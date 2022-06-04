Property Transfers Published June 4, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

RICHMOND

209 N 19th St U31; Ihsan Zahra to Jimenez Andres Daniel, $200,000.

412 N 24th St; Maple Tree Investments Llc to Gary Jessica, $405,000.

325 N 27th St; East Marshall Llc to East Marshall Street Llc, $1,250,000.

506 N 28th St; Weidman Jess Andrew and to Fletcher Johanna J, $374,000.

1406 N 32nd St; Kasper George H to Gabriel Samuel D and Maria L, $255,000.

1108 N 35th St; Eks Llc to Abila Nancy L, $412,500.

1906 W 42nd St; Ivey Daniel Burton to Pink Elephant Properties Llc, $182,000.

815 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Lynch Hermine D to Villamizar Zadaai Madday G And, $299,900.

5101 Arcadia St; Kaufelt Keith to Moore Cecelia, $270,000.

4 N Auburn Ave; 4 N Auburn Avenue Llc to Phillips Julie, $750,000.

2412 Barton Ave; Jakupovic Adi to Johnson Thomas C And, $323,000.

1101 Blakemore Road; Mcallister Patrick Neil and to Belton Shekila, $251,000.

619 Boroughbridge Road; Kelson Creek Llc to Mcgurl Farrell, $210,500.

2700 E Broad St; Grace Peter James and to Irizarryponce Daniel And, $870,000.

16 S Brunswick St; Eck Enterprises Inc to C37 Llc, $650,000.

2309 W Cary St; Peyronnet Douglas R and to P and J Properties, $185,000.

7513 Cherokee Road; Jomphe Philippe W to Houser Greg R And, $325,000.

1622 Claremont Ave; Vahey Catherine and Daniel A to Hein Linda S, $477,500.

3211 Condie St; Andrews Edward B and Marsha B to Mills Carrie R, $362,500.

2103 Dinwiddie Ave; Transform Va Llc Trustee 2103 to Marano Elizabeth Catherine And, $269,000.

102 Dundee Ave; Wallace Aaron G and to Durazo Daniel Meike And, $360,000.

3207 Ellwood Ave Ub; Farrar Russell M to Tanner Moving and Storage Inc, $165,000.

5012 Fernbrook Pl; Brown Toronto M and Kieva L to Muhammad Daamin Sr, $270,000.

3121 Floyd Ave; Silvestre Sandra A to Corcoran William T V, $325,000.

4901 W Franklin St; Galasso Michael Andrew and to Canestrano Mark A and Ellen B, $445,000.

1720 German School Road; NVR Inc to Johnson Sherese Brandalynn, $371,505.

3307 Gloucester Road; Miller Paul and Inge Darcy C to Deck Stephanie Christine And, $697,000.

1101 W Grace St U6; Matoaka Properties Llc to Mccabe Christopher Albert And, $189,000.

2922 Grayland Ave; Burr Linda M to Lewis Michael M Jr, $420,000.

1104 Grove Ave; Arden Theodore to Walker Shepherd T, $968,000.

703 N Hamilton St Ue; Caetano Andrew K to Worthington Samuel Madison Iii, $276,314.

2127 Hanover Ave; Costello Sean P and Tamara D to Turnbull John Iglehart Iii And, $670,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U1002; Campbell Lawrence J and to Dabney Hovey Slayton Iii, $533,985.

468 Hunt Ave; Barber Stephen M to Norman Chrissie Lynn And, $215,000.

3001 Johns Way; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Jackson Anthony D, $305,710.

119 Kennondale Lane; Summerell Howard M and Lucy P to Diradour Albert S Trustee, $315,000.

5007 King William Road; Poland Donna L to Marr Jamie Michelle And, $535,000.

503 E Ladies Mile Road; James Nay Llc to Master Peace Productions Llc, $162,500.

300 W Leigh St; Howlette Margaret P Estate to Carver Homes Llc, $350,000.

5611 Lipton Road; Hill Jermaine Courtaze to Lima Josselin Sazo And, $255,000.

1713 E Main St; Mindy Properties Llc to Elew Llc, $1,000,000.

101 W Marshall St U23; Denton John Kennedy Jr and to Bryant Jeffrey and Deborah C, $230,000.

2916 Midlothian Tpke; L and R Investment Solutions Llc to Sligh Jonathan W and Kaitlin B, $320,000.

3414 Monument Ave U104; Holmes Meredith to Layton Catalina Selene, $285,000.

15 S Morris St; Pescara Lisa A and Marco Q to Hemmatian Milad, $398,000.

4509 Newport Dr; Schutrumpf M W Revocablet to Arthur Mary W, $525,000.

5800 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Walker Taylor S, $318,935.

2116 P St; Loving Evan Tully to Cunningham Phillip, $290,500.

1618 Park Ave U2b; Farmer Robert B to Johnston Benjamin Edward And, $234,950.

3115 Patterson Ave U6; Ricketts George Floyd Jr and to Mills Gordon and Mary And, $252,123.

906 Pierpont Road; Evans J T Investments Llc to Putinas Gintautas And, $214,000.

1617 Princeton Road; Fishback Patricia D to Messmer Andrew, $720,000.

2806 Riverside Dr; Majkovic Adis to Foxglove Developments, $500,000.

105 N Rowland St; Berkenpas Eric and Kathryn to Green Colin F and Megan M, $675,000.

3417 Sherbrook Road; Squares James Richard Iii and to Conklin Frankie Lynne And, $345,000.

2703 St Moritz Dr; Montreal Llc to Estrada Angela Gonzalez And, $288,000.

2114 Stuart Ave; Pinky Henry and Carmen to Tiffany Andrew P And, $720,000.

6511 Stuart Ave; Granger Collin and to Shaheen Chandler B And, $455,000.

2728 Terminal Ave; Morrissey Joseph D to Goldsmith Glenn E Ii Trust, $175,000.

2137 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Mccarthy August, $345,085.

2237 Venable St; Elenat Homes Llc to Emch Jon and Elmore Eden, $295,000.

4219 Walmsley Blvd; Allen Vanessa B to Lane Kenneth, $260,000.

3517 West Point Ct; Jones Leroy B Sr to Carson Susan, $435,000.

5724 Westower Dr; Kucharski Richard E and to Siron James Evan, $325,000.

206 Willetta Dr; Miller Travis W and to Dutton David Robert And, $348,000.

2410 Wright Ave; Chambers Alia to Berger Grant and Henry Matthew, $159,200.

HENRICO

6760 Aidan Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Pratoomtong Suvit and Ariyaporn Trustees, $598,894.

1300 Arbor Ridge Ln, Henrico; Crawley Ronnie J and Markeisha Lewis to Perdue Laneka Deaundra and Gerald Dewayne, $330,000.

