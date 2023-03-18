The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
RICHMOND
1213 N 19th St; Leon Investment Llc to Stanciu Cristina Elena, $295,000.
820 N 25th St; Jones Brandon T to Hobden Rebecca, $250,000.
1316 N 28th St; Lay Stephen And Dorathy to Chan Jonathan And, $395,000.
3115 2nd Ave; Investors Real Estate Holdings to Parrish Maryjane Kind &, $330,000.
417 N 35th St; Canvas Development Llc to Abbasi Annam And, $620,000.
206 E 37th St; Evans Roger T to Johnson Jalen C, $273,500.
1014 W 46th St; Cox Shawn D and Chapman Kimberly to Dipeppe Sarah E, $350,000.
902 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Mcneil Cecil to Griffin Aaron W, $285,000.
20 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Mkz Llc to A20 Llc, $1,170,000.
4805 Augusta Ave; Baldassari Cristina M to Drumwright Justin, $312,000.
7556 Beauchamp Ct; Hellman Katelyn M to Beecroft Karin Bridget And, $260,000.
6306 Bliley Road; Perry Jordan M to Cieslewicz Luke Austin, $330,000.
3600 E Broad Rock Road; Swansboro Llc to Vst Swansbro Llc, $2,000,000.
4814 Bromley Lane; Greenwalt Tanner James to Hubbard Korri Lynn And, $515,000.
4836 Burtwood Lane; Saunders Dave A to Smith Alfred L, $213,000.
3504 Carolina Ave; Es Properties 2 Llc to Bartlett Keith Edward And Erin, $375,000.
2806 W Cary St; G2z1 Llc to 2806 W Cary Street Series Of, $2,040,000.
304 Charmian Road; Arnold Troy G Iii to Watson Markus A Trust Trustee, $950,000.
514 Chimborazo Blvd; Flores Leticia Living Trustee and to Tillage Haley Elizabeth And, $457,000.
1006 W Clay St; Ebony Properties Llc to Milligram David M, $375,000.
3236 Cullenwood Dr; Chappel Daniel F And Merina to Lemus Claudia N And, $236,500.
1216 Decatur St; Nordheim Neil to Medvene Samuel Chase, $325,000.
3806 Dylisdale Dr; Marte Freddy M to Dixon Shawn I, $263,000.
3913 Ellwood Ave; Christensen Nicholas D to Bushman Jennifer L, $525,000.
1900 Fairmount Ave; Bethlehem Baptist Church to Taylor James W Jr And, $155,000.
9720 Fernleigh Dr; Lumpkin Aaron Lee And to Key Brian Matthew And, $425,000.
1426 Floyd Ave; Mulligan Michele A to Somerville Candice S, $500,000.
1015 W Franklin St; Van Blaricom David to Vallejo Rodrigo X And, $1,900,000.
4716 Fulton St; Meyer Dielle to Bowman Marjorie Elaine Croft &, $420,000.
1829 German School Road; NVR Inc to Campos Esteban F, $472,855.
6615 Glyndon Lane; Gaudreau Kelli L And Jeremy J to Stokes Marie Claire H, $315,000.
2519 W Grace St; Garle John F And David Lisa C to Snyder Christopher S And, $1,080,000.
4509 W Grace St; Nichols Jason T And Theresa to Tazewell Ann Wallace And, $675,000.
2408 Grayland Ave; Gray Development Llc to Mcginley Michael S And, $683,000.
1400 Greycourt Ave; Morgan Zachary R And Ashley to Webb Erik, $630,000.
3120 Grove Ave; Fields Mitchell D And to Perkinson Mary Kathryn, $590,000.
18 Hampton Hills Lane; Dukes Danny M And Paula C to Myers Aaron T And Valerie T, $2,299,000.
3527 Hanover Ave Ub; Padgett Glenwood E And to Richardson Jesse Jeremiah And, $180,000.
3202 Hawthorne Ave; Ely Mark A to Peters Elmer J And Melinda S, $940,000.
3100 Hey Road; Thornton Sarah L to Beerman Ruth And Posey Eric, $333,000.
3701 Hull St; Ahluwalia Manpreet to Ilayan Ismail H, $400,000.
7564 Ingelnook Ct; Mitchell Katie O to Magee Omar, $253,000.
3412 Keighly Road; 3412 Keighly Llc to Petrey Leah Rose, $198,000.
2810 Kensington Ave U13; Blankenship Richard Jr to Deboeser Tina And Thomas, $232,000.
4254 Kinsley Ave; Gambill Aylissa And to Rodriguez Mario E Sr, $212,500.
261 E Ladies Mile Road; Trek Properties Llc to Thorne Shannon, $250,000.
3504 Lawson St; First Place Homes Llc to Camus Sarah Viola, $160,000.
319 Lexington Road; Wornom Christopher R And to Garnett Amanda And, $1,225,000.
303 Lock Lane; Moore 2020 Irrevocable Trust to Wallace William J Iv And, $2,212,500.
2102 M St; Cuomo Michael And to Arvesen Bryant And, $602,000.
7840 Marilea Road; Godwin Michael B and Elizabeth F to Fitzsimons Nancy And Clifford, $526,000.
5601 Matoaka Road; Addison Edward C and Francis L to Wayland Charles R And, $1,052,000.
3109 Midlothian Tpke; Donnini Alex Quinn to Mittler Richard, $237,500.
3616 Montrose Ave; Farneth Jason to Pollard Victoria M, $252,000.
3121 Moss Side Ave; Richmond Oz Llc to Maps Global Fellowship, $2,915,000.
4607 Norborne Road; Dynasty Investments Llc to Castro Santos Armando Fuentes &, $225,000.
8 Oak Lane; Maloney Frank C Iii And to Traynham Benjamin H And, $1,725,000.
2105 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Bornes Jared Cy Anthony Thomas, $394,215.
