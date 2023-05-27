Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

215 N 19th St U43; Jew Mitchell P to Barber Marissa M, $330,000.

721 N 24th St; Ridge Point Real Estate Llc to Tuckahoe Funding Llc, $461,407.

1107 N 27th St; Savage Andrew F and Joanne A to Gilbert Jasmine N, $335,000.

106 W 29th St; Johnson Thomas L to Edos Llc, $175,000.

1307 N 31st St; Johnson Keith L to Kraus Samuel Harrison And, $300,000.

239 E 36th St; Hamersley Stephanie and to Wheeler Deandre Lamont And, $207,500.

3400 3rd Ave; Gray Leroy L and Alwina A to Jefferson Tyron Samuel, $165,000.

8427 Abbey Road; 8427 Abbey Llc to Turn Key Temporary Homes Ii Llc, $389,622.

1424 Avondale Ave; Morris Patrick David and to Thomas Lauren Michelle And, $538,500.

6226 Binns Ave; Foster Peter G and Melody G to Shiloh Enterprise Properties, $175,000.

5106 Boscobel Ave; Taylor Shana to Ogden Ehren, $305,000.

3400 E Broad Rock Road; Pierotti Gian and Andrea to Foster Destini Grace, $217,000.

800 E Canal St P1; Lex Richmond Tenant Lp to Gateway Plaza Realty Llc, $142,455,000.

1913 W Cary St; B&h Commercial Llc to Miller Benjamin L and Megan T, $275,000.

1217 Catherine St; Kopacsi Ernest Ryan to Adams Logan A and Evan J, $382,450.

2806 E Clay St; Ghidotti Lisa to Hadlock Benjamin David, $325,000.

3102 Condie St; Wade Robyn L to Pickens Andrew H, $275,000.

5416 Dorchester Road; J and P Development Llc to Hayes Carter Penn, $500,000.

3501 Edgewood Ave; Lee Peter Myung-Joseph and to Bise Kinsey L and Jordan, $719,000.

10430 Epsilon Road; Reynolds Jack R to Reyes Melvin Trejo And, $322,000.

1613 Floyd Ave; Cox Michael Thomas to Chiu Grace Shung Lai, $710,000.

3112 Forest Hill Ave; Rehm Brenton and to Comeau Christopher David And, $527,000.

4600 W Franklin St; Stiff Joel W and Karen K to Carter William S, $415,000.

1804 German School Road; NVR Inc to Warren Jason Fitzgerald And, $440,220.

3104 W Grace St; Maier David and Powell Jan to Sheehan Lia and Matthew, $552,500.

2015-1/2 Greenwood Ave; Ashenburg Matthew James to Ferguson Jeffrey Thomas, $394,000.

3327 Grove Ave U1; Juul Hindsgaul Simon to Russell Richard &, $275,000.

3004 Hanes Ave; Property Transformer Llc to Hodges Zachary, $375,000.

3209-1/2 Hanover Ave; Turner N Elisabeth Trustee to Mcauliffe Jill And, $475,000.

3409 Hazelhurst Ave; Hartz Leslie I to Fitzgerald Cary, $280,000.

406 Hunt Ave; Wilder Properties Llc to Olivier Alain D and Ann R, $294,500.

4312 Kensington Ave; Winter Scott Christopher and to Gibson William and Jennifer, $1,055,000.

4228 Kingcrest Pkwy; Jenkins Matthew D and Betty L M to Zubba Mark Jr and Nicole, $1,400,000.

6050 Lamar Dr; Unified Investment Ventures Llc to Jackson Isaiah And, $210,000.

913 W Leigh St; Brown Stephen to Medvene Matthew, $285,000.

512 Libbie Ave U4; Quirk Neal J Jr and Bailey R to Wishnack Joshua D, $899,100.

805 Maggie Walker Ave; Burrell Carleen to Sloan Emily Hannah, $210,000.

15 Maxwell Road; Harris Tyler R and Frances L to Hill Matthew K and Karen A B, $1,066,000.

2821 Midlothian Tpke; Henderson Robert H L and to Sanzone Francis Iii And, $150,000.

3004 Moss Side Ave; Sc-Northside Investments Llc to Dorinsky Matthew P And, $650,000.

2705 Northumberland Ave; Barry Dickson Ray and to Osullivan Adrian Paul And, $375,000.

2009 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Saifulislam Abuhena, $413,465.

807 Oliver Hill Way; Ohw Lc to 807 Oliver Hill Way Llc, $1,850,000.

5511 Parker St; Seidel Pamela S to Murray Sierra Bronwyn, $236,500.

3723 Patterson Ave; Sutton Scott Carter and John T Iv to Kelly Russo Isabel Ann, $275,000.

1511 Porter St; Lexline Development Llc to Zarghami Shahin And, $435,000.

1111 Randolph St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Bradley Michael, $201,000.

4271 Saratoga Road; Rabe Collin L and to Frerichs Jon D, $639,900.

5020 W Seminary Ave; Woods Michaele N Revocable to Smith Rebecca M, $295,000.

4304 Smithdeal Ave; Perigard Stephen M to Kacani Jenny D, $285,000.

2406 Stuart Ave; Berman Seth Aron and to Leal Katherine M, $1,000,000.

2700 Terminal Ave; George Brothers Investments Llc to Fontenot Geoffrey Charles, $310,000.

1125 West Ave; Goggins Paul W Iii and to Mullinax Ivan L and Tifaine D, $975,000.

2911 Weymouth Dr; Cotten Garrett E to Niemann Joseph B and Ellen A, $390,500.

914 Young St; Climb Via Renovations Llc to Cutten Barton Key And, $365,000.

HENRICO

4319 6th St, Henrico; Twin Moons Llc to Paul Anthony T and Brittany Et Al, $245,000.

5209 Aldenbrook Way, Glen Allen; Renu Sandhya S P and A K Suyambu to Hammond Jeffery Quentin Ii, $775,000.

10653 Argonne Dr, Glen Allen; Schweitzer Gregory B and P to Showalter Brent and Jennifer, $569,000.

905 Ayers Way, Glen Allen; Bloomfield Michelle to Farhan Anil and Horria Aman, $340,000.

2921 Battery Ave, Henrico; Peck Richard S and Jennifer S to White Phillip C and Mallory Gyovai, $335,000.

12029 Bennett Ct, Glen Allen; Hamilton David J and Sandra K to Robertson Kenneth J and Colleen A Trustees, $765,000.

1102 Blue Jay Ln, Henrico; H&m Home Innovation Llc to Childress Kenneth R and Jennifer S and Emily, $315,000.

1011 Borden Rd, Henrico; Wagler John Joseph and Mary Lacy to Wright Michael and Denise, $658,500.

205 Bridge St, Henrico; Harmon David K and Jack Douglas to Norman Adam Christopher, $200,000.

4622 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Cudhail Sangesh and Angela Bilkhu to Russell Ashley Jantzen, $545,000.

