The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1720 N 20th St; Jennings Family Investments Llc to Pennington Rachel Corinne, $360,000.

309 W 25th St; Wainwright Andrew J to Sourivongs Sana And, $287,000.

1307 N 28th St; Weir Stephen and Stacey to Michalski Sally and Lee Sunny, $470,000.

2503 2nd Ave; Meade Jean E to Trek Properties Llc, $190,000.

1609 N 31st St; Better Housing Coalition to Barracks Chaz Antoine, $230,000.

903 N 37th St; Pendleton Penn and Lynn to Waller Aine and Nagle Henry G, $235,000.

1206 W 42nd St; Burdge Todd Matthew to Shively Kathryn and Mink Eric, $600,000.

819 Albemarle St; Floyd Rosemarie to Od Tower Communications Llc, $164,900.

2412 Bainbridge St; Gibson Carlin E to Pitkin Bridget Nicole, $350,000.

205 W Blake Lane; Walker Priscilla Johnson to Jones Jason and Mand Stephen, $165,000.

3565 Bowland Road; Soul Farms Llc to Abdullah Asad Aqeel Ii, $290,000.

2907 E Broad St; Rvf Investments Va Llc to Beaudry Rachel E, $500,000.

800 E Canal St P1; Lex Richmond Tenant Lp to Gateway Plaza Realty Llc, $142,455,000.

1714 W Cary St U3; Westfall Jack M and Yee Audrey S and to Taylor Colin R and Jessica, $360,000.

4810 Chamberlayne Ave; Leithiser Christopher Jr and to Stone Jacob Hunter and Kathryn, $334,500.

3506 E Clay St; Humphrey Paul L and John L to Devaun Anglea, $460,000.

3042 Culver Road; Booth Harriett E to Freeman Kenneth, $153,000.

15 Dundee Ave; Virginia Realty Ventures Llc to Bettin Thomas Volpe, $346,000.

6426 Elkhardt Road; Kingswood Cove Llc to Trp Kingswood Cove Llc, $5,850,000.

5932 Fairlee Road; Warren Alyssa M to Cypress Kenya, $456,300.

1804 Floyd Ave; Carter Matthew James to Wysong Mark and Lucy, $651,000.

4018 Forest Hill Ave U11; Loht Taylor F to Ivey Robin, $157,000.

4912 W Franklin St; Paetz Lori A to Vermeland Michael F And, $530,000.

1816 German School Road; NVR Inc to Friese Laura Monroe, $428,365.

3332 W Grace St; Adamson Virginia Harrison and to One Ton Llc, $455,000.

3219 Griffin Ave; Hagglund Mattias N to Carroll Amanda, $429,000.

3416 Grove Ave U11; Norton Jessica R and William A to Darling Rose Family Revocable, $260,000.

2502 Hanover Ave; Risendal Erik J and to Timmons Hannah K And, $790,000.

3523 Hanover Ave Ua; Harcum Jennifer Leigh to Sutton Raymond, $193,750.

2329 Heath Ave; Lemus Perez Investment Group to Rodriguez Quintanilla Marvin, $153,000.

1218 Huntland Road; Williams Yvonda D to Spence Christine, $275,000.

6709 Kensington Ave; Chapman Jennifer and to Reeser Bradley D, $389,500.

6536 Kinns Road; NVR Inc to Ghatas Mina P And, $439,685.

6232 Lamar Dr; Clark Linda A to New Canaan Properties Llc, $189,999.

4807 Leonard Pkwy; Brennan Anne B to Kelly Kevin P and Rebecca J, $525,000.

5336 Limestone Dr; Lucas Kevin M and Nicole M to Portillo Jose And, $190,000.

2825 E Main St; Shiplock East Llc to Shiplock 2 Llc, $600,000.

3714 Mcrand St; Jma Realty Holdings Llc to Randall Jeremy Charles Trust, $150,000.

5817 Midlothian Tpke; Arc Cafeusa001 Llc to 5817 Midlothian Turnpike Llc, $465,000.

3606 Moss Side Ave; Hobson Rosalyn S to Gibson Kenya J, $430,000.

2926 Northumberland Ave; Emerson Brandon K and Lauren S to Kunnen David R and Renee R, $560,000.

2025 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Smith Kathleen Elizabeth, $405,945.

5953 Osoge Road; Balas Adam to Van Arsdale Dean H and Lisa R, $470,000.

2708 Parkwood Ave; Krouse Joseph Michael and to Claud Robert D, $410,000.

4704 Patterson Ave; Hull Robert and Kristin to Switzer Megan M, $385,000.

1508 Porter St Ub; Urban Development Associates to Dalton Ashley Nicole And, $259,900.

5019 Rear Wythe Ave; Mccutcheon Maureen M to Mccarrell Mathew S, $425,000.

3359 Scottview Dr; Robertson James E Trustee to Kiziah Doris S, $435,000.

2907 Semmes Ave; Swift Jonathan E to White Robert M Ii, $227,000.

6829 South Dr; Andrews Wendell M and to Prioli John and Berg Munch Momo, $435,000.

2500 Stuart Ave; 2012 Blandford Rees House Trust to Bosket Jamie Otis And, $1,175,000.

2405 The Terrace; Perkins Berkley N to Shah Shalin and Carricato Anna, $580,000.

6402 Westchester Cir; Kent Thomas G to Donlan Thomas A and Caitlyn W &, $685,000.

2613 Wise St; Grey Mountain Group Llc to Wood Mackinsey J And, $242,500.

3120 Yukon Road; 1101 Peck Rd Llc and Equity Trs to Turn Key Temporary Homes Llc, $387,776.

HENRICO

3112 Abruzzo Pl, Glen Allen; Prodduturu Nikhil and Varsha Kommala to Marion Bruce W and Sue L, $400,000.

11825 Alder Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Fryling Paul V and Michelle C Trustee to Fant Jacob and Emily, $600,000.

807 Arlington Cir, Henrico; Bourgeois Collin E and Asa to Brown Conner H and Carleigh R, $600,000.

513 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Senkalski Rhiann K to Chesney Taylor, $250,000.

9002 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Blake Kristina M to Johnson Patrick M and Taylor T, $350,000.

