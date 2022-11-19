Property Transfers Published November 19, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

122 W 22nd St; Lhs Properties Llc to Hamlet Brandon Sinclair, $255,000.

301 W 24th St; Southside Community Development to Massenburg Terrance And, $195,000.

301-1/2 W 24th St; Southside Community Development to Wooden Tina D, $195,000.

1733 N 28th St; Williams Erika P to Smith Emonie Monet, $245,000.

1127 N 29th St; Campbell James A & Joyce W to Evolve Hld Llc, $620,000.

523 N 30th St; Iwashchenko Paul to Hicks Randall Lee Jr And, $600,000.

1210 N 32nd St; Ccrii Holdings Llc to White Dylan, $321,360.

418 N 33rd St; Swavely Natalie to Ayhan Rana and Cickek Huseyin, $325,000.

808 N 35th St; Grooms Gloria A to Stoneman Andrea Nicole, $290,000.

1002 W 42nd St; Cain Nathaniel and to Hendricks William and Stephanie, $355,250.

701 A Lake Road; Weaver Stanley V to Godiva Llc, $689,000.

507 N Arthur Ashe Blvd U22; Sader Alan and Ann Chenoweth to Merryman Addison and Erica, $260,000.

9209 Baltic Pl; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Paduri Sridhar and Sreekanth R, $346,126.

3112 Baronet Dr; Bennett Gayle S to Novelli Michael, $215,000.

211 Berkshire Road; Glossop Simon G and Ella Carson to Alas Kevin and Kelsey B, $1,300,000.

3407 E Broad Rock Road; Asana One Llc to R P Homes 4 Llc, $254,000.

1333 W Broad St U507; Stephens Family Trust Trs to Dorn Janet And, $230,000.

2322 Burton St; Jsb Investments Llc to Bullard Rebecca, $214,050.

3621 Carolina Ave; Lyell Matthew to Patterson Randall And, $435,000.

2206 W Cary St; Caryshields Mews Llc to Edelmann Kelsey Elizabeth And, $584,950.

5621 Cary Street Road U201; Mercer Dale T to Hocutt John Evans Jr And, $250,000.

303 Cedar St; Laffoon William P & Susan W to 303 Dsa Llc, $395,303.

111 W Clay St; Hillcrest Legacy Llc to Marshall Nathaniel Clay, $410,000.

3401 Clydewood Ave; Quintnilla Rosa A to Escobar Gonzalez Carlos A, $270,000.

419 S Davis Ave; Baxter Timothy and to Fagan Elizabeth Anderson And, $652,500.

1123 Eggleston St; 1123 Eggleston Street Llc to Burris Lynn Julie, $187,000.

3510 Enslow Ave; Bridgestone Associates Llc to Bryant Mario Edmundo, $332,500.

1423 Floyd Ave; Einbinder Julia Trust Trustee to Radford Frederick A and Mary R, $440,000.

2712 E Franklin St; Mh Libby Llc to Lionsheart Properties Llc, $750,000.

212 E Franklin St U3; Kip Kephart Foundation to Barbieri Robert and Amie, $243,000.

3426 Garland Ave; Leavitt Christopher S and to Hulett Joshua and Fender Sydney, $500,000.

1207 Gordon Ave; Elmdale Property Llc to Eire I 1 Opco 1 Llc, $4,135,000.

3119 W Grace St; Canaday Brian & Sloan to Harris Michael W And, $475,000.

2716 Grantwood Ct; Renehan James M to I C F Enterprises Llc, $159,000.

1420 Grove Ave; Sherman Scott F & Sarah P to Teele Robert W And, $925,000.

2100 Grove Ave U6; Faustini Christopher E and to Johnson Alexandra and Gabriela, $220,000.

1710 Halifax Ave; Motta Home Renovations Llc to Butter Bar Boys Llc, $175,000.

9 S Harvie St; Eck Enterprises Inc to Up Randolph Llc, $1,750,000.

1507 Helen Lane; Ag Holdings Llc to Hewlett Towanda, $215,000.

411 Hunt Ave; Silver Running Holdings Corp to Sumpter Kileek Marte, $157,000.

2736 Kenmore Road; Evans Thomas E to Kiel Jon C, $550,000.

1026 Kinney St; Mapletree Investments Llc to Elshowaya Khalid Ibn Elwaleed, $215,000.

811 W Lancaster Road; Leveski Nicholas and to Sklar Erica M And, $340,500.

5601 Limestone Dr; Kurtz Edward L Jr to Davis Kendrick Lavon Jr And, $215,000.

108 S Lombardy St; Cary and Lombardy Properties to M H Freedom Llc, $235,000.

1329 W Main St; Eck Enterprises Inc to Up Randolph Llc, $419,050.

2318 Maplewood Ave; Thomas Fred Executor to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $235,000.

3222 Maryland Ave; Hcg Realty Investors Llc to Fayle Hillary, $290,000.

1204 S Meadow St; Kidder Edwin H Iii and Vicky T to Lalonde Timothy, $260,000.

2217 Monument Ave; Westbrook William E Jr to Ferenczy William J Jr And, $1,150,000.

1601 National St; Distressed to Diamonds Llc to Brogan Emily H, $265,000.

3215 North Ave; Jackson Clintone Executor to R & Sons Investment Group Llc, $202,500.

5805 Olas Ct; Coalson Enterprises Corp to HHHunt Homes Llc, $225,000.

5330 Orcutt Lane; Joseph Raymond A Jr to Belton Shekila N, $275,000.

2021 Park Ave; Jellen Ventures Llc to Jokity Investments Llc, $675,000.

1618 Park Ave U2d; Aker Margot A and Colin J to Biggers Catherine, $209,000.

4905 Patterson Ave; Stevens Charles D and to Grossman Jill, $550,000.

2231 Perry St; Southside Community Development to Coleman Cleneen S, $195,000.

2306 Peter Paul Blvd; Cava Delaware 1 Llc to Kuhn Austin David, $175,000.

1405 Porter St; Manchester Green Llc to Bastola Monica E And, $635,000.

3101 Q St; Pardue Investments Llc to Uglow Justin W, $285,000.

5817 Riverside Trl; Savastano Cara Lee to Duerksen Erika B, $362,000.

3407 S St; Tatum Paige M to Dowell Emily Paige, $246,200.

5018 E Seminary Ave; Arc Sbrcmva001 Llc to Lemonade Mm Azalea Llc, $725,000.

807 Spring St; Stadulis David and Leedylyn H to Silverstein Ronald and Virginia, $350,000.

6324 Stonybrook Dr; Oates Amy B to Ensminger Daniel Richard, $250,000.

400 Stuart Cir; Capital City Properties Llc to Munoz Price Luisa Silvia And, $1,475,000.

7529 Tanglewood Road; Pollard E Gresham to Albert Samuel Crosby And, $285,000.

2000 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Vo Mindee Thu and Nguyen Trung, $417,450.

