Property Transfers Published November 5, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

608 N 21st St; Johnston Brian C and to Reisinger William, $387,500.

1716 N 23rd St; James Nay Llc to Bleam Lauren, $207,777.

503 W 24th St; Vaughan Carlton R to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $205,000.

1211 N 26th St; 1211 N 26th St Llc to Roemer Benedict And, $349,500.

8 E 29th St; Salmon Mitchell & Cynthia A & to Home Solutions Of Va Llc, $206,000.

2212 2nd Ave; Murdaugh David W Iii and to Allred Elizama C and Joseph W, $462,000.

23 W 30th St; Cherry Hill Properties Llc to Sanabria Christian and Abbie, $364,000.

604 W 32nd St; Stuckey Kelsey Leah to Reichbauer Louis C, $345,000.

1448 N 33rd St; Watson Raheim Caphais and to Long Steven P, $209,950.

2505 3rd Ave; 2505 3rd Avenue Property Trust to The Morehouse Group Llc, $180,000.

2116 5th Ave; Pond L Kent to Schewel Michael, $160,000.

608 Arnold Ave; Tiller John Llc to Swope John Patrick, $167,250.

4415 Augusta Ave; Bucker August E Jr & Margaret D to 4415 Augusta Llc, $550,000.

9221 Baltic Pl; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Patton Ce’erra Destinee, $334,037.

203 Beaufont Ct; Amaker Debbie A to Cosby Demetria Alyse, $270,000.

3550 Bowland Road; Mitchell Quintin to Curll Lisa Marie, $199,900.

3001 E Broad St; Page Corbin Dunlap to Hanky John J Iv and Kelsey E, $620,000.

4508 Bromley Lane; Brock Lester C Iii to Burlee Mark C, $561,000.

5106 Campbell Ave; Mendez Investments Llc to Crumrine Jeffrey Benjamin, $165,000.

1324 W Cary St; Eck Enterprises Inc to Up Randolph Llc, $2,950,000.

2204-1/2 W Cary St; Caryshields Mews Llc to Erkkila Brian E, $543,500.

5621 Cary Street Road U401; Keys Marshall T and Sandra B to Weber Mary Frances, $232,000.

1504 Claiborne St; Connery Michael D and Katarina to Randolph Homes Llc, $225,000.

2807 Clearfield St; Bayton Garrick A to Robinson Destinee, $235,000.

7512 Comanche Dr; Miller William G to Hill Oxford Two Llc, $398,000.

3421 Delaware Ave; Kuykendall Kenneth Lee and to Teasley Thomas P And, $360,000.

1801 Ellen Road; Jdj Empire Llc to 1801 Ellen Rd Oz Business Llc, $2,000,000.

2001 Fenton St; Watchtower Homes and to Olwig Barbara J, $299,950.

6507 Forest Hill Ave; Tanner Thomas S to Amabile Evan and Avery, $338,000.

612 W Franklin St U10d; Davies Jeffrey R to Graves Vann, $575,000.

3116 Garland Ave; 4c Property Solutions Llc to Cooper Ariel E, $285,000.

716 E Gladstone Ave; Aligned Properties Llc to Smith Joshua M, $248,000.

3111 W Grace St; Nicholson Joseph A Sr & Jean M to Complete Home Design Llc, $425,000.

14 Granite Ave; Jordan Molly H to Siwel Renovations Llc, $550,000.

2406 Grayland Ave; Gray Development Llc to Gibbs Russell Anthony And, $550,000.

2506 Grove Ave; Patel Anish to Gibson Clayton S and Valeria, $950,000.

206 Gun Club Road; Kenny Anne W Trustee to Brock Lester C Iii And, $940,000.

1819 Hanover Ave; Godfrey Richard and to King Adam, $770,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U807; Koerner George David and to Woodard Louise Gray, $280,000.

2909 Hull St; Silver Runnings Holding Corp to Elko Zachary, $150,000.

3000 Johns Way; HHHunt Homes Lc to James Dell, $339,950.

2509 Kensington Ave; Kirby Bradford J to Smith Todd G and Garbee Kelty T, $480,000.

701 Lake Road; Weaver Stanley V to Godiva Llc, $689,000.

2911 Lawson St; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Rourk Ravenna, $265,000.

57 E Lock Lane U4; Gannon Janith Monroe and Frank to Jones Robert B And, $317,500.

2206 M St; Lester Frank E & Virginia M to Delarosa Fiona And, $315,000.

1205 E Main St U4-E; Wallace Zara A to Cole Katie Leigh And, $260,000.

3914 Marcy Pl; Pine Hill Real Estate Llc to Leach James Kerrigan And, $240,000.

201 N Meadow St; Peters Henry Jackson and to Dunnevant Lauren Michelle And, $715,000.

2004 Monument Ave; Box Canyon Trading Llc to Clark William Preston, $725,000.

3913 Moss Side Ave; Brown Wayneman to Mcneal Kathryn, $250,000.

3615 Noble Ave; Thurmond Ellen M to Landel Hernandez Rebecca M And, $579,000.

1715 Oakdale Ave; King Richard S Iii to King Harrison, $305,000.

3204 Old Gun Road; Clarke Dorothy C J to Foxwood Farm Estate Llc, $821,101.

1220 Overbrook Road; Italo Garcia Pineda Llc to Rouillard Elliott Andrew And, $295,000.

4611 Park Ave; Anderson David W and Miranda to Davidson Scott A and Doyle Ivy, $555,000.

1712 Parkwood Ave; Waddell Evelyn B to Huang Jonah Chung Hung And, $520,000.

2225 Perry St; Southside Community Development to Vaughan Tovia, $195,000.

2235 Perry St; Southside Community Development to Stewart Nikea Tawanda Sr, $195,000.

433 S Pine St; 433 South Pine Street Llc to Tefft John Edward And, $257,000.

2614 Q St; 1310 1312 Llc to Stein Irene E, $337,500.

3401 Ritter St; Jagsat Properties Llc to Bass Tiffany, $172,000.

2317 Rosewood Ave; Little Elizabeth G to Knowles Kenyon Brent, $650,000.

2820 Scarsborough Dr; Harty Mary D & Dellamore & to Clark Kristin D and James P, $349,950.

4118 Silbury Road; Claiborne Clarence H & Sena M to Claiborne Denise, $156,250.

9221 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Daruvuru Aravind And, $310,560.