1210 Bentbrook Dr, Henrico; Harris Shari T and S T T and S D Hicks to Carter Kevin O Jr and Felicia C, $305,000.

1206 Bobbiedell Ln, Henrico; Creel Scott James and Ashley Epperson to Woods Andrew and Madison Timms, $450,000.

7809 Boxwood Ct, Henrico; Whittle Emily and Jeremy Frost to Patterson Samantha and Wendy, $453,000.

2420 Bridgeview Ln, Henrico; Bruce Jacob Scott and Logan-Ann Gittman to Zidi Fathi and Samah Trabelsi, $366,500.

5802 W Broad St, Henrico; Libbie Development Company Inc to Richmond Broad Llc, $4,751,358.

2401 Brookmont Ct, Henrico; Ariail Casey M and Megan C to Sprague Thomas Royce and April Jin Lee, $450,000.

4918 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Hunter Nicole to Joyner Senora A, $251,000.

6415 Canesville Ln, Henrico; Seibold Susan M to Osborne Marlin L Sr and Towanda E, $295,000.

8172 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Jones Janet S, $417,900.

5301 Cedar Haven Rd, Henrico; Chlorie Frank Harvie Jr to Bell Jeremy Arthur, $370,000.

2623 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Callahan Patricia F to Gulkarov Nikolay and Frida Trustees, $250,000.

10741 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Turnage Wayne Matthew and Carla K, $575,940.

3912 Clarendon Crescent Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to White Andrea, $359,820.

2309 Clarke St, Henrico; Hendrick Angela D and Adam B Good to Stuckey Katherine J and Michael J, $265,000.

8209 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Dawson David Q to Haden Traci R, $315,001.

6812 Cornelius Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Williams Mateena Ellen, $486,870.

2302 Cranbrook Rd, Henrico; Sinclair Timothy S and Emily K to Salmons Robert W and Christian M, $435,000.

2809 Dalkeith Dr, Henrico; Brunner Raymond Aaron and Kristin Portell to Harvey Holt Watson and Eliza Catherine, $602,000.

1500 Derek Ln, Henrico; Harris Anne H and M W C H to Quest Trust Company Fbo, $200,000.

4301 Dominion Blvd, Glen Allen; 4301 Dominion Blvd Llc to Rw Chesapeake Llc, $5,700,000.

2502 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Harless Regina Y to Coffey Richard J, $218,000.

4605 Eanes Ln, Henrico; Kelly Kristen L to Amis Kendra D, $220,000.

613 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Fratoe Geraldine M, $397,838.

6301 Ellington Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Antonello Gustav A and Sheila Flores, $1,076,249.

5214 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Blackwell Eric K to Sabanija Merima, $404,000.

11012 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Bergin Pamela E to Salvatto Antwain J, $365,000.

3803 Foxfield Ct, Henrico; Richmon Courtney R to Heithoff Christine Louise, $385,000.

817 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; to Lee Alvin and Caldon Curtis, $264,000.

5431 Fuller Dr, Glen Allen; Huie Margaret L Trustees to Gannon Gregory M and Blanka A Sandrock, $399,000.

4201 Glasgow Rd, Glen Allen; Dehner Frederick A and D to Joo Min K and Sung Y Choe, $250,000.

912 Grayfox Cir, Henrico; Ahlfield Katherine Kumiko to Harris-Callahan Kendra Dawn, $195,000.

9475 Greenhill Ct, Henrico; Huerkamp Justin K and Laurel S and John F to Poindexter Iesha, $240,000.

11321 Halbrooke Ct, Henrico; Carnahan William J Iii and Pamela to Morgan Zachary Ryan and Ashley Arden, $625,000.

2309 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Tyree Earl K and Barbara to Kidwell Forrest M and Amy, $445,000.

2520 Hickory Knoll Ln, Henrico; Compton Garrett Alan to Hilder Olivia and Ryan Stinchcomb, $325,552.

804 Hunters Run Dr, Henrico; Roots Joan to Jah Sidikie and Phanta, $308,000.

8220 Ireton Rd, Henrico; Kenneth Jonathan B and Michelle N Dynarski to Peace-Stearns Elizabeth Jane and T Stearns, $395,000.

25 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Anderson Gary W to Kravitz Derek R and Kelli C Young, $220,000.

4344 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Orange Latitia, $301,540.

9590 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Stevens Mark to Ozanski Brittany M, $250,000.

1301 N Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Miller Properties Virginia 1 Llc to Bertuccio Estates Inc, $7,250,000.

5805 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; 5805 Lakeside Ventures Llc to True Recovery Rva Llc, $425,000.

2769 Lassen Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Lindsey Brenden and Danyelle, $456,723.

2303 Leighton Ct, Henrico; Hayden Suzanne W to Chandra Vivek and Mohini T, $562,000.

2242 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Newberry Melissa and Sean Cameron, $509,183.

5721 Linda Rd, Sandston; Parks Paula to Car Guy Investment Solutions Llc, $150,000.

1804 Locust Hill Rd, Henrico; Schandelmeier Mary C to Metzger Stephen C and Amelia W Mcdaniel, $655,000.

1704 Lyndover Rd, Henrico; Turner Daniel W and Linda S to Rapp Corinne, $191,000.

2701 Main Sail Ct, Henrico; Nash William Ii to Borra Sravan Kumar and Beaula A Gorantla, $260,000.

1200 Maple Ave, Henrico; Soleimani Nima and Cristin E Kane to Aylward Jacob P and Brynn Massey, $500,000.

910 Masters Row Uh, Glen Allen; Dacosta Jacqueline N to Lee June, $160,000.

5500 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Loyall Wilmuth S to Antioch Christian Church Int Inc, $175,000.

6261 N Midview Rd, Henrico; Parrish Richard Kagey to France Joseph T, $277,500.

1826 Millrun Pl, Henrico; Egbert Christopher D and Danielle E Roman to Scott Kathleen T, $323,000.

5209 Monument Ave U2d, Henrico; Suggs Leo H and Linda G to Dismuke Nancy A, $520,000.

7912 Moss Gate Ter, Henrico; Jones Virginia D and Melvin L to Turman Marlene, $415,000.

1701 Naselle Ln, Henrico; Smith Robert Earnest to Hernandez Tenorio Juan Alberto Et Al, $300,000.

1351 New Market Rd, Henrico; Sailes Gail L to Jackson Eric T Jr, $250,000.

1115 Normandy Dr, Henrico; Baker Lyndsay Smoak and William Davis to Ferguson Peter Shands and Natalie Lerch, $453,000.

2161 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Catania Pamela to Botrs Malak B and Marian Solyman, $360,000.

