Property Transfers Published May 7, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
RICHMOND
3301 1st Ave; Bruno Mclaughlin Barbra to Broder Michael Peter &, $330,000.
1111 N 23rd St; Takahashi Melissa L to Augstell Alexander James And, $335,000.
306 N 26th St U112; Chavez Edward L and Long Jerry W to Rees Albert C Jr And, $263,000.
701 W 28th St; Miller David Michael And to Carmichael Christopher M And, $560,000.
104 E 2nd St; Recent Ruins Llc to 104 E 2nd St Llc, $2,024,000.
13 E 33rd St; Adamek Troy And to Roberts Jeffrey Scott Jr And, $214,000.
2610 3rd Ave; Ashworth David Noble to Drumwright Justin And, $302,500.
4614 Archer Ave; Tomlinson H Bryan Ii to Butcher Lindsay Payne And, $450,000.
3152 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Reyes Thomas Alexander And, $319,958.
4304-1/2 Augusta Ave; Muldowney Elizabeth M to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $200,000.
1066 Barlen Dr; Harris Chassie G And to Putinas Gintautas And Sandra, $204,000.
5601 Biggs Road; N and M Development Llc to Purser Holdings Llc, $892,500.
1272 Broad Rock Blvd; Gavlick Kelsey And to Riley Patrick Jr And, $241,000.
4700 Caldwell Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.
1 W Cary St; Bsa West Cary Llc to Erona Lake Llc, $3,400,000.
511 Cavalier Cir; Esquivel Properties Llc to Matko Emily J, $235,000.
816 Chimborazo Blvd; Rash Kayln E And to Tucker Warren G, $410,000.
112 E Clay St U2b; Frey Jacob T to Zohore Alexander, $245,000.
3336 Cutshaw Ave; Virginia Paint Realty Co Inc to Cutshaw One Llc, $1,535,000.
2007 Dinwiddie Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.
3313 Edgewood Ave; Mitchell Sandra T Living Trust to Johnson Gregg, $276,000.
304 Essex Pl; Urban Peter Read And to Merriman Douglas Jay And Nicola, $315,000.
802 Forest View Dr; Gollakota Murty S to Meehan Maureen E, $240,000.
3312 Garland Ave; Drayton Cavonya N And Mahlon K to Es Properties 2 Llc, $180,000.
285 E German School Road; 360 East Co Llc to Ortega Anthony Ramirez, $300,000.
4706 W Grace St; Cox Diane M Revocable Trust to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $325,000.
509 Granite Ave; Lindsey Cary H And Karen M to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $410,000.
4201 Grove Ave; Cofer Terri L to Wentworth Charles C Iii, $332,000.
2117 Halifax Ave; Thiss Shelly to Milstead Jonathan Maynard, $175,000.
2709 Hanover Ave U1; Mitra Priya to Case Samuel E, $225,000.
1101 Haxall Pt U302; Lee Patz 2020 Living Trust to Hsu Simone, $310,000.
702 Hill Top Dr; Jones Everett C Jr Revocable to Smith Renee And Darrell, $222,000.
2308 Huth Road; Huertas Cohakira Denis to Montealegre Marisol Viter Vo, $261,000.
4316 Kenmare Lane; Simmons Darin And Nagaina to Ellis Michael A And Barbara J, $375,101.
1832 Keswick Ave; Zarling Lilith Elektra to Anderson Jordan, $155,000.
6540 Kinns Road; NVR Inc to Tadesse Tadesse Gashaw, $396,950.
1733 Lakeview Ave; Burns Nathan D to Untiveros Angel Arturo And, $330,000.
2603 E Leigh St; Herlihy Colin to Berinhout Neal And, $375,000.
2703 M St; Poston Joseph K And Jessica A to English Rebecca R And, $345,000.
2102 Maplewood Ave; Kise Dennis R to Blades Charles Craig, $499,500.
1308 S Meadow St; Persephones Peppers Llc to White Mark Edward, $325,000.
6510 Midlothian Tpke; D M J Investment Co Llc to Vega Jariton, $360,000.
2006 Monument Ave; Cobbs Cynthia And Ludwig James to Martin William V And Blair H, $1,300,000.
4009 Mt Vernon St; Fauver Zachary And to Ayoub Michelle And, $570,000.
1025 Newkirk Dr; Wright Marvin W to Green Acres Llc, $151,000.
3307 North Ave; Nelms Wesley A And Michelle to Msquare Properties Llc, $165,000.
5511 Orcutt Lane; Ray Stacy M to Blagman Gale E And Evan M, $179,950.
3224 Patterson Ave; Lynch Kelly S to Amaker Daniel R And Amanda, $765,000.
718 Pensacola Ave; Matthews Marquisha to Weinstein Leslie, $200,000.
1904 Princess Anne Ave; Hollyport Ventures Llc to Reitzel Living Trust Agreement, $649,500.
3416 Rivanna Dr; Clayton Lynn L to Mantha Bharadwaj, $457,000.
3813 Rusk Ave; Clendenin Ronald D to Volentine Rachel E, $180,000.
818 Shelby Dr; Gaskins Barbara D to Bruno Maria Nicolaza And, $238,000.
101 Stockton St; Recent Ruins Llc to 104 E 2nd St Llc, $2,024,000.
5117 Sylvan Road; Dubuque Susan And to Eckenrode Frances, $463,500.
6602 Three Chopt Road; Davis Albert C Jr and Donna H to White Raymond M And Diane M, $825,000.
3736 Wainfleet Dr; Mcintyre Michael D to St John Thomas J, $385,000.
6712 Wessex Lane; Holland Julie A to 527 Mollys Way Llc, $425,000.
1734 Winder St; Littlefield John B and Anne F to Randolph Homes Llc, $165,000.
HENRICO
2612 Adamo Ct, Henrico; Flanagan Virginia L Trustee to Francis Theresa S , $290,000.
4800 Allenshaw Dr, Henrico; Powers Larry C to Williams John T and Viola D , $349,500.
8013 Arbor Glen Pl, Henrico; Mason Tracy Jr to Taylor-Anderson Cassandra and Talia N A , $376,000.
613 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Davis Pamela and K Owenshauser and A Herring to Tomlinson Andrew, $170,000.
