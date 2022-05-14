Property Transfers Published May 14, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

515 N 1st St; Blinn Robert C And Mary Beth to Deloria Donna R And Richard A, $362,000.

1121 N 23rd St; Tucker Warren Geoffrey to Brunson Amy Katherine, $290,000.

321 N 27th St; Nusbaum Christian And to Pittman Douglas Edward And, $515,000.

809 W 28th St; Morris William L and to Cleary Michael W Jr And, $835,000.

602 N 30th St; Mckay John And Lauren to Harrell Jacqueline M And, $350,000.

704 N 33rd St; Xpress Propety Management Llc to Kildahl Ann C, $415,000.

808 W 46th St; Portella Melissa to Roback Catherine Leslie And, $295,000.

508 Arnold Ave; Antonacci Danielle to White Casey, $270,000.

3156 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Riggs Gerald And Kelly, $385,344.

2003 Bailey Ave; Leid Philip Michael to Hoyer Angela Mary, $255,500.

4221 Bathgate Road; Lee Diane T to Ruffin Edwarner, $340,000.

3501 Bittersweet Road; Webster Randy N to Wong Hui Chen, $369,950.

3317 W Broad St; Virginia Paint Realty Co Inc to Ruffin Mill Llc, $765,000.

5024 Caledonia Road; Oconnor Kathleen to Powers Shane And Emily, $370,000.

1 W Cary St; Bsa West Cary Llc to Erona Lake Llc, $3,400,000.

3306 Chapel Dr; Lemus Perez Investment Group to Contreras Aquino Family Llc, $189,000.

1767 Clarkson Road; Tomcliff Development Inc to Pitkin Merieillian, $172,397.

2710 Clifton Ave; Lefleor Jon David to Silva Marilyn Tepal, $190,000.

3336 Cutshaw Ave; Virginia Paint Realty Co Inc to Cutshaw One Llc, $1,535,000.

2206 Dinwiddie Ave; Massflow Investment Llc to Drumwright Joseph William And, $320,000.

1702 Edwards Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.

2317 Fairmount Ave; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Sanders Meaghan L And Matthew S, $322,330.

3421 Frank Road; A Solodar Properties Llc to Diggs Maryanne C And Robert B, $167,000.

1615 Georgia Ave; Todd Amanda to Robinson Britney S, $188,000.

404 E Gladstone Ave; Moore 34 Llc to Ferguson Sara J, $280,000.

4710 W Grace St; Donovan Richard D Trust Trs to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $305,000.

2701 Grayland Ave; 2701 Grayland Avenue Llc to Silva Marilyn Tepal, $265,000.

4632 Grove Ave U1; Decker Anne to Seedlock Walter N And, $168,500.

305 N Hamilton St Ua; Legg Diane M to Lamb Carole P, $253,600.

316 N Harrison St; Morse Margaret A Trustee to Barrows Peter And, $660,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U701; Comer William P to Daniel Marietta P, $375,000.

1117 Hodges Road; Venning Nathaniel to Venning Kevin J And Monica L, $285,000.

1605 Idlewood Ave; Fitzallen Properties Llc to Harrison Jullian, $345,000.

7721 Kenmore Cir; Broga Dean W and Cheryl T to Simons Christopher L And, $520,500.

2215 Keswick Ave; Babendreier Bach to Bady Brittany, $227,000.

4424 Knob Road; Rosic Djuro And Graf Monica to Heatley Susan And, $545,500.

2414 Lancelot Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.

1407 Lenmore St; M And M Capitol Investment Corp to Wickham Scott, $156,500.

1300 Mactavish Ave; Adc Ii Llc to 1300 Mactavish Building Owner, 10800000.

3210 Maplewood Ave; Everett Sadie M to Barnett Christopher A, $257,500.

1706 S Meadow St; Ironwood Investment Group Llc to Andrews Scott, $200,000.

3007 Montrose Ave; Faulkner Ryan N to Anderson Joseph And Rachel, $385,000.

2306 Monument Ave; Battista Joseph V Jr to Ramirez Jason Jesse And, $900,000.

8 N Mulberry St; 8 N Mulberry Llc to Li Ying And Xiezhang And, $525,000.

1806 Newman Road; Kachuba Michael And Mary Ellen to Hawthorne William Spencer, $232,500.

733 Northside Ave; Sierra Grande Investments Inc to 733 Northside Ave Llc, $160,000.

14 Overbrook Road; Foreman Richard Darryl to Kamieniak Jacob and Bezemer A R &, $465,000.

3705 Patterson Ave; Wheat Emma C Irrevocable Trust to Farmer Melissa, $245,000.

814 Pepper Ave; Glisson Susan C to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $375,000.

3216 Q St; Hall Kayla E to Nuss Erin L And Smith Andrew B, $230,000.

16 N Rowland St; Muscarella Richard to Pastore Marshall, $569,000.

2617 Seminary Ave; Howell Ashley V to Mullins Meridith A, $324,950.

5310 Snowden Lane; Tracy Lisa And Matthews Todd to Logan Ryan V, $385,000.

121 Stockton St; Recent Ruins Llc to 104 E 2nd St Llc, $2,024,000.

5312 Sylvan Road; Vidrine James Albert Jr And to England Connor And, $430,000.

5310 Tuckahoe Ave; Steinacker Cordelia S to Anthony Daniel P, $450,000.

3140 Walmsley Blvd; Royal Ventures Llc to Suarez Nerilis, $260,000.

1000 West Ave; Furber Cameron Q to Vogt Sarah G, $919,000.

3116 Windmoor Ct; Carwile Connie to Friday William Bert And, $245,000.

HENRICO

5452 Afton Overlook, Henrico; Capital Grp Pvt Investor Mtg Funding Llc to Medina Besi S Meza, $296,000.

7203 Alycia Ave, Henrico; Howell Alexander to Larson Mary, $262,000.

9605 Asbury Ct, Henrico; Rock Roberta T to La Thanh and Ling Ling Yu, $315,000.

9301 Baffy Ct, Glen Allen; Taylor Chelcie G to Robey Rita C, $159,000.

9470 Barrett Pl, Henrico; Anske Anna Frances to Hairr Nicole and Jordan , $305,000.

2420 Bell Tower Pl, Henrico; Hersh Ric and Dana to Gangavalli Anup K and Whittney Berezo, $925,000.

10217 Berrymeade Ct, Glen Allen; Buckalew Bryan B and Jessica A to Cavender Virginia Louise, $260,000.

5413 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Scott Wendy A to Gordon Caitlin E, $305,000.