5920 Brookfield Rd, Henrico; Hickman Betty T Family Trust to Senia Russell J, $330,000.

2412 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Yonaitis John and Concetta to Loper Christina Mary, $350,000.

9418 Camrose Rd, Henrico; Kaufman Daniel A and Scott M O Connell to Souza Marcos Luiz, $266,400.

8301 Caroline Vines Way, Henrico; Belcher Cathy A and Jeffery A to Harris Natasha, $360,000.

2507 Cedar Cone Dr, Henrico; Billard Daniel F and Paulette P to Quimby Mitchell Albert and Baylee Williams, $550,000.

2602 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Chuchvara Thomas and A Trs to Harrell Krystle, $245,000.

10733 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Kuhfuss Gordon J and Leslie F Trustees, $559,510.

3904 Clarendon Crescent Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Wilkerson Theodore L and Jazmin Harris, $485,630.

3825 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Speight Ronald Kevin, $377,460.

3401 Cole’s Point Way Ud, Glen Allen; Crampton W Gary and Ann E to Day Marcia Jill Trustee, $461,000.

12704 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Mellinger Mark A and Paige M to Eskaros Ramy S and Jackline S Gerges, $370,000.

9617 Craigs Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Holland Thomas A and Michelle Manning to Huerkamp Laurel and Justin, $500,000.

14 N Daisy Ave, Henrico; Low Cost Construction Corp to Hatcher Tinea C, $245,000.

8801 Dena Dr, Henrico; Oneill-Sheff Dolores to Dessalegn Yemeserach, $330,000.

3109 Divine Dr, Richmond; Dennard Valerie and Cynthia Graves to Moore Shawne Deforrest, $306,000.

11410 Dublin Rd, Glen Allen; Doyle Shirley G Trustee to Wentworth Jeryl, $575,000.

2908 Eagle Trace Ter, Henrico; Waller William L Jr Trustee to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $179,000.

601 Eking Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Donthireddy Raviteja Reddy, $385,350.

12208 Ellaberry Ln, Glen Allen; Mann John L and Katherine W to Patel Hasmukhbhai P and Ranjanben H Et Al, $1,300,000.

12507 Evansdale Rd, Henrico; Riley Kevin C to Duncan Andrew Taylor and Julia Mae, $327,500.

7605 Forest Ave U412, Henrico; Standish Forest Llc to Detrick Real Estate Llc, $187,560.

11221 Fox Meadow Dr, Henrico; Maynes Steven M and S A C to Slaughter Sallie Foster and Mason Douglas, $600,000.

801 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Yeary Harold T Trust to Springtimes Llc, $275,000.

8012 Frostick Ct, Henrico; Yavuz Sahzene and Abdulkadir to Neilson James Ryan and Rinu Ramesh, $423,599.

8905 Ginger Way Ct, Henrico; 8905 Ginger Way Court Llc to Shiflett Pendleton M Iii and E W Trustees, $515,000.

8002 Grassmount Ct, Henrico; Boyle Properties Llc to Rubbo Daniel J Jr and Natalie Marie, $271,000.

9506 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Lupton James W and Natalie to Vanlesser Enterprises Llc, $220,000.

7400 Griffin Ave, Henrico; Edwards Patricia Jo to Shelton Destiny, $300,000.

8413 Hasting Mill Ln, Glen Allen; Elliott Logan B and Nicole D to Aziz May, $450,000.

1181 Herman St, Henrico; Altman Edward G and Patsy B to Tignor Joshua T and Vanessa A Castro, $295,000.

5108 Hunter’s Meadow Pl, Henrico; Andreadakis Kleanthis Nicholas to Hepburn Reginald and Valearia, $382,000.

5813 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Lint Joan F to Mcgeehan Chris and Kathleen Preston, $292,000.

7700 Jennifer Scott Ct, Henrico; Affordable American Dream Llc to Harris Sabrina and Renee, $335,000.

5821 Ketterley Row, Glen Allen; Darrah Todd D and Lori A to Kouchakji Nathalie and Chadi M Zablit, $745,000.

6821 Kilchurn Ct, Henrico; Saunders Allison Latrice to Hardmon Tracy Harrington and Marjorie A, $392,100.

2200 E Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Cot J Properties Llc to Indelicato Joseph T Trustee, $2,524,455.

5804 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Fleming Christian Bray to Wilkerson Katerina, $229,950.

2769 Lassen Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Evans Shirley, $363,843.

5809 Lee Ave, Henrico; Riddick Rhonda Russell Trustee to Hindsley Pamela Mcdonnell, $648,000.

2240 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Ferguson Kevin P, $537,891.

5721 Linda Rd, Sandston; Parks Paula to Car Guy Investment Solutions Llc, $150,000.

1608 Littleton Blvd, Henrico; Daniels Brian D and Kristin R to Daniels Alyssa, $280,000.

9101 Lydell Dr, Henrico; Noll Joyce W to Tu Yukai and Yanbin Wang, $320,000.

9231 Magellan Pkwy Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Washington Kirk and Shameka, $336,259.

9373 Man-O-War Ct U1103, Glen Allen; Godshall Janice Sibre to Ritchie Shanna, $205,000.

1661 Mary St, Sandston; Abdallah Nazzal to Turnage Cory M, $256,000.

2140 Meadow Rd, Sandston; Tripet Derek and Jeniffer Allen to Jones Samuel E and Julie R, $227,000.

13149 Middle Ridge Way, Henrico; Guthrie Robert Cameron and Rebecca C to Nair Pratish and Akansha Niraj Chaudhari, $415,000.

1823 Millrun Pl, Henrico; Antonucci Cheryl S to Gilley Alexander Clark, $260,000.

5217 Monument Ave U2c, Henrico; Abbot Bliss B and Peyton B Valentine to Aylor Franklin V and Frances J, $530,000.

4825 Morrison Rd, Henrico; Walls Matthew H and Brittany Walls to Howard Elizabeth Johnson, $425,000.

350 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; Dowell Scott Lawson to Hall Janet, $175,000.

