Property Transfers Published October 1, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

613 W 19th St; English Larry F And Sharon L to Laird Elizabeth, $445,000.

1204 N 21st St; Heitman Brian Harrison to Van Essen Kimberly Marie and, $429,900.

817 N 24th St; Baber Marshall B to Hardy William Booth, $258,000.

3318 2nd Ave; Christian John B And to Reyes Giancarlo, $259,900.

601-1/2 N 30th St; Kapetanakis Kendall Harmon And to Boychuk R Peter Vincent and, $412,000.

504 N 33rd St; Seldin Sommer Leah to Eley Candice And Terich Jeffrey, $485,000.

1502 N 35th St; Quality Life Of Virginia Llc to Yanette Terry L And Christina L, $432,500.

3202 3rd Ave; Icf Enterprises Llc to Turner Zachary, $150,000.

601 Arnold Ave; Thg Investments Llc to 601 Arnold Llc, $175,000.

3141 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Buchanan Thomas A, $300,604.

5049 W Belmont Road; Oliva Enrique & Irma E to Roldan Oscar L and, $415,000.

2808 E Broad St; Hutter Ian P And Morgan L to Johnston Brian, $565,000.

6530 Buckhill Road; Gorman Roberta Living Trust to Gammons Robert C And Helen S, $527,500.

3318 Carolina Ave; Parker Wendy M to Weidinger Cara, $325,000.

10645 Cherokee Road; Yee Martin Wayne Trustee to Tabassian Ali R, $1,300,000.

1403 Claiborne St; Singleterry Sharon D to Randolph Homes Llc, $222,500.

3112 Cliff Ave; Falcon Transportation Group to Atienza Jessica Roxanne I &, $402,000.

5104 Devonshire Road; Zambriczki Michael J & Brianne to Anoushtunholdings Llc, $508,000.

3611 Enslow Ave; Hhh And Associates Llc to Zheng Andy, $252,000.

3962 Fauquier Ave; Jordan Marshall I to Complete Home Design Llc, $272,850.

7012 Forest Hill Ave; Giant Food Stores Llc to Valv1 Llc, $1,625,000.

10133 Garfield Road; Brooks Alfred T Jr Trustee to Carbonneau James R and, $340,000.

3531 Grove Ave; Albert Charles G And Gretchen L to Sabo David And Mikytuck Alyssa, $525,000.

45 Hampton Commons Ter; Lewis Helen Lewis Revoc Trust & to Ellis Edward S And Karen M, $385,000.

4610 Hanover Ave; Crenshaw Courtland Edward And to Reif Zachary And Emily, $542,000.

2924 Hawthorne Ave; Barham Samuel D Iii & to Fuerte Jimmy and, $299,950.

4210 Hillcrest Road; Modi Sarika to Wisseman Sarah Grace and, $491,000.

1516 Jacquelin St; Dnj Inc to Silas Janey Lynn And Holly Ann, $299,900.

6705 Kensington Ave; Bergman-Massa Mary Noelle to Cfq Llc, $380,000.

1418 W Laburnum Ave; Szurovy Kristina to Donahue Patrick J, $285,000.

104 W Lancaster Road; Xtreme Homes Llc to Coleman Jonathan And Marian, $625,000.

12 W Locke Lane U3; Ashley Michelle E to Watson Pamela J, $315,000.

5408 Marian St; Rva Residential Renovations Llc to Butterworth Stratford W Jr, $290,000.

1705 Maury St; Poe David Allen Ii to Scarsdale Jessica L, $275,000.

3616 Montrose Ave; Jordan Marguerite R to Farneth Jason, $165,000.

1409 Nelson St; Watchtower Homes And to Brown Michael D, $299,950.

1017 Oakwood Ave; Paldino Joanna R to Ross Avery Len and, $275,000.

2912 Parkwood Ave; Shawn Roger J Iii & Christina A to Casavant Blake, $432,000.

714 S Pine St; Vm714 Llc to Sherman Scott Foster and, $590,000.

2918 R St; 2918 R St Llc to Beasley Stephen, $235,000.

1256 Rothesay Cir; Wilbanks Peter T & Kelly J to Farajian Morteza and, $1,050,000.

2511 Seminary Ave; Ellison Angelo to Eberhard Michael And Suzanne, $345,000.

7120 South Dr; Cody Brent M And to Giffen Roderick Kerr, $350,000.

6921 Stratford Townes Way; Evans Winston to Robertson Harrison B and, $295,000.

1900 Texas Ave; Texas Beach Trail Llc to 1900 Texas Pete Llc, $400,000.

2120 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Thota Kishore Seshu, $410,735.