4107 Park Ave; Combs John W Iv And Cassandra G to Throckmorton Robert James And, $1,005,000.
4630 Patterson Ave; Paganne Gary to Gold Eric And Debora, $300,000.
815 Porter St U304; Pustilnik Michael C and Ethel H to Crawford Patricia, $175,000.
4712 Red Oak Lane; 4712 Red Oak Ln Llc to Westover 1670 Llc, $165,000.
2110 Richmond St; Hadzhiev Svetoslav to Cottman Victoria, $188,000.
2012 Rosewood Ave; Davis Virginia B to Fisher Carolyn And, $315,000.
1910 Seddon Road; Keyser Lori W to La Hood Jeffrey And, $420,000.
4532 E Seminary Ave; Brickley Brenda B to Foster David B And, $675,000.
519 N Sheppard St; 519 Llc to Lawrence Michael R, $540,000.
314 St Davids Lane; Pauley Dorothy Ann Revocable to Moore Walter W And Karen F, $3,100,000.
3327 Stuart Ave; Roberts Jason H And Michelle M to Walsh Adam Joseph And, $540,320.
5206 Sylvan Ct; Jones Mark W And Kristina K to Horton Gerald Francis Jr, $580,000.
5310 Tuckahoe Ave; Anthony Daniel P to Wilkinson Erin And, $850,000.
301 Virginia St U812; Chumney Marc C to Hilbert Joseph John And, $289,000.
4924 Warwick Road; George Daniel N and Cathy J to Woolard Rickey, $312,000.
6 Westmoreland St; Icardo Justin A And to Stansbery Todd P And Nancy N, $725,000.
1223 Windsor Ave; Vinson Braxton C Iii And Alexa K to Taylor Joshua D, $577,500.
4245 Wyncliff Dr; Cc Richmond Ii Lp to Moncure Elizabeth Jean Living, $655,000.
HENRICO
2747 Acadia Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Beach Hannah and Jessica L Bailey, $423,853.
5920 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Baylor Quinton, $315,000.
3903 Arden Rd, Henrico; Phillips Haileigh E to Gibson Sarah and Janes, $218,000.
3302 Austin Ave, Henrico; Murphy Devlin to Dyer Van Andrew, $324,900.
3006 Barbara Pl, Henrico; Anzelone Lise E and Richard A Jr to Duncan Paula Marie, $405,000.
1832 Bellamy Pl, Glen Allen; Rudisill Kim M and Mary D to Hackett Alaysia, $460,000.
310 Beulah Rd, Sandston; Teasley Quakeela to Stoneking Mikaylee Dawn, $227,000.
5433 Boar Swamp Rd, Sandston; Johnson Jeffrey E to Barkerside Llc, $205,000.
5904 Bottomley Pl, Glen Allen; Schulz Patrick J &molly R to Mayberry Jamie and Emily, $926,000.
1813 Briardale Ln, Henrico; Rose Kyle M and Jessica J Giannetto to Gomez Marvin Xavier and Greta M Opsal, $477,000.
5901 W Broad St, Henrico; 5901 West Broad Street Properties Llc to 5901 West Broad Llc, $1,300,000.
1507 Bronwyn Rd Ut-3, Henrico; Smith Morris Deroy to Gardner Mary Anne, $180,000.
1231 Byrd Ave U3d, Henrico; Eliades Ruthan C to Dodge Jeffrey and Deborah, $525,000.
4602 Carpenter Rd, Henrico; Home Partners Of America Tx Reit Sub Llc to Samuels Sharonda, $200,000.
9016 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Nick James H to Karimi Rahmatullah and Suraya, $342,000.
2022 Cedarbird Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Roberts Alison, $295,571.
Chaffins Bluff Ln, Henrico; Irby Robert C Iii and Joan M to Three Thousand West Clay Llc, $300,000.
10737 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; Staples Mill Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $157,500.
11612 Church Rd, Henrico; Roberts Raymond R and Sallie A to Hungerford Erin Ruth, $520,000.
6106 Club Rd, Henrico; Poulton Peter Jon to Zehner Anne M and William C, $335,000.
6313 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Canby Susan L and A M Howard to Tsilis Frances Michele, $237,000.
5412 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Stevens Tyler M and Teresa H to Khalil Ismael M, $465,000.
11513 Country Oaks Way, Glen Allen; Dowdy Anthony T and Anne R to Gopi Gilu Nedumchira and Neethu Mohan, $725,550.
Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Stevens Joseph E Jr and B S Mcardle Et Al to Papelino Maria and Merritt Kinser, $260,000.
9639 Della Dr, Henrico; Lambert Robert and Raelan M to Lambert Robert and Raelan M, $328,000.
12302 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Glick David Joel and Christine to Scarpa Myra Guidi, $782,000.
2125 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Bowles Talley E Trustee to Bajek Chelsea Ann, $295,000.
9913 Eildonway Pl, Henrico; Hulcher Richard Willson Jr and Sarah V to Stowers Richard C and Alix B, $875,000.
6105 Elm St, Henrico; Trittipoe Diane P to Gibson Amy Elizabeth and Juan A Torres Jr, $221,000.
413 Evanrude Ln, Sandston; Hodge Samuel R and Tabitha D Roland to Smith Kendra and Jean W, $286,000.
9310 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Wootton Jane Pendleton to Stasiunas Matthew and Kaitlin Jones, $290,000.
4 Flatwater Row Ub, Henrico; Bodnar Jane L to Mccarty Amity, $521,600.
4641 Four Seasons Ter Ua, Glen Allen; Patterson Marjorie Ann to Vanelderen Lily J, $286,100.
8855 Foxway Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Piercy Stacey, $338,652.
8603 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Patterson Timothy D and Julie Ann to Jones William Brian and Kathrine A Peters, $355,000.
7112 Galax Rd, Henrico; Rumley Jesse C and Christian F Mason to Blosser Kara Monica, $385,000.
12537 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Hecht Faith F and Olivier E to Shaw Cassandra Lea and Justin Lloyd, $677,000.
N Gayton Rd, Henrico; to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $3,100,000.
9352 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Smith Kimberly and Otis to Greenwood Marieann and Tiffany R, $264,500.
10549 Glencoe Rd, Glen Allen; Dowell Zachary D to Cunningham Richard A and Suzanne L, $585,000.
3209 Glenwood Ridge Dr, Henrico; Morris Lorita Thomas to Jackson Veronica and Edmond, $306,000.
600 Grayson Ave, Henrico; to County Of Henrico, $245,500.
2400 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Sobotka Matthew Lee to Debord Nancy Trustee, $239,500.
3974 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Bacote Aliza-Jel Rogayan and Christian, $275,985.
3507 Harris Ave, Henrico; Thomas-Lewis Trudis A and Anthony D Thomas to Langhorne Rickitta, $275,000.
5601 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Bennett Nathanael to Hall Thomas K Jr and Alexandra D, $250,000.
1517 Helmsdale Dr, Henrico; Colombell William and Patricia Trustees to Christian Paul R and Lora G, $525,000.
10801 Hinton Ct, Glen Allen; Andrejco Gary P to Jenkins Patty Sawyer, $481,000.
2608 Hollybrook Ave, Henrico; Strohman Allen Daniel and Keeley R Barrow to Hagood James Iii and Carole S Trustees, $285,000.
