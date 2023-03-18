The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

RICHMOND

1213 N 19th St; Leon Investment Llc to Stanciu Cristina Elena, $295,000.

820 N 25th St; Jones Brandon T to Hobden Rebecca, $250,000.

1316 N 28th St; Lay Stephen And Dorathy to Chan Jonathan And, $395,000.

3115 2nd Ave; Investors Real Estate Holdings to Parrish Maryjane Kind &, $330,000.

417 N 35th St; Canvas Development Llc to Abbasi Annam And, $620,000.

206 E 37th St; Evans Roger T to Johnson Jalen C, $273,500.

1014 W 46th St; Cox Shawn D and Chapman Kimberly to Dipeppe Sarah E, $350,000.

902 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Mcneil Cecil to Griffin Aaron W, $285,000.

20 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Mkz Llc to A20 Llc, $1,170,000.

4805 Augusta Ave; Baldassari Cristina M to Drumwright Justin, $312,000.

7556 Beauchamp Ct; Hellman Katelyn M to Beecroft Karin Bridget And, $260,000.

6306 Bliley Road; Perry Jordan M to Cieslewicz Luke Austin, $330,000.

3600 E Broad Rock Road; Swansboro Llc to Vst Swansbro Llc, $2,000,000.

4814 Bromley Lane; Greenwalt Tanner James to Hubbard Korri Lynn And, $515,000.

4836 Burtwood Lane; Saunders Dave A to Smith Alfred L, $213,000.

3504 Carolina Ave; Es Properties 2 Llc to Bartlett Keith Edward And Erin, $375,000.

2806 W Cary St; G2z1 Llc to 2806 W Cary Street Series Of, $2,040,000.

304 Charmian Road; Arnold Troy G Iii to Watson Markus A Trust Trustee, $950,000.

514 Chimborazo Blvd; Flores Leticia Living Trustee and to Tillage Haley Elizabeth And, $457,000.

1006 W Clay St; Ebony Properties Llc to Milligram David M, $375,000.

3236 Cullenwood Dr; Chappel Daniel F And Merina to Lemus Claudia N And, $236,500.

1216 Decatur St; Nordheim Neil to Medvene Samuel Chase, $325,000.

3806 Dylisdale Dr; Marte Freddy M to Dixon Shawn I, $263,000.

3913 Ellwood Ave; Christensen Nicholas D to Bushman Jennifer L, $525,000.

1900 Fairmount Ave; Bethlehem Baptist Church to Taylor James W Jr And, $155,000.

9720 Fernleigh Dr; Lumpkin Aaron Lee And to Key Brian Matthew And, $425,000.

1426 Floyd Ave; Mulligan Michele A to Somerville Candice S, $500,000.

1015 W Franklin St; Van Blaricom David to Vallejo Rodrigo X And, $1,900,000.

4716 Fulton St; Meyer Dielle to Bowman Marjorie Elaine Croft &, $420,000.

1829 German School Road; NVR Inc to Campos Esteban F, $472,855.

6615 Glyndon Lane; Gaudreau Kelli L And Jeremy J to Stokes Marie Claire H, $315,000.

2519 W Grace St; Garle John F And David Lisa C to Snyder Christopher S And, $1,080,000.

4509 W Grace St; Nichols Jason T And Theresa to Tazewell Ann Wallace And, $675,000.

2408 Grayland Ave; Gray Development Llc to Mcginley Michael S And, $683,000.

1400 Greycourt Ave; Morgan Zachary R And Ashley to Webb Erik, $630,000.

3120 Grove Ave; Fields Mitchell D And to Perkinson Mary Kathryn, $590,000.

18 Hampton Hills Lane; Dukes Danny M And Paula C to Myers Aaron T And Valerie T, $2,299,000.

3527 Hanover Ave Ub; Padgett Glenwood E And to Richardson Jesse Jeremiah And, $180,000.

3202 Hawthorne Ave; Ely Mark A to Peters Elmer J And Melinda S, $940,000.

3100 Hey Road; Thornton Sarah L to Beerman Ruth And Posey Eric, $333,000.

3701 Hull St; Ahluwalia Manpreet to Ilayan Ismail H, $400,000.

7564 Ingelnook Ct; Mitchell Katie O to Magee Omar, $253,000.

3412 Keighly Road; 3412 Keighly Llc to Petrey Leah Rose, $198,000.

2810 Kensington Ave U13; Blankenship Richard Jr to Deboeser Tina And Thomas, $232,000.

4254 Kinsley Ave; Gambill Aylissa And to Rodriguez Mario E Sr, $212,500.

261 E Ladies Mile Road; Trek Properties Llc to Thorne Shannon, $250,000.

3504 Lawson St; First Place Homes Llc to Camus Sarah Viola, $160,000.

319 Lexington Road; Wornom Christopher R And to Garnett Amanda And, $1,225,000.

303 Lock Lane; Moore 2020 Irrevocable Trust to Wallace William J Iv And, $2,212,500.

2102 M St; Cuomo Michael And to Arvesen Bryant And, $602,000.

7840 Marilea Road; Godwin Michael B and Elizabeth F to Fitzsimons Nancy And Clifford, $526,000.

5601 Matoaka Road; Addison Edward C and Francis L to Wayland Charles R And, $1,052,000.

3109 Midlothian Tpke; Donnini Alex Quinn to Mittler Richard, $237,500.

3616 Montrose Ave; Farneth Jason to Pollard Victoria M, $252,000.

3121 Moss Side Ave; Richmond Oz Llc to Maps Global Fellowship, $2,915,000.

4607 Norborne Road; Dynasty Investments Llc to Castro Santos Armando Fuentes &, $225,000.

8 Oak Lane; Maloney Frank C Iii And to Traynham Benjamin H And, $1,725,000.

2105 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Bornes Jared Cy Anthony Thomas, $394,215.

