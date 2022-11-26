Property Transfers Published November 26, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

2306 W Main St; 2304 & 2306 W Main Llc To G B E Main St Llc, $450,000.

407 N 1st St; Haggins Barksdale W To Jaeger Holdings & Properties 2, $600,000.

1425 N 22nd St; Stroble Jarneshia To Vennie Lionel, $185,500.

806-1/2 N 25th St; Limon Patrick Daniel To Elwell Michael And Barbara, $375,000.

306 N 26th St U206; Slaughter Neville Anthony To Fetters Donald And Constance, $300,000.

1300 N 27th St; Dove Camilla To Butler Daniel And Barbara, $348,000.

3222 2nd Ave; Presbyterian College To Cook Matthew R And Sydney A, $250,000.

40 E 32nd St; Nsd Investments Llc To Aleman Olivia, $200,000.

604 N 33rd St; Feiler Michael S And Sarah E To Pentz Kathryn Rose And, $418,000.

221 W 34th St; Scott Anna M To Park Reilly And, $240,000.

1114 N 36th St; Scibek Jennifer A To Sellers William L And Virginia B, $150,000.

3304 5th Ave; Charity Clyde To Guzman Investment Group Llc, $170,000.

4411 Augusta Ave; Crockett Ethan B And To Dillard Mary Latane Lewis, $557,500.

9205 Baltic Pl; Stanley Martin Companies Llc To Monacell Jennifer L, $380,580.

1704 Belleville St; Belleville Real Estate Llc To Brg Scotts Edge Oz Llc, $2,000,000.

1409 Bowen St; My Virginia Pad Llc To Balcarcel Marcos And Heidy, $190,000.

2948 Broadingham Road; Griffin Yolanda D To Lamont Christopher L, $195,500.

5006 Burtwood Lane; Thompson Tommie C To Mason Timothy Wayne And Amanda, $165,000.

2204 W Cary St; Caryshields Mews Llc To Vazquez Matthew And Morgan, $621,000.

4913 Chamberlayne Ave; Agym Holdings Llc To Leap Forward Investments Llc, $499,000.

625 Circlewood Dr; Jones David Neal Revocable To G G Green Properties Llc, $175,000.

2615 E Clay St; Wagner Jacob C And To Burpo John And Eileen Living, $380,000.

3025 Cottingham Road; Flinn Stanley H Jr & Sara T To Francis Liam R, $376,000.

3321 Delaware Ave; 3321 Delaware Avenue To Franklin Alex, $358,000.

3710 Edgewood Ave; Edgewood Land Trust Trustee To Wildauer Elizabeth E, $241,000.

3962 Fauquier Ave; Complete Home Design Llc To Bland James V Iii And Sue B, $379,000.

2206 Floyd Ave; Holder Homes Llc To Smith Morgan Brown, $629,000.

3301 W Franklin St; Reyna John Darryl Jr Revocable To Ottinger Timothy D And, $1,075,000.

3505 Garland Ave; Suyama Alina M To Costanzo Jessica, $332,000.

2215 Gordon Ave; Menezes Karl And Hilary To Furr Dylan T, $170,000.

2022 W Grace St; Churchill Downs Llc To Roman Marcelo, $635,000.

6754 S Grand Brook Cir; Johnson Elisha Jr To Guthrie Joseph William And, $250,000.

1511 Greenville Ave; Richardson Charles And To Preiss Tanner Mark, $185,500.

3416 Grove Ave U10; Massey Roy & Mercedes To Middlebrook Camille Mercadal &, $250,000.

4632 Grove Ave U5; Douglas Brian C And Mark R To Roberts Luke D, $188,000.

503 N Hamilton St Ua; Oriole Kenneth To Mims William Cleveland And, $301,200.

3323 Hanes Ave; Mitchell Magdeline To Cisco Samuel Christian And, $350,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U206; Rueben Bruce J To Bersimo Team Llc, $230,000.

1006 Hill Top Dr; Spotvest Llc To Hufford Karen Kellett, $178,000.

5348 Hull Street Road; Kemp Enterprises Inc To Hull Street Parcel 3 Llc, $224,000.

3223 Idlewood Ave; Ouellette Thomasina Lavonne & To Harrison Jullian, $213,000.

1418 Kemper St; Cao Chau To Randolph Homes Llc, $250,000.

1 King St; Young Wenta C And Joy N To Ragsdale James A And Jillian A, $405,000.

1618 Kingswood St; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc To Battle Wiley Bernice Virginia &, $189,900.

3105 Lamb Ave; Buchwald John A And Karen A To Buchwald John C, $292,000.

1704 W Leigh St; Jefferson Claudia And To Lim Diana A, $180,000.

23 Libbie Ave; Whitham Wayne A Jr & To Green Weslie Erin And, $1,001,000.

11 W Locke Lane U2; Baker William Bedford Towne To Ray Diane, $305,000.

1324 W Main St; Nixon Ronald T To Courthouse Row Llc, $1,020,000.

2306 W Main St; 2304 & 2306 W Main Llc To G B E Main St Llc, $450,000.

2939 W Marshall St; Trivelpiece Chris & Ruthann To Marshall Herd Llc, $710,000.

3416 Maryland Ave; Sinddhu Investment Group Llc To Beller Ilana Yael And, $401,000.

2603 Melbourne St; Cherry Hill Properties Llc To Canon Bernadette Galicia &, $272,500.

2936 Monteith Road; Haas Brittany Michelle To Mcmahon Helen And Kelly B, $275,000.

2009 Monument Ave; Pierce Reid N And Jaime Allyn To Carry George D Jr And, $1,145,000.

3802 Moss Side Ave; Renovatio Iii Llc To Coburn Austin James, $395,000.

2504 North Ave; Troublefield Betsy And Chance To Urban Renovation Partners Llc, $210,000.

2914 North Ave; Idlewood Shields Llc To 2914 North Avenue Llc, $380,000.

733 Northside Ave; 733 Northside Ave Llc To Prana Group Llc, $261,800.

19 Old Canal Road; Urquhart Sean A To Mcgowan Joseph T And Laura K, $531,000.

1707 Park Ave; Watlington Louise W Trustee To Makepeace Charles Walton And, $865,000.

5611 Patterson Ave; Niketas Steven G And Mkp Llc To Bollinger Properties Llc, $2,800,000.

2101 Phaup St; Fauver Zachary Mark To Karimi Arsalan, $399,000.

607 Pollock St; Anderson Constance J To Prime Alliance Llc, $175,000.

3111 Q St; Royal Ventures Llc To Dyer Eian E, $379,000.

4800 Red Oak Lane; Saba Mayra A To Bonilla Valentin And Sandra P, $185,000.

7644 Rockfalls Dr; Menzies Bethany A Tr To Gorman Patrick J Ii And, $341,800.

5011 E Seminary Ave; Samford Christy To Midatlantic Ira Llc Fbo, $260,000.

5925 Shallow Way; Harris Soraya T To Bumpus Paul, $290,000.

206 N Shields Ave; Poole Rodney M To T & C Real Estate Holdings Llc, $800,000.

3205 Stony Point Road Uc; Lloyd Jean M To Stark Diane, $369,000.

8 Strawberry St; Betts Julie Sarah To Strogiy Daniil A And, $601,000.

6703 Stuart Ave; Oldham Melissa Katherine To Payne Ashley E, $426,000.

1315 T St; Michaux Harvey L To Moseley Raven Deon, $190,000.

2021 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc To Singh Navdeep And Kaur Harinder, $386,675.