832 Howard St, Sandston; Alcaire Darius and Jenay to Baker Sonya Marie, $279,000.
141 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Holland Dominique C to Cannon William L and Chrissie L Norman, $240,500.
12048 Ivy Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Mclain Carla C to Vijayakumar Jayakrishnan and Athira V J, $673,000.
10919 John Cussons Dr, Glen Allen; Phillips Sandra H and Carol J Huckstep to Gerges Raymoon and Sahar Basalyos, $433,000.
123 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Pdb Real Estate Ventures Inc to Parker Patricia Ann, $223,000.
1403 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Jackson Elliott G to Nky Usa Llc, $366,000.
8429 Klarey Ct, Henrico; Saunders Kimberly T to Vaz Rafaela De Almeida, $250,000.
5927 Laurel Bed Ln Ua, Henrico; Krichbaum William Edward to Shepherd Carole S, $292,000.
2120 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Yu Bonita and Justin to Patel Ishan Bhovanbhai and F A L Orquera, $470,000.
11058 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Mulla Nasuruddin, $578,510.
7917 Lycoming Rd, Henrico; Loveland Paul to Condon Benjamin Evan and J L Blackhurst, $395,000.
9229 Magellan Pkwy Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Choudhury Arunabh Das and Foram Das, $314,456.
7205 Margaret Ave, Henrico; Webb Harold K Jr to 7205 Margaret Avenue Llc, $216,000.
2705 Maurice Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Kolster Kara to Belton Cynthia Lou and Kelly Cutaia, $333,000.
692 Mccormick Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sardesai Amit, $343,528.
2502 Merle St, Henrico; Hhs I Llc to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $215,000.
10880 Millington Ln, Henrico; Otstot Charles A and Sheryl to Mellis Peter T and Gayle D, $610,000.
6512 Monument Ave, Henrico; Summerfield Layne A to Hamm Alexandra, $335,000.
360 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; St Mary Joseph L and Lacey to Geron Sophia and Benjamin Speese, $230,000.
231 N New Ave, Henrico; Hhs Iii Llc to Erawha Llc, $150,000.
9509 Newhall Rd, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc to Healy William Bond and Keith Fitzgerald, $432,000.
Notre Dame Dr, Henrico; Bruce Robert D and Richard L Corkran Iii to Bruce Robert D, $175,000.
3040 Oakley Pointe Ter, Henrico; Doppel Bryan Thomas and Molly H Jones to Adad Eula and Elpidio Penamante, $370,000.
5260 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Scott Quaquita Latilia, $411,733.
1539 Old Oakland Rd, Henrico; Lee Kitty F to Moore Bryan K, $270,000.
13150 Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Old Three Chopt Llc to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $962,000.
11949 Old Washington Hwy, Glen Allen; Tambellini Lawrence C Trustee to Greenwalt Tanner, $555,000.
201 Panorama Dr, Henrico; Williams Mason M and Pattie to Bodt John and Laura, $2,000,000.
10950 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Liu Chang to Goji Properties Inc, $440,000.
1014 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; 2943 W Marshall Street Llc to Chu Patrick and Kayla, $285,000.
2109 Pine Glen Ct, Sandston; Pegeas Barry to Hicks Lauren, $291,000.
2404 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Haven Property Investments Llc to Miller Kayla Michelle, $365,000.
1533 Presidential Dr, Henrico; Geiken Tim to Easy Step Holdings Llc, $225,000.
2905 Quail Challenge Ct, Glen Allen; Huffman Tracey W to Bondarenko Volodymyr and Svitlana, $340,000.
1501 Regency Woods Rd U104, Henrico; Atkinson Mary Frances to Baka Gregory R and Stephanie J, $155,000.
2137 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; Acharya Chathur and Shwetha T to Jitsontiwararuk Jarunee, $489,000.
6068 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Stokes Susan Patrice and Randall Keith, $510,664.
6000 Rois Rd, Henrico; Stambaugh Chad M and Amy S to Bookbinder Jacqueline and Marc E and Jared, $415,000.
9706 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Burge George C to Rudd Donald R and Lisa K, $205,000.
208 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $385,000.
4144 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Barney Meagan E and Greg T and Ronna S to Castillo Susan L, $320,000.
5417 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Thurman Derek R to Worthington Immogen Anne and Andrew Bonzey, $300,000.
228 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Lrrrc Properties Llc to Kondappan Malar M and Narendra K Rayappa, $428,000.
5304 Smith Ave, Henrico; Schultis Lauren K to Herrman Jacob Connor, $206,000.
6324 Springcrest Ln, Henrico; Vazquez Carmelo Jr and Marilyn A to Roberts Kimberly Haskins, $250,000.
2745 St Elias Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Jones Christen E and Travis Voltz, $325,204.
2749 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Ampomah Kwabena Gyamfi, $370,133.
4602 Stockholm Dr, Sandston; Glory 2 Glory Investments Llc to Wilson Tabetha A, $270,000.
4900 Summerest Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Watkins Brandi C, $301,150.
2709 Tavern Way, Glen Allen; Griggs Wanda L to Cabrera Luis Alonzo Diaz, $280,000.
4920 Topping Ln, Glen Allen; Harris Debra A to Mooney Michael Chase and Jessica Erin Agee, $612,000.
7000 Turner Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Hall Pierre and Brittany, $286,440.
8302 Vernelle Ln, Henrico; Shin Hong Sup and Stephanie Park to Moore Robert Ray and Jaime Almand, $405,000.
6205 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Humphrey Jonathan L and Tiffany A to Haverkamp Ronald Steven and Danica Janice, $567,000.
8900 Watlington Rd, Henrico; Burnett Jonathan O and Andrea C to Innes Alice D and Thomas C A, $685,000.
123 Wellie Hill Pl Ua, Glen Allen; West Broad Village Iv Llc to Sahakyan Gegham and Karina Tunieva, $444,912.
8501 Wetherly Dr, Henrico; Richardson Dellno and L B to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $263,000.
1131 Wilderness Dr, Henrico; Turn Two Llc to Ahmed Shanta and Mohammad M Rahman, $247,500.
1726 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Gage Derek R and Charlotte J to Bodenstab Lara Paige and Michael J Oakley, $460,000.
8021 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Wilton Acquisition Llc to NVR Inc, $356,000.
2017 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Coates Lori M, $352,817.