4107 Park Ave; Combs John W Iv And Cassandra G to Throckmorton Robert James And, $1,005,000.

4630 Patterson Ave; Paganne Gary to Gold Eric And Debora, $300,000.

815 Porter St U304; Pustilnik Michael C and Ethel H to Crawford Patricia, $175,000.

4712 Red Oak Lane; 4712 Red Oak Ln Llc to Westover 1670 Llc, $165,000.

2110 Richmond St; Hadzhiev Svetoslav to Cottman Victoria, $188,000.

2012 Rosewood Ave; Davis Virginia B to Fisher Carolyn And, $315,000.

1910 Seddon Road; Keyser Lori W to La Hood Jeffrey And, $420,000.

4532 E Seminary Ave; Brickley Brenda B to Foster David B And, $675,000.

519 N Sheppard St; 519 Llc to Lawrence Michael R, $540,000.

314 St Davids Lane; Pauley Dorothy Ann Revocable to Moore Walter W And Karen F, $3,100,000.

3327 Stuart Ave; Roberts Jason H And Michelle M to Walsh Adam Joseph And, $540,320.

5206 Sylvan Ct; Jones Mark W And Kristina K to Horton Gerald Francis Jr, $580,000.

5310 Tuckahoe Ave; Anthony Daniel P to Wilkinson Erin And, $850,000.

301 Virginia St U812; Chumney Marc C to Hilbert Joseph John And, $289,000.

4924 Warwick Road; George Daniel N and Cathy J to Woolard Rickey, $312,000.

6 Westmoreland St; Icardo Justin A And to Stansbery Todd P And Nancy N, $725,000.

1223 Windsor Ave; Vinson Braxton C Iii And Alexa K to Taylor Joshua D, $577,500.

4245 Wyncliff Dr; Cc Richmond Ii Lp to Moncure Elizabeth Jean Living, $655,000.

HENRICO

2747 Acadia Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Beach Hannah and Jessica L Bailey, $423,853.

5920 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Baylor Quinton, $315,000.

3903 Arden Rd, Henrico; Phillips Haileigh E to Gibson Sarah and Janes, $218,000.

3302 Austin Ave, Henrico; Murphy Devlin to Dyer Van Andrew, $324,900.

3006 Barbara Pl, Henrico; Anzelone Lise E and Richard A Jr to Duncan Paula Marie, $405,000.

1832 Bellamy Pl, Glen Allen; Rudisill Kim M and Mary D to Hackett Alaysia, $460,000.

310 Beulah Rd, Sandston; Teasley Quakeela to Stoneking Mikaylee Dawn, $227,000.

5433 Boar Swamp Rd, Sandston; Johnson Jeffrey E to Barkerside Llc, $205,000.

5904 Bottomley Pl, Glen Allen; Schulz Patrick J &molly R to Mayberry Jamie and Emily, $926,000.

1813 Briardale Ln, Henrico; Rose Kyle M and Jessica J Giannetto to Gomez Marvin Xavier and Greta M Opsal, $477,000.

5901 W Broad St, Henrico; 5901 West Broad Street Properties Llc to 5901 West Broad Llc, $1,300,000.

1507 Bronwyn Rd Ut-3, Henrico; Smith Morris Deroy to Gardner Mary Anne, $180,000.

1231 Byrd Ave U3d, Henrico; Eliades Ruthan C to Dodge Jeffrey and Deborah, $525,000.

4602 Carpenter Rd, Henrico; Home Partners Of America Tx Reit Sub Llc to Samuels Sharonda, $200,000.

9016 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Nick James H to Karimi Rahmatullah and Suraya, $342,000.

2022 Cedarbird Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Roberts Alison, $295,571.

Chaffins Bluff Ln, Henrico; Irby Robert C Iii and Joan M to Three Thousand West Clay Llc, $300,000.

10737 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; Staples Mill Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $157,500.

11612 Church Rd, Henrico; Roberts Raymond R and Sallie A to Hungerford Erin Ruth, $520,000.

6106 Club Rd, Henrico; Poulton Peter Jon to Zehner Anne M and William C, $335,000.

6313 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Canby Susan L and A M Howard to Tsilis Frances Michele, $237,000.

5412 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Stevens Tyler M and Teresa H to Khalil Ismael M, $465,000.

11513 Country Oaks Way, Glen Allen; Dowdy Anthony T and Anne R to Gopi Gilu Nedumchira and Neethu Mohan, $725,550.

Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Stevens Joseph E Jr and B S Mcardle Et Al to Papelino Maria and Merritt Kinser, $260,000.

9639 Della Dr, Henrico; Lambert Robert and Raelan M to Lambert Robert and Raelan M, $328,000.

12302 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Glick David Joel and Christine to Scarpa Myra Guidi, $782,000.

2125 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Bowles Talley E Trustee to Bajek Chelsea Ann, $295,000.

9913 Eildonway Pl, Henrico; Hulcher Richard Willson Jr and Sarah V to Stowers Richard C and Alix B, $875,000.

6105 Elm St, Henrico; Trittipoe Diane P to Gibson Amy Elizabeth and Juan A Torres Jr, $221,000.

413 Evanrude Ln, Sandston; Hodge Samuel R and Tabitha D Roland to Smith Kendra and Jean W, $286,000.

9310 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Wootton Jane Pendleton to Stasiunas Matthew and Kaitlin Jones, $290,000.

4 Flatwater Row Ub, Henrico; Bodnar Jane L to Mccarty Amity, $521,600.

4641 Four Seasons Ter Ua, Glen Allen; Patterson Marjorie Ann to Vanelderen Lily J, $286,100.

8855 Foxway Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Piercy Stacey, $338,652.

8603 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Patterson Timothy D and Julie Ann to Jones William Brian and Kathrine A Peters, $355,000.

7112 Galax Rd, Henrico; Rumley Jesse C and Christian F Mason to Blosser Kara Monica, $385,000.

12537 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Hecht Faith F and Olivier E to Shaw Cassandra Lea and Justin Lloyd, $677,000.

N Gayton Rd, Henrico; to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $3,100,000.

9352 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Smith Kimberly and Otis to Greenwood Marieann and Tiffany R, $264,500.

10549 Glencoe Rd, Glen Allen; Dowell Zachary D to Cunningham Richard A and Suzanne L, $585,000.

3209 Glenwood Ridge Dr, Henrico; Morris Lorita Thomas to Jackson Veronica and Edmond, $306,000.

600 Grayson Ave, Henrico; to County Of Henrico, $245,500.

2400 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Sobotka Matthew Lee to Debord Nancy Trustee, $239,500.

3974 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Bacote Aliza-Jel Rogayan and Christian, $275,985.

3507 Harris Ave, Henrico; Thomas-Lewis Trudis A and Anthony D Thomas to Langhorne Rickitta, $275,000.

5601 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Bennett Nathanael to Hall Thomas K Jr and Alexandra D, $250,000.

1517 Helmsdale Dr, Henrico; Colombell William and Patricia Trustees to Christian Paul R and Lora G, $525,000.

10801 Hinton Ct, Glen Allen; Andrejco Gary P to Jenkins Patty Sawyer, $481,000.

2608 Hollybrook Ave, Henrico; Strohman Allen Daniel and Keeley R Barrow to Hagood James Iii and Carole S Trustees, $285,000.