4021 Traylor Dr; Norton Shelly And Frederick To Norton Rachel, $508,900.

301 Virginia St U1411; Weirich Ted To Romesburg Paul & Suzanne B &, $264,000.

6541 Vischer Road; NVR Inc To Roncal Christian J Liongzon And, $404,013.

5649 Walmsley Blvd; Simpson Joshua L To Harris Deedra D, $255,000.

1600 Wentbridge Road; Ray Phillip And Ashley To Antozzi Brittney And, $379,000.

2201 Westwood Ave; Carvana Llc To Store Master Funding Xv Llc, $8,190,000.

3220 E Weyburn Road; King Victoria B To Worden Tara A, $418,000.

2413 Wood St; 39 Forever Llc To Saunders Shanita Doneyce And, $175,000.

HENRICO

4316 5th St, Henrico; Va Home Investment Llc To Eckard Kathleen A, $250,000.

3131 Abruzzo Pl, Glen Allen; Thorson Kay S To Jenkins Paulette D & Tracie M, $377,000.

380 Adderbury Walk Ua, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc To Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $480,000.

6765 Aidan Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc To Utsey Shawn O & Gladys A, $643,039.

202 Antioch Dr, Sandston; Adkins Wilbur M Jr & Patrecia Ann To Marshall Sheri Lynn & Roger Paul Jr, $250,000.

2503 Arrington Rd, Henrico; Gawargy Georgy & Nesreen Armanios To Robinson Kimarly Amanda, $335,000.

402 Ash Ave, Henrico; Maggie Walker Community Land Trust To Carter Richard Corey, $160,000.

4505 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc To Merugumala Veera Raju & Swathi S Nerusu, $775,960.

118 Battery St, Henrico; Machich Norma Utsman To Hampton Jesse W & Lois L, $231,000.

1202 Beverly Dr, Henrico; Buttner Mary Catherine To Doyle Gregory J, $335,000.

9503 Branway Ct, Henrico; Mayo Shelby G To Patel Roopesh & Seema, $575,000.

Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Bhc Townes Llc To Saunders Station Townes Llc, $395,348.

5215 W Broad St U1, Henrico; 5215 West Broad Commercial Llc To Broad Byrd Llc, $2,800,000.

3407 Bryson Dr, Henrico; Dobson Kristy Faye To Chirico Joseph A & Ceceilia M, $290,000.

4932 Bunclody Ct, Henrico; Wall Stanley F To Johnson Ryan Conrad, $250,500.

3101 Carlton Rd, Henrico; Longworth Yolanda & Clifford J To Point Kameryn Eileen & Marc A Ramirez, $221,000.

8171 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc To Hu Karmon, $399,900.

100 N Cedar Ave, Henrico; Pridgen Mildred L To Erawha Llc, $160,000.

4203 Chickahominy Ave, Henrico; Property Key Solutions Llc To Lovitt Waisha Diana, $288,000.

1724 Cloister Dr, Henrico; Mace William T & Barbara C Trustees To Bounds Daniel J & Susan, $500,000.

4805 Colwyck Dr, Henrico; Patel Rupen U & Kajal R To Semenu Bernard, $225,000.

1304 Condover Rd, Henrico; Mcgainey Ashley L To Davis Darryl & Shanterica Green, $335,000.

310 Cora Dr, Henrico; Barbee Jasmine E To Neilson Cadi, $216,500.

2311 Cox Rd, Henrico; Karimi Ardeshir & Ashraf To Aguirre Elizabeth, $334,500.

518 Dale St, Henrico; Kennedy Christopher M To Vaughn Paul Trevor, $212,000.

1719 Debbie Ln, Henrico; Friedline Jarrod & Vanessa Danielle To Beaudette Robert P, $216,500.

77 Dehaven Dr, Henrico; Crase Clara G To Crase Celena, $180,000.

10900 Dominion Fairways Ln, Glen Allen; Carr H Eugene & Molly K To Bhaumik Subhasish & Sahell Das, $520,000.

12531 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc To Ranga Krishna M & Venkata R Perumalla, $683,744.

4905 Dunncroft Ct, Glen Allen; Buchanan Christopher T To Seese Ashley N & Kevin Victor Goralski, $372,500.

111 S Elm Ave, Henrico; Hhs I Llc To Hargrove Michelle, $195,000.

2317 Essex Rd, Henrico; Hill Brian & Melissa Jackson To Humphreys Helen Virginia, $385,000.

4137 Farm Creek Ter, Henrico; Page Deron O & Terri M To Ohaegbulem Raymond Nwadiuto, $300,000.

4222 Fayette Cir, Henrico; Tp Max Investments Llc To Day Sherry & Darryl Jr, $216,300.

1713 Forestway Dr, Henrico; Rodriguez Jamie A To Rose Andrew Frederick & Heather Denzler, $525,000.

4661 Four Seasons Ter Ub, Glen Allen; Chhetri Nikhil To Alejandro Carmen Sarah, $266,000.

3806 Francistown Rd, Henrico; Kilgore Christine Marie To Yerkic-Husejnovic Berina & Dragan Yerkic, $272,500.

12604 Garinger Ct, Henrico; Esbach Edward & Orianna L Orsi To Mack Jason S & Michelle L, $615,650.

1310 Gilchrist Ct, Henrico; Anderson Jamel & Brandi L Williams To Saunders Shakeil Dewane, $253,000.

10112 Grand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Chen Jin Shun To Wei Kate S, $336,000.

4909 Grey Oaks Villas Dr, Glen Allen; Holtz Michael J Sr Estate To Shrivastava Nitesh & Juhi, $690,000.

3954 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc To Rooks Phillip & Delphenia, $272,540.

3960 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc To Burden Ashley Danielle, $270,155.

