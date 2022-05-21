Property Transfers Published May 21, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

708 N 21st St; Jennings Family Investments Llc to Fetterer Azita M Trustee And, $320,000.

1814 N 23rd St; Wenham Flatt Keir to Drumwright Justin And, $159,950.

407 N 27th St; Butcher James E to Cole Mitchell Todd And, $535,000.

612 N 29th St; Tyler Benjamin Camm And to Moran Timothy Patrick And, $488,000.

102 W 30th St; Byrnes Mary Katherine to Kirk William, $285,500.

101 E 34th St; Propertyvest Inc to Focht Kelly Michelle, $335,500.

230 N 6th St U323; Kowalke David M Jr and Cynthia R to N6u323 Holding Llc, $229,900.

4413 Arnwood Road; A and J Investment Llc to Sandiford Ishmael J, $241,900.

6850 Atmore Dr; Fw Properties Ii Llc to Urbana At Hioaks Lp, $725,000.

1303 Bainbridge St; Lexline Development Llc to Parker Kelly And Matthew, $355,000.

7551 Beauchamp Ct; Obaugh Tyler Michael to Mena Benjamin L And, $228,000.

1037 Bolton Road; Tuck Louis W and Jewel L to Hardy Eric Wayne, $186,500.

3321 W Broad St; Virginia Paint Realty Co Inc to Broad One Llc, $1,000,000.

4701 Calumet Road; Bowman John P And Wendy S to Scholten James R Jr And, $988,000.

5504 Cary Street Road; Choi Philip And Esther to Oneill Justin Jeffrey And, $785,000.

3451 Chapel Dr; Nunez Martinez Contractors Llc to Al Labod Rafeq Ali, $215,000.

210 E Clay St; 210 E Clay Street Llc to Hiajw Llc, $997,500.

113 S Colonial Ave; Kastens Konstantine G Y And to Wade Joshua David And, $700,000.

4812 Cutshaw Ave; Llc 12 Twenty to Stallard Sarah And Haley, $385,000.

636 Dixon Dr; Shirley Melinda K And to 636 Dixon Drive Llc, $220,000.

1812 Edwards Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.

3910 Fauquier Ave; Lewis Brett A And Melanie B to Cline Paul E, $552,250.

4709 W Franklin St; Laprade Suzanne to Cava Capital Llc, $380,000.

1708 Georgia Ave; Black George A Jr and Alice A E to Cary Anita, $170,000.

6016 Glenway Dr; Raymond William to Dent Marcellus Iii, $207,000.

9 N Granby St; Matisoff Gregory C to Clotfelter Mareena, $466,100.

3314 Grayland Ave; Forster Stephen L to Gabrielson Maja A, $315,500.

5706 Grove Ave U3; Westhampton Llc to Pendlebury David, $1,628,000.

405 N Hamilton St Ub; Parker Jeffrey D to Mcguinn Rachel M, $245,000.

511 S Harrison St Ud; Ayash Larisa B to Witkowski Julie, $159,950.

609 Hazelhurst Ave; Ponce Properties Llc to Drumwright Justin And, $325,000.

626 Holly St; Edwards Garrett P to Eller Mary Hannah And Teresa Jo, $240,000.

1810 Idlewood Ave; Esposito Lauryn Christine And to Levey Brandon D, $280,000.

3111 Kenmore Road; Warren Nathan A And Allison L to Harper Caroline Robbins And, $570,000.

5006 King William Road; Swenson Andrew W And to Berkowitz Mark I And Kathryn L, $530,000.

317 Labrook Dr; Winslow Dorothy Christine to Integral Properties Llc, $169,000.

2500 Lancelot Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.

4503 Leonard Pkwy; Fischer Karen E to Pattillo Terrance I And, $640,000.

1710 Mactavish Ave; Maggie May Llc to Mactavish Properties Llc, $1,731,900.

3301 Mark Road; Yellowhammer Development Llc to Neal Lajuan S, $250,000.

1625 Mechanicsville Tpke; Glenwells Llc to Faust Wayne D, $179,500.

3047 Montrose Ave; White 144 Llc to A V Design Concepts Llc, $229,000.

4412 Monument Ave; Zimmerman Barklie W And to Ross Brooks Robert, $835,000.

121 S Mulberry St; Kiser Lauren A to Scelzi Richard And Jane, $465,000.

3907 Newport Dr; Vest Travis to Robertson Hunter T And, $315,000.

326 Oak Lane; Starnes Rusty L And Susan M to Hayhurst Brian W And Joan M, $1,460,000.

1602 Palmyra Ave; Parsons Pamela G to Bland Richard Wesley E Jr And, $690,000.

4517 Patterson Ave; Williamson Patricia and Allen to River City Funding Llc, $235,000.

825 Pepper Ave; Horton Thomas M And Mary M to Gumenick Jennie Bell, $890,000.

5508 Queensbury Road; Compton Betty S to Bruni Benjamin And Elizabeth, $585,000.

2216 Royall Ave; Davis Harold Jr And Rosalyn C to Jackson Dwayne Curtis, $155,000.

2900 Seminary Ave; Guthrie Helen H to Gilchrist Stuart G and Emily &, $200,000.

502 St Christophers Road; Wielar Scott And Melanie to Hoggan Alexander C, $865,000.

1515 Stockton St; Barry Robert E And Susan T to Reid Natasha, $215,000.

5327 Sylvan Road; Lacy George G to Rodriguez Rachel A And Milton, $475,000.

7724 Turf Lane; Maslyn Jordan Michael and Sara E to Sanford Michelle I, $439,000.

2309 Warwick Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.

1524 West Ave U33; Schettine Alexander D to Liu Alan Tze Shung And, $412,000.

2710 Woodrow Ave; Neal-Helt Jacob Carl And to Mcnutt Joshua And, $225,000.

HENRICO

4336 Agnes Dr, Glen Allen; Kasaraneni Koteswara Rao and M Pendyala to Rajamanickam Karuna and Anitha Karuna, $445,000.

7303 Alycia Ave, Henrico; Lewis Virginia to Barnes Julia and David Duncan, $245,000.

9504 Ashcliff Ct, Henrico; Feddermann Ulrike G to Patel Kiritkumar S and Nitaben K, $329,000.

7814 Balineen Ct, Henrico; Kramer Scott E and Janet G to Wagner Caryn Meriwether, $242,000.

3403 Bartley Pond Pl, Henrico; Chambers Emily B to Koravi Srikanth, $310,104.

8965 Bellefonte Rd, Henrico; Davenport Melanie Donohue to Fierro Louis Ii and Maura M, $700,000.

10159 Berrymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Harvey Stephen C and Virginia W to De Vasquez Cecia M Henriquez, $250,000.

