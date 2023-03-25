The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

201 1a Hull St; Cheek Neal Llc to Marble Run Llc, $165,000.

1909 N 25th St; Compassionate Care For You Llc to Nixon Emily And, $205,000.

1331 N 28th St; Lee Tiffany D to Meeker Carrie Audra, $365,000.

1105 N 30th St; Opalak Charles F to Shoup Thomas Maxwell And, $485,000.

509 N 35th St; North 35 Llc And Lost Llc to Bloom Enterprises Llc, $3,600,000.

1216 N 37th St; Eggink Randall A to Callwood Austin Francis Jr, $238,000.

3104 4th Ave; 4paw Investments Llc to Evarts Sheridan Elaine, $287,000.

906 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Schools Dave Marston And to Maldonado Carlos Jimenez And, $289,000.

602 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Langston Kenneth W to Hughes Garrett A And, $599,999.

1329 Avondale Ave; Oliver William C And to Dicken Anthony M And, $671,000.

304 N Belmont Ave; Hensley David D to Bruner Virginia And, $1,000,000.

3105 Bradwill Road; Mcdermott Dennis R to Hassan Omar And Catherine, $400,000.

3601 E Broad Rock Road; Swansboro Llc to Vst Swansboro Llc, $2,000,000.

2508 Brook Road; Bernstein Miller Isaac S And to Clark Daniel B And Kelly J L, $415,000.

5022 Caledonia Road; Fallen Allison Russell And to Schaefer Stephens And, $517,000.

3601 Carolina Ave; West Willie C Iii to Red Sea Real Estate Llc, $198,000.

2930 W Cary St; Spotts Courtland And to Wood William C, $242,500.

7210 Cherokee Road; Segal Richard S to Lewis David And, $400,000.

1502 Claremont Ave; Smith John N Jr and to Huckabone Kimberly J And Marc L, $621,000.

1006 W Clay St; Ebony Properties Llc to Milligram David M, $375,000.

4204 Cutshaw Ave; Fugate George R and Laurene D to Clarke Evan V And Leila Kouri, $625,000.

1218 Decatur St; Nordheim Neil to Medvene Samuel Chase, $325,000.

4201 Echo Ho Lane; Shreve Dan F and Caroline M to Walker Daniel And Jessie Odea, $624,950.

1404 Enfield Ave; Holland Roland And to Frias Ruthsarys, $200,000.

2111 Fairmount Ave; Braxton Annette to Watchtower Homes And, $225,000.

4015 Fitzhugh Ave; 1501ww Llc to Va Wood Properties Llc And, $4,900,000.

1401 Floyd Ave U101; Hatcher Lee Poindexter to Noble Howard Cole Iii And, $470,000.

3311 W Franklin St; Click Michael W And to Todd Jeffrey and Rachael Exon, $1,200,000.

4729 Fulton St; Henderson Arien And to Oconnor Kelly And Constance, $343,000.

403 E Gladstone Ave; Pinchback Barbara to Mijares Jose Luciano Mojica, $250,000.

701 Goodwood Road; Brown Paulies M Jr to Luna Marlin Y And, $150,000.

2825 W Grace St; Nguyen Otten Thuy T to 2825 W Grace Street Series Of, $315,000.

104 W Graham Road; Taylor Elizabeth M Est to Virginia Renovators Llc, $231,000.

3302 Grayland Ave; Reisinger William T to Newton Lesley J, $400,000.

1507 Greycourt Ave; Renew Homes Llc to Hamfeldt Robert A And Sarah K, $500,000.

5508 Grove Ave; Clay Robert S Jr And to Fadely Barry D And Kristine W, $795,000.

1622 Hanover Ave; 1622 Hanover Llc to Parman John J and Snowden K L, $930,000.

112 N Harvie St; Saunders Valyncia Rynee to Collins Jason S And, $736,000.

3621 Hawthorne Ave; Koenig Lance Alec to Mccurnin Donald C And Patrica M, $951,500.

106 W Hillcrest Ave; Flynn Michael S Jr And to Doherty R Donald Jr &, $1,521,000.

320 Hunt Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Rafaie Brigitte, $324,900.

9141 James Riverwatch Dr; Bachrach Family Revocable Trust to Sandford Joseph A And, $1,800,000.

3416 Keighly Road; Professional Homes Llc to Jones Julia K, $215,000.

2810 Kensington Ave U14; Davis Richard E to Widmer Charles And Chaney, $232,500.

2219 S Kinsley Ave; Russell Kevin Ford to Garcia Brendan And, $184,000.

906 W Ladies Mile Road; Shaw Gloria J to Shiloh Enterprise Properties, $300,000.

2800 E Leigh St; Tylers Commercial Builders And to Brenneman Alec And, $460,000.

334 Lexington Road; Malkin Mark G Trustee And to Harrison Mary S And Ashton W, $1,100,000.

56 E Lock Lane U4; Karison Sandra L to Farah and George Properties X Llc, $330,000.

200 E Main St; 200 E Main Llc to Rabah Heaven Llc, $635,000.

2312 Marion Mashore St; Edlerhomes Corporation Inc T/A to Adegbite Waheed, $190,000.

4605 Maverick Ave; La;Yton Seth Walker to Flaig Christopher O And, $267,000.

3916 Midlothian Tpke; Jones Gale R to Select Estate Llc, $170,000.

2700 Monument Ave; Tate William S and Alletta L to Jones Ellis B And Cara, $2,015,000.

710 S Nansemond St; Lewis Jack A Jr and to Beasley Rhianna And, $405,000.

2114 North Ave; Tower 3 Llc to Magnan Thomas Joseph, $434,877.

1401 Oakwood Ave; Coaker Daniel to Gregoriou Andreas And Alyssa, $442,000.

2109 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Decarvalho Heloisa, $404,900.

