Property Transfers Published Oct 23, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
3221 1st Ave; Palomo Alessandra Origgi to Gniatczyk Jason, $288,000.
1113 N 23rd St; Hill Keshia to Berger Ariana Rachel, $290,000.
1700 N 25th St; Majkovic Adis to Haven Property Investments Llc, $153,000.
1126 N 28th St; Curcio Gabriel P to Roussil Patrick J, $382,500.
821 W 29th St; Bumpass Diane M to Fogg John M, $280,000.
1226 N 35th St; Vivid Holdings Llc to Whitley Lauren P, $245,000.
1005 W 46th St; McIntosh Peter and Kathryn to Lowe John T, $370,000.
8140 Ammonett Dr; McDonald James W Jr to Logan Michael B, $450,000.
1324 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Mowbray Properties Llc to 1702 Belleville Llc, $1,650,000.
7 N Auburn Ave; Gessner Michael W to Healy Kyle and Akuete Naa Sakle, $420,000.
1621 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Forney Matthew, $365,675.
5233 Bondsor Lane; O'Keefe Emily K to Shreve Tara Alexandra, $256,500.
3123 W Broad St; Caudle Robert K Jr to Christian Life Church Inc, $535,000.
1801 Carlisle Ave; Russell Sally and Mike to Peeler Andrew, $230,000.
2631 W Cary St; Sunshine Daydream Llc to J J A Wang Llc, $650,000.
7426 Cherokee Road; McGowan Tammy Helene to Nowlin Nicholas R, $423,000.
1632 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Puryear Ruth Ann, $177,000.
2700 Clearfield St; Walker P Dawn to Peak Rei Llc, $165,000.
117 N Crenshaw Ave, U2n; Diaz Duanel to Duvall Julianne T, $249,950.
17 S Davis Ave; Dietz Charles D to Manganaro Thomas S, $485,950.
2112 Dinwiddie Ave; T T and T Homes Llc to Kool Kid Property Management, $168,000.
314 Essex Pl; Hijuelos Sarah Marie Clair to Gabay Robert S, $220,000.
2301 Fairfax Ave; Motta Estefano Pereira Da to Drumwright Justin, $299,950.
2404 Ford Ave; Blake Property Solutions Llc to Quade Benjamin William, $245,000.
3019 Garland Ave; Tate Emma Etals to Tgt Properties Llc, $165,000.
3200 W Grace St; Heath Jean M to Bartell Samuel R, $350,000.
2701 Grayland Ave; Henderson Dorothy P to 2701 Grayland Avenue Llc, $205,000.
1808 Halifax Ave; Trek Properties Llc to Brown Michael, $170,000.
2909 Hanes Ave; Farrar Whitney Elizabeth to Snook Jason and Katie, $450,200.
2705 Hanover Ave, U8; Rice Kendall M to Dixon Anna Eileen, $199,500.
2956 Hathaway Road, U104; Martin Gladys Trust to Martin John Wendell, $224,500.
3905 Hill Monument Pkwy; Ritter Brian to Kienast Edward P, $270,000.
2904 Hull St; Hull Rva Housing Trust to Fernandez Antonio L, $285,000.
1827 Junaluska Ct; Ceruti Sandra A to Huffman Dylan and Madeline, $277,000.
4109 Kensington Ave; Iracane Andrew J and Sarah to Kinnear Brian Keith, $912,000.
5215 King William Road; Sutton Susan Leigh McKinney to McGowan Jeremy and Tammy, $440,000.
3103 Landria Dr; Gabay Helen B Andrews to Adamek Walter J Jr and Tina A, $315,000.
14 Lexington Road; Singleton Ogle R Jr to Ayscue Robert M and Julia O, $520,000.
51 E Lock Lane; Harrison Lynley Biggart to Cross Marshall Albert, $378,500.
3103 Logandale Ave; Smiley Allison H and Mark T to Lesh Melissa, $162,500.
3239 Manorcrest Road; Fortier Martha M to Henderson Dorothy, $175,000.
104 W Marshall St; Oladipupo Adebisi and Ayodele O to Green Philip Marlowe Revak, $350,000.
4611 Maverick Ave; Joachim Thomas R to Imburg Hannah Rose, $235,000.
1112 Montague Road; Yeehah Llc to Shiloh Enterprise Properties, $170,000.
2229 Monument Ave; Martin William V and Blair H to Bor Michael W and Katherine G, $1,389,950.
4920 New Kent Road; Holmes Christopher D to Tiarsmith Anthony Jared, $552,500.
521 Northside Ave; Marcus Joshua Michael to Laprade Casey S and Toy Michael S, $280,000.
4906 Orcutt Lane; Morton H Jeffrey to Martinez Marcos A, $150,000.
5002 Park Ave; Elderman James I to Esworthy Jamie R, $841,000.
4612 Patterson Ave; Maclin Morgan L to Hardison Angela D, $260,000.
4008 Piney Road; Yates Evelyn A to Drumwright Justin, $225,000.
2900 Q St; Q Street Llc to A E C J Investments 1 Llc, $550,000.
207 Reveille St; Haase Kelly N to Modarres Amir, $375,000.
1701 Rogers St; Anderson Elizabeth to Brearley Colleen A and Stefanie D, $190,000.
204 N Rowland St; Fauber Roy L and Roberta B to Nardi Leigh, $710,000.
5023 E Seminary Ave; Tignor Theresa M to Young Lindsey Taylor, $195,000.
201 N Shields Ave; Hill John H to Iaconangelo Albert, $610,000.
3150 Stockton St; Dell Wayne J to Beck Lori and Davis Calr, $252,000.
4704 Sylvan Road; Kazior Michael R and Abigail W to Sill Christopher M, $575,000.
1106 Wallace St; Gooding Kathryn to Londner Michael S, $359,000.
1350 Westwood Ave, U408; Funk Mahlon G III to Penick Marsha, $375,000.
3128 Woodcliff Ave; Mosby Alvin W to Edmunds G Berkeley Trust, $189,100.
HENRICO
5917 Almond Tree Ter, Henrico; Hill Brittney to McBride Demetrius, $230,000.
1401 Aqua Vista Ln, Henrico; Zehler David A and Susan V to Koontz Ryan Matthew, $700,000.
9950 Attems Way, Glen Allen; Thacker James E to Yao Hong, $405,000.
8802 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Redford Wilma N to Richmond Ann N and Kenneth J, $240,000.