5505 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Rawlings Darrell D and Sarah J Trustees to Thornhill Sheridan L, $285,000.
CHESTERFIELD
5912 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Shaw Tiffany, $295,075.
7000 Alabaster Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.
5002 Alan Dr, North Chesterfield; Jrt Shady Oaks Llc to Sage-Richmond 1 Llc, $1,208,000.
12041 Almer Ln, Chester; Landings At Meadowville Llc to NVR Inc, $194,200.
11501 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Godette Domonique and Booker Acey, $488,285.
4906 Appelman Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Wade Patrick K, $432,565.
7511 Ashby Ln, Chesterfield; Draucker Linda P to Fleming Nathan William and Fleming Elizabeth Caffery and Thomas Benjamin Steven, $445,000.
11454 Bailey Mountain Trl, Midlothian; Pieczynski Luke P to Climaco Luis Roberto Aparicio and Sanceno Vilma Gisel Gonzalez, $292,000.
13525 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Robinson Jeffrey and Luong Vivi, $474,965.
7031 Batten Ct, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.
3945 Beethoven Ct, North Chesterfield; Parker Isha E to Maqsher Sarah, $245,000.
3737 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Moreira Stanley A and Meyers Joshua A, $682,894.
2912 Bensley Rd, North Chesterfield; Thomas Roger L and Cathleen L to Rva Renewed Properties Llc, $151,000.
15637 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Koeppel Kathryn P and A E Iii to Apodaca Socorro Caroline, $500,000.
12302 Boxford Ln, Midlothian; Mccracken David B to Fmg Investments Llc, $190,000.
13909 Bridgetown Cir, Chester; Doswell Marconi Alonzo to Darrell Matthew and Lamacchia Amanda, $401,000.
12931 Broad Iron Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Freeman Joshua L and Caitlin R, $546,235.
6360 Brookshire Dr, North Chesterfield; Ryan Christine to Tamayo Yuri Marcela, $245,000.
9130 Burnett Dr, Chesterfield; Skeen Roger Lee Sr and Judy May to Skeen Ryan C, $261,800.
7248 Cannock Rd, Chesterfield; Luck Michael R and Cynthia F to Wood Valerie Iris and Rivers Donald Heath, $312,500.
2001 Carindale Dr, Midlothian; Lifestyle Home Builders to Hardy Sean Romell Jr and Marcie Ann, $649,950.
2731 Castle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Hubley Michael B and Elaine B to Robinson John E and Rochelle H, $550,000.
1911 Celia Cres, North Chesterfield; Williams Daniel N to Wilson Theresa Ann, $305,000.
2526 Channelmark Pl, Chester; Frantz D R Jr and Salvatore J E to Frazier Beasley Jr and Shervon, $575,000.
15707 Chesdin Point Dr, Chesterfield; Forrest Daryl E Jr and Deborah to Palmer Mark, $1,150,000.
11524 Chester Village Dr, Chester; Johnson Gary K to Slaughter Patricia B, $432,000.
820 Clearlake Ct, North Chesterfield; King Paul T and King Richard S to Fain James B Jr and Margaret R, $448,000.
11901 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Toler Donna H to Eubank Suzanne A and Eubank James C V, $282,000.
7001 Cogburn Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.
1055 Cohen Trl, Midlothian; Franks Andrew T and Adrienne S to Sullivan Robbi A, $583,000.
12007 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Jaxys Llc, $170,000.
15625 Corte Castle Ter, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Montague Jeffrey and Jennifer, $384,247.
10013 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Cartwright Gabriela and Moseley Jonathan and Moseley Donella, $492,489.
5421 Creek Heights Dr, Midlothian; Wheeler Anne G and George R to Kabler Brenda, $395,000.
11230 Cypress Branch Ln, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Parry Marc and Paige, $236,900.
8400 Cypress Pond Ln, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $735,000.
10413 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Thompson Robert and Siddiqi J E to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc, $422,000.
4323 Deertrail Dr, North Chesterfield; Boyd Dwight A to Smyre Patrice S and Smyre Ronald S and Smyre Latasha D, $380,000.
7024 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Velentine H M Et Al Trustees to Staples Paul and Juliette B, $425,000.
11812 Dunnottar Ter, Chesterfield; Ashworth Frederick C and Vonda M to Abella Lorenzo J and Laura D, $615,000.
12221 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Frazier Danielle, $356,921.
4603 Edenton Pl, Chester; Fitzpatrick Sandy to Siwel Ventures Llc, $175,000.
11606 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Iron Mill Development Co Llc to Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia, $324,000.
11336 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Rowland Michael Ii and Teri, $375,325.
2217 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Dobson Sherrita, $373,095.
13206 Farm Brook Ct, Midlothian; Talbot Caroline M to Deangelis Tess M and Joseph E Jr, $375,000.
7511 Flag Tail Dr, Midlothian; Fandrejewska Agnieszka Et Al to Firebaugh Alexandra Mae, $299,000.
8807 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Zambrano Ernesto D and Vanessa, $513,824.
6103 Fox Haven Pl, Midlothian; Satterfield Anthony J and Julie to Rixey Kyle A and Emily P, $725,000.
6902 Full Rack Pl, Midlothian; Bishop James A and Englehart M E to Akk Enterprises Llc, $265,000.
16111 Gary Ave, Chester; Mekonnen Younese to Laoch Paula and Ari, $260,000.
11607 Genito Rd, Midlothian; Dewberry Eric to Cjk Homes Llc, $198,000.
10530 Glen Oaks Dr, Chester; Burch Joshua C to Harris Johnathan P and Mabel E, $319,000.
6718 Grand Haven Ln, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Hogg Roddy E, $753,404.
6555 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Principe Samuel Jacob to Daye John Thomas and Solano-Daye Naudy Lisbet, $422,000.
12224 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cruz Lizbeth N Dominici, $325,745.
5209 Hackney Rd, North Chesterfield; Reid Emilie to Brooks Damonian and Janae C, $335,000.
10608 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $397,800.
7819 Halyard Ct, Chesterfield; Bass Tyler C to Dillard Sirdonato L, $310,000.
6524 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $724,500.
6542 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $724,500.
7931 Hampton Glen Ter, Chesterfield; Marsden Robert Sean to Magazine Scott Alan and Lisa Bethany, $550,000.
510 Hartford Ln, North Chesterfield; Fraser Leon A Jr and Vivian Cox to Skarupa Lauren S and Patrick M, $281,000.
9106 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.
9124 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.
