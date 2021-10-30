Property Transfers Published Oct 30, 2021

11231 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Patel Rajendrakumar R and H R to Omara-Alwala Thomas R and Sophia, $595,000.

13100 Stockleigh Dr, Chester; Henson Billy R Jr and Tiona A to Taylor Gabriel L, $306,000.

6243 Strongbow Dr, Moseley; Adedeji Noreen A and Edward B to Cordova Robert and Sarah, $515,000.

11320 Sunfield Dr, Midlothian; Queen William Keith to Flynt Jimi, $250,000.

6701 Swanhaven Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Jones Patty T, $388,940.

8500 Tallion Way, Chesterfield; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Bass Daniel M and Margaret L, $421,500.

1910 Thornleigh Rd, Midlothian; Dombrowski Glenn M and Jeanne to Turner Josh T and Catherine S, $440,000.

8355 Trout Ln, North Chesterfield; Bunce Harry L and Shirley H to Paulino Lantigua J and Paulino A, $245,000.

1448 Twilight Ln, North Chesterfield; Crown Land Llc to Tujt Melissa Pelaez, $272,500.

13704 Velvet Antler Cir, Midlothian; Biase Dylan to Milwit Susan, $250,000.

7507 Vicenzo Dr, Moseley; Bays Perry L to McDaniel R K Jr, $380,000.