3721 Barrington Bridge Pl, Henrico; Dickler W Bradley and Deborah M to Lazas Matthew and Abigail, $860,000.
2716 Berkeley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Escalera Kyler to Scharr Ruth O'Connor and Howard W Trustees, $265,000.
3304 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Wag Investment Llc to Brophy Chad M, $270,000.
5478 Brandon Bluff Way, Henrico; Williams Kendra S to Gonzalez Edgar E Z and Edgar G Z Garcia, $295,000.
1802 Brentwood Rd, Henrico; Moody Chelsea C to Calloway Jyllian Noelle, $210,000.
1123 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Sudeep Dhivya and Sudeep Bembalore M, $438,488.
1706 Broadmoor Dr, Henrico; Grimes William S Jr and Vickie M to Seipel Lynna J and Daniel Edward Horres, $353,000.
2320 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Merricks David to Price Jan F and Jacqueline, $315,000.
1203 Camden Dr, Henrico; Anderson Matthew T to Sensabaugh Walker, $350,333.
8912 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Kelsay Christopher J to Ahmad Gul Ahmad, $325,000.
5519 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Benoit Todd H and Kara E Lumpkin to Robbins Christopher Shawn and Katherine, $289,000.
3103 Chesham St, Henrico; Gilbert Gardens Llc to Myers Casey D, $219,950.
1403 Claxton Rd, Henrico; Beshara Sobhi A S and Wafaa N M Abdelmelek to Renzetti Brenna Elise, $270,000.
12201 Collinstone Pl, Glen Allen; Potter Kevin L and Kinsey L to Khattar Elias and Mireille Abi Zeid Daou, $420,539.
Conway St, Henrico; Noures Llc to Jawad Property Llc, $300,000.
12908 Copperas Ln, Henrico; Kiefer Richard P and Sharon to Wei Yunlai, $200,000.
2206 Cranbury Ct, Henrico; Farrales Miriam P and Renato A Jr to Depue Meghan Marie, $215,000.
1507 Denham Rd, Henrico; Derek G Hubbard Trust to Gray Cameron and Janet S and Alfred Scott, $500,000.
9305 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Lee Jason and Shannon N D L to Doswell Christian T and Rachel R P, $289,000.
4000 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Clowney Weston W and Jaimeson B Parris to Roberts Barbara A, $220,000.
7651 Dowdy Dr, Henrico; Kim David and Sharon to Kent Justin A and Megan E, $345,000.
9904 Edel Ct, Glen Allen; Steele Kevin G and Theresa to Whitlock Edward Seayers IV and S N Newlin, $435,500.
6113 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Mason Deborah Hylton to Darrell Zachery Taylor, $341,000.
6914 Everview Rd, Henrico; Everview Properties Llc to Pitzer Andrew C, $276,000.
3035 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Prizzio Gina Marie, $348,175.
271 Finial Ave, Henrico; Feinman Amy Z to Todd Robert W and Barbara H, $708,900.
4701 Four Seasons Ter, Ue, Glen Allen; Harris Douglas R to Creech Arthur Glenn, $251,500.
4415 Foxtail Ln, Henrico; Sale Richard D and Catherine L to Dudley Warris Darnell Jr, $150,000.
2590 Gaskins Rd, Ua, Henrico; Railey Hill Associates Llc to Hokie Wasp Enterprises Llc, $978,000.
2444 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Salib Anton Samir to Koedel John G III and Kara Koedel, $649,950.
309 Green Hollow Ln, Sandston; Eckles Arnita S Hayes to Cvi Lcf Mortgage Loan Trust I, $274,024.
1939 Greenstone Ct, Glen Allen; Jones Tonya to Easter Carter Neal and Aiza Hanna Carag, $271,000.
1853 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Dobranski Mark and Meredith and Anne Arnott, $871,765.
4066 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to McDonald Rosalyn, $244,880.
288 Hanover Rd, Sandston; 288 Hanover Rd Llc to Clarke Gayla, $298,000.
5109 Harvest Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Lopez Mervyn G and Hazel V to Mahases Atallah, $680,000.
514 Heather Cir, Henrico; Preston Kushanna B to Carlson Sean, $172,500.
3314 Haydenpark Ln, Henrico; Amabile Celene M to Elsbury Andrew, $720,000.
1618 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Adams Robert A to Jorgensen Kirsten S, $199,000.
2100 Hungary Rd, Henrico; Trexler Robert E Sr and A E to Nguyen Hoang Phi, $170,000.
1200 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Bernstine Mark E and Diane T and R C Treanor to Whitby Katherine Vaughan, $392,850.
12133 Jamieson Pl, Glen Allen; Mahadevan R K and L K to Jadon Mahendra and Aditi Raja Wat, $490,000.
2901 Kennebrook Ct, Henrico; Vines Sherry A Trustee to Thurston Sloan S, $246,750.
3105 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Philippi Elizabeth S to Tran Luc and Hang Thi Ngoc, $270,000.
2306 Lashley Ln, Henrico; Urban Land Solutions Llc to Shepherd Michael K Sr and Michele Mann, $355,000.
5909 Leabrook Way, Glen Allen; Boyd Carl J and Dawn A Westbrook to Atack Sharon Wilton, $979,950.
639 Lenten Rose Ln, Henrico; Younger Mica C to Fauntleroy Jasmine, $217,000.
11073 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Riley Jon and Tamika L, $524,930.
10201 Maremont Cir, Henrico; Kitts Warren H Jr and D R to Kitts Christopher H and Cassandra Faye, $350,000.
5624 Maple Run Ln, Henrico; Cs1031 Kay Maple Springs Apartments Dst to Gs Maple Springs Owner Llc Et Al, 34800000.
3039 Marlee Farm, Glen Allen; Ritmaha Aphinya to Nguyen Uyen and Camron Jenkins, $490,000.
6906 Miami Ave, Henrico; Ryland Walter H and Madelaine A to Broas Abigail Leigh and Eduardo Juarez, $365,000.
1203 Mill Reef Ct, Sandston; Masters Randall Jacob and Maggie Stewart to Martin Brooke, $235,000.
6004 Monument Ave, Henrico; Purcell John E to Thompson Thomas C, $395,000.
2305 Nelson St, Henrico; Short Tracy D and Wendolynn to Burlew Erin Elizabeth, $292,000.
7411 Noble Ave, Henrico; Alexander Nicole to Evans Monique, $225,000.
604 Oak Hall Ter, Sandston; Taylor Rodney J to Baylor Robert Jr and Deandra Rich, $323,300.
4820 Old Main St, U106, Henrico; McCalla James M and Leslie P to Johnson Michael Albert, $318,000.
11624 Olde Covington Way, Glen Allen; Wilson James L and Suzanne M Lim to Thankachan Johnson and Sibi Johnson, $890,000.
4513 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Huynh Tommy and Huixing J, $454,455.