3803 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Nenninger Andrew and Amy S to Langford Keith W, $610,000.

3516 Bayon Way, Glen Allen; Benenati Brenda V Estate to Payne Joan M, $495,000.

1014 Bevridge Rd, Henrico; Byrd Elizabeth Flowers Trustee to Forbes Charles Scott and K R Trstees Et Al, $518,000.

1220 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; Peyton Michael J and Jenee M to Verdugo Dalas W, $269,000.

2400 Bransford Dr, Henrico; Levine-Maizels Judith L to Capital Design Group Llc, $190,000.

110 Bridge St, Henrico; Hager Kelly Jo to Tabon Kimberly A, $245,000.

11800 W Broad St U1098, Henrico; Short Pump Town Center Llc to Ara Ush Chicago Llc, $3,300,000.

301 Buffalo Rd, Henrico; Jasper Kiara to Washington Gad Aisha Jamila, $180,000.

2101 Byron St, Henrico; Chiarello Sheryll and Barbra J B M to Heffley Mary C , $179,000.

12036 Carmon St, Henrico; Lafarr James W and Elizabeth M to Kane Stephen T and Lauren M, $505,000.

5201 Cedar Haven Rd, Henrico; Harrison Coury W and Diondra to Harris Erwin Jr, $310,500.

1501 Chauncey Ln, Henrico; Edmiston Howard W Jr and Dianne E to Mitchell Steven and Denise, $415,000.

4908 Claywood Rd, Glen Allen; Hostetler Amy Jo to Sharafmal Mohammad, $402,000.

6032 Collinstone Dr, Glen Allen; Todd Michael Alan Florin and Kaitlen P to Syed Ashraf and Shilpa Vijaya, $583,500.

229 Cragmont Cir, Henrico; Carter Oaks Llc to Gill Thomas R Jr Trustee, $365,000.

3605 Croydon Rd, Henrico; Real Estate Acquisitions and Invest Llc to Smith Angela, $210,000.

508 Danray Dr, Henrico; Sharp Donald A to Harms Larry G, $186,500.

13029 Densmore Ct, Henrico; Ruden Barton M and Lyn G to Ferriss David Abbott and Tyler A Mullins, $372,000.

8105 Diane Ln, Henrico; Froden Eric and Sarah Pharr to Shelton Kyle James and Ashlee Chantel Irby, $375,000.

3820 Duckling Walk, Glen Allen; Lee June S to Seleznev Sergey and Elena, $612,000.

106 Early Ave, Sandston; Anderson Willie L and Thanayi N to Critz Thomas O , $210,000.

145 Elsing Green Way, Henrico; Richmond Real Estate Group Iii Llc to Jones Linda, $275,000.

9705 Esmont Rd, Henrico; Diez Peter A and Lindsay M Mcintosh to Baltz Tyler W, $215,000.

10534 Farm Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Miles Gilbert Lawrence Jr Trustee to Iliev Ilko B and Aksinia G Ilieva, $527,000.

250 Finial Ave, Henrico; Hendren Jennifer to H9o Investments Llc, $535,000.

2 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Bringman Peter N and Mandy E Lushch to Blevins Phillip Rodney and Margaret May, $475,000.

1201 Fort Alvis Way, Henrico; Jones Curtis L to Banks Latesha and Demeiko D Jones, $315,000.

6604 W Franklin St, Henrico; Patrizio Lauren M to Schnizler Robert J and Megan A, $477,000.

8029 Gardenwood Ter, Henrico; Sprouses Corner Llc to Evans Thomas, $441,100.

5319 Gillespie Ave, Henrico; Hill Matthew and Katherine E Brunton to Langford Molly, $180,000.

301 Green Hollow Ln, Sandston; Funai William K and Elizabeth J to Lin Xi, $277,000.

10585 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Winegar Trent and Lindsay P to Teran Roberto and Rosa Perez Sanches, $367,500.

7 S Grove Ave, Henrico; Wallace Brandi N to Pullom Torrance, $195,000.

6958 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Johnson Otis N and Karen W , $349,995.

3412 Harvie Rd, Henrico; Dickinson G B and J G Jr to Gordon Sarah, $260,000.

332 Hay Mill Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Nasimi Rohullah, $353,430.

11704 Herrick Ln, Glen Allen; Tran Thuyen and Thanh Thien to Tran Quang Minh and Thuy T, $490,000.

513 S Holly Ave, Henrico; Massie Robert to Crawley Penny, $200,000.

12916 Houndstooth Way, Henrico; Culbertson John and Andrea to Carter Michael B and Jennifer D , $760,000.

9312 Huron Ave, Henrico; Dolan Irene R to Bird House Ventures Llc, $220,000.

302 E Jerald St, Henrico; Sprouse Robert R to Young Maurice and Pierra T , $210,000.

134 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Rora Llc to Terry James, $230,000.

2036 Knotty Dr, Glen Allen; Naville Cassandra to Johnson Bobby Luther and John H Pennell, $295,000.

3202 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; M and H Investment Holdings Llc to Ramathullah Shahzada , $351,500.

4228 Lanver Ln, Henrico; 4228 Lanver Lane Llc to Cutzal Sergio D Chuy, $275,000.

4701 Laurie Ln, Henrico; Cardenas Gloria E Burgos to Keene Gerald and Susan, $285,000.

5409 Lemoore Dr, Glen Allen; Smith Robert T and Sarah S to Martin Angela Johnson, $578,995.

2118 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Dubov Roman and Olga to Oh Chang Suk , $430,000.

2304 Lockwood Rd, Henrico; Willis Robin P and David T Trustees to Copper Row Real Estate Llc, $225,000.

402 Lowell St, Henrico; Kenney Carrington Jr to Carranza Ronald Steve Hernandez , $241,000.

9905 Magnolia Pointe Ct, Glen Allen; Navarro Hafsah K to Williams Marquita F , $219,000.

8717 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Parchoc Elizabeth M to Cobb Christopher and Ellen M , $275,000.

2800 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Bobbitt Keiana and Christopher, $282,615.

1644 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Harris Etheleen Nicole Morris, $272,500.

