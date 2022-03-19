Property Transfers Published March 19, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

8817 Chippenham Road; Field Cyrus W Jr and Ellen L to Rausch Leo D And, $339,950.

3507 Columbine Road; Via Amy C to Milian Hugo R And, $240,000.

516 Crieff Road; Goel Yossi to Hasic Edvin, $244,900.

2028 Decatur St; Lucky Group Properties Llc to Reynolds Group Llc, $235,000.

5102 Devonshire Road; O’connell William C And Cara L to Barr Lesley And Loader Gary, $425,101.

3120 Edgewood Ave; Angresano Michelle to Hunter Jordan A, $400,000.

10110 Epsilon Road; King Elizabeth J And Matthew to Redhage Jacqueline I, $330,000.

3209 Fendall Ave; Equity Trust Cc Fbo to Manuel Thomas Ii And, $400,000.

6740 Forest Hill Ave; Stratford Professional to Stratford Professional, $815,000.

3102 Garland Ave; Xtreme Homes Llc to Pursley David And, $435,000.

514 E Gladstone Ave; Horak Heather to Burrows John Edward And, $330,000.

2614 E Grace St; Texler Kareem to Edwards Martin G, $452,000.

3115 W Grace St; Ramsey David Q to Hunt Jared And Johanna, $600,000.

6804 Grand Brook Ct; Chulani Manoj and Kriplani Leela P to Yasin Mohammad And, $225,000.

905 Greenway Lane; Sansom John D And Robin to Skidmore Charles H And, $430,000.

2005 Grove Ave; Brown Viola J to Cilley Scott A And Bernice H, $450,000.

4520 Grove Ave U5; Del Campo Guillermo And to Theis John Henry Jr And, $315,000.

3115 Hanover Ave; Prescott Michael A And Pamela J to Piller Kurt Alexander And, $469,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U904; Stevens Leigh Ashley to Westlake Betsy, $275,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U415; Solarte James K And Karen A to Kapil Shalin G And, $345,000.

1208 Hodges Road; Search Vm Llc to Mendron Beatrise J And Reginald, $240,000.

1420 Hull St; Venus At Manchester Llc to Venus Manchester Holdings Llc, $7,150,000.

809 Jessamine St; Hanna John A Iii and Elizabeth and to Freeman Matthew George And, $325,000.

4349 Kenmare Lane; Rodriguez Cotto Miguel Angel and to Brooks Nicole, $370,000.

6508 Kinns Road; NVR Inc to Dochnahl Jay Michael, $327,325.

3021 Landria Dr; Molnar Thomas to Wallner Jessica And Christopher, $399,950.

621 S Laurel St; Kelo Michelle A to Potter Morgan C, $325,000.

4619 Leonard Pkwy; Mcgaw Elisabeth Anne Bazemore to Prince Grace L, $550,000.

28 W Locke Lane; Holzberg Jennifer L to 28 Locke Lane Llc, $400,000.

1009 Malvern Ave; Wood Andrew B And Jana R to Edwards Amy George And, $600,000.

507 W Marshall St; Ellis Douglas A And Deborah K to Carver Homes Llc, $255,000.

724 Mcdowell Road; Deberry Wayne to Ly Anh And Le Ngoc, $185,000.

2013 Miller Ave; Es Properties 2 Llc to Collins Daniel James And, $455,000.

2235 Monument Ave U8; Carayiannis Family Trust to Dalton Taylor L, $255,000.

1503 New York Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Sinnenberg Samuel Robert, $200,000.

2408 Northumberland Ave; Robinson Earnest L Jr to Dstar Properties Llc, $205,000.

2521 O St; Critics Rebecca A to Brown Andrew, $399,900.

5606 Old Willow Ct; Luna Luis Fernando to Morin Jenna L, $300,000.

1524 Park Ave; Mazza Peter and Winkle Heather to Soderholm Carlton E And, $1,172,500.

4300 Park Ave; Siwel Renovations Llc to Guarriello Nicholas S, $785,000.

3138 Parkwood Ave; Oliver Richard D to Capital City Properties Llc, $219,000.

5108 Patterson Ave; Fucci Joseph And Kelly to Thompson Giles Houston, $385,000.

617 S Pine St; Cava Capital Llc to Janney Barry A Sr And, $525,000.

1106 Porter St; Urban Development Assoc Llc to Durham Clarence S And, $364,500.

302 Portland Pl; Audi Joseph R to Holland Michael And, $1,199,000.

4806 Riverside Dr; Bowman Valerie L to Corbett Mary Brenton, $505,000.

2107 Rosewood Ave; Foster Steven Andrew And to Moschella Christopher C, $510,000.

2924 Scarsborough Dr; 2924 Scarsborough Llc to Crosthwaite Mark H, $327,000.

406 Seneca Road; Butler Jason M And Donna K to Quinn Sean M And Kristin K, $770,000.

1610 Spotsylvania St; White Renay D to Adams Ashley M, $235,000.

9236 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Fisher Jonathan, $287,400.

5101 Stratford Cres; Jennison George K and Carol A to Bass Jason David Trustee And, $3,300,000.

503 Strawberry St U5; Riede Paul A and Renee M to Gillespie Hallie Walker, $227,000.

4602 Stuart Ave; Pardis Roya to Pardis Ariana E And, $425,000.

3110 Utah Pl; Bashir Tauheed to Dudley El Salvador Zacate, $315,500.

1248 Wallace St; Yonta Anthony J to Konrad Helen L, $312,000.

1025 Welton Ave; Johnson Alice A And to Ochei Patrick Obayalim, $269,000.

3128 Woodrow Ave; Raines Lelia A to Znon Llc, $210,000.

RICHMOND (additional)