4030 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc To Edwards Henry T, $300,420.

7009 Hapsburg Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc To Hart Daryl O & Kristen Nicole, $365,500.

2258 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Locke Carol L To Schoenhut Emilie B, $212,000.

12900 Holmbank Ln, Henrico; Chc Lands Inc To Patehayappan Ashok & Kalaiselvi Kumar, $275,000.

3024 Hungary Spring Rd, Henrico; Weiss David To Gravely Cynthia & Tommie C, $270,000.

9106 Huron Ave, Henrico; Portillo Juan D Mendoza To Franklin Cynthia, $270,000.

707 S Ivy Ave, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc To Amaya & Lemus Investment Group Corp, $181,978.

12720 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Thaler Kathleen M To Engeset Jared Thomas & Sarah Marie Budi, $721,000.

2630 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Raaft Jonathan D To Bivens Natalie P, $220,000.

4332 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia To Jackson Carlotta Ominique, $262,000.

4808 Killington Rd, Glen Allen; Fox Tyler S To Mcguire Alexander Matthew & A Wright, $362,000.

625 E Laburnum Ave, Henrico; 625 E Laburnum Llc To Mahbub Property One Llc, $1,000,000.

3206 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Hayland Properties Llc To Thompson Martha P & Sharon L Lancaster, $401,400.

3805 Larry St, Henrico; Ingersoll Jim Trustee To Dotson Alexander Lee, $185,000.

2308 Lawnmeadow Dr, Henrico; Lobsang Chime To Colvin Eric & Nana Wang, $332,000.

2220 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc To Crisinati Tara, $332,916.

6520 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc To Mitchell Francie L, $457,195.

2310 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Munno John R & Jamie P To Munno Joseph, $620,000.

9411 Links Ln Uf, Glen Allen; Fedoriw George & Nf Trust To Goeller Steven & Maggie Odom-Goeller, $175,000.

11417 Long Meadow Dr, Glen Allen; Manning Dennis R & P L To Manning Brendan M & Hollie M, $462,000.

2311 Lourdes Rd, Henrico; Kittrell Company To Nwandu Obiamaka Hope, $465,000.

3113 Macallan Pkwy, Henrico; Kendall Alonzo & Rhonda M Traylor To Real Estate Acquisitions & Inv Llc, $386,200.

110 E Magruder St, Sandston; Mission Va Llc To Hawkins Stephawn, $234,000.

12173 Manor Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Nguyen Tony & Kevin To Mahankali Vikram & Chandana Pukkella, $770,000.

2450 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Ruppenkamp Zachary To Chappell Robert P Jr & Julie C, $300,000.

2216 Martin St, Henrico; Dotson Vicky L To A Solodar Properties Llc, $155,000.

Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Gbr Henrico Llc/Plaza 360 To Springdale Park Family Llc, $2,120,000.

4000 Mechanicsville Tpke, Henrico; Gbr Henrico Llc/Plaza 360 To Reserve At Springdale Park Dev Co Llc, $1,080,000.

9021 Merlin Ct, Glen Allen; Engle Jason D & Jessica L To Claytor Amy Kathryn, $310,000.

4605 Mizar Rd, Henrico; Virginia Home Buyers Llc To Ramco Investments Llc, $165,000.

5620 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Ridge Homes Llc To Bhochibhoya Sarina, $339,950.

2112 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Partin Robert L Iii To Kakuna Keith M & Tatiana Sizemore, $375,000.

2305 New Market Rd, Henrico; New Market Biome Llc To Levenson Nava, $212,500.

7610 Noble Ave, Henrico; Snyder Nancy C & W R Stewart Jr Et Al To Burton Taylor J & Elise L Steenburgh, $336,000.

11809 Norwich Pl, Glen Allen; Bentley Christopher Mark & Sarah Lynn To Mccormack Edmund & Danielle, $920,000.

4819 Oakleys Ln, Henrico; Wilkins Seth D To Chowdhury Zakir, $219,950.

5019 Old Main St, Henrico; Hoquee Kaprea Faaizah To Gaiser Alyson & David Costa, $515,000.

1014 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Perlstein Rebecca L Estate To Plyler Edward & Elizabeth Robeson Giles, $452,500.

5055 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Reid Diane Henley & Judith Henley Beck To Reid Diane Henley & Danny R, $225,000.

5809 Paxton St, Henrico; Grubbs Kimberly Gentil & G Ronald Jr To Bon Secours S M H Of Richmond Llc, $465,000.

1404 Pensacola Ave, Henrico; Parks Jayln Marquise To Country Boy Properties Llc, $177,500.

711 Pleasant St, Henrico; Boston-Egunjobi Chanel To Cuddy Justin Raymond, $153,000.

3304 Plowfield Ct, Henrico; Lewter Eric & Brenda M To Cox Darrick E & Twanda M, $415,000.

1804 Poplar Forest Ct, Henrico; Quinn Kevin A & Martin R To Clemm Elizabeth N & William T Hardin, $326,000.

1527 Presidential Dr, Henrico; Persephones Peppers Llc To Ghyzel Allison W, $172,000.

421 Queen Emily Pl, Henrico; Jarmon Nathan & Aishah Saeed To Evans-Gibbs Debra M, $324,000.

3917 Redstone Dr, Henrico; Guardi Thomas S & Joseph & F Isenhour To Guardi Joseph, $179,333.

3410 Ridgemere Dr, Henrico; Hess Mariana R & Andrew D To Finucan Chris, $515,000.

2009 Rocky Creek Ln, Henrico; Creasey M Suzanne & B Diane & Cecil H Jr To Farrell Lisa D, $235,000.

3905 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc To Aldegon Velita & Virgilia, $432,110.

4380 Sadler Rd, Glen Allen; Johnson Cathy H & W D Hopkins To Gandavarapu Sindhu Reddy, $380,000.

4328 Saunders Station Loop Ub, Henrico; Hickox Ursula R To Sharma Rahul & Tanu, $412,000.

12101 Shore View Dr, Henrico; 12101 Shoreview Drive Llc To Kelley Llc, $260,000.

6957 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc To Robinson Kimberlyn, $393,070.