5804 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Abbik Properties Llc to Daniel Sarah Kelly , $320,000.

1219 Bowden Rd, Henrico; Fazel Arif and Megan A Rafferty to Curd Bryce and Katelin Jean, $305,000.

11802 Britain Way, Henrico; Catalano Margo D and Richard to Shaver Gary C Jr and Megan F, $470,000.

709 Brook Hill Rd, Henrico; Tanner Michelle Lynn to Foster Avery Nicole , $173,000.

313 Buffalo Rd, Henrico; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Joseph Lonnie and Mario R Brathwaite, $290,000.

5000 Cables Farm Rd, Sandston; Stone Gavin L to Morris Nancy, $310,000.

200 Carter Ave, Sandston; Jones Jason M and Terra H to Evans Nathaniel Lee and Stacy L Janney, $237,501.

4404 Cedar Forest Rd, Glen Allen; Mikowski Edmund to Oliver Alice and Thomas Incorvaia, $487,500.

8305 Charing Ln, Glen Allen; Stevens Forrest L to Pattie William W and Andrea C Sledd, $630,000.

12917 Church Rd, Henrico; Cadden Kenneth M and Mary A to Fashandi Ahmad and Anna, $700,000.

11817 Cobblers Stone Pl, Glen Allen; Weller Robert T Iii and Deborah A to Chandel Suraj Singh and Nisha Kashyap, $631,000.

5603 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Watson Dylan and Deanna Neiser, $354,858.

5406 Coxson Rd, Henrico; Bickings Audra L and B A A to Nutty Daniel and Stacci , $217,000.

7801 Curtisdale Rd, Henrico; Watkins Marisa C and Sheldon to Kowalewska Magdalena and Tytus Bernas, $265,500.

2208 Dartford Rd, Henrico; Ramage Jesse H Iii &tonya T to Cigar Llc, $260,000.

2500 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Curling Marlene L to Bhosale Rahul, $200,000.

6720 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Connell Cory S and Erica Nurse Connell, $645,883.

4909 Dunncroft Ct, Glen Allen; Jansen Susan Michelle to Whiteside Jennifer S , $304,270.

2704 Ellerbee Rd, Henrico; Ramirez Hipolito Ruiz and M G P Delgado to Sharmoukh Hanna Y , $265,100.

1516 Ethridge Dr, Henrico; Almomani Feras to Ruiz Paul Anthony and Julie E Daniels, $235,000.

3047 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Gupta Sunil Kumar and Kirti, $348,580.

4906 Finnegan Ct, Henrico; Hayes Ariel A to Elliott Matthew Steven, $208,000.

2419 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Dys Holding Company Llc to Daniel Steven , $205,000.

1710 Foxcreek Cir, Henrico; Reynolds William T and Lindsey L to Holley Jason M, $200,000.

3100 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Daly David S and Tara M to Acharya Mithun C and Jasvanthi M, $335,000.

1913 Glenwilton Dr, Henrico; Dillard Justin A to Hp Virginia I Llc, $280,000.

207 Grande Dr, Henrico; 207 Grande Llc to Gundlach Charles Michael and Lauren C, $880,000.

11512 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Radia Rajiv and Anjali Rajasekhar, $807,990.

10531 Hamilton Rd, Glen Allen; Robinson Charles G Iii &p to Bade Cullen P and Andrea Shaia, $310,000.

4601 Hawksgate Landing Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Siddiqui Ahmadur R and Nujhat Farhana Khan, $922,268.

7001 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jackson Victoria Kilia, $447,705.

2920 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Villa Jeff L Jr and Rachel L to Vieng Vanna David , $210,000.

3003 Howard St, Henrico; Olds Queenie Victoria to Matthews Desean, $162,000.

1003 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Gryka Rosemary V Estate to Von Elten Sandra A Trustee, $800,000.

303 E Jerald St, Henrico; Samuels Arneathia J to Edmonds Tikita S, $200,000.

3416 Katy Brooke Ct, Glen Allen; Gehring Thomas to Nguyen Lam Tan Le and Lisa, $570,000.

7704 King Eider Dr, Henrico; Kioko Susan to Whiting William, $310,000.

2631 Kleindale Dr, Henrico; Stubbe Cynthia B to Tinsley Lloyd Drew and Morgan E Stubbe, $344,000.

2705 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Easter Lyle J Estate to Alnaji Aiad K and Maricela M and Musstafa A, $219,000.

1500 Largo Rd, Henrico; Raughley Angela Raynor to Tignor John G , $199,000.

4763 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Kancherla Srinivas and Sowjanya Saga, $769,712.

9411 Links Ln, Glen Allen; Heilman Patrick Bruce Trustee to Stout Jessica Lauren, $155,000.

1318 Magnolia Pointe Blvd, Glen Allen; Thomas Christopher A and Kenya R Smith to Boone Mark J Jr and Keyouna L Richardson, $250,000.

3392 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Fanney Richard H and Kathleen B to Warren Spencer N and Jacqueline B, $475,000.

2625 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Gambill W Ray Jr to Maraghy Jack , $185,000.

2812 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Townes Kenneth L, $269,235.

