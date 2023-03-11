The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

9 E 19th St; Keys Andrew to Echard Dalton And Rosen Sara, $207,000.

1501 N 23rd St; Carroll Stephen W to Hernandez Edgar, $195,000.

611 N 28th St; Morris Bradley S and John and Sue to Gorsuch Andrew K, $334,000.

2804 2nd Ave; Fitzgerald Victoria Augusta And to Velis Adan Rogelio And, $265,000.

1311 N 33rd St; Custom Deluxe Properties Llc to Risque Robert C, $275,000.

900 N 36th St; Yancey Andre E and Anthony Lee and to Billups Andrew Carey And, $260,000.

3007 3rd Ave; Baker J D And Katherine to Better Properties Llc, $179,000.

453 W 7th St; Eagle West 7 Llc to Morales Michael And, $819,763.

4212 Arrowhead Road; Mayfield Holdings Llc to Payne Lynn Antoinette Fiedler, $432,500.

4021 Augusta Ave; Smith Cheryl Marjorie to Tierney Joseph John And, $460,500.

3103 Barton Ave; 3103 Barton Ave Llc to Bigot Florian Francois And, $500,000.

1807 Blair St; Courtesy Home Buyers Llc to Trek Properties Llc, $185,000.

3600 E Broad Rock Road; Swansboro Llc to Vst Swansbro Llc, $2,000,000.

1657 W Broad St U8; Marchetti Christian Basil And to Goyzueta Puccio Giacomo E, $265,000.

2320 Burton St; Jsb Investments Llc to S L F Llc, $152,000.

3419 Carolina Ave; Bucchianeri Ellen to Regan Fayeruz B And Robert A, $335,000.

1815 W Cary St; Osc Development Llc to Xu Huangang And Ou Houying, $455,800.

4900 Chamberlayne Ave; Cunningham Wanda And Wilbert to Stolz Benjamin J And, $420,000.

304 Chimborazo Blvd; Mountanos Lauren to Shumate Matthew S And, $535,000.

2910 E Clay St; 2908 2910 E Clay St Llc to Abouzaki Llc, $475,000.

4408 Croatan Road; Gutierrez Curtis and Christy to Bell Leanna Lauren And, $560,000.

505 S Davis Ave U5; Oritt Eric J to Evans Elizabeth F &, $401,000.

3000 Douglasdale Road; Ho Johnny to Schad Steven P And Violet S, $643,615.

3909 Ellwood Ave; Hatcher Brooke F to Navon Jessica Lea, $550,000.

2419 Everett St; Mann Deborah to Weatherspoon Zackery, $158,000.

5909 Fergusson Road; Dice Jonathan E to Mugford Madison And, $575,000.

3415 Florida Ave; Bancroft Llc to Strasshofer Joshua David And, $363,000.

1015 W Franklin St; Van Blaricom David to Vallejo Rodrigo X And, $1,900,000.

5708 W Franklin St; Price Thomas B Ii And Sybil G to Preslar Jennifer Marie, $535,000.

3102 Garrett St; Devers Susan Marie to Reynolds Courtney E And, $520,000.

3321 Gloucester Road; Owens Kenneth W to Seng Wheeler John Michael And, $640,000.

2019 W Grace St; Glave Clark and Monica to Romero David, $1,100,000.

3323 W Grace St; Boyd David F And Terri E to Rommel Dina Jude And, $581,000.

1317 Grayland Ave; Anim-Somuah Dina A And to Charlet John Rother And, $455,000.

2115 Greenwood Ave; Padenich Todd D And Sara to Defoe Ian Paul And, $425,000.

2021 Grove Ave; Dowdy David S And Ziletti David to Unice David Robert And, $1,280,000.

305 N Hamilton St Uf; Frayser Inez G to Norfleet Bryan R, $245,000.

6520 Hanover Ave; Dadamo Domenick Jr and to Ryckman Troy Llc, $325,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U601; Hanke Barbara C Revocable Trust to Seay Sandra Kay Eldridge, $330,000.

2515 Hey Road; Rudolf Jaja Trustee U/W Of to Reyes Homes Llc, $180,000.

1301 Hull St; Quick and Easy Properties Llc to Jawad Property Llc, $500,000.

3229 Idlewood Ave; Davis W L to Aquarian Properties Llc, $325,000.

1805 N Junaluska Dr; Jones Zachary J And Alexa C to Williams Brandon, $330,000.

4000 Kensington Ave; Gupta Ankur And Williams Sarah to Wagner David C And, $845,500.

4225 Kingcrest Pkwy; Butler Ronald T And to Kochard Christopher Lawrence &, $1,421,000.

1202 Laburnum Park Blvd; Creighton Garland N Jr and to Stella Josha W And, $880,000.

3340 Landria Dr; Miller Robert E A to Jaza Llc, $325,000.

4600 Leonard Pkwy; Bryant Taylor C to Armstrong Edward A Iii, $608,500.

118 Lipscomb St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Simmons Chenise A, $198,000.

1505 Lynhaven Ave; Patterson Angela W to Leggat Douglas Scott And, $257,000.

2104 Maplewood Ave; Le Alexander Duc Duy And to Avalon Marie Elaine, $577,500.

1014 W Marshall St; Raghaven Vidya And to Swanson Adam And, $440,000.

2829 Midlothian Tpke; Crone Donovan Llc to Mewborn Jessica E, $250,000.

507 N Monroe St; Forrest Larry F to Amaya and Lemus Investment Group, $185,000.

2022 Moore St; Cisco David Shannon And to Gusukuma Luke S And Tran Helen, $369,950.

4200 Norborne Road; Robinson Robert A and Jacqueline to Simpson Robin St Patrick Jr, $150,000.

1419 Nottoway Ave; Marsh Kathleen to Angel Jacqueline Leah And, $387,000.

2101 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Chizek Melissa H And Matthew K, $428,120.

