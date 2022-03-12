Property Transfers Published March 12, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

8600 Chippenham Road; Bowden James A to Schneiderman Chris Patrick And, $382,900.

1600 Colorado Ave; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Newcomb Nathaniel, $230,000.

9446 Creek Summit Cir; Ramamurthy Sujatha G to Kaul Anoop And Goyal Raka, $430,000.

2024 Decatur St; Lucky Group Properties Llc to Reynolds Group Llc, $235,000.

4613 Devonshire Road; Nelson Keith P And Megan V to Morton Amy Lanette, $380,000.

3019 Edgewood Ave; 4paw Investments Llc to Vollmer Phillip S And, $385,000.

3126 Enslow Ave; Ez Investments Llc to Fresh Start Investments Llc, $236,165.

3958 Fauquier Ave; Creef Davis W And Katherine C to Stout Vanessa, $382,500.

5561 Forest Hill Ave; Stewart Kiana And Cena Fabrizio to Lynch Ashby Browning And, $231,000.

1305 Garber St; Integral Properties Llc to Wilson Campbell Stephanie L, $225,000.

1716 German School Road; NVR Inc to Shin Yong Kyun, $376,660.

2505 E Grace St; Patterson Graham M and Carol M to Koehler Nadine J And Robert S, $685,000.

2519 W Grace St; Schneider Erin Quinn And to Garle John F And David Lisa C, $1,000,000.

6716 N Grand Brook Cir; Crawford Timothy And to Persephones Peppers Llc, $220,000.

3613 Greenbay Road; Vancleave Elmer R and Ruth E to Arbor 4 Llc, $170,500.

2001 Grove Ave; Jackson 2001 Grove Avenue Llc to 2001 Grove Avenue Llc, $600,000.

1610 Grove Ave U10; Fuller Burton A to Flory Carole M, $235,000.

2321 Hanover Ave; Baker Craig A And Elizabeth J to Pearson Nicholas K And, $900,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U711; Christian Mark A to Jones Mary Page And Bobby G, $255,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U214; Scaife Asia Evelyn to Snead Terrill T And Amy, $370,000.

10023 Hobby Hill Road; Miranian Anne G to Shumate Gregory And Donna M, $377,000.

1412 Hull St; Venus At Manchester Llc to Venus Manchester Holdings Llc, $7,150,000.

3425 Irvington St; Haynie James B to Scott Sherelle J And, $225,000.

4340 Kenmare Lane; Hill Aaron And Helen Denise to Pulliam Victoria Lynn, $339,000.

4619 King William Road; Thompson Gary W to Garnett Reeves P, $376,000.

111 W Lancaster Road; Kiernan Zachary W and Boyd Sally to Cunningham Christopher Turner &, $322,733.

422 S Laurel St; Couk Ann to Mitchell Peter E &, $358,000.

4607 Leonard Pkwy; Adamson T Darnley Iii and to Cappellanti Samuel And, $560,000.

36 E Lock Lane U1; Corey John Edwin and John M and to Randazzo Matthew William, $290,000.

1205 E Main St U4f-W; Callaghan Brian J to Hallock David H Jr And, $315,000.

2115 E Marshall St; Morris John G And Sue C And to 2115 Marshall Llc, $490,000.

4501 Maverick Ave; Branch Henry T to Hudson Clay M, $239,000.

3609 Midlothian Tpke; Carter Henry T and Mattie M to Cpi Group Llc, $187,000.

1826 Monument Ave; Baker Donald P and Nancy C to Peterson James C Iii And, $1,250,000.

4210 New Kent Ave; Harritan Notburga E And Randy S to Martin Robert W And Adrienne D, $425,000.

523 Northside Ave; Jec Holdings Llc to Benton Cassandra, $310,000.

1213 Nottoway Ave; Dawson Melissa Ann And to Nottoway Home Llc, $285,000.

7225 Old Westham Road; Gleue Leslie R And to B G R S Relocation Inc, $391,000.

3209 P St; Watchtower Homes And to Bell Carleen And Eric, $350,000.

4216 Park Ave; Vaughan Shannon Shea And to Waiter Sarah Victoria And, $497,500.

2624 Parkwood Ave; Zaunick Garrett to Tenser Alexandra Conway, $383,000.

4116 Patterson Ave; Gandia Natasha and Melton Daniel to Gaffney Brendan M, $440,000.

114 S Pine St; Evans Bridget M to Fraijo Frederick Iii, $375,000.

1613 Pope Ave; Farr David Timothy And to Lewis Brett A And Melanie B, $815,000.

815 Porter St U212; Warren Robert H And Kathleen J to Allen Cheryl Langston, $230,000.

25 Rio Vista Lane; Mumford Lee W And Sarah B to Price Jonathan Roy Jr And, $1,220,000.

4702 Rolfe Road; Bass Jason David and Gina Panella to Huffman Whtison And Alexandra, $2,750,000.

2100 Rosewood Ave; Johnson Lawrence E Sr Revocable to Phoenix6 Properties Llc, $275,000.

306 Roslyn Road; Nelson Eric W And Dorothy L to Sauer Bradford B Jr And, $1,911,000.

2827 Scarsborough Dr; Hopkins Alice D to Panilaitis Leo R And Patricia L, $297,000.

4521 W Seminary Ave; Lubinski David Ronald And to Fortman Erin Elizabeth And, $385,000.

3218 Semmes Ave; Gleason Matthew Patton And to Salvi Martin Joseph And, $465,000.

3201 Shaw Lane; Koch Charles Lewis Jr and to Hmss Realty Co Llc, $475,000.

5311 Snowden Lane; Atkins Warren E to Blomstrom Morgan Lee, $240,000.

9224 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Duell Zachary S, $271,869.

9232 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Cisu Cezar And Evelin, $291,611.

818 St Christophers Road; Mullen Jeffrey And Kelly M to Brumbaugh Christian E And, $750,000.

5410 Stokes Lane; Pink Elephant Properties Llc to Hutchinson Mark, $274,500.

418 Strawberry St; Alderson Randy L And Mary E to Owens Joshua R M And, $844,500.

3913 Stuart Ave; Euler Carolyn E R and Kurt L to D’eramo Robert Edward Jr And, $445,000.

2607 The Terrace; Britt Audrey A Life to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $222,000.

301 Virginia St U606; Daryanani Mahesh G to Babu Samuel D And, $380,000.

4225 Waumsetta Road; Mufti Abed R and Nancy H to Russell Mckinley Lawler, $409,000.

209 Winber Dr; Norwood Addye G Est to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $154,000.

HENRICO

2322 Clarke St, Henrico; Allmon Marcus E to Cava Capital Llc, $240,000.

10636 Cliffmore Dr, Glen Allen; Smith Adam W and Maura J to Abduljabar Samera, $410,000.

4712 Colwyck Dr, Henrico; Johnson Ashley Carter and Marcus E to Pulliam Kenneth, $230,000.

5609 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Heck Scott and Michelle, $348,924.