3416 Stuart Ave; 3416 Stuart Avenue Llc to River City Apartments Llc, $610,000.

1508 Sunset Lane; Duncan Michael and to Kanehann John A And, $772,000.

1516 Texas Ave; Massenburg Darryl Sherrod and to Leach Joshua D, $295,000.

2008 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Louis Charles Tyla, $396,560.

603 Tuckahoe Blvd; Oneill Matthew James and to Muth Keith And, $1,100,000.

301 Virginia St U1106; Yousuf Samina to Yakoob Hena Yousuf, $350,000.

6533 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Aciron Pocas Almeida Pazzini R &, $406,763.

6200 Wheaton Road; Brown Estelle to Lizama Parada Victor A And, $240,000.

3113 Woodcliff Ave; Archer Brandon H An Amber D to Cln Investments Llc, $275,000.

HENRICO

12 Ainsworth Ln, Henrico; 12 Ainsworth Lane Series to Johnson Jonathon Anthony, $174,900.

3616 Ammons Ave, Henrico; Yerkic-Husejnovic Berina and Dragan Yerkic to Ortega Samantha M and Dominique C Rose, $210,000.

4950 Ashburg Dr, Glen Allen; Eubank Elizabeth E to Mcdonald Kathryn R, $375,000.

9300 Baffy Ct Un, Glen Allen; Simpson Robert O to Poindexter Jeffrey M, $156,750.

11900 Belmont Park Ct, Glen Allen; Hanner William Jeffrey and Vicki S to Cole James R and Melinda J, $447,000.

504 Besler Ln, Henrico; Wolpert Tony C to Artisview Properites Llc, $176,900.

104 Biloxi Rd, Henrico; Skelton Leonard W Jr to Kenney Betty A, $242,500.

7703 Bransford Dr, Henrico; Hudson Carl W to Hanbury Investors, $220,000.

1601 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Cline Willard W Ii and Jennifer R to Garner Stephen G, $350,000.

8126 Buffin Rd, Henrico; Cannon Brennen and Elisabeth Pajic to Graves Annette Marie, $249,950.

8154 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Chopra Surinder, $415,500.

11130 Carrington Green Dr, Glen Allen; Stewart Lara D to Shrestha Nidina and Ashok Balami, $556,000.

6114 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Daniell Stuart C to Gage Katrina D, $389,000.

207 Chiappa Rd, Sandston; Rodgers Robert and Ashton Aquilera to Rodgers Robert and Ashton Aguilera, $255,000.

1128 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Peatross Curtis G and L R to Herrera Ingrid Espinal, $255,000.

217 Colony Lake Dr, Henrico; Zhang Jianzhong and Xiao Hong Jin to Chelimshky Thomas and Gisela Grotewold, $1,650,000.

10724 Correnty Dr, Glen Allen; Singh Balwinder and Harpreet K Nijjar to Sheikhidris Aymen, $380,000.

9109 Crystalwood Ln, Henrico; Fore Katherine to Rodriguez Edyth Y, $328,500.

104 Defense Ave, Sandston; Equity Trust Company to Beholden Real Estate Solutions Llc, $165,000.

8005 Dobbin Rd, Henrico; Glamorgan Llc to Lucid Investments Llc, $200,000.

12532 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Vaughan Chad Burton and Laura Wright, $653,835.

2207 Drummond Dr, Henrico; D S Flip Llc to Loftin Evelyn, $310,000.

215 Early Ave, Sandston; Martin Stephen G to Ogden Laurie Ann, $240,000.

128 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Paramount Investments Llc to Dalrymple Bonnie V, $200,000.

3216 Emporia St, Henrico; Maggie Walker Community Land Trust to Rimell W Zachary and Michelle K Parrish, $160,000.

5103 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Gardner Bridget Ann to Elgaali Omar A and Savannah P Balducci, $262,000.

631 Fayette Ave, Henrico; Law Carlos T to Turner Lillian Deloris, $156,000.

117 Finial Ave, Henrico; Girard Robert S and Rhonda L to Lamb Jeffery W and Anne S, $820,000.

3000 Forest Cove Dr, Henrico; Knapstein Thomas R to Darling Daniel and Eric, $235,000.

1741 Foxfire Cir, Henrico; Pereira Alfredo M and Isabel to Luebke Sheryl Lou, $266,000.

Gaskins Rd, Henrico; Tuckahoe Point Farm Llc to Ramsey Richard L and Ann W, $2,865,000.

222 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Stone Edibell Pizzani to Arbuckle James K and Ann and Yusheng Xia, $450,000.

4304 Gladewater Rd, Henrico; Commonwealth Redevelopment Llc to Burnette Christopher Ryan, $280,000.

2325 Golden Rd, Henrico; Weast Megan to Engle Madison, $238,000.

8471 Green Peace Ln, Charles City; Szablewicz James J to Fowler John R and Denise L, $362,500.

11417 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Prime 5ive Llc to Martin Josiah B and Hannah, $423,500.

273 Hanover Rd, Sandston; Smith Wesley M and Tyler Gaelen to Smith Angelic, $231,000.

12317 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Khanna Varun and Vaishnavi Rehan to Singareddy Shyam S and Ramya Koosukuntla, $895,000.

5424 Hickory Place Way, Glen Allen; Krishnamurthy Prashanth and S K Venkata to Kota Naga Chiranjeevi and Venkata N Katta, $522,500.

25 N Holly Ave, Henrico; Rc Carter Rentals Llc to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $183,000.

1118 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Derry John S and Ellen D to Fay Christine A, $479,950.

700 S Ivy Ave, Henrico; Jeffers Armenious J Iii and I E Forbes to Rosario Pedro and Soranyi Corporan De, $230,000.

400 W Jerald St, Henrico; Callaham Lavern to Boyle Marc C and Melissa J, $192,000.

2109 Kelly Ridge Rd, Henrico; Zip Solutions Llc to Patel Gautam H and Smitaben G, $472,000.

4315 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Riley Reginald Otwayne, $290,740.

401 Kingscote Ln, Glen Allen; Casagni Tasha L and Robert W Daly to Daly Robert and Robin, $364,000.

409 Kramer Dr, Henrico; Miller William H and J Edwards and Ngai W to Gould Yukie V, $235,000.

5419 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Lai #1 Llc to Shengji Llc, $500,000.

1620 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Turner Eleanor S to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Abi, $249,287.

12009 Layton Dr, Glen Allen; Fischer Leslie F to Sandhu Jasmine, $565,100.

2204 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Press Mark H and Susan L, $495,518.

6718 Linbrook Dr, Henrico; Coffey Benton A to Mccall Katherine Timp and Hunter Thomas, $400,000.

5021 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Nelson Nicole M, $277,550.