4403 Meredith Creek Dr, Glen Allen; Binshtok Mark N and Melanie S to Davidson Forrest D and Audrey B , $366,000.

3712 Milbranch Pl, Henrico; Teddy Properties Llc to Herrinton Tyler and Ashley, $550,100.

5100 Monument Ave U213, Henrico; Currin Jean S to Schroder Gregory L Trustee, $155,000.

2209 Nelson St, Henrico; Overton Carolan Shank to Buchanan Michaelson L and Michele L, $229,900.

12403 New Point Dr, Henrico; Chesson Susan M to Jones Reginald Nash and Joy B and Susan D B, $260,000.

4024 Oakleys Ln, Henrico; Okyere William M and L Asante Et Al to Horvath Gabriella, $250,000.

11800 Old Washington Hwy, Glen Allen; Capps Ronald R and Cristy L to Scott Claire E and Estacia V Aanes, $299,500.

6315 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Wells Mario D and Yvonna M to Wilson Courtney and Nefertiti, $280,000.

1804 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Carney Maryann B to Colmenero Juana Lira and Brian R Vazquez, $267,000.

12225 Paxton Glen Ter, Glen Allen; Herbert Matthew W and Biljana Novacevska to Mopuram Ramamohana and Usha Devalapalli, $790,000.

7643 Phillips Woods Dr, Henrico; 7643 Phillips Woods Drive Series to Lee Randy and Monique , $325,000.

108 Post Cedar Ct, Henrico; Taylor-Anderson Cassandra to Hpa Usi Llc, $245,000.

10188 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Mendoza-Cadman Griselda Trustee to Medina Scott and Catherine, $220,000.

2871 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Mackey Randall Aaron to Addagatla Tirupati and Swati Boddu, $291,000.

5601 Randall Ave, Henrico; Verbeeck Richard M to Phipps Brian O, $195,000.

3945 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Hoad Angela to Siam Investments Llc, $450,000.

12318 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Gutierrez Luis and Maria Espiritu to Hoyos Monica, $315,000.

210 Rocketts Way U606, Henrico; Boddie Robert M and Donnell C Brantley to Green Michell S, $236,400.

4709 Rollingwood Ln, Glen Allen; Malik Harpal and Tashmeen to Smith Marlon and Mallory, $418,000.

11709 Rutgers Dr, Henrico; Givens Thomas P and Carol B to Lavelle Eric and Gerisseth M , $490,000.

4141 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Crane Kyle to Yat Donald and Carolyn, $268,000.

1301 Selma Ln, Henrico; Chopfield Roland and Dorothy to Lewis Peter S Iii, $335,000.

307 Shellbark Pl, Glen Allen; Mopuram Ramamohana Reddy to Chamarthi Chakrapani , $470,000.

6989 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Robinson Richard D Jr and Tiffany N , $305,015.

3936 Springfield Rd, Glen Allen; Lewis Enterprises Llc to Litz Leon Jr and Mari, $230,000.

5220 Stone Horse Rd, Glen Allen; Hogan Jason R and Lori L to Isenhower Matthew Wilson and Nancy Chee, $530,000.

4903 Subrenda Dr, Sandston; Zahn Steven J to Fuerte Dominguez Mario, $155,000.

2702 Terry Dr, Henrico; Vuong De Hieu Huynh to Zaheen Masood, $300,000.

7607 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Cozens Christi M to Patel Roopesh and Seema, $246,000.

8416 Town Hall Ct, Henrico; Thomas Blake G and Jennifer L to Epperly Nancy J and Virginia J, $430,000.

2111 Turtle Creek Dr U4, Henrico; Brewer Jean C to Aadland Arne J Trustee, $185,000.

8421 Valley Wood Rd, Henrico; Tyler Taylor E and Elizabeth W Trust to Guza Ashton Mcdaniel and Claiborne F B, $485,000.

11 N Virginia Ave, Henrico; Wolford Tim R to Graham Nadine S, $270,000.

1804 Waxflower Way, Henrico; NVR Inc to Girard Charles Cornell Sr, $306,010.

1502 Westshire Ln, Henrico; Martin Clifford H Iii and Susan J to Baybutt Martin Andrew and Yareli Gonzalez, $300,000.

4641 Willow Leaf Pl, Henrico; Asuman Dennis K and Chontrelle L Price to Stovall Donald M and Princess W, $299,000.

9394 Wind Haven Ct U0302, Glen Allen; 458 Realty Group Llc to Brown Sydney, $188,900.

6221 Winsted Ct, Glen Allen; Price Todd E and Christine W Trustees to Kozissnik Dominik and Bettina, $460,000.

4625 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Iswariah Ruth Vidya, $282,196.

4631 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Alabastro Gwendolyn S , $348,571.

9016 Wood Sorrel Dr, Henrico; Buehler William J Jr and Constance T to Jenkins Susan J, $460,000.

2451 Yarnell Rd, Henrico; Smith Joan P and Mary C S Guard Et Al to Stanley Travis M, $240,000.

CHESTERFIELD

1060 Alcorn Ter, Midlothian; Cosby Janet W to Hoffman Marie A, $350,000.

9311 Amberleigh Cir, North Chesterfield; Young Wendy to Eckert Mary T, $515,000.

11230 Arbor Landing Ct, Chester; Roitz Zachary N and Caitlyn R to Matlock William and Vondra, $342,000.

14312 Ashmill Dr, Midlothian; Gale Chiquita and Jayson to Davis Stephanie M and Christopher A, $443,000.

15300 Avada Ter, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to Gregoire Development Corporation, $158,200.

8101 Baldwin Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Hauser Christine C to Bayhill Development Corp, $1,125,000.

13536 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to James Antonio Hamilton and Laketa, $404,125.

6973 Bears Breech Dr, Moseley; Coffin Jeffrey D and Barbara L to Chenevert Dana Celeste, $380,000.

8613 Bellmeadows Ter, North Chesterfield; Allen James W to 8613 Bellmeadows Llc, $180,000.

9324 Bent Wood Ln, North Chesterfield; Cushman Emily to Rocha Calib Tomase and Carey Hart Stevens, $213,000.

3624 Birchs Bluff Rd, North Chesterfield; Mayo Tony J to Morgan Lateisha Q and Moore Montreal, $300,000.

7707 Bold Forbes Ln, Midlothian; O’connell Justin and Nichole to Sizemore Mark S and Susan, $300,000.

6189 Bowline Ln, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes to Johnson Monique, $274,325.

13520 Bradley Bridge Rd, Chester; Totty Jason S to Hall Becky J and Aaron L, $330,000.

8725 Branchs Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Gugumuck Matthew and Margot to Petrangell Marie and Obiefuna Henry, $378,000.

