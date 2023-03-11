The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
RICHMOND
9 E 19th St; Keys Andrew to Echard Dalton And Rosen Sara, $207,000.
1501 N 23rd St; Carroll Stephen W to Hernandez Edgar, $195,000.
611 N 28th St; Morris Bradley S and John and Sue to Gorsuch Andrew K, $334,000.
2804 2nd Ave; Fitzgerald Victoria Augusta And to Velis Adan Rogelio And, $265,000.
1311 N 33rd St; Custom Deluxe Properties Llc to Risque Robert C, $275,000.
900 N 36th St; Yancey Andre E and Anthony Lee and to Billups Andrew Carey And, $260,000.
3007 3rd Ave; Baker J D And Katherine to Better Properties Llc, $179,000.
453 W 7th St; Eagle West 7 Llc to Morales Michael And, $819,763.
4212 Arrowhead Road; Mayfield Holdings Llc to Payne Lynn Antoinette Fiedler, $432,500.
4021 Augusta Ave; Smith Cheryl Marjorie to Tierney Joseph John And, $460,500.
3103 Barton Ave; 3103 Barton Ave Llc to Bigot Florian Francois And, $500,000.
1807 Blair St; Courtesy Home Buyers Llc to Trek Properties Llc, $185,000.
3600 E Broad Rock Road; Swansboro Llc to Vst Swansbro Llc, $2,000,000.
1657 W Broad St U8; Marchetti Christian Basil And to Goyzueta Puccio Giacomo E, $265,000.
2320 Burton St; Jsb Investments Llc to S L F Llc, $152,000.
3419 Carolina Ave; Bucchianeri Ellen to Regan Fayeruz B And Robert A, $335,000.
1815 W Cary St; Osc Development Llc to Xu Huangang And Ou Houying, $455,800.
4900 Chamberlayne Ave; Cunningham Wanda And Wilbert to Stolz Benjamin J And, $420,000.
304 Chimborazo Blvd; Mountanos Lauren to Shumate Matthew S And, $535,000.
2910 E Clay St; 2908 2910 E Clay St Llc to Abouzaki Llc, $475,000.
4408 Croatan Road; Gutierrez Curtis and Christy to Bell Leanna Lauren And, $560,000.
505 S Davis Ave U5; Oritt Eric J to Evans Elizabeth F &, $401,000.
3000 Douglasdale Road; Ho Johnny to Schad Steven P And Violet S, $643,615.
3909 Ellwood Ave; Hatcher Brooke F to Navon Jessica Lea, $550,000.
2419 Everett St; Mann Deborah to Weatherspoon Zackery, $158,000.
5909 Fergusson Road; Dice Jonathan E to Mugford Madison And, $575,000.
3415 Florida Ave; Bancroft Llc to Strasshofer Joshua David And, $363,000.
1015 W Franklin St; Van Blaricom David to Vallejo Rodrigo X And, $1,900,000.
5708 W Franklin St; Price Thomas B Ii And Sybil G to Preslar Jennifer Marie, $535,000.
3102 Garrett St; Devers Susan Marie to Reynolds Courtney E And, $520,000.
3321 Gloucester Road; Owens Kenneth W to Seng Wheeler John Michael And, $640,000.
2019 W Grace St; Glave Clark and Monica to Romero David, $1,100,000.
3323 W Grace St; Boyd David F And Terri E to Rommel Dina Jude And, $581,000.
1317 Grayland Ave; Anim-Somuah Dina A And to Charlet John Rother And, $455,000.
2115 Greenwood Ave; Padenich Todd D And Sara to Defoe Ian Paul And, $425,000.
2021 Grove Ave; Dowdy David S And Ziletti David to Unice David Robert And, $1,280,000.
305 N Hamilton St Uf; Frayser Inez G to Norfleet Bryan R, $245,000.
6520 Hanover Ave; Dadamo Domenick Jr and to Ryckman Troy Llc, $325,000.
2956 Hathaway Road U601; Hanke Barbara C Revocable Trust to Seay Sandra Kay Eldridge, $330,000.
2515 Hey Road; Rudolf Jaja Trustee U/W Of to Reyes Homes Llc, $180,000.
1301 Hull St; Quick and Easy Properties Llc to Jawad Property Llc, $500,000.
3229 Idlewood Ave; Davis W L to Aquarian Properties Llc, $325,000.
1805 N Junaluska Dr; Jones Zachary J And Alexa C to Williams Brandon, $330,000.
4000 Kensington Ave; Gupta Ankur And Williams Sarah to Wagner David C And, $845,500.
4225 Kingcrest Pkwy; Butler Ronald T And to Kochard Christopher Lawrence &, $1,421,000.
1202 Laburnum Park Blvd; Creighton Garland N Jr and to Stella Josha W And, $880,000.
3340 Landria Dr; Miller Robert E A to Jaza Llc, $325,000.
4600 Leonard Pkwy; Bryant Taylor C to Armstrong Edward A Iii, $608,500.
118 Lipscomb St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Simmons Chenise A, $198,000.
1505 Lynhaven Ave; Patterson Angela W to Leggat Douglas Scott And, $257,000.
2104 Maplewood Ave; Le Alexander Duc Duy And to Avalon Marie Elaine, $577,500.
1014 W Marshall St; Raghaven Vidya And to Swanson Adam And, $440,000.
2829 Midlothian Tpke; Crone Donovan Llc to Mewborn Jessica E, $250,000.
507 N Monroe St; Forrest Larry F to Amaya and Lemus Investment Group, $185,000.
2022 Moore St; Cisco David Shannon And to Gusukuma Luke S And Tran Helen, $369,950.
4200 Norborne Road; Robinson Robert A and Jacqueline to Simpson Robin St Patrick Jr, $150,000.
1419 Nottoway Ave; Marsh Kathleen to Angel Jacqueline Leah And, $387,000.
2101 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Chizek Melissa H And Matthew K, $428,120.