4710 Park Ave; Johnson Eric And to Anderson Ian James And, $585,000.

6529 Patterson Ave; Weprin Samuel A and Daniella J and to Winston Adam B And Ivins Thea R, $510,000.

2020 Princess Anne Ave; Tweeten Alden Woodhull And to Blaylock Thomas Seth And, $453,000.

1907 Redwood Ave; Rva021 Investments Llc And to Davis Niani S, $200,000.

5505 Riverside Heights Way; Boggia Jonathon M to Peterson Lisa, $375,000.

2312 Rosewood Ave; Battle David W to Blocker Adrienne O, $150,000.

2507 Seminary Ave; Moore 34 Three Llc to Xyderis Themie, $460,000.

4811 E Seminary Ave; Fisher John M to Emerson Sarah Clifton And, $800,000.

106 N Shields Ave; Jones Emily M to Kusiak Brian Thomas And, $777,000.

101 N Stafford Ave U7; Armentrout Ava to Miller Christopher Charles And, $340,000.

4408 Stuart Ave; Rollins James Clay And to Giardini Charlotte And Eric, $958,000.

4617 Sylvan Road; White Martha L And Jonathan R to Bloom Thomas J And, $570,000.

5416 Tuckahoe Ave; Bradshaw Tyler S And Jocelyn to Raybould Alison Laurel And, $920,000.

301 Virginia St U909; Ho Lan Thi to Gorman Elaine Valerie, $272,000.

5321 Warwick Road; Harris Grace W to Farrar Linda M, $170,000.

106 Westmoreland St; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Dietz Charles D And Karen P, $1,251,300.

5304 Wingfield St; Watchtower Homes And to Williams Evan And, $346,250.

4106 Wythe Ave; Thorsen Robert L And to Cocke Warren B And, $762,000.

HENRICO

2609 Adamo Ct, Henrico; Sanders Sandra L to Wa Legacy Homes Llc, $325,000.

12525 Amershire Ln, Glen Allen; Irwin Rodney and Lynn to Baldwin Stephen Allen and Anne Whitney, $650,000.

396 Armitage Walk Ub, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Branin Thomas and Karen H, $615,000.

13201 Autumn Chase Pl, Henrico; Seelam Mehendra R and Udayalakshmi to Haley Jennifer L and Darrell D Jr, $450,000.

215 Bayard Rd, Henrico; Brooks Raymond F to Time to Change Properties Llc, $160,000.

10629 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Laing Joan M Trustee to Mahankali Keshav K and Indupriya Raskas, $522,000.

1104 Beverly Dr, Henrico; Mccoy Jeffrey C and Karen A Trustees to Guilford Mona D, $515,000.

1400 Bogle Ct, Henrico; Hutton Jason L and Jared and Shawn Et Al to Hill Wilbert W, $410,000.

12320 Bradford Landing Way, Glen Allen; Provenzo Gregory P and M B to Kegelman Christopher Daniel and Christine, $730,000.

2001 Bridgewater Dr, Henrico; Brooking James E Iii and Ada K to Msed Emad and Maha Asaad, $352,000.

2913 Broadford Ter, Henrico; Lafleur Janet Doggett and Lawrence to Basile Vincenzo, $376,000.

9816 Brooks Hall Pl, Henrico; Humphreys Benjamin R Jr and Amy G to Mize John and Stephanie, $1,301,001.

7921 Capistrano Dr, Henrico; Hash Paul W Jr and Marjorie G Trustees to Earley Kevin, $231,300.

8183 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to De Siqueira Rafael Amorim C Et Al, $435,900.

5102 Cavedo Ln, Henrico; Turner Kenneth R and L H to Maya Va Llc, $185,000.

2024 Cedarbird Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Freeman Jonathan N, $296,028.

1300 Chaffins Bluff Ln, Henrico; Irby Robert C Iii and Joan M to Three Thousand West Clay Llc, $300,000.

10744 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; Staples Mill Investments Llc to NVR Inc, $157,500.

11227 Churchwood Ct, Henrico; Arnold Kyle T and Rebecca J Sellergren to Watson John Drake Iii and Savannah Kay S, $575,000.

6108 Club Rd, Henrico; Humphrey Stephen C and Randee P to Humphrey Stephen C and Madelyn M Koerber, $275,000.

6040 Collinstone Dr, Glen Allen; Ell Robert W and Cristiane T to Othman Yad, $585,000.

4817 Copelin Rd, Henrico; J R Walker Homes Llc to Mcwalker Llc, $365,300.

409 Craig Ave, Henrico; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Hartridge Andrea Wilson, $271,000.

Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Stevens Joseph E Jr and B S Mcardle Et Al to Papelino Maria and Merritt Kinser, $260,000.

9639 Della Dr, Henrico; Lambert Robert and Raelan M to Lambert Robert and Raelan M, $328,000.

920 Dominion Townes Ct, Henrico; Hunt Kecia L to Cumbo Jerrod Antonio, $265,000.

2129 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Reynolds Lawrence J &mh Trs to Carrera Carlos Estuardo Ascencio, $200,000.

309 El Dorado Dr, Henrico; Tinker Jonathan P and Christina E to Kalore Niraj Vijay and Anjali N, $995,000.

146 Elsing Green Way, Henrico; Knight Linwood E Jr to Lipford Kiatomai, $235,000.

1808 Fairwind Cir, Henrico; Hodges Joyce F to Couture Marc, $373,500.

807 Farnwood Dr, Henrico; Gray George Ward Iii and Katharine Lea to Green Jefferson C and Christina G, $455,000.

2002 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Keeton Milton M and P A to Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tu-Wean, $285,000.

7521 Fourdale Ln, Henrico; Christian Brent to Christian Tyler M, $240,000.

8857 Foxway Ridge Ln, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Stinson Robin D, $340,289.

8612 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Swartz Elizabeth D and L K D and C D-H to Fiedler Mary Elizabeth and Terence Guttman, $327,500.

8221 Galway Ln, Henrico; Rathbun Sarah N to Neto Jose Nogueira and Erin Nogueira, $375,000.

2632 Gayton Grove Rd, Henrico; Mega Meredith A to Whitlock Susan L and Pamela K Et Al, $650,000.

12320 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Osullivan Ciaran and Aoife Byrne to Momenpour Pamela K and Nigel Gandara, $400,000.

2803 Ginter St, Henrico; Hillmar Rachael Catharine to Onken Margaret E, $287,500.

603 Glendale Dr, Henrico; Rountree Kevin W and Aleasa R to Tulasz Eriko H and Patrycjusz Tulasz, $385,000.

2429 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Saltiel Heather S to Kobak Emir and Nilgun, $680,000.

6913 Greendale Rd, Henrico; Turn Two Llc to Singh Palvinder, $270,000.

2813 Greenwing Ln, Henrico; Hawley Tammy D to Rayas Jose Dario Meza, $325,000.

4066 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; Mcdonald Rosalyn to Banks Bria, $300,000.

3709 Harris Ave, Henrico; Williams General Contractor Llc to Patterson Macon and Martha, $300,000.

12333 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Padala Divya K to Ray A Williams Construction Co, $600,000.

