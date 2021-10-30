Property Transfers Published Oct 30, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1212 N 20th St; Williams Chemeka to Dicks Richard Jerome, $240,000.
1218 N 24th St; Anna John Properties Llc to Thomas Shane Michael and Anna, $375,000.
404 W 26th St; Fresh Start Property Solutions to McCrea Nathan A, $332,000.
609 W 28th St; Kiesler Sarah H to Posey Laura Christine, $330,000.
303 W 30th St; Neff Melissa D to Bowman William T, $483,500.
1313 N 35th St; Henry Antoine R to McCarron George, $236,000.
1205 W 46th St; Wolz Nathan C and Christine M to Neal William C, $275,000.
4319 Angus Road; Holder Homes Llc to Winston Ta'racya, $185,000.
513 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U15; Crawford Jamie R to Hayes Wade M and Thomas, $220,000.
4301 Augusta Ave; Herrin Brandon G and Hayley C to Henry George M Jr and Erin B, $841,500.
1640 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Karki Bishal and Gaire Renuka, $351,370.
2145 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Wang Zhiyun and Han Kevin W, $368,657.
1333 W Broad St, U505; Chen Diana to Nguyen Steve and Jenny O, $228,000.
3614 Carolina Ave; Rigsby Road 1 Llc to Home Slice Properties Llc, $238,500.
1306 E Cary St, Unit B; R and D 2012 Dynasty Trust to Guilarte Javier, $475,000.
7455 Cherokee Road; Huff Josh to Powell Kelsey, $385,000.
807 Chimborazo Blvd; Rebello Properties Llc to Kelly Ryan, $182,500.
3004 Cliff Ave; Craney Daniel F to Cook Kevin and Schlicher Heidi, $195,000.
4205 Crestwood Road; Gollwitzer Robert A to Schutrumpf M W Revocable Trust, $375,000.
8657 Devara Ct; Jones Kimberly A to Coutts Gary and Jodie, $411,000.
3213 Ellwood Ave; 3213 Ellwood Avenue Llc to Krumbein Sarah, $625,000.
5011 Evelyn Byrd Road; Crone Carol A to Price Joshua Thomas Allen, $425,000.
1700 Fenton St; Mse Holdings Llc to Collins Liesa Alexandra, $185,000.
5006 W Franklin St; Walker Rebecca to Perrin Catherine L, $580,000.
620 E Gladstone Ave; Becton John Mark to Messmore Eric, $290,000.
4719 W Grace St; Lipscombe Jared E and Logan F to Kaplan John G and Jeanine A R, $385,000.
1605 Grove Ave, U2; Warren Lance K and Ayers Hannah B to Craig Jon Lang, $205,000.
501 N Hamilton St, Ug; Vaught Mary J to Rudd Joseph Gary, $230,000.
1801 Hanover Ave; Poehlmann Gary L and Susan A to Hatcher R Benjamin and Lucy S, $985,000.
409 Harlan Cir; Parr Allan H to Short Sarah, $918,000.
2920 Hawthorne Ave; Top Properties Llc to Scioto Properties Sp 16 Llc, $549,995.
6607 Holliday Road; Craddock Najla S to Weger Joshua D, $180,000.
3108 Hull St; Moorefield Virginia C to 3108 3112 Hull Street Llc, $165,000.
2720 Kenbury Road; Chaplin Robert R III to Barrett Mark R and Elizabeth R, $500,900.
4645 Kensington Ave; Morrison Bradley and Carter to Fagre Thomas A and Janet L, $672,500.
513 Labrook Dr; Hebbe Austin and Rebekah E to Cooper Scott P, $208,000.
601-1/2 S Laurel St; Boothe David B to Marsili Matthew R, $299,500.
19 Lexington Road; Pilcher Edwin M II to Moore Bryn and Quentin, $755,000.
48 E Lock Lane, U2; Mercer Victoria K to Mercer Whitney A, $260,000.
4708 Luray Ave; Mfr Properties and Management Llc to Quave Paige A and Wehr Daniel J, $235,000.
2015 Mansion Ave; Welch Brian and Sylvia to Cagatay Ziya, $150,000.
3025 E Martin’s Grant Cir; Cottrell Leah E Irrevoc Trust to Ascari Craig A and Jean G, $592,000.
2624 Melbourne Dr; Hale Kirsten M to Octaviani Claire Elizabeth, $350,000.
3028 Montrose Ave; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Van Der Vaart Hendrik and Emily, $506,020.
2512 Monument Ave, U101; Zehmer Frances N Trustee to Keegan Joyce A, $498,000.
5008 New Kent Road; Batt Ian James and Alyson Taylor to Cornell Todd C and Jennifer G, $500,000.
2416 Northumberland Ave; Richmond Edwina C Revocable to Williams Urbanczyk and Adrian, $240,000.
8 Overbrook Road; Belle Properties Llc to Szwerc Matthew C, $399,000.
2012 Parkwood Ave; Park Joonsik to Davis Hayley Jewel, $320,000.
2931 Penrose Dr; Jenkins Joseph Jr and Maxine T to Frank Abagail and Sorese Logan, $331,000.
505 Porter St; Reynolds South Tower Llc to Rivers Edge Spe Llc, 47500000.
3102 Q St; Zapata Edwar to Bulger Kelsey M, $260,000.
2908 Richmond Hwy; Belle Walton M and Armond A to Claiborne Court Llc, $1,650,000.
1535 Rogers St; Jarreau Matthew P Llc to Berger Tonicia, $262,000.
5200 Salem St; Smith Aaron Nathaniel to Reynolds Joel T and Kristen H, $245,000.
1920 Seddon Road; Mitchell Aimie E to Camden Courtney Elizabeth, $332,000.
1606 Silverwood Dr; Laureano Juan R Sr to Cruz Roberto A, $150,000.
210 N Stafford Ave, U3; Sedaghat Hassan to Secore Derek N, $167,000.
3023 Terminal Ave; Christmas Shaquille Lloyd to Cosby Danielle Patrice, $193,000.
3811 Wainfleet Dr; Pross Vincent J Jr and Mary K to Davis Albert C Jr and Donna H, $410,000.
1411 Williamsburg Road; Boltonrd1411 Llc to Emmons Abigail Elizabeth, $311,500.
1207 Windsor Ave; St Cyr Dbeorah L to McCue Janet Kimberly Revocable, $368,000.
HENRICO
3809 Alston Ln, Henrico; Carter Patricia L and Rebecca C Young to Behl Timothy M, $224,300.
621 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Beeravalli Sivasankar R and Swetha Tera, $765,054.