832 Howard St, Sandston; Alcaire Darius and Jenay to Baker Sonya Marie, $279,000.

141 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Holland Dominique C to Cannon William L and Chrissie L Norman, $240,500.

12048 Ivy Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Mclain Carla C to Vijayakumar Jayakrishnan and Athira V J, $673,000.

10919 John Cussons Dr, Glen Allen; Phillips Sandra H and Carol J Huckstep to Gerges Raymoon and Sahar Basalyos, $433,000.

123 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Pdb Real Estate Ventures Inc to Parker Patricia Ann, $223,000.

1403 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Jackson Elliott G to Nky Usa Llc, $366,000.

8429 Klarey Ct, Henrico; Saunders Kimberly T to Vaz Rafaela De Almeida, $250,000.

5927 Laurel Bed Ln Ua, Henrico; Krichbaum William Edward to Shepherd Carole S, $292,000.

2120 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Yu Bonita and Justin to Patel Ishan Bhovanbhai and F A L Orquera, $470,000.

11058 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Mulla Nasuruddin, $578,510.

7917 Lycoming Rd, Henrico; Loveland Paul to Condon Benjamin Evan and J L Blackhurst, $395,000.

9229 Magellan Pkwy Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Choudhury Arunabh Das and Foram Das, $314,456.

7205 Margaret Ave, Henrico; Webb Harold K Jr to 7205 Margaret Avenue Llc, $216,000.

2705 Maurice Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Kolster Kara to Belton Cynthia Lou and Kelly Cutaia, $333,000.

692 Mccormick Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sardesai Amit, $343,528.

2502 Merle St, Henrico; Hhs I Llc to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $215,000.

10880 Millington Ln, Henrico; Otstot Charles A and Sheryl to Mellis Peter T and Gayle D, $610,000.

6512 Monument Ave, Henrico; Summerfield Layne A to Hamm Alexandra, $335,000.

360 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; St Mary Joseph L and Lacey to Geron Sophia and Benjamin Speese, $230,000.

231 N New Ave, Henrico; Hhs Iii Llc to Erawha Llc, $150,000.

9509 Newhall Rd, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc to Healy William Bond and Keith Fitzgerald, $432,000.

Notre Dame Dr, Henrico; Bruce Robert D and Richard L Corkran Iii to Bruce Robert D, $175,000.

3040 Oakley Pointe Ter, Henrico; Doppel Bryan Thomas and Molly H Jones to Adad Eula and Elpidio Penamante, $370,000.

5260 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Scott Quaquita Latilia, $411,733.

1539 Old Oakland Rd, Henrico; Lee Kitty F to Moore Bryan K, $270,000.

13150 Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Old Three Chopt Llc to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $962,000.

11949 Old Washington Hwy, Glen Allen; Tambellini Lawrence C Trustee to Greenwalt Tanner, $555,000.

201 Panorama Dr, Henrico; Williams Mason M and Pattie to Bodt John and Laura, $2,000,000.

10950 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Liu Chang to Goji Properties Inc, $440,000.

1014 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; 2943 W Marshall Street Llc to Chu Patrick and Kayla, $285,000.

2109 Pine Glen Ct, Sandston; Pegeas Barry to Hicks Lauren, $291,000.

2404 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Haven Property Investments Llc to Miller Kayla Michelle, $365,000.

1533 Presidential Dr, Henrico; Geiken Tim to Easy Step Holdings Llc, $225,000.

2905 Quail Challenge Ct, Glen Allen; Huffman Tracey W to Bondarenko Volodymyr and Svitlana, $340,000.

1501 Regency Woods Rd U104, Henrico; Atkinson Mary Frances to Baka Gregory R and Stephanie J, $155,000.

2137 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; Acharya Chathur and Shwetha T to Jitsontiwararuk Jarunee, $489,000.

6068 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Stokes Susan Patrice and Randall Keith, $510,664.

6000 Rois Rd, Henrico; Stambaugh Chad M and Amy S to Bookbinder Jacqueline and Marc E and Jared, $415,000.

9706 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Burge George C to Rudd Donald R and Lisa K, $205,000.

208 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $385,000.

4144 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Barney Meagan E and Greg T and Ronna S to Castillo Susan L, $320,000.

5417 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Thurman Derek R to Worthington Immogen Anne and Andrew Bonzey, $300,000.

228 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Lrrrc Properties Llc to Kondappan Malar M and Narendra K Rayappa, $428,000.

5304 Smith Ave, Henrico; Schultis Lauren K to Herrman Jacob Connor, $206,000.

6324 Springcrest Ln, Henrico; Vazquez Carmelo Jr and Marilyn A to Roberts Kimberly Haskins, $250,000.

2745 St Elias Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Jones Christen E and Travis Voltz, $325,204.

2749 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Ampomah Kwabena Gyamfi, $370,133.

4602 Stockholm Dr, Sandston; Glory 2 Glory Investments Llc to Wilson Tabetha A, $270,000.

4900 Summerest Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Watkins Brandi C, $301,150.

2709 Tavern Way, Glen Allen; Griggs Wanda L to Cabrera Luis Alonzo Diaz, $280,000.

4920 Topping Ln, Glen Allen; Harris Debra A to Mooney Michael Chase and Jessica Erin Agee, $612,000.

7000 Turner Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Hall Pierre and Brittany, $286,440.

8302 Vernelle Ln, Henrico; Shin Hong Sup and Stephanie Park to Moore Robert Ray and Jaime Almand, $405,000.

6205 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Humphrey Jonathan L and Tiffany A to Haverkamp Ronald Steven and Danica Janice, $567,000.

8900 Watlington Rd, Henrico; Burnett Jonathan O and Andrea C to Innes Alice D and Thomas C A, $685,000.

123 Wellie Hill Pl Ua, Glen Allen; West Broad Village Iv Llc to Sahakyan Gegham and Karina Tunieva, $444,912.

8501 Wetherly Dr, Henrico; Richardson Dellno and L B to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $263,000.

1131 Wilderness Dr, Henrico; Turn Two Llc to Ahmed Shanta and Mohammad M Rahman, $247,500.

1726 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Gage Derek R and Charlotte J to Bodenstab Lara Paige and Michael J Oakley, $460,000.

8021 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Wilton Acquisition Llc to NVR Inc, $356,000.

2017 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Coates Lori M, $352,817.