5301 Tuckahoe Ave; Bayler Charles M and to Blackwood Nolen and Mary Beth, $1,175,000.

4520 Uppingham Road; Cook Real Estate Investments to Hensley Kenneth Wayne And, $552,500.

301 Virginia St U803; Sheppard Christian D to Thompson Winona and Walter Iii, $242,000.

1500 Wentbridge Road; Brandon Herbert F Iii & to Saunders Aaron W and Anne L H, $350,000.

1309 Williamsburg Road; Jackson Richard L to Tan Stephen A and Andy A, $171,000.

2410 Wright Ave; Berger Grant and Henry Matthew to Villarroel Luis M, $270,000.

HENRICO

1433 Almond Tree Dr, Henrico; Cva Homes Llc to Scott Brandon J, $250,000.

7701 Anoka Rd, Henrico; Gotschalk Shirley S Estate to Pereira Hernandez Carlos and M Hernandez, $315,000.

4501 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Devaguptapu Chandra and Lakshmi S S K, $727,805.

21 N Beech Ave, Henrico; Langlie Korina and Leigh Miller and K Webb to Miller Brianna, $220,000.

1001 Belva Ct, Glen Allen; Shotwell Robert L and Ruth Anne to Ripchensky Daniel N and Darla D, $615,000.

1725 Betty Ln, Henrico; Campbell Karen to Coleman Stuart, $290,000.

4 Brad Dr, Sandston; Palmer David A and Amanda E to Atkins Jacklyn Blair and Michael Kyle, $411,000.

3005 Briar Ln, Henrico; Easter Raymond T Jr and Agnes W to Jun Timothy, $262,000.

9116 W Broad St, Henrico; Cot J Properties Llc to Cot J Properties Llc, $1,446,930.

1406 Bull Run Dr, Henrico; Ostberg Karl Gordon and Louise to Bell Taylor Ayako, $259,000.

8165 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Layne Pamela R, $414,900.

3224 Center Ridge Dr, Henrico; Caraher Joseph A to Seagraves Albert E Iv, $515,000.

3113 Chartwood Dr, Sandston; Clemmons Philip B and Penny S to Trent Sarah S, $292,500.

1702 Choate Pl, Henrico; Wlodkoski Joseph G and Renee F to Kappatos Christos, $385,000.

10609 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Mcdonough Michael A Jr and Krystina M to Medley Daniel W and Aubrey A, $505,000.

6813 Cornelius Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bailey Shayla Sibley, $478,230.

507 Craig Ave, Henrico; Winston Gladys J to Yeater Rebekah, $200,000.

2603 Darnell Rd, Henrico; Eary Michael A and David L to Kim Brian and Kaitlin Knapp, $260,000.

9105 Derbyshire Rd Ua, Henrico; Elliott John P and Leslie C to Allen Lauralee G and Rebecca S Glasgow, $160,500.

12441 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Mengedoth Joseph G and Tracey L Et Al to Mengedoth Joseph G and Tracey L, $280,000.

1041 Dotson Rd, Henrico; Pike Franklin D and Denise to Lamberson Tomoya and Eva Lancaster, $374,950.

9801 Durango Rd, Henrico; Beverage Gail B Trustee to Abasolo Sharon Paige, $240,000.

1518 Ednam Forest Dr, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Poland Connor, $467,000.

6 Emerson St, Henrico; Jackson Reginald D Jr to Walker Kristina, $240,000.

9400 Epson Downs Dr, Henrico; Martin Joel D and Janelle to Jacobsen Kathryn H, $650,000.

10405 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; El Amrani Karim to Martin Barbara W, $417,500.

2604 Fernhill Ave, Henrico; Switzer Peter Scott to Siegel David A, $360,000.

3844 Flat Field Ter, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc to Villatoro Groupp Llc, $219,900.

6753 Fox Downs Dr, Henrico; House Buyers Of America Inc to Hogan Kyan and Phyllis Doby Hogan, $330,000.

5206 Futura Ave, Henrico; Lawrence Joseph D Sr and Yvette R to Stein Brianna A, $230,000.

3441 Gayton Meadows Ter, Henrico; Flournoy John S and Jennifer D Hughes to Zjevik Ondrej and Erika J, $453,000.

1114 Georgia Ave, Glen Allen; Daigle Tricia to Td Homes Llc Trustee, $152,000.

1900 Glenthorne Rd, Henrico; Breach Sanitary Services Llc to Peebles Devine Shanique, $275,000.

411 Grayson Ave, Henrico; Able and Done Right Inc and R Edward Bremner to Rp Homes4 Llc, $300,000.

1801 Greenstone Ter, Glen Allen; Ferguson Valerie D to Belyea Jeffrey A and Hanna Y Sacher, $290,000.

4626 Halley’s Cir, Glen Allen; Kibble Kraig and Holly to Patwal Emaduddin and Shakiba, $356,000.

6945 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Bowen Michelle Christina, $371,200.

7801 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; German Melanie A and Joan G Harrison to Kennedy Kathleen Witten, $235,000.

1804 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Melton David R and Sandra S to Douma Holdings Llc, $180,000.

4220 Hunter Green Ct, Henrico; Sukumaran M &v N Guruvan to Phan Ngoc Nga Thi and Richard Nguyen, $441,000.

215 N Ivy Ave, Henrico; Benjamin Taineisha R to Fund Iv Homes 3 Llc, $195,000.

4812 Jan Rd, Henrico; Wolpert Tony C to Artisview Properties Llc, $176,100.

10537 Jordan Dr, Glen Allen; 10537 Jordan Dr Llc to Calhoun Randall Wayne, $190,000.

2110 Kent St, Henrico; Badger Lynn Marie M and Nancy M Phillips to Trek Properties Llc, $182,500.

4321 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Smith Tyriek Lashawn, $285,750.

4716 Kinloch Ct, Henrico; Dungee Daryl S to Christian Keyanna Nicole, $285,000.

4817 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Arks Llc to Npr Laburnum Llc, $1,467,750.

2602 Lassen Walk Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Pai Ashwini, $340,000.

8810 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; 8810 Lawndell Rd Llc to Strohschein Jared Otto, $446,000.

9308 Lester Ln, Henrico; Dexter Crenshaw Llc to True Recovery Rva Llc, $257,000.

6509 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Byrne Suchu L, $475,505.

