The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

206 W 14th St; Manchester Green Llc to Cross Creek Subsidiaries Llc, $665,000.

1500 N 23rd St; Perks Stephen H to Perks Makenzie And Conley Erin, $156,775.

306 N 26th St U210; Butler Brian K And to Borders Nicole And Allen Robin, $310,000.

112 W 29th St; Halco Andrea to Gray Anastasia Walsh And, $377,000.

616 N 33rd St; Hoffman Galen Alexander And to Sanchez Mauro Alejandro And, $465,000.

1326 N 35th St; Edwards Mary P to 3 Peeps Llc, $325,000.

2603 3rd Ave; Slaughter Jacob Ryan to Jones Loretta Odessa, $380,000.

445 W 7th St; Eagle West 7 Llc to Hood Robert And Stephanie, $838,212.

731 Arnold Ave; Gdm Investors Inc to Matthee Neil B, $220,000.

203 S Arthur Ashe Blvd; Patterson James S Iv Trust to Barrows William Shipley And, $700,000.

511 Bancroft Ave; Cooper Kenneth E Sr and to Maple Tree Investments Llc, $180,000.

2501 Berwyn St; Gulnora Llc And to Hanton Tonya Santrese And, $273,000.

3600 E Broad Rock Road; Swansboro Llc to Vst Swansboro Llc, $2,000,000.

1635 W Broad St; Torq Holdings Llc to Sockeye Ventures Llc, $4,100,000.

4506 Bunn Ave; Wolfgang Courtnie N And to Miller Wila Cheryl, $295,800.

1104 Carlisle Ave; Symanietz Cody Wayne And to Hoffman Gabrielle Alyse Brost &, $307,500.

1729 W Cary St; Jerabek Jeffrey James And to Salavaggione Gonzalo Nicolas O, $525,000.

4231 Chamberlayne Ave; Zecevic Tihomir to Creasey John Weldon And, $415,000.

135 S Cherry St; Howard Properties Llc to 135 Cherry Llc, $485,000.

1835 Clarkson Road; Tomcliff Development Inc to Mcclenny Angela S And Dennis A, $171,250.

2401 Courtland St; Simon Chali Bernabe to Faith Holiness Church Trustees, $193,500.

37 S Davis Ave; Ward William Johnson And to Pacheco Melissa D, $475,000.

5404 Ditchley Road; White George R and Mary K to Price Thomas B Ii And Sybil G, $1,015,000.

3422 Ellwood Ave; Terminella Kevin T And Mazeika to Swain Ian And Roberts Danielle, $515,000.

302 Essex Pl; Prince Flooring Llc to Mitter Kristen, $365,000.

3706 Ferapont Dr; Matthews Javan to Vasquez Glenda And Maria, $255,000.

3317 Florida Ave; Banta Nicholas P to Harber Kevin R And, $337,000.

2511 E Franklin St; Pearsall William P Jr Trustee to K C Enterprises Of Va Llc, $700,000.

4708 W Franklin St; Turner Robert M And Carol G to Koscher Tripathi Lynn And, $410,000.

3006 Garrett St; Sharp John M to Meyer Family Trust Trustees, $715,000.

10255 Glendye Road; Markow Andrew Thomas And to Houston Eleanor Young And, $471,000.

2519 E Grace St; Johnson Aleksandra Croft And to Leonard Daniel S And Abigail B, $1,210,000.

3209 W Grace St; Thornton James D And Sean M And to Felix Jonathan Rust And Jade, $600,000.

4219 Grantlake Road; Williams Linda C to Grantlake 4219 Land Trust, $180,000.

326 Greenway Lane; Menen Michael J And to Allen John Jacob And, $1,486,000.

2013 Grove Ave; Murphy Andrew R And to Warfield Mark T And Suzanne L, $995,000.

501 N Hamilton St Ue; Hutcheson Elizabeth H And to Dwyer Anthony Caprio, $286,000.

4515 Hanover Ave; Johnson Whitney West And to Carnahan Pamela And, $637,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U1210; Murray Gilbert F Trustee to Strickland Arline C And, $275,000.