5505 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Rawlings Darrell D and Sarah J Trustees to Thornhill Sheridan L, $285,000.

CHESTERFIELD

5912 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Shaw Tiffany, $295,075.

7000 Alabaster Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.

5002 Alan Dr, North Chesterfield; Jrt Shady Oaks Llc to Sage-Richmond 1 Llc, $1,208,000.

12041 Almer Ln, Chester; Landings At Meadowville Llc to NVR Inc, $194,200.

11501 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Godette Domonique and Booker Acey, $488,285.

4906 Appelman Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Wade Patrick K, $432,565.

7511 Ashby Ln, Chesterfield; Draucker Linda P to Fleming Nathan William and Fleming Elizabeth Caffery and Thomas Benjamin Steven, $445,000.

11454 Bailey Mountain Trl, Midlothian; Pieczynski Luke P to Climaco Luis Roberto Aparicio and Sanceno Vilma Gisel Gonzalez, $292,000.

13525 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Robinson Jeffrey and Luong Vivi, $474,965.

7031 Batten Ct, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

3945 Beethoven Ct, North Chesterfield; Parker Isha E to Maqsher Sarah, $245,000.

3737 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Moreira Stanley A and Meyers Joshua A, $682,894.

2912 Bensley Rd, North Chesterfield; Thomas Roger L and Cathleen L to Rva Renewed Properties Llc, $151,000.

15637 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Koeppel Kathryn P and A E Iii to Apodaca Socorro Caroline, $500,000.

12302 Boxford Ln, Midlothian; Mccracken David B to Fmg Investments Llc, $190,000.

13909 Bridgetown Cir, Chester; Doswell Marconi Alonzo to Darrell Matthew and Lamacchia Amanda, $401,000.

12931 Broad Iron Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Freeman Joshua L and Caitlin R, $546,235.

6360 Brookshire Dr, North Chesterfield; Ryan Christine to Tamayo Yuri Marcela, $245,000.

9130 Burnett Dr, Chesterfield; Skeen Roger Lee Sr and Judy May to Skeen Ryan C, $261,800.

7248 Cannock Rd, Chesterfield; Luck Michael R and Cynthia F to Wood Valerie Iris and Rivers Donald Heath, $312,500.

2001 Carindale Dr, Midlothian; Lifestyle Home Builders to Hardy Sean Romell Jr and Marcie Ann, $649,950.

2731 Castle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Hubley Michael B and Elaine B to Robinson John E and Rochelle H, $550,000.

1911 Celia Cres, North Chesterfield; Williams Daniel N to Wilson Theresa Ann, $305,000.

2526 Channelmark Pl, Chester; Frantz D R Jr and Salvatore J E to Frazier Beasley Jr and Shervon, $575,000.

15707 Chesdin Point Dr, Chesterfield; Forrest Daryl E Jr and Deborah to Palmer Mark, $1,150,000.

11524 Chester Village Dr, Chester; Johnson Gary K to Slaughter Patricia B, $432,000.

820 Clearlake Ct, North Chesterfield; King Paul T and King Richard S to Fain James B Jr and Margaret R, $448,000.

11901 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Toler Donna H to Eubank Suzanne A and Eubank James C V, $282,000.

7001 Cogburn Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

1055 Cohen Trl, Midlothian; Franks Andrew T and Adrienne S to Sullivan Robbi A, $583,000.

12007 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Jaxys Llc, $170,000.

15625 Corte Castle Ter, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Montague Jeffrey and Jennifer, $384,247.

10013 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Cartwright Gabriela and Moseley Jonathan and Moseley Donella, $492,489.

5421 Creek Heights Dr, Midlothian; Wheeler Anne G and George R to Kabler Brenda, $395,000.

11230 Cypress Branch Ln, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Parry Marc and Paige, $236,900.

8400 Cypress Pond Ln, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $735,000.

10413 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Thompson Robert and Siddiqi J E to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc, $422,000.

4323 Deertrail Dr, North Chesterfield; Boyd Dwight A to Smyre Patrice S and Smyre Ronald S and Smyre Latasha D, $380,000.

7024 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Velentine H M Et Al Trustees to Staples Paul and Juliette B, $425,000.

11812 Dunnottar Ter, Chesterfield; Ashworth Frederick C and Vonda M to Abella Lorenzo J and Laura D, $615,000.

12221 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Frazier Danielle, $356,921.

4603 Edenton Pl, Chester; Fitzpatrick Sandy to Siwel Ventures Llc, $175,000.

11606 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Iron Mill Development Co Llc to Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia, $324,000.

11336 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Rowland Michael Ii and Teri, $375,325.

2217 Eventide Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Dobson Sherrita, $373,095.

13206 Farm Brook Ct, Midlothian; Talbot Caroline M to Deangelis Tess M and Joseph E Jr, $375,000.

7511 Flag Tail Dr, Midlothian; Fandrejewska Agnieszka Et Al to Firebaugh Alexandra Mae, $299,000.

8807 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Zambrano Ernesto D and Vanessa, $513,824.

6103 Fox Haven Pl, Midlothian; Satterfield Anthony J and Julie to Rixey Kyle A and Emily P, $725,000.

6902 Full Rack Pl, Midlothian; Bishop James A and Englehart M E to Akk Enterprises Llc, $265,000.

16111 Gary Ave, Chester; Mekonnen Younese to Laoch Paula and Ari, $260,000.

11607 Genito Rd, Midlothian; Dewberry Eric to Cjk Homes Llc, $198,000.

10530 Glen Oaks Dr, Chester; Burch Joshua C to Harris Johnathan P and Mabel E, $319,000.

6718 Grand Haven Ln, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Hogg Roddy E, $753,404.

6555 Greyhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Principe Samuel Jacob to Daye John Thomas and Solano-Daye Naudy Lisbet, $422,000.

12224 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cruz Lizbeth N Dominici, $325,745.

5209 Hackney Rd, North Chesterfield; Reid Emilie to Brooks Damonian and Janae C, $335,000.

10608 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $397,800.

7819 Halyard Ct, Chesterfield; Bass Tyler C to Dillard Sirdonato L, $310,000.

6524 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $724,500.

6542 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $724,500.

7931 Hampton Glen Ter, Chesterfield; Marsden Robert Sean to Magazine Scott Alan and Lisa Bethany, $550,000.

510 Hartford Ln, North Chesterfield; Fraser Leon A Jr and Vivian Cox to Skarupa Lauren S and Patrick M, $281,000.

9106 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.

9124 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.