1311 Claiborne St; Brown George to Randolph Homes Llc, $245,000.

211 Commonwealth Ave; Shepperson Christopher D And to Wilburn Michael D Ii And, $490,000.

3407 Cutshaw Ave; Blair Erin M to Gorny Miller S And, $356,000.

2911 Decatur St; Sonomax Homes Llc to Smith Clyde A, $255,000.

3013 Dill Ave; Rebuild Rva Development Llc to Lovelace Donalda L, $300,000.

3216 Edgewood Ave; Ewing Property Management And to Jag Real Estate Investments, $225,000.

10200 Epsilon Road; Lauver Todd A And to Wainless Ira And Liliana Y, $370,000.

1522 Floyd Ave; Mulligan John W to Engageworx Llc, $510,000.

3010 E Franklin St; Hendy Christopher P And to Love Robert E And Kara M, $515,000.

3108 Garrett St; Cox Suzan A to Austin M J Finley, $451,720.

704 E Gladstone Ave; 776 Ridge Llc to Rippke Philip, $204,000.

2821 E Grace St; Mahoney Rex Whitt And to Sinclair Kristianne, $475,000.

3907 W Grace St; Klotz Reid M to Crawford Ross Raymond And, $375,000.

1176 Grand Brook Dr; Chulani Manoj R And Babita to Mcgowan Daniel Charles, $220,000.

1503 Greycourt Ave; Beam Myrl and Eubank Katharine H to Pathak Divya A And Ambarish Y, $387,000.

2021 Grove Ave; Mann Susan M Living Trust Trs to Dowdy David S And Ziletti David, $550,000.

5814 Guthrie Ave; Steed Durwood Robinson And to Hoyne Family Trust Trustees, $802,000.

4102 Hanover Ave; The Starke Company Llc to Peterson Michael And Ashley, $900,000.

2604 Hawthorne Ave; Hoover Joseph to Mcelwain Paulette Mauriene, $545,000.

3504 Hermitage Road; Tyack Virginia Trust Trustee to Greenleaf Rachel Ann, $349,950.

6419 Holliday Road; Lindsey Elinor May to Ramos Jocias Balderas And, $155,000.

1420 Hull St; Venus At Manchester Llc to Venus Manchester Holdings Llc, $7,150,000.

1501 Kansas Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Cosans Christopher, $163,000.

110 Kennondale Lane; Nelson Megan Claire to Angert Michelle Elyse And, $635,000.

4259 Kinsley Ave; Revere Catherine Cherie to Bridgeforth Adrienne R, $200,000.

2601 Lansdale Road; Wright Jack H to Goldscheitter Galen Michael, $350,000.

2900 E Leigh St; Mccalla Corey E And Megan K to Olearnick Clint, $480,000.

4641 Leonard Pkwy; Rozycki Henry J And to Corsello Brett A And, $580,000.

4705 Luray Ave; Namenek Todd C And to Martin Jared M, $270,000.

615 Maple Ave; Tucker Janet W to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $377,000.

1004 W Marshall St; Koziol Michael J Jr And to 1004 W Marshall Llc, $530,000.

1119 Meade St; Blakeney Bryan Adam to Lip Marisa Lue Chee, $235,000.

505 Milton St; Coleman Owen H Jr Etals to Gulnora Llc, $170,500.

4311 Monument Park; Willis Susan C to Asplund Robert B And Amelia F, $535,000.

3211 Noble Ave; Smith Wade K and Muriel H to Motch Michael T And Mollyanne M, $547,000.

2704 Northumberland Ave; Day Brandon T to Rice Rachel Elizabeth, $338,000.

6806 Old Jahnke Road; Welsh Catherine M to Oukolov Aleksei, $190,000.

3820 Oldham Ct; Williams Andrea K And to Johne Arthur Alexander And, $350,000.

1711 Park Ave; Groninger James G and Elisabeth J to Curotto Vincent M And Merin J, $920,000.

4622 Park Ave; Franconia Real Estate Services to Jessee John Trimborn Jr And, $595,000.

3313 Parkwood Ave; Richardson Susan L Trust to Nelson Barbara And, $230,000.

5316 Patterson Ave; Mcr Llc to H W H L Llc, $1,160,000.

3617 Pinebrook Dr; Pierce Michael A and Ronald L Lee to Papile Elizabeth F And, $365,000.

1730 Porter St; Zemore Michael And Michelle to Carboni Carlina Marissa, $270,000.

2510 R St; Christian Brent And Tyler to Sunny Mehta Llc, $260,000.

7301 Riverside Dr; Chapin Benjamin E And Jillian L to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $685,000.

2408 Rosewood Ave; Maupai Eugene J And to Powell Lauren R, $536,500.

2940 Scarsborough Dr; Moone Jeffrey S to Hamner Tracy D And A’leigh S, $325,000.

504 Seneca Road; Zegetosky Stanley J and Sandra H to Crampton Robert And, $725,000.

6012 St Andrews Lane; Bedell Henry A and Lisa C to Pratt Timothy Michael And, $937,000.

9240 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Shivnani Lalit And, $267,804.

3000 Stratford Road; Gray John I Jr and Marilyn P to Rudick Audrey Elizabeth And, $490,000.

2214 Stuart Ave; Sherrod John P and Sydney S to Hammel Daniel P And, $825,000.

6303 Stuart Ave; P&n Un Limited Company to Kinnane Jamison, $399,000.

301 Virginia St U1008; Hull Properties Llc to Scourby Kathryn, $345,000.

1413 Wallace St; Johnston Ethel M to Beasley Ashley And Parks Micah, $300,000.

609 Westover Woods Cir; Richardson William to Thomas D’juan A, $221,575.

2200 Wright Ave; Quadrant Properties Llc to Washington Jermaine C, $180,000.

HENRICO

2620 Clary Preston Dr, Henrico; Brown Stephen C to Costa Frank Peter Ii, $372,000.

1704 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Grogan William M Jr and Alantha V Trustees to Prokopchak Mark and Laura Curzi, $514,000.

2720 Comet Rd, Henrico; Braun Alan S and Bethany H to Dennis Jermaine K and Michele, $300,000.

5611 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Cesna Hilary, $419,485.

9002 Coralberry Pl, Henrico; Boyd Barbara C Trustee to Brown Robert M and Janice M Busic, $446,000.

1017 County Park Pl, Henrico; Tu Rong L and Zhufang Jin to Bynum Thomas M and Debra Louvern, $319,000.

4707 Croft Cir, Glen Allen; Peters Henry Jackson to Lynch Alexa Lauren, $305,000.

2543 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Lindsay Carol B and David to Garcia Olivia L and David N, $287,500.

1329 Devers Rd, Henrico; Hanse Batya-Miryam Bertha Joyner to Harari Batsheva, $220,000.

12467 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Fox Robert Ashby and Christa Lynn, $611,657.

7821 Doran Rd, Henrico; Birckhead Gerald A and Rebecca C to Parham Brandon Xavier and Valencia M, $238,000.

2705 Elkridge Cir, Henrico; Adams William A Jr to Olds Ellis and Tiffany Princess Patton, $235,000.

3105 Emporia St, Henrico; Dinger James P and Mary K to James Regina L, $165,000.

3043 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Tapadiya Rahul Shyam and Deepa K Sarda, $364,720.