2037 Orlando Road; Briggs Joanna W and to Dream Property Group Llc, $154,000.

421 Patrick Ave; Ruga Estifanos B to Brown Carolyn A, $165,000.

815 Porter St U214; Welsh James J to Nelson Brooke, $275,000.

304 Rear N Belmont Ave; Hensley David D to Bruner Virginia And, $1,000,000.

3621 Richmond Hwy; M and A Real Property Llc to Maya Investment Inc, $900,000.

613 Roseneath Road U5; Walls Morgan D to Branch Dean And Todd, $281,000.

3831 Rusk Ave; Cherry Clarissa And William E to Granajo Luciano M Diaz, $161,000.

4505 Seminary Ave; Bell Barry and to Three Thousand West Clay Llc, $338,000.

830 Shelby Dr; Property Key Solutions Llc to Williams Joseph M And Shirley A, $399,000.

1904 Southcliff Road; Kucera Christopher T to Hermansen John And, $610,000.

3301 Stuart Ave; Mark Janice L to Zuck David And Rebecca Owings, $835,000.

2710 Stuart Ave U2; Manley Jean Pierre And Agnes to Loving James, $235,000.

5254 Tilford Road; Davis Heather L to Moye Valerie, $278,000.

301 Virginia St U1512; Ahmad Mohammad M And to Scott Diane E, $315,000.

4305 Warwick Road; George Daniel N and Cathy J to Vasquez Lilian Anabel Carpio, $210,500.

1524 West Ave U23; Kenley Gregory G And to Lewis Margaret G Revocable, $575,000.

1009 Willow Lawn Dr; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Kaufman Matthew And Megan, $530,000.

4235 Wyncliff Dr; Freeman Jasper to Willoughby Charles E And, $551,190.

HENRICO

2749 Acadia Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Dubey Vaibhav and Fnu Shivangi, $345,971.

6108 Almond Creek Ln, Henrico; Wright Asha to Taylor Hykeema Francine, $300,000.

609 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Shanmugasundaram Nagalakshmi, $640,440.

8408 Atterbury Dr, Glen Allen; Lyerly John W to Ahmad Asif and Ambrin Azhar, $457,650.

8403 Ballantrae Ct, Henrico; Disharoon Benjamin L &n O to Calhoun Kevin Edward and Sarah Mcewen, $585,000.

2 S Beech Ave, Henrico; Etheridge Ricardo T to 2 S Beech Ave Llc, $260,000.

5814 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Joseph Darrell P and Mikisha N to Melese Afework, $360,000.

5521 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Gransinger Megan K and Joseph M to Riggs William Randall, $275,000.

11612 Bosworth Dr, Glen Allen; Trapp John J to Mohanadas Sadhasivam and R Marimouttou, $732,010.

3016 Briar Ln, Henrico; Schlotterer Aaron and Victor James Jr to Schlotterer Aaron, $213,963.

12412 Brightwater Ln, Henrico; Treganowen Barbara to Dey Armistead W Iii and Jennifer Chevalier, $505,000.

1503 Bronwyn Rd U203, Henrico; Gardner Mary Anne to Davis Terri Fleming, $210,000.

4922 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Wang Guo Dong to Malaeb Jad Sami and Reem Nasr, $250,500.

2316 Carlisle Ct, Henrico; Choe Chihui to Son Mi Sun, $200,000.

8191 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Manthena Nirosha, $424,900.

1822 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Bar Emre to Berry Jennifer Nichole, $240,000.

12205 Chadsworth Ct, Glen Allen; King Paul D and Bree R to Evans Dr Jacqueline M, $664,450.

5205 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Trc Chamberlayne Llc to Cara Property Llc, $2,780,000.

1414 Chowan Rd, Henrico; 8446 Burnshide Llc to King Joshua L and Caroline E Powers, $350,000.

12004 Club Commons Dr, Glen Allen; Kreisler Leslie S and Ellen to Ruiz Angela B and Abelardo A Trustees, $710,403.

6313 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Canby Susan L and A M Howard to Tsilis Frances Michele, $237,000.

1900 Cool Ln, Henrico; Virginia Supportive Housing to Cool Lane Apartments Llc, $2,246,136.

6704 Cottage St, Henrico; Agg Properties Llc to Jacob-Rath Corinne Michelle and B R Et Al, $362,000.

4201 Dapple Grey Dr, Henrico; Jones Michael Dustin and Suzanne R Park to Morton Alonzo, $366,000.

6924 Dartmouth Ave, Henrico; Kim Sion and Junghwa Oh to Davidson Garrett and Paula, $485,000.

10209 Delray Rd, Glen Allen; Francis Paul R Estate to Raikes Walter Iii and Lauren M, $375,000.

9905 Drouin Dr, Henrico; Glover Kristin Anne to Mcketta John R and Lauren K, $1,250,000.

11308 Edgewood Farm Ct, Henrico; Fojtik James B and M R to Blanchard Robert Daniel and Kymberly G, $580,000.

201 S Elm Ave, Henrico; Groome Brothers Realty Co Inc to Austin Angela Marie, $235,000.

2426 Essex Rd, Henrico; Passmore Joel E and Nicole to Earle Gilbert Charles Iv and J Gates, $461,000.

9015 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Valiramani Jhaman D and R to Haitsuka Jon M and Alice, $322,000.

7741 Flannagan Ct U206, Henrico; Israt and Irtifa Llc to Dinh Jennie Thanh, $189,000.

8308 Forge Rd, Henrico; Livesay Glenn to Belvin Benjamin Foster and Alexis Page, $322,500.

8853 Foxway Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kumar Alok, $331,642.

5321 Francistown Rd, Glen Allen; Spain James R to Hindu Center Of Virginia Inc, $495,000.

5214 Futura Ave, Henrico; Artisview Properties Llc to Michau Michael Ian and Summer D Bowling, $227,000.

12528 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Yoo Won Sik and Mi Kyung to Mitchell Jane Kennedy, $425,000.

N Gayton Rd, Henrico; Edward Rose Development Company Llc to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $500,000.

10441 Gibsons Landing Dr, Henrico; Moore Joseph P and L M to Bezik Mark Jr and Nicole Grubich, $250,000.

10701 Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Sdp Partners Llc to Greb Jason M and Rachel J, $480,000.

1515 Glenside Dr, Henrico; Glover Gerald Wade to Gallagher Matthew, $285,000.

600 Grayson Ave, Henrico; Bailey Matthew L to County Of Henrico, $245,500.

1812 Greenstone Ter, Glen Allen; Mccloskey Aidan P to Padron Almedo Oscar Jesus and Dianeth S M, $340,000.

3972 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Amponsah Kwasi, $275,670.

1539 Harpers Ferry Ct, Henrico; Rand Herbert to Roberson Clyde and Christy, $162,500.

2002 Haviland Dr, Henrico; Danner Drew and Morgan to Veschi Stephen J, $410,000.

1000 Heathsville Ct Ua, Glen Allen; Weiss Dennis J to Pemberton Sharon L, $435,000.

5225 Hickory Park Dr Ua, Glen Allen; Mhh Builders Inc to Veeraneni Venkateswar Rao, $440,000.

8531 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; James Nay Llc to Turner Jasmine, $320,000.

