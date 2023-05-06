The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1403 N 20th St; Sandstone Realty Llc to Meara Kaitlyn, $225,000.
609 W 24th St; Parent Andrew Joseph Jr to Stanley Joseph R Iii And, $535,000.
1317 N 26th St; Hargrove Justin A to Robertson Bryce L, $290,000.
1700 N 28th St; F Hill Properties Llc to Whisenant Christopher A, $200,000.
802 W 29th St; Bryza Christina Lynne to Carmel Tamar C And, $466,600.
307 W 31st St; Americas Dream Llc to Shumard Ashley and Bradley, $425,000.
312 N 36th St; Duke Douglas to Beck Nolas G And, $355,000.
705 Admiral Gravely Blvd; Spence John W to Roark Gavin H and Jacqueline, $445,000.
303 S Arthur Ashe Blvd U10; Dunham Dillon Michael to Zeugner John J Iv and Mary, $276,000.
2100 Bainbridge St; Feldman G Iii Investments Llc to 2100 Bainbridge Llc, $400,000.
303 Bland St; Goodreau Adam to Williams Erin M, $352,000.
5212 Blue Ridge Ave; Jennings Stuart Wade to Evans Bethany R, $231,000.
17 W Broad Rock Road; Trek Properties Llc to Mcnees Mark Calvin, $199,950.
5006 Bromley Lane; Capital City Homes Llc to Monger Karen, $730,000.
1807 W Cary St; Osc Development Llc to Nayar Akshay K, $425,000.
3506 Castlewood Road; Millennium Property Llc to Alberto Carlos Antonio Arqueta, $246,600.
3442 Chapel Dr; Luna Elman to S & K Leasing Llc, $255,000.
411 Chimborazo Blvd; Wise Robert H and Caitlin C to Hall Charles Y And, $550,000.
5206 Clarence St; Richards Annie N to Richmond Cash Offer Llc, $160,000.
1006-1/2 W Clay St; Blackwood Terence G to Ngai Hoi and Lynda, $380,000.
1500 Colorado Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Phillips Susannah, $232,000.
4703 Cronin Dr; Zip Re Holdings Llc to Andino Reyna E Ortiz, $150,000.
14 N Davis Ave; Safavi Ali and Nikta to Hovey Murray Susan K Hallie, $530,000.
3419 Delaware Ave; Stewart Ellen L to Trek Properties Llc, $197,500.
1108 Dinneen St; Moore Street Properties Llc to Carver Homes Llc, $1,400,000.
4218 Echo Ho Lane; Massey Hugh Davis and Gita to Green Charlotte and Janet, $525,000.
3803 Exeter Road; Berling Henry A & Carol to Donovan Samuel W And, $950,000.
1507 Floyd Ave; Lusty Ryan Jacob to Nguyen Tuan and Luong Susan, $385,000.
4206 W Franklin St; Wiles Austin and Uecker Isolde to Miller Chele and Joseph W, $765,000.
4712 Fulton St; Nicholas Matthew and Jessica to Coble Misha Ryan And, $405,000.
1817 German School Road; NVR Inc to Kueser Zachary James And, $443,855.
1844 W Grace St; Richland Properties Llc to Adamzaki Llc, $950,000.
1101 W Grace St U10; Cbm Grace Condo Llc to Han Ashley, $305,000.
2701 Grayland Ave; Silva Marilyn Tepal to Barber Andrew Thompson And, $636,000.
2518 Grove Ave; Krivacek Paul D and Colleen A to Drumwright Joseph William, $915,000.
8208 Halstead Road; Harvey Deborah D to Pierce Kathryn and Nagi Michael, $435,000.
6718 Hanover Ave; Siwel Renovations Llc to Cappasola John Daniel Jr And, $1,110,000.
2111 Harwood St; Real Life to Boyer Group Llc, $165,000.
3207 Hermitage Road; Builders Exchange Of Richmond to Roseneath Associates Llc And, $739,000.
502 Honaker Ave; Craft Dennis W and Rebecca M to Tuohey James Michael Jr And, $805,000.
3213 Idlewood Ave; Duignan Kevin Joseph to Thompson Kenneth G and Robin C, $312,000.
4600 Kensington Ave; Langan Michael and Aiga to Robinson Patrick Ross And, $608,500.
6720 Kensington Ave; Maloney Austin to Leipzig James M and Alice M, $605,000.
3108 Kuhn St; Better Housing Coalition to Steward Gavin G And, $376,276.
3253 Landria Dr; Naylor Richard N P to Hindman Daniel Lee Ii and Emily, $440,000.
351 Lexington Road; Franco Robert S Jr to Vautrin Dolores E, $727,000.
1218 Lorraine Ave; Butler Michael A to Woon Julie Elise And, $502,000.
2006 Maplewood Ave; Lenhardt Jenna L to Walter Abigail Carter, $302,000.
2944 W Marshall St; First Baptist Church Of to Csra Opportunity Zone Fund Vii, $1,010,000.
1222 S Meadow St; Gardner Meri L to Brittain Susi P And, $385,000.
4721 Monument Ave; Evans Timothy L and Joyce D to Plotnick Brooke, $385,000.
3204 Noble Ave; Hogge Stephen Thomas to Porr Alexandra and Mazeres Lev, $853,000.
4124 Oakleaf Road; J B Mccutcheon Jr Inc to Sowers Karen E and Jonathan T, $510,000.
2117 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Barathan Mohana &, $397,930.
2236 Park Ave; Kochard Christopher L to Barnett Michael and Barbara, $1,125,000.
1618 Park Ave U3b; Kazarian Elizabeth A to Ly Brian Quan, $288,400.
3318 Patterson Ave; Bhagat Birju H to Osteen Derrick and Colleen, $650,000.
4105 Pawnee Road; Murphy Anais A to Zdrowski James, $550,000.
1520 Pollock St; Lowery Jason and Khuyen to Clayton Seth, $265,000.
3410-1/3 R St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Bluford Elisabeth M And, $415,000.
