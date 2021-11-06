Property Transfers Published Nov 6, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, Cumberland and King & Queen will be in future editions.
Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
517 N 21st St; 517 N 21st Llc to Rockfish Properties II Llc, $970,000.
403 W 24th St; Earley Mark L Jr and Mary A to Gurvich Michael Steven, $350,000.
306 N 26th St, U116; Sebastian Nicolette to McCrerey Patrick W, $257,000.
701 W 28th St; Castle Kanawha 1508 Llc to Miller David Michael, $511,494.
521 N 31st St; Wisnosky Dane J and John D to Morris Allison, $412,500.
2621 3rd Ave; Seklaw Enterprises Llc to Johnson Katherine M, $285,000.
2320 5th Ave; 2320 5th Llc to Kumar Dilip and Devinder Litwin, $295,000.
1106 Apperson St; Pence Charlee to Mascaro Jacob, $240,000.
16 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, U3a; McFadden Kevin Jr to Burns Joseph J and Victoria, $372,000.
212 S Belmont Ave; Agw4 Llc to Wolniak Ryan, $383,000.
1641 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Perretta Gabriella M, $338,735.
7512 Broach Dr; Jenkins Joyce B to Patmon Diane Revocable Trust, $216,000.
3856 Brook Road; Catron Michael to Milwit Susan, $415,000.
1807 Carter St; Spruill Carrie B to Stevens Theodore M, $205,000.
4404 Cary Street Road; Schwartz Eamon and Abigale to Nguyen Christine Uyen, $555,000.
407 S Cherry St, U303; Victory Apartments Llc to Rosner Paul E and David, $318,000.
1 Clarke Road; Tanner Brandon Ross Sr to Harris Charles C, $655,000.
3301 Cliff Ave; 3301 Cliff Avenue Property to Fattahi Property Investment Llc, $152,500.
3236 Cullenwood Dr; Leiva Santos De Jesus to Chappel Daniel F and Merina, $192,000.
3029 Dill Ave; City Wide Investors Llc to Britton Jalyn James, $335,000.
3413 Ellwood Ave; Lew James G H and Qing Chang to Protzuk Omar Alexander, $350,000.
1331 Evergreen Ave; McCrory Michael to Safford Michael L, $188,000.
3512 Florida Ave; Domus Holdings Llc to Halvorson Erik A, $227,500.
612 W Franklin St, U5c; Sper Jane to Dennis Elizabeth O, $565,000.
1641 W Grace St; Whitt Douglas M T to 3111 Condie Street Llc, $525,000.
1160 Grand Brook Dr; Ivatury Rao R to Ferguson Eric, $195,000.
2100 Grove Ave, U25; Mathurin Virginia to Sheridan Desmond Graham Jr, $225,000.
403 N Hamilton St, Uj; Stainback Soland F and Betty L to Goldsmith Scott J, $195,000.
3222 Hanover Ave; Kootsey Brenden and Eleanor to Chastine Lea and Cooke Casey, $520,000.
5 N Harvie St; Barrett Michael to Jadidi Ali, $435,000.
2925 Hawthorne Ave; Hawthorne Ave Land Trust to Long Steven and Ford Michael, $440,000.
615 Holly Spring Ave; Tomcliff Development Inc to Coward Tiffany Latina Perry, $215,000.
201 Hull St, U23; Cheek Neal Llc to Santana Jairo, $262,500.
5101 Kenmare Loop; Moore Joyce E and Traymanesha C to Rahman Mehbuba, $310,000.
5909 Kensington Ave; Hayden Susan P to 5909 Kensington Avenue Llc, $400,000.
6209 Lamar Dr; Sessoms Lasheva to Pinkston Justin and Tyreshia, $210,000.
2508 E Leigh St; Maddox Susan A to Pratt A Carole, $396,000.
17 Libbie Ave; Hanson Billie W to Silver Paul F and Zelda K, $550,000.
47 E Lock Lane, U7; Cross Marshall to Kaplan Ferris D, $262,000.
1512 Lynhaven Ave; Jackson Janice M to Al Hada Ali, $215,000.
2010 Maplewood Ave; Messall Lola D to Kikhia Baha, $235,000.
3416 Maryland Ave; Camellia Fin Co Llc to Sinddhu Investment Group Llc, $195,000.
6835 Midlothian Tpke; Padilla Rodolfo to Vargas Felix, $1,200,000.
1612 Monument Ave; Goldberg Aaron E and Stephanie R to Scelia Kevin R, $1,225,000.
3029 Monument Ave, U3; Bice Frances S to Mallory Susan P, $400,000.
2908 Noble Ave; Heeter Travis McKinley Carl to Timmermann Marta A, $445,000.
3316 O St; Maple Tree Investments Llc to Mendenhall Keene and Jessie, $365,000.
4004 Park Ave; Milne Stephen M and Megan T to Hazell Christopher T, $901,000.
3208 Parkwood Ave; Hodges John Thomas to Kobylinski Joseph Robert, $309,000.
825 Pepper Ave; Nisbet Amanda T to Horton Thomas M and Mary M, $900,000.
1409 Porter St; Padget Adrienne D to Stanford Renee E, $360,000.
2510 R St; Lambert Ashli Alyce to Christian Brent and Tyler, $187,250.
3400 Rivanna Dr; Roman Christopher H and Susie N to Butz Jonathan P and Susan, $465,000.
2009 Rosewood Ave; Solomson Molly H Trustee to Kaufman Jacob N, $440,000.
1604 Sauer Ave; Mears Donald E Jr to Dietz Annamarie, $446,600.
5014 W Seminary Ave; Conway Patricia Claire to Miller Carrie J, $415,000.
2941 Skipton Road; Thornhill Vinston L and Anne W to Dey Bradley Allen, $665,000.
2014 Stuart Ave; Back Porch Rentals Llc to Marasco Michael A, $677,000.
411 Tilden St; Pierce Keithley to Pierce Keithley, $150,000.
1120 West Ave; Beckstoffer Brian J and Mary W to Nordstrom Elliot and Alexandra, $807,000.
1510 Williamsburg Road; Kuc Llc to Samuel Kyle, $276,500.
500 Woodstock Road; Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Yoon Yong Cha, $150,000.
HENRICO
5411 Annette Dr, Sandston; Throckmorton Thurman Earl Jr to Barnes Steven, $230,011.
3901 Arden Rd, Henrico; Woodson Patricia to Smith Kenyon Latief, $156,000.
3604 Autumn Chase Dr, Henrico; McBride David Lee and Susan Louise Karch to Carnahan Kristopher B and Katherine A, $310,000.