2037 Orlando Road; Briggs Joanna W and to Dream Property Group Llc, $154,000.
421 Patrick Ave; Ruga Estifanos B to Brown Carolyn A, $165,000.
815 Porter St U214; Welsh James J to Nelson Brooke, $275,000.
304 Rear N Belmont Ave; Hensley David D to Bruner Virginia And, $1,000,000.
3621 Richmond Hwy; M and A Real Property Llc to Maya Investment Inc, $900,000.
613 Roseneath Road U5; Walls Morgan D to Branch Dean And Todd, $281,000.
3831 Rusk Ave; Cherry Clarissa And William E to Granajo Luciano M Diaz, $161,000.
4505 Seminary Ave; Bell Barry and to Three Thousand West Clay Llc, $338,000.
830 Shelby Dr; Property Key Solutions Llc to Williams Joseph M And Shirley A, $399,000.
1904 Southcliff Road; Kucera Christopher T to Hermansen John And, $610,000.
3301 Stuart Ave; Mark Janice L to Zuck David And Rebecca Owings, $835,000.
2710 Stuart Ave U2; Manley Jean Pierre And Agnes to Loving James, $235,000.
5254 Tilford Road; Davis Heather L to Moye Valerie, $278,000.
301 Virginia St U1512; Ahmad Mohammad M And to Scott Diane E, $315,000.
4305 Warwick Road; George Daniel N and Cathy J to Vasquez Lilian Anabel Carpio, $210,500.
1524 West Ave U23; Kenley Gregory G And to Lewis Margaret G Revocable, $575,000.
1009 Willow Lawn Dr; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Kaufman Matthew And Megan, $530,000.
4235 Wyncliff Dr; Freeman Jasper to Willoughby Charles E And, $551,190.
HENRICO
2749 Acadia Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Dubey Vaibhav and Fnu Shivangi, $345,971.
6108 Almond Creek Ln, Henrico; Wright Asha to Taylor Hykeema Francine, $300,000.
609 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Shanmugasundaram Nagalakshmi, $640,440.
8408 Atterbury Dr, Glen Allen; Lyerly John W to Ahmad Asif and Ambrin Azhar, $457,650.
8403 Ballantrae Ct, Henrico; Disharoon Benjamin L &n O to Calhoun Kevin Edward and Sarah Mcewen, $585,000.
2 S Beech Ave, Henrico; Etheridge Ricardo T to 2 S Beech Ave Llc, $260,000.
5814 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Joseph Darrell P and Mikisha N to Melese Afework, $360,000.
5521 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Gransinger Megan K and Joseph M to Riggs William Randall, $275,000.
11612 Bosworth Dr, Glen Allen; Trapp John J to Mohanadas Sadhasivam and R Marimouttou, $732,010.
3016 Briar Ln, Henrico; Schlotterer Aaron and Victor James Jr to Schlotterer Aaron, $213,963.
12412 Brightwater Ln, Henrico; Treganowen Barbara to Dey Armistead W Iii and Jennifer Chevalier, $505,000.
1503 Bronwyn Rd U203, Henrico; Gardner Mary Anne to Davis Terri Fleming, $210,000.
4922 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Wang Guo Dong to Malaeb Jad Sami and Reem Nasr, $250,500.
2316 Carlisle Ct, Henrico; Choe Chihui to Son Mi Sun, $200,000.
8191 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Manthena Nirosha, $424,900.
1822 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Bar Emre to Berry Jennifer Nichole, $240,000.
12205 Chadsworth Ct, Glen Allen; King Paul D and Bree R to Evans Dr Jacqueline M, $664,450.
5205 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Trc Chamberlayne Llc to Cara Property Llc, $2,780,000.
1414 Chowan Rd, Henrico; 8446 Burnshide Llc to King Joshua L and Caroline E Powers, $350,000.
12004 Club Commons Dr, Glen Allen; Kreisler Leslie S and Ellen to Ruiz Angela B and Abelardo A Trustees, $710,403.
6313 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Canby Susan L and A M Howard to Tsilis Frances Michele, $237,000.
1900 Cool Ln, Henrico; Virginia Supportive Housing to Cool Lane Apartments Llc, $2,246,136.
6704 Cottage St, Henrico; Agg Properties Llc to Jacob-Rath Corinne Michelle and B R Et Al, $362,000.
4201 Dapple Grey Dr, Henrico; Jones Michael Dustin and Suzanne R Park to Morton Alonzo, $366,000.
6924 Dartmouth Ave, Henrico; Kim Sion and Junghwa Oh to Davidson Garrett and Paula, $485,000.
10209 Delray Rd, Glen Allen; Francis Paul R Estate to Raikes Walter Iii and Lauren M, $375,000.
9905 Drouin Dr, Henrico; Glover Kristin Anne to Mcketta John R and Lauren K, $1,250,000.
11308 Edgewood Farm Ct, Henrico; Fojtik James B and M R to Blanchard Robert Daniel and Kymberly G, $580,000.
201 S Elm Ave, Henrico; Groome Brothers Realty Co Inc to Austin Angela Marie, $235,000.
2426 Essex Rd, Henrico; Passmore Joel E and Nicole to Earle Gilbert Charles Iv and J Gates, $461,000.
9015 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Valiramani Jhaman D and R to Haitsuka Jon M and Alice, $322,000.
7741 Flannagan Ct U206, Henrico; Israt and Irtifa Llc to Dinh Jennie Thanh, $189,000.
8308 Forge Rd, Henrico; Livesay Glenn to Belvin Benjamin Foster and Alexis Page, $322,500.
8853 Foxway Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kumar Alok, $331,642.
5321 Francistown Rd, Glen Allen; Spain James R to Hindu Center Of Virginia Inc, $495,000.
5214 Futura Ave, Henrico; Artisview Properties Llc to Michau Michael Ian and Summer D Bowling, $227,000.
12528 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Yoo Won Sik and Mi Kyung to Mitchell Jane Kennedy, $425,000.
N Gayton Rd, Henrico; Edward Rose Development Company Llc to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $500,000.
10441 Gibsons Landing Dr, Henrico; Moore Joseph P and L M to Bezik Mark Jr and Nicole Grubich, $250,000.
10701 Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Sdp Partners Llc to Greb Jason M and Rachel J, $480,000.
1515 Glenside Dr, Henrico; Glover Gerald Wade to Gallagher Matthew, $285,000.
600 Grayson Ave, Henrico; Bailey Matthew L to County Of Henrico, $245,500.
1812 Greenstone Ter, Glen Allen; Mccloskey Aidan P to Padron Almedo Oscar Jesus and Dianeth S M, $340,000.
3972 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Amponsah Kwasi, $275,670.
1539 Harpers Ferry Ct, Henrico; Rand Herbert to Roberson Clyde and Christy, $162,500.
2002 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Danner Drew and Morgan to Veschi Stephen J, $410,000.
1000 Heathsville Ct Ua, Glen Allen; Weiss Dennis J to Pemberton Sharon L, $435,000.
5225 Hickory Park Dr Ua, Glen Allen; Mhh Builders Inc to Veeraneni Venkateswar Rao, $440,000.
8531 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; James Nay Llc to Turner Jasmine, $320,000.