4401 Bridgewood Rd, Midlothian; Blas Osvaldo to Harrison Nicholas Lee, $163,000.

4306 Brixton Rd, Chesterfield; Seay Earl E Jr and Bethany F to Allen Christopher W, $333,000.

12308 Buckingham St, Chester; Janderwski Joshua M and Rachael to Muzzy Jason B, $330,000.

14419 Camack Trl, Midlothian; Ray Amish to Darby Martin P and Furman Jennifer A, $465,000.

2230 Cardiff Way, North Chesterfield; Kelly Martin P and Donna P to Iwan Neal M and Kristin L, $475,000.

2121 Castlebridge Rd, Midlothian; O’brien Thomas J and Roberta P to Long Howard R Iii and Kathryn N, $570,000.

15524 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Ciaccio Melanie, $446,900.

2420 Chartstone Dr, Midlothian; Kemp Brian and Gail K to Jordan John S and Mary D, $666,500.

15713 Chesdin Point Dr, Chesterfield; Haug Brian J and Jessica M to Fox Tricia C and Carl J, $1,086,400.

6656 Citory Way, Moseley; Rref Ii-Tfc Greenwich Llc to Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc, $359,248.

8101 Clancy Ct, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Sauve Armand J and Mary E, $511,600.

2740 Clintwood Rd, Midlothian; Seamster David and Kensie to Talbott Adam Andrews, $299,000.

714 Coralview Ct, Midlothian; Savopoulos David C and Tina D to Blackburn Eric R Jr and Lauren K, $395,000.

12913 Cottage Mill Rd, Midlothian; Cameron Michael L and Sheryl C to Knebel Christopher, $300,000.

13608 Cradle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Stevens Mark E and Jenny C to Joynes Charles W and Stephanie N, $270,000.

10905 Crofton Ct, Chester; Harris Cynthia H to Swift Creek Power Washing Llc, $182,000.

10011 Cutter Dr, North Chesterfield; Rabih Aziz and Goolsby Kathleen to Hosford Rachel Nichole, $315,000.

7105 Deer Run Ln, Midlothian; Harry Dennis M and Sondra to Blankenship Kathleen Elizabeth, $314,000.

7205 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Chesler Jason Richard to Blackwell Damien, $385,000.

2301 Dorking Rd, North Chesterfield; Rural Property Developers Llc to Teddy Properties Llc, $280,000.

6110 Duck Cove Rd, Midlothian; Jacobs Dayne A to Viar Thomas Matthew Jr, $300,000.

6900 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Inti Vijaya K and Karri Deepa Chandrika, $402,628.

4700 Easter Rd, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Mcstay Patrick Edward and Jessica Lane, $499,000.

7104 Egan Pl, Chesterfield; Williams Joel and Do Quyen to Prime 5ive Llc, $180,600.

11355 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Coles Roberta, $319,145.

12709 N Enon Church Rd, Chester; Madison Linda M to Dodge Michael and Julia, $260,000.

506 Fairway Woods Dr, Chester; Tero Ryan N and Kyeong Min to Bubczyk Lisa E and Christian D Jr, $405,000.

6496 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Cooke Kevin Scott Jr and Bissett Jennifer Jean, $371,290.

8812 First Branch Ln, Chesterfield; Robbins David K to Jones Alexander J, $472,000.

17719 Foaling Ln, South Chesterfield; Rowe Sherry H to Mellard Nicholas Ryan and Christie Crump, $350,000.

15673 Fox Cove Cir, Moseley; Shallow Matthew J and Julie A to Fowler Joseph Michael and Dunbar Kathryn Louise, $605,500.

21206 Franklin Ave, South Chesterfield; Canoles Cathy M and Mooney K C to Clay William R, $250,000.

3205 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Williams Jessica D, $308,399.

9836 Garden Ridge Pl, Chesterfield; Rivers Everette L and N M to Skinner Shayan L, $343,000.

4124 Gloucestershire St, North Chesterfield; Prime Equity Group Llc to Lansing Kislia J and Alexander M, $285,000.

13606 Gravity Hill Ln, Midlothian; Barto Ronald E and Kathy J to Weitkemper Harry David Jr and Shaina Danielle, $480,000.

4503 Greyfield Pl, Chester; Stevenson Randy D and Pamela H to Bie Joshua Scott and Kimberly Michelle, $380,000.

5225 Hallmark Dr, North Chesterfield; Mcdaniel Phyllis B to Imani Frederick Jeray, $230,000.

12213 Hampton Crossing Dr, Chesterfield; Martin Peter J and Lydia A to O’connell Thomas P and Jennifer K, $566,000.

12320 Harrowgate Rd, Chester; Herron Jessica Michelle to Cuello Jesus and Almonte Ramona, $260,000.

11906 Hazelnut Branch Ter, Midlothian; Pearce Steve G and Tara H to Reade Adam and Jones Maria, $414,500.

15213 Heron Pointe Way, Moseley; Reynolds Lynne D to Morton C Frank Iii and Morton Kay P Trustees, $800,000.

11201 Hixson Pl, North Chesterfield; Brown Legrand D Jr and Suzanne R to Garner Michelle and Michael F, $422,500.

1258 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Grubbs Robert Lee Et Als to Gordon Investments Llc, $700,000.

3901 Huntwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Wheeler Jack A Jr Et Als to Landpark 2 Properties Llc, $158,000.

12020 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester; Crestar Bank to Fslro Iron Bridge Center Llc, $1,150,000.

4701 Jaymont Dr, North Chesterfield; Paschall Roberta W to Joe Fc Juventus Llc, $180,000.

1129 Joliette Rd, North Chesterfield; Brown Jerry K and Sue Ellen to Brandt Michael R and Melissa L, $329,900.

7624 Kentucky Derby Dr, Midlothian; Oakes Matthew M and Lily A to Sewalk Adam and Piedrahita Kristina, $285,000.

3206 Kim Dr, North Chesterfield; Auguste Anna L to Christian Katrina Nicole, $195,000.

9501 Krause Rd, Chesterfield; Carroll Tessa Evette to Brown Kevin C, $260,000.

11350 Lady Slipper Ln, North Chesterfield; Vogt Robert C and Pamela N to Twedell Jaclyn J and Woods Stephen M, $305,000.

13642 Laketree Dr, Chester; Fernando Lorraine G and Salome M to Moultrie Kenneth and Latonya, $325,000.

4116 Laurel Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; White Laforest Denise to Tallant Julius and Jamie, $215,000.