12915 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Bangham William and Dianne to Faried Ahmed and Nusrat Adjei, $270,000.

9502 Country Way Rd, Glen Allen; Pi Jaechul and Joan J to Le Duc H and Dieu-Minh T, $327,200.

12801 Crimson Ct, Henrico; Walker John M and Brenda C to Ashby Franklyn Henry Iv and Alyssa C, $550,000.

3601 Darbytown Ct, Henrico; Clemons Robert M Sr and Sallie G to Morse Danielle E, $150,000.

9505 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Pruitt Carol C to Claggett Mark, $315,000.

12421 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Clayton-Jeter Helene Denise, $674,609.

7786 Doran Rd, Henrico; Dowell Lawson to Ragland Tierra and Leland Michael Morton, $300,000.

7616 Elko Rd, Sandston; Tillson Elizabeth P to Jaeger Naomi S and Brittany E Brown, $275,000.

1208 Emily Ln, Henrico; Carruthers Paul C and Florence K Brown to Mahler Lawrence J and Maureen G, $337,000.

5112 Farmount Ter, Glen Allen; Pape Audrey L to Barrack Randy Dean and Deborah, $615,000.

10101 Flanders Rd, Henrico; Minson Candy W to Saied Alfy S and Kathrena R Ebrahem, $270,000.

10759 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Neeli Venkata S and Swathi Chandankeri, $603,007.

12000 Foxlawn Ct, Henrico; Hamlin Lee E and Martha H to Smart Jonathan T and Meredith T, $471,000.

6504 W Franklin St, Henrico; Milby Willard P Iv to Harris Angel Elaine, $437,000.

500 Gaslight Dr, Henrico; Booze W Wayne Trustee to Pham Yem Trong and Huong Thi Ngoc Dang, $940,000.

12712 Glenkirk Rd, Henrico; Blackmon Leslie Shaw and Anne Marie W to Whitley John H Iii and Sara M Streker, $505,000.

3624 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Stadt Gerald L and Carolyn K, $441,195.

4720 Greenbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Stewart Robert J and Hollis W to Schifano Kira and Daniel Brandao, $509,000.

2909 Grove Point Cir, Henrico; NVR Inc to Otunba Jamiyu and Amen, $218,685.

2841 Haley’s Hollow Rd, Glen Allen; Gunderson Kellie Sylvia to Ju Amanda N, $250,000.

6937 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Seay Jaye Elmer and Jaime R, $364,605.

12340 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Smith Ryan M and Carla R to Ross Kevin and Jennifer, $1,400,000.

1541 Heritage Hill Cir, Henrico; Burton Elizabeth B to Smith Mary E and Justin S, $220,600.

5033 Hickory Meadows Pl, Glen Allen; Roever Kathleen to Sodhi Gautam and Benu, $707,500.

1207 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Anderson Caitlin A and Richard D Cuneo Jr to Ruby Aaron F, $471,725.

7100 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Clark Debora M to Ayvasian Artin, $238,500.

12829 Huntmaster Ln, Henrico; Snow Matthew R and Gina D to Conjerti Philip J and Erin M, $790,000.

9960 Independence Park Dr, Henrico; Apple Ten Hospitality Ownership Inc to Fp Richmond Nw Llc, $8,283,700.

421 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Stout Zachary K and M B to Turcios Blanca, $270,600.

124 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Leak Christina to Archie Tiffany Renee, $220,000.

2413 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Owens Ricky A and Priscilla to Heppner Charlotte, $400,000.

4907 Kilcolman Dr, Henrico; Riehl Suzanne and Mary P Newton to Martin Jerald and Frances L, $295,000.

2625 Kingsland Pointe Dr, Henrico; Grenier Scott A and Marie D to Hawley Jon Pierre and Jasmine Faith, $285,950.

5717 Lake West Ter, Glen Allen; Chambers David and Caitlin M to Munuswamy Arun S and Hemavathy Ramanujam, $505,500.

4921 Larabrook Pl, Glen Allen; Kotha Praveen and Shwetha to Jaini Santhosh and Sneha Kukkadapu, $682,000.

2648 Lassen Walk, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Tillman Nneka, $289,980.

2650 Lassen Walk, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Park Todd Christopher and Karen, $383,071.

4728 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $190,000.

9307 Ledbury Rd, Henrico; Balas Brenda G H and M S Hiers and S H L to Barksdale Barbara, $329,900.

2402 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Quarforth James S Trustee to Rpc Realty Capital Llc, $649,900.

7412 Lockwood Rd, Henrico; Neopaney Dadi Ram and Dil Maya to Porter Derek and Tiffney, $296,500.

2207 Lundie Ln, Henrico; Posenau Carl and Gerald to Griffin Jeff and Kris Trustees, $172,000.

9501 Lyndonway Dr, Henrico; Nash Warren Lee to Johnson Van A Jr and Melissa N, $360,000.

10307 Salford Ct, Glen Allen; Fox Gary D and Anne Nichols Trustees to Joyner Kenneth M Jr and Liberty K Trustees, $406,100.

256 Scotch Pine Dr, Sandston; Matthews Corey to Wilkins Tevhaun Markel, $305,000.

3916 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Thompson Allen E and Catherine D, $290,985.

5834 Shady Hills Way, Glen Allen; Pampana Kiran K and Aruna Kottamsetti to Golden Sean M and Leslie M, $570,000.

216 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Oza Garima to Mcneal Patrick Hamilton and Elaine L, $410,000.

4912 Snowshoe Ct, Glen Allen; Willis Jeffrey D and Debra to Efendic Hakija and Eldina, $345,000.

8402 Spring Ridge Way, Henrico; Dunlap John F and Deborah A to Bischoff William E A and Lauren M, $680,000.

1708 Spruce View Ter, Henrico; Bowman Russell G to Chamling Subash C, $349,100.

5448 Stone Ln, Henrico; Martinelli James to Wilson David W, $314,990.

8691 Strath Rd, Henrico; Alston Janee N to Bridgeforth Tracy D, $259,950.

1016 Sycamore Crest Dr, Henrico; Hewlett Coty L to Milton Robert Edward Iii, $215,000.

12513 Thornbury Pl, Henrico; Carrier Randy W and Joyce N to Cimino John P and Miranda Katsibas-Cimino, $340,000.

1848 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Smith Haywood Lee Jr to Brown Christina, $267,000.