8510 Heathermist Ct, Chesterfield; George Debra A to Cohen Justin and Rachel, $462,500.

14011 W Hensley Rd, Midlothian; Mobley Russell W Jr and Betty L to Thiem Jeffery Alton and Daniel-Thiem Kristina Michelle, $516,000.

3900 Hilltop Farms Ter, Chester; Crawley Shawn to Pacheco Austin and Hoffmann Ethan, $316,500.

8306 Houghton Pl, Chesterfield; Kensy Daniel J to Sawyer Lukas A and Amber L, $440,000.

5200 Hunt Master Dr, Midlothian; Hunter’s Chase Jv Llc to Cs1031 Hunter’s Chase Apartments Dst, 79200000.

5831 Ironhorse Rd, North Chesterfield; Renew Properties Llc to Wood Elaine M and Harlow Thomas Edward, $375,000.

14337 Jeffries Pl, Midlothian; Yeager Andrea E to Sisco Jordan G and Marina S, $615,000.

8508 Katy Reid Ct, Chesterfield; Oneill Builders Llc to Melton Tyler Jordan and Melanie, $510,000.

11757 Kilrenny Rd, Midlothian; Smith Jacobi L and Lloyd C J to Burnham Anne Beth, $403,000.

3824 Kingsland Rd, North Chesterfield; Eye Of The Beholder Llc to Ravida Nicholas Vincent, $205,000.

4325 Lafon St, Chester; Cromer William M to Mustafa Selina F, $219,000.

4439 Lake Summer Ct, Moseley; Mitchell Kenneth R Jr and M L to Sykes Travis Anson and Elizabeth Abigail, $825,000.

7511 Lantern Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Hewlett Beverley J Jr to Regalado Vega Rosa I and Robledo Daniela, $325,000.

523 Lawford Ln, Midlothian; Davis Melanie Et Als to Dietz Kelly, $330,000.

6606 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hahn Virginia D to Stephenson Elmo L Jr and Pamela W, $460,000.

4526 Litchfield Dr, Chesterfield; Strickland L M and Davis S M-A to Solarte James K and Karen A, $480,000.

14319 Lookout Point Rd, Midlothian; Woolard David to Fisher Ryan L, $325,000.

9906 Maidstone Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Mallory Rodney Jeffery Sr and Jennifer High, $499,865.

7200 Maple Summit Ln, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Packkildurai Ananth and Panchbhai Neha Arun, $718,756.

6837 Mason Run Dr, North Chesterfield; French Arthur W and Candice C to Delgado Carmen M and Urbano H, $263,500.

14807 Michaux Valley Cir, Midlothian; Richmond Masonry Company to Mueller Herman and Kimberley, $263,000.

16216 Mistora Rd, Chester; Yehiel Angela M and Matthew E to Daniel Steven, $185,000.

9255 Moldova Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.

4013 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Wade Timothy P and Amanda M to Esteras Matos Javier A and Esteras Amber N, $400,000.

5418 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Fields Marshall Jr and Michelle Knight, $364,990.

5478 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Meadows Llc to NVR Inc, $320,000.

6312 Oak Arbor Ct, Chester; Young Angela D to Shuman John Ryan and Meredith Hawkins, $325,000.

4101 Old Cheshire Dr, Chester; Arvidson Brian D and Maureen to Vencill Bonnie P, $338,000.

11901 Olde Coach Dr, Midlothian; Blueville to Gerhardt Tyler Alexander and Margaret Dalton, $418,000.

18516 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Pack Melissa, $385,330.

3531 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lewis-Ince Ronetta Anolda, $441,395.

9312 Pentwyn Pl, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Ta Minh and Simms Jessica, $499,219.

12665 Petersburg St, Chester; Atkinson Michael W to Olliff Henry Dewey and Laura, $580,000.

12408 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Jones Stuart A and Lenitra Nevels, $406,141.

1642 Pinchot St, North Chesterfield; White 144 Llc to Young Tequia Cooper, $279,000.

18821 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.

12313 Point Sunrise Ct, Midlothian; Taylor-Jackson Carol S to Witkovsky William J and Jessica N, $415,500.

1912 Porters Mill Ln, Midlothian; Adkins N R and Adkins T B to Pacherres Nahum Navarro, $304,000.

1616 Pulliam St, North Chesterfield; Jacoby Lisa A to Caudle Adam Troy, $395,500.

4408 Rabbit Foot Ct, North Chesterfield; Am Rhein Karl S and Jessica Page to Boudman Whitney and Williams Alexander, $321,000.

9401 Reams Rd, North Chesterfield; Hall Betty Lucille Estate to Steeves Gloria E, $220,000.

6025 Regal Crest Dr, Chesterfield; Long Samuel and Andrea to Jackson Andrew L Iii, $422,500.

9608 Riddle Rd, Chesterfield; Blakely Investments Llc to Clavette-Rieker Nathalie and Clavette Colette, $310,000.

11636 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kapadia Riaz R and Rallavi R, $751,235.

6601 Rock Run Rd, Chesterfield; Gini Elyse Marie Betz to Meier Ward M, $282,000.

12037 Rotunda Ln, Chester; Bacon Cristina to Chudair Iftikhar and Iftikhar Naila, $551,500.

16003 Route 1 , South Chesterfield; Sloan Richard E and Phyllis M to Blt Land Llc, $1,200,000.

18307 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Ford Nicholas Patrick, $545,224.

1632 Sandgate Rd, Midlothian; Vieno Robert David Estate to Bishaart Dalal G and Sleiman N, $330,000.

4913 Sandy Shoals Ter, Moseley; Hall Robert E and Aimee C to Paszynsky Michael, $725,000.

6918 Sanguine Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

8449 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Lucero Timothy R to Rahm Jacquelyn P, $240,001.

7710 Secretariat Ct, Midlothian; Cabo Carmina to Martin Joseph A, $378,000.

4523 Shanto Ct, North Chesterfield; Atkinson George N and Robin C to Torres Miguel A Pina and Alvarado Heidy Alvarez, $390,000.

4317 Sherman Rd, North Chesterfield; Gillespie Nancy R and Waters J R to Garza Nery Manfredo Cabrera, $185,000.

7124 Silver Farm Ct, Moseley; Longo R and Longo S M Co-Trs to Thomason Zachary Chase and Natalie, $842,000.

21009 Skinquarter Rd, Moseley; Williams Emmett W Tr Et Al to Jarosz Andrew and Kayla, $153,000.

14309 Sonnenburg Dr, Chester; Williams Damien D and Monterra A to Mcqueen Isaiah A and Griffith Franschesca, $293,000.

2855 South St, South Chesterfield; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $259,500.

34 Spinnaker Cove Dr, Midlothian; Williams Susan L Trustee to Brown Shirley A and Homer, $275,000.

14513 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Morro Aaron and Landis Meagan E to Allen Scott Randall, $455,000.