5109 Austin Healey Dr, Glen Allen; Schmeer Jerold to Jain Aashish and Shuchi, $885,000.
700 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Turpin Jonathan D and James C to Johnson Madison and Stuart, $453,000.
1514 Baysdale Ln, Henrico; Powell Emily A to Schrimsher Stephany Sturdy Trustee, $240,000.
2734 Berkeley Pointe Dr, Henrico; Iglesias Teresita A and Alex Trust and Adam to Eager Erica Hain, $270,000.
7406 Birchwood Rd, Henrico; Nguyen Duy T and B K T V to Phan Mai True, $272,500.
404 Branway Dr, Henrico; McNeely Grayson C to Hogan Kristina Tyler, $510,000.
1803 Briardale Ln, Henrico; Osborne Cheryl H and Robin H Roane to Hennis Fayiz M, $270,000.
1125 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Kody Kelsey Diane, $558,916.
8605 Broadway Ave, Henrico; Able and Done Right Inc to Shoults Lucas W and Heidi J, $319,000.
1231 Byrd Ave, U4b, Henrico; Buhrman Robert M Sr and Donna S to Gross Robert and Enid, $650,000.
4702 Candlelight Ln, Glen Allen; Ali Nasreen to Muluka Loiwe T, $283,000.
9350 Castle York Ct, U2208, Glen Allen; Clifford Brian J and Nicole R to Dillard Olivia and Elizabeth and John H III, $190,000.
5270 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Healthcare Associates Llc to Healthcare Associates Llc Et Al, $1,520,000.
1413 Chowan Rd, Henrico; Donley Eric R to Donley Barbara L, $255,000.
6 Clayman Rd, Sandston; Kaufelt Kody Glenn to Allen Shondah Taborn, $244,500.
109 Colter Dr, Henrico; Stephens Toneika to Jordan Kiara Nicole, $190,000.
11716 Coolwind Ln, Henrico; Kascsak John J and Rebecca D to Redwood Kathryn T and Michael S, $505,000.
2804 Cottage Cove Dr, Henrico; Webb Adam Ryan and Melissa Oley to Baber William C Jr and Catherine V, $649,000.
2246 Cresthaven Ct, Henrico; Mitchell Tiffanie M to Kirschner Jessica, $210,000.
1614 Denham Rd, Henrico; Gouldthorpe Jonathan D and Joanne C to Marcelo Catherine Joy and Kyle P Wendling, $450,000.
1719 Devers Rd, Henrico; Wean Nathaniel L and Kim L Tu-Wean to Tu Yuki Dao, $269,000.
12405 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Kamath Vandana, $599,860.
1904 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Paris Cesare to Howell Katherine B, $278,000.
9906 Eildonway Pl, Henrico; Marshall Matthew C and Pratima Gondipalli to American International Relocation Services Llc, $890,000.
11513 Emerson Mill Way, Glen Allen; McLeod Robert and Sara to Welsh James P and Marisol, $760,000.
1449 Farley Ct, Sandston; Barnes Steven R to Ware Javan V, $236,000.
3037 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Tramblian Loreeg Datevig, $316,195.
4915 Fitzhugh Ave, Henrico; Capocelli Vittorio to Fitzhugh Avenue 4915 Llc, $337,500.
4621 Four Seasons Ter, Uh, Glen Allen; Slone Benjamin J III and Barbara L to Ramirez Bernadette R, $242,000.
12301 Francis Drake Ct, Henrico; Davis Vernon C and Caroline F Trustees to McCormack Joanna Rodriguez, $300,000.
3605 Gaylin Ridge Ln, Henrico; Wittkopf Joseph H and Kelly to Jackson Douglas N and Barbara W, $512,000.
5309 W Grace St, Henrico; Weiss Armand Estate and Cheryl to Hilton M Rubin Inc, $200,000.
515 Greene Ridge Rd, Henrico; Jefferson G Garland Jr and DB to Jones William Henry and Rebecca W, $555,000.
2806 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Barrow Samuel M and Angie B to Arenas Filomeno Josue III, $305,000.
8718 Greycliff Rd, Henrico; Willis Barbara N and Robin P Trustees to Adamyan Kristina, $225,000.
1313 Grumman Dr, Henrico; Hayden Jared and Jennifer Campbell to Rhemer Richard A and Angela Schoonover, $309,500.
7033 Hapsburg Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Henderson Eric C Jr, $336,472.
4808 Hearthstone Rd, Glen Allen; Hass Lewis K and Lisa P to McMoon Valerie V and John J, $660,000.
1541 Heritage Hill Cir, Henrico; Alford Rachel S and Brennan to Burton Elizabeth B, $220,600.
9541 Hungary Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Reamer Robert J III and A J to Jones Myear Alexia and Janear Alicia, $409,000.
12804 Huntmaster Ln, Henrico; Schultz Mark R and Kimberly to Koch Paul F and Samantha Leigh Wood, $865,000.
1707 Joycelyn Ct, Glen Allen; McClendon Eveline T Life Int to Converse Matthew A and Amelia R, $275,000.
2432 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Goins Lissette A to Maya Va Llc, $300,000.
3301 Lanceor Dr, Glen Allen; Velarde Guadalupe to Velarde Guadalupe Trustee, $243,000.
1509 Largo Rd, U202, Henrico; Gutworth Jason Leonard to Young Robert A and Nadja and I Pantaenius, $177,000.
2300 Leah Rd, Henrico; Cahoon Thomas E Jr and Tara and D S Butler to Burdge Mary Linn, $255,000.
4781 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; North Gayton Village Llc to NVR Inc, $184,000.
10203 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Newins Robert L and Nancy L to Reddick Ann H, $365,000.
14 E Magruder St, Sandston; Rigdon Matthew T to Slaughter Allison M, $226,000.
129 N Mapleleaf Ave, Henrico; Trek Properties Llc to Goita Lindsay Heath, $182,000.
324 Marlin Dr, Henrico; Murray Latise to Camper Taneka, $207,000.
2102 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Ridge Holdings Llc to Ahmeti Selami and Teuta, $353,450.