12908 Houndstooth Way, Henrico; Sharpe Matthew D and Alexis C to Singh Jai D and Erin Wilson, $775,000.
12212 Hunters Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Huff Mark S and Patricia R to Marek Patrick R and Kimberly A, $817,499.
24 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Sullivan Joshua to Nichols Regina L, $235,000.
101 E Jerald St, Henrico; Prince Flooring Llc to Espey David, $276,000.
109 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Larmore Christine and William C Johns Iii to Turman Management Llc, $160,000.
2110 Kent St, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Curry Thomas F, $304,875.
2900 Kinvan Rd, Henrico; Loving Sharon A Estate to Charmok Jamal, $355,000.
1620 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Abi to Complete Home Design Llc, $260,000.
2001 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Godwin Bryce J and Sarah N to Turner Stuart D and Grace R Choi, $550,000.
4209 Lipes Ct, Henrico; Lightfoot Cassandra D to Scott Lisa Y and Johnny Junius, $232,000.
5001 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Russell Shamecka Denise and Sonya C Smith, $295,000.
9225 Magellan Pkwy Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Chinnapalam Sivakumar and S Sundararaj, $329,679.
3024 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Middleton Spence G Estate to Conrad Theodore I, $255,000.
2825 Mauldin St, Henrico; Owens Johnette D to Cary Chavawn and Nicole, $244,000.
692 Mccormick Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Sardesai Amit to Sardesai Amit, $343,528.
3031 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Noble Iii Llc to Dlb Opportunities Llc, $1,085,000.
6422 Millhiser Ave, Henrico; Trend Properties Inc to Redican Kyle J and Kayla L Davis, $320,000.
5013 Monument Ave, Henrico; Fain James B Jr and Margaret R to Spencer David S, $410,000.
5806 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Kettering Samuel F and Christin N to Moler Heathre, $852,000.
231 N New Ave, Henrico; Hhs Iii Llc to Erawha Llc, $150,000.
9306 Newhall Rd, Henrico; Romanosky Walter and M to Aldridge Kyle Anthony and Rebecca N L, $430,000.
2026 E Nine Mile Rd, Sandston; 2026 East Nine Mile Llc to Garver-Flanders Jan, $220,000.
10132 Oakley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Amin Bharat and Rimaben B to Smith Matthew S and Emma K, $367,000.
5266 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Cosby Kimberly, $497,864.
1208 Old Nelson Hill Ave, Henrico; Crown Clark E and Naomi P to Hood Brian and Virginia, $550,000.
Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Brown David S and Chris C to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $530,000.
13196 Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Pearson Thomas Dalton to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $1,450,000.
5413 Olde Milbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Treadwell Jenni M to Gomez Luis F Z and Carla Tovar Mercado, $475,000.
10933 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Rotella Christine C to Steinfatt Teresa R, $426,500.
1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; Lopez Jose S and Jaime E to Chhun Lysryroth, $193,000.
7648 Phillips Woods Dr, Henrico; Hackett Leo Jr and Elaine to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $390,000.
2116 Pinetree Dr, Henrico; Slatner Michael J and John William Et Al to Elevated Roi Llc, $165,000.
7600 Portadown Ct U2801, Henrico; Curtis Gary G and Sharon R to Tat Judy and Jenny, $165,000.
12342 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Dicenso Steven and Kimberly, $800,000.
7417 Red Hill Club Ct, Henrico; Holliday Linda A to Duncan Richard L and Kathleen A, $325,000.
1015 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Matthews David W Et Al Trustees to Wallmeyer James G and Anna Gabriela Cruz, $705,000.
6057 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Tissiere Stephen and Linda, $609,322.
1669 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Whiting Wayne S and Holli A to Kulp Douglas L, $273,000.
4127 Roundtree Rd, Henrico; Soileau Gilbert to Schell Patricia Jane Young, $320,000.
206 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $385,000.
2304 Salua Dr, Henrico; Barsoum Mina to Salazar Herrera Mario D, $255,000.
1409 Selma Ln, Henrico; Jackson Katherine H to Hunt Courtney, $334,950.
8055 Shrader Rd, Henrico; Northstar Academy Inc to Mirako Llc, $1,400,000.
5301 Smith Ave, Henrico; Atkins Cameron Blake to Dort Bryce and Taylor Hawkins, $285,000.
10102 Spinning Wheel Way, Henrico; Striebeck Richard B and Kelsey Z Crane to Farrelly Kevin C and Mary H, $462,000.
2743 St Elias Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Paleti Ravindra Prasad and S Kudaravally, $320,778.
2747 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Rose Jessica M, $368,984.
2409 Sterlingwood Trce, Henrico; Bryant Anne Merle to Eckel Gregg M and Meredith H, $615,000.
4905 Subrenda Dr, Sandston; Stanley Stephen D and Patrick E to Jacobs Zachary A, $215,000.
2620 Tavern Way, Glen Allen; Gnanaiah Arun to Ok Seunghun and Min Heo and Kyong Pak, $365,000.
8909 Tolman Rd, Henrico; Pearsall William P Jr to Lichiello Anthony Paul and Anna Doreen, $900,000.
8802 Turnbull Ave, Henrico; Dollard Gerald and Lilalee Trustees to Wade Natalie A, $320,000.
2209 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Bailie A Gibbes Jr and Carleton T and B T to Wirth Joseph, $285,000.
1571 Village Field Dr, Henrico; Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation to Evans Kinzo A and Lydia L Lambert-Scott, $430,000.
8804 Watlington Rd, Henrico; Ck Properties Llc to Adair Farhan T and Ashley A, $599,950.
2420 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Harriet S Laube Living Trust to Artiglia William W and Melody R Titus, $385,000.
2201 Westover Ave, Henrico; Taylor Shonte D to Darden-Harris Funntina, $200,000.
1123 Wilderness Dr, Henrico; Turn Two Llc to Ahmed Shanta and Mohammad M Rahman, $242,000.
4941 Willows Green Ln, Glen Allen; Buehrle Brad and Jennifer to Gourishetty Pavan Kumar and Annapurna, $625,000.
8005 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ditommaso Kristy Marie, $377,120.
509 Witchduck Ln, Henrico; Lovett Sarah L to Wooden Kevin Marcus, $272,000.
9615 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Kerr Anna Elizabeth and Robert Edward to Doughtie James, $270,000.
CHESTERFIELD
5908 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Streete Iretha and Roy, $306,480.
