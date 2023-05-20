The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

611 W 19th St; Daves-Michaud Sara L to Brown Thomas and Katherine, $467,000.

1117 N 23rd St; Daniel Ambrosio S Ii to Boedecker Robin A And, $340,000.

716 N 27th St; Bauschard Michael J and to Strunk Kamden K And, $405,000.

1726 N 28th St; Aramin Real Estate Llc to James Morlan And, $227,000.

707 N 31st St; West Christine to C and M Properties Richmond Llc, $210,000.

713 N 35th St; Kilpatrick Caitlin and to Walton Jessica L, $360,000.

3223 3rd Ave; Boyd Earnest S Iii to Singleton Dashod And, $220,000.

2010 5th Ave; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Highsmith Sonya A, $200,000.

3008 Alpine Ave; Central Investing Llc to Wilson Travis D and James Emma, $240,000.

510 Bethany Dr; Garstka Alan Edward to Demaria Benjamin D And, $330,000.

3723 Bonmark Dr; Motta Home Renovations Llc to Delcid Orlin R Leiva, $285,000.

3214 Broad Rock Blvd; Haugh Kevin H to Alvarado Geraldo Alvarado And, $200,000.

5102 Campbell Ave; Integral Properties Llc to Alford Kathleen, $215,000.

1805 W Cary St; Osc Development Llc to 1805 W Cary Street Llc, $425,000.

3510 Castlewood Road; 3510 Castlewood Trust to Johnson Jessica, $230,000.

1507 Claiborne St; Smith Michael to Rogers Amy, $250,000.

1643 Commerce Road; Quarles Petroleum Inc to Alpha Portfolio Owner Llc, $3,066,043.

2900 Decatur St; 2900 Decatur Llc to Boone Delila Niccora, $228,000.

1002 Edgehill Road; Carter Debra A to Roper Glover Holdings Llc, $222,000.

8918 Elm Road; Neal Stacie C to Smith Allison Marie, $385,000.

4305 Fitzhugh Ave; Fiala Jerry R and Caramella Anne to Johnson Matthew And, $630,000.

2923 Floyd Ave U3b; O’mallon Allison to Conrad Garey Scott, $205,500.

4105 W Franklin St; Lester Lee G and Nancy S to Fisher John Mathews And, $930,000.

1805 Georgia Ave; Woody Debra R to Torres Jaime Edoardo Coello And, $280,000.

1841 W Grace St; Macdonald Keith and to Grace Allen Ventures Llc, $610,000.

1920 Greenwood Ave; W B B Homes Llc to Bland Landon C and Stephanie, $408,000.

3432 Grove Ave; Guerette Roberta L to Harvey Timothy Eric And, $425,000.

19 Hampton Commons Ter; Branch Carlisle Morrissett and to Zakaib Jill A and Edward A, $550,000.

6511 Hanover Ave; Wagner Seth E and to Jenkins Christopher R, $650,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U903; Metzger Joseph C Ii to Roj 903 Llc, $340,000.

1207 Hodges Road; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Watkins Lorenzo R and Sarah E, $308,000.

109 Kennondale Lane; Navas Helen L Trustee to Gray Alexander and Shauna, $900,000.

5104 King William Road; Shaeffer Margaret J to Engler Caroline R and Kyle J, $616,000.

1624 Lakeview Ave; Getahun Simon and to Urenda Timothy D and Anne C, $347,500.

3901 Larchmont Lane; Blue Crane Holdings Llc to Hooker Sean W And, $235,000.

417 Libbie Ave; Libbie Associates Llc to Ugl Libbie Llc, $3,500,000.

705 Maggie Walker Ave; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Professional Homes Llc, $152,000.

211 Maury St; Third Generation L P to Alpha Portfolio Owner Llc, $1,136,957.

5249 Media Road; Smith Jeffry Dale to Fitzgerald Ryan P, $267,500.

2917 Moss Side Ave; Jones Moses P and Shirley M to Prince Flooring Llc, $212,000.

2622 Northumberland Ave; Parker Valerie D and to Jas Holdings Llc, $180,000.

904 Old Denny St; Temple Wayne and Brenda D to Serene Properties Llc, $205,000.

2120 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Smith Michael S, $415,915.

5104 Park Ave; Garnett Lockett W and Amanda L to Haynos Ann Frances And, $546,000.

3320 Patterson Ave; Lambert Andrew P and to Bohan Allison M, $650,000.

608 Pollock St; Allen Virginia B to 608 Pollock Llc, $150,000.

2608 Q St; Carter Richard and Juanita to Professional Homes Llc, $160,000.

3403 S St; Hayes Melvin R to Wood Jeana, $165,000.

4533 E Seminary Ave; Gallo Mary Edith to Moyer Kardos Sam Frances And, $400,000.

12 N Sheppard St; Mcguire Dennis L and Norma J to Miller Jared And, $475,000.

2223 Stuart Ave; Farina Alexander Bavier and to Ogrady Grace, $789,000.

3107 Sunset Ave; Tinsley Thomas J and to Scharf Jeffrey and Amy, $1,100,000.

5113 Warwick Road; Jones Asja Swan to Watkins Tanya C, $275,000.

2700 E Weyburn Road; Voris Zachary Leighton and to Miller John E Sr And, $350,500.

2113 Wright Ave; Mccartney Randy and Angel to Sandoval Margaret Donado And, $220,000.

HENRICO

4309 2nd St, Henrico; J&a Homes Llc to Crumm Dewanda Smith, $195,000.

1926 Airy Cir, Henrico; Wagner David Scott and Tyra Jones to Lowther James O Iii, $205,000.

4505 Argonne Ct, Glen Allen; Moughraby Raif J to Johnston James M and Sonya, $333,500.

5709 Averys Ct, Glen Allen; Rangan Nanda K and Rajeswari Trustees to Mahaseth Maheshwar and Rabita Dugu, $890,000.

2905 Battery Ave, Henrico; Kunnen Renee T and David R to Marker Michael C and Audrey H Dittman, $335,000.

10617 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Vajja Harish B to Ranbhare Vaibhav Vaman and Vaibhavi V, $500,000.

5408 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Hermitage Ventures Llc to Eleanor Llc, $155,000.

6013 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Osborn Robert D &h Delight to Lewis Bikell and Sheena, $380,000.