8351 New Market Heights Ln, Henrico; Hall Christopher J and C O to Milligan Patrick and Kimberly Hart, $334,000.

1101 Normandy Dr, Henrico; Pridgen Andrew B and Anne P Meland to Johnston Audrey Louise, $390,000.

7309 Oakham Ct, Henrico; Anderson Stevie J and Leneka N to Bridges-Carter Jennifer A and L D Costen, $379,990.

4830 Old Main St, Henrico; Yousefian Elliott A to Heath Maria Jovi, $580,000.

5300 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Walter Nancy and Leslie Joseph, $412,195.

5306 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Miranda Estevao Marcio, $501,770.

1421 Olde Sage Ct, Glen Allen; Kunapuli Siva and Jaya Deepika to Allam Lokesh, $386,000.

2533 Parrish St, Henrico; Tarry Sharinna D to Griffith Shayla C, $200,000.

100 N Pine Ave, Henrico; Williams Montrell D to Wyatt Eureka, $270,000.

1575 Presidential Dr, Henrico; Smith Charles Jr and Lorna to Cobb Harold L, $220,000.

2929 Putney Rd, Henrico; Callaway Lydia Joan to Hb1 Alternative Holdings Llc, $252,003.

8310 Recreation Rd, Henrico; Devastey Roger and Michelle to Cotman Christina, $202,000.

6047 Renwick Dr, Glen Allen; Chu Shijian and Cindy Yu Du to Meka Sravanthy, $920,000.

1801 Riohondo Cir, Henrico; Tisdale Bernard A and Sarah A to Slavin John and Ashley Carter Et Al, $411,000.

4800 Round Top Rd, Glen Allen; Derr Beverly P Estate to Gray Wayne, $465,000.

9 Runswick Dr, Henrico; Eudailey William W and Barbara H to Kincheloe Daniel Matthias and M C Hazzard, $999,000.

220 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Doby Destiny Jaque and Katrina, $252,365.

232 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Jones Asja Swan, $272,605.

1220 Santa Anna Rd, Henrico; Wright Kemper to Martin Cynthia C, $365,000.

6207 Settler Rd, Henrico; Franz Haas Machinery Of America Inc to 6207 Settler Llc, $2,700,000.

553 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Madison Michael A and Staci N to Thatipelli Shiva and Sabitha Bhupathi, $395,000.

1004 Southwinds Dr, Glen Allen; Lamb Norman G and Elaine E Trustees to Naphade Hemant and Vaishali, $370,000.

8736 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Ojeda Angela to Van Valkenburg Schuyler Thomas, $351,000.

6915 Staunton Ave, Henrico; Secosky John J to Baytop Stephen, $459,900.

9513 Stonemeadow Ct, Glen Allen; Dowden Forrell and Bedelia N Richards to Nguyen Thao Hoa, $285,000.

7914 Stuart Hall Rd, Henrico; Smith Kevin Charles to Wong Brandon and Krysten Herrero, $550,000.

7912 Sycamore Ln, Henrico; Marshall Ronald E and Debbie M Agnew Et Al to Rva Rental Group Llc, $209,333.

5109 Taz Ct, Sandston; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Oliver Lawrence Edward Jr and Juanita, $341,988.

1721 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Eudailey William W and Barbara H to Dolya Vladyslav and Veronika Boryseiko, $258,000.

2655 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Smythe Kimberly T to Feria Brenda Nunn, $565,000.

2109 Turtle Creek Dr U1, Henrico; Akers Chin Cha and Sharon D to Thompson Brittany G and Elizabeth, $222,000.

2 E Union St, Sandston; Fuller Karanita Alys to Hunt Josiah N and Sara L, $265,000.

10306 Waltham Dr, Henrico; Haddad Matthew A and J R to David Holly R, $515,000.

7421 Wellington Woods Rd, Henrico; Johnson Cassandra Y to Gibson Damien O and Harriet B, $540,000.

5534 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Keels Monica B, $352,291.

8308 Whistler Rd, Henrico; Weller Wayne C and Angela G to Mallette Robert Dennis, $405,000.

2500 Willson Cove Ct, Henrico; Eades Rodney R Sr &sharon C to Stubbs Steven L Trustee, $389,000.

8133 Wistar Creek Mews Ub, Henrico; Souther Wanda Powell to Defazio Anthony J and Leah Judith, $395,000.

12212 Woodson Hills Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Brooks Kevin D and Carmen B, $735,260.

3612 Yerger Rd, Henrico; Harrell Kim and R Banks and S Mcmillan to Gaines Sherlene, $185,000.

CHESTERFIELD

11841 Aberdeen Landing Ln, Midlothian; Neal W K Jr and Mary H to Markowitz John C and Diana T, $1,040,000.

5205 Addison Gate Dr, North Chesterfield; Austin Woods Development Co to NVR Inc, $327,150.

9526 Alfaree Rd, North Chesterfield; Shelton Melissa A to Gillespie Samuel H and Gillespie Jackson Harrison, $331,000.

12045 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Kirksey Gregory Jr and Michelle Laverne, $528,725.

8207 Amara Ct, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Elmore Rogers Lamar and Cassandra, $731,705.

2702 Amherst Ridge Loop, South Chesterfield; Haywood Adam Hunter to Ashley Tarah L and Parr Georgia A, $310,000.

2531 Arrandell Rd, Midlothian; Violette Ashton E Revocable Trust to Williamson Austin and Tara, $580,000.

11401 Bailey Woods Dr, Midlothian; Farris Jeffrey H and Zina Y to Gil Kevin Guillermo and Ashleigh Marie, $290,000.

18043 Bay Point Way, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Prabhala Krishna Prasanna and Mannepalli Supriya, $898,004.

13506 Beachcrest Ter, Chesterfield; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Childs Michael Phillip and Andria Eva, $499,138.

1725 Bedwyn Ln, Midlothian; Headlee Todd Allan and Angela R to Wagner Dennis W and Tatum N, $1,126,000.

7425 Belmont Downs Mews, Chesterfield; Crist Randy L to Milton Rachel A and Benjamin C, $415,000.

1701 Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Coons G Dallas Estate to 1701 Bermuda Property Owner Llc, $650,000.