5703 Linda Rd, Sandston; Shuey Merissa to Powell Sara and Mario Tabb, $215,000.

5302 Lucas Rd, Henrico; Goodloe Alwyn E to Leos Gerardo Javier Velazquez, $225,000.

12220 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; Fu Wenxiu to Bandla Nagavara Prasad, $697,999.

3212 Matilda Cv U0209, Henrico; Goodman Shirley M to 3212 Matilda Llc, $179,000.

9501 Meadowview Rd, Henrico; Jayaraman Srinivasan and G P to Feldman Joseph, $470,000.

13117 Middle Ridge Way, Henrico; Story Robert M and Cynthia C to Chhetri Nikhil and Alisha Thapa, $395,000.

Millers Ln, Henrico; Gallmeyer William F and Marilyn C to County Of Henrico, $450,000.

5217 Montpelier St, Henrico; Bandp Investments Llc to Nicholson Lisa, $230,000.

9900 Mountain Pl, Glen Allen; Mayo Sean to Karimi Rouhullah, $282,500.

2102 Nelson St, Henrico; Kerrick Jason B and Gail F Odell Kerrick to Odell Della, $215,000.

5815 New Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Baker James A Jr and Roberta B to Moran James and Terry, $266,000.

1806 Nortonia Rd, Henrico; Potter Christopher J and Barbara H to Migliaccio Christopher P and Martha J, $337,000.

2823 Oakland Ave, Henrico; Maunder Nancy E to Maunder Nancy E, $264,950.

4820 Old Main St U602, Henrico; Cook Pete B to Newby John Lee Ii, $435,999.

9309 Operator Ct, Glen Allen; Nguyen Huy and Thuy Le to Pradhan Mani Kumar and Leela Maya, $275,000.

1928 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Ahmeti Selami to Ordonez Ervin, $252,500.

1440 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Weikel Roger L to Goulet Charles V and Lorraine M, $302,500.

7 Pickett Ave, Sandston; Creeden Paul T and Lisa D to Montreal Llc, $180,000.

Portugee Rd, Sandston; Portugee Property Llc to 1600 Portugee Road Llc, $500,000.

12330 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Mccarthy-Joseph Connie, $801,823.

9409 Quioccasin Rd, Henrico; Campos Prospero and Irene Garcia to Oakman Gavan, $320,000.

4407 Redbank Rd, Sandston; Doble Betty E and M L W to Mapletree Investments Llc, $185,000.

3004 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes Lc to Quinones Tarma C, $388,695.

251 Rocketts Way U216, Henrico; Nicholson Lisa K to P&l 21 Llc, $150,000.

5 W Runswick Dr, Henrico; Haneberg Bradley and Vicki to Martin Joel David and Janelle Hezlep, $1,026,000.

8114 Sawmill Rd, Henrico; New-New Llc to Embler Matthew Brewer and Genevieve Ebel, $450,000.

7420 Settlers Ridge Ct, Henrico; Jeter Arzie E and Helen S to Hackett Leo Jr, $283,000.

6972 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Wyatt Lavonda D, $385,499.

5309 Smith Ave, Henrico; Aeburnett Llc to Jones Casey Edward, $347,000.

3114 Southside Ave, Henrico; Vassar Ronald H to Moreira Miguek A and Laura, $725,000.

2693 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Downing Valerie and Christopher B Poels, $422,182.

4808 Sydclay Dr, Henrico; Yetman Jennifer to Hoover David J, $230,000.

4403 Toccoa Ter, Sandston; Gary Donnell and Tomeeker B to Brown Lee Alfonzo Jr and Latasha Danielle, $286,000.

3700 Town Hall Dr, Henrico; Project Connect Enterprises Llc to Harris Farrell and Monica, $470,000.

10327 Trellis Crossing Ln, Henrico; Galston Jeffrey L Trustee to Drumm Thomas F and Suzanne T, $445,000.

2301 Viking Ln, Henrico; Nixon Michael L and Thomas E W to Evans Cameron and Aaron, $332,000.

2418 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Kocen Celeste G to Lewis Leslie and Karen, $325,000.

5811 West Club Ln, Henrico; Ranis Theodore and Odessie to Garcia Dolores, $510,000.

825 Westham Pkwy, Henrico; Slaughter Evalane Green to Worthington Clayton A and Mary P, $820,000.

10819 Whitaker Woods Rd, Henrico; Feria Brenda N to Mahabad Magid and Raheleh Nouri Et Al, $615,000.

7515 Willson Rd, Henrico; Flippin Acres Llc to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $255,000.

4665 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Taha Wesam H, $316,615.

4665 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Ramos Joy and Bruno De Oliveira, $371,075.

106 Wootton Rd, Sandston; Grainer Andrew W and Kelsey N to Givens Belinda Denise, $225,000.

CHESTERFIELD

1724 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Kumar Priyanka Ramayanam Siva and Thota Naga Sai Rohit, $479,000.

14336 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Qiu Kenneth and Amanda, $421,505.

15513 Amethyst Dr, Midlothian; Thomas Troy G and Tineesha to Meglathery Irene Fong and Ryan Deboer, $755,000.

9409 Archway Rd, North Chesterfield; Brown Laurence W and Glenda to Garcia Marisela Miranda, $265,000.

14425 Ashmill Dr, Midlothian; Mccallum Delano S and Lakeesha to Zaki Makary and Zaki George and Ebrahim Mariam, $457,000.

5912 Autumnleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; Bonar Michael and Grayson Kevin to Thit Reaksa and Ouk Sreyleab, $372,500.

12901 Bailey Valley Dr, Midlothian; Onieal Janet C to Herring Dallas R and Raquel E, $475,000.

13530 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Lin Hui and Yan, $469,325.

2719 Bayfront Way, Midlothian; Turner L F and Turner A L Trs to Seiden Jonathan R, $425,000.

13908 Beechwood Point Cir, Midlothian; Schroeder David and Melanie to Palakonda Prasanna and Vasu Anitha Kodavana, $510,000.

6901 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Miles Kelly Scott and Julie Ann to Carbone Tyler Matthew, $465,000.