3021 Bretton Ln, Glen Allen; Newman Robert Ferrell to Collins Christopher M and Stephanie M, $410,000.

3319 Britton Rd, Henrico; Robertson William G Jr and Steven Lohman to Coor John G, $217,500.

5911 Brookfield Rd, Henrico; Van Harn Veronica to Weaving Run Llc, $180,000.

2314 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Ziegler Mark A and Karl R to Gerard Jonathan A and Karen L, $405,000.

1306 Camden Dr, Henrico; Heyman John R and Stacie B to Hepner Justin, $452,600.

1703 Careybrook Dr, Henrico; Taylor Courtney S Trustee to Ribeiro Valdeci, $260,000.

108 Casey Meadows Pl, Sandston; Rodgers Donald E to Majors Branford Gene Jr, $417,817.

5910 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; West Willie Layne Estate to Complete Home Design Llc, $192,600.

10729 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Rogers William J and Nancy L Trustees, $541,310.

3900 Clarendon Crescent Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Kersey Paul Fairfax and Ernestine, $544,925.

3824 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Blackmond Sabrie, $426,945.

3606 Cole’s Point Way, Glen Allen; Patenaude Kathleen E to Hinson Gary S and Margaret C, $488,000.

10103 Contessa Dr, Glen Allen; Limbaugh Dean D and Grace Trustees to Redford Shannon R and Richard C, $410,000.

2803 Cottage Cove Dr, Henrico; Gelem Adi and Stephanie to Coleman Bernhardt A and Stephanie Jabaley, $732,000.

7 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Manz Anthony Charles to Mills Monica, $260,000.

2211 Delrio Dr, Henrico; Brown Juanita Thornton to Safeguard Misty Realty Group Llc, $176,460.

803 Dirk Dr, Henrico; Cummings Frank E and Janice to Pope Lawrence Jr, $275,000.

11409 Dublin Rd, Glen Allen; Rao Swapna Seelam Narsing and S Mulamalla to Gilani Zeeshan and Janie Jeffers, $626,000.

2908 Eagle Trace Ter, Henrico; Waller William L Jr Trustee to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $179,000.

3424 Edwardsville Dr, Glen Allen; Kronenberg Philip S and R G Loeffler Trust to Crouch Clara J, $465,000.

621 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Chopra Abhishek and Samitakumari Chouhan, $376,447.

1015 Ethelwood Rd, Glen Allen; Mejia Rafael A and Wesley A Smith to Musu Property Investments Llc, $225,000.

3844 Flat Field Ter, Henrico; Villatoro Groupp Llc to Nair Sithara Shylaja and James E Scates, $280,000.

1500 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Keator Justin P and Ryan V Quevedo to Reddy Sean, $256,000.

801 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Yeary Harold T Trust to Springtimes Llc, $275,000.

6308 W Franklin St, Henrico; Hazzard Matthew P to Antonelli Thomas G and Kelsey E Charest, $479,250.

800 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Blinn Nathan M and Andrea Valdes to Wang Guodong, $850,000.

12448 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; Meyer Todd Alan to Hassan Anam and Farrukh Abbas, $570,000.

4701 Greenbrooke Dr, Glen Allen; Ireland Jonathan R and Annette M to Sarwar Fazle K and Nazneen A, $615,000.

8251 Greystone West Cir, Henrico; Barney Gillian K and Katherine C Kane to Kalbfleisch John D and Catherine Sharon, $415,000.

10862 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Woolfolk Renee Gisel, $589,847.

10211 Heritage Ln, Glen Allen; Johnson Richard B and S to Boles Hany N and Mariam A Atta, $385,750.

7717 Hungary Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Lee Douglas M and Rosa N to Gallagher Brian and Jennifer, $330,000.

10417 Huntsmoor Dr, Henrico; Perrin Paul B and April Auger to Thompson Jake and Michaela, $510,000.

5317 Jennifer Pond Way, Henrico; Roach Chris E to Herrera Danny Alexander and Jessica Grove, $350,000.

7710 Ketelby Rd, Henrico; M and S Investment Holdings Llc to Mason Pamela A, $350,000.

4354 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Tawney Jordan Belle, $292,580.

2200 E Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Cot J Properties Llc to Indelicato Joseph T Trustee, $2,524,455.

5803 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; 5805 Lakeside Ventures Llc to Rodrigues Jenevive I, $427,000.

11205 W Langham Ct, Henrico; Ragsdale Julian H Iv and Kelsy L to Burkard Sven and Teresa, $525,000.

2308 Lawnmeadow Dr, Henrico; Colvin Eric and Nana Wang to Such Nicholas G and Lilian M, $432,000.

2242 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Zamborsky Daniel R and Margaret A, $336,666.

2702 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Miller Carolyn, $350,000.

2306 Littlefox Dr, Henrico; Proffitt Erin B to Gilley Jeffery Lauer and Jaclyn Boehling, $485,000.

600 Luther Rd, Henrico; Hackler Bettye H Estate to Thorn Chok, $230,000.

9235 Magellan Pkwy Ua, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Jackson Kia, $308,571.

9377 Man-O-War Ct U0910, Glen Allen; Grubb Shannon R to Kellenberger Joseph and Genevieve, $200,000.

11800 Marquis Ter, Henrico; Pitt William S Jr and Faye G to Dawson Rasa, $420,000.

711 Mccormick Farm Dr Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Vyas Bhavin and Sweety, $324,271.

1404 Midage Ln, Henrico; Flippen Barbara T and Danie M Taylor Et Al to Jones Bryan Alexander and Rochelle Beale, $285,000.

6417 Millhiser Ave, Henrico; Jordan Abigail L to Wallace Annmarie and Maurice Tyrone Smith, $365,000.

6305 Monument Ave, Henrico; Snook Carolyn A to Veltman Patrick Gilbert Iii, $485,000.

905 Morattico Cir, Glen Allen; Mcknight Margo to Slagle Bryan S and Dawn W, $492,000.

350 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; Dowell Scott Lawson to Hall Janet, $175,000.

4105 New Hermitage Dr, Henrico; Asare-Budu Eric and Marian Horla Dei-Tutu to Toles Antonia L and Jermaine S, $327,500.

605 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Morrissey Joseph D to Dinh Vu Duy, $253,500.