8510 Heathermist Ct, Chesterfield; George Debra A to Cohen Justin and Rachel, $462,500.
14011 W Hensley Rd, Midlothian; Mobley Russell W Jr and Betty L to Thiem Jeffery Alton and Daniel-Thiem Kristina Michelle, $516,000.
3900 Hilltop Farms Ter, Chester; Crawley Shawn to Pacheco Austin and Hoffmann Ethan, $316,500.
8306 Houghton Pl, Chesterfield; Kensy Daniel J to Sawyer Lukas A and Amber L, $440,000.
5200 Hunt Master Dr, Midlothian; Hunter’s Chase Jv Llc to Cs1031 Hunter’s Chase Apartments Dst, 79200000.
5831 Ironhorse Rd, North Chesterfield; Renew Properties Llc to Wood Elaine M and Harlow Thomas Edward, $375,000.
14337 Jeffries Pl, Midlothian; Yeager Andrea E to Sisco Jordan G and Marina S, $615,000.
8508 Katy Reid Ct, Chesterfield; Oneill Builders Llc to Melton Tyler Jordan and Melanie, $510,000.
11757 Kilrenny Rd, Midlothian; Smith Jacobi L and Lloyd C J to Burnham Anne Beth, $403,000.
3824 Kingsland Rd, North Chesterfield; Eye Of The Beholder Llc to Ravida Nicholas Vincent, $205,000.
4325 Lafon St, Chester; Cromer William M to Mustafa Selina F, $219,000.
4439 Lake Summer Ct, Moseley; Mitchell Kenneth R Jr and M L to Sykes Travis Anson and Elizabeth Abigail, $825,000.
7511 Lantern Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Hewlett Beverley J Jr to Regalado Vega Rosa I and Robledo Daniela, $325,000.
523 Lawford Ln, Midlothian; Davis Melanie Et Als to Dietz Kelly, $330,000.
6606 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hahn Virginia D to Stephenson Elmo L Jr and Pamela W, $460,000.
4526 Litchfield Dr, Chesterfield; Strickland L M and Davis S M-A to Solarte James K and Karen A, $480,000.
14319 Lookout Point Rd, Midlothian; Woolard David to Fisher Ryan L, $325,000.
9906 Maidstone Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Mallory Rodney Jeffery Sr and Jennifer High, $499,865.
7200 Maple Summit Ln, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Packkildurai Ananth and Panchbhai Neha Arun, $718,756.
6837 Mason Run Dr, North Chesterfield; French Arthur W and Candice C to Delgado Carmen M and Urbano H, $263,500.
14807 Michaux Valley Cir, Midlothian; Richmond Masonry Company to Mueller Herman and Kimberley, $263,000.
16216 Mistora Rd, Chester; Yehiel Angela M and Matthew E to Daniel Steven, $185,000.
9255 Moldova Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.
4013 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Wade Timothy P and Amanda M to Esteras Matos Javier A and Esteras Amber N, $400,000.
5418 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Fields Marshall Jr and Michelle Knight, $364,990.
5478 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Meadows Llc to NVR Inc, $320,000.
6312 Oak Arbor Ct, Chester; Young Angela D to Shuman John Ryan and Meredith Hawkins, $325,000.
4101 Old Cheshire Dr, Chester; Arvidson Brian D and Maureen to Vencill Bonnie P, $338,000.
11901 Olde Coach Dr, Midlothian; Blueville to Gerhardt Tyler Alexander and Margaret Dalton, $418,000.
18516 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Pack Melissa, $385,330.
3531 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lewis-Ince Ronetta Anolda, $441,395.
9312 Pentwyn Pl, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Ta Minh and Simms Jessica, $499,219.
12665 Petersburg St, Chester; Atkinson Michael W to Olliff Henry Dewey and Laura, $580,000.
12408 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Jones Stuart A and Lenitra Nevels, $406,141.
1642 Pinchot St, North Chesterfield; White 144 Llc to Young Tequia Cooper, $279,000.
18821 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.
12313 Point Sunrise Ct, Midlothian; Taylor-Jackson Carol S to Witkovsky William J and Jessica N, $415,500.
1912 Porters Mill Ln, Midlothian; Adkins N R and Adkins T B to Pacherres Nahum Navarro, $304,000.
1616 Pulliam St, North Chesterfield; Jacoby Lisa A to Caudle Adam Troy, $395,500.
4408 Rabbit Foot Ct, North Chesterfield; Am Rhein Karl S and Jessica Page to Boudman Whitney and Williams Alexander, $321,000.
9401 Reams Rd, North Chesterfield; Hall Betty Lucille Estate to Steeves Gloria E, $220,000.
6025 Regal Crest Dr, Chesterfield; Long Samuel and Andrea to Jackson Andrew L Iii, $422,500.
9608 Riddle Rd, Chesterfield; Blakely Investments Llc to Clavette-Rieker Nathalie and Clavette Colette, $310,000.
11636 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kapadia Riaz R and Rallavi R, $751,235.
6601 Rock Run Rd, Chesterfield; Gini Elyse Marie Betz to Meier Ward M, $282,000.
12037 Rotunda Ln, Chester; Bacon Cristina to Chudair Iftikhar and Iftikhar Naila, $551,500.
16003 Route 1 , South Chesterfield; Sloan Richard E and Phyllis M to Blt Land Llc, $1,200,000.
18307 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Ford Nicholas Patrick, $545,224.
1632 Sandgate Rd, Midlothian; Vieno Robert David Estate to Bishaart Dalal G and Sleiman N, $330,000.
4913 Sandy Shoals Ter, Moseley; Hall Robert E and Aimee C to Paszynsky Michael, $725,000.
6918 Sanguine Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.
8449 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Lucero Timothy R to Rahm Jacquelyn P, $240,001.
7710 Secretariat Ct, Midlothian; Cabo Carmina to Martin Joseph A, $378,000.
4523 Shanto Ct, North Chesterfield; Atkinson George N and Robin C to Torres Miguel A Pina and Alvarado Heidy Alvarez, $390,000.
4317 Sherman Rd, North Chesterfield; Gillespie Nancy R and Waters J R to Garza Nery Manfredo Cabrera, $185,000.
7124 Silver Farm Ct, Moseley; Longo R and Longo S M Co-Trs to Thomason Zachary Chase and Natalie, $842,000.
21009 Skinquarter Rd, Moseley; Williams Emmett W Tr Et Al to Jarosz Andrew and Kayla, $153,000.
14309 Sonnenburg Dr, Chester; Williams Damien D and Monterra A to Mcqueen Isaiah A and Griffith Franschesca, $293,000.
2855 South St, South Chesterfield; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $259,500.
34 Spinnaker Cove Dr, Midlothian; Williams Susan L Trustee to Brown Shirley A and Homer, $275,000.
14513 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Morro Aaron and Landis Meagan E to Allen Scott Randall, $455,000.