11108 Bothwell St, Henrico; Young Jennifer F to Goldin Richard R and Miriam A and Peter J, $500,000.

1933 Brilland Ct, Glen Allen; Highsmith Bailey A to Heritage Title Co Of Virginia Inc Tstee, $308,800.

2941 Broadford Ter, Henrico; Sigler Janice M Trustee to Simpson Joshua L and Samantha , $290,000.

4711 Brydes Ln, Glen Allen; Perem Kollan Kandi Renuka and S Daddala to Metikala Sreenivasulu and Reddy P Soma, $575,000.

2100 Byron St, Henrico; 2100 Byron Llc to Farmer Tenaya Natice , $236,500.

5904 Carrington Green Ct, Glen Allen; Obinna Catherine to Parker Carl T and Mary Lynn D , $660,000.

8112 Cavendish Ln, Henrico; Valentine Joseph and Colette to Brown Loriann Joe and Dwayne Eugene, $330,000.

11320 Chappell Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Baldwin Brennan D and Rachel H to Miller Glen Dale and Wendy Michelle, $578,000.

709 Chiswick Park Rd, Henrico; Plant Christine Kane Trust to Davis Guy A and Rachel O , $750,000.

2605 Coachouse Ln, Henrico; C and Z Enterprises Llc to Thomas Chelsea E, $275,000.

1641 Congressional Ct, Henrico; Fielding Catherine L to Johnson Stephanie F , $216,200.

5307 Coxson Rd, Sandston; Davanzo John P and Marjorie S Trustees to Rrs Properties Llc, $165,000.

4009 Crystalwood Ln, Henrico; Projected Improvements Llc to Matullo Nicholas and Kalynn , $276,550.

2807 Darnell Rd, Henrico; Eph 320 Properties Llc to Young Luke Andrew and Rosemarie Grace, $243,000.

5005 Di’s Cir, Sandston; Dowell Scott L to James Curtis and Wendi D, $398,500.

4932 Dominion Blvd, Glen Allen; Highwoods Services Inc to Sashunya Llc, $327,825.

4908 Dunncroft Ct, Glen Allen; Moore Samuel P and Leah G to Mejia Ruben Javier Arjona and Sara Forcada, $357,000.

9926 Eildonway Pl, Henrico; Carter Timothy W and Jane H to Benwell James N and Clemence L, $815,000.

2302 Essex Rd, Henrico; Bowles Alvin E and Josephine G to Walls Colby Daniel and Emily Anderson, $289,000.

3045 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Mittal Amit and Shikha Gupta, $351,495.

251 Finial Ave, Henrico; Cann Brian Mitchell to Price Elizabeth and Jonathan , $825,000.

1903 Flintwood Dr, Henrico; Lough Mason S and Courtney F to Bauer Christopher M and Beah C , $400,000.

1432 Fortingale Cir, Sandston; Ouios Llc to Freeman Tiffany , $246,000.

7015 W Franklin St, Henrico; Mallonee Gordon L Jr and Fannie Z to Mohrmann John Robert and Payton Mallonee, $397,000.

1615 Glenside Dr, Henrico; Walker English to Mallory Chelsi, $230,000.

2623 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Scott Perry T and Londilia S to Williams Patricia Ann , $290,000.

2800 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Williams Blair L and Kara L Taylor to Stuckey Amanda G, $230,000.

3505 Gwynn’s Pl, Glen Allen; Peranski Virginia A to Purcell Patricia A , $375,000.

12322 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Marzouk Safwat and Carolin , $826,921.

807 Hepler Rd, Henrico; Gurney Ryan Jeffrey to Shokri Brianne N, $460,000.

12600 Hidden Oaks Ln, Henrico; Neale Richard W Iii and Julie C Trustees to Habib Mina A Sr and Mariam L Elyas, $390,000.

404 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; River Forrest Llc to Redmond Sarah Dabney, $445,000.

3001 Huntwick Ct, Henrico; Freeman Robert M Jr to Whyte Anne J , $540,000.

6217 Jeffrey Rd, Henrico; Edmunds Ashley M to Lambert Hunter and Sarah , $430,000.

10 Kambis Dr, Henrico; Corbin Charles W Trustee to Barczac Richard P and Doris L, $319,000.

10901 Kincaid Rd, Glen Allen; Gonzalez Steven and Rebecca Dodd to Gonzalez Alexandra E and E A Ortiz Medrano, $495,000.

2840 Kinvan Rd, Henrico; Patterson Geraldine to Cooper Julia Kaylie, $255,000.

2309 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Antrim Joyce W to Oakes Austin Fugate, $310,000.

7428 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Pancakes Llc to Ogorman Ann M and Thomas C , $219,900.

4751 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Gudipally Pratyusha Reddy and Vinay K R T, $725,145.

5720 Linda Rd, Sandston; Wolpert Tony C to Murphy Justain Lee, $163,200.

10816 Macs Way, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Adachi Valerie K, $562,261.

6017 Mann Ave, Henrico; Simpson Thomas H and Julie C Trustees to Roukous Thomas W and Susan P, $325,000.

2510 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Powitz Timothy A and Mary Margaret, $339,950.

2808 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Edwards Roderick and Gloria, $275,835.

2211 Mendota Dr, Henrico; Phillips Jillian to Houser Patricia Elizabeth, $286,550.

2212 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Tribelli Alexa Zoe to Lou Ming You and Elizabeth Ann Holby, $440,000.