4500 Bexwood Dr, Chesterfield; Paul Stephanie to Paul Richard Iii, $250,000.

4037 Birdbrook Dr, South Chesterfield; Johnson Teresa A to Jalloh Sheikh, $258,000.

6141 Bowline Ln, North Chesterfield; Stroble Reginald to Waller Daji Austina, $278,500.

7821 Breaker Point Ct, Chesterfield; Bowers Lori L to Jenkins Christopher W, $282,000.

14818 Bridge Spring Dr, Midlothian; Min Douglas Tun and Linn Htet H to Zambrano Eduardo E and Dana L, $450,000.

7304 Buck Rub Ln, Midlothian; Britton Bryan W to Avery Catherine L, $325,000.

5600 Burnett Dr, Chesterfield; Stm Design Properties Llc to Griffith Zachary and Jessica, $405,000.

8301 Calypso Ln, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Varanasi Rameshwar S and Padmavathi V, $509,990.

11721 Cedar Ln, Chester; Watson Donald L and Lydia N to Mcdevitt Jamie L, $325,000.

8695 Centerline Dr, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corporation to U S Home Corporation, $2,829,625.

11818 Channelmark Dr, Chester; Sokolovic Armin and Shayna to Batts Elizabeth R and Sean A Sr, $590,000.

8736 Chester Forest Ln, North Chesterfield; Evans Mary T to Iraheta Jesus Antonio and Flanklin, $269,995.

8616 Choctaw Rd, North Chesterfield; Cannon Mitchell C to Brohan Paul Gerard and Porter Bethany Lou, $308,000.

11533 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Reed Jon R and Ashley E to Nayak Sathisha, $295,000.

8156 Clovertree Ct, North Chesterfield; Town Point Mortgage Tr 2019-4 to 8156 Clovertree Llc, $158,500.

1901 Corner Rock Rd, Midlothian; Browman Douglas R and Barbara J to Baron Sandra and Samuel, $645,000.

12706 Cottage Mill Ter, Midlothian; Tilley David H to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, $285,252.

7701 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield; Turner Audrey Lee Estate to Orellana Marvin Cordon, $225,000.

3007 Cove View Ln, Midlothian; Schmeer Jerold C to Peterson Jesse and Maria, $685,000.

9313 Croft Crossing Ct, North Chesterfield; Wiggins Eric J and Regina A W to Mckee Alyssa and Colin, $265,000.

909 Darylann Ct, North Chesterfield; Rbhomesrva Llc to Adams Russell O and Cynthia A, $175,000.

9707 Dermotte Ct, North Chesterfield; Mowry Linda Bast and Glen Ross to Trejo Alvarenga Noa R and Rivera Walter E, $275,000.

9700 Dry Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corporation to U S Home Corporation, $5,425,000.

3833 Dunraven Rd, North Chesterfield; Upthegrove Eric L Et Als to Delgado Nestor D and Nikita N and Delgado Wilda, $382,000.

6855 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Boitnott Michael K and Jennifer Jenkins, $375,865.

4006 Echo Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Alexander Robert B and Andrea to Capece Giuseppe and Meredith Sandel, $280,000.

5406 Ellerbee Mill Ter, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Washington James C Sr, $386,750.

11861 N Enon Church Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Hargrow Geraldine Cynthia and Kevin Laverne, $562,365.

11924 Exbury Ct, Midlothian; Jefferson Chris Trustee to Waller Shekinah Gloria, $300,000.

6412 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Croom Jeremy Alexander, $452,810.

8401 Foster Ridge Ter, Moseley; Christian James H and Karen A to Wagner Geoffrey and Gymlyn M, $781,400.

8106 Foxcatcher Ct, North Chesterfield; Cahill John W Jr and Jessie B to A and J Investment Llc, $175,000.

15802 Gary Ave, Chester; Lewis Angela S to Bailey Beth, $222,500.

5125 Glen Tara Dr, Midlothian; Mcmullen Johnathan D and Monica to Clark Nathaniel C and Grace, $245,000.

13811 Gorham Ln, Midlothian; Lee P W and Chinsammy-Tejada D to Smith Robert I and Carolyn C, $420,000.

2305 Grassy Knoll Ln, North Chesterfield; Campbell David R and Juanita N to Stewart Nicholas M, $240,000.

17525 Great Falls Cir, Moseley; Bgrs Llc to Knight Hersey Mccoy and Sengelaub Judith A, $535,000.

518 Greymont Ln, Chester; Howard Diane P to Dubon Luis A, $400,000.

3231 W Grove Ave, Chester; Cheruiyot Kip K and Margaret C to Hancock Lawrence Iii and Ashley, $360,000.

16601 Harrowgate Rd, South Chesterfield; Storamski Thomas J to Bostick Jule R and Cheryl P, $255,000.

15125 Hazelbury Cir, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Ring Paul Joseph, $412,990.

14501 Highgate Hill Ct, Chesterfield; Ffc Properties Llc to Cass Christopher Justin and Evelyn Marie, $500,000.

10208 Hopkins Rd, Chester; Vince Victor J to Perez Daniel Mejia, $306,000.

11251 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian; Kksk Llc to Kls Hilltop Llc, $1,623,000.

7219 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Thurston Betty and Manley William, $375,930.

21307 Jackson St, South Chesterfield; Project Homes to Cotman Dana S, $190,001.

18001 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Tyler David C Jr and Mathis Twila M, $515,675.

18167 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Patil Sachinkumar, $486,660.

13425 Kelham Rd, Midlothian; Tarrington 14 Llc to Biringer Builders Inc, $210,000.

2120 Lancashire Dr, North Chesterfield; Gettenberg Cheryl V Trustee to Elkins Lisande Marie Champeau and Michael A Jr, $385,000.

7313 Larsen Mews, North Chesterfield; Helber Tiffany to Maddineni Upendra, $379,000.

201 Leonards Run Pl, North Chesterfield; Kapoor Rishabh Et Al to Brooks Shira Y and Lazar Aaron J, $470,000.

14100 Liberty Oaks Cir, Midlothian; Madueno Eddie Matthew to Rahman Sibbir Trustee and Rahman Mawmita Trustee, $230,000.

16713 Lilting Moon Ct, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Cook Robert W Jr and Christon M, $550,640.

2616 Lisden Ter, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Henderson Marshall, $550,044.

14312 Lookout Point Rd, Midlothian; Bower Joan V to Althoff Michael Scott and Walker Tamara Tarrant, $309,000.

1009 Lucks Garden Trl, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Eckert James M and Maureen L, $451,371.

11512 Lylwood Ln, Chesterfield; Conklin Chad A and Walker N J to Gregoire Real Estate Holdings Llc, $336,000.

1736 Mainsail Ln, Chester; HHHunt Homes L C to Meyer James Dale and Cathleen Helen, $458,710.

11601 Marsden Rd, Chester; Payne Christopher Scott to Payne Danielle Firman, $279,000.

8506 Mcaden Pl, North Chesterfield; Daniel Carolyn A to Horton Emily Sanam and Rodi Samuel, $214,000.

16124 Meridian Ave, Chester; Ostein Christopher J and Alice W to Camp Michael Allen, $230,000.

8408 Middle Loop, North Chesterfield; George Krystina N and Wildauer E to Deland Denise, $280,000.

15924 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Sowers Douglas R and Susan S to Craftmaster Homes, $180,000.