11906 Black Alder Dr, Moseley; Hubbard Michael J to Solis Sebastian and Ryann Michele Tanap, $463,000.

13800 Bluff Ridge Dr, Chesterfield; Wilbur Sharon K to Nicolaro Fedele Jr and Nicolaro Mary, $475,000.

6306 Brambleton Rd, North Chesterfield; Wallace Michael A and Oates A L to Busser Tyler and Chelsea, $285,500.

13337 Brandy Wood Rd, Chesterfield; Staten Robert and September to Zakaria Yasser H and Heba E, $461,000.

3933 Bronholly Rd, Chesterfield; 440 Properties Llc to Barrow William J, $239,000.

12316 Buckingham St, Chester; Gleason M E and Chambers M G to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $151,000.

3012 Burley Ridge Ter, Chester; Nguyen Thu-Suong to Wandemberg Bryanner, $321,800.

2001 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Blanchard James Parker, $539,620.

6985 Carden Park Dr, Moseley; Matin Freidoon J and Jennifer G to Staples Jeffrey Mark and Erin Elliott, $830,000.

3552 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Beau Llc to Gibbs Dalton R, $270,000.

4720 Centralia Rd, North Chesterfield; Anderson Timothy J to Brown Megan Elizabeth, $260,990.

6837 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Kamin Jsoeph and Claire E, $875,723.

3017 Cicero Pkwy, Chester; Johnson Amy C to Wallace Michael, $290,000.

11400 Clear Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Beckner Von Paul to Hawks Traci Ann and Hamm Stanley Stuart Iii, $316,000.

8719 Corcoran Pl, Chesterfield; Clarke S C P and Marinacci J N to Priebe Michael A and Ashley, $356,400.

911 N Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Pham Long Duy to Yi Massage Llc, $180,000.

7413 Crathes Ter, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Thompson Timothy V and Natalie R, $592,815.

10817 Crofton Rd, Chester; Rivera Steven W to Rivera Jason, $335,000.

10907 Cypress Branch Ln, Chesterfield; Meadowville Landing Llc to Main Street Homes, $675,000.

11900 Deerhurst Dr, Midlothian; Collins Patricia Ann to Leon Investments Llc, $275,000.

406 Diamond Creek Dr, Midlothian; Beck Shawn C and Christa to Chen Jinyin and Yang Zhenzhen, $435,000.

15036 Dordon Ln, Midlothian; Legault Homes Llc to Nemeth David and Judy, $795,156.

13730 Duxton Dr, Chester; Mireles Floyd L and Jean M to Bugg Jerrell S, $419,950.

11 Eastman Rd, North Chesterfield; Fowler Alan Scott and Laura W to Jackson Mark R and Jackson Jessica E Sarver, $285,000.

6744 Edith Oaks Way, North Chesterfield; Austin Woods Development Co to NVR Inc, $261,720.

8342 Emerald Ln, North Chesterfield; Jenkins Leslie Counts to Romero Miguel A and Saravia Gabriella N, $232,000.

1650 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $395,000.

1668 Ewing Park Loop, Midlothian; Trp Winterfield Llc to NVR Inc, $395,000.

6606 Fairpines Rd, Chesterfield; Cooke David C and Linda G to Torres Jacob, $210,000.

8231 Fedora Dr, Chesterfield; Lyman Eric to Nunez Lexis, $455,000.

15700 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Norman Debra J Trustee to Inge David Kyle, $535,000.

7400 Fowlis Pl, Chesterfield; Touchstone Ii Llc to Robinson Anthony and Denise, $549,950.

7016 Fuqua Ave, North Chesterfield; Clark Shirley Millsap and Gant S Rene Millsap to Villeda Doris E and Guillermo Chacon, $236,000.

5316 W Garthdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Durham Donald N to Cortez Jaime Rodriguez, $260,000.

6000 Glencadam Rd, South Chesterfield; Rose Branson J to Strong Christopher Mark, $255,000.

2821 Goolsby Ave, North Chesterfield; Martin Linda E to Flores Jaquelyne E Orellana and Flores Manuel A Orellana, $205,000.

11430 Great Branch Dr, Chester; Sabella Brien and Megan to Williams Devon A and Jasmine, $270,000.

13512 Greyfield Dr, Chester; Carter Felecia Ann and Lilton V to Mix Stephen Micheal and Lebrun Joanna, $360,000.

2902 Haddington Ct, North Chesterfield; Vernon Nakeisha L to Puckett Claudine V, $255,000.

10500 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Sunset Hills Towns Llc to Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc, $795,600.

10605 Halflight Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Crews Rasheeda and Ashley, $377,340.

20200 Halloway Ave, South Chesterfield; Whitaker Nathan M and Olivia M to Robinson Alonzo F and Leatonia S, $275,000.

15531 Hampton Crest Ter, Chesterfield; Corson Michael I and Kathryn V to Brandes Daniel and Chinenye Sharon, $500,000.

15300 Happy Hill Rd, South Chesterfield; Cva Home Pros Llc to Langster Deanna Lee and Kirby Samuel, $300,000.

15668 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Hall Katherine Clare and Wood Cynthia J, $479,397.

12412 Hillcreek Ct, Midlothian; Mosley Jerry L and Pamela O to Medina Kenneth and Eleonora, $394,900.

6812 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Villacruz Clief L to Charles Heston, $245,000.

3727 Huntwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Tiller Donald I Trustee to Fields James A Jr and Robinson-Fields Laelona A, $300,000.

8021 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Millennium Property Llc, $210,000.

8225 Jahnke Rd, North Chesterfield; James Cynthia M and Grieco J A to Mosher Mallory Maire and Whisler Megan Rose, $539,000.

5416 Jessup Rd, North Chesterfield; Melara Julio Alberto to Johnson Christopher J and Wilkins Ina and Wilkins Heather Izabelle Renee, $225,000.

18230 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Wideman Stephanie, $508,260.

7405 Kentucky Derby Dr, Midlothian; Tadros Steven C to Figueroa Carlos Javier and Lisa Marie, $345,000.

6030 Kings Crest Dr, Chesterfield; O’quinn Travis and Tynesha to Kinguah Madrine Wawira, $425,000.

8718 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Brown Melissa Gale, $480,325.

13661 Kingsmill Rd, Midlothian; Braun Charles F and Marylouise to Riggins Tram and Jerry, $589,500.

7512 Lady Blair Ln, North Chesterfield; Robinson Eric Jr and Daytesha to Swanson Peter J and Jordan Megan Pauline, $301,000.