1816 Magnolia Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Wright Lisa Johnson to Sivaraman Dhinesh and Kalpana K Bathman, $467,000.

4104 Maple Creek Ct, Glen Allen; Sarwar Nazneen A &fazle K to Sothea Thun and Sreynin Huon, $360,000.

3518 Mayland Ct, Henrico; Mcmillan Michael D to 3518 Mayland Court Llc, $364,474.

1713 Michaels Rd, Henrico; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Cooper Philip Winbury and Claire Amber, $679,000.

11112 Mill Place Ct, Glen Allen; Wilkins John W and Noreen O to Miller Brian Stephen Leighton and Mary Sue, $476,000.

6901 Monahan Rd, Henrico; Ruch Dean P to Madren David W, $205,000.

2543 Mountain Ash Cir, Glen Allen; Lindsay Dana O to Shue Joanne Yna and Rebekah Kyongsuk Kim, $245,000.

4101 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Miller William Glenn Revocable Trust to Hill Oxford Two Llc, $728,000.

3008 New Hermitage Ct, Henrico; Landis Katie to Jadon Mahendra and Aditi Rajawat, $328,500.

4810 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; The Patrick Group Lc to Rebkee Partners Nine Mile Llc, $1,250,000.

239 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Keck John M and Kelly R to Rodriguez Ricardo Galarza, $275,000.

203 Old Charles St, Henrico; Cardwell Lisa S to Mcinteer Michael E, $515,000.

9012 Old Mayland Way, Henrico; Goli Rajender to Baddour Christopher P, $279,000.

3001 Oxnard Rd, Henrico; 2chron2v5 Llc to Logan Malik James and Zara Walker, $256,350.

2137 Park Ln, Henrico; Cordes Carolyn Ann V and Michael L to A&k Investment Inc, $160,000.

207 Perth Ln, Sandston; Richmond Kevin Henry to Tjw Properties Llc, $225,000.

908 Poplar Way Ct, Henrico; Catus Robin and K N Rowe Et Al to Mickle Ashley and Derwin, $325,500.

10713 Pruett Ln, Glen Allen; Stroia Daniel C to Epstein Joshua A and Amira B, $503,850.

3013 Quail Roost Dr, Glen Allen; Jenkins B Keith to Reid Lucius F Iii, $339,500.

5305 Raleigh Rd, Henrico; Wolpert Tony C to Artisview Properties Llc, $159,000.

3000 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes Lc to Ayodhya Hemachandra and Lavanya Rachamalla, $396,930.

1761 Robins Nest Ct, Henrico; Woolard Wendi D to Gulkarov Elena, $230,000.

612 Rosedown Ln, Henrico; Osei-Asante Patricia to Bryant Anthony, $225,000.

4811 Sanburne Pkwy, Sandston; Wolpert Tony C to Artisview Properties Llc, $166,000.

5401 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Randolph Abigail and Bret K to Wise Joshua M and Samantha H Rosen, $256,000.

9010 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Faust John L and Leandra D to Halim Leonardi Halim and Kai-Mei S Huang, $250,000.

52 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Barkhurst Susanne M to Li Ivy, $238,000.

6445 Somerton Pl, Sandston; Jeffers Guy T and Marilyn G to Chapman Robert Ronald and Susan Tory, $387,000.

2689 St Elias Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Cousins Ta Tanisha D, $419,758.

10201 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Ahmed Ayaz to Staples Mill Place Llc, $650,000.

2285 Thomas Kenney Dr, Glen Allen; Nguyen Phuoc D to Hussain Farhad and Saad Hassan, $410,000.

8911 Tolman Rd, Henrico; Sanderson Patrick J and Selena T to Bayler Charles M and Alexandra A, $1,325,000.

9400 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Baxter Carmen R to Tracey Lynne Llc, $225,000.

1716 Verna Dr, Henrico; Redmond Harolyn M to Diaz Paul, $350,000.

1116 Virginia Ave, Glen Allen; Taylor Ellen Mcglockin to Brusoski Dale and Cailtin, $200,000.

820 W Washington St, Henrico; Robbins Hubert F Jr to Joseph Michael and Stephanie Joseoph, $340,000.

3781 Westerre Pkwy Ua B, Henrico; Jackson Andrew Llc to Vinson Investments Inc, $700,000.

424 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico; Cotman Paris to Moore Erica, $204,000.

3310 Wilary Rd, Glen Allen; Maryman Samuel and Melody to Law Joshua Jeffrey and Amanda L Degenhardt, $290,000.

4661 Wistar Creek Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Pemberton Shevarma, $308,864.

4661 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Liu Ke and Shuping Chen, $372,282.

1407 Wood Grove Cir, Henrico; Larsen Erik J and Ashley H to Sedra Emad and Hala Soliman, $335,000.

457 Young Dr, Sandston; Phillips Donald H Jr to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $215,000.

CHESTERFIELD

1618 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Mcgraw Michael Chad and Jasmine Elizabeth Faith, $567,245.

14328 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Buchanan Rob, $460,730.

1113 Amber Forest Dr, Midlothian; Holland Troy D Jr and Patricia R to Salmo Magelyn M, $332,000.

7101 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Donahue Ryan C and Quickel Abigail V, $329,950.

12701 Ashbrook Landing Ct, Midlothian; Mays Cameron S and Sara E to Karim Aman Pasha and Wilson Rebecca Elaine, $350,000.

5825 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Miles Briana, $299,990.

5531 Backwater Ter, North Chesterfield; Bradley Daniel H Jr to Tweedy Eraina, $298,000.

6205 Barrister Rd, Chesterfield; Chijioke Juliet O to Asagbra Oghale Elijah and Rochelle Chinyere, $180,000.

506 Bastian Pl, Chester; NVR Inc to Fulcher Charlie Edward Jr and Tina Veronica, $579,160.

6306 Bear Trace Way, Moseley; Short Justin R and Rachel N to Chenreddy Sridhar Reddy and Janumpalli Tina Reddy, $610,000.

5534 Belle Pond Dr, North Chesterfield; Brinkley Kizzy and Brinkley Ruth to Williams Jocquin Christopher, $233,000.

6109 Belrun Ct, North Chesterfield; Jassar Qaid A and Ukaz Nadia A A to Wright Melanie, $235,000.

12801 Bircham Ct, Midlothian; Mcclure W V Inc to Devries Russell L and Erin H, $674,589.

2501 N Blue Tick Ct, North Chesterfield; Gunnell Catherine L Estate to Ugly Duckling Business Trust, $201,550.

12712 Branders Bridge Rd, Chester; Kracke Mathew W and Lesley L to Davis Gary and Shannon C, $285,000.

11753 N Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Rose P D and Hounsel E R Co-Trs to Carolein Enterprises Llc, $212,500.

