The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1403 N 20th St; Sandstone Realty Llc to Meara Kaitlyn, $225,000.

609 W 24th St; Parent Andrew Joseph Jr to Stanley Joseph R Iii And, $535,000.

1317 N 26th St; Hargrove Justin A to Robertson Bryce L, $290,000.

1700 N 28th St; F Hill Properties Llc to Whisenant Christopher A, $200,000.

802 W 29th St; Bryza Christina Lynne to Carmel Tamar C And, $466,600.

307 W 31st St; Americas Dream Llc to Shumard Ashley and Bradley, $425,000.

312 N 36th St; Duke Douglas to Beck Nolas G And, $355,000.

705 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Spence John W to Roark Gavin H and Jacqueline, $445,000.

303 S Arthur Ashe Blvd U10; Dunham Dillon Michael to Zeugner John J Iv and Mary, $276,000.

2100 Bainbridge St; Feldman G Iii Investments Llc to 2100 Bainbridge Llc, $400,000.

303 Bland St; Goodreau Adam to Williams Erin M, $352,000.

5212 Blue Ridge Ave; Jennings Stuart Wade to Evans Bethany R, $231,000.

17 W Broad Rock Road; Trek Properties Llc to Mcnees Mark Calvin, $199,950.

5006 Bromley Lane; Capital City Homes Llc to Monger Karen, $730,000.

1807 W Cary St; Osc Development Llc to Nayar Akshay K, $425,000.

3506 Castlewood Road; Millennium Property Llc to Alberto Carlos Antonio Arqueta, $246,600.

3442 Chapel Dr; Luna Elman to S & K Leasing Llc, $255,000.

411 Chimborazo Blvd; Wise Robert H and Caitlin C to Hall Charles Y And, $550,000.

5206 Clarence St; Richards Annie N to Richmond Cash Offer Llc, $160,000.

1006-1/2 W Clay St; Blackwood Terence G to Ngai Hoi and Lynda, $380,000.

1500 Colorado Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Phillips Susannah, $232,000.

4703 Cronin Dr; Zip Re Holdings Llc to Andino Reyna E Ortiz, $150,000.

14 N Davis Ave; Safavi Ali and Nikta to Hovey Murray Susan K Hallie, $530,000.

3419 Delaware Ave; Stewart Ellen L to Trek Properties Llc, $197,500.

1108 Dinneen St; Moore Street Properties Llc to Carver Homes Llc, $1,400,000.

4218 Echo Ho Lane; Massey Hugh Davis and Gita to Green Charlotte and Janet, $525,000.

3803 Exeter Road; Berling Henry A & Carol to Donovan Samuel W And, $950,000.

1507 Floyd Ave; Lusty Ryan Jacob to Nguyen Tuan and Luong Susan, $385,000.

4206 W Franklin St; Wiles Austin and Uecker Isolde to Miller Chele and Joseph W, $765,000.

4712 Fulton St; Nicholas Matthew and Jessica to Coble Misha Ryan And, $405,000.

1817 German School Road; NVR Inc to Kueser Zachary James And, $443,855.

1844 W Grace St; Richland Properties Llc to Adamzaki Llc, $950,000.

1101 W Grace St U10; Cbm Grace Condo Llc to Han Ashley, $305,000.

2701 Grayland Ave; Silva Marilyn Tepal to Barber Andrew Thompson And, $636,000.

2518 Grove Ave; Krivacek Paul D and Colleen A to Drumwright Joseph William, $915,000.

8208 Halstead Road; Harvey Deborah D to Pierce Kathryn and Nagi Michael, $435,000.

6718 Hanover Ave; Siwel Renovations Llc to Cappasola John Daniel Jr And, $1,110,000.

2111 Harwood St; Real Life to Boyer Group Llc, $165,000.

3207 Hermitage Road; Builders Exchange Of Richmond to Roseneath Associates Llc And, $739,000.

502 Honaker Ave; Craft Dennis W and Rebecca M to Tuohey James Michael Jr And, $805,000.

3213 Idlewood Ave; Duignan Kevin Joseph to Thompson Kenneth G and Robin C, $312,000.

4600 Kensington Ave; Langan Michael and Aiga to Robinson Patrick Ross And, $608,500.

6720 Kensington Ave; Maloney Austin to Leipzig James M and Alice M, $605,000.

3108 Kuhn St; Better Housing Coalition to Steward Gavin G And, $376,276.

3253 Landria Dr; Naylor Richard N P to Hindman Daniel Lee Ii and Emily, $440,000.

351 Lexington Road; Franco Robert S Jr to Vautrin Dolores E, $727,000.

1218 Lorraine Ave; Butler Michael A to Woon Julie Elise And, $502,000.

2006 Maplewood Ave; Lenhardt Jenna L to Walter Abigail Carter, $302,000.

2944 W Marshall St; First Baptist Church Of to Csra Opportunity Zone Fund Vii, $1,010,000.

1222 S Meadow St; Gardner Meri L to Brittain Susi P And, $385,000.

4721 Monument Ave; Evans Timothy L and Joyce D to Plotnick Brooke, $385,000.

3204 Noble Ave; Hogge Stephen Thomas to Porr Alexandra and Mazeres Lev, $853,000.

4124 Oakleaf Road; J B Mccutcheon Jr Inc to Sowers Karen E and Jonathan T, $510,000.

2117 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Barathan Mohana &, $397,930.

2236 Park Ave; Kochard Christopher L to Barnett Michael and Barbara, $1,125,000.

1618 Park Ave U3b; Kazarian Elizabeth A to Ly Brian Quan, $288,400.

3318 Patterson Ave; Bhagat Birju H to Osteen Derrick and Colleen, $650,000.

4105 Pawnee Road; Murphy Anais A to Zdrowski James, $550,000.

1520 Pollock St; Lowery Jason and Khuyen to Clayton Seth, $265,000.

3410-1/3 R St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Bluford Elisabeth M And, $415,000.