4715 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Beisch Tricia Dawn and William Douglas Jr to Yu Justin and Bonita, $810,000.

9168 Hoke Brady Rd, Henrico; Connolly Christine to Huggins Robert Alan and Teresa, $564,900.

5513 Holman Dr, Glen Allen; Kincheloe Daniel M to Khan Shahzheeb and Shafiya, $700,000.

4401 Hungary Glen Ter, Henrico; Ravula Jaya Prakash and Ramadevi to Liyeh Abebaw T and Abeba Demeke Adam, $350,000.

5806 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Hicks David W and Maria to Righttrack Property Solutions Inc, $230,000.

11414 Ivy Home Pl, Henrico; Kusel Robert M and Allison to Blankinship William R Iii and Amanda Paige, $780,000.

3409 Jowin Ln, Henrico; Wilson Donna to Mcbee Michael, $185,000.

226 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Kenney Darrin P to Falk Laurie D and Goran Bulic, $170,000.

1419 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Greene Alison B and Robert Knight Et Al to Lin Yuan Hang and Yu and Min Ling Yang, $360,000.

7423 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Mccartney Megan and Shawn to Orr Linda Marie, $365,000.

5921 Laurel Bed Ln Ub, Henrico; Rae Timothy P and Stephanie M to Arroyo Tammy C, $364,000.

2308 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Vaughan Ronald W and Deborah O to Stewart Coke Morgan, $675,000.

11070 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Vakkalanka Pooja Saradhi, $539,878.

3052 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Lewis Jonathan and Tiffany Lewis to Brooks Kenisha and Anthony Sr, $375,000.

2702 Mallards Crossing, Henrico; Bowles Judith E to Camann Kelsey, $525,000.

7205 Margaret Ave, Henrico; Webb Harold K Jr to 7205 Margaret Avenue Llc, $216,000.

2720 Maurice Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Reilley Jeffrey and Lucy to Nguyen Thang Quoc and Phat Viet, $335,000.

694 Mccormick Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Srinivasulu Siddartha Kasa, $349,012.

4916 Merlin Ln, Glen Allen; Edwards Ryan Scott and Rebecca Lyn to Solomon Lissa Marie, $375,000.

3821 Mitcheltree Blvd, Henrico; Mason Valerie Y to Kenney Carrington Lee Jr, $265,000.

6615 Monument Ave, Henrico; Goldsborough Charles W to Yu Jia Long and Katherine E Thornton, $460,000.

2403 Mundy Ct, Henrico; Sabina Daniel Weber and Amanda Leigh to Antal Meghan P and Daniel T Moodie, $525,000.

2121 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Gomes Edward L Jr to Pooley Wayne R and Jessica S, $336,000.

2220 Newman Rd, Henrico; Cacace Forrest to Hollomon Emily and Luke P, $295,000.

8211 Notre Dame Dr, Henrico; Carroll John J Jr Estate to Lyell Nathan R, $275,000.

1213 Old Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Cano David and Jessica, $400,000.

5264 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mishra Sweta and Chakradhar, $399,990.

1645 Old Oakland Rd, Henrico; Wells Jason E and Ashley C to Joslin Michael Ramsey, $333,000.

13170 Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Pressel Marsha A and Larry to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $500,000.

3501 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Allen Katherine B to Belvin Jacob Scott, $268,500.

4012 E Parham Rd, Henrico; Moes Laurie S to Ayvazian Artin K, $239,000.

10956 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Von Herbulis Jonathan S to Schoenfeld Steven D and Susan E, $425,000.

1020 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; 2943 W Marshall Street Llc to Chu Patrick and Kayla, $285,000.

9529 Pine Shadow Dr, Henrico; Serpe Deborah Cashwell to Crosland James C and Alice G, $526,500.

802 Pleasant St, Henrico; Richmond Real Estate Group I Llc to Williams Kayla L, $162,000.

6901 Princess Rd, Henrico; Omar Beryan S and Cody C Schreiner to Bordas Pablo Andres, $265,000.

2929 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Garg Satwant and Ashish to Hashim Mohammed B, $303,000.

9407 Rhonda Dr, Henrico; Glasser Sandra M Estate to Reed Ashley B and Nathan, $430,000.

6312 Rigsby Rd, Henrico; Darios Delights Llc to Gitman Grigore and Daniel O Gordea Et Al, $228,000.

104 Rocketts Way, Henrico; Kurtom Waleed to Avin Hamid Ahmadi and Maryam, $597,000.

7600 Roscommon Ct U2502, Henrico; Dietrick Emily to Cornforth Scott and Kimberly, $165,000.

3801 Saddleseat Ct, Henrico; Acquaro Justin J and Elizabeth N to Armstrong Christopher M and Mary M, $1,271,000.

210 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $385,000.

2905 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Landes Heather and Tehshau Luan to Patel Priyank, $250,000.

11504 Sethwarner Dr, Glen Allen; Snearer Karl F and Jaclyn Mckenna to Yasin Mohammad and Huma Chaudhry, $1,075,000.

302 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Mcbride Undray to Huang Jian and Jingyao Meng, $430,000.

6409 Somerton Pl, Sandston; Jones Scott A and Pamela R to Johnson Eric and Teresa, $450,000.

6389 Springcrest Ln, Henrico; Eaton Bernice and Patrea A and Anthony M to Robertson Laura Stanlee, $282,000.

2747 St Elias Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Uppalapati Janardhan and Chaitanya, $320,829.

2751 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Courtney Katherine L and Christian F Tefel, $384,493.

1409 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Seamster Kathryn G to Old Tidewater Properties Llc, $190,000.

12003 Sunrise Rd, Henrico; Mehtaji Himanshu and R H and M R to Mehtaji Meera R and Seyed M R Ahmadi Et Al, $440,000.

1708 Terrell Dr, Henrico; Isom Earline L to Mcilwain Terrell E and Anne C, $330,000.

9610 Torno Dr, Glen Allen; Woolfolk Herman L to Champagne Taste Catering Inc, $227,000.

2107 Turtle Creek Dr U9, Henrico; Swisher Sarah A to Shelbourne Investment Properties Llc, $200,000.

2408 Vernon Rd, Henrico; Donaco Llc to Dunn Enterprises Llc, $155,000.

2419 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Van Volkom Jenny M to Murphy William J and Elizabeth A, $330,000.

2211 Watts Ln, Henrico; Wilson Donna to Flynn Michael J Jr and Elaina M Leonardi, $240,000.

5312 Wellington Ridge Rd, Henrico; Ready Everette J to Massenburg Kandis and Robert, $531,500.

8501 Wetherly Dr, Henrico; Richardson Dellno and L B to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $263,000.

2514 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Harrison George O Jr, $255,000.