843 Parkland Pl, Glen Allen; Bedi Manjeet Singh and Jasdeep Kaur to Lakshminarayanachar Rangarajan Et Al, $351,700.
2626 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Coleman Brian D and Bethany S to Duke Elise M, $260,000.
2620 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Jenkins David S and Heather to Hare Erin C and James, $372,800.
1902 Poplar Bud Way, Henrico; Weirich Thomas to Thornton Sean R, $345,000.
9608 Rainbrook Dr, Henrico; Nunnally David B and Sandra to Sledd Justin and Emily, $270,000.
5133 Reids Pointe Rd, Glen Allen; Short Robert E Jr and Gail C to Dai Enguang and Zanyang Yu, $315,000.
10924 Rickey Ct, Glen Allen; Apostolopoulos Nikoleta to Mujic Esad and Damira, $443,390.
2246 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Andrews Susan L to Drennon Jessica, $250,000.
9901 Rosier Creek Way, Glen Allen; Lester William C Sr and Joanne F to Meade Douglas W and Anne K Trustees, $397,000.
970 Scott Rd, Henrico; Calderon Evelio to Stanley Martin Homes Llc, $210,000.
8304 Shannon Hill Rd, Henrico; Pittman Justin and Sommer and J Davis Et Al to Tingler Kody, $268,000.
6841 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Baxter Ebonie Danielle and Byron Lamar, $385,835.
5309 Smith Ave, Henrico; Marga Joes Llc to Aeburnett Llc, $199,000.
1004 Staples Trace Ct, Glen Allen; Keo Raksmey to Schear Andrew G and Michelle L, $430,000.
808 Stonemeadow Dr, Glen Allen; Robinson Larry Jr to Ortiz Benjamin Cisneros and Esthela E C, $295,000.
7624 Sweetbriar Rd, Henrico; Stecker Aaron D and Andrea K Mytinger to Cooley Justin D and Sarah C, $645,000.
10608 Timber Pass, Glen Allen; Abbate Michael E and Morgan L to Barnes Jared and Caroline Hathaway, $342,500.
1205 Townley Rd, Henrico; De Oliveira Robson L to Horton David Duane III, $283,000.
11037 Treyburn Dr, Glen Allen; Threadgold Terri A and Thomas L to Bawa Niki S and Jessica W, $566,049.
3604 Tyverton Ct, Henrico; Travis Timothy J and V P to Kakazada Habibullah and Nazdana, $510,000.
7124 Village Field Pl, Henrico; Aade Rml Llc to Williams Rodrick J, $291,000.
715 W Washington St, Henrico; Jones Carolyn L to Knight Lakesha S, $260,000.
10916 Westek Dr, Henrico; Ray James W and Sandra M to Turner Kevin and Gabrielle, $284,000.
9924 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Murphy Patrick J to Circeo Christopher, $200,000.
109 Williamson Ct, Henrico; Wasserman Brian M and Susan N to Adams Whitney J and William R, $915,000.
7900 Wood Mill Dr, Henrico; Dellinger Lili M to Flippen Travis Wayne Jr, $259,000.
Chesterfield
709 Abbey Village Cir, Midlothian; Hawthorne Jamie Lou to Norwood Melanie R, $321,500.
1643 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Aiken Joshua Cody and April Dawn, $473,685.
11919 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to White James T and Hassell J E, $480,000.
1913 Anchor Landing Dr, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Boyd Ian D and Kristin G, $639,645.
11018 Arbor Croft Way, Chester; Allyn Ruth L and Allyn Rachel to Clarke Rebecca S, $265,000.
15313 Avada Ter, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to Keel Custom Homes, $154,700.
1457 Avondale Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Peters Kim Daniel and Sheri, $365,937.
2937 Bayfront Way, Midlothian; Madden Everett I II and Donna A to Russell Alyssa F and Benjamin R, $538,000.
5609 Beacon Hill Dr, Midlothian; Byrne Robert D and Joyce M to Straub Kayla V Et Als, $241,000.
712 Bella Way, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Incorporated to Crute Victoria M and Michael L, $452,047.
2415 Bermuda Ave, Chester; Gilbert Chelsea Amanda to Azad Mahim Ahmed, $250,000.
8507 Beyer Rd, Chesterfield; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Rasooly Beena and Sonya, $525,000.
10612 Blossomwood Rd, Chesterfield; Martinez Violeta S to Ferguson Travis Van, $195,500.
14713 Boyces Cove Dr, Midlothian; Iacometta Joseph and Christine to Alabaster John and Annette G, $265,000.
4317 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Cartwright George and Pamela, $266,660.
5806 Brailen Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Reed Kristie L M and Marsh M T J, $405,308.
9813 Brenspark Rd, Chesterfield; O'Donnell David E and Maria E to Upp Joseph Paul, $218,000.
4300 Bridgewood Rd, Midlothian; Navarrete-Hernandez Carlos A to Ajanel Sandoval Jose Humberto, $210,000.
2921 W Brigstock Rd, Midlothian; Detrick Johnnie M to Baum Heather V and William E Jr, $649,000.
12530 Buffalo Nickel Dr, Midlothian; Billingsley David J and Judy K to Kennedy James M and Patricia S, $320,000.
6139 Buntline Ln, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Singh Randeep and Kals Amita, $255,115.
16131 Cambria Cove Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Ali Umar and Ali Khizer, $393,655.
6931 Carden Park Dr, Moseley; Kulzy William W III and Kelli to Bunch Gretchen M Trustee, $620,000.
9418 S Carswell St, North Chesterfield; Habel Eric and Claire to Robertson Delores A, $345,000.
1107 Cedar Crossing Ter, Midlothian; O'Leary Patrick J to Boucher Christopher J and Mary C, $389,000.
16819 Chalet Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Farchione Richard M Jr and D L, $509,335.
2130 Chepstow Ter, Midlothian; Layton Timothy W and Katherine A to Gongaware M E and Sandlin J S, $651,000.
4706 Chippoke Rd, Chester; Sutter Robert J to Crockett Stephanie and Steven, $530,000.
10500 Claybar Trl, North Chesterfield; Federal National Mtg Assoc to Hasani Burim, $175,000.
10020 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Miles Michael Lee to Long Ricky A and Courtney T, $245,000.