9203 Minna Dr, Henrico; Soule David P and Joseph V Jagdmann to Okeefe Mary Margaret, $250,000.
5217 Monument Ave, U3a, Henrico; Osdene Candace to Shaia Mary Louise, $415,000.
3311 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Chacon Tatiana to Phoenix Lauren and Christopher Desvignes, $260,000.
2802 Northlake Dr, Henrico; Hines Linda M to Carter James Colby and Mary Augusta, $550,100.
2258 Oak Bay Ln, Henrico; Poehler Jayne C to Amato Jerome W and Cathy R, $375,000.
5313 Old Main St, Ub, Henrico; Rahmes Paige E to Greene Daniel B, $487,500.
11395 Old Washington Hwy, Glen Allen; Oliver John Leslie and Donna M to Steele James H III and Rebecca M, $470,000.
4516 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Harper Jennifer Lee, $534,395.
11720 Park Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Stewart James S and Danielle M to Maraghy Jenny and David, $321,000.
1416 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Allen; McGarry Sean David to Oo Thar, $215,000.
9527 Pine Shadow Dr, Henrico; Stainback Jack and Mary Kay S to Whitmore Samuel and Melanie, $428,500.
10811 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Grady Scott and Sherry to Sachlis Maria Patton, $395,900.
2935 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Leung Hoi and Yu Ting Shi to Ervin Jesse Aron, $252,000.
3814 Reynard Ct, Henrico; Johnston James M and Laurie to Powell Laura Sydnor Trustee, $722,000.
905 Ridge Top Rd, Henrico; Beechwood Development Llc to Jones Mai Anh and Yancey, $299,000.
1729 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Rustemovic Ramo to Muratovic Anel and Muska Smajlagic, $210,500.
4320 Saunders Station Loop, Ub, Henrico; Madl Alex Edward and Jillian N Petterc to Khawaja Abdul M A and Rabiah K Khan, $385,000.
3925 Senior Ln, Sandston; Lanes Homes Llc to Diaz Darlin N Argueta, $263,000.
15 Shiplock Row, Henrico; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Kardar Ahmed Abdul Hafeez, $535,340.
6988 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Archer Davia Delayne and Michael Bass II, $442,455.
11806 South Downs Sq, Henrico; Dowdy Robert L Sr and Phoebe A Trst to Hayden Susan P, $290,000.
2431 Stembridge Ct, Uf, Henrico; Marino Linda to Mastromano Giuseppe, $165,000.
12400 Strangford Pl, Henrico; Osman Abubaker and Aisha and Feisal Osman to Andes Stephen B, $305,000.
10904 Taker Ct, Glen Allen; Cao Yujun and Jie Xu to Viswanathan Balaji, $426,250.
12204 Timbercross Pl, Henrico; Smith Michael T and Jessica S to Demas Krystle Rose and Gregory Michael, $382,000.
102 Township Blvd, Henrico; Goff Derrick L and Crystal Shantel to Efird Christine, $222,000.
2111 Tuckaway Ln, Henrico; Abrahamsson Klas and Helen A Carter to Carter Nicholas Perry, $268,000.
108 E Union St, Sandston; Millner Shelia T to Joyner Russell E and Maureen K, $150,000.
11 N Virginia Ave, Henrico; Walker Lucille Estate to Wolford Tim R, $181,000.
2412 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Three Thousand West Clay Llc to Maphis Noah and Antoinette M Gorveatt, $385,000.
1702 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Glave Clark and Monica to Flatley Ronald J, $255,000.
6722 Wilber Cir, Henrico; Morris Patrick D to Harlow Kirby, $220,000.
4622 Willow Leaf Pl, Henrico; Johnson Keith E and Jaclyn S to Tourtelot Barbara and Paul Johnson, $291,000.
10304 Woodman Hills Ter, Glen Allen; Palazzotto Annalisa to Mitchell Darek R and Ashley, $475,000.
Chesterfield
5916 Acorn Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Anderson Jasmine L to Thornton Katelyn, $308,000.
4201 Alms Ln, North Chesterfield; Hopkins John R Sr and Arlene L to Prendergast Sheryl B and William, $265,000.
16648 Amherst Oak Ln, South Chesterfield; Hobo Group Llc (The) to Gandy Justin, $270,000.
9000 Anvil Forge Ln, South Chesterfield; Rowe Sherry H to Condrey Merle J and Victoria A, $360,935.
3312 Argent Ln, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Fluckers Yavari and Mack D, $289,130.
1445 Avondale Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Werwie B R and Lindenbeck P E, $382,980.
7706 Bakers Hill Ln, Chesterfield; George Altimese to Mosby Taleshia A, $311,000.
2943 Bayfront Way, Midlothian; Hutchinson Mark J to Scalora Thomas A and Anna Maria, $499,900.
12331 Beaver Point Dr, Midlothian; Courtney Derrick and Kayla to Echols Christopher K and Slone C, $227,500.
4118 Bellstone Dr, Midlothian; Rountrey Dev Corp to Homesmith Construction Inc, $202,000.
2505 Bermuda Ave, Chester; Cummins Robert H Jr to Reyes Silvia, $177,100.
4413 Blakeway Dr, Moseley; Imel Richard W and Katie R to Davis Nicholas and Lisa, $569,000.
10912 Blossomwood Rd, Chesterfield; McGrath Kensey Lee to Hotaki Habibullah and Farzana S, $200,000.
4300 Braden Woods Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Crotty L and Crotty Robinson M M, $269,175.
5424 Bradenton Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Caparoula John W and Deborah L, $344,470.
17431 Branders Bridge Rd, South Chesterfield; Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc to Hernandez Candido, $372,500.
19218 Brevard Dr, South Chesterfield; Houp Jacqueline P to Wonson Cory W and Nicole A, $274,000.
7800 Brightridge Rd, Chesterfield; Klinge Lucas Jacob to Truong Long, $235,000.
10001 Brittonwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Nugent Lyndsy Edward to Mao Rathea and Ek Sreypech, $270,000.
13125 Buffalo Springs Ct, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Robinson Thomas L and Jennifer K, $471,395.