1204 Balustrade Blvd, Henrico; Boyd Frazier T III to Walker Karin Phillips and Richard Crews Jr, $744,500.
2205 Beck Dr, Henrico; Sager Gary S and Cindi A Marcellus to Maldonado Nixy J Montoya, $199,000.
1161 Berryhill Rd, Henrico; Aulino Charles and Mary to Cromer Christopher Michael and Alexandra C, $302,000.
7504 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Noell Sidney Shaun IV to Hammond Eric Scott, $230,000.
4819 Breeching Dee Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Masam Praveen, $309,430.
18 Bridgeway Rd, Henrico; Chesapeake Asset Management Llc to Peace Ashley and Christopher, $1,200,000.
1119 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Dhanapal Balasubramanyam Krishna C Et Al, $438,932.
9309 Broad Meadows Rd, Glen Allen; Mudaber Safiullah to Pau Ricky and Alex Sam, $303,000.
7718 Brookside Rd, Henrico; Weis Richard Randolph and Shannon Collins to Neal Stephanie, $510,000.
2215 Byron St, Henrico; Booker Dominique to Gaiters Julius and Regina Young, $250,000.
1590 Cardinal Woods Ln, Henrico; Lodge Jeffrey R and Cheryl F to Alford Joel and Shannon Hood, $365,000.
1810 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Al Atabe Mohammed to Downey Jennifer H, $215,000.
4344 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Wagner James Kevin to Wagner James Kevin, $150,000.
11612 Church Rd, Henrico; Hamlet David Nelson to Roberts Raymond R and Sallie A, $420,000.
4808 Coachmans Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Earl John H and Claire B to Rooney John Thomas and Hannah T A, $530,000.
400 N Confederate Ave, Sandston; Campbell Scott E to Leahy Renae and Tim, $164,950.
5511 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Inglesby Caroline Marie, $456,537.
11416 Country Oaks Ct, Glen Allen; Beasley William W and Kathy to Marawan Amr A M and Rahma K Elkamhawy, $560,000.
10123 Dawndeer Ln, Henrico; Lamb Craig and Laura to Sunshine David and Kathleen Sanderson, $400,000.
808 Derby Dr, Henrico; Sutphin William H and Meredith M to Barbour Joy E, $370,000.
2221 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Willis Robin P and David T Trustees to Buy Abode Llc, $153,000.
12499 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Jordan Sharon, $708,277.
1918 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Cardoso Joselito B to McFadden Andrew J and Megan T Masini, $260,000.
9906 Eildonway Pl, Henrico; American International Relocation Services Llc to Speares John B and Jordan P, $890,000.
9324 Emmett Rd, Glen Allen; Mirshahi Amin and Azadeh Nazari to Shinwari Zarghoon Shah and Marhaba, $311,000.
9007 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Selimovic Asmir to Mizic Hasan and Azra, $258,000.
3039 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Meles Misgina Mekonnen and Rahel S Solomon, $335,410.
2104 Fon-Du-Lac Rd, Henrico; Hager Robert E to Hammack Courtney C and Melissa D, $260,000.
1215 Foxcroft Rd, Henrico; Swortzel Todd F and Melissa W Trustees to Greenville Llc, $342,000.
3808 French Horn Ct, Henrico; Anders Robert and Linda R to Pyers Christopher D and Sara J, $725,000.
12236 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Bradford Daniel and Taylor to Kalyan Plaza Llc, $335,000.
10652 Gracie Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to McCabe Alice Mary, $474,695.
525 Greene Ridge Rd, Henrico; Miller Christopher B and Elizabeth A to Sutphin William H and Meredith, $625,000.
11504 Grey Oaks Estates Run, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Johnson Darrin, $869,318.
4060 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Branch Alex Jermaine, $258,720.
4601 Halley’s Cir, Glen Allen; Bullard Katherine Paige to Ramch Tarik, $310,000.
6950 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Cofield Edrick D and Nikkigiovanni E, $367,835.
606 Heathfield Rd, Henrico; Guliani Bikram to Reynal Joshua Claude and Caitlin Coogan, $380,000.
6115 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Gormanlove Claire Rose to Birdsell Ashley, $229,950.
4217 Hunter Green Ct, Henrico; Rahman Mahbob to Elmaseeh Erini Abd and Tamer Kamal, $440,000.
2506 Inman Ave, Henrico; Ckc Property Llc to Pleasants Brooke Nicole, $197,000.
125 S Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Carville Properties Llc to Oliver Investment Fund Llc, $266,000.
2207 Kingsbrook Dr, Henrico; Cheek Robert K Estate to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, $179,000.
7522 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Posner David A to Thorp Thomas J, $160,600.
2420 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Trevino Morgen Leigh to Deng John and Awak Ajang, $282,000.
2322 Leah Rd, Henrico; Ramsey Robert D III and Joanne H to Blanco Ramirez Joel and Marianella Blanco, $184,000.
11904 Lerade Ct, Glen Allen; Clough Gilbert and Elaine to Retchin Sheldon and Tracy, $1,100,000.
5417 Luxford Way, Glen Allen; Wattenmaker Paul E and Susan M to Jothi Rajasekar and V Kumar, $457,500.
12121 Manor Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Mahoney Michael Jr and Shereen to Sethuraman Karunanidhi and K Narayanaswamy, $810,000.
2508 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Winders Jonathon B to Buttner Stephanie L, $264,150.
11920 Mason Park Way, Glen Allen; Fong Daniel B and Nina P Tsai to Chan Kam Fai and Shan Zhong Zhou, $605,000.
3712 Milbranch Pl, Henrico; White Gretchen M to Teddy Properties Llc, $350,000.
4804 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Throckmorton Linwood W Jr and D L Young to Vernon Terri Reid and William L Jr, $235,000.