11214 Lantern Way, North Chesterfield; Mjdj Llc to Tisdale Juliet L Trustee, $337,500.

13808 Lawing Dr, South Chesterfield; Fender Amanda N to Fogle Clinton and Christina, $305,000.

6919 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Dvorak Cecelia King, $376,632.

8903 Leisure Ln, North Chesterfield; Agg Properties Llc to Williams Sheila, $360,000.

2613 Lilybank Pl, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Moore Carolyn and Thomas N, $709,000.

15006 Litton Dr, Midlothian; Jewell Jonathan B and Crystal C to Woods Kyle and Heather, $750,000.

16218 Longlands Rd, Chesterfield; Wilt Kerry M and Megan A to Manzelli Christopher and Pamela, $550,000.

1108 Lucks Garden Trl, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Cahaelen Linda Kay, $427,676.

2104 Magnolia Grove Way, Midlothian; Smith Shelly P and Navin Jodi to Rumsey Edward, $390,000.

1603 Mansfield Cir, Midlothian; Jensen Michael S and Kayla S to Thurston Patricia, $330,000.

17625 Marymere Ct, Moseley; See Sandra Lee to Rouch Michael D and Carol A, $365,000.

8336 Mccaw Dr, North Chesterfield; Camp Jamie D to Lewis Christopher F and O’leary Sarah, $460,000.

5913 Meadowburm Dr, North Chesterfield; Miles Sean W to Villatoro Edwin Enrique and Lopez Alma, $295,000.

3707 Merrington Vw, Midlothian; Langford Cheri and Keith to Ecker Jeffrey M and Williams-Ecker Erica, $825,000.

15955 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Sullivan Brian David and Angelica Ann, $719,047.

6401 Moseley Rd, Moseley; Bower Steven and Susan H to Gazitua Fresia V, $535,000.

13712 Nailor Cir, Midlothian; Miller Christopher J and Elyse K to Buzzeo Connor W and Lindsey H, $460,000.

11572 New Forest Trl, Midlothian; Roane Dale G to Dressman J’ron Avante and Clark Olivia Noel, $260,000.

5461 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Wooldridge Nicholas Adam and Erin Danielle, $344,075.

13616 Northwich Dr, Midlothian; Care Cottage Inn Llc to Kieken Laurent, $370,000.

14318 Old Bond St, Chesterfield; Slagle Bryan S and Dawn W to Clark Craig Andrew and Gretchen May Verrilli, $370,000.

521 Old Hundred Rd, Midlothian; Orcutt Joshua D and Barden Christopher T and Hailey B to Shopova Mariya Stoitsova, $475,000.

5412 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Southall Robert C Jr and Jo Ann to Me Cold Creek Llc, $4,350,000.

19906 Oyster Point Ct, South Chesterfield; Danrich Construction Co Inc to Flowers Marcus Dontet and Shirron Collins, $416,744.

18316 Palisades Ct, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $485,000.

3513 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Iyeke Elizabeth, $436,965.

12301 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Garrepally Ramesh, $360,929.

12333 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Sunkireddy Vinay Bhushan Reddy and Sruthi, $350,323.

14019 Planters Walk Dr, Midlothian; Poole Daniel C and Elizabeth T to Hamilton James Dominic and Chacey Britney Noel, $750,000.

8900 Providence Ridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Percell Eleanor Jean Trustee to Mcdonald Charlotte E, $350,000.

9719 Qualla Farms Ter, Chesterfield; Morales Luis A and Glenda to Samayoa Jennifer Mireya, $375,000.

6730 Regal Grove Dr, Chesterfield; Loughnane David and Cindy to Williams Lelia A, $385,000.

332 Rexmoor Ter, North Chesterfield; Richards Gregory C and R W to Harris Benjamin Scott and Julie Decoster, $787,000.

14124 River Rd, Chesterfield; Marquard A M and Gelster R D to Hansen Allison and Sessions Kelly, $360,000.

11707 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Kilgore Terrence and Anne Marie, $671,790.

5219 Rock Harbour Rd, Midlothian; Graf Ryan W and Jessica A to Moran Daniel L and Erin C, $510,000.

10606 Royal Cresent Way, North Chesterfield; Harvey Dalton H and Desta D to Ramsey Skyler G, $275,000.

13850 W Salisbury Rd, Midlothian; Dougherty Thomas P and Robin P to Lader Kevin M and Kimberly S, $1,150,000.

9207 Saxsawn Ln, Chesterfield; Mcclure W V Inc to Sun Yunfu and Gao Shicui Tracy, $608,525.

7903 Serena Ln, South Chesterfield; Jones Constance S to Taylor-Bland Shamiya and Bland Jermaine, $252,000.

16430 Shefford Dr, Midlothian; Karousos George and Angela M to Wilson Clifford and Courtney, $810,000.

4101 Simons Dr, North Chesterfield; Beaver John Michael to Care Homes Llc, $215,000.

3500 Slate Ct, Chesterfield; Motta Home Renovations Llc to Munoz David and Gabriella, $375,000.

4709 Southmoor Rd, North Chesterfield; Hudler Virginia and Gebreyes Victoria Hudler to Pelayo Efren and Maritza, $350,000.

9531 Springhouse Dr, Chesterfield; Shaunfield Brian T and Bouathong T to Ribeiro Amber R and Andrew M, $445,000.

4405 Stanbrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Bingham Marcellus C Estate to Torres Zulema N Menjivar and Pioneda Estefani Y Velasquez, $265,000.

15100 Stone Church Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to O’hanlon Nancy and John P, $496,621.

18201 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Schell Brothers Richmond Llc, $250,970.

3200 Summerbrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Aragon Ciprian David Lopez to Higgs Shawnquail, $246,000.

8720 Sunview Ln, North Chesterfield; Neal Jason and Karen E to Oliver Aaron and Gray Christina, $370,000.

11113 Sweetbay Arbor Pl, Chester; Simmons Guy W and Holly V to Thomas Tiffany J and Burton Tra’von M, $365,000.

14443 Tanager Wood Trl, Midlothian; Pancoast James White and Lois A to Wunderly James A and Alexandra H, $432,000.

4916 Terrace Arbor Cir, Midlothian; Grimes Lorraine W to Hartline James Dean and Kathryn, $375,000.

2906 Tidal Dr, Midlothian; Elliott Kevin L and Suzette M to Ghobrial Wageeh Z and Rezk Marian, $412,500.

12101 Timber Trail Dr, Midlothian; Inge Ryan and Brown Candace to De Morais Marlon Junio, $305,000.

4306 Tosh Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to O’sullivan-Harris Andrea Naomi and Harris Rufus Jefferson Jr, $532,030.