20201 College Park Ave, South Chesterfield; Dominion Real Est Sol Llc to Omar Ragheb Sabry Elsayed, $245,000.
14012 Copper Hill Rd, Midlothian; Corbin Jennifer A to Monk's Cowl Llc, $305,000.
2900 Cove Ridge Trce, Midlothian; Cutts Walter and Courtney to Rafferty Gregory M and Mary C, $290,000.
3504 Crossings Way, Midlothian; Nagle Ryan Kilpatrick to Bernhardt Patrick J A and C K, $717,000.
1019 Dawnwood Rd, Midlothian; Bringman David W and Carolyn E to Conner Nathan P and Amanda P, $365,000.
1500 Denby Way, Midlothian; Garton Janice to Duval John William and Carol H, $455,000.
3703 Dockside Dr, Chester; Martin Irene S to Parker Fredward T, $245,000.
6318 Dovechrist Mews, Moseley; Doyle John and Erin to Nelson Kelli P and Christopher L, $670,000.
7500 Dunollie Dr, Chesterfield; Gregoire Development Corp to Tyson Brian K and Perry-Tyson T, $714,967.
11310 Edenberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Casey Robert and Linda to Jernigan R and Jernigan F Co-Trs, $501,000.
4613 Ellerby Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Saxon Meredith R and Taylor R, $452,433.
10013 Enderly Ct, Chesterfield; Davis Patricia Et Als to Schnurbusch Kristin L, $211,000.
11918 Exbury Ct, Midlothian; Denny Dianne L to Pearson Charles Brown III, $253,500.
6401 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Carter Arthur Oneal, $369,990.
15336 Featherchase Dr, Chesterfield; Nimmo Joel D and Melissa M to Brickey Nicholas S and Tina M, $338,365.
8806 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Tee Kirk Anthony E and Zenia, $499,655.
12200 Fort Sumter Rd, Midlothian; Newell Deborah V to Pan Changxuan and Di Shan, $225,000.
15328 Gammon Green Walk , Midlothian; Innovative Bldrs Of Midlothian to Snell Francis B Jr and Anne M K, $440,000.
5621 Gatebridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Arks Properties Llc to Navas Lester I and Villalobos J, $255,000.
14551 Gildenborough Dr, Midlothian; Beasley Janet W to Watkins Edward J and Virginia H, $580,000.
3607 Gleaming Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Johnson Lisa Diane, $309,703.
5700 Gossamer Pl, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Patel Mehulkumar M and Nimisha, $492,519.
14007 Grace Wood Pl, Midlothian; O'Keefe Carlo A and Lisa V to Karafa Jeffrey L and Vicki C, $645,000.
8704 Green Cedar Ct, North Chesterfield; Wilson Deandre and La'risa to Silva Joao Matias, $276,000.
743 Grove Rd, Midlothian; Belvin E L and Belvin D B Trs to 743 Grove Llc, $338,000.
8037 Hampton Station Ct, Chesterfield; Costello Neil and Mary Jane to Beverly Jarrodd T and Stephanie, $512,300.
6019 Harbour Park Dr, Midlothian; Its As Far As It Is Llc to Piston Properties Llc, $640,000.
4024 Harrow Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Kruse Tara Y, $322,910.
7024 Hawser Ln, North Chesterfield; Stewart Catherine M to Morris Angelique, $269,990.
4506 Heritage Woods Ln, Midlothian; Flippen Todd and Maria Nicole to Mire Andrew M, $255,000.
3911 Hilltop Field Dr, Chester; Scamman George L and Love L A to Thornhill Elizabeth, $275,008.
5003 Huband Ave, North Chesterfield; Restrepo Properties Llc to Key Ricky M, $182,000.
8316 Indian Springs Rd, North Chesterfield; Kellett Paul J to Gaitan Jorge A A and Rivera S D, $315,000.
8128 Jahnke Rd, North Chesterfield; Burgett John and Rachel to Schertz Peter J and Marcia L, $369,500.
5737 Jessup Station Ct, North Chesterfield; Cleland Henry and Thelda to Obando Jose A Nunez, $250,000.
14323 Key Deer Dr, Midlothian; Alli Asim to Hensley Raven Dawn Hairfield, $350,000.
1006 Kingham Dr, Midlothian; Hanson William G and Leslie L to Hugman Robert H and Carolyn R, $535,000.
4342 Lafon St, Chester; Fountain William L and Janice A to Haugen Linda K and Elmer Grady J, $180,500.
7802 Lancashire Pl, North Chesterfield; Crossen Jon C and Michelle D to Herbert Roland Jr, $310,000.
16742 Laurel Park Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Jimenez Leonardi G and Munoz D C, $315,415.
6621 Liege Hl, Moseley; Feagin Thomas E and Yvonne L to Delegge Donald, $370,000.
10906 Live Oak Ct, Midlothian; Edsall C H and Edsall L C Trs to Harar Jonathan T and Kelly Anne, $650,000.
4905 Logswood Rd, Chesterfield; Liddy Kelsey J and Walters M L to Magyarits Kyle and Raczek Roxan, $272,500.
11530 Longtown Trl, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Johnson Gloria B Trustee, $361,575.
16001 Lost Crop Dr, Moseley; Williams Tyrone and Trazay to Bgrs Relocation Inc, $501,000.
1025 Mansfield Crossing Rd, North Chesterfield; Fuller Jill A to Lajesse Brandy, $250,000.
10624 March Hare Dr, North Chesterfield; Creel Danielle to Gardner Kevin and Eleanor, $286,000.
8237 Marwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Rodriguez Pedro E Et Al to Ochoa Cuvares Jesus A Et Al, $235,000.
