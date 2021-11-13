Property Transfers Published Nov 13, 2021

Lot 1R, Block 14, Hopewell Park; Barber Construction Co. Inc. to Brooke Lenaya Forney, $192,000.

Lots 9, 10 and 10A, and part of Lot 8, Block 8, Battleground Annex; Edna R. Weaver to Keisha Brown, $317,000.

NEW KENT

6220 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Oliver A. Bailey, $430,335.

13440 Cooks Mill Court, Lanexa; Shaun Jones to Andrew F. Perreault, $665,000.

6951 N Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Taylor G. Lane to Matthew Wayne Houchins, $365,000.

3549 Horseshoe Drive, Quinton; William Louis Moore to Kimberly Moore Cotharn, $210,000.

5319 Linkshire Lane, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Shannon H. Rudd, $374,700.

6760 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Christopher W. Brown, $305,950.

10220 Old Quarter Lane, New Kent; Jeffrey M. Ogram to Lucas Labrie, $270,000.

11896 Pergola Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Jessica Marie Hewitt, $549,510.

6631 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Travis Clay Webb, $445,512.