12901 Briggs Rd, Chester; Beckwith Llc to Ntl Va Llc, $1,340,000.

11608 Bundle Rd, Chesterfield; Williamson Dwayne to Kim Cameron Yong, $267,000.

4000 Caddington Dr, Midlothian; Bishop Velver S to Maust Brenda, $813,000.

2007 Carindale Dr, Midlothian; Lifestyle Home Builders to Macias Daniel and Knight Sharon, $651,516.

8691 Centerline Dr, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corporation to U S Home Corporation, $6,116,386.

10204 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; Bonnell James D Et Als to Bright Carolyn, $429,000.

218 Chessington Rd, North Chesterfield; Omari Ghizlane to Baylor Jessica Lynn, $215,000.

6209 Chesterfield Meadows Dr, Chesterfield; Samuel Gary M and Rhobyn D to Maino Kevin, $321,000.

8807 Cindiwood Ter, North Chesterfield; Keeton Gregory T to Diallo Taibou, $320,000.

5436 Claridge Dr, Chesterfield; Morris Rebecca to Castillo-Argueta Nelson Antonio and Mejia Chavez Senia Y, $295,900.

1617 Colehollow Dr, Midlothian; Pemberton Robert E and Ellen D to Easlick Christopher, $260,000.

11724 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Garcia Olivia L to Hock Jonathan and Gotchall-Hock Alexa, $325,000.

4907 Court Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Leon Investments Llc to Leftwich Nancy, $300,000.

18243 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Helms Anthony Marshall and Karissa Chayne, $561,965.

11505 Creek Bottom Ter, North Chesterfield; Morgan Mary E to Deerhill Properties Llc, $235,000.

10300 Crumpets Ln, North Chesterfield; Wason Kay A to Lomelin Aaron, $285,000.

2910 Delfin Rd, Midlothian; Hughes Lawrence Owen and Hughes Kenneth Dean and Hughes Norman Lee to Spero Llc, $160,000.

6430 Doyles Trl, Moseley; Barrom Colby H and Stephanie to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc, $421,000.

3824 Dunleith Ter, Midlothian; Steward Brian E and Lara E K to Lafountaine Drew C and Lafountaine Nelia K Trustees, $920,000.

6828 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Doyle John Patrick and Erin Oneill, $478,187.

8609 Eastwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Crenshaw Brian J to Havens Selina A and Thomas A Jr, $292,500.

16104 Edgewood Dr, Chester; Popp Joseph and Claire Ellery to Henson Peter and Woodcock Kateland, $242,000.

2941 Emblem Dr, North Chesterfield; Heflin Aubrey G to Marquez Edgar De Jesus Guerra and Leyva Lisandra Chavez, $295,500.

7833 Etching St, North Chesterfield; Moore Floyd A Iii and Alexus R to Foust Schniece, $262,500.

8118 Fallbrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Wa 517 Plantation Investments Llc to Morris Taura, $262,950.

8415 Firethorne Ln, North Chesterfield; Macmillan Barbara J to Aguirre Raquel E, $221,000.

5707 Fox Hollow Dr, North Chesterfield; King Christopher B and Jessica M to Yingling Charles Edward Jr and Hinchman Daniel Jr, $348,000.

6905 Full Rack Ct, Midlothian; Stansky Garrett and Madisyn to Bragin Sasha, $270,000.

542 Gateway Centre Pkwy, North Chesterfield; Brandywine Operating Ptnshp Lp to Marcella At Gateway Llc, $1,600,000.

7018 Golden Aster Dr, Moseley; Whyte Gregory M and Campan Eve J to Anderson Larry F, $540,000.

2864 Goyne Loop, Chester; Williams Misha K to Mason Victoria L, $225,000.

3719 Graythorne Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Pierce Leslie, $583,200.

513 Green Orchard Dr, Chester; Scott Bruna to Orellana Jose M and Ortiz Rosa Martinez, $340,000.

8905 Grinell Ct, North Chesterfield; Baab Charles L and Ward Nicole E to Craig Megan A, $320,000.

10702 Hamlin Cir, Chester; Zimmerman John K and Mary C to Lewis Jordan L, $325,000.

12237 Haydon Pl, Midlothian; Mahadeo Rawle and Kristen Leanne to Kalan Shaneel, $362,500.

6050 Hendry Ave, North Chesterfield; Kingsland Towncenter Llc to Watermark Gardens Va Llc, $1,650,000.

6118 Hokie Ct, North Chesterfield; Baylor J L and Baylor C L Jr to Pagan Brian, $150,000.

327 Huddersfield Dr, North Chesterfield; Troupe Paula to Dart Jeremy A and Bierema Christine, $400,000.

2411 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Pmig 1015 Llc to Arihant Fuel Llc, $850,000.

6012 Ironstone Dr, North Chesterfield; Smith Maurice W J and C P to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $390,000.

5801 Jessup Pond Ln, North Chesterfield; Byers Dinky Z and Cherry N to Robinson Dana L, $267,500.

18024 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Woodfin Robert Joseph Jr and Sumner Brooke Elizabeth, $503,685.

1324 Keaton Chase Ln, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Vigil Neddy A and Christiane G, $613,647.

7406 Kirkwall Dr, North Chesterfield; Gravely Lakisha M and Gravely Obie Iii to Reyes Jovel Marvin G, $301,500.

14904 Lansgate Ct, Midlothian; Hunter David M Jr and Jill W to Bonaccorso Amanda and Kyle, $434,900.

8718 Leafycreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Peeples Willard F to Williams Orlando, $240,000.

225 Leonards Run Pl, North Chesterfield; Costa Arthur A and Kimberly M to Zarzycki Kathleen and Henry, $489,950.

3809 N Light Dr, Chester; Macleod Timothy L and Belisle V to A and J Investment Llc, $171,000.

2609 Lilybank Pl, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Burns Brian R and Josephine A, $574,360.

2133 Loch Braemar Dr, North Chesterfield; Deworken Lorie Grant to Brooks Morgan C, $330,000.

11400 Lost Parrish Dr, Chesterfield; Wilson Coryn Marie to Neale Tricia E L, $440,000.

1013 Lucks Garden Trl, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Henne Douglas W Co-Trustee and Henne Gay L Co-Trustee, $448,114.

