Property Transfers Published November 12, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

869 N 22nd St; Mazzei Natalie to Stock Alexander J, $295,000.

814 N 24th St; Trowbridge Kyle and Fiorella R to Pittman Catherine F, $365,000.

704 W 24th St; Filardo Albert M and Jodie S to Lears Adin and Berge Tim, $360,000.

306 N 26th St U118; Lawyer Andrew M to Pham Danh, $257,500.

10 E 29th St; Salmon Mitchell & Cynthia A & to Home Solutions Of Va Llc, $206,000.

2805 2nd Ave; Eaves Thomas N & Katherine K O to Newman Olivia And, $350,000.

1417 N 31st St; Blake Property Solutions Llc to Mcentire Bryan M, $325,000.

409 N 33rd St; Capece Antonio and Edmee to Lyne Heather, $315,000.

115 E 34th St; Ascencio Elvin to Zandt Chloe Marie Van And, $275,000.

2911 3rd Ave; Hill James H & Irma C to Vann Noah, $185,000.

2515 5th Ave; Stanton Ramon and Sophya to Byers David, $270,000.

425 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; 18 W Franklin Street Llc to 425 N Boulevard Llc, $1,100,000.

1101 Azalea Ave; Arc Sbrcmv A001 Llc to Lemonade Mm Azalea Llc, $725,000.

9225 Baltic Pl; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Tammineedi Sirisha &, $331,157.

4900 Belmont Road; Conner Eric to Wacek Stacy and Jackson Benny, $245,000.

4401 Britannia Road; Horne James R & Jessie L to Profesional Homes Llc, $150,000.

16 W Broad St U2; Jandjrentali Llc to Hale Colby, $160,000.

5103 Bromley Lane; Jones Anne L to Schultz Mark R and Kimberly P, $440,000.

5200 Campbell Ave; Salley Mary E to Wine Allison Hummel &, $185,000.

1617 W Cary St; Cary and Lombardy Properties to M H Freedom Llc, $242,400.

5227 Cary Street Road; Bell Michael F and Hannah J to Walker Bryce and Patricia, $1,950,000.

719 Catherine St; Fourth and Ten Llc to Filipour Alexander S And, $399,950.

1749 Clarkson Road; Tomcliff Development Inc to Shaw Everett H and Rosa J, $168,500.

3313 Cliff Ave; Probst Brian D to Ornelaz Victoria S, $233,500.

3435 Cooper Road; Contreras Jill to Greenwood Andrea, $303,000.

713 Deter Road; Rosario Pedro and to Alexander Kakiva L, $250,000.

3707 Ellwood Ave; Canaday Brian and Sloan to Courthouse Row Llc, $300,000.

1115 Floyd Ave; Endless Summer Aviation Llc to Bradley Richard Lynn And, $560,000.

1016 Fourqurean Lane; Charen Llc to Ashley Monica And, $215,000.

2418 E Franklin St U111; Arritt Diane Trustee to Jones Andrew W, $175,000.

3403 Garland Ave; Ventura Luis Angel Valadez to Viza Andrea Dominique, $450,000.

1303 Goddin St; Norman Ada M to Us Properties Llc, $160,000.

3113 W Grace St; Nicholson Joseph A & Jean R to Kittrell Company The, $163,555.

325 Granite Ave; Ridge Homes Llc to Lamb Jeffrey W and Anne S, $365,600.

1243 Greystone Ave; Wilson Angela G to Ek Real Estate Fund I Llc, $205,000.

3706 Grove Ave; Seiverd Mark Wesley to Herbert Natasha and Anthony, $215,000.

6530 Hagueman Dr; Wright Karen Bradford to Lee Ralph, $337,000.

2112 Hanover Ave; Sehen Carl E Jr and to Crickenberger Terry Dwight And, $810,000.

3100 Hawthorne Ave; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Mckinney David D And, $570,000.

201 Hull St U34; Cheek Neal Llc to Newman Susan, $354,500.

4324 Kenmare Ct; Appiah Ebenezer and Cann Kate to Atwell Cedric, $339,900.

4518 Kensington Ave; Hart Susan Mcclintock to Dushantinski Thomas Gary And, $452,500.

2406 Lamb Ave; 2406 Lamb Ave Llc to Rivera Cesar Gregorio Jr And, $407,500.

20 Libbie Ave; Cossitt M Cassandra to Silver Paul F and Zelda K, $530,000.

106 S Lombardy St; Cary and Lombardy Properties to M H Freedom Llc, $235,000.

1323 W Main St; Eck Enterprises Inc to Up Randolph Llc, $780,950.

5800 Maple Green Cir; Agee Charles E Iii and to Sanderson Patrick and Selena, $1,309,500.

101 W Marshall St U46; Walz Peggy Myers to Zeringue John Joseph And, $395,000.

717 N Meadow St; Bordeaux Linda D & John W D to Violet Scarlett Llc, $421,000.

2004 Monument Ave; Box Canyon Trading Llc to Clark William Preston, $725,000.

417 N Mulberry St; Mindyco Revocable Single to Caviness Teresa, $370,000.

2813 North Ave; Peters Karl W & Iris C R to Capital Area Health Network, $192,500.

5801 Olas Ct; Coalson Enterprises Corp to HHHunt Homes Llc, $225,000.

3900 Old Hopkins Road; New Hopkins Center Llc to K & M Holding Llc, $1,350,000.

1620 Park Ave; 1620 Park Avenue Llc to Jokity Investments Llc, $975,000.

4704 Park Ave; Snyder Jacob Lee and to Pappas Matt, $489,000.

4212 Patterson Ave; Hallberg Marc Donald to Cava Capital Llc, $309,500.

2229 Perry St; Southside Community Development to Parker Jessica Bree, $195,000.

1605 Peter Paul Blvd; Holder Homes Llc to Smith Conrad, $175,950.

1401 Porter St; Manchester Green Llc to 1401 Porter St Llc, $640,000.

3002 Q St; Evolve Hld Llc to Rosas Lauren A, $352,500.

9 River Road; Gibson Pearson G to Gates Richard Williams And, $1,725,000.

3403 Ryburn Road; Langry Nnamdi to Henderson Dominique, $195,000.

5211 Scott St; Ramco Investments Llc to Taylor Kathryn Ann, $224,500.

4306 Smithdeal Ave; Nelson Ryan C to Menke Joshua J And, $336,000.

9229 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Shean Brittany Rae, $331,879.