11607 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Lucas Jeffrey and Thomas and Joseph to Agzamov Bakhrom and Kutpy U Ergasheva, $210,000.

3925 Trickling Brook Dr, Henrico; Linardo James and Lisa and Kyle to Lyons Brant Michael, $326,000.

4908 Turner Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Herbert Jean and Helen Mclaughlin to Panjwani Noorjahan, $655,000.

3608 Tyverton Ct, Henrico; Gray Julie J to Kilivniks Pavels and Jekaterina, $560,000.

10204 Urbanna Ct, Glen Allen; Smith Kathy P and Sandra to Crowe Michael Gordon and Emma L, $431,950.

3151 Varina On The James, Henrico; Stoneman Gatewood Holland Et Al to Stoneman Gatewood H and Wilmer N Iii Et Al, $1,075,000.

2202 Viking Ln, Henrico; Mclaughlin Glen J to Diez Peter and Lindsay, $350,000.

3112 Wallaby Trce, U0512, Henrico; Qureshi Mansoor A Trustee to Stokes James, $180,000.

500 W Washington St, Henrico; Jackson Carl Edward to Johnson Darrell F, $165,000.

1808 Waxflower Way, Henrico; NVR Inc to Green Dallita Maxine, $341,315.

9625 Wendhurst Dr, Glen Allen; Doome Mary Heizer and Paul to Eads Stephanie M and Leigh P Mackintosh, $375,000.

11 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Epstein David G and Diane F to Shannon James Joseph and Cari Heaney, $1,300,000.

5514 White Oak Rd, Sandston; Jefferson Jordan to Jones Talmon, $255,000.

7302 Willow Crossing Ter, Henrico; Stovall Shannon E to Sabally Saidou B, $281,000.

5433 Wintergreen Rd, Glen Allen; Collins Peter H and Carolyn J to Alfred Alexander J J and Rema A Jerald, $350,000.

8030 Wistar Glen Dr, Ua, Henrico; Rollins Brittany Torice to Kumar Aarthy A and B Thiyagarajan, $307,000.

12224 Woodson Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Sp Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $162,500.

CHESTERFIELD

8718 S Boones Trail Rd, North Chesterfield; Williams Jon A to Gomez Ana S and Hernandez Ana Lidia, $290,575.

4408 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Coker Veronica Shavonne, $307,740.

4441 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Allen Edward Junice, $309,215.

6801 Brambleton Rd, Chesterfield; Mata Marta to Boyce Joshua and Boyce Craig and Levinson Elizabeth, $224,000.

19266 Brevard Dr, South Chesterfield; Simon Timothy R to Shaw Jamie D and Candice D, $245,000.

4237 Brixton Rd, Chesterfield; Stout James E and Glenne R to Portillo-Mejia Ricardo Uriel, $317,000.

16919 Broadmoor Rd, Moseley; Spivey Shaun and Tricia to Succardi Scott and Jennifer, $548,900.

13842 Buck Rub Dr, Midlothian; Davis Calvin L Jr and Bagley N to Pegram Catherine A, $270,000.

6461 Burnt Mills Ln, Moseley; Higgins Marcel D to U S Bank Trust N A Trustee, $749,576.

4131 Caddington Dr, Midlothian; Boone Homes Inc to Smith Robert L Jr and Brenda J, $927,837.

7216 Cannock Rd, Chesterfield; Watson Michelle Lewis to Taylor Denise, $277,333.

8910 Cardiff Rd, North Chesterfield; Dodds B M and Dodds L M Trustees to Frickey Matthew G and Rachele, $475,000.

11922 Carters Valley Turn , Chesterfield; Staples Robert A Sr to Trommer Christopher S and Gina Marie, $443,000.

2160 Castlebridge Rd, Midlothian; Jordan Bradley A to Burns Jennifer and Ryan, $815,000.

15500 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Patrick Jonathan and Patrick Allison, $431,900.

1728 Celia Cres, North Chesterfield; Knox Susan A to Wang Liuqi, $230,000.

14319 Charter Walk Ln, Midlothian; Shinde Sunita and Nilesh to Golart Justin and Kimberly Lee, $465,000.

15501 Chesdin Green Way, Chesterfield; Hahn Virginia D to Huggins Robert H and Frances M, $620,000.

13500 Chesdin Landing Dr, Chesterfield; Shaffer Kenneth L Jr and M M to Mcaulay Craig and Kristen, $600,000.

6231 Claudehart Rd, North Chesterfield; Monroe Joyce A to Mundo Jose Alexander Canessa and Canessa Xiomara Yesenia Martinez De, $215,000.

14731 Collington Turn , Midlothian; Taylor Darrell B and Amy L to Walker Justin and Carrie, $420,000.

14801 Colony Forest Pl, Midlothian; Armstrong Kevin J and Sara E to Nichols Nina and Lucas, $630,000.

15672 Corte Castle Ter, Chesterfield; Rowe Sherry H to Ganglfinger Benjamin R, $322,650.

1608 Coxendale Rd, Chester; Clark Carl Duwayne to 1608 Coxendale Rd Llc, $250,000.

13616 Cradle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Downey Jo Kornegay Trustee to King Joseph Eric and Kristen Ione Bolton, $270,000.

3304 Crossings Way, Midlothian; Bernstein Andrew R to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo John M Fauver Ira, $406,000.

12601 Dawnridge Ct, Midlothian; Beckman Henry L to Danzitz Michael Jr, $390,000.

7007 Deer Thicket Dr, Midlothian; Breuscher Angelique M to Glanzman Luke and Tanya, $275,000.

6929 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Law Yan Shun Wilson to Cunniff Paul J and Margaret G, $395,000.

15067 Dordon Ln, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Hudson Sean Kevin and Ratih D, $560,524.

14106 Dorsetshire Ct, Midlothian; Cole John T and Donna L to Rau Franklin G and Kayla, $795,500.

434 Dunlin Ct, Midlothian; Lewis Eric J Trustee to Weathers Naomi L, $380,000.

11918 Dunvegan Ct, Chesterfield; Via Ricky A to Nixon Gary and Scardino-Nixon Marion, $440,000.

3933 Durrette Dr, North Chesterfield; Wilkerson Qwayawnda to Ramos Obed Isai Garcia, $270,000.

4701 Easter Rd, Moseley; Morris Clay S Jr and Rebecca G to Pisolkar Shailesh M and Keefe Kimberly J, $641,000.

1309 Elmart Ln, North Chesterfield; Arrington M and Barrack R Co-Trs to Childs Anne and John, $296,000.

11349 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Mallory Octavius T, $339,247.