7700 Flannagan Ct, U09, Henrico; Islam Nazmul and Nubaha to Griffith Rachael and Chi-Jen John Wong, $160,000.

4662 Fort Mchenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Gravitt Mark J and Paula to Flemming Janis L and Ava C Johnston, $435,900.

12301 Francis Drake Dr, Henrico; Upton Llc to Upton Thomas F, $160,000.

8410 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Milby Robert J and Robin S to Jecklin Residential Llc, $365,000.

10700 Gate House Pl, Glen Allen; Sylvester Stephen C and Colleen A to Louis Antony Ceasar Et Al, $395,000.

6542 Glenshaw Dr, Glen Allen; George E Kassab Trust to Bowman Russell, $300,000.

509 Grayson Ave, Henrico; Wolpert Tony C to Burke Michael James and Audrey Janette, $150,000.

9312 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Batt Charles J Jr and M K Mcreynolds to Hall Taylor Michelle and Kurt, $250,000.

2909 Grove Point Cir, Henrico; Otunba Jamiyu and Amen to Otunba Jamiyu and Amen, $220,680.

8507 Hanford Dr, Henrico; Smith Alexander R to Hall Benson and Anne E Rau, $320,000.

407 Harben Pl, Glen Allen; Darsi Ravikumar V N and Sailaja to Cherlapally Bal Reddy and Spurthi Jambula, $448,500.

11409 Hayloft Ln, Glen Allen; Mittapalli Raju and Hemalatha Sabbani to Law Erik C W and Brent H Bowker, $515,000.

1572 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Simmons Heather Page to Manuel Jonathan and Marisa Graziosi, $225,000.

5230 Hickory Park Dr, Glen Allen; 5230 Hickory Park Llc to 5230 Steb Hickory Park Dr Llc, $185,000.

5509 Holman Dr, Glen Allen; Kroon Patrick F and Carol A to Sitterson Joseph B and Christina L, $630,200.

2385 Horsley Dr, Henrico; Rowe Brandon B and Lauren M Bates to Hu Siyuan and Zheng Lyu, $353,000.

9301 Huron Ave, Henrico; Coleman Wilson S Jr Trustee to Coleman Craig W and Melinda S, $245,000.

5614 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Crooks Kelli to Garrett William A Jr, $180,000.

1831 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Turner Dennis K to Alarcon Wilneydi Karolina Lopez, $211,012.

15 Kambis Dr, Henrico; Pink Elephant Properties Llc to Moragne Alexandra and Lucas Ange, $310,000.

2902 Kennebrook Ct, Henrico; Walker Steven W to Pennington Katrice, $240,000.

8201 Kimbershell Pl, Henrico; Royal Frank S Jr to Guzman Luis Alberto and Alcira Varela De, $1,233,300.

8304 Kingsthorpe Ter, Henrico; Johnson Christopher D&d S to Wills Marshall R and Sarah M E, $995,000.

5737 Lake West Ter, Glen Allen; Blanton Devin and Karina to Williams Brian and Heather Renwick, $555,200.

8100 Larcom Ln, Henrico; 8100 Larcom Llc to Mcdonald John E Iii and Mary Monroe, $810,000.

2652 Lassen Walk, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Huynh Nancy and Hai and Minh and Cindy, $312,045.

2652 Lassen Walk, Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Murphy Mary J, $416,019.

4744 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Kim Grace Kelly, $673,275.

1137 Lee’s Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Wright Ashley W to Moeser Anna L and Brian S Waters, $280,000.

2614 Linbrook Dr, Henrico; Wittwer Gregory D to Lepere Bryon K C and Elizabeth A C, $353,000.

12302 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Smith Larry A and Audrey W to Hanna Gergis and Abeer, $330,000.

3110 Lupine Rd, Henrico; Bevc Rhoda and Matej to Mclaughlin Helen R and Jean M Herbert, $280,000.

10113 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Parrish Gary S Jr and Zoe A to Craig Douglas L and Sonnie Marie Slagle, $261,000.

10601 Sands Ct, Glen Allen; Brown James E Jr and Donna to Carter Christa M and Robert H, $400,000.

8349 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Clem Duggan J R and Morgan M Mentzer, $279,990.

9 E Sedgwick St, Sandston; Page Dennis W and C P Ball and L P Shobe to Hoy Brittany Elizabeth, $153,000.

8425 Shannon Green Ct, Henrico; Schwartz Diane M to Steinruck Kevin M and Karen L, $227,000.

6997 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Corbin Leon A and Latasha and Elva Grant, $362,817.

116 South St, Henrico; Amaya and Lemus Investment Group Corp to Dobson Donnell Lamont and Chakecia Braxton, $249,000.

6384 Springcrest Ln, Henrico; Carroll Robert E and Nancy Mcgowen to Carrol James Earl, $165,000.

12344 Stanwood Ct, Glen Allen; Janes Stephen D and Louise K to Palavalas Ranjit and Padma Priya Dola, $615,500.

2432 Stone Post Ter, Henrico; Bare Matthew C to Hudgins Brenda and William D Jr, $232,000.

2528 Straw Bridge Chase W, Henrico; Agger David and Carol Rene to Jeffreies Michele Lloyd, $260,000.

4808 Sydclay Dr, Henrico; Smith Timothy R and Kari K to Yetman Jennifer, $155,710.

9313 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Okanovic Samir and Azira to Bazk Dalal G, $349,900.

10343 Trellis Crossing Ln, Henrico; Jevans Llc to Scherr Elise B Trustee, $410,000.

4936 Turner Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Pearson Nicholas K and Danielle T to Burkett John G and Linda S, $732,000.

8400 Valley Wood Rd, Henrico; Oferrall Carrie and Charles to Tate Sean Howard and Mary E Jamerson, $699,000.

1571 Village Field Dr, Henrico; Faulks Barry and Dante Jackson-Faulks to Fallingwater Properties Llc, $340,242.

827 W Washington St, Henrico; Clayborn Ernest B and Margaret D to Meredith Marki, $335,000.

5560 Wendy Ln, Sandston; Speight Wendy P Trustee to Dalessandro Michael and Lexie M Barrell, $240,000.

814 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Tuggle Mercedes F to Trinidad Teodoro and Christopher T Morales, $346,900.

5782 White Oak Rd, Sandston; Childress Martha R to Reese Mark S, $225,000.

708 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Jesse Investment Properties Llc to Thornton Lisa Chisholm and Bobby Randall, $300,000.