64 Rodman Road; Montreal Llc to Gonzalez Isaac E Garcia, $165,000.

2605 Seminary Ave; Lohr Gertrude M to A V Design Concepts Llc, $265,000.

4243 Shackleford Road; Carrillo Alma Delia to Farrell Caitlin Reed And, $290,000.

10200 Sioux Road; Randall Jeffrey C Living Trust to Hall Alexander C Jr And, $590,000.

912 State St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to White Sierra A, $200,000.

6415 Stuart Ave; Schumacher Mark Andrew to Becker Karen Marie, $657,000.

1314 T St; Parker Thomas P & Bernice B to Morris Allison M, $190,000.

5302 Toddsbury Road; Benedict Majorie Woods Trs to Pylant Sarah Rust And, $728,000.

301 Virginia St U801; Seymour Jon H & Zeidel Diana L to Heard Lise Amended And, $540,000.

5120 Waverly Ave; Ormo Properties Llc to Wag Investment Llc, $197,000.

1118 Whitehead Road; Castro Garybardis & Yadira M to Lopez Santos Tobias Gavarrete, $223,000.

6219 Winter Road; Mayo Wendell T and Teressa M to 6219 Winter Rd Llc, $203,000.

HENRICO

2741 Acadia Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mir Azam and Fariha Azam, $442,038.

8222 Adrian Dr, Henrico; Dillard J Scott to Trek Properties Llc, $195,000.

5000 Amberwell Pl, Glen Allen; Boikos Sosipatros and Stamatina Danielides to Kalamanda Mahesh Yadav and R Bollaboina, $738,000.

7804 Anoka Rd, Henrico; Powell Josephine C Estate to Benson Investment Group Llc, $306,000.

11993 Ashdown Oaks Ct, Glen Allen; Shivaramaiah Nagesh G and Fnu Nutan to Ghajar Ladan D and Karim Ginena, $1,310,000.

3811 Barn Owl Ln, Glen Allen; Rathi Madhup A and Dhruti M to Blankenship Daniel W and Cynthia Lynn Trs, $620,000.

6 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Rowe Frederick G and Ann M to Shifflett Arthur O and Barbara J, $175,000.

1106 Bentbrook Dr, Henrico; Winbush Louis Jr and Juanita H to Jimenez Stephania Nunez, $251,000.

11202 Blendon Ln, Henrico; Baxter Michael to Ashton William David Iv and Kelly, $381,500.

10926 Branch Rd, Glen Allen; Horne Lula E Estate to Shkour Younis, $155,500.

12 Bridge St, Henrico; Krampf Ann E to Lee Robert A and Tiffanie B Russell, $249,950.

8505 Broadway Ave, Henrico; Best Nicole B and Melissa C Melton to England Chad M, $230,000.

715 Brookwood Glen Ter, Glen Allen; Alvira Kim Henry to Hernandez Jose Benjamin, $385,000.

2603 Byron St, Henrico; Berry Tomeka S to Gonzalez Christian W, $220,000.

3821 Candletree Ct, Henrico; Gibbs Blanche to Derricott Kevin O Jr, $335,000.

8184 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Lawrence Laura and Jeremy, $424,900.

100 N Cedar Ave, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Villalobos Olger Rumualdo, $195,000.

5403 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Hulburt David S and S J F to D and H Construction Services Inc, $340,000.

2625 Chatham Woods Dr, Henrico; Crosby Andrew R and C Z to Samaan Usama and Abeer Shahat, $444,000.

3809 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Sinclair Jacquelyn and Phyllis Hollis, $350,385.

8302 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Kneip Daniel Richard and Susan Renee to Rosman Thomas E and Michelle B, $235,000.

1306 Condover Rd, Henrico; Hamilton Grant Marshall and Juliana C to Tran Hao Q and Lian K Li, $370,000.

2908 Cottage Cove Dr, Henrico; Potter Joseph A Iii and T G to Cole Scott and Sofia, $757,000.

10618 Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Ender David W and Cheryl C to Ender David W and Cheryl and Josesph and Renee, $200,000.

2327 Crickhollow Ct, Henrico; Nielsen Derek R and Hailey E to Axtell Mark and English, $450,000.

7805 Dalmain Dr, Henrico; Strickler Brent M to Swinfen Graham Kenneth and Elizabeth, $305,000.

68 Dehaven Dr, Henrico; Sharrett Morgan to Heath Angela, $250,000.

9111 Derbyshire Rd Uc, Henrico; Bouffard Jennifer Lynne to Lovette Glenn A and Deborah, $265,000.

8005 Dobbin Rd, Henrico; Lucid Investments Llc to Holden Richard Charles, $400,000.

9200 Donora Dr, Henrico; Anderson Paul H and Anne B Trustees to Hrynciw Jill R and Douglas, $625,000.

6221 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Watson John D Iii to Wilkes Brennan and Sarah, $517,000.

9300 Electra Ln, Henrico; Woolfolk Charnae L to Investfolio Llc, $250,000.

1208 Emily Ln, Henrico; Mahler Lawrence J and Maureen G to Chabal Kelsey and Matt, $337,000.

1401 Etna Cir, Henrico; Nordlinger Properties Llc to Cotman Deshawna and Damien, $224,000.

4942 Farrell Ct, Henrico; Atkinson Brandon A and Jennie L Cook to Ramey Angela, $225,000.

5201 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Buell Laura and James Daniel Thigpen to Thompson Patrick, $330,000.

1505 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Boykin Elizabeth A to Larson Benjamin, $282,000.

807 Foxpaw Dr, Henrico; Dubuisson Widmarc Jean and Widzer to Hill Sherrick S, $172,000.

2717 Fruehauf Rd, Henrico; Albritton Sandra W and Warren R White Jr to Alzuro Ivan, $200,000.

3905 Gary Ave, Henrico; Trainum G Edward Iii to Bims Llc, $220,800.

5320 Gillespie Ave, Henrico; Gillman Zachary A to Taylor Thaddaeus and G Castro De Leon, $306,000.

514 Glendale Dr, Henrico; Rosenoff Zachary S and Charlotte Leftwich to Richardson Kevin, $430,000.

1106 Glidewell Rd, Henrico; Hodges Jacob S and Heather H to Tsivouglis Chew Y and Ioannis N, $340,000.

6903 Greendale Rd, Henrico; Shannon Properties Llc to Benitez Llc, $297,000.

6104 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Musu Property Investments Llc to Cadjo Ljubisa, $260,000.