5802 Laurel Trail Rd, Midlothian; Cary Jane Lynn to Guzman Cinthia Romero and Roman Nestor M Espino, $290,000.

6873 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Mashinski Kari A, $330,298.

6418 Little Creek Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Myers Oral Pierre Sr, $345,445.

4905 Long Shadow Dr, Midlothian; Ahonen Meaghan Mauck to Young Hannah S and Eric Aiguo, $230,000.

11500 Longtown Trl, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Pegram Devon Ratraves, $405,905.

10649 Lunswood Rd, Chester; King Charles Wayne, Sale Michele Watson and Starke Linda King and Watson Jeffrey S to Hughes Bonnie, $240,000.

2070 Maginoak Ct, North Chesterfield; D&d5 (Maginoak) Llc to Juarez Ruiz Eswin and Wendy M, $346,000.

9300 Mahogany Dr, Chesterfield; Stone Herbert C and Mary K to Francis Michael Robert and Lisa Austin, $470,000.

3524 Markey Rd, Midlothian; Dvorak Cecelia K to Dagley Stephen Hart Mancini and Denise Louise Mancini, $326,508.

13961 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Saunders Anetria B and Cleveland M, $390,450.

4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Irving Ja-Nay Chisholm, $238,090.

4661 Melody Ct, North Chesterfield; Perlowski Janet C and Gaudlitz Gordon R to Williams Garland H and Williams-Potter Madeline Grace, $322,700.

10648 Michmar Dr, Chester; Hilinski Timothy M and Medina D to Bell Sarah J, $730,000.

12607 Mill Lock Ter, Midlothian; King-Sloan Margaret M to Eliseuson Thomas George, $305,000.

49 Moorwood Ridge Dr, North Chesterfield; Drewicz Guy O and Suzanne to Drewicz Alyssa and Ligos Kyle, $190,000.

3121 Mount Hill Dr, Midlothian; Blake Kevin A and Ashley G to Warren Nathan A and Allison L, $516,000.

7412 Newbys Ct, Chesterfield; O’grady Carrianne to Wilson Julie, $220,000.

3709 North Light Dr, Chester; Mcmillen Samuel and Johnson J to Rabus Johnny and Stake Amber, $220,000.

10406 Oakshire Ter, North Chesterfield; Hicks Lee E Iii and Angela G to Heiner Jacob Paul and Caitlin L, $320,000.

4400 Old Gun Rd East , Midlothian; Jones L T and Jones M L Trustees to Schoenfelder Vincent B and Cynthia H, $3,150,000.

11160 Olympic Rd, North Chesterfield; C’melo Brian T and Melora S to Clark John R, $270,000.

13508 Paigewood Rd, Midlothian; Chisolm Rodney A and Kathleen A to Ferguson Ashley and Steven, $379,900.

8706 Peach Grove Rd, North Chesterfield; Klinger Christopher and Lacy to Davis Lynn Jr, $250,000.

8518 Pine Glade Ln, North Chesterfield; Danielson Sue E and Hazlett J D to Sizemore Austin Cole, $205,000.

11119 Poachers Run, Chesterfield; Toussa Younan and Henein Mervat to Boktor Mekhail, $280,000.

10130 Post Horn Dr, North Chesterfield; Kennedy William Glenn Ii to Dixon Keith, $247,000.

3108 Quail Hunt Ct, Midlothian; Ying James J and Ying Kristopher to Rahman Sibbir and Rahman Mawmita Trustees, $205,000.

8525 Rainwater Rd, North Chesterfield; Sumler Thelia A to Brockett Elizabeth A, $185,000.

10241 Redbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Eaton Marcus Anthony to Baptist Jonas Sr and Audreyel, $243,000.

11913 Rimswell Mews, Midlothian; Swiatek Kevin M and Laura P to Douglas Daniel, $365,000.

11619 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Zhang Jianzhong and Jin Xiao Hong, $998,950.

5804 Rockport Landing Ct, Midlothian; Kendall Caroleen F Trustee to Scott Claude Fenton Jr and Michelle Lecas, $475,000.

13336 Rossington Pl, Chester; Llamas Walter and Maribel to Delano Anthony V and Mckenna C, $330,000.

14324 Safewings Pl, Midlothian; Warren Gary Glenn and Linda Lee to Cooke Rosemary, $494,000.

13511 W Salisbury Rd, Midlothian; Corcoran Richard L and Regina H to Scarr Llc, $680,000.

2400 Sandler Ct, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Freeman-Hicks Shawlawn, $312,520.

16618 Saville Chase Rd, Midlothian; Blair Colin D and Susan L to Furr Ryan and Kelly, $975,000.

7424 Secretariat Dr, Midlothian; Showcase Builders Inc to Wells Taylor Renee and Dalton Bruce Nathaniel, $320,000.

3314 Shallowford Trce, Midlothian; Dodson Kenneth R Jr and Olandt D to Conner Gary L and Ann P, $550,000.

6829 Silliman Dr, Chesterfield; Davis Christopher A to Ryan Rebecca, $250,000.

4518 Singing Bird Dr, Moseley; Boen Sik N and Felicity S to Skinner Paullar Arlene and Henry Nathaniel Jr, $625,000.

4305 Soundview Ln, Chesterfield; Van Dalen Suzanne M and Aaron T to Jones Tynishia Shantel, $375,000.

8230 Spiral Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Thomas Amanda Nicole and Jason Ross, $497,290.

13937 Spyglass Hill Cir, Chesterfield; Robinson Diana to Rios Peggy, $365,000.

7278 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Hungerland Karen A to Lauver Todd and Rebecca, $505,000.