6100 Magnolia Cove Ct, Chester; Parks Lisa S to Andrews Brian, $380,000.

518 Marblethorpe Rd, North Chesterfield; Schepker Stephen A and J L to Goodpaster Dustin and Christina, $173,000.

505 Martineau Dr, Chester; Daugherty James M Jr and Cathy L to Mayes Deidra, $405,000.

5108 S Melody Rd, North Chesterfield; Special Roofing Llc to Etter Lonnie J and Massenburg Dena Kokeshi, $425,000.

14866 Michaux Valley Cir, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Salluzzo Nancy, $963,670.

9904 Millers Run Rd, North Chesterfield; Guthrie Raymond J Jr and Cheryl to Barron-Rojas Elvira Razo and Sanchez Carlos Arturo Rojas, $419,000.

7856 Mint Ln, North Chesterfield; Watkins Thomas to Lee-Johnson Shani Gabrielle, $290,000.

6106 Moonlight Dr, North Chesterfield; Blair Marsha A to Nowlin Kenneth L Iii, $285,000.

1912 Muswell Ct, Midlothian; Balasco Alex T and Elea to Rosa Stephen and Swan Megan, $1,050,000.

8430 Newbys Mill Dr, Chesterfield; Callahan Terence Jr and Lashonda to Taylor Craig Anthony and White Quinese, $410,000.

3201 Nuttree Woods Dr, Midlothian; Dodson Stewart R and Eleanor S to Abbott Vincent A Ii and Fortney Melissa S, $306,500.

10903 Old Cheshire Ct, Chester; Cox Seth B and Anne Taylor C to Mclaughlin Michele M and Mclaughlin Michael A, $295,717.

3210 Old Gun Rd, Midlothian; Clarke Dorothy Coker Johnson to Foxwood Farm Estate Llc, $821,101.

6325 Old Zion Hill Rd, North Chesterfield; Sprouse Katherine A and B L Jr to Medrano Jose Coreas, $220,000.

7448 Orchardhill Dr, North Chesterfield; Bank Of America N A to Chavez Edwin, $180,900.

13518 Oxley Ct, Chester; Roberts Sheila A to Jackson Charnise, $300,000.

3506 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Jimerson Myisha L, $399,115.

12433 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Shepherd Kelly M, $342,194.

12540 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Ezell Rick Harmon and Vicki Lynn, $381,932.

3833 Pheasant Run Dr, Chester; Beard Wanda M to Korth Bryan Richard and Williams Holly Marie, $269,000.

13900 Planters Walk Dr, Midlothian; Stanard Jennifer A to Stanard Jennifer A, $256,600.

3525 Pond Chase Dr, Midlothian; Burton Jon D and Mary K to Aktay Sevim A and Lind Brandon M, $665,000.

8841 Providence Ridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Morton Natalie R to Goodman Shirley M, $340,000.

13705 Quail Meadows Ln, Midlothian; Boyle Properties Llc to Mountjoy Brittany and Montalvo Santiago Luis, $306,500.

2713 Quisenberry St, Midlothian; Bosselait Kai and Oliva Tawni to Lynch Gricelda and Matthew and Phyllis, $280,000.

9228 Reams Rd, North Chesterfield; Mer Investments Llc to Mckee Lynn A and Michael T Jr, $399,950.

4213 Richwine Rd, North Chesterfield; Britt Daniel L and Norma C to Ferguson Randy, $235,000.

11537 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Dozier Antoine and Pham Trang, $803,178.

14700 Rolling Spring Dr, Midlothian; Brooks Michelle N and Jonathan D to Wright Melanie and Micah, $585,000.

18206 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Mogollon Luis and Ana, $724,052.

14013 Salten Ct, Midlothian; Powell Brian Duval and Deborah A to Powell Justin D, $258,000.

2515 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; HHHunt Sandler Station Llc to Ramirez Manriquez Alolfo and Ramos De Ramirez Rosa Elena, $356,285.

20905 Sasha Ct, South Chesterfield; Ipina Sosa Walter M to Simmons Nicholas Andrew, $227,000.

16731 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Guss Natasha T, $614,944.

2500 Seabird Dr, Midlothian; Seiden Jonathan Robert to Hickman Odis E Jr and Gladys T, $569,900.

12111 Silbyrd Dr, Midlothian; Ainsworth Joy S and John H Jr to Freedman Kyle D and Jennifer L, $370,000.

9301 Sir Britton Dr, Chesterfield; Kennedy Theodore P Jr and Susan to Roberts Quin P and Kennedy Jacqueline R, $465,000.

6701 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Hedrick Thomas Bowles Jr and Renae F, $468,363.

913 Spirea Rd, North Chesterfield; Prunkl Kathryn A to Ruby Door Llc, $250,000.

9408 Springhouse Dr, Chesterfield; Graves Lucien P Jr to Rivera Martinez Angel Antonio and Santangelo Nicole Emilia, $370,000.

3105 Sterling Brook Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Maruf Mulumebet A, $335,640.

13118 Stockleigh Dr, Chester; George Thomson M and Selvarajou Johns and Kottayil Ram Mohan K to Merritt Allen and Delice, $365,000.

913 Sun Valley Way, North Chesterfield; Selander Ann B to Le Khoi Minh and Van Hong Mai Thi, $425,000.

14324 Swallow Rd, Chester; Glickman Jessica Marsha to Helton Jacob Ryan and Ashley, $270,000.

10300 Taylor Rd, Chesterfield; Burton Wayne F Sr to Driscoll Richard D Jr and Paula T, $890,000.

10119 Terri Lynn Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Randazzo Janine Trustee, $581,945.

8810 Thornton Heath Dr, Chesterfield; Trapani Joseph Vincent to Beal Kevin S and Jasmine M, $425,000.

2711 Tinstree Dr, South Chesterfield; Collins Cerlisa and Kerns Arlisha and Kerns Noah to Tpg Realty Company Llc, $160,000.

14800 Tosh Ter, Chester; Daniels Custom Builders Inc to Erroneous Transfer, $424,900.

4901 Tulip Oak Rd, Chesterfield; Fuste Gerardo G and Pino Belinda to Gonzalez Miguel Benigno Rodriguez and Rodriguez Susana, $276,210.

4937 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Norman Peter M and Tami Lyn to Jennings Steven, $245,000.

7161 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Caraballo Regulo to Paz Douglexy Y, $265,000.