3 Mooreland Point, Henrico; Trachter Nicholas and Agustina Levy to Hoskins Mark John and Dora Williams, $725,000.
3004 New Hermitage Ct, Henrico; Jennings Matthew to Gachago Lilian W, $290,000.
7705 O’Donnell Ct, U2004, Henrico; Schmidt Carl Wilson to McCleary Kelly J Trustee, $155,000.
2149 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Turnage Bobby Neil III and Lauren Swann to Sarwari Abdul G and Rukhsar, $315,000.
2012 Old Prescott Ct, Henrico; Roy David Earl and Rebecca Deen to Lerner James and Phuc-Hanh Thi, $756,000.
8702 Overhill Rd, Henrico; Cook John F Jr and Deborah to Anderson Taylor and Melody Vaughn, $395,000.
8750 Park Central Dr, Henrico; Becknell Properties to 8750 Park Central Dr Llc, $5,445,000.
10937 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Allen Cynthia Y and Gaile A Garner to Wilson Paul T and Hye Seung Lee, $376,000.
903 Pepper Ave, Henrico; Schwarz Andreas and Cindy to Kumar Vidhya Lakshmi and Garrett M Digney, $452,000.
112 Point Hollow Pl, Henrico; Cooper Christy G and Roscoe D III to Bolling Jon-Christopher B and Destiny, $380,000.
1575 Presidential Dr, Henrico; Three Horseshoes Llc to Smith Charles Jr and Lorna, $172,000.
10509 Red Maple Ln, Henrico; Avera-Baugh Jane C Trust to McNair-Cook Suzanne, $355,000.
3111 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; Lynch Joyce N to Morris Rodney A, $198,500.
9710 River Rd, Henrico; Loderick Rita J to Groth Timothy A and Ashley G, $902,000.
2302 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Fitzgerald Keith to Jones Jennifer Lang and Zachary D Stickles, $240,000.
1413 Savannah Ave, Henrico; Lockhart Stephen and Dana to Claytor Eric Michael and Nicole Metzger, $208,000.
1300 Severn Rd, Henrico; Comstock Christian R and J L Kniska to Williamson Charles Hamilton, $425,000.
11925 Shire Walk Path, Henrico; Cocco Armand Michael and Deborah Carol to Marapareddy Harshavardhana R and R Kunthur, $370,000.
12304 Sir James Ct, Henrico; Matthews Marsha A to Couron Falynne Lacey, $204,000.
1105 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Phillips Anne M and Marvin Alan to Blatnik Erika K, $165,000.
4614 Stockholm Dr, Sandston; Carlson John Eric to White Benjamin M and Kari M, $218,000.
8417 Strath Rd, Henrico; McKann George Edward to McKann Timothy, $200,000.
1701 Terrell Dr, Henrico; 1701 Terrell Drive Llc to Caporaletti Daniel and Emily Atkins Et Al, $400,000.
1810 Timberly Waye, Henrico; Walpole Rosemarie H to Bush Mary Alison Trustee, $242,000.
130 Township Blvd, Henrico; Tran Lan-Anh and David Vennard Jr to Little Terence M and Kimberly D, $265,000.
6902 Tulane Ave, Henrico; McNamee Sharon J to McNamee Kimberly Rose, $260,000.
2405 Valleymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Robinson John W to Shah Dishant and Sanat, $192,000.
6233 Walborough Ct, Glen Allen; Kegley Jeffrey and Leslie to Gatewood Wesley and Charlotte, $485,000.
906 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Gamblin Amy L and Wendy M Bolt to Sening Herbert E and Elizabeth P, $286,000.
1812 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Talley Megan E to Oliver Stephanie Lynn, $237,000.
12604 Wilde Lake Dr, Henrico; Baumgart Eva B to Broyles Kevin W and Kristine A Garcia, $558,000.
10209 Wilson Ave, Glen Allen; Payette Mitchell C and Megan E Pauli to Coleman Eric Lamont, $266,000.
10324 Woodman Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Davis Newell E Jr and Meena J to Wuest Michael S, $375,000.
Chesterfield
833 Adkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Wong Olive P and Clive L to Augustus Lateisha Et Als, $257,500.
4712 Altimira Ct, Midlothian; Dunbrack Berkley W and Amanda T to Messler Joshua E and Bridget D, $320,000.
16712 Amherst Ridge Ct, South Chesterfield; Bratcher Craigory L to Thomas Simeca, $266,133.
7207 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Nash Reymar C, $296,317.
906 Ashbrook Landing Rd, Midlothian; Gillespie Matthew and Chelsea to Turco Charles and Elinor, $455,000.
3506 Avocado Dr, Midlothian; Kalopodes-Saunders Mary E to Cadet Melissa E, $295,000.
3820 N Bailey Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Fd&b Enterprises Llc to Jerry's 23 Bailey Llc, $650,000.
12013 Baymill Ct, Midlothian; Sawyer Mark Randolph to Hebert Michael P Jr, $389,999.
9243 Beech Hill Ct, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Murray Kristen and Donald Jr, $423,115.
2001 Bellwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Eastern Sleep Products Company to Nl Ventures Xi Bellwood L L C, $5,300,000.
4324 Beulah Oaks Cir, North Chesterfield; Tabb Cassandra and Palmer M T to White Kendra Dawn, $318,950.
15512 Blooming Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Bonovitch Harold J and Denise B, $537,423.
8006 Bole Hat Rd, Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Willis Jacob W and Lauren W, $444,950.
4308 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Anderson G A and Anderson K Trs, $264,310.
13811 Bradley Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Arnold Jessica and Jason to Bratke Douglas M and Anderson M, $332,500.
13713 Brandycrest Dr, Chesterfield; Karnolt William A and Melissa to Kuzenkov Andrey, $340,000.
10256 Brian Ray Ct, Midlothian; Joehr Jason C and Rachel to Champagne Delicia and Fone Z, $195,500.
10525 Brightstone Dr, Midlothian; Bamba Manama Fadiga to Robinson Kevaughn and Brittany, $455,000.
8700 Brown Summit Rd, North Chesterfield; Stiegler T Donald and Beth S to Hamelman Lucas P and Jacey T, $379,000.
8039 Buford Cmn, North Chesterfield; Leedom Michael William to Alshutbi Senan and Al-Ashari S S, $205,000.
16749 Cabrio Ct, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Wright Erin Moore and Kenneth W, $452,394.
3706 Camdale Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Jones Angelo M, $581,709.
12305 Carnoustie Ln, North Chesterfield; Bacile Michael J to Zoni Susan E, $315,000.
9213 Cascade Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Portillo Jaime and Ingrid to Landron Antonio III and Desiree, $326,000.