2318 Herbert Hamlet Al U7; Woodburn Donna C to Platania Michael Richard, $198,000.

10210 W Huguenot Road; Manage This Llc to Martin Charles A, $308,000.

2109 Idlewood Ave; Curtis Caldon S And to Mcclellan Arthur Gregory, $235,000.

1801 N Junaluska Dr; Osterbind Daniel L And Barney R to First Class Investors Llc, $220,000.

3326 Kensington Ave; Mkz Llc to Bolton Rawls A And, $869,120.

5119 King William Road; Baird Rita C to Karles Anastasios, $325,000.

1202 Laburnum Park Blvd; Creighton Garland N Jr and to Stella Josha W And, $880,000.

2504 Lancelot Ave; Aka Realty Holdings Llc to Quintanilla Oscar And Glenis, $175,000.

4525 Leonard Pkwy; Innes Philip And Sarah Gray T to Kaplan Nicholas And Erica, $1,300,000.

5408 Linwood Ave; Lindley Florence T to Cole Sabreka And Deveaux Jabari, $270,000.

7329 Longview Ct; Sutton Andrew Lanier Iii And to Mitchell Geoffrey, $520,000.

2118 W Main St; Koch Nicholas H and Eileen O to 2118 W Main Llc, $389,000.

2312 E Marshall St; Wagner Thomas And Cathleen L to Wagner Matthew, $302,500.

1709 Mechanicsville Tpke; Boltonrd 1709 Llc to Anthony Carson Emil And, $292,500.

414 Milton St; Cava Capital Llc to Guzman Victor J Torres, $324,950.

3302 Monument Ave; Surgent Hesta S to Akuete Nii Ama And, $765,000.

2012 National St; Cooper Rachael Leigh to Deering Bryce And, $350,000.

720 Northside Ave; Klich Brock to Greene Brian Richard And, $285,000.

5809 Olas Ct; Hhhunt Homes Llc to Inapanuri Priyananka &, $373,565.

5603 Old Willow Ct; Evans Sandra D to Cowman Benjamin R And, $495,000.

3032 Parkwood Ave; Streever Hilary Brandt And to Ginsberg Lauren And, $390,000.

815 Porter St U213; Bon Properties Llc to Santander Alejandro And, $189,900.

3411 Rear Grove Ave; Catmoore Properties Llc to Landmark Property Investments, $220,000.

3509 Richmond Hwy; Rosleb Llc to Maq Property Llc, $280,000.

1805 Roseneath Road; S&g Rambo Properties Llc to Citropell Llc, $2,000,000.

3818 Rusk Ave; Haskins Michelle L to Cruz Santos J Martinez, $215,000.

2928 Seminary Ave; Colletti John C to Dunn Mackenzie And, $435,000.

4018 Sharon Ct; First Class Investors Llc to Spurrier Craig Timothy, $372,500.

5319 Snowden Lane; Goodness Gracie Llc to Gonzalez Victor Melendez And, $399,500.

3920 Stratford Road; Brock Katia Lee And to Rebud Homes and Properties Llc, $360,000.

6404 Stuart Ave; Maloney Kevin Michael to 6404 Stuart Llc, $324,000.

1839 Thomas St; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Randolph Homes Llc, $165,000.

301 Virginia St U1110; Hull Properties Llc to Lehmann Robert Bradford And, $349,950.

1224 Warren Ave; Ross Linda J Trust Trustees to Nicolas Roxanne C, $490,000.

6507 Wessex Lane; Mills Artis R Iv to Robeson Jon Matthew, $359,800.

1001 Willow Lawn Dr; Williams Jeffrey B to Parikh Neeshant, $360,000.

3114 Woodcliff Ave; Watchtower Homes And to Roberts Nina K, $322,000.

HENRICO

2747 Acadia Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Narra Sreekanth and Navya Kommalapati, $324,132.

410 Airycrest Ln, Henrico; Cassidy Family Revocable Living Trust to Legault Angela Marie, $185,000.

403 Anneslie Ct, Henrico; Watson Bruce O and Margaret Lum to Harrison William B and Emma G, $705,000.

2824 Aspinwald Dr, Henrico; Armstrong Mary M and Christopher M to Patel Kunal, $671,101.

4520 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Chen Andrew S and Jenny Ching, $756,285.

4 N Beech Ave, Henrico; Seelmann Sandra W to Jefferson Jordan, $340,000.

10711 Berman Ct, Henrico; Harlow Dianne H to Hu Dongyu, $285,000.

12100 Blairmont Ct, Glen Allen; Herring Richard H and C G to Tsukada Jarrod Isami and Alison Jones, $925,000.

1002 Borden Rd, Henrico; Garrison Barbara S Estate to Silverman Mary Elizabeth, $487,500.

10805 Brewington Rd, Henrico; Fisher Richard B and C S to Malatto Riccardo and Christina Petitfils, $715,000.

2204 Brightmoor Ct, Henrico; Person James R Jr and Devora C to Rozier Se Hyun and Theresa, $250,000.

2510 Bromby St, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $250,000.

10502 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Werner Gary R and Susan S to Andrews Robert Scott, $420,000.

2401 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Denton Andrew W to Goff William, $177,000.

8189 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Kang Gurmail Singh and Balwinder, $423,900.

11318 Cedar Hill Ct, Henrico; Yang Myeong Heui to Lambert Robert and Raelan M, $448,470.

1400 Cedarbluff Dr, Henrico; Macomber Carole S to Lopez William M and Christina, $475,000.

5205 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Trc Chamberlayne Llc to Cara Property Llc, $2,780,000.

1910 Chinchilla Dr, Sandston; Durham Melvin F Estate to Durham Dexter F, $186,666.

1702 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Lizotte Jonathan M and Cody N to Bilyue Robert Neal and Elisa, $525,000.

1311 Cole Blvd, Glen Allen; Brown Bradley P to Bayse William S Jr, $240,000.

2109 Cool Brook Dr, Henrico; Bryan Mason D to Mayman Samuel Everett and S Vithoulkas, $405,000.

1807 Cornell Ave, Henrico; Gerdes Michael James and Leslie P to Lamb Matthew David and Sara Kurian, $540,123.

7813 Dalmain Dr, Henrico; Walker Carl E Jr and Teresa D Lester Et Al to Booth Connie, $211,000.

3163 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Birchett Darlene to Wallace Tyrone and Tori, $290,000.

2822 Dellrose Ave, Henrico; Eades James E and D E Powell and S E Furcron to Arma Ayoub and Kathleen Delaney Kelso, $275,000.

2014 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Linardos Costas S Estate to Ahmad Yazan, $416,000.

607 Edgefield Ct, Henrico; Resen Ahmed N to Jones James L and Barbara J Foster, $280,000.

123 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Greene Montellace T to Arguelles Eliseo Aguilar, $175,000.

2700 Empress Ct, Henrico; Granier Evan D and Kristin Leigh to Kelley Peter M and Christine M, $650,000.

9001 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Fatt Billy M and B Stevens to Petroche Vanessa L, $246,600.

7710 Flannagan Ct U2, Henrico; Linker Eitan to Peiro Emilio B, $175,000.

2419 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Daniel Steven to Wood Michael C and Jennifer M, $450,000.

12036 Foxfield Cir, Henrico; Hood Brian Ronald to Katzen Judith S, $350,000.

831 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Altorelli Susan Lee and Dwight Joseph to Colton Ryan Jay and Denan Lance, $420,000.

2705 Fruehauf Rd, Henrico; Monaccio Christopher J and Christine S J to Garcia Marlon Cruz and Ana, $295,000.

12528 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Mitchell Jane Kennedy to Mitchell Edward J and Dandan Xie, $425,000.

N Gayton Rd, Henrico; Edward Rose Development Company Llc to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $1,450,000.

10441 Gibsons Landing Dr, Henrico; Moore Joseph P and L M to Bezik Mark Jr and Nicole Grubich, $250,000.

8416 Glazebrook Ave, Henrico; T W T Partnership to Walutes Development One Llc, $625,000.

Glenside Dr, Henrico; Ag-Bh Acclaim Owner Llc to Acclaim Apartments Llc, 138000000.

32 E Gray St, Sandston; Sommer Sandra Gayle to Vo Kiet Quang, $230,000.

9415 Greenhill Ct, Henrico; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Nance Crystal I, $250,000.

3968 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Shokunbi Ayodele, $267,470.

8505 Hanford Dr, Henrico; Burns Robert V Ii and R M to Mccaleb Mark, $352,500.

616 Haven Mews Cir, Glen Allen; Kadariya Dinesh and Manju Sharma Trustees to Mukka Krishnaveni, $495,000.

3309 Hazel Tree Ct, Henrico; Bhatia Rasmeek and Sindhu to Wendel Alicia M and Jeremy K, $602,500.

4412 Hickory Lake Ct, Glen Allen; Fraser James M Trust to Cullen Ryan and Ashley, $965,000.

104 S Holly Ave, Henrico; Gregory Kyle F and Jessica M Seybold to Crown Pointe Properties Llc, $300,000.

6812 Hominy Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Vazquez Maritza L and Carmelo Jr and Marilyn, $455,095.

9501 Hungary Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Hall Heather M to Perez Austin and Brandon, $330,000.

6240 Isleworth Dr, Glen Allen; Hess Jonathan L and Deborah to Lim Frank and Sabella, $610,000.

7724 Jarwin Ln, Henrico; Mosley Alvin S and Shaneen N to Rose Branson J and Emily K, $370,000.

107 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Larmore Christine and William C Johns Iii to Turman Management Llc, $160,000.