3805 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Mcgowan Brian J to Gibson Benjamin R, $562,000.
233 Bay Coat Dr, Henrico; Harmonson Shaneeka S to Holmes Lance and Chanel Hudson, $239,950.
1160 Berryhill Rd, Henrico; Jensen Samuel and Joelle to Walton Vernon Odis and Judy A , $449,000.
5315 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Clark Dana L to Gunderman Paige Maire, $215,000.
4308 Boscastle Ct, Glen Allen; Godbey Carrie H to Mclaughlin Glenn Joseph and Lydia Warren, $450,000.
1121 Bridle Ln, Henrico; Williams Emory C and Michelle A and B F E to Mcvey James Harrison Jr , $295,000.
11301 W Broad St, Glen Allen; Amcap Richmond Llc to Re Plus Sp Llc, 46750000.
12209 Browning Pl, Henrico; Kalman Beth C to Steele Thi N and Sydney A, $507,000.
4003 Bush Lake Way, Glen Allen; Payne James M to Viegas Aline Rocha , $250,000.
231 Carlstone Dr, Henrico; Grim Ronald E and Karen R to Smith Shenika H , $252,500.
5108 Cavedo Ln, Henrico; Fuller Kenneth N and Sherry M Trustees to Harris Caleb C, $155,000.
5911 Chapel Lawn Ter, Glen Allen; North John M and Marjorie S Trustees to Scott Thomas Joseph and Leeann, $390,000.
417 Chipper Way, Henrico; James Sherry H to Fisher Stephanie , $230,000.
4828 Coachmans Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Jung Ji Hong and Aeri to Adjei Justice O and Veronica O, $580,000.
11 S Confederate Ave, Sandston; Farmer Mary E and Lisa D Adkins and James W to Mandel Edward James, $200,000.
2308 Cox Rd, Henrico; Valladares Carlos A to Thompson Compton and Jennifer, $325,000.
4004 Crystalwood Ln, Henrico; Elvey David to Corning George T Iii and Katey Lynne , $301,000.
4151 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Warner Warner F and Elaine D to Par 5 Development Group Llc, $185,000.
9103 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Fox James C and Rebecca W to Flippen Margaret H and Edward L and Pearcy L, $209,500.
9304 Dolmen Rd, Glen Allen; Wheeler Faith E to Johnson Julion Miles and Emily Alexandra, $266,000.
2006 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Roma Jason N and Siri J to Wilson Edward and Shelley A , $345,000.
1502 Ednam Forest Dr, Henrico; Brendle Teliussaintil to Huff Josh B and Jessica R , $445,000.
12194 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $175,000.
10621 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Hines Victor L Jr and Eloise F Trustees to Eapen George and Sari George Trustees, $649,000.
224 S Fern Ave, Henrico; Jessee Eric M to Lewis Zipporah Vyette, $221,500.
7700 Flannagan Ct U1005, Henrico; Cassidy Family Revocable Living Trust to Hernandez Deidre Elizabeth, $170,000.
4651 Fort Mchenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Barajas Alejandro to Lew James and Qing C, $370,000.
8409 Franconia Rd, Henrico; Mccormick Brooks M and Deborah M to Leppert Dale R and Janet , $300,000.
6509 Glenshaw Dr, Glen Allen; Hendron Ginny to Cary Stephen G and Jane L Narro, $351,000.
7112 W Grace St, Henrico; Ziehl John G and Elaine S to Wright Richard P, $300,000.
3 Greentree Dr, Henrico; Garson Douglas D and Palmer to Davenport W Martin Jr , $2,325,000.
108 N Grove Ave, Henrico; Lopez Deshire to Ayala Alvarez Ricardo and Sandra Escobar, $235,000.
9801 Hastings Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Knight Edward T and Pamela to Kanaan Omar and Ruba, $490,000.
12101 Heatherford Pl, Glen Allen; Duong Tuan Anh and Dung P N to Uddin Shahab and Nada Mohammed Shahab, $728,000.
9908 Heritage Ln, Glen Allen; Lubben Joel M to Harrold Jacob P, $350,000.
2307 Homeview Dr, Henrico; Hamblen Tucker to Chavarria Edgar G, $247,202.
3405 Hunton Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Van Scoyoc Michael T and Laura M to Khanwalkar Vijay and Lata Vijay, $565,000.
2319 Jahodi Pl, Henrico; Thg Investments Llc to Barrett Leah Renee, $242,000.
3 Kambis Dr, Henrico; Gupton Richard D and Judith M to Hpa Us1 Llc, $400,000.
809 Kevo Ct, Glen Allen; Garber Melissa A and John R Simila to Abdelmalak Azer and Mariana Fahem, $310,000.
4905 Kinloch Ln, Henrico; Jp Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp to Teddy Properties Llc, $157,500.
4105 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Shb Properties Llc to Breez In Associates L C, $1,175,000.
8841 Landmark Rd, Henrico; Pruitt Oliver J Jr Et Al to Baker-Properties Limited Partnership, $1,402,450.
8804 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Primavera Gregory and M to Fogg Timothy Jordan and Sydney S Mullen, $325,000.
2702 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Dervishian Robert W Jr to Trek Properties Llc, $150,000.
9609 Lyndonway Dr, Henrico; Gladin Patricia R Estate to Ijames Matthew W and Amanda L, $504,000.
6003 Mann Ave, Henrico; Katharos George D to Oloughlin Brian D and Chase C Davis, $363,000.
1 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Rhoten Gregory D to Hill Valerie, $210,000.
2806 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Sherard Kimolina Theordora, $275,990.