2601 Cedarville Mews, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Fraser Vernet and Waldron B, $425,900.
11506 Channel View Dr, Chester; Murray Eric Jerome to Barnes Denise, $499,999.
6849 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Perrincrest Custom Homes Llc, $160,825.
3002 Chislet Dr, Midlothian; National Res Nominee Serv Inc to Andryeyev Vadim, $365,000.
8700 Claypool Rd, North Chesterfield; Coleman John T to Barnett David M, $281,000.
14300 Cobblegrove Dr, Midlothian; Chu Howard and Vivian Li to Hunsucker David L and Elizabeth, $400,000.
14301 Colonyhouse Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Jennings Charles Michael II, $418,385.
13206 Court Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Klink Rianne M and John E II to Stullich Kai R, $208,500.
2600 Cradle Hill Ct, Midlothian; Munson William B to Acorn Square Homes Llc, $252,500.
16306 Crossfell Pl, Chesterfield; W V McClure Inc to Snead Dwight H Jr and Angela, $612,605.
15542 Crowden Rd, Chesterfield; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Segura Patricia, $429,720.
2101 Deer Meadow Pl, Midlothian; Martin John H and Lawson B M to Yoon Sung Eun and Jessica Lyn, $270,000.
14830 Diamond Creek Ter, Midlothian; Green Melanie Hilburn to Hoven Leah and Sampson Melissa, $399,000.
10250 Donegal Pl, Chesterfield; D and N Builders Llc to Yi Heather and Yi Tai Young, $341,250.
15042 Dordon Ln, Midlothian; Legault Homes Llc to Wood Jonathan W and Woloski R M, $620,206.
16119 Dunleer Ct, Midlothian; Perkinson Homes Inc to Young Jonathan R and Kristen D, $1,292,823.
5908 Eagles Crest Dr, Chesterfield; Aiken Joshua C and April D to Patel Ketan, $270,000.
11706 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Miller Glenn and Nancy, $353,768.
7236 Emerald Point Vis, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Graziano Alfredo S and Angela L, $395,815.
3812 Evershot Dr, Midlothian; Bertozzi Nicholas R and Lindsey to Deveaugh-Geiss V and Wright Mark, $500,000.
6724 Fairpines Rd, Chesterfield; Beall Michael J to Lewis Rachel, $215,000.
6437 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Wharwood Kirt Soloman, $369,350.
7600 Fernway Pl, Chesterfield; Shah Jalpan to Perez Cesar A Loaiza, $303,000.
8824 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Shea Brian P and Yurchak M K T, $546,270.
5905 Fox Crest Pl, Midlothian; Heise David B and Leah J to Smith William C and Kelly T, $460,000.
15918 Garston Ln, Midlothian; Keller Patrick and Jennifer L to Wittersheim C Brent and Michelle, $775,000.
2300 Genito Pl, Midlothian; Waterford Business Center Lc to Waterford Knox Llc, $585,000.
3601 Gleaming Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Johnson Brian C and Alease B, $321,318.
629 Glenmeadow Rd, Midlothian; Hangey Caroline M to Hanchey Michael P Jr and Tessa, $349,000.
14112 Grace Wood Ct, Midlothian; Murphy Daniel F and Monica A to Rader Kenneth Andrew and Dara G, $640,000.
2401 Grand Summit Ct, North Chesterfield; Crouse Benjamin T and Ericka L to Rummel Karen Anne and Gregg Alan, $562,500.
5707 Grove Forest Rd, Midlothian; White Robert W and Blanka L to Lim Hyunsuk and Kim Bomin, $390,000.
7618 Hampton Green Dr, Chesterfield; Shoemaker Eric W and Cheryl A to Slatner John and Mary, $501,000.
6001 Harbour Park Dr, Midlothian; Mac Shack Properties Llc to Mm Capital Holdings Llc, $725,000.
15325 Harrow Cir, Chester; NVR Inc to Ajodha Christine Devika, $332,965.
7020 Hawser Ln, North Chesterfield; Stewart Catherine M to Drew Vickey D, $274,000.
13807 Hentland Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Cintron Maricelis and Godette L, $439,969.
2420 Hillandale Dr, Midlothian; Oliver Jason J and Kellie A to Friedman Alex C and Shaffer S E, $399,900.
13013 Holly View Pl, Midlothian; Ludwig Bryan and Ludwig Linda to McBride David L and Susan L, $208,000.
8932 Huntingcreek Pl, North Chesterfield; Cimburke Jessica R Et Als to Smith Judy Faye and Pierce A, $178,500.
17213 Ivory Bill Ln, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Harris Antwan D and Sharon R, $468,969.
4630 Jenkip Ct, Moseley; Blanchette Michael N and C F to Hoffmeister Julie, $720,000.
9716 Kennesaw Rd, North Chesterfield; Duarte Carlos E to Lora Abel U, $200,000.
901 Kingham Dr, Midlothian; Terrell Randy M and Wendy W to Nasser Ahmed and Hagerah M, $515,000.
3737 Knighton Cir, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Smith Vanessa D, $466,260.
2308 Lancashire Dr, North Chesterfield; Davenport W H Et Al Trustees to Wiedmaier Susan S Trustee, $312,000.
16713 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Scott Malina, $343,580.
6618 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Homonoff Helene Trustee, $418,270.
4110 Little Creek Ln, North Chesterfield; Bkho Properties Llc to A and J Investment Llc, $165,500.
12325 Logan Trace Rd, Midlothian; Robbins Roger U Jr and Monique N to Doody Jackson R and Drew C, $248,000.
11913 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Zengel Eileen, $410,489.
16001 Lost Crop Dr, Moseley; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Cao Chau, $501,000.
7117 Madras Ct, Chesterfield; Enamorado Bardales Juan Carlos to Arias David, $210,000.
519 Marbleridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Callahan Teresa L to Galdamez Nelson E, $212,000.
13813 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Brock Tonya D, $380,730.