64 Rodman Road; Montreal Llc to Gonzalez Isaac E Garcia, $165,000.
2605 Seminary Ave; Lohr Gertrude M to A V Design Concepts Llc, $265,000.
4243 Shackleford Road; Carrillo Alma Delia to Farrell Caitlin Reed And, $290,000.
10200 Sioux Road; Randall Jeffrey C Living Trust to Hall Alexander C Jr And, $590,000.
912 State St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to White Sierra A, $200,000.
6415 Stuart Ave; Schumacher Mark Andrew to Becker Karen Marie, $657,000.
1314 T St; Parker Thomas P & Bernice B to Morris Allison M, $190,000.
5302 Toddsbury Road; Benedict Majorie Woods Trs to Pylant Sarah Rust And, $728,000.
301 Virginia St U801; Seymour Jon H & Zeidel Diana L to Heard Lise Amended And, $540,000.
5120 Waverly Ave; Ormo Properties Llc to Wag Investment Llc, $197,000.
1118 Whitehead Road; Castro Garybardis & Yadira M to Lopez Santos Tobias Gavarrete, $223,000.
6219 Winter Road; Mayo Wendell T and Teressa M to 6219 Winter Rd Llc, $203,000.
HENRICO
2741 Acadia Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mir Azam and Fariha Azam, $442,038.
8222 Adrian Dr, Henrico; Dillard J Scott to Trek Properties Llc, $195,000.
5000 Amberwell Pl, Glen Allen; Boikos Sosipatros and Stamatina Danielides to Kalamanda Mahesh Yadav and R Bollaboina, $738,000.
7804 Anoka Rd, Henrico; Powell Josephine C Estate to Benson Investment Group Llc, $306,000.
11993 Ashdown Oaks Ct, Glen Allen; Shivaramaiah Nagesh G and Fnu Nutan to Ghajar Ladan D and Karim Ginena, $1,310,000.
3811 Barn Owl Ln, Glen Allen; Rathi Madhup A and Dhruti M to Blankenship Daniel W and Cynthia Lynn Trs, $620,000.
6 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Rowe Frederick G and Ann M to Shifflett Arthur O and Barbara J, $175,000.
1106 Bentbrook Dr, Henrico; Winbush Louis Jr and Juanita H to Jimenez Stephania Nunez, $251,000.
11202 Blendon Ln, Henrico; Baxter Michael to Ashton William David Iv and Kelly, $381,500.
10926 Branch Rd, Glen Allen; Horne Lula E Estate to Shkour Younis, $155,500.
12 Bridge St, Henrico; Krampf Ann E to Lee Robert A and Tiffanie B Russell, $249,950.
8505 Broadway Ave, Henrico; Best Nicole B and Melissa C Melton to England Chad M, $230,000.
715 Brookwood Glen Ter, Glen Allen; Alvira Kim Henry to Hernandez Jose Benjamin, $385,000.
2603 Byron St, Henrico; Berry Tomeka S to Gonzalez Christian W, $220,000.
3821 Candletree Ct, Henrico; Gibbs Blanche to Derricott Kevin O Jr, $335,000.
8184 Carriage Homes Dr, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Lawrence Laura and Jeremy, $424,900.
100 N Cedar Ave, Henrico; Erawha Llc to Villalobos Olger Rumualdo, $195,000.
5403 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Hulburt David S and S J F to D and H Construction Services Inc, $340,000.
2625 Chatham Woods Dr, Henrico; Crosby Andrew R and C Z to Samaan Usama and Abeer Shahat, $444,000.
3809 Clarendon Crescent Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Sinclair Jacquelyn and Phyllis Hollis, $350,385.
8302 Colebrook Rd, Henrico; Kneip Daniel Richard and Susan Renee to Rosman Thomas E and Michelle B, $235,000.
1306 Condover Rd, Henrico; Hamilton Grant Marshall and Juliana C to Tran Hao Q and Lian K Li, $370,000.
2908 Cottage Cove Dr, Henrico; Potter Joseph A Iii and T G to Cole Scott and Sofia, $757,000.
10618 Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Ender David W and Cheryl C to Ender David W and Cheryl and Josesph and Renee, $200,000.
2327 Crickhollow Ct, Henrico; Nielsen Derek R and Hailey E to Axtell Mark and English, $450,000.
7805 Dalmain Dr, Henrico; Strickler Brent M to Swinfen Graham Kenneth and Elizabeth, $305,000.
68 Dehaven Dr, Henrico; Sharrett Morgan to Heath Angela, $250,000.
9111 Derbyshire Rd Uc, Henrico; Bouffard Jennifer Lynne to Lovette Glenn A and Deborah, $265,000.
8005 Dobbin Rd, Henrico; Lucid Investments Llc to Holden Richard Charles, $400,000.
9200 Donora Dr, Henrico; Anderson Paul H and Anne B Trustees to Hrynciw Jill R and Douglas, $625,000.
6221 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Watson John D Iii to Wilkes Brennan and Sarah, $517,000.
9300 Electra Ln, Henrico; Woolfolk Charnae L to Investfolio Llc, $250,000.
1208 Emily Ln, Henrico; Mahler Lawrence J and Maureen G to Chabal Kelsey and Matt, $337,000.
1401 Etna Cir, Henrico; Nordlinger Properties Llc to Cotman Deshawna and Damien, $224,000.
4942 Farrell Ct, Henrico; Atkinson Brandon A and Jennie L Cook to Ramey Angela, $225,000.
5201 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Buell Laura and James Daniel Thigpen to Thompson Patrick, $330,000.
1505 Fort Hill Dr, Henrico; Boykin Elizabeth A to Larson Benjamin, $282,000.
807 Foxpaw Dr, Henrico; Dubuisson Widmarc Jean and Widzer to Hill Sherrick S, $172,000.
2717 Fruehauf Rd, Henrico; Albritton Sandra W and Warren R White Jr to Alzuro Ivan, $200,000.
3905 Gary Ave, Henrico; Trainum G Edward Iii to Bims Llc, $220,800.
5320 Gillespie Ave, Henrico; Gillman Zachary A to Taylor Thaddaeus and G Castro De Leon, $306,000.
514 Glendale Dr, Henrico; Rosenoff Zachary S and Charlotte Leftwich to Richardson Kevin, $430,000.
1106 Glidewell Rd, Henrico; Hodges Jacob S and Heather H to Tsivouglis Chew Y and Ioannis N, $340,000.
6903 Greendale Rd, Henrico; Shannon Properties Llc to Benitez Llc, $297,000.
6104 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Musu Property Investments Llc to Cadjo Ljubisa, $260,000.
