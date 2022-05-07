Property Transfers Published May 7, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

RICHMOND

3301 1st Ave; Bruno Mclaughlin Barbra to Broder Michael Peter &, $330,000.

1111 N 23rd St; Takahashi Melissa L to Augstell Alexander James And, $335,000.

306 N 26th St U112; Chavez Edward L and Long Jerry W to Rees Albert C Jr And, $263,000.

701 W 28th St; Miller David Michael And to Carmichael Christopher M And, $560,000.

104 E 2nd St; Recent Ruins Llc to 104 E 2nd St Llc, $2,024,000.

13 E 33rd St; Adamek Troy And to Roberts Jeffrey Scott Jr And, $214,000.

2610 3rd Ave; Ashworth David Noble to Drumwright Justin And, $302,500.

4614 Archer Ave; Tomlinson H Bryan Ii to Butcher Lindsay Payne And, $450,000.

3152 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Reyes Thomas Alexander And, $319,958.

4304-1/2 Augusta Ave; Muldowney Elizabeth M to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $200,000.

1066 Barlen Dr; Harris Chassie G And to Putinas Gintautas And Sandra, $204,000.

5601 Biggs Road; N and M Development Llc to Purser Holdings Llc, $892,500.

1272 Broad Rock Blvd; Gavlick Kelsey And to Riley Patrick Jr And, $241,000.

4700 Caldwell Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.

1 W Cary St; Bsa West Cary Llc to Erona Lake Llc, $3,400,000.

511 Cavalier Cir; Esquivel Properties Llc to Matko Emily J, $235,000.

816 Chimborazo Blvd; Rash Kayln E And to Tucker Warren G, $410,000.

112 E Clay St U2b; Frey Jacob T to Zohore Alexander, $245,000.

3336 Cutshaw Ave; Virginia Paint Realty Co Inc to Cutshaw One Llc, $1,535,000.

2007 Dinwiddie Ave; Mh Houses Llc to Randolph Homes Llc, $1,875,000.

3313 Edgewood Ave; Mitchell Sandra T Living Trust to Johnson Gregg, $276,000.

304 Essex Pl; Urban Peter Read And to Merriman Douglas Jay And Nicola, $315,000.

802 Forest View Dr; Gollakota Murty S to Meehan Maureen E, $240,000.

3312 Garland Ave; Drayton Cavonya N And Mahlon K to Es Properties 2 Llc, $180,000.

285 E German School Road; 360 East Co Llc to Ortega Anthony Ramirez, $300,000.

4706 W Grace St; Cox Diane M Revocable Trust to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $325,000.

509 Granite Ave; Lindsey Cary H And Karen M to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $410,000.

4201 Grove Ave; Cofer Terri L to Wentworth Charles C Iii, $332,000.

2117 Halifax Ave; Thiss Shelly to Milstead Jonathan Maynard, $175,000.

2709 Hanover Ave U1; Mitra Priya to Case Samuel E, $225,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U302; Lee Patz 2020 Living Trust to Hsu Simone, $310,000.

702 Hill Top Dr; Jones Everett C Jr Revocable to Smith Renee And Darrell, $222,000.

2308 Huth Road; Huertas Cohakira Denis to Montealegre Marisol Viter Vo, $261,000.

4316 Kenmare Lane; Simmons Darin And Nagaina to Ellis Michael A And Barbara J, $375,101.

1832 Keswick Ave; Zarling Lilith Elektra to Anderson Jordan, $155,000.

6540 Kinns Road; NVR Inc to Tadesse Tadesse Gashaw, $396,950.

1733 Lakeview Ave; Burns Nathan D to Untiveros Angel Arturo And, $330,000.

2603 E Leigh St; Herlihy Colin to Berinhout Neal And, $375,000.

2703 M St; Poston Joseph K And Jessica A to English Rebecca R And, $345,000.

2102 Maplewood Ave; Kise Dennis R to Blades Charles Craig, $499,500.

1308 S Meadow St; Persephones Peppers Llc to White Mark Edward, $325,000.

6510 Midlothian Tpke; D M J Investment Co Llc to Vega Jariton, $360,000.

2006 Monument Ave; Cobbs Cynthia And Ludwig James to Martin William V And Blair H, $1,300,000.

4009 Mt Vernon St; Fauver Zachary And to Ayoub Michelle And, $570,000.

1025 Newkirk Dr; Wright Marvin W to Green Acres Llc, $151,000.

3307 North Ave; Nelms Wesley A And Michelle to Msquare Properties Llc, $165,000.

5511 Orcutt Lane; Ray Stacy M to Blagman Gale E And Evan M, $179,950.

3224 Patterson Ave; Lynch Kelly S to Amaker Daniel R And Amanda, $765,000.

718 Pensacola Ave; Matthews Marquisha to Weinstein Leslie, $200,000.

1904 Princess Anne Ave; Hollyport Ventures Llc to Reitzel Living Trust Agreement, $649,500.

3416 Rivanna Dr; Clayton Lynn L to Mantha Bharadwaj, $457,000.

3813 Rusk Ave; Clendenin Ronald D to Volentine Rachel E, $180,000.

818 Shelby Dr; Gaskins Barbara D to Bruno Maria Nicolaza And, $238,000.

101 Stockton St; Recent Ruins Llc to 104 E 2nd St Llc, $2,024,000.

5117 Sylvan Road; Dubuque Susan And to Eckenrode Frances, $463,500.

6602 Three Chopt Road; Davis Albert C Jr and Donna H to White Raymond M And Diane M, $825,000.

3736 Wainfleet Dr; Mcintyre Michael D to St John Thomas J, $385,000.

6712 Wessex Lane; Holland Julie A to 527 Mollys Way Llc, $425,000.

1734 Winder St; Littlefield John B and Anne F to Randolph Homes Llc, $165,000.

HENRICO

2612 Adamo Ct, Henrico; Flanagan Virginia L Trustee to Francis Theresa S , $290,000.

4800 Allenshaw Dr, Henrico; Powers Larry C to Williams John T and Viola D , $349,500.

8013 Arbor Glen Pl, Henrico; Mason Tracy Jr to Taylor-Anderson Cassandra and Talia N A , $376,000.

613 Azalea Ave, Henrico; Davis Pamela and K Owenshauser and A Herring to Tomlinson Andrew, $170,000.

3805 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Mcgowan Brian J to Gibson Benjamin R, $562,000.