8647 Trent Rd, North Chesterfield; Gordon Andrew and Katherine to Brooks Dorothy L and Bailey Donna M, $430,500.

20814 Truth Dr, South Chesterfield; Knight Pauline B to Gold Andrew, $164,950.

5940 Tuskwillow Dr, Chesterfield; Bwh Llc to Jurado Edgar Ortegon and Osorio Lina Montanez, $300,000.

11212 Valley Ridge Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Johnson Harry Lamont and Felisha, $350,340.

18100 Veronica Ct, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Hhhunt Homes L C, $278,639.

14746 Village Square Pl, Midlothian; Lucca Properties Llc to Mahases Vs Llc, $2,250,000.

12137 Warfield Estates Dr, Chester; Kindred Tierra Shainese to Diaz Georgina and Ruiz Carlos Josue Diaz, $350,000.

6537 Watchspring Ct, North Chesterfield; Maz Mercedes M to Perez Tista Damaris Raquel, $250,000.

9651 Waterfowl Flyway , Chesterfield; Ward Jonathan M and Nichole K to Norman Debra J Trustee and Rouse Larry W, $600,000.

4518 Wellington Farms Dr, Chester; Burrell James E to Scarbro Jimmie W, $449,900.

12337 Wescott Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Akunuri Pavan Niranjan and Rayavarapu Uma, $378,645.

1500 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Newell Theresa Gail and Brabinowitz Guy, $426,830.

1300 Westwood Village Ln, Ste 204, Midlothian; Kinnier Andrea R Estate to Murray Janine, $300,000.

15709 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Monroe Thomas Aaron and Kristen Johnson, $564,450.

1913 White Mountain Dr, Chester; Villegas Lakeisha and Placido to Gurarao Anuradha and Ragothamarao Parthasarathy, $500,000.

14073 Wiley Cir, Midlothian; Piscitelli William P and Kami A to Hunt Brian N and Dannenburg Sydney L, $525,000.

11812 Winfore Dr, Midlothian; Figueora Carlos C and Cruz M L to Kolbe Matthew Brauer and Erin Rebecca, $415,000.

1720 Winters Hill Cir, North Chesterfield; Brown Kelly Nicole to Fonesca Daniel Morales, $289,503.

1900 Woodmont Dr, North Chesterfield; Kwiatkowski David A to Nguyen Amy and Tommy, $320,000.

HANOVER

1.21 acres; Bryan Kodski to Michael Warren Alsop, $450,000.

7061 Autumn Peak Circle, Mechanicsville; MBS Investments LLC to Phillip Michael Welch IV, $680,000.

6023 Billingswood Drive, Mechanicsville; Howard Keith Davis to James B. Offield, $342,500.

8449 Broadway Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishop’s Park LLC to Thomas T. Devine, $533,137.

7291 Chestnut Church Road, Mechanicsville; Richard Gregory to Brandon J. Goodrich, $355,000.

14230 Country Club Court, Ashland; William H. Bond to Vanessa Grande Lantigua, $575,000.

9493 Deer Stream Drive, Mechanicsville; Jennifer H. Brandland to Joseph B. Oliva, $440,000.

5996 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; Lauren M. Raikes to David Ronald Muller, $315,000.

10957 Founders Place, Mechanicsville; Salim Zulfiger to Justin P. Dillane, $510,000.

9093 Greenlake Circle, Mechanicsville; Gail M. Kemper to Antonio J. Clinkscales, $395,000.

9207 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Suryakanthi Navuduri, $617,595.

11451 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Hannah Lettley to Jaime Lynn Harrington, $420,000.

14480 Horseshoe Ford Road, Ashland; Edwin V. Wortham to Ethan Jackson Bradshaw, $820,000.

9157 Jump Circle, Mechanicsville; John Mark W. Hendrick to Kimberly Jo Evans, $455,000.

8464 Lincoln Road, Mechanicsville; Gregory T. Edwards to Joshua E. Harding, $265,000.

Lot 2, Section C, Bruington Hills, 10 acres; Luis A. Carrillo to Anne Abernethy, $710,000.

Lot 32, Section 2, Rock Creek; Rock Creek Partners LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $185,000.

Lot 8, Block B, Section 1, Greenbriar Estates; John Dietrich to Timothy J. Carson, $425,000.

8203 N Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Houses to Homes LLC to Shelley Hollins, $380,000.

333 Myrtle St., Ashland; David L. Tribble Sr. to Judith Foley, $420,000.

8172 Newman Drive, Mechanicsville; Alton R. Hollins Jr. trustee to Bya Wann, $325,000.

11294 Old Scotland Road, Glen Allen; Ryan T. Hall to Christina N. Smith, $420,000.

Parcel; Flippo Land & Timber Co. LLC to Unilock New York Inc., $2,234,875.

Parcel; Stone Spring Properties LLC to TRP Erle Road LLC, $3,300,000.

12503 Pinhook Ridge Place, Rockville; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher A. Hatcher, $677,678.

6331 Queen Lace Circle, Mechanicsville; Ronald J. Formosa Jr. to Matthew Formosa, $212,000.

8816 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Adam Desgain, $509,797.

9140 Rutland Road, Mechanicsville; Wallace B. Taylor to Matthew Samuel Crawford, $275,000.

10333 Sonny Meadows Lane, Mechanicsville; Jonathan Gathright to David M. Koye, $2,000,000.

16309 Tavern Estates Road, Montpelier; Raymond T. Webb to Max R. Henkel, $1,100,000.

14499 Three Oaks Court, Montpelier; Keith Hannabass, successor trustee to Cory Scott, $1,000,000.

Unit 106, Building 8167, Pine Ridge Park Condominium; Pine Ridge Park LLC to Pine Ridge Storage LLC, $250,000.

10232 Waxcomb Place, Mechanicsville; Rivera E. Rose to Sadaf Mirzai, $245,000.

15187 Whitetail Hollow Court, Doswell; Deerfield Homes Inc. to Matthew Conley, $848,500.

15290 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Brock A. Dauberman to Brandon L. Mills, $298,000.

AMELIA

1.5 acres; Manage This LLC to Debra Freeman, $215,000.