10866 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Benani Chandresh I and Gita Chandresh, $710,950.
8217 Heather Ridge Ct, Henrico; Fortier Jason C to Dandridge Nicole and Nanette Tunstall, $375,000.
7807 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; 317a Mac Murdo Llc to Spiers Richard Iv, $307,000.
12500 Hillgate Ln, Henrico; Rose Matthew P and Terri L and John N Rose to Sheikh Kiran, $415,500.
7623 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Scott Henry C V and Margaret Merrill to Mathews Stephen H and Elizabeth O, $486,000.
6801 Hominy Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Harris Lamonte K and Andrea Renee, $487,705.
602 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Custalow Richard N and Yvonne M to Harris Kenneth E Jr, $224,000.
304 W Jerald St, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Hardin Lisa, $299,500.
7807 Ketelby Rd, Henrico; Esther Reinfeld Holdings Llc to Jones Marielle, $315,000.
10001 Klaus Cir, Glen Allen; Crawford William S Jr and Sandra to Woody Christopher M and Courtney H, $550,000.
4606 N Lakefront Dr, Glen Allen; Dohrman Sherwood K and Olivia to Chan Chun May and Xiao Xun Chen, $357,000.
5906 Laurel Bed Ln Ua, Henrico; Holowaychuk Trevor Ryan to Jacques Charisse and Jean-Frederick, $307,000.
2222 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Burnett Zenia T, $584,900.
4404 Long Meadow Xing, Glen Allen; Wilder Duane S and Sharan K to Massie Douglas Andrew and Ann Marie Abbott, $980,000.
4437 Lumberjack Ln, Glen Allen; Welch Sean to Huynh Khanh Van and Hoang Thien Vo, $429,000.
9227 Magellan Pkwy Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Pretlow Victoria D, $334,313.
6201 Manor Park Ct, Glen Allen; Lakey Dean M and Jill J to Abdullah Abm and Marzana Islam, $475,000.
2503 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Greer Tara Ann and Donovan Webster Jr to Tsamouras James and Daniella, $240,000.
111 Marlin Dr, Henrico; Bonilla Milagros Estate to Escobar Pena Manuel Omar, $186,000.
302 Mebane St, Henrico; 1305 Foxcroft Llc and Equity Trust to Turn-Key Temporary Homes Llc, $352,207.
11931 Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Waldrop Robert W Jr to Tran Duc, $240,000.
5100 Monument Ave U1008, Henrico; Metzger Marie-Louise Estate to Wallner Kathryn A and Jeffrey L Will, $295,000.
2805 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Brookshire Roger N to 2805 Murano Llc, $347,800.
3403 New Pasture Ct, Henrico; Brown Melissa G to Soremi Temika R, $270,000.
7703 O’donnell Ct U1905, Henrico; Nuckols Christopher and Steven to Jones Diane, $150,250.
4940 Old Main St U208, Henrico; Mcnamee John J Iii and Elizabeth B to Lanier Jack O and Rebecca Bowers-Lanier, $640,000.
11072 Old Millrace Ter, Glen Allen; Wan Yuan and Baobao Song to Singh Sohajveer and Onila, $832,000.
5303 Orinda Dr, Henrico; Thomas Tiffany J to Hall Alexis R, $250,000.
5804 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Ward William Jason and Christine Nicholson to Rajasree Sachin Chandradethan and S Suresh, $406,750.
1709 Parlow Dr, Henrico; Allen Jackie L to Winston Caroline L, $275,000.
1118 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Smith Emmett E Jr to Forkins Joseph and Eliza, $255,121.
7704 Pomeroy Ct, Henrico; Darling Ross to Hall Gregory Lee, $237,200.
2804 Purcell Ct, Henrico; Lazy Stream Llc to Johnson Justin P and Meredith C, $592,000.
10003 Ramsbury Way, Henrico; Cava Capital Llc to Mckenna Keith and Acacia, $1,150,000.
8917 Rearden Rd, Henrico; Dodd James E to Hodges Rachel M and Maxwell H, $876,000.
603 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Hovde Kevin and Jaclyn to Van Tuyle Jessica L, $1,175,000.
5217 Rivers Edge Pl, Glen Allen; Yang Chang Ho to Boyanapally Indira and Siva K Eturu, $821,650.
7730 Rock Creek Rd, Henrico; Rominger Margaret Trustee to Rilee Olivia Marie and Bruce Daniel, $479,000.
2123 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Meyers Jacquelyn Tate to Lacy Jennifer Lee, $285,000.
7608 Roscommon Ct U2308, Henrico; Leeds Investments Llc to Grace Charnell Rosita, $195,000.
3007 Ruthland Rd, Henrico; Ferguson William R and Patricia F to Tu Yukai and Yanbin Wang, $289,900.
302 Sag Harbor Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Carter Maurice Louis Jr, $269,990.
2920 Sandy Grove Ct, Henrico; Butler Clayton to Ward Neil S and Rwolai J, $230,000.
1413 Selma Ln, Henrico; Thompson Keithvette G and Russell Iii to Lambert Taylor Camille, $375,000.
8213 Shannon Hill Rd, Henrico; Turnamian Lauren E and Wyatt C Edwards to Hollister Michael and Sasha, $330,000.
566 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Mears Michelle to Mongillo Donna J, $437,500.
11121 Sithean Way, Henrico; Mckinney George Wesley to Brill Taylor Archer, $580,000.
2710 Spinnaker Ct, Henrico; Hamilton James to Burns John C, $360,000.
527 St Albans Way, Henrico; Colpo Debra Lynn Trustee to Jenkins Matthew D and Betty L M, $685,200.
1101 Starling Dr, Henrico; Temple Heather M and Matthew Gregory to Oconnor John M, $301,000.
10028 Stonemill Rd, Henrico; Powers Alice Jean to Alfone Michael T, $530,000.
4902 Summerest Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Ortiz Gustavo J Rodriguez, $325,000.
4724 Sydclay Dr, Henrico; Josey Colette M to Ogletree Marshall B, $205,500.
2252 Thornbury Dr, Henrico; Just Steven P to Attaalla Peter E and Martha S Soliman, $390,000.
9468 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Kemp Scott to Downing Teresa Moore, $257,500.