1000 Middle Quarter Ct, Henrico; Cross Mark S and Melanie J to Dingenthal Dustin Dwight and Jamie Heather, $1,635,000.

9307 S Mooreland Rd, Henrico; Patton John S and Susan Y to Kay John F Iii and Lisa S Wilson, $765,000.

2703 Mt Zion Ct, Henrico; Taylor Chauntele D to Hurdle Victoria, $175,000.

1000 W Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Donati Constance to Housing and Urban Development, $198,092.

8416 O’connor Ct U09, Henrico; Kamel Maichel A A and Madonna E Tawadrous to Dixon James M, $154,950.

7507 Oakmont Dr, Henrico; Peters Michael to Stinson Timothy D, $300,000.

4720 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Gregory Paul Joseph to Akers Katelyn N, $225,000.

3902 Orion Ct, Henrico; Fitts Howard Eugene Iii to Wright Jaquisha D, $245,000.

1813 N Parham Rd, Henrico; First Start Investments Llc to Maloney Kevin Michael, $165,000.

2301 Pathfinder Ct, Henrico; Hardee Irma Lee Trustee to Gray Gayle, $260,000.

9606 Peppertree Dr, Henrico; Lall Myra S and Ajit S and Sanjiv S Trustees to Garcia Shona and Millie , $435,000.

2302 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Lynn Michael Alan Jr to Kiernan Zachary W and Sally A Boyd, $355,000.

7806 Prosperity Ter, Henrico; Geisert Erik C and Katharine Rose to Hartzler Katherine, $275,000.

3813 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Akhtar Sohaib K and Marina S , $391,220.

3808 Quinn Abbey Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Boyd Larry H and Doreen Kennedy, $393,150.

4629 Raspberry Patch Ln, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to James Yolanda Y and Sharmar M Evans, $220,000.

300 N Ridge Rd U77, Henrico; Farinholt James B Jr to Daus Elizabeth Reynolds , $825,000.

2001 Rockstone Pl, Henrico; Warren Spencer N and J B to Auditore Stephen S and Anne L W Auditore, $400,000.

9704 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Tyndall David P and Kelly Anne Et Al to Wilson Walker James, $230,000.

4909 Sadler Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Crawford Stephen E and Karen E to Gupta Abhishek and Ritika Sachdev, $590,000.

211 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brown Kristin R, $266,980.

4227 Saunders Tavern Trl, Henrico; Sekhri Rashmi to Khan Afaq Sana and Rida Qureshi, $355,000.

403 September Dr, Henrico; Horsley Elizabeth L to Nelson Jeff Allen and Taryn, $815,000.

7813 Shrader Rd, Henrico; Ihh Properties Llc to 7811 and 7813 Shrader Road Llc, $2,585,000.

6992 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Moore Jazmen, $339,265.

2308 Spencer Rd, Henrico; Hernandez Pedro to Ggc Associates Llc, $400,000.

9607 Springfield Woods Cir, Glen Allen; Neale Thomas C to Smith Kimberly Lynn, $217,000.

2651 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Peavy Jarrett and Shanta , $401,616.

2413 Sterlingwood Trce, Henrico; Hiter Linwood L Jr to Chappell Daryl E, $652,000.

12057 Stonewick Pl, Glen Allen; Gray Richard J and Tere L to Stephens Brian A and Jamie L , $806,000.

13609 Swanhollow Dr, Henrico; Dietz Robert S and Denise F to Vandeursen Benjamin D and Meredith A, $655,000.

1501 Thistle Rd U104, Henrico; Yancey Jewel S to Davis Frances, $185,900.

9208 Timbers Edge Ct, Glen Allen; Harrell Chad A to Dawidowicz Trevis, $340,000.

1524 Trailing Ridge Rd, Henrico; Turner Michael W Jr and Dietra Turner-Newby to Chapman Donald, $245,000.

5320 Twin Hickory Rd, Glen Allen; Rewa Properties Llc to Kasmar Llc, $315,000.

3707 Vawter Ave, Henrico; Voelcker Sharon Lea Trustee to Roper Glover Holdings Llc, $176,500.

6353 Walnut Forest Ct, Henrico; Pinchback Andre L and S L Wp to Thomas Mashanda C , $275,000.

2404 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Chowdhury Rezaul and Md Shahadat Et Al to Hargette William Shelton, $375,000.

5403 Westbourne Dr, Henrico; Sylvester Cynthia V and Geneive H to Sylvester Geneive , $150,000.

6500 Westham Station Rd, Henrico; Bostic Bryan T and Margaret P to Monroe James T, $925,000.

441 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico; Brake Cotina Lee to Mayweather Charell, $245,000.

7018 Wheeler Rd, Henrico; Texter Joy T and John H Texter Jr Trustees to Rice Heather M and Rebecca L Hoover, $535,000.

4830 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Gagnon Cynthia A to Aldamouk Amer, $387,500.

9501 Willow Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Hall Steve S and Cheryl L Hayes to Miller Darren R , $325,000.

4621 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Shelton Cassandra Maria, $328,302.

4414 Woodview Dr, Sandston; Bonniville Harley to Chestnut Shadae, $245,000.

6919 Yahley Mill Rd, Henrico; Rabon David W Sr and Jennifer A to Backus Michael Randolph, $288,450.

1705 Zephyer Rd, Henrico; Vector 401k Trust to Thompson Kevin, $211,000.

CHESTERFIELD

5517 Aberdare Dr, North Chesterfield; Heath Valerie to Mccrickard Chandler B, $289,000.

8330 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Krozier Laura Kim and Jeffrey Alan, $438,045.

3301 Appleford Dr, Chester; Semonite Alexander T and Jessica to Balis Eleanor, $282,000.

9520 Ashleyville Turn , Midlothian; Blair John and Susan to Becker Sherrie H and Patrick J, $405,000.

15301 Avada Ter, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Mason Andrew Lawrence and Megan Marie, $737,444.

3810 Bailey Farm Rd, Moseley; Bartley James M and Peggy J to Ross Taylor M and Wellman David Ray Jr, $350,000.

3113 Barkham Dr, Midlothian; Woodrum Carrie A to Patton Susan M and Trevor K, $480,000.

10002 Bayham Dr, North Chesterfield; 10002 Bayham Llc to Scott Mary, $299,900.

17916 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Riverpine Properties Llc to Mallory Ashley Janea and Artnette, $150,000.