11404 Misty Arbor Pl, Chester; Hall Lisa A to Smith Andrew B and Kylie D, $429,000.

5525 Mossy Oak Rd, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Watson Chad and Christie, $657,821.

11556 New Forest Trl, Midlothian; Ainsworth Joy S and John H Jr to Rouse Dylan G and Sierra, $270,000.

13900 North Point Rd, Midlothian; Hightower Trenton C and Janet M to Alexander Krista J and Justin D, $440,500.

20143 Oak River Ct, South Chesterfield; Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development to Taylor Austin Kent and Taylor Catherine Goble and Goble Thomas, $685,000.

3621 Old Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Ashby Robert Jr and Ashby Karen to Roedersheimer Gregory Alan, $245,000.

8021 Old Salem Church Rd, North Chesterfield; Dietsch Hector to Bibb Jarod, $331,000.

1106 Oldbury Rd, Midlothian; Traynham Thomas W and Mildred E to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb7, $285,000.

17342 Otter Dr, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Bolton Andrew Kline and Amanda Frances Wong, $729,790.

4407 Parrish Branch Rd, Midlothian; Talley G Wayne and Brenda D to Branscum Shawn K and Safdary Tamana, $254,000.

11021 Pennway Dr, North Chesterfield; Hamdan Abdel-Rahim and Debra L to Hester Sherrie Dove, $318,000.

12501 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Courtwright Sharon R, $336,541.

12561 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Ivanoff Delia B, $398,877.

14140 Pine St, Chester; Liberty Homes Inc to Smith Charece M, $294,250.

2309 Pocoshock Blvd, North Chesterfield; Crookston S F and Gonzalez L M to Clark Zachary and Kathleen, $285,000.

2500 Promenade Pkwy, Midlothian; Central Virginia Bank to 2500 Promenade Assoc Llc, $975,000.

620 Pumpkin Pl, North Chesterfield; Eng Yeuk Chun to Steele Matthew G Trustee and Steele Sharon S Trustee, $350,000.

10508 Queensway Ct, North Chesterfield; N&n Real Ventures Llc to Jackson Brittany, $224,900.

1407 Ransco Rd, North Chesterfield; Powers Gary Bruce and Margaret B to Sheppard Melva Yolanda, $164,000.

10113 Remora Dr, North Chesterfield; Peele Marilyn E and Bolton R J to Renfroe Carl Jr and Renfroe Branden, $222,500.

11318 Ridge Mill Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Goldson Brandon Lamont and Massey Katherine Brielle, $350,443.

13100 Rockridge Rd, Chester; Joseph Mini to Aiyetoro Adisa Jahfari, $460,000.

14310 Rosebud Rd, Chesterfield; Parrish Roy I Jr and Carol F to Bailey Herbert M Jr, $269,950.

1600 Sainsbury Dr, Midlothian; Paramount Investments Llc to Schepker Stephen A and Jennifer L, $295,000.

2503 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; HHHunt Sandler Station Llc to Sowers Donna Jill, $318,990.

5873 Sara Kay Dr, North Chesterfield; Diefenbach Daniel to Aguirre Deondrea, $220,000.

340 Saybrook Dr, North Chesterfield; Elliott Kristy to Sprouse Nolyn D and Jennifer R, $340,000.

4505 Scotlow Cir, North Chesterfield; Hernandez Marisela to Presutti James A Jr, $245,000.

12641 Second Branch Rd, Chesterfield; Goble Thomas E to Dowler Lawrence Keith and Abigail Ribakov, $432,927.

3512 Silver Oak Ct, North Chesterfield; Hall John E and Julie T Et Als to Huff John Edward and Michell Ann, $265,000.

1106 Southam Dr, North Chesterfield; Copley Gary L to Copley Patrick Edward, $230,000.

6705 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Mccombe Krystyna Maria, $419,477.

1201 Spring Meadow Ter, North Chesterfield; Stevens Gregory A and Bertha Y to Hughes Bradley and Caroompas Sharon, $482,000.

5501 Standing Oak Rd, Midlothian; O’connell Thomas P and J K to Montelolngo Daniel C and Deborah P, $375,130.

3754 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Guardian Hhh I Llc to Feliciano Mario J and Merced Stephanie Benitez, $376,000.

7108 Stonington Ct, Chesterfield; Clark Carrie M Trustee to Bolden Celene, $170,000.

8570 Sunview Ln, North Chesterfield; Dzura Anastasia V and Dzura Jessie S to Dzura Anastasia V, $186,000.

3213 Sylvania Pl, Chester; Mills Michael O and Esther C to Hoogerwerf Bradley and Kristen, $219,000.

10107 Terri Lynn Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Shami Sura Abdulfatah M Al and Zakout Wesam A M, $560,000.

17036 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Milano Christopher Michael and Katlin Salo, $322,185.

18113 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to Rowson Paul K and Nancy E, $845,490.

4124 Tosh Ln, Chester; Daniels Custom Builders Inc to Walker Ernest J Jr and Tricia Ann, $399,900.

14818 Tosh Ter, Chester; Platinum Premier Prop Corp to Amato Daniele V and Maria C, $422,250.

2211 Turtle Hill Ln, Midlothian; Gaulin Gary J and Stacey H to Liebert Michael D and Kristyn M, $350,000.

13905 Two Notch Rd, Midlothian; Scheible Jessica L and Nicholas to Towery Andrew and Tiffany, $354,000.

8951 Verneham Dr, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corporation to U S Home Corporation, $4,721,920.

13724 Village View Dr, Midlothian; Tuck Joseph Mcearl and Hoorfard Brittany Aryanis to Castro Marisol Elsie, $290,000.

16812 Warren Crest Ct, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Blackstock Cassondra, $574,922.

11318 Weeping Cherry Ln, Moseley; Ross Alan W and Taylor M to Jessup Hunter and Alexandra, $562,500.

5504 West Bay Ct, Midlothian; Douglas Anthony J and Jeannine M to David Jennifer Elizabeth and Mims Harold Martin, $700,000.

6906 Westwood St, North Chesterfield; Cox Wanda Gail to Chavez Natalio Rojas, $225,000.

15409 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Kudva Ashish Venkatrava and Shenoy Vijetha, $533,582.

