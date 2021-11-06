 Skip to main content
Property Transfers Published Nov 6, 2021
The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, Cumberland and King & Queen will be in future editions.

Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

517 N 21st St; 517 N 21st Llc to Rockfish Properties II Llc, $970,000.

403 W 24th St; Earley Mark L Jr and Mary A to Gurvich Michael Steven, $350,000.

306 N 26th St, U116; Sebastian Nicolette to McCrerey Patrick W, $257,000.

701 W 28th St; Castle Kanawha 1508 Llc to Miller David Michael, $511,494.

521 N 31st St; Wisnosky Dane J and John D to Morris Allison, $412,500.

2621 3rd Ave; Seklaw Enterprises Llc to Johnson Katherine M, $285,000.

2320 5th Ave; 2320 5th Llc to Kumar Dilip and Devinder Litwin, $295,000.

1106 Apperson St; Pence Charlee to Mascaro Jacob, $240,000.

16 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, U3a; McFadden Kevin Jr to Burns Joseph J and Victoria, $372,000.

212 S Belmont Ave; Agw4 Llc to Wolniak Ryan, $383,000.

1641 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Perretta Gabriella M, $338,735.

7512 Broach Dr; Jenkins Joyce B to Patmon Diane Revocable Trust, $216,000.

3856 Brook Road; Catron Michael to Milwit Susan, $415,000.

1807 Carter St; Spruill Carrie B to Stevens Theodore M, $205,000.

4404 Cary Street Road; Schwartz Eamon and Abigale to Nguyen Christine Uyen, $555,000.

407 S Cherry St, U303; Victory Apartments Llc to Rosner Paul E and David, $318,000.

1 Clarke Road; Tanner Brandon Ross Sr to Harris Charles C, $655,000.

3301 Cliff Ave; 3301 Cliff Avenue Property to Fattahi Property Investment Llc, $152,500.

3236 Cullenwood Dr; Leiva Santos De Jesus to Chappel Daniel F and Merina, $192,000.

3029 Dill Ave; City Wide Investors Llc to Britton Jalyn James, $335,000.

3413 Ellwood Ave; Lew James G H and Qing Chang to Protzuk Omar Alexander, $350,000.

1331 Evergreen Ave; McCrory Michael to Safford Michael L, $188,000.

3512 Florida Ave; Domus Holdings Llc to Halvorson Erik A, $227,500.

612 W Franklin St, U5c; Sper Jane to Dennis Elizabeth O, $565,000.

1641 W Grace St; Whitt Douglas M T to 3111 Condie Street Llc, $525,000.

1160 Grand Brook Dr; Ivatury Rao R to Ferguson Eric, $195,000.

2100 Grove Ave, U25; Mathurin Virginia to Sheridan Desmond Graham Jr, $225,000.

403 N Hamilton St, Uj; Stainback Soland F and Betty L to Goldsmith Scott J, $195,000.

3222 Hanover Ave; Kootsey Brenden and Eleanor to Chastine Lea and Cooke Casey, $520,000.

5 N Harvie St; Barrett Michael to Jadidi Ali, $435,000.

2925 Hawthorne Ave; Hawthorne Ave Land Trust to Long Steven and Ford Michael, $440,000.

615 Holly Spring Ave; Tomcliff Development Inc to Coward Tiffany Latina Perry, $215,000.

201 Hull St, U23; Cheek Neal Llc to Santana Jairo, $262,500.

5101 Kenmare Loop; Moore Joyce E and Traymanesha C to Rahman Mehbuba, $310,000.

5909 Kensington Ave; Hayden Susan P to 5909 Kensington Avenue Llc, $400,000.

6209 Lamar Dr; Sessoms Lasheva to Pinkston Justin and Tyreshia, $210,000.

2508 E Leigh St; Maddox Susan A to Pratt A Carole, $396,000.

17 Libbie Ave; Hanson Billie W to Silver Paul F and Zelda K, $550,000.

47 E Lock Lane, U7; Cross Marshall to Kaplan Ferris D, $262,000.

1512 Lynhaven Ave; Jackson Janice M to Al Hada Ali, $215,000.

2010 Maplewood Ave; Messall Lola D to Kikhia Baha, $235,000.

3416 Maryland Ave; Camellia Fin Co Llc to Sinddhu Investment Group Llc, $195,000.

6835 Midlothian Tpke; Padilla Rodolfo to Vargas Felix, $1,200,000.

1612 Monument Ave; Goldberg Aaron E and Stephanie R to Scelia Kevin R, $1,225,000.

3029 Monument Ave, U3; Bice Frances S to Mallory Susan P, $400,000.

2908 Noble Ave; Heeter Travis McKinley Carl to Timmermann Marta A, $445,000.

3316 O St; Maple Tree Investments Llc to Mendenhall Keene and Jessie, $365,000.

4004 Park Ave; Milne Stephen M and Megan T to Hazell Christopher T, $901,000.

3208 Parkwood Ave; Hodges John Thomas to Kobylinski Joseph Robert, $309,000.

825 Pepper Ave; Nisbet Amanda T to Horton Thomas M and Mary M, $900,000.

1409 Porter St; Padget Adrienne D to Stanford Renee E, $360,000.

2510 R St; Lambert Ashli Alyce to Christian Brent and Tyler, $187,250.

3400 Rivanna Dr; Roman Christopher H and Susie N to Butz Jonathan P and Susan, $465,000.

2009 Rosewood Ave; Solomson Molly H Trustee to Kaufman Jacob N, $440,000.

1604 Sauer Ave; Mears Donald E Jr to Dietz Annamarie, $446,600.

5014 W Seminary Ave; Conway Patricia Claire to Miller Carrie J, $415,000.

2941 Skipton Road; Thornhill Vinston L and Anne W to Dey Bradley Allen, $665,000.

2014 Stuart Ave; Back Porch Rentals Llc to Marasco Michael A, $677,000.

411 Tilden St; Pierce Keithley to Pierce Keithley, $150,000.

1120 West Ave; Beckstoffer Brian J and Mary W to Nordstrom Elliot and Alexandra, $807,000.

1510 Williamsburg Road; Kuc Llc to Samuel Kyle, $276,500.

500 Woodstock Road; Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Yoon Yong Cha, $150,000.

HENRICO

5411 Annette Dr, Sandston; Throckmorton Thurman Earl Jr to Barnes Steven, $230,011.

3901 Arden Rd, Henrico; Woodson Patricia to Smith Kenyon Latief, $156,000.

3604 Autumn Chase Dr, Henrico; McBride David Lee and Susan Louise Karch to Carnahan Kristopher B and Katherine A, $310,000.