225 Melwood Ln, Henrico; Teagno Gary C and Pamela L Trustees to Salem Aram N and Amy E Shifflette, $790,000.
9017 Michaux Ln, Henrico; Hobbs Sally Snyder to Perry Marcelus and Tabitha D Jones-Perry, $339,000.
6607 Monument Ave, Henrico; Lott Charles and Betty to Potter Alexandra, $365,000.
4333 Mylan Rd, Henrico; Weathers Christopher A and Nyema Chandler to Johnson Keiona C and Reginald L Fletcher, $340,500.
2132 New Market Village Blvd, Henrico; Wilson Andrea M to Wilson Shawn D, $255,000.
8420 O’bannon Ct U12, Henrico; Gibson Benjamin R to Koch Timothy , $161,500.
4940 Old Main St U103, Henrico; Cummings Pamela D to Chang Chris K , $312,000.
9531 Oldhouse Dr, Henrico; Bakker Tim and Adrian Webb to Council Douglas Scott, $417,000.
1709 Pamela Dr, Henrico; Ebel C Thomas and Elizabeth C to Ramos Del Cid Celia D and L Amaya Ramos, $250,000.
11763 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Abdul-Wahab Jamal and Hiba A Mansour to Meeran Sabeer and F Mohamed Yoonus, $600,000.
10203 Persimmon Ct, Henrico; Regan Christopher S and T Y to Abouzanjani Ezmira and James C Junkala, $550,000.
10830 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Lassiter David Jr, $749,950.
12332 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Beil Andrew D and Christine E Rigsby, $790,000.
2817 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Steindler Lindsey A and Kelly L to Villacorta Katherine Gail and Gerard I, $267,777.
109 Ralston Rd, Henrico; Gallahan Derek and Renee to Taylor Arnold Philip and Alexandra Klein, $784,050.
10502 Red Maple Ln, Henrico; Eggleston Jean Wood to Lavin Cody J and Kelly Wilinski, $270,000.
9889 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Walton Mark C to Saleh Ragy S and Soad S Armanous, $465,000.
1753 Robins Nest Ct, Henrico; Cooper Michael A to Cooper Sean P and Thomas A and Corrine L, $208,000.
8709 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Allen Robert J to Cole Brett, $256,000.
306 Running Cedar Ln, Henrico; Countryside Corp to Blue Ridge Custom Homes, $249,500.
11307 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Lee Robert Baldwin to Herode Abhay and Sushma Abhay , $317,000.
8357 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Andrews Edward M Jr, $296,645.
11620 Shadow Run Ln, Glen Allen; Snearer Amy H to Ackaah Belinda D and Eric , $660,000.
6925 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Hannon David, $339,364.
4502 Spring Moss Cir, Glen Allen; Goyal Vineet and Nidhi Gupta to Roberts Hermon H and Vivian A , $361,000.
9703 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; Moseley Sabrina J to Kouri Anthony Gregory Jr , $225,000.
3116 Stony Valley Dr, Henrico; Wiley Kimberly Davis to Jones Darren Sr and Jacquelyn C, $260,000.
317 Taylor Farm Ln, Sandston; Rew Jeffrey L and Jennifer C to Griminger Christopher D , $285,000.
7108 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Jones Noah William and Jamie Doran to Richard Donald, $455,000.
11691 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Beck James A and Charlotte B to Sherrod Steven Scott and Mary Heintz, $230,000.
2100 Turner Mountain Pl, Glen Allen; Flater Christopher N and Shannon M to Rolins-Dokovna Debra , $330,000.
1551 United Ct, Henrico; Stiles Somer A and Andrew Paul Jr to Saunders Shunell , $215,000.
1515 Village Grove Rd, Henrico; Mountjoy Arlene K to Padrone Maryanne E and Savino , $275,000.
607 E Washington St, Henrico; Holton Emma C to Lakoh Tina, $190,000.
904 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Hirtz Kenneth C and Laura to Rafalko Celia A and John R Sample, $688,000.
7511 Willow Crossing Ter, Henrico; Shrestha Rajendra B and Anjana to Little Dennis S, $298,000.
11439 Willows Green Way, Glen Allen; Mann Inderpreet Singh and Navneet Kaur to Kumar Ajay and Deepti Vats, $576,500.
1805 Windsordale Dr, Henrico; Capocelli Vincent and Bruna to Wheat James C Iii Trustee, $340,000.
4621 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kaul Jay , $302,378.
4629 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mills Gerard L and Nidia Castillo, $317,457.
2211 Wolverine Dr, Henrico; Courtney Katherine to White Jerry Jr and Erica , $319,000.
3851 Woodview Dr, Sandston; Bovenizer Nancy K Trustee to Clemmons Philip Brian and Penny Susan, $290,000.
CHESTERFIELD
8011 Ainsdale Ln, Chesterfield; Smith Cory J and Webb Stacey B to Mccord Ryan C and Lisa R, $450,000.
2852 Ambergate Ter, Midlothian; Coleman Karen M to Renfro Daniel Joseph and Sarah Coleman, $480,000.
7125 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Townsend Patricia and Amador Eloy Sr, $339,540.
9005 Ashcroft Way, North Chesterfield; Cannaday Billy W Jr and Quincy W to Thornton John and Stephanie Norcross, $550,000.
5929 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Huntoon Jennifer, $303,480.
5742 Baileys Path Rd, South Chesterfield; Gebhart Nicholas A and C L to Milliman Candice, $325,000.
2706 Barrow Pl, Midlothian; Pridgen William L and Leslie A to Roberts Annie and Jeffrey, $1,125,000.
14218 Beachmere Dr, Chester; Parson Tisha M to Stevenson-Moore Rochelle L, $415,000.
9272 Beech Hill Ct, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Adekoya Alexander and Arlene, $448,451.
13904 Belmont Stakes Ct, Midlothian; Carter Eric C and Duncan Natalie to Gray Kenneth A Iii and Brittni M, $354,000.
6436 Bilberry Aly, Moseley; Nido Brittany Allen and Carlos P to Desai Rajesh R and Desai Ruby, $305,000.
13637 Blue Heron Cir, Chesterfield; Thatcher Lawrence F and M I to Koeditz William Alfred Iii and Tiffany Helen, $583,000.
6181 Bowline Ln, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes to Knight Lacresha T and Jones Dana J, $270,200.
4445 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Singh Jaspreet and Kals Shalini, $310,719.
7101 Branched Antler Ct, Midlothian; Fernando Liam and Tran Trish to Benalcazar Rodriguez Marco Faustino and Benalcazar Mena Mirta Gabriela, $270,000.
14800 Bridge Creek Dr, Midlothian; Matesic Nicholas L and Susan J to Rajaiah Alwinsamkamaraj and Christudoss Dulsi Gnanabai, $421,500.
