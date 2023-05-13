The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

615 N 21st St; Relyance Venture Llc to Winslow Cody Toniel, $381,500.

107 N 25th St; Mcadams Michael Phillip to Elliott Kyle, $475,000.

306 N 26th St U101; Luhrsen Jeffrey Andrew to Markham Marilyn, $400,000.

110 N 29th St; Clair Alexandra T to Arries Jonathan Flad And, $484,900.

3212 2nd Ave; Iron & Brick Investments Llc to Leichnetz Geoffrey S And, $487,500.

504 N 32nd St; English Cristen E and Kenneth to Hummel Revocable Trust Trustees, $435,000.

1200 N 36th St; Paul Douglas Gregory Jr to Balakrishnan Sarah, $721,000.

814 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Robinson Rebecca to Smith Katherine And, $250,000.

5 N Auburn Ave; Huff Gary L to Peeples Scott And, $681,000.

2416 Bainbridge St; Osborne Marlin L Sr to Soto Pedro Benjamin And, $340,000.

1011 Blandy Ave; Kelson Creek Llc to Moeller Ryan J, $170,000.

1621 Bolton Road; Bear Oak Properties Llc to Najimi Parisa, $330,000.

422 W Broad St; Makay Maureen D to Mayberry Developments Llc, $675,000.

2503 Brook Road; Emeritus Property Management to Stefanon Michael Angelo And, $339,900.

1811 W Cary St; Osc Development Llc to Exum Barbara J and Antone C Jr, $435,000.

728 Catherine St; Hill Management Llc to Huggins Luke, $300,000.

3451 Chapel Dr; Al Labod Rafeq Ali to S & K Leasing Llc, $250,000.

604 Chimborazo Blvd; Proctor Tyler to Saunders Michael Hayden And, $395,000.

2937 Clarendon Dr; Fulghum Jesse L to Boucher Nathalie And, $377,000.

1006-1/2 W Clay St; Blackwood Terence G to Ngai Hoi and Lynda, $380,000.

1602 Colorado Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Stinchcomb Josephine, $205,000.

4033 Crutchfield St; Towles Seldon to Anderson Corinna L And, $185,000.

300 N Davis Ave; Zukas Alicia M to Pekic Paula And, $694,000.

6101 Derwent Road; Ratekin Stephanie E to Putnam Kenneth and Janet H, $210,000.

6 N Dooley Ave; Tlg Re Llc to J D S Holdings Llc, $1,025,000.

819 Edgehill Road; Turner Derric T to Forest Hill Rva Llc, $250,000.

2211 Fairmount Ave; Flow Feboct Investments Llc to Nayar Akshay K, $345,000.

2113 Floyd Ave; Meeley Patrick to Taroni Jaclyn And, $645,000.

4512 W Franklin St; Jones Yancey S Jr to Wilson Alexander G and Caley, $1,000,000.

1229 Garber St; Shamblin Nicholas V to Wilkes Hailey, $325,000.

1821 German School Road; NVR Inc to Bedell Kayla Elizabeth And, $415,215.

2023 W Grace St; Rva City Properties Llc to Red Door Management Llc, $890,000.

6731 S Grand Brook Cir; Ziegelbaur Gita to West Carl, $245,000.

1421 Greenville Ave; Hayland Properties Llc to Glass Michael Eugene Ii And, $315,000.

3402 Grove Ave; Morton Antoinette D to Dominion Real Estate Solutions, $445,000.

405 Hancock St; Thomas John M & Agnes R to Arkwright Properties Llc, $265,000.

6718 Hanover Ave; Siwel Renovations Llc to Cappasola John Daniel Jr And, $1,110,000.

2308 Harwood St; Sweetbriar Holdings Llc to Kifer Kerry T, $168,000.

700 Hill Top Dr; Rodriguez Victoria to Hilert Alexander J And, $288,000.

616 Hull St; Cbd Development Llc to Motorworks Apartments Llc, $7,000,000.

4-1/2 W Jackson St; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Parker Joseph Ii, $199,000.

4619 Kensington Ave; Gibson C Patricia Price to Bullock Elizabeth Katharine, $552,005.

5214 King William Road; Kemp Amy E to Tinney Wade And, $668,000.

3112 Kuhn St; Better Housing Coalition to Hairston Nikole M, $382,382.

116 Larne Ave; Seldon Jerome L to Prevost Adam And, $245,000.

514 Libbie Ave U4; Spong John S Revocable Trust to Seymour Jon and Zeidel Diana, $930,000.

1404 Lorraine Ave; Parker Nancy to Trek Properties Llc, $285,000.

2415 Maplewood Ave; Wittman Jennifer to Schubert Joshua Arthur And, $565,000.

2944 W Marshall St; First Baptist Church Of to Csra Opportunity Zone Fund Vii, $1,010,000.

3707 Meridian Ave; Shedd Andrew Justin to Quintanilla Cortez Moises A, $194,000.

2007 Monument Ave U2; Moyers K Douglass to Okeefe Kelly J and Cristy A, $785,000.

1916 North Ave; Carter Spencer and William P to Edos Llc, $200,000.

1501 Oakwood Ave; Hierholzer Jonathan G to Skinner Christopher Kimball And, $405,000.

2121 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Huckestein Grant And, $386,240.

2318 Park Ave; Meyer Jeffrey C to Reed Margaret Catherine And, $705,000.

5212 Parker St; Jrva Llc to Grant Michael, $209,000.

4003 Patterson Ave; Lowery William C to Oliver Elisa & Nelson Isabelle, $400,000.

806 Pebble Ct; Mason Gloria M to Cabrera Del Cid Kevin, $250,000.

815 Porter St U321; Bon Properties Llc to Campbell Michael, $180,000.

3410-2/3 R St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Danko Luke and Czufin Ashley, $410,000.