4.378 acres; Michelle Lee Aldrich Davis to Robert M. Bennici, $229,000.

10821 Evergreen Drive, Amelia Court House; Ashman Builders LLC to Conner Vincent Goodwin, $370,000.

CHARLES CITY

1.5 acres; Jakmax Properties LLC to Karen Mottsey, $260,000.

Parcel; Zachary A. Goodnight to Daniel A. Waters, $192,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

414 Bradsher Av; Fisher,Robert D. To Harris Shenevilon Joy, $213,000.

1319 Covington Rd; Moore,William F. To Nguyen Thuan Thanh, $396,000.

401 James Av; W & K Investment Prop., Llc, To Baker Brenda Lee, $264,900.

141 Lakeview Park Rd; Lakeview Village Llc, To Lakeview Terrace Owner, Llc , $7,000,000.

401-403 Orange Av; Swearingen Realty Co, To Buster Properties, Llc , $226,000.

CUMBERLAND

15.258 acres; Joel Watson to Francis Xavier Leuvano, $435,000.

86 Deer Run Lane, Cumberland; Dale B. Drake to Mary J. Irving, $226,500.

DINWIDDIE

2 parcels; Martha Elizabeth Miller to Pedro Martinez Suarez, $225,000.

23900 Cutbank Road, McKenney; John H. Kieffer to Robert Moore, $172,050.

8901 Lew Jones Road, McKenney; James L. Fitts to Kiara Lachae Royster, $265,000.

20826 Old School Road, McKenney; C. Douglas Cliborne, trustee to Thomas A. Blankenship, $212,900.

23702 Sparrow Court, Petersburg; Jerry Hopkins Lang Jr. to Diana Lindsey-Farmer, $245,000.

GOOCHLAND

10.67 acres; Cyrus Amir Rafii to Brian W. Edmonds Sr., $240,000.

4 lots, Oilville Business Park; Goochland Investment Group Inc. to MHC 204 (Oilville VA) LLC, $3,430,000.

146 Black Walnut, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to James T. Donley, $573,095.

1165 Cordial Court, Manakin Sabot; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to Thomas J. Suddeth, $253,500.

532 Ford’s Road, Manakin Sabot; Kasey B. Hicks to John W. Waters, $700,000.

Lot 11, Block B, Section 4, Broad Run; Margaret Hill, trustee to Charles Crismier III, trustee, $1,365,000.

3138 Lowry Road, Columbia; Marisa Dabney to Morgan R. Wick, $238,000.

1383 New Town Road, Goochland; A. Norman Development LLC to Preston Whitlock, $365,000.

12380 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Bernard H. Mann, trustee, $629,026.

12001 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Kevin T. Murphy, $543,881.

186 Woodern, Richmond; Sung Han Bahk to Paul C. Messplay, $1,100,000.

HOPEWELL

2300 Boston St.; TT&T Homes LLC to Shavon Montague, $215,000.

3024 Fisher Ave.; Michael Anthony Harris to Andrew D. Studebaker, $190,000.

Lot 41, Section B, Sunset Hills; Monica Michelle Rainey to Buckley Real Estate, $285,000.

Lots 3 and 4, Block 34, Hopewell Terrace; Atlas Nesta LLC to Triple J Properties LLC, $160,000.

Parcel; NAV Yuga Hospitality LLC to Hopewell Hospitality LLC, $3,300,000.

600 Yellowstone Drive; Tyneisha McBee to Timothy R. Parks, $249,500.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Larry E. Heath, co-trustee to Konstantin Fotiadis, trustee, $660,000.

4405 Acoma Circle, Williamsburg; Beverly Bretana Austin to Karen Lee Loeffler, $332,900.

104 Barn Elm Road, Williamsburg; Brad R. Leek to Charles L. Rice, $449,000.

117 Branscome Blvd., Williamsburg; Wendy Crow, administrator to Jon Delane Fountain, $490,000.

4952 Burnley Drive, Williamsburg; GCX Corp. to Blake Simpfenderfer, $525,000.

5322 Center St., Williamsburg; Devon Marie Detlef to Lisa M. Marohnic, $360,000.

8976 Cocos Path, Toano; Vicky L. Oakley, trustee to Michael Cole, $220,000.

1784 Cypress Isle, Williamsburg; George G. Acampora to JWJ Properties LP, $535,000.

8627 Fielding Circle, Toano; Virginia S. House to Benjamin M. Schneider, $340,000.

8437 Gayle Lane, Toano; William Curtis Evans to Michael Padden, $440,000.

9725 Golden Rod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Joshua London Gaskill, $475,345.

108 Halstead Lane, Williamsburg; Jeffrey D. Jordan to Alexandra Rogers, $540,000.

5532 Hillside Way, Williamsburg; Beverly E. Rich, trustee to Sherrie Brushwood, $654,900.

134 Indigo Dam Road, Williamsburg; Matthew S. Carpenter to Steven Nelson, $305,000.

104 Jerdone Road, Williamsburg; Marvin J. Posner, trustee to Adam Gregory Nordin, $420,000.

100 Lexington Drive, Williamsburg; Jason D. Burk to Ginger Laughner, $460,000.

Lot 11, Westray Downs; Jerid O’Brien to Jeffrey Joseph LLC, $350,000.

Lot 3, The Hamlet; Hazel M. Hopkins to Douglas Hogue, $206,000.

Lot 72, Kristiansand; Donald S. Glenn to Ioan Ban, $195,000.

Lot 9, The Conservancy at Jockey’s Ridge; Michael L. McNamara to Carolyn C. McNamara, trustee, $427,500.

6156 S Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; Joseph P. McGurty to Kristin Pappas, $452,500.

2029 Moses Harper Road, Williamsburg; Madigan Pratt to Kevin Scheid, $980,000.

118 Oak Road, Williamsburg; Thomas Kinchen Powers to Rodney W. Bolyard, $345,000.

9428 Ottoway Court, Toano; Cassie P. Baker to Samuel Monroe Dollyhigh, trustee, $750,000.

137 Pasbehegh Drive, Williamsburg; Richard P. Todd, trustee to Michael Francis Robinson, $421,000.

4056 Powhatan Secondary, Williamsburg; Jeffrey A. Clemons to John Barrett Linton, $870,000.

206 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Robert Leventhal Living Trust to Carlos Pernas, $201,500.