2531 Whitecastle Dr, Midlothian; Joseph Wayne and Connie Mccarthy to Deuell Zach and Thackston Derek, $935,000.

13701 Winterberry Ter, Midlothian; Bray Cynthia M and Sacra M A to Eaves Thomas Nathaniel and Katherine, $455,000.

3701 Yantis Ct, Chester; Rogers Charles C and Rebecca M to Bradshaw Brinnan M, $270,000.

HANOVER

1.0851 acres; Leadbetter Property & Development Inc. to Stanley Family Properties LLC, $700,000.

2 acres; Garry W. Nuckols to Mark E. Nuckols, $198,500.

25.1 acres; Conservation Lands of Virginia LLC to KCJEH Properties LLC, $1,650,000.

9016 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Randall Joseph Rae, $515,795.

Block A, Lakeridge Park; KOMO LLC to Lakeridge IP 3 LLC, $5,200,000.

10272 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Adam Law to Adam Law, $166,050.

11292 Cauthorne Road, Glen Allen; Linda E. Holloway to Dalglish Kiprono Langat, $363,000.

9215 Chotank Trail, Ashland; Timothy W. Wright to Adam Nelson, $327,500.

10026 Cool Spring, Mechanicsville; Jeffery J. Jackson to Tyler Brennen Rigsby, $210,000.

8018 Davis Ave., Mechanicsville; Timothy M. Ayres to Joshua Lantz Holzbach, $235,000.

9224 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Swetha Bakkani, $494,390.

9521 Farleigh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Tyler White, $739,122.

10336 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; Terri G. Phillips to Brent D. Maxwell, $370,000.

7292 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Tywanna Facison to Ankitkumar Patel, $299,900.

10260 Henderson Hall Road, Mechanicsville; Charles E. Stitzer to Christopher A. Pettigrew, $355,000.

9402 Hope Glen Court, Mechanicsville; Michael A. Soukup to Steven Buzzell Lagow, $415,000.

6039 Ironworks Court, Mechanicsville; Nikita N. Wray to Robert Charles Alexander Jr., $286,500.

103 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Milton W. Munden, $445,000.

7484 Lexington Drive, Mechanicsville; Richmond Holding Co. Inc. to Dean J. Williams, $246,500.

Lot 1, Section 1, Oak Grove; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $200,000.

Lot 16, Block B, Old Grove; Shadow Oaks LLC to Martin Deane Cheatham III, $160,000.

Lot 22, Block M, Section O, High Point Farms; Robert Lile Stevens to Kyle Lance Rose, $210,000.

Lot 5, Block D, Section B, Kingswood Court; Cheryl Owen to Pamela Hogg, $230,000.

Lot 7, Block A, Section 1, Ivy Banks; David F. Martin to Martha A. Patchell, $450,000.

Lots 6, 7 and 8, Summer Hill Grove; James Patrick Rawls to RCI Builders LLC, $435,000.

8184 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jordan M. Brooks, $443,780.

7456 Meadow Haven Circle, Mechanicsville; Robert L. Proctor to Rebecca G. McGeorge, $420,000.

10315 Oak Shade Court, Mechanicsville; Weatherford W. Stokes to Britney Allen, $410,000.

14340 Orchard Vista Lane, Glen Allen; Bonnie Borenstein Rounds to Vicki S. Blazer, $427,500.

Parcel; Steven R. Ashpole, trustee to Hardin Ridge LLC, $518,750.

Parcel; Eureka Investment Co. LP to Hillbrook Equestrian Athletic Training LLC, $2,439,700.

7105 Peach Orchard Lane, Mechanicsville; Annie L. Downing to Christine Marie Kilgore, $330,000.

13464 Poplar Valley Place, Ashland; Allen Bruce Wickham Jr. to Rebecca Snavely, $619,000.

6506 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; James C. Houck Jr., trustee to Wesley Mark Young, $330,000.

9222 Sawnnanoa Trail, Mechanicsville; Hustead Ventures LLC to Courtney L. Kelley, $250,000.

Section 7, Honey Meadows; Honey Meadows LLC to Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC, $1,225,700.

6052 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; Kelsey H. Wall to Kristin P. Heady, $275,000.

7385 Smoothbore Lane, Mechanicsville; Tori H. Winters to Sherry L. Stolte, $235,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 211, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Lorraine N. Henicheck, $301,000.

10206 Suzanne Drive, Mechanicsville; Edgar C.C. Woods Jr. to Michael B. Holland, $250,000.

6149 Thicket Run Way, Mechanicsville; Charles T. Wharff Jr. to Charles T. Brightwell, $235,000.

7970 Vaughan Drive, Mechanicsville; Anna M. Donovan to Preston A. Warren, $270,000.

8400 Westchester Drive, Mechanicsville; James H. Coates Jr. to Jennifer R. Baybutt, $315,000.

9028 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jagadish Babu Nagam, $436,365.

1635 Wickham Ridge Road, Montpelier; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Jorge Villa, $480,000.

AMELIA

2 parcels; Franklin B. Jones III to Fred B. Meadows and Sons Logging Inc., $230,000.

3.486 acres; Good Life Realty LLC to Mark Costley, $285,000.

11024 Clementown Road, Jetersville; James P. McNamara to Cassandra L. Eberhart, $540,000.

18641 Harrisons Road, Amelia Court House; Caroline J. Koles to Kathy Perritt, $269,650.

17031 Royalton Road, Amelia Court House; Dogtown Estates LLC to Bart Taylor, $576,000.

CHARLES CITY

Lot 1, Tonka Estates; Hannah Davis to Marie Spellman, $180,000.

4901 Randys Run, Charles City; Charles Gerber to Michael Wayne Bishop, $300,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

984 Briarcliffe Dr; Henshaw, Kenneth to Curtin, Melissa A., $283,265.

1313 Canterbury La; Sholes, Wilbur Lloyd to Jimenez, Brooke, $241,000.

614 Compton Rd; Hoge, Carmen to Maz, Amanda, $260,000.

404 James Av; Garter, Deborah H. to Mastro, Anthony M., $220,000.

1122 Jett Av; Gomez, Renber Palma to Blankenship-Wilder Rev. Trst The, $240,000.

205 Moore Av; Henshaw Construction Inc, H. L. to Dabney, Ayanna Evette, $200,000.

209 Prince Albert Av; Rayfield, Jr. Life Est., William C to Warrenator, Llc , $205,000.

107 W Highland Ct; Harding, Christopher E. to Jones, Stephen, $245,000.

106 Wilkshire Ct; Hannon, Courtney S. to Tilley, Mark Cole, $285,000.

CUMBERLAND

4.33 acres; Barbara Mann Marshall-Jackson to Aaron S. Stoltzfus, $214,500.