5431 Cabretta Dr, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Harris Nathanael J and Thomas S, $521,105.
3507 Camdale Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Babin Jakob and Melissa, $626,727.
15342 Carlton Forest Ct, Chesterfield; Lara Brittney D and Workman W R to Martinez Zachary and Taylor, $365,000.
11610 Carters Crossing Way, Chesterfield; Howell Charles and Hall Tracy to Harvey Joseph Allen and Amanda M, $307,800.
1205 Cedar Crossing Ter, Midlothian; Smith Christopher J and Sarah K to Zoghby Michael D and Amanda M, $450,000.
9721 Chanelka Ln, Chesterfield; Neil My to Kane Sarah Et Als, $310,000.
6843 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Perrincrest Custom Homes Llc, $166,825.
3002 Chislet Dr, Midlothian; Lumpkin Ryan and Ashley to National Res Nominee Serv Inc, $353,000.
4937 Claybon Ln, Chester; Bonner Yvette R to Bullock Kimberly and Alfonzo, $395,000.
11400 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Harvey Joseph A and Amanda M to Carbiener Maggie and Wayne III, $320,000.
10412 Colony Trace Dr, North Chesterfield; Nugyen Bao Tuan to Paramount Investments Llc, $292,000.
12800 Cottage Mill Pl, Midlothian; Russ Monica L and Michael to Banton Brett R and Kathryn L, $365,000.
808 Cowan Rd, North Chesterfield; Webb Joseph to Lane Bruce A and Marianne S, $226,000.
15500 Crowden Rd, Chesterfield; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Sjamsuddin A A and Dewi W R H, $434,050.
14406 Deer Meadow Dr, Midlothian; Stewart Jonathan B and Siara to Whitlock Kayleigh and Thompson J, $287,500.
6912 Desert Candle Dr, Moseley; Havemann Jill Kelsey Marie to Pond James Crowder II and Lelie, $319,950.
3828 Dogwood Ave, Chester; Thomas Jacqueline N to Holzer Nathaniel H, $210,750.
13220 Drakewood Rd, Midlothian; Wesdock James C and Kimberly A to Wauford Jerry T and Elizabeth S, $540,000.
13605 Durhamshire Ct, Midlothian; White Mark G to Locker Roy D and Yvonne, $545,000.
3448 Ellenbrook Dr, Chester; Donnan Michael J and Christina L to Poirier Joshua and Tammy, $299,900.
11331 Elokomin Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Jones Charles W, $324,561.
13519 Enon Oaks Pl, Chester; NVR Inc to Brown Welfred R M and Doris L, $338,350.
11661 Explorer Dr, Midlothian; Bullock Barbara to Blissett Sharon, $333,000.
6431 Faulkner Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Mariko Silvia Nashipae, $343,790.
8124 Fedora Dr, Chesterfield; Garrette Justin T and Medina D G to Jones Bionca, $515,000.
8818 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to High Michael T Jr and Ann Marie, $509,036.
3204 Fox Chase Rd, Midlothian; Tual David and Shannon to Lemus D E and Markham-Scaggs H T, $315,000.
5507 Garden Grove Rd, Chesterfield; Irving Robert L and Ja'nay C to Duncan Cody and Mae Ann, $425,000.
6125 Gatesgreen Dr, Chesterfield; Coleman Jovan S and Kimberly N to Ghafar Fnu Attia, $207,000.
3600 Gleaming Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ejemai Brenda, $304,513.
600 Glenmeadow Rd, Midlothian; Mathews John A and Anabel P to Mathews Thomas W, $218,000.
13614 Goswick Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Nash Harold U to Johnson Oliver M and Chiquila, $449,000.
5301 Grand Oaks Forest Cir, Chester; Grand Oaks Apartments L P to Fairfield Grand Oaks Llc, 21887500.
9735 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Tracey Lance S and Diana L to Monteran Stephanie, $200,000.
7836 Hampton Forest Ln, Chesterfield; May Ernest H to Thomas Syreeta Et Als, $425,000.
15101 Happy Hill Rd, South Chesterfield; Keck Invest Properties Llc to County Of Chesterield Va The, $425,000.
15306 Harrow Cir, Chester; NVR Inc to Parker J L Jr and Anderson D L, $321,000.
8543 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Stewart Catherine M to Wood Kelly, $559,990.
3406 Hemmingstone Ct, Midlothian; Tarrington Holdings Llc to Patel Ami Babubhai, $260,000.
3525 Highbridge Dr, Midlothian; Funkhouser Judith B to Owen Barry T and Luanne Jean, $659,025.
6000 Holly Trace Ter, Chesterfield; Roberts Jennifer T to Wynings Charles Edward, $225,000.
400 E Hundred Rd, Chester; Westover Farms Llc to Westover Fms Manuf Home Comm, $1,000,000.
6707 Irongate Dr, North Chesterfield; Valle Juan Vicente Calderon to Delgado Milton A and Elvis C, $285,000.
4612 Jaydee Dr, Moseley; Mullholand Jefferson C and Kathy to Revene Shaun W and Miller S, $447,000.
10507 Keithwood Pkwy, North Chesterfield; Cox-Harrison Ryan and Pamela R to Milby Robert J and Robin S, $236,000.
5001 King Cotton Ln, Midlothian; Bishop Jeffrey L and Angela M to Frates Judy R, $221,500.
13510 Kingsmill Rd, Midlothian; Wooldridge James W III Et Als to Wooldridge Thomas Matthew, $352,500.
5715 Lakemere Dr, North Chesterfield; Whitney Donna P Trustee to Roda Helga, $316,601.
2913 Laughter Ln, Chester; Bennett Velva C to Lynch Michael and Vanessa, $313,500.
6614 Liege Hl, Moseley; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Walton Robert Gordon, $368,595.
4630 Little Creek Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Harris Angela Brigetta, $325,085.
1311 Lockett Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Sickal Raven D to Willoughby Jacqueline, $220,000.
11531 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Warren Dustin K and Courtney B to Balderas C and E L and Sayre S, $405,000.
14709 Loren Dr, Chester; Madison C Properties Llc to Lane Rufus Jr, $256,500.
7513 MacLachlan Dr, Chesterfield; Carter Christopher T and Mary A to Zinn Christopher T, $539,000.
15412 Maranatha Ave, Chester; Smith Eileen K Et Als to Conley Rhonda, $185,000.
13807 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Coghill Patsy T, $338,225.