724 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Beauchamp Kenneth W and Cynthia to White Joseph Lane and Mary, $211,500.
13624 Buck Rub Dr, Midlothian; Rhodenizer M David and Brenda C to Beswick Crystal and Aldiva Josue, $285,000.
16637 Cabrio Pl, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Miller Duane Ellis and Kateland Shane, $418,698.
2213 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Pokorney Christopher, $433,555.
13403 Carters Creek Pl, Chesterfield; Stevenson William C Jr and L A B to Gessel Randyl and Deborah, $410,000.
15416 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Wilson Indira, $445,900.
14507 Charter Walk Ln, Midlothian; Baek Seung Tae and Keum Soon to Smith Trevor and Mandy, $500,000.
15536 Chesdin Landing Ct, Chesterfield; Ferree Nathan and Lauren to Ballard Byron and Adrienne, $715,000.
11945 Chislet Mews, Midlothian; Lukanich Brian J Jr and M R to Catron Timothy Levorn and Haskins Michelle Lafon, $385,000.
11452 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Green Hassan S, $233,115.
9212 Clearbrook Pl, Chesterfield; Hoosier Vernon J and Grace E to Mitchell Walter Edwin Jr and Latoya Monique, $419,212.
2800 Congress Rd, North Chesterfield; 2800 Congress Road Llc to Maye Odean and Natasha, $205,000.
11518 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Mclean Thomas and Alonso Jessica to Soueidan Katherine E and Zouhair P, $335,000.
18213 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Sanders Donald Edward and Tracey Denise Stith, $713,442.
1524 Creek Knoll Ct, South Chesterfield; Masini Lisa Stevens to Weaver Joshua and Samantha, $310,000.
3404 Crossings Way Cir, Midlothian; Burns Ryan and Jennifer to Foss William Reed Seal and Gastoukian Kelly Ann, $550,000.
14310 Deer Meadow Dr, Midlothian; Jacoby Jeffrey R to Pelonero Lee, $257,981.
3609 Derby Ridge Way, Midlothian; Smatlak J D and Smatlak E G Trs to Ferrara Gregory Nicholas and Diane M, $612,000.
13111 Donegal Dr, Chesterfield; Waller Wade A to Waller Sarah Marie, $175,000.
15924 Drumone Rd, Midlothian; Lothian James B and Sophie R to Creamer Clayton K and Brenda L, $835,000.
12024 Dunnottar Dr, Chesterfield; Greenspoon Marc D and Clements Lisa M to Daughtry Brantley Paul and Sharon L, $750,000.
2001 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Johnson Irene Jill D to Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc, $239,274.
11530 Edenberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Rose William J Jr and Carolyn R to Mcnally Joseph T Jr and Paige M, $395,000.
14130 Elm St, Chester; Grant Kenneth R and Hertsch C A to Maggie Walker Community Land Trust (The), $191,499.
2918 Ennismore Ct, North Chesterfield; Mayo Lavern D to Scott Aaron M, $169,950.
11933 Exbury Ter, Midlothian; Sakiewicz C E and Phillips T D to Hp Virginia I Llc, $285,000.
6424 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Knight Asia Marie, $455,000.
5510 Fiddlers Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Carlson R J and Lanahan K B Trs to Murphy Shaun and Caitlin, $365,000.
7825 Flag Tail Dr, Midlothian; Knight Coty R and Jennifer Eva M to Eldridge Andrew and Samantha, $310,000.
9018 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Jones Gregery Dw and Courtney E, $589,000.
12601 Framar Dr, Midlothian; Groseclose Warren P to Maciver Blake C and Heather W, $455,000.
13813 Gallant Fox Dr, Midlothian; Biggs Ronald L and Tara U to Wright Rasheed A and Rebecca A, $276,000.
3241 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Gabiger Joseph Arthur and Duracak Amra, $375,177.
20106 Glenlivet Ct, South Chesterfield; Bond Daniel K to Goulbourne Latrina S, $216,800.
3136 Grahamwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Rowland Lisa K to Fanelli Nicholas Peter and Williams Michelle Tyler, $232,000.
10312 Greglynn Rd, North Chesterfield; Medlin Barbara H to Galloway Rachel Danielle, $240,000.
2905 Haddington Ct, North Chesterfield; Yoder Mark A to Mccoy Nafeesah, $205,000.
7925 Halyard Ter, Chesterfield; Shifaw Abbi to Puster Lisa, $236,000.
7724 Hampton Manor Ct, Chesterfield; Greene Clifford and Megan to Hill Bruce Sherman Jr and Gangelosi Victoriana Gironda, $450,000.
8813 Hawkbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Asade Oladipupo O to Pocasangre Crespin Nelson A and Mina Ana Maria Mancia, $237,000.
15654 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Crockwell Brandon E and Fleming Kiarra S, $387,105.
9421 Highgate Rd, North Chesterfield; Verbeke Brandon S to Kindley Brian Justin, $285,000.
16901 Honeybush Ln, Moseley; Barrow Cheryl C and Christopher to Badorrek Trevor S and Christina M, $616,000.
6012 Huntingcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Meadows Ricky L and Rebecca E to Salvatierra Saul, $187,000.
7212 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Williams Kareen Cassandra and Dwayne L, $374,000.
11701 Ivywood Rd, Chester; Johnson Paul A to Marinski Gilbert, $330,000.
5136 S Jessup Rd, Chesterfield; Jones Ronald L to First Class Investors Llc, $150,000.
13301 Kelham Rd, Midlothian; Tarrington 14 Llc to Biringer Builders Inc, $230,000.
361 Kilt Dr, Chester; Mayograham Chantell to Baylis Edwin Bruce and China Simone Rene, $410,000.
7000 Koufax Ct, North Chesterfield; White Kristie L to Hp Virginia I Llc, $315,000.
3706 Lacroix Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ofori Felix Baffoe and Kwarteng Attaa Fosuhemaa, $346,363.
10131 Lakent Ln, North Chesterfield; Clarke Walter A Iii and E A to Haley Michael, $189,000.
3854 Laroux Ave, North Chesterfield; Seemiller Martha and Paul to Monroe Alicia Taylor, $355,000.
1424 Laurel Top Dr, Midlothian; Postell Thomas E and Mary R to Rosa Brittany Nicole, $369,000.
6865 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Perez William and Smith-Perez Nicole, $374,195.