5907 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Condon Soraya, $567,570.
3600 Stoney Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Carper John R and Brianne to Hayman Marla C and Tony E, $370,000.
13907 Summersedge Ter, Chesterfield; Winer Diane W Trustee to Keblusek Scott E and Chantelle K, $585,000.
10815 Surry Cir, Chester; Simms Bernard M Jr to Lawrence Jazsmine, $295,000.
5519 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Forbes Franklin, $515,500.
17054 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Perez Alvaro and Ochoa Maria, $315,975.
2307 Tomahawk Meadows Dr, Midlothian; Afzal Mohammad to Hevener-Zaghuir Jennifer Lynn, $472,500.
1222 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Rowe Shannon R and Del Giudice Anne D Trustee to Mimms Lorraine S, $350,000.
13900 Tyberton Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Williams Robert and Joanna, $575,015.
9107 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.
9125 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.
7348 Vicenzo Dr, Moseley; Purdie Michael Drew and Erin F to Mckenzie John and Madison, $425,000.
9712 Virvos Ter, North Chesterfield; Emerald Homes to Amores Raymond and Yun Heang, $374,425.
5918 Walking Path Ln, Midlothian; Flynn Stacey A to Beck Timothy Joseph and Randall John, $409,000.
9307 Wareham Pl, North Chesterfield; Ankiel Stephen D and Milano J J to Diaz Milagros D Lemus and Perez Jose R Martinez, $260,590.
14313 West Shore Ln, Midlothian; Vallejo Rodrigo X to Sandberg Yniel and Glavatskikh Anna, $665,000.
11741 Wexwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Lohss Daniel J and Joyce E to Ware Lauren E and Hall Karolyn M, $675,000.
15725 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Peddineni Pradeep and Karnam Aparna, $583,295.
2511 Whispering Oaks Ct, Midlothian; Myers J Paul and Amanda L to Walker Michael J and Laura M, $440,000.
6318 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.
6412 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.
6624 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.
8202 Whittington Dr, North Chesterfield; Valorose Michael R and Ellen V to Ferrell Watts Revocable Living Trust, $500,000.
6510 Wilton Rd, Chesterfield; Keblusek Scott Edward to Barry Michael and Jennifer, $450,000.
7827 Winding Ash Pl, Chesterfield; Shivam Shilpi and Kumar Akshay to Jagalla Srinivas and Vijaya, $335,000.
7506 Winning Colors Pl, Midlothian; Roberts John J to Rast Heath Scott, $200,000.
2000 Woodmont Dr, North Chesterfield; The Jenkins Family Trust, Anthony Engel, As Trustee to Wheeless Ross Elliot, $325,000.
HANOVER
1.031 acres; Timothy L. Garrison to Lauren A. Oeste, $272,000.
2.138 acres; Katherin A. Murphy to Edward Payne Patrick, $200,000.
12179 S Anna Drive, Rockville; Austin J. Jordan to Garrett J. Hundley, $360,000.
10227 Atlee Station Road, MEchanicsville; William C. Tuthill to Mauricio Herrera, $317,000.
14999 Bethany Estates Way, Montpelier; Farrar Construction LLC to Brian Albert Helms, $655,743.
8444 Broadwing Lane, MEchanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Corey D. Austin, $523,198.
8269 Carneal Lane, Mechanicsville; Melanie K. Long to Edward Frank Sundra, $220,230.
6962 Cory Lee Court, Mechanicsville; Thomas C. East to Matthew Elisha Williamson, $402,000.
9497 Deer Stream Drive, Mechanicsville; Mark T. Fowler to Thomas N. Land, $437,500.
6333 Essex Circle, MEchanicsville; Austin G. Tucker to Steven William King, $324,950.
9100 Fenshaw Court, MEchanicsville; Allen T. White to Spencer A. King, $620,000.
10265 Grand Hickory Drive, Mechanicsville; Deborah C. Brown to Folad Pashtoon, $430,000.
9218 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Claire Brueggemann, $587,620.
10469 Hargrove Farm Lane, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Thomas G. Quesenberry, $440,658.
7740 Homeplace Court, Mechanicsville; David Biggs to Lewis Inez R. Carter, $365,000.
8734 Hughesland Road, Mechanicsville; Michael Aristo Leonard III, trustee to Laura J. Wright, $552,000.
9288 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Jeffrey Mader, $675,107.
6537 Legacy Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Teresa W. Lohmann to Jennifer M. Piver Renna, trustee, $340,000.
Lot 1, Beaver Lake; Linda W. McAlister to 206 Perth LLC, $190,000.
Lot 16, Block C, Milton Woods at High Point Farms; Patricia C. Koon to RTRVA LLC, $183,000.
Lot 2, Pony Farm, 10.5 acres; Christopher B. Werner to Stephanie Flynn, $700,000.
Lot 3, Block A, Section 1, Lereve Manor; Kali Gray Alexander to Mary Kate Alexander, $174,500.
Lot 53, Block B, Section 5, Ivy Banks; Kevin Lyle Hotaling to Richmond Wholesale Deals LLC, $317,000.
Lot 76, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $570,000.
6595 Magnolia Green Lane, Mechanicsville; Leatrice France to Pamela Schools, $403,000.
6428 Midday Lane, Mechanicsville; Dominick V. Oliveri to Richard Kyle Norwood, $465,000.
12412 Oilville Manor Court, rockville; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Carl Alan Mueller, $203,125.
Parcel; Cynthia Eckert Allison to U.S. Bank, trustee, $300,554.
Parcel; Steve Farag LLC to 12163 Washington Highway LLC, $425,000.
17201 Parsons Road, Beaverdam; Doris J. Edwards to Isara Isabella Serene, $220,000.
12065 Pinhook Road, Rockville; Kenneth J. Woodson to Jared Stiltner, $415,000.
6070 Pond Place Way, Mechanicsville; Corey Bandy to Brent Strickler, $492,000.
8973 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Aderonke A. Akinkugbe to Arunprasad Mohan, $350,000.
8166 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Christine Stevens, $339,950.