16319 Aklers Pl, Chesterfield; Youngblood Properties Llc to Benson Todd and Lori, $616,190.
5001 Alan Dr, North Chesterfield; Jrt Virginia Properties Llc to Sage-Richmond 1 Llc, $1,208,000.
12032 Almer Ln, Chester; Landings At Meadowville Llc to NVR Inc, $194,200.
11500 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Jones Danny and Stephanie, $531,560.
14406 Anglewood Ct, Chester; Campbell Mark W Jr and Crystal A to Hernandez Aisha C and Rivera Martinez Mauricio A, $300,000.
2413 Arrowood Rd, Midlothian; Augustin Idelin to Ball Amanda J, $350,000.
13000 Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Ellis Jarrad Tyler to Co Of Chesterfield, $420,000.
14607 Bass River Ct, Midlothian; Smith Benjamin J and Ault K N to Md Biz Llc, $246,000.
7030 Batten Ct, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.
5324 Beaver Spring Rd, Midlothian; Raqib Jomo S and O’neil Nicole L to Woolridge Vashaurna and Crabbe Charles, $435,000.
3700 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Coon Daniel Warren and Jamie Latta, $736,278.
9761 Bending Oak Dr, Midlothian; Edberg Brian R and Victoria D to Stockler Dylan J and Debra Jean and George J and Natalia Andreevna, $369,850.
9007 Blooming Ct, Chesterfield; Hallcom D H and Hallcom D N Trs to Mobley Betty L, $499,950.
2224 Bower Ridge Dr, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to White Angel E, $372,639.
1111 Briars Ct, U201, Midlothian; Pelligrino Juanita to Fair Joshua, $300,000.
12925 Broad Iron Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Renshaw Zachary T and Hedrick Allison J, $476,411.
2918 Brookforest Rd, Midlothian; Romey Noel E to Jesse Investment Properties Llc, $295,000.
5607 Burnage Ct, Chesterfield; Messier John Paul and Michelle L to Devine Thomas J, $440,000.
12507 Cameron Bay Dr, Midlothian; Davidson Monica to Brand Jaco Frederik, $329,000.
8732 Cardiff Rd, North Chesterfield; Choi Mo Kan and Lily Y to Shamblin Emily D and Nicholas V, $450,000.
6706 Casey Savannah Ln, North Chesterfield; Davis Latronia to Boisseau Christian Joseph and Hicks-Boisseau Shasmee Shontae, $310,000.
15620 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Danzey Deandra Monae, $509,900.
11942 Channelmark Dr, Chester; Harrell Alphonso Iii and Paula to Boyd Richard Jr and Walle Jennifer, $755,000.
14906 Chesdin Green Way, Chesterfield; Barron Enterprises Llc to Sherrill Robert E Jr and Annette M, $740,000.
11531 Chester Rd, Chester; Dkmc Holdings Llc to Atkinson Michael, $350,000.
1612 Clear Springs Ln, South Chesterfield; Phelps Patricia Pierdant to Macdaniels Galen P and Julie E, $430,000.
10330 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Sowers Joseph L to Palmese Devin Anthony, $170,000.
7200 Cogbill Rd, Chesterfield; May David W and Juanita D to Jones Tehran Leon and Veronica C, $435,000.
7018 Cogburn Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.
12000 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Capitol Builders Inc, $172,000.
12036 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Capitol Builders Inc, $172,000.
12924 Craftsbury Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Mcdole Brandon J and Amber L, $476,178.
11514 Creek Bottom Pl, North Chesterfield; Lee Yong Nam and Kil Im to Hernandez Orvin V Orellana and Hercules Jancy V Merlos, $272,000.
11200 Cypress Branch Dr, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $735,000.
8325 Cypress Pond Ln, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $735,000.
10407 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Thompson Robert and Siddiqi J E to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc, $422,000.
9105 Deer Range Rd, Moseley; Taylor Ryan Marvin and Randy L to Gregoire Development Corporation, $150,000.
5236 Dermotte Ln, North Chesterfield; Hart Gloria G to Vasquez Iidefonso, $282,500.
423 Dunlin Ct, Midlothian; Wiltshire Gary W to Warker Cherlyl D Trustee, $386,000.
12217 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Chen Ning and Zhao Zhongmin, $304,125.
11420 Edenberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Gould Mark W and Shaw Marilyn D and Hillman Marie A to Tucker Kevin Fitzpatrick and Mcrae Cheryl Lynette, $446,500.
11600 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Iron Mill Development Co Llc to Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia, $324,000.
11312 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Garland Charles E and Yvonne D, $386,299.
2213 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kedsadasak Samlanexay and Prachakbunchetsada Wathinee, $382,265.
2802 Falling Creek Ave, North Chesterfield; Hart Robert W Sr and Rose Marie to Morales Nelson R Zelaya and Belteton-Osaorio Jose A and Diaz Rudy A Juarez, $200,000.
15819 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Ellis Tambra B, $485,421.
4832 Fordham Rd, North Chesterfield; Fridley Christopher M to Wild Joshua David and Elizabeth Cohen, $308,000.
15530 Fox Haven Ln, Midlothian; Desimone Douglas J and Sheri P to Berry Joseph A and Laura K, $695,000.
1109 Francill Dr, North Chesterfield; Lowe Lois Estate to Davadi Homes Inc Of Virginia, $160,000.
15907 Gary Ave, Chester; Irby Daryl to Caton David Scott and Cox Katelyn S, $260,000.
8731 Gem St, North Chesterfield; Molloy Jodi Lumpkin to Homan Cheryl L, $410,000.
6705 Gills Gate Dr, Chesterfield; Adkins Consuelo D to Rodriguez Jose A Hernandez and Almonte Maria Yoeli Del Carmen Rodriguez, $315,000.
17907 Grand Haven Ct, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Kanduri Venugopal and Madhuri, $914,835.
6430 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Griffin Justin and Ciarra to Reyes Saul Soberanes and Shawnta, $470,000.
12220 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Yeung Rong, $298,170.
13707 Grove Pond Dr, Midlothian; Harvey Dolores G to Ziegler Michael J and Emily W, $535,000.
10604 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $397,800.
21200 Halloway Ave, South Chesterfield; Turner H O Iii and Angel W G to Griffin Cody Dillon and White Julie Lynn, $242,500.
6519 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.
6537 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.
13118 Hampton Colony Way, Chesterfield; Manns Christina C and Keshawn T to Tate Brian and Brianne S, $465,000.
5823 Harbour Hill Pl, Midlothian; Vrtiak George J and Gale E to Reiter Frederik T and Jamie F, $440,000.
9101 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.
9119 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.