3003 Triple Notch Way, Henrico; Levy Bram and Sarah Arenstein to Saha Ram Krishna and Progga P Kapuria, $562,565.
8424 Tyler Ln, Henrico; Morris William Estate to Kennedy Christopher, $311,000.
3028 Vanna Ln, Henrico; Cheema Raza S and Fajur to Nguyen Thien Duc and Thi Kim Ngan, $450,000.
2315 Viking Ln, Henrico; Kittrell Company to Calara Christine and Camille Cotterill, $539,914.
6016 Waller Mill Way, Henrico; Gilley Jeff Lauer and Jaclyn K F Boehling to Pociluyko James Russell and Ashley Glasco, $367,900.
959 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Colicci Stephen G and Beverly C to Jackson Desmond K and Levetta D, $315,000.
5510 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Keels Vik and Chelsea L, $310,366.
5526 Wenrich Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mills Logan T, $332,733.
9652 Weston Ln, Henrico; Villanueva Gil J and Carolyn Nelsen to Stiff Joel W and Karen K, $625,000.
9930 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Stauffer Trevor to Mcintyre Jon D and Karla M, $245,900.
11801 Willpage Pl, Henrico; Cullen Matthew A Iii and Kathleen L to Kim Grace, $465,888.
4515 Wistar Woods Trl, Henrico; Hilt Lauren M to Sawalhi Rabea and Dina Abdo, $370,000.
2023 Wood Owl Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Masam Praveen and Chaitanya R Pathi, $358,788.
1902 Yeadon Rd, Henrico; Walker Brandon and Jamahal to Dwr Llc, $215,000.
CHESTERFIELD
15407 Adelay Ct, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to Hulbert R S Builders Inc, $155,000.
12076 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Mcgraw Michael Joel and Pam Lynn, $551,990.
2207 Apperly Ter, Midlothian; Keel Custom Homes to Mason Kamisha and Cecil, $685,000.
3512 Avocado Dr, Midlothian; Mcphail Gracie to Mcdavid Sharon E, $325,000.
1406 Bargrove Rd, North Chesterfield; Braun Robin P to Richmond Property Buyers Llc, $185,000.
9311 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Graham Susan M to Orellana Marvin Cordon, $380,000.
6404 Bilberry Aly, Moseley; Barnes Gregory Taylor to Chen Xin Xing and Tung Young On, $359,900.
1473 Braisden Rd, Midlothian; Serrano Blake to Huang Yanxing, $522,000.
1001 Briars Ct, U204, Midlothian; Philpotts Rebecca to Pawley Rebecca, $279,000.
16618 Broadmoor Rd, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Fillmore Jhereg W and Leah K, $506,330.
12334 Buckingham St, Chester; Henderson Cecil Clayton Ii to Clemente Artemio J and Gonzalez Wuendy Clemente and Gonzalez Yadira Clemente, $280,000.
16742 Cabrio Ct, Moseley; Blacknall Ramell Eugene to Taylor Regina E and Winfrey Charles Ray, $652,500.
7201 Cannock Rd, Chesterfield; Harrell John Morgan to Wilson Ashe and Keia, $301,567.
4515 Cascade St, North Chesterfield; Hernandez Jose to Mccown David Allen Jr and Leonard Kathryn, $330,000.
10257 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; Jo-Finn Properties Llc to Bienemy Javara and Monica, $545,000.
2000 Chepstow Ct, Midlothian; Delaporte Bruce K and Grace E to Tash Timothy L and Rebecca W, $565,000.
20413 Church Rd, South Chesterfield; Armin Harris Llc to Barnes Marliqua, $300,000.
3240 Clintwood Rd, Midlothian; Johnson Alaina Kim and Lowry John William and Lowry Mark A to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb7, $275,167.
7303 Count Fleet Dr, Midlothian; Kiniry James S and Brittany D to Taylor Jordan Ross and Phelps Sarah Elizabeth Ann, $325,000.
820 Cowan Rd, North Chesterfield; Ferguson Charles S and Brenda J to Hutter Briana and Hutter Marco and Deriu Teresa, $230,000.
9501 Dawnshire Rd, North Chesterfield; Bottoms James L Jr to Fuentes Jose Martin Castellanos, $265,000.
8328 Den Bark Dr, North Chesterfield; Burdette Heather L to Rahman Mawmita Revocable Living Trust, $230,000.
6805 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Crawley Kiara Yren, $350,318.
12225 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Brown Ivory and Daniels Nicole Watford, $294,435.
10817 Egret Ct, Chesterfield; Peterson Robert M and Judy C to Harrison James Timothy Trustee and Horner Laurie Ann Trustee, $650,000.
15007 Enmore Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Gunia Jay and Courtney, $652,295.
4510 Exton Ln, Chester; Ritter Robin A and Ritter Gay to Wampler Tommy L and Liverman Megan L, $291,000.
1301 Fernview Trl, Midlothian; Doyle Leigh E and Stephanie K to Bolling Angela E, $605,000.
15506 Fox Haven Ln, Midlothian; Houck Robert A Jr and Ruth E to Wong-Canissario Alaina R and Canissario Ryan P, $681,000.
13804 Garrison Place Dr, Midlothian; Gilbert Cassandra E Estate to Paramount Investments Llc, $250,000.
4904 Genlou Cir, Chesterfield; Hoffman Douglas M to Carr Sydney K and Brenda Kay, $245,500.
11419 Glenmont Rd, North Chesterfield; Armstrong Michael W Sr and V L to Valdes-Trench Katalin Andrea and Jones David R Jr and Valdes-Trench Natalia Andrea, $450,000.
8600 Grand Summit Rd, North Chesterfield; Mckinney Mary E Trustee to Mishler Julia Moncure Jones and Evan Graham, $605,123.