620 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Ngwa Ah Char and Ah Dee Lahtaw to Johnson Kim and Richard Waller Iii, $275,000.

8023 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Wilton Acquisition Llc to NVR Inc, $356,000.

2019 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mcclinton Carly A and Matthew W, $351,176.

10609 Woodshire Way, Glen Allen; Piett Lindsey W to Poole Zachary Allen and Carly, $430,000.

CHESTERFIELD

5916 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Dunn Cleona, $322,075.

7001 Alabaster Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.

5006 Alan Dr, North Chesterfield; Jrt Shady Oaks Llc to Sage-Richmond 1 Llc, $1,208,000.

12056 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Messick Tawyna, $599,100.

6330 Amasis Ct, North Chesterfield; Dyer Joseph B Iii to Chase Andrew, $242,000.

2219 Apperly Ter, Midlothian; Wbb Homes Llc to Ferro Aaron S and Lindsey C, $753,155.

11912 Ashington Way, North Chesterfield; Arendall Dennis M to Meadows William Orean and Melanie Yesbeck, $520,000.

1700 Barberry Ln, Chester; Yeatman Kimberly N to Moss Patricia, $235,000.

7000 Batten Ct, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

13617 Baycraft Ter, Midlothian; Fiorito Lisa M to Smith Jacob L and Lauren B, $315,000.

606 Bella Way, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Incorporated to Henriquez Laura Del Carmen, $441,420.

13908 Belmont Stakes Ct, Midlothian; Bedford Randy and Gina L to Wojtowicz Magdalena, $349,350.

10700 Bethany Ridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Mills Valarie Christina to Malzahn Katie Nicole, $216,000.

4300 Boones Bluff Way, Chesterfield; Hudson James E and Tinamarie P to Nugent Winsome Marie and Ewan, $358,000.

12324 Boxford Ln, Midlothian; Haddad Susan to Harris Jada Sierra, $371,500.

14009 Bridgetown Cir, Chester; Harrell Roy A and Sandra E to Pearson Ronald D Jr and Victoria, $395,000.

15023 Broadbill Dr, South Chesterfield; Melton David to Delrosario Juan Antonio and Tirhas, $364,000.

14515 Broughton Rd, Midlothian; Lee Richard E and Stoeber B A to Blackwell Stanley L and Elaine C, $925,000.

5125 Cabretta Dr, Moseley; Tilley Perry C and Shaw Beth H to Cunningham William F and Charlene W, $590,000.

6407 Canute Dr, North Chesterfield; Galloway Iris A to Branch Armon, $195,000.

15231 Carindale Ter, Midlothian; Lifestyle Home Builders to Sullivan Jason, $689,950.

3118 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Briggs Jeffrey D and Allison L to Muniz Mario R Jr and Marquez Soraya M Mejias, $286,000.

7630 Centerbrook Ln, Chesterfield; Reddick Philip J and Rosalee J to Fife Jasmyne Smith and Craig Javan, $350,000.

100 Chasnell Rd, North Chesterfield; Martinez Edgar Alexi Diaz to Cabrera Jaime, $210,500.

9301 Chesswood Cir, North Chesterfield; Owen Gay B to Wolford Tim R, $174,000.

12306 Chiasso Way, Chesterfield; Wrend John B and Connie to Bulifant Andrea S, $480,000.

2801 Clintwood Rd, Midlothian; Wood David Harrison Et Als to Lee Joseph and Eam Glenna and Gee Donna, $290,000.

12700 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Bales Cheryl A to Barlow Amy and Robert Jr, $660,000.

7006 Cogburn Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

8019 Concho Rd, North Chesterfield; Clarke Christopher W and S L to Jones Jacob Ronald, $340,000.

12012 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Rowe Sherry D, $177,000.

12601 Cottage Mill Rd, Midlothian; Wheeler Tommie L Jr and Nancy A to Perez Cynthia, $400,000.

10019 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Woolsley Robert Ikaika and Elizabeth Betty, $565,336.

445 Creekwillow Dr, Midlothian; Boyle Jill to Frank Robert J and Schrantz Robin A, $335,000.

8206 Cypress Glen Dr, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $735,000.

8406 Cypress Pond Ln, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $735,000.

10419 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Thompson Robert and Siddiqi J E to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc, $422,000.

14236 Delamere Dr, Chester; Dunlap Joan J to Mosley Theodore E and Margie D, $480,000.

7101 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Foley Deborah Susan to Shiue Taciana S and Jyb Shiue Guann, $386,000.

7530 Dunollie Dr, Chesterfield; Profit Bright Development Llc to Morgan Richard, $535,000.

13618 Duxton Dr, Chester; Thrift John David to Trek Properties Llc, $225,000.

9641 Egret Ln, Chesterfield; Bala Meena to Gifford Robert J and Kim-Gifford Hajung, $685,000.

11612 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Iron Mill Development Co Llc to Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia, $324,000.

11348 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Moultrie Antione Ramon and Vantece A, $384,000.

2811 Executive Dr, Chester; Brennan Sean and Katie E to Cornejo Walter Alexander Martinez and Perez Lissette Beatriz Mejia, $320,000.

501 Farnham Dr, North Chesterfield; Howard Charlyne H to Bunn Shaun M, $535,000.

16201 Fleetwood Rd, Midlothian; Perkinson Homes Inc to Patel Nitant and Bhargavi, $325,000.

8842 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Souliotis David and Lauren to Skvara Mark and Bonilla Gloribel, $660,000.

5700 Fox Hunt Trl, South Chesterfield; Hill Latasha F to Smithson Lavon, $230,000.

12204 Gable Way, Midlothian; Jams Llc to Gentry Jamin and Kandis, $271,000.

16121 Gary Ave, Chester; Farrell Colton and Sara to Bowser Tambatha D, $255,000.

10309 Gention Ct, Chesterfield; Underwood Wesley M and Lannie S to Ndiaye Dame, $260,000.

4518 Glen Tara Dr, Midlothian; Schipinski Carol to Powell Kimberly Madisen and May Tristan Jeremy, $260,000.

7466 Grapeleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Hunter-Dabney Lakisha Et Al to Sales Victoria Nayely Gordillo and Juan Martha Sales, $226,000.

304 Grinell Dr, North Chesterfield; Greene Alterik to Marrone Brandon and Melissa, $385,000.

12228 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Chen Becky, $298,170.