4706 Rolfe Road; Williams William C Trustee to 4706 Rolfe Llc, $1,272,000.

3614 Seminary Ave; Atkins Jerry W to Chandler Paul Jonathan And, $1,075,000.

4011 Sharon Ct; Rawls Matthew C to Wildgoose Tamara Michelle And, $318,500.

506 Somerset Ave; Tauchen Christine G to Blackburn Charles E And, $515,000.

4408 Stonewall Ave; Ferguson Stuart and Melanie to Slaughter Preston C, $460,000.

413 Stuart Cir Upl-F; Bussey Dennis R to Leon Donald and Jill, $440,000.

1021 Taylor Ave; Tagsold Laura L 2021 to Walz Peggy Myers, $442,000.

2409 V St; Bz Tm Llc to Marshall Charles, $243,000.

4030 Wakefield Road; Ragsdale Sidney C and Mary E to Korb Mary Janie, $632,500.

2822 Wellington St; Rehbein Michael S to Crittenton Bryan Cleveland And, $195,000.

115 S Wilton Road; Priddy Robert B & Barbara T to Robins Howard S And, $1,325,000.

3524 Woodmere Dr; Chhay Kim & Navy Choup to Hood Margaree G, $213,500.

HENRICO

2743 Acadia Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Michaels Ryan and Marissa Bougher, $416,907.

8222 Adrian Dr, Henrico; Dillard J Scott to Trek Properties Llc, $195,000.

5004 Amberwood Cir, Glen Allen; Smith Daniel R and Kaitlin M Ryan-Smith to Hicks Jeffrey and Megan Mckinley, $685,000.

3732 Arborgrove Ct, Henrico; Ligon Velma L to Kee Robert W and Mary C, $283,000.

4003 Aspen View Ct, Henrico; Roberts Fenella Clare Trustee to Sheng Christopher, $343,000.

1908 Barribee Ln, Henrico; Robinson John E and R H to Jenkins Daniel Slocum and Nancy A Davis, $430,000.

340 Becklow Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Wallace Matthew M and Grace H, $938,852.

8512 Bentridge Ln, Henrico; Huskey Susan G to Davis Virginia V C, $405,000.

2805 Bluebell Ct, Glen Allen; Sims Donnell Q Sr and Laquan D to Rice Roberta F and Steven D, $300,000.

11804 Brandons Ct, Glen Allen; Ferguson Walter K and Rose K to Cherry Donald C Iii and Whitney L, $780,000.

11507 Bridgetender Dr, Henrico; Taylor Thomas Wyatt and Susan E Winslow to Krishna Nikolas and Anna, $1,140,000.

1507 Bronwyn Rd Ut-2, Henrico; Valenti Courtenay and P Roberts Trustees to Birmingham John C and Julie D and Adrien E, $185,000.

12204 Browning Pl, Henrico; Foster James E Iii and Msm to Foster Gregory R and Lara J Warner, $200,000.

2402 Caddie Ln, Henrico; Badalamenti Anthony B and Joan M Talley to Harnish Lucas, $165,000.

2407 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Lamp Stephen T and Elizabeth R to Lamp Michael Thomas and Anna Mae Nicholson, $165,000.

8186 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Fattah Thomas and Amanda Baramki, $419,900.

128 S Cedar Ave, Henrico; Marshall Laila Oakes and Peter Arthur to Larin Celvin D, $200,000.

6011 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Carlson Kristin M and L A and David N to Murphy Thomas and Pattie E, $250,000.

3101 Chestnut Grove Ct, Henrico; Lazear Scott A to Pakutka Stephen J and Estela G Pucheta, $780,000.

904 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Tucker Barbara and Geoff to Derkas Shelby and Andrew Mckinnon, $350,000.

4801 Coleman Rd, Henrico; Manz Jodi L to Easton Carrie R and Geoffrey A, $427,000.

4 N Confederate Ave, Sandston; Hhs Ii Llc to Hinman Randy B and Julie M, $207,500.

5504 Cottage St, Henrico; Mctighe James M to Mattax Megan Lea, $275,000.

4902 Covewood Ct, Glen Allen; Esposito Margaret Lyle and David to Raine Thomas R and Hannah P Overcash, $308,000.

4414 Crown Squire Rd, Henrico; Jones Rosalind S to Baker Mario, $240,000.

202 Damascus Dr, Henrico; White Richard L Trustee to Merritte Sherry, $275,000.

9617 Della Dr, Henrico; Crouch Debra S to Guzman Kyle, $338,000.

7501 Derryclare Dr, Henrico; Lind Adam E to Barbosa Narcelio Dos Santos and F K Costa, $392,000.

9202 Dolmen Rd, Glen Allen; Cornett Joseph C and Amanda F M Pratscher to Loht Taylor and Sandra Yoojin Lee, $360,100.

1804 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Mackinnon Howard G and Susan Trustees to Li Deng Z, $325,000.

27 Eastlake Dr, Sandston; Cooper Jeremiah J and Amy B to Oliveri Derrick Joseph, $212,000.

9300 Electra Ln, Henrico; Woolfolk Charnae L to Investfolio Llc, $250,000.

9422 Emmett Ct, Glen Allen; Stephens Thomas W and Capsen R to Jackson James and Sharron, $324,500.

5111 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Zinski Kevin M to Korolev Alexei G and Hanna A Varno, $383,000.

7403 Fendall Ave, Henrico; Burton Charles J and Donna E to Davis Rachel M and Michael J and Martha C, $240,500.

6003 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Dick Kathryn S and Nan H Bandura Et Al to Dick Kathryn Smith, $317,200.

4817 Fort Mchenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Mills Troy S and Heidi R to Vinson David and Adrian, $410,000.

4401 Foxtail Ln, Henrico; Ingersoll David L and Tracy to Walker Mckayla and Carson, $206,000.

8306 Fulham Dr, Henrico; Borter Robert J Jr and Noreen T to Newberger Michael Aaron and Miye Iva, $425,000.

9605 Gaslight Pl, Henrico; Staples Charles and K W B to Hart Roger Oxford Jr and Lisa Helfert, $762,000.

8700 Gillis St, Henrico; Cheney Clara Romaine Trustees to Ocean Man Holdings Llc, $215,700.

4711 Glenfinnian Dr, Henrico; Mcwilliams Frank and Rosa L to Illicete James and Mary G Roberts, $364,000.

6448 Goldenrod Ct, Henrico; Z and A Properties Llc to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $310,000.

6915 Greendale Rd, Henrico; Turn Two Llc to Singh Palvinder, $270,000.

5661 Hard Rock Pl, Henrico; Moore Lauren A to Lam Steven and Jennifer Linh, $400,000.

2310 Harvie Rd, Henrico; Slavin Franklin P Jr and Kathryn L Et Al to Beaver Thomas R, $236,500.

12323 Hepler Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Yi Vanessa and Kevin Mounts to Arora Karun Singh and Nirukti Basi, $830,000.