6319 Bel Lac Dr, Chester; Jackson Linda B Revocable Tr to Babcock Mark H and Amy C, $370,000.

9518 Bent Wood Ln, North Chesterfield; Ramos Jose A Lopez Et Al to Ibrahim Wasiu, $269,900.

11913 Black Alder Dr, Moseley; Martinez Katrina T and E C Jr to Giometti Kurt and Ashley, $460,000.

15619 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Pettyjohn Stephen G and Betty W, $478,620.

8604 Boones Bluff Mews, Chesterfield; Johnson Jane C to Shelley David and Jenna, $245,000.

4428 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ross Phalica, $309,988.

7822 Breaker Point Ct, Chesterfield; Harris Whitney Carroll to Sprouse Justin N, $305,000.

9511 Bright Hope Rd, Chesterfield; Carnes Ryan Thomas and Lauren W to Jones Mckenna and Jordan Dean, $285,000.

14024 Brocket Ct, Midlothian; Lehman Michael E Et Als to Waterworth Thomas Alan and Sarah Hereford, $230,000.

12431 Buffalo Nickel Dr, Midlothian; Cleveland Karone C to Le Baochau N and Pham Tuyetle T and Calvo Michael, $335,000.

16631 Cabrio Pl, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Goggin Andrw K Trustee and Coggin Sara N Trustee, $502,279.

8949 Cardiff Rd, North Chesterfield; Vega Juan Luis and Katherine L to Bigelow Walter and Fran, $395,000.

3537 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Ruppert Paul G and Emily P to Thistlethwaite Kasey, $199,950.

9101 Chatham Grove Ln, North Chesterfield; Carson Gregory S to Vowels Jamise Althea and Bradshaw Lakeisha, $230,000.

2421 Chester Hill Cir, North Chesterfield; Stevens Melissa M and Andrea L to Macdonald Gilbert D, $150,000.

14307 Chimney House Rd, Midlothian; Molis Laura A and Fredrick T Jr to Peterson Jared and Mary, $509,950.

6644 Citory Way, Moseley; Rref Ii-Tfc Greenwich Llc to Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc, $360,348.

10203 Claybar Trl, North Chesterfield; Waletzko Scott J to Candido Rutilio Guzman, $290,000.

11936 Club Ridge Dr, Chester; Torres Yaritza E and Caraballo M to Evans Warren A Iii and Davis-Evans Kimberly Dawn, $450,000.

5817 Cogbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Wilson Zachary Sekhri to Trebilco Dustin, $165,000.

2012 Condrey Ridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Foley Robert John to Fleming Caylie, $212,000.

545 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Walsh Diana to Cross Creek Residential Properties Llc, $250,000.

2306 Cranbeck Cir, North Chesterfield; Barber Richard C Iii and Connie to Digiacomo Kristine, $352,000.

130 Crystal Downs Ct, Chester; Jones D L and Jones L L Trustees to Jones Robert A and Brooke A, $238,000.

12254 Declaration Ave, Chester; Kemnitz Jason and Ashley to Phillips Maria T, $499,000.

13009 Deerpark Dr, Midlothian; Whitmore Lee to Prunkl Charles Michael and Kathryn Ashleigh, $372,000.

5331 Dermotte Ln, North Chesterfield; Bradley Richard A and Carol B to Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development, $288,988.

15006 Dordon Ln, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Rogowski Kristopher S and Stacy A, $752,376.

3001 Duck River Ct, Midlothian; Tourtelot Chandra Leann to Penn William F, $151,000.

5932 Eagles Crest Dr, Chesterfield; Bates Shawna T to Jackson Roland C, $270,000.

7104 Egan Pl, Chesterfield; Prime 5ive Llc to Finch Justin K, $230,000.

11806 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Cherry Judy Lee, $347,872.

13048 Eppes Falls Rd, Chesterfield; Fleming Bobbie Jo to 17901 River Road Llc, $160,000.

2813 Executive Dr, Chester; Frye Clinton and Allison P to Trimnal Daniel Joseph and Nicole Marie Bianco, $295,000.

15012 Featherchase Dr, Chesterfield; Buwalda Robert A Trustee to Jackson Stacy Lynn, $283,000.

700 Ferrylanding Dr, North Chesterfield; Merrill Lewis G and Brianna J to Sommers Craig and Jocelyn, $410,000.

13413 Fitzwilliam Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Majdeski Henry M and Mary Lou, $557,273.

8830 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Cabral Jeffrey J and Christine D, $584,025.

15412 Fox Crest Way, Midlothian; Colarossi Robert K and Donna M to Brunow Samantha Margaret and Uzzle Jonathan Russell, $480,500.

601 Fulcher Ln, Chester; Delgadillo Ernesto and Samarah to Verzillo Anthony J, $290,000.

3224 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Neris Carlos Joel, $377,962.

10648 Genlou Rd, Chesterfield; Locher David T and Colleen M to Gamez Antonio, $280,000.

948 Gorham Ct, Midlothian; Jones Walter L Jr and Jennifer H to Francis Robert O and Montese E, $345,000.

14100 Granite Pointe Ct, Chesterfield; Colman Michael H and Jennifer L to Doty Cory Anthony and Jennifer Ann, $480,000.

730 Greencastle Rd, North Chesterfield; Palmore Eric L and Deborah G to Ha Minh Kien and Ha Chi Kiet and Tu Kim C, $327,508.

6573 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Mitchell Veronica Anderson and Darryl Glenn, $384,890.

10704 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Forsen Audrey Linnea, $311,425.

13127 Hampton Meadows Ter, Chesterfield; Heath Enoch S and Kathryn G to Foote Theodore R Jr and Elizabeth G, $500,000.

8018 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Incorvaia Gabrielle Valentino and James Christopher, $417,280.

3509 Hemlock Rd, Chester; Coleman Thomas E to Hertsch Christopher Allen and Grant Kenneth Ryan, $155,000.

4042 Hiddenwell Ln, Chester; Nordgaard Andrew and Rachel L to Hp Virginia I Llc, $390,000.

9921 Hourglass Ct, Chesterfield; Poe Faye T to Travis Kathleen and Dodson Collier David Iii, $375,000.

6107 Huntingcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Mccoy Brandon A and Stacey Amy M, $198,000.

7224 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Herrera Marco and Maylynn, $443,695.

1807 Irvin Way, South Chesterfield; Valentin Jose and Jennifer R to Judy Patrick R and Anne M, $416,500.

4711 Jaymont Dr, North Chesterfield; N and N Real Ventures Llc to Berman Richard, $227,000.

2508 Jimmy Winters Rd, North Chesterfield; Hutcheson Margaret A to Complete Home Design Llc, $323,400.

12612 Kernmack Dr, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Owen Dennis Henderson and Elaine Robins, $633,450.