1204 Balustrade Blvd, Henrico; Boyd Frazier T III to Walker Karin Phillips and Richard Crews Jr, $744,500.

2205 Beck Dr, Henrico; Sager Gary S and Cindi A Marcellus to Maldonado Nixy J Montoya, $199,000.

1161 Berryhill Rd, Henrico; Aulino Charles and Mary to Cromer Christopher Michael and Alexandra C, $302,000.

7504 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Noell Sidney Shaun IV to Hammond Eric Scott, $230,000.

4819 Breeching Dee Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Masam Praveen, $309,430.

18 Bridgeway Rd, Henrico; Chesapeake Asset Management Llc to Peace Ashley and Christopher, $1,200,000.

1119 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Dhanapal Balasubramanyam Krishna C Et Al, $438,932.

9309 Broad Meadows Rd, Glen Allen; Mudaber Safiullah to Pau Ricky and Alex Sam, $303,000.

7718 Brookside Rd, Henrico; Weis Richard Randolph and Shannon Collins to Neal Stephanie, $510,000.

2215 Byron St, Henrico; Booker Dominique to Gaiters Julius and Regina Young, $250,000.

1590 Cardinal Woods Ln, Henrico; Lodge Jeffrey R and Cheryl F to Alford Joel and Shannon Hood, $365,000.

1810 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Al Atabe Mohammed to Downey Jennifer H, $215,000.

4344 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Wagner James Kevin to Wagner James Kevin, $150,000.

11612 Church Rd, Henrico; Hamlet David Nelson to Roberts Raymond R and Sallie A, $420,000.

4808 Coachmans Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Earl John H and Claire B to Rooney John Thomas and Hannah T A, $530,000.

400 N Confederate Ave, Sandston; Campbell Scott E to Leahy Renae and Tim, $164,950.

5511 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Inglesby Caroline Marie, $456,537.

11416 Country Oaks Ct, Glen Allen; Beasley William W and Kathy to Marawan Amr A M and Rahma K Elkamhawy, $560,000.

10123 Dawndeer Ln, Henrico; Lamb Craig and Laura to Sunshine David and Kathleen Sanderson, $400,000.

808 Derby Dr, Henrico; Sutphin William H and Meredith M to Barbour Joy E, $370,000.

2221 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Willis Robin P and David T Trustees to Buy Abode Llc, $153,000.

12499 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Jordan Sharon, $708,277.

1918 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Cardoso Joselito B to McFadden Andrew J and Megan T Masini, $260,000.

9906 Eildonway Pl, Henrico; American International Relocation Services Llc to Speares John B and Jordan P, $890,000.

9324 Emmett Rd, Glen Allen; Mirshahi Amin and Azadeh Nazari to Shinwari Zarghoon Shah and Marhaba, $311,000.

9007 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Selimovic Asmir to Mizic Hasan and Azra, $258,000.

3039 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Meles Misgina Mekonnen and Rahel S Solomon, $335,410.

2104 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Hager Robert E to Hammack Courtney C and Melissa D, $260,000.

1215 Foxcroft Rd, Henrico; Swortzel Todd F and Melissa W Trustees to Greenville Llc, $342,000.

3808 French Horn Ct, Henrico; Anders Robert and Linda R to Pyers Christopher D and Sara J, $725,000.

12236 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Bradford Daniel and Taylor to Kalyan Plaza Llc, $335,000.

10652 Gracie Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to McCabe Alice Mary, $474,695.

525 Greene Ridge Rd, Henrico; Miller Christopher B and Elizabeth A to Sutphin William H and Meredith, $625,000.

11504 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Johnson Darrin, $869,318.

4060 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Branch Alex Jermaine, $258,720.

4601 Halley’s Cir, Glen Allen; Bullard Katherine Paige to Ramch Tarik, $310,000.

6950 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Cofield Edrick D and Nikkigiovanni E, $367,835.

606 Heathfield Rd, Henrico; Guliani Bikram to Reynal Joshua Claude and Caitlin Coogan, $380,000.

6115 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Gormanlove Claire Rose to Birdsell Ashley, $229,950.

4217 Hunter Green Ct, Henrico; Rahman Mahbob to Elmaseeh Erini Abd and Tamer Kamal, $440,000.

2506 Inman Ave, Henrico; Ckc Property Llc to Pleasants Brooke Nicole, $197,000.

125 S Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Carville Properties Llc to Oliver Investment Fund Llc, $266,000.

2207 Kingsbrook Dr, Henrico; Cheek Robert K Estate to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, $179,000.

7522 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Posner David A to Thorp Thomas J, $160,600.

2420 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Trevino Morgen Leigh to Deng John and Awak Ajang, $282,000.

2322 Leah Rd, Henrico; Ramsey Robert D III and Joanne H to Blanco Ramirez Joel and Marianella Blanco, $184,000.

11904 Lerade Ct, Glen Allen; Clough Gilbert and Elaine to Retchin Sheldon and Tracy, $1,100,000.

5417 Luxford Way, Glen Allen; Wattenmaker Paul E and Susan M to Jothi Rajasekar and V Kumar, $457,500.

12121 Manor Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Mahoney Michael Jr and Shereen to Sethuraman Karunanidhi and K Narayanaswamy, $810,000.

2508 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Winders Jonathon B to Buttner Stephanie L, $264,150.

11920 Mason Park Way, Glen Allen; Fong Daniel B and Nina P Tsai to Chan Kam Fai and Shan Zhong Zhou, $605,000.

3712 Milbranch Pl, Henrico; White Gretchen M to Teddy Properties Llc, $350,000.

4804 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Throckmorton Linwood W Jr and D L Young to Vernon Terri Reid and William L Jr, $235,000.