5102 Old Main St, Henrico; Sheldon Paula G and Robert E Jr to Haddad Matthew A and Jessica Ronky, $750,000.

5302 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Weaver Kelly, $399,990.

1708 Old Oakland Rd, Henrico; Gilmore Shakinah A and Dd-B to Jones Joyce, $300,000.

24 Orams Ln, Henrico; Evans Charlene and L R Washington Et Al to Johnson Melissa, $220,000.

2533 Parrish St, Henrico; Griffith Shayla C to Griffith Shayla C, $215,000.

2204 Pine Glen Ct, Sandston; Parker Ikaya C to Coleman Ciara T, $272,000.

1579 Presidential Dr, Henrico; Agnew Suzanne R Welsh to Rao Arjun, $177,000.

2929 Putney Rd, Henrico; Callaway Lydia Joan to Hb1 Alternative Holdings Llc, $252,003.

3820 Redstone Dr, Henrico; Akhtar Fatima Zohra to Pradhan Chandra Kala and Alika, $385,000.

300 N Ridge Rd U72, Henrico; Daniel Mary Mercer Estate to Rasmussen William M S and Maria Payne, $620,000.

8863 River Rd, Henrico; Thomas June C to Baldwin James B Iii and N A Askew Et Al, $875,000.

4104 Roundtree Rd, Henrico; Nunes Gilberto L and L M to Delorimier Megan Adams and James Alaniz, $390,000.

4 W Runswick Dr, Henrico; Thurman James D Jr and Elizabeth M to Mcgowan Shane M and Brittany N, $755,000.

222 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Green Dawn R and Stacey L, $245,730.

236 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Garner Jonathan, $253,430.

4332 Saunders Station Loop Ub, Henrico; Andreano Katie D to Sahami Amirreza, $445,000.

8009 Shadowberry Pl, Henrico; Mungle Douglas R and Jesse H Tseng to See Ka Wai and Hok Yu Albert Lee, $387,000.

12004 Simsbury Ct, Glen Allen; Breeden William D Jr and Teresa M Rozario to Simons Michael and Shaleni Henry, $610,000.

8008 Spottswood Rd, Henrico; Forrester Charlotte H Estate to Mcwilliams Matthew and Elizabeth, $915,000.

2800 Sprouse Dr, Henrico; Hc 2800 Sprouse Llc to Mh Iii 2800 Sprouse Llc, 10525000.

913 Steppeway Ln, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc to Witherspoon Sheronda E, $199,900.

10019 Stonemill Rd, Henrico; Brown Elizabeth S to Kholodovsky Yevgeny, $505,400.

213 Stuttaford Dr, Sandston; Snead Patricia M to Leake Gail and Ashley Rose Bell, $235,000.

34 Taft St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Allston Christina and Jacob Roberts, $283,655.

5115 Taz Ct, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Bramble Dwayne A, $329,430.

1721 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Eudailey William W and Barbara H to Dolya Vladyslav and Veronika Boryseiko, $258,000.

11700 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Funk Edmund T and Kathryn Helen Trustees to Halliburton Bruce W and Mary Mcfadyen, $607,000.

2107 Turtle Creek Dr U10, Henrico; Toombs Sondra C to Smith Zoie, $230,000.

12008 Valleybrook Dr, Henrico; Wicichowski Matthew and Kristin to Blinn Nathan and Andrea, $850,000.

12111 Waterford Way East Ct, Henrico; Schaefer Natasha L and Lorna D Et Al to Lavrinovish Svetlana and D Shapovalov, $390,000.

924 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Howard Alisha M and Kelvin Lamont Johnson to Pearl Scott R and Christie L, $340,000.

11201 Westcott Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Kyriakakis Chris and Mary Katherine to Mccloud William Francis and M A Fleming, $1,220,000.

5510 Willis Ln, Henrico; Balderson Zachary T to Fisher Taylor Renee, $310,000.

716 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Peterson Russell and Zahrah Khan to Barr Matthew C, $355,000.

10218 Wolfe Manor Ct U302, Glen Allen; Morris Brenda Ann to Macgill Paige Zaborny, $180,000.

205 Wootton Rd, Sandston; Johnson Griffin Lee to Lefevers Lydia J and Connor L D Boyd, $248,000.

507 York Ave, Henrico; Salmon Rebecca B and A J Bower and J J B to Baum Dominic M, $205,000.

CHESTERFIELD

11201 Abingdon Cir, North Chesterfield; Vugteveen Eric P and Angelika to Arevalo Manuel Alejandro Aguilar and Castro Michelle Del Carmen Menendez, $299,000.

5209 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; Austin Woods Development Co to NVR Inc, $327,150.

3001 Allandale Dr, North Chesterfield; Skyline Property Group Llc to Zediak Cliff Martin and Heather Ann, $187,650.

12049 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Clay Samuel Terry Jr and Shanta Deanard, $599,385.

11336 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Van Sickler Robert G Jr and Constance A, $490,100.

6719 Arbor Meadows Dr, Chester; Jackson Ryanne N to Rodgers Shelley Rasheeda, $400,000.

14307 Ashleyville Ln, Midlothian; De Araujo Pereira A M and M R to Despain Jennisha Jones and Marshall Keith, $465,000.

3406 Banana Ln, Midlothian; Gordon Thomas to Mayo Jessica S, $325,000.

18055 Bay Point Way, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Schell Brothers Richmond Llc, $250,970.

13524 Beachcrest Ter, Chesterfield; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Richardson-Keys Amiri and Cindy, $476,085.

11012 Beechdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Odegard-Mitterer Michelle and Moss Denise E and Packard Ronald D to Bernard Randy Taylor and Connor Kinsey, $385,000.

11112 Belvoir Rd, Chester; Hodges Colton T and Ellen M to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $294,000.

10831 Bethany Ridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Mahan Gregory M to Murillo-Figueiredo Yansy Patricia and Figueiredo Rui Filipe Domingues, $242,000.