205 Herndon Rd, Henrico; Gray George W Sr Trust to Gray George W Iii and Katharine L, $250,000.

2715 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Finnerty Cathleen A to Toomey Aileen M, $326,000.

101 N Holly Ave, Henrico; Wellim Properties Llc to Nzingha Kito, $277,000.

8305 Hood Dr, Henrico; 8305 Hood Llc to Turn-Key Temporary Homes Ii Llc, $290,624.

9414 Huron Ave, Henrico; Baird Shannon H and Tracy H Mcneal to Carr Sara Lynn, $300,000.

10012 Joppa Pl, Henrico; Shelhorse Cynthia L to Berger Kallista and Christopher Trussell, $220,000.

4335 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Goode Glenda, $296,973.

2600 Kleindale Pl, Henrico; Krow Home Properties Llc to Mckinney George W and Anne Lansing, $900,000.

2923 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Lakewood 1 Llc to Devkota Vesh K and Chitra, $370,000.

10007 Laurel Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Williams Gary R and Brittany L to Flanagan Michelle, $340,000.

3928 Liesfeld Pl, Glen Allen; Lurie Mercedes C Trustees to Hariharan Narain and Aishwarya Baranikumar, $460,000.

6001 Long St, Henrico; Austin Lisa to Waters Holly M and Jo Ellen Fisher, $222,000.

3020 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Dennis Danny R to Gelfand Jeremy I and Chandra Scott-Gelfand, $385,500.

9233 Magellan Pkwy Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kulshreshtha Shitij and Shweta, $331,184.

1322 Maple Ave, Henrico; Mcinnis John Mcleod Iii and Martha W to Kristofak Robert M and Nancy W, $301,000.

2507 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Schlotterer Victor Jr to Schlotterer Jacob, $250,000.

2901 Mary Beth Ln, Glen Allen; Smith Gale Elizabeth to Huynh Van Thien Tam and Thuy, $259,000.

3031 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Dlb Opportunities Llc to Sauer-Park Llc, $1,309,448.

8627 Millstream Dr, Henrico; Reynolds Melissa to Lawrence Courtney Alise, $264,500.

5100 Monument Ave U1108, Henrico; Carapico Shelia Helen to Gumbs Muriel F, $295,000.

108 Naglee Ave, Sandston; Weiser Jacquline Ray to Coke Hartwell V and Cristin, $215,000.

1821 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Epps Holding and Acquisition Llc to Jefferson Jordan, $250,000.

10408 Oak Bay Ct, Henrico; Weimar George W Jr and Ann Marie Et Al to Bissi Luke K and Jennifer Elizabeth, $580,000.

4820 Old Main St U311, Henrico; Foley Mary E to Bubnich Robert and Burford G Sharpe Iii, $515,000.

6003 Old Orchard Rd, Henrico; Perry William D to Herringshaw Tobin James, $280,000.

9770 Osborne Lndg, Henrico; Porter W E Jr and V J Trst to Himelspach Steven James and Jean Kinney, $925,000.

11817 Park Forest Way, Glen Allen; Sanchez Carlos A and Elsmarie Hormechea to Ranganathan Aravind R and H Natarajamurthy, $565,000.

1106 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Hofmann Adolph A and B A to Corallo Courtney and Timothy Y, $638,000.

2204 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Shumaker Richard to Spooner Bradford D, $427,500.

12312 Poplar Forest Dr, Henrico; Williams Charles to Serio Michael, $360,000.

401 Queen Emily Pl, Henrico; Adams Amber J to Caliber Home Loans Inc, $335,390.

7025 Ravenscraig Cres, Henrico; Brown Riter C Mitei to Howell Cathy, $340,000.

2603 Red Wing Ln, Henrico; Hall John M and Teresa L to Richardson Michael and Regina, $315,000.

10509 Ridgefield Green Pl, Henrico; Mann Bernard H and Karen to Kurd Dana El and Luai Allarakia, $480,000.

99 Robin Ave, Henrico; Parkinson Francine A and C P to Pennymac Loan Services Llc, $208,545.

210 Rocketts Way U212, Henrico; Hussmann Matthew S and Dalton M Baughn to Renfrow Darcey Pearce and Ross Aaron, $310,000.

2216 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Christopher John C and Elizabeth R to Powers Alice Jean, $285,200.

4107 Roundtree Rd, Henrico; Amin Hitesh and Kaminiben H to Gurung Rabin and Gayatri Pradhan, $380,001.

5028 Sadler Place Ter, Glen Allen; Hackett John C and Rajini to Walunj Sandeep and Swati K Patare, $651,000.

304 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Guilford Antonio Glenn, $240,970.

3304 Sandy Ln, Henrico; Eco Marble and Granite Inc to Eckard Micah J and Alanna R, $224,900.

5412 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Collins Melissa A to Roberts Matthew and Randall Locklear, $180,000.

2701 Shecardee Ln, Henrico; Laube Fred S Trustee to Compton Katrinka D, $285,000.

8915 Sierra Rd, Henrico; Gallagher Stephen James and Elizabeth Geen to Trible Paul S and Brittany G, $1,025,000.

2407 Skeet St, Henrico; Chafin Jennings S and Lynda B to Talbot Kasey and Jason, $329,000.

10212 Spinning Wheel Way, Henrico; Schutte Joseph W and Chelsea Ann to Belcheva Yana and Andrew Austen, $450,000.

303 St Claire Ln, Henrico; Brown Julia to Brown Gregory D and Dannette, $252,000.

9707 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; Chaudhry Noshad to Argenzio Bernard J, $205,000.