4610 Mason Dale Ct, North Chesterfield; Fenner Tiffany Nicole to Hernandez Francisco A, $225,000.
8721 McCaw Dr, North Chesterfield; Dodd Birgitte R to Aycock Ariel S and Wilkinson C L, $352,000.
17727 Memorial Tournament Dr, Moseley; Henceroth Diane V to Nygaard Sheri L and Jeffrey C, $270,000.
14444 Michaux Springs Vw, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Hobbs Alfred Christopher, $366,888.
3801 N Middlebrook Ct, Chester; Spraker Paul Michael to Boyles Aaron and Rita A, $340,000.
12724 Mill Shed Dr, Midlothian; Rhodes Phillip and Nicole to Wilson Erik R and Vickie B, $360,000.
3501 Mineola Dr, Chester; Rivera Luis A Negron to L and E Properties Llc, $270,000.
5561 Mossy Oak Rd, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Smith Karimah Z, $569,950.
8225 Nashua Dr, Midlothian; Garcia Allison B and Jonathan M to Youssef Maged and Tawdrous Hanaa, $275,000.
12906 Nightingale Ct, Chester; Hoffman Edwin B III and Carla P to Hartman Timothy M, $410,000.
5307 Old Glory Rd, Chesterfield; Peysha Jill to Hyne Shannon Nicole, $307,500.
7853 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Frierson Kason L and Zatoria V, $276,360.
4416 Overridge Dr, Chester; Collier Thurman and Vicki to O'Connell Dawn and Ryan, $286,000.
5101 Parrish Creek Ter, Chesterfield; Robinson Thomas L Jr and J K to Liberto Nicholas A, $300,000.
12324 Petersburg St, Chester; Puryear William T to Harrison Stephen, $235,000.
14830 Pleasant Creek Dr, South Chesterfield; Dorsett Bryan S and Melissa W to Dade Tecara Q, $390,000.
12308 Pomfret Ct, Midlothian; McCracken Stephanie Nicole to Bohle Christopher R and Julie C, $337,500.
1307 Port Elissa Lndg, Midlothian; Jones Robert T and Delight M to Shepherd Edward P, $491,000.
1813 Providence Creek Trl, North Chesterfield; Bishop Bruce Cabell to Pan Changxuan and Di Shan, $225,000.
2700 Puckett Ct, Midlothian; Farleys' Bldg Contracting Llc to Young Matthew J, $230,500.
9113 Quinnford Blvd, North Chesterfield; Mendoza Archaga Orvin J to Willis Robert Christopher, $159,950.
13720 Ramblewood Dr, Chester; Foster Adam L and Carrie M to Rogers Ryan Lee and Pemrick K L, $200,000.
3871 Reeds Landing Cir, Midlothian; Sanfacon John K and Cara L to Jones Michael L and Linda T, $786,500.
519 Ridgemoor Pl, Midlothian; Marin Robert A to Lesniak Joseph Michael, $271,000.
12900 Rivers Bend Rd, Chester; Pickerell David and Iva to Grant Kenneth R and Emily B, $422,275.
13814 Rockport Landing Rd, Midlothian; Wells Kevin D and Darlene P to Zhang-Hanold A and Hanold T, $810,000.
16401 Rosebrier Ter, Moseley; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Duke Jeffrey and Wells Lisa M, $533,725.
12031 Rotunda Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Green Renika F, $448,320.
18125 Sagamore Dr, Moseley; NVR Inc to Lorello Waverly E and Lauren E E, $508,350.
3309 Sandbill Run, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Bates Cameron K, $367,400.
9811 Saponen Dr, North Chesterfield; Andrews Dawn N to Banks Jimmie L Jr, $249,900.
16818 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Byers Jennifer C and Iain D, $501,425.
7813 Secretariat Dr, Midlothian; Antle Katherine M to Habib Madlain S, $270,000.
6500 Shannon County Dr, Chesterfield; Clementson Jeremiah and Courtney to Burrow Olan H and Joyce L, $316,100.
12900 Silver Crest Rd, Chester; Moore-Wills Dana Marie to Griffindog Properties Llc, $335,000.
13113 Sodbury Dr, Midlothian; O'Donnell Thomas J III and E S to Tarasidis George S and Eleni B, $875,000.
7903 Southford Ter, Chesterfield; Sanchez Eunice to Abdul-Haqq Shurkriyyah and Rana, $297,000.
600 Spirea Ct, North Chesterfield; Crute Michael L and Victoria M to Cornicello Antony G and Byrne H, $269,000.
7225 Stafford Park Dr, Moseley; Anderson Darius M and Harris K M to Frye Anne Margaret and Roger, $400,000.
11231 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Patel Rajendrakumar R and H R to Omara-Alwala Thomas R and Sophia, $595,000.
13100 Stockleigh Dr, Chester; Henson Billy R Jr and Tiona A to Taylor Gabriel L, $306,000.
6243 Strongbow Dr, Moseley; Adedeji Noreen A and Edward B to Cordova Robert and Sarah, $515,000.
11320 Sunfield Dr, Midlothian; Queen William Keith to Flynt Jimi, $250,000.
6701 Swanhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Jones Patty T, $388,940.
8500 Tallion Way, Chesterfield; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Bass Daniel M and Margaret L, $421,500.
1910 Thornleigh Rd, Midlothian; Dombrowski Glenn M and Jeanne to Turner Josh T and Catherine S, $440,000.
8355 Trout Ln, North Chesterfield; Bunce Harry L and Shirley H to Paulino Lantigua J and Paulino A, $245,000.
1448 Twilight Ln, North Chesterfield; Crown Land Llc to Tujt Melissa Pelaez, $272,500.
13704 Velvet Antler Cir, Midlothian; Biase Dylan to Milwit Susan, $250,000.
7507 Vicenzo Dr, Moseley; Bays Perry L to McDaniel R K Jr, $380,000.
1113 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield; Willis Shelly E to Tekle Yonas Teweldemedhin, $155,000.
2525 Water Race Ter, Midlothian; Choi Young C and Lee Jae S to Ebrahim Aml and Ebrahim, $395,000.
12353 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sykes Julia, $314,980.
14303 West Shore Ln, Midlothian; Doucette Helen D Trustee to Sorensen Christopher and Amanda, $861,000.
13106 Wheatley Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Tomaino Kathryn A and Gregory T, $609,526.
4716 Wilconna Rd, Chesterfield; Shearin William R Jr and C D to Waters Jacob D and Delia J, $265,000.
5024 Wiltstaff Pl, Midlothian; Maldonado Blanco Juan M to Jones William and Alyssa, $261,500.
10131 Winston Park Pl, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Burrell D M, $450,100.
1509 Winters Hill Cir, North Chesterfield; Barton Laura to Nguyen Huong Thi, $240,000.
1738 Woodyshade Cir, North Chesterfield; Harbert S O and Lambert T M to Davlin Charles A and Brawley S M, $280,000.
HANOVER
9009 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Cristiane Neves Ramos Ferreira, $457,935.