13561 Green Spire Ct, Chester; Cesare Josh W and Tracey L to Duval Adrienne Lynn and Matlick Jeffrey David, $474,000.
5201 Hackney Rd, North Chesterfield; George Steven R to Washington Ronald and Joann, $330,000.
13306 Henlow Dr, Midlothian; Brobston Brett A and Rebecca A to Gardner Todd E, $1,227,000.
10006 Hockliffe Cir, Midlothian; Neufeld Andy L and Nicole M to Farriss Kelly and Cahen Denise, $530,000.
12406 Hulsey Dr, Chesterfield; Mays Michael E and Valerie A to Fisher Brian Daniel and Lindsay Kiracofe, $386,500.
14706 Inlet Ct, Chesterfield; Arthur S L and Arthur B G Trs to Dwr Llc, $220,000.
5500 Jessup Rd, North Chesterfield; Bartholomew James R Sr and V L to Reves Noah A, $190,000.
9400 Kennesaw Rd, North Chesterfield; Rodriguez Richard F Et Al to Mann Ashley and William, $296,000.
8624 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lopez Manzanarez Steven J and Gutierrez Ilsen V, $380,585.
4660 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Clay Street Builders Llc to Lapane Michael and Cynthia, $764,900.
11000 Lantern Way, North Chesterfield; Fisher Dorothy Deskins to Knego James M and Christine M, $380,000.
4331 Litchfield Dr, Chesterfield; Spence James and Daisy C to Larochelle Sean, $390,000.
10618 Macandrew Ln, Chesterfield; Moore Dease R to Holland James Gerard and Tanya E, $550,000.
1124 Mansfield Crossing Rd, North Chesterfield; Freeman Makenzie A Et Al to Le Dang Truong and Lam Tran Phuong Thi, $301,500.
14401 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Leboeuf Kelly O to Muncie James G Jr and Cynthia A, $461,000.
107 Monath Rd, North Chesterfield; Booker Irving W Iii to Fonesca Antonio Nunes Jr, $220,000.
7642 Nicklaus Cir, Moseley; Gist Justin and Jasmine to Cruz De Orellana Sonia Argentina and Akers William Howard, $455,000.
12821 Old Buckingham Rd, Midlothian; Yu Jian, Meling and Zhang Xiangrong to Luna Elman V and Luna Marlin Y and Turcios Daniela, $350,000.
16461 Otterdale Pointe Dr, Moseley; Wiseman Stacy L to Miao Cui, $445,000.
18501 Palisades Rdg, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Maurer Ronald James and April Rhoades, $431,925.
8513 Petherwin Ln, Chesterfield; Youngblood Properties Llc to Andrews William Ray and Wanda C, $587,500.
2211 Planters Row Dr, Midlothian; Shibley Gregory J and Beth A to Butler Michael and Selma, $501,000.
12325 Point Sunrise Ct, Midlothian; Poh Edward J Jr and Jane N to Doll Garret, $440,000.
615 Pumpkin Pl, North Chesterfield; Stahl Stephen R and Eloise C to Thompson Grove Jr Trustee and Thompson Suzanne M Trustee, $415,000.
10600 Reams Rd, North Chesterfield; Crawford Ralph T Jr to Gomez Josue Moises Mejia and Diaz Krista Del Carmen Diaz, $280,000.
10112 Ridgerun Rd, Chesterfield; Warren Taylor A and Honey M to Melancon Luke and Winter Carli, $291,000.
11654 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Keliher James Clinton and Rome Suzanne J, $710,365.
14300 Roderick Ct, Midlothian; Nichols Jon A Jr and Melissa J to Nichols Jason T and Theresa S, $841,123.
14542 Sailview Ct, Midlothian; Birmingham Julie D Et Al to Behrooz Roosbeh K and Nasim, $625,000.
619 Scotter Hills Pl, Midlothian; Vaughan Joan S Trustee to Tautic Raymond J Iii, $330,000.
14002 Seven Oaks Ct, Midlothian; Akins Patricia B and Vernon L to Dunlap James O Iv and Sasha, $380,000.
6208 Shelter Cove Pt, Midlothian; Pilafian Shocky and Pilafian M to Nicklis John P and Emily W, $585,000.
13330 Silverdust Ln, Chester; Dan Heui Nam and Tae Boon to Barbour Bayton Alexander Iii and Goode-Barbour Sherell Lynette, $398,000.
1228 Southam Dr, North Chesterfield; Carden Mia N to Schneider Cort and Jennifer, $375,000.
3209 St Stephens Way, Midlothian; Strother David and Sharon to Jackson Linda, $490,000.
3408 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; Mckensey Zakia K to Farrell John and Sarah, $287,000.
11261 Sunfield Dr, Midlothian; Ferris Joanna R to Huffman Brandon, $291,000.
5412 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sparks Ikumu Horita and Soo Jung, $589,105.
17072 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Napolitano Elizabeth Christine, $345,975.
2713 Tinsberry Dr, South Chesterfield; Tekle Yonas to Jackson Derek Lemar and Katherine Paige, $295,000.
15306 Traley Ct, Chesterfield; Orange Lewis and Riesbeck Paul to Seckinger Mark S and Deborah S, $600,000.
5917 Tuskwillow Dr, Chesterfield; Holt-Elliott Naharia to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $390,000.
3032 Waddington Dr, North Chesterfield; Edward Adel Wagih to Msungu Kennedy W, $235,000.
12736 Walton Ridge Ln, Midlothian; Ware Lauren E and Hall Karolyn M to Hutton Gregory J and Meghan E, $496,789.
10837 Wellington Cross Way, Chester; Main Street Homes to Dixon Stephanie Latrice Hill and Cyrus, $521,606.
2411 Whirland Ct, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Mcdaniels Timothy Christian and Rioux Hannah Dorothea, $492,730.
7106 Wild Senna Trl, Moseley; Burdess Joseph G and Whitney L to Conlon Michael P, $655,000.
2084 Woodmont Dr, North Chesterfield; Jones Marshall W to Dudley Anlyn L, $353,000.
HANOVER
20 acres; Elizabeth P. Gassman to Earl Kenneth Tyree Jr., $675,000.