10206 Stonemill Rd, Henrico; Parker Pamela Polk and Edward Roy Jr to Leonard William Timothy and Tina Elaine, $450,000.

4904 Summerest Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Lipscomb Maiysha, $307,690.

4713 Tameo Ct, Glen Allen; Rivera Brendalin to Henegan Kurt S and Hailey M Ragan, $363,000.

8921 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Porter Street Holdings Llc to Porter Street Holdings Llc, $1,950,000.

1541 Tree Ridge Rd, Henrico; Hanger Thomas Charles to Howard Adam David and Janelle Elizabeth, $347,000.

501 Tuckahoe Club Ct, Henrico; Mehfoud Anthony M and D P to Sornapandi Novin and Mageswari Babu, $600,000.

8424 Tyler Ln, Henrico; Morris William Estate to Kennedy Christopher, $311,000.

4652 Vanner Ln, Glen Allen; Kim Hyungmin and Jaeyeon Lee to Vennamaneni Punneth Kumar and Sapna T, $625,000.

7124 Village Field Pl, Henrico; Williams Rodrick J to Reid Emilie Michele and James Lee, $415,000.

2420 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Wanstead Llc to Shaw Simon and Denise, $371,500.

5500 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Upshur Rochelle, $319,381.

5512 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Daruvuru Aravind and Saritha Ramamoorthy, $292,837.

1607 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Stephenson Betty G to Shamburger Carter O and Jessica A, $335,000.

1526 Westshire Ln, Henrico; Mansini Anne P Trustee to Suttle Matthew Livingston and Kristine R M, $400,000.

1310 Wilderness Dr, Henrico; Maldonado Omar G to Campbell Lynbrina D, $300,000.

3106 Winchester St, Henrico; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Thomas Ronnie Donnell, $260,000.

10215 Wolfe Manor Ct U512, Henrico; Shematek Catherine T and J R Jr and M S to Pennington James Dorsey, $182,000.

9012 Wood Sorrel Dr, Henrico; Bunn Courtney M Trustee to Prillaman Mary Catherine Trustee, $479,000.

7735 Yester Oaks Ln, Henrico; Wilson Charles Iii and Carolina to Calhoun Sandyray W and Kristina Rollie, $250,000.

CHESTERFIELD

5500 Alberta Rd, Chesterfield; Butler Ross Edward and Ashlee D to Vasquez Hugo A and Echeverry Yizeth Paola, $310,000.

3531 Alvecote Ter, Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc to Varghese Prakash, $694,601.

140 S Arch Rd, North Chesterfield; Burnett Michael W and Burnett R to Aguilar Darwin B Sanchez and Sanchez Veronica E, $261,500.

15036 Badestowe Dr, Chesterfield; Redd David R to White Joseph L and Mary A, $425,000.

3204 Barnes Spring Ter, Midlothian; Zeigler Nathanael and Lauren E to Davis Kyle and Haley, $370,000.

11300 Benton Pointe Way, Chester; Main Street Homes to Gibson Izabela, $321,800.

7600 Blue Cedar Dr, Chesterfield; Hayden Carolyn Kent to Bullock Willie Frankie and Deborah Denise, $306,000.

14315 Branched Antler Dr, Midlothian; Hotaki Habibullah and Farzana to Mckee Daniel T and Turner Aaron N, $258,000.

407 Bridge Creek Ct, Midlothian; Simon David S and Michelle Marie to Zmg Ventures Llc, $460,888.

7618 Broadreach Dr, Chesterfield; Burnett Zenia T to Talley Katelyn M and Cremers Steven H, $336,106.

8025 Buford Cmns, North Chesterfield; Gresko Barbara to Poole Enterprises Llc, $172,500.

16619 Cabrio Pl, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Lemley Bryan and Tuck Stephanie, $473,063.

7411 Cannock Rd, Chesterfield; Blaine Courtney Leemann Jr to Ponds Therlow Chevis and Jamyra Natrese Thorpe, $360,000.

2004 Castle Glen Ct, North Chesterfield; Dieguez Christine T to Crisafulli Michael and Stadtler Hannah, $369,000.

10716 Chalkley Rd, North Chesterfield; Doran Elizabeth A and John J Ii to Moss Brandon I and Kathryn L, $430,000.

201 Chessington Rd, North Chesterfield; Blackburn Diane H to House Buyers Of America Inc, $228,500.

6254 Claudehart Rd, North Chesterfield; Kaminsky Daniel N and Jessica A to Cromedy Alnisa L, $281,000.

5305 Clipper Cove Rd, Midlothian; Kennedy Barry and Linda to Zeleke Waganesh A, $789,000.

5613 Country Manor Ln, North Chesterfield; Hopkins Charlene E to Reading Latasha Johnson, $420,000.

12925 Craftsbury Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Sharp Lance Anthony and Naomi G, $546,862.

12331 Declaration Ave, Chester; Cushionberry Shandrease L to Testamark Patricia L, $656,500.

7009 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Bussman Michael J and Jennifer C to Jmcr Holdings Llc, $386,500.

6809 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Phelps Heather Elizabeth, $373,190.

12229 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Li De Qin, $321,630.

2621 Ellesmere Dr, Midlothian; Ryan David H and Sara to Thompson Gregory P and Roxanne J, $570,000.

15130 Enmore Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Hardy John Bland and Stephanie Pelletier, $610,718.

14406 Farcet Dr, Midlothian; Burton Rachael Ashley to Kwon Young-Shin and Lee Won Sok, $587,500.

8201 Finworth Ln, North Chesterfield; Green Trent A and Yvonne D to Villavicencio Meljin M Marroquin and Trinidad Eduardo Luis Cuellar, $370,150.

5700 Fox Maple Ter, South Chesterfield; Wyatt Travis S to Guzman Mireya and Manlili John Edward, $240,000.

5321 W Garthdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Worner David R and Florence Y to Golenor Robert and Golenor Charley, $265,000.