3507 Warner Road; Babcock Joshua And Erica Mendez to Thurmond Ellen M and, $601,500.

3014 Weymouth Dr; Rudd Bruce A And Henry Marian S to Duncan Hazel P, $350,000.

HENRICO

3202 Abelia Rd, Henrico; Tignor Mark L and Keith R Et Al to Buth Dean D, $260,000.

381 Adderbury Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Mccalla James M and Leslie P , $641,682.

387 Adderbury Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Brooks Gemma L Trustee, $611,981.

1408 Almondberry Pl, Henrico; Bagby Stacey M to Townes Tamara L , $235,000.

8008 Anoka Rd, Henrico; Kirk Susan P and Kimberly Kirk Facetti to Lbg Llc, $170,000.

10861 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes Lc to Katpally Varun, $413,935.

1800 Bandera Dr, Henrico; Twine Gabriella A to Barvenik Sarah and William and Doreen, $257,500.

108 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Ahmad Hamad F Bani to Tompkins Abigail and Matthew R Hapanowicz, $325,000.

956 Belva Ln, Glen Allen; Benton Jonathan A and Laura K to Obrien Brenda S , $552,500.

4324 Bon Secours Pkwy, Henrico; Cui Yu Lu to Pogul Sai S and Narmada Dandamudi, $343,000.

11109 Braxton Ave, Glen Allen; Breeden James H Iii to Viles Paul Allen and Ellen Jeana, $340,000.

7203 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Rodrigues Paulo N to Mcquiddy Scott N and Joan B, $285,000.

5901 Brookside Blvd, Henrico; Droski James and Cassidy O to Prescott Samuel Barbour, $334,000.

2851 Byrdhill Rd, Henrico; Houses And Homes Foundation Inc to Olanowski Christian, $299,000.

4401 Carpenter Rd, Henrico; Richards Dorothy M to Kardian Christopher and Karen, $153,750.

4025 Carrie Mill Xing, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Walker Kristi Nicole and Kenneth E Bostic, $542,746.

2413 Cedar Cone Dr, Henrico; Njj Enterprises Llc to Chisholm Sarah Elizabeth, $470,000.

5530 Charles City Rd, Henrico; Rodriguez Alejandro and Larissa to Andrews Jamie, $339,500.

339 Clerke Dr, Glen Allen; Carlton Brian S and Robin L to Mullinix Bret and Jeannine Rosado, $525,000.

4714 Colwyck Dr, Henrico; Mickle Derwin J to Stevenson Tyana A, $195,000.

1318 Connecticut Ave, Glen Allen; Anderson Robert J and Lauren D to Mortensen Jacob, $318,500.

4604 Craddock Ave, Henrico; Gottlieb Barbara L to Pastore Marshall, $205,000.

3304 Croydon Rd, Henrico; Turner Sharon V to Edwards Alvin S Jr, $160,700.

3531 Darbytown Ct, Henrico; Ham Charles E and Dorothy L to Ling Austin J , $270,000.

308 Defense Ave, Sandston; West Douglas L to Lindner Alex, $220,000.

2221 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Buy Abode Llc to Meza Ramona Meza and Jaime Castro Estrada, $268,900.

9718 Drexel Ln, Henrico; Southworth Jordan and Cherie to Tran Tien, $210,000.

7561 Elko Rd, Sandston; Strath Robert J and Rita E to Stidham Kevin B and Lori A, $580,000.

12521 Evansdale Rd, Henrico; Bailey Thomas L Jr and Robbin M to Evancho Ian and Anna, $435,000.

326 Fife Ct, Henrico; Nibishaka Epimaque and Alphonsine Niragire to Viohl Benjamin A, $221,500.

3 Flatwater Row, Henrico; Harris Gregory D and Joycelyn F to Bartee Christopher Lee and Karen C Ames, $447,750.

1408 Fortingale Cir, Sandston; Washington Elana and J A Ford and T A Jr to Bell Vinson, $212,500.

306 N Foxhill Rd, Henrico; Fox Hill Land Trust to Brown Camela , $235,000.

9508 Gaslight Ct, Henrico; Beifield Martin P Jr and Ina C Ginsberg to Oceanscape Llc, $600,000.

2214 Ginter St, Henrico; Austin Stephen M to Wanveer Wylie and Marcia C, $269,950.

6621 Glenwood St, Henrico; Richard T Trainham and D B V and R Burrus to Avellaneda Alexander A, $205,000.

9415 Greenhill Ct, Henrico; Edmunds Anne R to Sla Construction Llc Trustee, $188,000.

7901 Gregg Rd, Henrico; Boothe Floyd Gregory Iv to Grubbs Dandridge B Jr, $160,000.

3916 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Poudyal Nita and Prad, $301,410.