9440 Andrew Wickham Lane, Ashland; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Timothy N. Green, $629,950.
9024 Apiary Court, Mechanicsville; Patrick Borka to Scott A. Sheldon, $580,000.
9077 Barbette Court, Mechanicsville; Dean F. Deved to Lisa Owens, $390,000.
17372 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Diane P. Stanley to Stephen H. Stairs, $215,000.
10293 Berkeley Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Amy R. Swartz to Kevin W. Winterling, $375,500.
7027 Birchbark Lane, Mechanicsville; Frank L. Myers Jr. to Joshua Matthew Hammond, $255,000.
8404 Brittewood Circle, Mechanicsville; Thomas E. Gilardi to James Anthony Hammer, $439,000.
17067 Bullfield Road, Doswell; Rufus Jack Johnson to Zachary Everett Johnson, $220,000.
400 Carter Forest Drive, Ashland; Kevin H. Cannon to Matthew N. Peterson, $530,000.
11187 Cauthorne Road, glen Allen; Edward P. Shepherd to Jeffrey J. Abate, $575,000.
7730 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishop's Park LLC to Spencer L. Hall, $444,217.
6991 Cornfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Tracy E. Harmon to Andrew S. Kusterer, $261,000.
9162 Cudlipp Ave., Mechanicsville; Steven C. Harris to Lewis Ashton, $325,000.
6174 Dijon Drive, Mechanicsville; Ronald Wayne Hickman, trustee to Shelly Jean Brown, $232,000.
207 Elm St., Ashland; Michelle N. Wooldridge to Belle Stedman, $230,000.
9225 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Christopher Lee Farver, $400,050.
9032 Forest Haze Court, Mechanicsville; Cory L. Fitchett to Kelley McKenzie, $360,000.
9099 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Dale Roland Green Jr., $507,405.
12062 Haley Farm Road, AShland; RCI Builders LLC to Jason Montagnino, $591,378.
7116 Harbor Run Court, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Bennett William Jessee, $370,592.
7005 Hawks Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Lauren Alexa Naccarato to Victoria Renee Heverley, $285,000.
7308 Highlander Place, Mechanicsville; William W. Gentry to Carla M. Dillon, $365,000.
6285 Indian Trails Court, Mechanicsville; Bruce A. Biondo to Dennis J. Brockwell, $281,000.
9121 Isabella Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Samuel B. Twiggs, $425,260.
9256 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Mark A Poirot, $479,680.
17181 Katy Lane, Beaverdam; Michael T. Lassiter to Patience Fielding, $500,000.
15010 Kimbrough Lane, Doswell; Kevin Troy Labonte to Anthony Cartaya, $464,400.
7450 Lake Terrell Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael Inge to Ashley Marie Willis, $360,000.
6314 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Garnett to Qeyamuddin Nazary, $340,000.
9397 Magnolia Blossom Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Jacob Gaskill, $541,871.
9385 Marne Court, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Yoon K. Kim, $397,490.
7261 Merle Smith Lane, Mechanicsville; Linda Adkins to Samuel P. Conners, $325,500.
6060 Old Meadow Court, Mechanicsville; Craig Arnold to Walter O. Berry, $550,000.
11327 Old Scotland Road, Glen Allen; Kenneth B. Uy to Joaquin E. Amarillo Perez, $350,000.
10585 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to William Landolt, $432,139.
6070 Pond Place Way, Mechanicsville; Jennifer A. Lanzillo to Corey Bandy, $400,000.
9133 Robin Ridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Angela M. Talley to Kevin O. Long, $250,000.
8846 Rushbrooke Lane, Mechanicsville; Christopher A. Reed to Sarah E. Broughman, $415,000.
8163 Saint Emilion Court, Mechanicsville; Gail K. Russell to Bryan Douglas Metrick, $460,000.
8200 Sawyer Lane, Mechanicsville; Carroll M. Jones to Paul W. Martin, $300,000.
9265 Sedgehill Court, Mechanicsville; Wayne Pyers to Bruce W. Clark, $407,000.
11171 Sherwood Farms Lane, Glen Allen; Debra M. Ostrowski to Cheryl L. Mathre, $400,000.
Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to Craftmaster Homes Inc., $405,000.
13966 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Warren G. Via Jr. to Tracey R. Hill, $362,500.
6170 Stockade Drive, Mechanicsville; Brenda H. Townsend to Chad Thomas Davis, $250,000.
8314 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Barry G. Hare to Lindsey E. Gregg, $325,000.
6382 Tammy Lane, Mechanicsville; Beth P. Bartlett to Jacob Buchanan, $279,000.
8219 Tarragon Drive, Mechanicsville; Lodge Properties III LLC to James E. Smith, $251,350.
9525 Thistleton Court, Mechanicsville; Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Green Door Properties LLC, $159,000.
8370 Timberlake Green Drive, Mechanicsville; Rickey P. Wolfe to Chad Rowan Tinsley, $367,300.
Unit 310, Bell Creek Square Condominium; Virginia Trade Association LLC to Shakanator Properties LLC, $225,000.
111 W Vaughan Road, Ashland; J.C. Stanley Inc. to Christopher B. Ayers, $349,500.
7427 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Norma P. Tadeo Madrigal to Loye Frejuce Boussougou Nzengue, $260,000.
9271 E Wenlock Drive, Mechanicsville; Margaret B. Collins to Dennis Robert Pucci, $340,000.
6411 Wilpat Road, Mechanicsville; Main Street Homes to Jason Reilly, $432,136.
6155 Winding Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Brache Santos to Michael William Sprague, $268,000.
9246 Witheridge Drive, Mechanicsville; Yancey S. Jones to Ronald Howard Lindsey, $248,000.
8218 Woodbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Rosemary P. O'Kelly to Diane Patricia O'Kelly, $296,000.
POWHATAN
3600 Aston Trail, Powhatan; McClure Family Realty LLC to Michael J. Watson, $458,351.
2601 Dorset Ridge Court, Powhatan; Sammy B. Short to Stuart C. Baker, $365,000.
1619 Fallen Timber Trail, Powhatan; Hunt Lake LLC to Gary Poehlmann, $835,000.
1925 Hope Meadow Way, Powhatan; Jeffrey R. Vannatta to Amin Mirshahi, $485,000.
4017 Jefferson Woods Drive, Powhatan; John D. Jastram to Adam M. Crothers, $325,000.
3330 S Meadow Circle, Powhatan; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Andrew Hartwell, $917,500.
2219 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Roger L. Turner to Jake Phillips, $296,545.