2620 Stuart Ave Ub01; Miller Christopher to Wilson Victor E and Sandra M, $365,000.

2704 Susten Ct; Perez Julio Lopez to Sadowski Joseph, $300,000.

5931 Thorndale Lane; Dillon Sean Patrick and to Zaiman Mitchell, $310,000.

4021 Traylor Dr; Gibrall Patrick M Jr & Vanessa to Norton Shelly and Frederick, $508,900.

607 Tuckahoe Blvd; Baber James A Iv and Mary E to Oneill Matthew James And, $1,300,000.

301 Virginia St U602; Hull Properties Llc to Rosa Ferdinand, $339,950.

6537 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Moerner John Joseph, $420,685.

717 Whitehead Road; Donaldson Wallace to Blake Denny Llc, $200,000.

6541 Worthington Road; Mendez Investments Llc to Wells Taylor, $250,000.

HENRICO

6025 Almond Creek North Ln, Henrico; Harrison Nicole K to Abreu Miguel A and Juderka P Urena Burgos, $244,000.

4804 Annlyn Dr, Sandston; Dranoff Nathan D to Solis Laura Romero, $190,000.

12704 Azure Ct, Henrico; Turner Lucia M to Williams Carol B and Duncan E Hardcastle, $600,000.

3800 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Richardson Marc Anthony to Richardson Marc Anthony, $583,000.

11944 Belmont Park Ct, Glen Allen; Bovio Judith S Estate to Williams Kathryn J, $470,200.

1702 Betty Ln, Henrico; Dushatinski Thomas Gary and Nicole Kaitlin to Smith Logan Ray, $235,000.

5211 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Lindenau Grant Harris to Taylor Helen Elizabeth, $244,350.

830 Brassie Ln Ub, Glen Allen; Kaul Jyoti and Vishwa M Bhargava to Balderson Stanley and Susan, $184,900.

6506 W Broad St, Henrico; Afab Investors to Willow 13 Properties Llc, $895,000.

1314 Bull Run Dr, Henrico; Davis Marlon D and Kevin J and Terry C Fann to Carter Lawn Care Llc, $186,100.

8156 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Dillard Roy G, $408,900.

5116 Cedar Haven Rd, Henrico; Beverly Rufus Jr and Anita L Carr to Sieunarine Isaiah and Maryam Chaudhry, $320,000.

3651 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Hitchcock Evan L to Gade Sreenivas Reddy, $200,000.

11448 Chickahominy Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Barnett Eugene E and Lorraine K to Rodgers Richard P and Rodgers Ilona M, $575,000.

1604 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Naas Sundus and Bak and Dak to Grander Scale Properties Llc, $310,000.

6409 Cookes Farm Dr, Henrico; Smith Timothy A to Tyler Ricky L and Jill C Gibson, $306,000.

5109 Coxson Rd, Henrico; Bank Of New York Mellon to S R Mechanical Llc, $185,850.

3565 Darbytown Ct, Henrico; Grubbs Linda M to Calahan Eric Mathew and Chelsea Phoebe, $175,000.

9114 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Little Katherine Lane to Nguyen Quoc Dung and Thao Lieu, $300,000.

1009 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; Brown Letitia D to Newman Terrence L and Pamela A Hamby, $235,000.

1708 Doron Ln, Henrico; Amaya and Lemus Investment Group Corp to Urban Recovery Rva Llc, $280,500.

2600 Duffy Ct, Henrico; Bell Candace L to Das Ruma, $372,000.

2321 Edenbrook Dr, Henrico; Primed to Sell Va Llc to Mclean Taylor and James Shea, $349,000.

604 Elmfield Dr, Henrico; Future Equities Llc to Wallace Janeequa C, $169,500.

3216 Emporia St, Henrico; Maggie Walker Community Land Trust to Rimell W Zachary and Michelle K Parrish, $160,000.

3005 Falcon Creek Dr, Henrico; Alston Troy David and Jessica Katy Hunt to 3005 Falcon Creek Drive Llc, $240,000.

113 Federal St, Sandston; Gibson Madison B to Budu Emil C, $171,000.

7750 Flannagan Ct U502, Henrico; Dudley Danny Ray to 7750 Flannagan Llc, $153,700.

7308 Fort Alvis Ln, Henrico; Rodgers George A and Ella C to Tiangson-Townes Benita and Kimberly T L, $400,000.

2703 Fruehauf Rd, Henrico; Childress Steven to Espinoza Pablo Serrano, $275,000.

2613 Gay Ave, Henrico; Wolpert Tony C to Artisview Properties Llc, $159,000.

2311 Georgetown Dr, Henrico; Chamberlain Tyler D to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $279,000.

5412 Glenside Dr Ud, Henrico; Tribble G M Jr and Brenda R to Tribble George M Iii, $250,000.

12456 Grace Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Complete Home Design Llc to Jenkins Heidi Nicole and Santo J Maestri, $435,000.

9104 Greenford Dr, Henrico; Veach Kristen S and L W Sanderson to Robinson Street Properties Llc, $161,000.

3962 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Manning Cheri Danielle, $278,385.

7024 Hapsburg Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Hill Keshia L, $364,555.

7408 Hawthorne Ave, Henrico; Carpenter Sheila Jane and William Mccarthy to Smith James Gordon Jr Trustee, $291,000.

2264 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Gda Properties Llc to Gulkarov Elena, $209,000.

1634 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Ho Thanh T to Patel Mahendrakumar H and Premlataben M, $275,000.

133 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Klein Paulette Edith Rouse to Vukmer Jane, $170,500.

1821 Ivystone Dr, Henrico; Ullman Stanley H to Makhan Investments Llc, $185,000.

John Rolfe Pkwy, Henrico; County Of Henrico to Pemberton Investments Llc, $525,000.

2591 Kennedy Rd, Henrico; Hoffler Kendall L and Leslie C Dalton to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $260,000.

4317 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to White Jennifer, $287,215.

8304 Kingsthorpe Ter, Henrico; Wills Marshall R and Sarah M E to Snyder Jacob Lee and Heather Ashley, $1,025,000.

11 N Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Rfi Seven Gables Llc to Ap 11 North Llc, 154500000.

2411 Larkwood Rd, Henrico; Muldoon Corey T to Falen Tim E, $314,500.

10101 Laurel Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Thomas Laymon L Iii and Cherie W to Prime Alliance Llc, $186,178.