1907 Gildenborough Ct, Midlothian; Blackburn Jefferson T to Forster Christopher John and Facio Flavia, $1,130,000.

12218 Golden Aster Ter, Moseley; Botteicher Adam to Parsons Robert and Corley Stephanie L, $765,000.

9806 Graves Rd, South Chesterfield; Ashton Tiffany Dawn to Word Gretchen Elizabeth and Cox Matthew Thomas, $280,000.

12606 Greenside Dr, Chester; Kapadia Riaz R to Patel Shilpaben &sanjaykumar, $375,000.

13821 Hailsham Cir, Midlothian; Quarles Douglas E Iv and Shelby to Baker William D and Lyndsay S, $735,000.

15712 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Siefken Anne Marie to Carr James and Doris, $500,000.

12707 Hogans Aly, Chester; Patel Chandrakant B and Vidya C to Patel Ishan and Patel Aesha, $542,000.

4221 Hunters Ridge Dr, Moseley; Taylor Joseph R and Lindsay N to Wilkinson George Harold Iii and Haley Michelle, $450,000.

12307 Inverness Way, Chester; Wu Jia to Beasley Rachael H and B David, $506,000.

5125 S Jessup Rd, Chesterfield; Lawrence Shantell to Schafer Nicole Catherine, $245,000.

7406 Kentucky Derby Dr, Midlothian; Reyburn Blair J to Estes Amy L and Bingham Samantha A, $315,000.

8625 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Bennour Marouane and Jennifer, $412,155.

10107 Lakent Ln, North Chesterfield; Alhert Amy E and Richard J Iii to Drablos Anne Marie and Mead Paul, $345,000.

8715 Laumic Dr, North Chesterfield; Heyl Samantha K to Hardison William Brandon, $417,500.

4640 Little Creek Ln, North Chesterfield; Woodlief Bonnie D and Smith John and Smith Jessie to Rodriguz Jovany, $265,000.

11316 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Mcconnell James F and Francine M, $346,320.

3012 Maplevale Rd, Chester; Horning Jerry M to Bailey Ralph M, $279,950.

7929 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Bowl America Incorporated to Cape Virginia Llc, $3,200,000.

2949 Mountclair Rd, Chester; Wiggins Victoria Desiree to Gallagher Dana, $289,950.

7359 Norwood Pond Pl, Midlothian; Gray Ronnie Lupton and Flossie E to Harney Katharine G, $350,000.

11511 Old Carrollton Ct, North Chesterfield; Todd Robert M and Anne-Louise H to Kamatchi Elizabeth A B and Vignesh S, $425,000.

5321 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Jones Paul M and Kalentzos Tina to Galvez Yesmin, $1,000,000.

18505 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Foley Deborah Susan, $371,040.

12320 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Santuk Joseph Alan and Hoffmeister Kathleen Nicole, $423,738.

14431 Pleasant Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Forman Robert J and Susan M to Sides Tommie W Sr and Melinda R, $535,000.

6203 Pointer Cir, North Chesterfield; Patterson Ricky to Harris Margaret, $225,500.

15712 Pypers Pointe Dr, Chesterfield; Burton Cynthia A to Davis Renee Robinson and Joshua Lamar, $362,000.

10125 Redbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; White David A to Luu Phong T and Lancke Samantha L, $265,000.

4032 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Carter Doris S to D’abreu Richard Jr, $168,000.

13912 Riverdowns North Ct, Midlothian; Goodwin Lisa S to Cherry Bailey E and Cherry Robert T Iii and Grobowsky Lisa C and Grobowsky Jay M, $710,000.

5613 Rohan Pl, Moseley; Bowman Ryan C and Karen B to Weichold Bradford and Melissa, $511,000.

2601 Salisbury Rd, Midlothian; Kennedy James G Jr to Loftin Robert W and Virginia Ann, $700,000.

9220 Scotts Bluff Ct, Chesterfield; Barnes Terrance and Kimberly V to Hogan Cynthia D and Charles Edward, $355,000.

14005 Seven Oaks Ct, Midlothian; Vaden Traci Anne to Dunks Julia D and Andrew A, $372,000.

4510 Sherman Rd, North Chesterfield; Rehman Moazan to Dyson Desiree and Thomas Eric, $316,000.

15517 Silvertree Ct, South Chesterfield; Ziglar Andrew P to Williams Faith M, $229,900.

585 Southlake Blvd, Ub, North Chesterfield; 585 587 Southlake Llc to 585 Sbb Llc, $245,000.

14601 Standing Oak Ct, Midlothian; Robbins Allan L and Alice G to Mourounas Michael and Lauren, $395,000.

15200 Stone Church Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to O’hanlon Peter B and Anne P, $479,010.

13718 Sutters Mill Cir, Midlothian; Swansea Llc to Mata Rincon Angireth V and Rincon Fernandez Maria J, $360,000.

5541 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Tobias Wanda to Chappell Paula, $660,000.

13314 Thornridge Ln, Midlothian; Savino Michael J and Patricia to Trek Properties Llc, $260,000.

2908 Tinsberry Dr, South Chesterfield; Leone Girolama Et Al to Wilson Tiesha Shanelle, $230,000.

8822 Trevillian Rd, North Chesterfield; Doggett Gregory R and Elizabeth to Mason Deborah, $250,000.

4301 Tweedsmuir Rd, Moseley; Bonis Robert and Monica to Markow Andrew Thomas and Casper Michele Lynn, $465,000.

4112 Walderbrook Ct, North Chesterfield; Lee Thomas U-Man and Eunsook to Hernandez Erick A Cazanga and Leah Elizabeth, $258,000.

6024 Watch Harbour Rd, Midlothian; Angus Frank Lee Jr to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $441,847.

1545 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Stokes Alfred and Kathleen, $389,932.

15713 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to King Sean Michael and Cylenthia Ariel, $509,390.

2400 Willowvale Pl, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Rudraraju Raghu Varma, $557,627.

4820 Woodpecker Rd, South Chesterfield; Collins Major A and Collins Alice H to Johnson Sidney B and Cathy J, $160,000.

HANOVER

23.78 acres; Holly Fernandez to James D. Adams, $1,529,000.