13830 Knights Run Dr, Midlothian; Hodgson Terry G and Heather L to Moskowitz William B and Shookoff Moskowitz Gail D, $840,000.

3731 Lacroix Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Lucas Adenike B, $380,073.

4600 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Kelley James Matthew and Lisa M to Richey Timothy Jr and Christine Mary, $675,000.

11005 Lantern Way, North Chesterfield; Whitt Martha Owen to Good Barbara L, $310,000.

9013 Lavenham Pl, Midlothian; Crutchfield Deborah R to Goings Tony K Jr and Karla L, $520,000.

6608 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Willis James C and Annabelle Astri, $443,125.

4631 Little Creek Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Watson Debra J, $334,320.

9706 Lockberry Ridge Loop, North Chesterfield; Falkowski Deborah to Lee Angel F and Taylor Orlando M, $270,000.

13310 Lora Lynn Rd, Chester; Huband Eugene B and Huband S R to Palmer Julia R, $315,000.

1537 Lundy Ter, Midlothian; Mclain Steven D and Park Seung H to Johnson Timothy and Kristen Renee, $507,000.

830 Marbleridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Meadows Jonathan and Meadows K S to Taylor Samuel L and Taylor Donnie and Taylor Kathy and Milton Laura J, $225,000.

4609 Mason Dale Ct, North Chesterfield; Denny Blake to Ligon Rebecca Paige and Gallagher Devon Taylor, $255,000.

13500 Mason Orchard Pl, Chester; NVR Inc to Reyes Marvin, $350,650.

4006 Mctyres Cove Ter, Midlothian; Heasty Allan Trustee and Kern K to Benoit Ruth L and Louis A, $300,000.

8535 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Rcc Midlothian Crossing Llc to 8501 Midlo Pike Llc, $6,637,000.

5900 Mill Spring Rd, Midlothian; Roberts David Ross and Angela M to Floyd Kara Lise, $270,000.

9818 Mosswood Rd, North Chesterfield; Namazova Mohira to Mcdonald-Henshaw Taylor Catherine and Morgan Elizabeth, $295,000.

3124 Nahant Rd, Midlothian; Patton Michael and Salas Milena to Smith Wesley Marshall and Smith Tyler Gaelen, $288,201.

4401 Nevil Bend Ln, Moseley; Retarides Christopher J and C J to Williamson Jane A and Williamson Lynn B, $585,000.

7381 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Larson John A and Sharol L to Clarson Dianne and Jeremiah, $330,000.

20143 Oak River Ct, South Chesterfield; Bardo Thomas P to Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development, $413,215.

1918 Old Farm Rd, North Chesterfield; Wiles James E to Hd Investment Properties Llc, $200,000.

2806 Otterdale Rd, Midlothian; Harris W Lee Jr and Jane S to Sowers Douglas R and Susan S, $1,350,000.

3009 Passaic Ave, Chester; Smith Merrit to Tyler Sheryl, $280,000.

21601 Pickett Ave, South Chesterfield; Vairo Debra A and Vairo John P to Turner Charles Wayne and Godsey Jennifer, $245,000.

7121 Pointer Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Provo Kyle and Dana to Hargrove John T, $290,000.

13313 Prince James Dr, Chesterfield; Bentley Ruth Y to Cleveland Karone C and Best Jerrell, $500,000.

1857 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Butta Kenneth R and Amijeanne L, $363,106.

12630 Queensgate Rd, Midlothian; Carter Jill R Trustee to Creel Danielle N and Fuqua Zachary, $390,000.

14830 Rankin Dr, Midlothian; Wieties Jacob Charles to Stark George Randall Ii and Heather Ann, $620,000.

10000 Redbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Humphries Carrie to Gumm Sandra P, $251,000.

14305 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Nyantakyi Bianca and Kegyeda Derek, $464,340.

14333 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Threatt Charita Lavonne, $406,055.

2605 Ridge Creek Ct, Midlothian; Keane Margaret A and Mary E to Commonwealth Redevelopment, $155,750.

14307 Riverdowns South Dr, Midlothian; Koh Katherina Oh to Parker Todd Mitchell, $630,000.

5641 Rohan Pl, Moseley; Gotchall Jacob D and Allison N to Lockie James Bernard and Tamara Marie, $410,000.

14013 Royal Crest Ct, Midlothian; Schoenfelder Vincent B and Cindy to Barrett Peter John and Linda Moorman, $1,100,000.

2902 Sagecreek Cir, Midlothian; Brewer Robert L and Tiffany A to Hansen Tyler and Chloe, $325,000.

2719 Sand Hills Dr, Chester; Frazier Shelby L to Sakowicz Lukasz, $209,000.

2613 Savage View Dr, Midlothian; Poljac Bakir and Rebecca to Gentry Jacob Aiko and Ashley Jones, $455,000.

7706 Secretariat Dr, Midlothian; Davis Kierra S to Leonzo Eiber Alexis and Wade Jessica Danielle, $285,000.

8330 Shepherds Watch Dr, Chesterfield; Duval Carol to Rogers William H, $335,000.

17625 Signature Trl, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Burton Corey M and Kathleen B, $598,867.

11630 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Morris Sasha J to Smith Jonathan K and Parker Hannah M, $337,500.

4701 Split Creek Ct, Chester; Landmark Associates Llc Of Va to Ilog Renato Valdez, $390,000.

2704 Stemwell Blvd, North Chesterfield; Ochoa Jamie Lynn and Rorrer Todd Mitchell to Allan Joshua Michael and Sophia Elizabeth, $310,000.

6534 N Stevens Hollow Dr, Chesterfield; Dean-A-Fore Properties Llc to Holland Charles Jr, $210,000.

4920 Stoney Creek Pkwy, Chester; Proctor Faith to Branch Lueretta Cook, $312,000.

7401 Sunswyck Ct, Chesterfield; Cagle Kenneth H and Liz to Zboril Emily and Moy Brian, $290,000.

8401 Tallion Way, Chesterfield; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Carr Sean Adam and Katherine Louise, $434,615.

8318 Tatterton Trl, North Chesterfield; Castillo Wilfred and Zaira Y to Banks Collis Spencer, $420,000.

17025 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Goonewardena Shehani M, $383,540.