10867 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Azuaje Dair and Kelly Johnson , $599,950.

8025 Heavenly Valley Dr, Henrico; Hubbard Derick John to Jensen Austan C , $366,225.

6920 Holland St, Henrico; Stephen Thomas Corporation to Amg Milton Llc, $300,500.

1500 Honor Dr, Henrico; Clemons Kim A and Edward P Adams to Christian Arabic Church, $155,000.

5180 Hurop Rd, Sandston; Bowes Dorothea C to Burnette Margaret and Adam Eubank, $300,000.

3804 Indigo Run Dr, Henrico; Parker Aaron and Kara M to Tran Thuyen Thanh and Thanh Thien, $820,000.

10702 Keeney Ct, Henrico; Harding Peggy A to Barnes Victoria D , $262,000.

4305 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Williams Reginald Anthony Jr, $254,750.

4325 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Hanger Kevin Bruce and Andre Lewis, $305,000.

8427 Klarey Ct, Henrico; Martin Michael Wayne Jr to Fleming Laverne C , $185,000.

5640 Lake Sharon Dr, Glen Allen; Cranor Paige W to Khalil Samir K and Seham, $400,000.

2604 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Darius Francis A D Jr and Shania M Roberts, $385,439.

2525 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Grubbs David W and Wanda C to Lerner Carolee Clark, $314,000.

1149 Lee’s Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Reed Terri Dawn to Miller Brian M and Meggan M Williams, $322,000.

5306 Libbie Mill West Blvd, Henrico; Lisich Elizabeth A to Matthews Lindsey, $394,975.

2615 Linbrook Dr, Henrico; Wine David George and Eunice Rohrer to Judy Andrew L , $385,000.

9397 London Tower Ct U0508, Glen Allen; Woolfolk Judith A Shoup Et Al to Smith Drayton T , $170,000.

9377 Man-O-War Ct U0904, Glen Allen; Ideal Choice Llc to Funk Craig E and Kathryn, $175,000.

1128 Marney Ct, Henrico; Skansi Timothy A and Brenda R to Wells Douglas Keith, $965,000.

16 W Mcclellan St, Sandston; Jones Robert L Jr and Janet to Bennett Joshua M and Taylor S , $193,000.

8801 Midway Rd, Henrico; H H Roberts Llc to 8801 Midway Llc, $259,000.

7600 Montrose Ave, Henrico; Edenstrom Thomas S to Edenstrom Kristen L, $175,000.

12156 Morestead Ct, Glen Allen; Babcock Robert J and Catherine C to Bernier David Folliard and Kristine Hires, $1,200,000.

1904 Navion St, Henrico; Orbit Auto Sales Llc to Kiama Richard and Eddah-Nelly, $280,000.

4141 New Market Rd, Henrico; Kelleher Christopher R to Gillespie Thomas E and Regina K Senn, $250,000.

8000 Nicewood Rd, Glen Allen; Bates Juanita T Estate to Nguyen Chi Cuong and Thi Thu Tuyet, $289,950.

1101 Northbury Ave, Henrico; Dawkins Ulysses T to Bennett Andrea N, $235,000.

5230 Old Main St, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Escalera Kyler, $467,805.

5234 Old Main St, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Taylor Kathleen M, $471,855.

5327 Old Main St, Henrico; Chu Carl and Madison to Das Prem and Shirley Alexander Das, $450,000.

6012 Olde Hartley Pl, Glen Allen; Baldacci Doug and E M B Jr and S B W to Riggs Brian D Jr and Tara L Reynolds, $749,000.

2100 N Parham Rd, Henrico; Payne Felecia to Holmes Michael and Andria and James M Thomas, $310,000.

4554 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Khan Ayesha and Abrahim to Komakula Sridher and Devi Samala, $636,500.