8120 Wistar Creek Walk, Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Brown Jassmin S, $286,011.

7922 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Mcdonnell William L and Anita Gail to Williams Taurus R, $340,000.

12225 Woodson Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Sp Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $162,500.

CHESTERFIELD

9006 S Boones Trail Rd, North Chesterfield; Caple Charles A and Catherine L to Shelton Tanya Hunter and Hatcher Michael, $270,000.

4412 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Tep Jacob, $293,855.

7106 Branched Antler Cir, Midlothian; King Jessica A to Saa Andrew Jason and Neal Alexandra Hartshorn, $291,525.

10252 Brian Ray Ct, Midlothian; Penn Kewyn L to Oeur Savoeurn S and Oeur Nicholas, $225,000.

12141 Bromwich Dr, North Chesterfield; Watkins Allen W and Joyce D to Lester Robert J Iii and Kelly E, $367,500.

7300 Buck Rub Ln, Midlothian; Norman Kenneth Wayne and Amy R to Fitzpatrick Timothy Michael and Lori Moore, $322,500.

3512 Camdale Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to South River Custom Homes Llc, $781,452.

7303 Cannonade Ct, Midlothian; Nunez Michael A and Andrea F to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $298,500.

13110 Carters Way Rd, Chesterfield; Thrift John D and Catherine S to Sisson Allen J and Karyn G, $387,500.

3005 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Madrigal Anna to Wilson Alecia D, $260,000.

8232 Chainmale Rd, North Chesterfield; Marsh Charlotte A Trustee to Gosai Rajendra P and Archana R, $345,000.

7825 Chasing Ln, North Chesterfield; Carn Tanesha to Lewis Letanya L, $265,000.

8607 Chester Forest Ln, North Chesterfield; Merricks Kier A and Jasmine to Fruster Karen and Whittingham Patrick and Elliott Shanice, $308,607.

16013 Clawton Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Schultz Anthony James, $638,646.

3708 Commodore Point Cir, Midlothian; Hague James L Trustee to Bryant Paul A and Jennifer A, $400,000.

15500 Cosby Village Ave, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Residences Llc to Cs1031 Livingston Apartment Flats Dst, 86000000.

9600 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Lopez Jose Miguel Sanchez, $467,724.

2510 Crosstimbers Ct, Midlothian; Rowe Larry W to Montgomery Deshanti B and William D, $275,000.

13307 Degonia Way, Chesterfield; Degonia Brent P and Ashley B to Rudd Michael W and Katie A, $550,000.

418 Diamond Creek Dr, Midlothian; Fake Laura A to Berry John Patterson, $395,000.

721 Dove Path Ln, South Chesterfield; Morgan Paul E and Cindy K to Echavarria Javier and Matthews-Echavarria Sheena, $385,000.

7937 Dunnottar Ct, Chesterfield; Tyson Terry A Perry and B K Sr to Allen Phillip S and Deborah A, $565,000.

18101 Duval Rd, Moseley; Jefferson David K Et Als to Sowers Douglas R and Susan S, $969,000.

8500 Eastwood Ter, North Chesterfield; G&h Properties Llc to Figueroa Thomas P, $160,000.

11420 Elshur Rd, Midlothian; Des Champs Stacy S to Carlson Malin H, $265,000.

2106 Esquire Rd, North Chesterfield; Stearns Justin to Paczkowski Deborah, $311,001.

16101 Exter Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Laedtke Dylan and Bridge B to Woolard Tracy Michelle, $310,500.

10001 Family Ln, Chesterfield; Brooks Betty Jo to Hughes Spencer Highland, $205,000.

5600 Fiddlers Ridge Ln, Midlothian; Gibbs H Lee and Debra P to Nortz Melissa A, $350,100.

13442 Fitzwilliam Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Pope Robert Michael Jr and Jodi Lyn, $494,687.

8825 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Aiken Marie Angella and Fitzroy St Patrick, $495,240.

11519 Frederick Farms Cir, Midlothian; O’reilly John to Garcia Allan Bonilla and Pineda Doris Aguilar, $270,000.

4307 Ganymede Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Mcmillan Darius, $444,320.

5300 Gatebridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Minor Kevin A and Cheryl Y to Boushor Hiba, $310,000.

14621 Gildenborough Dr, Midlothian; Kim Joseph S and Mary Margaret S to O’connor Brian Fitzpatrick and Claire Caldwell, $618,000.

14212 Glenmorgan Dr, Chester; Gatling Mark Jr and Erin K to Singleton James M and Deborah J, $450,000.

33 Goodward Rd, North Chesterfield; Condrey Charles R and Julie C to Davis Michael W and Corey K, $300,000.

17231 Gossamer Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Porcella Tara Lynn, $348,410.

521 Greenside Ter, Chester; Sundbeck Michael T and Pamela B to Kay Heather and James, $380,000.

807 Greyshire Dr, Chester; Shah Bharat and Hina to Terry Vanessa, $410,000.

5249 Hallmark Dr, North Chesterfield; Commonwealth Redevelopment Llc to Brown Namar, $280,000.

8606 Hampton Crest Cir, Chesterfield; Harmon Aaron C and Lynn A to Hasty Jamie A and Linkowitz James F, $445,000.

16031 Happy Hill Rd, South Chesterfield; Horton Michael W to Hadjiveliev Djouneyt Soultanov, $325,000.

3730 Harrow Dr, Chester; 440 Properties Llc to Langford Chanda Nichelle, $235,200.

8528 Hazen St, North Chesterfield; James William H and Pamela O to Keefe Catherine Lee and Stephen Lee, $550,000.

11901 Helmway Ct, Chester; Jackson Rhiannon to Riddick Jermaine and Isreal Shree, $574,900.

15612 High Falls Ct, Moseley; Ullom Richard David and Rhonda L to Edmunds John Barton and Berry Stephen and Edmunds Morgan Adair, $624,900.

12421 Hogans Pl, Chester; Robinson D P and Torelli K C to Benitez Ruben and Ticlavilca Kriss Orellana, $546,125.

11041 W Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield; Anderson John L to Bodsford Erica Leigh, $210,000.

9690 Iredell Rd, North Chesterfield; Lindblad K M and Cotner C L to Onder Katrin A and Sean Hami, $415,000.

16812 Jennway Ct, Moseley; Carey Paul C and Ann I to Watts Jimmy L and Beverly P, $565,000.

1306 Johanna Bay Ct, Midlothian; Hale Andrew E and Alison G to Hewitt Ricky Lee and Mckensie Rash, $503,000.

8024 Kentucky Derby Dr, Midlothian; Caparrelli Robert J and M C to Del Carmen Ponce Yokarys, $336,000.

12750 Knightcross Rd, Midlothian; Clark Jane M to Oakley Stephen S and Bascomb Brycen W, $516,125.

8143 Lake Margaret Ter, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Koller Kent Brian and Koller Deborah Ayers Trustees, $184,200.