2227 Station Rd, North Chesterfield; M and A Leasing Llc to James River Real Estate Company Llc, $1,750,000.

6513 S Stevens Hollow Dr, Chesterfield; Nazeer Halimah to Laidley Shannon A, $238,000.

8212 Stone River Ct, North Chesterfield; Bates Daniel M to Vaughan Jakob Tyler, $290,000.

15549 Sultree Dr, Midlothian; Saulsbury Ryan J and Melanie F to Rudd Aaron Christopher and Lauren Elizabeth, $645,000.

8621 Sunset Knoll Rd, North Chesterfield; Hartsock Taylor R Et Als to Lewis Christopher J, $205,000.

14421 Sylvan Ridge Rd, Chesterfield; Singleton William A and Jennifer to Piszcz Deborah B and Daniel J, $450,000.

1452 Tannery Cir, Midlothian; Leonhirth Lori M to Barnard Branch P and Teachey Herbert E Iii, $255,000.

19300 Temple Ave, South Chesterfield; Marks Devin C to Johnson Kathy M, $203,000.

17425 Thornwood Ln, South Chesterfield; Reynolds Harrell and Cintia to Parra-Turner Caroline Christine, $350,000.

4213 Tire Swing Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Dennis Terrence G, $361,800.

10901 Trailwood Dr, Chesterfield; Sherman Andrea C and Idalia to Spence David Alexander and Adams Jacob and Spence Abby Elizabeth, $280,000.

2060 Tuckers Landing Rd, North Chesterfield; Mendes Anthony L and Elaine L to Hernandez Ramos Jonathan A, $330,000.

7513 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Burfoot Jonathan F to Sorenson Ethan Curtis and Shelby Nicole, $255,000.

11530 Village Garden Dr, Chester; Bowman Carol Cook to Fulghum Nancy T and Jesse L, $333,000.

6024 Walking Path Ln, Midlothian; Del Cid Courtney to Bookman Andrew J and Natira L and Bookman George M, $315,000.

9302 Wareham Pl, North Chesterfield; Crowder Jeremy F and Johnson B N to Brown Lawrence Fred, $214,333.

2225 Water Horse Ct, Midlothian; Scammell Douglas E and Lindsey U to Porter Stephen R and Amanda H, $410,000.

6753 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Deloatch Mildred Young, $279,010.

1118 Westcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Rowe Tiffany K to Viohl Zachary and Lauren Elizabeth, $340,000.

2407 Whirland Ct, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Jenkins Carl D and Deborah D, $429,054.

2611 Wicklow Loop, North Chesterfield; Mee William J and Deborah J to O’flaherty Kierstin Alyse and Trevor Ryan, $360,000.

7301 Willowbranch Ct, North Chesterfield; Galavotti Michael and Katrina J to Sebring Michael and Jennifer N, $275,000.

5507 Windy Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Cho Hyung S and Young S to Johnson Matthew R and Hogan Kelly, $350,000.

15513 Wolfboro Rd, Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Pasupuleti Saichand and Priyanka, $430,625.

1301 Woodhugh Pl, South Chesterfield; Byrne Sidney F Jr and Rebecca to Murillo Juanlita Pualani, $375,000.

6031 Woodpecker Rd, Chesterfield; Robertson Judy H to Wilson Angela and Odell, $407,500.

HANOVER

19.52 acres; Charles Barrett Wright, trustee to Michael Charles Stanley, $730,000.

9025 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Ernest Tuney Staton Jr., $591,780.

10124 Ashley Manor Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher G. Knight to Keith P. Nelson, $445,000.

8173 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Meredith I. Monagham to JR Property Investors LLC, $170,000.

11112 Bugle Lane, Mechanicsville; Tammy M. Landrum to David Lewis Groseclose, $380,000.

12290 Cedar Keep Lane, Ashland; Linda W. Cox to Samuel Tompkins Kindle, $420,000.

7326 Clark Circle, Mechanicsville; Heather Verlander to Theary Hout, $295,000.

11426 Colwick Trace, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Kevin R. Laplaga, $654,735.

16286 Derby Ridge Road, Montpelier; John J. Dacey III to Brittany Leigh Goodman, $282,500.

8275 Ellerson Green Place, Mechanicsville; Phyllis S. Oates to Keith Ashton, $369,900.

9213 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Praveen Dootagani, $494,990.

10326 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Jason Dandridge, $363,907.

9112 Fenshaw Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jason P. Swenson, $490,500.

11190 Garland Park Lane, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to William Thomas Bruce, $577,966.

13520 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen; Reginald B. Chenault to Edward Davenport Simms III, $570,000.

9367 Hartford Oaks Drive, Mechanicsville; Pamela Bartle to Christopher M. Grubbs, $610,000.

14348 Horseshoe Ford Road, Ashland; William L. Short Jr. to Andrew James Carpenter, $665,000.

9304 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Joshua Perumalla, $480,635.

15076 Kimbrough Lane, Doswell; John C. Powelka, trustee to James S. Burgan, $425,000.

8426 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas W. Trexler to Kenneth M. Rosemond, $564,950.

Lot 1, Rockford, 10 acres; Stacey Renee Richardson, executor to Hoskins Road 3 LLC, $460,000.

Lot 14, Springhill Acres; Shawn L. Dandridge to SSB Investments LLC, $240,000.

Lot 2, Section 2, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $155,000.

Lot 3, Section 2, Spring Grove, 10.9 acres; Andrea V. Jones to Kathy Agnor, $350,000.

Lot 54, Section 3, Pebble Creek; Sara B. Shiflet to James Robertson, $340,000.

Lots 1 and 10, Section 9A, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $350,000.

8188 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to David M. Frye, $511,160.

8164 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Kent Paylor to Junia Petit Phar, $329,000.

8201 Mintawood Lane, Mechanicsville; Marcia L. Hanna to Angela Dawn Shumaker, $256,000.

7468 Nuck Trace, Mechanicsville; Dale A. Jackowski to Gladis M. Mazariegos, $283,500.

9974 Orchard Meadow Road, Mechanicsville; Melissa Heiman Tsui Richard to Alexander T. Howell, $422,000.

Parcel; North Lake II LLC to Matan Northlake II Industrial LLC, $600,000.