12908 Houndstooth Way, Henrico; Sharpe Matthew D and Alexis C to Singh Jai D and Erin Wilson, $775,000.

12212 Hunters Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Huff Mark S and Patricia R to Marek Patrick R and Kimberly A, $817,499.

24 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Sullivan Joshua to Nichols Regina L, $235,000.

101 E Jerald St, Henrico; Prince Flooring Llc to Espey David, $276,000.

109 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Larmore Christine and William C Johns Iii to Turman Management Llc, $160,000.

2110 Kent St, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Curry Thomas F, $304,875.

2900 Kinvan Rd, Henrico; Loving Sharon A Estate to Charmok Jamal, $355,000.

1620 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Abi to Complete Home Design Llc, $260,000.

2001 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Godwin Bryce J and Sarah N to Turner Stuart D and Grace R Choi, $550,000.

4209 Lipes Ct, Henrico; Lightfoot Cassandra D to Scott Lisa Y and Johnny Junius, $232,000.

5001 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Russell Shamecka Denise and Sonya C Smith, $295,000.

9225 Magellan Pkwy Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Chinnapalam Sivakumar and S Sundararaj, $329,679.

3024 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Middleton Spence G Estate to Conrad Theodore I, $255,000.

2825 Mauldin St, Henrico; Owens Johnette D to Cary Chavawn and Nicole, $244,000.

692 Mccormick Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Sardesai Amit to Sardesai Amit, $343,528.

3031 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Noble Iii Llc to Dlb Opportunities Llc, $1,085,000.

6422 Millhiser Ave, Henrico; Trend Properties Inc to Redican Kyle J and Kayla L Davis, $320,000.

5013 Monument Ave, Henrico; Fain James B Jr and Margaret R to Spencer David S, $410,000.

5806 Morningside Dr, Henrico; Kettering Samuel F and Christin N to Moler Heathre, $852,000.

231 N New Ave, Henrico; Hhs Iii Llc to Erawha Llc, $150,000.

9306 Newhall Rd, Henrico; Romanosky Walter and M to Aldridge Kyle Anthony and Rebecca N L, $430,000.

2026 E Nine Mile Rd, Sandston; 2026 East Nine Mile Llc to Garver-Flanders Jan, $220,000.

10132 Oakley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Amin Bharat and Rimaben B to Smith Matthew S and Emma K, $367,000.

5266 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Cosby Kimberly, $497,864.

1208 Old Nelson Hill Ave, Henrico; Crown Clark E and Naomi P to Hood Brian and Virginia, $550,000.

Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Brown David S and Chris C to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $530,000.

13196 Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Pearson Thomas Dalton to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $1,450,000.

5413 Olde Milbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Treadwell Jenni M to Gomez Luis F Z and Carla Tovar Mercado, $475,000.

10933 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Rotella Christine C to Steinfatt Teresa R, $426,500.

1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; Lopez Jose S and Jaime E to Chhun Lysryroth, $193,000.

7648 Phillips Woods Dr, Henrico; Hackett Leo Jr and Elaine to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $390,000.

2116 Pinetree Dr, Henrico; Slatner Michael J and John William Et Al to Elevated Roi Llc, $165,000.

7600 Portadown Ct U2801, Henrico; Curtis Gary G and Sharon R to Tat Judy and Jenny, $165,000.

12342 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Dicenso Steven and Kimberly, $800,000.

7417 Red Hill Club Ct, Henrico; Holliday Linda A to Duncan Richard L and Kathleen A, $325,000.

1015 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Matthews David W Et Al Trustees to Wallmeyer James G and Anna Gabriela Cruz, $705,000.

6057 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Tissiere Stephen and Linda, $609,322.

1669 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Whiting Wayne S and Holli A to Kulp Douglas L, $273,000.

4127 Roundtree Rd, Henrico; Soileau Gilbert to Schell Patricia Jane Young, $320,000.

206 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $385,000.

2304 Salua Dr, Henrico; Barsoum Mina to Salazar Herrera Mario D, $255,000.

1409 Selma Ln, Henrico; Jackson Katherine H to Hunt Courtney, $334,950.

8055 Shrader Rd, Henrico; Northstar Academy Inc to Mirako Llc, $1,400,000.

5301 Smith Ave, Henrico; Atkins Cameron Blake to Dort Bryce and Taylor Hawkins, $285,000.

10102 Spinning Wheel Way, Henrico; Striebeck Richard B and Kelsey Z Crane to Farrelly Kevin C and Mary H, $462,000.

2743 St Elias Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Paleti Ravindra Prasad and S Kudaravally, $320,778.

2747 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Rose Jessica M, $368,984.

2409 Sterlingwood Trce, Henrico; Bryant Anne Merle to Eckel Gregg M and Meredith H, $615,000.

4905 Subrenda Dr, Sandston; Stanley Stephen D and Patrick E to Jacobs Zachary A, $215,000.

2620 Tavern Way, Glen Allen; Gnanaiah Arun to Ok Seunghun and Min Heo and Kyong Pak, $365,000.

8909 Tolman Rd, Henrico; Pearsall William P Jr to Lichiello Anthony Paul and Anna Doreen, $900,000.

8802 Turnbull Ave, Henrico; Dollard Gerald and Lilalee Trustees to Wade Natalie A, $320,000.

2209 Vandover Rd, Henrico; Bailie A Gibbes Jr and Carleton T and B T to Wirth Joseph, $285,000.

1571 Village Field Dr, Henrico; Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation to Evans Kinzo A and Lydia L Lambert-Scott, $430,000.

8804 Watlington Rd, Henrico; Ck Properties Llc to Adair Farhan T and Ashley A, $599,950.

2420 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Harriet S Laube Living Trust to Artiglia William W and Melody R Titus, $385,000.

2201 Westover Ave, Henrico; Taylor Shonte D to Darden-Harris Funntina, $200,000.

1123 Wilderness Dr, Henrico; Turn Two Llc to Ahmed Shanta and Mohammad M Rahman, $242,000.

4941 Willows Green Ln, Glen Allen; Buehrle Brad and Jennifer to Gourishetty Pavan Kumar and Annapurna, $625,000.

8005 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ditommaso Kristy Marie, $377,120.

509 Witchduck Ln, Henrico; Lovett Sarah L to Wooden Kevin Marcus, $272,000.

9615 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Kerr Anna Elizabeth and Robert Edward to Doughtie James, $270,000.

CHESTERFIELD

5908 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Streete Iretha and Roy, $306,480.