10919 Lamberts Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Musselman Tiffany Megan to Michalek Jason A and Heather F, $433,000.

14105 Laurel Trail Pl, Midlothian; Pillow Jason T and Brooke S to Mcclary Ebony D, $280,000.

8819 Leafycreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Bland Ricky Jr to White Nathan A, $200,000.

5121 Lippingham Ln, Chester; Rioland Kenneth E Jr and Cynthia to Gadson Sharla D, $350,000.

9424 Lockberry Ridge Loop, North Chesterfield; Crump Rebecca L to Carwile Joseph F and Jessica L, $275,000.

3219 Ludgate Rd, Chester; Forrest Edward P and Margaret S to Menard Meyboll M and Bryan M, $265,124.

6152 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Booth Penny Branch, $366,532.

13901 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Richardson Gary Glenn and Tammy, $378,051.

4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Doan Robert and Florence Wells, $239,990.

3914 Mctyres Cove Ct, Midlothian; Curtis Lee R to Williams Alyson B, $715,000.

17501 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Vaidya Rahul P to Moon Ji-Hyun, $298,000.

4024 Mill Manor Dr, Midlothian; Gauvin Peter J to Stewart Jonathan B and Siara C, $380,000.

4313 Milsmith Rd, Chester; A and J Investment Llc to Hoffpauir Rachel D, $290,000.

3151 Mountclair Rd, Chester; Halloran Timothy J to Caruso Hugo and Labandera Natasha, $233,000.

3106 New Found Ln, Chester; Ralsten B J and Ralsten K L to Callum Investments Llc, $184,300.

12910 Norlanya Dr, Chester; Jackson Sonya T to Richardson Aquan Lamonte and Jones Kyondra De’shea, $250,000.

6007 Oak Landing Dr, Chester; Mcginnis James L and Umit to Hanford Brandon and Desiree, $326,000.

11350 Old Centralia Rd, Chester; Midatlantic Ira Llc to Dean Glenn A Jr and Anna K, $160,000.

1318 Oldbury Rd, Midlothian; Canteros Rizaldo A and Fe P to Watson Jean E, $275,000.

3504 Oregon Oak Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnson Walter G Iii and Tamara to Goodwyn Monique, $285,000.

13969 Pagehurst Ter, Midlothian; Broeder Francoise M to Anderson Kimberly K, $450,000.

11701 Perdue Ter, Chester; Liese Karen C to Barker Troy Lee Jr, $251,000.

5401 Pineland Rd, North Chesterfield; Turner Brenda M to Gore Johnie and Nancy, $190,000.

1024 Pineville Rd, North Chesterfield; Stuhldreher David to Ritcey Bobbie Ann, $251,500.

11032 Poachers Run, Chesterfield; Campbell Cynthia to Morales-Cruz Jorge Alberto, $302,500.

11321 Polo Pl, Midlothian; Shaler Investors Lp to Redwood Collective Richmond Virginia Llc, $1,260,000.

1900 Porters Mill Rd, Midlothian; Brohl David O and Jill C to Pifer Ian W and Rachael S, $300,000.

15214 Powell Grove Rd, Midlothian; Scriven Jerry R Jr and Ronda Rae to Kaut Sara E and Mcclintock Michael Ryan, $402,000.

8700 Proctors Bluff Ln, North Chesterfield; Lopez Israel G and Plaza X E B to Cuadra Jorge, $340,000.

7936 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Tucker Helen to Beckman Shaquana, $178,000.

10200 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Withers Robert L Jr and Vickie E to Morris Sasha, $411,000.

12100 Quito Rd, Midlothian; Summers Thomas A to Sanchez Karina E, $245,000.

2812 Rams Xing, North Chesterfield; Seay Mary G and Pender Mary M to Baker Elizabeth B and Richard Daniel, $485,000.

14361 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Morris Sharon, $447,155.

12840 Richmond St, Chester; Michael Jarrett to Tomlinson Brian Edwin and Lisa Elizabeth, $380,350.

654 Ridgemoor Ct, Midlothian; Fry Susan Parker to Ta Jordan, $291,000.

6110 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Machado Nicholas A and Amber L to Bowen Caren L And Allen L, $257,500.

14990 River Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Grant Stan and Angela Denise, $549,937.

18010 River Rd, Chesterfield; Crosby Tony W and Sallee J to Crosby Joseph William and Diaz Sara Crosby, $385,000.

11743 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Brown Darrell Anthony Sr and Julia Ann, $532,933.

209 Rivers Bend Cir, Chester; Burchell John E Jr and Joanne K to Craft Jason and Jessica W, $460,000.

4108 Rockridge Pl, Chester; Tommie Ajillian to Barnett Billy Joe and Barbara, $437,000.

6219 Round Rock Rd, Chesterfield; Gibbons Daniel W and Debbie K to Leonard Sharon C and Marvin A, $430,000.

14320 Rosebud Rd, Chesterfield; Powell Franklin H and Nona S to Sampley Matthew R and Tina, $275,000.

1737 Rose Mill Cir, Midlothian; Sharma Kapil and Motwani Madhuri to Breedlove Crystal C and Connell Sue K, $315,000.

21209 Rutledge Ave, South Chesterfield; Harvey Kemonty M to Vaughan Stephen Lyndell, $213,000.

18155 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Murphy Donna Lynn, $486,496.

6343 Sagamore Way, Moseley; NVR Inc to Williams Jameka Yvette and Anthony Quinton, $497,029.

2919 Sand Hills Dr, Chester; Palmiter Allen S and Lorna L to Sakowicz Lucasz and Pralle Vanessa, $190,000.

6504 Sanford Springs Cove , Midlothian; Innovative Bldrs Of Midlothian to Davis Sean, $370,355.

2813 Savage View Dr, Midlothian; Suarez Neris Edwin M Et Al to Noguera Alexander and De Oleira Luciana, $485,000.

16812 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Katchuk Christopher R and Lauren P, $571,789.