1701 Black Heath Rd, Midlothian; Slamkowski Thomas Alan to Dues Christopher and Drummond Greer, $475,000.

6013 Bluffwood Ct, North Chesterfield; 6013 Bluffwood Court Llc to Robles Vivian, $280,000.

8618 Branchs Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Stephens Tyree L to Plunkett Denesha Annesha, $369,000.

10208 Brian Ray Ct, Midlothian; Duff W G and Duff S K Trustees to Hansel Steven and Christen, $250,000.

2435 Brookforest Rd, Midlothian; Morris Sarah Paige to Johnson Jennifer, $297,500.

8019 Buford Cmns, North Chesterfield; Fisher Pamela K to Li Huixia, $190,000.

16600 Burridge Pl, Chesterfield; Harman Richard L and Andrea B to Newbill Darry G and Tiffany D, $700,000.

2005 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Dale Caroline N, $479,325.

14031 S Carriage Ln, Midlothian; Loren Helmsley Llc to Williams Alexander and Wilk Megan, $370,000.

15312 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Wv Mcclure Inc to Ezici Bahadir and Busra, $527,586.

10229 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Jones Thomas Edward Iii, $474,075.

14210 Cherry St, Chester; Love That Home! Llc to Riddick Darius and Rodrigues Ligia, $307,000.

8113 Clancy Ct, Chesterfield; Raymond Rhoda L and Raymond I E to Cartwright Mark W and Carol Ann, $550,000.

10661 Clearpoint Dr, Chesterfield; Harlow Susan G N and Best Deborah A and Wilfong Julie M and Smith Tammy L N to Batres Sandra K, $316,000.

15606 Corte Castle Ter, Chesterfield; Hld Properties Llc to Dyches Thamus Lamont and Michelle Monique, $475,000.

4407 Cove Neck Ct, Moseley; Shah Nipa and Tilak to Raetz Neil and Ding Lindsey, $701,000.

11425 Crawford Wood Ter, Midlothian; Cohen Kevin A to Piche Jose W Lopez and De Lopez Maria Dolores Aguilera, $350,000.

11011 Crofton Rd, Chester; Richardson Lani M to Glover Barbara, $305,000.

3712 Dalhart Ct, Chester; Cofer Krystal R to Barron Joel Thomas and Alvanos Sarah Rebecca, $270,000.

9420 Deerpark Ct, Midlothian; Collins Mark C and Katie to Shields Michael, $400,000.

12220 Diamond Hill Dr, Midlothian; Reed Tiffiny and Bourne W J to Longo Gina M and Anzaoui Faisal El and Longo Jeffrey Phillip, $480,000.

15930 Drumone Rd, Midlothian; Lupone Matthew J and Noami to Barron William A and Cathy H, $1,199,500.

8446 Dwayne Ln, North Chesterfield; Rea Mary S Estate to Smith Shawn G and Jenna A, $420,000.

8507 Eastwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Murray Samantha R and Murray J M to Mcclung Ricky Allen Jr and Jesic Leila, $270,000.

17501 Elko Rd, South Chesterfield; Allen Claude D to Kennedy Robert Durwood Jr, $265,000.

15201 Endstone Trl, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Luebker Jason C and Lauren M, $878,856.

1651 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $474,000.

1669 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $474,000.

4107 Fallen Pine Ct, South Chesterfield; Fortune L S and Macgruder E A Jr to Ritter Robin and Janette, $310,000.

7601 Fern Hollow Dr, Chesterfield; Jackson Leeshawn to Jackson Latrice, $265,000.

15919 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Briscoe Thomas Anthony and Yvette Scott, $557,049.

15037 Fox Branch Ln, Midlothian; Solferino Raymond and Pamela to Martin Michael and Amy Michelle, $340,000.

13818 Gallant Fox Dr, Midlothian; Maggio Andrea R to Rowley George Albert Jr and Patino Diana, $350,000.

10933 Genito Square Dr, Chesterfield; Genito Square Lc to NVR Inc, $268,000.

14512 Glenmorgan Dr, Chester; Hsu Li-Ping to Toran Lachan Neteecha, $550,000.

16508 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Allen Jonathan D and Lindsay W to Heyer Michael G and Sarah, $490,000.

14503 Green Forest Dr, South Chesterfield; Kencitzski Camille D to Baker Travis, $312,900.

1411 Groton Ct, Midlothian; Gambino Joseph A and Gambino Tara Joy to Levin Jennifer E, $270,000.

12019 Haggis Ter, Chesterfield; Ward Shawntelle Dupriest to Reese Richmond Jr and Heather Lynne, $389,000.

10504 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

10609 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Lemon-Russell Michelle Lavetta, $373,355.

20205 Halloway Ave, South Chesterfield; Mingloski R A Jr and Mingloski L to Patel Shaishav, $208,000.

8509 Hampton Crossing Ct, Chesterfield; Schmidt Mark C and Kathleen A to Hodges Michael T, $675,000.

13700 Harbourwood Rd, Midlothian; Gohlke William O Jr to Dw Evans Investments Llc, $350,000.

15600 Hidden Falls Dr, Moseley; Albro Alexander C to Diggs Sandra J, $815,500.

4210 Hobblebush Ter, Moseley; Mcmanus Donald R to Green Josiah and Williams Laniece, $475,000.

7300 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Ford Jack W and Frances P to Castillo Alejandra Cruz, $310,000.

3820 Huntwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Mcdonald Charlotte E to Garcia-Lopez Angelica Trustee, $379,000.

159 Ironwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Kazerani Ronda Pape and Pape Kelly Leigh to Liam Management Services Llc, $194,900.

4104 Jefferson Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Smith Darlene G and Smith Michelle J, $329,990.

6612 Johnston St, South Chesterfield; Sturt Eugene R and Sturt J J Jr to Mcwoh Properties, $190,000.

18236 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Jackson Kenneth Marcell and Gulchenko-Jackson Anya, $527,265.

1503 Ketch Ct, North Chesterfield; Stallings Christine C and Clay Neal H Jr to Alexander Elliott and Bethany, $285,000.

2936 Kingsdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Swanson Charles W to Diaz Ramiro Arturo and Vasquez Ana Escarlin Morel, $150,000.

8719 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Orellana Ordonez Bryan Enrique and Orellana Ordonez Fernando Jose, $381,935.