2806 Oak Point Ln, Henrico; Luppens Daniel P and Alejandra to Breslin Peter and Inna Garber, $1,095,000.

1676 Old Kingsland Rd, Henrico; Haislip Marvin W and C E to Moriarity Charlene D and Michael J, $440,000.

5306 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Gilbert Jerome Anderson and Leigh Smith, $551,457.

5304 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Cottone Maria, $502,951.

9107 Olde Hartley Dr, Glen Allen; Smith W Mark and Ellen C to Liu Alice and Matthew West, $679,950.

5952 Park Forest Ln, Glen Allen; Ohman Edward A to Strohl David Ashley and Lauren M Phypers, $530,000.

1115 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; Medlin Brett to Minneker Michelle and Nancy L Mclaughlin, $240,000.

1600 Poplar Stand Ct, Henrico; Crabbe Jeff to Duerksen Ellen E Trustee, $385,000.

10136 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Crawford Monica Alois to Semple Monique, $237,000.

2203 Raymond Ave, Henrico; Ratliff Renae Clifton to Weakley Zachary and Carolyn, $318,000.

408 Renee Ct, Henrico; Winters Albert E Jr and Deborah T to Brooks Jovon C, $280,000.

13001 Ridgemere Ct, Henrico; Clark Bentley R and Alissa O to Guthrie Robert Cameron and Rebecca Catoe, $470,000.

1838 Rolfe Way, Henrico; Drumheller Kathleen M Trustee to Gerrick Louis and Seana Sears, $590,000.

6 Runswick Dr, Henrico; Layton Timothy J and Suly S Salazar to Earle Laura and Michael David, $920,000.

4901 Saddleridge Ct, Glen Allen; Thomas Vijay M and Cicili M to Jackson Benjamin Keith and Kimberly Ann, $725,100.

230 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Wasike Carlton, $240,589.

4903 Sanburne Pkwy, Sandston; Mondoux Christopher J and E to Bullock Darryl and Alexis Avery, $265,000.

10514 Servo Dr, Glen Allen; Angarita Jessica L and Rene J A Aguillon to Bennett Joshua R and Jasmin J, $550,011.

130 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Anderson Catherine Fowler and Joseph Iii to Goji Properties Inc, $447,000.

9617 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; Howard Jeffery T and Karen G to Witt Ryan James and Elizabeth Margaret, $465,000.

11025 Springfield Ct, Glen Allen; Kagel Michael W and Ktina M to Saeed Muazzam S and Rubina W, $381,000.

7615 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Pinnacle Properties Llc to Wokovu Llc, $440,000.

9302 Stone Meadow Dr, Henrico; Eshbaugh Betty S to Jones Rodney Madison, $250,000.

7904 Stuart Hall Rd, Henrico; Boteler Kevin C and Cheryl B and J M Bodkin to Harrison Mitchell L and Carla R, $405,000.

7912 Sycamore Ln, Henrico; Marshall Ronald E and Debbie M Agnew Et Al to Rva Rental Group Llc, $209,333.

244 Taraby Dr, Sandston; Tate Gia Sumerlin to Mason Wayne and Carolyn, $326,050.

9611 Timber Pass, Glen Allen; Matthews James R and Virginia L to Singh Bir, $264,000.

115 Township Blvd, Henrico; Cormier Camesha Ashley to Smith Brayanna and Jaren Jones, $270,000.

11900 Turning Branch Rd, Glen Allen; Mizhir Gary and Laura to Fortuna Thomas C and Richa Y, $811,000.

9003 Tweed Rd, Henrico; Smith Christopher D and Christina Nichole to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $350,000.

2308 Waldo Ln, Henrico; Mangum Andrew D and Alison A Ryan to Nguyen Nhat and Hung Huy Tran, $220,000.

3812 Wellesley Terrace Cir, Henrico; Shea Deborah L to Olcheski Laura R, $500,000.

5532 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Richards Alexis H, $328,246.

2623 Wetherburn Ct, Henrico; Harwood Cornelia Mitchell to Putinas Armandas, $291,000.

9013 Willowbrook Dr, Henrico; Spera Charles and Miranda to Taulbee Jeffrey and Lauren Earp, $345,000.

5527 Wintercreek Dr, Glen Allen; Rothermel Michael J and K M to Church Eric B and Jessica H, $537,500.

5515 Woodrow Ter, Henrico; Willowcrest Llc to Efird Mary L, $275,000.

5019 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Mccutcheon Maureen M to Mccarrell Mathew S, $425,000.

CHESTERFIELD

13106 Abbeydale Dr, Chester; Desveauz Eric W to Cooper Lashuanda Cherese, $373,000.

5201 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; Austin Woods Development Co to NVR Inc, $327,150.

2400 Aldridge Ave, South Chesterfield; West Ramona Joy Thornton to Manfield William and Christina, $212,000.

12024 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Williams Brent, $513,545.

8206 Amara Ct, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Brown Michael Augustus, $679,565.

16612 Amherst Oak Ln, South Chesterfield; Billings Clinton L Et Al to Wells Christina J, $245,000.

3743 Argent Ln, North Chesterfield; Moran Daniel L and Erin C to Swaray Abdullah and Sackor Fanta, $500,000.

8724 Bailey Hill Rd, Midlothian; Crawford Laban T Jr and Erin to Cross Joseph M and Alyssa Bailey, $526,000.

4919 Baxter Bridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Hubbard Brittany and Marshall to Fuentes Wilfredo and Lopez Sandra O Lagos, $435,000.

15301 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Payne James F Jr and Barbara M to Canada Daniel Austin and Otto Lindsey Sage, $350,000.

12027 Beaver Spring Ct, Midlothian; Jones Clayton J to Fountain Joseph Andrew and Fountain Ruby L and Vines Ldevia L, $420,000.

3906 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corporation to Williams Sabrina Kimberly and Marc Benjamin, $822,736.

1601 Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Coons G Dallas Estate to 1701 Bermuda Property Owner Llc, $650,000.

2306 Birnam Woods Ter, Midlothian; Parrish Steven T to Schuster Christopher and Pogue Brooke, $445,000.

17701 Blue Island Pl, Moseley; Base Camp Development Co to Homesmith Construction Inc, $256,000.

19403 Braebrook Dr, South Chesterfield; Vandyke David M and Cathy to Finney Marquita, $240,000.

13531 Brandy Oaks Rd, Chesterfield; Glowinski Paul M and Latonya to Ashton Nadine and Spencer, $514,000.

12010 Bromwich Dr, North Chesterfield; Tko Punchout Llc to Humphries Custom Homes Llc, $150,000.

13842 Buck Rub Dr, Midlothian; Pegram Catherine A to Barden James Tyler and Anzalone Caitlin, $310,000.

4307 Burgess House Ln, North Chesterfield; Calara C D and Cotterill C C to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $339,000.