1807 Leslie Ct, Henrico; Trice Robert E Estate to 1807 Leslie Court Llc, $205,302.

2206 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Guiliano James M and Elizabeth C Trustees, $517,629.

3000 Lincoln Ave, Henrico; Shepardson Thomas J and Ann to Ali Asmat, $265,000.

4204 Longleaf Dr, Henrico; Graydon Joshua E to Franklin Derrick, $330,000.

5 E Magruder St, Sandston; Fresh Start Investments Llc to Price Andrew and Melissa Proudfoot, $190,000.

2627 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Homestead Land Holdings Llc to Pottle Carol Joann, $241,000.

706 Mccoul St, Henrico; Almond Creek Llc to Sheldon Properties Llc, $275,000.

3812 Micheline Ct, Henrico; Williams Audrey R to Knox Chafa Chauna, $234,500.

11754 Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Corson Kenneth R and B B to Ho Thanh Thi, $212,000.

11955 Montfort Cir, Glen Allen; Gilden Kathryn M to Duke Derek Schon and Cynthia Fulton, $635,000.

10539 Mountain Gate Way, Glen Allen; King Lynette F to Harrell Vanessa, $255,000.

11025 Mountain Spring Dr, Glen Allen; Au Scott D and Nguyen-Hao Phung to Hussain Ajaz S and Naaz A, $570,000.

1449 New Market Rd, Henrico; Langford William S Jr to Shahadat Md A and Mita Jabbar, $272,500.

5518 Noble Ave, Henrico; Lakeside Court Llc to Hernandez Lopez Hugo Alberto, $398,000.

2805 Oakland Ave, Henrico; Konwerski A Jr and Michael and S L Taylor to Complete Home Design Llc, $225,000.

4820 Old Main St U106, Henrico; Johnson Michael Albert to Carlton Gary and Rebecca, $350,000.

3484 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Luck Michael E and T B Jr and H R Newman to Kittelmann Chad, $165,000.

902 Pale Moon Dr, Glen Allen; Munden Milton to Munden Emily and Stephen Renfro, $255,000.

5044 Parkland Dr, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Patel Dhruman V and Niral V, $741,461.

6212 Piccadilly Rd, Henrico; A Solodar Properties Llc to Curtis Darlington Dickson and Vivian Dixon, $277,000.

10818 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Morales Ramon and Mariel, $729,900.

3812 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Rathore Sonali to Han Sungsoo and Kyungeun L Kim, $416,009.

2947 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Johnson Brian K to Wong Stephen M and Carrie R Christensen, $285,000.

103 Ralston Rd, Henrico; Casler Dewitt B Iii and Jannette L to Mcallister Maria B and Ryan R, $725,000.

3002 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes Lc to Kumar Jitendra and Nupur B Singh, $377,340.

251 Rocketts Way U201, Henrico; Habermehl David and Janice to Dye Kevin R and Nancy V, $449,990.

3908 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Kearse Brady S, $448,480.

2929 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Creasey Erica M to Bell Kailey B and Gretchen B Reeson Et Al, $233,500.

412 September Dr, Henrico; Gerszten Enrique and Ellen to Skarda Brian and Kathryn S, $825,000.

6948 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Evans Gloria, $375,879.

1540 Skirmish Run Dr, Henrico; Allen Dennis M and Cynthia to Yakoub Mariam A and Emad Z, $165,000.

1109 Southbury Ave, Henrico; Burke Michael J and Audrey J to Mccauley Andrea D, $235,000.

2691 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Cunningham Brock C, $413,463.

7110 Stoneman Rd, Henrico; Solo Brian A to Castro Andres A Amaya and Maria A Navarro, $320,000.

2339 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Rogers Keith A and Tracey R Bowles to Ward Tyler M and John P Hudnall Iii, $330,000.

7802 Topaz Rd, Henrico; Biedrycki Sandra E to Petrarca Lindsay and Michael Alan, $311,000.

1500 Trailing Ridge Rd, Henrico; Roots Arnold L and Sandra T to Williams Gail T, $300,000.

7205 Vernon Rd, Henrico; Allen Wilmer to Phillips Tamara Lee, $250,000.

545 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Davis Carolyn C Trustee to Gregory Wesley S and Deborah W, $385,000.

4214 Wellston Pl, Glen Allen; Arthur Gina E to Sharma Benktesh Dash and Sabina Dhungana, $289,950.

3761 Westerre Pkwy Ub, Henrico; Va Assoc For Home Care and Hospice to Richmond Financial Associates Lc, $350,000.

2611 Wetherburn Ct, Henrico; Dolan Kevin and Aline to Avgeros Brothers Llc, $325,000.

7360 Willson Rd, Henrico; Machich Norma Utsman to Velasquez Elifas L Roblero, $250,000.

4663 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Krishnamurthy Roopalatha, $312,691.

4663 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Choi Ryan Junho, $349,538.

9017 Wood Sorrel Dr, Henrico; Manning Walter L and Elizabeth F to Seawell Janice S, $470,000.

1530 Young St, Henrico; Shelton Hubbard L to Riggs Shayla and Nathanael S S Rubin, $230,000.

CHESTERFIELD

1630 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Hill Tiffany Yvette, $457,255.

14332 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Durkin Gerard Henry, $459,125.

12001 Amber Meadows Ln, Midlothian; Rivard David A and Katherine H to Winger Brittany Michelle Haas and Gregory A, $387,500.

2010 Apple Orchard Ct, North Chesterfield; Brown Henry B Iv and Mudd J L to Coleman Eric William and Twine Gabrielle Alisha, $350,000.

8419 Ashdale Ct, Chesterfield; Klaiber Michael A and Mary Sue to Hanna Tracey P and Altagracia P Vasquez, $399,950.

5833 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Pitt Deshandria, $331,980.

11612 Bailey Mountain Trl, Midlothian; Conway Maria D to Diaz Ely Alfredo Velasquez and Marin Nelmary Alexandra Marquez, $270,000.

13519 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Guy Dakari C and Olivia D, $547,680.

8340 Bayfield Dr, North Chesterfield; Long Sarah S to Carter Rita L and Salas Aguilar Mateo D, $260,000.

3640 Becket Dr, Chesterfield; Cavallaro Cody S to Hunt Joel S and Kristin T, $300,000.

606 Bellerive Ct, North Chesterfield; Harcum John G to Howle Bonnie, $280,000.

9640 Bending Oak Dr, Midlothian; Shaw Sheron M to Britton Bryan Wade, $415,000.

4049 Bircham Loop, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Patel Bhagvati J and Jerambhai K Sr, $727,655.

2230 Bower Ridge Dr, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Johnson St Elmo Iv and Tashawna, $357,863.

16612 Brattice Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Perrello Ronald J and Kelly to Menjivar Carlos and Sandra, $685,000.