6507 Seven Falls Way, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $317,161.

14100 Shallow Creek Ln, Chester; Haywald Jerry R to Giddings Norman Iii, $433,000.

9036 Sharpe Ct, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Jones Kurtis R and Cynthia C, $496,930.

8506 Sheldon Dr, Chesterfield; Tarabocchia Bruno A and Sarah to Jones Cory A and Sarah, $552,000.

4001 Sheringham Rd, North Chesterfield; Parker Paul Wood Sr Living Tr to Wisdom Derrick and Dusty, $325,000.

17224 Silver Maple Ter, Moseley; Brink Dennis Wayne to Lee Eunbin and Ha Soo Kwon, $500,000.

17425 Simmons Branch Ter, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Burg Marlene R, $379,950.

5525 Singing Bird Dr, Moseley; Clay Street Builders Llc to Feitshans Bryan D and Luana, $715,836.

12500 Somerville Grove Cir, Midlothian; Via Michael Monroe and Fuata Teresa Ann to Zavala Jose A and Vaquiz Grecia R, $311,000.

4606 South Run Ct, North Chesterfield; Bernardo Cory S to Gross Brandon Alec, $230,000.

1325 Southwick Blvd, Midlothian; Bywaters Theresa A to Watson Mary Maureen, $245,000.

607 Spring Valley Rd, South Chesterfield; Dean John M to Kabani Real Estate Investment Llc, $190,000.

5807 Springmount Rd, Chesterfield; Washington Connie Jean to Mcdonald Britnie G, $405,000.

6918 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Salazar Francisco N to Carter Mondella, $445,000.

4429 Stanbrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Flippo Patricia P and Price Lisa M and Price Charlie R Iii and Price Todd E to Lopez Nora Maricela Ramirez, $205,000.

2712 Stemwell Blvd, North Chesterfield; Foster Stephen Lee Et Al to Smitherman Ronald L, $412,000.

13914 Sterlings Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Alkhal Roxana to Edgecomb Lindsay K and Shawn L, $350,000.

732 Sturgis Dr, North Chesterfield; Abou-Zaki Khaled Y to Patterson Kira J, $164,000.

15325 Sultree Dr, Midlothian; Haynes Timothy L and Lisa M to Parkes Edwin Brandon and Kathryn Mishoe, $615,000.

3812 Summers Trace Dr, Chesterfield; Thomas Sherlyne to Escobar Benavides Jose Timoteo and Escobar Dilsia Molina, $325,000.

5525 Sunbeam Rd, North Chesterfield; 3tac Homebuyers Llc to Collins Beth A and Omean T, $275,000.

5415 Sunrise Bluff Ct, Midlothian; Varner Howard D and Elizabeth P to Evans Lindsey L and Reid Timothy, $431,250.

4217 Sussex Dr, Chesterfield; Seal Barry Wayne and Rachel to Guerrero Manual W Contreras And Orbelina D Diaz, $295,000.

5800 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Casey Christopher and Krystal to Adebowale Iyiola Mathew and Temitayo, $487,000.

3955 Tanbark Rd, North Chesterfield; Holland Rebecca Sue to Razo Maria Lucero Barron, $295,000.

6801 Theoden Lndg, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Tahiri Sara, $408,560.

6912 Theoden Lndg, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Durham Christina Mangual, $385,090.

16808 Thornapple Run, Moseley; Lee Courtney to Paramasivam Jayasudha and Ramasamy Palanisamy Sivakumar, $371,500.

13201 Thornridge Ln, Midlothian; Mcfarley Vincent L Jr to Little Courtney and Booth Chelsey, $285,000.

18213 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Biringer Builders Inc to Monnet Christopher Michael and Justine Taylor, $901,463.

15811 Timberline Dr, South Chesterfield; Warker Cheryl D Trustee to Rayburn Brian D and Kosloski Elizabeth G, $230,000.

4221 Tire Swing Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Oakes Jonathan M and Pritham Emily Paige, $315,738.

12030 Trailbrook Dr, Chesterfield; Hasenfus Dennis F and Janet L to Arnold Benjamin P and Laura L, $315,000.

8701 Trent Rd, North Chesterfield; Vogen Audrey E to Salmon Patrick W and Hitchcock Lindsay R, $287,000.

7500 Upton Rd, North Chesterfield; Fields Cynthia to Fields Shatina, $200,000.

7849 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Payton-Kenner Michelle, $327,670.

13910 Walnut Creek Rd, Midlothian; Pappas Daniel and Alexia to Philip Byron and Mathis Erin, $375,000.

3031 Warfield Estates Pl, Chester; Duke Homes Va Inc to Powell Anderson Clayton Jr, $274,700.

13551 Waterford Pl, Midlothian; Vinson Investments Inc to Par Waterford Llc, $1,350,000.

5503 West Bay Rd, Midlothian; Marlin Benjamin J and Heidi S to Helffenstein Angela S, $453,251.

8404 Whirlaway Dr, Midlothian; Hanson Seth M and Kristen L to Shelton Christopher L and Waddy Brittany S, $350,000.

10501 White Rabbit Rd, North Chesterfield; Harlan Ronald G to Giraldo Glen A, $239,812.

3900 Windcry Dr, Chester; Mcclung Kenneth Lee and Lorrie A to Mlf Construction Inc and Hernandez Vizcarra Jennifer Alondra, $185,000.

15524 Wolfboro Rd, Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Cunningham Hunter Blair and Kelli Annette, $446,385.

14318 Woodleigh Dr, Chester; Miller Gregory and Brenda F to Batemon Nellie, $580,000.

5601 Woods Walk Rd, Midlothian; Maione Eric D and Karen to Hodgens Lisa G, $260,000.

HANOVER

8033 Dominion Park Drive, Mechanicsville; Jose Araujo to Tia Noelle Witiak, $232,000.

8136 Falling Leaf Court, Mechanicsville; Mark A. Connerley to Brian John Kluever, $305,000.

11132 Fox Hound Court, Mechanicsville; Marissa M. Walters to Nicholas Taylor Valentine, $311,500.

9195 Grace Manor Court, Mechanicsville; Joann L. Anderson to Justin Paraiso, $317,000.

18349 Grover Cocke Road, Montpelier; Betty Courtney Flanagan to James P. Bricker, $236,900.

7214 Harbour Hill Drive, Mechanicsville; William W. Wagoner, successor trustee to Jeffrey M. Blough, $212,000.

12101 Hermon Farms Lane, Ashland; John McCullen to James Rudisill, $862,500.

9840 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Kenley D. Conley, $279,950.