3808 Pheasant Chase Dr, Henrico; Jaquez Leah and Edwardo T Iii to Dickerson Michael A and Jamie L Smith, $320,000.

924 Pleasant St, Henrico; Cheatham Franklin Jr to Johnson Candace L, $225,000.

2504 Prestwick Cir, Henrico; Daniel Steven to Gibbons William Myles, $365,000.

12336 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Branin Timothy Douglas Ii and Caroline E, $706,000.

5608 Randall Ave, Henrico; Kolp Andrew to Teare John W and Mark Edward and Nancy Joy, $175,000.

5200 Reids Pointe Rd, Glen Allen; Coleman Herbert R Iii and Gail T to Lin Liping, $325,168.

8801 River Rd, Henrico; Rowland Thomas S and Patty J Baker to Ratliff James Scott and Cheryl Anderson, $882,000.

6056 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Bland Theodore and Nashon Levi, $541,226.

3917 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Lewis Andrea, $355,810.

12124 Sable Ct, Henrico; Diederich Michael M and C M to Lovejoy Christine Jane, $480,000.

9504 Sara Beth Cir, Glen Allen; Mengisteab Kidane and Banci E Tewolde to Mathur Muktak, $225,000.

8335 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Hoskins Elizabeth B and Richard Alister, $293,155.

10805 Sheppards Way Dr, Glen Allen; Wilson Christopher L and Kimberly P to Brady Jasna and Paul E , $470,000.

8430 Sleepy Duck Pl, Henrico; Spangler Thomas A and Cynthia A to Webb William Andrew and Lauren Wingfield, $800,000.

305 Southern Ct, Henrico; Diperna Josephine Berry to Finklin Shanna Yvette Pernett, $200,000.

6449 Springcrest Ln, Henrico; Foster Debra A to Spears Charlee Samara Sentrell, $240,000.

2695 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sodhi Kabir, $323,632.

10817 Stanton Way, Henrico; Ponce Ramiro and Caterine Stuart to Chavarria Ana Elena Angello, $280,000.

11901 Sumner Ct, Glen Allen; Dixon William D and Brieanna R to Church Of Pentecost Usa Inc Richmond, $699,000.

7909 Sycamore Ln, Henrico; Kilgore Brian and Suzanne to Connors Patricia A, $225,000.

1021 Telegraph Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Ceylond Llc to Stillfried Charlotte, $277,500.

5011 Thrush Ln, Henrico; Swan Lexie Page to Jenkins Ashley Ciara Sweatt, $295,000.

2624 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Dixon Daniel B and Patricia A Dixon Trstee to Johnson Jay A and Susan E , $505,000.

2103 Turtle Creek Dr U1, Henrico; Wells Charles A Jr and J V to Nuara Joseph and Cynthia, $190,000.

9409 University Blvd, Henrico; Owens Gia Lynn to Whittaker Casey Adam and Elizabeth Ann, $700,000.

5304 Walker Ave, Henrico; Hall Sarah Trustee to Elliott Brandy R, $214,900.

1108 Welborne Dr, Henrico; Sloan Edward A to 1108 Welborne Drive Llc, $188,000.

1666 Westhill Rd, Henrico; Hallberg Marc Donald to Dabney Real Estate Llc, $190,000.

8211 Whistler Rd, Henrico; Gordon Charles B Iii and Doraine M to Coleman Joseph M, $360,000.

1901 Wildflower Ter, Henrico; Shenker Jordan B and Tracey to Crawford Edwin and Bridget, $462,500.

413 Willomett Ave, Henrico; Ray Randi M to Reiss Matthew , $315,000.

4635 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Afzal Zain M , $363,780.

4645 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Garg Shreya and Shefali Ravindra, $305,874.

4653 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Matz Michael Gerard and Liza Lazaro-Matz, $389,977.

8034 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Johnson Kelly Ann, $384,548.

500 Witchduck Ln, Henrico; Delaney Natasha to Johnson Hazel, $300,000.

1334 Woodside Mews, Henrico; Hunt Theresa M and Roscoe M to Hunt Theresita, $320,000.

5220 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Randolph Jessica D and David M to Merchant Rajeev and Janice T , $780,000.

CHESTERFIELD

10200 W Alberta Ct, Chesterfield; Welch William Bradford to Spring Ann, $290,000.

1636 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Agada Raphael, $563,975.

6324 Amasis Ct, North Chesterfield; Boatwright Mary J to Alvarado Amado Longoria and Marquez Janeth, $220,000.

6300 Anise Cir, Moseley; Curtis Michael and Toni to Jiries Samiri I and Hanan George, $349,900.

7407 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Parker Charles and Hinton-Parker Marsha, $369,770.