4321 Village Creek Dr, Chester; Henderson Merrill G and Peggy J to Choctaw American Insurance Inc, $415,000.

6212 Walderbrook Rd, North Chesterfield; Santos J A D and Gonzalez O L S to Marin Fabiola Lopez, $215,000.

3555 Waverton Dr, Midlothian; Legault Homes Llc to Waller Derick and Pulliam Sharon, $610,933.

12305 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; HHHunt Homes L C to Wu Phi Chun and Li Yun Fa, $398,435.

1609 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Reed Renee Y, $333,450.

731 Whiffletree Rd, North Chesterfield; Hardy Angelo to New Life Homes Rei Llc, $165,000.

15732 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Belle Alistair A and Sheneal L, $534,970.

12212 Wiesinger Ln, Midlothian; Fessenden Andrew and Rachel to Graves Lewis Winston Jr and Mary Kathleen Vaugh, $475,000.

2978 Woodbridge Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Moreland Thomas J Jr to Wheeler Paul W, $209,950.

HANOVER

0.951 acres; Justin H. Lacy to Chelliah Selvaraj, $235,000.

1.518 acres; BOBVA LLC to Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity, $250,000.

2.725 acres; Juan Camilo Maya to Cravest LLC, $293,000.

46.596 acres; Joan S. Branch to Austin C. Sargent, $915,000.

9499 Andrew Wickham Lane, Ashland; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Gregory Scott Broache, $680,399.

Block F, Section 1, Hanover Farms; Lynn B. Cutright to Thomas M. Sciro, $355,000.

17291 Burchett Lane, Beaverdam; Timothy L. Austin to Jean Lord, $567,500.

703 S Center St., Ashland; William B. Tinker Jr. to Jarrod Ross Frakes, $550,000.

7081 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Patsy Grace Daniels to Joseph S. Workman, $339,000.

14248 Country Club Drive, Ashland; Donald R. Taylor to Johnny Pierre Sr., $430,000.

6307 Draperfield Road, Mechanicsville; Donald R. Fein to Doreen C. Estes, $280,000.

9533 Fairleigh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Timothy L. Adams, $1,038,532.

10453 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Lisa S. Davis, $396,082.

21146 Green Bay Road, Beaverdam; Kenneth R. Dodson III to Gerald E. Ferris, $265,000.

10419 Hargrove Farm Lane, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Barry Scott Sims, trustee, $386,614.

13097 Hill Top Drive, Ashland; Lazzuri and Williamson LLC to Kimberly Baber, $167,750.

9208 Ida Springs Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Kyle Carlson, $525,045.

10311 Krestel Drive, Ashland; Jerrine Elizabeth Harrell to Samantha H. Stanley, $290,000.

105 Lee St., Ashland; Harrington Enterprises LLC to Gateway Smile Center LLC, $220,000.

9867 Littlerock Court, Mechanicsville; Sandra Davis Sizemore, trustee to Alexander J. Karrar, $405,000.

Lot 11, Summer Hill Grove; James Patrick Rawls to Hunter Austin Williams, $179,000.

Lot 2, Block 1, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; Rick Letts to Elizabeth E. Gravitt, $400,000.

Lot 3, Section 2, Lankfords Crossing; Lankford Crossing LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia , $669,500.

Lot 6, Block F, Section 1, Hanover Grove; Equity Trustees LLC to Reverse Mortage Solutions Inc., $257,518.

Lot B, Sizer; United States of America to Butter Willoughby LLC, $150,000.

8153 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mirhadi Athari Hiagh, $562,580.

6505 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; M. Porch Construction LLC to Viara Kostova, $334,900.

11904 Mill Cross Terrace, Glen Allen; Wilbur Wallace Griggs III to PRW Properties LLC, $466,000.

12480 Old Ridge Road, Doswell; Robert E. Davenport to Yimmy V. Navas, $269,900.

7494 Overlook Drive, Mechanicsville; Kirstie Lynn Neel to Lynwood Agee Jr., $175,000.

Parcel; CSX Transportation Inc. to Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, $1,260,337.

Parcel; Old Dominion Restaurants Inc. to Cot J Properties LLC, $1,378,642.

7340 Pickett Ave., Mechanicsville; Lester R. Wingfield to Amy M. Wingfield, $272,000.

9259 Rockdale Court, Mechanicsville; Donald L. Richardson to Daniel Jones, $335,000.

9280 Salem Creek Place, Mechanicsville; Norris F. Gryder to Ronald Jones Jr., $525,000.

15445 Scotchtown Road, Montpelier; Jason A. Degroft to Jason W. Caravaglia, $360,000.

7380 Sedgemoor Circle, Mechanicsville; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Noreen Wilkins, $619,950.

9201 Shimmering Lane, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes LC to Kalyan Reddy Mohan Asam, $410,420.

Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $350,250.

10521 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 309, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Sandra S. Moore, $229,950.

15155 Taliaferro Lane, Doswell; Ken B. Blackwelder to Paul M. Grant, $755,000.

9117 Thorton Way, Mechanicsville; Tammy R. Gurdin to Hayden Berbert, $430,000.

10360 Wanchese Way, Ashland; Hope N. Prince to Matthew Harris, $305,000.

9004 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Jeffrey S. Harris, $419,005.

18229 Whitetail Ridge Lane, Bumpass; W. Pettus Gilman to Morgan Cocke, $220,000.

AMELIA

1.69 acres; Kerry W. Banton to James Milton Groome, $220,000.

2 parcels; Tammy Jones Scott, co-conservator to Christina Minter, $190,000.

6.667 acres; Sarah Frances Gleason to Randy Lane Morris, $185,000.

21856 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Heidi F. Snyder to Timothy Zimmerman, $319,000.

8221 Hidden Valley Court, Amelia Court House; Jacob M. Abell to James C. Thompson, $534,000.

17601 Whitaker Road, Amelia Court House; Zachary H. Evitts to Victoria L. Fitzgerald, $250,000.

CHARLES CITY

5.57 acres; Steven J. Banks to Cynthia Mimms, $175,000.

Lot 9, Block C, Glendale Acres; Olde Forge Inc. to Blueflower Properties LLC, $249,995.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

206 Brame Av; Davis, Corey T. to Bunner Jr., James W., $165,100.

996 Briarcliffe Dr; Henshaw, Kenneth to Tran, Cang Duy, $270,000.

311 Clover Hill Av; Global Property Group, Llc The, to Spencer, Joanne, $259,900.

908 Hardy Av; Gugliotta-Life Estate, Helga K to Le, Shawn, $173,000.

910 Jamestown Rd; Gerner, Yvette C to Furey, Jonathan D., $239,000.

812 Lakewood Dr; Thorpe, Gloria R. to Murray, Marquaveus, $275,000.

1201 Oakwood Dr; Armstead, Shandra to George, David Burke, $350,000.

503 Roslyn Av; Newton, Iris M. to Sommers, Serena Joy, $175,000.

137 Waterfront Dr; Slagle, James L to Fisher Jr., John Linwood, $495,000.

1301 Yacht Basin Dr; Sinkiewicz, John A to Gonzalez, Abigail, $250,000.

CUMBERLAND

225 acres; BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to Kenneth W. Turner, $240,000.