13514 Mason Orchard Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Keener Robert Lee and Maurica F, $341,035.
5327 Meadow Chase Rd, Midlothian; May Raymond J to Voncanon Jason L and Kaylin B, $340,000.
14401 Michaels Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Bowen Lois L and Bowen M E Trs to Kaufman Dustin W and Sarah P, $500,000.
14404 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Sutherland William R and M C to Cheatham Joseph, $365,000.
14286 Midlothian Tpke, Midlothian; Fd&b Enterprises Llc to Jerry's 23 Midlothian Llc, $1,250,000.
2212 Millcrest Ter, Midlothian; Negaard Christopher L and S S to Burchett Nathan A and Nicole R, $400,000.
9900 Mosswood Rd, North Chesterfield; Padrick Heath D and Stephanie P to Stratos James A and Alexandra L, $320,000.
5300 Nairn Ln, Chester; Luckado Russell E and Hanson S J to Handy Rae'shawn S and Manilla R, $350,000.
12508 Needle Rush Way, Midlothian; Mize Brian B to Hughes John S and Brandi J, $250,000.
10202 Oakdell Dr, North Chesterfield; Williams Melissa A to Chewning Willie E III and L M, $290,000.
7808 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Lee Lauren Nicole, $236,830.
11710 Olde Coach Dr, Midlothian; Butler Harold E Sr to A2zproperty Llc, $230,000.
4420 Overridge Dr, Chester; Carter Randy L to Carter Randy Land Trust, $223,000.
8712 Peach Grove Rd, North Chesterfield; Coleman Austin D and Evan Marie to Harrison Edna O and Richard N, $225,000.
13407 Pharlap Turn , Midlothian; Brazell Domynique and Cobb Jason to Reamer Stephanie Monger Et Als, $240,000.
436 Pleasanthill Dr, North Chesterfield; Daugherty Justin R and Jessica R to Resnick Colt A and Ashley D, $310,000.
7125 Pony Cart Dr, North Chesterfield; Hohenwarter Jessica B and N J to Dudley Tim Odell and Cheryl Lynn, $215,000.
15105 Powell Grove Rd, Midlothian; Miller Stephen C and Rebecca L to Jenkins Pamela J and Calvin B, $366,600.
1846 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Jenkins Maxine T, $343,083.
10320 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Carr Marye Antionette to Gemo Remee and Jackson Monte, $375,000.
8708 Rainwater Rd, North Chesterfield; Adams Scott D to Hayes Marviss, $212,500.
1701 Rayanne Dr, North Chesterfield; Bullard Susan H to Lee Mon Wah and Manci and Lee J, $300,000.
6521 Regal Grove Ln, Chesterfield; Laylock John R Jr to Walters Michael L and Liddy K J, $337,000.
13513 River Otter Ct, Chesterfield; Wright Michael D and Courtney L to Francis Ernest and Andrea, $600,000.
3513 Robious Crossing Dr, Midlothian; Pinifer Park Properties Llc to Seymour Family Llc, $412,500.
12018 Rolling Tide Ct, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Xaviour Tessy and James Joby P, $465,350.
102 Rosegill Rd, North Chesterfield; Lee Michele to Master Rentals Llc, $205,000.
2711 Royenwood Rd, Midlothian; Csmc 2018-Sp3 Trust to Dimartino Kristina, $647,756.
18142 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Massaquoi Edward and Naomi A, $580,100.
3413 Sandbill Run, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Giles Tiawana M, $301,860.
21301 Sappony Rd, Moseley; Cabrera Marcos A and Jennifer E to Cornwell Christopher W and C P, $400,000.
16025 Searchlight Ct, Chester; Rivera-Rosado C and Buitrago S M to Gonzalez Rosa D C and Del Cid O, $270,000.
2331 Seminole Ave, Chester; Jackson Randy C II Et Al to Lopashanski Nicholas and April, $160,000.
11412 Shellharbor Ct, Chesterfield; Richardson James F and Sandra H to Smith Jacob L and Lauren B, $380,000.
17207 Silver Maple Ter, Moseley; Widmer Richard and Laima to Woodward Barbara and Woodward E, $475,000.
14330 Sommerville Ct, Midlothian; Va Ic Lcs Llc to Dl Legacy Llc, $2,177,300.
537 Southlake Blvd, North Chesterfield; J O L Enterprises Llc to Southlake Boulevard Llc, $325,000.
14306 Spring Gate Rd, Midlothian; Hartzell Christopher and Amy to Gray Suzette, $315,000.
14023 Starpine Ln, Chester; Synan Dallas P to Dwojak Benjamin E and Catherine, $230,000.
3613 Sterling Woods Ln, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Armwood Aaron, $298,920.
13136 Stockleigh Dr, Chester; Torres Jenny Mayra Guicela T to Milliman Timothy S and Jennifer, $325,000.
9000 Sugar Hill Pl, Midlothian; Hill Homes Inc to Lack John A and Justison J A, $360,000.
5407 Sunrise Bluff Ct, Midlothian; Lyon William W and Marianne S to Steinberg P M Et Al Co-Trs, $485,500.
1454 Sycamore Mews Cir, Midlothian; Vassar William Bradner to Taylor Susan Kelly, $231,000.
20271 Talon Point Ct, South Chesterfield; Frates Judy R to Lemieux Kathryn M, $800,000.
14500 Tranor Ave, Chester; Church Of God to Benavente Guerra E and Guerra G, $250,150.
2037 Tulip Hill Dr, Midlothian; Mehrer Adam James and Emily N to Juanarena Greg M and Lauren C, $792,000.
4206 Twisted Oak Dr, South Chesterfield; Gullage Gyntrelle M to Johnson James M, $282,400.
7893 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Starke Tanya, $287,270.
9800 Virvos Ter, North Chesterfield; Emerald Homes to Dray Brent, $337,710.
6306 Walnut Bend Ter, Midlothian; Calautti William F to McGrath Scott and Elizabeth, $416,000.
4859 Wedgemere Rd, Chesterfield; Whitton Reginald A and Karen M to Torres Melody Rejoice, $210,000.
12357 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Smith Ronald B and Amy, $306,315.