16319 Aklers Pl, Chesterfield; Youngblood Properties Llc to Benson Todd and Lori, $616,190.

5001 Alan Dr, North Chesterfield; Jrt Virginia Properties Llc to Sage-Richmond 1 Llc, $1,208,000.

12032 Almer Ln, Chester; Landings At Meadowville Llc to NVR Inc, $194,200.

11500 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Jones Danny and Stephanie, $531,560.

14406 Anglewood Ct, Chester; Campbell Mark W Jr and Crystal A to Hernandez Aisha C and Rivera Martinez Mauricio A, $300,000.

2413 Arrowood Rd, Midlothian; Augustin Idelin to Ball Amanda J, $350,000.

13000 Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Ellis Jarrad Tyler to Co Of Chesterfield, $420,000.

14607 Bass River Ct, Midlothian; Smith Benjamin J and Ault K N to Md Biz Llc, $246,000.

7030 Batten Ct, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

5324 Beaver Spring Rd, Midlothian; Raqib Jomo S and O’neil Nicole L to Woolridge Vashaurna and Crabbe Charles, $435,000.

3700 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Coon Daniel Warren and Jamie Latta, $736,278.

9761 Bending Oak Dr, Midlothian; Edberg Brian R and Victoria D to Stockler Dylan J and Debra Jean and George J and Natalia Andreevna, $369,850.

9007 Blooming Ct, Chesterfield; Hallcom D H and Hallcom D N Trs to Mobley Betty L, $499,950.

2224 Bower Ridge Dr, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to White Angel E, $372,639.

1111 Briars Ct, U201, Midlothian; Pelligrino Juanita to Fair Joshua, $300,000.

12925 Broad Iron Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Renshaw Zachary T and Hedrick Allison J, $476,411.

2918 Brookforest Rd, Midlothian; Romey Noel E to Jesse Investment Properties Llc, $295,000.

5607 Burnage Ct, Chesterfield; Messier John Paul and Michelle L to Devine Thomas J, $440,000.

12507 Cameron Bay Dr, Midlothian; Davidson Monica to Brand Jaco Frederik, $329,000.

8732 Cardiff Rd, North Chesterfield; Choi Mo Kan and Lily Y to Shamblin Emily D and Nicholas V, $450,000.

6706 Casey Savannah Ln, North Chesterfield; Davis Latronia to Boisseau Christian Joseph and Hicks-Boisseau Shasmee Shontae, $310,000.

15620 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Danzey Deandra Monae, $509,900.

11942 Channelmark Dr, Chester; Harrell Alphonso Iii and Paula to Boyd Richard Jr and Walle Jennifer, $755,000.

14906 Chesdin Green Way, Chesterfield; Barron Enterprises Llc to Sherrill Robert E Jr and Annette M, $740,000.

11531 Chester Rd, Chester; Dkmc Holdings Llc to Atkinson Michael, $350,000.

1612 Clear Springs Ln, South Chesterfield; Phelps Patricia Pierdant to Macdaniels Galen P and Julie E, $430,000.

10330 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Sowers Joseph L to Palmese Devin Anthony, $170,000.

7200 Cogbill Rd, Chesterfield; May David W and Juanita D to Jones Tehran Leon and Veronica C, $435,000.

7018 Cogburn Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

12000 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Capitol Builders Inc, $172,000.

12036 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Capitol Builders Inc, $172,000.

12924 Craftsbury Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Mcdole Brandon J and Amber L, $476,178.

11514 Creek Bottom Pl, North Chesterfield; Lee Yong Nam and Kil Im to Hernandez Orvin V Orellana and Hercules Jancy V Merlos, $272,000.

11200 Cypress Branch Dr, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $735,000.

8325 Cypress Pond Ln, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $735,000.

10407 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Thompson Robert and Siddiqi J E to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc, $422,000.

9105 Deer Range Rd, Moseley; Taylor Ryan Marvin and Randy L to Gregoire Development Corporation, $150,000.

5236 Dermotte Ln, North Chesterfield; Hart Gloria G to Vasquez Iidefonso, $282,500.

423 Dunlin Ct, Midlothian; Wiltshire Gary W to Warker Cherlyl D Trustee, $386,000.

12217 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Chen Ning and Zhao Zhongmin, $304,125.

11420 Edenberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Gould Mark W and Shaw Marilyn D and Hillman Marie A to Tucker Kevin Fitzpatrick and Mcrae Cheryl Lynette, $446,500.

11600 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Iron Mill Development Co Llc to Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia, $324,000.

11312 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Garland Charles E and Yvonne D, $386,299.

2213 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kedsadasak Samlanexay and Prachakbunchetsada Wathinee, $382,265.

2802 Falling Creek Ave, North Chesterfield; Hart Robert W Sr and Rose Marie to Morales Nelson R Zelaya and Belteton-Osaorio Jose A and Diaz Rudy A Juarez, $200,000.

15819 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Ellis Tambra B, $485,421.

4832 Fordham Rd, North Chesterfield; Fridley Christopher M to Wild Joshua David and Elizabeth Cohen, $308,000.

15530 Fox Haven Ln, Midlothian; Desimone Douglas J and Sheri P to Berry Joseph A and Laura K, $695,000.

1109 Francill Dr, North Chesterfield; Lowe Lois Estate to Davadi Homes Inc Of Virginia, $160,000.

15907 Gary Ave, Chester; Irby Daryl to Caton David Scott and Cox Katelyn S, $260,000.

8731 Gem St, North Chesterfield; Molloy Jodi Lumpkin to Homan Cheryl L, $410,000.

6705 Gills Gate Dr, Chesterfield; Adkins Consuelo D to Rodriguez Jose A Hernandez and Almonte Maria Yoeli Del Carmen Rodriguez, $315,000.

17907 Grand Haven Ct, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Kanduri Venugopal and Madhuri, $914,835.

6430 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Griffin Justin and Ciarra to Reyes Saul Soberanes and Shawnta, $470,000.

12220 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Yeung Rong, $298,170.

13707 Grove Pond Dr, Midlothian; Harvey Dolores G to Ziegler Michael J and Emily W, $535,000.

10604 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $397,800.

21200 Halloway Ave, South Chesterfield; Turner H O Iii and Angel W G to Griffin Cody Dillon and White Julie Lynn, $242,500.

6519 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.

6537 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.

13118 Hampton Colony Way, Chesterfield; Manns Christina C and Keshawn T to Tate Brian and Brianne S, $465,000.

5823 Harbour Hill Pl, Midlothian; Vrtiak George J and Gale E to Reiter Frederik T and Jamie F, $440,000.

9101 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.

9119 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.