10866 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Benani Chandresh I and Gita Chandresh, $710,950.

8217 Heather Ridge Ct, Henrico; Fortier Jason C to Dandridge Nicole and Nanette Tunstall, $375,000.

7807 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; 317a Mac Murdo Llc to Spiers Richard Iv, $307,000.

12500 Hillgate Ln, Henrico; Rose Matthew P and Terri L and John N Rose to Sheikh Kiran, $415,500.

7623 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Scott Henry C V and Margaret Merrill to Mathews Stephen H and Elizabeth O, $486,000.

6801 Hominy Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Harris Lamonte K and Andrea Renee, $487,705.

602 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Custalow Richard N and Yvonne M to Harris Kenneth E Jr, $224,000.

304 W Jerald St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Hardin Lisa, $299,500.

7807 Ketelby Rd, Henrico; Esther Reinfeld Holdings Llc to Jones Marielle, $315,000.

10001 Klaus Cir, Glen Allen; Crawford William S Jr and Sandra to Woody Christopher M and Courtney H, $550,000.

4606 N Lakefront Dr, Glen Allen; Dohrman Sherwood K and Olivia to Chan Chun May and Xiao Xun Chen, $357,000.

5906 Laurel Bed Ln Ua, Henrico; Holowaychuk Trevor Ryan to Jacques Charisse and Jean-Frederick, $307,000.

2222 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Burnett Zenia T, $584,900.

4404 Long Meadow Xing, Glen Allen; Wilder Duane S and Sharan K to Massie Douglas Andrew and Ann Marie Abbott, $980,000.

4437 Lumberjack Ln, Glen Allen; Welch Sean to Huynh Khanh Van and Hoang Thien Vo, $429,000.

9227 Magellan Pkwy Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Pretlow Victoria D, $334,313.

6201 Manor Park Ct, Glen Allen; Lakey Dean M and Jill J to Abdullah Abm and Marzana Islam, $475,000.

2503 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Greer Tara Ann and Donovan Webster Jr to Tsamouras James and Daniella, $240,000.

111 Marlin Dr, Henrico; Bonilla Milagros Estate to Escobar Pena Manuel Omar, $186,000.

302 Mebane St, Henrico; 1305 Foxcroft Llc and Equity Trust to Turn-Key Temporary Homes Llc, $352,207.

11931 Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Waldrop Robert W Jr to Tran Duc, $240,000.

5100 Monument Ave U1008, Henrico; Metzger Marie-Louise Estate to Wallner Kathryn A and Jeffrey L Will, $295,000.

2805 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Brookshire Roger N to 2805 Murano Llc, $347,800.

3403 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Brown Melissa G to Soremi Temika R, $270,000.

7703 O’donnell Ct U1905, Henrico; Nuckols Christopher and Steven to Jones Diane, $150,250.

4940 Old Main St U208, Henrico; Mcnamee John J Iii and Elizabeth B to Lanier Jack O and Rebecca Bowers-Lanier, $640,000.

11072 Old Millrace Ter, Glen Allen; Wan Yuan and Baobao Song to Singh Sohajveer and Onila, $832,000.

5303 Orinda Dr, Henrico; Thomas Tiffany J to Hall Alexis R, $250,000.

5804 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Ward William Jason and Christine Nicholson to Rajasree Sachin Chandradethan and S Suresh, $406,750.

1709 Parlow Dr, Henrico; Allen Jackie L to Winston Caroline L, $275,000.

1118 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Smith Emmett E Jr to Forkins Joseph and Eliza, $255,121.

7704 Pomeroy Ct, Henrico; Darling Ross to Hall Gregory Lee, $237,200.

2804 Purcell Ct, Henrico; Lazy Stream Llc to Johnson Justin P and Meredith C, $592,000.

10003 Ramsbury Way, Henrico; Cava Capital Llc to Mckenna Keith and Acacia, $1,150,000.

8917 Rearden Rd, Henrico; Dodd James E to Hodges Rachel M and Maxwell H, $876,000.

603 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Hovde Kevin and Jaclyn to Van Tuyle Jessica L, $1,175,000.

5217 Rivers Edge Pl, Glen Allen; Yang Chang Ho to Boyanapally Indira and Siva K Eturu, $821,650.

7730 Rock Creek Rd, Henrico; Rominger Margaret Trustee to Rilee Olivia Marie and Bruce Daniel, $479,000.

2123 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Meyers Jacquelyn Tate to Lacy Jennifer Lee, $285,000.

7608 Roscommon Ct U2308, Henrico; Leeds Investments Llc to Grace Charnell Rosita, $195,000.

3007 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Ferguson William R and Patricia F to Tu Yukai and Yanbin Wang, $289,900.

302 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Carter Maurice Louis Jr, $269,990.

2920 Sandy Grove Ct, Henrico; Butler Clayton to Ward Neil S and Rwolai J, $230,000.

1413 Selma Ln, Henrico; Thompson Keithvette G and Russell Iii to Lambert Taylor Camille, $375,000.

8213 Shannon Hill Rd, Henrico; Turnamian Lauren E and Wyatt C Edwards to Hollister Michael and Sasha, $330,000.

566 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Mears Michelle to Mongillo Donna J, $437,500.

11121 Sithean Way, Henrico; Mckinney George Wesley to Brill Taylor Archer, $580,000.

2710 Spinnaker Ct, Henrico; Hamilton James to Burns John C, $360,000.

527 St Albans Way, Henrico; Colpo Debra Lynn Trustee to Jenkins Matthew D and Betty L M, $685,200.

1101 Starling Dr, Henrico; Temple Heather M and Matthew Gregory to Oconnor John M, $301,000.

10028 Stonemill Rd, Henrico; Powers Alice Jean to Alfone Michael T, $530,000.

4902 Summerest Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Ortiz Gustavo J Rodriguez, $325,000.

4724 Sydclay Dr, Henrico; Josey Colette M to Ogletree Marshall B, $205,500.

2252 Thornbury Dr, Henrico; Just Steven P to Attaalla Peter E and Martha S Soliman, $390,000.

9468 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Kemp Scott to Downing Teresa Moore, $257,500.