11779 N Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Maric Properties Llc to Eleftheriou Laura Jones, $170,000.

324 Browns Hill Ct, Midlothian; Railey Hill Associates Llc to Dillaman Enterprises Llc, $1,162,000.

2703 Burlwood Ct, Midlothian; Pitts Robert Dean and Tabitha W to Lane Amanda Arlene and Moreau Kaleb, $316,500.

3654 Caddington Ter, Midlothian; Cauthen Charles E and Hazel P to Li Chunhao and Zhang Weiyan, $710,000.

13407 Castle Hollow Ter, Midlothian; Shumaker D P and Shumaker J Trs to Young Kari, $427,000.

8693 Centerline Dr, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corporation to U S Home Corporation, $3,198,589.

9918 Chancellor Pl, North Chesterfield; Wells Donald H and Carol H to Mclaughlin Robert A and Loth Sarah Anne, $390,000.

5319 Chesswood Dr, North Chesterfield; Gates Ernest P Jr and Avis H to A and J Investment Llc, $160,000.

5511 Chestnut Bluff Rd, Midlothian; Hughes Woudy E to Mitchell Kelsey Shelton and Justin S, $340,000.

13812 Citation Dr, Midlothian; Berbert Morgan L and Hayden R to Baron Diego A Puerta, $340,000.

16001 Clawton Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jackson Anthony Sr and Cassandra, $583,420.

7061 Commons Plz, Chesterfield; Compson At Courthouse Two L C to Carandy Properties Va Llc, $1,350,000.

15420 Cosby Rd, Chesterfield; Sanford Financial Partners Llc to Oasis Park Llc, $650,000.

21507 Court St, South Chesterfield; Cava Capital Llc to Greene Dominique, $178,000.

18249 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Tran Thuy Thi Ngoc and Nguyen Hai Trung and Nguyen Huan Tran Trung and Nguyen Nhu, $626,550.

5417 Creek Heights Dr, Midlothian; Marquart Mairi Anne to Brown John W Iii and Wells-Brown Sandra M, $370,000.

10352 Crumpets Ln, North Chesterfield; Pioquinto Alfredo R and Monica M to Smith Courtney, $310,000.

1512 Denby Way, Midlothian; Locke Robert H Jr and Kristie Z to Bullock Robert M and Laura P, $480,675.

9451 Dry Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corporation to U S Home Corporation, $3,133,478.

7519 Dunollie Dr, Chesterfield; Torres Jaime E C and Benavidez E to Suhr Paul and Kacie, $617,500.

6839 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Farahani Farzad, $367,913.

8505 Eastwood Ter, North Chesterfield; Russbycraig Llc to Ljp Properties 401k Llc, $200,000.

5400 Ellerbee Mill Ter, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Gordon Linda, $345,510.

400 Enon Church Rd, Chester; Quinn Mary Susan to Nguyen Duyen, $219,000.

11600 Europa Dr, Chesterfield; 61 16 Ave Llc to Country Boy Properties Llc, $349,900.

6000 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; Wheat Lisa D to Kelly John Edward Jr, $400,000.

4800 Fordham Rd, North Chesterfield; Zimmerman Timothy P and Mary D to Fales Diana Kathryn and Anthony Kevin, $267,000.

5725 Fox Hunt Trl, South Chesterfield; Harris Farrell and Milliner M L to Poe Jerrod and Jessica, $225,000.

7000 Fuqua Ave, North Chesterfield; Escobar Guevara Jorge A Et Al to Wood Brian G, $245,000.

3809 Gill St, Chester; Alley Gerald G to Salik Robert and Jolley Megan C, $300,000.

9708 Goodward Ter, North Chesterfield; Mehta Varun M and Patel Jui to Perkins Joshua C and Hood Meagan Ashley, $356,000.

6612 Grand Haven Ln, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Davis Deborah L, $745,350.

17525 Great Falls Cir, Moseley; Ellington James D and Deborah P to Bgrs Llc, $535,000.

15224 Greenhart Dr, Chesterfield; Brooks Pamela Anita to Brown Richard Alexander and Valerie Denise, $425,000.

3801 Grizzard Dr, Chesterfield; Brewer Sharon P to Smith Scott A, $210,000.

13161 Hampton Meadows Pl, Chesterfield; Evans Lyndon P and Julie W to Vassil Gabriella, $450,000.

15024 Hazelbury Cir, Midlothian; Havens Juston and Ashley to Alexander Michael S Ii and Serinna T, $448,000.

4030 Hiddenwell Ln, Chester; Mullen James to Crelan Anita and Barry, $400,000.

5220 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Mcqueen-Williams Michelle to Walker Kristopher S and Smith Ayanna Faith, $263,000.

8141 Hull Street Rd, North Chesterfield; Century Properties Xii Ltd Pt to New Way Holdings Llc, $3,980,000.

5713 Huntingcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Harris Randy L to Marshall Tina M, $225,000.

14901 N Ivey Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Davis Gary W and Shannon C to Kalyn Kevin, $240,000.

6620 Johnston St, South Chesterfield; Miles Stanley D and Anita R to Bryant Peyton M, $231,000.

18112 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Gillela Dilip Kushalava Reddy, $497,785.

10509 Keithwood Pkwy, North Chesterfield; Artisan Design Properties Llc to Barker Terri, $299,950.

6407 Lake Caroline Ct, Chesterfield; Powell Keat W and Powell J R to Gomez Ana S and Hernandez Ana, $300,000.

6005 Lansgate Rd, Midlothian; Hardcastle Duncan E to Spahr Giselle M and Stom Alexandre N, $400,000.

6833 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Gunnam Venkata Kiran, $354,089.

12612 Lerwick Pl, Chesterfield; Sgbspb Properties Llc to Brown Henry Iv and Jessica, $489,000.

16712 Lilting Moon Ct, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Flynn Kyle P and Rosalie L, $621,135.

2612 Lilybank Pl, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Oæconnor Daniel J and Alicia, $594,817.

10621 Looking Glass Rd, North Chesterfield; Crook Tracy L and Crook D L Jr to Brown Holly Christian, $276,000.

6404 Lothaire Ct, North Chesterfield; Deberry Paul Raphael to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $207,000.