6914 Monument Ave, Henrico; Hanson Brian J and Sara K to Mccoy Kenneth E, $456,000.

2004 Navion St, Henrico; Cadjo Ljubisa to Smitran Mladen, $230,000.

109 New Market Village Pkwy, Henrico; Reed Eric G and Melissa C to Davis Dustin R , $270,000.

1505 Oak Grove Dr, Henrico; Wilson Joseph Ryan to Gokey Joseph F Iii and Elizabeth R, $225,000.

5911 Old Orchard Rd, Henrico; Hicks Charles V Jr and Donna M to Turner-Ezell Janet D , $291,250.

3906 Orion Ct, Henrico; Hamlin Sonja D to Buheller Terry Davis, $252,500.

8421 Pamela Dr, Henrico; Flemmons Sandra J Estate to Abell David W , $245,000.

4550 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kulkarni Sandhya R and Rama M, $669,458.

206 Perth Ln, Sandston; 206 Perth Llc to Amaral Andre Luis Teixeira Avila , $200,000.

408 Portwest Ter, Henrico; Amendola Leonard F and Eloise P to Mclaren Thomas Ian and Dawn Goffinet Marie, $579,000.

9720 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Browne William L and Shawna H to Bretl Ryan Michael , $287,950.

2835 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Stewart Megan L to Randolph Sarah Elizabeth, $242,500.

209 Ralston Rd, Henrico; Jenkins Susan Jester to Beverly Benjamin S and Rebecca A , $619,950.

4305 Redbank Rd, Sandston; Lee Albert E Jr and Cynthia to Owen Antonio Roy, $180,000.

12313 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Pritikin Joshua N and Heera J to Lucid Investments Llc, $224,679.

251 Rocketts Way U409, Henrico; Reichwein Ronald S to Swope Frederick M Iii , $210,000.

5724 Rolling Creek Pl, Glen Allen; Rama Srinivasa Raju Kunaparaju and Sm to Shala Dreni and Florije , $495,000.

312 Running Cedar Ln, Henrico; Countryside Corp to Blue Ridge Custom Homes, $249,500.

201 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Godsey Properties Inc, $264,990.

3920 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Logan Tracee, $295,030.

5732 Shady Mill Way, Glen Allen; Baldwin Jennnifer to Habibulla Khan Rajib Khan and Karishma J S, $531,000.

6981 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson Pamela , $403,910.

4512 Spring Moss Cir, Glen Allen; Fisher Eileen M to Pardis Sawyer, $315,000.

4605 Stockholm Dr, Sandston; Beckelheimer Carl E and Deborah M to Diaz Edgar Soriano, $215,000.

604 Stukeley Ln, Henrico; Kersey Kyara L to Davis Mccoy J Trustee, $165,000.

1005 Telegraph Station Ln, Glen Allen; Parham Gregory to Thomas Shannon A , $309,000.

7200 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Lutzky Ira C and Paula J to Morello Justin and Delaney A , $465,000.

1802 Timbermead Rd, Henrico; Levin Robert H and Sandra to Pinceti Andrea, $479,000.

2106 Turtle Creek Dr U10, Henrico; Ponce Andres Ycaza to Slaughter David E, $215,000.

1574 United Ct, Henrico; Webb Emily V to Buchanan Larry Michael , $245,000.

3818 Village Views Pl, Glen Allen; Glass Terrie L and Carolyn Y Arthur to Rich Deborah L and Michael R , $375,000.

1927 N Washington St, Henrico; Enroughty Diane Carol to Gibson Marc Jr, $200,000.

1710 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Solomon Jane Ward Trust to West Charles O and Mary L Trustees, $215,000.

7704 Willow Leaf Ct, Henrico; Hurst Chad M to Almomani Batoul, $300,000.

324 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Gunn Baron T and Shonda L to Sanchez Tate F and Ruben and Miranda Spencer, $330,000.

5012 Windy Hollow Cir, Glen Allen; Huber Gregory J and Rebecca J to Haba Daniel J and Mallorie M, $677,000.

4623 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Morgan Deborah A, $302,883.

4631 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Moore Ian Thomas and Rachel Yerang Park, $316,363.

1503 Wood Grove Cir, Henrico; Morello Justin and Delaney to Demarco Ronald A and Margaret E, $350,000.

12613 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Munawar Hooria and Ifran Khan, $775,000.

CHESTERFIELD

5419 Alberta Rd, Chesterfield; Shephard Lavon L Jr to Hall Randall S and Lanette R, $295,000.

9062 Amberhill Loop, North Chesterfield; Piedra Joaquin H and Yolanda V to Coats Deseck Tracy L, $328,000.

3650 Applewood Rd, North Chesterfield; Brandau Robert A and Brenda S to Patel Darshitkumar Ashokbhai and Yoginiben Darshit, $215,000.

14224 Ashmill Dr, Midlothian; Hills Katherine P to Allen Kendall L and Allen Lauren D and Allen William B, $406,100.

5933 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Patterson Shanel, $301,480.

6101 Bakers Hill Pl, Chesterfield; Jussen Kerry L to Hp Virginia I Llc, $330,000.

2711 Barrow Pl, Midlothian; Traudt Ryan and Leroy Ryan to Bowen Laura K and Carter B, $765,000.

6325 Bear Trace Way, Moseley; Winfrey Charles Ray to Plaugher Jeremy and Danielle, $738,000.

5536 Belle Pond Dr, North Chesterfield; Scott Crystal L to Evans Brittni, $187,000.

4019 Belspring Rd, Chester; Mauro Lynne D to Corbin Andre and Theresa, $330,000.

6440 Bilberry Aly, Moseley; Glass Roy and Debra Lynn to Brown Ashley E, $315,000.

12971 Blue Stack Ct, Chesterfield; Hudson Joseph G Iii to Hudson Heather Alyssa and Towner Matthew Aaron, $285,000.

6185 Bowline Ln, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes to Hopkins-Haskins Shelby, $258,555.

4449 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Odhiambo Edith A, $299,885.

7108 Branched Antler Ct, Midlothian; Robbins Dennis L and Judy A to Parker Thaddeus Keith, $266,000.

4211 Bridgewood Rd, Midlothian; Goodrow-Almeida Linda to Fuentes Christian and Fuentes Belinda, $202,400.

734 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Bisbee Dolores Wegeiner to Walker Sandra, $182,000.