525 Mason Orchard Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Ross Harry Simpson and Carolyn S, $309,990.
12201 McKenna Cir, Midlothian; De Leon Mario Eduarlyn Garcia to Mallory Anna Marie, $315,000.
9011 Meredith Hill Ter, North Chesterfield; Shipp Brandon W and Victoria T to Smith Jed C and Robin S, $165,000.
14448 Michaux Springs Vw, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Caffal William J and Natalie M, $447,525.
11309 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Midlothian 11309 Llc to 11309 Midlothian Tpk Owner Llc, $4,000,000.
14605 Mill Spring Cir, Midlothian; Langford Steven and Kerry to Fore Lacy and Scheer Jonathon, $290,500.
3940 Monza Dr, North Chesterfield; Snyder Caleb and Jenessa to Delmott Dennis, $323,000.
2007 Mount Blanco Rd, Chester; Hardesty Robert W and Dawn H to Maradiaga Jennifer Janina, $345,000.
4616 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Royce Norman C and Sheila J to Porto Felicity Arielle, $288,000.
5604 North Chase Ct, Midlothian; Wisniewski Henry and Kim H to Livezey Alexa J and Gardner D J, $350,000.
7816 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lee Janice, $254,990.
11331 Old Lewiston Rd, North Chesterfield; Newman David J and Sandra M to Pratt Qiydaar I, $500,000.
13611 Paigewood Rd, Midlothian; Holt Robert S and Helen K to Stowell Christopher W and K A, $417,500.
6022 Partingdale Cir, North Chesterfield; Paxton Sandra P to France Nancy B, $166,500.
17813 Pine Canyon Trl, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to Mulhall Michael and Jill, $1,006,236.
5419 Pleasant Grove Ln, Midlothian; Copper Row Real Estate Llc to Ellington Michael J, $330,000.
9022 Pointer Dr, North Chesterfield; Harlow David L to Andrews Michelle M, $215,000.
8200 Poplar Hollow Ter, North Chesterfield; Conley Charles M and Wright M to Rodkey Janean H and Crichton M G, $505,000.
2501 Port Savage Dr, Midlothian; Bradshaw L M Jr Et Al Co-Trs to Johnson Christopher Lin, $507,000.
7831 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Ashwell Rhonda L to Kim Myong and Kim Se, $176,100.
9130 Quail Ridge Rd, Chesterfield; Mazzanti Arnaldo and Darlene H to Heithaus P M and Heithaus L D, $230,000.
8714 Rainwater Rd, North Chesterfield; Brown Amanda Kristin to Vicente Ronald N, $225,000.
3106 Ramsey Dr, Chester; Medvegy Luke V and Katie A to Burnette Thomas M and Danielle P, $325,000.
5830 Retriever Rd, North Chesterfield; Fry Peggy A to Malvern Construction Corp, $180,000.
2312 Rio Vista St, Chester; Bass W H III and Bass B D Co-Trs to Lee Roberta and Patterson Corey, $158,000.
11731 Robious Rd, Midlothian; Purcell Phillip N and Katherine to Naputi David and Sachleben J, $334,000.
12006 Rolling Tide Ct, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Flowers Tanisha Lashall and Leon, $493,330.
824 Rosegill Rd, North Chesterfield; Drewry Jeffrey N to Hayes Karon Steven, $220,000.
617 Royal Cresent Dr, North Chesterfield; Bonner Charles L and Tammy K to Gomez-Nerys C C and Roldan P A, $250,000.
18224 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Gutosky Vincent and Tonia, $650,705.
3321 Sandbill Run, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Kaminski Allison D, $343,710.
16004 Saromont Ave, Chester; Del Cid Gonzalez R E Et Al to Morris Sharon, $255,000.
8700 Scottingham Dr, North Chesterfield; Bagley William H to Goldberg Vanessa L and Liu M S Q, $200,000.
6530 Sexton Dr, Chesterfield; Pintado Natascha L to Macwatters Matthew Robert, $196,000.
9031 Sharpe Ct, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Hicken Craig W and Jennifer R, $527,418.
17712 Silverthread Ter, Moseley; Trapp Jordyn and Daniel to Binks Andrew B and Moeller J, $620,000.
1130 Somerville Grove Ter, Midlothian; Marannano Mariano to Diberto Conor D and Alice W, $307,500.
6525 Southshore Dr, Midlothian; McCarthy Christoper J and Kara P to Hpa Us1 Llc, $357,000.
825 Spirea Rd, North Chesterfield; Licence Skyler R and Victoria to Perkins Tanner C and Laiken L, $351,000.
3125 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Kennedy Daniel E Jr and Tamara L, $296,970.
3600 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Harrell Jason Lee and Tremetris, $332,478.
15201 Stone Church Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Arango Adriana A and Calderon F, $376,732.
8812 Sugar Hill Ct, Midlothian; Hunsucker David L Sr and E B to Holley Tylea Lovette, $440,000.
13600 Swale Ln, Midlothian; Sanchez Diego and Rose Johann to Hemingway D and Lichtenberger J, $255,000.
12125 Swift Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Malone Michael T to Enriquez Frederico S and Trivia, $325,000.
6601 Temie Lee Pkwy, Midlothian; Murney Sean R and Caparoula L M to Voli Ronald M and Annette M, $420,000.
9600 Tilehurst Ct, North Chesterfield; Evans Terry R to Perkins Charlette Marie, $248,000.
5720 Tuskwillow Dr, Chesterfield; Davadi Homes Inc Of Va to Sanchez Miguel A, $300,000.
18013 Twin Falls Ln, Moseley; Carbiener W A III and M L to Winfree Brittany H and Poole J M, $424,900.
7897 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Williams Claudia B, $284,825.
13824 Village Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Winn Kristian B and Kathryn W to Won't He Do It Llc, $252,000.
3305 Walnut Cove Ct, Chester; Nunez Martinez Contractors Llc to Johnson Nia-Malika, $235,000.
5910 Waters Edge Rd, Midlothian; Zajick Kenneth W and Marie D to Zajick Brian C and Monica M, $368,500.
12401 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Robbins Robert F, $315,685.