1375 Palmore Road, Powhatan; William P. Kantzler III to Aaron G. Reynolds, $420,000.
3491 Richards Run, Powhatan; William Millersdorf to Brady J. Phelps, $472,000.
3145 Shadow Creek Drive, Powhatan; David M. Brandmahl to Adam J. Larsen, $355,000.
2224 Sutton Cliff Lane, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Kelly R. Loveluck, $349,950.
5811 Trenholm Woods Drive, Powhatan; Ronald D. Loving to Lucas Dyke, $290,000.
GOOCHLAND
12333 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to George Vranian, $701,381.
2436 Bridgewater Drive, Maidens; Richard G. Williams to Peggy Foraker, trustee, $775,000.
521 Creekmore Place, Unit 6A, Richmond; Legault Homes LLC to Patrick D. Riendeau, $380,465.
3035 Hadensville Fife Road, Goochland; Kathleen Pitman Smith to James Willie Baker, $442,000.
3251 Hazel Lane, Goochland; Pedro Ezequiel Rodriguez to Daniel Dominguez Martinez, $210,000.
2404 Maidens Road, Maidens; Carter Home Builders LLC to Diehdre Jeannine Gregory, $405,000.
500 Meadow View Lane, Manakin Sabot; Virginia M. Street to Walter Scott Street IV, $1,070,000.
7444 Park Village Blvd., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Lindsey B. Dodd, $478,677.
3009 Preston Park Terrace, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Christopher R. Beran, $459,385.
814 Rockford Road, Manakin Sabot; Kathleen M. Rogers to Amanda Enkey, $418,500.
328 Rolling Lake Court, Manakin Sabot; Kirsten E. Knull to Charles Allen Butler, trustee, $1,765,000.
3673 Three Chopt Road, Goochland; Austin Hamlin Homes Inc. to James Alan Van Dusen, $353,970.
7162 Yare St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Warren Hugh Kitts Jr., $562,513.
Petersburg
2016 Cumberland Ave.; Earle Stewart Dendtler to Traymanesha Lamy, $540,000.
2419 Gracie White Circle; Craftech Homes LLC to Reginald Ponton, $202,000.
614 Harding St.; Marion F. Werkheiser to Erik C. Williams II, $300,000.
1911 Powhatan Ave.; Banks Dupree to Shanee Fleming, $185,000.
1624 Youngs Road; Sarah M. Berry to Samuel A. St. Hill, $155,000.
DINWIDDIE
14016 Browns Road, Dinwiddie; Angela C. Shelton to Lonnie Boyd Antich, $216,000.
16317 Hamilton Arms Road, Dewitt; Doretha Moody to Danielle N. Howard, $230,000.
15305 Keelers Mill Road, Dewitt; A-may-zing Homes LLC to David W. Johnson Jr., $269,900.
22171 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; Marcus Lynn McCain to Alvita Williams, $309,000.
11536 Old Stage Road, North Dinwiddie; Anthony Thomas to Danielle R. Acord, $260,000.
1305 Squirrel Level Road, North Dinwiddie; Robert C. Johnson to Benjamin James Young, $289,999.
12617 Winding Trail, Dinwiddie; Kayla Marie Short to Lisa Durham Robertson, $266,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
3224 Boulevard; FD&B Enterprises LLC to Jerry's 23 Boulevard LLC, $1,000,000.
1108 Duke of Gloucester St.; Dwayne E. Barnes to Thanh T. Le Nguyen, $200,000.
421 Hamilton Ave.; Melber A. Deleon Arriaga to Theodore B. Patrick, $230,000.
102 Jackson Ave.; Edward M. Treglown Revocable Living Trust to Joel S. Slaughter, $246,000.
302 Nottiingham Drive; Post Properties LLC to Richard P. Karabiac Jr., $255,000.
105 Winston Ave.; Roger S. Miles to Vladimir Omar Sanjurjo, $265,000.
HOPEWELL
407 N 8th Ave.; Virginia Home Buyers Group LLC to Gianna Mastrapasqua, $188,000.
3809 Greystone Drive; Linda S. Long to Darcelle A. Jones, $281,000.
2403 Maple St.; D. Charity Ent. LLC to Juan Miguel Canaca Matute, $156,500.
1415 Old Iron Road; Estaban Crespo Cardona to Wilson Clary III, $175,000.
3206 Randall St.; Shera Gregory, trustee to Crystal Marie Akins, $240,000.
NEW KENT
11781 Aspergraf Lane, New Kent; Maidstone Group LLC to Angela Rose Thompson, $270,000.
7386 Crush Court, New Kent; Darvin E. Anderson to Robert P. Dunne, $817,000.
7967 Eagle Circle, New Kent; James Hoggard to Timothy P. Hart Sr., $360,000.
20301 Holly Pines Lane, Barhamsville; Robert Austin Sibley to Luis A. Galeano, $750,000.
7428 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Evan J. Gallahan to Bristol Marie Meacham, $229,000.
5753 Mako Road, New Kent; David G. Neal II to Carol Dickerson, $310,000.
6881 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Jon A. Gammon, $269,870.
2737 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; David W. Bisbee to Richard S. Williams, $420,000.
5896 Pilmour Drive, Providence Forge; John T. Pierce, trustee to Jeremiah Busetto, $339,000.
11342 Pineweld Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Hannibal C. Tuck, $454,793.
15409 River Bend Trail, Lanexa; Paul E. Florey to Scott Smith, $338,000.
9246 Townsend Road, Providence Forge; Lynwood Page Rogers to John Celso, $242,900.
5520 Villa Green Drive, Providence Forge; Kimberly T. Minor, trustee to Edward A. Mann, $370,000.
11503 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Linda Leann Winger, $389,048.