5907 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Condon Soraya, $567,570.

3600 Stoney Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Carper John R and Brianne to Hayman Marla C and Tony E, $370,000.

13907 Summersedge Ter, Chesterfield; Winer Diane W Trustee to Keblusek Scott E and Chantelle K, $585,000.

10815 Surry Cir, Chester; Simms Bernard M Jr to Lawrence Jazsmine, $295,000.

5519 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Forbes Franklin, $515,500.

17054 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Perez Alvaro and Ochoa Maria, $315,975.

2307 Tomahawk Meadows Dr, Midlothian; Afzal Mohammad to Hevener-Zaghuir Jennifer Lynn, $472,500.

1222 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Rowe Shannon R and Del Giudice Anne D Trustee to Mimms Lorraine S, $350,000.

13900 Tyberton Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Williams Robert and Joanna, $575,015.

9107 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.

9125 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.

7348 Vicenzo Dr, Moseley; Purdie Michael Drew and Erin F to Mckenzie John and Madison, $425,000.

9712 Virvos Ter, North Chesterfield; Emerald Homes to Amores Raymond and Yun Heang, $374,425.

5918 Walking Path Ln, Midlothian; Flynn Stacey A to Beck Timothy Joseph and Randall John, $409,000.

9307 Wareham Pl, North Chesterfield; Ankiel Stephen D and Milano J J to Diaz Milagros D Lemus and Perez Jose R Martinez, $260,590.

14313 West Shore Ln, Midlothian; Vallejo Rodrigo X to Sandberg Yniel and Glavatskikh Anna, $665,000.

11741 Wexwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Lohss Daniel J and Joyce E to Ware Lauren E and Hall Karolyn M, $675,000.

15725 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Peddineni Pradeep and Karnam Aparna, $583,295.

2511 Whispering Oaks Ct, Midlothian; Myers J Paul and Amanda L to Walker Michael J and Laura M, $440,000.

6318 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6412 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6624 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.

8202 Whittington Dr, North Chesterfield; Valorose Michael R and Ellen V to Ferrell Watts Revocable Living Trust, $500,000.

6510 Wilton Rd, Chesterfield; Keblusek Scott Edward to Barry Michael and Jennifer, $450,000.

7827 Winding Ash Pl, Chesterfield; Shivam Shilpi and Kumar Akshay to Jagalla Srinivas and Vijaya, $335,000.

7506 Winning Colors Pl, Midlothian; Roberts John J to Rast Heath Scott, $200,000.

2000 Woodmont Dr, North Chesterfield; The Jenkins Family Trust, Anthony Engel, As Trustee to Wheeless Ross Elliot, $325,000.

HANOVER

1.031 acres; Timothy L. Garrison to Lauren A. Oeste, $272,000.

2.138 acres; Katherin A. Murphy to Edward Payne Patrick, $200,000.

12179 S Anna Drive, Rockville; Austin J. Jordan to Garrett J. Hundley, $360,000.

10227 Atlee Station Road, MEchanicsville; William C. Tuthill to Mauricio Herrera, $317,000.

14999 Bethany Estates Way, Montpelier; Farrar Construction LLC to Brian Albert Helms, $655,743.

8444 Broadwing Lane, MEchanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Corey D. Austin, $523,198.

8269 Carneal Lane, Mechanicsville; Melanie K. Long to Edward Frank Sundra, $220,230.

6962 Cory Lee Court, Mechanicsville; Thomas C. East to Matthew Elisha Williamson, $402,000.

9497 Deer Stream Drive, Mechanicsville; Mark T. Fowler to Thomas N. Land, $437,500.

6333 Essex Circle, MEchanicsville; Austin G. Tucker to Steven William King, $324,950.

9100 Fenshaw Court, MEchanicsville; Allen T. White to Spencer A. King, $620,000.

10265 Grand Hickory Drive, Mechanicsville; Deborah C. Brown to Folad Pashtoon, $430,000.

9218 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Claire Brueggemann, $587,620.

10469 Hargrove Farm Lane, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Thomas G. Quesenberry, $440,658.

7740 Homeplace Court, Mechanicsville; David Biggs to Lewis Inez R. Carter, $365,000.

8734 Hughesland Road, Mechanicsville; Michael Aristo Leonard III, trustee to Laura J. Wright, $552,000.

9288 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Jeffrey Mader, $675,107.

6537 Legacy Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Teresa W. Lohmann to Jennifer M. Piver Renna, trustee, $340,000.

Lot 1, Beaver Lake; Linda W. McAlister to 206 Perth LLC, $190,000.

Lot 16, Block C, Milton Woods at High Point Farms; Patricia C. Koon to RTRVA LLC, $183,000.

Lot 2, Pony Farm, 10.5 acres; Christopher B. Werner to Stephanie Flynn, $700,000.

Lot 3, Block A, Section 1, Lereve Manor; Kali Gray Alexander to Mary Kate Alexander, $174,500.

Lot 53, Block B, Section 5, Ivy Banks; Kevin Lyle Hotaling to Richmond Wholesale Deals LLC, $317,000.

Lot 76, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $570,000.

6595 Magnolia Green Lane, Mechanicsville; Leatrice France to Pamela Schools, $403,000.

6428 Midday Lane, Mechanicsville; Dominick V. Oliveri to Richard Kyle Norwood, $465,000.

12412 Oilville Manor Court, rockville; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Carl Alan Mueller, $203,125.

Parcel; Cynthia Eckert Allison to U.S. Bank, trustee, $300,554.

Parcel; Steve Farag LLC to 12163 Washington Highway LLC, $425,000.

17201 Parsons Road, Beaverdam; Doris J. Edwards to Isara Isabella Serene, $220,000.

12065 Pinhook Road, Rockville; Kenneth J. Woodson to Jared Stiltner, $415,000.

6070 Pond Place Way, Mechanicsville; Corey Bandy to Brent Strickler, $492,000.

8973 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Aderonke A. Akinkugbe to Arunprasad Mohan, $350,000.

8166 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Christine Stevens, $339,950.