2010 Lindell Rd, North Chesterfield; Butta Kenneth R and Amijeanne L to Hp Virginia I Llc, $374,950.
1336 Lomond Dr, Midlothian; Ware John S and Hannah H to Glass Terrie L and Arthur Carolyn Y, $445,000.
11937 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to O’donnell David E and Maria E, $434,760.
3206 Ludgate Rd, Chester; Screeney Daniel E to Williams Aaron T and Brandi, $317,500.
7206 Madras Ct, Chesterfield; Poff Tracie M to Sevilla Yimi Brisuela and Vasquez Esly Guadalupe Orellana, $220,000.
6189 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Sanders William B and Patricia C, $385,725.
6407 Manassas Dr, Chesterfield; Mency Yvonne A and Mency Deborah to Meadows Kyna, $335,000.
13953 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Gulatsi Richard Gordon and Madison R, $386,600.
4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Hawkes Michael Wadsworth, $263,990.
2530 Mcmanaway Dr, Midlothian; Leclerc Candice L to Mom Rosa P, $246,000.
2707 Michaux Valley Way, Midlothian; Richmond Masonry Company to Fox Glen Lee and Maria Noel Crichigno, $931,186.
12200 Midlothian Tpke, Midlothian; Blue Day Llc to Mcgeorge Financial 12200 Llc, $7,101,218.
11919 Misty Spring Pl, Midlothian; Brown Rochelle to Arbelaez Angela V Arango, $345,000.
6103 Moss Creek Ct, Midlothian; O’leary Kevin A and Debbie to Witherspoon James Anthony and Heather Evans, $1,040,000.
18 Natural Bridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Callister Caitlin A to Woodbury Rebecca Ann, $245,000.
12913 Nightingale Ct, Chester; Lafrance David and Jill to Miller Laura J, $380,000.
4602 Oak Hollow Rd, Chester; Weaver James H and Melanie B to Bailey William, $203,000.
7606 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Coleman Courtney R and Person Jordan T, $368,363.
1142 Oldbury Rd, Midlothian; Belt John C to Dardoufas Sharon J, $220,000.
9305 Owl Trace Ct, Chesterfield; Whitaker Darnell and Patricia B to Russell Shawn D, $480,000.
3920 Paulhill Rd, North Chesterfield; Mallory John Leonard and Diane F to Woodward Arthur Evan and Kelly S, $535,000.
3724 Pheasant Run Dr, Chester; Williams Cathy L to Tann Ajah, $243,000.
8713 Pleasant Ridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Stone Darrell to Pressley Aaron and Kayla, $240,000.
10019 Post Horn Dr, North Chesterfield; Davis Lynn L Jr and Jackson Olivia to Red Setter Properties Llc, $186,500.
2437 Providence Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Conyers Devin R to Davis Kimberly Natia, $300,000.
2726 Quisenberry St, Midlothian; Larus S R and Larus C N Trustees to Miller Gevonda Lynette, $260,000.
1816 Red Queen Ct, North Chesterfield; Pellis Michael Ameri to Bryant Patricia F, $330,000.
10613 Ridgerun Rd, Chesterfield; Avecta Solutions Llc to Mathews Kyle and Kaitlyn, $251,000.
4030 Riverbelle Ct, Midlothian; 4030 Riverbelle Court Llc to Locurzio Enrico A and Andrea M, $552,500.
8706 Rockcrest Ct, North Chesterfield; Snead Mina K to Wert Gregory L and Leslie R, $295,500.
5018 Rollingway Rd, Chesterfield; Buckingham Katie A to Renaud Matthew and Leech Erin L, $265,000.
16401 Rustic Cove Cir, Moseley; Layne Darryl P and Virginia W to Vega Gustavo Roberto, $585,000.
3201 Sailview Dr, Midlothian; Duncan Dudley C and Jeannie W to Martin Christopher Joseph and Heather Nicole, $700,000.
3513 Salles Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Bickett Joseph E and Ledford E J to Knudson David Bawden, $710,000.
14906 Sandstone Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Erwin Dylan K to Ward William Christopher, $531,200.
5900 Scarlet Coat Pl, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Amin Dhavalbhai U and Nilamben, $450,937.
8319 Shady Banks Dr, Chesterfield; Coons Justin R and Wendy M to Mohammed Edris and Hassen Nefissa B, $464,000.
7037 Silk Oak Dr, Moseley; Gibson Suzanne B and Curtis C to Pendleton Michael James and Stacy Lynn, $496,250.
4007 Simons Dr, North Chesterfield; Ruiz Wendy M Juarez to Bedoya Marroquin Roxanna J, $265,000.
11642 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Gray Donald K and Patricia L to Kaddouri Abdelaaziz and Jane, $375,000.
1701 Spaulding Ln, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Henry James Robert and Tarra Barton, $734,946.
9531 Springhouse Dr, Chesterfield; Fee Dustin H and Ashley to Shaunfield Brian T and Bouathong T, $408,000.
1413 St Thomas Dr, Midlothian; Garvey P A and Barnard R D Jr to O’connor Thomas J, $150,000.
4926 Stanley Dr, North Chesterfield; Burden Roy to Sandborn David, $198,000.
5955 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Watts Donald W Jr, $570,390.
15112 Stone Church Dr, Chesterfield; Hill Homes Inc to Stanfield Luke C and Sierra, $403,000.
15331 Sultree Dr, Midlothian; Davis Harry W and Deborah L to Valladares Carlos A and Vargas Kristin, $630,000.
13700 Sunrise Bluff Rd, Midlothian; Blythe Phillip W Jr and C B to Perry Kevin Michael and Natalie Anne, $730,000.
1405 Sycamore Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Schneider Jeremiah and Heidi M to Grooms Austin J, $290,000.
4037 Tanner Slip Cir, Chester; Pereira Mary J and Juventius to Neal-Helt Jacob C and Kimberley A, $307,000.
11450 Taylor Rd, Chesterfield; Brown Delroy A and Debbie Scott to Tapscott Marcus and Morgan, $160,000.
17013 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Comer Brent Earl and Emily Meagan Heiston, $374,490.