1220 Westwood Village Ln, Midlothian; Valenti Vincent and Deborah to Kahler Shelley L, $287,400.
1005 Whisperlake Ct, Midlothian; Smith James E Jr to Malley Thomas and Ross Olivia, $448,000.
517 Williamsdale Dr, North Chesterfield; Jones John Ira IV and Hayley D to Beatty Brett and Alison, $315,000.
11706 Winbury Ter, Midlothian; Stockdreher James Lake to Conaghan Beth Ann and James, $390,000.
1920 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; King Arthur D to Poletti Lawrence F and Joy O, $450,000.
15613 Wolfboro Rd, Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Snead Jabariee, $399,900.
4612 Wraywood Ave, Chester; Ashley Nicholas H and Tracie L to Harrison Esther, $231,500.
HANOVER
7273 Alpen Lane, Mechanicsville; Jeffery W. Worthington Jr. to Tracey A. Yurechko, $300,000.
9488 Andrew Wickham Lane, Ashland; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Jamie Catherine Hall, $664,950.
7275 Arrowstone Road, Mechanicsville; Harry Budzynski to Grant Mason Goldsmith, $252,000.
7219 Battalion Drive, Mechanicsville; Sherrie Armstrong to Emeraude Ja Vaune Mason, $419,000.
8505 Bell Creek Road, Suite K, Mechanicsville; Degratia Development LLC to Fellowship Community Church of Mechanicsville, $825,000.
15021 Bethany Estates Way, Montpelier; J.D. Gooman Builder Inc. to Krysta Marie White, $479,500.
3343 Blueberry Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael K. Delvecchio, trustee to April Boykin, $400,000.
7383 Bruce Blvd., Mechanicsville; Timothy N. Pope to Lyndal Page Russell, $202,000.
9142 Caleb Drive, Mechanicsville; Cynthia B. Paxton to Wallace E. Easter II, $388,000.
8086 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Richard Montalvo, $348,450.
1008 S Center St., Ashland; Christiane H. Riederer Von Paar to Sharon R. Dennehy, $601,000.
8342 Colmar Drive, Mechanicsville; Steven W. Keyton to Kerry Ferguson, $335,000.
8223 Creekside Bluffs Lane, Mechanicsville; Tarshema R. McLemore to Amber Nicole Davis, $255,000.
16101 Derby Ridge Road, Montpelier; Jonathan Fairbanks to Norman Thomas, $285,000.
4001 Double Five Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew B. Lee to Katrina G. Young, $599,950.
8436 Erle Road, Mechanicsville; Stephen B. Safferwich to Winston Investments LLC, $280,000.
14419 Family Circle Lane, Montpelier; Jennifer B. Powers to William Scott McLendon, $299,950.
6357 Foxrock Lane, Mechanicsville; Donald L. Benton to Benjamin W. Mattox Jr., $295,000.
9367 Gerljean Drive, Mechanicsville; Adrian Santiago to Emad Abdelhalim, $329,950.
11447 Haltonshire Way, Glen Allen; Simon P. Nance to Jared L. Burkholder, $341,000.
7201 Harver Way, Mechanicsville; Chad R. Tinsley to Deborah E. Cooper, $285,000.
12114 Hermon Farms Lane, Ashland; Carole C. Steele to Mitchell R. Smith, $691,000.
9328 Howard Drive, Mechanicsville; David L. Clark to Scott L. Carroll, $300,000.
9428 Indianfield Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew Farrell to Kelby N. Dunford, $474,000.
8201 J. David Lane, Mechanicsville; Richard Blanchette to Robert L. Earls, $270,000.
9303 John Wickham Way, AShland; RCI Builders LLC to Ryan Neville Modi, $554,308.
12208 Kenton Ridge Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Stephen Michael Salvato, $531,706.
6384 Kristy Star Lane, Mechanicsville; Pamela E. Beale, executor to Carlton Kelly, $260,000.
7137 Lereve Drive, Mechanicsville; William C. Steele to Jeffrey W. Smith, $280,000.
13158 Luck Brothers Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Thomas Fretz Moyer IV, $518,316.
6151 Marimel Court, Mechanicsville; Raymond M. Broughman III to Sarah Rosso, $250,000.
6129 Memory Lane, Mechanicsville; Rebecca C. Jenkins to Rudolph G. Benz II, $211,000.
12622 Mount Hermon Road, Ashland; David F. Martin to Cecily C. Sheffield, $336,500.
11299 Old Scotland Road, Glen Allen; Larry L. Sanders II, trustee to Christopher Joseph Barone Jr., $340,000.
10577 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Joan Ormand Denton, $336,894.
9139 Pembridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Franklin W. Hall Jr. to Cameron Elizabeth Hall, $312,500.
8906 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Carter R. Harrison to Brinda Rajan, $282,500.
11404 Rosemont Drive, Rockville; Elle B. Lappan to Johnathan Timothy Seligman, $535,000.
8079 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Carmen R. Waterford to Raja Sekhar, $289,300.
8160 Sawyer Lane, Mechanicsville; Robert E. Lacy to Morgan A. Pennington, $332,000.
9421 Seayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas A. Lin to Jawanda LeCress Davis, $383,500.
10291 Shawns Grove Place, Mechanicsville; Taylors Creek LLC to Christopher James Velazquez, $250,000.
7874 Silktree Place, Mechanicsville; Billy H. Martin Jr. to Michael S. Newman, $325,000.
13937 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Sean T. Gilbert to Janet P. Mills, $350,000.
10243 Still Creek Lane, Mechanicsville; Damien A. Domenico to Justin J. Unger, $415,000.
7629 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas E. Hauck Sr. to Jennifer L. McIntyre, $374,950.
9082 Sutlers Lane, Mechanicsville; Mohamed Fayed to Thomas H. Harris, $396,000.
8309 Tangle Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Fred E. Rose III to Katherine Paige Bullard, $360,000.
13995 Taylors Overlook Court, Montpelier; James R. Wedl to Gene L. Nuckols, $460,000.
17335 Tiswood Drive, Beaverdam; Clayton E. Gits to Nicolas Durrett Morris, $1,200,000.
16093 Union Church Road, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to Hunter Reed Gordon, $360,000.
708 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Dayton E. Honeycutt, $361,982.
7439 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Benjamin R. Saunders to Erin B. Campbell, $260,000.