3003 Triple Notch Way, Henrico; Levy Bram and Sarah Arenstein to Saha Ram Krishna and Progga P Kapuria, $562,565.

8424 Tyler Ln, Henrico; Morris William Estate to Kennedy Christopher, $311,000.

3028 Vanna Ln, Henrico; Cheema Raza S and Fajur to Nguyen Thien Duc and Thi Kim Ngan, $450,000.

2315 Viking Ln, Henrico; Kittrell Company to Calara Christine and Camille Cotterill, $539,914.

6016 Waller Mill Way, Henrico; Gilley Jeff Lauer and Jaclyn K F Boehling to Pociluyko James Russell and Ashley Glasco, $367,900.

959 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Colicci Stephen G and Beverly C to Jackson Desmond K and Levetta D, $315,000.

5510 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Keels Vik and Chelsea L, $310,366.

5526 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mills Logan T, $332,733.

9652 Weston Ln, Henrico; Villanueva Gil J and Carolyn Nelsen to Stiff Joel W and Karen K, $625,000.

9930 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Stauffer Trevor to Mcintyre Jon D and Karla M, $245,900.

11801 Willpage Pl, Henrico; Cullen Matthew A Iii and Kathleen L to Kim Grace, $465,888.

4515 Wistar Woods Trl, Henrico; Hilt Lauren M to Sawalhi Rabea and Dina Abdo, $370,000.

2023 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Masam Praveen and Chaitanya R Pathi, $358,788.

1902 Yeadon Rd, Henrico; Walker Brandon and Jamahal to Dwr Llc, $215,000.

CHESTERFIELD

15407 Adelay Ct, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to Hulbert R S Builders Inc, $155,000.

12076 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Mcgraw Michael Joel and Pam Lynn, $551,990.

2207 Apperly Ter, Midlothian; Keel Custom Homes to Mason Kamisha and Cecil, $685,000.

3512 Avocado Dr, Midlothian; Mcphail Gracie to Mcdavid Sharon E, $325,000.

1406 Bargrove Rd, North Chesterfield; Braun Robin P to Richmond Property Buyers Llc, $185,000.

9311 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Graham Susan M to Orellana Marvin Cordon, $380,000.

6404 Bilberry Aly, Moseley; Barnes Gregory Taylor to Chen Xin Xing and Tung Young On, $359,900.

1473 Braisden Rd, Midlothian; Serrano Blake to Huang Yanxing, $522,000.

1001 Briars Ct, U204, Midlothian; Philpotts Rebecca to Pawley Rebecca, $279,000.

16618 Broadmoor Rd, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Fillmore Jhereg W and Leah K, $506,330.

12334 Buckingham St, Chester; Henderson Cecil Clayton Ii to Clemente Artemio J and Gonzalez Wuendy Clemente and Gonzalez Yadira Clemente, $280,000.

16742 Cabrio Ct, Moseley; Blacknall Ramell Eugene to Taylor Regina E and Winfrey Charles Ray, $652,500.

7201 Cannock Rd, Chesterfield; Harrell John Morgan to Wilson Ashe and Keia, $301,567.

4515 Cascade St, North Chesterfield; Hernandez Jose to Mccown David Allen Jr and Leonard Kathryn, $330,000.

10257 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; Jo-Finn Properties Llc to Bienemy Javara and Monica, $545,000.

2000 Chepstow Ct, Midlothian; Delaporte Bruce K and Grace E to Tash Timothy L and Rebecca W, $565,000.

20413 Church Rd, South Chesterfield; Armin Harris Llc to Barnes Marliqua, $300,000.

3240 Clintwood Rd, Midlothian; Johnson Alaina Kim and Lowry John William and Lowry Mark A to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb7, $275,167.

7303 Count Fleet Dr, Midlothian; Kiniry James S and Brittany D to Taylor Jordan Ross and Phelps Sarah Elizabeth Ann, $325,000.

820 Cowan Rd, North Chesterfield; Ferguson Charles S and Brenda J to Hutter Briana and Hutter Marco and Deriu Teresa, $230,000.

9501 Dawnshire Rd, North Chesterfield; Bottoms James L Jr to Fuentes Jose Martin Castellanos, $265,000.

8328 Den Bark Dr, North Chesterfield; Burdette Heather L to Rahman Mawmita Revocable Living Trust, $230,000.

6805 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Crawley Kiara Yren, $350,318.

12225 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Brown Ivory and Daniels Nicole Watford, $294,435.

10817 Egret Ct, Chesterfield; Peterson Robert M and Judy C to Harrison James Timothy Trustee and Horner Laurie Ann Trustee, $650,000.

15007 Enmore Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Gunia Jay and Courtney, $652,295.

4510 Exton Ln, Chester; Ritter Robin A and Ritter Gay to Wampler Tommy L and Liverman Megan L, $291,000.

1301 Fernview Trl, Midlothian; Doyle Leigh E and Stephanie K to Bolling Angela E, $605,000.

15506 Fox Haven Ln, Midlothian; Houck Robert A Jr and Ruth E to Wong-Canissario Alaina R and Canissario Ryan P, $681,000.

13804 Garrison Place Dr, Midlothian; Gilbert Cassandra E Estate to Paramount Investments Llc, $250,000.

4904 Genlou Cir, Chesterfield; Hoffman Douglas M to Carr Sydney K and Brenda Kay, $245,500.

11419 Glenmont Rd, North Chesterfield; Armstrong Michael W Sr and V L to Valdes-Trench Katalin Andrea and Jones David R Jr and Valdes-Trench Natalia Andrea, $450,000.

8600 Grand Summit Rd, North Chesterfield; Mckinney Mary E Trustee to Mishler Julia Moncure Jones and Evan Graham, $605,123.