16105 Tipton Ct, South Chesterfield; Miller Charonn A to Williams Robin Jacinda, $215,000.
12020 Trailbrook Dr, Chesterfield; Peterson Mark A and Karen L to Trigg Jammae and Laron R, $352,000.
10921 Trents Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Markins David A and Young L R to Calhoun Jacqueline D, $340,000.
14000 Turtle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Wingate Investment Prop Llc to Laveroni Brittany and Speciale Vincent E, $325,000.
7833 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to White Kimberly and Bell Prentice, $292,460.
13354 Walke Pointe Way, Chesterfield; Forsen Audrey L to Dudley Norman Brint, $395,000.
1230 Walthall Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Shah Neerav and Harshida to Craig Clinton and Michelle, $420,000.
21521 Warren Ave, South Chesterfield; Jeter Connie D and Darby Clinton to Dickerson Paulette C, $168,000.
3102 Waterton Dr, Midlothian; Bono James E and Jane N to Bandy-Mccullom Karin, $525,000.
1525 Westbury Knoll Ln, Midlothian; Frost Christopher J and Amanda M to Castro Brittaney A and Dybas Piotr T, $446,000.
900 Westwood Village Way, Midlothian; Faulkner Betty J to Woodrum Geneva R, $252,500.
1700 N White Mountain Dr, Chester; Delk Deatrice D to Mercado Roberto J, $425,000.
532 Williamsdale Dr, North Chesterfield; Weaver Andrew H and Amanda M to Sweeney Ryan T and Stephanie P, $315,000.
9301 Windwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Dick Joellyn L to O’connell Kristina Kaye and Walker Robert E, $160,000.
9540 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Beasley Kevin W and Heather W to Hixson Ronald L and Leclerc-Hixson Candice Lynn, $235,000.
1238 Woodcroft Rd, North Chesterfield; Furman Jennifer Amanda to Pearman-Hurt Jesse Dylan, $240,100.
1013 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Coffey Primrose, $365,480.
17716 Wynstone Park Ln, Moseley; Arnold Agnes M to Cardinal-Magnolia Llc, $285,000.
HANOVER
1.519 acres; Kinard Brian Williams to Smither Properties LLC, $155,000.
15392 Abner Church Road, Glen Allen; William H. Scheil Jr. to Hang Pham, $900,000.
117 Arlington Square, Ashland; Katherine T. Kidder to Christian F. Torres Baroja, $207,000.
20197 Barret Lane, Beaverdam; Meredith A. Shifflett to Doris Marie Twigg, $216,000.
8103 Braxton Court, Mechanicsville; Kim L. Tu Wean to Claudia Diggs, $550,000.
7096 Cattail Run Farm Drive, Mechanicsville; Edmond J. Vayo Sr. to Henry Lee Wiles Jr., $355,000.
11493 Chiltern Hills Court, Glen Allen; Mallory E. Cummings to Ryan Kunde, $351,000.
10323 Colony Bee Place, Mechanicsville; Edgar C.C. Woods Jr. to Ronald L. Robbins III, $240,000.
6237 Denise Lynn Court, Mechanicsville; Derell T. Ellerbe to John M. Jackson, $399,500.
8229 Eagle Creek Place, Mechanicsville; Amber J. Sheridan to Justin C. Stearns, $470,000.
7420 Ewell Road, Mechanicsville; Mac Martin Bradley to Britni M. Jackowski, $290,000.
10318 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Ellen M. Stroop, $394,390.
9042 Fayemont Drive, Mechanicsville; Timothy Jordan to Theodore Joseph Crain, $280,000.
7110 Foxlair Drive, Mechanicsville; Brandon Taylor to Justin Wesley Dunning, $270,000.
14217 Green Cove Court, Mechanicsville; Thomas Lynch Minor to Jacob Brandon Smith, $579,500.
6474 Harbor Drive, Mechanicsville; Clint A. Chamberlain to David Lee Johnson, $386,000.
13650 Hewlett Trail Drive, Ashland; Jacob Brandon Smith to Christopher Thomas, $378,000.
6040 Ironworks Court, Mechanicsville; HHS II LLC to Gail E. Crumbley, $230,000.
12203 Kenton Ridge Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Marshall Wayne Snead, $455,327.
6471 Lark Way, Mechanicsville; Jennifer Greenday to Kevin Michael Overstreet, $326,500.
Lot 1, Block G, Section A, Davis Place; Ethan J. Wade to HP Virginia I LLC, $365,000.
Lot 13, Hanover Industrial Air Park; Mae & Marie Properties LLC to Owen E. Suter III, $1,325,000.
Lot 2, Pinhook Ridge, 17.577 acres; Sprouses Corner LLC to Jordan Gray Padgett, $199,950.
Lot 3, Block A, Jerningham; John E. Redd Jr. to John E. Redd Jr. CPA PC, $315,000.
Lot 50, Block A, Section 1, Summer Walk; James H. Hulsey II to Hayland Properties LLC, $355,000.
Lot 80, Hanover Hills Small Farms; Janet C. Powell, trustee to John C. Shea, $328,000.
13166 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Lance Royce, $590,490.
4714 Mantlo Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Michael J. Polychrones, $545,479.
6287 Midnight Drive, Mechanicsville; Sherri Rue Eggleston to Anna Jane Glascock, $280,000.
8746 New Holland Lane, Mechanicsville; David A. Collins to Alexandra L. Faith, $480,000.
611 Old Station St., Ashland; Autumn M. Bryan to Alexander B. Bronsky, $350,000.
Parcel; Howard C. Luck to Thomas H. Leemon, $170,000.
10146 S Peridot Court, Mechanicsville; Jared H. Buchanan to Cynthia Ann Ireland, $325,000.
10705 Providence Park Drive, Ashland; Terri L. Robertson to Ryan Zylstra, $515,000.
12386 River View Lane, Montpelier; Douglas Hanau to Michael J. Tillem, $370,000.
9257 Royal Grant Drive, Mechanicsville; Jamil A. Shaikh to Robert M. Snead Jr., $605,500.
9468 Seayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; William P. Behringer to Zuber Ali Mir, $430,000.
9242 Shelton Point Drive, Mechanicsville; Nancy F. Berry to Rodney Chenault, $275,000.
Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $345,075.