1850 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; James L. Shores Jr. to Edward Allen Davenport, $315,000.

26 Perkins Road, Cartersville; Anderson Home Construction Inc. to Robert Story, $343,500.

DINWIDDIE

39.56 acres; Rainey Creek LLC to Chad E. Alton, $265,000.

51.9 acres; Bain Properties LLC to James H. McGee Jr. Contractor LLC, $325,000.

6410 Duncan Road, Dinwiddie; Sherman L. Greenwood to Jimmie Salmon, $269,000.

15109 Keelers Mill Road, Dewitt; Cory Bishop to Tationna Ripley, $256,913.

Lot 8, Block H, Section 2, Virginia Hills; Claude Patierno Jr. to Cody C. Lowery, $231,000.

24578 Old Vaughan Road, Dinwiddie; Brenda J. Barricks to David E. Smith, $250,000.

10691 Squirrel Level Road, North Dinwiddie; Brenda L. Brown to Kenneth D. Webster III, $335,000.

13356 White Oak Road, Dewitt; Crumpler Property Management LLC to Alex M. Christopher, $451,000.

GOOCHLAND

183.6 acres; Richmond Advertising Consortium LLC to Berkeley Land Co. LLC, $755,000.

3.59 acres; Cynthia Taylor to Logan Carol Webb, $295,000.

5 parcels; Timothy H. Smith to Tuckahoe Creek Partners LLC, $2,530,000.

3725 Bayberry Lane, Goochland; Chad W. Main to John Staley, $495,000.

819 Lachlan Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to John E. Jennings, $1,180,000.

Lot 30, Tuckahoe Creek; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to Rodger William Rolland, $233,245.

Lot 5, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to Jones Homes Inc., $155,000.

150 Lower Tuckahoe Road, Richmond; Tuckahoe Point Farm LLC to John D. Gottwald, $760,000.

Parcel; Riverstone Properties LLC to PWC Properties, $2,138,900.

1609 Reed Marsh Place, Goochland; Boone Homes Inc. to Kenneth David Elliotte, $853,019.

3659 Three Chopt Road, Goochland; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to Grant Simon Armstrong, $385,500.

HOPEWELL

1604 Cameron’s Landing Blvd.; Victor L. Arana to Ana H. Arana, $317,000.

2009 Dellrose Drive; Latonya Camp to Keondra Taylor, $215,000.

3527 Gilbert St.; Norris Stevens to Aziza Nuke, $285,900.

2805 John St.; Markiee S. Whitehead to Robert Mauzey, $215,950.

Lot 5, Block A, Phase 1, Boulevard Plaza; Old Dominion Restaurants Inc. to Cot J Properties LLC, $1,676,457.

220 Norfolk St.; Pink Elephant Properties LLC to Patrick S. Hanberry, $203,000.

520 Pleasant Drive; Ellis Squire Jr. to Torri T. White, $246,000.

3936 Shenandoah Circle; Anthony R. Valverde Umana to Mayer M. Elkommos, $270,000.

4005 Yorktown Drive; Neelam Mahajan to Brenda Cade, $183,000.

JAMES CITY

334 Archers Mead, Williamsburg; John M. Kelsey to Andra Lunsford, $420,000.

4548 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Christopher Voso to Linda Margaret Taylor, $357,000.

2320 Burrows Court, Williamsburg; Daniel S. Carlson to Pamela A. Boyce, trustee, $299,900.

3984 Cedarwood Lane, Williamsburg; James C. Pinzino to Brandon Cary Simmons, $339,900.

106 Clydeside, Williamsburg; Frank F. Ober to Steven T. Gordon, $405,000.

611 Dock Landing, Williamsburg; Sharon R. McCarthy, trustee to Scott W. Hines, trustee, $1,500,000.

100 Enclave Court, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Lisa C. Merrill, $901,400.

919 Foley Drive, Williamsburg; Current Homes LLC to Gladys Virginia Moore, $224,900.

116 Hartwell Perry Way, Williamsburg; Charles R. Howard to Jennifer L. Trovato, $575,000.

3426 Hickory Neck Blvd., Toano; Terrelle Lee to Jeffrey S. Gilbertson, $355,000.

2001 Holmes Court East, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Barbara Kellner, $365,000.

3534 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Lilibeth Dineros Snell, $423,275.

4216 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Daniel J. McNamara, $351,490.

Lot 156, marlboro; Daniel E. Lopez to William Phillips, $216,000.

S Lot 21, Ford’s Colony; Dwight W. Tausz, trustee to Mark C. Persutti, $159,000.

Lot 36, Chestnut Grove; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Amarish Wagle, $182,400.

Lot 5, New Town; Molly L. Walsh to Michael Appell, $270,000.

Lot 6, Powhatan Shores; Pink Elephant Properties LLC to CW Enterprises IV LLC, $293,000.

Lot 99, Berkeleys Green; Jeffrey D. Payne to Sutherland Properties Virginia LLC, $305,000.

134 Martsons Lane, Williamsburg; Aurora A. Liber to Joel B. Wiggs, $235,000.

113 Mimosa Drive, Williamsburg; Walter E. Lawrence to David L. Arczynski, $260,000.

5911 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Richard R. Gray to Insu Hahn, $365,000.

3021 North Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Virginia C. Linkenauger to Kurt H. Linkenauger, $165,000.

Parcel 58B and part of Parcel C, Busch Corporate Center; EJAD Holding Co. LLC to Shred Regrets LLC, $1,600,000.

Parcel, part of Jones tract; John A. Anton to Timothy J. Contrucci, $450,000.

3505 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Nathaniel L. McNabb to Victor Bellino, $330,000.

5 Poindexter Court, Williamsburg; Jeffrey N. Clark to Adrienne W. Howard, $735,000.

108 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Garrett M. Cleland to Byron Maynard Adkins Jr., trustee, $270,500.

1507 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Meredith E. Seeley to Herman H. Munn Jr., $199,000.

5572 Riverview Road, Williamsburg; Tracie M. Knapp to William Rommel, $425,000.

501 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Edward A. Spencer Jr. to Pedro Perez Ruiz, $295,000.

218 Sand Drive West, Williamsburg; Phyllis H. Farson, trustee to Stephanie Rankin, $335,000.

8 Settlers Lane, Williamsburg; Paul E. Stroble to Alex Armour, $300,000.

158 Southport, Williamsburg; James R. McLaughlin, trustee to Zhiyi Fan, $895,000.

28 Spring East, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Autery to Laura E. Griffard, $215,000.

88 Summer East, Williamsburg; Illa L. Hamlett to Darrell James, $175,000.

6776 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Clarence Hamilton to Timothy J. Carrera, $460,000.