7306 Buck Rub Ln, Midlothian; Alexander Nicholas to Johnson Dexter M and Rose Shante, $250,000.

2029 Cadillac Trl, North Chesterfield; Wampler Anna M to Fortner-Burton Carolyn Anne and Burton John Miles, $300,000.

12506 Capernwray Ct, Chesterfield; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Blakely Don and Pamela S, $767,883.

6020 Cascade Creek Pl, Chesterfield; Passmore Kenneth R and Debra S to Klinefelter Irene, $442,000.

15520 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Buzby Joseph and Katherine, $426,900.

14206 Charters Bluff Pl, Midlothian; Lohr Cleveland D Iii and J G to Mehler Andrew and Amanda, $535,000.

15607 Chesdin Manor Dr, Chesterfield; Peck Bruce K and Lynda M to Louis Bruce A, $785,000.

3005 Cicero Pkwy, Chester; New Life Capital Inv Llc to Spiker Kelly Lee and Berenice, $248,000.

11456 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Jones Ramona, $242,440.

10631 Clearpoint Dr, Chesterfield; Golden Randall and Laura N to Lowe Andrew, $319,000.

636 Coralberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Zamparello Courtney E to Fox Deborra Diane and Roger, $325,000.

15661 Corte Castle Ter, Chesterfield; Westover Homes Llc to Chamberlain Judy F, $339,900.

18236 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Lowery Joseph Nathaniel Jr and Cleo Knight, $668,902.

3933 Cresthill Rd, Chester; Belzile Beverly B Trust to Gavin Josh and Audrey, $415,000.

10430 Crumpets Ln, North Chesterfield; Lanier Robert C Et Als Trs to Dodson Krista L and Gregory A, $288,000.

13811 Deer Run Ct, Midlothian; Mitchell David Wayne to Coates Hunter, $295,000.

19707 Derrick Ln, South Chesterfield; Hicks Kelsey L to Bruce Jermon M, $225,000.

15012 Dordon Ln, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Hillegass John and Stacy, $674,756.

16007 Drumone Rd, Midlothian; Seibert Jeffrey D and Donna to Kendall Zack Taylor Jr, $745,000.

7406 Dunollie Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Carter Kevin and Dezerai, $625,185.

3000 East Boundary Ter, Midlothian; Jb Associates to Kalco Inc, $700,000.

16007 Edgewood Dr, Chester; Stoots Mason M to Overby Jessica, $170,000.

10501 Elokomin Ave, North Chesterfield; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Joiner Taneisha, $260,000.

1310 Enon Ave, Chester; Underwood Emily G to Blair Hadden, $200,000.

2820 Executive Dr, Chester; Mundy Marvin R and Adalee H to Ford Chamia Anne, $295,950.

6436 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Moye Rjauhn Najm Shabazz and Tara Rashawn, $390,000.

6606 Fieldtan Trl, Moseley; Fegter Michael R and Jodi J to Hawley Toby Scott and Phillips Melissa, $565,000.

1705 Florence Ave, Chester; Caldwell Jeffry Alan to Steward Ryan, $299,000.

9025 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Davis Kevin and Lisa, $600,670.

10209 Francill Ct, North Chesterfield; Talbott Adam A to Lee Benjamin, $226,450.

13819 Gallant Fox Dr, Midlothian; Darrington Robert W and Leslie M to Armentrout Kimberly E, $340,000.

5531 Garden Grove Rd, Chesterfield; Porter Stephen R and Amanda H to Brown Jonathan T, $302,000.

525 Glenmeadow Ter, Midlothian; Wotring Dani C and Depcrynski A to Nora Nicholas James and Megan, $430,000.

9343 Graves Rd, South Chesterfield; Finisecy Brook H and Shawn R W to Childress Dakota Jonathan and Campbell Megan Jean, $431,500.

13521 Greyfield Dr, Chester; James Derrick C to Jonas Shellon M, $345,000.

7500 Hadley Ln, Chesterfield; Karselis Terence C and Judith A to Hill Willie D Iii, $278,000.

13100 Hampton Colony Way, Chesterfield; Hines Garland E Iii and Deana L to Brown Paul Meredith and Michelle Gossinger, $440,000.

15312 Harrow Cir, Chester; NVR Inc to Alvelo Alexis and Yaritza, $357,535.

3901 Hazelnut Branch Rd, Midlothian; Toler David R to Williams Jarrell, $365,000.

13331 Hensley Rd, Midlothian; Ellis Stuart H Jr to Diaz Johanna Alexa and Diaz Contreras Miguel A, $385,000.

10141 Hilltop Farms Dr, Chester; Dickerson Joshua R to Totoritis Kristen L, $235,000.

11100 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian; Rio 17 Hull St Llc to Mdc Coast 12 Llc, $4,525,000.

8349 Hunton Cir, North Chesterfield; Hernandez Roy Aroldo to Chaparro Jessica Dominguez and Gutierrez Gustavo Anaya, $240,000.

7230 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Wynn Queomi Elca Maria and Know William, $416,025.

2030 James Overlook Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Fields Jamie M and Mary M, $523,517.

5307 S Jessup Rd, Chesterfield; Harris Kim D to Calderon Karen Elizabeth, $225,000.

3525 Kendal Crossing Ter, Midlothian; Peterson Lisa to Green Harold Thomas Jr and Alfreda, $600,000.

3134 Kim Dr, North Chesterfield; Payne Enjonee P to Shaikh Imran L and Zeba Z, $191,000.

5419 Koufax Dr, North Chesterfield; Harris Andrea H to Robertson Earl A and Fox Lishonna Mayoka, $270,000.

7500 Lady Blair Ln, North Chesterfield; Heritage Excavating L L C to Vonderheide Hannah E and Rocheal L, $273,400.

2900 Laketree Ct, Chester; Johnson April M and Michael J to Payne Enjonee Patrice and Clark Scott Dee, $340,000.

6912 Laughton Dr, Chesterfield; Lima Carmelo N to Eichelberger Brian and Marilyn, $330,000.

1606 Laurel Top Dr, Midlothian; Swartz David S and Christina F to Gawne Adam Brock and Hillary Meghan Clark, $350,000.

6869 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Kim Steve and Elena, $336,386.