3 Mooreland Point, Henrico; Trachter Nicholas and Agustina Levy to Hoskins Mark John and Dora Williams, $725,000.

3004 New Hermitage Ct, Henrico; Jennings Matthew to Gachago Lilian W, $290,000.

7705 O’Donnell Ct, U2004, Henrico; Schmidt Carl Wilson to McCleary Kelly J Trustee, $155,000.

2149 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Turnage Bobby Neil III and Lauren Swann to Sarwari Abdul G and Rukhsar, $315,000.

2012 Old Prescott Ct, Henrico; Roy David Earl and Rebecca Deen to Lerner James and Phuc-Hanh Thi, $756,000.

8702 Overhill Rd, Henrico; Cook John F Jr and Deborah to Anderson Taylor and Melody Vaughn, $395,000.

8750 Park Central Dr, Henrico; Becknell Properties to 8750 Park Central Dr Llc, $5,445,000.

10937 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Allen Cynthia Y and Gaile A Garner to Wilson Paul T and Hye Seung Lee, $376,000.

903 Pepper Ave, Henrico; Schwarz Andreas and Cindy to Kumar Vidhya Lakshmi and Garrett M Digney, $452,000.

112 Point Hollow Pl, Henrico; Cooper Christy G and Roscoe D III to Bolling Jon-Christopher B and Destiny, $380,000.

1575 Presidential Dr, Henrico; Three Horseshoes Llc to Smith Charles Jr and Lorna, $172,000.

10509 Red Maple Ln, Henrico; Avera-Baugh Jane C Trust to McNair-Cook Suzanne, $355,000.

3111 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; Lynch Joyce N to Morris Rodney A, $198,500.

9710 River Rd, Henrico; Loderick Rita J to Groth Timothy A and Ashley G, $902,000.

2302 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Fitzgerald Keith to Jones Jennifer Lang and Zachary D Stickles, $240,000.

1413 Savannah Ave, Henrico; Lockhart Stephen and Dana to Claytor Eric Michael and Nicole Metzger, $208,000.

1300 Severn Rd, Henrico; Comstock Christian R and J L Kniska to Williamson Charles Hamilton, $425,000.

11925 Shire Walk Path, Henrico; Cocco Armand Michael and Deborah Carol to Marapareddy Harshavardhana R and R Kunthur, $370,000.

12304 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Matthews Marsha A to Couron Falynne Lacey, $204,000.

1105 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Phillips Anne M and Marvin Alan to Blatnik Erika K, $165,000.

4614 Stockholm Dr, Sandston; Carlson John Eric to White Benjamin M and Kari M, $218,000.

8417 Strath Rd, Henrico; McKann George Edward to McKann Timothy, $200,000.

1701 Terrell Dr, Henrico; 1701 Terrell Drive Llc to Caporaletti Daniel and Emily Atkins Et Al, $400,000.

1810 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Walpole Rosemarie H to Bush Mary Alison Trustee, $242,000.

130 Township Blvd, Henrico; Tran Lan-Anh and David Vennard Jr to Little Terence M and Kimberly D, $265,000.

6902 Tulane Ave, Henrico; McNamee Sharon J to McNamee Kimberly Rose, $260,000.

2405 Valleymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Robinson John W to Shah Dishant and Sanat, $192,000.

6233 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Kegley Jeffrey and Leslie to Gatewood Wesley and Charlotte, $485,000.

906 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Gamblin Amy L and Wendy M Bolt to Sening Herbert E and Elizabeth P, $286,000.

1812 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Talley Megan E to Oliver Stephanie Lynn, $237,000.

12604 Wilde Lake Dr, Henrico; Baumgart Eva B to Broyles Kevin W and Kristine A Garcia, $558,000.

10209 Wilson Ave, Glen Allen; Payette Mitchell C and Megan E Pauli to Coleman Eric Lamont, $266,000.

10324 Woodman Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Davis Newell E Jr and Meena J to Wuest Michael S, $375,000.

Chesterfield

833 Adkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Wong Olive P and Clive L to Augustus Lateisha Et Als, $257,500.

4712 Altimira Ct, Midlothian; Dunbrack Berkley W and Amanda T to Messler Joshua E and Bridget D, $320,000.

16712 Amherst Ridge Ct, South Chesterfield; Bratcher Craigory L to Thomas Simeca, $266,133.

7207 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Nash Reymar C, $296,317.

906 Ashbrook Landing Rd, Midlothian; Gillespie Matthew and Chelsea to Turco Charles and Elinor, $455,000.

3506 Avocado Dr, Midlothian; Kalopodes-Saunders Mary E to Cadet Melissa E, $295,000.

3820 N Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Fd&b Enterprises Llc to Jerry's 23 Bailey Llc, $650,000.

12013 Baymill Ct, Midlothian; Sawyer Mark Randolph to Hebert Michael P Jr, $389,999.

9243 Beech Hill Ct, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Murray Kristen and Donald Jr, $423,115.

2001 Bellwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Eastern Sleep Products Company to Nl Ventures Xi Bellwood L L C, $5,300,000.

4324 Beulah Oaks Cir, North Chesterfield; Tabb Cassandra and Palmer M T to White Kendra Dawn, $318,950.

15512 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Bonovitch Harold J and Denise B, $537,423.

8006 Bole Hat Rd, Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Willis Jacob W and Lauren W, $444,950.

4308 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Anderson G A and Anderson K Trs, $264,310.

13811 Bradley Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Arnold Jessica and Jason to Bratke Douglas M and Anderson M, $332,500.

13713 Brandycrest Dr, Chesterfield; Karnolt William A and Melissa to Kuzenkov Andrey, $340,000.

10256 Brian Ray Ct, Midlothian; Joehr Jason C and Rachel to Champagne Delicia and Fone Z, $195,500.

10525 Brightstone Dr, Midlothian; Bamba Manama Fadiga to Robinson Kevaughn and Brittany, $455,000.

8700 Brown Summit Rd, North Chesterfield; Stiegler T Donald and Beth S to Hamelman Lucas P and Jacey T, $379,000.

8039 Buford Cmn, North Chesterfield; Leedom Michael William to Alshutbi Senan and Al-Ashari S S, $205,000.

16749 Cabrio Ct, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Wright Erin Moore and Kenneth W, $452,394.

3706 Camdale Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Jones Angelo M, $581,709.

12305 Carnoustie Ln, North Chesterfield; Bacile Michael J to Zoni Susan E, $315,000.

9213 Cascade Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Portillo Jaime and Ingrid to Landron Antonio III and Desiree, $326,000.