9.3 acres; Celeste H. Robinson to GT Logistics LLC, $250,000.
8107 Barrowden Court, Mechanicsville; Michael Bergamo to James R. Balta, $334,000.
9997 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas L. Bagby to Robert M. Putney, $540,000.
7315 Bluebird Way, Mechanicsville; Michael Rebich to Susan Wooten Meyer, $320,000.
6292 Bunker Hill Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew D. Anderson to Daymon Mason, $520,000.
8230 Christian Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael C. Ward to Timothy Bryan Cecil, $575,000.
7505 Crossbill Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jason Edward Basnight, $498,368.
9458 Doral Place, Mechanicsville; Douglas E. Wyatt to Charles D. Sands III, $375,000.
10406 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Steven Michael Harney, $521,887.
6500 Fire Lane, Mechanicsville; Andrew Louis Garey to Richard C. Jarvis Jr., $295,000.
6411 Garden Acre Court, Mechanicsville; Alan W. Rolfe to Judith E. Salvage, $382,500.
11149 Gould Hill Road, Hanover; John C. Morris Jr. to Thomas H. Dudley Jr., $1,100,000.
9255 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Keval Jadav, $641,580.
10117 Holly Thorne Lane, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Hieu Van Le, $554,590.
9274 Howard Drive, Mechanicsville; Grace Schmidt to Richard L. Thacker, $315,000.
9206 Ivy Banks Drive, Mechanicsville; David B. Moncure to Nicholas Charles Howard, $504,000.
8163 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Arv Ind Gnanamani, $536,519.
10371 Lake Drive, Glen Allen; Thomas E. Dickson to Christina I. Link, $272,000.
218 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jennifer Gill Baker, $509,280.
10508 Little Meadow Lane, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc. to Robert B. Estes, trustee, $713,063.
Lot 1, Block B, Flippo Industrial Subdivision; Quarles Petroleum Inc. to Superior Plus Energy Services Inc., $267,200.
Lot 13, Block E, Section 2, Battlefield Farms; Equity Trustees LLC to L Investments Inc., $273,000.
Lot 197, Liberty Trace; Michael S. McCoy to Steven Rubino, $290,000.
Lot 3, Block N, Section 2, Village at Pebble Lakes; Mohammed W. Samkari to Leonard A. Johnson, $301,000.
Lot 5, Block F, Hanover Heights South; Lauren Tailor to Kaitlyn E. Haynal, $362,000.
Lot B1, Cedar Lane Industrial Park; Scannell Properties #400 LLC to USPP Cardinal Commerce Center A LLC, 37000000.
9226 Mahixon Trail, Mechanicsville; Randy Carroll Adkins to Keith Matthews, $450,000.
14298 Mill Creek Commons Lane, Montpelier; Christopher Shearn to Antonio E. Pozo Villalobos, $324,000.
10316 Nassawadox Way, Ashland; Mark R. Allan to Humza Arshad, $400,000.
8105 Old Ridge Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Kenneth G. Marks, $554,773.
Parcel; Giambanco Investments to Jonathan Hall, $235,000.
16225 Parrish Farm Road, Montpelier; Dennis A. Perkins Jr. to Richard Nangano, $749,950.
6918 Pimlico Drive, Mechanicsville; Brett R. Bartley to Jessica Mitchell Collete, $401,000.
5035 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville; Charita C. Edwards to Vanesa Carolina Nejera Baires, $276,000.
215 Randolph St., Ashland; Shirletta Mitchell to Hanna Eby, $160,000.
17366 Rocky Ford Road, Beaverdam; Travis N. Hall to Trevor Swafford, $236,000.
8091 Rutland Village, Mechanicsville; Erin B. Fleeger to Hannah E. Quintero, $355,000.
9243 Shannon Road, Mechanicsville; Mark Probts to Emily Frost, $523,750.
8307 Soft Wind Drive, Mechanicsville; Andrew T. Sloane, trustee to Jake Jacobs, $424,500.
10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 103, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Joshua Lewis Cole, $275,000.
8115 Stony River Place, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Farris to Jason Cimino, $321,000.
9124 Sycamore Hill Place, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Foley to Peter E. Schurig, $595,000.
9488 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Abdul Moiz Mohammed to Venkata Pradeep Karuturi, $505,000.
709 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Helen Godwin, $519,500.
8297 Whippoorwill Road, Mechanicsville; Donald Steve Herndon to Lucas Jarvis Herndon, $300,000.
9199 Wicomico Trail, Ashland; Tracie Renee Haden to Jeff Graham, $315,000.
4772 Wormley’s Lane, Mechanicsville; Carolina Paige Crowder to Hector Gonzalez, $265,000.
AMELIA
2 acres; James P. Schneider to Kelsey Lauren Robertson, $165,000.
10980 Evergreen Drive, Amelia Court House; Irma A. Jenkins to Jamare Dickerson, $357,000.
6800 Pine Ridge Drive, Jetersville; Michael W. Cross to Marlene Paxton, $487,500.
CHARLES CITY
5740 Johnnie’s Way, Charles City; Corey D. Cotman to Ricardo A. Carmichael-Kennedy, $367,400.
4100 Perk’s Lane, Charles City; Shirley W. Englehart Jr. to Phillip Short, $525,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
235 Cameron Av; Deas - Life Estate, Marjorie L. to Robinson, Cameron D., $200,000.
514 Compton Rd; Farlow, Jean B. to Sheppard, Carolyn, $292,000.
402 Highland Av; Canada, Rhonda F. to Talmage, Haley R., $215,000.
330 Kingfisher Wy; Benedict, Stephanie G. to King Jr., Richard M., $380,000.
3300 Longhorn Dr; Perkinson, Rodney D to Mcnulty, James Dennis, $335,000.
3618 Perthshire La; Fisher,Mary Stotesberry to Fmg Investments Llc , $196,000.
108 Stratford Dr; Cashwell, Nevia M. to Davis, Nicholas Gregory, $279,000.
CUMBERLAND
2 acres; Marie A. Hamrick to Stone C. Belvin, $157,000.