12805 N Enon Church Rd, Chester; Kimenhour John Paul Iii to Hospedales Latoya, $290,000.

11924 Exbury Ct, Midlothian; Nelson Joseph D and Melissa G to Jefferson Chris Trustee, $180,000.

13812 Exhall Dr, Chester; Malone Nathan T to Ajayi Opeyemi I and Oyebola O, $335,000.

4518 Falling Creek Cir, North Chesterfield; Mcclain Jacob to Gilyard Kelsey M and Walter Autumn, $220,000.

8212 Ferdinand Ln, Midlothian; Cartlidge J W Jr and Cartlidge T to Smith Sarah Elizabeth and Daniel Paul, $300,000.

610 Fern Meadow Loop, Midlothian; Olds Warren T Jr and Gail B to Olds Kenneth L Sr and Suzanne M, $155,000.

13412 Fitzwilliam Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Salazar Kaitlyn Nicole and Nyamete Onchare, $429,125.

2607 Flour Mill Dr, Midlothian; Funtelar Jonathan A and Teresa C to Aggabao Jeanne Kathleen R, $345,000.

2700 Forest Lake Rd, Chester; Livingston Brenda A to Chandler Holding Llc, $199,000.

12121 Framar Dr, Midlothian; Spivey Timothy A and Elizabeth T to Hall David Tanner and Rachel Dorsey, $482,137.

3221 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Rosenberger Emily, $303,257.

3233 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Garcia Bolanos Francisco Sebastian and Moreno Hernandez Daniela, $366,476.

15710 Gary Ave, Chester; Ocean View Holdings Llc to Leslie Jason M, $220,000.

10325 Genlou Rd, Chesterfield; Hughes Phyllis C to Ward Jerry and Robin, $235,000.

14530 Gildenborough Dr, Midlothian; Bergh Harold E Iii and Carrie M to Ramamurthy Sujatha, $707,000.

13101 Glenmeadow Ct, Midlothian; Ridens Brett P and Lee S to Shamlin Brehan, $335,000.

7049 Golden Aster Dr, Moseley; Atherton Jason A and Mary Ann to Raborn Robert K and Katherine D, $575,000.

11007 Golden Nugget Ct, Chesterfield; Clemmer Jason D and Alison D to Mccage Ashley Jenal and David Quinton, $282,000.

17225 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Chesney Mathilda and Sawyer Greta R, $288,800.

11407 Great Branch Dr, Chester; Tuck Robert M to Gray Kevin A, $165,938.

15219 Greenhart Dr, Chesterfield; Wilson Theresa J to Shields Jeff C, $555,000.

631 Greyshire Dr, Chester; Smith Toni L to Maranon Lucy Karen, $400,000.

13610 Hailsham Cir, Midlothian; Fleming Jeffrey M and Courtney M to Swenson Andrew Walter and Jane Coye, $570,000.

10724 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Andrews Susan L, $311,650.

13124 Hampton Colony Way, Chesterfield; Hamilton M Keith and Pamela E to Tong Na, $453,000.

8012 Hampton Valley Dr, Chesterfield; Salib Sylvana and Gabriel Mona to Carew William T and Liliana M, $485,000.

13709 Happy Hill Rd, Chester; Perry Kimberly Lynn to Cooke Roslyn, $260,000.

11800 Hardwood Dr, Midlothian; Fontanarosa A and Toscano M G to Craig John M Jr and Lyndsy H, $350,000.

6442 Hawkswood Way, North Chesterfield; Pugh Robert J Iii and Emily A to Walton Lee M Jr and D’andra, $395,000.

15131 Hazelbury Cir, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Fennell Tyler Nicole and Santos Jade and Tucker-Epps Angela, $405,990.

11918 Heathmere Cres, Midlothian; Yeatts Stanley D and Claudine B to Williams Lisa Bosco and David Allen, $400,000.

13716 Hickory Nut Pt, Midlothian; Carter John B Jr and Wanda J to Damiani Robert K, $475,000.

4101 Hidden Valley Rd, Chester; Kirkman Gale R Et Al to Quigley Sharon Long, $298,000.

7337 Hilmar Dr, North Chesterfield; Folster Meghan N to Rodriguez Then Santana, $254,000.

5431 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Oglesby Rossie to Amaya and Lemus Investment Group Corp, $198,000.

1621 Huguenot Rd, Midlothian; Prime Storage Midlothian Llc to Bfg Va Llc, 15718324.

6417 Husting Rd, Chesterfield; Hunter Marian B and Nicholas R to Korng Savy, $246,000.

16804 Jaydee Ter, Moseley; Henry James R and Tarra B to Montoya Melissa Jean and Montoya Michael Trustees Et Als, $617,000.

14242 Jeffries Pl, Midlothian; Meyers Gregory A and Kelly A to Fitzpatrick Kevin and Leslie, $462,000.

5939 Jessup Rd, North Chesterfield; Welder David J to Le Ngoc and Quan Crystal, $224,950.

9530 Kendelwick Dr, North Chesterfield; Bonzon Purificacion and Teotimo to Ellinger Caleb and Amy, $380,000.

8818 Kennemer Pl, Chesterfield; Tutrani Peter M and Martha C to Martinello Robert B and Christine, $575,000.

7401 Kirkwall Dr, North Chesterfield; Winkler Carol to Crump Dana N and Kevin, $340,000.

3730 Lacroix Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hughes Maisha S and Stuart, $352,650.

6401 Lake Caroline Ct, Chesterfield; Liberty Rental Group Llc to Quarles Robert T and Tanika N, $292,000.

4200 Lakeview Rd, South Chesterfield; Hammond James P to Lundie Properties Llc, $198,000.

8913 Laureate Ln, North Chesterfield; Nguyen Thuc T and Kim M to Jackson-Budu Tia, $280,000.

14103 Laurel Trail Pl, Midlothian; Harrison Michael A to Beltran Natasha Rose, $256,000.

10006 Lavenham Turn , Midlothian; Dunning Richard T and Nancy B to Bauman Andrew Paul and Sarah Mcclenny, $409,000.

13720 Lintel Ln, Midlothian; Trentham Penny L to Grason Suzanne Alexis and David Joseph, $737,000.

5000 Lippingham Dr, Chester; Berryman Bradley T to Harris Taleak, $374,500.

3940 Llewellyn Ln, Chesterfield; Gallo Thomas A to Huff Melody Ebony, $318,500.

12101 Longtown Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Brenner Matthew C and Mary E, $360,398.

11306 Lost Parrish Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Jackson Cynthia L and Stephen W, $414,096.

6148 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Lykens Michael Robert and Denise Louise, $370,772.