5325 Hackney Rd, North Chesterfield; Brightly Alvin W and Jennie C to Mosley Alicia, $279,500.

10612 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $397,800.

6507 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.

6525 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.

6543 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.

12202 Hampton Valley Ter, Chesterfield; Hawks Cynthia D to Rainear Chelsea and Schutte Joseph W, $590,000.

8212 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Weaver Nicole M to Freund George Wright Iv and Extra Moore, $577,000.

9107 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.

9125 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.

15706 Hebrides Dr, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Rowe Sherry D, $177,000.

4200 Hickory Nut Pl, Midlothian; Vroegindewey Andrew and Jennifer to Brownlee Leon West and Kirsten E, $500,000.

7425 Hilmar Dr, North Chesterfield; Jones Juanita Dionne to 804 Realty Group Llc, $160,000.

14616 Houghton St, Chesterfield; Diallo Alpha B to Herbel Michael V and Kara R, $400,000.

8331 Hunters Lake Turn , Chesterfield; Armstead James V and Marjorie to Brennan Corey Micheal and Kathryn, $375,000.

6106 Ironstone Dr, North Chesterfield; Brown David and Carroll Kandra to Collins Gordon L and Gekas-Robinson Mikaela Christina, $400,000.

4907 Jennway Loop, Moseley; Lewis Steven B and Kate R to Goldman Craig and Heather, $847,900.

3001 Kellynn Dr, Midlothian; Woodcock D K and Malone R L Jr to Bryant Victoria, $285,000.

300 Kilt Dr, Chester; Gensheimer Eric T to Wijethilaka Bhagya R and Weerasekera Domingo Kumesh, $403,000.

5700 Koufax Dr, North Chesterfield; Cobbs Kimberly L to Cregger Zachary, $299,000.

4329 Lafon St, Chester; Cromer William M to Mustafa Selina F, $219,000.

4619 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corporation to Hayes Eric James and Stephanie Ricketts, $629,713.

4172 Laurel Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Capers Lori Annette Lowe to Lugg Ryan M, $240,000.

4810 Leconbury Rd, North Chesterfield; Snyder Raymond L Jr to Busby David Kyle and Martin Michelle, $160,000.

6018 Lilting Branch Way, Moseley; Watkins Brigette G to Kennedy Stephen and Khould Fatima Zahra, $675,000.

5242 Lockberry Ridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Frattini Mario J to Romero Althea, $340,500.

11142 Lucks Ln, Midlothian; Singleton Regina C Trustee to Canola Jose Alonso and Figueroa Maria D, $290,000.

1713 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Martinez Annette, $433,915.

3620 Marquette Rd, North Chesterfield; Williams Joseph M and Shirley A to Seal Paul Pruitt Jr, $335,000.

6617 Mason Valley Dr, North Chesterfield; Chhay Laura I and Premprey to Chhay Dameon and Chhay Cyrus, $250,000.

14411 Michaux View Way, Midlothian; Brown Wilmot J and Carol M to Bateman Terri M and Garon, $410,000.

9236 Moldova Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.

8307 Morelock Ct, North Chesterfield; Espana Katherine M Et Al to Hess Diane and Matthew, $273,500.

4812 Newbys Mill Ter, Chesterfield; Bennett Jesse L to King Thomas R and Kelley S, $355,000.

5424 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Moses Eric D, $355,975.

2537 Norcliff Rd, North Chesterfield; Norcliff Property Llc to Platinum Properties Of Chesterfield Llc, $200,000.

10305 Oakdell Dr, North Chesterfield; Patterson W G Et Al Trustees to James Kavin and Jennifer, $356,000.

9640 Old Chestnut Dr, Midlothian; Kulzer David G Ii and Darlene C to Bousquet Karlan R, $365,000.

1024 Otterdale Rd, Midlothian; Wood Michael Page and Mary E to Lak Veset and Ashley J, $420,000.

15519 Parkgate Dr, Chester; Endries David L and Linda A to Brower David Louis and Brower David Louis Ii, $355,000.

24341 Pear Orchard Rd, Moseley; Williamson R and Williamson D to Doughty Kyle E, $582,500.

9122 Pepperidge Rd, North Chesterfield; Crawford Scot F to Johnson Steve Cordell and Demetrice Nicole, $315,000.

12673 Petersburg St, Chester; Atkinson Michael W to Olliff Henry Dewey and Laura, $580,000.

3832 Pheasant Run Dr, Chester; Alvarez Hernan and Piche Melanie to Jones Mary F and Jones Cynthia H, $345,000.

18803 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.

18825 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.

12113 Point Trace Ct, Midlothian; Newsome Jonathan S Trustee to Joshi Tejas and Kaur Jaspreet, $425,000.

1425 Porters Mill Ter, Midlothian; Campbell Arthur L Iv and T R to Freeman Caroline and Stephen, $320,000.

9200 Quail Ridge Rd, Chesterfield; Walker William R and Camilla K to Alawneh Alaa and Hazaimeh Tamara, $265,000.

21205 Rabbit Run, South Chesterfield; Wood Ronald Jacob and Johnson April Wood and Wood Wanda Dale to Cecchettini Jeremy, $150,000.

303 Redbird Dr, Chester; Judmick Carl A and Kathleen C to Hauser Alexander J, $433,000.

14306 Regatta Pointe Rd, Midlothian; Grant Katherine A to Burgos Pablo Jr and Diane Jean, $365,000.

5904 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Projected Improvements Llc to Walker Angela P and Michael D, $315,000.

11713 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Patel Tarla and Dakshay, $750,916.

14306 Roderick Ct, Midlothian; Jesaitis John V and Lisa J to Matthews Bradford and Kathryn, $851,000.

3936 Round Hill Ct, Chesterfield; Hardy Travis M and Christiano M to Choi Jonathan S and Abigail J, $361,000.

16005 Route 1 , South Chesterfield; Sloan Richard E and Phyllis M to Blt Land Llc, $1,200,000.

2801 Sagecreek Ct, Midlothian; Solley Robert G and Ely to Solley Kevin B, $300,000.

2523 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Sandler Station Llc to Major Debra Kelley and Marshall Stanley, $365,620.

6900 Sanguine Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

8713 Sanibel Ct, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Hudson Christopher B and Amber S, $453,789.

8630 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; G and H Properties Llc to Persephone’s Peppers Llc, $189,750.

6006 Sedgefield Ter, Midlothian; Cummings M E and Cummings S Trs to Rainey Charles Curtis and Schulte Christine Alexandra, $474,875.