8100 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; Robert A. Renfro to Chad M. Polliard Sr., $470,000.

7551 Quail Run Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Linda Diana Jones, $492,423.

15446 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; Joseph B. Weymouth to Timothy Wayne Sheffield, $265,000.

8085 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Heather Fox Baldridge to Kevin L. Hennick, $300,000.

Section 10, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $1,000,000.

404 Short St., Ashland; BOBVA LLC to Allison K. Thurman, trustee, $365,000.

10317 Spencer Trail Place, Ashland; James F. Honig to Todd Prough, $380,000.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 105, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Margaret A. Davis, $254,950.

6016 Swans Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher L. Klontz to Donald R. Lowe, $670,000.

9226 Totopotomoy Trail, Ashland; Ernest A. Thompson Jr. to HP Virginia I LLC, $315,000.

11090 Waldens Pond Lane, Hanover; Margaret W. Bristow to Henry P. Black III, $408,900.

9563 Williamsville Road, Mechanicsville; Betty E. Tyler to Gregory R. Cavalli, $345,000.

12239 Winns Church Road, Glen Allen; Maycor Real Estate Services LLC to Jose A. Velasco Ventura, $310,000.

AMELIA

2.19 acres; Daphne Celeste Roberts to Albert W. Morgan II, $182,500.

10750 Clementown Road, Amelia Court House; Christopher Scott Lewis to Allen L. Hilliard, $250,000.

Lot 4, Neals Creek, 13.212 acres; Thomas O. Fielding to Tausha L. Carter-Jacobs, $600,000.

CHARLES CITY

11621 Mapisco Road, Charles City; Faye Goad Minor to Matthew F. Burton, $246,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

117 Brame Av; Estes, Dana K to Davis Jr, Daniel Stephen, $220,000.

5009 Conduit Rd; Tuten, Donna L to Trotter, Benita, $255,000.

100 Greenmeadow Dr; Chambers, Michael A. to Parmar, Raymond Jayantilal, $301,000.

711 Keswick Rd; Courtright, Michael D. to Ferrer, Lashay A., $170,000.

208 Ridge Rd; Walker, Nathan J. to Watkis, Rohan, $173,800.

2541 White Oak Ct; Farnsler, Carole to Nowlin, Bryant, $289,000.

CUMBERLAND

145 Agee Lane, Cumberland; Margaret E. Shanley to Lisa M. Guidice, $185,000.

87 Northwood Lane, Cumberland; Steve C. Nelson to Ashlie B. Thompson, $200,000.

DINWIDDIE

10151 Boisseau Road, Sutherland; Slade & Sons Construction LLC to Alexandra C. Hausler, $350,000.

4601 Fairway Road, North Dinwiddie; John J. Rizzo to Cynthia Campbell Harris, $210,000.

10490 Lew Jones Road, McKenney; Antonio Carollo to Zachary H. Maitland, $220,000.

Lots 25-28, Block E, Dinwiddie Gardens; Brian C. Stover to Angelia Allen, $172,000.

23113 River Road, North Dinwiddie; Wallace Hoy Twombly to Crystal Jancarek, $189,000.

19912 E Whisper Court, Sutherland; Justin F. Clay to David Markins, $332,500.

GOOCHLAND

3.35 acres; Evelyn P. Laduca Maynard to Holly M. Waters, $192,000.

540 Boscobel Ferry Road, Manakin Sabot; John W. Icke, trustee to Andrew D. Todd, $625,000.

840 Lachlan Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Neil Simmons, $1,190,338.

Lot 9, Block A, Hickory Haven; Robert R. Johns, trustee to Chacon Investments LLC, $200,000.

5850 Old Columbia Road, Columbia; Delta Deck Co. LLC to Rebecca Tinsley, $301,657.

12379 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to William R. Harrison, $690,101.

3642 E Rocketts Ridge Court, Sandy Hook; GVA Home Builders LLC to Anne Kirby Jordan, $605,109.

2068 Strawberry Run, Crozier; Todd Justice to James W. Dougherty, $430,000.

12038 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to William Edwin Miller III, $457,975.

2110 Whistle Lane, Maidens; Ellie Owens LLC to James C. McMillan, $315,000.

HOPEWELL

2805 Berry St.; LBKBL Properties LLC to Christopher Bishop, $249,950.

4010 Jamestown Drive; Phillip Sasser Jr. to Charles Brandon Cummings, $220,000.

517 Miles Ave.; Crystal Akins to Cali Nonye Crayton, $199,900.

3608 Roselawn Terrace; Sharelle L. Thomas to Quinyawna Denise Pringle, $227,000.

JAMES CITY

3412 Allium Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Kelyn Merriam, $401,170.

2112 Benomi Drive, Williamsburg; Michael J. Sabin to Joseph E. Campagna, $449,800.

2711 Brownstone Circle, Williamsburg; Lewis M. Pfister Jr. to Timothy L. McSwain, trustee, $534,000.

9808 Coral Bells Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Bobby L. Burks, $509,065.

3896 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Aaron Cornett to Tammy R. Gainer, $238,500.

1810 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; George T. Ogorzaly to Rasa Vytautas Klutts, $229,000.

616 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; Mark E. Kurtz to Brian Donovan Mann, $560,000.

2683 Forge Road, Toano; Forge Road LLC to Gregory M. Baker, $346,750.

3424 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Catherine L. Wilson, $315,355.

3312 Geddy Terrace, Toano; Brock Dehlin to Eric A. Wynn, $410,000.

206 Haradd Lane, Williamsburg; Paul W. Porter to James Philip Rorrer II, $273,500.

124 Highland, Williamsburg; H. Thomas Sharp, successor trustee to Robert Cashel, $515,000.

2043 Hornes Lake Road, Williamsburg; Robert Bruce Davies, trustee to Christopher Kehoe, $655,000.

104 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; Raymond J. Van Cott to Thomas Michael Munn, trustee, $887,500.

3601 Lavender Lane, Toano; Jerell E. Singleton Eaves to Jamie Accoo, $430,000.

3404 London Company Way, Williamsburg; J.E. Hazelwood Sr., trustee to Beulalea Duncan, $150,000.

Lot 14, Chisel Run; Marlene E. Davis to Joel R. Fortune, $190,300.