9101 Cambian Pl, Chesterfield; Mcclure W V Inc to Parziale Matthew Mario and Elizabeth Kim, $644,104.

2211 Carbon Hill Dr, Midlothian; Tsapatsaris William C Trustee to Ahumada Elysha and Sebasthian, $380,600.

9721 Castleburg Dr, North Chesterfield; Atkins Teresa L and Ladd Phillip L Ii and Ladd Gregory H to Roth Brian Patrick and Nosse Megan L, $299,950.

15649 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Mallempati Kalyan Chakravarthi, $522,700.

14211 Chepstow Rd, Midlothian; Harvey Jeffrey Lee to Bulifant Rachel Clayton and Henry Fletcher V, $710,000.

2716 Cicero Pkwy, Chester; Osio Oseas Iii to Brown Takita, $225,000.

6520 Clayville Ln, Moseley; Heatwole Steven E and Beth A to Swatek Jason and Laura, $875,000.

14356 Colonyhouse Blvd, Midlothian; Meredith Leeiron Jr and Yeary H to Law Hartuan James, $485,000.

4113 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield; Wallace Stuart F to Cacciapaglia Erica, $285,000.

12801 Crathes Ln, Chesterfield; Saul Daniel and Pamela Rose to Commodore Nicholas and Nakia, $575,000.

16730 Crestwycke Ct, Moseley; Spinelli Michael A and Lisa R to Thomas Bridgett and Evan, $625,000.

10901 Cypress Branch Ln, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $675,000.

7120 Deer Thicket Dr, Midlothian; Rosario-Ayala Modesto Et Al to Venegoni Scott and Samanta, $351,900.

13261 Derryveach Dr, Chesterfield; Pereira Brian Dollanarte and Helena Dollanarte to Portelli Maria and Halliwell Alan, $340,000.

12921 Donegal Dr, Chesterfield; Kelley Trease Leann to Henson Timothy G and Megan R, $330,000.

12209 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Wescott Llc to Rollins Silas and Tamara, $326,425.

10203 Eastman Ct, North Chesterfield; George Brian S and Lisa M to Corey Weston T and Bobb Abigale C, $305,000.

6740 Edith Oaks Way, North Chesterfield; Austin Woods Development Co to NVR Inc, $261,720.

6501 Elvas Ln, Chesterfield; Everson Terrence P and Sandra L to Wood Daniel R and Rachel Ann, $632,000.

8705 Ewes Ct, North Chesterfield; Cook Daniel B and Erin O to Blanchard Jeremy and Kelly, $350,000.

1663 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $474,000.

2714 Executive Dr, Chester; Gerner Rita A to Deny and Matteo Investment Llc, $220,000.

15425 Featherchase Dr, Chesterfield; Gibellini Mai H to Dockery Dean and Lauraine, $321,000.

8943 First Branch Ln, Chesterfield; Ribbentrop Linda L to Carasoni Alan C and Jeannette R, $545,000.

3419 Foster Ave, South Chesterfield; Lisby Nia and Camiolo Mario G to Shafer Deidra Erin, $270,000.

6925 Fox Grn, Chesterfield; Lewis Bruce C Jr to Roper Danielle, $205,000.

15807 Garston Ln, Midlothian; Jackson Thomas L and Nanci K to White Barrhonda, $899,000.

6721 Gibe Ln, North Chesterfield; Jackson Robin C to Bibby Tiwori Latwon, $335,000.

101 Goodward Rd, North Chesterfield; Orlosky Kevin Charles and Andrea to Pelletier Carol L, $326,000.

11325 Great Branch Dr, Chester; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Mendez Christian and Jessica, $215,000.

10301 Greglynn Rd, North Chesterfield; Hill Anne W Trustee to Dalton Caleb and Smith Brittny, $285,000.

5169 Hackney Rd, North Chesterfield; Charles Robert to Allen Kenneth Leroy Iii and Cecilia, $330,000.

2220 Halflight Ct, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

10600 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

20101 Halloway Ave, South Chesterfield; Rowe Jenie S to Hall Jason, $275,000.

8113 Hampton Bluff Ter, Chesterfield; Smith Colin R and Donna W to Mccomsey Richard and Mary, $551,000.

8518 Hann Rd, North Chesterfield; Martinez Ricardo and Pacheco I M to Meadows Granita N, $290,000.

15667 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Manley Anne, $476,139.

21611 Hill St, South Chesterfield; Phillingane David L Jr to Henderson Rosetta, $275,000.

3854 Homeward Rd, North Chesterfield; Lacy R C and Lacy M M Trustees to Amezcua Luz Maria Yobal and Gomez Rosa M Cute, $290,000.

3710 Huntwood Rd, North Chesterfield; 3710 Huntwood Road Llc to Valencia Paola Andrea and Sandra Johanna, $315,000.

1400 Idstone Way, Midlothian; Hellman John M and Mary C to Rouhi Hooman and Courtney Ellen, $755,000.

14600 N Ivey Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Kinton Philip E and Blair S K to Tailored Homes Inc, $376,240.

5240 Jessup Rd, North Chesterfield; Scarborough Wayne R and Mary B to Le Quoc and Quan Crystal, $256,000.

18224 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Gryder Peyton Alexander and Lindsey Kayla, $475,820.

9717 Kennesaw Rd, North Chesterfield; Goodman Ryan and Natalie G Tohti to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $295,000.

6400 Kings Crest Ct, Chesterfield; Campbell Joseph E and Maryum K to Rayan Ahmad Tamim and Faizi Hakima, $410,000.

8713 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Yusuf Abiodun Abideen, $438,755.

13522 Kingsmill Rd, Midlothian; Larrabee Ian and Kelly to Rakes Jeffrey E and Mary Alice F, $700,000.

10106 Krause Rd, Chesterfield; Rosewood Properties Llc to Workwise Properties Llc, $780,000.

4601 Landing Cir, North Chesterfield; Wright Lindsey Nichole to Cruz Erik Ivan Ramos, $320,000.

15218 Lavenham Ter, Midlothian; Noble Patrick and Clarissa to Pazmino Andres and Marta Eugenia, $525,000.

6913 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Otey Al Richard and Winifred Lee, $373,955.

