann Nash, $319,960.

451 Deerfield Drive; Virginia Home Buyers Group LLC to Bernard Gregory Sr., $237,500.

3601 Frontage Road; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $195,000.

719 High St.; The Hanson Co. LLC to Pretty Power Properties LLC, $250,000.

628 Old Wagner Road; Ian D. Thompson to Tina R. Watkins, $207,500.

1733 S Sycamore St.; Vinnywood Inc. to Pattie Hertz, $265,000.

POWHATAN

2.19 acres; Kelo LLC to Michael T. Zuehlke, $285,000.

340 Antler Pond Drive, Powhatan; Paula K. Price to Saunder McLain, $430,000.

2131 Chestnut Oaks Road, Powhatan; Dorothy C. Mays Revocable Trust to Holden E. Gilman, $296,000.

2567 Georges Road, Powhatan; Sunshine Housing LLC to Isabel Noriko Adkins, $253,500.

3690 John Latane Lane, Powhatan; April Roberts to Geraldine E. Schmitt, $580,000.

Lot 16, Block R, Lake Shawnee Estates; Laura E. Caldwell to Jimmy R. Marks Jr., $260,000.

3074 Maple Lake Road, Powhatan; Michael T. Zuehlke to Alicia Tressler Chappell, $832,500.

1852 Nichols Road, Powhatan; Manage This LLC to Richard Todd Hodges, $289,000.

1948 Pine Creek Bluff Road, Powhatan; Gary Alan Heiser to Tom Grammenos, $400,000.

2451 Sledd Road, Powhatan; Ronald C. Stewart to Daniel John Edward O’Leary, $376,400.

2734 Valley Springs Road, Powhatan; Frank P. Griscti to Frank Feige, $700,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

2.16 acres; DEV Enterprises Inc. to Prince George County, $350,000.

14700 Brickhouse Drive, Disputanta; Edward B. Titmus, executor to Jerry H. Lang Jr., $307,000.

7701 Hunters Ridge Drive, Prince George; Sun M. Lee to Michael Saucedo, $460,000.

Lot 3, Block F, Section 4, Birchett Estates; Rick Hamill to Gerald A. Polston Jr., $299,000.

Lot 7, Block D1, Prince George Country Club Estates; Robert E. Cox Jr. to Marjorie Leggett Ellis, $235,000.

3880 Pfost Ave., Prince George; Serenity T. Wolf to Antwaun Malik Tucker, $274,000.

1620 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Joycelyn Mathey to Donald H. Moring, $245,000.

SUSSEX

585 acres; Sea View Investments LLC to MLC Land Holdings LLC, $980,000.

29280 Meadowview Drive, Waverly; Abigail Mitchell to Anthony Mastromarino, $150,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

220 Lewis Burwell Place; Peggy Jo See to Ronald L. Smith, $365,000.

203 Moodys Run; Judith C. Dahmer, trustee to John D. Roberts, trustee, $275,000.