2601 Cedarville Mews, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Fraser Vernet and Waldron B, $425,900.

11506 Channel View Dr, Chester; Murray Eric Jerome to Barnes Denise, $499,999.

6849 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Perrincrest Custom Homes Llc, $160,825.

3002 Chislet Dr, Midlothian; National Res Nominee Serv Inc to Andryeyev Vadim, $365,000.

8700 Claypool Rd, North Chesterfield; Coleman John T to Barnett David M, $281,000.

14300 Cobblegrove Dr, Midlothian; Chu Howard and Vivian Li to Hunsucker David L and Elizabeth, $400,000.

14301 Colonyhouse Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Jennings Charles Michael II, $418,385.

13206 Court Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Klink Rianne M and John E II to Stullich Kai R, $208,500.

2600 Cradle Hill Ct, Midlothian; Munson William B to Acorn Square Homes Llc, $252,500.

16306 Crossfell Pl, Chesterfield; W V McClure Inc to Snead Dwight H Jr and Angela, $612,605.

15542 Crowden Rd, Chesterfield; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Segura Patricia, $429,720.

2101 Deer Meadow Pl, Midlothian; Martin John H and Lawson B M to Yoon Sung Eun and Jessica Lyn, $270,000.

14830 Diamond Creek Ter, Midlothian; Green Melanie Hilburn to Hoven Leah and Sampson Melissa, $399,000.

10250 Donegal Pl, Chesterfield; D and N Builders Llc to Yi Heather and Yi Tai Young, $341,250.

15042 Dordon Ln, Midlothian; Legault Homes Llc to Wood Jonathan W and Woloski R M, $620,206.

16119 Dunleer Ct, Midlothian; Perkinson Homes Inc to Young Jonathan R and Kristen D, $1,292,823.

5908 Eagles Crest Dr, Chesterfield; Aiken Joshua C and April D to Patel Ketan, $270,000.

11706 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Miller Glenn and Nancy, $353,768.

7236 Emerald Point Vis, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Graziano Alfredo S and Angela L, $395,815.

3812 Evershot Dr, Midlothian; Bertozzi Nicholas R and Lindsey to Deveaugh-Geiss V and Wright Mark, $500,000.

6724 Fairpines Rd, Chesterfield; Beall Michael J to Lewis Rachel, $215,000.

6437 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Wharwood Kirt Soloman, $369,350.

7600 Fernway Pl, Chesterfield; Shah Jalpan to Perez Cesar A Loaiza, $303,000.

8824 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Shea Brian P and Yurchak M K T, $546,270.

5905 Fox Crest Pl, Midlothian; Heise David B and Leah J to Smith William C and Kelly T, $460,000.

15918 Garston Ln, Midlothian; Keller Patrick and Jennifer L to Wittersheim C Brent and Michelle, $775,000.

2300 Genito Pl, Midlothian; Waterford Business Center Lc to Waterford Knox Llc, $585,000.

3601 Gleaming Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Johnson Brian C and Alease B, $321,318.

629 Glenmeadow Rd, Midlothian; Hangey Caroline M to Hanchey Michael P Jr and Tessa, $349,000.

14112 Grace Wood Ct, Midlothian; Murphy Daniel F and Monica A to Rader Kenneth Andrew and Dara G, $640,000.

2401 Grand Summit Ct, North Chesterfield; Crouse Benjamin T and Ericka L to Rummel Karen Anne and Gregg Alan, $562,500.

5707 Grove Forest Rd, Midlothian; White Robert W and Blanka L to Lim Hyunsuk and Kim Bomin, $390,000.

7618 Hampton Green Dr, Chesterfield; Shoemaker Eric W and Cheryl A to Slatner John and Mary, $501,000.

6001 Harbour Park Dr, Midlothian; Mac Shack Properties Llc to Mm Capital Holdings Llc, $725,000.

15325 Harrow Cir, Chester; NVR Inc to Ajodha Christine Devika, $332,965.

7020 Hawser Ln, North Chesterfield; Stewart Catherine M to Drew Vickey D, $274,000.

13807 Hentland Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Cintron Maricelis and Godette L, $439,969.

2420 Hillandale Dr, Midlothian; Oliver Jason J and Kellie A to Friedman Alex C and Shaffer S E, $399,900.

13013 Holly View Pl, Midlothian; Ludwig Bryan and Ludwig Linda to McBride David L and Susan L, $208,000.

8932 Huntingcreek Pl, North Chesterfield; Cimburke Jessica R Et Als to Smith Judy Faye and Pierce A, $178,500.

17213 Ivory Bill Ln, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Harris Antwan D and Sharon R, $468,969.

4630 Jenkip Ct, Moseley; Blanchette Michael N and C F to Hoffmeister Julie, $720,000.

9716 Kennesaw Rd, North Chesterfield; Duarte Carlos E to Lora Abel U, $200,000.

901 Kingham Dr, Midlothian; Terrell Randy M and Wendy W to Nasser Ahmed and Hagerah M, $515,000.

3737 Knighton Cir, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Smith Vanessa D, $466,260.

2308 Lancashire Dr, North Chesterfield; Davenport W H Et Al Trustees to Wiedmaier Susan S Trustee, $312,000.

16713 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Scott Malina, $343,580.

6618 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Homonoff Helene Trustee, $418,270.

4110 Little Creek Ln, North Chesterfield; Bkho Properties Llc to A and J Investment Llc, $165,500.

12325 Logan Trace Rd, Midlothian; Robbins Roger U Jr and Monique N to Doody Jackson R and Drew C, $248,000.

11913 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Zengel Eileen, $410,489.

16001 Lost Crop Dr, Moseley; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Cao Chau, $501,000.

7117 Madras Ct, Chesterfield; Enamorado Bardales Juan Carlos to Arias David, $210,000.

519 Marbleridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Callahan Teresa L to Galdamez Nelson E, $212,000.

13813 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Brock Tonya D, $380,730.