PRINCE GEORGE
1601 Butternut Drive, North Prince George; Robert J. Cordova to Lorenzo Daniel Charles, $182,000.
8486 Country View Lane, Prince George; Timothy Nall to Thomas J. Fortmuller, $317,000.
865 Eagle Place, Hopewell; Thu Dung Nguyen to Ronald C. Wright II, $455,000.
10423 Jordan Parkway, North Prince George; Diana T. Cardlino to Sean C. Patrick, $348,000.
10906 Lawyers Road, Prince George; Danrich Construction Co. In. to Melvin Rawson Terry, $430,000.
8016 Pleasant Grove Way, Disputanta; Scott J. Olcott to Stephen J. Skinner, $375,000.
3614 Ruffin Road, North Prince George; Lora M. Adkins to Shawnique L. Peterson, $336,500.
7636 Sugar Run Road, North Prince George; Bryan K. Jones Jr. to Jonathan Swann, $331,000.
11312 Willow Lane, Disputanta; Jackie C. O'Hare to Hollie R. Perkins, $189,900.
Charles city
99.47 acres; Riveroak Timberland Investments LLC to Jonathan C. Kinney, trustee, $1,745,000.
Lot 1, Francis subdivision, 1.285 acres; Sandy Point Inc. to Breez-in Associates, $235,000.
Lot 1, Windmill Minor; Lewis Edward Black III to James William Kahl Jr., $237,500.
AMELIA
1.44 acres; Shannon R. Pemberton to Christopher Kidd, $170,000.
2 acres; Ashley M. Owenby to Ashby Joshua Seay, $173,950.
56.63 acres; Jeanette W. Armistead to Hancock Builders Inc., $160,000.
CUMBERLAND
246 acres; Irene Speas Wyatt to Stoney Marshall, $320,000.
3 acres; Ernest N. Llewellyn to Mohammad Reza Karshenas-Najafabadi, $195,000.
KING AND QUEEN
716 Plantation Place, Little Plymouth; Kathryn Jane Masset Redd, trustee to Kimberly V. Bray, trustee, $243,000.
28364 The Trail, Mattaponi; Kellum Homes LLC to Gerald F. Simpson, $255,715.
193 Whistlers Lane, Mattaponi; Donna R. Royston to Katherine Kerns, $155,000.
KING WILLIAM
122 Central Parkway, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Curtis Wayne Johnson, $265,960.
1556 Epworth Road, Aylett; Zachary T. Webb to Jessica Herron, $290,000.
54 Gwynne Drive, Aylett; Chad M. Minson to Kenneth F. Turner II, $219,500.
29557 King William Road, West Point; Francis M. White to Brenda Sue Bartlett, $390,000.
381 Oxford Lane, King William; Erin Campbell to Michael Cridlin, $262,000.
2221 Silver St., Aylett; Michael A. Singleton to Zachary Adorno-Hogwood, $266,900.
200 Stoneridge Lane, Aylett; William R. Lawrence to Brook A. Brown, $250,000.
323 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to William E. Jones, $285,745.
Sussex
108 E Pinecrest Road, Wakefield; Heather Holt to Gerald R. Elder, $158,000.
8141 Railroad Bed Road, Carson; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to William L. Bebelheimer, $219,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
1106 Helmsley Road; Elizabeth Babb Wood, successor trustee to Tracy Bancroft, $640,000.
109 John Tyler Lane; Robert A. Fichter to Aaron J.L. Furman, $505,000.
675 Powell St.; David F. Hamilton to William W. Buckland, $459,000.
703 Westgate Circle; Jon T. Peterson to Ronald Lyle Pohl, trustee, $189,000.
JAMES CITY
1947 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Seth Daniel Mechilini to Jessica Howard, $175,250.
109 Arena St., Williamsburg; Janet R. Walker, trustee to Kari Bechdel, $280,000.
204 Belmont Drive, Toano; Patrick G. Fitzsimmons to Wafa Shakir, $268,000.
5443 Center St., Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Scott E. Jarrett, $358,330.
3881 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Stephen C. Walden to Mark Stephen Sanders, $238,500.
532 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; James Ingersoll, trutee to Robert C. Weber, $599,000.
3423 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Mary K. Eaton, $307,350.
3001 S Freeman Road, Williamsburg; Norman B. Baffer to Jerry John Perruso, $525,000.
115 Great Glen, Williamsburg; Susan L. Moore to Matthew Ramsey, $415,000.
111 Harrops Glen, Williamsburg; Lawrence K. Dunn to Alexandra S. George, $244,489.
3401 Hunters Ridge, Williamsburg; Skip A. Smith to Thomas G. Bunn, $230,000.
302 Kinde Circle, Williamsburg; Kenneth A. Pitts to Jesus Gomez Rodriguez, $246,500.
3431 Lindsey Lane, Toano; Stacey L. Morris to Michele R. Heisel, $378,000.
102 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; EAS Invest Group LLC to Brittany King, $169,980.
225 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Dustin Devore to Christopher Sean Meconnahey, $425,000.
4244 Old Lock Road, Williamsburg; Michael E. Roos to Francis R. Fitzgerald, $368,650.
101 Penrith Court, Williamsburg; James C. Minyon to Anthony P. Fama, $369,000.
125 Princeville, Williamsburg; William J. Blount, trustee to Joseph M. Danyliw Jr., $702,000.
3601 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Julia B Leverenz, trustee, $266,395.
6527 Revere St., Williamsburg; Anthony S. Tidwell to URMI Realty LLC, $299,900.
4047 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Robert W. Kilgore, trustee to Jay Colley, $150,000.
5575 Rolling Woods Drive, Williamsburg; Thomas J. Ward Jr. to Courtney D. Lopez, $390,000.
4116 Silverwood Drive, Williamsburg; Aaron Vandall to Devin P. Folan, $360,100.
860 Sugarloaf Run, Williamsburg; Richard E. Burke to Thomas J. Mann, $260,000.
8400 Torbay Bend, Williamsburg; Stephen R. Bollman to Alejandro Moreno, $460,000.
103 Walton Heath, Williamsburg; James Pereira III to Paul Brandenburger, $529,000.
118 West Links, Williamsburg; Ross J. Fielding to Timothy Lee Richardson, $560,000.
118 Wilson Circle, Williamsburg; Christopher Lewis Morgan, trustee to Kendall Carter McLeod, $228,000.