16437 Shefford Dr, Midlothian; Fleming Anthony J and Kimberly to Madagan Joshua S and Michelle Ann, $861,000.

4325 Sherman Rd, North Chesterfield; Gillespie Nancy R and Waters J R to Garza Nery Manfredo Cabrera, $185,000.

15500 Silvertree Ct, South Chesterfield; Jjb Llc to Hoeser Richard, $240,000.

22221 Skinquarter Rd, Moseley; Bowles Thomas R Jr and Kelly K to Lewis Kate R and Steven B, $520,000.

4554 Sourwood Ln, North Chesterfield; Alfonte David U and Rosemarie S to Palencia Jose Rodrigo, $360,000.

12041 Southern Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; Hall David A and Deborah T to Kiniry James S and Brittany S, $426,000.

12509 Spring Cress Ct, Midlothian; Pace Robert C and Debra K to Stanton Julia D, $270,000.

14001 St Elizabeth Dr, Midlothian; Johnson Eric B and Teresa S to Washington Andre and Sharifa, $424,000.

5931 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Gueye Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba and Gueye Soda, $508,520.

3609 Stoney Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Chilson J W and Chilson O B Trs to Long Christopher B and Kaitlin E, $415,000.

813 Sun Valley Way, North Chesterfield; Reed Jennifer Lynn to Wheeler Tommie L Jr and Nancy, $415,000.

10519 Surry Rd, Chester; Preciado Cordell and Terri to Proctor William Iv and Temika, $345,000.

5525 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Bartlett Shawn M and Melissa A, $519,000.

17060 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Francisco Amy Dawn, $366,195.

9910 Trebeck Rd, North Chesterfield; Magnuson Ronald E to Nash David Douglas and Connie M, $402,000.

2131 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Bagwell Carol L to Linkonis Robert W Jr, $235,000.

5713 Upp St, North Chesterfield; Comer Shirley H to Keefer John P, $287,500.

9112 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

9130 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

1108 Vickilee Rd, North Chesterfield; Williams Merton A Jr to Ideal Investing Llc, $200,000.

12708 Vogt Ave, Chester; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb4 to Burke Jamie, $260,000.

7000 Walmsley Blvd, North Chesterfield; Johnson Marvin C and Claudette to L and L Rental Home Properties Llc, $355,000.

21417 Warrior Dr, South Chesterfield; Martin Anthony W Jr and Joy D to Kuzma Joseph A and Bowers Caitlyn, $250,000.

1536 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Muhammad Bin S and Frances S, $324,372.

12001 Wexwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Freeman Carolyn D and Jones Jennifer to Tko Punchout Llc, $450,000.

15737 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Cherukuri Surekha and Songa Chandrashekar, $472,310.

6301 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6324 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6417 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6630 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.

17306 Wild Bird Ct, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Smith Casey and Sarah, $803,088.

6500 Wimbledon Dr, North Chesterfield; Milliner Damon L and Tracy Z to Yan Jun, $340,000.

1811 Winding Way, North Chesterfield; Tokarz Wanda C to Mattox Samuel, $335,000.

2000 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Matthews Jill E to Whiting Holli A and Wayne Sheldon Jr, $440,000.

7110 Woodpecker Rd, Chesterfield; Trustees Of Presbytery Of The James Inc to Chesterfield Community Church, $627,000.

HANOVER

1.4394 acres, Lee Davis Commercial Park; WSM Associates LLC to 3811 Westerre Parkway LLC, $910,000.

3 parcels; TR Partners LLC to Philip Brockman Hager, $220,000.

12194 S Anna Drive, Rockville; Mark T. Fox to Mark D. Fetty, $390,000.

7209 Battalion Drive, MEchanicsville; Kristie C. Williams to Scott W. Carpenter, $455,000.

Block E, Section A, Holly Ridge; James C. Wall to Randy A. Sklar, $350,000.

8275 Burnside Drive, MEchanicsville; Jerry Bryan Sipe to Megan Kathryn Fisher, $350,000.

12366 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Michelene M. Richards to Sarah Buchanan, $599,000.

105 Courtside Drive, Ashland; Vernita Doolin to Jose Munoz Guerrero Victor, $311,000.

6405 Diamond Court, MEchanicsville; Robert E. Short Jr. to Jorge A. Aguilar, $310,000.

10386 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Susan N. Orange, $451,533.

107 Five Oaks Lane, Ashland; Robert E. Davenport to Sydney Grace Smith, $275,000.

12112 Grandview Hill Court, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jayanti B. Patel, $562,541.

9222 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Kenneth Michael Pedersen, $659,965.

7016 Hawks Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5 to Nelson William Liptrap Sr., $277,250.

9717 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Katherine S. Pellegrino, $737,625.

9185 Hunters Chase Court, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey Greenfield to Scott Jeffrey Shoppell, $390,000.

9304 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Robert Shaw, $822,285.

7137 Lilac Lane, MEchanicsville; Richard A. Witherow Jr. to Brittany Vincent, $265,000.

Lot 1, Block D, section F, Walnut Grove; Raulin Angulo to Julia Inge, $360,000.

Lot 16, Section 1, Oak Grove; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $175,000.

Lot 2, Section 1, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $169,000.

Lot 3, Section 1, Oak Grove; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $225,000.

Lot 6, Block B, Overhill Farms; Sandra O. Windle to 13131 Overhill Drive LLC, $235,000.

9084 Lunette Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Gifford to Brooke Satorria Fauntleroy, $480,000.

7801 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Anthony Renee Carter McCall to Sherice McClain, $340,000.

8118 Mimosa Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Virginia Britton to Erica Perry Schultis, $525,000.

8336 Old Cavalry Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeremy Eppihimer to Jenna M. Wood, $350,000.

Parcel; Diane G. Eddleton to Liberty Homes Virginia Inc., $205,000.

Parcel; E. Parks West III to Rick’s Tire and Auto Inc., $1,000,000.

Part of Lots 17 and 19, Ellerson Farms; John K. Hamner to Yellow Dragonfly LLC, $450,000.

9509 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Pamela Catania, $677,190.

Portion of Unit 102, Building 8167, Pine Ridge Park Condominium; Pine Ridge Park LLC to Unit II LLC, $250,000.

10501 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Jan Paul Lin Pei, $535,570.

8167 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Bryen Edward Belcher, $344,950.