9420 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Jyothi Uppala Purnima, $344,950.

10296 Bealeton Court, Mechanicsville; Christopher Woody to Michael H. Deitrick, $450,000.

6997 Birchbark Court, Mechanicsville; James N. Massey to Brent Farrell Rose, $300,000.

14074 Blunts Bridge Road, Ashland; Edward S. Nicely to Derek L. Owens, $917,000.

8036 Cabernet Way, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Robert G. Davis, $826,435.

7735 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Tarika Lashonda Scott, $604,980.

9212 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to James Lyons Jr., $497,203.

13408 Dyson Trail Circle, Ashland; Donny L. Dixon to Bryan Farley, $513,550.

10410 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Linda S. Cook, $495,355.

7401 Flannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Jessica C. Sharp to Patricia Lynne Carden, $216,000.

6758 Gardenbrook Way, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Ryan Knight, $450,000.

9311 Grantham Drive, Mechanicsville; Debra Wilson to Mark Story, $410,000.

11500 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Bishnu L. Dahal to Gabriel Nonso Enwelum, $430,000.

10116 Hollythorne Lane, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tony R. Easter, $606,187.

9291 Howard Drive, Mechanicsville; Joan H. McGarry to Jessica S. Wingle, $330,000.

9400 Ivy Hill Court, Mechanicsville; John R. Davis Jr. to Bradley Autrey Hoffman, $385,500.

5143 Keitts Corner Road, Mechanicsville; Rebcca Harvey to Timothy M. Nye, $500,000.

13249 Lakeview Dairy Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Miriam Camp, $738,625.

219 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Olivia Martins, $468,108.

10523 Little Meadow Lane, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc. to William Stewart Blackwell, $761,409.

Lot 1, Block B, Section 1, Beechwood Farms; Keith T. Degnan to Hayland Properties LLC, $240,000.

Lot 13B, Hanover Industrial Air Park; H.W. Enterprises LLC to BT Lickinghole Property LLC, $1,450,000.

Lot 2, Spring View; James Edward Middlebrook to Joshua M. Sheffield, $170,000.

Lot 4, Block C, Section A, Oakdale; Alice A. Bartley to Trek Properties LLC, $310,000.

Lot 5, Block G, Section 1, Honey Meadows; Harriet Foutz to John L. Barnes, trustee, $392,500.

5060 Lovings Trail, Mechanicsville; Peggy Conway to Joshua Jack Meador, $555,000.

11151 Manor View Drive, Mechanicsville; Mark A. Hamilton to Hamilton C.R. Garnett, $701,000.

7156 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Chelsea Edwards to Lizeth Vanessa Barrientos, $307,500.

315 New St., Ashland; Donald W. Dalton to Donald O. Tyler, $200,000.

8348 Oxfordshire Place, Mechanicsville; Samuel J. Baylor Jr. to Anac Beaubrun, $390,000.

Parcel; Justin Perry to John Johns III, $150,000.

17312 Parsons Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Heather Danielle Andrews to Henry B. Edwards III, $600,000.

14474 Pinehurst Lane, Ashland; Mary Allison Joy to Cynthia Kay Shepheard Werneke, $490,000.

6054 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville; Susan B. Janka to Leonard King, $410,000.

6166 Retreat Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Matthew D. Terry to Nicholas B. Heimerich, $250,000.

6157 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Erica Ambrose to Jacob Stone, $245,000.

7311 Sandy Land, Mechanicsville; Drew Armstrong Sundin to Jeffrey Marlon Allen, $280,000.

8092 Signal Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Su Quoc Nguyen to Asher Robelen Novak, $218,000.

Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $1,050,750.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 103, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Deborah C. Brown, $260,000.

7322 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; Jeffrey N. Camp Jr. to Elizabeth Hill, $253,000.

4707 Tameo Court, Glen Allen; Zachary H. Hathaway to Earl Henry Hurlburt II, $525,000.

8165 Tippling House Drive, Mechanicsville; Elizabeth S. Hott to Lacy J. Slone, $366,000.

12095 Victoria Hills Road, Rockville; Marshall D. Arnold to Cadjo Ljubisa, $350,000.

9060 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Paul Kim, $452,245.

16253 Wild Cherry Lane, Montpelier; Kay S. Fegely, trustee to Michael Clay Griffith, $660,000.

AMELIA

2 parcels; Dick’s Place Inc. to DC Real Estate LLC, $1,137,000.

12150 Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House; Leslie Scott to James Richard Outland, $246,448.

10880 Redfield Drive, Amelia Court House; Gregory S. Ferrell to Katelyn Finn, $525,000.

CHARLES CITY

10721 Kimages Road, Charles City; Kenneth Oliver Moye to Levy T. Davis, $431,500.

5120 Randy’s Run, Charles City; Jerame R. Carrigan to Rachael Catharine Hillmar, $352,500.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

5207 Cedar Ridge Ct; Reynolds Iv, James S. to Cooley, Kyle Daniel, $575,000.

625 Conduit Rd; Royea, Michael E. to Davis, Joel K., $380,000.

111 Homestead Dr; Johnson, Richard L to Munson, Amy Jaelyn, $225,000.

112 Lafayette Av; Webner, Wolfgang P. to Barnette, Reva Marie Arrington, $215,000.

208 Macarthur Av; Paul, John Christopher to Eaton, Jacob, $221,500.

3885 Perthshire La; Henshaw, Kenneth to Newell, Deborah V., $252,000.

1109 W Roslyn Rd; Vick, Mary Ann to Granados, Cabrera German N., $218,000.

CUMBERLAND

2 parcels; Phoenix6 Properties LLC to Charlotte M. Barnette, $199,900.

98 Jenkins Ridge Road, Cartersville; Evelyn J. Daves to Summer Dawn Mims, $299,950.

DINWIDDIE

3719 W Autumn Drive, North Dinwiddie; Ashley Guthrie Marsee to Brandon Lee Hersh, $249,000.

22508 Carson Road, Dinwiddie; Scott Herrman to James R. Glenn, $630,000.

12304 Eastview Drive, Dinwiddie; Porsha Marie Johnson to Theon L. Loving, $220,000.

Lot 74, Section 3, Sysonby Ridge; Jeremy M. Parenti to Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC, $150,000.