1557 Skirmish Run Dr, Henrico; Akl Anna To Akl Olivia Faye, $165,000.

10813 Stanton Way, Henrico; Ochs Michael J To Sutton Krystal Michelle, $310,000.

7415 Stoneman Rd, Henrico; Sutherland Barry W To Rasmon Eric Edward & Jaimee Ann Williams, $250,000.

2420 Swartwout Ave, Henrico; Delamere Llc To Dingman Adriana, $255,000.

10 Taft St, Henrico; Henry Harold E & Joyce A To Wallace Semaj Dallas, $250,000.

3004 Thistlebrook Pl, Henrico; Hull Geoffrey S To Mowery Carolyn L, $271,000.

806 Timken Dr, Henrico; Thomas Judith M To Desgain Lindsey C, $315,000.

2108 Turner Mountain Pl, Glen Allen; Greco Mary Elizabeth To Greenhalgh Gunter D & Isabel E Kerr, $362,000.

4708 Twin Hickory Lake Dr, Glen Allen; Glass Janice W To Gooden Cheryl I, $317,000.

4301 Walton Farms Dr, Henrico; Cordic Said & Milosava To Perez Javier Chaparro, $300,000.

11215 Warren View Rd, Henrico; Bedsworth Patrick A & M H To Letize Adam & Gillian Hepburn, $434,000.

2201 Westwood Ave, Henrico; Carvana Llc To Store Master Funding Xv Llc, $8,190,000.

7823 Wistar Woods Pl, Henrico; Jones Merilee To Shah Manan Kumar Mukesh & Divya Manan, $356,500.

916 Wynfield Ter, Henrico; Lewter Eric & Brenda M To Rerock Llc, $240,000.

CHESTERFIELD

544 Abbey Village Cir, Midlothian; Kokoris Gregory and Wendy to Ali Raziuddin and Mohiuddin Sumayra, $375,000.

11521 Adventure Hill Ln, Chesterfield; Carden Noel D Trustee to Hillenbrand Brent and Danielle, $450,000.

9731 Alfaree Rd, North Chesterfield; Better Properties Llc to Diaz Jeremy, $300,000.

12243 Almer Ln, Chester; Kencitzski Frank P and Janet N to Kannadickal George Thomas and Abraham Jolly Panachamoottil, $445,000.

8442 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Paul Mark to Melvin George and Stephanie, $510,000.

6641 Apamatica Ln, Chesterfield; Konizer Eric to Ellis Michael Eugene, $385,000.

2520 Arrandell Rd, Midlothian; Gordon Richard M Jr and Sarah W to Preston Robert and Erin, $825,000.

7522 Ashlake Cmns, Chesterfield; Seechack Joseph H and Paletta I to Shaw Donna, $345,000.

15412 Avada Ter, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Gandhi Ajayhumar K and Reema A, $791,000.

13749 Bastian Dr, Chester; Horner Clinton to Sayles Gerald R Jr and Stephanie D, $490,000.

5617 Beechnut Ave, South Chesterfield; Garcia Amanda to Ickes Christy M, $280,500.

3600 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Harrell Adam and Christie, $794,532.

4100 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Weidner Michael Francis and Sara Elizabeth, $666,232.

14215 Bermuda Ave, Chester; Wd Properties Llc to Hass Derek and Keely, $188,000.

6200 Bimini Ct, North Chesterfield; Caesar Nicholas M to Turner Vincent S, $219,500.

2236 Bower Ridge Dr, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Lawrence Joshua M and Mackenzie P, $407,125.

6225 Brambleton Rd, North Chesterfield; Montecinos Yovani I to Coleman Emanuel Jr and Sheryl D, $248,000.

4912 Breckstone Pl, North Chesterfield; Webber Phyllis and Jewel Stacy A to Taylor Lorine R, $310,000.

12612 Buffalo Nickel Dr, Midlothian; Harris Omar and Brittany to Avellaneda Teodoro G, $365,000.

16606 Cabrio Pl, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Terracina Renee M and Robert J, $536,661.

6025 Cameron Bridge Dr, Midlothian; Jones Jeffrey N and Catina D to Davis Tanisha L, $324,000.

4851 Cascade St, North Chesterfield; Flip Va Llc to Reyes Ricardo Berry and Yowell Allie Nicole, $272,500.

15613 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Seixas Ana Paula, $472,900.

10253 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Bunch Karen Devonder and Windley Jala Devonda, $451,225.

6848 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; Jones Homes Inc to Kobayashi Baylor T and Teresa A, $747,202.

11530 Chester Village Dr, Chester; Reed Family Living Trust (The) to Jones Rachel, $399,000.

6656 Citory Way, Moseley; HHHunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Harris Donna S, $484,860.

14713 Cobbs Point Dr, Chester; Raposa Robert J and Kelsey A to Todd Christopher and Diezir, $325,000.

14329 Colonyhouse Blvd, Midlothian; Johnson Briana to Addo Else, $469,000.

11306 Covina Ln, Chesterfield; Brown Richard to Jones Donald and Betty, $431,000.

10900 Crofton Rd, Chester; Lowe Mary Ann to Cochran Paul Frederick Jr, $300,000.

5331 Dermotte Ln, North Chesterfield; Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development to Hughes Robert M and Tonica U, $245,000.

11602 Dogwood Grove Dr, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Vossler Donald C and Sandra J, $468,237.

3001 Duck River Ct, Midlothian; Penn William F to Nettey-Noi Richeal, $219,950.

6820 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Dadivela Sudheer, $393,991.

2001 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Zaki Makary and Ebrahim Ebrahim to Benitez Jaron Benjamin and Jennifer Stacy, $360,500.

13211 Echo Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Kes Investments Llc to Snyder Andrew and Toomey Claire, $305,000.

5419 Ellerbee Mill Ter, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Williams Michelle Mcqueen, $379,861.

11851 N Enon Church Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Davis Thomas C and Amber E, $588,555.

7872 Etching St, North Chesterfield; Baskerville Marquita C to Gray Juaneesha, $255,000.

5926 Ferintosh Pl, South Chesterfield; Laureano-Resto Juan A to Wells Cathy Gunn, $245,000.

15812 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Davis Richard M and Margaret M, $417,763.

8006 Flag Tail Dr, Midlothian; Song Jane to Teague Richard Stanley, $366,250.

8719 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Negron Rivera Viviana to Oyaghiro Emmanuel O and Ebimaru A, $470,000.

15308 Gammon Green Walk , Midlothian; Innovative Bldrs Of Midlothian to Minor Bruce R Sr and Melody, $509,923.

11512 Glenmont Rd, North Chesterfield; Priest Jerry M and Carol A to Bettin Jack Volpe and Michelle, $412,000.

1460 Goswick Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Bell Janet Pierce to Johnson Roy Phillip and Chere Lynn, $600,000.

13418 Green Orchard Ct, Chester; Chandler Stacy B and Danielle B to Barbales-Sanabria Jorge Mario, $340,500.

6439 Hackney Cir, North Chesterfield; Manzueta Ronald to Clark Samuel Jr, $262,000.

14900 Harrowgate Rd, Chester; Nichols Gabriel P and Brittany M to Lepe Erick Estuardo, $185,000.

15713 Henningford Rd, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Goodspeed Christopher D and Melody R, $493,352.