233 Bay Coat Dr, Henrico; Harmonson Shaneeka S to Holmes Lance and Chanel Hudson, $239,950.

1160 Berryhill Rd, Henrico; Jensen Samuel and Joelle to Walton Vernon Odis and Judy A , $449,000.

5315 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Clark Dana L to Gunderman Paige Maire, $215,000.

4308 Boscastle Ct, Glen Allen; Godbey Carrie H to Mclaughlin Glenn Joseph and Lydia Warren, $450,000.

1121 Bridle Ln, Henrico; Williams Emory C and Michelle A and B F E to Mcvey James Harrison Jr , $295,000.

11301 W Broad St, Glen Allen; Amcap Richmond Llc to Re Plus Sp Llc, 46750000.

12209 Browning Pl, Henrico; Kalman Beth C to Steele Thi N and Sydney A, $507,000.

4003 Bush Lake Way, Glen Allen; Payne James M to Viegas Aline Rocha , $250,000.

231 Carlstone Dr, Henrico; Grim Ronald E and Karen R to Smith Shenika H , $252,500.

5108 Cavedo Ln, Henrico; Fuller Kenneth N and Sherry M Trustees to Harris Caleb C, $155,000.

5911 Chapel Lawn Ter, Glen Allen; North John M and Marjorie S Trustees to Scott Thomas Joseph and Leeann, $390,000.

417 Chipper Way, Henrico; James Sherry H to Fisher Stephanie , $230,000.

4828 Coachmans Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Jung Ji Hong and Aeri to Adjei Justice O and Veronica O, $580,000.

11 S Confederate Ave, Sandston; Farmer Mary E and Lisa D Adkins and James W to Mandel Edward James, $200,000.

2308 Cox Rd, Henrico; Valladares Carlos A to Thompson Compton and Jennifer, $325,000.

4004 Crystalwood Ln, Henrico; Elvey David to Corning George T Iii and Katey Lynne , $301,000.

4151 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Warner Warner F and Elaine D to Par 5 Development Group Llc, $185,000.

9103 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Fox James C and Rebecca W to Flippen Margaret H and Edward L and Pearcy L, $209,500.

9304 Dolmen Rd, Glen Allen; Wheeler Faith E to Johnson Julion Miles and Emily Alexandra, $266,000.

2006 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Roma Jason N and Siri J to Wilson Edward and Shelley A , $345,000.

1502 Ednam Forest Dr, Henrico; Brendle Teliussaintil to Huff Josh B and Jessica R , $445,000.

12194 Elnora Ln, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $175,000.

10621 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Hines Victor L Jr and Eloise F Trustees to Eapen George and Sari George Trustees, $649,000.

224 S Fern Ave, Henrico; Jessee Eric M to Lewis Zipporah Vyette, $221,500.

7700 Flannagan Ct U1005, Henrico; Cassidy Family Revocable Living Trust to Hernandez Deidre Elizabeth, $170,000.

4651 Fort Mchenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Barajas Alejandro to Lew James and Qing C, $370,000.

8409 Franconia Rd, Henrico; Mccormick Brooks M and Deborah M to Leppert Dale R and Janet , $300,000.

6509 Glenshaw Dr, Glen Allen; Hendron Ginny to Cary Stephen G and Jane L Narro, $351,000.

7112 W Grace St, Henrico; Ziehl John G and Elaine S to Wright Richard P, $300,000.

3 Greentree Dr, Henrico; Garson Douglas D and Palmer to Davenport W Martin Jr , $2,325,000.

108 N Grove Ave, Henrico; Lopez Deshire to Ayala Alvarez Ricardo and Sandra Escobar, $235,000.

9801 Hastings Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Knight Edward T and Pamela to Kanaan Omar and Ruba, $490,000.

12101 Heatherford Pl, Glen Allen; Duong Tuan Anh and Dung P N to Uddin Shahab and Nada Mohammed Shahab, $728,000.

9908 Heritage Ln, Glen Allen; Lubben Joel M to Harrold Jacob P, $350,000.

2307 Homeview Dr, Henrico; Hamblen Tucker to Chavarria Edgar G, $247,202.

3405 Hunton Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Van Scoyoc Michael T and Laura M to Khanwalkar Vijay and Lata Vijay, $565,000.

2319 Jahodi Pl, Henrico; Thg Investments Llc to Barrett Leah Renee, $242,000.

3 Kambis Dr, Henrico; Gupton Richard D and Judith M to Hpa Us1 Llc, $400,000.

809 Kevo Ct, Glen Allen; Garber Melissa A and John R Simila to Abdelmalak Azer and Mariana Fahem, $310,000.

4905 Kinloch Ln, Henrico; Jp Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp to Teddy Properties Llc, $157,500.

4105 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Shb Properties Llc to Breez In Associates L C, $1,175,000.

8841 Landmark Rd, Henrico; Pruitt Oliver J Jr Et Al to Baker-Properties Limited Partnership, $1,402,450.

8804 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Primavera Gregory and M to Fogg Timothy Jordan and Sydney S Mullen, $325,000.

2702 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Dervishian Robert W Jr to Trek Properties Llc, $150,000.

9609 Lyndonway Dr, Henrico; Gladin Patricia R Estate to Ijames Matthew W and Amanda L, $504,000.

6003 Mann Ave, Henrico; Katharos George D to Oloughlin Brian D and Chase C Davis, $363,000.

1 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Rhoten Gregory D to Hill Valerie, $210,000.

2806 Mary Alice Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Sherard Kimolina Theordora, $275,990.

225 Melwood Ln, Henrico; Teagno Gary C and Pamela L Trustees to Salem Aram N and Amy E Shifflette, $790,000.

9017 Michaux Ln, Henrico; Hobbs Sally Snyder to Perry Marcelus and Tabitha D Jones-Perry, $339,000.

6607 Monument Ave, Henrico; Lott Charles and Betty to Potter Alexandra, $365,000.

4333 Mylan Rd, Henrico; Weathers Christopher A and Nyema Chandler to Johnson Keiona C and Reginald L Fletcher, $340,500.

2132 New Market Village Blvd, Henrico; Wilson Andrea M to Wilson Shawn D, $255,000.

8420 O’bannon Ct U12, Henrico; Gibson Benjamin R to Koch Timothy , $161,500.

4940 Old Main St U103, Henrico; Cummings Pamela D to Chang Chris K , $312,000.

9531 Oldhouse Dr, Henrico; Bakker Tim and Adrian Webb to Council Douglas Scott, $417,000.

1709 Pamela Dr, Henrico; Ebel C Thomas and Elizabeth C to Ramos Del Cid Celia D and L Amaya Ramos, $250,000.

11763 Parsons Walk Ct, Glen Allen; Abdul-Wahab Jamal and Hiba A Mansour to Meeran Sabeer and F Mohamed Yoonus, $600,000.

10203 Persimmon Ct, Henrico; Regan Christopher S and T Y to Abouzanjani Ezmira and James C Junkala, $550,000.

10830 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Lassiter David Jr, $749,950.

12332 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Beil Andrew D and Christine E Rigsby, $790,000.

2817 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Steindler Lindsey A and Kelly L to Villacorta Katherine Gail and Gerard I, $267,777.

109 Ralston Rd, Henrico; Gallahan Derek and Renee to Taylor Arnold Philip and Alexandra Klein, $784,050.

10502 Red Maple Ln, Henrico; Eggleston Jean Wood to Lavin Cody J and Kelly Wilinski, $270,000.

9889 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Walton Mark C to Saleh Ragy S and Soad S Armanous, $465,000.

1753 Robins Nest Ct, Henrico; Cooper Michael A to Cooper Sean P and Thomas A and Corrine L, $208,000.

8709 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Allen Robert J to Cole Brett, $256,000.

306 Running Cedar Ln, Henrico; Countryside Corp to Blue Ridge Custom Homes, $249,500.

11307 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Lee Robert Baldwin to Herode Abhay and Sushma Abhay , $317,000.

8357 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Andrews Edward M Jr, $296,645.

11620 Shadow Run Ln, Glen Allen; Snearer Amy H to Ackaah Belinda D and Eric , $660,000.

6925 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Hannon David, $339,364.

4502 Spring Moss Cir, Glen Allen; Goyal Vineet and Nidhi Gupta to Roberts Hermon H and Vivian A , $361,000.

9703 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; Moseley Sabrina J to Kouri Anthony Gregory Jr , $225,000.

3116 Stony Valley Dr, Henrico; Wiley Kimberly Davis to Jones Darren Sr and Jacquelyn C, $260,000.

317 Taylor Farm Ln, Sandston; Rew Jeffrey L and Jennifer C to Griminger Christopher D , $285,000.

7108 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Jones Noah William and Jamie Doran to Richard Donald, $455,000.

11691 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Beck James A and Charlotte B to Sherrod Steven Scott and Mary Heintz, $230,000.

2100 Turner Mountain Pl, Glen Allen; Flater Christopher N and Shannon M to Rolins-Dokovna Debra , $330,000.

1551 United Ct, Henrico; Stiles Somer A and Andrew Paul Jr to Saunders Shunell , $215,000.

1515 Village Grove Rd, Henrico; Mountjoy Arlene K to Padrone Maryanne E and Savino , $275,000.

607 E Washington St, Henrico; Holton Emma C to Lakoh Tina, $190,000.

904 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Hirtz Kenneth C and Laura to Rafalko Celia A and John R Sample, $688,000.

7511 Willow Crossing Ter, Henrico; Shrestha Rajendra B and Anjana to Little Dennis S, $298,000.

11439 Willows Green Way, Glen Allen; Mann Inderpreet Singh and Navneet Kaur to Kumar Ajay and Deepti Vats, $576,500.

1805 Windsordale Dr, Henrico; Capocelli Vincent and Bruna to Wheat James C Iii Trustee, $340,000.

4621 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kaul Jay , $302,378.

4629 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mills Gerard L and Nidia Castillo, $317,457.

2211 Wolverine Dr, Henrico; Courtney Katherine to White Jerry Jr and Erica , $319,000.

3851 Woodview Dr, Sandston; Bovenizer Nancy K Trustee to Clemmons Philip Brian and Penny Susan, $290,000.

CHESTERFIELD

8011 Ainsdale Ln, Chesterfield; Smith Cory J and Webb Stacey B to Mccord Ryan C and Lisa R, $450,000.

2852 Ambergate Ter, Midlothian; Coleman Karen M to Renfro Daniel Joseph and Sarah Coleman, $480,000.

7125 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Townsend Patricia and Amador Eloy Sr, $339,540.

9005 Ashcroft Way, North Chesterfield; Cannaday Billy W Jr and Quincy W to Thornton John and Stephanie Norcross, $550,000.

5929 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Huntoon Jennifer, $303,480.

5742 Baileys Path Rd, South Chesterfield; Gebhart Nicholas A and C L to Milliman Candice, $325,000.

2706 Barrow Pl, Midlothian; Pridgen William L and Leslie A to Roberts Annie and Jeffrey, $1,125,000.

14218 Beachmere Dr, Chester; Parson Tisha M to Stevenson-Moore Rochelle L, $415,000.

9272 Beech Hill Ct, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Adekoya Alexander and Arlene, $448,451.

13904 Belmont Stakes Ct, Midlothian; Carter Eric C and Duncan Natalie to Gray Kenneth A Iii and Brittni M, $354,000.

6436 Bilberry Aly, Moseley; Nido Brittany Allen and Carlos P to Desai Rajesh R and Desai Ruby, $305,000.

13637 Blue Heron Cir, Chesterfield; Thatcher Lawrence F and M I to Koeditz William Alfred Iii and Tiffany Helen, $583,000.

6181 Bowline Ln, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes to Knight Lacresha T and Jones Dana J, $270,200.

4445 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Singh Jaspreet and Kals Shalini, $310,719.

7101 Branched Antler Ct, Midlothian; Fernando Liam and Tran Trish to Benalcazar Rodriguez Marco Faustino and Benalcazar Mena Mirta Gabriela, $270,000.

14800 Bridge Creek Dr, Midlothian; Matesic Nicholas L and Susan J to Rajaiah Alwinsamkamaraj and Christudoss Dulsi Gnanabai, $421,500.

724 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Beauchamp Kenneth W and Cynthia to White Joseph Lane and Mary, $211,500.

13624 Buck Rub Dr, Midlothian; Rhodenizer M David and Brenda C to Beswick Crystal and Aldiva Josue, $285,000.

16637 Cabrio Pl, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Miller Duane Ellis and Kateland Shane, $418,698.

2213 Cantina Ln, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Pokorney Christopher, $433,555.

13403 Carters Creek Pl, Chesterfield; Stevenson William C Jr and L A B to Gessel Randyl and Deborah, $410,000.

15416 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Wilson Indira, $445,900.

14507 Charter Walk Ln, Midlothian; Baek Seung Tae and Keum Soon to Smith Trevor and Mandy, $500,000.

15536 Chesdin Landing Ct, Chesterfield; Ferree Nathan and Lauren to Ballard Byron and Adrienne, $715,000.

11945 Chislet Mews, Midlothian; Lukanich Brian J Jr and M R to Catron Timothy Levorn and Haskins Michelle Lafon, $385,000.

11452 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Green Hassan S, $233,115.

9212 Clearbrook Pl, Chesterfield; Hoosier Vernon J and Grace E to Mitchell Walter Edwin Jr and Latoya Monique, $419,212.

2800 Congress Rd, North Chesterfield; 2800 Congress Road Llc to Maye Odean and Natasha, $205,000.

11518 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Mclean Thomas and Alonso Jessica to Soueidan Katherine E and Zouhair P, $335,000.

18213 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Sanders Donald Edward and Tracey Denise Stith, $713,442.

1524 Creek Knoll Ct, South Chesterfield; Masini Lisa Stevens to Weaver Joshua and Samantha, $310,000.

3404 Crossings Way Cir, Midlothian; Burns Ryan and Jennifer to Foss William Reed Seal and Gastoukian Kelly Ann, $550,000.

14310 Deer Meadow Dr, Midlothian; Jacoby Jeffrey R to Pelonero Lee, $257,981.

3609 Derby Ridge Way, Midlothian; Smatlak J D and Smatlak E G Trs to Ferrara Gregory Nicholas and Diane M, $612,000.

13111 Donegal Dr, Chesterfield; Waller Wade A to Waller Sarah Marie, $175,000.

15924 Drumone Rd, Midlothian; Lothian James B and Sophie R to Creamer Clayton K and Brenda L, $835,000.

12024 Dunnottar Dr, Chesterfield; Greenspoon Marc D and Clements Lisa M to Daughtry Brantley Paul and Sharon L, $750,000.

2001 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Johnson Irene Jill D to Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc, $239,274.

11530 Edenberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Rose William J Jr and Carolyn R to Mcnally Joseph T Jr and Paige M, $395,000.

14130 Elm St, Chester; Grant Kenneth R and Hertsch C A to Maggie Walker Community Land Trust (The), $191,499.

2918 Ennismore Ct, North Chesterfield; Mayo Lavern D to Scott Aaron M, $169,950.

11933 Exbury Ter, Midlothian; Sakiewicz C E and Phillips T D to Hp Virginia I Llc, $285,000.

6424 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Knight Asia Marie, $455,000.

5510 Fiddlers Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Carlson R J and Lanahan K B Trs to Murphy Shaun and Caitlin, $365,000.

7825 Flag Tail Dr, Midlothian; Knight Coty R and Jennifer Eva M to Eldridge Andrew and Samantha, $310,000.

9018 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Jones Gregery Dw and Courtney E, $589,000.

12601 Framar Dr, Midlothian; Groseclose Warren P to Maciver Blake C and Heather W, $455,000.

13813 Gallant Fox Dr, Midlothian; Biggs Ronald L and Tara U to Wright Rasheed A and Rebecca A, $276,000.

3241 Gannet Ln, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Gabiger Joseph Arthur and Duracak Amra, $375,177.

20106 Glenlivet Ct, South Chesterfield; Bond Daniel K to Goulbourne Latrina S, $216,800.

3136 Grahamwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Rowland Lisa K to Fanelli Nicholas Peter and Williams Michelle Tyler, $232,000.

10312 Greglynn Rd, North Chesterfield; Medlin Barbara H to Galloway Rachel Danielle, $240,000.

2905 Haddington Ct, North Chesterfield; Yoder Mark A to Mccoy Nafeesah, $205,000.

7925 Halyard Ter, Chesterfield; Shifaw Abbi to Puster Lisa, $236,000.

7724 Hampton Manor Ct, Chesterfield; Greene Clifford and Megan to Hill Bruce Sherman Jr and Gangelosi Victoriana Gironda, $450,000.

8813 Hawkbill Rd, North Chesterfield; Asade Oladipupo O to Pocasangre Crespin Nelson A and Mina Ana Maria Mancia, $237,000.

15654 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Crockwell Brandon E and Fleming Kiarra S, $387,105.

9421 Highgate Rd, North Chesterfield; Verbeke Brandon S to Kindley Brian Justin, $285,000.

16901 Honeybush Ln, Moseley; Barrow Cheryl C and Christopher to Badorrek Trevor S and Christina M, $616,000.

6012 Huntingcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Meadows Ricky L and Rebecca E to Salvatierra Saul, $187,000.

7212 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Williams Kareen Cassandra and Dwayne L, $374,000.

11701 Ivywood Rd, Chester; Johnson Paul A to Marinski Gilbert, $330,000.

5136 S Jessup Rd, Chesterfield; Jones Ronald L to First Class Investors Llc, $150,000.

13301 Kelham Rd, Midlothian; Tarrington 14 Llc to Biringer Builders Inc, $230,000.

361 Kilt Dr, Chester; Mayograham Chantell to Baylis Edwin Bruce and China Simone Rene, $410,000.

7000 Koufax Ct, North Chesterfield; White Kristie L to Hp Virginia I Llc, $315,000.

3706 Lacroix Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ofori Felix Baffoe and Kwarteng Attaa Fosuhemaa, $346,363.

10131 Lakent Ln, North Chesterfield; Clarke Walter A Iii and E A to Haley Michael, $189,000.

3854 Laroux Ave, North Chesterfield; Seemiller Martha and Paul to Monroe Alicia Taylor, $355,000.

1424 Laurel Top Dr, Midlothian; Postell Thomas E and Mary R to Rosa Brittany Nicole, $369,000.

6865 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Perez William and Smith-Perez Nicole, $374,195.

2010 Lindell Rd, North Chesterfield; Butta Kenneth R and Amijeanne L to Hp Virginia I Llc, $374,950.

1336 Lomond Dr, Midlothian; Ware John S and Hannah H to Glass Terrie L and Arthur Carolyn Y, $445,000.

11937 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to O’donnell David E and Maria E, $434,760.

3206 Ludgate Rd, Chester; Screeney Daniel E to Williams Aaron T and Brandi, $317,500.

7206 Madras Ct, Chesterfield; Poff Tracie M to Sevilla Yimi Brisuela and Vasquez Esly Guadalupe Orellana, $220,000.

6189 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Sanders William B and Patricia C, $385,725.

6407 Manassas Dr, Chesterfield; Mency Yvonne A and Mency Deborah to Meadows Kyna, $335,000.

13953 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Gulatsi Richard Gordon and Madison R, $386,600.

4100 Maze Runner Dr, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Hawkes Michael Wadsworth, $263,990.

2530 Mcmanaway Dr, Midlothian; Leclerc Candice L to Mom Rosa P, $246,000.

2707 Michaux Valley Way, Midlothian; Richmond Masonry Company to Fox Glen Lee and Maria Noel Crichigno, $931,186.

12200 Midlothian Tpke, Midlothian; Blue Day Llc to Mcgeorge Financial 12200 Llc, $7,101,218.

11919 Misty Spring Pl, Midlothian; Brown Rochelle to Arbelaez Angela V Arango, $345,000.

6103 Moss Creek Ct, Midlothian; O’leary Kevin A and Debbie to Witherspoon James Anthony and Heather Evans, $1,040,000.

18 Natural Bridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Callister Caitlin A to Woodbury Rebecca Ann, $245,000.

12913 Nightingale Ct, Chester; Lafrance David and Jill to Miller Laura J, $380,000.

4602 Oak Hollow Rd, Chester; Weaver James H and Melanie B to Bailey William, $203,000.

7606 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Coleman Courtney R and Person Jordan T, $368,363.

1142 Oldbury Rd, Midlothian; Belt John C to Dardoufas Sharon J, $220,000.

9305 Owl Trace Ct, Chesterfield; Whitaker Darnell and Patricia B to Russell Shawn D, $480,000.

3920 Paulhill Rd, North Chesterfield; Mallory John Leonard and Diane F to Woodward Arthur Evan and Kelly S, $535,000.

3724 Pheasant Run Dr, Chester; Williams Cathy L to Tann Ajah, $243,000.

8713 Pleasant Ridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Stone Darrell to Pressley Aaron and Kayla, $240,000.

10019 Post Horn Dr, North Chesterfield; Davis Lynn L Jr and Jackson Olivia to Red Setter Properties Llc, $186,500.

2437 Providence Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Conyers Devin R to Davis Kimberly Natia, $300,000.

2726 Quisenberry St, Midlothian; Larus S R and Larus C N Trustees to Miller Gevonda Lynette, $260,000.

1816 Red Queen Ct, North Chesterfield; Pellis Michael Ameri to Bryant Patricia F, $330,000.

10613 Ridgerun Rd, Chesterfield; Avecta Solutions Llc to Mathews Kyle and Kaitlyn, $251,000.

4030 Riverbelle Ct, Midlothian; 4030 Riverbelle Court Llc to Locurzio Enrico A and Andrea M, $552,500.

8706 Rockcrest Ct, North Chesterfield; Snead Mina K to Wert Gregory L and Leslie R, $295,500.

5018 Rollingway Rd, Chesterfield; Buckingham Katie A to Renaud Matthew and Leech Erin L, $265,000.

16401 Rustic Cove Cir, Moseley; Layne Darryl P and Virginia W to Vega Gustavo Roberto, $585,000.

3201 Sailview Dr, Midlothian; Duncan Dudley C and Jeannie W to Martin Christopher Joseph and Heather Nicole, $700,000.

3513 Salles Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Bickett Joseph E and Ledford E J to Knudson David Bawden, $710,000.

14906 Sandstone Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Erwin Dylan K to Ward William Christopher, $531,200.

5900 Scarlet Coat Pl, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Amin Dhavalbhai U and Nilamben, $450,937.

8319 Shady Banks Dr, Chesterfield; Coons Justin R and Wendy M to Mohammed Edris and Hassen Nefissa B, $464,000.

7037 Silk Oak Dr, Moseley; Gibson Suzanne B and Curtis C to Pendleton Michael James and Stacy Lynn, $496,250.

4007 Simons Dr, North Chesterfield; Ruiz Wendy M Juarez to Bedoya Marroquin Roxanna J, $265,000.

11642 Smoketree Dr, North Chesterfield; Gray Donald K and Patricia L to Kaddouri Abdelaaziz and Jane, $375,000.

1701 Spaulding Ln, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Henry James Robert and Tarra Barton, $734,946.

9531 Springhouse Dr, Chesterfield; Fee Dustin H and Ashley to Shaunfield Brian T and Bouathong T, $408,000.

1413 St Thomas Dr, Midlothian; Garvey P A and Barnard R D Jr to O’connor Thomas J, $150,000.

4926 Stanley Dr, North Chesterfield; Burden Roy to Sandborn David, $198,000.

5955 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Watts Donald W Jr, $570,390.

15112 Stone Church Dr, Chesterfield; Hill Homes Inc to Stanfield Luke C and Sierra, $403,000.

15331 Sultree Dr, Midlothian; Davis Harry W and Deborah L to Valladares Carlos A and Vargas Kristin, $630,000.

13700 Sunrise Bluff Rd, Midlothian; Blythe Phillip W Jr and C B to Perry Kevin Michael and Natalie Anne, $730,000.

1405 Sycamore Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Schneider Jeremiah and Heidi M to Grooms Austin J, $290,000.

4037 Tanner Slip Cir, Chester; Pereira Mary J and Juventius to Neal-Helt Jacob C and Kimberley A, $307,000.

11450 Taylor Rd, Chesterfield; Brown Delroy A and Debbie Scott to Tapscott Marcus and Morgan, $160,000.

17013 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Comer Brent Earl and Emily Meagan Heiston, $374,490.

16105 Tipton Ct, South Chesterfield; Miller Charonn A to Williams Robin Jacinda, $215,000.

12020 Trailbrook Dr, Chesterfield; Peterson Mark A and Karen L to Trigg Jammae and Laron R, $352,000.

10921 Trents Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Markins David A and Young L R to Calhoun Jacqueline D, $340,000.

14000 Turtle Hill Rd, Midlothian; Wingate Investment Prop Llc to Laveroni Brittany and Speciale Vincent E, $325,000.

7833 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to White Kimberly and Bell Prentice, $292,460.

13354 Walke Pointe Way, Chesterfield; Forsen Audrey L to Dudley Norman Brint, $395,000.

1230 Walthall Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Shah Neerav and Harshida to Craig Clinton and Michelle, $420,000.

21521 Warren Ave, South Chesterfield; Jeter Connie D and Darby Clinton to Dickerson Paulette C, $168,000.

3102 Waterton Dr, Midlothian; Bono James E and Jane N to Bandy-Mccullom Karin, $525,000.

1525 Westbury Knoll Ln, Midlothian; Frost Christopher J and Amanda M to Castro Brittaney A and Dybas Piotr T, $446,000.

900 Westwood Village Way, Midlothian; Faulkner Betty J to Woodrum Geneva R, $252,500.

1700 N White Mountain Dr, Chester; Delk Deatrice D to Mercado Roberto J, $425,000.

532 Williamsdale Dr, North Chesterfield; Weaver Andrew H and Amanda M to Sweeney Ryan T and Stephanie P, $315,000.

9301 Windwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Dick Joellyn L to O’connell Kristina Kaye and Walker Robert E, $160,000.

9540 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Beasley Kevin W and Heather W to Hixson Ronald L and Leclerc-Hixson Candice Lynn, $235,000.

1238 Woodcroft Rd, North Chesterfield; Furman Jennifer Amanda to Pearman-Hurt Jesse Dylan, $240,100.

1013 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Coffey Primrose, $365,480.

17716 Wynstone Park Ln, Moseley; Arnold Agnes M to Cardinal-Magnolia Llc, $285,000.

HANOVER

1.519 acres; Kinard Brian Williams to Smither Properties LLC, $155,000.

15392 Abner Church Road, Glen Allen; William H. Scheil Jr. to Hang Pham, $900,000.

117 Arlington Square, Ashland; Katherine T. Kidder to Christian F. Torres Baroja, $207,000.

20197 Barret Lane, Beaverdam; Meredith A. Shifflett to Doris Marie Twigg, $216,000.

8103 Braxton Court, Mechanicsville; Kim L. Tu Wean to Claudia Diggs, $550,000.

7096 Cattail Run Farm Drive, Mechanicsville; Edmond J. Vayo Sr. to Henry Lee Wiles Jr., $355,000.

11493 Chiltern Hills Court, Glen Allen; Mallory E. Cummings to Ryan Kunde, $351,000.

10323 Colony Bee Place, Mechanicsville; Edgar C.C. Woods Jr. to Ronald L. Robbins III, $240,000.

6237 Denise Lynn Court, Mechanicsville; Derell T. Ellerbe to John M. Jackson, $399,500.

8229 Eagle Creek Place, Mechanicsville; Amber J. Sheridan to Justin C. Stearns, $470,000.

7420 Ewell Road, Mechanicsville; Mac Martin Bradley to Britni M. Jackowski, $290,000.

10318 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Ellen M. Stroop, $394,390.

9042 Fayemont Drive, Mechanicsville; Timothy Jordan to Theodore Joseph Crain, $280,000.

7110 Foxlair Drive, Mechanicsville; Brandon Taylor to Justin Wesley Dunning, $270,000.

14217 Green Cove Court, Mechanicsville; Thomas Lynch Minor to Jacob Brandon Smith, $579,500.

6474 Harbor Drive, Mechanicsville; Clint A. Chamberlain to David Lee Johnson, $386,000.

13650 Hewlett Trail Drive, Ashland; Jacob Brandon Smith to Christopher Thomas, $378,000.

6040 Ironworks Court, Mechanicsville; HHS II LLC to Gail E. Crumbley, $230,000.

12203 Kenton Ridge Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Marshall Wayne Snead, $455,327.

6471 Lark Way, Mechanicsville; Jennifer Greenday to Kevin Michael Overstreet, $326,500.

Lot 1, Block G, Section A, Davis Place; Ethan J. Wade to HP Virginia I LLC, $365,000.

Lot 13, Hanover Industrial Air Park; Mae & Marie Properties LLC to Owen E. Suter III, $1,325,000.

Lot 2, Pinhook Ridge, 17.577 acres; Sprouses Corner LLC to Jordan Gray Padgett, $199,950.

Lot 3, Block A, Jerningham; John E. Redd Jr. to John E. Redd Jr. CPA PC, $315,000.

Lot 50, Block A, Section 1, Summer Walk; James H. Hulsey II to Hayland Properties LLC, $355,000.

Lot 80, Hanover Hills Small Farms; Janet C. Powell, trustee to John C. Shea, $328,000.

13166 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Lance Royce, $590,490.

4714 Mantlo Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Michael J. Polychrones, $545,479.

6287 Midnight Drive, Mechanicsville; Sherri Rue Eggleston to Anna Jane Glascock, $280,000.

8746 New Holland Lane, Mechanicsville; David A. Collins to Alexandra L. Faith, $480,000.

611 Old Station St., Ashland; Autumn M. Bryan to Alexander B. Bronsky, $350,000.

Parcel; Howard C. Luck to Thomas H. Leemon, $170,000.

10146 S Peridot Court, Mechanicsville; Jared H. Buchanan to Cynthia Ann Ireland, $325,000.

10705 Providence Park Drive, Ashland; Terri L. Robertson to Ryan Zylstra, $515,000.

12386 River View Lane, Montpelier; Douglas Hanau to Michael J. Tillem, $370,000.

9257 Royal Grant Drive, Mechanicsville; Jamil A. Shaikh to Robert M. Snead Jr., $605,500.

9468 Seayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; William P. Behringer to Zuber Ali Mir, $430,000.

9242 Shelton Point Drive, Mechanicsville; Nancy F. Berry to Rodney Chenault, $275,000.

Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $345,075.

10521 Stoney Bluff Drive, Unit 308, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Yanjia Wang, trustee, $224,950.

10295 Summer Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Sharon Nester to Sabrina C. Jureidini, $475,000.

14448 Three Oaks Terrace, Montpelier; Edward L. Lesniak Jr. to Eric C. Smith, $610,000.

16101 Union Church Road, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to Kevin T. Weigle, $389,000.

7110 White Pine Court, Mechanicsville; John A. Little to David M. Walsh, $283,000.

6148 Winding Hill Drive, Mechanicsville; Jerry E. Lowe to Damian J. Robinson, $256,000.

14701 Yankestown Road, Ashland; Patricia A. Harper to Mark Barker, $377,000.

AMELIA

2 parcels; Jeffrey Scott Davis to Paige Comstock Spiller, $241,000.

15021 Carriage House Court, Amelia Court House; Richard W. Britton Jr. to Bryce Daniel Hylton, $399,000.

22630 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; James G. Aycock to Elaine S. Ziehl, $305,000.

CHARLES CITY

2511 Harrison Point Drive, Charles City; Connie T. Otterstetter, heir to James M. Daugherty Jr., $763,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

119 Boulevard; Oxford Realty Holdings, Llc, to Bmuu Auto Llc, $545,000.

3112 Conduit Rd; Hawley, Ryan C. to Paulino, Kiara, $225,000.

1302 Elmwood Dr; 4 M`S Llc, to Keller, Raymond, $299,900.

408 James Av; Nixon, Kelly M to Wu, Ting Hua, $180,000.

304 Newcastle Dr; Randolph, Herbert J. to Christian, Ann, $235,000.

600 Waterfront Dr; Rowe, Christopher A to Copeland, Nina R., $495,000.

CUMBERLAND

3 lots; Coleen P. Kenny, trustee to John W. Holland, $195,000.

770 French’s Store Road, Cumberland; CMG Homes Inc. to Keshan R. Gale, $227,873.

DINWIDDIE

5915 Bevile Drive, Sutherland; Klodes R. Rookstool to Harold Reed, $305,000.

23105 Dabney Mill Road, North Dinwiddie; Jimmie Darden to Jessica Lynn Stanwood, $245,000.

8740 Lake Jordan Lane, North Dinwiddie; Michael W. Watts to Dana Elaine Thierry, $345,999.

Lot 5, Section 2, Mt. Pleasant Farm; Andria R. Carnes to Roger Michael Waters, $215,000.

3803 Plantation Place, North Dinwiddie; Hal A. Jordan to Gloria Mason, $227,000.

8720 Turkey Run Drive, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Ryan Austin Vaughan, $361,639.

GOOCHLAND

2.33 acres; WMFB LLC to Terri Esposito, $275,676.

5.787 acres; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Shea Gibbons, $188,201.

2726 Hadensville Fife Road, Goochland; Sylvester C. Bryce Jr. to Rachael J. Clark, $270,000.

Lot 46, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Melvin Jack Katz, $212,650.

15748 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Andrew Sullivan, $623,027.

311 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Christina M. Crockett to Luis Lopez, $689,900.

1366 River Road West, Crozier; Timothy Michael Good to John David Shelburne, $375,000.

10 E Square Lane, Richmond; David A. Saar to Guy C. Axtell, $769,000.

12034 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to H. Konrad Spicer, trustee, $471,800.

4602 Walton Road, Louisa; Jeffrey S. Edwards to Kyle A. Edwards, $340,000.

HOPEWELL

314 N 8th Ave.; Laurie Van Cleve to Michael A. Scarberry, $205,000.

3108 Jackson Farm Road; Phillip Thai to Latasha Boyd, $195,000.

Lot 504, Block 6, Northwest B Village; OM & OM Management Corp. to Juan Carlos Casas Hurtado, $185,000.

353 Red Oak Drive; Kristan K. Anthony to Travis Puetz, $153,000.

1304 Wilmington Ave.; Glenn S. Muller to Jermain Avran Whitney, $185,000.

JAMES CITY

1986 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Casey S. Wyatt to Sydney A. Sweat Montoya, $173,500.

9478 Astilbe Lane, Toano; Francesco Giacchi to Nadra W. Yohannes, $330,000.

4200 Brafferton Road, Williamsburg; Arland D. Vannatta to Elizabeth H. Pinder, $332,000.

3025 Clinton Court, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Philip J. Hermann, $414,925.

203 Crescent Drive, Williamsburg; Robert W. Whiteed to Timothy J. Gilbride Sr., $845,000.

3997 Driftwood Way, Williamsburg; Matthew W. Austin to Ryan S. Siwy, $335,000.

106 Evergreen Way, Williamsburg; Caesar F. Monturano to Ryan Ignacio Saenz, $320,000.

3503 Fieldcrest Court, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Walentisch to Jack Johns II, $369,000.

3420 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to William Sid Nechamkin, $314,710.

11 Frond Court, Williamsburg; Rachel Lynn Wilson Marti to Nicholas A. Margiotti, $270,000.

6 Hamlin Court, Williamsburg; Cheryl Higgins, successor trustee to William E. Richardson, trustee, $760,000.

3434 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Elizabeh Elliott to Jason M. Benton, $320,000.

2009 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Andrew Ronald Moyer, $330,000.

224 Jeffersons Hundred, Williamsburg; Patricia Geraghty Gosden to Meredith Mullenax, $675,000.

94 Knollwood Drive, Williamsburg; Joseph Dean Mullins to Victoria G. Bowen, $325,000.

137 Links of Leith, Williamsburg; Brock L. Walaska to Joshua Wennrich, $620,000.

Lot 128, Skiffes Creek; Brian K. Johnson to Eric Engle, $160,000.

Lot 3, Willow Pond Estates; Forge Road LLC to Blake Gibson, $325,000.

Lot 8, Jamestown Farms; James D. Cunningham, trustee to Hoang Van Lee, $160,000.

3641 Marlbrook Drive, Toano; Tonya J.S. Meadows to Lance Scott Buchanan, $385,000.

203 Merlot Drive, Williamsburg; Alton A. Lightfoot Jr. to Yun Li, $191,000.

3297 Newland Court, Toano; Roger K. Vaughan to Frederic Sanon, $515,000.

126 Oslo Court, Williamsburg; Breylinn Lee Moore to Eric L. Hall, $275,000.

116 Parkway Court, Williamsburg; Katherine E. Wone, trustee to Kevin T. Salva, $183,500.

309 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Bryce D. Garner to David Mason, $250,000.

6515 Revere St., Williamsburg; Barry C. Hughe to Richard Brunetti, $305,000.

3093 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; John M. Shirley to Trevor Shirley, $200,000.

5539 Rolling Woods Drive, Williamsburg; David M. Lynch, trustee to Paul Michael Lynch, $348,000.

4927 Settlers Market Blvd., Williamsburg; Joel R. Metzger to Gursharn S. Rakhra, $455,000.

3012 Southwold Court, Williamsburg; Gregory D. Ledford to Christopher J. Norci, $395,000.

858 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Andrei Shalyhin to Jeremy S. Charles, $236,000.

3309 Timber Ridge, Williamsburg; Thomas A. Vogele to David Thomas Llewellyn IV, $350,000.

100 Warehams Point, Williamsburg; Christopher R. Hartman, successor trustee to Karsten Nielsen, $600,000.

176 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; Thomas Christopher Durbin, trustee to Mindy Gaile Schuster, $775,000.

5 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Diane Rhodes Robertson to Michael C. Baty, $650,000.

126 Winterset Pass, Williamsburg; Joseph Anthony Scordo, trustee to Marlene E. Davis, $225,000.

KING AND QUEEN

25.52 acres; Elizabeth J. Lawrence to Ronald Richard Jones, $415,000.

KING WILLIAM

70.64 acres; William B. Gilman to Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, $450,000.

314 Courtney Lane, Aylett; Ann F. Chatos to Cameron P. Rzasa, $211,000.

5769 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; Motta Home Renovations LLC to Coleman M. Boor, $221,000.

Lot 1, 360 Place, 3.72 acres, Aylett; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Mands LLC, $250,000.

1054 Moorefield Road, West Point; Patsy D. Benjamin to Jonathan Bowles, $255,000.

305 Tyler Trail, Aylett; Jack H. Bailey, trustee to Christopher Powell, $230,000.

NEW KENT

6.045 acres; Central Garage Partners Inc. to Quinton Management I LLC, $4,800,000.

5541 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; RCI Builders LLC to Daniel Luniewski, $487,895.

8510 Crestwick Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Chevonne A. Crawley, $241,950.

7872 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to John A. Jones, $359,990.

7544 S Franklins Way, Quinton; Ron J. Binshtok to Debra Dubiel, $335,000.

3636 Kingsfield Road, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Bryan Louis Baugher, $306,306.

Lot 79, Phase 1, Oakmont Villas; Raymond Hosey to C&B Associates, $389,900.

5850 Nandina Circle, Providence Forge; Thomas K. Lytton to Donna M. Sternberg, $290,000.

11700 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Christopher S. Johnson to David W. Goheski, $259,000.

5812 Pilmour Drive, Providence Forge; Brendan O’Loughlin Jr. to Christian Harper Jr., $329,000.

7423 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Ronald K. Pemberton to Samuel Hurst, $250,000.

5761 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; Robert E. Saunders to Jason Anthony Vincent, $695,000.

5901 Wensleydale Drive, New Kent; John W. Lowry to Kerry Lowery, $262,540.

PETERSBURG

1905 Bogese Drive; Ernest E. Spinks to Carla Brown, $170,800.

827 Hampton Road; BBK Rentals LLC to James Delano Payne Douglas, $195,900.

923 Northampton Road; Virginia Home Buyers Group LLC to Richard A. Lundy Sr., $225,000.

2105 Warren St.; Park St. Consultants LLC to Michael A. Wilson Jr., $162,000.

POWHATAN

3.466 acres; Robert G. Lewis to Darlena Rena Trent, $165,000.

2261 Barley Farms Lane, Powhatan; Lenda Phee to Christopher L. Allbritton, $495,000.

5652 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Michael L. Davis to Christopher McSwain, $230,000.

4040 Foxrest Terrace, Powhatan; Thomas Arthur Niles, devisee to Cody Eugene Smith, $315,000.

2926 Janet Lane, Powhatan; Thomas H. Adams to Travis James Gulley, $225,000.

Lot 8, Block G, Section 2, Tilman’s Farm; Federal National Mortgage Association to Cynthia Diane Stewart, $622,000.

2480 Old Time Road, Powhatan; Billy Lee Llewellyn Sr. to Scott A. Makins, $399,950.

2655 Rock Oak Road, Powhatan; JWN Properties LLC to Ruffin Mill LLC, $4,325,000.

3189 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Cheryl Sanford Burts to Jeremy Van Toole, $429,950.

PRINCE GEORGE

5208 Branchester Drive, North Prince George; Adam W. Holland Sr. to Eric A. Dugan, $210,000.

15747 Clipperton Drive, Disputanta; Sandra P. Fisher to Brenden A. Bickel, $425,000.

1107 Fort Hayes Drive, South Prince George; William Duncan Pollard Jr. to Osborne D. Phillips, $225,000.

Lot 42, Section 4, Baxter Ridge; Amy D. Nix to Skycass Marketing LLC, $168,000.

5321 Oak Leaf Lane, Prince George; Gary A. Baker to Gregory L. Courtney, $263,501.

12232 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; Cheryl M. Martin to Alex Lantz, $315,000.

7480 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Benjamin F. Tucker III to Evan B. Doster, $250,000.

SUSSEX

11133 Grantier Circle, Wakefield; Mark R. Tuminaro to Daniel R. Kniseley, $322,000.

8055 Railroad Bed Road, Carson; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Karen Scott, $175,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

7246 Canal St., Lanexa; Lori L. Ebert, trustee to Honeybee Properties LLC, $214,000.

Lots 14 and 15, Capitol Heights; Edward Andrews Pillsbury to Quarterparth Associates LP, $278,000.

118 Thomas Nelson Lane; Hare Hare and Myers PA PC to Mary Macella Simpson, $305,000.