7112 Maple Summit Ln, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Nguyen Deirdre and Triet, $629,950.

13830 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Patel Rahulkumar Pravin and Pinkalben R, $378,795.

4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Trinidad Victor Sr and Trinidad Minerva and Trinidad Victor Jr and Paragas Janet, $239,990.

12404 Mcallen Ct, Midlothian; Meadows William D and Jennifer A to Davis Michael P and Hendley W, $300,000.

2638 Mcrae Rd, North Chesterfield; Yamarik Torill A Trustee to Barrille Christina C and Dancy Rachel M, $340,000.

5108 S Melody Rd, North Chesterfield; Satterfield R A Et Al Trs to Special Roofing Llc, $225,000.

14211 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Thomas Brenda to Horak Heather A, $349,000.

3101 Middlewood Ct, Midlothian; Cooper W Stephen and Catherine P to Frayser Edward G and Amy A, $640,000.

4300 Milsmith Rd, Chester; Pecan Properties Llc to Craven Christopher and Bryan Shelley, $259,000.

3405 Morningmist Cir, North Chesterfield; Meadows B R Jr and Daniels C S to Mills Michael E, $249,000.

5905 Moss Creek Rd, Midlothian; Butler Todd M and Amanda P to Johnson Allen Dale and Lu, $404,500.

11508 New Forest Trl, Midlothian; Young Keith L to Martin Charles Alexander, $200,000.

2207 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Coulter Chad and Tiffany, $335,810.

2238 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Stewart Catherine M, $277,000.

7333 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Spitale Ignacio and Yolanda to Bailey Bonita and Newman Rebecca L, $280,000.

7611 Offshore Dr, Chesterfield; Pemberton Geraldine K to Allen Frances, $175,000.

12821 Old Buckingham Rd, Midlothian; Spain Jo Ann Talley Et Als to Yu Meling Jian and Zhang Xiangrong, $234,000.

2205 Old Indian Rd, North Chesterfield; Skiba Janet L to Bingenheimer Albert, $185,000.

2501 Olde Queen Ter, Midlothian; Young Robert B Jr and Sarah H to Fritz Erich and Wilk Amber, $463,980.

13508 Orchard Leaf Ct, Chester; Koertge Charles T Et Als to Wortham Timothy Lee and Teneka Rhone, $325,000.

10012 Paddock Wood Ter, Midlothian; Tapscott Marcus M and Morgan to Lillo Alex N and Diane, $524,000.

8801 Pepperidge Rd, North Chesterfield; Cordon Agner and Landaverde Rosa to Martin Heather M, $255,000.

21506 Perdue Ave, South Chesterfield; Walker Heather Amanda to Roman-Waldrop Tiffany Nicole, $185,000.

650 N Pinetta Dr, North Chesterfield; Mcwhirt David W and Lisa C to Hahn Amy, $280,000.

6217 Poindexter Rd, North Chesterfield; Gnall Gregory and Laurea to Otero Shalim Lionel and Jailene, $285,000.

1520 Point Of Rocks Rd, Chester; Burkey Carter L Sr and Sheila B to Cruz Blanca E, Cruz Martinez Jonathan A and Cruz Jocelyn D, $289,900.

5601 Powell Grove Dr, Midlothian; Bell Patrick J and Janice C to Servantes Thomas J, $375,000.

9621 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Moon Victor Morrell Iii to Enlightened Solutions Llc, $160,000.

1864 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Day Stephen L and Ann R, $392,725.

3020 Quisenberry St, Midlothian; Hutto Catherine E to Boyd Frederick and Headley-Boyd Sarah, $330,000.

10112 Redbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Norwood Joseph W Jr to Smith Christian and Olsen Emily, $237,200.

14353 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Burke Philip Joseph Iii and Kirzl Victoria, $421,800.

5800 Ridge Point Rd, Midlothian; Lively Brandon M to Dempster Gregory M and Michaux, $362,000.

7805 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Harris Sharon Thomas to Gordon Omar and Amber R, $215,000.

10601 River Rd, Chesterfield; Fisher Keith R to Ferguson Jerry C and Sandra W, $275,250.

11601 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Moyes Alexander J and Robyn L, $1,077,256.

11036 Riverway Rd, Chesterfield; Pearce Cynthia Ann to Pagano Michael D and Edwina M, $290,000.

11601 Rochelle Rd, Chester; Deck Laura Floyd and David Brian to Harvin Cheryl and Camps Tiga, $380,000.

5802 Rosebay Forest Rd, Midlothian; Elam Wanda to Linker Justin, $345,000.

6806 Ruby Hill Rd, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Gregoire Development Corporation, $162,825.

11130 Rufford Rd, Chester; Quintana Jason and Quintana A to Clark Brian E, $250,000.

18312 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Vanderbeek Jaycie L and Cranford Zachary J, $697,135.

5705 Sandstone Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Boitet Jarrod and Hannah to Abera Tesfaye and Mengistie Elizabeth, $364,900.

6500 Sanford Springs Cove , Midlothian; Innovative Bldrs Of Midlothian to Seldon Stephen T and Deborah V, $404,979.

16742 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to England Christian Lee-Lewis and Casey Krystal, $555,575.

3400 Seven Oaks Rd, Midlothian; Eckard E C and Papapaschalis E to Goforth Mariah and Christopher James, $350,000.

8712 Shadymist Dr, North Chesterfield; Taylor Mark C and M M and Taylor A to Brooks Timothy Andrew and Melissa, $329,000.

8745 Sheldeb Dr, North Chesterfield; Randall Rudolph D Jr and R P to Homebuyers With Heart Llc, $265,000.

4709 Shoremeade Rd, North Chesterfield; Patel A K and M A and Patel B to Gartrell Amy, $305,000.

7012 Silk Oak Dr, Moseley; Taylor Marvin B and Kelley D to Hightower Anthony M and Brittney L, $572,500.

9619 Simonsville Rd, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Chrichlow Tonya, $422,766.

14404 Sonnenburg Dr, Chester; Jo-Finn Properties Llc to Harper Tierra A, $315,000.

2501 South Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Spader Nicholas A and Aimee L to Boyle Lucas Michael and Kathryn Elizabeth, $290,000.