10124 Hilltop Farms Dr, Chester; Blount Ashia L to Deaver John Douglas, $274,250.

3910 Huntwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Novak Ann H to Caldwell Alycia B and Trevor J, $345,000.

6712 Irongate Dr, North Chesterfield; Wilkinson John C Jr to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $214,000.

18106 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Kakani Sai Sarath Chandra and Pakala Sushma, $444,745.

3304 Julep Dr, South Chesterfield; Bates Russell C to Clark Kristin, $191,000.

6400 Kingsland Creek Ln, Chesterfield; Tuppince James S Sr and Danielle to Hanover Home Buyers Llc, $187,859.

4637 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Cox Wayne E Jr Trustee and Cox J Kristin Wine Trustee, $787,058.

4912 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Ajayi Oluwatoyin Celestina and Ajayi Olawale Oluwatoyin, $356,485.

6836 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Rodriguez Connie Marie, $377,753.

6852 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Kavaserry Ramakrishnan and Lavanya, $353,297.

16706 Lilting Moon Ct, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Thompson Kayla Marie and Brandon Joseph, $580,799.

2124 Loch Braemar Dr, North Chesterfield; Olmsted Steven M and Kara P to Sullivan Ian and Lindsay K, $361,000.

20411 Loyal Ave, South Chesterfield; Prince Flooring Llc to Peterson-Gardner Anajai L, $262,000.

11318 Ludgate Pl, Chester; Carrera Carlos Estuardo Ascencio to Zambrano Hikler I, $360,000.

1812 Mainsail Ln, Chester; HHHunt Homes L C to Roberts Michael L Jr and Angelia L, $460,705.

119 Marble Rd, North Chesterfield; Adams Dorothy Juanita to Norris Steven, $200,000.

13800 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Quaglia Marcella and Garcia Lydia, $494,975.

5410 Meadow Chase Rd, Midlothian; Erminio Francis A and Patricia A to Linde Terry Hughes, $390,000.

9701 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Whitlow Properties Inc to Sheehy Richmond Property Llc, 25500000.

7904 Millvale Rd, Chesterfield; Honeycutt Junious B Iii and E M to Peterson Charles, $300,000.

1700 Mountain Pine Ter, North Chesterfield; Scheil William H Jr to Martinez Henry and Velez Chelsey, $265,000.

8824 Nesbit Ferry Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Lopez Dennis and Josselin G, $437,455.

20107 Oak River Ct, South Chesterfield; Evans D W and Miranda Annemarie to Brandon Jonathan Scott and Nathan Robert, $830,000.

4719 Old Westridge Pl, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Bender Bradley and Ashley, $553,753.

4608 Painted Post Ln, Midlothian; Bakhtisoroosh M and Yazdani M to Berge Erinn Sweet and Norman R, $310,000.

3901 Passage Way Dr, Chester; Whiteside Janice to Adams Quianna Marissa, $220,000.

13311 Pharlap Turn , Midlothian; Truslow Ryan A and Amanda to Masaitef Mohammed Y, $274,000.

5418 Pineland Rd, North Chesterfield; Taylor Stuart W Jr and Gloria C to Recupero Trevor J and Angie E, $239,000.

3142 Poplar View Pl, Chester; Campbell Eileen M to Tucker Bridgette, $330,000.

1877 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Diffenderfer Richard H and Melinda A, $403,000.

5510 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Shukla Ramesh K to Palmer Christopher A, $375,000.

9606 Ransom Hills Ter, North Chesterfield; Walker A D Iii and King D S to French Brook and French Christopher, $320,000.

4101 River Rd, South Chesterfield; Bishop Robert W to Mbobda Elie Hubert Narcisse, $285,000.

14604 Rivermont Rd, Chester; Hagen James A and Tammy G to Arreaga Melber Antonio De Leon, $158,000.

7612 Rolling Fields Pl, Chesterfield; Hall-Oliphant Lara to Saleh Shenoda S and Fahim Chirstina A, $330,000.

1602 Sandbag Way, Midlothian; Baxter Justin B to Cunniff Margie and Ryan J, $294,500.

10419 Sarata Ln, Chesterfield; Poe Ronnie D Jr to Edwards Rodney D Jr, $275,000.

16724 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Muecke Cleveland and Rader Joshua and Rader Marlise, $795,535.

9219 Scotts Bluff Ln, Chesterfield; Jackson Scott T and Erica R to Wrobleski Brandon T and Krystle B, $380,000.

6500 Ships Watch Ln, Midlothian; Townsend Raymond and Betty to Spoon Brittany Jane, $350,000.

8406 Sir Dinnadan Ct, North Chesterfield; Bruce Rochelle A and J A to Crump Daniel Webster Iii, $316,500.

5031 Southmoor Rd, North Chesterfield; Higgins Charles N and Diane B to Watson William N Jr, $277,000.

7602 Spotted Coat Ln, Midlothian; Daniels Patrick and Ashley to Cunha Domingos A and Emilia G, $300,000.

14204 Spring Gate Ter, Midlothian; Palfrey Michael D Jr and Tessa M to Harris Deri M and Emily M, $426,525.

5924 Sterlingworth Dr, Moseley; Eastwood Homes to Grey Casey and Kapetanakis Kelly Marie, $470,090.

20306 Stonewood Manor Dr, South Chesterfield; Jarmon Nyles G and Manuel Taree to Brooks Dominique, $209,000.

3250 Summerbrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Socha Roger and Deborah to Barnes Cassaundra Benita and Barnes Danny Watts and Barnes Sauntasia, $261,500.

13822 Sutters Mill Rd, Midlothian; Davis Mary G to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $237,500.

14406 Tanager Wood Trl, Midlothian; Porter Lisa A to Hyatt Roy J Jr and Linda E, $383,000.

17024 Thornapple Ct, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Saeed Asha, $382,980.

16616 Thornapple Run, Moseley; Breder John Jr to A2zproperty Llc, $239,500.

2909 Tinstree Dr, South Chesterfield; Avent Reginal D to Ramirez Juan and Luz E, $195,000.

6438 Twin Falls Ct, Moseley; Morales Ramon and Mariel A to Deantonio Robert F Trustee and Deantonio Cheryl A Trustee, $555,000.

20701 Vernetta Ln, South Chesterfield; Dance Ruby B to Sfr Acquisitions 2 Llc, $230,950.

12337 Villas Dr, Chester; Kim Mi K to Murdock Warren J and Ashia M, $400,000.

6025 Walking Path Ln, Midlothian; Frasso Glandine to Butterworth Allison B and Revels Jacob M, $306,500.

13900 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Marlowe Jason W to Jones Melvin Iii, $240,000.