1015 Lucks Garden Trl, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Hutchison James P Iii Trustee, $425,608.

1712 Mainsail Ln, Chester; HHHunt Homes L C to Morris London and Richardson Kerod, $403,940.

3431 Markey Rd, Midlothian; Speeks W Gerald and Joan W to Thompson Luke C and Amber M, $350,000.

6700 Mason Run Dr, North Chesterfield; Richmond Property Buyers Llc to Callahan Kelly and Barbagallo Carrie, $287,000.

17548 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Hill Robert B and Richardson S K to Varela Israel A Saavedra and Hernandez Yaritza and Saavedra Sarai R, $363,000.

14866 Michaux Valley Cir, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Salluzzo Nancy, $963,670.

9730 Millhouse Dr, Chesterfield; Chumney Barbara F and Dennis C to Strock Christopher and Angolia Megan, $289,000.

2717 Mistwood Forest Dr, Chester; Barnes Francine M to Barnes Shayna M, $283,325.

3410 Morningmist Cir, North Chesterfield; Timpano Justin A to Dewalt Tessa and Moats Tyler Jeffrey, $282,000.

11940 Nash Rd, Chesterfield; Hoven Kenneth Lee to Gregoire Adam and Megan, $450,000.

7347 Nicklaus Cir, Moseley; Sanabriz-Ortiz Maurice Et Al to Bore Fredah and Togom Barnaba, $415,500.

5504 Oak Center Dr, North Chesterfield; Cooke Rosemary to Ramirez Garcia Manuel O and Puerta Yahaira and Ramirez Katie, $258,812.

12711 Old Chestnut Cir, Midlothian; Bell Shirley C to Brightly James H and Balliett Maura Deery, $395,000.

521 Old Hundred Rd, Midlothian; Smith Bernice G Estate to Orcutt Joshua D and Barden Christopher T and Hailey B, $255,000.

9914 Oldbern Ct, Chesterfield; Glass Kristi T and Jonathan E to Ijinigba Adetola and Oyetola, $250,000.

13801 Orchid Dr, Chesterfield; Bradby-Duhart Verna to Braden Lara, $400,000.

12601 Paget Ct, Midlothian; Letourneau David and Kelly to White Adam E and Devon M, $295,500.

3507 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lenz Kaitlyn Rose and Jon Paul, $458,730.

12445 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Lewis Angelene Renee, $394,261.

12544 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Cypress Lamelia M, $392,189.

6430 Philbrook Rd, North Chesterfield; A and J Investment Llc to Ryan Frank Ferron Jr and Doris Robinson, $305,000.

9522 Plum Cir, North Chesterfield; Murillo Eduardo to Smalling Anwar, $168,500.

12213 Prince Philip Ct, Chesterfield; Taylor James Jr to Hartka Blakeney H and Thomas A, $405,000.

7907 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Joseph Mini and Christina Ann to White Wendi S, $155,000.

12015 Quay St, Chester; Price Steven M and Kristan Lee to Schooley William, $190,000.

10508 Ramona Ave, North Chesterfield; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Avelar Roxana J and Avelar Johanna E, $274,470.

6355 Regal Grove Ln, Chesterfield; Davison Ernestine D to Nikiema Cecile M, $335,000.

9608 Riddle Rd, Chesterfield; Cohen Scott David to Blakely Investments Llc, $170,000.

7713 Rock Cress Dr, Moseley; Dembeck Kimberly M Trustee to Barrow Christopher T and Cheryl C, $715,000.

5804 Rosebay Forest Rd, Midlothian; Meissner Arden Taylor to Rust Tyler and Selck Anna, $370,000.

14006 Sagebrook Rd, Midlothian; Rennie Donald C and Joan K to Hanna Rowes, $314,800.

2501 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; HHHunt Sandler Station Llc to Briggs Colin Michael, $343,725.

14205 Santell Dr, Chester; Ardnt Douglas R and Marilyn J to Tabb James Oliver Jr, $269,500.

1706 Saville Chase Pl, Midlothian; Lowery R Barry and Robin M to Ramesh Natarajan S and Malathi, $842,500.

16743 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Brinkley David R Jr and Kimberly C, $565,045.

8100 Seaview Dr, Chesterfield; Pastorfield Gary G Et Als to Smith Rodney Kendall, $467,000.

7406 Silver Mist Ave, North Chesterfield; Moore Michael and Felicia to Cisneros Jose Francisco and Cruz Jose Antonio Portillo, $375,000.

2923 South Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Llewellyn Keith J to Eagles Steven, $230,000.

6702 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Pittman Russell Edward to Bondy Peter L and Susan, $452,500.

3617 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lovett Massahzoe and Glenn, $455,000.

14701 Spruce Ave, Chester; Dowden Margie Elmore to Dowden William C Jr and Barbara J, $150,000.

3412 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; Croom Jeremy and Destinee Lashay to King Lynette Foley, $289,950.

3244 Stone Manor Cir, Chester; Baxter Laura T to Whitton Elsie L, $270,000.

8718 Sunset Knoll Rd, North Chesterfield; Central Investing Llc to Batson Scott A, $255,000.

1522 Sycamore Square Dr, Midlothian; Urbinati Elisa to Goedhart Uyen N, $260,000.

10104 Terri Lynn Ct, North Chesterfield; Polegreeno Danniel to Whfl Llc, $200,000.

6112 Thierry St, North Chesterfield; Groome Theresa D and James M Jr to Chambliss Michelle L, $210,000.

2901 Tidal Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes Of Va to Evans Matthew P and Pamela, $375,000.

4807 Tooley Dr, Chester; Sandhu Onkar and Kaur Prabhjit to Wilson Jaquell E, $470,000.

14800 Tosh Ter, Chester; Daniels Custom Builders Inc to Martin Dana Jr and Silas Nikita, $424,900.

5008 Tulip Oak Rd, Chesterfield; Hock Jonathan and Alexa Gotchall to Engel Madison D, $260,500.

1842 S Twilight Ln, North Chesterfield; Ramirez Canaan T and Karissa W to Ramidi Shashank and Reddy Richa Reddy Kanmantha, $345,000.

9713 S Verlinda Ct, North Chesterfield; Sorensen Toni M to Gaither Deona and Eric, $300,000.

12500 Village School Ln, Midlothian; Pool Michael Allen and Erin M to Moore Kenneth Edward, $372,000.

12100 Warfield Estates Dr, Chester; Bowling Travis W to Guerra Cindy Argueta, $310,000.

4902 Waycrest Ter, North Chesterfield; Moorefield Dorothy T to Evans Mary T, $225,000.

12333 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; HHHunt Homes L C to Kim Lee Fang, $359,805.