4411 Lingle Ct, North Chesterfield; Lofquist Robert A and M Susan to De La Cruz Regino Diaz, $262,000.

2711 London Park Dr, Midlothian; Wyatt Thomas F and Regis E to Garey Andrew L and Griffiths Rachael, $470,000.

12001 Longtown Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Justus Bradley Michael, $390,674.

1448 Lundy Ter, Midlothian; Qureshi Aamir M and Zareen A to Werenskjold Jack L and Jodee K, $581,000.

2054 Maginoak Ct, North Chesterfield; Williams M P and Garner M F to Wilt Todd Andrew and Jacqueline Yvonne Knight, $365,000.

2316 Magnolia Grove Way, Midlothian; Cobbs H Bruce and Georgia to Staples Jeffry A and Theresa O, $348,000.

7051 Manning Rd, Chesterfield; Flores Odilia to Garrido Victor Manuel Garrido Y and Garrido Ingrid Marisol Garcia, $205,000.

13957 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Johnson Kami Lafawn, $389,015.

4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Winkey Kalisia Ashley, $222,990.

3324 Meadow Oaks Blvd, North Chesterfield; Jones Alexander J to Williams Arthur Robert James and Shada Renee, $320,000.

14227 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Edwards Lauren Elizabeth to Friant Christopher, $399,900.

14351 Midlothian Wood Blvd, Midlothian; Bws Enterprises Llc to Midlothian West Land Investment Llc, $4,517,450.

11230 Mistyhollow Rd, Midlothian; Portillo Monica N to Sydnor Wayne Murray and Rosemarie, $291,000.

5901 Moss Creek Rd, Midlothian; Burns Troy L and Tammy C to Rotante Salvatore and Lisa, $700,000.

14548 Needham Market Rd, Midlothian; Hammond Lorisue R to Davinci Ani Richner and Laura, $405,000.

5602 North Chase Ct, Midlothian; Beaudrias Michael M and E T to Harrod Seth M and Tylar P, $427,500.

20201 Oakland Ave, South Chesterfield; Griffith Amber and Joseph to Carter Shandera, $210,000.

4021 Old Gun Rd East , Midlothian; Stinson Family Llc to Shaw Kevin Mathew and Kristin Sowers, $160,000.

2430 Olde Stone Rd, Midlothian; Price Harold R and Harriet T to Ziadeh Joseph and Aida, $330,000.

13506 Oxley Ct, Chester; Magee Dawn to Toth James J and Katie Hannah and Hannah Judy H, $330,000.

8606 Peach Grove Rd, North Chesterfield; Ramsey David D and Mary S to Chewning Kathleen Frank, $235,500.

3813 Pillow Bluff Ln, North Chesterfield; Coleman Tyrone W to Weideman Jacob and Katherine, $250,000.

3002 Plumtree St, South Chesterfield; Parker Homes Inc to Bailey Michael C, $234,950.

10112 Post Horn Dr, North Chesterfield; Everett Mary Jane to Chilton Roger D, $213,900.

11330 W Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; Viohl Lauren E and Zachary to Johnson Christopher E and La Portia K, $275,000.

3700 Raftersridge Dr, Midlothian; Vencil L Todd and Sarah F to Kozusko Matthew and Hannah, $580,000.

10223 Redbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Antonik Amy M to Mcfadden Colin Andrew and Lazarte Adrianna, $240,000.

10806 Ridgerun Rd, Chesterfield; Warren Michael J and Lindsey B to Alexander Demont and Ashley, $300,000.

2624 Riverboat Cir, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Roane Anthony and Jozelle, $643,810.

4736 Rockfield Rd, North Chesterfield; Carr Cameron R and Sharon M to Cobb Donnie B, $315,000.

5902 Rosebay Forest Pl, Midlothian; Denson Donna C to Jones Kenneth Brent, $375,000.

15519 Saddlebrook Rd, Chesterfield; Richmond Property Buyers Llc to 15519 Saddlebrook Road Llc, $230,500.

10206 Saint Joan Ave, North Chesterfield; Hensel Jordan A and Scott J R to Mitchell Sarah, $265,000.

12301 Sandbag Rd, Midlothian; Dozier Andrew T to Drombetta Lawrence A Iii and Garcia Rena M, $355,000.

10500 Sarata Ln, Chesterfield; Watson Bryce to Huffman Jonathan, $246,000.

9203 Scotts Bluff Ct, Chesterfield; Bournes Dante’e Sr and Bournes Tammy Co-Trustees to Vega Rudalma Mata, $389,340.

14302 Shale Pl, Chester; Bradshaw Steven D and Nedra to Bashikako Ernest, $270,000.

6800 Silliman Dr, Chesterfield; Medlin Christopher Ryan to Carney Kendall, $260,000.

9618 Simonsville Rd, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Taylor Clyde S Ii and Sheena R, $508,610.

14519 Sonnenburg Dr, Chester; Wilmoth Courtney A and Morton C to Hp Virginia I Llc, $275,000.

14 Spinnaker Cove Dr, Midlothian; Smalley Pamela J to Soltesz Michelle M, $265,000.

5707 Springmount Rd, Chesterfield; Jones D E and Johnson-Jones Y L to Sanchez Cesar and Natasha Alzuer, $380,000.

7230 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Fowler Joseph M and Dunbar K L to Tual David J and Shannon M, $470,000.

4519 Starlee Dr, Moseley; Schmidt Mark C to Boyle Brett Owen and Harpster Katherine Anne, $562,000.

5307 Steven Hill Dr, North Chesterfield; Fraser Daryl V to Hickey Colney Devin, $277,000.

3224 Stone Manor Cir, Chester; Bray Gerald F and Candice S K to Adams Holding Llc, $267,000.

15430 Sultree Dr, Midlothian; Landolt Samantha J and Scott P to Grossman Kenneth M and Homza Claire B, $725,000.

2418 Sunset Hills Ter, North Chesterfield; Delvillar Jill Elizabeth to Pirault Mary, $265,000.

1308 Sycamore Square Dr, Midlothian; Bynum Kia S to Kidd Collies Everette Iv, $214,000.

4154 Tanner Slip Cir, Chester; Samuel Alex C and Binthu J G to Parnell Ian Edward and Kathryn Elise, $300,000.

19111 Temple Ave, South Chesterfield; Imc Llc to Williams Shade, $215,000.

17031 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Block Jason A and Stauble John S Jr, $391,455.