99.75 acres; Angela Brown to Christopher Alan Smith, $150,000.

1239 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Jacob Allen Compton, $323,000.

DINWIDDIE

103.35 acres; Fiske H. Johnson to Armando Plancarte-Fernandez, $196,100.

49.28 acres; Phillip S. Evans to Jeff Daniel Falls Sr., $178,500.

18304 Bonneville Lane, Dinwiddie; House Buyers of America Inc. to Tremaine Sapp, $231,000.

18733 Flatfoot Road, Dinwiddie; Kierside II LLC to Leopoldo Delacruz Sanchez, $320,000.

22060 Lake Jordan Road, North Dinwiddie; Gian C. Bianchini to Kelvin McKinney, $320,000.

Lots 9 and 10, Bowman Subdivision; James K. Johnson to Dinwiddie Dental Properties LLC, $500,000.

23302 Pheasant Court, North Dinwiddie; Steven Christopher Weakley to Austin L. Cook, $255,000.

12950 Twin Oaks Place, Ford; Jeananna L. Nice to Victor J. Vince, $487,000.

GOOCHLAND

152.85 acres; Barri Ann Bernier, successor trustee to Barbara Augusta Dax, $458,550.

2.37 acres; David Lowmaster to Ken Boche, $329,000.

4.61 acres; L&B Investment Properties LLC to Dennis Gifford, $170,000.

2067 Alldever Drive, Maidens; John L. Fleming to Jacob R. Fram, $211,000.

1770 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; Hunton Station LLC to David L. Thompson, $899,900.

Lot; CMH Homes Inc. to John M. Babilon Jr., $345,000.

Lot 31, James River Farms; Bradley B. Luxford to Caleb Phelps, $265,000.

Lots 49 and 59, Section 2A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Schell Brothers Richmond LLC, $277,858.

Parcel; Alice Martin-Adkins to Thomas L. Henley, $200,000.

476 Pine Tree Hollow, Manakin Sabot; Joseph L. Mazella to Davis A. Barry, $600,000.

2011 Strawberry Run, Crozier; Charles F.N. Cosby to Joseph S. Ogburn, $620,000.

HOPEWELL

301 Beacon Ridge Drive, Unit 608; Christa Goodrich to Karen W. Fry, $190,000.

2204 Cloverdale Ave.; Fredrick Atkins to Sammye Ann Spillar, $214,995.

2007 Dublin St.; Ace Rental Inc. to Damian Jerrell Brown, $210,000.

3028 Grace St.; Ronald N. Holden to Norman D. Williams, $229,000.

Lot 1, Block N, Section E; Paul Jacob Foster to Michelle Walker, $190,000.

Lots 2R, 4R and 5R, Highland Park; Harlan Enterprises LLC to 24/Seven Storage, $3,343,079.

Parcel; 6th & Elm Property LLC to Rio Suarez Food, $1,500,000.

3919 Robin Hood Drive; Kathryn L. Beahm to Michael Gryder, $200,000.

3503 Wilmington Ave.; Lynda Hale Phelps to Alexis Avalos, $229,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels; Peggy D. Wright to Jeffery Joseph LLC, $350,000.

8541 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Jacob Cain to Ho Yong Shin, $335,000.

23 Bromley Drive, Williamsburg; Vincent Carattini to Jasmine D. David, $169,000.

149 Captaine Graves, Williamsburg; Valentine W. Curran, trustee to Pamela Galluch Schlosser, $880,000.

3102 Cider House Road, Toano; Vivian D. Foley to Elizabeth Ames Stevens, trustee, $325,000.

110 Deer Spring Road, Williamsburg; Carol M. Smart to Esther June Kim, $390,000.

9920 East Cork Road, Toano; Mark A. Kintner to Stephanie A. Walke, $413,000.

665 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; George C. Blanchard to Nicola Costa, $465,000.

1620 Harbor Road, Williamsburg; Barbara N. McLennan, trustee to Timothy Duston, $1,200,000.

4188 Haymarket Lane, Williamsburg; Courtney A. Harris to Beau Bryan, $567,000.

1161 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to David A. Keehan, $518,740.

3510 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ivelis Esther Ramirez Andujar, $429,635.

3554 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jennifer Carmine, $430,970.

2201 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Marjorie Rivera to Katherine Stratton, $172,000.

Lot 18, Tutters Neck; Nancy Louise Geddes, co-trustee to Alessandra Giordano, $682,000.

Lot 32, Cypress Point; CMH Homes Inc. to Arthur S. Casey, trustee, $269,900.

Lot 41 Toano Trace; Alexander Lawrence Schultis to Marshall Toney and Associates LLC, $200,000.

Lot 51, Building A, Quarterland Commons; JPEJ Properties LLC to Good Shepherd House LLC, $184,000.

Lot 76, Springhill; Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Paramount Investments LLC, $290,000.

Lots 93 and 98, tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $190,656.

112 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Brian Chester Reinhart to Richard B. Stull, $457,000.

2510 Montgomerie Arch, Williamsburg; Gary R. Sutton to Erik Goldstein, $222,000.

109 Nairn, Williamsburg; David G. Walker, trustee to Edward McKenna, $235,000.

209 Oakmere Park, Williamsburg; David Jernigan Jr. to Daniel Hartmann, $615,000.

Parcel A, William B. Piggott Subdivision; Meina Diou Yao to JRE Real Estate LLC, $170,000.

Parcel, Poplar Hall; Roswena Brennan to Charline Davis Palmer, $155,000.

7145 Pinebrook Road, Williamsburg; John R. Weaver Jr., trustee to Thomas F. Miller, $438,000.

6102 Pricket Road, Williamsburg; Asokan Sethu to Dorance Renard Miles II, $385,000.

4702 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Austin Russel Hedderly to William R. Harrison Jr., $395,000.

4804 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Jonathan D. Golan to Christopher Ostein, $410,000.

5300 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Antonio O. Grace to Glenn Barber, $333,000.