5001 Ashton Creek Rd, Chester; Collins Robin and Catherine L to Spain Steven W and Jessica A and Harvey Judith B, $589,900.

15413 Avada Ter, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Brohl David Oæbrien and Jill Chenault, $619,425.

9101 Bailey Oak Dr, Midlothian; Hoban Joseph P and Edith A to Keaton David R and Brenda B, $400,000.

13230 Balta Ter, Chesterfield; Williams John David Trustee to Williams Austin and Rebecca, $255,000.

13813 Barnes Spring Rd, Midlothian; Berbert Lance L to Eacho Thomas Joseph and Katherine Miller, $325,000.

3818 Beechtree Ct, North Chesterfield; Mcwilliams Shauna to Pate Melissa, $183,000.

8111 Bendemeer Rd, North Chesterfield; Mire Mason to Grant Meredith and Teel Matthew, $320,000.

4917 Black Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Commonwealth Redevelopment Llc to Brooks Kristen M, $276,000.

4623 Boones Trail Cir, Chesterfield; Le Thanh Xuan Thi and Pham Luyen to Restrepo Properties Llc, $180,400.

6120 Bowline Ln, North Chesterfield; Sill Stephanie F to Lushbaugh Victoria, $267,500.

4921 Breckstone Pl, North Chesterfield; Scott Janet M to Ford Alice, $339,000.

14312 Brightstone Ct, Midlothian; Williams Philomina A and Mark A to Short Justin R and Rachel N, $585,000.

2718 Brookforest Rd, Midlothian; Williams Erin M to Lassiter Matthew R, $285,000.

5100 Cabretta Dr, Moseley; Bailey Kemon and Woodfolk Nikia to Berbert Lance Leigh and Hepfer Breanna Rae, $500,000.

8325 Capernwray Dr, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Alexander Mark and Melanie, $584,466.

6017 Centralia Rd, Chesterfield; Morgan Richard M to Watson Christopher M and Tally Lacresha, $390,000.

6819 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; 6801 Woolridge Rd-Moseley Lp to Gregoire Development Corporation, $168,825.

19161 Church Rd, South Chesterfield; White Gerald R and Janet P Et Al to Caldwell Jeffrey J and Reeves Sarah A, $200,000.

6718 Citory Way, Moseley; HHHunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Verbeke Thomas and Suzanne, $494,125.

16000 Clawton Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gonzalez Jose and Amanda Leigh, $547,160.

14736 Clover Ridge Ln, Chesterfield; Key Michele T and Schiavone F M to Excobar Nelson F Herrera, $360,000.

3703 Colonnade Dr, South Chesterfield; Eva Estates Llc to Graham Chandler Reid, $202,950.

12030 Corianna Ln, Midlothian; Gress Miranda S to Thompson Miranda and Jett Jonathan K, $315,000.

21511 Court St, South Chesterfield; Maryland Darren and House A M to Cortijo Nadita Marie, $173,000.

1610 Coxendale Rd, Chester; Fisher Terrance and Brittany R to 1610 Coxendale Road Llc, $250,000.

10811 Crofton Rd, Chester; Steele Malitha H to Negron Rivera Luis A and Rodriguez Luis Negron, $325,000.

4309 Curtis St, Chester; Ayers James and Sally to Porcella Pamela C and Porcella Amanda L, $326,525.

2101 Deauville Rd, North Chesterfield; Dohogne Keith P and Aumnouy and Dohogne Rosalynn R to Emmerich Leroy Dale and Dana Lynn and Emmerich Cheyenne, $275,000.

11612 Dogwood Grove Dr, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Mcwhirt David Wayne and Lisa Canady, $386,442.

3706 Drakeshire Rd, North Chesterfield; Jennings Michael Reeves to Stephens Larry G and Maria G, $240,000.

7507 Dunollie Dr, Chesterfield; Jse Homes Llc to Forden Alliance Llc, $530,000.

14501 Eagle Rock Ave, Chester; Leung Waiman and Bethany Ann to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $279,000.

4261 Ebbies Xing, Midlothian; HHHunt Homes L C to Ghali Safaa Saber, $321,415.

11830 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Washington Lois, $335,178.

5424 Ellerbee Mill Ter, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Rice-Jones Rosemary, $362,719.

516 Enon Church Rd, Chester; Lusk Ross E and Keri A to Harrison Miller F Jr, $475,000.

3619 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; We Care For You Res Serv Llc to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $318,995.