10998 Seward Way, Mechanicsville; Adam T. Lankford to Douglas Angus McAvoy Jr., $610,000.
7145 Spicewood Drive, Mechanicsville; Geoffrey C. Gay to Flerida Noyola, $360,000.
9129 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Peter C. Dunne to Emily Zohn, $615,000.
7130 Sugar Oak Court, MEchanicsville; Maya Tarabay to Andrew John Geary, $406,175.
9500 Thornecrest Drive, MEchanicsville; Elhadi Yakoubi to Hardeep Singh, $500,000.
Units 105 and 107, Stony Run Condominium; Stony Run Parners LLC to Rohit Ambala, $300,950.
9056 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Lillian Johnston, $488,710.
14227 Yankeetown Road, Ashland; Alvin G. Witbeck, trustee to William Dubois Reichert, $247,500.
AMELIA
12 acres; Heatherside II LLC to Jeremy Robert Fellows, $200,000.
17250 Amelia Ave., Amelia Court House; Hancock Builders Inc. to George Tyree Hagins Jr., $484,982.
Lot 6, Commonwealth Estates; Deland Docsol to Christine Elizabeth Wholley, $225,000.
CHARLES CITY
Lot 2, Block A, Section A, Collins Run Estate; David Wayne Trull II to Rickey William Wright Jr., $165,000.
4841 Roxbury Road, Charles City; Abigal Sweeney to Brina Moralez, $226,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
105 Buckingham Dr; Goslin, Derek R. to Russell, Elizabeth Renee, $292,000.
3210 Glenview Av; Bland, Denise D. to Harry, Amber P., $205,000.
354 Jefferson Av; Seevers, Jeffrey J. to Miller, Jeremy Christopher, $225,000.
3879 Perthshire La; Henshaw, Kenneth to Pena, Miguel A., $310,000.
2101 Wakefield Av; Courtesy Home Buyers Llc, to Tarry, Tyree, $170,000.
CUMBERLAND
4.461 acres; Clark Properties 2 LLC to 1481 Anderson Highway LLC, $375,000.
Lot 12, Bonbrook Estates; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Vicente T. Flores Jr., $250,000.
22 Stone Drive, Cumberland; Susan Spangler Simmons, trustee to Alfred C. Spillman Jr., $695,000.
DINWIDDIE
126.1 acres; Richard L. Ray Jr. to Gregory Devers, $271,000.
8.6 acres; Carol F. Webster to John Simmons, $344,900.
27014 Greenhead Drive, Dinwidde; Kamala Battle Wilson, executor to Robin Denise Agresto, $275,000.
Lot 15, Section 3, Wrenn Forest; Paul F. Henshaw Inc. to Elvin Vazquez Mejias, $449,900.
Lot 4, Westover Estates; Antonio Carollo to Dontae R. Robinson, $278,000.
12214 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie; Travis S. Heilman to Zachary Dane Varnell, $291,000.
GOOCHLAND
1.451 acres; Jerry G. Jennings to Jacob Anthony Perkins, $199,900.
2 parcels; Elijah W. Owen to DKJC LLC, $180,000.
33.31 acres; Janet R. McGee to 1102 Shallow Well LLC, $2,225,000.
1285 Autumn Breeze Drive, Oilville; William H. Bowen to Randall Douglas Stone, $849,950.
4008 W Chapel Drive, Goochland; Diego A. Gomez Romero to Amanda M. Moody, $330,000.
1739 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; Le-Minh Ho to Paul D. King, $690,000.
Lot 1, Block A, Section 3, Kinloch; Satish K. Gupta to ABE Investments II LLC, $390,000.
Lot 23, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Krishna Gautham Vanam, $319,950.
5250 Loving Springs Lane, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Steven A. Bracciodieta, $359,950.
Parcel; Cathy Herweyer, devisee to Stratford L. Slater, $166,800.
3858 River Road West, Goochland; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to James Edward Brooking III, $414,950.
765 Snead Road, Manakin Sabot; Raab Chucker Reibach to Kelvin Whitcher, $553,100.
12013 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Teri Lee Casey, $484,280.
305 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Maria Appelberg Becker to Jhimy Ortuno, $3,595,000.
HOPEWELL
1615 Cameron Landing Blvd.; Errol Nicholas to Thomas Nicholas Troms, $307,500.
Lot 4, Block A, Phase 1, Boulevard Plaza; ARC Cafe USA001 LLC to Cook Out Hopewell Inc., $1,300,000.
Lots 13-14, Block 40, Battleground Addition; VIP Dream Homes LLC to Carlos Ferrer, $258,000.
Lots 34-37, Block 31, Woodlawn; Boston 3311 Trust to Gabrielle Princess Iayaysha, $285,000.
Parcel; Ray Allen Jr. Properties LLC to Scarlett Violett LLC, $187,400.
JAMES CITY
5.37 acres; Barbara G. Marcinko, trustee to SKA Properties LLC, $325,000.
108 Balmoral, Williamsburg; Nicholas J. Piscitelli to Jennifer L. Hunt, $650,000.
6805 Blakemore Terrace, Williamsburg; Faye M. Harbrant to Marianne Kompa, $600,000.
7201 Canal St., Lanexa; Dorothy D. Meadows, trustee to Zachary Scott Stilwell, $310,000.
3848 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; John Huff to Maria Briseno Santillan, $297,000.
3005 East Bay, Williamsburg; Miles Gapcynski to Jerome S. Latell, $381,000.
3425 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Nicholas LaPlante to Jonathan P. Grimm, $715,000.
100 Greenway Circle, Williamsburg; Susan Hagan Osgood to Ayla R. Halus, $441,000.
3547 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Brett A. Pierce, $476,535.
101 John Browning, Williamsburg; George E. Callas Jr., co-trustee to Michael D. Williams, $1,125,000.
4204 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to James Daniel Marino, $399,990.
103 Landsdown, Williamsburg; Michelle Duer O’Brien, successor trustee to Ernest Henninger, $586,000.
4708 Livingston Lane, Williamsburg; Helen J. Lash to Lawrence A. Saffioti, $494,900.
Lot 14, Sheldon Lumber Co.; Surety Trustees LLC to Clearview Homes Virginia LLC, $181,000.
Lot 27, Spencers Grant, Kingsmill; Busch Properties Inc. to Tina M. Delis, $175,000.
Lot 42, Williamsburg West; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Joel R. Fortune, $237,000.
9309 Main Court, Toano; Jay Michael Davis to Jackson Fahrney, $530,000.
233 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Richard A. Wilmoth to Mark Dana Hargrove, $500,000.