12931 Spring Run Rd, Midlothian; Pugliesi Girolamo to Wieczorek Anna Ewa and Dariusz, $512,000.

11807 St Audries Dr, Chesterfield; Otey Micah and Law Beverly to Baldwin Christopher M and Sandra L, $340,000.

12513 St Thomas Ct, Midlothian; Jernigan Royal E Et Al Co-Trs to Collins James and Collins Patricia and Ingram Katherine, $339,000.

3006 Steeple Chase Ct, Midlothian; Cottrell S V and Cottrell S N to Barr Donna M, $315,000.

2724 Stonegate Ct, Midlothian; Hairfield W Richard and Riese C to Schleinkofer Michael D and Vanessa L, $1,833,300.

4916 Stoney Creek Pkwy, Chester; Darnall Kenneth and Alexandra to Luck Eren, $285,000.

9413 Summercreek Dr, Chesterfield; Candiani Erik and Tami to Bell Janice and Patrick, $500,000.

11925 Sunflower Ln, North Chesterfield; Hightower Brittney L and Anthony to Wilmoth Erin, $298,000.

5406 Sunrise Bluff Ct, Midlothian; Menninger Stephen P and Virginia to Reid Martin F and Linda C, $952,000.

2203 Swanhurst Dr, Midlothian; Zimmerman Stephen G and R C to Los Jason P and Shelly W, $485,000.

3800 Tarris Ln, Chester; Miller Phyllis Estate to Stoker Brooks and Marie, $200,000.

11501 Teterling Rd, Chester; Davis James R and Karen L to Crittenden Camela A, $353,500.

12620 Thoreau Dr, Chesterfield; Evans Jonathan T to Harris Mason, $275,000.

9601 Tilehurst Ct, North Chesterfield; Goodman Robert and Amanda to Bishop Hilary Nicole and Angel Riley James, $290,000.

18119 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Harring Construction Co, $172,825.

4217 Tire Swing Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Jones Stephanie Hall, $358,195.

14407 Tooley Ter, Chester; Ellison Herman C and Monice R to Richburg Kareem, $475,000.

537 Totten Dr, Midlothian; Russell Marianne T and Joy Ann to Coalson Jesse L and Krista L, $534,000.

6206 Trail Ride Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Mar Mariano Alberto and Sara, $488,365.

14505 Tranor Ave, Chester; James Shawn Darnell to Anderson Jennifer Lynn and Johnny Iii, $247,500.

4006 Treely Rd, Chester; Magus Davis A and Jordan to Greifzu Bradley and Clarke Samantha, $230,000.

5225 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Johnson Jenita L to Sungula Wamwala Raymond and Mbavu Masika, $285,000.

9501 Tuxford Rd, North Chesterfield; Franck Rudolph J Jr and Jackie S to Diaz Morgan Kelly and Diaz Vicki, $285,000.

1233 Twilight Ln, North Chesterfield; Mills Amanda M to Sarceno Marin Susana T, $300,000.

7816 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; Darden Chad E and Chelsea A to Alvarez Viviana Morales, $284,000.

7837 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Henderson Jamie Ricks and Earl, $287,375.

9801 Virvos Ter, North Chesterfield; Emerald Homes to Lowe Jerry E and Jessica L, $358,240.

324 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield; Schuppert Taylor to Boyd Kimberly A, $255,000.

11810 Wakehurst Dr, North Chesterfield; Porter Beth M to Patterson Michael and Reyes Leonardo, $350,000.

3909 Walworth Dr, North Chesterfield; Whitlow James C and Inez M to Mcfarland Jenna, $230,000.

3025 Warfield Estates Pl, Chester; Duke Homes Va Inc to Hill K’yana Raquel, $295,000.

6518 Watchlight Rd, North Chesterfield; Cuadra Mario L and Chavez E R to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $215,900.

302 Water Pointe Ln, Midlothian; Oleson Darlene Carolyn to Archie Sarah P and Parker Kendall, $185,000.

13445 Welby Mews, Midlothian; Stoll Scott C and Elaine to Schroeder Zachary T and Megan E, $739,950.

15704 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Battin Jadijah and Smith Johnathan, $525,178.

7418 Whirlaway Dr, Midlothian; Perkins Michael L and Brittany E to Jara-Vences Guillermo, $321,000.

5348 White Pickett Ln, North Chesterfield; Porter Shelley B Jr to Mccall Kristina, $235,000.

7867 Willow Walk Dr, Chesterfield; Kang David and Kang John to Ibrahim Peter and Gerges Remonda, $282,150.

12012 Winbolt Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Quinichett Stephanie P and Charles Thaddeus Jr, $434,290.

12050 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Barker Andrew to Ths Construction Company, $210,000.

13829 Woodbridge Crossing Way, Midlothian; Shaver Kevin F and Barbara J to Teachey Herbert E Iii, $330,000.

8719 S Boones Trail Rd, North Chesterfield; Williams Jon A to Gomez Ana S and Hernandez Ana Lidia, $290,575.

1007 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Acker Todd Curtis and Kathryn Sewaard, $413,486.

HANOVER

7993 Dominion Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Adam Abresch to Kelsey Parshall, $255,000.

8062 Elliott Drive, Mechanicsville; John Wayne Gulasky, executor to Stephen W. Skelton, $274,950.

8234 Fourscore Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher R. Greene to Todd Seifert, $290,000.

9100 Giles Spring Terrace, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Raphael Seifert, $460,545.

9358 Greywood Drive, Mechanicsville; Gilbert Parra to Tommy Facison, $380,000.

17194 Hanover West Drive, Montpelier; Tonya Lynn Hawkins to Jeffrey Harcum, $270,000.

16347 Hennessy Way, Montpelier; Phillip Rodney Blevins to Steven E. Garnett, $355,000.

9828 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Erin McVicker D’Adamo, $373,000.

9211 Huntington Woods Drive, Mechanicsville; Gary W. Samuels to Lowell Alan Harrison, $375,000.

9289 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Nathan Allen, $586,265.

6341 Lake Way Drive, Mechanicsville; Katherine Anne Baird to Joseph A. McKim, $294,000.

238 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Randall W. Cagle, $378,000.

Lot 14, Hanover Hills Small Farms; Erwin R. Crusen Jr. to Rebecca A. Crawford, $220,000.

Lot 4, Royal Glen; Timothy A. Nitz to Claudia Saldana Rose, $365,000.

Lot 7, Section 3, Walnut Hill; Jesse B. Harris to John F. Homan, $345,000.

Lots 1, 2 and 3, Blunts Bridge; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $450,000.