7982 Willow Ave., Mechanicsville; Magel Smith to Patrick Dwyer, $213,990.
6151 Winding Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Adam K. Gregory to John Leroy O'Mary III, $305,400.
9088 Winterham Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonathan A. Haist to Brandi M. Evans, $385,000.
8058 Woodbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Neil C. Wert Sr. to John D. Rees, $289,300.
POWHATAN
2990 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; John P. Saxon to Christopher E. Covington, $235,000.
2529 Chastain Lane, Midlothian; Greg M. Juanarena to Lauren E. Wray, $465,000.
926 Evans Road, Powhatan; CMH Homes Inc. to Robert K. Morgan Jr., $242,000.
2054 Hearthstone Lane, Powhatan; Stephen L. Francisco to Ezra P. Francisco, $220,000.
3476 Jefferson Landing Road, Powhatan; Adam Crothers to Jeremy Davis, $195,000.
2300 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Robert R. Fuller to Steven Howard, $600,000.
3845 Mill Mount Drive, Powhatan; Richard R. Riddell to Justin E.W. Lindsey, $490,000.
2949 New Hope Road, Powhatan; Tyler Dale Stevens to Russell Luckado, $225,000.
6365 Piper Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Sidney Field Waters, $394,950.
2301 Ridge Road, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to Flasch Living Trust, $515,000.
1210 Schroeder Road, Powhatan; Ronald G. Billings to Hunter W. Long, $502,500.
4388 Three Bridge Road, Powhatan; Bobby W. Gentry to Lori Ellen Fearnside, $315,000.
5927 Trenholm Village Drive, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Victor Manuel Otero, $339,000.
GOOCHLAND
5250 Bear Court, Goochland; Martin H. Dunivan to Denise K. Bickett, $349,950.
7475 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Barbara A. Fillion, $405,495.
1686 Centerville Parke Lane, Manakin Sabot; James W. Behr to Thomas G. Karrasch, trustee, $554,500.
525 Creekmore Road, Unit 6C, Richmond; Legault Homes LLC to Christopher W. Vaughan, $379,990.
2657 Elpis Church Road, Maidens; Ian Mattlock Moore to Catherine E. Hutto, $255,000.
909 Kinloch Point Lane, Manakin Sabot; Kinloch Development Corp. to James Chapman Stallman, $420,000.
3130 Lowry Road, Columbia; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Kelsey McCrann, $202,000.
3091 Mayos Wood Court, Goochland; Richard T. Stephenson to Joseph N. Lively, $279,000.
351 Pond View Lane, Manakin Sabot; Darryl E. Ernst to Michael Joseph Waller, $588,000.
3088 Rock Cress Lane, Sandy Hook; Michael L. Winn to Bradley William Nash, $600,000.
349 Swinburne Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Esther S. Beattie, $607,016.
3124 Walnut Ridge Lane, Goochland; Susan Migliore to Ryan P. Preblick, $1,164,000.
Petersburg
1658 Berkeley Ave.; Charles V. Hardenbergh to Cleo Brigetta Washington, $245,000.
3245 Gordon Drive; Richard D. Salter Sr. to Malik Jones, $208,500.
1608 Johnson Road; Tilden Fundamental Lieutenant's Run Apartments LLC to Lieutenant's Run Owner LLC, 12,200,000.
1417 W Washington St.; William L. Canada to Randalls LLC, $335,000.
DINWIDDIE
27056 Britt Lane, North Dinwiddie; Williams Team Construction LLC to Dominick Barlow, $357,500.
20010 Eastside Lane, Dinwiddie; Eastside Properties Inc. to Erica Guzman, $163,000.
15315 Keelers Mill Road, Dewitt; KAG Homes LLC to Kelly Allen, $269,900.
22220 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; Christopher D. Kennedy to Randolph T. Batts, $340,000.
4021 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Shelby M. Harrison to Stephen Jasper Main, $240,000.
25101 Sterling Road, North Dinwiddie; Keith Freeman to Keynata M. Hill, $275,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
2636 Bent Oaks Drive; Dennie G. Mitchem to Sophia Gabrielle Davis, $207,000.
1315 Covington Road; James T. Touchstone IV to David Anderson, $270,000.
407 Fairmont Drive; Robert E. Bellows to Kurt W. Cadogan, $250,000.
102 Homestead Drive; James M. Barklow to Candace M. Kennedy, $250,000.
403 Marvin Ave.; Jimmie W. Hess to Teri H. Burcham, $205,000.
412 Walnut Ave.; Renee Blackburn to Mark A. Moore, $205,000.
HOPEWELL
306 S 21st Ave.; Gabriel L. Taylor to Cardeshia D. Williams, $207,000.
2807 Gordon St.; Steven A. Sheppard to Adrienne Sweat, $150,001.
3402 N Marion Ave.; Ernest L. Rawlings Jr. to Thurman W. Collier, $249,900.
1607 Old Iron Road; Duc Nguyen to Charlie Efaw, $170,000.
3303 Vinton St.; Rudolph S. Wells to Christopher Gerard Gonzalez, $164,200.
NEW KENT
6181 Bushnell Drive, New Kent; NK Homes LLC to Amy L. Johnson, $456,907.
10605 Golden Bell Circle, Providence Forge; Latoya Jones Tyler to Deborah Ann Conway, $190,500.
7575 Jack Pine Court, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Joshua Rawlins, $417,049.
6849 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Ronald Byrd, $270,575.
5607 Pergola Lane, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Ryan Henderson, $527,610.
6339 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge; David L. Horsley Sr. to Thomas G. Buck, $800,000.
9420 Townsend Road, Providence Forge; Christopher T. Tinsley to Julio G. Plaza, $218,500.
7460 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; Ellen K. Anderson to Kane Ian Thyng, $475,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4016 Birchett Place, Prince George; Kimiko L. Thomas-Hart to Chasity Kolette King, $263,000.
18200 S Crater Road, South Prince George; Hunter C. Haydt to Jared Groves, $304,000.
7682 Hunters Ridge Drive, Prince George; Alan L. Adair to Charles Welch Jr., $330,000.
4338 Martinson Lane, Prince George; Douglas S. Chapline to Chase Meredith, $250,000.
7559 Rolling Hill Road, North Prince George; Brian M. Herbert to Lamonte D. Hargraves, $300,000.
10919 Walton Lake Road, Disputanta; Barbara Gayle Ireland Hopson to Cory Christensen, $230,000.
Charles city
Parcel; Donald I. Smith to Ashton B. Smith, $230,000.