14731 Waters Shore Dr, Midlothian; Hall Shelby to Tuck Joseph Mcearl and Hoorfard Brittany and Mclean Elke E, $440,000.

14304 West Shore Ln, Midlothian; Molaka Akram and Carrie Ann to Wolford Brian P and Tina M, $702,000.

13119 Wheatley Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Fitzgerald Anthony Frederick and Marilyn Jane, $664,161.

6912 Whistlers Cove Dr, Midlothian; Keeley Edward E Jr and Short L to Cjl Property Llc, $230,000.

2200 Williamstowne Dr, North Chesterfield; Puccio P J and Baez-Puccio L to Bixby David M and Shannon M, $391,000.

5607 Windingrun Pl, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Lee Carlos Rashad Sr, $340,459.

10830 Woodland Pond Pkwy, Chesterfield; Stone Stanford D and Theresa L to Campbell Ronnie and Liane Ray, $385,000.

11031 Wooferton Ct, Midlothian; Simmons Tracy W and Debra to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Trustee, $391,759.

HANOVER

0.945 acres; Harris Norman and Giles to 9464 Chamberlayne LLC, $1,695,000.

25.02 acres; Richard Michael Penatzer, trustee to Douglas Cofer, $240,000.

13401 American Beauty Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Stuart Robertson, $728,480.

5504 Axe Handle Terrace, Glen Allen; Cool Spring Warehouses LLC to YL Developers LLC, $250,000.

Block E, Section 6B, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $382,200.

11018 Brookhollow Drive, Glen Allen; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Michael Hollinger, $845,000.

10173 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville; Garden Brook Way LLC to Balducci Builders Inc., $300,000.

101 Dewey St., Ashland; Carolee Stuckey, trustee to Johnny Rogers, $415,000.

8321 Elwin Drive, Mechanicsville; David Neale Culver to Harold Eugene Fruchey Jr., $368,000.

9319 Falcon Drive, Mechanicsville; Pamela Hogg to Alexander Gregory Reilly, $300,000.

11004 Founders Place, Mechanicsville; Richard P. Class to Brandon Petrosky, $511,000.

16310 Grove View Road, Montpelier; Brandon Davis to Mary B. Reck, $615,000.

10454 Hargrove Farm Lane, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Edward M. Sklut, $426,545.

9125 Isabella Way, Mechanicsville; Joseph Curtis Lafollette to Mohan Bhandari, $515,000.

9332 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Lizzette Marie Gaus, $497,900.

928 Kitty Hamilton Circle, Ashland; Michael E. Davis to Kenneth Ryan Shumaker, $228,000.

100 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Corey D. Cofield, $596,240.

Lot 11, Section 1, Oak Grove; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $175,000.

Lot 18, Section 2, Oak Grove; RCI Builders LLC to Robert W. Abbate, $1,228,921.

Lot 21, Block E, Section 6B, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $152,000.

Lot 3, Block B, McClennan Manor; Elizabeth F. Dix to Charles Swanson, $204,000.

Lot 7, Block A, Strawhorn; Professional Foreclose Corp. of Virginia to Federal National Mortgage Association, $255,894.

8169 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jeremy D. Stickles, $564,224.

10016 Meadow Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Bruce W. Hills, $560,095.

17070 New Westridge Road, Montpelier; Benjamin Corfield to Patrick L. Delbuono, $485,000.

Parcel; Melvin Dorsey Brown III to Tammy L. Shier, $225,000.

Parcel; Solodar Properties LLC to Complete Home Design LLC, $400,000.

9428 Pink Daily Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Mark Daniel Eubanks, $626,694.

16334 Pouncey Tract Road, Rockville; William A. Broscious, trustee to Robert G. Herndon Sr., $225,100.

10484 River Falls Way, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Sharon H. Britting, $418,590.

8159 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Brandon L. Davis, $432,644.

Section 9A, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $350,000.

10068 Silverado Trail, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Peggy L. Walker, $784,611.

Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $233,500.

822 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; William S. Boswell to Nigel Ian Bavin, $227,000.

10304 Turnout Court, Mechanicsville; Linda M. Armentrout to Joshua Alan Armentrout, $400,000.

Unit 700, Bell Creek Square Condominium; Bruce Jorgenson to Apex Realty Investments LLC, $225,000.

9055 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Joshua McMahon, $424,515.

11190 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Heather Forster, $322,895.

AMELIA

1 acre; Thomas Randall Gleason to Austin D. Rice, $245,000.

10400 Mattoax Lane, Amelia Court House; Michael Campbell to Anthony David Koch, $381,500.

CHARLES CITY

4.57 acres; Swope Properties LLC to Robert Matthew Swope, $250,000.

9900 Wilcox Neck Road, Charles City; L. Clarke Jones III to Hannah Kate Carrico, $675,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

2518 Bent Oaks Dr; Mcanally, Tony F To Reed, Carol Burnette, $240,000.

119 Conduit Rd; Bland, Jr., Joseph G. To Connor, John Arthur, $240,500.

621 Fairlie Rd; 621 Fairlie Rd Series, To Paz, Gilver Noe Viera, $250,000.

714 Lafayette Av; Bowman, Ashley To Owen, Jacob Michael, $222,500.

304 Maple Av; Gates, Ronald T To Faulcon, Shantia I., $170,000.

721 Old Town Dr; Eiler Vi, Valentine W To Lebron, Jose Negron, $247,000.

301 Plumtree Av; Wright, Teresa M. To Woods, Kevin M., $150,000.

1138-1140 Shuford Av; Bullpen Investments Llc, To Altadonna Properties, Llc , $760,000.

1209 W Roslyn Rd; Tench Iii, Wave B To Mullins, Chad Edward, $224,950.

CUMBERLAND

11 acres; Blackwater Properties LLC to Troye Lee Bell, $309,950.

2 lots; Kelcab Investments One LLC to Jason E. Selph, $159,990.

3 acres; Patricia Trowbridge to Christopher James Cooke, $237,000.

Lot 22, Cumberland Farmsteads; Millbrook Construction LLC to Dakota R. Snyder, $284,950.

Parcel; Dennis E. Getter to Carl W. Trahan, $260,000.

216 Virginia Ave., Farmville; Helen Teresa Holt to Brian D. Leeper, $265,000.

DINWIDDIE

10.07 acres; Fendall E. Vaughan II to Daniel Jessup, $225,000.

2 parcels, 0.837 acres; Edgehill Plaza LLC to A&G Buffa LLC, $362,300.