8431 Fedora Dr, Chesterfield; Frazier Danielle N and Frazier P to Pollard Jana M and Rodney C, $600,000.

8711 Forest Hill Ave, North Chesterfield; Mcdaniel Leroy S Trustee to Little Fat Dog Llc, $452,200.

2430 Founders Bridge Rd, Midlothian; Tabassian Ali R to Pryor Seqwana and Travis, $995,000.

6810 Full Rack Cir, Midlothian; Wilby James and Janice M to Conant Theresa A, $286,000.

11304 Garden View Pt, Midlothian; Damos Christopher P and Susan J to Heilborn Stephen and Heilborn Tracey Trustees, $1,300,000.

8105 Gates Bluff Pl, Chesterfield; Morneau John and Michelle to Malgee Erika, $475,000.

706 Gordon School Ct, North Chesterfield; Moore Kenneth R and Judith D to Gardy Joyce and Hoffman Dorothy, $380,000.

4254 Green Cedar Ln, North Chesterfield; George Michael D to Forte-Hayes Javaisjha and Morris Kiera Monet, $330,000.

9405 Groundhog Dr, North Chesterfield; Arkava Alan J and Amy S to Justis Prudence L, $235,000.

5800 Harbour Bluff Ter, Midlothian; Frye J D Jr and Frye S B Trustee to Schoonmaker Bruce W and Gail G, $388,000.

13570 Heathbrook Ter, Midlothian; Hardwicke Patricia Louise Tr to Reed Matthew Christopher, $330,000.

4501 Heritage Woods Rdg, Midlothian; Saxer Alexander Joseph to Stoumbos Morrigen R and Michael, $301,250.

7300 Hilmar Dr, North Chesterfield; Jehu Eric to Chipora Llc, $184,250.

2510 W Hundred Rd, Chester; Old Dominion Restaurants Inc to Cot J Properties Llc, $1,669,521.

3901 Huntwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Landpark 2 Properties Llc to Fisher Brittany Rochelle and Terrance Travon, $342,000.

11830 Ivey Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Armstrong Gaines N Jr and Robin to Jent Michael and Emily, $227,500.

4819 Jaymont Dr, North Chesterfield; Reynolds Jessica to Davis Anita, $255,000.

18124 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Beauchamp Joshua P and Beauchamp Katja, $484,320.

18155 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Golla Ravi and Golla Madhavi, $471,925.

10509 Keithwood Pkwy, North Chesterfield; Vaughan William D and Sharon S to Artisan Design Properties Llc, $175,000.

8530 Kingsland Park Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Srinivasan Subash Chandra Bose, $444,990.

14113 Laketree Dr, Chester; Richard L Henshaw Inc to Claud Velvet Yvonia, $365,000.

8906 Laureate Ln, North Chesterfield; Weingarten J M and Snyder E A to Sansone Klarissa, $225,000.

6829 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Palla Mahesh B and Nambi Siva Lalitha, $360,272.

6723 Liege Hl, Moseley; Buck Virginia Purtle to Grimes William S Jr and Vickie M, $430,000.

10931 Live Oak Ct, Midlothian; Marci Joseph E and Tracy Brian P to Cardwell Lisa Suzanne and Bottoms Jennifer Lynn, $800,000.

8219 Longlands Ct, Chesterfield; Aldape Christopher J and Hannah to Dicesare Brian Anthony and Kelsey Lewis, $550,000.

1005 Lucks Garden Trl, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Mcdermott Thomas P and Catherine T, $382,845.

11720 Lucks Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Herting Robert William and Gail Ann, $374,928.

9118 Mahogany Dr, Chesterfield; Da Cunha Domingos A and Emilia G to Ibrahim Erieny Y, $470,000.

7106 Maple Summit Ln, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Scheel Stephanie Ward, $658,501.

4708 Marty Blvd, North Chesterfield; Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development to Khek Sokunthida, $173,500.

5317 Meadow Chase Rd, Midlothian; Williamson Donald L and Kelley L to Malmquist Kyle Philip and Christian, $350,000.

15324 Merton Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Bechard David M, $567,365.

1012 Mill Forest Dr, Midlothian; Harrison Venika M to Krishna Anirudh Nikhil, $290,000.

4602 Morning Hill Ct, Midlothian; Phillips Anita M and Phillips M to Shao Eric and Lin Dan Chang and Chang Hsiang Ching, $225,000.