2121 Kelly Ridge Rd, Henrico; Brookfield Thomas J to Fitchett Christopher and Rebecca Anne, $500,000.

9500 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Nazirova Gulrukhsor to Vaughan Amy Lanaya, $272,000.

1620 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Abi to Complete Home Design Llc, $260,000.

5014 Lewisetta Dr, Glen Allen; Taliaferro James H Estate to Mcknight Margo M Trustee, $502,500.

204 Linstead Rd, Sandston; Madison William S Jr to Madison William Douglas, $290,000.

10115 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Washburn Sondra S to Ellis Michael Louis and Gina Kropff, $395,000.

9223 Magellan Pkwy Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Poloju Sridhar and Hemalatha Gemmela, $325,069.

2811 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; King Samuel B to Casado Jake, $282,500.

2815 Mauldin St, Henrico; Mitchell Frank M Jr to Grove Morgan C and Cody Edward Hansford, $225,000.

810 Maybeury Dr, Henrico; Ross Margaret M to Wiltshire Gary W, $435,000.

700 Mccormick Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Menon Nikhil and Shilpa, $348,661.

4796 Mill Reef Rd, Sandston; Compton Elizabeth M to Comella Patrick T, $261,100.

5213 Montpelier St, Henrico; 5213 Montpelier Street Series to Altman Maurice and Marisa, $246,200.

5100 Monument Ave U701, Henrico; Pirron David to Flippen Stewart Garland, $165,600.

129 N New Ave, Henrico; Gray Jermial and Lakeisha to Hicks Toni, $235,000.

1103 New York Ave, Glen Allen; 2943 West Marshall Street Llc to Shoff Benjamin P and Jaclyn M, $305,000.

802 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; James Doris W to 802 Llc, $175,000.

7300 Oakham Ct, Henrico; Narang Siddarth &rachel E to Morris Cherisse Diane, $369,000.

5264 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Avram Adrian C and Zheni, $495,421.

5262 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mungle Lucy, $503,376.

Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Grove and Libbie Service Co Llc to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $3,100,000.

13194 Old Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Grove and Libbie Service Co Llc to Edward Rose Development Company Llc, $3,100,000.

5313 Olde Milbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Chapman J Scott and Cynthia R to Khun Sao Lang and Phyu H Aye, $482,000.

10428 Park Tree Pl, Glen Allen; Matson Robert M and Marsha L to Ocheltree Stephen M and Heidi J, $450,000.

4407 Penick Rd, Henrico; Us Bank Na Trustee to Cosic Keazim and Elvis, $197,500.

2328 Persimmon Trek, Henrico; Stratiou Roddy T and Rose K Estate to Stratiou Rose K Estate Et Al, $824,000.

3016 Pinehurst Rd, Henrico; Garrett Delaney M to Bell Edward and Tracy, $315,000.

1818 Poplar Green, Henrico; Cary Rachael L to Childress Robin J and Blake E Standlick, $274,000.

336 Purbrook Ln, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc, $210,000.

4737 Red Coach Ln, Sandston; Keys Sharon O and Margaret M Peebles to Mcclain Cheryl Ann, $301,000.

300 N Ridge Rd U3, Henrico; Wright Alison A to Stavola John and Jamie, $395,000.

10005 River Rd, Henrico; Cortright John A Iii and Teresa A to Ramaley Stephen P and Katherine Thorpe, $950,000.

1602 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Collins Diana B and Gerard T to Collins John P, $295,000.

10210 Rounding Run, Henrico; Hunter John S and Katherine E to Mellish-Peralta Madison L and Joel Peralta, $585,000.

204 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $385,000.

312 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Rowell Kristin and Corbin, $267,950.

8391 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Morello Paige, $336,625.

12 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Fair Jason Ryan and Fernando Rodriguez to Patel Ronak Pradip, $595,000.

508 Sinton Rd, Henrico; Carter Amanda and Andrew Gillespie to Gates Matthew Flynn-Mahon and Abby Kathryn, $335,000.

319 Southern Ct, Henrico; Miles Donna J to Barnes Kyndra L, $205,000.

2741 St Elias Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Soman Abhijeet and Fnu Deepa Anand, $336,112.

2745 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to 4s St Elias Llc, $359,849.

7910 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Tanner Jacy Bryant and Charlene Rada Ross to Tran Anh and Tam Ho, $250,000.

3923 Strolling Ln, Glen Allen; G M Ventures Llc to Liu Stanley Jyi Kae and Chiao Yen Yu, $473,000.

1005 Sycamore Crest Dr, Henrico; Charity Ashley N to Whitehead Ronald Jr, $255,000.

4006 Tin Roof Way, Glen Allen; Kim Kevin D and Chau Le to Conti Peter L Jr, $419,600.

1304 Townley Rd, Henrico; Kim Yong J and Suk C to Koslik Whitney L, $270,000.

10 W Union St, Sandston; Whittaker Julie Slusher to Mathews Erin, $282,000.

1571 Village Field Dr, Henrico; Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation to Evans Kinzo A and Lydia L Lambert-Scott, $430,000.

1104 Waterford Dr, Henrico; Thomson Neil Mcdowell and Heidi Annette to Rutherford Sean T and Grace, $425,000.

2403 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Davis Kelly to Le Anh-Thuy and John A Marin, $421,000.

7401 Westfield Rd, Henrico; Turnage Brian C and M H to Dukoff Spencer J and Erin, $417,000.

13501 Whispering Wood Dr, Henrico; Katko Betsy H Estate to Lescano Jose Luis and Margaret Joyce, $650,000.

4929 Willows Green Ln, Glen Allen; Wang Fang to Subramanian Periyakaruppan and Malar M, $601,500.

8003 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Truong Hoa and Su Mon Thant, $358,115.

7968 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Noble David Sterling Jr to Somala Kalpana D and Srinivasa R, $372,000.

9309 Woodcrest Rd, Henrico; Blackwell William T to Blake Denny Llc, $235,000.

8385 Yahley Mill Rd, Henrico; Milby Brian W and Alan C Et Al to Milby Brian Wayne, $270,000.

CHESTERFIELD

14811 Acorn Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Rusek Piotr and Sabrina to Spartz Nicholas Christopher and Danielle N, $401,700.

10119 Agincourt Ln, North Chesterfield; Setzer Gerald E to Mosley Adam Brent, $212,000.

7013 Alabaster Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $838,000.

217 Aldersmead Rd, North Chesterfield; Gomez Heidy J Herrera to Rodriguez Vanesa Y Lopez and Pelaez Felipe N Marroquin and Martinez Abraham E Solis, $380,000.