13425 Tipple Point Rd, Midlothian; Creamer Clayton K and Brenda L to Whitten Alex and Holly, $650,000.

4907 Tooley Dr, Chester; Graves Michael O Sr and Terry E to Monroe Clatrina, $465,000.

2538 Traymore Rd, North Chesterfield; Rigsby Scott T Trustee to Rigsby Trice Willson, $285,000.

12437 Trumpington Ct, Chesterfield; Faiella William and Faiella Robert and Mclaughlin Denise to Richter Justin Matthew and Krista Mallory, $387,000.

3901 Victoria Ln, Midlothian; Harlow John R and Katherine S to Cava Stephen and Jenna, $475,000.

6407 Walnut Bend Dr, Midlothian; Lambert Douglas R and Tammy L to Saladino Joanna and Michael J, $475,000.

16806 Warren Crest Ct, Moseley; Carrique Bartolome and Sandra S to Aguigui Henry J and Caro-Aguigui Dara I, $580,000.

6741 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Stanton Marquus Blayne and White Patricia Ann, $312,275.

14304 West Shore Ln, Midlothian; Freeman Theresa M to Molaka Akram and Carrie Ann, $602,000.

6907 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Padinjarekuttu Siby and Theresa to Zinhu Belinda, $425,000.

4307 Wilcot Dr, Midlothian; Jordan Michael J and Penelope A to Patterson Vanessa Pace, $775,000.

12109 Winbolt Ct, Chester; Hatcher Charnell and Sonny to Shoman Saleh and Shehadeh Nehaiah A, $450,000.

1341 Winfree Creek Ln, Midlothian; Morris Susan M to Foery Craig K, $370,000.

1701 Winters Hill Cir, North Chesterfield; Brown Jowanna D to Pham Anne, $269,500.

11501 Woodmill Pl, North Chesterfield; Meador Norman L and Susan T to Yentes Josephine Sara, $359,000.

HANOVER

1.435 acres; Scott Swift to Daner Howard, $175,000.

9054 Aldingham Place, Mechanicsville; Shaun M. Sandlin to George Scott Knaggs, $399,000.

9341 Ashking Drive, Mechanicsville; Donna Francioni Proffitt to Morgan B. Eskanazy, $255,000.

6067 Barkers Mills Road, Mechanicsville; Linda K. Sullivan to Vicky M. Sullivan, $600,000.

Block A, Bell Creek Park; Atlantic Union Bank to 9300 Bell Creek LLC, $1,095,000.

9181 Bracey Mill Place, Mechanicsville; Christopher Paul Bass to Justin Frank Waddell, $350,000.

Building Q, Farmstead Condominium; CFalls II LLC to Farmstead Villas LLC, $438,000.

9487 Cool Spring Road, Mechanicsville; Sara Verret Farmer, trustee to W. Martin Myers, $160,000.

15085 Doswell Meadows Lane, Doswell; Angela Zimmerman to Joseph A. Twelves, $377,000.

7281 Edgeworth Road, Mechanicsville; Margaret M. Frye to Melissa A. Owens, $212,000.

10342 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Carolyn E. Duckworth, $387,000.

6788 Gardenbrook Way, Mechanicsville; Michael R. Scelzo to Scott Galilei, $350,000.

10432 Golden Sunset Court, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Ann D. Spivey, $386,222.

7605 Harris Field Road, Mechanicsville; Gary Allan Clements, trustee to James Larry Bailey Sr., $322,000.

9712 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Matthew Bennet Abrams, $565,825.

7341 Hunterbrook Drive, Mechanicsville; Paramount Investments LLC to Jeffrey B. Buckalew, $260,000.

9319 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Meredith Harrison, $578,015.

12040 Kenton Ridge Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to John Patrick Brown, $571,209.

6931 Lark Way, Mechanicsville; Julian A. Shelton Jr. to David C. Helton, $332,000.

Lot 1, Section 1, Bishop’s Park; Bishop’s Park LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $2,060,000.

Lot 17, Section 9A, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Gregoire Development Corp., $175,000.

Lot 3, Section 1, Sprouses Corner; Sprouses Corner LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $160,000.

Lot 8, Block E, Section 1, Mill Valley; Jeffery A. Coggins to Alan W. Jones Jr., $269,950.

9058 Lunette Lane, Mechanicsville; Terence Jerome Pendleton to Neal Sweeney, $414,000.

8192 Maney Drive, Mechanicsville; Rachael N. Fulop to Razuddin Faqirzada, $345,000.

8562 Meadowsweet Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Merry Anne Grimmett, $504,344.

9288 Monongahela Trail, Ashland; Sally Tucker Parker to Jesse Austin, $205,000.

15547 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Vanessa J. Dileo to Andres P. Perez, $400,000.

7615 Old Track Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher Steinbecker to Maynard Ray Shepherd, $370,000.

Parcel; Maxine B. Fleming to Christopher M. Maino, $158,000.

8084 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; Robert M. Snead Jr. to Dawn R. Jackson, $455,000.

11520 Primrose Lane, Rockville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to William C. Taylor, $716,098.

8329 Ridge Run Place, Mechanicsville; William Stanley Hiner, executor to Eileen Hiner Revcable Living Trust, $270,000.

11418 Rose Bowl Drive, Glen Allen; Aaron R. Nadlicki to Andrew T. Perkins, $360,000.

4428 Sandy Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Michael R. Smith to Evan Michael Smith, $234,000.

7078 Senn Way, Mechanicsville; Taylor G. Jones to Kelly J. Hager, $205,000.

10237 Slidingrock Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas P. Gunter to Jennifer P. Williams, $379,000.

10521 Stony Bluff, Unit 301, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Kenneth Humbel, $219,950.

9299 Swannanoa Trail, Mechanicsville; Sunnybank Properties LLC to Antony E. Xavier, $264,950.

207 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Michael Henry King, $424,112.

14061 Waltons Tavern Road, Montpelier; Wayne K. Waldrop to Sally C. Martin, $699,000.

7241 Woodberry Drive, Mechanicsville; Evan T. Click to Joseph W. Loyall, $229,900.

AMELIA

1.145 acres; Amy Marie Anthony to Paul Richard Neumann III, $150,000.

Lot 26, Block A, Genito Mills Estates; Victor Allen to H&A Investment Group Inc., $187,500.

11710 Water Wheel Drive, Amelia Court House; Mark J. Costley to David Cooper, $725,000.

CHARLES CITY

3.79 acres; Thomas Andrew Trapp, devisee to 20900 Old Neck Road LLC, $218,000.