4718 Mantlo Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Michael G. Fonseca, $583,702.

10840 McCann Place, Ashland; Carter Neal to Myron Roger Kemp, $385,000.

10369 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; Francis G. Guinan to Daniel J. Gritsko, $415,000.

4199 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas J. Ludeke to Jordan M. Miller, $386,000.

Parcel; Shirley T. Cauthorne to Efren Gonzalez Marentes, $200,000.

Parcel; Harris Excavating Co. to MAW Investment Co. LLC, $475,000.

7447 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Cy J. Gilbreth to Rachel Lerman, $244,000.

4426 Pleasant Oakes Lane, Mechanicsville; James W. Atkins Jr. to Erik Michael Urm, $297,000.

13500 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Maurice Spencer to Bradley D. Edwards, $375,000.

8963 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Laurie Troup to Carrie L. Terbush, $269,950.

6000 Saber Court, Mechanicsville; Maeike Elger Zoet to Derek Alan Moyer, $230,000.

Section 5, Giles 5; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $333,600.

7346 Sedgemoor Circle, Mechanicsville; William T. Davenport to Betsy P. Lemley, $276,000.

12378 Shop Creek Drive, Rockville; Samuel Patrick Norris, executor to Matthew R. May, $506,000.

9422 Sir Michael Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert D. Novak Jr. to Geri Lee Jones, $300,000.

5495 Smithy Court, Mechanicsville; Arlene Gonzalez to Jennifer Lee Ball, $295,000.

204 N Snead St., Ashland; Margie R. Gausby to Stephen K. Pudner, $325,000.

9065 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Kyle Smith, $323,425.

13938 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Randal J. Bischoff to Justin Gilman, $339,950.

9454 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Craig C. Colombo to Adam Scott Van Zandbergen, $443,000.

6469 Strawbank Drive, Mechanicsville; James Anthony Moore to Katherine M. Treweeke, $280,000.

125 Sunny Drive, Ashland; Roberta K. Warren to Dawn M. Walker, $228,000.

7368 Sunshine Court, Mechanicsville; Joseph G. Battiata to Matthew D. Messenger, $360,000.

9301 Sweetmeadow Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Donald R. Gallier, $539,063.

9504 Thorncrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Jose W. Granado to Amin Janmir Mirzai_, $395,000.

7994 Vaughan Drive, Mechanicsville; Pamela W. Jordan to Dustin W. Abele, $230,000.

500 Wesley Street, Ashland; Eleanor L. Schneider to Christopher Mark Miller, $260,000.

4748 Wormley’s Lane, Mechanicsville; Randy S. Hale to Keven W. Moran, $542,500.

7246 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Karen M. Hosford, $374,487.

POWHATAN

3870 Little Foot Creek, Powhatan; David W. Hennessey to Shawn F. Vanslyke, $560,000.

1825 Manakintown Ferry Road, Midlothian; Patrick R. Adams to Phillip Ray Guin Jr., $423,000.

2575 Norwood Creek Way, Powhatan; James W. Ringgold Jr. to Matthew Dachelet, $420,000.

1220 Quail Run Road, Powhatan; Karen Chaney to Austin Richards Martineau, $390,000.

3223 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Sannidhya Rudra to Cody Wayne Holder, $392,000.

2216 Westwood Pine Drive, Moseley; F. Wayne Goins to Dennis S. Diblasio, $425,000.

GOOCHLAND

1162 Cordial Court, Manakin Sabot; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Marc W. Mentry, $212,650.

2410 Hanway Drive, Goochland; Nancy P. Bradshaw to Maura L. Mort, $515,000.

Lot 11, Section 2, Block A, Kinloch; Prasad Kilari to Michael J. Kachel, $245,000.

2434 Maidens Road, Maidens; Kelle Norris to Furman W. Goins, $287,000.

7442 Park Village Blvd., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Susan Banta Long, $650,128.

12043 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Susan B. Rubin, trustee, $458,760.

12051 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Nancy A. Arnold, $431,630.

310 Wickham Glen Drive, Henrico; Susan Edith Kemp to Thomas Capps, $2,500,000.

PETERSBURG

2610 Hatchett Road; Ryan Ruffin to Diante Rushawn Monroe, $180,000.

1644 Monticello St.; Committed Real Estate Group LLC to Sara J. Warthan, $245,950.

1740 Powhatan Ave.; Demeca L. Hudson to James D. Pelton III, $155,000.

4535 River Road West, Goochland; Gordon Brothers Construction LLC to Jeffrey L. Thompson, $315,000.

2047 Warren St.; B&K Rentals II LLC to Melissa Boyd, $188,000.

DINWIDDIE

10718 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Christopher Gupton to Matthew Gupton, $245,000.

835 Even Keel Lane, Church Road; George R. Bek to Phillip D. Hanley, $194,000.

23805 Old Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; David C. Meloy to Margaret E. Merrifield, $285,000.

23108 Pheasant Court, Dinwiddie; Marcus McKelvy to Bryan Finney, $247,000.

Several lots, Lake Jordan; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $324,651.

3612 Westbriar Lane, Dinwiddie; Addison B. Haab to Adrian Manuel Gonzalez, $325,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

200 Biltmore Drive; Bolick, Robert Douglas to Nguyen, Hiep Thi, $225,000.

102 Creff Lane; Parham, Mattie O. to Nimmo-Smith, Malinda, $215,000.

2013 Franklin Ave.; Forbes, William B to Markert, Wallace L., $155,000.

702 Keswick Road; Bratlien, Thelma to Sordelett, Gabrielle, $160,000.

1203 Pleasant Dale Ave.; Miller, Eugene D to Alverson, Gates, $270,000.

412 Whipporwill Court; Dee, Kevin J. to Hunter. Sherita Drucella, $225,000.

HOPEWELL

3518 Cobblestone Terrace; Keith W. Eggleston to Mary D. Stanley, $190,000.

Lot 7, Block 40, Section 2, West City Point Annex; Cheryl Collins Toler to Garrett Kelly Brown, $190,000.

1829 New Lincoln Circle; Randy S. Arthur to Adam Robbs, $150,000.

3304 Warsaw Ave.; Robert E. Perry to Roberta Slaughter, $227,500.

NEW KENT

6521 Hadley Hill Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Andrew Brown, $445,254.

7840 James Field Manor, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Taylor James Cole, $253,900.

5513 Lakeview Road, Quinton; Greg F. Solomon to Rachael Ann Bachan, $225,000.

Lot 222, Section 4, The Colonies; William J. Bennett to Paul Francis Scott, $165,000.