4209 Tire Swing Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Mines Nikkyia Lynn and Mines Adriene M, $330,805.

14206 Trailtop Ter, South Chesterfield; Lowe Rebecca L to Pilk Amanda, $230,000.

12412 Trumpington Ct, Chesterfield; Lange Donald J to Bernard Lillian Marie, $429,880.

14005 Twin Cedars Ct, Chester; Reid Matthew B to Runyon Danny G and Karon W, $295,000.

7841 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Thomas Tasha, $290,115.

19619 Walker Ave, South Chesterfield; Collins Katherine M to Tester Cynthia Sue, $236,000.

1331 Walthall Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Bennett Lane Wesley and Kimberly to Henderson James E and Jennifer Mitchell, $460,000.

4329 Watchrun Dr, North Chesterfield; Diaz Elmer A and Ivi C to Velasquez Jose Omar, $215,000.

14807 Waverton Turn , Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc to Bertozzi Nicholas Roger and Lindsey Clark, $670,572.

11433 Westcreek Ct, North Chesterfield; Chalkley Clyde D and Nicole D to Miller Tierney M, $370,000.

2403 Whirland Ct, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Sandridge Mallory Noel and Ashley Hayes, $490,835.

2801 Wicklow Ln, North Chesterfield; Reynolds D D and Kvetensky C J to Huband Michael L, $675,000.

6310 Willow Glen Rd, Midlothian; Driscoll Joseph C and Sue A to Moss David G, $520,000.

5407 Windy Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Hoffman Frederick A and Rowe K to Alnasser Raed F, $350,000.

15507 Wolfboro Rd, Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Venkata Bhumireddy Papireddy and Danamraj Swathi, $441,255.

1239 Woodcroft Rd, North Chesterfield; Woodcroft Road Llc to O’neill Taylor Anne, $245,000.

1015 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Racenberg Jan and Marianne, $392,100.

17717 Wynstone Park Ln, Moseley; Klahn Joanna Dawn to Datta Swarnava and Majumdar Trina Datta, 370000.

HANOVER

10 acres; Villas at Cool Springs LLC to Windswept Development LLC, $1,500,000.

9012 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Melanie Jean Koz, $446,575.

13580 Ashland Road, Ashland; James W. Ayers, trustee to Jeffrey Sears, $210,000.

15451 Beaver Den Lane, Beaverdam; David W. Spangler to William L. West, $507,500.

9017 Brevet Lane, Mechanicsville; Saul Medrano to Dadali Rasooli, $382,000.

7030 Catwalk Court, Mechanicsville; Commonwealth Resources LLC to Robert Terry Moore, $300,000.

7193 Civil Road, Mechanicsville; Kathryn E. Lewis to Shirley Katherine Bridges, $210,000.

11419 Colwick Trace, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Harry Keener, $653,984.

13197 Depot Road, Hanover; Linda T. Wickham to Lindsey Cox, $170,000.

7275 Edgeworth Lane, Mechanicsville; Andre Beaulieu to Lauren N. Barrett, $262,000.

9208 Fair Hill Place, Mechanicsville; John J. Leber to Randall Sizemore, $390,000.

10322 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Walter E. Griffith, $441,000.

9109 Fenshaw Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sarah Hewitt Hall, $497,325.

6414 Garden Acre Court, Mechanicsville; Dustin W. Robbins to Delita Ashton, $375,000.

13221 Greenwood Church Road, Glen Allen; Gustavus R. McCracken to Brett C. Kody, $950,000.

7319 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Richard A. Finch to Lesley Ann Galarneau, $183,916.

11136 Holly Berry Road, Ashland; Elizabeth Ann Worley to Justina Michels, $290,000.

9244 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to William Patrick Davis, $501,500.

12009 Kenton Ridge Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kimberly T. Edwards, $560,941.

221 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Joshua A. Pakula to Julian J. Newsome, $413,000.

Lot 1, North Carter Road; Ashland Hospitality LLC to DEVDIP LLC, $2,000,000.

Lot 14, Block B, Laurel Grove Estates; Mary Frances Richardson to Milepost 64 LLC, $210,000.

Lot 2, Riva Ridge; Blue Ridge Development LLC to Shurm Construction Inc., $168,500.

Lot 3, Block A, Section 2, Berkeley Forest; Rick J. Chapman to 9178 Ruth Wood Court LLC, $400,100.

Lot 51, Henry Clay Heights; Gregory Snyder to Scott A. Pickering, $228,000.

Lot 83, Winding Brook Townhomes; NVR Inc. to Randeep R. Singh, $299,990.

8116 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Michael Joseph Halstead, $492,520.

702 Maple St., Ashland; Zachary T. Miller to Jennifer Hall, $360,000.

7077 Mill Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Michael Meade to Matthew D. Bradley, $282,000.

9405 Nolandwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Scott E. Parsons to Michael E. Glenn, $490,000.

7627 Old Track Lane, Mechanicsville; Helen Sue Whitman to Russell Kyle Wright, $350,000.

Parcel; North Lake II LLC to Matan Northlake II Industrial LLC, $4,500,000.

8080 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; John L. Michalik, trustee to Michael M. Powell, $470,000.

9973 Puddle Duck, Mechanicsville; Marianne Minton to Craig Miller, $489,950.

14343 Riverside Drive, Ashland; Joseph E. Monroe Jr., successor trustee to Marshall G. Massenberg, $380,000.

8010 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Merry Anne Grimmett to Lilia Toms, $365,000.

Section 1, Prospect Tract; Shannon Pritchard to Borhan Gali Tealakh, $155,000.