12466 Side Saddle Lane, Ashland; Katherine Appligate to Martha A. Lambert, $365,000.

16104 Stable Run Court, Rockville; Shop Creek LLC to Cheryl Vassil, $220,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 106, Ashland; Stony Run Parners LLC to Donald E. Flax, $295,950.

8466 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Pamela S. Kilgore to Nicholas A. Giambra, $439,000.

8128 Timberlake Lane, Mechanicsville; Bonnie J. Davis to Cynthia Prince Timp, $500,000.

Units 207 and 208, Building 8169, Pine Ridge Park Condominium; Pine Ridge Park LLC to Grindstaff’s Auction Marketing Group LLC, $500,000.

9214 Wicomico Trail, Ashland; Joseph H. Cofer to Eric Alden Andrea, $375,000.

6370 Yellowrose Lane, Mechanicsville; Francis C. Pavie to Lisa A. Pearce, $389,000.

AMELIA

19.08 acres; Jennie L. Wells, trustee to Keith W. Lafoon, $510,000.

11881 Bridgeforth Mill Drive, Amelia Court House; Larry R. Chumney to Linda Learn, $500,000.

8400 Mt. Zion Road, Jetersville; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Kenneth W. Necessary Jr., $395,000.

CHARLES CITY

Lot 9, Block C, Glendale Acres; Blueflower Properties LLC to Joseph Henry Mayfield, $195,000.

Tract 3, Section A, Warriner Run; Jacob Clint Griffin to Jordan Jefferson, $190,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

523 Cameron Av; Kurze, Michael to Leon, Investments, Llc , $199,800.

903 Hamilton Av; Mohan, Piyush to Hernandez De Campos, Norma Y., $196,500.

112 Kennon Point Ct; Martin, Ethel C. to Trent, Miranda C., $325,000.

218 Richmond Av; Miles, Channing to Boutahar, Abdeslam, $192,000.

707 Waterfront Dr; Markins, Richard D. to Banaga, Akram, $580,000.

CUMBERLAND

5.33 acres; Mark Allan Henry to Karl Edward Grotos, $400,000.

Lot 52, Fairview Farms, 5 acres; Andrew R. Parisi to John Wilbur Lambert, $290,000.

403 Sugar Fork Road, Cumberland; Rick Corbitt LLC to Daryl O. Allen, $240,000.

DINWIDDIE

2 parcels; Patricia B. Slaughter to David C. Moody Jr., $300,000.

9.77 acres; Harrison A. Moody to Katina Moody, $212,570.

17208 Hamilton Arms Road, Dewitt; Kalley Stell Saye to Vicki Croisetiere, $200,000.

Lot 2, Block E, Section 2, Mansfield; Ashley D. Williams to Ellis Nana Amoo Opoku, $240,000.

14620 Madison Road, Dewitt; Devin Karp to Cody Noblitt, $189,900.

25309 Shady Side Drive, Dinwiddie; Gary K. Slater to Christopher Lee Weimer, $205,000.

GOOCHLAND

100.002 acres; SRF-Goochland LLC to Arthur E. Havens III, $275,000.

2.18 acres; Terri A. Fleming-Davis to Jason R. Wells, $365,000.

4.139 acres; West Creek MOB II LLC to Emerson Ventures LLC, $1,993,530.

7004 Benhall Circle, Glen Allen; Thomas P. Bradshaw to Daniel J. Lohss, $627,000.

2432 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland; Walter Brandon Sullivan to Benjamin Smith, $320,000.

4724 Fleming Road, Louisa; Heirloom Reclaim and Design LLC to Tyler Roy Campbell, $412,000.

Lot 11, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to Ronald M. Landess, $690,000.

Lot 4, Legacy Pointe; Newton G. Lohr to Robert Carrel, $350,000.

5251 Loving Springs Lane, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Maylin Sobeyda Martinez Hernandez, $329,950.

302 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Steven Pearson, $732,290.

4158 Royal Ridge Court, Louisa; Curtis C. Lauver to Brent M. Pannill, $450,000.

4400 Spring Rock Road, Gum Spring; Jeffrey E. Brock to Arul David Selvarayan, $500,000.

12015 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Theresa M. McDonnell, $535,725.

HOPEWELL

1303 Central Ave.; Glenn T. Barricks to Madison Maynes, $185,000.

Lots 1 and 2, Block 9, Battleground Addition; Sarah Green to Zach Four LLC, $156,000.

Lots 13-15, Block 3, Belmont; Zuly Diaz to Lonise Belcher, $210,500.

Lots 36-39 and part of Lot 35, Block 17, Section B, Appomattox Heights; CVA Star LLC, trustee to Kevin L. Brockman, $193,000.

616 E Poythress St.; D&N Property LLC to Quenterius Foster, $220,000.

JAMES CITY

4408 Acoma Circle, Williamsburg; Jordan Arthur Mackenzie Chapman to Christopher Lee Gibson, $331,000.

4520 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Dorothy A. Bodt to Lauren C. Padgett, $320,000.

3983 Bournemouth Bend, Williamsburg; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Ioana E. Ban, $440,000.

7237 Canal St., Lanexa; Vanessa R. Wesselman to Tracy Marie Collier, $300,000.

456 Crooked Stick, Williamsburg; Carol Jo Osinski to Joseph Ziarko, $230,000.

139 Elizabeth Harrison Lane, Williamsburg; Susan M. Serpico to Jason Alan Perry, $645,000.

3219 Francis Court, Toano; John Alexander Combs to Kristin N. Drudge, $197,500.

4197 Haymarket Lane, Williamsburg; Thomas K. Ryan, co-trustee to James D. White Jr., co-trustee, $575,000.

3563 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kyle Adams, $519,400.

5 Jonathan Court, Toano; Scott Lester Miles to Austin Michael Goins, $355,000.

4427 King James, Williamsburg; Russell Hale Mattern III to Jerry W. Browning, trustee, $724,000.

8480 Lantana Court, Toano; Folajoye A. Akintide to Olyvia Claire Lose, $399,000.

Lot 1, Arlene’s View; Michael Gene Jochim to Cory J. Pignone, $300,000.

Lot 17, Raintree Villas; Jean A. Cerezo to Steven Benecki, $190,000.

Lot 29, Racefield; Justin T. Currier to Brandon J. Wilkerson, $230,000.

Lot 5, Belen Heights; Larry D. Gray to East Coast Contracting LLC, $160,000.

9115 Manorwood Way, Toano; James K. Gonia to James Christopher Jones, $725,000.

241 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Brent B. Allread to Pjerin Luli, $524,900.