13561 Green Spire Ct, Chester; Cesare Josh W and Tracey L to Duval Adrienne Lynn and Matlick Jeffrey David, $474,000.

5201 Hackney Rd, North Chesterfield; George Steven R to Washington Ronald and Joann, $330,000.

13306 Henlow Dr, Midlothian; Brobston Brett A and Rebecca A to Gardner Todd E, $1,227,000.

10006 Hockliffe Cir, Midlothian; Neufeld Andy L and Nicole M to Farriss Kelly and Cahen Denise, $530,000.

12406 Hulsey Dr, Chesterfield; Mays Michael E and Valerie A to Fisher Brian Daniel and Lindsay Kiracofe, $386,500.

14706 Inlet Ct, Chesterfield; Arthur S L and Arthur B G Trs to Dwr Llc, $220,000.

5500 Jessup Rd, North Chesterfield; Bartholomew James R Sr and V L to Reves Noah A, $190,000.

9400 Kennesaw Rd, North Chesterfield; Rodriguez Richard F Et Al to Mann Ashley and William, $296,000.

8624 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lopez Manzanarez Steven J and Gutierrez Ilsen V, $380,585.

4660 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Clay Street Builders Llc to Lapane Michael and Cynthia, $764,900.

11000 Lantern Way, North Chesterfield; Fisher Dorothy Deskins to Knego James M and Christine M, $380,000.

4331 Litchfield Dr, Chesterfield; Spence James and Daisy C to Larochelle Sean, $390,000.

10618 Macandrew Ln, Chesterfield; Moore Dease R to Holland James Gerard and Tanya E, $550,000.

1124 Mansfield Crossing Rd, North Chesterfield; Freeman Makenzie A Et Al to Le Dang Truong and Lam Tran Phuong Thi, $301,500.

14401 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Leboeuf Kelly O to Muncie James G Jr and Cynthia A, $461,000.

107 Monath Rd, North Chesterfield; Booker Irving W Iii to Fonesca Antonio Nunes Jr, $220,000.

7642 Nicklaus Cir, Moseley; Gist Justin and Jasmine to Cruz De Orellana Sonia Argentina and Akers William Howard, $455,000.

12821 Old Buckingham Rd, Midlothian; Yu Jian, Meling and Zhang Xiangrong to Luna Elman V and Luna Marlin Y and Turcios Daniela, $350,000.

16461 Otterdale Pointe Dr, Moseley; Wiseman Stacy L to Miao Cui, $445,000.

18501 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Maurer Ronald James and April Rhoades, $431,925.

8513 Petherwin Ln, Chesterfield; Youngblood Properties Llc to Andrews William Ray and Wanda C, $587,500.

2211 Planters Row Dr, Midlothian; Shibley Gregory J and Beth A to Butler Michael and Selma, $501,000.

12325 Point Sunrise Ct, Midlothian; Poh Edward J Jr and Jane N to Doll Garret, $440,000.

615 Pumpkin Pl, North Chesterfield; Stahl Stephen R and Eloise C to Thompson Grove Jr Trustee and Thompson Suzanne M Trustee, $415,000.

10600 Reams Rd, North Chesterfield; Crawford Ralph T Jr to Gomez Josue Moises Mejia and Diaz Krista Del Carmen Diaz, $280,000.

10112 Ridgerun Rd, Chesterfield; Warren Taylor A and Honey M to Melancon Luke and Winter Carli, $291,000.

11654 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Keliher James Clinton and Rome Suzanne J, $710,365.

14300 Roderick Ct, Midlothian; Nichols Jon A Jr and Melissa J to Nichols Jason T and Theresa S, $841,123.

14542 Sailview Ct, Midlothian; Birmingham Julie D Et Al to Behrooz Roosbeh K and Nasim, $625,000.

619 Scotter Hills Pl, Midlothian; Vaughan Joan S Trustee to Tautic Raymond J Iii, $330,000.

14002 Seven Oaks Ct, Midlothian; Akins Patricia B and Vernon L to Dunlap James O Iv and Sasha, $380,000.

6208 Shelter Cove Pt, Midlothian; Pilafian Shocky and Pilafian M to Nicklis John P and Emily W, $585,000.

13330 Silverdust Ln, Chester; Dan Heui Nam and Tae Boon to Barbour Bayton Alexander Iii and Goode-Barbour Sherell Lynette, $398,000.

1228 Southam Dr, North Chesterfield; Carden Mia N to Schneider Cort and Jennifer, $375,000.

3209 St Stephens Way, Midlothian; Strother David and Sharon to Jackson Linda, $490,000.

3408 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; Mckensey Zakia K to Farrell John and Sarah, $287,000.

11261 Sunfield Dr, Midlothian; Ferris Joanna R to Huffman Brandon, $291,000.

5412 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sparks Ikumu Horita and Soo Jung, $589,105.

17072 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Napolitano Elizabeth Christine, $345,975.

2713 Tinsberry Dr, South Chesterfield; Tekle Yonas to Jackson Derek Lemar and Katherine Paige, $295,000.

15306 Traley Ct, Chesterfield; Orange Lewis and Riesbeck Paul to Seckinger Mark S and Deborah S, $600,000.

5917 Tuskwillow Dr, Chesterfield; Holt-Elliott Naharia to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $390,000.

3032 Waddington Dr, North Chesterfield; Edward Adel Wagih to Msungu Kennedy W, $235,000.

12736 Walton Ridge Ln, Midlothian; Ware Lauren E and Hall Karolyn M to Hutton Gregory J and Meghan E, $496,789.

10837 Wellington Cross Way, Chester; Main Street Homes to Dixon Stephanie Latrice Hill and Cyrus, $521,606.

2411 Whirland Ct, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Mcdaniels Timothy Christian and Rioux Hannah Dorothea, $492,730.

7106 Wild Senna Trl, Moseley; Burdess Joseph G and Whitney L to Conlon Michael P, $655,000.

2084 Woodmont Dr, North Chesterfield; Jones Marshall W to Dudley Anlyn L, $353,000.

HANOVER

20 acres; Elizabeth P. Gassman to Earl Kenneth Tyree Jr., $675,000.