14420 Heather Stone Dr, Chester; Butler Michael Wayne and Richie Patricia Kimbal to Full Draw Properties Llc, $150,000.

13970 W Hensley Rd, Midlothian; Decourcy Shawn S to Curtiss Phoenix L A and Kathryn E, $370,000.

8400 Highland Glen Dr, Chesterfield; Highlands Ltd Liability Co The to Highlands Community Association Inc, $500,000.

12623 Horseshoe Bay Ct, Midlothian; Abrahim Ezat M to Youssef Petronius N, $350,500.

5401 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Turner Clyde to De Souza Samuel G, $180,000.

4803 Inge Wood Cir, North Chesterfield; Ireland Paul J and Julie A to Bowers Aaron J and Jennifer J, $353,700.

10524 Jason Rd, North Chesterfield; Tobey Vicky H to Pfeiffer Ryan, $395,000.

18248 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Ngoune Brillant Tanga, $537,290.

14319 Key Deer Dr, Midlothian; Carter-Pettus Rose M to Kindernay Rudolph J and Vicky, $301,000.

8725 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; Kingsland Park Llc to NVR Inc, $218,850.

7700 Ladybells Pl, Moseley; Todd David L and Heather A to Spada James Allen Jr and Kharon Jeanne, $590,000.

8149 Lake Margaret Ter, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Bonner Donald and Gemmeth, $184,200.

2351 Lancashire Dr, North Chesterfield; Knight Morris E and Anna G to Gauthier Emma Clarice, $430,000.

9319 Lavenham Ct, Midlothian; Sekulich Randal D and Pamela A to Wohlert Charles and Alyssa, $531,200.

12416 Lewis Rd, Chester; Lewis Road Trust to Nye Chandler and Nunez Elvira, $210,000.

2609 Lisden Ter, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Moore Leah G and Samuel P, $494,978.

6131 Lookout Point Cir, Midlothian; Modi R M and Modi L R Trs to Lowe Mitzi L and Robert L Jr, $335,000.

5733 Magnolia Shore Ln, Chester; Hawks Charles C and Deborah L to Boschen Henry Iii, $340,000.

18219 Maple Summit Ct, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Bogart Zachary Nall, $656,014.

6717 Mason Dale Pl, North Chesterfield; Young Ivan Bernard Jr to Medina Roberto A, $263,000.

17727 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Nygaard Sheri L and Jeffrey C to Mohammed Alex J, $315,000.

15812 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to Homesmith Construction Inc, $180,000.

9254 Moldova Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.

7861 Nathan Ln, North Chesterfield; Cross Robert to Mussi David and Heather, $350,000.

5412 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Alexander Larry C Jr and Shaanna D, $390,750.

5473 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Meadows Llc to NVR Inc, $320,000.

3506 Nuttree Woods Dr, Midlothian; Atherton Robert E Jr and Atherton Richard Randolph to Elder Lara E and Elder Larry G, $400,000.

12218 Old Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Ward E P Sr and Ward J B Trs to Couch Kelly and David Emmett, $300,000.

1312 Oldbury Rd, Midlothian; Gerardi Christopher S to Lundquist Kelly M and Lundquist Maria and Lundquist Edward, $310,000.

18513 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Watkins Stacy Lamont and Brigette Gayle, $425,610.

9630 Pasture Hill Rd, Midlothian; Lawson William D and Carolyn C to Lauver Curtis C, $485,000.

5036 Pennbrook Dr, Chesterfield; Buchanan David J and Doreen M to Breitenbach Derek, $289,000.

12413 Petersburg St, Chester; Davis Ricky A to Alcalde Jerren M, $335,000.

12404 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Sp Swift Creek Llc, $335,861.

3575 Pierson Dr, Chesterfield; Bell Margie D to Mouzone James Maurice, $292,000.

18817 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.

12324 Point Landing Ct, Midlothian; Privott Raleigh W and Margaret C to Mancha-Ramirez Juan Javier Jr and Mancha-Ramirez Anna, $551,000.

4116 Poplar Grove Rd, Midlothian; Barrick Brian and Kandice to Casteel Anthony Joseph and Christina Frances, $390,000.

10625 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Tackett Lyndon J to Emmolo Frank A, $177,500.

2800 Queenswood Rd, Midlothian; Gibson James Bruce and Merri B T to Mcmahon Joshua James and Diana, $685,000.

15018 Rankin Dr, Midlothian; Condon Michael J and Soraya S to Perkins Andrew and Ayad Nancy, $680,000.

5712 Reedy Springs Dr, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Robinson Carolyn, $353,140.

4242 Richwine Rd, North Chesterfield; Gillespie Nancy R and Waters J R to Garza Nery Manfredo Cabrera, $185,000.

11512 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sodano Mark A and Catheine A, $608,880.

11917 Riverpark Way, Chesterfield; Forsythe James L and Kathryn M to Snow Brenna and Huskey Michael A, $340,000.

1631 Rotunda Ct, Chester; Velasquez Walter Et Al to Lin Fen Fen, $455,000.

16001 Route 1 , South Chesterfield; Sloan Richard E and Phyllis M to Blt Land Llc, $1,200,000.

18301 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Brennan Matthew Charles and Mary Caitlin, $549,055.

10218 Salem Oaks Dr, North Chesterfield; Aydlotte Julie E and Philip L to Schinkel Thomas O and Edith H, $390,000.

4501 Sandy Oak Ter, Chester; Guy Dwight C to Pink Elephant Properties Llc, $275,000.

6912 Sanguine Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

16831 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Bahiru Helen Tigabu and Kibew Dagim Segenet, $491,229.

3307 Seaford Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Taylor Brent A and Pryor R L Jr to Lee Margaret Bernhard and Thomas Henry, $755,000.

8737 Shadymist Dr, North Chesterfield; Bishop Ann-Marie to Mclemore Johnnie Jr and Shantell Patrice, $300,000.

8406 Shepherds Watch Dr, Chesterfield; Stevenson Taiwo B to Cheng Anna Siu Man, $350,000.

8213 Sidlaw Hills Ter, Chesterfield; Faulconer Robert K and Jeanne P to Tate David E and Margaret J, $477,000.

12807 Sir Scott Ter, Chester; Davison Brian and Claudia B to Sorensen Toni M and Sorensen Emily M, $440,000.

14305 Sonnenburg Dr, Chester; Mcwoh Properties Llc to Meier David S and Abigail E, $300,000.

2854 South St, South Chesterfield; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $259,500.

21313 Sparta Dr, South Chesterfield; Sapphire Properties and Investments Llc to Hutson Albert Hunter and Taylor Nicole Ellis, $290,000.