10998 Seward Way, Mechanicsville; Adam T. Lankford to Douglas Angus McAvoy Jr., $610,000.

7145 Spicewood Drive, Mechanicsville; Geoffrey C. Gay to Flerida Noyola, $360,000.

9129 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Peter C. Dunne to Emily Zohn, $615,000.

7130 Sugar Oak Court, MEchanicsville; Maya Tarabay to Andrew John Geary, $406,175.

9500 Thornecrest Drive, MEchanicsville; Elhadi Yakoubi to Hardeep Singh, $500,000.

Units 105 and 107, Stony Run Condominium; Stony Run Parners LLC to Rohit Ambala, $300,950.

9056 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Lillian Johnston, $488,710.

14227 Yankeetown Road, Ashland; Alvin G. Witbeck, trustee to William Dubois Reichert, $247,500.

AMELIA

12 acres; Heatherside II LLC to Jeremy Robert Fellows, $200,000.

17250 Amelia Ave., Amelia Court House; Hancock Builders Inc. to George Tyree Hagins Jr., $484,982.

Lot 6, Commonwealth Estates; Deland Docsol to Christine Elizabeth Wholley, $225,000.

CHARLES CITY

Lot 2, Block A, Section A, Collins Run Estate; David Wayne Trull II to Rickey William Wright Jr., $165,000.

4841 Roxbury Road, Charles City; Abigal Sweeney to Brina Moralez, $226,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

105 Buckingham Dr; Goslin, Derek R. to Russell, Elizabeth Renee, $292,000.

3210 Glenview Av; Bland, Denise D. to Harry, Amber P., $205,000.

354 Jefferson Av; Seevers, Jeffrey J. to Miller, Jeremy Christopher, $225,000.

3879 Perthshire La; Henshaw, Kenneth to Pena, Miguel A., $310,000.

2101 Wakefield Av; Courtesy Home Buyers Llc, to Tarry, Tyree, $170,000.

CUMBERLAND

4.461 acres; Clark Properties 2 LLC to 1481 Anderson Highway LLC, $375,000.

Lot 12, Bonbrook Estates; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Vicente T. Flores Jr., $250,000.

22 Stone Drive, Cumberland; Susan Spangler Simmons, trustee to Alfred C. Spillman Jr., $695,000.

DINWIDDIE

126.1 acres; Richard L. Ray Jr. to Gregory Devers, $271,000.

8.6 acres; Carol F. Webster to John Simmons, $344,900.

27014 Greenhead Drive, Dinwidde; Kamala Battle Wilson, executor to Robin Denise Agresto, $275,000.

Lot 15, Section 3, Wrenn Forest; Paul F. Henshaw Inc. to Elvin Vazquez Mejias, $449,900.

Lot 4, Westover Estates; Antonio Carollo to Dontae R. Robinson, $278,000.

12214 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie; Travis S. Heilman to Zachary Dane Varnell, $291,000.

GOOCHLAND

1.451 acres; Jerry G. Jennings to Jacob Anthony Perkins, $199,900.

2 parcels; Elijah W. Owen to DKJC LLC, $180,000.

33.31 acres; Janet R. McGee to 1102 Shallow Well LLC, $2,225,000.

1285 Autumn Breeze Drive, Oilville; William H. Bowen to Randall Douglas Stone, $849,950.

4008 W Chapel Drive, Goochland; Diego A. Gomez Romero to Amanda M. Moody, $330,000.

1739 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; Le-Minh Ho to Paul D. King, $690,000.

Lot 1, Block A, Section 3, Kinloch; Satish K. Gupta to ABE Investments II LLC, $390,000.

Lot 23, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Krishna Gautham Vanam, $319,950.

5250 Loving Springs Lane, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Steven A. Bracciodieta, $359,950.

Parcel; Cathy Herweyer, devisee to Stratford L. Slater, $166,800.

3858 River Road West, Goochland; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to James Edward Brooking III, $414,950.

765 Snead Road, Manakin Sabot; Raab Chucker Reibach to Kelvin Whitcher, $553,100.

12013 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Teri Lee Casey, $484,280.

305 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Maria Appelberg Becker to Jhimy Ortuno, $3,595,000.

HOPEWELL

1615 Cameron Landing Blvd.; Errol Nicholas to Thomas Nicholas Troms, $307,500.

Lot 4, Block A, Phase 1, Boulevard Plaza; ARC Cafe USA001 LLC to Cook Out Hopewell Inc., $1,300,000.

Lots 13-14, Block 40, Battleground Addition; VIP Dream Homes LLC to Carlos Ferrer, $258,000.

Lots 34-37, Block 31, Woodlawn; Boston 3311 Trust to Gabrielle Princess Iayaysha, $285,000.

Parcel; Ray Allen Jr. Properties LLC to Scarlett Violett LLC, $187,400.

JAMES CITY

5.37 acres; Barbara G. Marcinko, trustee to SKA Properties LLC, $325,000.

108 Balmoral, Williamsburg; Nicholas J. Piscitelli to Jennifer L. Hunt, $650,000.

6805 Blakemore Terrace, Williamsburg; Faye M. Harbrant to Marianne Kompa, $600,000.

7201 Canal St., Lanexa; Dorothy D. Meadows, trustee to Zachary Scott Stilwell, $310,000.

3848 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; John Huff to Maria Briseno Santillan, $297,000.

3005 East Bay, Williamsburg; Miles Gapcynski to Jerome S. Latell, $381,000.

3425 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Nicholas LaPlante to Jonathan P. Grimm, $715,000.

100 Greenway Circle, Williamsburg; Susan Hagan Osgood to Ayla R. Halus, $441,000.

3547 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Brett A. Pierce, $476,535.

101 John Browning, Williamsburg; George E. Callas Jr., co-trustee to Michael D. Williams, $1,125,000.

4204 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to James Daniel Marino, $399,990.

103 Landsdown, Williamsburg; Michelle Duer O’Brien, successor trustee to Ernest Henninger, $586,000.

4708 Livingston Lane, Williamsburg; Helen J. Lash to Lawrence A. Saffioti, $494,900.

Lot 14, Sheldon Lumber Co.; Surety Trustees LLC to Clearview Homes Virginia LLC, $181,000.

Lot 27, Spencers Grant, Kingsmill; Busch Properties Inc. to Tina M. Delis, $175,000.

Lot 42, Williamsburg West; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Joel R. Fortune, $237,000.

9309 Main Court, Toano; Jay Michael Davis to Jackson Fahrney, $530,000.

233 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Richard A. Wilmoth to Mark Dana Hargrove, $500,000.