8811 Leisure Ln, North Chesterfield; O’neill Mary C to May George Ii, $315,000.

2509 Lilybank Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Brucker Robert Louis Jr and Sandra, $539,512.

7800 Little Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Debruyn Michael A and Leslie P to Washington Dominique Ramone, $370,000.

16025 Longlands Rd, Chesterfield; Harris-Smith M L and T D to Tobias Wanda T, $667,000.

11400 Lost Parrish Dr, Chesterfield; Neale Tricia E L to Reimer Mark and Theresa, $475,000.

11328 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Mason Myrtice, $327,430.

1405 Manders Knoll Ct, Midlothian; Jamal Safia to Doyle Holley Lee, $310,000.

8307 Marwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Anderson Ora D to Brown Wyvetra, $315,000.

3119 Mccabe Ct, Chester; Wade Joseph Allan to Bulan Alyssa and Bulan Angela Marie, $285,000.

1806 Meadow Park Cir, North Chesterfield; Charnick David E Jr to Phillips Joyce, $236,000.

17620 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Hall Conner B and Anna M to Luciano Salvatore Jr, $315,000.

14710 Midship Woods Ct, Chesterfield; Lindbom Michael S and Amanda Kristin to Jones Bernadette and Michael R, $331,250.

6001 Moseley Rd, Moseley; Blackstock Thomas A and Ann M to South River Custom Homes Llc, $150,000.

12507 Musical Ln, Midlothian; Hudson Bobby Dean to Yeet Retreat Llc, $270,000.

11737 Nevis Dr, Midlothian; Maerz Michael R and Suzanne R to Neal Jason A and Karen E, $365,000.

5448 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Meadows Llc to NVR Inc, $240,000.

1906 Northcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; White Stacy N to Robertson Lee Jr and Dominique, $357,000.

6009 Oak Landing Dr, Chester; Bullock Mary D Trustee to Clarke Tanasia and Williams Claude, $370,000.

3560 Old Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Stanley Selena Rosheda to Gutierrez Linnette A Lopez, $240,000.

5406 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Southall Robert C Jr and Joann L to Me Cold Creek Llc, $4,350,000.

4415 Overridge Dr, Chester; Van Wagoner David S and Corrine to Mccullouch Lanayah Annette and Stewart F Iv, $402,000.

18312 Palisades Ct, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $485,000.

2802 Pate Ave, North Chesterfield; Young Michaela M to Dubon Raul Bairon, $156,500.

12300 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Ovum Holdings Llc, $454,575.

12325 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Randall Jerod L and Wilkins Jeri R, $422,453.

11419 Pinifer Park Ct, Midlothian; Crane Peter D and Heather E to Watkins Gary C Living Trust, $1,635,000.

832 S Providence Rd, North Chesterfield; La Paz Remodeling to Anderson Andrew, $396,000.

3606 Quail Meadows Pl, Midlothian; Sabourin Michel M and Misty M to Buhl Justin and Jamee D, $380,000.

5513 Reedy Springs Dr, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Marrs Nancy K, $452,455.

11641 Rexmoor Dr, North Chesterfield; Bella Maisy Investments Llc to Yale Andrew and Siddons Christine M, $529,650.

9726 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Richmond Holding Company Inc to Labarge Michael Leonard and Alyson Brooke, $225,000.

11673 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Scott Stephen Vincent and Long Rhonda, $738,721.

1318 Robindale Rd, North Chesterfield; Nogle Danielle Marie to Kang Mary B and Kang Daniel S and Powers Timothy J, $325,000.

12721 Route 1 , Chester; Bermuda Square Venture Llc to Niobrara Incorporated, $3,050,000.

2645 Salisbury Rd, Midlothian; Tucker Robert S Jr Trustee to Pearson Thomas J K and Emily P, $415,000.

16500 Saville Chase Rd, Midlothian; Litwin Richard A and Brianne M to Murphy Eugene F and Lindsley B, $827,500.

3506 Seaford Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Hone Brian and Danielle to Laroe Matthew Brian, $700,000.

6837 Shasta Daisy Trl, Moseley; Schmitt Cheryl to Patel Nirav and Anisha M, $540,000.

7300 Silver Mist Ave, North Chesterfield; Young Mautricia C to Peterson Della A, $402,000.

21910 Skinquarter Rd, Moseley; Lotus Homes Llc to Hlasny Robert John, $299,000.

20517 Southlawn Ave, South Chesterfield; Discover Management Llc to Samuels Cynthia Gabriella, $201,000.

7113 Spring Trace Turn , Midlothian; Creasman Philip L and Weile C C to Copley Andrew Benjamin and Alicia Kathleen, $315,500.

9025 Spyglass Hill Turn , Chesterfield; Davenport Eric S and Sharall to Ranstead Allison Prill and Ranstead Kyle Merritt and Prill Karen Sue, $482,000.

5619 Stockport Turn , Chesterfield; Turner William W and Patricia C to Ngo Michelle and Than Minh Tam and Ngo Man Minh, $435,000.

17919 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Dimarco Lynn M, $811,433.

10942 Summer Arbor Ln, Chester; Homan Cheryl to Woodard Donald J and Judith L, $375,000.

8731 Sunset Knoll Rd, North Chesterfield; Taylor Kathryn Elizabeth to Adams Christopher, $270,000.

16409 Sweet Ash Aly, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jain Prasanth and Darsi Ravikumar V N and Nagireddy Sridanth R and Kancherla Srinivas, $321,160.

4405 Tall Hickory Dr, Midlothian; Burkett Phyllis A to Anthony Daniel P, $215,000.

9301 Telstar Dr, North Chesterfield; Landmark Associates Llc Of Va to Lopez Claudia Moya, $300,000.

17617 Thornwood Ln, South Chesterfield; Whitt Todd M to Barth Eric and Kelly A, $456,000.

12001 Timber Trail Dr, Midlothian; Coman Stanton Paul to Buttaro Christopher and Arora Shruti, $298,500.

4106 Tosh Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Johnson Cheryl Denise Clay and Alvin M, $509,990.

1410 Traway Dr, North Chesterfield; M And M Capitol Investment Corp to Keator Justin Philip and Quevedo Ryan Vecina, $365,000.