3825 Knighton Cir, Midlothian; Carvajal Rei Alejandro Et Als to Snead Andrew Haden and Chelsea Vaughan, $610,522.

13907 Ladybank Ct, Midlothian; Mcgaugh Joseph M and Kristi N to Gordon Scott E and Peradotto Monica A, $735,000.

11700 Latane Wood Rd, Chesterfield; Fulgham J W Estate to Garton Brandon Scott and Meyers Mary Rebecca Elizabeth, $350,000.

14200 Leafield Dr, Midlothian; Blair Samuel J Jr to Akridge Joseph Earl Iii and Meghan Zukowsky, $759,000.

6920 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Pashya Amarendar R and Vullanki Navyasree, $360,200.

10800 Lesser Scaup Lndg, Chesterfield; Mcculloch Martha Ellin and Coghill Arlington H to Smith Bradley and Champion Angela, $407,000.

5054 Lippingham Dr, Chester; Ross Timothy S and Lisa H to Hodge D’edward L, $405,000.

13713 Litwack Cove Dr, Chester; Lyons Kyle and Kimberley to Chenkovich Michael Ryan and Stella Bizimana, $550,000.

11930 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Finer Homes Incorporated to Hall James T and Laura H, $413,311.

1114 Lucks Garden Trl, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Chumney Dennis Claude and Pamela Avery, $473,847.

9101 Mahogany Dr, Chesterfield; Bradby Rodney D and Crystal C to Hargrove Stacey, $449,000.

11307 Mansfield Crossing Ct, North Chesterfield; White Natalie Anne to Oaikhiena Ewaen and Abhulimen B, $300,000.

20501 Matoaca Rd, South Chesterfield; Harris Larry C and Bryantie H to Cheives Linda H, $250,000.

8665 Mccaw Dr, North Chesterfield; Boyle Properties Llc to Mcsweeney Meghan, $425,000.

6507 Meadowburm Dr, North Chesterfield; J C Painter Inc to Garcia Pable Simaj and Antonio Simaj, $275,000.

14311 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Slaughter Julian, $395,000.

1657 Milo Rd, North Chesterfield; Ortiz Ronnie A to Nowon Harara Decova and Josephus Swengbe, $360,000.

12516 Mount Blanco Ct, Chester; Barham Christopher A and P L to Harvey Dashawn F and Guzman Ruby A, $365,000.

4700 Nairn Ln, Chester; Mancuso Albert J Jr and Sandra E to Young Mautricia Dionne Conley, $443,000.

2235 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

5466 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Meadows Llc to NVR Inc, $240,000.

7306 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Jackson Walter L Sr Et Al Trs to Macdonald Kenneth and Olivia B, $368,500.

14419 Old Bond St, Chesterfield; Abate Justin Scott and Julie to Reif Rudolph O and Audrey K, $426,000.

12320 Old Stage Rd, Chester; Quarles Petroleum Incorporated to Alpha Portfolio Owner Llc, $1,604,975.

5418 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Hubbard M P and Hubbard D K Trs to Me Cold Creek Llc, $4,350,000.

1409 Packer Xing, North Chesterfield; W4 Properties Bon Air Llc to Virginia L Okin Llc, $5,945,946.

18320 Palisades Ct, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $485,000.

4701 Pawpans Pl, North Chesterfield; Holt Bonnie S to Stokes Travis, $400,000.

12312 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Arato Tamas and Arato-Sturmer Eszter, $391,535.

11900 W Petty Rd, Midlothian; Morris Mona Ancarrow and Taylor Laurie and Riddick Lisa to Aytar Volkan and Babalik Filiz, $350,000.

12161 Point Placid Dr, Midlothian; Cash Michael Lynn and Lisa B to Hernandez Rafael D and Folgar Patricia C, $447,000.

8140 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Bryan Lewis W and White Virginia L to Oakwood Housing Llc, $180,900.

12119 Quito Rd, Midlothian; Duarte Kenneth J to Ponce Amberlyn Estelle and Wilson Omar, $280,000.

3201 Reginald Ct, Midlothian; Jones Stacey A to Hayes Hannah and Andrew, $223,500.

6212 Riddle Ct, Chesterfield; Gray Derrick and Hope A Ayers to Martines Wilmer Cano and Castillo Rosa H Bonilla, $285,000.

16401 River Rd, Chesterfield; Riversol Llc to Jennings Evan T and Byinton Brooke, $350,000.

13900 Riverdowns North Ct, Midlothian; Horton Timothy E and Lisa M to Glowinski Paul and Latonya, $600,000.

5312 Rock Harbour Rd, Midlothian; Draper Samantha Jane to Burton Michelle Nicole and Brown Matthew M, $480,000.

12502 Rue Noelle Ct, Midlothian; Taylor Jerome and Tawanda to Burnette Lauren S, $282,000.

7419 Sandlewood Dr, North Chesterfield; Hershey William E Jr and M M to Johnson Theron L and Johnson Matthew C, $339,900.

9212 Saxsawn Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Fontenot Monica, $672,560.

6306 Seti Ct, North Chesterfield; Davis April P to Patel Shaishav, $210,000.

14519 Shelter Cove Rd, Midlothian; Carter Brian Alan and Carter Kevin Lee to Guide Joseph and Federico Donna, $356,000.

4107 Simons Dr, North Chesterfield; Beaver John Michael to Care Homes Llc, $215,000.

4540 Snowflake Dr, North Chesterfield; Bondurant Carroll F and S W to Bedoya Samayoa De Mendez Brenda E, $300,000.

11901 Spikehorn Ln, Chesterfield; King James W Jr and Susan R to Kim Ruth H and Jung M, $321,000.

7306 Springleaf Ct, North Chesterfield; Mendez Investments Llc to Garcia Inocente Dubon, $173,000.

4508 Stanbrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Murphy Josh L and Kasey N to Hernandez Wilson I, $300,000.

1711 Stone River Rd, North Chesterfield; Nordan Elizabeth A to Medrano Giovanni and Guardado Sandra Beatriz Ventura, $310,000.

4405 Stoney Creek Pkwy, Chester; Dodge Jennifer A and Dodson B to Stetson Cathleen, $380,000.

8417 Summit Acres Dr, North Chesterfield; Culver Nathan and Morgan E to Lee Walter and Caesar Rachel, $448,500.

8741 Sunview Ln, North Chesterfield; Fisher A R and Stinson A D to Rockwell Taylor B and Maragaret, $412,000.

5506 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kang Michael and Ball Jacquelyn, $641,439.