7040 S Lott Cary Road, Providence Forge; April Edwards to Theresa D. Phillips, $240,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

503 Battery Pl.; Wilkerson, Roy E. to Roane, Alexandra, $165,000.

1500 Concord Av.; Swearingen Realty Co, to Silk Oak Investments Llc , $2,640,000.

2001 Franklin Av.; Integrity Bldg & Dev., Inc., to Jungbluth, Lester J., $285,000.

107 Huntington Rd.; Shelton, Johnie E. to Hicks Jr., David H., $208,000.

108 Moore Av.; Hall, Troy R. to Williams, Melisa, $180,000.

1206 Pleasant Dale Av.; Doss, Rodger L. to Toth, Jeffery R., $237,000.

519 Walnut Av.; Marks Sr, Craig D to Taylor, Beverly R., $160,000.

CUMBERLAND

2.01 acres; Deborah K. Partusch to Kenneth L. Skelton, $170,250.

44 Fletcher Drive, Farmville; Alfred J. Richard to Mark Sturdivant, $220,000.

DINWIDDIE

10 acres; HHC Poplar Springs LLC to Patsy M. Kelley, $155,000.

3.465 acres; Consolidated Process and Packaging LLC to Airpark Holdings FC LLC, $250,000.

24606 Brickwood Meadow Lane, North Dinwiddie; Willie J. Russell to Taneisha Coles, $179,600.

10516 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Kara Brianne Kilgore to Salwa Jaffar, $258,000.

25319 Ferndale Road, North Dinwiddie; Richard A. Grenoble to Jessica Mawyer, $229,900.

8825 Lake Jordan Circle, North Dinwiddie; William E. Nicholas to Willice Norman White, $190,500.

Lots 271-273, West Petersburg; Committed Real Estate Group LLC to Shawn Warren, $163,000.

8755 Turkey Run Drive, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Patrick M. Elliott, $411,076.

GOOCHLAND

0.96 acres; MT Designs LLC to Dustin Wayne Smith, $219,000.

4 lots, 39.695 acres; WJL Properties LLC to David R. Derian, $1,050,000.

7 lots, Section 1, Tuckahoe Bridge; Windswept Development LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $1,368,000.

3840 Cabin Road, Gum Spring; Catrina W. Case to Shelby Nadeau, $295,000.

2686 Dogstown Road, Goochland; Timothy Allen Meadows Jr. to Vahdet Melatic, $269,000.

4748 Fleming Road, Louisa; Thomas J. Bossi to Scott A. Kiebler, $285,000.

2475 Hillstream Drive, Rockville; Nancy Arnold to Shannon G. Jacobs, $484,000.

639 Longfield Road, Manakin Sabot; David E. Acey, trustee to John P. Middleton, $779,900.

Lots 20, 65, 70 and 78, Section 3, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $500,000.

12287 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Bruce E. Killian, $682,095.

2492 Perkinsville Road, Goochland; Debra S. Reed to Daniel Flippen Jr., $380,000.

4952 Shannon Road, Kents Store; Joseph J. Jankowski to Kyle P. Johns, $345,000.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels; Tudor Knoll Properties LLC to Eunice Tahsoh, $175,000.

3403 Clay St.; Robert T. English to Jeffrey W. Rapp, $249,999.

3016 Grant St.; Brian A. Orange to Megas E. Staples, $172,500.

Lots 7-10, Block 42, Battleground Addition; Richard T. Allen to Latara C. Ralph, $165,000.

406 Pin Oak Drive; Misty M. McAllister to Haley Blackburn, $165,000.

3305 Vinton St.; Ronald T. Joswick to Jacob Charles Roberts, $253,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; G Square Inc. to James G. Ewell, $330,800.

4216 Ambassador Circle, Williamsburg; Christopher N. Kerner to Hans R. Augustus, trustee, $589,000.

107 Barrows Mount, Williamsburg; Kelli King to David L. Kleppinger Jr., $450,000.

3648 Bridgewater Drive, Williamsburg; Willie Marc Edwards to Gary J. Chenkin, $435,000.

5215 Center St., Williamsburg; Christie Phillips to Jerry L. Beickel, $235,000.

3008 Cider House Road, Toano; David Floyd to Laura Ann Borchardt, $610,000.

4085 Coronation, Williamsburg; Vicki L. Hunt to Richard J. Young, trustee, $395,000.

1104 Eaglescliffe, Williamsburg; Douglas E. Cummings to Susan Beth Patridge, $355,000.

109 Ferwood, Williamsburg; David E. Olson to Jonathan Z. Trogdon, $499,999.

4025 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Monica Keen, co-trustee to Ian Goodman, $560,000.

4221 Greenview, Williamsburg; Steven R. Sheffler, trustee to Delores Williams, $364,000.

2011 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Kathryn Wingerd, $367,000.

129 Indian Summer Lane, Williamsburg; Geoffrey A. Scheibel to Ly Thao Tran, $227,500.

4532 Kingston Court, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Susan Malinda Valentine, $532,890.

3227 Leighton Blvd., Toano; Shannon M. Delaney to Steven P. Antonides, $421,125.

1503 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Sean M. Jolley to Diego Ivan Trenco, $150,000.

Lot 3, Meadow Lake; Hiram Dunbar Simkins to Peter L. Miczek, $780,000.

100 Ludkin Links, Williamsburg; Margot K.P. Schwamb, co-trustee to Angela Lea Middleton, $666,000.

6241 N Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; Randy St. Jean to Ann M. Ray, $406,500.

240 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to James Roger Radke, $327,075.

4656 Minuteman Way, Williamsburg; Erick Gracia to Jordan Lee, $275,000.

195 Nottinghamshire, Williamsburg; Catherine A. Belanger to Kerry Smith, $650,000.

3823 S Orchard, Williamsburg; Ryan M. Cross to Raymond T. Cingale, $260,000.

3 Parke Court, Williamsburg; Thomas M. Fugate to Grattan H. Tucker IV, $385,000.

7 Popeley Court, Williamsburg; Richard J. Young, trustee to David A. Hagginbothom, $555,000.

102 Proctor Circle, Williamsburg; Jonathan Weis, trustee to Maria H. Weiss, $247,000.

3802 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to James Hollowell, $391,924.

9625 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Anthony Conyers III, $419,860.

109 Samuel Sharpe, Williamsburg; Earl C. Croft Jr. to Dwight P. Michaels, $625,000.

334 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Alice A. Pastorius, trustee to Gregory L. Vandevere, $224,000.