6708 Westwood St, North Chesterfield; Espinal Roque J and Zoila Fe N to Espinal Nunez Israel, $200,000.
9003 White Pickett Ct, North Chesterfield; McCann Patrick J Jr and Pamela P to Garfias Javier Colin and Colin Y, $263,000.
4707 Willesden Rd, North Chesterfield; Fernandez Patricio A to Urias Alvaro Pena, $215,000.
21300 Winfree Ave, South Chesterfield; Hardy Daniel Ray to Vaughan Chad A, $177,500.
1525 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Pulsifer James R and Claudine A to Cabral Emmanuel and Richelle, $680,000.
11530 Woodland Pond Pkwy, Chesterfield; St Clair Jason E and Margaret J to Thompson Charles F and Lynn E, $550,000.
HANOVER
9412 Alsace Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to David Keith Powers, $374,825.
15299 Ashland Road, Rockville; Michael O. Foster to Wilber Bladimir Lemus, $350,000.
7379 Battalion Drive, Mechanicsville; April Asbury to Marissa Smith, $275,000.
7371 Beulah Church Road, Mechanicsville; Edward Bernard Owens III to W.E. Clingham Jr., $511,000.
9104 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Allan B. Van Alstine to Matthew D. Taylor, $473,000.
313 Carter Forest Drive, Ashland; Brett J. Bajcsi to Robb Paul, $505,000.
203 Chapman St., Ashland; John Longest to Naomi E. Harper, $275,000.
8112 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Sarah Telford to Karen Finch, $255,500.
6168 Dijon Drive, Mechanicsville; William H. McKenney Jr. to Savannah Sargent, $318,250.
9204 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Danielle Geneva Koger, $443,009.
13327 Farm View Drive, Ashland; Neena Mary George to Mary George, $340,000.
9095 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Erikka Elizabeth Welch, $571,390.
Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $257,600.
7210 Harbor Run Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Alexander Jeovanny Portillo, $423,801.
14329 Horseshoe Bridge Road, Ashland; Kevin M. Beam to Granville C. Brothers III, trustee, $364,875.
8318 Ironclad Drive, Mechanicsville; Melissa E. Cox to Kelli Nicole Stanley, $286,777.
9242 John Wickham Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Darren Moxin, $509,566.
5817 Ketterley Row, Glen Allen; Anthony J. Sandstrom to Harry Douglas Cooke III, $200,000.
9070 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Naveen Bavisetti, $493,730.
11300 Mandy Lane, Hanover; Carol A. Dickerson to Blaire H. O'Brien, $437,500.
9008 Mossybrook Road, Mechanicsville; James H. Steele III to Sachiko N. Murakami, $289,950.
17282 Old Ridge Road, Montpelier; Scott Epps to Palmer Reams Martin, $228,000.
10573 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Jean Skrincosky, $428,845.
7999 Overlook Drive, Mechanicsville; Tad Eugene Bell Jr. to Chelsea A. Christiano, $234,500.
8926 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Sequoia Freeman to Elyse Hawthorne, $290,000.
8097 Saddlecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Lawrence C. Mastroleo, trustee to John Robert Colgan, $370,000.
8859 Seaycroft Drive, Mechanicsville; Cindy L. Hayes to Benjamin Lawrence Pastwik, $360,000.
18264 Shiloh Church Drive, Beaverdam; Alec Y. Peabody to Jeremy Ryan Hamill, $325,000.
13895 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Darlene P. Lindsey, $478,378.
9846 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Christopher W. Carter to Andrew J. Waters, $506,500.
7176 Sydnor Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas P. Randolph to Brache Santos, $406,000.
16295 Tavern Estates Road, Montpelier; Louis H. Hembrick, trustee to Matthew Farrell, $575,000.
12567 Trammel Court, Ashland; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Eric Andrew Paynter, $677,460.
7411 Verdi LAne, Mechanicsville; Douglas R. Dowe to William J. Tolley, $344,500.
9265 E Wenlock Drive, Mechanicsville; Justin J. Unger to Andrew M. Delmot, $300,000.
Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $450,354.
8250 Windsor Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Perry Farley, $347,807.
POWHATAN
470 Bel Bridge Circle, Midlothian; David J. Nyczepir to Michael John Bacile, $567,500.
1353 Dorset Road, Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to James Robert Breen, $410,725.
15536 Fox Haven Lane, Midlothian; Jennifer Lane McGee to Jerry L. Mashaw Jr., $250,000.
874 Genito West Blvd., Moseley; T. Vincent R. Higgs to Daniel Lilly, $380,000.
3885 Howell Road, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to John M. Williard, $355,000.
3960 John Latane Lane, Powhatan; Joseph Cory Wittig to Rufus Roberts IV, $555,000.
2802 Maple Lake Terrace, Powhatan; Evergreen Homecrafters LLC to Andrew A. Nowak, $663,650.
2434 New Dorset Circle, Powhatan; Sowers LLC to David S. Dowdy, $599,900.
3032 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Mark W. Pettway to Stephen Brantly Vann, $249,000.
4825 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Betty L. McCracken, heir to Mooneh M. Agharaad, $272,500.
2709 Ridgeview Road, Powhatan; Jerry L. Settle to Jacob T. Settle, $265,000.
3200 Sherwood Bluff Terrace, Powhatan; Richard T. Diehl to Kenneth Woodworth, $340,000.
3770 Tilmans Farm Drive, Powhatan; Rufus G. Roberts IV to Paul Wesley Stamp, $725,000.
2984 Trenholm Woods Lane, Powhatan; Jessica I. Patterson to Richard Geiger, $343,579.
GOOCHLAND
2.751 acres; Adam D. Fontenot to Ralph Turner Jr., $215,000.
3 parcels; Gregory Lin Paul to Arthur James Shepard III, $875,000.
4.636 acres; Woodward Properties LLC to Kevin E. Roderick, $204,580.
5.3 acres; Relo Properties LLC to Joseph G. Nichols, $315,000.
2 parcels; Zero Broad Street LLC to Perry Bays, $270,000.
Lot 1, Creekmore Park; Randall L. Waldron to Lee L. Moreau, $679,000.
Lot 12, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Jones Homes Inc., $155,000.
Lot 14, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Jones Homes Inc., $155,000.