3920 Tanbark Rd, North Chesterfield; Wiegand Shirley C to Sutton Lewis H Iv, $275,000.

5107 Terrace Arbor Cir, Midlothian; Marcum Bert A and Mary to Repp Gerald M and Marie P, $415,000.

18001 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Kunzelman Michael Kevin and Michelle Mary, $1,252,060.

15727 Timberline Dr, South Chesterfield; Williams George E Jr and Leabough Edward to Johnson Hope R, $310,000.

4618 Tosh Ln, Chester; Vaughan Raymond Iii to Woods Ramel, $505,000.

8901 Trevillian Rd, North Chesterfield; Dang Helen to Boyd Vanish Fernando and Mary Arina, $600,000.

16801 Tulip Hill Pl, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Burdess Jospeh G and Whitney L, $972,288.

12302 Twelveoaks Ct, Midlothian; Reynolds Janet M to Newton Dustin Charles, $240,000.

14101 Vanee Ln, Midlothian; Rp2b Llc to NVR Inc, $615,000.

18201 Veronica Ct, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $278,639.

442 Villas Ct, Chester; Miller Peter M and Tsuyako A to Miller Ronald E and Thelma P, $447,000.

3019 Warfield Estates Pl, Chester; Pena Sergio and Blanca I to Ortega Wison Rojas, $300,000.

2613 Water Race Ter, Midlothian; Whay Herbert H Jr and Meagan R to Peloquin Kenneth L and Kristen N, $425,000.

10900 Waterfowl Flyway Ct, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $675,000.

21405 Wells St, South Chesterfield; Reese Heather L to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $281,260.

12341 Wescott Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Keatis Michael E and Marci J, $423,927.

1504 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Stephens Jan, $371,521.

1300 Westwood Village Ln, Unit 101, Midlothian; Burdette Peter to Murfee Ernest Linwood Jr and Heather, $288,000.

15721 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Jang Yoon A and Kwon Hyukman, $500,920.

1703 N White Mountain Dr, Chester; Lizano Juan Pablo Garza and Carranza Norma Catalina Vincent to Patel Prakashbhai, $498,000.

15618 Willowmore Dr, Midlothian; Kothary Sudhansu and Patel Sajal to Logwood Marvin Darrell and Kellye H, $720,000.

12649 Winfree St, Chester; Chase William B and Chase Matthew and Peterson Melissa to B&w Ventures Llc, $225,000.

2312 Wonderview Dr, North Chesterfield; Edwards George and Georgia A to Davis James W Jr, $155,000.

8901 Woodpecker Rd, Chesterfield; Harris-Williams Vickie A Et Al to Tibbs Kelsey and Tibbs James and Garvey Kristina, $535,000.

HANOVER

1.27 acres; Steve Wylie to Robin Talbert, $200,000.

7973 Bear Grass Lane, Mechanicsville; Laura A. Todd, trustee to Kelly Blair Krukiel, $335,000.

Block A, Section A, Dominion Park; Kid Care LC to Nest Schools Inc., $1,200,000.

8971 Buffin Road, Henrico; Equity Trustees LLC to Miles Tyson Christian, $176,900.

7380 Chestnut Church Road, Mechanicsville; Morse Code LLC to Edward L. Watts, $385,000.

7501 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Anthony Giambanco, $506,618.

13224 Depot Road, Hanover; Sean M. Hamon to Joseph C. Andrews, $460,000.

7109 Edgewood Road, Mechanicsville; Ashley E. McKercher to Imran Ali Nasir, $325,000.

14821 Gilman’s Cross Court, Glen Allen; Angelique M. Byrd to Paul V. Fryling, $759,999.

15218 Greenwood Church Road, Montpelier; Conde Schwartz, executor to Thomas E. Stanley Trust, $272,500.

9214 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to David Erhard Austin Jr., $543,685.

7015 Hanna Drive, Mechanicsville; Walter L. Harvie to Paul Franklin Garton, $290,000.

9170 Ivy Springs Place, Mechanicsville; Mark Sprowl to Taylor Reid Ramey, $475,000.

6326 Kristy Star Lane, Mechanicsville; Cathy E. Thomas to Martin C. Jacques, $245,000.

10524 Little Meadow Lane, Glen Alen; Boone Homes Inc. to Jill Marie Kennedy, $693,057.

Lot 2, Villages of Beaverdam Park; Chris Jefferson, trustee to Will Henry Smith, $185,000.

Lot 4, Highland Meadow; Donald E. Trumble Jr. to Jeremy Todd Walden, $175,900.

Lot A, Bell Creek Park, 1.5 acres; 8300 Bell Creek LLC to SPX Realty LLC, $3,169,000.

8165 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Jessie Nicole Osborn to Jeannie Carol Davis, $344,000.

11435 New Farrington Court, Glen Allen; Elizabeth Grant Comly Carron, successor trustee to Michael Fennessey, $466,000.

6030 Northfall Creek Parkway, Mechanicsville; Dorne R. Yager to Ira Bellew, $464,000.

9942 Orchard Meadow Road, Mechanicsville; Adam G. Packett to William L. Clatterbuck, $540,000.

Parcel; Janet M. Hall to JAHAP LLC, $200,000.

11410 Parsons Chapel Road, Glen Allen; Todd B. Winston to Alan D. Ellis, $480,000.

9466 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Erik Scott Peterson, $605,294.

9330 Ravensworth Court, Mechanicsville; Mary Conway Bowman to Michael L. Mitchell, $350,000.

11265 Rocky Ridge Road, Glen Allen; Ronald L. Hedlund to David Strother, $630,000.

8171 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Jin Li Chen, $344,950.

7421 Stuart Drive, Mechanicsville; Tonya D. Witherow to John W. Smith II, $235,000.

18420 Taylors Creek Road, Montpelier; William S. Morgan to Christian B. Marchetti, $295,000.

18 Trotter Mill Close, Ashland; Richard A. Houghton III to Joan McGarry, $215,000.

Unit 304, Phase 1, Stony Run Condominium; Stony Run Partners LLC to O. Dale Breedlove Sr., $249,950.

9092 Westone Road, Mechanicsville; Midatlantic Builders LLC to Jeremy Calhoun, $380,000.

7312 Windermere Drive, Mechanicsville; David F. Mehaffey to Courtney M. Lutton, $395,000.

4772 Wormley’s Lane, Mechanicsville; Allen M. Mills to Hector Gonzalez, $279,950.

AMELIA

1.605 acres; Anthony J. Lane to Joshua Richard Lindamood, $174,500.