1613 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Stevens Gregory A and Bertha Y, $378,474.

15401 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Kokoris Gregory and Wendy, $501,101.

15740 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Taylor John Warren and Margaret Tener, $655,887.

15612 Willowmore Dr, Midlothian; Ziegler Michael R and Andrea M to Cardinali Peter Anthony and Samantha Anne, $720,000.

14231 Woods Edge Rd, South Chesterfield; Burgwyn B R Ii and Burgwyn V Trs to Powelson Avery C, $305,000.

HANOVER

1 acre; Markeeta Redding Waytes to Sandstone Realty LLC, $172,500.

19.24 acres; Grayson S. Johnson, administrator to Chris Howard Hollins Jr., $165,000.

22.952 acres; Elizabeth A. Woody to Nicholas William Abbate, $235,000.

Air Park Commons; TOKO Properties LLC to Homey Haven LLC, $650,000.

18328 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Jessica Schneider Bruce to Joseph Dustin Wooten, $195,000.

6467 Boatswain Lane, Mechanicsville; Jean S. Perry to Teresa P. Robins, $269,950.

8082 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Janice S. Thomas, $433,425.

812 Chapman St., Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Timothy Bruce Heilman, $394,095.

7957 Colony Drive, Mechanicsville; George Nicholas Slemp to Ashley Marie Blaha, $230,000.

9252 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Amol Subhash Mandhare, $482,535.

9209 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Joshua Kaine Toomey, $530,675.

9505 Farleigh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Derek S. Russow, $689,034.

13334 Farmview Drive, Ashland; J.C. Stanley Inc. to Jonathan C. Minter, $499,900.

12050 Haley Farm Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Shawn Lee Rosalez, $884,203.

7457 Hartpine Court, Mechanicsville; Mark D. Eubanks to Kai Cui, $345,000.

11122 Holly Berry Road, Ashland; Weymouth Todd Fain, executor to Merlina Bodley, $285,000.

6275 Indian Trails Court, Mechanicsville; Gregory Anderson to Corey Dennis, $381,000.

7022 Lantana Lane, Mechanicsville; Paul Zeitzeff to Aiden Zaw Htun, $370,000.

9443 Lewisdale Place, Mechanicsville; Peggy L. Walker to Rakesh Kotla, $439,000.

Lot 1, Block A, Dianna Ridge; Edward Lee Foster to Garland Edwards, $178,000.

Lot 14, Block A, Section 1, Villages at Beaverdam Park; Ciara A. Collier to Ebenezer Quaynor, $210,000.

Lot 22, Beaverdam Bluffs; Sarah Via, successor trustee to Kevin Ford, $219,500.

Lot 4, Block H, Section 4, Robin Ridge; William G. Miller, trustee to Hill Oxford Two LLC, $413,000.

Lot 6, Block W, Section K, High Point Farms; Debra Shaffer to Alex A. Smith, $264,500.

Lot E, Barkers Mill Pond; Solodar Properties LLC to Peter G. Torres, $642,500.

8168 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Dana Walston Herrman, $561,625.

10276 McGarvey Lane, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Robert W. Broyles, $613,131.

1505 New Found Road, Doswell; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher Walter Loboda, $674,667.

13390 Old Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Lelia Mae Derricott to Sandra Marie Smith, $225,000.

13042 Owen Farm Lane, Rockville; Erik Bruce Walton to Camilo Perez, $260,000.

Parcel; CTS Richmond Property LLC to Fox Cross Road Ashland LLC, $1,020,500.

Parcel; VRE Ashland LLC to CJC 18-2 LLC, $6,288,000.

11394 Poplar Gate Drive, Mechanicsville; Shurm Construction Inc. to Jordan M. Hall, $673,726.

7454 Rose Stable Court, Mechanicsville; Raymond C. Germeroth to Almeto M. Williamson, $415,000.

7422 Sandy Lane, Mechanicsville; Srinivasarao Katepalli to Joseph D. Burke, $241,950.

Section 7, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $270,200.

8476 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Terry I. Muller to Paige M. Tatum, $201,000.

10060 Silverado Trail, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Kenneth Loving, $631,808.

6172 Stockade Drive, Mechanicsville; James N. Meisner Jr. to William D. Hughes, $318,000.

11073 Summer Breeze Drive, Glen Allen; Judy B. Guthrie to Robert M. Roberts, $765,000.

8287 Tangle Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Kathy S. Howell, successor trustee to Nancy Coonley, $301,000.

12597 Trammel Court, Ashland; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Justin Slaby, $756,000.

17130 Wedged Stone Drive, Montpelier; Danny R. Reid to Mark K. Evans, $622,000.

9024 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Sethuraman Palaniappan, $416,550.

4202 Whitford Court, Glen Allen; Nisha Patel, conservator to Safiullah Mudaber, $222,500.

AMELIA

10.73 acres; Robert D. Campbell to Robert Lowry Vaught, $490,000.

3 acres, Maplewood Forest; Dennis W. Tatum to Steven A. Yennie, $309,950.

76 acres; Richard Hamilton to 7100 Namozine Road LLC, $450,000.

22880 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Danielle Kuhlman to Chad Umipeg, $525,000.

14550 Meade Road, Amelia Court House; Hugo Ramirez Esquivel to Lindsay Stewart Worrell, $260,000.

CHARLES CITY

9350 Kimages Road, Charles City; Dixie J. Burrell to Hughes Todd Nelson, $185,000.

Parcel; Courthouse Station LLC to Charles City County, $350,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

9 Brandywine Ct; Berkley Enterprises, Llc, to Legrant, Jamie, $206,000.

315 Cameron Av; Wisteria Lane Llc, to Snoke Sr., Johnathan T., $150,000.

603 Colonial Av; Hearn, Paul J. to Burns, Ebony, $207,500.

212 Homestead Dr; Kepple, Timothy K. to Mcmahon, Joseph, $285,000.

339 Jefferson Av; B & K Rental Property Vi, Llc, to Lanier, Sharleen Denise, $202,500.

306 Lynchburg Av; Freeman Sr., Allen E. to Campbell, James R., $193,000.

506 Old Town Dr; Shoman, Saleh H. to Foster, Jerry Wayne, $250,000.

110 Royal Oak Av; Andrs, Allen F. to Early, Cynthia Anne, $160,000.

2511 White Oak Ct; Brown, Vincent W to Douthitt, Phillip Wayne, $198,000.

CUMBERLAND

24.919 acres; Sharon K. Bryant to Carlos Naum Besil Sandoval, $230,000.