525 Mason Orchard Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Ross Harry Simpson and Carolyn S, $309,990.

12201 McKenna Cir, Midlothian; De Leon Mario Eduarlyn Garcia to Mallory Anna Marie, $315,000.

9011 Meredith Hill Ter, North Chesterfield; Shipp Brandon W and Victoria T to Smith Jed C and Robin S, $165,000.

14448 Michaux Springs Vw, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Caffal William J and Natalie M, $447,525.

11309 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Midlothian 11309 Llc to 11309 Midlothian Tpk Owner Llc, $4,000,000.

14605 Mill Spring Cir, Midlothian; Langford Steven and Kerry to Fore Lacy and Scheer Jonathon, $290,500.

3940 Monza Dr, North Chesterfield; Snyder Caleb and Jenessa to Delmott Dennis, $323,000.

2007 Mount Blanco Rd, Chester; Hardesty Robert W and Dawn H to Maradiaga Jennifer Janina, $345,000.

4616 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Royce Norman C and Sheila J to Porto Felicity Arielle, $288,000.

5604 North Chase Ct, Midlothian; Wisniewski Henry and Kim H to Livezey Alexa J and Gardner D J, $350,000.

7816 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lee Janice, $254,990.

11331 Old Lewiston Rd, North Chesterfield; Newman David J and Sandra M to Pratt Qiydaar I, $500,000.

13611 Paigewood Rd, Midlothian; Holt Robert S and Helen K to Stowell Christopher W and K A, $417,500.

6022 Partingdale Cir, North Chesterfield; Paxton Sandra P to France Nancy B, $166,500.

17813 Pine Canyon Trl, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to Mulhall Michael and Jill, $1,006,236.

5419 Pleasant Grove Ln, Midlothian; Copper Row Real Estate Llc to Ellington Michael J, $330,000.

9022 Pointer Dr, North Chesterfield; Harlow David L to Andrews Michelle M, $215,000.

8200 Poplar Hollow Ter, North Chesterfield; Conley Charles M and Wright M to Rodkey Janean H and Crichton M G, $505,000.

2501 Port Savage Dr, Midlothian; Bradshaw L M Jr Et Al Co-Trs to Johnson Christopher Lin, $507,000.

7831 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Ashwell Rhonda L to Kim Myong and Kim Se, $176,100.

9130 Quail Ridge Rd, Chesterfield; Mazzanti Arnaldo and Darlene H to Heithaus P M and Heithaus L D, $230,000.

8714 Rainwater Rd, North Chesterfield; Brown Amanda Kristin to Vicente Ronald N, $225,000.

3106 Ramsey Dr, Chester; Medvegy Luke V and Katie A to Burnette Thomas M and Danielle P, $325,000.

5830 Retriever Rd, North Chesterfield; Fry Peggy A to Malvern Construction Corp, $180,000.

2312 Rio Vista St, Chester; Bass W H III and Bass B D Co-Trs to Lee Roberta and Patterson Corey, $158,000.

11731 Robious Rd, Midlothian; Purcell Phillip N and Katherine to Naputi David and Sachleben J, $334,000.

12006 Rolling Tide Ct, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Flowers Tanisha Lashall and Leon, $493,330.

824 Rosegill Rd, North Chesterfield; Drewry Jeffrey N to Hayes Karon Steven, $220,000.

617 Royal Cresent Dr, North Chesterfield; Bonner Charles L and Tammy K to Gomez-Nerys C C and Roldan P A, $250,000.

18224 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Gutosky Vincent and Tonia, $650,705.

3321 Sandbill Run, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Kaminski Allison D, $343,710.

16004 Saromont Ave, Chester; Del Cid Gonzalez R E Et Al to Morris Sharon, $255,000.

8700 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Bagley William H to Goldberg Vanessa L and Liu M S Q, $200,000.

6530 Sexton Dr, Chesterfield; Pintado Natascha L to Macwatters Matthew Robert, $196,000.

9031 Sharpe Ct, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Hicken Craig W and Jennifer R, $527,418.

17712 Silverthread Ter, Moseley; Trapp Jordyn and Daniel to Binks Andrew B and Moeller J, $620,000.

1130 Somerville Grove Ter, Midlothian; Marannano Mariano to Diberto Conor D and Alice W, $307,500.

6525 Southshore Dr, Midlothian; McCarthy Christoper J and Kara P to Hpa Us1 Llc, $357,000.

825 Spirea Rd, North Chesterfield; Licence Skyler R and Victoria to Perkins Tanner C and Laiken L, $351,000.

3125 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Kennedy Daniel E Jr and Tamara L, $296,970.

3600 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Harrell Jason Lee and Tremetris, $332,478.

15201 Stone Church Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Arango Adriana A and Calderon F, $376,732.

8812 Sugar Hill Ct, Midlothian; Hunsucker David L Sr and E B to Holley Tylea Lovette, $440,000.

13600 Swale Ln, Midlothian; Sanchez Diego and Rose Johann to Hemingway D and Lichtenberger J, $255,000.

12125 Swift Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Malone Michael T to Enriquez Frederico S and Trivia, $325,000.

6601 Temie Lee Pkwy, Midlothian; Murney Sean R and Caparoula L M to Voli Ronald M and Annette M, $420,000.

9600 Tilehurst Ct, North Chesterfield; Evans Terry R to Perkins Charlette Marie, $248,000.

5720 Tuskwillow Dr, Chesterfield; Davadi Homes Inc Of Va to Sanchez Miguel A, $300,000.

18013 Twin Falls Ln, Moseley; Carbiener W A III and M L to Winfree Brittany H and Poole J M, $424,900.

7897 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Williams Claudia B, $284,825.

13824 Village Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Winn Kristian B and Kathryn W to Won't He Do It Llc, $252,000.

3305 Walnut Cove Ct, Chester; Nunez Martinez Contractors Llc to Johnson Nia-Malika, $235,000.

5910 Waters Edge Rd, Midlothian; Zajick Kenneth W and Marie D to Zajick Brian C and Monica M, $368,500.

12401 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Robbins Robert F, $315,685.