216 Agee Lane, Cumbrland; New Images Inc. to Jason Matyus, $320,000.
DINWIDDIE
63.282 acres; Blackrock Investment Corp. to Richard Markins, $250,000.
4300 Canvasback Court, North Dinwiddie; Raymond A. Henshaw Contractor Inc. to Oswald Vazquez, $272,000.
24212 Donnie Court, North Dinwiddie; James May Pfost to Mary Rose A. Mason, $196,500.
22101 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; Andrew H. Wynn to Mark L. Brown, $333,000.
25021 Sterling Road, North Dinwiddie; Jennifer L. Young to Mark Wayne Edgerton, $220,000.
GOOCHLAND
15 acres; Peggy C. Ford to Manakin Road Properties LLC, $1,500,000.
2.37 acres; Carl Frank Wentzel III to Mirza Spahalic, $375,000.
48.99 acres and interest in 10 acres; Sauer Boscobel LLC to RTS Boscobel LLC, $1,225,000.
9199 Bellini Crescent, Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Allan Mark Cohen, $542,617.
2429 Cheney Creek Road, Goochland; Christopher D. Smith to Michael J. Atkinson, $389,000.
2189 Ellis Farm Way, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Ryan W. Crouch, $684,611.
1496 Hockett Road, Manakin Sabot; Bulldog LLC to Cameron T. Young Jr., $370,000.
Lot 12, Dovershire; Cedar Cross LLC to Wonderview LLC, $345,000.
Lot 6, Block A, Section A, Bellview Gardens; Patrick H. Matthews Jr. to Titoni Levon Crenshaw, $1,000,000.
202 Maymont Way, Manakin Sabot; Raymond E. Honeycutt to William J. Cocchiola, $540,000.
Parcels, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $5,130,000.
1601 Reed Marsh Place, Goochland; Boone Homes Inc. to Kevin Bermingham, $701,570.
3023 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; Lisa Strauss to Brian Rojas, $700,000.
12017 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Kusum R. Shial, $559,865.
4340 Valley Lane, Kents Store; Caleb Bickley Gibson to Robert L. Callahan, $325,000.
444 Wood Acres Road, Manakin Sabot; Archie L. James Sr. to Thien Vien Luu, $444,000.
HOPEWELL
3200 Belmont Ave.; Darla Ann Pike to Daniel Pilcher, $220,000.
3933 Eagle Drive; Angelique Morris to Gwendolyn A. Braswell, $200,000.
3007 Grace St.; KJB Holdings LLC to Maria D. Comayaygua Jovel, $190,000.
Lot 4 and part of Lot 3, Block B, Section 1, Mansion Terrace; Distressed to Diamonds LLC to Demetrius D. Moore, $340,000.
Lots 25-30, Block 5, Dupont Gardens; Hanbin Lee to Regina Baker, $200,000.
1609 Old Iron Road; Katie D. Smith to Tyeisha Tucker, $185,000.
321 Warsaw Ave.; James F. Williamson to Bruce M. Andrews, $259,000.
JAMES CITY
343 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Patrick J. Alberti to Franklin K. Babcock, $470,000.
108 Bennets Circle, Williamsburg; Sal Barzilay to Bradley L. Horne, $760,100.
4724 Captain John Smith Road, Williamsburg; John F. Hopkins to Angela Patrice Hale, $525,000.
3099 Cider House Road, Toano; Thomas K. Norment Jr. to Roberta Suzanne Roberts, $362,000.
100 Crescent Drive, Williamsburg; HM Real Estate LLC to Robert L. O’Brien, $475,000.
3502 Dahlia Court, Toano; Michael Scott Sollom to Nateisha A. Hall, $583,000.
110 Evergreen Way, Williamsburg; Richard L. Olson Jr. to Brett D. Evans, $640,900.
150 Forest Heights Road, Williamsburg; Habitat for Humanity of the Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg Inc. to Sonya Brown, $283,700.
3481 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Hunter Taylor to Michael Spaulding, $799,999.
9706 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Robert Daniel Anuszewski, $526,050.
3323 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Jarrell E. Clemmons Jr. to Christopher Banks, $465,000.
3543 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Levare D. Coles, $532,040.
3943 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Vincent Anthony Giannotti Jr., $526,990.
590 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Julius Jackson to Adam Tae Ford Harris, $490,000.
79 Kestrel Court, Williamsburg; David Behrens to Ronald Charles Erke, $365,000.
128 Leon Drive, Williamsburg; Joseph B. Jones to Silas Chadwick, $350,000.
Lot 15, Forest Glen; Salvador R. Ornelas to 9-Eleven Properties LLC, $216,000.
Lot 20B, Midlands Townhouses; Provident Trust Group LLC to Michelle N. Lavoie, $155,000.
Lot 9, Little Creek; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Mariusz Zysk, $160,000.
120 Meadowbrook, Williamsburg; Donna L. Hunt to Robert H. Salisbury Jr., $727,000.
3216 Mosswood Circle, Toano; Daniel Brand to Nancy Summa, $530,000.
107 Oxford Circle, Williamsburg; William P. Daisley III to Dainnya Busbin, $400,000.
3404 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Benjamin S. Sundell to Krista M. Spivey, $385,000.
506 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Donna M. Smith to Ryan Noland Perdew, $330,000.
203 River Pine Road, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Sara M. O’Hara, $919,990.
1802 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Shannon T. Williams to Jesse Day, $282,500.
8408 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Tammy S. King to Jonathan P. Jeter, $525,050.
2657 Sir Thomas Way, Williamsburg; Frank G. Hardister Jr. to Wayne Wesley Cubernot Jr., $380,000.
105 Sugar Bush, Williamsburg; Diane G. Keen to Timothy Collier, $721,000.
6792 Tarpley’s Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Charles T. Fox Jr. to Harry J. Gruchala Jr., $558,900.
121 Thomas Cartwright, Williamsburg; G. Douglas Bevelacqua to Brian Edward Koenitzer, $1,100,000.
3008 Torrington Trail, Williamsburg; Walter C. Zaremba, successor trustee to Manuel Anthony Barrerro Jr., $575,000.
836 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; David W. Griffin to Sasha Briscoe, $290,000.