1498 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; Lynette R. Plummer, executor to Stuart Cullen Hannah, $315,000.

114 Forest Acres Lane, Cumberland; Michael T. Clifford to Christian McGee, $299,500.

DINWIDDIE

316.2 acres; Carla W. Brandon to Emily L. Prosise, $539,541.

51.3 acres; Marty L. Wells to Richard Craig Bride, $360,000.

4112 Cedar Heart Lane, North Dinwiddie; Russell P. Miner to Patryck J. Guzman, $225,000.

27004 Greenhead Drive, North Dinwiddie; New Canaan Properties LLC to Alberto J. Avila Jr., $312,704.

Lot 54, Oak Knoll Subdivision; Mary G. Coleman to EK Real Estate Fund I LLC, $262,000.

20414 Mitchell Ave., Dinwiddie; Andrew N. Gold to Shante Denise Crawley, $249,950.

24507 Plantation Drive, North Dinwiddie; Derrick Goff to Stanley J. Winfield Jr., $286,000.

2750 Waterford Terrace, Sutherland; KAG Homes LLC to Robert Hardesty, $455,000.

GOOCHLAND

17.82 acres; Bridgette S. Kilkenny, devisee to Trek Properties LLC, $275,000.

26.9 acres; Cecil M. Hooker Jr. to Gary George Diguardi, $250,500.

4.838 acres; Trek Properties LLC to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $182,500.

4591 Austin Lane, Gum Springs; Sarah Staley to Scott T. Paschall, $418,000.

12881 Holly Lane, Manakin Sabot; Chacon Investments LLC to Christian Fagan, $310,000.

Lot 20, Phase 2, Lanier Industrial Park; TLEO LLC to TBW Properties LLC, $1,500,000.

Lot 4, Redeye Creek; Tyler A. Allen to Cody Sprouse, $365,000.

Lots, Section 3, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $1,304,000.

Parcel; Prestige Building Services of Virginia LLC to Bradley Parish, $260,000.

12155 Readers Pointe Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to George E. Miller Jr., $624,000.

4607 Tabscott Road, Columbia; CMH Homes Inc. to Michael T. Percello, $337,500.

HOPEWELL

3312 W Broadway Ave.; Prince Flooring LLC to Rebecca S. Akers, $175,000.

201 Cobblestone Drive; Brenton Chase Miller to Douglas E. Todd, $240,000.

629 Eppes St.; Pink Elephant Properties LLC to Caitlin E. Rogers, $150,000.

506 Jefferson Ave.; Christine Henderson to Latoya Y. Rudd, $175,000.

Lot 15R, Block 8, B Village; RAK Properties LLC to Virginia South Acquisition Corp. IV, $700,000.

Lots 8-10, Block 16; Larry W. Howell to Ryan Joyce, $160,000.

Parcel; Hopewell Property LLC to Professional Homes LLC, $1,200,000.

3610 Settlers Lane; Al L. Carter to Michael Washington, $200,000.

605 Yellowstone Drive; Rolandus D. Jackson to Stephanie Jordan, $214,000.

JAMES CITY

161 Allyson Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher B. Swientek to Eddielynn D. Lazarus, $205,000.

116 Bay Hill, Williamsburg; Robert F. Bower Jr., trustee to Michael J. Murphy, $815,000.

105 Broomfield Circle, Williamsburg; Arthur David Neiman, trustee to William Harry Brafford, $660,000.

3185 Castling Crossing, Williamsburg; Benjamin D. Liam to Isaiah L. Patterson, $399,999.

113 Clarendon Court, Williamsburg; Lisa Marie Lusby to Charles F. Marcotte, $273,000.

117 Deer Spring Road, Williamsburg; Federal National Mortgage Association to Lauren Clark, $270,000.

105 Eltham, Williamsburg; Mimi S. Leveille to Orlando San Roman, $470,000.

8123 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Wanda L. Horton to Ayecherry San, $480,000.

4316 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; David Anthony Keehan to Elizabeth Pinero, $529,500.

125 Hempstead Road, Williamsburg; Zan L. Cartwright to Timothy Martin Harrow, $326,750.

125 Holdsworth Road, Williamsburg; Rodney L. Freeman to Jack Robert Lee Rizek, $485,000.

3530 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Darlene Shankle, $442,000.

113 James Longstreet, Williamsburg; Thoms F. Bolk, trustee to Christina D. Vile, $559,000.

Lot 106, Fairfax Woods; Douglas E. Ettus, trustee to Justin Xavier Shackleford, $300,000.

Lot 21, Ford’s Colony; Walter A. Kroll to William M. Childs, $150,000.

Lot 33, Travis Pond, Governors Land; Jerry L. Moore to Scott Van Buskirk, trustee, $1,020,000.

Lot 46, Landfall; Charles F. Swats to Bruce E. Bailey, $165,000.

Lot 52, Springhill; Kimbridge House LLC to Roy E. Dismuke, $357,000.

Lot 9, Windsor Forest; Valentin I. Spitkovsky to Ilya M. Spitkovsky, $525,000.

7600 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Camaran Henson to Monica A. Sohn, $291,000.

113 Mill View Circle, Williamsburg; Douglas Wayne Lightsey to Christopher Fedele, $500,000.

5820 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Jason A. Lohr to David Bartholomew, $359,900.

3064 Nathaniel’s Green, Williamsburg; John Edward Rudder Jr., co-trustee to David J. Hilborn, $895,000.

319 Padgetts Ordinary, Williamsburg; Davis Jin to Sherman M. Snyder, $288,000.

Parcel B, Brady Subdivision; Shu Kuan Yao to JRE Real Estate LLC, $450,000.

3125 Parkside Lane, Williamsburg; Steven T. Pietruszynski to Gregory R. Willson, $995,000.

107 Pleasant Point, Williamsburg; Richard McLean to Vattell Coleman III, $525,000.

101 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Linda D. Ombac to Carlos A. Alvarado, $252,500.

3935 W Providence Road, Williamsburg; John T. Wells Jr. to Allen L. Hurlocker, $576,750.

6643 Rexrod Lane, Williamsburg; Richard G. and Martha B. Ransom Revocable Trust to Charles N. Harz, $480,000.

6407 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Jackie Lynne Roller, $530,025.