14420 Heather Stone Dr, Chester; Butler Michael Wayne and Richie Patricia Kimbal to Full Draw Properties Llc, $150,000.
13970 W Hensley Rd, Midlothian; Decourcy Shawn S to Curtiss Phoenix L A and Kathryn E, $370,000.
8400 Highland Glen Dr, Chesterfield; Highlands Ltd Liability Co The to Highlands Community Association Inc, $500,000.
12623 Horseshoe Bay Ct, Midlothian; Abrahim Ezat M to Youssef Petronius N, $350,500.
5401 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Turner Clyde to De Souza Samuel G, $180,000.
4803 Inge Wood Cir, North Chesterfield; Ireland Paul J and Julie A to Bowers Aaron J and Jennifer J, $353,700.
10524 Jason Rd, North Chesterfield; Tobey Vicky H to Pfeiffer Ryan, $395,000.
18248 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Ngoune Brillant Tanga, $537,290.
14319 Key Deer Dr, Midlothian; Carter-Pettus Rose M to Kindernay Rudolph J and Vicky, $301,000.
8725 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; Kingsland Park Llc to NVR Inc, $218,850.
7700 Ladybells Pl, Moseley; Todd David L and Heather A to Spada James Allen Jr and Kharon Jeanne, $590,000.
8149 Lake Margaret Ter, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Bonner Donald and Gemmeth, $184,200.
2351 Lancashire Dr, North Chesterfield; Knight Morris E and Anna G to Gauthier Emma Clarice, $430,000.
9319 Lavenham Ct, Midlothian; Sekulich Randal D and Pamela A to Wohlert Charles and Alyssa, $531,200.
12416 Lewis Rd, Chester; Lewis Road Trust to Nye Chandler and Nunez Elvira, $210,000.
2609 Lisden Ter, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Moore Leah G and Samuel P, $494,978.
6131 Lookout Point Cir, Midlothian; Modi R M and Modi L R Trs to Lowe Mitzi L and Robert L Jr, $335,000.
5733 Magnolia Shore Ln, Chester; Hawks Charles C and Deborah L to Boschen Henry Iii, $340,000.
18219 Maple Summit Ct, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Bogart Zachary Nall, $656,014.
6717 Mason Dale Pl, North Chesterfield; Young Ivan Bernard Jr to Medina Roberto A, $263,000.
17727 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Nygaard Sheri L and Jeffrey C to Mohammed Alex J, $315,000.
15812 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to Homesmith Construction Inc, $180,000.
9254 Moldova Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.
7861 Nathan Ln, North Chesterfield; Cross Robert to Mussi David and Heather, $350,000.
5412 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Alexander Larry C Jr and Shaanna D, $390,750.
5473 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Meadows Llc to NVR Inc, $320,000.
3506 Nuttree Woods Dr, Midlothian; Atherton Robert E Jr and Atherton Richard Randolph to Elder Lara E and Elder Larry G, $400,000.
12218 Old Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Ward E P Sr and Ward J B Trs to Couch Kelly and David Emmett, $300,000.
1312 Oldbury Rd, Midlothian; Gerardi Christopher S to Lundquist Kelly M and Lundquist Maria and Lundquist Edward, $310,000.
18513 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Watkins Stacy Lamont and Brigette Gayle, $425,610.
9630 Pasture Hill Rd, Midlothian; Lawson William D and Carolyn C to Lauver Curtis C, $485,000.
5036 Pennbrook Dr, Chesterfield; Buchanan David J and Doreen M to Breitenbach Derek, $289,000.
12413 Petersburg St, Chester; Davis Ricky A to Alcalde Jerren M, $335,000.
12404 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Sp Swift Creek Llc, $335,861.
3575 Pierson Dr, Chesterfield; Bell Margie D to Mouzone James Maurice, $292,000.
18817 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.
12324 Point Landing Ct, Midlothian; Privott Raleigh W and Margaret C to Mancha-Ramirez Juan Javier Jr and Mancha-Ramirez Anna, $551,000.
4116 Poplar Grove Rd, Midlothian; Barrick Brian and Kandice to Casteel Anthony Joseph and Christina Frances, $390,000.
10625 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Tackett Lyndon J to Emmolo Frank A, $177,500.
2800 Queenswood Rd, Midlothian; Gibson James Bruce and Merri B T to Mcmahon Joshua James and Diana, $685,000.
15018 Rankin Dr, Midlothian; Condon Michael J and Soraya S to Perkins Andrew and Ayad Nancy, $680,000.
5712 Reedy Springs Dr, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Robinson Carolyn, $353,140.
4242 Richwine Rd, North Chesterfield; Gillespie Nancy R and Waters J R to Garza Nery Manfredo Cabrera, $185,000.
11512 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sodano Mark A and Catheine A, $608,880.
11917 Riverpark Way, Chesterfield; Forsythe James L and Kathryn M to Snow Brenna and Huskey Michael A, $340,000.
1631 Rotunda Ct, Chester; Velasquez Walter Et Al to Lin Fen Fen, $455,000.
16001 Route 1 , South Chesterfield; Sloan Richard E and Phyllis M to Blt Land Llc, $1,200,000.
18301 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Brennan Matthew Charles and Mary Caitlin, $549,055.
10218 Salem Oaks Dr, North Chesterfield; Aydlotte Julie E and Philip L to Schinkel Thomas O and Edith H, $390,000.
4501 Sandy Oak Ter, Chester; Guy Dwight C to Pink Elephant Properties Llc, $275,000.
6912 Sanguine Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.
16831 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Bahiru Helen Tigabu and Kibew Dagim Segenet, $491,229.
3307 Seaford Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Taylor Brent A and Pryor R L Jr to Lee Margaret Bernhard and Thomas Henry, $755,000.
8737 Shadymist Dr, North Chesterfield; Bishop Ann-Marie to Mclemore Johnnie Jr and Shantell Patrice, $300,000.
8406 Shepherds Watch Dr, Chesterfield; Stevenson Taiwo B to Cheng Anna Siu Man, $350,000.
8213 Sidlaw Hills Ter, Chesterfield; Faulconer Robert K and Jeanne P to Tate David E and Margaret J, $477,000.
12807 Sir Scott Ter, Chester; Davison Brian and Claudia B to Sorensen Toni M and Sorensen Emily M, $440,000.
14305 Sonnenburg Dr, Chester; Mcwoh Properties Llc to Meier David S and Abigail E, $300,000.
2854 South St, South Chesterfield; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $259,500.
21313 Sparta Dr, South Chesterfield; Sapphire Properties and Investments Llc to Hutson Albert Hunter and Taylor Nicole Ellis, $290,000.