6708 Westwood St, North Chesterfield; Espinal Roque J and Zoila Fe N to Espinal Nunez Israel, $200,000.

9003 White Pickett Ct, North Chesterfield; McCann Patrick J Jr and Pamela P to Garfias Javier Colin and Colin Y, $263,000.

4707 Willesden Rd, North Chesterfield; Fernandez Patricio A to Urias Alvaro Pena, $215,000.

21300 Winfree Ave, South Chesterfield; Hardy Daniel Ray to Vaughan Chad A, $177,500.

1525 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Pulsifer James R and Claudine A to Cabral Emmanuel and Richelle, $680,000.

11530 Woodland Pond Pkwy, Chesterfield; St Clair Jason E and Margaret J to Thompson Charles F and Lynn E, $550,000.

HANOVER

9412 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to David Keith Powers, $374,825.

15299 Ashland Road, Rockville; Michael O. Foster to Wilber Bladimir Lemus, $350,000.

7379 Battalion Drive, Mechanicsville; April Asbury to Marissa Smith, $275,000.

7371 Beulah Church Road, Mechanicsville; Edward Bernard Owens III to W.E. Clingham Jr., $511,000.

9104 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Allan B. Van Alstine to Matthew D. Taylor, $473,000.

313 Carter Forest Drive, Ashland; Brett J. Bajcsi to Robb Paul, $505,000.

203 Chapman St., Ashland; John Longest to Naomi E. Harper, $275,000.

8112 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Sarah Telford to Karen Finch, $255,500.

6168 Dijon Drive, Mechanicsville; William H. McKenney Jr. to Savannah Sargent, $318,250.

9204 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Danielle Geneva Koger, $443,009.

13327 Farm View Drive, Ashland; Neena Mary George to Mary George, $340,000.

9095 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Erikka Elizabeth Welch, $571,390.

Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $257,600.

7210 Harbor Run Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Alexander Jeovanny Portillo, $423,801.

14329 Horseshoe Bridge Road, Ashland; Kevin M. Beam to Granville C. Brothers III, trustee, $364,875.

8318 Ironclad Drive, Mechanicsville; Melissa E. Cox to Kelli Nicole Stanley, $286,777.

9242 John Wickham Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Darren Moxin, $509,566.

5817 Ketterley Row, Glen Allen; Anthony J. Sandstrom to Harry Douglas Cooke III, $200,000.

9070 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Naveen Bavisetti, $493,730.

11300 Mandy Lane, Hanover; Carol A. Dickerson to Blaire H. O'Brien, $437,500.

9008 Mossybrook Road, Mechanicsville; James H. Steele III to Sachiko N. Murakami, $289,950.

17282 Old Ridge Road, Montpelier; Scott Epps to Palmer Reams Martin, $228,000.

10573 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Jean Skrincosky, $428,845.

7999 Overlook Drive, Mechanicsville; Tad Eugene Bell Jr. to Chelsea A. Christiano, $234,500.

8926 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Sequoia Freeman to Elyse Hawthorne, $290,000.

8097 Saddlecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Lawrence C. Mastroleo, trustee to John Robert Colgan, $370,000.

8859 Seaycroft Drive, Mechanicsville; Cindy L. Hayes to Benjamin Lawrence Pastwik, $360,000.

18264 Shiloh Church Drive, Beaverdam; Alec Y. Peabody to Jeremy Ryan Hamill, $325,000.

13895 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Darlene P. Lindsey, $478,378.

9846 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher W. Carter to Andrew J. Waters, $506,500.

7176 Sydnor Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas P. Randolph to Brache Santos, $406,000.

16295 Tavern Estates Road, Montpelier; Louis H. Hembrick, trustee to Matthew Farrell, $575,000.

12567 Trammel Court, Ashland; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Eric Andrew Paynter, $677,460.

7411 Verdi LAne, Mechanicsville; Douglas R. Dowe to William J. Tolley, $344,500.

9265 E Wenlock Drive, Mechanicsville; Justin J. Unger to Andrew M. Delmot, $300,000.

Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $450,354.

8250 Windsor Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Perry Farley, $347,807.

POWHATAN

470 Bel Bridge Circle, Midlothian; David J. Nyczepir to Michael John Bacile, $567,500.

1353 Dorset Road, Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to James Robert Breen, $410,725.

15536 Fox Haven Lane, Midlothian; Jennifer Lane McGee to Jerry L. Mashaw Jr., $250,000.

874 Genito West Blvd., Moseley; T. Vincent R. Higgs to Daniel Lilly, $380,000.

3885 Howell Road, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to John M. Williard, $355,000.

3960 John Latane Lane, Powhatan; Joseph Cory Wittig to Rufus Roberts IV, $555,000.

2802 Maple Lake Terrace, Powhatan; Evergreen Homecrafters LLC to Andrew A. Nowak, $663,650.

2434 New Dorset Circle, Powhatan; Sowers LLC to David S. Dowdy, $599,900.

3032 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Mark W. Pettway to Stephen Brantly Vann, $249,000.

4825 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Betty L. McCracken, heir to Mooneh M. Agharaad, $272,500.

2709 Ridgeview Road, Powhatan; Jerry L. Settle to Jacob T. Settle, $265,000.

3200 Sherwood Bluff Terrace, Powhatan; Richard T. Diehl to Kenneth Woodworth, $340,000.

3770 Tilmans Farm Drive, Powhatan; Rufus G. Roberts IV to Paul Wesley Stamp, $725,000.

2984 Trenholm Woods Lane, Powhatan; Jessica I. Patterson to Richard Geiger, $343,579.

GOOCHLAND

2.751 acres; Adam D. Fontenot to Ralph Turner Jr., $215,000.

3 parcels; Gregory Lin Paul to Arthur James Shepard III, $875,000.

4.636 acres; Woodward Properties LLC to Kevin E. Roderick, $204,580.

5.3 acres; Relo Properties LLC to Joseph G. Nichols, $315,000.

2 parcels; Zero Broad Street LLC to Perry Bays, $270,000.

Lot 1, Creekmore Park; Randall L. Waldron to Lee L. Moreau, $679,000.

Lot 12, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Jones Homes Inc., $155,000.