Lots, Section 5, The Oaks; The Oaks Development to NVR Inc., $248,000.

6925 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Jessica Marie Lacks, $310,455.

11271 Pinewild Drive, Providence Forge; Richard K. Collins to Scott Lee, $595,000.

5821 Spring Run Drive, Quinton; David W. McKenney to David W. McKenney Jr., $415,000.

5632 Villa Green Drive, Providence Forge; Mary E. Engelhardt to Richard K. Collins, $394,900.

1492 Yakima Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to David Brent Stuhldreher, $342,091.

PRINCE GEORGE

2724 Eagle Rock Road, Petersburg; William Martin Jr. to Sarah Johnella Joshua, $288,000.

5309 Jerral Drive, Prince George; Warren F. Poirer, executor to William D. O’Brien, $250,000.

4800 McBride Drive, Disputanta; Brent E. Johnson to Margaret A. Compton, $299,000.

2676 River Run Road, Prince George; Diana L. Hughes, trustee to David Christian Meloy, $510,000.

8901 Teakwood Drive, Disputanta; Earnest W. Harrison to Joseph J. Pytko, $299,000.

CHARLES CITY

3201 Eastbury Lane, Charles City; Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Dexter Deon Gray, $630,000.

AMELIA

11021 Grub Hill Church Road, Amelia Court House; Steven W. Graber to Thomas Blake Everflow, $500,000.

8000 Pembelton Drive, Amelia Court House; Bret Randolph to Anthony W. Winstead, $479,950.

CUMBERLAND

41.78 acres; Jonathan D. Yoder to Joshua E. Amos, $1,000,000.

KING AND QUEEN

8.2 acres; Thomas J. Swartzwelder to Tami R. Walton, $735,000.

Lot E1, Melrose Farm; Sherry D. Heath, trustee to Russell Scott Williams, $195,000.

KING WILLIAM

89 Forest Lane, King William; Lloyd Desper to Jennifer L. Johnson, $375,000.

1942 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Betsy Garling, $230,165.

111 W Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Kenneth Doug Thayer, $290,000.

1393 Marl Hill Road, West Point; Cheryl Marie Ozmar to Daniel Smith, $230,000.

1273 North Point Farm Road, King William; William D. Lowery to Leif G. Johnson, $1,350,000.

216 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Robert W. Mintern, $274,523.

6380 W River Road, Aylett; Marc A. Gresham to Reginald Hepburn, $417,500.

338 Trimmers Shop Road, West Point; Stephen C. Selby to Harlow R. Foster, $315,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot 20, Yorkshire of Williamsburg; Charles F. Crone to Robert Waddell, $220,000.

3 The Palisades; Ronald H. Rosenberg to John Willard Denman, $675,000.

SUSSEX

Lot; William F. Harlan to Eugene Lawrence Shrock, $238,500.

4224 Teakwood Drive, Williamsburg; Gaspar Anthony Sacco, trustee to Scott Edward Markland, $320,000.

3056 Torrington Trail, Williamsburg; Tony Dewitt, trustee to Janice McGuire, $619,000.

3719 Waterloo Place, Williamsburg; Dana C. Bennett to Malachi Schram, $585,000.

6727 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Larry Wayne Price to James R. McDonald, $630,000.

2553 William Tankard Drive, Williamsburg; Edward Walton to Michael N. Maher Jr., $650,000.

JAMES CITY

4903 Ercil Way, Williamsburg; Patrick Schultz to Judy Byrnes, $580,000.

3432 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Joshua Kane Powell, $351,465.

2805 Gold Knight Court, Williamsburg; Joshua M. Bowman to Kathleen S. Schroeder, $340,000.

2097 Harpers Mill, Williamsburg; Barbara G. Coates to Linda L. Soporito, $550,000.

9200 Holly Grove, Williamsburg; William H. Salamy to Jaime Marvel Henderson, $475,000.

3508 Hunter Ridge, Williamsburg; Dennis E. Pauley to Charmaine M. Gordon Wilson, $415,000.

2781 Jonas Profit Trail, Williamsburg; Bryan Wayne Hill to Kelly Lorraine Bauer, $416,000.

111 Landsdown, Williamsburg; John W. Slocum, trustee to Matthew Scalia, $635,000.

3927 Lord Dunmore Drive, Williamsburg; Gary D. Mutzabaugh, co-trustee to Ronald M. Cassa, trustee, $545,000.

Lot 36, Landfall at Jamestown; Paul F. Cheetham, trustee to Jeffery Hoer, $155,000.

Lots 5-7, New Town; ABVA Development LP to HHJV LLC, $171,000.

7589 Melissa Lane, Williamsburg; Deborah J. Mazzarella to Rex M. Morris Jr., $450,758.

236 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Fathallah Dloukati, $253,700.

5839 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Nathaniel L. Walker to Jennifer Muldrow, $390,100.

183 Norman Davis Drive, Toano; William Stewart to Brandon K. Doloresco, $345,000.

138 Old Church Road, Williamsburg; David Lee Conner to Steven James Wallace, $399,900.

Parcel A, Benjamin Jones Estate; Wayne Harbin Builder Inc. to David Maurice Cohen, $195,000.

Parcel; Angel S. Washington to John C. Stevenson, $285,000.

950 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; John C. Hicks III to Cameron L. Towler, $240,000.

3501 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Joel Lamprich to Wali Jefferson, $385,000.

4104 Poggio Field, Williamsburg; Brad L. Harbin to Edna S. DeChristopher, $389,750.

3101 Pristine View, Williamsburg; Robert G. Bower to William John Valvo, $328,400.

4102 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Mark Harris, $351,380.

1104 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Arreola Carmen Feliciano to Rahqita R. Tyler, $295,000.

1301 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Karen J. Proctor Corbett to Trevor A. Long, $175,000.

128 Racefield Drive, Toano; John Tyson Thorpe to Ellen Willis, $225,000.

212 Reflection Drive, Williamsburg; Dale A. Wagner, co-trustee to John V. Mihaly, $286,000.

6547 Revere St., Williamsburg; Tyler J. Hancock to Antoinette Joy Frazer, $275,000.

9605 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jose Daniel Serrano Reyes, $381,275.

6435 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Reginald Moncrief Parker Sr., $604,350.

3100 Sapling Drive, Toano; Jeffrey L. Westbrook to Charles Shore Greenland, $595,000.

4123 Silverwood Drive, Williamsburg; James Dennis England to David W. Brunsting, co-trustee, $357,500.

14 Spring West, Williamsburg; Shaun M. Frary to Nova Anise Glass, $170,000.