4074 Trisha Trl, Midlothian; Bradford Malcolm to Dasgupta Abhishek and Arora Sumedha, $260,000.

1308 Turnmill Dr, North Chesterfield; Litchfield Cynthia L to Freed Amanda K, $375,000.

1912 Valerie Dr, Midlothian; Sayar Narges and Shadab Abdul K to Holleran Elizabeth S and Ryan G, $410,000.

14125 Vanee Ln, Midlothian; Rp2b Llc to NVR Inc, $615,000.

11720 Village Garden Dr, Chester; Matthew Elizabeth J Estate to Hpp Property Llc, $290,000.

6321 Walmsley Blvd, North Chesterfield; Rollingwood Richmond Assoc Lp to Ap Rollingwood Llc, 47000000.

4519 Watchrun Dr, North Chesterfield; Garcia Anayansi to Monroe Shaun Robertson, $275,000.

8531 Waterfowl Flyway , Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $675,000.

11313 Weeping Cherry Ln, Moseley; Taylor Jeffrey T and Carinne to Anderson Hayley, $500,000.

12333 Wescott Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to S&j Realty Inc, $349,215.

1424 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Brooks Dawn Meade and Dickson Lisa Meade and Meade Brie Nicole to Pierce Juanita, $380,000.

1537 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Trimmer Thomas T and Diane E, $333,010.

15625 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Ahlert Richard J Iii and Amy E, $550,123.

4720 White Manor Ln, Midlothian; Yeet Retreat Llc to Obando John F Zapata, $290,000.

7454 Wild Senna Ter, Moseley; Swatek Jason R and Laura to Navarrett Sergio B and Erin M, $674,950.

5513 Windy Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Melton Isaac Don and Elizabeth T to Monahan Sarah Elizabeth, $420,000.

11708 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Barbee Mark S and Elizabeth A B to Montelongo Daniel C Co-Trustee and Montelongo Deborah P Co-Trustee, $515,000.

6543 Woodlake Village Cir, Midlothian; Slate Hill Holdings Llc to Giving Tree Branch Llc, $2,400,000.

5719 Yellowleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Braxton Wanda Y to Simmons Morgan Renee and Simmons Gwendolyn Neal, $305,000.

HANOVER

1.129 acres; Charles S. Flournoy to Washington Highway Oil LLC, $1,200,000.

10125 Ashley Manor Lane, Mechanicsville; Richmond Wholesale Deals LLC to Ridge Carter, $440,000.

10316 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Michael E. Ewbank, $511,510.

8004 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Derek J. Gallina, $650,000.

10383 Cherise Court, Mechanicsville; David J. Barnes to David A. Bow, $515,000.

10155 Cool Hive Place, Mechanicsville; Amanda Thomas to Rebecca S. Harvey, $385,000.

7456 Darva Glen, Mechanicsville; Clayton A. Harpold to Mamoon Tahseen, $340,000.

5953 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; Karen Seldomridge to Mason Caler, $297,000.

18486 Felicia Lane, Montpelier; Mark H. Seay to Brian James Waranis, $489,000.

12117 Grandview Hill Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Joseph A. Mahoney, $572,985.

9206 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Dennis Zambos, $544,210.

11432 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Kyle Holdridge to Tamera Bolling, $427,000.

9742 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Anthony B. Fox, $584,325.

9343 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Zubia A. Khurjawala, $546,495.

7448 Lexington Drive, Mechanicsville; Degratia Development LLC to Juan Carlos Tenorio Castro, $340,000.

Lot 2, Block CC, Section 6, Bluffs at Bell Creek; Lisa Marie Horne to SNP Investments LLC, $337,000.

Lot 3, Block A, Dianna Ridge; Madelyn Virginia Allen to Phoenix 6 Properties LLC, $220,000.

LOt 7, Block 1, Section A, Colonial Forest; Stephen W. Agee to Brian Stuart Angel, trustee, $550,000.

13028 Masters Court, Ashland; Kevin A. Tribble to David Tribble, $550,000.

11435 Mount Hermon Road, Ashland; Bonnie S. Minor, executor to Tommy Ray Matherly, $410,000.

8165 Newman Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonathan C. Beegle Sr. to Andrea M. Smith, $394,900.

13189 Old Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Charles E. Liebs Jr. to Michael P. Montgomery, $390,000.

Parcel; Robin G. Beverly to Erin Frye, $172,000.

Parcel; Shop Creek LLC to Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC, $845,000.

12601 Pin Oaks Estates, Glen Allen; John B. Peck to Eric Mcintyre Rule, $825,000.

7216 Pond Way, Mechanicsville; Thelma A. Adams to Linda Holly Atkins, $330,000.

8912 Roberta Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kevin M. Patterson, trustee, $591,324.

8831 Rushbrooke Lane, Mechanicsville; Kevin J. Kennedy Sr. to Farah Imran, $550,000.

8249 Skirmish Lane, Mechanicsville; Daniel Ingram to Travis Warley, $310,000.

9192 Swannanoa Trail, Mechanicsville; Jerry L. Jones to Sara N. Ladd, $261,700.

119 Thornecliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Naomi R. Sadler, $549,881.

8202 Twin Creek Trail, Mechanicsville; George T. Hart Jr. to Kathryn Ruth Schultze Sepka, $435,000.

7447 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Joseph B. Oliva to Patrick Y. McCoy, $310,000.

9083 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Nagaraj Kura, $444,430.

11510 Wood Brook Rod, Glen Allen; Heather W. Pavey to Robert E. Bell Jr., $296,000.

AMELIA

1 acre; D.W. Evans Investments LLC to Caleb T. Easter, $165,000.

4 parcels; Kimberly E. Justis to Jeremy D. Moyer, $425,000.

2800 Earls Road, Amelia Court House; Ronald S. Bowles to Demitry K. Bowles, $400,000.

CHARLES CITY

1.0583 acres; Mid-Atlantic Carpenters’ Training Centers to Eastern Millwright Regional Council Apprenticeship, $254,718.