6771 Ships Lane, Mechanicsville; Waheeda Wardak to Andrew P. Tarbox, $319,250.

8296 Southern Watch Place, Mechanicsville; Caleb S. Phipps to Devin Donald Murray, $320,000.

10521 Stoney Bluff Drive, Unit 411, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Mary Boyd Monfalcone, $316,000.

128 Sunny Drive, Ashland; Hanover Properties LLC to Elide Maria Islas, $29,500.

8147 Tiffany Lane, Mechanicsville; Mark R. Snyder to Alex B. Brown, $298,500.

9442 Valeview Place, Mechanicsville; Raymond Walter Spiers to John R. Butler, $375,000.

9047 Williamsville Road, Mechanicsville; Joan M. Whitlock to Brenda H. Townsend, $310,000.

7059 Winding Woods Road, Mechanicsville; Laura E. Garrett to Kevin P. Blamy, $575,000.

AMELIA

2 parcels; Thomas E. Winfree to Brian J. Waggoner, $335,000.

16520 Church St., Amelia Court House; Gary P. Bennett to Michael J. O’Rourke, $635,000.

12001 N Lodore Road, Amelia Court House; Santino A. Tucci to Kenneth E. Moore, $319,000.

CHARLES CITY

Lot; Douglas H. Smith to John E. Dooley, $490,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

2316 Boulevard; Terrace Properties Llc, to Colonial 21, Inc, $171,000.

4701 Conduit Rd; Patel, Madhusdan M to Mcclelland, David John, $269,000.

1002 Forest View Dr; Ankabrandt, Lori E to Hatten, Christy M., $242,000.

709 Keswick Rd; Woody, Cara M. to Landis Sr., John W., $236,000.

2506 Pin Oak Ct; Tuck, Stephen W to Omerovic, Emir, $185,000.

2524 White Oak Ct; Murphy, Amanda Blair to Williams, Carrie Rene, $192,000.

CUMBERLAND

65.41 acres; Sarina E. Lewis to Jenkins Church Properties LLC, $250,000.

67 Mahan Road, Farmville; Jay W. Whited to Heather Dawn Groff, $195,000.

DINWIDDIE

16655 Bobcat Road, Sutherland; Ashley L. Magee to Robin V. Myrick, $324,900.

23515 Dabney Mill Road, North Dinwiddie; Edwin R. Mills to Brook H. Finisecy, $242,500.

18500 Lakewood Drive, Dinwiddie; Lois Ann Banner, trustee to Quettara Drayton, $350,000.

Lot 9, Block H, Section 2, Virginia Hills; David L. Snead to Charles H. Roberson, $150,000.

19821 River Road, Sutherland; Scott D. Nunnally to Jason W. Howell, $310,000.

8920 Turkey Run Drive, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to David A. Bullock Sr., $389,439.

GOOCHLAND

2.95 acres; Larry E. Revercomb to Debra Bias, $169,850.

4004 Beech Tree Drive, Gum Spring; Nancy Smith Nero to Rodney Lee Parrish, $188,000.

888 Kempston Lane, Manakin Sabot; Arthur F. Markey, trustee to Anthony Weite Ho, $880,000.

Lot 7, Ashwoods; Judith Mucha, successor trustee to 485 Ada Ash Lane Series, $650,000.

902 Newsome Court, Goochland; Kenneth Young to William Alton Beatley III, $370,000.

1646 Ragland Road, Goochland; CMH Homes Inc. to Jeremy Krause, $325,056.

565 Rochelle Road, Richmond; Rolfe H. Shiflett to Emily Webb, $300,000.

1990 Strawberry Run, Crozier; Robert Allen Hammond to James Fletcher Hamblen, $501,000.

12036 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Robin L. Warter, $444,900.

7056 Washbrook Terrace, Glen Allen; Armando J. Deleon to Thomas Fountaine, $475,000.

HOPEWELL

301 Beacon Ridge Drive, Unit 303; Robert E. Baxter to Kathleen McNeely, $165,500.

3802 Jamestown Drive; Johnique S. Bowers to Michael Spears, $260,100.

Lots 20-23 and part of Lot 19, Block 26, Day ; Kerwin Opportunity Properties LLC to Mae’s Learning Academy, $190,000.

1910 River Ridge Place; Michael Perrotta to James Hodges, $295,000.

JAMES CITY

3401 Allium Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Max A. Krusinksi, $380,600.

2861 Bennets Pond Road, Williamsburg; Mansour T. Zadeh to Ross R. Robinson, $765,000.

4809 Bristol Circle, Williamsburg; Xavier Bernard Tuggle to Christopher Ryan Beardsley, $350,000.

105 Col. Frederick Jones, Williamsburg; James R. Henry to David Derek Aday, $600,000.

3841 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Daniel A. Kinley to Johnathan Ryan, $240,000.

1704 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; Thomas M. Ridpath, trustee to Lois Jean Priest, $213,000.

112 Ewell Place, Williamsburg; Rob Passanita to Calvin Scarborough Jr., $490,000.

8609 Fielding Circle, Toano; Logan S. Hirsh to Eric R. Peltz, $375,000.

3422 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Parker Brown, $308,955.

4016 Galverneck, Williamsburg; Donald C. Harwick to Hiram D. Simkins, $680,000.

7218 Hampton Drive, Lanexa; Meredith Etta Shirley to Daniel F. Weed, $195,000.

2808 Hidden Lake Drive, Williamsburg; Jeffrey H. Smethurst to Bryan W. Moyer, $360,000.

2048 Horne’s Lake Road, Williamsburg; Francis J. Simal Jr., administrator to John Dumoulin, $865,000.

109 John Fowler, Williamsburg; Alexander Nikolay Starodub to Ivan Alexander Alger, $800,000.

3005 Knott Place, Williamsburg; Sean M. MacDonald to Kathryn L. Hartzog, $261,900.

2102 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Christina R. Douglas to Sean C. Kern, $15,900.

Lot 13, Ford’s Colony; Nikolas Jellenek to Black Tip Associates LLC, $475,000.

Lot 312, Archers Mead; James Richard Russo, executor to Kevin Peter Haslag, $357,000.

Lots 106 and 107, Poplar Hall Plantation; Sherri Nicole Simons to Ciera Shikarri Fauntleroy, $290,000.