14012 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Vanarsdall Joseph E Et Al Trs to Tolentino Marco A and Pereira Joadanny J Munoz, $360,000.

3761 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Matovu Moses to Wallerah Jeddy, $400,000.

17907 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Cheesebourough Myron and Rhonda Marie, $1,160,000.

9612 Summercliff Ct, Chesterfield; Starks Joyce L to Gray Duane P, $496,000.

2432 Sunset Hills Ter, North Chesterfield; Dennis Stephen and Lacy to Ford Ryan R, $358,000.

1301 Sycamore Square Dr, Midlothian; Weimer Wilma R and Parrish M to Edmunds John, $285,500.

1400 Tannery Cir, Midlothian; Van Deren Andrew Thierry and Van Deren Julia Nicole and Van Dern Mark Lachlan to Mikolajczyk Kathleen M, $360,000.

10717 Timonium Dr, Chester; Shearer Elizabeth to Bryant Joshua and Mangano Mariana, $265,000.

2531 Troycott Pl, North Chesterfield; Green Michael Everette to Martinez Gloria Perez and Perez Diege A Perez, $265,000.

18084 Twin Falls Ln, Moseley; Kennedy Gregory S and Juanita F to Manley Ryan K and Stpehanie N, $535,000.

9106 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

9124 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

9148 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

9701 Virvos Ter, North Chesterfield; Emerald Homes to Lucas Sabra Anne, $415,000.

5901 Walking Path Ln, Midlothian; Cason George A Iii to Crawley Alicia Anton, $260,000.

407 Walthall Crest Ct, South Chesterfield; Lyle John M and Vivian L to Beck Tobalina and Stephen, $436,000.

6930 West Rd, Chesterfield; Dougher Joshua V to Ardoin Aimee M, $245,000.

1003 Westwood Village Ln, U301, Midlothian; Al-Obaidi Mohammed Et Al to Schutte Mary Elizabeth, $303,000.

15605 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Daley Aaron A, $490,035.

14201 Whirlaway Pl, Midlothian; Aboul-Hosn Chauki S and Serine C to Makar Alaa and Lawandy Afaf L, $400,000.

6313 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6411 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6618 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.

6701 White Daisy Ct, Moseley; Calderon Mauricio Morales to Gregory Charles E Iii and Jamie W, $625,000.

15300 Willowvale Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Kinsey Drew, $484,646.

7831 Winding Ash Ct, Chesterfield; Staylor Jonathan and Duncan A to Beasley Beth M, $320,100.

5409 Windy Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Hamill Janice A to Al-Nasser Fares Kamal and Al-Assaf Kafa Tawfig, $350,000.

2956 Woodbridge Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Kreynus Christian A to Bower Selena Lynn, $239,000.

HANOVER

0.8636 acres; Reid Butler LLC to Kevin Hedrick, $215,000.

13.71 acres; Albert L. Lutton III to Calvin Gene Davis, $230,000.

7359 Adams House Lane, Mechanicsville; Steven Michael Phillips to Albert R. Hall, $425,000.

8456 Atlee Road, MEchanicsville; Byron Sorg to Chelsea T. Harris, $260,000.

8082 Berkeley Forest Court, Mechanicsville; Patricia J. Lung to John T. Culley, $503,500.

6322 Broad Sky Circle, Mechanicsville; Vincent J. Leaks Jr. to Iris M. Schmitt, $500,000.

6471 Cardinal Way, MEchanicsville; Jeffrey T. Spangler Sr. to Kevin Shaughnessy, $360,000.

5378 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Hlodver Olafsson to Eric Steven Parmiter, $435,000.

8363 Curnow Drive, Mechanicsville; Equity 7 LLC to Kristina B. Alley, $335,000.

12318 Elmont Road, Ashland; Linda S. Tignor to Anthony Lee Williford, $450,000.

13082 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Christopher Cameron, $437,122.

11171 Gould Hill Road, Hanover; Paul S. Fox to Wayne Burton, $240,000.

9211 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Abhinav, $640,870.

6494 Hanna Drive, MEchanicsville; Sandra F. Williams, trustee to Dominique Spiers, $285,000.

10022 Holly Road, Mechanicsville; James K. Mitchell to Thomas John McHugh, $302,500.

15259 Horseshoe Bridge Road, Doswell; Sharon D. Moore, successor trustee to William H. Bond, $769,900.

6024 Jeff Drive, Mechanicsville; Inez R. Lewis to Charles Cameron Lewis III, $484,950.

11464 Laura Lane, Ashland; Cristobal Govea to Clairmonte A. Coppin, $354,000.

Lot; Susan Redd Stallings, trustee to Austin Hamlin Homes Inc., $156,000.

Lot 14, Section 9A, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $175,000.

Lot 2, Fairview, 10 acres; James C. Terry III to Allison Fisher, $668,000.

Lot 3, BC Industrial Park, 6 acres; Virginia Wood Processing Inc. to YWL Holdings LLC, $1,500,000.

Lot 4, Section 1, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $169,000.

Lot 71, Section 2, Hickory Hill, 50.276 acres; Hickory Hill Plantation LLC to James L. Swanson, $1,870,555.

6114 Magazine Drive, Mechanicsville; Rebecca McGeorge to Tank F. Young, $332,000.

6163 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville; Gayle Mitterer to Stanley W. Harper II, $350,000.

6047 Northfall Creek Parkway, Mechanicsville; James Bieger to Brent Andrew Edwards, $471,000.

Parcel; C. Denton Baker to Roberta Marie Rossi, trustee, $1,600,000.

Parcel; RJI Properties LLC to B&T Rental LLC, $1,900,000.

6160 Parsley Court, Mechanicsville; Taylor R. Ramey to Michael Ellis, $320,000.

8448 Pine Hill Road, MEchanicsville; Forrest Rice to Toddy C. Shoaf Jr., $280,000.

6022 Pond Place Way, Mechanicsville; John M. MacKay to Thomas Michael McMahan Jr., $437,000.

8925 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Jessica Collette to David Rittenhouse, $352,000.

8162 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Ryan L. Abrahamsen, $344,950.

9211 Sentry Station Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jeffrey S. Harris, $429,975.

10324 Spencer Trail Place, Ashland; Jennifer Walle to Ibrahim Jassas, $480,000.

9110 Stephens Manor Court, Mechanicsville; Roy Francis O’Hanley to Richard Kirk Moore, $610,000.

4280 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Garland Edwards to James O’Malley, $340,000.