6274 Indian Trails Court, Mechanicsville; Shelby Hale to Jose Gerard Bautista, $305,000.

9040 Jeans Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Dori Bana to Kory L. Painter, $310,000.

6463 Lakevista Circle, Mechanicsville; Emily A. Post to David P. McGhee, $247,500.

7370 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Gilda Brockmeier to Andrew Ness, $279,000.

Lot 2, Cedar Woods; Alva Stuckey Jr. to MBS Investments LLC, $150,000.

Lot 40, Block D, Section H, Ridge View Estates; Gloria O. Statton to David Tartick, $198,000.

Lot 72, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia, $500,000.

Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block Q, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $340,000.

7207 Marimel Lane, Mechanicsville; Beverley P. Margulies to Joshua Young, $185,000.

7228 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Jesse MacLelland to James Gresham, $265,000.

9452 Morrisdale Way, Mechanicsville; Alexander E. Makel III to Kraig T. Marvin, $370,000.

5500 Old Gainesmill Lane, Mechanicsville; Ann J. Parrish, successor trustee to John B. Leroy Jr., $488,000.

Parcel; Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith to Robert M. Malatin, $175,238.

Parcel; Long Lane Farm LLC to Farm at Twin Creeks LLC, $900,000.

7210 Pegway Lane, Mechanicsville; Oakleigh Properties LLC to Emily E. Hutt, $279,950.

6034 Pond Place Way, Mechanicsville; Kenneth A. Pearce to Pablo Guillermo Bianco Galindez, $337,900.

13553 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Brandon Hoffman to Daniel M. Wilson, $407,000.

14504 Riverside Drive, Ashland; David A. Bradley to Margo Jensen Gasch, $525,000.

6283 Saratoga Drive, Mechanicsville; Lorrie W. Colbert, trustee to Pamela E. Richardson, $485,000.

8099 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Anne M. Grindstaff to Roger Lee Shepherd III, $236,000.

8210 Skirmish Lane, Mechanicsville; Kristen Bullock to Michael Ulrey, $212,000.

13456 Spring Branch Lane, Ashland; John Nord to Wendy Melissa Hackman, $805,350.

9236 Stephens Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; John R. Reeves III to Tara Davis, $366,000.

10996 Sugar Loaf Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard Kincheloe to Thomas Edward Hauck III, $330,000.

9251 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Equity Trust Co., custodian to Sherryl T. Jackson, $210,000.

9305 Sweetmeadow Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Darlene Wilmoth Tucker, $404,918.

8397 Timberlake Green Drive, Mechanicsville; Forrest R. Leach to Christopher Nester, $350,000.

7994 Walking Stick Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael G. Fonseca to Lorolyn A. Strauss, $385,000.

9345 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Taylor Herrman, $414,800.

7232 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Amelia M. Croswell, $324,371.

7247 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Garland A. Adkins Jr., $379,196.

POWHATAN

Lot 12, Section A, Indian Fields; James W. Sutton to Jonathan Richard Hacker, $287,510.

2784 Maple Grove Lane East, Powhatan; John R. Kenton to Jack Hardison Wright II, $700,000.

2427 Ocala Drive, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to Jennifer L. Fortney, $315,000.

3082 Rosethorn Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to John Patrick McComb, $569,769.

1335 Stavemill Road, Powhatan; Ryan M. Lambert to Warren George Ball, $235,000.

2312 Westwood Pine Drive, Moseley; Michael R. Talbert to Jarrod William Austin, $425,000.

GOOCHLAND

623 Dover Bluff Court, Manakin Sabot; James Gregory South, trustee to James Bottomley, $1,525,000.

1304 Hounslow Drive, Manakin Sabot; Paul S. Dickens, attorney to Micheal Schrinel, $529,500.

Lot 12, Shannon Hill Estates; Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Lofton Leasing LLC, $180,000.

2566 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Paul Herman Berkle Jr. to Bryce Alan Robbins, $500,500.

12346 South Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Nancy J. Floyd Prue, $676,667.

12044 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Jack Dudley Stainback, $421,855.

12053 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Julie Ann Clements, $429,975.

188 Woodfern, Richmond; Harring Construction Co. to Ronald K. Milligan, $957,307.

PETERSBURG

622 High St.; Miroslaw Wapniarz to Evan Rhys Kinsman, $239,900.

1667 Monticello St.; Michael R. Vaughan to Chunita Swint, $329,900.

1 Partridge Hill Road, Richmond; Krista Nicole Cametas Jones to Richard L. Savage III, $350,000.

2632 Steadman Drive; Manu N. Bhagat to Crystal Jones, $235,000.

3212 Washington St. West; Garland W. Harrison to Dominick Barlow, $200,000.

DINWIDDIE

10910 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Brenden Scott Hovermale to Mitchell Wickard, $245,000.

839 Even Keel Lane, Church Road; G. Richard Beck to Nicholas E. Bennett, $575,000.

16416 Old Cryors Road, McKenney; Cedar Ridge Investments LLC to Joseph William Uhler, $189,995.

18201 Pineoak Lane, Dinwiddie; Howard P. Scott to John T. Murray, $329,000.

Tract 12, Willow Oaks Estates, 15.045 acres; McWoh Properties LLC to Addison Haab, $455,000.

20804 Westover Drive, McKenney; Roger Dale McLawhorn Jr. to Fabian R. Preston, $229,950.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

211 Brame Ave.; Washington, Anthony L. to Marte, Claribel Del Carmen F., $167,000.

407 Crescent Ave.; Labelle, Carol D. to Rodriguez, Mildred Andino, $170,000.

3107 Frederick Ave.; Jones, Jacob R. to Skelton, Amanda, $175,000.

1011 Lafayette Ave.; Hinson, Alton G to Dessouky, Ibrahim, $165,000.

101 Princeton Road; Brown Life Estate, Vincent J to Watkins, Thomas E., $220,000.

304 Windmere Drive; Sawka, Andrew to Nguyen, Peter, $270,000.

HOPEWELL

1402 Davis Lane; Jeffrey Miller to Cesar Garcia, $260,000.

Lots 16 and 17 and part of Lot 18, Block 29, Battleground Addition; HD Investment Properties LLC to Sherice Odella Lightener, $196,000.

Part of Lot 503, Block 5, Northwest B Village; LEX Real Estate LLC to Ciera L. Harris, $160,000.