11325 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; Touchstone Ii Llc to NVR Inc, $169,200.

10200 Ambridge Rd, Chesterfield; Jones Tammy C to Jones Lane W and Helen M, $425,000.

1031 Arkay Dr, North Chesterfield; Roberts Diane Rigsby to Ramos Maria and Romero Emanuel, $188,000.

11525 Avening Rd, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Sawyer Chauncey M and Erica J, $414,186.

14603 Bass River Ct, Midlothian; Wood Karen Davis and Davis Michael Scott Sr to Allen Sarah K, $281,000.

7007 Batten Ct, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

2505 Beaver Falls Rd, Midlothian; Mccarney Gregory R and Kathleen to Pham Christina, $265,000.

15106 Bellstone Ct, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Fisch Michael C and Kara Elizabeth, $721,618.

9644 Benbow Rd, North Chesterfield; Hunt Evan J and Elizabeth W to Iniguez Ann B and Hutter Ann Carter, $490,000.

4401 Blakeway Dr, Moseley; Stamm Patrick A and Marcia to Balow Jillian A and John P, $610,000.

2219 Bower Ridge Dr, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Hunt Keith and Latoya C, $381,042.

11721 N Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Commonwealth Electric Llc to Hornedo Mariano A, $200,000.

12913 Broad Iron Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Peterson Denise, $484,289.

3933 Bronholly Rd, Chesterfield; Hadaway Robert D and Hadaway Tyler and Hunter Diane to 440 Properties Llc, $175,000.

4518 Burgess House Ln, North Chesterfield; Duncan Calvin A and Barbara T to White Catrina Elizabeth and John Lee, $335,000.

1308 Cameron Ave, Chester; Taylor Sharon W and Havens Janet W and Hios Deborah W and Wells Vincent P to Flores Rosa Edith Banos, $252,000.

6979 Carden Park Dr, Moseley; Stephenson Elmo L Jr and Pamela to Baucom Richard A and Elizabeth T, $877,000.

11819 Carters Valley Pl, Chesterfield; Jones A D and Schoenfelder K M to Marsh Paul F and Karen S, $470,000.

2607 Cedarville Ct, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Batta Robert H Ii, $536,900.

2261 Chalkwell Dr, Midlothian; Shannon Ann P to Plemmons Daniel Jay and Amy Christine, $677,000.

6825 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to Hurtz Michael J Trustee and Hurtz Kathryn S Trustee, $915,318.

11521 Chester Rd, Chester; Dkmc Holdings Llc to Atkinson Michael, $350,000.

8001 Clancy Pl, Chesterfield; Scott David Walter to Derr Linda C, $472,000.

10100 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Garrett James A Sr to Florence John M and Cynthia H, $415,000.

331 Coalfield Rd, Midlothian; Randolph’s Pond Llc to Windswept Development Llc, $8,715,000.

7013 Cogburn Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

11612 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Harrison Anton D to Reed Bryan J and Sharika T, $350,000.

12031 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Foxfield Construction Inc to Werth Street Properties Llc, $165,000.

12918 Craftsbury Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Young Ryan N and Eryn D, $484,025.

12805 Craystone Cir, Midlothian; Shial Kusum R to Dowd Brian J and Tracy T, $595,000.

11112 Crump Landing Trl, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Ramos Soraya L and Virgil Vega B, $459,851.

8313 Cypress Pond Ln, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $735,000.

10401 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Thompson Robert and Siddiqi J E to Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc, $422,000.

3831 Darby Dr, Midlothian; Graef Harry H and Virginia S to White Jonathan Ryan and Martha Laiche, $656,300.

6634 W Denny Ct, Chesterfield; Lang Kevin R and Lang Jeffrey K to Hernandez Isaac Santiago, $260,000.

2300 Dorking Rd, North Chesterfield; Perkins William N Jr to Cvi Cgs Mortgage Loan Trust I, $442,589.

12213 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Thomas Oluwatobi, $316,831.

8613 Eastwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Bartley Kenneth A to Johnson Nikolas, $237,000.

3225 Ellenbrook Dr, Chester; Stover Ronald Douglas Iii to Johnson Allison O, $360,000.

11300 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Marrow Gilbert and Chauncey Burton, $404,834.

8518 Erika Hill Dr, Midlothian; Stewart Gary Jr and Zhao Jing to Sitterson Jason Barrett and Katie Sue, $539,000.

2750 Falling Creek Ave, North Chesterfield; Hart Robert W Sr and Rose Marie to Morales Nelson R Zelaya and Belteton-Osaorio Jose A and Diaz Rudy A Juarez, $200,000.

13024 Fieldfare Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Spain Stephen Welford and Kathie Mclain, $588,244.

11101 Forbes Glen Rd, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Andrews Kevin R and Jeniffer N, $466,802.

6978 Fox Brush Trl, Moseley; Hall Michelle Debra Ann to Nicacio Marcel Candido and Flavia, $509,000.

1101 Francill Dr, North Chesterfield; Lowe Lois Estate to Davadi Homes Inc Of Virginia, $160,000.

10413 Ganymede Ct, Chester; Berrio-Tobon Angel J and Hagen N to Sobowale Michael O and Christina M, $460,000.

6216 Gatesgreen Dr, Chesterfield; Le Hien and Thi Ngan to Tran Quan Van and Nguyen Ngoc Thuan Thi, $246,000.

6513 Gills Gate Dr, Chesterfield; Hunt-Johnson Shana to Smith James L and Adrienne, $340,000.

11107 Granada Rd, North Chesterfield; Wolford Tim R to Mora Fernandez Alberto Jose and Fuenmayor Sanquiz Isabel Cris, $400,000.

3806 Greenwood Dr, South Chesterfield; Queen James M to Edwards Dorothy P and Lucious Jr, $210,000.

12216 Ground Pine Ct, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Adams Jasmine N, $289,575.

3200 Grove Ave, Chester; Walters B and Smorodinskaya A to Aston Robert G and Teresa P, $501,000.

2212 Halflight Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Forrester Laura and Adams Charlene, $437,700.

10624 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $397,800.

6518 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $724,500.

6536 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $724,500.

6555 Hammock Creek Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $868,000.

14321 Happy Hill Rd, Chester; Richards A L and C W Trustees to Hall Lance Cameron Trustee, $309,000.

2325 Haverford Cir, North Chesterfield; Freeman Katherine Colston to Jenkins Thomas D and Colleen C, $452,000.

9118 Haynes Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Clayton Properties Group Inc, $1,650,000.

13568 Heathbrook Ter, Midlothian; Solley Kevin to Reed Marjorie L, $333,000.

13471 Hensley Rd, Midlothian; Sarver Brenda to Hatcher Connor J and Ciejek Samantha M, $300,000.

7107 Highcrest Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; Cheshier David A and Kimberly A to Lenhart John M Iii, $517,500.