168.299 acres; Wellford Percy Dowdy to SCS Properties LLC, $608,000.
AMELIA
9595 Morefield Meadows Drive, Amelia Court House; Suzanne A. Lenhart to David E. Ruffner, $300,000.
4220 Richmond Road, Amelia Court House; Christopher W. Hawkins to Alexander N. Butler, $319,900.
9685 Wayside Ave., Amelia Court House; Fred Stephen Davis III to Larry Martin, $385,000.
CUMBERLAND
154.013 acres; Leslie Jean Morgan Mathis to H. Curtis Pearson Jr., $380,560.
54.6 acres; John Howard Torrence to Channing Properties LLC, $197,000.
KING AND QUEEN
2558 Plainview Lane, Shackelfords; Patricia Bellamy Southhall to Christopher Boop, $450,000.
1302 Roundabout Road, Newtown; Harold C. Stuart to Timothy Floyd Martin, $550,000.
KING WILLIAM
247 Adams Lane, Aylett; Sarah R. Blake to Kristen B. Davis, $270,000.
630 Dorrell Road, Aylett; Deborah J. Talley, administrator to Howard Caldwell, $216,000.
75 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Casey Lee Clarke, $283,000.
1718 Jacks Creek Road, King William; Midatlantic Builders LLC to Andrew L. Johnson, $260,000.
1204 Lee St., West Point; John D. Yeary to Lisa M. Danuser, $230,500.
203 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Brittney Leigh Ayers, $267,144.
100 Shelby Court, Aylett; Jacqueline Scott Lowe to Jean Carlo Maldonado-Rodriguez, $270,000.
352 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Florence P. Cooke to Samuel T. Chandler, $275,000.
325 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to James Tobler, $318,283.
Sussex
320 S Beaver Dam Road, Waverly; Kelly D. Slaughter to Anita Michelle Redd, $172,000.
8403 Pine Acres Lane, Carson; Travis J. Clement to Taylor A. Henderson, $215,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
5 Frenchmens Key; Christopher Deas to Sheldon Scott Bradley, $625,000.
5 Majestic Mews; Robert J. Bell to Vera Dubovoy, $615,000.
124 Parkway Court; Timothy C. Ulisse to Philip Michael McKenna, $327,000.
Unit 5, High Street Condo; High Street Shops LLC to Jonathan C. Kinney, trustee, $2,292,000.
JAMES CITY
1938 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Marla J. Hicks to Leshia A. Reed, $174,000.
2809 Ann Johnson Lane, Williamsburg; Steven Mileski to Michael Brown, $1,700,000.
6508 Artillery St., Williamsburg; Ashleigh Harty to Phet Karin Hughes, $289,000.
4232 Birdella Drive, Williamsburg; Marshall J. Fleming Jr., successor trustee to Caleb Ryan Monfreda, $225,000.
112 Burnham, Williamsburg; Carlotta C. Chandler, trustee to Deborah W. Lelansky, $575,000.
6401 Conservancy Road, Williamsburg; Mirielle A. Robinson to Douglas B. McGhee, $1,075,000.
3893 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Mary Beth Hughes to Robert Fichter, $235,000.
5109 Essex Court, Williamsburg; Jason M. Prokup to Ummkulthum Y. Vakharia, $387,000.
3425 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Joseph C. Shafer, $296,460.
5337 Gardner Court, Williamsburg; Sean F. Coffey to Iuliia Matviyiv, $163,000.
100 Grays Deed, Williamsburg; Eric Moller to Joel B. Paige, $472,700.
4312 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to James Norris Ledbetter, $455,000.
7318 Hatton Cross, Williamsburg; Charles H. Skipper to Ronald D. Hoover, trustee, $340,000.
163 Indian Circle, Williamsburg; Benjamin M. Smith to Kathryn Allegra Ansel, $265,000.
113 John Pott Drive, Williamsburg; Russell Alan Wolfe to Deborah Daimaru, $150,000.
124 W Lancashire, Williamsburg; William C. Sharer, trustee to David A. Coleman, $850,000.
1501 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Three Trees LLC to Miles Henry Schell, $150,000.
111 Lothian, Williamsburg; Janice A. Brown, trustee to James F. Primrich, $785,000.
258 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Jeremy Christian Canter, $282,075.
2816 Mockingbird Drive, Williamsburg; Arlene M. Coffey to Connor J. McMillan, $331,000.
105 Oak Hollow, Williamsburg; Amanda Katherine Lipsky, devisee to Richard S. Kramarik, $675,000.
110 Pasbehegh Drive, Williamsburg; Monica L. Sigmon to John N. Moore, $396,000.
113 Pine Valley, Williamsburg; Dale Edward McHenry, trustee to Edward Taylor Maida, $592,000.
120 Portland, Williamsburg; Kenneth J. Donahue to Steven J. Koehler, $154,137.
128 Queen Mary Court, Williamsburg; Seth M. Horrell to Barbara Ann Siry, $275,000.
808 Queens Way, Williamsburg; Debra B. Sorrell to Raymond T. Cingale, $175,000.
2404 Richard Bolling, Williamsburg; Jonathan William David to Daniel K. Lucas Jr., $890,000.
612 River Bluffs, Williamsburg; Glen D. Starling to Rebecca Adams Montgomery, trustee, $920,000.
9617 Rock Rose Court, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Bridgett Ann Homan, $468,165.
122 Ron Springs Drive, Williamsburg; Anthony Sumter to Scott M. Guldjord, $250,000.
3720 Shackleton Lane, Williamsburg; Dexter D. Sells to Suzette Elise, $312,000.
6263 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; Christine D. Gionis to William R. Watts, $363,000.
3404 Sutton Court, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Benjamin A. Hogan, $446,270.
4020 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Timothy Adam Baker to Guillermo Guillen Jr., $500,000.
4804 Village Walk, Williamsburg; Rick W. Blayney Jr. to Justin Tex Roberto, $390,000.
101 Waterton, Williamsburg; Charles W. Strawbridge III, co-trustee to Robert G. Fall, $879,000.
6532 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Davenna McGlone Young, $495,000.
104 William South, Williamsburg; Roger W. Peterson, trustee to Kaethe P. Ferguson, $486,000.