2223 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; Gwendolyn Bamford to Dustin Gary Henze, $725,000.
4708 Noland Blvd., Williamsburg; Robert Eno Jr. to Daesung James Kang, $342,900.
Parcel; Bradley R. Young to AAA Homes LLC, $222,000.
4812 Powner Court, Williamsburg; Christopher Lee Gibson to Christian D. Bailey, $431,000.
3502 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Olyvia Lose to Ryan E. Love, $392,000.
2976 River Reach, Williamsburg; Joan M. Strzelecki, trustee to Wit Derby, $1,260,000.
102 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; Kimbridge House LLC to Matthew Leslie Curtis, $350,000.
3626 South Square, Williamsburg; Stanley J. Yackel to Robert F. Amory, trustee, $488,000.
2800 Starling drive, Williamsburg; Jimmy E. Byars to Derek Hyden, $457,000.
6800 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Theodore A. Blaney to Patrick J. Alberti, $510,000.
9124 Three Bushell Drive, Toano; Jim W. Jones to Charles K. McMurdo, $420,000.
9512 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Antoine Middleton, $564,015.
6261 Weathersfield Way, Williamsburg; Charlene Albers to Rebecca Ligon, $400,000.
3 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Timothy Scott Sanders to James Mark Brewer, $600,000.
119 Worplesdon, Williamsburg; Dennis Allen Hauser to , $606,000.
KING AND QUEEN
2938 Dabney Road, Little Plymouth; Steven S. Bohannon to Adam D. Meador, $293,500.
KING WILLIAM
5 acres; Churchville LLC to Zachary K. Owens, $315,000.
2400 Chelsea Road, West Point; David Garnett Kidd Jr. to Derek T. Peek, $351,600.
144 Hazelwood Road, Aylett; Jeffrey Howe to Christopher Veenhuis, $340,000.
27782 King William Road, West Point; Kyle J. Lawson to Michael A. Carmody, $295,000.
127 McRee Way, Aylett; Bryan David Cvengros to Joanna K. Lowry, $344,000.
7448 E River Road, King William; Tina M. Weaver to Lisa Jenks, $290,000.
2093 Venter Road, Aylett; Cynthia C. Harding to Neva M. Rotenberry, $324,950.
** NEW KENT
5910 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Robert Lee Broadney III, $540,368.
8061 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Edwin Arroyo, $379,105.
3766 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Andrew J. Stromberg, $380,000.
5214 Linkshire Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Chadwick Karr, $550,570.
Lots, Maidstone Village; Maidstone Group LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $416,000.
7794 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Robert Brandon Ryan, $468,990.
11668 Oakrise Court, New Kent; Charles W. Hughlett to Tabitha Hodge, $395,000.
7653 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Joseph J. Picone Jr. to Mary Margaret Gillette, $650,000.
3317 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to David Greth, $290,080.
7561 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Mary Ellen Grainger, $318,060.
9332 Turkey Hill Lane, New Kent; Jean B. Wilson to Amanda R. Franklin, $230,000.
14409 Winding Grove Lane, Lanexa; Jonathan M. Clark to James S. Easter Jr., $690,000.
PETERSBURG
230 Blackwater Drive; Joann Harrison to Walter A. Williams, $199,950.
280 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Paulette Latrice Jones, $287,865.
3601 Frontage Road; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $260,000.
1141 Hawk St.; Jason Worrell to Tamika Robinson, $200,000.
205 Layne Circle; Stacey D. Johnson to Eriwin G. Paniagua Gonzalez, $260,000.
906 Oakmont Drive; Annie D. Hazelton to Feras Almomani, $170,000.
1994 Ridgewood Drive; Thelma J. Swain to Randall O. Richardson, $250,000.
1550 S Sycamore St.; Ivy Gates LLC to Ivy Gates Owner LLC, 13,515,000.
POWHATAN
11.65 acres; Shirley U. Barham to Scott M. Conner, $175,000.
3150 Academy Farms Drive, Powhatan; Richard N. Bauer to Peter Whitfield, $705,000.
1125 Avatar Court, Powhatan; Gary Stephen Jett, executor to Boryana Dineva, $233,000.
1594 Brooks Edge Court, Powhatan; Mark Beach to Travis R. Jefferson, $450,000.
2609 Dorset Ridge Court, Powhatan; Christine S. Dawson to Ashley Ann Janczewski, $415,000.
2430 Goodwyn Lake Court, Powhatan; Warren L. Adams to Zachary Morris, $500,000.
Lot 1, Block L, Section F, Kimberly Farm; Daniel C. Kyte to Surety Trustees LLC, $179,590.
Lot 29, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Joseph Hamilton, $213,000.
2176 Maple Cottage Road, Powhatan; Coonwill LLC to Michael T. Rodgers, $160,000.
2099 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Edward V. Yancey Jr. to Robert P. Witt, $400,000.
4194 Pierce Road, Powhatan; Robert D. Allred to Brande Stiles, $360,000.
3046 Sublett Place, Powhatan; Jeannine S. Blumer to Amy Primmer, $607,000.
3650 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Megan Wagner, $597,136.
PRINCE GEORGE
21.761 acres; Glenn E. Blazek to Kellis Joint Venture LLC, $200,000.
1608 Butternut Drive, Prince George; Trek Properties LLC to Richard M. Holt, $260,000.
6973 Fox Drive, Prince George; Jeffrey Dupree to Andrew Sanchez, $310,000.
Lot 1, Block E, Ethridge Estates; Deborah L. Evans to Nina Marie Cook, $250,000.
Lot 7, Block E, Section 1, Ethridge Estates; Kemper Elder to Bradley Hottell, $295,000.
5217 Oliver Drive, Disputanta; Federal National Mortgage Association to Ryan Meloy, $270,000.
14145 Pole Run Road, South Prince George; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Johnni J. Scarbrough II, $379,005.
Unit 6B Lakewood Condominium; Carolyn C. Hardee to Dane W. Ragsdale, $265,000.
SUSSEX
26.913 acres; John S. Presson to John Christopher Presson, $360,000.
Parcel; Marguerite F. Mangum to Cedar Grove Investments LLC, $235,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
238 Christopher Wren Road; Lloyd M. Marks, trustee to Jose Luis Garcia Perez, $234,500.
1105 Jamestown Road; Deborah Luce to Thomas M. Barry, trustee, $290,000.
120 Meeting Place; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Sylvia Carter, $369,900.
710 Richmond Road; Elpitha Paparis to Olyvia K. Salyer, $950,000.