8408 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Burton Paula Russell and Russell-Barbour Penny and Russell Douglas Layne to May Heather B, $250,000.

3200 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Samayoa Jose to Velasquez Bessy J Carcamo and Bran Victor Manuel Estrada, $175,000.

1313 Idstone Way, Midlothian; Kochensparger C H and Brie Ann to Brown Frederick C Iii and Shick Kathleen, $1,287,000.

10300 Jason Rd, North Chesterfield; Smith Robert M and Catherine R to Lints Jordan Bradley and Krusenklaus Lauren Elise, $310,000.

18231 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Glass Roy Allen Sr and Debra L, $576,040.

4247 Ketcham Dr, Chesterfield; Mack Agnes L to Miles Orlando T, $320,000.

8612 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Wilson Mary Janeen and Jeron Antonio, $458,865.

11317 Lady Slipper Ln, North Chesterfield; Koenig Rebecca B to Barnard Joshua S and Keith Emma, $357,500.

8030 Lake Margaret Pl, Chesterfield; Rodgers P J and Morris F B to Zanzi Hugo H and Ines, $525,000.

7761 Lakeforest Dr, North Chesterfield; Garnett Edward Clarke Trustee to King Patrick, $411,500.

5709 Laurel Trail Rd, Midlothian; Dreyer Gregory S and Mary A to Van Der Hoek Andrew and Van Der Hoek Rebecka, $375,000.

10311 Lenadoon Dr, Chesterfield; Rondina Mark F and Elaine to Iovino Lee Anthony and Olivia, $360,000.

2604 Lisden Ter, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Duggineni Venkata Prasanth and Golla Vijayasanthi, $560,530.

4817 Long Shadow Dr, Midlothian; Mallon Fred and Jiaying L to Hodgins Brandon and Traci, $245,000.

7101 Madras Ct, Chesterfield; Davidson Monica to Ortiz Darwin S Flores, $270,000.

7325 Mangrum Dr, Moseley; Harris Toni S to Jefferson Crystal and Travis, $468,000.

7701 Mary Page Ln, North Chesterfield; Spencer George L Jr and Jasmine to Kelsey Ronald and Nedrick-Clark Lesli, $490,000.

5522 W Melbeck Rd, North Chesterfield; Gholson Ronald W Jr and Karen L to Spano Cassandra Maria and Harant Stephen Cyril, $322,000.

17600 Midlothian Tpke, Midlothian; Elam Dorothy Lee Burnette to C&cd3 Properties Llc, $400,000.

9249 Moldova Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

13730 Nailor Cir, Midlothian; Noble Kathleen Marie to Aubourg Nadine, $405,000.

2210 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Pham Tin Trung, $321,395.

5437 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Meadows Llc to NVR Inc, $320,000.

14709 Northwood Dr, Chesterfield; Manuel Mitchel J and Lindsey M to Dodson Robert Leonard and Carol A, $250,000.

10305 Oakside Dr, North Chesterfield; Hayton Cheryl B to Carter Khadijah, $260,000.

1212 Oldbury Rd, Midlothian; Le Linh Duy and Thu Huyen Thi to Nease Andrew W and Henkel Victoria Leigh, $380,000.

18512 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Shutt Katelyn Marie, $350,800.

3007 Passaic Ave, Chester; Hunter R Daniel Jr and Beverly J to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $285,000.

12906 Pecan Ter, Midlothian; Davis Hubert A Iii and Holly C to Campbell Brian D and Lianne Carol, $425,000.

6105 Perthshire St, South Chesterfield; Gardner G S Ii and Callahan L A to Newman Nickanor A and Taniele K, $238,000.

12357 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Oremland Jesse Quinn and Joanna Willey, $406,836.

2915 Piedmont Ave, South Chesterfield; Ready Homes Llc to Henley Twana, $285,000.

18813 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.

12530 Placid Ave, Chester; Jenkins Thomas P Jr and Angela S to Carter Bess Anna and Smit Hans Jacob, $391,000.

4110 Poplar Grove Rd, Midlothian; Yerly Robert Leon and Yerly Raymond Allen Sr and Yerly Ernest Harold Jr to Kim Nancy and Mundy Ethan, $426,000.

10419 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Von Bank Bonnie C to Vargas Rolvin Yovani Salguero and Salguero Briseyda I Palma, $368,100.

13307 Queensgate Rd, Midlothian; Gould Leslie Robyn and Kristen to Lacy James C Iii and Crystal Lynn, $450,000.

14801 Rankin Dr, Midlothian; Robinson Ashley Lauren to Kay Emily K and Fratantaro Stephen W, $675,000.

8410 Reedy Branch Rd, Chesterfield; Clark Carl D to Skinner Kathleen Marie Harris and Joseph Nicholas Iii, $475,000.

14312 Revelry Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Zhang Xiaojin and Chang Chun He, $452,900.

11817 River Rd, Chesterfield; Allen Ray Jr Properties Llc to Dw Bedwell Properties Llc, $150,000.

14330 Riverdowns South Dr, Midlothian; Aspinall Kenneth to Barto Ryan Matthew and Theresa Anne, $850,000.

16512 Rosebrier Ter, Moseley; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Shelton William H Iii and Denise A, $660,000.

6707 Rouseaux Dr, North Chesterfield; Magat Shaina L and Martin Jasson B to Young Tyler and Jordan, $445,000.

18161 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Perry Robert Lee Iii and Tucker Nicole Shaquanda, $577,690.

1609 Sainsbury Dr, Midlothian; Allen Robert Todd and Judy S to Casey Bridget Faith and Gutierrez Eddie, $269,000.

14008 Sandy Oak Rd, Chester; Harris Garry W and Andrea R to Watts David S, $365,100.

6907 Sanguine Ter, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

16719 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Johnson Angela W and Darryl L to Campbell Kimberly Anne Palmore and Glenn Charles, $575,000.

10416 Seacliff Ln, North Chesterfield; Tarsovich P Phillip Et Al to Small Tom Jr, $291,000.

14930 Shady Banks Ct, Chesterfield; Sambucci Peter T and Christina T to Burris Dianne H, $296,000.

4818 Shepherds Mill Dr, Chesterfield; Lucy Justin K and Teri Blair to Brooks Barry Grant and Waddington Tammie Lee, $443,500.

11431 Shorecrest Ct, Chesterfield; Petach Paul and Ringquist C to Gay Robert E Jr and Javitta, $1,200,000.

4900 Sir Sagamore Dr, North Chesterfield; Kingsland Park Llc to NVR Inc, $218,850.

3700 Solebury Ter, Midlothian; Jones Benjamin L Trustee to Dougherty Thomas and Robin, $840,000.

2849 South St, South Chesterfield; Godsey Properties Inc to NVR Inc, $259,500.

6703 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Judnick Carl A and Kathleen C, $499,664.