4505 Nambe Cir, North Chesterfield; Covington Dolly Frances to Taveras Sergio A, $290,000.

2120 Normandstone Dr, Midlothian; Hull Spooner H Iii and Suzanne F to Brown Curtis M and Mary M, $492,500.

20049 Oak River Dr, South Chesterfield; Cullen Carolyn D to Wood Betsy B, $308,000.

16200 Old Castle Rd, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Mccreadie Joshua M and Caitlin R, $216,992.

6300 Old Wrexham Pl, Chesterfield; Mccann Patricia Ann to Jefferson Teresa A, $347,000.

5300 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Tischio Zachary P to Burton Amanda Lynn and Kopko Kaden John, $339,000.

3145 Parkdale Rd, North Chesterfield; Maisonettes Inc to Catalyst Quads Llc, $938,600.

12521 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Gasper Stephanie M, $344,330.

12549 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Harrison Natalie J, $329,050.

2300 Pocoshock Blvd, North Chesterfield; Seay Ira Rufus Jr and Debra C to Snider Elizabeth R, $200,000.

11303 Providence Creek Mews, North Chesterfield; Miller Robert D and Judith M to Miller Erica E and Barton Michael C, $225,500.

7827 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Salib Emil to Strayhorn Linda, $188,000.

13601 Quail Hollow Ln, Midlothian; Rivas Edward J Jr Trustee to Cooper Investing Llc, $260,000.

10504 Ramona Ave, North Chesterfield; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Brown Jennifer Michelle, $275,000.

6018 Red Setter Ln, Moseley; Ray Regina Trustee to Wimsatt Kenneth Edward and Rene Denise, $551,000.

2605 Ridge Creek Ct, Midlothian; Commonwealth Redevelopment to Green Renee L, $271,000.

2606 Riverboat Cir, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Elliott Travis and Sabrina, $687,410.

5601 Rohan Pl, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Chen Yu Qing, $479,031.

1757 Rose Mill Cir, Midlothian; Fischer Wendy to Singh Sohajveer and Onila, $313,000.

13929 Sagegrove Cir, Midlothian; Jones Gavin R to Florez Karla M, $290,000.

2711 Sandhurst Ln, Midlothian; Ecklesdafer Cynthia Et Als to Dobson William Justin and Dobson Kirsten, $450,000.

5955 Sara Kay Dr, North Chesterfield; Mireles Eloy to Robins Evelyn M, $256,000.

8107 Seaview Dr, Chesterfield; Snyder Jo Anne and Tarantino J W to Mathews Grant, $507,000.

8707 Shadymist Dr, North Chesterfield; M And M Capital Investment Corp to Solomon Patricia D and Peele Cathy D, $276,000.

4200 Sherman Rd, North Chesterfield; Horohoe E C and Horohoe S M Trs to Jarvis Colby Gray, $230,000.

13206 Silverdust Ln, Chester; Doyle Damon D and Lisa M to Dye Christina Marie and Dye Carl Franklin Iii, $385,000.

3503 Slate Ct, Chesterfield; Howard Marcas and Stephanie to Gordon Janel, $226,800.

11829 Spikehorn Ln, Chesterfield; Hayman Mark A and Deborah J to Fisher Zachary Andrew and Lyssa, $320,000.

14607 Spruce Ave, Chester; Yox Mary A to Boone Jordan, $200,175.

2400 Station Rd, North Chesterfield; 2400 Station Llc to Golden Pond Va Llc, $2,800,000.

10842 Stilton Dr, Chester; Slaven Eric S to Abernethy Casey Marie and Redman Christian R, $255,000.

4824 Stornoway Dr, North Chesterfield; Brown Oliver G and Joyce Ann F to Ortiz Rodolfo M and Olivera Florencia Aguilar, $290,000.

2433 Sunset Hills Ter, North Chesterfield; Walker Robert J and Virginia J to Lugo Zarco Jose Luis, $310,000.

3124 Tadley Dr, Midlothian; Cruz-Vega Angel and Matos-Cruz Y to Gregg Carlton E and Yasmin Briana Thomas, $430,000.

3012 Tideswell Rd, Midlothian; Tarrington 14 Llc to Biringer Builders Inc, $220,000.

16101 Tipton Ct, South Chesterfield; Sugihara Anne M to Alston Lillian P, $225,000.

10731 Trailwood Dr, Chesterfield; Lewis Timothy E Jr to Acosta Raelyn M and Salvador, $270,000.

4936 Tulip Oak Rd, Chesterfield; Perkinson Casey to Lawrence Sharon Patricia, $247,000.

13901 Tyberton Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Shackleford Lashawnda and Stephen Tyrone, $491,501.

7812 Vermeil St, North Chesterfield; Cheeks D and Saunders-Cheeks S to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $276,000.