9.3 acres; Celeste H. Robinson to GT Logistics LLC, $250,000.

8107 Barrowden Court, Mechanicsville; Michael Bergamo to James R. Balta, $334,000.

9997 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas L. Bagby to Robert M. Putney, $540,000.

7315 Bluebird Way, Mechanicsville; Michael Rebich to Susan Wooten Meyer, $320,000.

6292 Bunker Hill Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew D. Anderson to Daymon Mason, $520,000.

8230 Christian Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael C. Ward to Timothy Bryan Cecil, $575,000.

7505 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jason Edward Basnight, $498,368.

9458 Doral Place, Mechanicsville; Douglas E. Wyatt to Charles D. Sands III, $375,000.

10406 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Steven Michael Harney, $521,887.

6500 Fire Lane, Mechanicsville; Andrew Louis Garey to Richard C. Jarvis Jr., $295,000.

6411 Garden Acre Court, Mechanicsville; Alan W. Rolfe to Judith E. Salvage, $382,500.

11149 Gould Hill Road, Hanover; John C. Morris Jr. to Thomas H. Dudley Jr., $1,100,000.

9255 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Keval Jadav, $641,580.

10117 Holly Thorne Lane, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Hieu Van Le, $554,590.

9274 Howard Drive, Mechanicsville; Grace Schmidt to Richard L. Thacker, $315,000.

9206 Ivy Banks Drive, Mechanicsville; David B. Moncure to Nicholas Charles Howard, $504,000.

8163 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Arv Ind Gnanamani, $536,519.

10371 Lake Drive, Glen Allen; Thomas E. Dickson to Christina I. Link, $272,000.

218 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jennifer Gill Baker, $509,280.

10508 Little Meadow Lane, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc. to Robert B. Estes, trustee, $713,063.

Lot 1, Block B, Flippo Industrial Subdivision; Quarles Petroleum Inc. to Superior Plus Energy Services Inc., $267,200.

Lot 13, Block E, Section 2, Battlefield Farms; Equity Trustees LLC to L Investments Inc., $273,000.

Lot 197, Liberty Trace; Michael S. McCoy to Steven Rubino, $290,000.

Lot 3, Block N, Section 2, Village at Pebble Lakes; Mohammed W. Samkari to Leonard A. Johnson, $301,000.

Lot 5, Block F, Hanover Heights South; Lauren Tailor to Kaitlyn E. Haynal, $362,000.

Lot B1, Cedar Lane Industrial Park; Scannell Properties #400 LLC to USPP Cardinal Commerce Center A LLC, 37000000.

9226 Mahixon Trail, Mechanicsville; Randy Carroll Adkins to Keith Matthews, $450,000.

14298 Mill Creek Commons Lane, Montpelier; Christopher Shearn to Antonio E. Pozo Villalobos, $324,000.

10316 Nassawadox Way, Ashland; Mark R. Allan to Humza Arshad, $400,000.

8105 Old Ridge Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Kenneth G. Marks, $554,773.

Parcel; Giambanco Investments to Jonathan Hall, $235,000.

16225 Parrish Farm Road, Montpelier; Dennis A. Perkins Jr. to Richard Nangano, $749,950.

6918 Pimlico Drive, Mechanicsville; Brett R. Bartley to Jessica Mitchell Collete, $401,000.

5035 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Charita C. Edwards to Vanesa Carolina Nejera Baires, $276,000.

215 Randolph St., Ashland; Shirletta Mitchell to Hanna Eby, $160,000.

17366 Rocky Ford Road, Beaverdam; Travis N. Hall to Trevor Swafford, $236,000.

8091 Rutland Village, Mechanicsville; Erin B. Fleeger to Hannah E. Quintero, $355,000.

9243 Shannon Road, Mechanicsville; Mark Probts to Emily Frost, $523,750.

8307 Soft Wind Drive, Mechanicsville; Andrew T. Sloane, trustee to Jake Jacobs, $424,500.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 103, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Joshua Lewis Cole, $275,000.

8115 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Farris to Jason Cimino, $321,000.

9124 Sycamore Hill Place, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Foley to Peter E. Schurig, $595,000.

9488 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Abdul Moiz Mohammed to Venkata Pradeep Karuturi, $505,000.

709 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Helen Godwin, $519,500.

8297 Whippoorwill Road, Mechanicsville; Donald Steve Herndon to Lucas Jarvis Herndon, $300,000.

9199 Wicomico Trail, Ashland; Tracie Renee Haden to Jeff Graham, $315,000.

4772 Wormley’s Lane, Mechanicsville; Carolina Paige Crowder to Hector Gonzalez, $265,000.

AMELIA

2 acres; James P. Schneider to Kelsey Lauren Robertson, $165,000.

10980 Evergreen Drive, Amelia Court House; Irma A. Jenkins to Jamare Dickerson, $357,000.

6800 Pine Ridge Drive, Jetersville; Michael W. Cross to Marlene Paxton, $487,500.

CHARLES CITY

5740 Johnnie’s Way, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to Ricardo A. Carmichael-Kennedy, $367,400.

4100 Perk’s Lane, Charles City; Shirley W. Englehart Jr. to Phillip Short, $525,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

235 Cameron Av; Deas - Life Estate, Marjorie L. to Robinson, Cameron D., $200,000.

514 Compton Rd; Farlow, Jean B. to Sheppard, Carolyn, $292,000.

402 Highland Av; Canada, Rhonda F. to Talmage, Haley R., $215,000.

330 Kingfisher Wy; Benedict, Stephanie G. to King Jr., Richard M., $380,000.

3300 Longhorn Dr; Perkinson, Rodney D to Mcnulty, James Dennis, $335,000.

3618 Perthshire La; Fisher,Mary Stotesberry to Fmg Investments Llc , $196,000.

108 Stratford Dr; Cashwell, Nevia M. to Davis, Nicholas Gregory, $279,000.

CUMBERLAND

2 acres; Marie A. Hamrick to Stone C. Belvin, $157,000.