2223 Moonlight Point, Williamsburg; Gwendolyn Bamford to Dustin Gary Henze, $725,000.

4708 Noland Blvd., Williamsburg; Robert Eno Jr. to Daesung James Kang, $342,900.

Parcel; Bradley R. Young to AAA Homes LLC, $222,000.

4812 Powner Court, Williamsburg; Christopher Lee Gibson to Christian D. Bailey, $431,000.

3502 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Olyvia Lose to Ryan E. Love, $392,000.

2976 River Reach, Williamsburg; Joan M. Strzelecki, trustee to Wit Derby, $1,260,000.

102 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; Kimbridge House LLC to Matthew Leslie Curtis, $350,000.

3626 South Square, Williamsburg; Stanley J. Yackel to Robert F. Amory, trustee, $488,000.

2800 Starling drive, Williamsburg; Jimmy E. Byars to Derek Hyden, $457,000.

6800 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Theodore A. Blaney to Patrick J. Alberti, $510,000.

9124 Three Bushell Drive, Toano; Jim W. Jones to Charles K. McMurdo, $420,000.

9512 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Antoine Middleton, $564,015.

6261 Weathersfield Way, Williamsburg; Charlene Albers to Rebecca Ligon, $400,000.

3 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Timothy Scott Sanders to James Mark Brewer, $600,000.

119 Worplesdon, Williamsburg; Dennis Allen Hauser to , $606,000.

KING AND QUEEN

2938 Dabney Road, Little Plymouth; Steven S. Bohannon to Adam D. Meador, $293,500.

KING WILLIAM

5 acres; Churchville LLC to Zachary K. Owens, $315,000.

2400 Chelsea Road, West Point; David Garnett Kidd Jr. to Derek T. Peek, $351,600.

144 Hazelwood Road, Aylett; Jeffrey Howe to Christopher Veenhuis, $340,000.

27782 King William Road, West Point; Kyle J. Lawson to Michael A. Carmody, $295,000.

127 McRee Way, Aylett; Bryan David Cvengros to Joanna K. Lowry, $344,000.

7448 E River Road, King William; Tina M. Weaver to Lisa Jenks, $290,000.

2093 Venter Road, Aylett; Cynthia C. Harding to Neva M. Rotenberry, $324,950.

** NEW KENT

5910 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Robert Lee Broadney III, $540,368.

8061 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Edwin Arroyo, $379,105.

3766 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Andrew J. Stromberg, $380,000.

5214 Linkshire Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Chadwick Karr, $550,570.

Lots, Maidstone Village; Maidstone Group LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $416,000.

7794 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Robert Brandon Ryan, $468,990.

11668 Oakrise Court, New Kent; Charles W. Hughlett to Tabitha Hodge, $395,000.

7653 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Joseph J. Picone Jr. to Mary Margaret Gillette, $650,000.

3317 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to David Greth, $290,080.

7561 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Mary Ellen Grainger, $318,060.

9332 Turkey Hill Lane, New Kent; Jean B. Wilson to Amanda R. Franklin, $230,000.

14409 Winding Grove Lane, Lanexa; Jonathan M. Clark to James S. Easter Jr., $690,000.

PETERSBURG

230 Blackwater Drive; Joann Harrison to Walter A. Williams, $199,950.

280 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Paulette Latrice Jones, $287,865.

3601 Frontage Road; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $260,000.

1141 Hawk St.; Jason Worrell to Tamika Robinson, $200,000.

205 Layne Circle; Stacey D. Johnson to Eriwin G. Paniagua Gonzalez, $260,000.

906 Oakmont Drive; Annie D. Hazelton to Feras Almomani, $170,000.

1994 Ridgewood Drive; Thelma J. Swain to Randall O. Richardson, $250,000.

1550 S Sycamore St.; Ivy Gates LLC to Ivy Gates Owner LLC, 13,515,000.

POWHATAN

11.65 acres; Shirley U. Barham to Scott M. Conner, $175,000.

3150 Academy Farms Drive, Powhatan; Richard N. Bauer to Peter Whitfield, $705,000.

1125 Avatar Court, Powhatan; Gary Stephen Jett, executor to Boryana Dineva, $233,000.

1594 Brooks Edge Court, Powhatan; Mark Beach to Travis R. Jefferson, $450,000.

2609 Dorset Ridge Court, Powhatan; Christine S. Dawson to Ashley Ann Janczewski, $415,000.

2430 Goodwyn Lake Court, Powhatan; Warren L. Adams to Zachary Morris, $500,000.

Lot 1, Block L, Section F, Kimberly Farm; Daniel C. Kyte to Surety Trustees LLC, $179,590.

Lot 29, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to Joseph Hamilton, $213,000.

2176 Maple Cottage Road, Powhatan; Coonwill LLC to Michael T. Rodgers, $160,000.

2099 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Edward V. Yancey Jr. to Robert P. Witt, $400,000.

4194 Pierce Road, Powhatan; Robert D. Allred to Brande Stiles, $360,000.

3046 Sublett Place, Powhatan; Jeannine S. Blumer to Amy Primmer, $607,000.

3650 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Megan Wagner, $597,136.

PRINCE GEORGE

21.761 acres; Glenn E. Blazek to Kellis Joint Venture LLC, $200,000.

1608 Butternut Drive, Prince George; Trek Properties LLC to Richard M. Holt, $260,000.

6973 Fox Drive, Prince George; Jeffrey Dupree to Andrew Sanchez, $310,000.

Lot 1, Block E, Ethridge Estates; Deborah L. Evans to Nina Marie Cook, $250,000.

Lot 7, Block E, Section 1, Ethridge Estates; Kemper Elder to Bradley Hottell, $295,000.

5217 Oliver Drive, Disputanta; Federal National Mortgage Association to Ryan Meloy, $270,000.

14145 Pole Run Road, South Prince George; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Johnni J. Scarbrough II, $379,005.

Unit 6B Lakewood Condominium; Carolyn C. Hardee to Dane W. Ragsdale, $265,000.

SUSSEX

26.913 acres; John S. Presson to John Christopher Presson, $360,000.

Parcel; Marguerite F. Mangum to Cedar Grove Investments LLC, $235,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

238 Christopher Wren Road; Lloyd M. Marks, trustee to Jose Luis Garcia Perez, $234,500.

1105 Jamestown Road; Deborah Luce to Thomas M. Barry, trustee, $290,000.

120 Meeting Place; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Sylvia Carter, $369,900.