1212 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield; Shashaty J R and Prokesch K N to Hickman Tiffany M, $260,000.

13801 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Edison Kristyn and Melvin to Thompson Jordan Allen Devet and Thompson Ashale Nihkole, $299,950.

5304 Watercrest Rd, Midlothian; Johnson Robert C and Cynthia A to Ferranti-Cholich Katherine M and Cholic Eldar, $405,000.

3530 Waverton Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Dumais Derek Christian and Shelley Jones, $649,631.

6704 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; HHHunt Homes L C to Kumar Deepak and Kumari Anita, $339,925.

1306 Wesanne Ln, Midlothian; Lush Gregory Alan and Davis G to Garcia Sandor D and Kay T, $450,000.

12344 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Locust Erma Palmer to Nwaobi Anthonia, $370,755.

1604 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Rho Sung L, $328,251.

15736 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Bradley Daniel Hoyt Jr and Kimaada Josina, $492,410.

400 Williamsdale Dr, North Chesterfield; Doherty Sharon E to Scheiman William K, $311,000.

7844 Winding Ash Pl, Chesterfield; Peterson Ernest to Lawson Jennifer L, $200,000.

5625 Windingrun Pl, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Benton Le’charn D, $344,535.

12301 Winfree St, Chester; Mccreary Ralph E and Margarita B to Tiller Philip A, $235,000.

1021 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Tedder Margaret G, $361,233.

5502 Zion Ridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Council Durell Edward Jr to Guevara William Salvador and Reyes Angela Benita, $319,000.

HANOVER

1.12 acres; 7140 Investment Enterprises LLC to Brandy Run LLC, $650,000.

15.9 acres; Andrew M. Neville, special commissioner to Shady Grove Partners LLC, $495,000.

3.81 acres; Robert J. King Jr., trustee to Shady Grove Partners, $240,000.

10084 Amelia Manor Court, Mechanicsville; Darrell S. Myers to Russell Wayne Todd, $385,000.

13074 Auburn Mill Lane, Glen Allen; Stephen J. Lux to Diana Clerkin McMichael, trustee, $550,000.

20126 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Patricia Lynn White, trustee to Andrew Nolan, $209,950.

10038 Bo Trail, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to Joseph Turner, $636,408.

106 Brookneal Alley, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Dewey Barksdale, $494,612.

8085 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Doris O. Jones, $398,450.

7228 Colony Circle, Mechanicsville; Robin M. Wilson to Ricardo Antonio Perez Beltre, $245,000.

11063 Cross Corner Road, Ashland; Lynn V. Hamilton to Haley Katherine Vasquez, $315,000.

107 Evington Lane, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Jervetta S. Burns, $466,587.

10370 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Peter L. Noon, $432,390.

14258 Foxford Lane, Glen Allen; Jack C. McComb II, trustee to Andrew Anthony George, $739,950.

12105 Grandview Hill Court, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Amy Parnell, $530,000.

7434 Hidden Lake Circle, Mechanicsville; Franco W. Girard to Justin Ray Johnson, $455,000.

9336 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Al Duran, $591,765.

12304 Kilbourne Hill Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Nicholas D. Lapres, $572,372.

229 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert E. Spruill, $436,471.

7214 Lorelea Drive, Mechanicsville; Sharon H. Britting to Alexandra E. Balog, $290,000.

Lot 15, Block C, Section 2, Laurel Meadows; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5, $260,052.

Lot 3, Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; John Dorsey Savage Jr. to Goji Properties Inc., $420,000.

Lot 5, Riva Ridge; Riva Ridge Development LLC to Shurm Construction Inc., $225,000.

Lot 71, Section 8, Courtyards at Pebble Creek; Joe Ortiz to LGI 8401 LLC, $320,000.

11219 Lucas Road, Doswell; RCI Builders LLC to Gerald Walter Piwowar, $422,200.

10272 Marvin Lane, Ashland; JKH LLC to Scott Andrew Sauvager, $255,000.

12104 Mifflin Place, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Colby T. Beckman, $542,793.

9110 New Ashcake Road, Mechanicsville; William Edward Hughes to James L. