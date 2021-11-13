Property Transfers Published Nov 13, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, Cumberland and King & Queen will be in future editions.
Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
531 N 21st St; Frame William F and Linda A to Padilla Fuentes Luis Alfonso, $339,950.
1603 N 22nd St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Gulhar Shammi and Shivam, $329,950.
111 N 25th St; Pittman Susan S to Pomfret Pamela Joan Life Estate, $340,000.
306 N 26th St, U229; Boyles Jack E Jr and Gail R to Moore William Eric, $235,813.
17 W 29th St; Danis Inc to De Los Santos Martha and Ismael, $300,000.
306 E 32nd St; Venning Nathaniel and Kevin J to Massellme Bassam, $210,000.
1212 W 45th St; Hamilton Jonathan and Mary M to Bruner Jordan, $400,000.
200 S Addison St; Zilker Construction Llc to Noxid Enterprises Llc, $252,000.
1315 Amherst Ave; Deverry Yvonne A Trust Trs to Carroll Anne Marie, $377,500.
719 Arnold Ave; Bui Hung Tran to Otwell Gwendolyn R, $250,000.
3116 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jacobs Michael and Mary Claire, $337,304.
106 E Blake Lane; Nehamiah Home Llc to Hofbauer Gregory Paul, $207,000.
214 W Blake Lane; Hawn Carrie J to Pankey Jacob, $286,000.
2205 E Broad St; Chafin Augustus Benton Jr to Harlan Peter Leroy, $687,500.
1613 Bryan St; Washington Wallace Vernon Jr to Lin Htin, $162,500.
1315 W Cary St; 1315 W Cary Street Llc to Aslam Faizan, $520,500.
4507 Cary Street Road; Robertson Henry C III to McGoff James, $812,500.
1600 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Cotman Tori, $177,000.
2711 E Clay St; O'Toole Ryan F and Hannah Gray to Warren Lance K, $301,000.
705 W Clay St; Watson Jean E to Lee Samuel and Wealand Kelsey A, $415,000.
4027 Clinton Ave; Wheelhouse Johnnie E to Turnage J Neil and Bonnie D, $235,000.
6229 Derwent Road; Peiro Emilio B to Pride Nelson T III, $270,000.
3921 Ellwood Ave; Weakley Anne Carver to Bragg Erin J and Garner Howard G, $337,000.
9643 Evansway Lane; McGuire Angela and Trevor to Pierson Justin and Victoria, $340,000.
2215 Fairmount Ave; Tucker Jermaine L to Magan Rohit, $273,000.
1104 Floyd Ave; Floyd Properties Llc to Lehmann Childrens Protective, $600,000.
3105 Garland Ave; Hillman Philip T and Sana I Khan to Kirby Benjamin Frederick, $275,000.
2008 W Grace St; Liner Steven R and Ondina D to Weisman David and Elizabeth A, $710,000.
1321 Greycourt Ave; Rogers Roy to College Fund Llc, $275,000.
4520 Grove Ave, U4; Crowley Eileen M to Rose Sarah H, $252,000.
403 N Hamilton St, Ud; Spencer Sharon M to Newton Julie Y, $238,000.
1701 Hanover Ave; O'Neill Matthew James to Newman William Joseph III, $832,500.
2509 Hargrove St; Moore Tasha to Sparace David A, $205,000.
4025 Hickory Road; Cheneys Creek Llc to Glaser Tyler Alexander, $975,025.
3909 Hill Monument Pkwy; Lester Wendy D to Hochheimer Grace and Tighe Eric, $378,000.
3925 Hopkins Road; White Dashonna to Eberhardt Jacqueline, $255,000.
9150 James Riverwatch Dr; Williams Emory E to Gates Family Revocable Trust, $1,315,000.
3036 Kenmore Road; Adams Christian C and Andrea M to Casselli Daniel, $472,000.
6509 Kensington Ave; Baker Sarah D A and Adams Scott A to Kelly Timothy P, $463,000.
3022 Landria Dr; Oakley Stephen S to Levens Shane E, $355,000.
2808-1/2 E Leigh St; Buenvenida Kevin to Nguyen Quynh Thanh, $415,000.
4603 Leonard Pkwy; Klotz Christopher L and Julia K to Rettie Nicholas Barker, $626,050.
107 Lipscomb St; Noure's Llc to Emano Paolo, $200,000.
100 Lockgreen Pl; Lockridge Inc to Butler Jason M and Donna K, $2,250,000.
7624 Marilea Road; Elledge John L and Laura to Constantino Aaron George, $407,000.
2804 E Marshall St; Smithers Bernard A and Teresa D to Johnson Kenneth L II, $545,000.
3601 Maryland Ave; Thomas Queen E and Diane P to Ryan Michael Kerin Jr, $155,000.
2105 Miller Ave; Vector Homes Llc to Gee Jazman L, $324,990.
2003 Monument Ave; Campbell Glenn C and Anh N to 2003 Monument Llc, $1,450,000.
11 S Morris St; Clarke Ray W III to Aaravabhoomi Silpa, $435,000.
3508 North Ave; Robertson Rose F to Savvy By Design Llc, $171,500.
310 Oak Lane; Landin Susan G Trustee to Croft Marshall S and Alyson G, $1,775,000.
20 Old Canal Road; Dougan James W Jr to Holzwarth Eric and Barash Anne, $650,000.
4712 Park Ave; Short Sarah Jenks to Seeber Zachary W, $450,000.
3204 Patterson Ave; Battista Jaclyn A to Noffsinger Daniel L, $515,000.
1424 Porter St; Brown Matthew to C F Q Llc, $510,000.
2822 Poyntelle Road; Noel Ronald P and Kathryn R to Kachuba Gabriel Michael, $322,000.
3432 Rivanna Dr; Hawthorne Tomeji Y to Seldon Lisa Elizabeth, $460,000.
2421 Rosewood Ave; Jongleux Daniel to Dias Mariama Rebello De Sousa, $216,000.
3601 Saunders Ave; Ibp Property Llc to Sherman Hubert Company Llc, $7,700,000.
1004 N Sheppard St; Wegscheider M James and Linda O to Weisleder Llc, $365,000.
605 Spring St, Ul; Malek Shawki N and Leyla to Richmond Tyler Grant, $320,000.
6313 Stonybrook Dr; Cooke John D and Mary E to Vance Kaitlyn Celine, $205,000.
4700 Sylvan Road; Dillard Ann S to Cribbs Emily L, $491,000.
1403 Wentbridge Road; Zinskie Harry Nicholas IV to Datta William and Mooney Alexis, $265,000.
1511 Willis St; Foots Laura C and Roy L to Love Enoch W Jr and Shirl C, $155,000.
1215 Windsor Ave; Whorley Massey S J and Abigail K to Bowie Scotty D Jr, $409,000.
HENRICO
4813 Annlyn Dr, Sandston; Hutson Diane M to Allen Yolanda W, $167,000.
11704 Aprilbud Dr, Henrico; Moran Elixalen and Kristi L to O'Sullivan Ciaran J and Aoife A Byrne, $579,900.
5836 Ascot Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Beach Betsy C to Beach Benjamin Cavendish and Miranda, $560,000.
4833 Autumn Wagon Ln, Henrico; Pollard Scott R to Rosbaugh Christopher Robert, $369,000.
2424 Barnside Cir, Henrico; Brown Christopher L and Leah M to Dingus Linda M, $230,000.
9410 Belfort Rd, Henrico; Hasenkamp Ursula Brigitte Trustee to Beach Rachel Anne and Samuel Demetry Jones, $300,000.
821 Beverstone Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Price Tyrone D, $231,620.
9504 Bonnie Dale Rd, Henrico; Gordon William Jr to Freed Kimberly Taylor Trust, $360,000.
2007 Boulder Run Dr, Henrico; Donohue Nora Trustee to Yuan Katy and Angela, $265,000.
3601 Bremerton Dr, Henrico; Eagan Lauren Elder to Lyman Benjamin Paul and Lisa Ildari, $448,150.
3824 Broadgate Dr, Henrico; Lindsey Larry L and E Y R to Lewis Calvesha Keionshae, $230,500.
10414 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Ankney Jessica and Tyler to Smith Meredith M, $350,000.
12306 California Dr, Henrico; Brooks Joseph P and Margaret A Delonay to Sweeney Cheryl, $325,800.
3101 Carlton Rd, Henrico; Clarke Wm M Jr and Delores to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, $169,391.
5916 Carrington Green Ct, Glen Allen; Robertson Richard W and Amy J to Corbin Pionne, $645,000.
5511 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Chenault Kelly W to Kennedy Ryan L and Marlena G Anderson, $412,000.
5004 Chelsea Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Stafford Kyle Joseph Et Al to Yammanur Maruthi and L Lakshminarayanappa, $318,000.
2615 Coachouse Ln, Henrico; Deane Donna Kaye and Bernice A to Caputo Susan E, $250,000.
3805 College Valley Way, Henrico; Rice Anne C to Amaral Richard Carl and Elizabeth Ashley, $545,000.
10104 Contessa Ct, Glen Allen; Miller Patricia W to Regans Alicia, $387,000.
5515 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhoems 1 Llc to Ardolino Emily T, $388,987.
9608 Craigs Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Baldwin Justine M to Adeso Bessem and Mukong Adeso, $413,000.
6425 Dawnfield Ln, Henrico; Thomas Krystal F and Tiffany to Taylor Christine N, $260,000.
8820 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Stockbridge Companies Llc to Westham Building and Renovation Llc, $210,000.
3902 Dill Rd, Henrico; Hhh And Associates Llc to Grayghost Llc, $185,000.
3104 Dillyn Ct, Henrico; Whitman Team Llc to Eldridge Shareka S, $248,000.
1600 Donora Ct, Henrico; Ranjbar Hossein to Anjum Anika, $385,000.
5106 Eanes Ln, Henrico; Beaman Travis and Katherine M to Harrison Jesse Harlan, $170,000.
4192 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Haubenstein Joseph H Trustee to Schmalz A Raymond Co Trustee, $340,000.
11978 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Chahin Nayef and Natasha, $876,394.
9411 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Hardin Danielle to Gouhari Shahla and Vais Khaleghi, $322,000.
2326 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Hackett Jason A and C J M to Haley Jeff and Aimee Callahan, $292,000.
1515 Foster Rd, Henrico; Foster Road Llc to Bailey Charles D and Caroline M Bauserman, $336,000.
1720 Foxfire Cir, Henrico; Weddle Dina E to Brown Warren Austin, $227,500.
513 Gardiner Rd, Henrico; Mottas Nicholas and Lauren R to Dowdy Marcus and Elisabeth, $595,000.
2107 Ginter St, Henrico; Stone Jacob Hunter to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $225,000.
3833 Goodell Rd, Henrico; Coleman James B Jr and Elsie W to Brinkley Nikki T, $288,000.
3617 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Moore Wilton D Jr and Patricia G, $454,570.
2314 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Burroughs Joan J to Di Poce Maria Chiara and Adam John Kovac, $210,000.
4068 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Coleman Stephanie Ann, $250,000.
1220 Grumman Dr, Henrico; Thompson Phyllis E Life Int to Johnson Curtis W and Kimberly M, $281,000.
340 Hanover Rd, Henrico; Jordan Bernard L III to Villarruel Efrain A and Maria A O Barajas, $190,000.
12313 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Thanjan Andy J and Lisa K, $773,832.
7056 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Milo Tonya Jones, $455,925.
8717 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Allocca Kevin M and Robert L Roland Jr to Allocca Francis, $225,000.
5112 Hunter’s Meadow Pl, Henrico; Gable Alvin Eugene and Vanessa Evans to Hobbs Ian and Kathryn, $320,000.
4060 Innslake Dr, Glen Allen; Economic Dev Auth Of Henrico County to Rca Laboratory Services Llc, $2,000,000.
305 Iroquois Dr, Sandston; Hershey Jill and Lester E to Tanner Kyle Ross and Cait, $285,000.
22 Kemper Ct, Sandston; Coppedge Tabitha Lashawn to Scheible Evan John and Abigail Kelsey, $207,000.
2708 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Johnson Josiah Barrett and Jennifer Ashley to Lipka Christine L and Franklin Earley, $238,000.
5927 Laurel Bed Ln, Ub, Henrico; Wolf Nikita to Zohab Jill Christensen Gallagher, $302,500.
9409 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Swartz Harold R and Christine E to Woodward Daniel Fremon and Monica, $350,000.
4751 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; North Gayton Village Llc to NVR Inc, $184,000.
3908 Liesfeld Pl, Glen Allen; Mehta Perry to Robinson Stephen and Randa, $431,000.
9800 Magnolia Pointe Cir, Glen Allen; Welti Peter J to Lohmuller Pamela, $250,000.
3437 Manor Grove Cir, Glen Allen; Smith Robin Wayne and Christina Cole Laine to Carrico Thomas J and Ellen M, $455,000.
2468 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Crawford Johnathan M to Sanghadia Pauravi Harkisandas, $331,100.
4916 Merlin Ln, Glen Allen; Hudson Heather Alyssa and Tyler Austin to Edwards Ryan Scott and Rebecca Lyn, $315,000.
8408 Michael Rd, Henrico; 8408 Michael Road Llc to Magner Jennifer Elizabeth, $275,000.
1270 Mill Rd, Henrico; Lipe Paul to Nordlie Rolf R Jr and Elizabeth and Ethan M, $200,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U1009, Henrico; Supple Alice P to Gorman Brian and Linwood Burrell-Gorman, $272,750.
210 W Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Thompson Fern W and Kenneth C and Rita H to Chacon Holdings Llc, $193,000.
7403 Noble Ave, Henrico; Scott Samuel B III and Catherine L to Voyage Realty Llc, $182,000.
2211 Oak Bay Ln, Henrico; Krizansky Lawrence J to Gupta Rajeev Rakesh, $350,000.
10311 Old Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Reid Lindsey to Reid Joshua and Franklin Jr, $275,000.
9700 Old Route 33, Glen Allen; Maddox Jennifer to Smiley Mark T and Allison H, $255,000.
9313 Overhill Rd, Henrico; McGovern John J III and Mary K to Nichols Jeffrey S and Susan M and Hunter J, $286,000.
5907 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Dix Stephanie Y to Jala Veda Harika, $372,000.
2108 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Dahland Kristin M to Scott Evan Mark and Macye Rexrode, $289,000.
10160 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Brown Beatrice Nadine to Harbison Thomas G, $169,200.
3812 Redstone Dr, Henrico; Matin Abdul and Nazma Begum to Miah Anis, $350,000.
10033 Reedville Ave, Glen Allen; Jernigan Donald R and Shirley M to Stanley Shinta D, $415,000.
3425 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; Akmk Properties Llc to Walker Danyelle D and Angelette, $165,000.
10007 River Rd, Henrico; Donley Barbara L to Donley Kyle and Lakeisha, $400,000.
5725 Rolling Creek Pl, Glen Allen; Dunford Kelby N and Meridith to Boys Robert and Sarah, $506,200.
10412 Scenic Pl, Glen Allen; Cady Jon C to Pawar Sanyogita R and Purushottam Pithode, $385,000.
6223 Shadowbrook Dr, Henrico; Price Leslie D to Price Corbin A and Vernell W, $185,000.
7704 Shoveler Dr, Henrico; Milo Tonya J to Lewis Lawrence C Jr and Cherhea J, $320,000.
9000 Singletree Ln, Glen Allen; Prest Callie P and Ryan P to Singh Raj and Sarabjit Kaur Et Al, $385,000.
2 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Silva Meide C to Ogburn Daniel S, $235,000.
2891 Sprouse Dr, Henrico; Commonwealth Of Virginia to Carter Lumber Of Virginia Inc, $210,000.
10160 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Crossridge Ventures Llc to 10160 Crossridge Llc, $1,770,000.
8896 Strath Rd, Henrico; Tomlin Tiah R to Chewning Angele, $370,000.
4020 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Thomas Claire Whitney, $523,915.
1503 Thistle Rd, U101, Henrico; Phythian Mary E and Patricia Grace to Chiocca Cathy, $159,900.
11602 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Tarongoy John C and Mercedes to Veney Shameka, $220,000.
8706 Traditional Ct, Henrico; Tennessee Keisha L and Travis L to Hettema Everett, $326,050.
2121 Turtle Run Dr, U7, Henrico; Amato Leonard J and Sandra P to Watkins Stephanie, $185,000.
4600 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Lavorgna Jocelyn C to Cengiz Alev and Murat, $251,000.
11372 Vesely Ln, Glen Allen; Baughan Michael D and Sandra W to Craven Peter B and Meredith A Sweeney, $300,000.
8300 Warriner Rd, Henrico; Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc to Cain Aaron, $223,501.
1518 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Noi April and Ah Pa, $300,000.
2603 Wetherburn Ct, Henrico; Khusro Syed Shabi-Ui-H and Nuzhat to Jonasson Tjorvi, $254,900.
1703 Windingridge Dr, Henrico; Zubey Matthew and Jenny to Bachta Michael and Kate A, $490,000.
835 Winnetka Ave, Henrico; Washington Eugene J to Gravitt Elliott N and John D Boyer, $159,950.
9807 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Roberts Katelyn Ann to Russell Kenneth H and Sandy, $200,500.
Chesterfield
5105 W Alberta Cir, Chesterfield; Dudding J M and Savchenko D to Simon Kayla, $262,500.
9701 Alfaree Rd, North Chesterfield; Childs James E and Childs Jody R to Harada Chad Masato, $250,000.
3549 Alvecote Ter, Midlothian; River City Custom Homes Inc to Potere Brian T and Courtney A, $606,588.
16708 Amherst Ridge Pl, South Chesterfield; Prince Cornell L II to Wallace Che'la, $285,000.
5245 Appleleaf Ct, North Chesterfield; Kirkpatrick Darlne T and W M III to Bennett Melissa Rena, $163,000.
1055 Ashton Village Ln, Midlothian; Ferguson Floyd T and Heilbrun R to Roh Kyn Jin, $367,000.
1453 Avondale Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Jordan Philip G and Florence M, $332,293.
7174 Barkbridge Rd, Chesterfield; Hamilton Tony F and Narron D L to Nicholson-Bailey Jennyka Renee, $315,000.
13713 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Shah Hardikkumar G and Kshipra, $368,515.
11630 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; Clements Bryan S Et Als to Boeglin Phillip Thomas Et Als, $364,000.
4806 Belfield Cir, North Chesterfield; Turner Carroll E III to Walker Michael, $292,000.
14621 Benefice Rdg, Chesterfield; Anderson Jimmy L and Anna L to Morgan Samuel T and Donnalee, $431,000.
21633 Beverley St, South Chesterfield; Johnson Joshua E L and Sands K to Rusnak Lisa M and Elzie Franklin, $180,000.
4718 Bexwood Dr, Chesterfield; Myers Matthew to Franklin Roger L and Jeanne J, $220,000.
15618 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Petko Timothy G and Susan C, $478,626.
14116 Bolling Ave, Chester; Allen Brandon Lydell to Mills Aric Carter, $243,000.
4312 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Kinsey Molly Beth, $280,710.
5725 Brailen Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Denny Janell L and Schmid Dean W, $409,000.
3132 Briarmoor Ln, Midlothian; Bryan Thomas M to Wonn Jason and Collins Katherine, $735,000.
3201 Brayfield Pl, Midlothian; Homeplaces Ltd to Patel Mukesh and Ragini Mukesh, $850,000.
14010 Briars Cir, Midlothian; Henry Sarah to Merten Charolette Darlene, $257,300.
3180 E Brigstock Rd, Midlothian; Stokes Brenda to Uffer Florian and Piekarski K G, $700,000.
13001 Buckland Rd, Chester; Pettus Kathy Graham Et Als to Smith Sarah Ann, $275,000.
13506 Cadbury Ct, Chester; Fuster Yalier Et Al to Dutter Michael R, $307,000.
16007 Cambria Cove Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Techane Getahun and Gebre K, $506,710.
6042 Cameron Bridge Dr, Midlothian; Amos Benjamin S and Karen to Trevillian John P and Monika R, $300,000.
10221 Carol Anne Rd, Chesterfield; Pergiotis Peter to Houchens Ian M, $205,000.
3106 Castlebury Dr, Chester; Vukelich Michael and Haas J L to Gutierrez Rivera German V, $246,000.
2609 Cedarville Mews, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Williams Marvin J Sr, $410,900.
5605 Chatmoss Rd, Midlothian; Barber Bradley W to Harris Dustin M and Andrea L, $260,000.
15512 Chesdin Manor Dr, Chesterfield; Isle Of Pines Llc to Bell Beth and Gary B, $276,000.
8848 Chester Forest Ln, North Chesterfield; Thg Investments Llc to Marsh Kyle, $282,000.
16012 Clawton Ct, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Neeter Todd Michael and Mollie O, $538,936.
7960 Clovertree Ct, North Chesterfield; Robertson Delores A to Conover Antoine, $165,000.
14309 Colonyhouse Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Partida Cesar and Repola Delaina, $381,560.
2517 Colton Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnson David G Jr Trust to Earley Mark L Jr and Mary A, $319,500.
7831 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield; Starnes Christina A Et Als to Towne Center Inv and Mgt Llc, $200,000.
16512 Crossfell Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Irving Kristen N and Howard W Jr, $651,325.
9507 Deering Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Felker Thomas John and Cheryl A, $455,797.
14301 Denby Ter, Midlothian; Ludtke Marc S and Joan W to Donlon Kimberly S, $460,000.
15037 Dordon Ln, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Jarman David R and Swartz C H, $639,761.
7419 Dunollie Dr, Chesterfield; Murren Nora M and Shurland K to Sperber Richard W and Amy H, $535,022.
2240 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Butler Ashley Nicole Kelly to Butler Jacob A, $220,000.
5111 Ecoff Ave, Chester; Fowlkes James A and Erika Arias to Montanez R Sr and Mercado Luz A, $315,000.
7248 Emerald Point Vis, Moseley; Shannon Michael R and Elizabeth to Hearn Todd J, $485,000.
8711 Ewes Ct, North Chesterfield; Acosta Maria F Corrales to Wheeler Emily E, $270,000.
14007 Faline Ct, Midlothian; Brown Michael L and Amanda L to Johnson Kyle Richard and Janna W, $254,950.
4030 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; Columbo Diana T Trustee to Standingbear-Terrones L Et Al, $270,000.
7622 Fawndale Dr, Chesterfield; Beck Russow R III and Beck D R to Beck Shelby, $180,000.
2714 Forest Lake Rd, Chester; Hayes Richard C and Lizzie D to Ashley A P Sr and Jones-Ashley T, $294,000.
8860 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Smith D D and Smith D F Trustees, $586,992.
7106 Full Rack Dr, Midlothian; McCullough Richard C Jr and K C to Cash Ashleigh, $225,000.
16313 Garston Ln, Midlothian; Perkinson Homes Inc to Melchior Ryan D and Amy E, $1,433,918.
10303 Gention Pl, Chesterfield; Bulman Dean D to Ware Caitlin and Zachary, $274,950.
7607 Genuine Risk Ln, Midlothian; Peyton Michael C and Kristen B to Pergiotis Peter and Bethany, $296,000.
14412 Glenmorgan Dr, Chester; Knight Collin A and Sandra V to Jaye Kiara, $475,000.
5000 Grand Oaks Forest Cir, Chester; Grand Oaks Senior Apts Lp to Fairfield Grand Oaks Llc, $3,862,500.
9812 Graves Rd, South Chesterfield; Parker Diane J and Larry M Sr to Carey Jason A and Amber D, $620,000.
9525 Gregorys Charter Dr, North Chesterfield; Whittingham Tony Jr and Michelle to Robinson Brianna, $370,000.
7818 Halyard Ter, Chesterfield; Kercado Jose S and Raimundi Y E to Cotman Alicia M, $254,000.
8501 Hann Rd, North Chesterfield; Scott Malinda Michelle to Lambert Orly and Oliphant Juanita May, $200,000.
7119 Harbourside Ct, Midlothian; Joyner Taneisha to Richmond Ramblers Llc, $190,000.
8419 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Carter Brent and Kerri to Haist Jonathan A and Chantelle, $515,000.
9522 Heather Rdg, North Chesterfield; Waters Jacob D and Delia J to Phillips Caroline and Joseph, $218,000.
5712 Hereld Green Dr, Chesterfield; Wesley Clinton and Phillips P to Steward Reena R, $335,000.
13203 W Heritage Woods Pl, Midlothian; Kulpa Adam B to Stern Glenn R and Dawn M, $260,000.
15311 Houndmaster Cir, Midlothian; Oyler Nicholas D and Allison D to Rakes Jeremy A and Copeland M A, $395,000.
10196 Iron Mill Rd, North Chesterfield; Turissini Amanda J to Madison J H R and Schuster N S, $210,000.
11203 Ivywood Rd, Chester; Rayman Theodore A and Patricia A to Mejicanos Catalan Edgar A, $369,000.
16803 Jaydee Ct, Moseley; Suggs Barry E and Tessa K to Rhodes Eric and Jacquelyn, $427,350.
9531 Kathleen Dr, South Chesterfield; O'Neal Joshua H and Leslie W to Widener Hayden and Myrick Torie, $176,000.
3024 Kim Dr, North Chesterfield; Eldridge Shereka S to Perez Lopez Rudy A, $172,000.
3328 Kingsdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Brown Kenneth and Gwendolyn to Lawrence Keshawnda, $317,000.
4667 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Mathes Aaron M and Darcy, $651,431.
15009 Lansgate Ct, Midlothian; Hall Mark D and Katherine to Morrison Michael L Jr and Sarah, $400,575.
16730 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Jarrett Alan Q and Robin D, $348,183.
10202 Lenadoon Dr, Chesterfield; Caldwell Diane R and Caldwell K to Zepnick Chloe, $345,000.
1625 Litwack Cove Ter, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Taylor Timothy, $427,340.
14300 Long Feather Ct, Chester; Vest Jacob L and Rebecca F to Smallwood Dustin, $265,000.
11542 Longtown Trl, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Blake Adam P and Draper Tabitha, $373,845.
11519 Longtown Trl, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Vercellone Richard D II and A M, $357,865.
1400 Lundy Ter, Midlothian; McCarthy Greg J and Rebecca T to Hazelrigg Justin S and Shannon K, $555,000.
13311 Maplevale Pl, Chester; 13311 Maplevale Place Trust to Anderson Dedric and Lawanda E, $210,000.
609 Marsham Pl, Chester; NVR Inc to Hasty Jason Lane and Tiffani M, $436,415.
7818 Mary Page Ln, North Chesterfield; Messick Jody M and Leigh A to Moe Scott T, $290,000.
12412 McAllen Ct, Midlothian; Morgan Glennis to Real Est Acquist and Invest Llc, $215,000.
8330 McKibben Dr, Chesterfield; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Gilmer Victor and Rebecca B, $651,844.
10311 Medina Rd, North Chesterfield; Smith Patrick J and Christine K to Chirdon Matthew and Summer L, $420,000.
5001 Michaelwood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Greene Desmine and Deloshier, $407,000.
14861 Michaux Valley Cir, Midlothian; Richmond Masonry Company to Echard Clifton Scott, $994,295.
5115 Mill Race Cir, North Chesterfield; Taylor Carrie A to Menendez Edlin Xiomara, $228,000.
6008 Mill Spring Ct, Midlothian; Belic Michele to Davis Brandon, $255,000.
1916 Millsap Ln, North Chesterfield; Button Trevor M to Zarzour Rachel L, $286,000.
5313 Mossy Oak Rd, Moseley; Mendoza Renato A and Sandra T to Annet Roderick D R and Kristen K, $551,000.
8207 Nashua Dr, Midlothian; Waters S F and Waters-Compton L to Douglas Christopher M and Sara E, $270,000.
7414 Newbys Ct, Chesterfield; Reale Nicole to Martinez Antonio V and Maria G, $205,000.
6930 Old Creek Ter, Chesterfield; Witt Jonathan to Long Andrea, $270,000.
7820 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Rich Kathryn L, $247,870.
12861 Olde King Ln, Midlothian; Palumbo Vince P and Charlie M to Tanner Gregory and Megan, $575,000.
4713 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Stith Tracey R to Jimenez Elias R and Jennifer L, $350,000.
8800 Peach Grove Rd, North Chesterfield; Mahaney Margaret O to Chica Larissa Astrid Gutierrez, $245,000.
508 N Pinetta Dr, North Chesterfield; Green Vernal E Sr Living Trust to Foster M K and C D and Foster K D, $305,000.
9007 Pointer Dr, North Chesterfield; Lonski Roberta M to Worsham Cynthia L, $175,000.
3112 Poplar View Pl, Chester; Sperber Richard W and Amy H to Lyles Monica Denise, $332,000.
9855 Proctors Rd, North Chesterfield; Underwood Ben and Nancy L to Heisler Donald J and Shirley J, $184,000.
8106 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Dickinson Melissa M to Hicks Melissa Taylor, $154,000.
11010 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Wilmetti Raymond E to Stickler James T Et Als, $379,250.
21000 Ramada Ln, South Chesterfield; Brown Harold S to Rauseo Deborah M, $170,000.
6330 Red Setter Ln, Moseley; Whiteside Dean and Rachel to Abed Mujahed H, $630,000.
12407 Reed Grass Ln, Midlothian; Maxey Ryan W to Nero Terrance J, $210,000.
11313 Ridge Mill Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Brown Kenneth and Gwendolyn P, $357,073.
16210 River Rd, Chesterfield; Fahed Alfred J Jr and Susan T to Trek Properties Llc, $225,000.
4006 Rollingside Ct, South Chesterfield; Van Benthuysen P and Simmelink L to Hipp Kenneth Everett, $259,100.
1703 Rose Mill Cir, Midlothian; Sansbury Blakely to Magnan Robert, $275,000.
12025 Rotunda Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Sears Jake Travis and Galvin K, $485,009.
8430 Rubis Ter, North Chesterfield; Callahan Jason and Erin to Angulo Orlando A and Arias L V, $367,000.
13911 Sagewood Trce, Midlothian; Dunfee Randall T to Udeh Udeh, $214,200.
2710 Sandhurst Ln, Midlothian; North David M and Kara A to West Judith, $490,000.
10508 Saxony Rd, North Chesterfield; Walker Robert L and Ethel F to Fulbrecht D E and Johnson Hayley, $268,000.
13906 Seattle Slew Ln, Midlothian; Rogers Philip A and Theresa G to Rogers David M, $235,000.
7700 Secretariat Dr, Midlothian; Edmiston James W II and Erma L to Conner Christi, $310,000.
3025 Shady Hollow Cir, Chester; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Pollard Deandre M, $239,030.
5507 Silver Birch Ln, Midlothian; Dewitt Kevin L and Anita to Holmes Benjamin R and Desirae M, $392,000.
3026 South St, Chester; Grammer Bruce D Et Als to Heredia Alex Morales, $205,000.
1518 Southcreek Dr, South Chesterfield; Kim Myong P and Se W to Poe Brett A and Melissa R C, $309,000.
3030 Speeks Dr, Midlothian; Rice Edward B to A and J Investments Llc, $150,500.
5925 Springmount Rd, Chesterfield; Robinson David B and Lisa D to El Abraham A, $406,500.
11130 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Reiss Reinhart W and Lind S to Hammond Regina P, $452,000.
3725 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Moon Shannen Et Als to Hunt Megan and Jonathan, $350,000.
5906 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Lankipalle M R and Nalluri T, $540,475.
17901 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Rossi Arthur A and Christina, $1,226,754.
5525 Sunbeam Rd, North Chesterfield; Ferguson Vivian and Alice M to 3tac Homebuyers Llc, $170,000.
13642 Swale Ln, Midlothian; Bracciodieta Wendy I to Gray Michael B and Jennifer L, $272,000.
8418 Tallion Way, Chesterfield; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Robinson Kathiria I and Jerry R, $492,360.
451 Trickling Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Mehrzad Daryush Noori to Rahimi Sameha Noori, $252,500.
8312 Trout Ln, North Chesterfield; McAllister Lisa to Lyles Robert W IV and Brittany M, $205,000.
1101 Twilight Ln, North Chesterfield; Hill Tomar L and Felicia N to Milburn Travis Cole, $285,000.
7555 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Morecroft Guy M to Tyler April Candace, $279,950.
2431 Viburg Ct, Midlothian; Pember W K and Pember S M Trs to Fischer Jason W and Wheeler J S, $620,000.
2500 Vixen Cir, North Chesterfield; Gregory J Marvin and Carolyn D to Byers C E and Stevenson J R Sr, $195,000.
901 Walton Creek Dr, Midlothian; Bartsch Theodore J and Carolyn A to Williamson Scott and Annette, $400,000.
2537 Weir Rd, Chester; Cvs 1798 Va Llc to Oak Cap Ventures Chester Llc, $5,200,000.
12341 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Howard Adrienne Nicolette, $336,690.
12413 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Agyapong Andrea K and Mendy L B, $297,505.
2606 Whispering Oaks Pl, Midlothian; Joyner John R Jr and Virginia I to Strackbein Andrew and Yuliya, $372,000.
8235 Whittington Dr, North Chesterfield; Phipps Howard W to Smith Danielle Matie, $328,000.
6301 Willow Glen Rd, Midlothian; Alabaster John and Annette G to Rector Andrew T, $375,000.
1556 Winbury Dr, Midlothian; Hpa Borrower 2018-1 Ms Llc to Ovide Jennifer L and Emily, $345,900.
10107 Winston Park Pl, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Singh Harmanpreet, $563,780.
7711 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Kim Heather L to Mercer Robert and Darla Davis, $275,000.
3213 Woodsong Dr, Midlothian; Southerland L J Et Al Trustees to Morgan Albert W II and Rebekah T, $160,000.
HANOVER
4937 Amberwell Place, Glen Allen; Carlisle C. Hovermale to Bruce Wiegan, $499,000.
7285 Ann Cabell Lane, Mechanicsville; Kyle B. Smith to Jon Hall Jr., $265,000.
12013 Autumn Knoll Drive Circle, Mechanicsville; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Tyler S. League, $560,939.
8179 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Cheryl Perry to Travis Lee Robbins, $356,000.
8315 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Janet C. Frick to Michelle M. Germeroth, $287,000.
8966 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Scott Alan Jaeger to Sally Updyke, $315,000.
6173 Buffridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Brenda D. Harris to Kimberly Lynn McFee, $280,000.
8285 Carrolton Ridge Place, Mechanicsville; Stephen W. Starzer to Joshua M. Ausborne, $410,000.
10221 Castle Tower Road, Mechanicsville; Mark R. Germeroth to Abbas Hamieh, $319,900.
6361 Chenault Way, Mechanicsville; Tracie M. Estill to Max J. Trapkin, $260,000.
9410 Colvincrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Harold J. Bonovitch to Ryan Buchanan, $450,000.
9457 Crescent View Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Eugene Prezioso, executor to Nathan J. Hostetter, $385,000.
10173 Drawbridge Court, Mechanicsville; Steven R. Heinitz to Conrado C. Gonzalez Jr., $395,000.
8288 Ellerson Green Place, Mechanicsville; Curtis Bryan Leake to Samantha Lynn Baxter, $362,000.
9228 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jesonwell A. Parro, $446,880.
9140 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Midatlantic IRA LLC to David M. Csokasy, $570,000.
7109 Harbor Ridge Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Roland L. Pitts Revocable Trust, $318,289.
611 Haven Mews Circle, Glen Allen; Rodneisha C. Clark to Pritesh Parikh, $229,600.
13662 Hewlett Trail Drive, Ashland; Keri F. Kelly to Susan M. Spence, $425,000.
12220 Hunting Horn Lane, Rockville; Douglas Matthew Smith to Whitney D. Mylum, $430,000.
10109 Izer Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to John W. Fraysse Jr., $545,045.
9233 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Claire Doherty, $463,695.
5170 Keitts Corner Road, Mechanicsville; William B. Taylor Sr. to Sterling A. Knickerbocker, $530,000.
910 Kitty Hamilton Circle, Unit 67, Ashland; Heilman Realty LLC to Stephanie L. Deckard, $200,000.
19275 Landora Bridge Road, Ruther Glen; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Lisa Mitchell, $540,000.
6391 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; David Justin Clark to Matthew J. Rhyne, $365,000.
8233 Marley Drive, Mechanicsville; Scott E. English to Melanie Vafaei Avval, $325,000.
8165 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Albert L. Tilton Jr. to Jessie Nicole Osborn, $309,999.
12625 Mount Hermon Road, Ashland; James Alan Van Dusen to Ronald Ray Capps, $334,900.
10581 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Teresa Dell Mitchell, $331,629.
9945 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Lindsay N. Turpin, $475,000.
7365 Roosevelt Ave., Mechanicsville; Shaina Doss to David Bartz, $208,500.
8057 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher Scott Adams to Sheila R. Harper, $280,000.
9055 Salient Lane, Mechanicsville; S. Olivia Martin to Oluwakayode Whesu Jr., $380,000.
9261 Sedgehill Court, Mechanicsville; Darlene Londeree to Lee Matthew Warlick, $385,000.
10338 Servo Drive, Glen Allen; Donald Wayne Weeks to Ehsan Abdullah, $340,000.
10421 Slidingrock Drive, Mechanicsville; Bryce E. Lindsay to Matthew David Dillard, $360,000.
10232 Still Creek Lane, Mechanicsville; George W. Herndon III to Nathan Hoffmann, $635,000.
6161 Stockade Drive, Mechanicsville; Christina M. Pacheco to Michael J. Young, $300,000.
9992 Sunny Oak Drive, Mechanicsville; Thomas M. Gannon to Nicolas Pachis, $406,000.
6559 Tammy Lane, Mechanicsville; R. Wayne Haller to Crystal Freeland, $250,000.
8259 Tarragon Drive, Mechanicsville; Geoffrey B. Neas to Casey Leigh Hellman, $280,000.
9565 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Dallas Lee to Christopher W. Hala, $395,000.
7057 Trenchline Road, Mechanicsville; Craig L. Duncan to Benjamin Cohen Herzick, $464,950.
8175 Vaughan Drive, Mechanicsville; Sharon Lee Buchanan to Amber R. Buchanan, $275,000.
5501 Walnut Branch Drive, Mechanicsville; Kathy S. Edwards to Nicholas Fico, $550,000.
216 Wesley St., Ashland; Matthew Aprahamian to Justin Conlee, $300,000.
15199 Whitetail Hollow Court, Doswell; Hanover Tile & Marble Inc. to Kenneth Stubenhofer, $536,250.
7007 Winding Wood Road, Mechanicsville; Michael J. Panchision to Jonathan M. Panchision, $350,000.
13433 Wolf Swamp Lane, Montpelier; Hunton Station LLC to Matthew Dane, $665,875.
POWHATAN
0.81 acres; Montreal LLC to Tweedbrook LLC, $175,000.
13.1 acres; Tyler Sean Marshall to Thomas Wade, $185,000.
153.35 acres; Luella Raucci Banton Revocable Trust to Stephen W. Myers Jr., $1,025,000.
3.611 acres; S.H. Patterson Jr. to David A. Guest, $259,950.
38.511 acres; Sowers LLC to David S. Dowdy, $190,100.
9 acres; Brian Schrimpsher to Gerald Walter, $155,000.
90.957 acres; Joannie L. Sprouse to Gregory L. Paul, $564,000.
Lot 2, Block C, Oak Hills; LPW LLC to Derek Thurman Rachels, $188,000.
Lot 3, Section A, Stavemill Estates; Monica B. Lipford to Sheckel Properties LLC, $178,000.
GOOCHLAND
21.943 acres; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Boone Homes Inc., $3,525,000.
4 lots, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Krickovic & Ziegler LLC, $620,000.
48.98 acres; Rebecca Best Hill, trustee to Clyde H. Toms, $590,000.
91 acres; Bruce T. Sizemore to Four Square LLC, $300,000.
Lot 11, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Bruce M. Kelleher Jr., $284,950.
Lot 14, Phase 2, PMK Acres; Erik S. Greenbaum, trustee to George Allen Price, $245,000.
Lot 18, Block B, Section 2A, Randolph Square; Kenneth A. Bratton to Martha R. Davidson, $775,000.
Lot 2, Parke View; Bulldogg LLC to Nordrow Investments LLC, $165,000.
Lot 3, Block A, Bellview Gardens; Jonathan T. Hosken to Zachary Buss, $547,000.
Lot 9, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ryan C. Sedwick, $284,950.
Lots 36 and 49, Section 1, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $230,000.
Lots, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $390,000.
Lots, Section 4, Parkside Village; ME PV4 LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $1,875,000.
Petersburg
1624 Delmar Ave.; Sedechap Inc. to Barbara Fleming, $195,000.
1842 East Blvd.; Southern Rental Homes LLC to Aaron Harkness, $167,000.
49 S Market St.; Goose Creek Enterprises LLC to Edgewood Ave. LLC, $197,500.
1501 Westover Ave.; LBKBL Properties LLC to Alana Nicole Elliott, $200,000.
DINWIDDIE
3 acres; Joseph William Livesay to Joanie M. Fouts, $173,000.
3.47 acres; Joyce B. Morton to Nitram Properties LLC, $279,950.
32.19 acres; James G. Flowers to Baylaur Construction LLC, $320,000.
Lot 8, Bloc E, Section 2, Brickwood; WFM LLC to Donald W. Charles, $187,900.
Parcel; CSX Transportation Inc. to Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, $867,304.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1112 Canterbury Lane; Teresa B. Moore to Jeremiah Tomlin, $266,000.
1100 Elmwood Drive; Diane B. Lowe to Ricky D. Sizemore Jr., $304,100.
211-213 Hillcrest Ave.; Robert A. Mingloski Jr. to Blake R. Swearingen, $196,000.
801 Old Town Drive; Melissa S. Wilson to Robert S. Hudson, $255,000.
517 Roslyn Ave.; Bryan A. Brayboy to Crystal D. Simpson, $200,000.
HOPEWELL
2 parcels; Turner Investment LLC to Lakesha Daniels, $186,000.
Lot 1R, Block 14, Hopewell Park; Barber Construction Co. Inc. to Brooke Lenaya Forney, $192,000.
Lots 9, 10 and 10A, and part of Lot 8, Block 8, Battleground Annex; Edna R. Weaver to Keisha Brown, $317,000.
NEW KENT
6220 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Oliver A. Bailey, $430,335.
13440 Cooks Mill Court, Lanexa; Shaun Jones to Andrew F. Perreault, $665,000.
6951 N Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Taylor G. Lane to Matthew Wayne Houchins, $365,000.
3549 Horseshoe Drive, Quinton; William Louis Moore to Kimberly Moore Cotharn, $210,000.
5319 Linkshire Lane, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Shannon H. Rudd, $374,700.
6760 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Christopher W. Brown, $305,950.