13812 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Gill David J and Cynthia R to Pfeilsticker Jeanne, $452,000.

7284 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Urban Timothy R and Raquel M to Monday Nicholas Allen and Natalie, $600,000.

197 Stonehill Dr, North Chesterfield; Hoover Benjamin R and Deadrick H to Punches Brenda, $286,500.

728 Sturgis Dr, North Chesterfield; Iyer Satish and Preeti to Ford Andrew Timothy and Wunnenberg Anita L, $205,500.

1100 Sunkist Ave, North Chesterfield; Hughes Dianne Branch and Branch Wayne Carroll and Michalek Heather Ford to Bateman Terri M and Garon, $261,000.

6713 Swanhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Chae Hong Kueon and Kim Seoyoung to Tariq Zain and Sohail Juhwaira, $435,000.

14410 Tanager Wood Trl, Midlothian; Moxley F W and Moxley M H Trs to Seibert David Gale Jr, $355,000.

1159 Tillers Ridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Hevener Jennifer L to Jarrard Shawn Patrick and Jamie, $328,000.

21213 Trojan Dr, South Chesterfield; Goode Joshua T Sr and Delores A to Williams David and Daphne, $242,000.

5037 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Balistreri Bruce G to Giron Arali Zurama, $240,000.

9101 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.

9119 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $1,650,000.

9142 Verneham Ct, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corp to Main Street Homes, $1,980,000.

9700 Virvos Ter, North Chesterfield; Emerald Homes to Gammill Bruce D, $385,000.

1812 Walkerton Rd, North Chesterfield; Bass L M and Bass H B Trustees to Luck Michael R and Cynthia F, $305,200.

6115 Walnut Landing Way, Chester; Gerber Stephanie K to Hewlett Beverley Jerome Jr, $400,000.

18830 Weldon St, South Chesterfield; Brookside Dev Of Va Llc to T H Burt Corporation, $600,000.

1003 Westwood Village Ln, U102, Midlothian; Lonigan Susan Marie Estate to Mecca Leslie A, $302,000.

15601 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Perez Ricard Albert Rodriguez and Coleti Leticia, $427,260.

7625 Whirlaway Dr, Midlothian; Hagins George T and Teresa to Harrington Rebecca, $358,000.

6312 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6406 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6424 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Iron Bridge Investments Llc to D R Horton Inc, $2,890,000.

6818 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Rosenau Timothy M and Heather to Price Virginia and William P, $450,000.

5812 Willowbranch Dr, North Chesterfield; Nash Charlie Abraham to Rios-Ramirez Lino and Rios Claudia Altagracia and Rios Torres Ricardo Alonso, $220,000.

15824 Wind Seeker Ct, Chester; Girotto Franco and Melissa to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $310,000.

7007 Windy Creek Cir, Chesterfield; Bowman Yolanda Monae Et Als to Paramount Investments Llc, $295,000.

11320 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Harney Michael D and Katharine G to Baxter Adam J, $413,000.

5913 Zion Ridge Dr, North Chesterfield; White Arthur G to Gonzalez Luis and Wolfe-Gonzalez Amber, $326,000.

HANOVER

0.51 acres; TRT Associates to Cheshire Developments LLC, $480,000.

10.26 acres; JRE LLC to Jesse Belvin, $249,000.

7.02 acres; James M. Flemming to Hill Building LP, $220,000.

10133 Ashley Manor Lane, Mechanicsville; Matthew R. Lambert to Darren C. Smith, $465,000.

8061 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Michael Parker to James M. Henderson, $355,000.

10241 Brickerton Drive, MEchanicsville; Charles E. Wiggins to Anthony James Muscatello, $505,000.

10119 Cabernet Way, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael B. Darcy, trustee, $765,026.

5346 Cold Harbor Road, MEchanicsville; Temika R. Soremi to Gregory C. Mick, $375,000.

8076 Crown Colony Parkway, MEchanicsville; Larry H. Washington to Raymond Lee Churchill Jr., $500,000.

9281 Drawbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Russell W. Chessor to Kenneth Wellborn, $385,000.

10398 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Thomas A. Prendergast, $469,450.

8033 Gold Pebble Way, MEchanicsville; Susan W. Tate to Donald C. Patrick Jr., $380,000.

9227 Halifax Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Vishal Krishnrao Atrekar, $623,795.

9247 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Ganesh Krishnamurthy, $532,930.

19095 Hollowing Creek Road, Beaverdam; J.C. Goodman Builder Inc. to Andrew L. Myers, $395,000.

2155 Hopewell Road, Mechanicsville; William Howard Jones III to John P. Boyle III, $525,000.

9327 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Christy G. Cooper, $576,715.

6373 Kristy Star Lane, Mechanicsville; David Scott Green to Harry F. Martin III, $275,000.

7807 Longtail Lane, MEchanicsville; Donna Mae Stein to Matthew Allen Royce, $575,000.

Lot 13, Dogwood Meadows; Shop Creek LLC to Dogwood Roots LLC, $195,000.

Lot 2, Dogwood Meadows; Shop Creek LLC to Youngblood Properties, $185,000.

Lot 28, Section 7, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Katherine Watkins, $194,529.

Lot 4, Block A, Section 2, Cool Spring Industrial Center; Mongo Properties LLC to Atlee Self Storage II LLC, $410,000.

Lot 7, Dogwood Meadows; Shop Creek LLC to Dogwood Roots LLC, $210,000.

7543 Madison Estates Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Tanner Blake Dahlke, $286,500.

8566 Meadowsweet Drive, MEchanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Ian Sturdy, $567,599.

7141 New Hunter Road, Mechanicsville; Tonya Lynn Benfield to Matthew Shawn Eagle, $265,000.

Parcel; Ashland Hotel LLC to Oneway Ashland Investments LLC, $2,805,000.

Parcel; Robert J. King Jr., trustee to OBSL LLC, $1,100,000.

10813 Parmele Place, Ashland; Kevin Hutchings to Joscelyn Scarpello, $450,000.

8112 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; David Clemens to Anthony R. DeSalvatore, $490,000.

10030 Pollen Drive, MEchanicsville; Jennifer A. Wood to Jonathan A. Haist, $540,000.

205 Race Course St., Ashland; Ellen Pleasants to Matthew Robert Lambert, $350,000.

8065 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Claire H. Brueggemann to Renuka Arimilli, $368,000.

Section 2, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $300,000.

1095 Smoky Road, Aylett; Martha A. Morgan to Robert F. Haas, $342,500.

9331 Staple Lane, Mechanicsville; George Nickel Holle Jr. to Hector O. De Leon Diaz, $540,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 411, Ashland; Stony Run Parners LLC to Alicia Hardin Carter, $311,000.