3507 Mott Lane, Williamsburg; Randall L. Watkins to Todd Greineder, $490,000.

5509 Nuthatch Drive, Williamsburg; Blake C. McNiece to Robert E. Allen, $450,000.

4068 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; Renee Louise Zimmermann Hughes to Zachary J. Gale, $425,000.

7 Preston Grange Course, Williamsburg; Lewis Dave Renkel to Casimir L. Kowalewski, $960,000.

903 Queens Way, Williamsburg; Jane V. Kovar to Toni D. Dean, $221,580.

102 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; Scott D. Summerfield to Darren A. Bessingpas, $450,000.

221 Sherwood Forest, Williamsburg; Donald R. Stanford to William W. Iglhaut, $782,000.

149 Southern Hills, Williamsburg; Surin Properties LLC to Brian Lawrence, $725,000.

104 Stone Path, Williamsburg; Christopher M. Brindisi to Gregory A. Brandon, $601,100.

216 E Tazewell’s Way, Williamsburg; Roxana V. Zegarra to Naomi O. Kane, $475,000.

106 Tom Taylor Road, Toano; Mary Ann Nelson to Juliana L. Smith, $432,000.

9513 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Duane E. Hunt, $522,670.

6723 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Robert Eber to Glenn David Rolph, $675,000.

201 William Claiborne, Williamsburg; Jason E. Salas to Hoang V. Tran, $775,000.

6387 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Beverly E. Bronstein, $371,290.

KING AND QUEEN

130 Dexter Lane, Little Plymouth; Emily J. Adams to Joseph Verdi, $170,000.

KING WILLIAM

5 acres; Richard Floyd Rice to Matthew Wilmer, $150,000.

3550 Chelsea Road, West Point; Douglas R. Hagen to Stephen W. Maxey, $360,000.

1927 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Monica Fisher, $253,740.

112 W Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; Karin A. Lyman to Bryce Carlton Paige, $295,000.

Parcel; Donald R. Cashman to Arnold J. Strollo, $329,000.

744 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Billy D. Newborn to Noah R. Stephens, $230,000.

179 Walkerton Road, Walkerton; Travis Jesse Weaver to Rachel M. Eddy, $305,000.

NEW KENT

7178 Canopy Circle, New Kent; PHD Holdings LLC to William Simmons, $236,000.

8071 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Scott Wilkinson Ellis, $374,795.

5825 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Edward G. Boeck Jr., trustee to Violet J. Peyton, $280,000.

Lot 15, Block E, Section A, Kenwood Farms; Warren Robinson Sr. to Washington Covenant Group LLC, $230,000.

7676 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Kristina Louise Sawyer, $385,990.

7810 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Ebony Hill Davis, $466,990.

11769 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Davy W. Ferguson Jr. to Amanda Yacaginsky, $385,000.

15015 Pocahontas Trail, Lanexa; Charles E. Hall to Nathaniel Paul Danley, $365,000.

3359 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Stephanie Gssime, $319,950.

7567 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Robert Young, $355,555.

5551 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Joanne D. Kulick, $621,171.

7420 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; Patrick R. Fortin to Darrell D’Aurora, $540,000.

PETERSBURG

1941 Buckner St.; Israel Rivera to Derrick Boone, $229,000.

1723 W Clara Drive; Daisy F. Woodson to Sandra Johnson, $177,900.

305 Glenwood St.; SJM Properties LLC to Angela Simms, $233,000.

1340 Hinton St.; Maurice Oliver to Shana Sumpter, $224,000.

924 Lee Ave.; J&M Supply Corp. to Isiah Shelton, $232,000.

36 N Old Church St.; Sandstone Realty LLC to Evan Canady, $151,000.

2818 Rollingwood Road; 2818 Rollingwood Road Land Trust to Erika Guadalupe Sandoval Aguirre, $280,000.

1640 N Valor Drive; Michael A. Wallace Sr. to Jakob Kennedy, $225,000.

POWHATAN

2 lots; Daphne Thomas to Branden M. Andrade, $225,000.

2242 Academy Road, Powhatan; John Alan Rusch to Alan J. Weinstein, $415,000.

3615 Bonnie’s Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to James L. Furman, $635,371.

2701 Buckstone Drive, Powhatan; D. Bruce Everette to James W. Moore, $380,000.

3576 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Michael G. Bassham, $619,016.

639 Haleford Drive, Powhatan; Stephen Lawson III to Brandon C. Sidie, $325,000.

Lot 11, Block A, Tamerick Farms; Thomas L. Smith to Timmy M. Sauter, $224,100.

Lot 30, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to 4030 Treely Road LLC, $185,000.

14514 Michaels Ridge Road, Midlothian; Martin D. Edwards to Dennis J. McGovern, $800,000.

1590 Ole Bert Drive, Powhatan; Vertical Builders LLC to John Marquis, $634,950.

2948 Pineview Drive, Powhatan; Thomas W. Hicks III to , $250,000.

2943 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Jay Lavender to Louis Derryberry, $289,900.

3714 Whitechurch Court, Powhatan; Jay Frank Dorsey II to Rufus Gilbert Roberts IV, $805,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

3 parcels; Justice Farms of North Carolina LLC to Tiger Hill Holdings IX LLC, $1,600,000.

8558 Country View Lane, North Prince George; William B. Jennings to Michael G. Morris, $389,900.

12110 Halcyon Way, Prince George; Scott A. Purdy to John M. Pancoast Jr., $318,000.

Lot 3, Block 5, Section 1, Rivers Edge; Jacob Ritchie Chappell to Michael Wyche, $262,500.

Lot 9, Block C, Commonwealth Acres; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to Robyn-Rene Edwards, $320,000.

2 Otelia Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Jonathan Lee Butts, $327,000.

7540 Rolling Hill Road, Prince George; Dion Pendergast to Alvin R. Fields Jr., $382,000.

4107 Vancouver Ave., Prince George; Evan D. Sheppard to Mildred Gaines, $312,000.

SUSSEX

320 Graydon Circle, Waverly; Estate of Louise Perkinson Dickson to Jason Early, $207,000.

26773 Petersburg Road, Disputanta; George Albert Rolley Jr. to Jordan K. Gwaltney, $239,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

224 Claiborne Drive; Susan P. Woodward to Allan K. Freeman, $250,000.

211 John Pinckney Lane; Kurt A. Swieringa, trustee to Jason Pearce, $327,000.

122 Meeting Place; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Thomas and Lisa Ryan Revocable Living Trust, $408,205.