3903 Williamsburg Drive; Susan Dubuque to Tiffanie Gant, $210,000.

NEW KENT

6549 Hadley Hill Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to David L. Slusser, $435,031.

7876 James Field Manor, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Shameika T. Glenn, $353,171.

5700 Lakeview Road, Quinton; Childry Properties IV LLC to Mitchell Rogers, $245,000.

Lot 24, Section Q, Phase 2, Brickshire; David L. Connelly to Dong Ok Choi, $585,000.

3231 Magnolia Woods Place, Quinton; John H. Holloway to Charlie H. Purnell, trustee, $320,000.

11447 Oakrise Road, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Justin Stoltz, $314,245.

2999 Quinton Park Trail, Quinton; Cartus Financial Corp. to Jason C. Hogue, $430,000.

288 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Ranbir Singh Chagger, $486,765.

5329 Village Green Court, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Carol Ann Diehle, $325,323.

5651 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Keith Y. Ku to Donna Lee, $245,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

2100 Fountain Ridge Road, North Prince George; Steven P. Sweda to Lauren D. Heltosky, $385,000.

4809 Lace Wing Lane, Prince George; Santiago Coronado to Brandon Garis, $291,000.

3401 Ontario Drive, Prince George; Christian C. Rigsby to Jon Benson, $260,000.

3032 Rolling Hill Drive, North Prince George; Patrick A. Turner to Parsooram, $295,500.

19035 Templeton Road, Carson; Danrich Construction Co. Inc. to Jennah M. Hull, $287,350.

CHARLES CITY

Lot 25-B, North Holly Hills; Bradley T. Woodle to Charles Kenneth Hall, $265,000.

AMELIA

63.89 acres; Donald L. Cook to Donna J. White, $530,000.

9370 Iris Way, Amelia Court House; Christopher P. Hasenfus to Andrew J. Holsenback, $410,000.

18301 W Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House; Larry D. Webb to Branden Christopher Hinton, $315,000.

CUMBERLAND

407 Asal Road, Farmville; James V. Horton to William Bowles, $207,000.

KING AND QUEEN

1072 Bottom Road, Saint Stephens Church; M. Porch Construction LLC to Ryan Dungan, $224,909.

204 Ryefield Circle, Mattaponi; Franklin D. Harris to Dennis A. Edwards, $355,500.

KING WILLIAM

12 Gwynne Drive, Aylett; Nathan Lund to Edwin Burse, $220,000.

1944 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Kaitlyn Watson, $232,790.

Lot 1, Aylett Business Park; Richard M. McGhee to Hair Fashions Salon & Beauty LLC, $255,000.

106 McCauley Parkway, Aylett; Ryan Harrison to Yufeng Chen, $286,000.

Parcel; Kimberly Spencer Bell to Temple Keith Fogg, $340,667.

226 Pointers Drive, West Point; PW Development Inc. to Nathan P. Manley, $283,523.

968 E Rose Garden Road, West Point; Katlyn Marie Whitaker Hughes to Teresa Whitaker, $230,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot A, Capitol Heights; Thomas D. Frank to Angela F.F. Conners, trustee, $385,000.

Unit 76, Wyndham Plantation; Karen A. Grover, trustee to George Zheng, $255,300.

SUSSEX

12279 Main St., Stony Creek; Brian Graham to Rebecca L. Burgin, $199,950.

7673 Thacher Drive, Toano; Stephen P. Grimes, trustee to Pedro V. Leon, $255,000.

3604 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Damon K. Walker, $519,250.

121 Waters Edge Drive, Williamsburg; Barbara B. Uyhelyi, trustee to Kevin Giguere, $345,000.

3444 Westham Lane, Toano; Jeremiah Q. Ellis to Paul E. Tschiderer, $257,000.

4444 Wind River Run, Williamsburg; Jeffrey D. Hance to Leslie C. Cole, $309,900.

JAMES CITY

3941 Ethan Lane, Williamsburg; Danene P. Abdallah to John M. Deekens, $529,000.

3434 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Brian Mahoney, $324,475.

205 Governor Edward Nott Court, Williamsburg; Ira A. Goss to Sean Cullifer, $495,000.

7314 Hatton Cross, Williamsburg; Thomas G. Minogue to Thomas Aubry Neumann, $300,000.

2023 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Lucille Burbank, $339,000.

3317 Isle of Wight Court, Williamsburg; Richard B. Bowers, co-trustee to Carlos Sancho, $389,900.

108 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Sharon D. Duncan to Adam Robert Fischbach, $273,000.

109 Laurel Keep, Williamsburg; Patricia G. Misage, co-trustee to Arthur M. Goldstein, $530,000.

Lot 1, Venture Properties II; Gallery Shops Inc. to Williamsburg P7 LLC, $2,710,000.

Lot 5, Skillman; Alan Lee Whipple to Frank J. Dionne, $170,000.

7514 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Angela Cintron to Robert Hill, $242,500.

6 Michelles Circle, Toano; Leif E. Romberg to Jennifer W. Howell, $335,000.

238 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Kristen Yvonne Torres, $333,620.

3708 Mulberry Lane, Williamsburg; Jeffrey B. Amos to Kellye Clouser, $401,000.

109 North Trace, Williamsburg; Susan R. Guthrie to John M. Reay, $335,000.

4408 Olive Drive, Williamsburg; Michael L. Pleninger, trustee to Joel Metzger, $674,000.

Parcel, Indigo Park; Nicholas R. Belluzzo to Cynthia Marie Jordon, $315,000.

3532 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Jerry Ruffinelli to Terence D. Sibley, $388,000.

604 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Shaheen Habib to Panaiot Georgiev Zotev, $245,000.

1403 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Alfred C. Anderson to Heather H. Coghlan, $290,100.

3310 Rannock Moor, Williamsburg; Elizabeth R. Miles to Mark D. Burkeybile, $210,000.

2902 Richard Buck North, Williamsburg; Peter M. Vlaming to Christopher Alvin Glenn Williams, $277,000.

9608 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Barbara Hunter Garrett, $401,830.

120 Royal Melbourne, Williamsburg; Susan T. Fox, trustee to Alan Bartholomew, $670,000.

1 Seasons Court, Williamsburg; Jonathan H. Hall, trustee to John Thomas Byron Jr., $253,900.

1743 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Richard Anthony Rummage, trustee to Mark N. Mitchell, $165,000.

4309 Sprucemont, Williamsburg; David Michael McCormick to John Wayne Cook, $292,000.