11093 Tally Ho Drive, Mechanicsville; Edward L. Jones to Charlotte Lawson Jensen, $412,500.

Unit 204, Building 8169, Pine Ridge Park Condominium; Pine Ridge Park LLC to Travis Theisen, $250,000.

7488 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Jimmie L. Pittman to Emily Bicking, $292,600.

8282 Wonderland Lane, Mechanicsville; Courtney Goodloe Kanne to William Root, $282,500.

AMELIA

1.2 acres; Cayce G. Buchanan to Kenneth Barker, $185,000.

4 parcels; Nicholas B. Timreck to Kristen Anne Gerczak, $415,000.

11740 Fosters Lane, Amelia Court House; Pembelton Homes LLC to Taylor N. Davis, $275,000.

24831 St. James Road, Jetersville; Ryan C. Skeen to Matthew Green, $275,000.

CHARLES CITY

5.833 acres; Kathleen S. Gleason to Dawn Marie Wine, $190,000.

Parcel; Richard Campana to Stephen E. Watkins, $156,700.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

124 Bluffs Dr; Conner, George to Nguyen, Quang, $361,000.

101 Creff Ln; Talmage, Marie M. to Hampton, Padraic D., $263,000.

104 Homestead Dr; Smigiel, Joan H to Hernandez, Andrea M. Martinez, $185,000.

1117 Oakwood Dr; Garrison, Russell to Barletta, Nadine M., $355,000.

216 W Ellerslie Av; Allen-Martin, Gail R. to Gomez, Estrellita D. Chum, $175,000.

CUMBERLAND

20.64 acres; Adam Michael J. Butler to Sean King, $315,000.

281 Clington Road, Cumberland; Manage This LLC to Shawn Douglas Osborne, $250,000.

913 Plank Road, Farmville; James Ray Taylor to Frank Marciano, $390,000.

16 Woodland Drive, Farmville; William R. Sutton III to Davin Scot Gardner Hanson, $675,000.

DINWIDDIE

1.05 acres; Joseph M. Brooks Jr. to H.L. Henshaw Construction Inc., $150,000.

5 acres; William D. Carmichael to Heather McCormack, $220,000.

5306 Chesdin Road, North Dinwiddie; Sparkle Maintenance Services LLC to Joshua A. Meyer, $235,000.

Lot 13, Section 2, Mount Pleasant Farm; Ashley Barnes to Roy Coleman Gilmore, $200,000.

Lot 3, Dinwiddie; Vincent E. Nanny to Matthew Ridout, $179,000.

5114 Olympia Lane, North Dinwiddie; Edos LLC to Sandrell Short, $262,000.

GOOCHLAND

1 acre; Vertical Builders LLC to Doris Mietka, $314,950.

2 parcels; Paul T. Chesson to Joshua E. Popham, $455,700.

3.543 acres; West Creek MOB II LLC to West Creek MOB LLC, $1,706,469.

52.14 acres; ECT Properties LLC to Vertical Builders LLC, $930,000.

1974 Cardwell Road, Crozier; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Jeremy Gunderson, $765,000.

2815 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; Leia M. Sabatini to Gustavo Rodriguez Cruz, $300,000.

217 Kinloch Road, Manakin Sabot; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to Paul Bradford Zubowsky, $222,635.

Lot 20, Section 3, Breeze Hill; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Wayne B. Griffith, $175,000.

Lot 8, Royal Oaks Estates; David B. Worthington to Charise M. Davis, $376,000.

15634 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to J. Bruce Barnett, $486,042.

1605 Reed Marsh Place, Goochland; Boone Homes Inc. to Brittany Nido, $577,715.

4956 Shannon Hill Road, Kents Store; John Alexander Nichols, executor to Cody H. Burgess, $265,000.

12009 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Phillip Cummings Metcalf, $515,205.

860 Waterbridge Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to William L. Reinhart, $1,129,961.

HOPEWELL

600 5th Ave.; Northrun Holdings LLC to Stone Frangowlakis, $230,000.

2605 Jackson St.; Terence L. Crawley to Ervin J. Conde De La Pena, $260,000.

Lots 10-12, Block 38, Belmont; Jacquelyn E. Stover to Ryan L. Phillips, $160,000.

Lots 21 and 22, Block 30, Section 2, Dupont Annex; CVA Homes LLC to Raffi Rashid A. Abo, $170,000.

Lots 58-62, Block 14, Appomattox Heights; Adam Boyd Capps to Nathan W. Gauthier, $315,000.

525 Smithfield Ave; Tyler J. Kovski to Neriathanai Cruz Rodriguez, $200,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Stewarts Road LLC to John Joshua Hazelwood, $525,000.

4309 Audrey Lane, Williamsburg; Cheryl Cathleen Cochet to Richard A. Wilmouth, $495,000.

101 Bermuda Circle, Williamsburg; Alan R. Bennett to William P. Daisley III, $546,100.

4929 Burnley Drive, Williamsburg; Calvin W. Morris to Glen H. Lang, $693,000.

3435 Colony Mill Road, Toano; Jin Ling Xue to Jack Carver, $432,000.

114 Deerwood Drive, Williamsburg; Samantha A. Share to Richard Jason Blovad, $615,000.

120 Formby, Williamsburg; Jerry S. Swyers to Vicki Labarre, $210,000.

2009 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Julio A. Rodriguez, $245,000.

2021 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Mark Steven Donadio, $383,000.

3919 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Alan Lawrence Kris, $557,370.

1419 Katherine Shaye Lane, Williamsburg; Nancy Willis Keyes, trustee to Teodoro Clemente Noel, $725,000.

3304 Lancaster Lane, Williamsburg; Hector L. Davila to Ricardo S. Bivins, $350,000.

7135 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Inc. to Jimmie Laster Jr., $724,459.

Lot 136, Chisel Run; Katherine E. Wome, trustee to JEP Group LLC, $180,000.

Lot 220, Berkeley’s Green; Bruce S. Ontko to Leila Katherine Mufdi, $477,500.

Lot 4, Magruder View; David M. McGrath to Eclectic Construction LLC, $240,000.

Lots 116 and 130, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $192,570.

23 Mile Course, Williamsburg; Scott Hinckley to Recep Akdogan, $455,254.

5852 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Adam Wetzel to Evan S. Butler, $430,000.