41.62 acres; Cathy A. Andusko to KARV LLC, $380,000.

7.44 acres; Henry D. Moore to Capek Properties LLC, $298,000.

13212 Continental Road, Wilsons; Lea Ashley Jones to Jolisa White-Torres, $255,000.

25119 Forest Ave., North Dinwiddie; Mayes Homes LLC to Solomon Claiborne, $211,000.

22100 Lake Jordan Drive, Petersburg; Tina M. Woods to Floyd L. Davis, $363,500.

5412 Oak St., North Dinwiddie; Paul E. Branch III to Aleasha Rose, $310,000.

4202 Orchard Drive, Dinwiddie; Damon Harison to Patrick S. Markworth, $225,000.

25106 Sterling Road, North Dinwiddie; Jason P. Coleman to Ellie Marie Powers, $212,000.

7181 Tranquility Lane, Sutherland; H. Keith and Ken Henshaw Contractors Inc. to Kurt T. Jones, $240,000.

GOOCHLAND

1 acre; Michael C. Leabough Sr. to Mark Weiler, $320,000.

12.79 acres; Maryann E. Welch, trustee to Kirsti Stoneman, $865,000.

3.46 acres; Kenneth Douglas Johnson Jr. to Walter S. Burton Jr., $152,895.

87.5 acres; Sherry S. Moreman, trustee to James E. Kuenzel, $725,000.

2775 Broadland Way, Sandy Hook; John W. Lancaster to Dustin S. Plummer, $460,000.

3219 Cooley Road, Gum Spring; Ryan Bell to Diane M. Norris, $348,500.

3751 Grays Lane, Goochland; Masonry & Concrete LLC to Delante O. McGainey, $450,000.

Lot; R-C Construction Inc. to J.R. Walker Homes LLC, $265,500.

Lot 10R, Block A, Section 1, Breeze Hill; Kevin S. Flanigan, trustee to Matthew Tartaglia, $930,000.

Lot 18, Boscobel; Joseph L. Mazella to George Benjamin Waldrup, $150,000.

Lot 3, Courthouse Creek; Charles Howard Randolph Rilee to Cameron Bachman, $165,000.

Lot 35, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $221,450.

Lots 32, 51 and 59, Section 3, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $405,000.

Lots, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $1,080,000.

15610 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Frederick T. Ferenbach, $462,349.

15620 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Thomas W. Chetlen, $462,078.

15626 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Charles E. Bailey, $493,870.

Parcel; Samuel I White PC, trustee to Gap Investments LLC, $172,000.

12365 S Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert James Nicol, $699,352.

2572 Sheppard Town Road, Maidens; Michael T. Hawks to Anthony Kirk Deyerle, $515,000.

4603 Tabscott Road, Columbia; CMH Homes Inc. to Corbin Glunt, $349,900.

HOPEWELL

2 parcels; David F. Daniel to Lashelle C. Harrison, $177,000.

708 Atwater Road; Talon Protection Group LLC to Marilyn Peters, $253,000.

4204 Estelle Court; Wallace Moore to Tomalwshia Harris, $320,000.

2500 Lee St.; Dustin Olverson, trustee to Devin Robert Fowler, $179,000.

Lots 17-18, Block 29, Battleground Annex; Christopher M. Collier to Kaitlyn M. Stovall, $150,000.

Lots 28-31 and part of Lot 27, Block 23, Belmont; Gary R. Gonzalez to Ulysse Properties LLC, $157,000.

Lots 7-9, Block 21, Woodlawn; Steven Michael Frink to Yasmeen Fazlur Rahman, $175,000.

2302 Wakefield St.; River City Estates LLC to Kennedy Michelle Talmage, $194,950.

JAMES CITY

1.15 acres; Miller Investment J II LLC to Global Montello Group Corp., $1,256,361.

3 parcels; Shivaansh LLC to Varniraj LLC, $575,000.

108 Augusta, Williamsburg; Shane M. McGowan to Tyler Canington, $585,000.

100 Brookhaven Drive, Williamsburg; Brady Graham to Ashlyn Bowden, $352,500.

205 Burtcher Court, Williamsburg; Brian J. McNelis Sr., trustee to Elizabeth Booth Myhre, $1,335,000.

4209 Colonies Crossing, Williamsburg; Zinetta Jones to Tara Dow Hawkins, $205,000.

4095 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Christian D. Bailey to Mustafa Ugurlu, $482,000.

3900 Flavias Court, Williamsburg; Michelle L. Knotts to Erik Mooney, $387,000.

3041 S Freeman, Williamsburg; Jo Ann B. Butler to Lyman Nichols Fairbank IV, $600,000.

6327 Glenwilton Lane, Williamsburg; William W. Brown to Michael Thomas Sutherland, $380,000.

117 Heron Court, Williamsburg; Travis Romero to Brett Alan Hagen, $400,000.

3502 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Termaine Hopkins, $445,835.

3550 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Warren R. Johnson Jr., $465,645.

3938 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Robert Justin Siracusa, $552,910.

100 Lakewood Drive, Williamsburg; Lata L. Lovell to Christina M. Grossutti, $637,000.

4055 Longview Landing, Williamsburg; Jonathan A. Mahaffey to Michael R. Kuebler, $651,000.

Lot 122, Chisel Run; Donald M. Christian to Nice Group LLC, $161,500.

Lot 33, Chancos Grant; Jeannette O. Scheiderer to John Petrakos, $186,500.

Lot 63, Winston Terrace; William A. Looney to Joel R. Fortune, $185,000.

Lot, West Business Park, 4 acres; MHC 93 Williamsburg Va. LLC to MHC AE 1 LLC, $8,789,000.

Lots 90 and 100, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $190,656.

117 Montrose, Williamsburg; Aaron J. Cope to Margaret M. Sobey, $641,000.

Parcel; MG Farm Partners LLC to Nichole Gohman, $370,000.

Parcel 4, Outlets Ltd.; Branch Lightfoot Associates LP to SCG BR Lightfoot LP, 39,900,000.

4 Popley Court, Williamsburg; Thomas B. Doherty to Estrellita Suzette Wohlbrandt, $575,000.

101 Redbud Lane, Williamsburg; Carole H. Newman to Phyllis Karppi, $237,500.

230 Robertson St., Williamsburg; Ethan Properties LLC to Daniel Hurley, $295,000.

KING AND QUEEN

2 parcels; Brion L. Southall to Bigboy LLC, $299,500.

Parcel; Muriel S. Hollandsworth to Jonathan Brett Adams, $164,000.

KING WILLIAM

1 acre; Edward M. Prince to Dustin Sparks, $215,000.