112 Mathews Grant, Williamsburg; Jeffrey Covington to Barry D. McKnight, $424,999.

105 Mid Ocean, Williamsburg; Robert T. McKenna to Kelly B. Chase, $660,000.

109 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Thomas H. MacDonnell to Tracie Carter Thomas, $220,000.

9433 Ottaway Court, Toano; Kevin C. Henderson Sr. to Brock Dehlin, $585,000.

105 Pelham’s Ordinary, Williamsburg; Nancy G. Wulfers, trustee to Thomas Wimer, $177,900.

709 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Catherine Belanger to Riley Egan, $235,000.

4743 Revolutionary Way, Williamsburg; Jordan T. Stehle to Jessica Brianne Peters, $255,000.

141 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; Irene M. Esteves to Edward T. Jordan, $1,595,000.

5218 Rollison Drive, Williamsburg; James Francis Ryan, trustee to Christopher J. Dewitt, $683,501.

308 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; David M. Carpenter to Robert Burgin, $187,000.

35 Spring East, Williamsburg; Eileen M. Demari to Diana Y. Graves, $178,000.

2508 Swilkens Bridge, Williamsburg; Oh Kyng Kowun to David M. Baldwin, $220,000.

4600 Town Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Kathleen Mack King to Juan A. Villarraga, $417,000.

105 Waters Edge Drive, Williamsburg; Vikki Wilson, devisee to Kimbelry Dawn Mills, $380,000.

4700 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Edward F. Kenney Jr., trustee to Mark F. Peterson, $425,000.

6 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Richard G. Murphy to Shelly R. Millard, successor trustee, $500,000.

4115 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Jay L. Keith to Deette Lynn Amspaugh, $535,000.

KING AND QUEEN

36 acres; David Michael Hayden to Richard Gutierrez, $470,000.

KING WILLIAM

72 Abingdon Lane, King William; Nathaniel McLaughlin to Jose Zurita, $289,000.

1393 Cummins Road, Aylett; Larry E. Miller to Shirley W. Clement, $289,000.

139 Hickory Woods Road, Aylett; M. Powell Eric to William R. Allen, $246,000.

Lot 1, Chocktaw Ridge; Edward L. Hester Jr. to Curtis S. Mason Jr., $269,950.

13034 Mount Olive Cohoke Road, West Point; Grace Kelley to Paul M. Gori, $355,000.

840 Upshaw Road, Aylett; Justin M. Call to Carolyn P. Worden, $250,000.

NEW KENT

74.27 acres; Mona L. Cheeks to Jonathan C. Kinney trustee, $950,000.

11450 Brickshire Park, Providence Forge; Stephen E. Dubosky, trustee to Judith A. Oltermann, $685,000.

8555 Crestwike Land, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Predist R. Walker Jr., $282,708.

7851 Faison Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Kobe Ruston, $339,990.

8411 N Henpeck Road, Quinton; Melvin H. Belcher to Michael R. Bryant, $30,500.

3670 Kingsfield Road, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to India Martin, $255,990.

Lots, Brickshire; Epstein Corp. to Shurm Construction Inc., $318,000.

11441 Oakbow Court, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Donia Anglin, $348,255.

10240 Old Quarter Land, New Kent; Karl W. Sommer IV to Marta Mata, $300,000.

5858 Pilmour Drive, Providence Forge; Jennifer Orange to Lance Sollars, $310,000.

8525 Sparks Court, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Kelly M. Ennis, $350,911.

11671 Tyshire Terrace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Robert Lewis Hummel III, $477,028.

10842 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; Katherine Flores to Amanda B. Pribble, $320,000.

PETERSBURG

607-703 Commerce St.; Tri-City Commerce St. LLC to Commerce Street Apartments LLC, $5,108,108.

228 High St.; Josh Randall Martin to Marc A. Karles, $230,000.

1708 Pender Ave.; Ronald E. Flock Jr. to Jonquell Lavell Pegram, $186,000.

1711 West Lane; Lateisha Q. Morgan to Michelle Andrea Walcott, $190,000.

POWHATAN

4.5 acres; Shirley & Martha Reynolds Living Trust to Michael B. Gregory, $185,000.

472 Bel Bridge Circle, Midlothian; James T. Earwood Jr. to Robert Bruce Colhoun, $725,000.

5954 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; New Way Holdings LLC to Aaron B. Copenhaver, $434,407.

3032 Genito Road, Powhatan; Michael G. Hubbell Jr. to Emily Mann Leichter, $650,000.

2232 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Banford D. Sturgill Jr. to Samantha T. Anderson, $279,900.

Lot 8, Section 2, Aston; McClure Family Realty LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $566,000.

1570 Ole Bert Drive, Powhatan; Dean T. Patrick to Paul Schutte, $589,950.

1559 Running Fox Drive, Powhatan; Justin Loehlein to William P. Inskeep, $505,000.

16713 Tulip Hill Court, Midlothian; Huguenot Woods LLC to Andrew R. Friend, $269,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

7321 Brandon Lane, Prince George; Christopher W. Ramos to Henry L. Vallejo-Sanchez, $285,000.

1700 Coggins Point Road, North Prince George; Stephen L. Pettler to Lee Joseph Bujakowski, $705,000.

6968 Fox Drive, Prince George; Ross Koenig to Bruce Proctor Jr., $245,000.

Lot 5, Section 2, Baxter Ridge; Tammy K. Tonic to Jean Paul Villaneuva Lopez, $325,000.

Parcel; James C. Justice Companies Inc. to Flowerdew Properties LLC, $7,995,000.

2700 River Run Road, Prince George; James R. Jones to James Ryan Jones, $608,250.

11501 Walton Lake Road, Disputanta; Richard L. Collins Jr. to Krystal L. Yourkovich III, $235,000.

SUSSEX

501 Jasper Lane, Waverly; Douglas A. Chesson, trustee to Randell D. Beale, $225,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

524 S England St.; Clifford R. Lewis, trustee to William A. Owen III, trustee, $410,000.

308 Page St.; David Kurt Koch to Jill Siebels, $420,000.