Parcel; Adventure Hospitality LLC to Gigi G Meyer, $200,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

2905 Boulevard; Gemcap Development, Llc, To Med Office Dst Colonial Heights , $2,076,750.

1218 Covington Rd; Dunnavant,Cheryl A To Brothers Property 1, Llc , $244,000.

323 Ivey Av; Grom,Charlotte A. To Ferguson Dustin T., $185,000.

Lakeview Park Rd; Terrace Properties Llc, To Lakeview Terrace Owner, Llc , $8,600,000.

719 Old Town Dr; Perkinson,Alexa Alice To Bowman Terry, $271,000.

CUMBERLAND

1.86 acres; Monise H. Brown to Lorenzo Johnson, $160,000.

35 Blanton Farm Road, Farmville; Clifford C. Wolf to Kristin Paul, $309,900.

86 Taylor Road, Cartersville; Jared Turner to Makayla Lewis, $238,000.

DINWIDDIE

Lot 5, Rocky Ridge; William Michael Tucer to Bogese Realty and Construction Inc., $184,130.

3826 Crowder Road, Petersburg; Diane E. Bailey to Madelyn Delaney Carpenter, $220,000.

4102 Kenneth Drive, Dinwiddie; David L. Winfield Sr. to Michael Fulton, $259,000.

19210 Old Cryors Road, McKenney; Brian J. Williams to Joseph Ibin Dowl-McDonnough, $225,000.

3819 Shoreview Drive, Sutherland; Henry A. Vest Jr. to Christopher Steven Meadows, $242,000.

5205 Yellowstone Drive, North Dinwiddie; 8th Hill Homes to Kayla Elizabeth Goodwin, $290,000.

GOOCHLAND

1.19 acres; John A. Trice III to Angela Dawn Kidd, $176,000.

2.773 acres; Frederick Fendley to Carter Home Builders LLC, $375,000.

146 Black Walnut, Goochland; JAmes T. Donley Jr. to Dennis Jon Kopecko, $950,000.

1200 Copperstone Court, Maidens; Donald H. McCullough III to Connie Miller, $730,000.

2208 Fairfield Road, Goochland; William L. Akers Jr. to Jeri H. Howell, $850,000.

Lot 10, Deep Woods; Deborah L. Daniel to James Morton Dearras, $256,000.

3151 Lowrey Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Christopher D. Taylor, $353,050.

15678 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. to Patrick Distanlo, $537,191.

4020 Quarter Mill Lane, Mineral; Margaret Finney Fox to Thomas Lee Terrell, $305,000.

2930 Summerchase Lane, Goochland; Virginia P. Jenkins to Taryn Hains-Karmilovich, $749,500.

107 Willway Drive, Goochland; Sallie Foster Slaughter to Thomas Frederick Anthony, $502,500.

HOPEWELL

3 parcels; Nahil LLC to Chesapeake Bay Enterprises LLC, $500,000.

806 Dinwiddie Ave.; Elevated ROI LLC to Nancy Schneider, $174,000.

Lot 4, Block B, Holman; Jack A. Cramer to Ian Reuwsaat, $200,000.

Lots 21 and 22, Block 35, Woodlawn; Coggeshall & Monroe Properties LLC to Bailey Buys Houses LLC, $165,000.

2805 Norfolk St.; James D. Ernest to Dolores R. Hatch, $234,000.

411 Sherman Ave.; Jaclyn Sullivan to Dashonda L. Pollard, $210,000.

JAMES CITY

1.5 acres; Sunny Creech Haden to Superior Home Buyers LLC, $198,000.

4 parcels; BCM Holdings LLC to Pulliam Virginia LLC, $7,935,221.

102 Barn Elm Road, Williamsburg; Samuel James Mills to Justin Ross Cowan, $440,000.

101 Branscome Blvd., Williamsburg; Daniel Nice to Matthew S. Carpenter, $300,000.

113 Burnham, Williamsburg; Gregg L. Hanson, co-trustee to Edmond E. Hughes Jr., $1,300,000.

3546 Cedar Branch, Williamsburg; Brian D. Wood to Alphonso Jerome Fowlkes, $535,000.

104 Clara Croker, Williamsburg; Michael Sterling to Heather Nagel, $584,001.

109 Crocker Place, Williamsburg; Francis James Corbett, trustee to Kimberly A. Burket, $630,000.

532 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Fairway Lookout LLC to Matthew Ferguson, $228,500.

1 Frond Court, Williamsburg; Nan C. Snyder to Kevin A. Ravida, $315,000.

9709 Golden Rod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Sheldon Ricardo Bryan, $447,160.

5106 Greenwich Mews, Williamsburg; Elsa J. Haglund to Spurgeon J. Davis, $331,000.

148 Heritage Pointe, Williamsburg; Robert F. Amory, successor trustee to Joseph Watkins, $522,100.

3421 Indian Path, Williamsburg; Patricia R. Kiernan to Nathan A. Gibson, $411,500.

200 Jefferson’s Hundred, Williamsburg; Rosalind S. Damsky, trustee to Roy R. Cromer, $725,000.

3267 Leighton Blvd., Toano; Paul M. Clark III to Jason L. Odom, $420,000.

Lot 1, Wingfield Lae; Eric D. Adrian, trustee to Robert J. Breci, $925,000.

Lot 3, Jeffersons Hundred; Priya I. Nath to Gerritt S. Walsh, $799,000.

Lot 7, Foxfield; Doris M. Mills to Robert H. Rees, co-trustee, $340,000.

Lot 84, Landfall at Jamestown; Rexanne M. Bruno to Mario C. Buffa, $180,000.

217 Martins Ridge, Williamsburg; Douglas J. Roeder, trustee to Gregory Alan Heruth Jr., $520,000.

5860 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Steven T. Morris to William Martin, $465,000.

124 Northpoint Drive, Williamsburg; John D. Milliman to Andrew Rollin Davis, $850,000.

9425 Ottoway Court, Toano; Daniela Hernandez to Jeremiah Peropat, $640,000.

Parcel; Sylvia Shearin Willis to Properties by T&M LLC, $159,000.

8743 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg; Irelis M. Hill to Matthew Brandon Parker, $300,000.

5241 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; Miguel Acuna to Daniel A. Carey, $425,000.