118 Waterford Terrace, Dinwiddie; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Frederick Carl Hampton, $936,375.

GOOCHLAND

17.738 acres; Erik S. Greenbaum, trustee to Bryan Kyle Gaudiose, $175,000.

2.97 acres; Lisa G. Becouvarakis, trustee to Katlyn T. Hayden, $290,000.

5 lots, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $617,380.

7391 Bradwell Lane, Glen Allen; Jean Brazis Kurban to Donna Elizabeth Vidler, $629,000.

12288 N Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Scott C. Bitzer to Mario Lacic, $541,000.

2632 Fairground Road, Goochland; Nicholas Ryan Hudson to Kirsten Nikai Martin, $254,000.

1323 Hounslow Drive, Manakin Sabot; Pembroke S. Bryant III to Michael A. Brzezinski, $585,000.

Lot 17, Block C, Section 2, Breeze Hill; Krickovic & Ziegler LLC to Douglas C. Lawrence, $165,000.

Lot 8, Block C, Bellview Gardens; Joseph Malizia III to Donald Swank Jr., $825,000.

15572 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Frederick D. Delboy, $663,765.

2331 Parkers Hill Drive, Maidens; Mark G. Givens to George R. Seeley III, $299,000.

3659 W Rocketts Ridge Court, Sandy Hook; James R. Covington to Kenneth Lee Everett Jr., $600,000.

361 Swinburne Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Daniel Bernstein, $753,808.

12018 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Myra B. Ringuette, $582,955.

316 Victoria Way, Richmond; William L. Ringuette to Raymond Lazarchic, $650,000.

HOPEWELL

1001 Bland Ave.; Samuel Cibula to Germarys Torrealba Martinez, $230,025.

3939 Eagle Drive; Jacob H. Hewitt to Lemuel Wright, $215,000.

3604 Jackson Farm Road; Audrey Diane Salyers to Preston J. Graves, $250,000.

Lots 1-6, Block 24, Belmont; Camden Lewis Financial Group LLC to William L. Johnson, $250,000.

Lots 6 and 7, Block 17, Battleground Annex; Virgil L. Walker to 526 21st St. LLC, $189,500.

100 N Radford Drive; Paul R. Beith to Dwayne Brown, $282,000.

2208 Waverly St., Hopewell; America’s Dream LLC to Lakisha Marchell McGhee, $185,000.

JAMES CITY

8496 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Christopher D. Lee to Herbert Harrison Jr., $440,000.

5205 Blockade Reach, Williamsburg; Barbette E. Spaeth to John Christopher Ware, $435,000.

4907 Carlisle Mews, Williamsburg; Robert P. Fedorisko, trustee to Magalys Mitchell, $259,900.

3118 Cider House Road, Toano; Jeffrey Leon Penn to Reginald Jackson Jr., $348,000.

101 Crocker Place, Williamsburg; Eleanor P. Rosser, trustee to Jennifer Lee Jebo, $360,000.

102 Dogwood Dirve, Williamsburg; Archibald E. Pollard IV to Kyle Clark, $320,000.

8044 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Courtney Brooke Blackwell to Leslie Julian Cullen, $572,500.

165 Forest Heights Road, Williamsburg; Robert C. Jordan to Matthew Beatty, $338,521.

109 Gate House Blvd., Williamsburg; Jillian Rae Brelsford to Pamela L. Adams, $305,000.

9710 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Henry C.W. Freeman II, $527,495.

3508 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Braden L. Bowles to Timothy S. Sanders, $350,000.

3566 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Christina Corbett, $490,870.

3974 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Stephen Francis Connelly, $524,990.

106 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; David J. Miller to Thienchee Chaw, $530,000.

2909 Lancaster Court, Williamsburg; Geoffrey O. Atkinson to Jeffrey Charles Gaylord, $466,100.

Lot 1, Devons Run; Randy Houska to Jeffrey Stanley, $290,000.

Lot 16B, Longhill Gate; Patricia M. LaSalvia to Action over Words Investments LLC, $195,000.

Lot 26, Quarterpath Trace Village; Mary Ellen Power to JKL Designs LLC, $360,000.

Lots 71A and 74A, Village Green North Townhomes at Quarterpath; Quarterpath Williamsburg LLC to HHHunt Quarterpath LLC, $768,000.

207 Mill Neck Road, Williamsburg; Tracey Elizabeth Mathews Roberson, trustee to Michael T. Stevens, $392,500.

3087 Nathaniels Green, Williamsburg; Lisa B. Barry to Michael L. Gingras, $850,000.

Parcel; First Investments of Virginia LLC to JEP Group LLC, $260,000.

9047 Planters Crossing, Toano; Stephen G. Niemerski to Anthony L. Menker, $425,000.

606 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Dennis J. McCarthy to Jessica M. Thompson, $190,000.

5606 Riverview Road, Williamsburg; Frederick Michael Garrett to Dallas S. Chroniger, $330,000.

2800 Sassafras Court, Williamsburg; Richard A. Wahls to Maureen A. Hunt, $505,000.

3885 Shenandoah Drive, Williamsburg; Robin R. Toth to Matthew Michael Reynaud, $403,000.

3635 South Square, Williamsburg; Barbara S. Pemberton to John Elton Dunning, $495,000.

859 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Stephen D. Thorne, trustee to Orien J.R. Batiste Pereira, $285,000.

201 E Tazewell’s Way, Williamsburg; Peter J. Y. Kao to Sarah Jeanne Cooke, $690,000.

6231 Thomas Paine Drive, Williamsburg; Richard H. Jones to Dennis J. Hewston, $416,000.

4604 Town Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Thomas Z. Wilke Living Trust to Michael J. Balella, $400,000.

9516 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Johnnie Keith Russell, $620,395.

104 Waterton, Williamsburg; John W. Ransone to Melissa F. Clokey, $950,000.

7611 White Oak Drive, Lanexa; Dao Q. Luong to Jeffrey B. Carter, $439,000.

6379 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Frederick Edwin Bryant Jr., $381,370.