Lot 2, Creekmore Park; Susan M. Dare to John J. Kascsak Jr., $565,000.
Lot 26, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to Mark J. Westman, $420,000.
Lot 4, Block B, Section 2, Lower Tuckahoe; Peter J. Bernard to Sherwood Bowditch, $935,000.
Lots 1 and 4, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Hunton Station LLC, $310,000.
Lots 4 and 5, Section 2, Huguenot Hills; Alice Cherie Hester McKesson to Rolfe H. Shiflett, $165,000.
Lots, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $690,000.
Petersburg
119 Deerfield Drive; Diane W. White to Arthur W. Marconi, $153,000.
825 Gustavo Lane; Denie Barnes to Douglas Morris Jr., $260,000.
25 and 27 S. Jefferson St.; Kerwin Opportunity Properties LLC to The Virginia House Flip Co. LLC, $280,000.
21 N Sycamore St.; Cristine Lynch II LLC to Edgewood Ave. LLC, $190,000.
DINWIDDIE
4402 Canvasback Court, North Dinwiddie; Jennifer A. Hancock to Mary Suzan Daly, $210,000.
16412 Hamilton Arms Road, Dewitt; US Bank to Etna S. Traylor, $165,000.
4214 Kenneth Drive, North Dinwiddie; Dustin R. Walker to Nicholas S. Dubuque, $215,000.
8750 Lake Jordan Way, North Dinwiddie; W.V. McClure Inc. to Solita C. Green, $377,509.
12302 McKenney Highway, McKenney; Allene L. Campbell to Edgar C. Sees, $201,000.
9306 Southwood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Steven M. Matthews to Melanie R. Cook, $168,000.
3603 Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; Jacqueline Cruz to Austyn B. Anderson, $245,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
121 Breezy Hill Drive; James C. Bumpass, trustee to Arthur Fender, $390,000.
706 Conduit Road; Samuel Joseph Gugliotta to Integrity Building and Design Inc., $315,000.
1207 Duke of Gloucester St.; Donald W. Lawson, trustee to Hang Guo, $245,000.
131 Hampton Drive; Christopher Mullins to Kayla M. Burget, $250,000.
702 Kensington Ave.; Israel Rivera to Tequllia Woodson Tweedy, $220,000.
1301 Riveroaks Drive; Ryan Scott Dudley to Andrew Cheatham, $281,000.
HOPEWELL
4021 Cameron Road; Eric Lee Cameron to Nickolas L. Citarelli, $180,000.
3701 Ivystone Court; Betty M. Hanser to Michael A. Henderson, $169,000.
506 North Ave.; Barbara S. Gates to Brian J. Thompson, $160,000.
200 Prince George Ave.; Robin S. Andrews to Allison Partin, $210,000.
NEW KENT
1 acre; Chickahominy Riverside Investment LLC to Proclaiming Grace Outreach, $225,000.
1 acre; Robert Lee Isbell to Walter L. Harvie, $320,000.
26.28 acres; Gilbert H. Forness to Jonathan L. Jackson, $535,000.
3.27 acres; Elizabeth W. Vranian to Robert Brown Vranian, $275,000.
5.15 acres; Karen C. Stowe, executor to Thomas E. Couch Jr., $175,500.
8.7 acres; Jeannette A. Howard to Doctors Creek LLC, $400,000.
Lot 10, Section C, Sheet 3, Chickahominy Shores; Randall Skip Drain to Oh Well LLC, $205,000.
Lot 13, Block A, Quinton Park; Tamara Mays to AMC Property Solutions LC, $153,500.
Lot 141, Block B, Section 1, Brickshire; Tobias Janke to Jeffrey J. Rackliff Sr., $459,900.
Lot 152, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Marco Anthony Peterson, $369,990.
Lot 4, Block B, The Fields at Pine Fork; W.V. McClure Inc. to Melissa Fortin Spruell, $471,174.
Lot 5, Poplar Springs; John C. Foss to Daniel L. O'Brien, $235,000.
Lot 6, Bent Tree Estates; Tabernacle Properties Inc. to Randolph Alvin Coleman Jr., $250,000.
Lot 7, Bent Tree Estates; Tabernacle Properties Inc. to Randolph Alvin Coleman Jr., $295,000.
Lot 7, Section 1, Phase 4, Patriots Landing; Brenden Shields to Karmen Reid, $420,000.
Lots, The Oaks; The Oaks Development LC to NVR Inc., $248,000.
Parcels; Shuttlewood Farms LLC to Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation, $2,000,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
13385 Centerville Road, Disputanta; Roger Nickodam Jr. to Anival Enrique Perez De La O, $275,000.
7120 Donna’s Way, Disputanta; Donald E. Dove Jr. to Jordan Lynn Ansink, $207,000.
12001 Halcyon Way, Prince George; Judy J. Cutrona to Dallas Paul Synan, $285,000.
10451 Jordan Parkway, Hopewell; Dale Leroy Smith to Ricko Boyd, $395,000.
8291 King Drive, Disputanta; Amanda Tilley to Dorothy J. Golphinsyas, $401,000.
6805 Moncol Drive, Prince George; Lewis Hopkins to Matt Kersse, $215,000.
11927 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Joseph P. Hanlon to Max Andrew Colton, $306,000.
4002 Prince George Drive, Prince George; Welfred R.M. Brown to Hui Lin, $265,000.
4008 Rotherham Circle, Prince George; Katherine A. Linkenhoker to Jacqueline B. Mixell, $225,900.
12700 Silvercrest Lane, Prince George; Charles Craig Owen to William Patrick Callahan, $475,000.
2706 Toronto Lane, Prince George; Linda F. Mays to Corey Adams Madison, trustee, $240,000.
10775 Webb Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Andre L. Holcomb Sr., $380,025.
AMELIA
1.99 acres; Robin R. Bruno to Samuel E. Arrington, $170,000.
2 parcels; Glenn D. Miller to Christian A. Abell, $425,000.
16 parcels; William M. Noftsinger, executor to Royal E. Langford, $1,100,000.
KING WILLIAM
7333 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin; Masters Construction and Home Improvement LLC to Adam Parker Lassiter, $250,000.