5.75 acres; 8226 Dash Lane Series to Jordan E. Witham, $175,000.

Lot 93, Section 7, Oak Springs Plantation; Heather N. Clyburn to Xiaolin Chang, $560,000.

CHARLES CITY

2.45 acres; Angela C. Adediran to Calvin Shawn Braxton, $190,000.

Parcel; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $155,661.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

21 Brandywine Ct; Gallop,Odessa To Torres Delila, $195,000.

1307 Hermitage Rd; Riggs,L Eugene To Cannon Brennen W., $255,000.

912 Jamestown Rd; Eppley,Debra L. To Deleon Lawrence, $250,000.

314 Moorman Av; Scotchtown Properties, Llc, To Kollman Margo Leslie, $225,000.

1124 Peace Cliff Ct; Simpson,Christina Lynn Moody To Gruwell Tyler , $250,000.

CUMBERLAND

18.5 acres; Clarence H. Rothe to Thomas L. Smith, $270,000.

26 Dogwood Lane, Cumberland; Shana L. Sayers to Aldus Jeffrey Frazier Jr., $265,000.

DINWIDDIE

5.468 acres; Amelia & Associates LLC to Dinwiddie Cottages LLC, $250,000.

5100 Drew Lane, North Dinwiddie; Kenneth L. Henshaw to Aaron J. Powell, $280,000.

8905 Lew Jones Road, McKenney; James L. Fitts to Kenneth E. Shay, $265,000.

24014 Old Vaughan Road, Dinwiddie; Jean Cadet to Michael V. Finnerty Jr., $225,000.

5809 Sutherland Drive, Sutherland; Justin Leffert to Joseph Baker, $265,000.

GOOCHLAND

19 acres; Mark Merhige to Mike Tu, $1,900,000.

4.175 acres; CMH Homes INc. to Larry J. Leabough Jr., $218,041.

1610 Blakely Road, Crozier; Evelyn Wiliams to Warren Anthony Kempf, $360,000.

974 Dover Branch Lane, Manakin Sabot; Ali M. Boland to Josh M. Tindel, trustee, $1,050,000.

4761 Fox Lair Road, Goochland; Wayne R. Byrd, trustee to Edwin Hernandez, $360,000.

Lot 13, Old Dominion Industrial Complex; Quarles Petroleum Inc. to Superior Plus Energy Services Inc., $695,700.

3197 Lowry Road, Columbia; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Julie T. Sigmon, $349,950.

1391 Newtown Road, Goochland; Bert A. Waite to Suzanne Taylor, $385,000.

3125 Rock Cress Lane, Sandy Hook; Thomas G. Seaborn to Fortini Victoria Burns, $850,000.

12003 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Benjamin F. Harmon IV, $519,960.

7172 Yare St., Glen Allen; Evan L. Miller to Daniel E. Dupont Sr., $610,000.

HOPEWELL

602 Brown Ave.; George P. Kvasnicka III to Erica R. Denton, $200,000.

551 Hill Ave.; LHS Holdings LLC to Rollie Bryant Jr., $200,000.

Lot 8R, Block 4, Cedar Level; Amin SS 1 LLC to Extra Space Properties Two LLC, 17500000.

Lots 32-34, Block 5, Section 2, Appomattox; Randy Selnick to Susan Hawk McCoy, $290,000.

Parcel; Papi Naidu LLC to Hopewell Lodging LLC, $2,580,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Anna Carol Holliins to Holly Duke Miller, $275,000.

109 Addingtons, Williamsburg; Jerylyn J. Allen to Larry D. Baca Jr., $660,000.

4536 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Benjamin A. Kedo to Jonathan D. Lesher, $326,500.

5516 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; Sean Wynot to Gregory Collins, $440,000.

204 Burtcher Court, Williamsburg; Jess A. Johnson to James B. Madden, $900,000.

512 Center St., Unit C2-C, Williamsburg; Carl M. Childs to Malcolm B. Dickerson, $295,000.

6536 Continental St., Williamsburg; Shernard C. Newby to Tim Chachibaia, $255,000.

1784 Cypress Isle, Williamsburg; Kay Shires Phinney to Jody W. Forsyth, $715,000.

129 Forest Heights Road, Williamsburg; Habitat for Humanity, Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to April Nicole Stringfield, $254,000.

3360 Geddy Terrace, Toano; William Chlebowski to Daniel M. Ashley, $436,500.

9717 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Betty Potter Pressman, $518,710.

1532 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; Edgar B. Roesch Jr. to Randall Haines, $2,100,000.

1067 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Deborah L. Perrigo, $466,060.

3927 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; US Home LLC to Bruce Paul Randles, $573,040.

105 Juniper Hills, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Michael J. Snyderman, $769,530.

2769 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Jonathan F. Arries, trustee to Julie Lupkin, $431,021.

Lot 13B, Longhill Gate; Equity Trustees LLC to US Bank, co-trustee, $250,176.

Lot 32, Chisel Run; Andersen Gary Koepke to Grubstake LLC, $280,000.

Lot 74, Colonial Heritage; David L. Greemore to Douglas D. Davis Jr., $659,900.

Lot M-3, Ford’s Colony; Dennis L. Dion to Kathleen W. Brown, $325,000.

3505 Merestep Way, Toano; Jarvis Shedrick to Ronneisha Sargent Stephens, $475,000.

1904 Nathaniels Close, Williamsburg; Kian Kaz, successor trustee to Kenneth P. Gornic, $1,200,000.

200 Oakland Drive, Williamsburg; HM Real Estate LLC to Jose Velez, $440,000.

108 Oxford Circle, Williamsburg; Jenny Taylor Morse to Keith Robert Taylor, $330,000.

240 Peach St., Williamsburg; Debra Kaye Vaughan, successor trustee to Jaime Gonzalez, $290,000.

106 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Donald J. Lane to Cody W. Barton, $315,000.

504 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Andrew L. Kimbel to John Noel Simpson III, $204,900.

207 River Pine Road, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Anthony R. Cataldo II, $929,990.

112 Royal Saint Georges, Williamsburg; Jonathan C. Diedrich to Eric B. Brown, $704,000.

6011 Settler’s Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Ricci R. Madden to Peter John Briar, trustee, $675,000.