14012 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Vanarsdall Joseph E Et Al Trs to Tolentino Marco A and Pereira Joadanny J Munoz, $360,000.
3761 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Matovu Moses to Wallerah Jeddy, $400,000.
17907 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Cheesebourough Myron and Rhonda Marie, $1,160,000.
9612 Summercliff Ct, Chesterfield; Starks Joyce L to Gray Duane P, $496,000.
2432 Sunset Hills Ter, North Chesterfield; Dennis Stephen and Lacy to Ford Ryan R, $358,000.
1301 Sycamore Square Dr, Midlothian; Weimer Wilma R and Parrish M to Edmunds John, $285,500.
1400 Tannery Cir, Midlothian; Van Deren Andrew Thierry and Van Deren Julia Nicole and Van Dern Mark Lachlan to Mikolajczyk Kathleen M, $360,000.
10717 Timonium Dr, Chester; Shearer Elizabeth to Bryant Joshua and Mangano Mariana, $265,000.
2531 Troycott Pl, North Chesterfield; Green Michael Everette to Martinez Gloria Perez and Perez Diege A Perez, $265,000.
18084 Twin Falls Ln, Moseley; Kennedy Gregory S and Juanita F to Manley Ryan K and Stpehanie N, $535,000.
9106 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.
9124 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.
9148 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.
9701 Virvos Ter, North Chesterfield; Emerald Homes to Lucas Sabra Anne, $415,000.
5901 Walking Path Ln, Midlothian; Cason George A Iii to Crawley Alicia Anton, $260,000.
407 Walthall Crest Ct, South Chesterfield; Lyle John M and Vivian L to Beck Tobalina and Stephen, $436,000.
6930 West Rd, Chesterfield; Dougher Joshua V to Ardoin Aimee M, $245,000.
1003 Westwood Village Ln, U301, Midlothian; Al-Obaidi Mohammed Et Al to Schutte Mary Elizabeth, $303,000.
15605 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Daley Aaron A, $490,035.
14201 Whirlaway Pl, Midlothian; Aboul-Hosn Chauki S and Serine C to Makar Alaa and Lawandy Afaf L, $400,000.
6313 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.
6411 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.
6618 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.
6701 White Daisy Ct, Moseley; Calderon Mauricio Morales to Gregory Charles E Iii and Jamie W, $625,000.
15300 Willowvale Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Kinsey Drew, $484,646.
7831 Winding Ash Ct, Chesterfield; Staylor Jonathan and Duncan A to Beasley Beth M, $320,100.
5409 Windy Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Hamill Janice A to Al-Nasser Fares Kamal and Al-Assaf Kafa Tawfig, $350,000.
2956 Woodbridge Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Kreynus Christian A to Bower Selena Lynn, $239,000.
HANOVER
0.8636 acres; Reid Butler LLC to Kevin Hedrick, $215,000.
13.71 acres; Albert L. Lutton III to Calvin Gene Davis, $230,000.
7359 Adams House Lane, Mechanicsville; Steven Michael Phillips to Albert R. Hall, $425,000.
8456 Atlee Road, MEchanicsville; Byron Sorg to Chelsea T. Harris, $260,000.
8082 Berkeley Forest Court, Mechanicsville; Patricia J. Lung to John T. Culley, $503,500.
6322 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; Vincent J. Leaks Jr. to Iris M. Schmitt, $500,000.
6471 Cardinal Way, MEchanicsville; Jeffrey T. Spangler Sr. to Kevin Shaughnessy, $360,000.
5378 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Hlodver Olafsson to Eric Steven Parmiter, $435,000.
8363 Curnow Drive, Mechanicsville; Equity 7 LLC to Kristina B. Alley, $335,000.
12318 Elmont Road, Ashland; Linda S. Tignor to Anthony Lee Williford, $450,000.
13082 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Christopher Cameron, $437,122.
11171 Gould Hill Road, Hanover; Paul S. Fox to Wayne Burton, $240,000.
9211 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Abhinav, $640,870.
6494 Hanna Drive, MEchanicsville; Sandra F. Williams, trustee to Dominique Spiers, $285,000.
10022 Holly Road, Mechanicsville; James K. Mitchell to Thomas John McHugh, $302,500.
15259 Horseshoe Bridge Road, Doswell; Sharon D. Moore, successor trustee to William H. Bond, $769,900.
6024 Jeff Drive, Mechanicsville; Inez R. Lewis to Charles Cameron Lewis III, $484,950.
11464 Laura Lane, Ashland; Cristobal Govea to Clairmonte A. Coppin, $354,000.
Lot; Susan Redd Stallings, trustee to Austin Hamlin Homes Inc., $156,000.
Lot 14, Section 9A, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $175,000.
Lot 2, Fairview, 10 acres; James C. Terry III to Allison Fisher, $668,000.
Lot 3, BC Industrial Park, 6 acres; Virginia Wood Processing Inc. to YWL Holdings LLC, $1,500,000.
Lot 4, Section 1, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $169,000.
Lot 71, Section 2, Hickory Hill, 50.276 acres; Hickory Hill Plantation LLC to James L. Swanson, $1,870,555.
6114 Magazine Drive, Mechanicsville; Rebecca McGeorge to Tank F. Young, $332,000.
6163 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville; Gayle Mitterer to Stanley W. Harper II, $350,000.
6047 Northfall Creek Parkway, Mechanicsville; James Bieger to Brent Andrew Edwards, $471,000.
Parcel; C. Denton Baker to Roberta Marie Rossi, trustee, $1,600,000.
Parcel; RJI Properties LLC to B&T Rental LLC, $1,900,000.
6160 Parsley Court, Mechanicsville; Taylor R. Ramey to Michael Ellis, $320,000.
8448 Pine Hill Road, MEchanicsville; Forrest Rice to Toddy C. Shoaf Jr., $280,000.
6022 Pond Place Way, Mechanicsville; John M. MacKay to Thomas Michael McMahan Jr., $437,000.
8925 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Jessica Collette to David Rittenhouse, $352,000.
8162 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Ryan L. Abrahamsen, $344,950.
9211 Sentry Station Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jeffrey S. Harris, $429,975.
10324 Spencer Trail Place, Ashland; Jennifer Walle to Ibrahim Jassas, $480,000.
9110 Stephens Manor Court, Mechanicsville; Roy Francis O’Hanley to Richard Kirk Moore, $610,000.
4280 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Garland Edwards to James O’Malley, $340,000.
7489 Thebrix Court, Mechanicsville; Jessica L. Norman to Merwan Z. Nassereddine, $520,000.
Unit 206, Building 8169, Pine Ridge Park Condominium; Pine Ridge Park LLC to A Step in Time Inc., $250,000.