7489 Thebrix Court, Mechanicsville; Jessica L. Norman to Merwan Z. Nassereddine, $520,000.

Unit 206, Building 8169, Pine Ridge Park Condominium; Pine Ridge Park LLC to A Step in Time Inc., $250,000.

14328 Western Riders Lane, Glen Allen; Matthew K. Davis to Caitlin Venable Rudzinskas, $955,000.

7973 Wynbrook Lane, Mechanicsville; Michele Dawn Cotton, trustee to Laura Anne Keller, $249,000.

AMELIA

1.46 acres; Joyce Drew-Ellis to Esvin Jimenez Andrade, $169,900.

4.8979 acres; Raymond G. Paul to Trevor David Johnson, $308,000.

18122 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; A. Clair Auker to Matthew Vaughan, $480,000.

17721 Whitaker Road, Amelia Court House; Michael Lowe, devisee to Thomas Colin Holderness, $324,950.

CHARLES CITY

8740 Ruthville Road, Providence Forge; James H. Burrell to Dominic Anthony Chirico, $240,000.

Parcel; Alexandria Youmans to Landon Blake Church, $270,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

1213 Briarcliffe Dr; Key, Gail S. to Ehalt, Thomas E., $280,000.

100 Fairmont Dr; Mekis, Iii, George J. to Allen, Melanie E., $310,000.

123 Huntington Rd; Fenderson Iii, Charles R. to Loving, Brian M., $284,600.

3855 Perthshire La; Henshaw, Kenneth to Hicks, Brian, $300,000.

1801 Wakefield Av; Cone Investments, Llc, to Jones, Theresa, $160,000.

CUMBERLAND

4 parcels; Michael Papandrea to Ronald Alan Dolt Jr., $540,000.

57 Forest View Road, Cumberland; Jesus Lopez-Fuentes to Ashley N. Atkinson, $215,000.

162 Pleasant Valley Road, Farmville; Katie K. Stoltzfus to Henry K. Beiler, $150,000.

DINWIDDIE

1.4 acres; Brandin Tomlin to Jason T. Ferguson, $177,700.

5.6 acres; Baylaur Construction to Nicholas C. Price, $258,500.

25704 Ferndale Road, Dinwiddie; Carl McBride Jr. to James Karel Trefil, $350,000.

Lot 14, Block C, Section 2, Chesdin Forest; Gary D. Schumacher to Noel Alyce Mentzer, $217,360.

Lot 3, Grayson; Aaron R. Bobo to Piotr Rusek, $415,000.

4414 Orchard Drive, North Dinwiddie; Monica R. Boyd Anderson to Robert Jeffreys IV, $280,000.

GOOCHLAND

1.01 acres; Michael Leabough to Jennifer Arnette, $274,000.

2 parcels; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $277,858.

3.79 acres; Meghann E. Wraight to David Woodson Jr., $340,000.

8 acres; R. Michael Vandeweghe, senior administrator to John Fogg Twombly V, $426,864.

2504 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kelly Ann Mulligan, $612,145.

625 Dover Bluff Court, Manakin Sabot; Gary Gerard Hingst, trustee to Peter Breidt Conn, $1,860,000.

5920 Long Lane, Louisa; Ian M. Carr to Joshua L. Allen, $255,000.

Lot 23, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to James Thomas Carpenter, $825,000.

Lots, Section 2B, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $493,904.

15646 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Linda Conley, $559,131.

12659 River Road, Richmond; Bradford J. Richards to Joseph Miller III, $900,000.

5009 Shannon Hill Road, Kents Store; Blanchard & Associates Residential Contractor Inc. to Clarence Salley, $350,000.

12011 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Alcinda S. Sager, $516,650.

200 Wildplum, Richmond; John W. Mulligan to Jason Evans Logan, $852,000.

HOPEWELL

229 Bull Run Drive; Daniel M. Pisarek to Sheila Del Carmen Romero Lopez, $235,000.

1205 Liberty Ave.; Pamela D. Wilbon to Lisa R. Bullock, $215,000.

Lots 11-13 and part of Lot 14, Block 52, Battleground Annex; Jaime H. Blackmon to Leslie T. Harrison, $215,000.

Lots 28-29, Block 16, Woodlawn; Tonys Holding Co. to Orville C. Haskett Jr., $173,000.

Lots 6-9, Block 19, Appomattox Heights; Jacqueline B. Dean to Nancy Latham Barnes, $200,000.

3200 Vinton St.; James Wicker Traylor to Timothy K. Heimbuch, $455,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Federal National Mortgage Association to Stewarts Road LLC, $456,800.

2012 Back River Lane, Williamsburg; Franz X. Egger to Michael W. Evans Sr., $460,000.

4404 Betty Lane, Williamsburg; Nelson E. Traynham to James Michael Holdren, $240,000.

3013 Camrose Drive, Williamsburg; James City County to GFE Properties LLC, $1,891,363.

3008 Craig End, Williamsburg; Monica L. Gada to Martha Giegold, $254,500.

625 Dock Landing, Williamsburg; John Douglas Coath Jr. to Joseph Cunningham Jr., $1,500,000.

6021 Fox Den, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Marvin Antonio Calero, $362,000.

119 Greenbrier, Williamsburg; Andrea M. Smith to Zekotsolo Wezah, $540,000.

2027 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Danielle T. Russ, $414,760.

51 James Square, Williamsburg; Ioan R. Ban to Sarah O’Reilly, $222,000.

4200 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Kenneth Wiliam Thompson, $359,990.

108 Land’s End Drive, Williamsburg; Peter D. Muench to James Burden, $720,000.

7472 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Robert Franklin Petree to David M. Souliotis, $615,000.

Lot 137, Ford’s Colony; Daniel P. Patterson to James L. Atkinson, $650,000.

Lot 26, Travis Pond, Governors Land; Ryan B. Floyd to Jesse R. Reich, $971,000.

Lot 40, Nathaniels Green, Governors Island; Peter Boswell, successor trustee to Thomas G. Simons, trustee, $550,000.

4006 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Daniel A. Piris to Joseph W. Bishop, $328,750.

9994 Mill Pond Run, Toano; Wade Carson, trustee to Emil Moschella, trustee, $749,999.

5907 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Todd Mitchell Fuselier II to Frederick Ingram, $455,500.