Lot 14, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Jones Homes Inc., $155,000.

Lot 2, Creekmore Park; Susan M. Dare to John J. Kascsak Jr., $565,000.

Lot 26, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to Mark J. Westman, $420,000.

Lot 4, Block B, Section 2, Lower Tuckahoe; Peter J. Bernard to Sherwood Bowditch, $935,000.

Lots 1 and 4, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Hunton Station LLC, $310,000.

Lots 4 and 5, Section 2, Huguenot Hills; Alice Cherie Hester McKesson to Rolfe H. Shiflett, $165,000.

Lots, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $690,000.

Petersburg

119 Deerfield Drive; Diane W. White to Arthur W. Marconi, $153,000.

825 Gustavo Lane; Denie Barnes to Douglas Morris Jr., $260,000.

25 and 27 S. Jefferson St.; Kerwin Opportunity Properties LLC to The Virginia House Flip Co. LLC, $280,000.

21 N Sycamore St.; Cristine Lynch II LLC to Edgewood Ave. LLC, $190,000.

DINWIDDIE

4402 Canvasback Court, North Dinwiddie; Jennifer A. Hancock to Mary Suzan Daly, $210,000.

16412 Hamilton Arms Road, Dewitt; US Bank to Etna S. Traylor, $165,000.

4214 Kenneth Drive, North Dinwiddie; Dustin R. Walker to Nicholas S. Dubuque, $215,000.

8750 Lake Jordan Way, North Dinwiddie; W.V. McClure Inc. to Solita C. Green, $377,509.

12302 McKenney Highway, McKenney; Allene L. Campbell to Edgar C. Sees, $201,000.

9306 Southwood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Steven M. Matthews to Melanie R. Cook, $168,000.

3603 Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; Jacqueline Cruz to Austyn B. Anderson, $245,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

121 Breezy Hill Drive; James C. Bumpass, trustee to Arthur Fender, $390,000.

706 Conduit Road; Samuel Joseph Gugliotta to Integrity Building and Design Inc., $315,000.

1207 Duke of Gloucester St.; Donald W. Lawson, trustee to Hang Guo, $245,000.

131 Hampton Drive; Christopher Mullins to Kayla M. Burget, $250,000.

702 Kensington Ave.; Israel Rivera to Tequllia Woodson Tweedy, $220,000.

1301 Riveroaks Drive; Ryan Scott Dudley to Andrew Cheatham, $281,000.

HOPEWELL

4021 Cameron Road; Eric Lee Cameron to Nickolas L. Citarelli, $180,000.

3701 Ivystone Court; Betty M. Hanser to Michael A. Henderson, $169,000.

506 North Ave.; Barbara S. Gates to Brian J. Thompson, $160,000.

200 Prince George Ave.; Robin S. Andrews to Allison Partin, $210,000.

NEW KENT

1 acre; Chickahominy Riverside Investment LLC to Proclaiming Grace Outreach, $225,000.

1 acre; Robert Lee Isbell to Walter L. Harvie, $320,000.

26.28 acres; Gilbert H. Forness to Jonathan L. Jackson, $535,000.

3.27 acres; Elizabeth W. Vranian to Robert Brown Vranian, $275,000.

5.15 acres; Karen C. Stowe, executor to Thomas E. Couch Jr., $175,500.

8.7 acres; Jeannette A. Howard to Doctors Creek LLC, $400,000.

Lot 10, Section C, Sheet 3, Chickahominy Shores; Randall Skip Drain to Oh Well LLC, $205,000.

Lot 13, Block A, Quinton Park; Tamara Mays to AMC Property Solutions LC, $153,500.

Lot 141, Block B, Section 1, Brickshire; Tobias Janke to Jeffrey J. Rackliff Sr., $459,900.

Lot 152, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Marco Anthony Peterson, $369,990.

Lot 4, Block B, The Fields at Pine Fork; W.V. McClure Inc. to Melissa Fortin Spruell, $471,174.

Lot 5, Poplar Springs; John C. Foss to Daniel L. O'Brien, $235,000.

Lot 6, Bent Tree Estates; Tabernacle Properties Inc. to Randolph Alvin Coleman Jr., $250,000.

Lot 7, Bent Tree Estates; Tabernacle Properties Inc. to Randolph Alvin Coleman Jr., $295,000.

Lot 7, Section 1, Phase 4, Patriots Landing; Brenden Shields to Karmen Reid, $420,000.

Lots, The Oaks; The Oaks Development LC to NVR Inc., $248,000.

Parcels; Shuttlewood Farms LLC to Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation, $2,000,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

13385 Centerville Road, Disputanta; Roger Nickodam Jr. to Anival Enrique Perez De La O, $275,000.

7120 Donna’s Way, Disputanta; Donald E. Dove Jr. to Jordan Lynn Ansink, $207,000.

12001 Halcyon Way, Prince George; Judy J. Cutrona to Dallas Paul Synan, $285,000.

10451 Jordan Parkway, Hopewell; Dale Leroy Smith to Ricko Boyd, $395,000.

8291 King Drive, Disputanta; Amanda Tilley to Dorothy J. Golphinsyas, $401,000.

6805 Moncol Drive, Prince George; Lewis Hopkins to Matt Kersse, $215,000.

11927 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Joseph P. Hanlon to Max Andrew Colton, $306,000.

4002 Prince George Drive, Prince George; Welfred R.M. Brown to Hui Lin, $265,000.

4008 Rotherham Circle, Prince George; Katherine A. Linkenhoker to Jacqueline B. Mixell, $225,900.

12700 Silvercrest Lane, Prince George; Charles Craig Owen to William Patrick Callahan, $475,000.

2706 Toronto Lane, Prince George; Linda F. Mays to Corey Adams Madison, trustee, $240,000.

10775 Webb Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Andre L. Holcomb Sr., $380,025.

AMELIA

1.99 acres; Robin R. Bruno to Samuel E. Arrington, $170,000.

2 parcels; Glenn D. Miller to Christian A. Abell, $425,000.

16 parcels; William M. Noftsinger, executor to Royal E. Langford, $1,100,000.

KING WILLIAM

7333 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin; Masters Construction and Home Improvement LLC to Adam Parker Lassiter, $250,000.