4692 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Claude A. Merchant Jr. to Ryan D. Howard, $510,000.

KING AND QUEEN

Lots 21 and 22, Rivers Edge; Dawes Land Investments LLC to Michael R. Dohman, $250,000.

KING WILLIAM

3.26 acres; Allen Jamison Houston to Martin Windsor Howard Jr., $229,900.

469 Courtney Lane, Aylett; Mathew W. Dalton to Joseph Gillam, $253,500.

264 La Mae Circle, Aylett; Alastair B. Colquhoun to Stuart F. Wallace Jr., $331,000.

Lot 18, Section 2, McCauley Park; McCauley Park LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $910,000.

124 McRee Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Bruce W. Cobb, $459,819.

Parcel; Connie H. Abrams to Grove & Libbie Service Co. LLC, $1,000,000.

645 Rivergate Terrace, West Point; D.R. Horton INc. to Ricky Lynn Ott Jr., $382,990.

201 Whispering Pines Drive, Aylett; Mark Anderson to Preston Duhamel, $335,000.

NEW KENT

3.66 acres; Quarles Petroleum Inc. to Superior Plus Energy Services Inc., $439,800.

7477 American Holly Lane, Quinton; William Christopher Quinn to Philip Feigenbaum, $559,000.

5611 Baylor Grove Court, Providence Forge; Jennifer Stanley to Kathryn Wallace, $510,000.

8070 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Gary A. Holder, $322,670.

3806 Elliott Field Place, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Thomas Hanger, $395,814.

32281 Holly Woods Court, Quinton; Victoria B. Doucet to Christopher Enyart, $390,000.

7736 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC to Alexandria B. Stevens, $340,305.

Lots; Reesebrooks Land Co. LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $521,049.

7641 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Graciela Curiel Benavides-Trieu, $406,990.

3215 Magnolia Woods Place, Quinton; Jimmy L. Joyner to Clementine W. Rich, $425,000.

Parcel; PHD Holdings LLC to Monaco Homes of Virginia, $160,000.

7242 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Dawn Davis Thompson, $273,805.

7272 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Robert Childs, $278,900.

8645 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; Shelley J. Wilson to James H. Bowen Jr., $365,000.

5453 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Stephanie Diane Flynn, $545,440.

5571 Tyrshire Parkway, Providence Forge; John W. Swisher Jr. to Theresa Swift-Scanlan, $600,000.

PETERSBURG

1532 Blossom Lane; Bobbie J. Bailey to Aunna Steward, $175,000.

2520 S Crater Road; BFS Real Estate LLC to American Builders and Contractors Supply Co. Inc., $1,200,000.

3121 Forest Hills Road; Bogese Realty and Construction Inc. to Juanita Trapp, $399,000.

338 Grigg St.; Takeshape Properties LLC to Brenda McKensie, $164,900.

827 Northampton Rd.; Lisa Michelle Hatchett Mullins to Gina Rojas-Ramirez, $170,000.

108 Richland Road; REO Trust 2017 RPLL to Mercede Y. Hunter, $226,000.

1962 S Sycamore St.; Thomas F. Le to H&J Real Estate LLC, $314,500.

1641 Wilton Road; Charles F. Griffin to Carolyn T. Reid, $345,000.

POWHATAN

15 acres; Keith J. Peine to Holder Homes LLC, $293,242.

53.47 acres; Terry Marshall Phillips Revocable Trust to Railey Hill Associates LLC, $859,339.

3580 Calvin’s Trail, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kathryn Garrett Heath, $605,950.

2060 Flint Hill Road, Powhatan; A. Christopher Parks to William P. McMahon Jr., $430,000.

3384 Holywell Circle, Powhatan; Derrick J. Whitfield to John P. Stone Jr., $600,000.

2249 Lakeview Drive, Powhatan; Eric Stephen Jones to Reed Elizabeth Dale, $325,000.

3855 Mapuche Trail, Powhatan; Richard Keith Davis to Qinghan Yang, $511,500.

1464 Page Road, Powhatan; Tiffany Wolf to Dale Bennett, $530,000.

1805 Rock Point Drive, Powhatan; David L. Kirtner Sr. to Christopher T. Jones, $779,900.

3300 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Robert Martin Stewart, devisee to Yvonne A. Klich Living Trust, $575,000.

2131 Woodman Oaks Lane, Powhatan; Jennifer Erin Parson, executor to Robert Joseph Newcomb, $255,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

4341 Branchester Parkway, Prince George; Arie G. Ackerman, trustee to Amon J. Gardner Jr., $245,000.

1225 Eagle Place, North Prince George; Marcus T. Chambliss to Robert Premo, $350,000.

613 Hidden Oaks Place, Prince George; Robert M. Farina Jr. to Kathleen M. Ducharme, $310,000.

7117 John Elizabeth Place, Prince George; Deborah P. Morrison, executor to Tony Morris, $240,000.

7971 Leland Drive, Prince George; Michael S. Avery Contractor LLC to Amy L. Lucas, $330,000.

3417 Ontario Drive, Prince George; Devin A. Stillings to Samuel O. Adjei, $276,000.

11637 Red Cedar Drive, Disputanta; Royal E. Turner to Galvin Lamon Banks Sr., $305,000.

10401 Sandy Ridge Road, North Prince George; David B. Banty to Melinda Cox Hodges, $331,000.

15890 Templeton Road, Disputanta; Michael Wyche to Kieva Washington, $285,000.

11004 Whitepine Drive, North Prince George; Christopher Dean Clay to Hope Yvonne Marshall, $269,500.

SUSSEX

15084 Beaver Dam Road, Waverly; Thomas Garrett to Thomas S. Moseley II, $179,000.

Parcel; Grayland Co. LP to Waverly Solar LLC, $272,360.

WILLIAMSBURG

2 Hague Close; Rexford H. Talbert to Ruth Freeman Meyerhoff, $490,000.

Lot 31, Holly Hills Townhomes; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Ingo Huemer, $414,650.