Property Transfers Published Nov 6, 2021

9600 Tilehurst Ct, North Chesterfield; Evans Terry R to Perkins Charlette Marie, $248,000.

5720 Tuskwillow Dr, Chesterfield; Davadi Homes Inc Of Va to Sanchez Miguel A, $300,000.

18013 Twin Falls Ln, Moseley; Carbiener W A III and M L to Winfree Brittany H and Poole J M, $424,900.

7897 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Williams Claudia B, $284,825.

13824 Village Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Winn Kristian B and Kathryn W to Won't He Do It Llc, $252,000.

3305 Walnut Cove Ct, Chester; Nunez Martinez Contractors Llc to Johnson Nia-Malika, $235,000.

5910 Waters Edge Rd, Midlothian; Zajick Kenneth W and Marie D to Zajick Brian C and Monica M, $368,500.

12401 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Robbins Robert F, $315,685.

6708 Westwood St, North Chesterfield; Espinal Roque J and Zoila Fe N to Espinal Nunez Israel, $200,000.

9003 White Pickett Ct, North Chesterfield; McCann Patrick J Jr and Pamela P to Garfias Javier Colin and Colin Y, $263,000.

4707 Willesden Rd, North Chesterfield; Fernandez Patricio A to Urias Alvaro Pena, $215,000.