8831 Richmond Road, Toano; David J. Lehman, trustee to James Raine, $399,900.

4208 Rosewood Court, Williamsburg; Stephen L. Cory to Pierre Roger Clare, $340,000.

96 Sand Hill Road, Williamsburg; Mustafa Asilkan Sahin to Jose Antonio Ramirez, $355,000.

3718 South Square, Williamsburg; Lynnette S. Wells, trustee to Kenneth P. Dunn, $465,000.

501 E Tazewell’s Way, Williamsburg; J. Mark Weideman to Jeffrey Jemil Esber, $460,000.

9520 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Raymond Hosey, $669,825.

101 Wake Robin Road, Williamsburg; Eldredge W. White III to Nancy L. Schlecht, $545,000.

114 Williamson Drive, Williamsburg; William Hatch to Jamee Kuehner, $230,000.

6344 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to John Kevin Sanders, $381,990.

KING AND QUEEN

11.66 acres; Peter S. Sullivan to Kenneth John Strzepka, $525,000.

503 Newtown Road, Saint Stephens Church; John S. Longest to Ryan Paul Willix, $298,000.

KING WILLIAM

0.5808 acres; William C. Long to Jarett Timberlake, $177,000.

726 E Chinquapin Road, King William; Todd M. Noles to Gary W. Williams, $349,000.

109 Indian Fields Drive, King William; Susan H. Fowler, administrator to Navadda Slade Weldon, $325,000.

1865 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Grayson McKinney, $262,660.

1406 Locust Mill Road, Aylett; TNT Land Resources LLC to Frank Wayne Jr., $330,000.

108 McCauley Parkway, Aylett; Colin J. Joyner to Jonathan Wilson, $315,000.

Parcel; Samuel I. White PC to Fulton Bank, $277,950.

419 Second St., West Point; Kristen Leigh Hall to Laura I. Chhay, $255,000.

78 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Richard C. Britt, $336,050.

NEW KENT

1 acre; Christopher M. Thomas to Tonya Witherow, $206,721.

7800 Arbor Ponds Court, New Kent; Elvin Ramon Pravia to Theresa M. Taylor, $365,500.

13923 Beech Drive, Lanexa; Dwight Elliott Sherrifield Jr. to Amy L. Hall, $268,000.

5137 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Robert Wayne Moser, $459,201.

6160 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Brandon A. Lane, $512,030.

3876 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Robin M. Stanley, $338,050.

4738 Kingshire Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Wendy S. Bratton, $459,784.

Lot 14, The Oaks; Edward L. Williams to RP Homes 4 LLC, $301,000.

Lots, Section 1, The Cottages at Viniterra; Reesebrooks Land Co. LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $594,170.

6432 Oak Drive, Quinton; Scott M. Newtown to Christopher Sullivan, $227,000.

2891 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; Ronald K. Purvis to Mica M. Greenwood, $484,000.

6761 Poplar Woods Court, Quinton; Roxanne Simonton to Jason S. Smith, $451,000.

5720 Regal Lane, Providence Forge; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Ugne Erickson, $560,819.

5656 Villa Green Drive, New Kent; Susan T. Ferguson to Justin W. Reed, $405,000.

PETERSBURG

1827 Brandon Ave.; LBKBL Properties LLC to Bailey Buys Houses LLC, $189,000.

903 Clarke St.; Late Bloomers LLC to Onieka Henry, $155,000.

2034 Dupuy Road; Ibrahim Giwa to Tamika Dachelle-Harris Smith, $166,000.

3601 Frontage Road; NVR Inc. to Marcus Anthony Blackston, $305,150.

2710 Homestead Drive; Jron Dressman to Priscilla Casas, $165,000.

2732 Park Ave.; Millcreek of Petersburg LLC to Petersburg Equities LLC, $7,975,000.

139 Virginia Ave.; Elvia Yolana Cuellar Marraoquin to Evelin Porras Rengifo, $225,000.

POWHATAN

0.489 acres, Village of Powhatan; Greek Redneck LLC to Maxey Store Building LLC, $850,000.

2.848 acres; Charity Y. Moore to Leighton D. Jones, $350,000.

3006 Appomattox Trace Lane, Powhatan; Monaghan Family Trust to Antonio Mendoza-Reyes, $535,000.

3020 Elioch Manor Drive, Powhatan; Garland S. Carr to Troy Dickman, $600,000.

2301 Gwynmill Lane, Powhatan; Kenneth R. Smith to Spencer J. Copland, $434,500.

2300 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Steven Howard to Bradley M. Riester, $680,000.

Lot 3, Section 4, Mill Quarter Plantation; William E. Schaffer to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $190,000.

2805 Maple Lake Terrace, Powhatan; Ridout Construction LLC to Steven Garrett Hicks, $639,040.

1915 Norwood Creek Drive, Powhatan; Brent K. Vukmer to Derek Whitney, $485,000.

1384 Pine Creek Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Daniel L. Sowers to Paul Jones, $395,000.

2635 Steger Creek Road, Powhatan; Cathy A. Meredith to Antonio Campos Jr., $375,000.

3870 Woody Tavern Court, Powhatan; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Keith H. Buser, $518,020.

PRINCE GEORGE

1.39 acres; Sebera Winstead LLC to Virginia Electric and Power Co., $212,500.

2.368 acres; South Mt. Sinai LLC to Leslie C. Skinner, $168,000.

7805 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Michael Carson to Joseph S. Tuitt Jr., $260,000.

7207 Jessica Lane, Prince George; Mary Virginia Iskandarov to Antonio L. Klunder, $359,900.

Lot 3, Block H, Wildwood; Joshua D. Lambright to Stephanie G. Cook, $11,209.

17149 Loving Union Road, Disputanta; Paul Arthur Wehl to Christopher J. Ayars, $300,000.

13875 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; C&L Construction LLC to Garrett W. Albright, $368,971.

7495 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Frank Sullivan to Lyndsey Capps, $380,000.

SUSSEX

1.27 acres; Melvin L. Davis Oil Co. LLC to Petroleum Marketing Investment Group LLC, $200,000.

7087 acres; Cabin Point of Virginia LP to Petroleum Marketing Investment Group LLC, $400,000.

8431 Pine Acres Lane, Carson; Felipe Perez Martinez to Jermone Johnson, $308,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

52 Claiborne Drive; Bruce R. Lemar, trustee to John E. Johnson, $275,000.

Lot 159, Skipwith Farms; Thomas Warren Chappell, executor to AF Ross LLC, $266,200.

4029 Prospect St.; Jason Maravich to Glenn Griggs, $385,000.