4640 Noland Blvd, Williamsburg; Leisa D. Meyer to Mehak Bhagat, $300,000.

207 Padgett’s Ordinary, Williamsburg; Timothy John Preston to Manjit Singh Dhillon, $167,500.

105 Powhatan Overlook, Williamsburg; Daniel Michael Muench, trustee to Leonard Clator Butler Jr., $731,000.

3202 Queens Path, Williamsburg; David H. Symmes to Christian S. Myers, $380,000.

504 River Bluffs, Williamsburg; Charles Ronald Kersh to David M. and Andrea M. Dorgan Revocable Trust, $840,000.

129 Saw Mill Road, Williamsburg; Ronald C. Glidden Living Trust to Brett Middleton, $1,200,000.

5311 Sloane Square, Williamsburg; Thomas G. Minogue to Cynthia F. Rich, $270,000.

6296 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; William Thees Jr., trustee to James Novelli, $421,000.

111 Tarletoon Bivouac, Williamsburg; Cory M. Merritt to Dewaine R. Torregroza, $265,000.

4063 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Philip A. Coghlan to Robert Wayne Marshall, $525,000.

Unit D, Tewning Business Center Condominium; Glen D. Starling to Plaka LLC, $325,000.

118 Waters Edge Drive, Williamsburg; David F. Zerda to Gregory Keith Harris, $420,000.

3263 Westover Ridge, Williamsburg; Theodore J. Finn III to Oscar Jaime Murillo Jr., $486,500.

137 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Beverly A. Rodriguez Pratts, $270,000.

KING AND QUEEN

3 parcels; Heartwood Forestland Fund VI LP to James M. Gibson, $300,000.

KING WILLIAM

423 21st St., West Point; Kenny Ward Hynes to Micah J. Freeman, $178,000.

560 Bridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton to Brandon Nathaniel Wilson, $386,990.

2212 Forest Court, Aylett; Leslie William Horton to Rosalind Tolson, $230,000.

6294 King William Road, Aylett; JMT LLC to Sandra K. Kile, $310,000.

770 E. Magnolia Ave., West Point; Connie Perry to Christi Harris, $290,300.

590 River Road, West Point; Robert Brown Vranian to Karl F Davis Burgdorf, $610,000.

2992 Upshaw Road, Aylett; D. Tonya Witherow to Jack Logsdon, $200,000.

NEW KENT

4614 Black Rail Court, Providence Forge; Charles F. Adkins to Michael W. Carruthers, $512,000.

7410 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Ahmed Tourkey, $340,990.

9131 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Joshua Janderwski, $411,772.

6701 Lakemont Road, Quinton; David B. Adkins to Brett M. Whitlow, $220,000.

Lots, Landbay 5, Section 3, Townhomes at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $258,000.

7764 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jose Juan Torres, $466,990.

6849 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; Ronald Byrd to Matthew Allan Cornett, $315,000.

7493 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; David A. Swynford to Jason Loucks, $690,000.

3298 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Charles W. Hatcher, $334,509.

7557 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Lee Ann Priddy, $347,165.

7800 Timber Drive, Quinton; Erven S. Tyler Jr. to Eric M. Menser, $400,000.

6505 Washington Road, Quinton; Tonya Witherow to Antonio Williams, $300,000.

PETERSBURG

1711 Berkeley Ave.; Tharon A. Giddens II to John M. Haviland, $212,000.

260 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Eugene Thompson Jr., $300,460.

2781 Frontage Road; Virginia Abrasives Corp. to Service Road Petersburg Virginia LLC, $5,700,000.

938 Hampton Road; Mary W. Hodges to Tyshanda Jones, $224,000.

100 Lafayette St.; 510 High Street LLC to TRP High Street LLC, $875,000.

1041 Nottoway St.; Richmond Wholesale Deals LLC to Chandler Holdings LLC, $420,000.

3301 E Princeton Road; Donald L. Struminger to Stephanie Young, $415,000.

746 St. John St.; Nilsa Granados to Luis Ramos Soto, $250,000.

902 W Wythe St.; Ruben A. Benjamins to Yolanda R. Bullock, $180,000.

POWHATAN

1.838 acres; Sowers LLC to New Dorset Venture LLC, $150,000.

53.7 acres; John F. Rick to Alexander Dupont Smith, $1,100,000.

6116 Autumn Bluff Road, Powhatan; Kenneth A. Cook to Amity D. Pickeral, $625,200.

3635 Branch Springs Road, Powhatan; Five Star Construction LLC to Jeffrey Cook, $569,900.

3782 Donavon Mill Court, Powhatan; James F. Diggins to Cherry Torkelsen, $536,000.

922 Genito West Blvd., Moseley; Harold R. Robb to Cheyenne Leigh Rudd, $462,000.

1608 Lakeside Drive, Powhatan; Eddy A. Rivera to Sean Grogan, $330,000.

Lot 26, Section 4, resubdivision of Section 3, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Brett W. Paulin, $173,000.

Lot 8, Section B, The Preserve at Huguenot; Robert P. Norton to Matthew J. Nobles, $250,000.

1995 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Gregory J. Goergen to Larry E. Liford Jr., $535,000.

Parcel 3, 10 acres, Worsham Farms; Coonwill LLC to Reid Dillard Sowder, $165,000.

3419 Sherwood Bluff Way, Powhatan; Tina L. Hall, devisee to Pattie Z. Dillon, $360,450.

5826 Trenholm Woods Drive, Powhatan; Stephen M. Dobbs to Joshua Fried, $350,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

167.9 acres; Michael J. Bogese Jr. Revocable Trust to 644 LLC, $349,102.

14100 Arwood Road, Disputanta; JC Design Homes LLC to Daniel John Balogna, $230,000.

2276 Fountain Ridge Road, North Prince George; Baljit M. Harnain to Craig R. Hoosier, $440,000.

10432 Jordan Parkway, North Prince George; Robert J. Fierro to Sameh Khatib, $450,000.

Lot 6, Patram Place; Brenda P. White to Joshua S. Young, $250,000.

11825 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Jackson Morrissey to Adam W. Bear, $365,000.

Parcel; NLD Petersburg LLC to 4525 Country Drive LLC, $8,206,143.

19505 Tyler Court, Prince George; Amy M. Phillips to Heather L. Cantu, $385,000.

SUSSEX

2.204 acres; Paras Hospitality LLC to Kishna Stony Creek LLC, $6,200,000.

106 W Main St., Wakefield; Roberto M. Esquivel to Socrates Brian Fernandez, $299,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

508 S Boundary St.; Mary E. Reid to George W. Arbogust, $394,000.

602 Indian Springs Court; Bernice S.C. Larson, co-trustee to Brett R. Brehm, $705,000.

118 Meeting Place; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Janice Robins, $385,000.

411 Quarterpath Road; Heather Lynn Adams to John Gordy, $330,000.