14328 Western Riders Lane, Glen Allen; Matthew K. Davis to Caitlin Venable Rudzinskas, $955,000.
7973 Wynbrook Lane, Mechanicsville; Michele Dawn Cotton, trustee to Laura Anne Keller, $249,000.
AMELIA
1.46 acres; Joyce Drew-Ellis to Esvin Jimenez Andrade, $169,900.
4.8979 acres; Raymond G. Paul to Trevor David Johnson, $308,000.
18122 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; A. Clair Auker to Matthew Vaughan, $480,000.
17721 Whitaker Road, Amelia Court House; Michael Lowe, devisee to Thomas Colin Holderness, $324,950.
CHARLES CITY
8740 Ruthville Road, Providence Forge; James H. Burrell to Dominic Anthony Chirico, $240,000.
Parcel; Alexandria Youmans to Landon Blake Church, $270,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1213 Briarcliffe Dr; Key, Gail S. to Ehalt, Thomas E., $280,000.
100 Fairmont Dr; Mekis, Iii, George J. to Allen, Melanie E., $310,000.
123 Huntington Rd; Fenderson Iii, Charles R. to Loving, Brian M., $284,600.
3855 Perthshire La; Henshaw, Kenneth to Hicks, Brian, $300,000.
1801 Wakefield Av; Cone Investments, Llc, to Jones, Theresa, $160,000.
CUMBERLAND
4 parcels; Michael Papandrea to Ronald Alan Dolt Jr., $540,000.
57 Forest View Road, Cumberland; Jesus Lopez-Fuentes to Ashley N. Atkinson, $215,000.
162 Pleasant Valley Road, Farmville; Katie K. Stoltzfus to Henry K. Beiler, $150,000.
DINWIDDIE
1.4 acres; Brandin Tomlin to Jason T. Ferguson, $177,700.
5.6 acres; Baylaur Construction to Nicholas C. Price, $258,500.
25704 Ferndale Road, Dinwiddie; Carl McBride Jr. to James Karel Trefil, $350,000.
Lot 14, Block C, Section 2, Chesdin Forest; Gary D. Schumacher to Noel Alyce Mentzer, $217,360.
Lot 3, Grayson; Aaron R. Bobo to Piotr Rusek, $415,000.
4414 Orchard Drive, North Dinwiddie; Monica R. Boyd Anderson to Robert Jeffreys IV, $280,000.
GOOCHLAND
1.01 acres; Michael Leabough to Jennifer Arnette, $274,000.
2 parcels; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $277,858.
3.79 acres; Meghann E. Wraight to David Woodson Jr., $340,000.
8 acres; R. Michael Vandeweghe, senior administrator to John Fogg Twombly V, $426,864.
2504 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kelly Ann Mulligan, $612,145.
625 Dover Bluff Court, Manakin Sabot; Gary Gerard Hingst, trustee to Peter Breidt Conn, $1,860,000.
5920 Long Lane, Louisa; Ian M. Carr to Joshua L. Allen, $255,000.
Lot 23, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to James Thomas Carpenter, $825,000.
Lots, Section 2B, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $493,904.
15646 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Linda Conley, $559,131.
12659 River Road, Richmond; Bradford J. Richards to Joseph Miller III, $900,000.
5009 Shannon Hill Road, Kents Store; Blanchard & Associates Residential Contractor Inc. to Clarence Salley, $350,000.
12011 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Alcinda S. Sager, $516,650.
200 Wildplum, Richmond; John W. Mulligan to Jason Evans Logan, $852,000.
HOPEWELL
229 Bull Run Drive; Daniel M. Pisarek to Sheila Del Carmen Romero Lopez, $235,000.
1205 Liberty Ave.; Pamela D. Wilbon to Lisa R. Bullock, $215,000.
Lots 11-13 and part of Lot 14, Block 52, Battleground Annex; Jaime H. Blackmon to Leslie T. Harrison, $215,000.
Lots 28-29, Block 16, Woodlawn; Tonys Holding Co. to Orville C. Haskett Jr., $173,000.
Lots 6-9, Block 19, Appomattox Heights; Jacqueline B. Dean to Nancy Latham Barnes, $200,000.
3200 Vinton St.; James Wicker Traylor to Timothy K. Heimbuch, $455,000.
JAMES CITY
2 parcels; Federal National Mortgage Association to Stewarts Road LLC, $456,800.
2012 Back River Lane, Williamsburg; Franz X. Egger to Michael W. Evans Sr., $460,000.
4404 Betty Lane, Williamsburg; Nelson E. Traynham to James Michael Holdren, $240,000.
3013 Camrose Drive, Williamsburg; James City County to GFE Properties LLC, $1,891,363.
3008 Craig End, Williamsburg; Monica L. Gada to Martha Giegold, $254,500.
625 Dock Landing, Williamsburg; John Douglas Coath Jr. to Joseph Cunningham Jr., $1,500,000.
6021 Fox Den, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Marvin Antonio Calero, $362,000.
119 Greenbrier, Williamsburg; Andrea M. Smith to Zekotsolo Wezah, $540,000.
2027 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Danielle T. Russ, $414,760.
51 James Square, Williamsburg; Ioan R. Ban to Sarah O’Reilly, $222,000.
4200 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Kenneth Wiliam Thompson, $359,990.
108 Land’s End Drive, Williamsburg; Peter D. Muench to James Burden, $720,000.
7472 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Robert Franklin Petree to David M. Souliotis, $615,000.
Lot 137, Ford’s Colony; Daniel P. Patterson to James L. Atkinson, $650,000.
Lot 26, Travis Pond, Governors Land; Ryan B. Floyd to Jesse R. Reich, $971,000.
Lot 40, Nathaniels Green, Governors Island; Peter Boswell, successor trustee to Thomas G. Simons, trustee, $550,000.
4006 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel A. Piris to Joseph W. Bishop, $328,750.
9994 Mill Pond Run, Toano; Wade Carson, trustee to Emil Moschella, trustee, $749,999.
5907 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Todd Mitchell Fuselier II to Frederick Ingram, $455,500.