3161 Ridge Drive, Toano; Michael Padden Living Trust to William Curtis Evans, $505,000.

102 Royal Court, Williamsburg; David R. Layton, trustee to Lorna Jean Loo Rhine, $410,000.

102 School Lane, Toano; John S. Mungo, trustee to Erik Logan Keys, $290,000.

3955 St. Eric’s Turn, Williamsburg; Winfred D. Walker to William Meester III, $425,000.

504 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Nicola Costa to Erica L.B. Niebauer, $635,000.

9545 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Scott M. Richard, $655,285.

146 Watford Lane, Williamsburg; Michelle Ekl to Milton E. Diaz, $345,000.

127 Winston Drive, Williamsburg; Number Two Properties LLC to Christopher Walker, $355,000.

6424 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Margaret Ellen Hirl, $608,470.

KING AND QUEEN

2 acres; Gordon L. Williams to Donald Benton, $150,000.

Parcel; Jason Walton to Scott A. Williams, trustee, $225,000.

KING WILLIAM

5.1528 acres; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5 to Kevin Joel Garcia, $230,000.

393 Courtney Lane, Aylett; Alexander M. Taylor to Joshua Edwards, $279,000.

2201 Jacks Creek Road, King William; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Taylor Mackenzie Lipscomb, $300,000.

1943 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Howard E. French and Andrea L. Contratto, trustees to Lorien Nelson, $258,590.

Lot 17, Block E, Section B, Central Crossing; HHHunt Homes LC to Scott C. Alcorn, $263,425.

179 Mitchell Mill Road, Aylett; M Porch Construction LLC to John L. Wood, $305,085.

Parcel; Christopher J. Shephard to Chandler Marie Madison, $277,000.

3345 Smokey Road, Aylett; Michael Mancini to Klarika K. Galloway, $335,000.

86 Wendenburg Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Joan Hale Hughes, $329,140.

NEW KENT

13.105 acres; Michael Taverniti to Alyshea P. Robinson, $170,000.

7738 Baron Berkeley Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Karen Donaldson, $280,365.

8712 Black Creek Road, Quinton; Angela F. Richards to Melanie Cook, $410,000.

5180 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Michael R. St. Louis, $599,028.

9500 Crumps Mill Road, Quinton; Scot B. Davis to Carl R. Breidenbach, $499,950.

19131 Eltham Road, West Point; John T. Justice to Joshua Michael Householder, $300,000.

4818 Kingshire Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Herman James Groombridge, $500,565.

Lot 66, Block 2, Section Q, Phase 2, Brickshire; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Markeisha Tonshae Lewis, $546,275.

7560 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Joseph Michael Snavely Jr., $404,500.

9295 Ordinary Lane, New Kent; Stephanie Rappoldt to Kira Brumitt, $415,000.

7927 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; John E. Karaffa to Jonathan Lewis, $585,000.

2413 Prince John Court, Quinton; Carrie Souleret Ringgold to Tangela E. Graves, $275,000.

8912 Sedbergh Drive, New Kent; Henrico Property Rentals LLC to Christopher G. Hofstede, $375,950.

7435 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; Thomas Raymond Pike Jr. to Lukasz Sakowicz, $465,000.

PETERSBURG

1853 Brandon Ave.; Gillian Worthington to Marcus M. Kirk, $150,000.

319 Country Lane; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, $215,995.

1711 Fairfax St.; Samuel I. White PC, trustee to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, $155,044.

3601 Frontage Road; NVR Inc. to Kierra Monea Jones, $323,570.

2128 Jackson Court; Lawrence Kent Novak to Chelchasity Pulling, $150,000.

657 Pegram St.; Virginia Common Rentals LLC to The Motorcycle Fitters, $343,000.

210 E Washington St.; Luai Abualya to S. Shan Properties LLC, $395,000.

POWHATAN

1 acre; Murial L. Brown Revocable Trust to Denise E. Brown, $200,000.

409.861 acres; Patricia Schaefer Nice to Matthew L. Nice, $235,967.

3594 Archers Ridge, Powhatan; Peter W. Von Kleeck to Nicole R. Oliver, $610,000.

3575 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Donald Andrew Menker, $875,000.

2311 Gwynmill Lane, Powhatan; Kevin H. Buser to Jesse Aaron Randall, $480,000.

4390 Lockin Road, Powhatan; John H. Cole to Harris T. Cole, $220,000.

Lot 30, Scottville at Powhatan Courthouse; Frances Martin to CMU Investments LLC, $415,000.

3724 Mill Mount Terrace, Powhatan; Baldwin Creek Custom Homes Inc. to Lindsey Marie Jacobsen, $645,000.

1330 Old Franklin Road, Powhatan; Michael J. Fuller to Craig Stephen Inglish, $560,000.

2877 Pleasantwood Road, Powhatan; Sarah A. Mungle to Jean O. Newman, $350,000.

2229 Sutton Cliff Lane, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Matthew Paul Xavier, $448,547.

PRINCE GEORGE

1.85 acres; David A. Pearson to Mark E. Wells Jr., $272,000.

26.8 acres; Howard L. Dixon to Prince George County, $500,000.

9875 Cedar Lane, Disputanta; Sturt Custom Builders to James Bell Parker, $408,800.

Lot 1, Block 3, Section 2, Rivers Edge; Patrick McBride to Christina Williams, $305,000.

Lot 31, Section 1, Chappell Creek on the James; Chappell Creek LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $550,000.

4561 Megan Court, Prince George; Joyce A. Street to Christopher Dale Fisher, $289,000.

8227 Powell Lane, Disputanta; Scott Magazine to Seth Chadek, $345,000.

4104 Vancouver Ave., Prince George; Barbara H. Banze, executor to Rebecca Lynn Goodman, $320,000.

SUSSEX

139.8935 acres; Patricia N. Munz to Jonathan Slade Seward, $200,000.

Lot 14, Town of Waverly; Kevin G. Diggs Jr. to Keyonna Lati Swarn, $160,000.

220 N Pinecrest Road, Wakefield; Devasia Sebastian Ottaplackal to Gerald Anthony Palmore, $229,900.

WILLIAMSBURG

666 Counselors Close; John Bruce Allen, trustee to Kathleen A. Fox, $642,000.

Lot 25, College Terrace; Evan D. Rutherford to Robey Webb Estes Jr., $626,000.

241 Quarterpath Road; Laura N. Shepherd to Kathryn B. Kristiansen, $405,000.