209 Sand Drive West, Williamsburg; Ricky R. Brown to Laura S. Pittman, $505,000.

129 Shinnecock, Williamsburg; James George Wentzel, trustee to James Flori, $740,000.

3967 St. Eric’s Turn, Williamsburg; Timothy W. Weisflog to James K. Gregory III, $430,000.

111 The Maine, Williamsburg; Brzeski Family Living Trust to Timothy Kananen, $389,000.

Unit 12A, Oak Hill; Joel R. Fortune to Amarish Wagle, $172,900.

Unit A, Tewning Business Center Condominium; R and D Tewning Property LLC to Orange Property Management LLC, $300,000.

4124 Wiffet Way, Williamsburg; George E. Major III to Patricia P. Woodruff, $489,900.

138 Winston Drive, Williamsburg; Richard G. Watkins to Regina M. Perez, $235,000.

KING AND QUEEN

331 acres; Virginia Sand and Stone Property Co. I LLC to Mattaponi Sand & Gravel LLC, $752,000.

129 Loving Way, St. Stephens Church; Amber Kay Lowe to Brian Tyler Dagliano, $200,000.

KING WILLIAM

14.34 acres; Jason Eugene Clore to Joseph L. Schaefer, $275,000.

5 acres; Jessica Marie Hutchings to Sean Kenneth Watson Jr., $275,000.

2121 F St., West Point; Benjamin T. Kenney to William E. Shockley, $225,000.

14871 King William Road, King William; Courtney Uhlig to Devon A. Weaver, $290,000.

Lot 38, Section 2, McCauley Park; McCauley Park LLC to Balducci Builders Inc., $195,000.

Lots 836 and 837, West Point; G.T. Groome Construction LLC to Lincoln Vars Graff, $300,000.

662 Sharon Road, King William; Linda R. Rice to Darrell Kellum Inc., $300,000.

NEW KENT

1.3 acres; Sidney P. Twining to Betsy W. Chatham, $395,000.

7820 Arbor Ponds Court, New Kent; Teresa Costello to Terry L. Weathers, $519,000.

7231 Cress Terrace, New Kent; Kenneth T. Meszaros to Miranda Mayhill, $374,900.

950 Essex Hills Road, New Kent; Dennis P. MacPherson, trustee to Wayne Taylor Stertz Jr., $600,000.

7310 Fugere Place, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Kenisha Shawnna Turner, $412,990.

6612 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Stone Property LLC to Lawrence F. Bracato, $275,200.

7751 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Roopalatha Krishnamurthy, $286,555.

Lots 60, 61 and 64, Section 1, The Cottages at Viniterra; Reesebrooks Land Co. LLC to Clayton Property Group Inc., $262,453.

7874 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Andrew Craig Branham, $448,990.

11431 Oakrise Road, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Eric Olsen, $343,990.

7571 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Stephen Gude, $359,990.

6584 Tetotum Trail, Providence Forge; Douglas W. Padgett Jr. to James G. Rowe, $325,000.

8015 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Stuart Alexander Thompson, $374,990.

PETERSBURG

1679 Brandon Ave.; Alexandra Andrew to Janell Dylean Sinclair, $195,000.

401 Chanticleer Drive; NVR Inc. to Jaron Oliver Mosley, $269,155.

524 S Dunlop St.; Uncle Russell LLC to Shaneka Bernard, $217,000.

818 Hampton Road; John B. Chappell Jr. to Kisha Taffe, $178,000.

1700 Johnson Road; Georgetown Square Investment Co. LP to Tanglewood Apartment Equities LLC, 44,000,000.

658 Roberson St.; John E. Turek to John Pulley, $195,000.

403 E Washington St.; N. Reid Broughton, trustee to Benjamin C. Dyer, $323,700.

536 E Wythe St.; Edgar Romero to Antoinette Denise Joseph, $157,000.

POWHATAN

0.793 acres; Holder Homes LLC to Shayla Stockton, $208,000.

1.386 acres; Keith Allen Larue to Barrett Taylor Robertson, $190,000.

2.6 acres; Julian Lugo Soto to Anthony C. Weathers Sr., $499,950.

32.28 acres; Lost Properties LLC to Kevin Wright, $170,000.

65 acres; Earl Campbell to Jiri Cervinka, $980,000.

4738 Bell Road, Powhatan; Pamela St. Ours to Savanna Dixon, $350,000.

Lot 16, Section 3, Greywalls; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Antonio Altadonna, $205,000.

Lots 7-9, Block C, and Lots 14 and 16, Hideaway Lake; Taylor R. Marinelli to Jacob Liston, $325,000.

1776 Old Powhatan Estates, Powhatan; Nelson L. Batterson to Manfred William Klammer, $397,500.

Parcel; FK&N LLC to Salefish Real Estate LLC, $475,000.

2331 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Edson R. Guel Montano to Mark S Dewalt, $300,000.

3765 Tilmans Farm Drive, Powhatan; Frederic C. Cale to Gregory Goergen, $745,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

47.395 acres, Disputanta; Prince George Golf Course LLC to Christopher P. Clark, $250,000.

6817 Cypress Court, Prince George; Robert E. Doyle to Jesus Manuel Zamarron Guadian, $280,000.

13390 Fairwood Road, Petersburg; Brittany R. Williams to Albert D. Zahn, $709,000.

13526 Hines Road, Disputanta; Jason Carangelo to Jeanette Kenyon, $305,000.

Lot; Trudy Y. Barksdale to Teresa Mae Simmons, $295,000.

6153 Middle Road, Prince George; James Toney to Ryan Harris, $482,500.

Parcel; Dixie S. O’Hare to Trek Properties LLC, $150,000.

4807 Prince George Drive, Prince George; Joseph P. Sedivy to Brian L. Lacy, $340,000.

1591 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Robert B. Thompson III to Brenda Brown, $285,500.

SUSSEX

199 acres; TL&AT LLC to Real Tree Wood Corp., $425,000.

8.901 acres; SIVAD LLC to Petroleum Marketing Investment Group LLC, $4,700,000.

Lot 12, Section 1, Evergreen Acres; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Theron Matthew Trisvan Jr., $248,000.

104 E Pinecrest St., Wakefield; Clearview Homes Virginia LLC to Michael A. Mauro, $305,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

660 Counselors Way; Paul Smith to John G. Lynch, $595,000.

285 Merrimac Trail; Grubstake LLC to Earl So, $175,000.

104 Ridings Cove; Joel Andrew Miller to Curtis B. Williams, trustee, $992,000.