216 Agee Lane, Cumbrland; New Images Inc. to Jason Matyus, $320,000.

DINWIDDIE

63.282 acres; Blackrock Investment Corp. to Richard Markins, $250,000.

4300 Canvasback Court, North Dinwiddie; Raymond A. Henshaw Contractor Inc. to Oswald Vazquez, $272,000.

24212 Donnie Court, North Dinwiddie; James May Pfost to Mary Rose A. Mason, $196,500.

22101 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; Andrew H. Wynn to Mark L. Brown, $333,000.

25021 Sterling Road, North Dinwiddie; Jennifer L. Young to Mark Wayne Edgerton, $220,000.

GOOCHLAND

15 acres; Peggy C. Ford to Manakin Road Properties LLC, $1,500,000.

2.37 acres; Carl Frank Wentzel III to Mirza Spahalic, $375,000.

48.99 acres and interest in 10 acres; Sauer Boscobel LLC to RTS Boscobel LLC, $1,225,000.

9199 Bellini Crescent, Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Allan Mark Cohen, $542,617.

2429 Cheney Creek Road, Goochland; Christopher D. Smith to Michael J. Atkinson, $389,000.

2189 Ellis Farm Way, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Ryan W. Crouch, $684,611.

1496 Hockett Road, Manakin Sabot; Bulldog LLC to Cameron T. Young Jr., $370,000.

Lot 12, Dovershire; Cedar Cross LLC to Wonderview LLC, $345,000.

Lot 6, Block A, Section A, Bellview Gardens; Patrick H. Matthews Jr. to Titoni Levon Crenshaw, $1,000,000.

202 Maymont Way, Manakin Sabot; Raymond E. Honeycutt to William J. Cocchiola, $540,000.

Parcels, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $5,130,000.

1601 Reed Marsh Place, Goochland; Boone Homes Inc. to Kevin Bermingham, $701,570.

3023 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; Lisa Strauss to Brian Rojas, $700,000.

12017 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Kusum R. Shial, $559,865.

4340 Valley Lane, Kents Store; Caleb Bickley Gibson to Robert L. Callahan, $325,000.

444 Wood Acres Road, Manakin Sabot; Archie L. James Sr. to Thien Vien Luu, $444,000.

HOPEWELL

3200 Belmont Ave.; Darla Ann Pike to Daniel Pilcher, $220,000.

3933 Eagle Drive; Angelique Morris to Gwendolyn A. Braswell, $200,000.

3007 Grace St.; KJB Holdings LLC to Maria D. Comayaygua Jovel, $190,000.

Lot 4 and part of Lot 3, Block B, Section 1, Mansion Terrace; Distressed to Diamonds LLC to Demetrius D. Moore, $340,000.

Lots 25-30, Block 5, Dupont Gardens; Hanbin Lee to Regina Baker, $200,000.

1609 Old Iron Road; Katie D. Smith to Tyeisha Tucker, $185,000.

321 Warsaw Ave.; James F. Williamson to Bruce M. Andrews, $259,000.

JAMES CITY

343 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Patrick J. Alberti to Franklin K. Babcock, $470,000.

108 Bennets Circle, Williamsburg; Sal Barzilay to Bradley L. Horne, $760,100.

4724 Captain John Smith Road, Williamsburg; John F. Hopkins to Angela Patrice Hale, $525,000.

3099 Cider House Road, Toano; Thomas K. Norment Jr. to Roberta Suzanne Roberts, $362,000.

100 Crescent Drive, Williamsburg; HM Real Estate LLC to Robert L. O’Brien, $475,000.

3502 Dahlia Court, Toano; Michael Scott Sollom to Nateisha A. Hall, $583,000.

110 Evergreen Way, Williamsburg; Richard L. Olson Jr. to Brett D. Evans, $640,900.

150 Forest Heights Road, Williamsburg; Habitat for Humanity of the Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg Inc. to Sonya Brown, $283,700.

3481 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Hunter Taylor to Michael Spaulding, $799,999.

9706 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Robert Daniel Anuszewski, $526,050.

3323 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Jarrell E. Clemmons Jr. to Christopher Banks, $465,000.

3543 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Levare D. Coles, $532,040.

3943 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Vincent Anthony Giannotti Jr., $526,990.

590 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Julius Jackson to Adam Tae Ford Harris, $490,000.

79 Kestrel Court, Williamsburg; David Behrens to Ronald Charles Erke, $365,000.

128 Leon Drive, Williamsburg; Joseph B. Jones to Silas Chadwick, $350,000.

Lot 15, Forest Glen; Salvador R. Ornelas to 9-Eleven Properties LLC, $216,000.

Lot 20B, Midlands Townhouses; Provident Trust Group LLC to Michelle N. Lavoie, $155,000.

Lot 9, Little Creek; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Mariusz Zysk, $160,000.

120 Meadowbrook, Williamsburg; Donna L. Hunt to Robert H. Salisbury Jr., $727,000.

3216 Mosswood Circle, Toano; Daniel Brand to Nancy Summa, $530,000.

107 Oxford Circle, Williamsburg; William P. Daisley III to Dainnya Busbin, $400,000.

3404 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Benjamin S. Sundell to Krista M. Spivey, $385,000.

506 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Donna M. Smith to Ryan Noland Perdew, $330,000.

203 River Pine Road, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Sara M. O’Hara, $919,990.

1802 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Shannon T. Williams to Jesse Day, $282,500.

8408 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Tammy S. King to Jonathan P. Jeter, $525,050.

2657 Sir Thomas Way, Williamsburg; Frank G. Hardister Jr. to Wayne Wesley Cubernot Jr., $380,000.

105 Sugar Bush, Williamsburg; Diane G. Keen to Timothy Collier, $721,000.

6792 Tarpley’s Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Charles T. Fox Jr. to Harry J. Gruchala Jr., $558,900.

121 Thomas Cartwright, Williamsburg; G. Douglas Bevelacqua to Brian Edward Koenitzer, $1,100,000.

3008 Torrington Trail, Williamsburg; Walter C. Zaremba, successor trustee to Manuel Anthony Barrerro Jr., $575,000.

836 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; David W. Griffin to Sasha Briscoe, $290,000.