136 Wareham’s Point, Williamsburg; Constance H. Lippman to Cornelia B. Dexter, $655,000.
129 Westward Ho, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to George Perkins, $708,536.
6371 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Clariece Elizabeth Morris, $367,820.
6436 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Donna L. Dowling Living Trust, $607,245.
KING AND QUEEN
Lot 9, Old Mill Tract; Richard Arnold Hilt to Michael Maxey, $230,000.
KING WILLIAM
28.47 acres; Mapledale LLC to Kristin B. Davis, $310,000.
311 Corann Drive, Aylett; Dwayne D. Risner to Erica Leigh Ambrose, $269,000.
354 Jacks Creek Road, King William; N. Porch Construction LLC to April Morgan, $305,275.
Lot 17, Section 2, McCauley Park; McCauley Park LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $325,000.
94 McCauley Court, Aylett; David W. Goff Jr. to Gloria Elizabeth Santana, $348,000.
361 Nottoway Lane, King William; Hans E. Wood to Kyle Smith, $281,000.
6380 W River Road, Aylett; Reginald Hepburn to Jason Robert Smith, $455,000.
810 Westwood Court, West Point; Mark J. Layne to Christopher S. Raines, $276,000.
NEW KENT
277.7 acres; Like Associates LLC to 20 Decades LLC, $1,400,000.
7219 Amarone Way, New Kent; Michelle Deanna Grubb to Christopher Ryan Spates, $818,000.
7751 Battlefield Commons, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential Thirty-one LLC to Kelsi Meygan Crockett, $278,900.
7465 E Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Francine Mary Barnes, $366,860.
10355 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; John D. Spangler to Pamela S. Kilgore, $401,000.
5920 Hingham Drive, New Kent; Ryan J. Frantz to James M. Fouts, $360,000.
7732 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC to Christian Nunnley, $322,075.
Lot 3, Section A, Northbury Farms; Carol B. Martin, trustee to Andrew L. Peal, $440,500.
7619 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Cameron Drake Torres, $401,990.
7800 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Andrew Michael Stoddard, $442,990.
11478 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Scott N. Gala to Seth D. Watkins, $315,000.
7240 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Iva Dance-Gilchrist, $283,000.
7268 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to James A. Taber, $283,470.
7783 Robert Dinwiddie Terrace, New Kent; Candice Ann Belfield to John B. Seawell, $375,000.
8539 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to James Bailey, $392,945.
11094 Torranceville Trace, Providence Forge; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Walter S. Pudelko III, $537,285.
4716 Woburn Road, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Gregory K. Knors, $588,419.
PETERSBURG
1860 Berkeley Ave.; Map Home Realty LLC to Shakita Spratley, $320,000.
131 Courthouse St.; Goodman Developers LLC to Jose Luis Ramos Jr., $249,900.
1432 Ferndale Ave.; Roberto Jordan to Wayne Samuel Pegram, $172,500.
819 Gladstone St.; Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to Alger Real Estate Investments LLC, $208,400.
222 Mercury St.; Karen Flores Ortiz to Christopher O. Richard, $250,000.
509 Plum St.; Stone House-Petersburg LLC to Henry E. Layden, $215,000.
603 S Sycamore St.; Petersburg Renovation Properties LLC to Petersburg Loma LLC, $210,000.
16 Wheelhouse Court; Maycor Real Estate Services LLC to Janna Leight, $150,000.
POWHATAN
13.4 acres; Morgan A. Harney to Marcia Cramer, $330,000.
5 acres; Gorman M. Lilley to R.K. McDaniel Jr., $315,000.
3576 Calvin’s Trail, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Dean Robert Young, $659,184.
1950 Fairpine Drive, Powhatan; Stephen Lancashire, trustee to Timothy Lee White, $412,000.
1226 Hawkwell Drive, Maidens; Timothy W. Vidra to Casey J. Fabling, $386,000.
1351 King William Woods Road, Midlothian; Capitol City Development LLC to Benjamin P. Garner, $214,000.
Lot 7, Section B, Cumberland Gap; Nicholas Conti Balducci to Thomas Elon Mitchell, $220,000.
1416 Page Road, Midlothian; Heirs of Douglas I. Jamerson to Thomas P. Langham, $535,000.
2678 Poplar Forest Drive, Powhatan; Nathan W. Henry to Jade Laurana Frank, $455,000.
3305 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Beers & White Inc. to Jennifer Hammond Paciello, $337,000.
1922 Urbine Road, Powhatan; Jennifer Megan Paciello to Habitat For Humanity-Powhatan Inc., $315,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
5209 Bickings Lane, Prince George; Samuel K. Ballard to Austin L. Albright, $295,000.
908 Eagle Place, Hopewell; D.R. Horton Inc. to Tiffani Rashall Howard, $519,338.
9310 Hidden Hills Drive, Prince George; Top Gun Painting and Power Washing LLC to Darryl Dixon, $450,000.
12702 James River Drive, North Prince George; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Sweet Retreats LLC, $204,000.
16173 Lebanon Road, Spring Grove; Andrew Rene Roberts to Kutanua U. Jones, $206,252.
9157 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Kimberly Dawn Cairnes-Elliot to Dawn C. Marshall, $325,000.
7105 W Quaker Road, Disputanta; Larry T. McClung to Jonathan S. Quinn, $375,000.
5160 Ruffin Road, Prince George; Stephanie Ellis Bailey to Emma Newberg, $375,000.
4305 Tavern Drive, Disputanta; Seth A. Crouch to Merrill E. Johnson, $265,000.
11255 Webb Road, Disputanta; Danrich Construction Co. Inc. to Michael Stewart Autrey, $516,500.
SUSSEX
70 acres; Evelyn S. Miller to Abdul Realtor Corp., $288,500.
Parcel; Gray Timber Resources LLC to Waverly Solar LLC, $159,032.
WILLIAMSBURG
104 Cove Point Lane; David Allen Boyd, trustee to Trevor Teeselink, $520,000.
Lot 30, Holly Hills Townhomes; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Carrera Investments LLC, $397,620.
279 Patriot Lane, Unit A; Mico Popovic to Manjit Singh Dhillon, $155,000.