Lot 41, Quarterpath Trace; Hebe Yarrington, trustee to Renee D. Vaughan, $426,000.

Lots 144 and 150, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $188,104.

703 Maupin Place, Williamsburg; Richard Henry Hummel to Michael M. McLaughlin, $185,000.

221 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Paul Michael Hegstad, $253,700.

3004 North Court, Williamsburg; Jack J. Stumme to Eddy Simon, $267,500.

210 Par Drive, Williamsburg; Lori C. Walsh to Andrew Jordan Mishler, $360,000.

3008 Peppers Point, Toano; Lisa M. Westlund to Dwayne Brandon Davis, $220,000.

4002 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenadel LLC to Paul M. Dashiell, $372,266.

7051 Richmond Road, Williamsburg; Sahajanand LLC to Mahasu Hospitality LLC, $900,000.

214 Robertson St., Williamsburg; Peggy A. Krey to Jonathan Tyler Hughes, $316,500.

4236 Rosewood Court, Williamsburg; Eric C. Allen to Jordan T. Stehle, $355,000.

116 Shore Drive, Williamsburg; Patrick and Courtney Costello LLC to John A. Grimes, $315,000.

537 Spring Trace, Williamsburg; Holly L. Alexander to Kirsten Bartley, $225,000.

119 Tanbark Lane, Williamsburg; Steven B. Cavender to Robert L. Brunetti, $410,000.

3608 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to James Tysz, $511,930.

226 Waterton, Williamsburg; Chong Hyok Kim to David Herbst, $795,000.

102 Westward Ho, Williamsburg; Alan G. Pierce to Daniel Timothy Dwyer, $430,000.

44 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Christopher B. Cook to Robert Van Niman, $965,000.

8235 Wrenfield Drive, Williamsburg; David Copp to Jay F. Downs, trustee, $705,000.

KING AND QUEEN

1708 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Saluda; Truist Bank to Patrick Mooney, $195,000.

KING WILLIAM

4010 Azalea Crescent, West Point; Jennie S. Britton to Susan Hundley Cummings, $350,000.

5599 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin; Luke Fair to Zachary Lane Bowden, $260,000.

2251 Jacks Creek Road, King William; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Jacob H. Smith, $367,500.

Lot 3, Woodlands Corner; Zachary Adam Rudolph to Tina M. Weaver, $255,000.

1259 North Point Farm Road, King William; Curtis S. Mason Jr. to Mike Trainer, $325,000.

2976 Venter Road, Aylett; Jacob Ryan Jordan to Daniel R. Ingram, $215,000.

NEW KENT

87.27 acres; David G. Wentling to Sharon Lee, $875,000.

8223 Brown Avenue, West Point; Kyle W. Snyder to Dennis W. Fletcher, $279,900.

10960 Devlinburg Terrace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Arecheleote M. Lofton, $468,263.

7857 Faison Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Louise Schafer, $378,990.

5900 Hingham Drive, New Kent; Margaret S. Hurt to Jordan Jefferson, $200,000.

6624 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Ston Property LLC to Edward Schuler, $265,245.

Lots, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; Kent Farms Holding Company LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $643,639.

11520 Oakrise Place, New Kent; Logan Paul English to Aaron M. Belcher, $320,000.

Parcel; George Warren Muntcastle Jr. to McKenzie Farm LLC, $1,200,000.

2399 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Advanta IRA Administration LLC to Robert R. Burnett, $234,900.

8450 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Jeffrey K. Rew, $386,966.

Unit 74, Phase 14, Cumberland at Patriots Landing; Angelica S. Gordon to Christopher Gunter, $225,000.

14620 Wingapo Road, Lanexa; Barbara T. Simcoe to Melissa Marie Young, $550,000.

PETERSBURG

1963 S Crater Road; Earnest W. Harrison to E. Davis Bogle, $950,000.

8 Hillcrest Road; Nona H. Phillips to Osborne D. Phillips, $175,000.

445 Round Top; Ric-City Windham Hills to Windham Hills Apartments LLC, $5,837,838.

1522 Westover Ave.; Kimberly P. Boyd to Joseph Puletti, $330,000.

POWHATAN

42.11 acres; Lynda B. McCann to Christopher and Pamela Coplan Living Trust, $731,031.

3612 Bolling Road, Powhatan; Stonecraft Homes LLC to Allison Gail Middleton, $299,900.

18103 W County Line Road, Midlothian; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Andrew J. Birchmeier, $220,000.

1490 Giles Bridge Road, Powhatan; Patrick Minnick to Sherry Ann Hyland, $441,000.

2811 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; James A. Meek to William Stafford Cary, $213,000.

2790 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Brian K. Nuckols to William P. Chilton, $230,000.

1411 E Overlook Drive, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to David North, $500,000.

939 Schroeder Road, Powhatan; Aubrey A. Talley III, sole heir to Charlie Justice, $238,500.

5698 Tyler Drive, Powhatan; Beau W. Hendrick to Kathleen McLaughlin, $335,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

4149 British Wood Drive, Prince George; Nancy C. Raymond to Antoine Logan, $295,000.

5511 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Vivian A. Cheston to Marvin Aleman, $369,950.

10811 Hines Road, Disputanta; Adam Jeremy Good to Mark Brown Jr., $330,000.

Lot 8, Horseshoe Farms; Michael A. Debose to Andrew B. Holt, $400,000.

Parcel; Riveroak Timberland Investments LLC to Randall G. Welch, $1,146,819.

9224 Robin Road, Disputanta; USVA Inc. to Adler Pierrilus, $225,000.

6738 Willow Hill Road, Spring Grove; Irene C. Trimback-Horsch to John W. Brown, $390,000.

SUSSEX

Lot 3, Phase 1, Grayswood; Kayla H. Sheldon to Julius Louis Sager, $153,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

1184 Jamestown Road, Unit 2; James G. Dye Jr. to Wayne Beagle, $155,500.

268 Patriots Crossing; Michael Hopkinson to William A. Rolfe, $450,000.