136 Wareham’s Point, Williamsburg; Constance H. Lippman to Cornelia B. Dexter, $655,000.

129 Westward Ho, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to George Perkins, $708,536.

6371 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Clariece Elizabeth Morris, $367,820.

6436 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Donna L. Dowling Living Trust, $607,245.

KING AND QUEEN

Lot 9, Old Mill Tract; Richard Arnold Hilt to Michael Maxey, $230,000.

KING WILLIAM

28.47 acres; Mapledale LLC to Kristin B. Davis, $310,000.

311 Corann Drive, Aylett; Dwayne D. Risner to Erica Leigh Ambrose, $269,000.

354 Jacks Creek Road, King William; N. Porch Construction LLC to April Morgan, $305,275.

Lot 17, Section 2, McCauley Park; McCauley Park LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $325,000.

94 McCauley Court, Aylett; David W. Goff Jr. to Gloria Elizabeth Santana, $348,000.

361 Nottoway Lane, King William; Hans E. Wood to Kyle Smith, $281,000.

6380 W River Road, Aylett; Reginald Hepburn to Jason Robert Smith, $455,000.

810 Westwood Court, West Point; Mark J. Layne to Christopher S. Raines, $276,000.

NEW KENT

277.7 acres; Like Associates LLC to 20 Decades LLC, $1,400,000.

7219 Amarone Way, New Kent; Michelle Deanna Grubb to Christopher Ryan Spates, $818,000.

7751 Battlefield Commons, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential Thirty-one LLC to Kelsi Meygan Crockett, $278,900.

7465 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Francine Mary Barnes, $366,860.

10355 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; John D. Spangler to Pamela S. Kilgore, $401,000.

5920 Hingham Drive, New Kent; Ryan J. Frantz to James M. Fouts, $360,000.

7732 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC to Christian Nunnley, $322,075.

Lot 3, Section A, Northbury Farms; Carol B. Martin, trustee to Andrew L. Peal, $440,500.

7619 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Cameron Drake Torres, $401,990.

7800 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Andrew Michael Stoddard, $442,990.

11478 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Scott N. Gala to Seth D. Watkins, $315,000.

7240 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Iva Dance-Gilchrist, $283,000.

7268 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to James A. Taber, $283,470.

7783 Robert Dinwiddie Terrace, New Kent; Candice Ann Belfield to John B. Seawell, $375,000.

8539 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to James Bailey, $392,945.

11094 Torranceville Trace, Providence Forge; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Walter S. Pudelko III, $537,285.

4716 Woburn Road, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Gregory K. Knors, $588,419.

PETERSBURG

1860 Berkeley Ave.; Map Home Realty LLC to Shakita Spratley, $320,000.

131 Courthouse St.; Goodman Developers LLC to Jose Luis Ramos Jr., $249,900.

1432 Ferndale Ave.; Roberto Jordan to Wayne Samuel Pegram, $172,500.

819 Gladstone St.; Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to Alger Real Estate Investments LLC, $208,400.

222 Mercury St.; Karen Flores Ortiz to Christopher O. Richard, $250,000.

509 Plum St.; Stone House-Petersburg LLC to Henry E. Layden, $215,000.

603 S Sycamore St.; Petersburg Renovation Properties LLC to Petersburg Loma LLC, $210,000.

16 Wheelhouse Court; Maycor Real Estate Services LLC to Janna Leight, $150,000.

POWHATAN

13.4 acres; Morgan A. Harney to Marcia Cramer, $330,000.

5 acres; Gorman M. Lilley to R.K. McDaniel Jr., $315,000.

3576 Calvin’s Trail, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Dean Robert Young, $659,184.

1950 Fairpine Drive, Powhatan; Stephen Lancashire, trustee to Timothy Lee White, $412,000.

1226 Hawkwell Drive, Maidens; Timothy W. Vidra to Casey J. Fabling, $386,000.

1351 King William Woods Road, Midlothian; Capitol City Development LLC to Benjamin P. Garner, $214,000.

Lot 7, Section B, Cumberland Gap; Nicholas Conti Balducci to Thomas Elon Mitchell, $220,000.

1416 Page Road, Midlothian; Heirs of Douglas I. Jamerson to Thomas P. Langham, $535,000.

2678 Poplar Forest Drive, Powhatan; Nathan W. Henry to Jade Laurana Frank, $455,000.

3305 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Beers & White Inc. to Jennifer Hammond Paciello, $337,000.

1922 Urbine Road, Powhatan; Jennifer Megan Paciello to Habitat For Humanity-Powhatan Inc., $315,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

5209 Bickings Lane, Prince George; Samuel K. Ballard to Austin L. Albright, $295,000.

908 Eagle Place, Hopewell; D.R. Horton Inc. to Tiffani Rashall Howard, $519,338.

9310 Hidden Hills Drive, Prince George; Top Gun Painting and Power Washing LLC to Darryl Dixon, $450,000.

12702 James River Drive, North Prince George; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Sweet Retreats LLC, $204,000.

16173 Lebanon Road, Spring Grove; Andrew Rene Roberts to Kutanua U. Jones, $206,252.

9157 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Kimberly Dawn Cairnes-Elliot to Dawn C. Marshall, $325,000.

7105 W Quaker Road, Disputanta; Larry T. McClung to Jonathan S. Quinn, $375,000.

5160 Ruffin Road, Prince George; Stephanie Ellis Bailey to Emma Newberg, $375,000.

4305 Tavern Drive, Disputanta; Seth A. Crouch to Merrill E. Johnson, $265,000.

11255 Webb Road, Disputanta; Danrich Construction Co. Inc. to Michael Stewart Autrey, $516,500.

SUSSEX

70 acres; Evelyn S. Miller to Abdul Realtor Corp., $288,500.

Parcel; Gray Timber Resources LLC to Waverly Solar LLC, $159,032.

WILLIAMSBURG

104 Cove Point Lane; David Allen Boyd, trustee to Trevor Teeselink, $520,000.

Lot 30, Holly Hills Townhomes; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Carrera Investments LLC, $397,620.