140 Seton Hill Road, Williamsburg; Charles A. Carson Jr., trustee to Mark I. Wagganer, $390,000.

131 Shoal Creek, Williamsburg; Theodore J. Radai to Harry Redfern III, $229,000.

3905 St. Marys Circle, Williamsburg; Anthony J. Kondysar Jr. to Steven Christopher Jurgilanis, $467,000.

124 Thomas Cartwright, Williamsburg; Luisa P. Marsteller, trustee to Sean J. Allburn, $1,300,000.

Unit 204, Promenade at John Tyler; Meghan H. Berard to Maclean Properties LLC, $256,500.

9528 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Michael Sprague, $506,785.

5409 William Ludwell Lee, Williamsburg; Jacqueline C. Pedregon to James A. Henderson, $425,000.

6409 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Janis M. O’Connor Trust, $379,670.

KING AND QUEEN

37.91 acres; June D. Williams to Darrell E. Fuller, $320,000.

Parcel; Dudley G. Brewer Jr. to Benjamin Isaac Clouse Cummins, $190,000.

KING WILLIAM

2.282 acres; Mark C. Lenz, trustee to Leslie S. Chalkley, $197,000.

66 Courthouse Estates Lane, King William; Christopher Vosper to Dalton Wade Fox, $265,000.

1939 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virgina to Matthew Hamill, $249,010.

170 Locust Hill Road, Aylett; Logan A. Stanley to Kara Marie Wilson, $365,000.

Lot 5, Block G, Kennington Townhomes; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virgina to Kapil R. Bhura, $239,815.

76 Oxford Lane, King William; Homequote Express Inc. to Carlton Upshaw, $225,000.

490 Thompson Ave., West Point; Brent M. Hart Jr. to Brian Gray, $260,500.

NEW KENT

2.41 acres; Federal National Mortgage Association to Pamunkey Properties LLC, $205,500.

7883 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Aaron Groves to Robert G.H. Peter, $400,000.

11010 Cross Club Court, Providence Forge; James Carey Hill to Durand W. Achee, $379,950.

7863 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jared Steven Sheppard, $342,000.

7330 Fugere Place, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Steven Christopher Weakley, $415,990.

6616 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Stone Property LLC to Leslie Marie Williams, $280,000.

7754 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Cotina Lee Brake, $319,115.

Lots, Woodhaven; Michael B. Walls to Christina Reilly, $215,000.

15310 Moysonike Court, Lanexa; Jeffrey P. Cattell to Carly Ryan Chasteen, $435,000.

Parcel; Sheri N. Latham to Dylan K. McNew, $240,000.

5260 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Michael John Corbin, $465,200.

10415 Tunstall Road, New Kent; Peggy S. Browning to Stacy Renee Belcher, $580,000.

5657 Virginia Park Drive, Providence Forge; Kathleen A. Sgro to David D. Chapman, $371,600.

PETERSBURG

121 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Katina Miles, $310,865.

3820 Corporate Drive; Amerigas Propane LP to Erika Stamos-Mountanos, $152,500.

1653 Fairfax St.; Alan Friedman to Conway G. Boyce Sr., $160,000.

319 High St.; Larry W. Gold to Dean Cardulla, $389,500.

106 W Old St.; Jerry A. Miles PC to Cathelle LLC, $170,000.

2818 Rollingwood Road; Barbara Jean Miller to 2818 Rollingwood Road Land Trust, $154,500.

1602 W Washington St. and 12 McKenney St.; Bar Jeff Sam LLC to MWW LLC, $175,000.

POWHATAN

1.194 acres; Cot J Properties LLC to Kevin Molinari, $1,608,762.

12.05 acres; Kenneth A. Cook to Charles F.N. Cosby, $650,000.

25.8 acres; Cecil Bryson Campbell, devisee to Cecil Bryson Campbell, $421,000.

36.9 acres; Ollie Brown to Larry S. Daniel, $160,000.

7.733 acres; Barbara Frady Jeter to Jack T. Williams, $205,000.

2004 Cedar Cross Court, Powhatan; Samuel Baron to Robert Morgan Gengarelly, $500,000.

Lot 18, Section 11, Branchway Forest; Thomas E. Malone to Etheridge Electric Inc., $1,100,000.

4395 Lynnecross Court, Powhatan; Eric L. Brittain, trustee to Virginie Delaforterie, $434,000.

2106 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Carmen Marie Lawrence, executor to George O. Gregory, $300,000.

Parcel; Nancy H. Hakala to Lee Tavish Biedrycki, $1,250,000.

3489 Richards Run, Powhatan; Stoewe Family Trust to Alex E. Mayorga, $435,000.

3365 Trenholm Road, Powhatan; Kyle Hancock to Roger D. Fitch, $376,000.

** PRINCE GEORGE

5505 Castlewood Drive, Prince George; Donald T. Oliver to David A. Gomez, $299,950.

810 Eagle Place, North Prince George; D.R. Horton Inc. to Joseph Lunnon Brown, $465,990.

11550 Fireside Drive, Disputanta; John D. Koren III to David A. McCloud II, $325,000.

7203 Jessica Lane, Prince George; Christopher L. Poulson to Christopher Harrison, $329,000.

Lots 15-16, Section C, Sunnybrook Farms; America’s Dream LLC to Spencer Leon Whitehead, $259,000.

8210 Mount Hope Road, Prince George; Alex W. Bresko Jr. to Don N. Martin Jr., $450,000.

Parcel; Prince Goerge 105 LLC to Petroleum Marketing Investment Group LLC, $200,000.

9625 Robin Lane, Disputanta; Priority Home Solutions LLC to Jonathan D. Graumann, $233,500.

7005 Troy Terrace, Prince George; Trang Quach to Owen Benjamin Wilson, $329,000.

SUSSEX

2.202 acres; Melvin L. Davis Oil Co. Inc. to Petroleum Marketing Investment Group LLC, $1,140,000.

885 acres; Timbervest Partners II Virginia LLC to The Nature Conservancy, $1,592,822.

4224 Newville Road, Waverly; Horace K. Henshaw to Detria Carter, $223,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot 1, Burns Lane; Solfar LLC to Anne E. Hunt, $730,000.

142 Mimosa Drive; Frank Edward Ferrante, trustee to Jeffrey A. Field, $590,000.