165 The Maine, Williamsburg; Francis A. Miller III, trustee to Jason A. Harley, $350,000.

3 Thorpe Court, Williamsburg; Sean L. Bartlett to Robert D. Martin, $315,000.

3609 Toano Woods Road, Toano; Christian D. Bridges to Todd W. Ellick, $295,000.

Unit 2-202, Braemar Creek at Greensprings Plantation; David J. Grech to Devesh Shah, $310,100.

Unit 3D, New Town Center St. Condominiums; Charles Michael Apperson to Yogesh Trivedi, $220,000.

9529 Viburnum Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ashley A. McGhee, $628,700.

134 Watford Lane, Williamsburg; John S. Otey to John Alexander Tripus, $260,000.

8405 Westbur Court, Williamsburg; Qudsia Chaudhary to Matthew Adam Sterling, $507,000.

3578 Westham Lane, Toano; Norman L. Bryan, co-trustee to Ashley N. Bock, $325,000.

7515 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Esmirna Linda Cruz to Megan M. Parrish, $350,000.

112 Wilson Circle, Williamsburg; Roman Molitoris to Jayne Ethel Adams, $338,000.

4440 Wind River Run, Williamsburg; Bernard Fitzgerald to Edward B. Ribeiro, $320,000.

6448 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Derwin Jerome Conwell, $564,210.

341 Zelkova Road, Williamsburg; Pradeep K. Ghmire to Janet Yaugo, $240,000.

KING AND QUEEN

5 acres; Pamela Langhoff to Everett W. Foreman, $237,600.

Parcel; Virginia Sand and Stone Property Co. I LLC to Mattaponi Sand & Gravel LLC, $350,000.

KING WILLIAM

29.124 acres; McCauley Park LLC to McCauley Park Townhouses LLC, $1,000,000.

333 Dylan Drive, Aylett; S&C Building Co. to Lance Jennings, $385,000.

1949 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virgina to Tokeisha R. Johnson-Stanton, $249,290.

952 Locust Hill Road, Aylett; Steve Adams Inc. to Edward W. Richards, $310,000.

Lot 62, Block F, Section 2, Cedar Crest; Christopher McGuinn to Christopher T. Wright Sr., $350,000.

136 Pollard Place, Aylett; Doris T. Hackworth to Caleb Renton Arkesteyn, $275,000.

NEW KENT

3.586 acres; Baker Homes LLC to Gary Coffman, $326,000.

2780 Bending Birch Lane, Quinton; Lorin S. Sodell to Anthony Miele, $520,000.

3867 Elliot Field, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Tamir Strand, $309,685.

7320 Fougere Place, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jason Robert Dougherty, $440,990.

9300 Green Pastures Way, Providence Forge; BMR Investments I LLC to Lee Eric Dotson, $360,000.

6630 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Mark D. Iacone to Kareem B. Lewis, $319,750.

Lot 117, Section R, Phase 1, Brickshire; William D. McKinney to Michael A. Metzger, $439,500.

7861 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Charles Patrick Lynch, $451,990.

6960 Oakford Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to David Donald Cornish, $324,170.

5501 Pergola Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Ricky Wade, $577,675.

5630 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Arturo Jiminez, $522,815.

7939 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Aaron Daniel Rhodes, $458,990.

4146 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; Ernesto D. Barrantes to James R. Hamilton Jr., $460,000.

PETERSBURG

130 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Avian James Goldsmith, $277,460.

1875 S Crater Road; Manjit Singh to Crater VA Inc., $190,000.

20 Franklin St.; New Century Investments LLC to Peterspatch LLC, $350,000.

814-16 W High St.; Tri-Cities Properties LLC to Katherine Williams, $189,000.

1725 Pender Ave.; Robert S. Bray to Man Yuk Liu, $150,000.

216 N Sycamore St.; Virginia Community Capital Inc. to JRGG LLC, $475,000.

1670 Westover Ave.; Westover1670 LLC to Lavon D. Pegram, $480,000.

POWHATAN

1.21 acres; Christy J. Wilson to Clayton Smith, $169,000.

13.867 acres; Christopher Todd Cox to Hilary R. Cox, $190,000.

3 acres; Daniel Durrbeck to Cheryl Tays, $290,000.

5 acres; Virginia First Properties LLC to Jeremy Erin Thomas, $645,000.

8 acres; Carl Joseph Myers Jr to Chris Fisher, $150,000.

3690 John Latane Lane, Powhatan; David Lopez Living Trust to Rufus G. Roberts, $185,000.

Lot 28, Section 3, Greywalls; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Harvey L. Clark Jr., $155,000.

3823 Mill Mount Drive, Powhatan; Rodger D. Fitch to Tonya S. Lavelle, $535,000.

5235 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to David Przybylo, $792,500.

Parcel; Linwood Hayes III to Solodar Properties LLC, $193,000.

1822 Rock Point Drive, Powhatan; Angela M. Lane to Patrick Mathew Foster, $225,000.

6160 Walnut Tree Drive, Powhatan; David M. Puryear Jr. to Jerzy J. Debski, $404,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

5600 E Cedar Trail, Prince George; Brian D. Holc to Garon Bowman, $342,000.

840 Eagle Place, North Prince George; D.R. Horton Inc. to Dakotah L. Hunkle, $444,990.

6207 Friendship Lane, Prince George; Rebekah A. Warthan to Sydney Chappell Adair, $436,550.

10890 Lawyers Road, Prince George; Galderise Construction Corp. to Dwight D. Cosgrove, $367,510.

15235 Loving Union Road, Disputanta; Matthew A. Powers to Brian Stone, $245,600.

Parcel; Louise G. Barnes to Angela Summers, $150,000.

11135 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Chrystal B. George to Craig N. Baggett, $433,000.

3504 Rothwood Court, South Prince George; Jessie Quinn to Denise W. Jackson, $220,000.

SUSSEX

2.333 acres; MKR Development LLC to Petroleum Marketing Investment Group LLC, $160,000.

Lot 11, Section 1, Evergreen Acres; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Aenith Mozelle Kirk-Wilson, $225,000.

Parcel; Stony Creek Denny’s LLC to Petroleum Marketing Investment Group LLC, $1,700,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot 156, Skipwith Farms; Honeybee Properties LLC to Peter J. Wyatt, $329,000.

Parcel; RAC Enterprises LLC to CW Enterprises LLC, $306,000.