4640 Noland Blvd, Williamsburg; Leisa D. Meyer to Mehak Bhagat, $300,000.
207 Padgett’s Ordinary, Williamsburg; Timothy John Preston to Manjit Singh Dhillon, $167,500.
105 Powhatan Overlook, Williamsburg; Daniel Michael Muench, trustee to Leonard Clator Butler Jr., $731,000.
3202 Queens Path, Williamsburg; David H. Symmes to Christian S. Myers, $380,000.
504 River Bluffs, Williamsburg; Charles Ronald Kersh to David M. and Andrea M. Dorgan Revocable Trust, $840,000.
129 Saw Mill Road, Williamsburg; Ronald C. Glidden Living Trust to Brett Middleton, $1,200,000.
5311 Sloane Square, Williamsburg; Thomas G. Minogue to Cynthia F. Rich, $270,000.
6296 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; William Thees Jr., trustee to James Novelli, $421,000.
111 Tarletoon Bivouac, Williamsburg; Cory M. Merritt to Dewaine R. Torregroza, $265,000.
4063 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Philip A. Coghlan to Robert Wayne Marshall, $525,000.
Unit D, Tewning Business Center Condominium; Glen D. Starling to Plaka LLC, $325,000.
118 Waters Edge Drive, Williamsburg; David F. Zerda to Gregory Keith Harris, $420,000.
3263 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Theodore J. Finn III to Oscar Jaime Murillo Jr., $486,500.
137 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Beverly A. Rodriguez Pratts, $270,000.
KING AND QUEEN
3 parcels; Heartwood Forestland Fund VI LP to James M. Gibson, $300,000.
KING WILLIAM
423 21st St., West Point; Kenny Ward Hynes to Micah J. Freeman, $178,000.
560 Bridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton to Brandon Nathaniel Wilson, $386,990.
2212 Forest Court, Aylett; Leslie William Horton to Rosalind Tolson, $230,000.
6294 King William Road, Aylett; JMT LLC to Sandra K. Kile, $310,000.
770 E. Magnolia Ave., West Point; Connie Perry to Christi Harris, $290,300.
590 River Road, West Point; Robert Brown Vranian to Karl F Davis Burgdorf, $610,000.
2992 Upshaw Road, Aylett; D. Tonya Witherow to Jack Logsdon, $200,000.
NEW KENT
4614 Black Rail Court, Providence Forge; Charles F. Adkins to Michael W. Carruthers, $512,000.
7410 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Ahmed Tourkey, $340,990.
9131 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Joshua Janderwski, $411,772.
6701 Lakemont Road, Quinton; David B. Adkins to Brett M. Whitlow, $220,000.
Lots, Landbay 5, Section 3, Townhomes at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $258,000.
7764 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jose Juan Torres, $466,990.
6849 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; Ronald Byrd to Matthew Allan Cornett, $315,000.
7493 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; David A. Swynford to Jason Loucks, $690,000.
3298 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Charles W. Hatcher, $334,509.
7557 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Lee Ann Priddy, $347,165.
7800 Timber Drive, Quinton; Erven S. Tyler Jr. to Eric M. Menser, $400,000.
6505 Washington Road, Quinton; Tonya Witherow to Antonio Williams, $300,000.
PETERSBURG
1711 Berkeley Ave.; Tharon A. Giddens II to John M. Haviland, $212,000.
260 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Eugene Thompson Jr., $300,460.
2781 Frontage Road; Virginia Abrasives Corp. to Service Road Petersburg Virginia LLC, $5,700,000.
938 Hampton Road; Mary W. Hodges to Tyshanda Jones, $224,000.
100 Lafayette St.; 510 High Street LLC to TRP High Street LLC, $875,000.
1041 Nottoway St.; Richmond Wholesale Deals LLC to Chandler Holdings LLC, $420,000.
3301 E Princeton Road; Donald L. Struminger to Stephanie Young, $415,000.
746 St. John St.; Nilsa Granados to Luis Ramos Soto, $250,000.
902 W Wythe St.; Ruben A. Benjamins to Yolanda R. Bullock, $180,000.
POWHATAN
1.838 acres; Sowers LLC to New Dorset Venture LLC, $150,000.
53.7 acres; John F. Rick to Alexander Dupont Smith, $1,100,000.
6116 Autumn Bluff Road, Powhatan; Kenneth A. Cook to Amity D. Pickeral, $625,200.
3635 Branch Springs Road, Powhatan; Five Star Construction LLC to Jeffrey Cook, $569,900.
3782 Donavon Mill Court, Powhatan; James F. Diggins to Cherry Torkelsen, $536,000.
922 Genito West Blvd., Moseley; Harold R. Robb to Cheyenne Leigh Rudd, $462,000.
1608 Lakeside Drive, Powhatan; Eddy A. Rivera to Sean Grogan, $330,000.
Lot 26, Section 4, resubdivision of Section 3, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Brett W. Paulin, $173,000.
Lot 8, Section B, The Preserve at Huguenot; Robert P. Norton to Matthew J. Nobles, $250,000.
1995 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Gregory J. Goergen to Larry E. Liford Jr., $535,000.
Parcel 3, 10 acres, Worsham Farms; Coonwill LLC to Reid Dillard Sowder, $165,000.
3419 Sherwood Bluff Way, Powhatan; Tina L. Hall, devisee to Pattie Z. Dillon, $360,450.
5826 Trenholm Woods Drive, Powhatan; Stephen M. Dobbs to Joshua Fried, $350,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
167.9 acres; Michael J. Bogese Jr. Revocable Trust to 644 LLC, $349,102.
14100 Arwood Road, Disputanta; JC Design Homes LLC to Daniel John Balogna, $230,000.
2276 Fountain Ridge Road, North Prince George; Baljit M. Harnain to Craig R. Hoosier, $440,000.
10432 Jordan Parkway, North Prince George; Robert J. Fierro to Sameh Khatib, $450,000.
Lot 6, Patram Place; Brenda P. White to Joshua S. Young, $250,000.
11825 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Jackson Morrissey to Adam W. Bear, $365,000.
Parcel; NLD Petersburg LLC to 4525 Country Drive LLC, $8,206,143.
19505 Tyler Court, Prince George; Amy M. Phillips to Heather L. Cantu, $385,000.
SUSSEX
2.204 acres; Paras Hospitality LLC to Kishna Stony Creek LLC, $6,200,000.
106 W Main St., Wakefield; Roberto M. Esquivel to Socrates Brian Fernandez, $299,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
508 S Boundary St.; Mary E. Reid to George W. Arbogust, $394,000.
602 Indian Springs Court; Bernice S.C. Larson, co-trustee to Brett R. Brehm, $705,000.
118 Meeting Place; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Janice Robins, $385,000.
411 Quarterpath Road; Heather Lynn Adams to John Gordy, $330,000.
237 Woodmere Drive, Unit D; Fiona Mary McKee to Zhan Ma, $265,000.