10521 Stoney Bluff Drive, Unit 308, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Yanjia Wang, trustee, $224,950.
10295 Summer Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Sharon Nester to Sabrina C. Jureidini, $475,000.
14448 Three Oaks Terrace, Montpelier; Edward L. Lesniak Jr. to Eric C. Smith, $610,000.
16101 Union Church Road, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to Kevin T. Weigle, $389,000.
7110 White Pine Court, Mechanicsville; John A. Little to David M. Walsh, $283,000.
6148 Winding Hill Drive, Mechanicsville; Jerry E. Lowe to Damian J. Robinson, $256,000.
14701 Yankestown Road, Ashland; Patricia A. Harper to Mark Barker, $377,000.
AMELIA
2 parcels; Jeffrey Scott Davis to Paige Comstock Spiller, $241,000.
15021 Carriage House Court, Amelia Court House; Richard W. Britton Jr. to Bryce Daniel Hylton, $399,000.
22630 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; James G. Aycock to Elaine S. Ziehl, $305,000.
CHARLES CITY
2511 Harrison Point Drive, Charles City; Connie T. Otterstetter, heir to James M. Daugherty Jr., $763,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
119 Boulevard; Oxford Realty Holdings, Llc, to Bmuu Auto Llc, $545,000.
3112 Conduit Rd; Hawley, Ryan C. to Paulino, Kiara, $225,000.
1302 Elmwood Dr; 4 M`S Llc, to Keller, Raymond, $299,900.
408 James Av; Nixon, Kelly M to Wu, Ting Hua, $180,000.
304 Newcastle Dr; Randolph, Herbert J. to Christian, Ann, $235,000.
600 Waterfront Dr; Rowe, Christopher A to Copeland, Nina R., $495,000.
CUMBERLAND
3 lots; Coleen P. Kenny, trustee to John W. Holland, $195,000.
770 French’s Store Road, Cumberland; CMG Homes Inc. to Keshan R. Gale, $227,873.
DINWIDDIE
5915 Bevile Drive, Sutherland; Klodes R. Rookstool to Harold Reed, $305,000.
23105 Dabney Mill Road, North Dinwiddie; Jimmie Darden to Jessica Lynn Stanwood, $245,000.
8740 Lake Jordan Lane, North Dinwiddie; Michael W. Watts to Dana Elaine Thierry, $345,999.
Lot 5, Section 2, Mt. Pleasant Farm; Andria R. Carnes to Roger Michael Waters, $215,000.
3803 Plantation Place, North Dinwiddie; Hal A. Jordan to Gloria Mason, $227,000.
8720 Turkey Run Drive, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Ryan Austin Vaughan, $361,639.
GOOCHLAND
2.33 acres; WMFB LLC to Terri Esposito, $275,676.
5.787 acres; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Shea Gibbons, $188,201.
2726 Hadensville Fife Road, Goochland; Sylvester C. Bryce Jr. to Rachael J. Clark, $270,000.
Lot 46, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Melvin Jack Katz, $212,650.
15748 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Andrew Sullivan, $623,027.
311 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Christina M. Crockett to Luis Lopez, $689,900.
1366 River Road West, Crozier; Timothy Michael Good to John David Shelburne, $375,000.
10 E Square Lane, Richmond; David A. Saar to Guy C. Axtell, $769,000.
12034 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to H. Konrad Spicer, trustee, $471,800.
4602 Walton Road, Louisa; Jeffrey S. Edwards to Kyle A. Edwards, $340,000.
HOPEWELL
314 N 8th Ave.; Laurie Van Cleve to Michael A. Scarberry, $205,000.
3108 Jackson Farm Road; Phillip Thai to Latasha Boyd, $195,000.
Lot 504, Block 6, Northwest B Village; OM & OM Management Corp. to Juan Carlos Casas Hurtado, $185,000.
353 Red Oak Drive; Kristan K. Anthony to Travis Puetz, $153,000.
1304 Wilmington Ave.; Glenn S. Muller to Jermain Avran Whitney, $185,000.
JAMES CITY
1986 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Casey S. Wyatt to Sydney A. Sweat Montoya, $173,500.
9478 Astilbe Lane, Toano; Francesco Giacchi to Nadra W. Yohannes, $330,000.
4200 Brafferton Road, Williamsburg; Arland D. Vannatta to Elizabeth H. Pinder, $332,000.
3025 Clinton Court, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Philip J. Hermann, $414,925.
203 Crescent Drive, Williamsburg; Robert W. Whiteed to Timothy J. Gilbride Sr., $845,000.
3997 Driftwood Way, Williamsburg; Matthew W. Austin to Ryan S. Siwy, $335,000.
106 Evergreen Way, Williamsburg; Caesar F. Monturano to Ryan Ignacio Saenz, $320,000.
3503 Fieldcrest Court, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Walentisch to Jack Johns II, $369,000.
3420 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to William Sid Nechamkin, $314,710.
11 Frond Court, Williamsburg; Rachel Lynn Wilson Marti to Nicholas A. Margiotti, $270,000.
6 Hamlin Court, Williamsburg; Cheryl Higgins, successor trustee to William E. Richardson, trustee, $760,000.
3434 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Elizabeh Elliott to Jason M. Benton, $320,000.
2009 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Andrew Ronald Moyer, $330,000.
224 Jeffersons Hundred, Williamsburg; Patricia Geraghty Gosden to Meredith Mullenax, $675,000.
94 Knollwood Drive, Williamsburg; Joseph Dean Mullins to Victoria G. Bowen, $325,000.
137 Links of Leith, Williamsburg; Brock L. Walaska to Joshua Wennrich, $620,000.
Lot 128, Skiffes Creek; Brian K. Johnson to Eric Engle, $160,000.
Lot 3, Willow Pond Estates; Forge Road LLC to Blake Gibson, $325,000.
Lot 8, Jamestown Farms; James D. Cunningham, trustee to Hoang Van Lee, $160,000.