1626 F St., West Point; Jared A. Miller to Vernisha Jones, $206,000.
2485 Globe Road, Aylett; Delores B. Chalkley to Justin Paul Shiflett, $267,000.
339 Kellys Court, King William; Gaston Ivey Suarez to Jacob T. Ragsdale, $252,500.
848 E Magnolia Ave., West Point; Paul A. Guthrie Jr. to Leann Marie Lane, $246,000.
207 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Jason G. Leonard, $271,975.
108 St. Charles Place, Aylett; Lisa Guridy to Matthew John Guridy, $229,000.
628 Walkerton Road, Walkerton; Barbara D. Buck to Raymond W. Yarbrough, $295,000.
2208 White Oak Circle, Aylett; Richard L. Sagraves Sr. to Christopher Carr, $355,000.
Sussex
13.16 acres; Richard E. Rickmond to Charles T. Rickmond, $320,000.
469.2 acres; Teredo Timber LLC to SRF Sussex LLC, $650,000.
5.65 acres; Rosemary C. Shands to John L. Epps III, $225,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
108 Iris St.; Tyler K. Meldrum to Bailey Todd, $268,000.
108 Meredith Way; Philip D. Charles to Christopher J. Duffy, $453,000.
3679 Mulberry Lane; Sara Hubbard to Duquene Morisset, $166,500.
230 Thomas Nelson Lane; Paramount Investments LLC to Nathan D. Cabello, $303,000.
312 Yorkshire Drive; Norman O. Baker, trustee to James Gary Lane, $850,000.
JAMES CITY
5916 Allegheny Road, Williamsburg; James Tysz to Kellen R. Browne, $338,000.
271 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; Cynthia Satterwhite Jarboe, trustee to Lester D. Catharine, $349,000.
730 Autumn Cirle, Williamsburg; Patricia Urso, trustee to Rodney Brown, $215,000.
126 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Marie D. Colclough to John Oliver Patrick, $465,000.
3233 Buckingham Drive, Toano; Randall S. Henry to Darryll G. Dowell Jr., $430,000.
2640 Chickahominy Road, Toano; RVA Development LLC to Brittini Nicole Levandofsky, $247,150.
4314 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Edward A. Esposito Jr. to Judith B. Hilburger, trustee, $325,000.
4421 Eaglebrook Drive, Williamsburg; Joseph E. Edwards III to Robert E. Weathers, $273,350.
108 Fall East, Williamsburg; Robyn Lynne Eoff, successor trustee to Michael Binder Brantley, $246,050.
3429 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Charles Jacob Simpson, $296,885.
4300 Garden View, Williamsburg; Marian Sanazaro to Rosemary Via, $390,000.
2017 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Latasha Ariel Davis, $193,000.
2113 Harpers Mill, Williamsburg; James C. Hay, trustee to William A Gartlan, $600,000.
4340 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Anthony Pellecchia to Sherman M. Snyder, $444,900.
105 Hearthside Lane, Williamsburg; Paula E. Soergel to James Andrew Shealy, $505,000.
121 Jeffersons Hundred, Williamsburg; Heather T. Hartle to Tsegaye Gebregiorgis, $620,000.
204 W Kilbride, Williamsburg; Beverly T. Hudson, trustee to Page W. Sutton, $365,000.
206 Lakewood Drive, Williamsburg; Judith B. Hilburger, trustee to Scott F. MaClaren, $469,000.
3203 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Ghady N. Eldanaf to Roy S. Whitelock, $160,000.
5620 Lori Mahone Overlook, Williamsburg; Sean M. Cullifer to James Scroggin, $341,000.
249 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Samuel J. Call, $339,990.
4024 Mill Dam Court, Williamsburg; Bonnie G. Florek to Aaron Oliver, $318,000.
152 Nina Lane, Williamsburg; Thomas Lee Carter, devisee to Harold Ray Heath Jr., $282,000.
8244 Old Mill Lane, Williamsburg; Michael L. Croft to Tyler Richard Ording, $408,000.
117 Peachtree, Williamsburg; Robert L. Moeller, trustee to William Edward Ameen, trustee, $552,000.
109 Plains View Road, Williamsburg; Bruce A. Weber to Jessica L. Garrenton, $330,000.
1802 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Ernest A. Belanger to Kelsey Edwards, $370,000.
5172 Queen Bishop Lane, Williamsburg; Nathan D. Platz to James M. Robinson Jr., $325,500.
3224 Reades Way, Williamsburg; Carrie L. Kelley to Seth Lee Heiserman, $435,000.
255 Reflection Drive, Williamsburg; Pamela A. McHose to Tylor Wheeler, $292,500.
3025 Ridge Drive, Toano; Benjamin Andrew Burrell to Michael Christian Miller, $450,000.
4118 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Steven Austin Farrar to Michael Wayne Jarrell, $250,000.
6471 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to Albert Edward Motley III, $585,640.
3305 Running Cedar Way, Williamsburg; Kenneth H. Juul to Benjamin Maysonet Sr., $419,900.
505 Sir George Percy, Williamsburg; John M. Lombardo, trustee to Ronald J. Henderson, trustee, $1,435,000.
1106 Stewarts Road, Lanexa; Andrew L. Clark to Daniel Patrick Layou, $280,000.
125 Tarleton Bivouac, Williamsburg; Colleen R. Quick to Jared Shue, $252,000.
104 The Colony, Williamsburg; John M. Pittman III, heir to Danay M. Escanaverino, $225,000.
Unit 25-2501, Braemar Creek at Greensprings Plantation; Raymond Riportella, trustee to JHH Stewards LLC, $187,000.
3834 War Hill Green, Williamsburg; Maryanne Bragg to Lorrie J. Callaway, $190,000.
118 West Links, Williamsburg; Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018 RP3 to Ross J. Fielding, $525,000.
1900 Whitles Wood Road, Williamsburg; Stephen S. Smith to Dennis Andrew Wargo, $500,000.
4135 Whitley Terrace, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Marion Ruth Zirbel, $436,740.
3112 Windy Branch Drive, Toano; Barton P. Crews, co-trustee to Craig Wojcik, $610,000.
115 Worplesdon, Williamsburg; William B. Williams to Adam N. Yamamoto, $515,000.
Published Nov 6, 2021