30 Spring East, Williamsburg; Jill J. Rasmussen to Martha Daniels, $190,000.

205 E Tazewell’s Way, Williamsburg; CJL&T LLC to Raymond C. Smith, $407,500.

4904 Toddington Circle, Williamsburg; Jacob Polderman to Elizabeth Heath Rutledge, $450,000.

Unit 104, Pelhams Ordinary; David E. Kresslein to Kenneth Donald Keppler, $254,000.

3925 Vass Lane, Williamsburg; Benton L. Boone, trustee to Bruce F. Fisher, $285,000.

159 Wareham’s Point, Williamsburg; Kimberlee M. Hering, co-successor trustee to Bruce A. Phinney, $650,000.

3295 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Joseph Hutson Davis to Joseph B. Warren II, $439,000.

39 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Lynn A. Irvine to David K. Koch, $280,000.

KING AND QUEEN

2 parcels, 1.765 acres; Benjamin S. Rennolds to Mark Shuey, $430,000.

KING WILLIAM

2.73 acres; David K. Kelly, executor to Darrell Kellum Inc., $1,400,000.

106 Central Crossing Terrace, Aylette; Select Home Solutions LLC to Matthew D. Holland, $240,000.

323 Dylan Drive, Aylett; Almeta Robertson to Seth C. Price, $260,000.

2202 Forest Court, Aylett; Monica H. Harris to Melissa Mitchell, $226,000.

33174 King William Road, West Point; Mark C. Lenz to Todd Charles Williams, $270,000.

Lot 1, Liberty Tree; Micheline Marie Vermette to Sierra Bulthuis, $205,000.

996 Mill Road, King William; Kevin J. McInerny to Jeffrey L. Huey, $215,950.

530 Pine Lane, West Point; Michael R. Benton to Jacqueline D. English, $336,000.

3050 Southern Ave., West Point; Thea Lorraine Norman to Charles Edwin Dowdy Jr., $205,000.

341 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Kevin D. Opland, $301,629.

NEW KENT

0.483 acres; Kimberly Tooley to Eric Conrad, $167,900.

7.89 acres; Melanie Nissa Eames to Randall Jacob Masters, $347,390.

6454 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Colin Broadney, $390,055.

15520 Diascund Pointe Trail, Lanexa; William W. Tolson to Robert E. Cottrell, $629,000.

7556 S Franklins Way, Quinton; Amy L. McDougall to Kendra Briscoe, $345,000.

3436 Horseshoe Drive, Quinton; Sweet Homes Inc. to Marcelle W. Fowler, $349,500.

Lot; BMR Investments I LLC to John Patrick Derby, $150,000.

7521 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Samuel Alarcon to Carley Garris Lovell, $700,000.

5200 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge; Samuel B. Guin to Paul J. Gregory, $233,700.

11102 Royal Lane, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Cristyna R. Urquhart, $414,453.

5431 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; Kenneth B. Jolly to William Brian Taylor, $560,000.

PETERSBURG

1863 Arch St.; Lisa Englehart, trustee to John B. Murray III, $205,000.

3270 S Crater Road; John T. Wood to William A. Sizemore, $150,000.

145 Franklin St.; Samysale Constructon LLC to Christina Cooper, $256,000.

706 High St.; Jean-Luc Robert Adams to Raven Flight LLC, $211,000.

2941 Midland Road; Roger J. Butler, trustee to Timothy Mark Aronowitz, $227,900.

1759 Varina Ave.; Eminent Properties LLC to Chauncey Jones Monroe, $180,000.

POWHATAN

112.6 acres; Moore Properties LP to Meadow Grove LLC, $1,050,000.

9 acres; Gerald Walter to River City Equipment Sales LLC, $206,700.

3610 Bolling Road, Powhatan; Stonecraft Homes LLC to Christopher A. Donner, $310,000.

610 Butterwood Court, Powhatan; Christopher Rogers to Jennifer Lane McGee, $425,000.

840 Clayville Road, Powhatan; Kenneth Weidle to Nicholas J. Richel, $345,000.

1193 Flippen Road, Powhatan; Millbrook Construction LLC to Andrew M. Lambert, $286,000.

1630 Huguenot Springs Road, Midlothian; James Thomas Hunt Revocable Trust to Justin Glade Knight, $310,000.

Lot 19, Block B, Section C, Chestnut Oaks; J. Wayne Cosner to Timbercreek Building and Design LLC, $170,000.

4516 Mattox Crossing Court, Powhatan; Diana L. Love to Octoviano Rita-Bravo, $429,000.

2460 Mountainview Road, Powhatan; Jethro Benjamin Adams to Logan Alexander Kennedy, $235,000.

3950 Olde Links Court, Powhatan; Theodore Voorhees to Robert Lowder, $430,000.

2351 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; James Joshua Cogdill to Sandra H. Shawn, $180,000.

1965 Walnut Tree Lane, Powhatan; Eric Harris to Everett Myers, $375,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

5.024 acres; Bernard T. Hare Jr. to Charles A. Saunders, $188,500.

8020 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Kathleen Williams to Anita P. Hilditch, $277,000.

4915 County Drive, Prince George; Virginia Bend Inc. to Sanderson Propeller Ltd., $385,000.

4813 Lace Wing Lane, Prince George; Mike B. Jones to Shawn Akieva Green, $290,000.

Lot 8, Block 9, Section 5, Beechwood Manor; Robert H. Young Jr. to William R. Fisher, $286,000.

7165 Mourning Dove Lane, Disputanta; Russell E. Grant to Barry J. Kemp Jr., $265,000.

3724 Pepperwood Lane, South Prince George; Glen W. Hackley to Barney T. Hanegan, $255,000.

14500 Warwick Hills Road, South Prince George; Miguel A. Pedraza to Behanzin Bowen, $429,900.

SUSSEX

111.931 acres; Joyce C. Harwell to Monahan Farms LLC, $282,171.

5.08 acres; Stephen B. Rowland to Thomas Mason Temple Jr., $235,000.

Parcel; Sean C. Stanley to Eastern Woodlands Corp., $293,900.

WILLIAMSBURG

142 Berkeley Lane; Anne Polizos to Earl C. Morris, $337,000.

205 Lewis Burwell; Plantation Group LLC to Natalie Denise West, $269,000.

4148 Prospect St.; Katie Lynn Lee to David H. Woo, $393,000.