2 Newman Court, Williamsburg; Paul J. Huchko, trustee to Edward G. Keith Jr., co-trustee, $680,000.

315 Oxford Road, Williamsburg; Daniel J. Parker to Christopher M. Conaway, $480,000.

4419 Pleasant View Drive, Williamsburg; Alvin Leroy Thomas to Alan M. Hochberg, $185,000.

112 Puffin Lane, Williamsburg; Coastal Remodeling LLC to Charles B. Brown Jr., $400,000.

501 River Bluffs, Williamsburg; Kevin R. Campbell, trustee to Ronald E. Hoffman, trustee, $825,000.

109 Royal Worlington, Williamsburg; Mabel R. Rosenthal, trustee to Richard G. Widmann, $583,000.

2632 Sir Thomas Way, Williamsburg; Darian J. Fisher to Nicholas A.R. Mercer, $375,000.

6243 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; Thoma Lawson Stroup Jr., trustee to Margarita K. Nazario, $371,000.

810 Tahoe Trail, Williamsburg; Michael A. Dudash Jr. to Preston E. Morris Jr., $265,000.

5129 Thomas Court, Williamsburg; Michael O. Glasker Sr. to Bradley J. Martin, $460,000.

Unit 716, Conference Center Condominium; Catherine R. Wargny to Mark Birmingham, $382,000.

9541 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Taniel Hosni, $601,685.

3407 Westham Lane, Toano; George Knox to Amber N. Seidnitzer, $240,000.

3232 Windsor Ridge South, Williamsburg; Roger William Brothers, trustee to Carl Dean White, $560,000.

36 Yeardleys Grant, Williamsburg; Edward B. English to John Patrick Wilson, $615,000.

KING AND QUEEN

105.25 acres; A. Huntington Carlile to Edward F. Rice, $250,000.

KING WILLIAM

2 lots; Carlos M. Rendon to Darlene Fulmer, $195,000.

545 Bridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton to Dominic Adrian Herring, $356,990.

50 Estelle Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher M. Langford, $478,410.

1935 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Garrett Wesley McKinney, $255,740.

880 E Magnolia Ave., West Point; Rita Dixon Ames to Stephanie Renee Wade, $225,000.

78 Pine Lane, King William; John W. Shipley to Matthew R. Vansant, $220,000.

343 Spring Pleasant Drive, King William; Daniel K. Jones to Bily Ray Kelly Jr., $445,000.

NEW KENT

5246 Ashborough Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc., trustee to Michael Humphrey, $582,621.

5311 N Courthouse Road, new Kent; Dylan Storm Coleman to Anthony M. Durrette, $350,000.

3590 Davis Glade Court, Quinton; Joe T. Lobrano III to William Hoffman, $415,000.

3570 Good Hope Road, LAnexa; Baker Homes LLC to Terral J. Kaplan, $349,000.

Lots, Landbay 5, Section 2, Lifestyle at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $244,000.

7751 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Andrew G. King, $385,990.

6331 Oak Drive, Quinton; A. Solodar Properties LLC to Roger W. Snow, $226,000.

2835 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; Kelsie M. Crockett to Kenneth D. Marchman, $520,000.

3448 Ridge Road, Quinton; William E. Watson to Matthew Jeffries, $350,000.

7551 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to John Schremp, $312,015.

8553 Terroir Lane, New Kent; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Bobby L. Shelton II, $565,146.

4197 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; Thomas J. Burke III to Donald R. Hevener, $500,000.

PETERSBURG

1851 Arch St.; Christy Ann Holland to Eunice P. Walker, $200,000.

241 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Randy V. Ashie, $320,745.

3120 Denise Road; Patricia L. Testamark, trustee to Michael Gillson, $412,500.

1637 Halifax St.; LBG LLC to Maria Cristina Pablo Atienza, $175,000.

3344 Johnson Road; Mary Jane Webb McKay to American Battlefield Trust, $530,000.

1885 Monticello St.; Emjoy Properties LLC to Jonathan Enrique Campos, $193,000.

1928 Powhatan Ave.; Travis Taylor to Jacqueline M. Fisher, $200,000.

143 Spring St.; J&M Supply Corp. to Nicole Brown, $180,000.

1929 Westover Ave.; Kenneth Martin to Stefany Jackel Mejia Serrano, $330,000.

POWHATAN

1.633 acres; TATBW LLC to Grayson Lane LLC, $1,800,000.

5.613 acres; Stefanie H. Barner to Levi Lucas, $390,000.

698 Appomattox Trace Road, Powhatan; Williams Family Trust to Rebecca Beth Koenig, $552,000.

3601 Branch Lake Court, Powhatan; Cody A. Haislip to Michael J. Latham, $800,000.

1558 Dogwood Road, Powhatan; Dorothy C. Mays Revocable Trust to Carloes E. Rivas Gomez, $260,000.

2150 Genito Road, Moseley; Mark C. Palmer to Daniel Haruki Kobayashi, $603,000.

1000 Huguenot Hundred Court, Midlothian; Charles Douglas Barrier to Thomas Lyles, $611,500.

Lot 25, Section 4, Watkins Mill; Capitol City Development LLC to William Claiborne Hayes III, $180,000.

Lot 6, Section 4, Mill Quarter Plantation; William E. Schaefer to Emerald Custom Homes LLC, $190,000.

2559 Norwood Creek Way, Powhatan; Billy W. Burford to Bruce C. MacConnell Jr., $552,000.

Parcel; David Harrison Wood to Jason L. Holder, $220,000.

3094 Rosethorn Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Marc A. West, $654,090.

3375 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Jymmi A. Vecchione to Thaddeus Pierce, $350,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

1.588 acres; Sherry R. Powers to Todd H. Fisher Jr., $250,000.

16225 Anna Lane, Disputanta; Frances A. Maclin to Alexis Nichole Caul, $301,000.

960 Eagle Place, NOrth Prince George; D.R. Horton Inc. to Anthony Alexander Cohen, $511,965.

10404 Jordan Parkway, Hopewell; Steve A. Kessler to Dwayne Orlando Dick, $480,000.

Lot 56, Block J, Section 8, Branchester Lakes; Nestor Alonso Burgos to Andrew Riforgiato, $285,000.

6821 Moncol Drive, Prince George; Billy B. Glover Jr. to Harry O. Loader, $311,000.

Parcel; David J. Haurand to Jeffrey M. Rybak, $317,700.

4797 Takach Road, Prince George; R. Bennie Dalton Sr. to Barbara Ann House, $370,000.

SUSSEX

2.017 acres; MST Hospitality LLC to Kishna Stony Creek LLC, $6,200,000.

Lots 7-10, Block 3, Town of Waverly; Marjorie R. Crichton, trustee to Alexis J. Daniels, $160,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

134 Berkeley Lane; John S. White to Isaac Dickson, $325,000.

124 Holly Hills Drive; Ann V. Gustafson, trustee to David B. Duffy, $930,000.

116 Meeting Place; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Hatasha Hanley, $377,900.

4027 Prospect Street; Nicholas K. Dequila to Patrick L. Staul, $375,000.