114 S. Stocker Court, Williamsburg; Barbara K. Lloyd to Jennifer Carol Chapman, $610,000.

161 Thomas Dale, Williamsburg; Andrew H. Cox to Charles E. Hornick Jr., $879,900.

9549 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Rose Almond, $622,455.

113 Westbury, Williamsburg; Kevin J. Brown to Neil T. Glazer, $991,000.

115 Winter East, Williamsburg; Kevin F. Ernst to Timothy E. Sutphin, $280,000.

4708 Yarrow Court, Williamsburg; Floydie A. Scott, trustee to Aliona Arteni, $490,000.

KING AND QUEEN

2.914 acres; Harper Farms LLC to Olivia Nicole Gregg, $280,000.

Parcel 2, Monterey; Paul W. Feucht to Virginia Electric and Power Co., $436,099.

KING WILLIAM

86 Boswell Lane, West Point; Baker Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. to Samanta Ann McGinnis, $334,900.

45 Estelle Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Than Van, $387,757.

1855 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Shannon Yvonne Brown, $258,000.

20370 King William Road, King William; Jeremy B. Stone to Brittany D. Jones, $288,900.

Lot 7, Section 3, McCauley Park; Shaun Young to Kristen Contracting Inc., $250,500.

1602 Mount Olive Cohoke Road, King William; Bruce W. Taylor Masonry Inc. to Pamela C. Peters, $274,950.

228 Pine Ridge Road, Aylett; Stephen Caleb Carbone to Vicki Lynn Rollins, $345,000.

435 W Spring Forest Road, King William; Masters Construction and Home Improvement LLC to Jason P. Andrews, $419,000.

NEW KENT

151.62 acres; Kevin F. Holt to Thomas F. Olszewski, $535,000.

7740 Baron Berkeley Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Mary Augusta Pugh, $281,975.

7004 Blue Stem Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Tarvaris A. Mason, $496,000.

11351 Brickshire Lane, Providence Forge; Vladimir A. Arana to Edward C. Potash, $717,000.

8240 Cumberland Road, New Kent; Copper Properties LLC to Land David Gonzales, $580,000.

9979 Firethorn Lane, Quinton; Justin Howard Harman to William H. Rankin III, $282,500.

7710 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Glenn C. Young, $333,945.

Lot 69, Block 5, Phase 1, Farms of New Kent; Frederick L. Hanna to George Donovan Conwell Jr., $375,000.

7631 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Renee M. Siereveld, $421,990.

Parcel; Emmaus Church Investments LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $570,000.

2823 Peace Lily Court, Quinton; Derek J. Gallina to Joshua Tyler Green, $470,000.

3010 Quinton Park Trail, Quinton; John W. Townsend to Christian Forbes Davis, $350,000.

9431 Sherwood Drive, Quinton; BMR Investments II LLC to Zachary Goodnite, $389,000.

11283 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; Rubin R. Eatmon Jr. to David B. Bennett, $410,000.

PETERSBURG

2923 Brierwood Road; Joseph E. Harris to Edward J. Clarke, $230,000.

2535 S Crater Road; Virginia Petersburg Property LLC to Drivetime Car Sales Co. LLC, $1,430,000.

316 E Fillmore St. ; Lee Ann Strodel to Growth Savings Diversity LLC, $220,000.

3601 Frontage Road; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $195,000.

2001 Lakeshore Court; Mark K. Mizelle to Denice R. Avery, $230,000.

605 Plum St.; Plum Street Partners LLC to Hayley Wozny Deroche, $189,000.

1210 W Wythe St.; Neswin CRV LLC to Jody Lynn Barrett, 165000.

POWHATAN

1.413 acres; Shump LLC to Fred’s Wrecker Service LLC, $170,000.

51 acres; Coonwill LLC to Watman Investments LLC, $485,000.

1951 Autumn Oaks Lane, Powhatan; Caitlin C. Smith to Garland S. Carr, $365,000.

2717 Fariss Road, Powhatan; Victor T. Huffman Jr to Kenneth John Drake, $576,000.

2226 Highland Drive, Powhatan; Alan J. Ellis, devisee to Harley K. Rich, $365,000.

3376 Lone Draw Court, Powhatan; Jamie E. Hess to Amelia K. Farrar, $369,950.

Lot 4, Section 1, Slate Springs; Manage This LLC to Arbin Ross, $250,000.

3494 Mill Mount Trail, Powhatan; Clay Street Builders LLC to Eric Raymond, $771,241.

1725 Old Powhatan Estates, Powhatan; Hula Properties LLC to Conner Trebour, $515,000.

3564 Richards Run, Powhatan; Leslie Doverspike to Amanda J. Newman Ellis, $482,000.

1521 Swiftwood Drive, Powhatan; William B. Chauncey to Michael David Shultz, $400,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

184 acres; Sebera Winstead LLC to Virginia Electric and Power Co., $2,400,000.

5 acres; Gale Louise Rowland to Roger Murphy, $349,950.

11200 Centennial Road, Prince George; Chappell Construction LLC to Bryan W. Briggs, $549,000.

Lot 13, Block C, Section 1, Cedarwood; Julie King to Anjelica Erika Crawford, $235,000.

Lot 36, Block 4, Section 1, Rolling Meadow; Johnny Soto to Brian K. Kelley, $290,000.

14050 Otelia Lane, Disputanta; Danrich Construction Co. Inc. to Kyle Dickerson, $335,000.

7718 Rolling Hill Road, North Prince George; Cade M. Saie to Monique Jackson, $292,000.

11325 Webb Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Tina Faulcon, $450,000.

SUSSEX

2 parcels, Town of Waverly; Christopher W. Carson to Bridget E. Boyd, $180,000.

Lot 15, Evergreen Acres; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Shaun Shawdale Briggs, $247,000.

8428 Rowanty Road, Carson; Bourdow Bowen & Ellis PC, trustee to Joseph E. Ledoux, $249,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

113 Cutspring Arch; Patricia A. Curtin, trustee to Dawn Charlotte Ellmers, $255,000.

Lot 6 Cedar Crest; Theodore Frank Fotiou to Long G Inc., $259,000.

25 The Palisades; Christopher William Rieken to Steven T. Pietruszynski, $385,000.