3570 Chelsea Road, West Point; R. Tyler Bland III, trustee to Andrew A. Kurfees, $150,000.

94 Estelle Court, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Amy N. Moretz, $317,487.

113 Indian Fields Drive, King William; Matthew L. Reed to Tara Nicole Horne, $345,000.

1960 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Richard W. Medlin, $248,490.

612 Lee St., West Point; William E. Wills Jr. to Shirley D. Wray, $195,950.

Lot 2, Block G, Kennington Townhomes; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Abhishek R. Dasgupta, $234,750.

Lots 6, 9 and 11, Block D, Section 2B, Central Crossing; Central Crossing LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $180,000.

Parcel; Dominion Warehouse Solutions LLC to Nestle Purina Petcare Co., $6,400,000.

Parcel; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Bank of America, $198,654.

2808 Smokey Road, Aylett; Laura A. Goodman to Marc Ashley Grigg, $337,500.

NEW KENT

0.271 acres; TIG Advisors LP to Ridhi Sidhi LLC, $375,000.

18.06 acres; Victor K. Metz to Thomas Burruss, $290,000.

2.187 acres; Teara Renee Moss to Charles Edward Moss III, $160,000.

7836 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Le Ha to Yassah Ballayan, $400,000.

5760 Chaucer Drive, Providence Forge; Hallmark Builders LLC to Jeffrey Harrell, $475,000.

8051 W Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Gigi Janette Braxton, $352,765.

3790 Elliot Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Megan M. Priddy, $314,930.

7873 Faison Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Haneeffah Mahasin Williams, $354,490.

4030 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Gloria Maria Villafane to Frank Farley Jr., $299,000.

2847 Kimball Lane, Quinton; Vincent M. Hopson to Robert R. Asbell, $455,000.

Lot 4, Taylors Groves Estates; Toby K. Myers to SSB Investments LLC, $410,000.

Lots, Block 5, Section 3, Townhomes at Four Seasons; New Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $172,000.

Lots, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $407,996.

7875 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Vernee Janice Briggs, $450,990.

9521 Old Church Road, New Kent; Christopher E. Toler to Emily E. Thompson, $250,000.

5846 Pilmour Drive, Providence Forge; Russell Smith to Thomas K. Graves, $365,000.

3460 Ridge Road, Quinton; Raymond Ingram to Paedra Giselle Bradley, $450,000.

7471 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Joseph Tas to Kathryn E. Johnson, $389,900.

PETERSBURG

226 S Adams St.; Mitchell Row LLC to Nastassja Swift, $191,000.

1555 Berkeley Ave.; Devon G. Gilham to Milagros Baez Silva, $220,000.

2316 Buckner St.; Quintina Hawkins to Buckley Real Estate LLC, $162,000.

101 Center St.; Anthony R. Bennett to Marcus L. Smith, $170,000.

1200 Courthouse Road; Miller Investment LLC to Global Montello Group Corp., $906,646.

708 Fort Hayes Court, Unit B; Jeffrey Allen Constantine to Lawrence Recupero, $230,000.

908 W High St.; Equity Trustees LLC to TVC Mortgage Truste 2020-RTL 1, $159,000.

1653 Monticello St.; John Walthall to Sharon Lee, $270,000.

810 Sunset Ave.; Bryan L. Newton to Franklyn A. Blankson, $210,000.

332 S Sycamore St.; Sarah C. Norkus to Lottie Louise Williamson Hines, $199,000.

825 W Washington St.; Esperanza Cruz Amaya to Raymond Hanna, $195,000.

1781 West Lane; Marvin J. Ricks to Jeremy Marcus Smith, $225,000.

POWHATAN

1.12 acres; T. Nelson Adams to Taylor Myers LLC, $900,000.

2.283 acres; David M. Bartles to Vickie Ann Lockwood, $382,500.

4.044 acres; Robin Paige Cullum to Matthew C. Ridenhour, $234,300.

3010 Appomattox Trace Lane, Powhatan; Derek R. Emery to Jeremy Dylan Bolden, $460,000.

1939 Boyer Road, Powhatan; Karen Boswell, executor to Karen Gavin Boswell, $208,333.

3623 Carter Trent Lane, Powhatan; Patricia Ann Frisone to Elizabeth N. Cosby, $302,000.

3587 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Kenneth R. Childress, $670,635.

2219 Founders View Lane, Midlothian; Francis C. Williams to Nan R. Futrelle, $605,000.

1461 King William Woods Road, Midlothian; Shawn Decker to Gavin Sean McGrew, $503,000.

Lots 29-32, Section 2, Erin Hill; Erin Hill Development Co. LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $340,000.

3135 Moyer Road, Powhatan; Christopher W. Kersey to Roland C. Karger, $300,000.

1650 Ole Bert Drive, Powhatan; Vertical Builders LLC to David Ritz, $495,000.

6364 Piper Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Braden P. Delauder, $454,375.

1532 Swiftwood Drive, Powhatan; Michael S. Llewellyn to Elijah M. Schiarelli, $330,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

1 acre; James Kent Davis to Elizabeth A. Divers, $180,000.

33 acres; Gabriel V. Hawkins to Nelson S. Harvey, $160,000.

2401 Burgage Lane, South Prince George; Michael Smallwood, devisee to Robert V. Ross, $237,000.

5117 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Donald Joseph Hafner to Melissa Wall, $395,000.

890 Eagle Place, Hopewell; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jeffrey Allen Tidwell, $421,990.

13600 Hines Road, Disputanta; Christopher D. Lampman to Robert E. Henderson, $305,000.

17180 Loving Union Road, Disputanta; Kevin D. Salmon to Bobby E. Green, $425,000.

9510 Old Stage Road, Prince George; Jeffrey R. Johnson to Jessie C. Quinn, $380,000.

18230 Templeton Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Cruz Mandujano Jr., $355,000.

SUSSEX

10.25 acres; A.A. Gibbs Lumber Co. to Bay Leasing & Management Co. Inc., $150,000.

205.5 acres; Grayland Co. LP to Waverly Solar LLC, $914,384.

21218 Cabin Point Road, Disputanta; Robert J. Stacey to Joshua Kade McWilliams, $199,000.

4220 Newville Road, Waverly; Horace K. Henshaw to Jason W. Owen, $239,999.

Parcel; Kimberly W. Wilson to SLI Real Estate LLC, $249,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

53 Claiborne Drive; Conners Stone Foundation LLC to Brenda G. Matkins, $217,500.

Lot 8, Townhomes at Skipwith; Theresa Mallory McMath, executor to Daniel L. Riley, $225,000.

3635 Mallory Place; Robert Di Maio to Andrew Voss, $445,000.