3641 Marlbrook Drive, Toano; Tonya J.S. Meadows to Lance Scott Buchanan, $385,000.
203 Merlot Drive, Williamsburg; Alton A. Lightfoot Jr. to Yun Li, $191,000.
3297 Newland Court, Toano; Roger K. Vaughan to Frederic Sanon, $515,000.
126 Oslo Court, Williamsburg; Breylinn Lee Moore to Eric L. Hall, $275,000.
116 Parkway Court, Williamsburg; Katherine E. Wone, trustee to Kevin T. Salva, $183,500.
309 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Bryce D. Garner to David Mason, $250,000.
6515 Revere St., Williamsburg; Barry C. Hughe to Richard Brunetti, $305,000.
3093 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; John M. Shirley to Trevor Shirley, $200,000.
5539 Rolling Woods Drive, Williamsburg; David M. Lynch, trustee to Paul Michael Lynch, $348,000.
4927 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Joel R. Metzger to Gursharn S. Rakhra, $455,000.
3012 Southwold Court, Williamsburg; Gregory D. Ledford to Christopher J. Norci, $395,000.
858 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Andrei Shalyhin to Jeremy S. Charles, $236,000.
3309 Timber Ridge, Williamsburg; Thomas A. Vogele to David Thomas Llewellyn IV, $350,000.
100 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; Christopher R. Hartman, successor trustee to Karsten Nielsen, $600,000.
176 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; Thomas Christopher Durbin, trustee to Mindy Gaile Schuster, $775,000.
5 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Diane Rhodes Robertson to Michael C. Baty, $650,000.
126 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Joseph Anthony Scordo, trustee to Marlene E. Davis, $225,000.
KING AND QUEEN
25.52 acres; Elizabeth J. Lawrence to Ronald Richard Jones, $415,000.
KING WILLIAM
70.64 acres; William B. Gilman to Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, $450,000.
314 Courtney Lane, Aylett; Ann F. Chatos to Cameron P. Rzasa, $211,000.
5769 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; Motta Home Renovations LLC to Coleman M. Boor, $221,000.
Lot 1, 360 Place, 3.72 acres, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Mands LLC, $250,000.
1054 Moorefield Road, West Point; Patsy D. Benjamin to Jonathan Bowles, $255,000.
305 Tyler Trail, Aylett; Jack H. Bailey, trustee to Christopher Powell, $230,000.
NEW KENT
6.045 acres; Central Garage Partners Inc. to Quinton Management I LLC, $4,800,000.
5541 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; RCI Builders LLC to Daniel Luniewski, $487,895.
8510 Crestwick Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Chevonne A. Crawley, $241,950.
7872 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to John A. Jones, $359,990.
7544 S Franklins Way, Quinton; Ron J. Binshtok to Debra Dubiel, $335,000.
3636 Kingsfield Road, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Bryan Louis Baugher, $306,306.
Lot 79, Phase 1, Oakmont Villas; Raymond Hosey to C&B Associates, $389,900.
5850 Nandina Circle, Providence Forge; Thomas K. Lytton to Donna M. Sternberg, $290,000.
11700 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Christopher S. Johnson to David W. Goheski, $259,000.
5812 Pilmour Drive, Providence Forge; Brendan O’Loughlin Jr. to Christian Harper Jr., $329,000.
7423 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Ronald K. Pemberton to Samuel Hurst, $250,000.
5761 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; Robert E. Saunders to Jason Anthony Vincent, $695,000.
5901 Wensleydale Drive, New Kent; John W. Lowry to Kerry Lowery, $262,540.
PETERSBURG
1905 Bogese Drive; Ernest E. Spinks to Carla Brown, $170,800.
827 Hampton Road; BBK Rentals LLC to James Delano Payne Douglas, $195,900.
923 Northampton Road; Virginia Home Buyers Group LLC to Richard A. Lundy Sr., $225,000.
2105 Warren St.; Park St. Consultants LLC to Michael A. Wilson Jr., $162,000.
POWHATAN
3.466 acres; Robert G. Lewis to Darlena Rena Trent, $165,000.
2261 Barley Farms Lane, Powhatan; Lenda Phee to Christopher L. Allbritton, $495,000.
5652 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Michael L. Davis to Christopher McSwain, $230,000.
4040 Foxrest Terrace, Powhatan; Thomas Arthur Niles, devisee to Cody Eugene Smith, $315,000.
2926 Janet Lane, Powhatan; Thomas H. Adams to Travis James Gulley, $225,000.
Lot 8, Block G, Section 2, Tilman’s Farm; Federal National Mortgage Association to Cynthia Diane Stewart, $622,000.
2480 Old Time Road, Powhatan; Billy Lee Llewellyn Sr. to Scott A. Makins, $399,950.
2655 Rock Oak Road, Powhatan; JWN Properties LLC to Ruffin Mill LLC, $4,325,000.
3189 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Cheryl Sanford Burts to Jeremy Van Toole, $429,950.
PRINCE GEORGE
5208 Branchester Drive, North Prince George; Adam W. Holland Sr. to Eric A. Dugan, $210,000.
15747 Clipperton Drive, Disputanta; Sandra P. Fisher to Brenden A. Bickel, $425,000.
1107 Fort Hayes Drive, South Prince George; William Duncan Pollard Jr. to Osborne D. Phillips, $225,000.
Lot 42, Section 4, Baxter Ridge; Amy D. Nix to Skycass Marketing LLC, $168,000.
5321 Oak Leaf Lane, Prince George; Gary A. Baker to Gregory L. Courtney, $263,501.
12232 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; Cheryl M. Martin to Alex Lantz, $315,000.
7480 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Benjamin F. Tucker III to Evan B. Doster, $250,000.
SUSSEX
11133 Grantier Circle, Wakefield; Mark R. Tuminaro to Daniel R. Kniseley, $322,000.
8055 Railroad Bed Road, Carson; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Karen Scott, $175,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
7246 Canal St., Lanexa; Lori L. Ebert, trustee to Honeybee Properties LLC, $214,000.
Lots 14 and 15, Capitol Heights; Edward Andrews Pillsbury to Quarterparth Associates LP, $278,000.
118 Thomas Nelson Lane; Hare Hare and Myers PA PC to Mary Macella Simpson, $305,000.