10220 Old Quarter Lane, New Kent; Jeffrey M. Ogram to Lucas Labrie, $270,000.
11896 Pergola Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Jessica Marie Hewitt, $549,510.
6631 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Travis Clay Webb, $445,512.
9308 Stingray Point Court, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Douglas E. Jackson Jr., $353,635.
9831 Talleysville Road, New Kent; ERAWHA LLC to Jason Daniel Cristini, $222,000.
2735 Walnut Drive, Quinton; Charlotte Y. Holley to Claudia H. Cage, $199,500.
PRINCE GEORGE
Lot 2, Block A, Section 1, Sycamore Gardens;, Uldis R. Poskus to Thomas R. Goodman, $163,400.
Lot 8, Section 4, Meadows; Ethan T. Bollhorst to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., $320,000.
Parcel; Bland Development Corp. to D.R. Horton Inc., $1,117,350.
1 acre; Claude F. Barker to Robert L. Brette, $163,000.
15.483 acres; Dinos Girls LLC to Dino F. Lunsford, $150,000.
AMELIA
16 acres; Modular Homes LLC to William E. Kingery III, $260,000.
23 acres; Linford Yoder to Derek Neil Maxfield, $242,000.
KING WILLIAM
11.24 acres; Holly Construction Inc. to Michael Matthew Williams, $217,519.
5.24 acres; Scott Roberts to Kristopher K. Daniels, $155,000.
Lot 15, Block A, Section 2, Woodruff; Matthew M. Ruppert to Ernest L. McGee Jr., $436,000.
Lots 1618 and 1619, West Point; Jeanette D. Thorpe to Matthew S. Jury, $207,000.
Parcel; Judith K. Gwathmey to Mid-Atlantic Tree Harvestors Inc., $1,115,000.
Parcel; James Randall Howard, heirs to Greg Walthour, $466,000.
Sussex
2 parcels; Wayne Randolph Croshaw to Robert E. Huffman, $215,000.
4.76 acres; Anita C. Bain to Brian C. Moore, $235,000.
Parcel; Matthew A. Nusz to Kelly Marie Krushel, $150,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
1184 Jamestown Road, Unit 27; Brian L. Rose, successor co-trustee to Desiree T. White, $158,000.
105 Meredith Way; Richard A. Ball, trustee to Abraham Garcia, $455,000.
4119 Prospect St.; Gerald W. McGraw to Paul Dejenzano, $340,000.
232 Tyler Brooks Drive; Bailey Melissa Williams to Seth Rodgers, $322,000.
JAMES CITY
4208 Ambassador Circle, Williamsburg; Jared S. Harrison to Erin N. Dyer, $480,000.
2801 Ann Johnson Lane, Williamsburg; Mark W. Prentice to Michael C. Stephans, $435,000.
21 Autumn East, Williamsburg; Kimberly D. Maigi to Trevor W. Tremps, $190,000.
5504 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; Dwayne R. Browne to Sean McGoodwin, $385,000.
118 Canterbury Place, Williamsburg; CM Consulting Services LLC to Theodore John Misiolek III, $262,000.
208 Coxmoor, Williamsburg; Adam J. Rubenstein to John C. McGehee, $520,000.
130 Druid Drive, Williamsburg; David W. Delano to John H. Duval, $325,000.
4305 Eleanors Way, Williamsburg; Candace Bell to Tomy Lee Felch, $210,000.
5366 Gardner Court, Williamsburg; George Thomas Wilson to Teresa L. Wescott, $200,000.
7048 Gun Lock Road, Williamsburg; Robert N. Stanzione to James D. Holland, $460,000.
4259 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Alistair R.G. Henderson, trustee to Terry S. Woods, $425,000.
5841 Hawthorne Lane, Williamsburg; Catherine E. Moore to Ira G. Neal III, $358,000.
2674 Jockeys Neck Trail, Williamsburg; Robert P. Dunne to Ellen C. Swihart, $610,000.
5997 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Jeremy L. Smith to Werner E. Graham, $445,000.
109 Lauren Court, Williamsburg; David Hall to Charles D. Kroll, $335,000.
3302 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Calvin C. Barton to Michael A. Romero, $156,000.
93 Market Street Court, Williamsburg; Thomas J. McGuire to Angelo Erazo, $414,000.
259 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Barry L. Eanes, $284,715.
2940 Nathaniels Run, Williamsburg; James A. Osborne II to Robert S. Koehler, $775,000.
208 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; JLT Properties Two LLC to David M. Arena, $257,500.
4277 Peaceful Lane, Lanexa; Alan E. Arruda to Richard Dwight Hite, $225,000.
210 Plains View Road, Williamsburg; Virginia B. Taylor to Paul Polarczyk, $250,000.
4480 Pleasant View Drive, Williamsburg; Larry J. Kohmescher, trustee to James Harkins Day Jr., $280,000.
2902 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Madison Wise, $368,035.
143 Red Berkshire, Williamsburg; Richard A. Short, trustee to Richard Sloper, $549,000.
2902 Richard Buck South, Williamsburg; Travis M. Lauderman to Allan Wall, $260,000.
3013 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; J.Michael Sim to Alexander Garrett Sim, $170,000.
6443 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Rafael Luis Marquez Jr., $555,790.
106 Rothbury Drive, Williamsburg; Bobby T. Vinson, trustee to Jonathan D. Mittelstadter, $345,000.
9100 Serenity Lane, Toano; Terrance A. Hurt to Randall S. Henry, $560,000.
104 Stratton, Williamsburg; Joshua Wilfred Wilson Simons to Andrew J. Howley, $474,900.
3400 Sutton Court, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Meghan C. Snyder, $443,435.
216 Tyler Brooks Drive, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Sharon H. Baker, $281,195.
103 Wake Robin Road, Williamsburg; Masudur R. Chowdhury to Kyle A. Patterson, $185,000.
6204 Weathersfield Way, Williamsburg; David A. Cvengros to Brian O'Malley, $335,000.
4745 Westhampton, Williamsburg; Kendl P. Philbrick, trustee to Sharon E. Williams, trustee, $475,000.
113 Workington, Williamsburg; Norman L. Beal, trustee to Richard Moore, $645,000.
Published Nov 6, 2021