1626 F St., West Point; Jared A. Miller to Vernisha Jones, $206,000.

2485 Globe Road, Aylett; Delores B. Chalkley to Justin Paul Shiflett, $267,000.

339 Kellys Court, King William; Gaston Ivey Suarez to Jacob T. Ragsdale, $252,500.

848 E Magnolia Ave., West Point; Paul A. Guthrie Jr. to Leann Marie Lane, $246,000.

207 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Jason G. Leonard, $271,975.

108 St. Charles Place, Aylett; Lisa Guridy to Matthew John Guridy, $229,000.

628 Walkerton Road, Walkerton; Barbara D. Buck to Raymond W. Yarbrough, $295,000.

2208 White Oak Circle, Aylett; Richard L. Sagraves Sr. to Christopher Carr, $355,000.

Sussex

13.16 acres; Richard E. Rickmond to Charles T. Rickmond, $320,000.

469.2 acres; Teredo Timber LLC to SRF Sussex LLC, $650,000.

5.65 acres; Rosemary C. Shands to John L. Epps III, $225,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

108 Iris St.; Tyler K. Meldrum to Bailey Todd, $268,000.

108 Meredith Way; Philip D. Charles to Christopher J. Duffy, $453,000.

3679 Mulberry Lane; Sara Hubbard to Duquene Morisset, $166,500.

230 Thomas Nelson Lane; Paramount Investments LLC to Nathan D. Cabello, $303,000.

312 Yorkshire Drive; Norman O. Baker, trustee to James Gary Lane, $850,000.

JAMES CITY

5916 Allegheny Road, Williamsburg; James Tysz to Kellen R. Browne, $338,000.

271 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Cynthia Satterwhite Jarboe, trustee to Lester D. Catharine, $349,000.

730 Autumn Cirle, Williamsburg; Patricia Urso, trustee to Rodney Brown, $215,000.

126 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Marie D. Colclough to John Oliver Patrick, $465,000.

3233 Buckingham Drive, Toano; Randall S. Henry to Darryll G. Dowell Jr., $430,000.

2640 Chickahominy Road, Toano; RVA Development LLC to Brittini Nicole Levandofsky, $247,150.

4314 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Edward A. Esposito Jr. to Judith B. Hilburger, trustee, $325,000.

4421 Eaglebrook Drive, Williamsburg; Joseph E. Edwards III to Robert E. Weathers, $273,350.

108 Fall East, Williamsburg; Robyn Lynne Eoff, successor trustee to Michael Binder Brantley, $246,050.

3429 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Charles Jacob Simpson, $296,885.

4300 Garden View, Williamsburg; Marian Sanazaro to Rosemary Via, $390,000.

2017 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Latasha Ariel Davis, $193,000.

2113 Harpers Mill, Williamsburg; James C. Hay, trustee to William A Gartlan, $600,000.

4340 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Anthony Pellecchia to Sherman M. Snyder, $444,900.

105 Hearthside Lane, Williamsburg; Paula E. Soergel to James Andrew Shealy, $505,000.

121 Jeffersons Hundred, Williamsburg; Heather T. Hartle to Tsegaye Gebregiorgis, $620,000.

204 W Kilbride, Williamsburg; Beverly T. Hudson, trustee to Page W. Sutton, $365,000.

206 Lakewood Drive, Williamsburg; Judith B. Hilburger, trustee to Scott F. MaClaren, $469,000.

3203 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Ghady N. Eldanaf to Roy S. Whitelock, $160,000.

5620 Lori Mahone Overlook, Williamsburg; Sean M. Cullifer to James Scroggin, $341,000.

249 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Samuel J. Call, $339,990.

4024 Mill Dam Court, Williamsburg; Bonnie G. Florek to Aaron Oliver, $318,000.

152 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Thomas Lee Carter, devisee to Harold Ray Heath Jr., $282,000.

8244 Old Mill Lane, Williamsburg; Michael L. Croft to Tyler Richard Ording, $408,000.

117 Peachtree, Williamsburg; Robert L. Moeller, trustee to William Edward Ameen, trustee, $552,000.

109 Plains View Road, Williamsburg; Bruce A. Weber to Jessica L. Garrenton, $330,000.

1802 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Ernest A. Belanger to Kelsey Edwards, $370,000.

5172 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; Nathan D. Platz to James M. Robinson Jr., $325,500.

3224 Reades Way, Williamsburg; Carrie L. Kelley to Seth Lee Heiserman, $435,000.

255 Reflection Drive, Williamsburg; Pamela A. McHose to Tylor Wheeler, $292,500.

3025 Ridge Drive, Toano; Benjamin Andrew Burrell to Michael Christian Miller, $450,000.

4118 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Steven Austin Farrar to Michael Wayne Jarrell, $250,000.

6471 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to Albert Edward Motley III, $585,640.

3305 Running Cedar Way, Williamsburg; Kenneth H. Juul to Benjamin Maysonet Sr., $419,900.

505 Sir George Percy, Williamsburg; John M. Lombardo, trustee to Ronald J. Henderson, trustee, $1,435,000.

1106 Stewarts Road, Lanexa; Andrew L. Clark to Daniel Patrick Layou, $280,000.

125 Tarleton Bivouac, Williamsburg; Colleen R. Quick to Jared Shue, $252,000.

104 The Colony, Williamsburg; John M. Pittman III, heir to Danay M. Escanaverino, $225,000.

Unit 25-2501, Braemar Creek at Greensprings Plantation; Raymond Riportella, trustee to JHH Stewards LLC, $187,000.

3834 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Maryanne Bragg to Lorrie J. Callaway, $190,000.

118 West Links, Williamsburg; Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018 RP3 to Ross J. Fielding, $525,000.

1900 Whitles Wood Road, Williamsburg; Stephen S. Smith to Dennis Andrew Wargo, $500,000.

4135 Whitley Terrace, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Marion Ruth Zirbel, $436,740.

3112 Windy Branch Drive, Toano; Barton P. Crews, co-trustee to Craig Wojcik, $610,000.

115 Worplesdon, Williamsburg; William B. Williams to Adam N. Yamamoto, $515,000.

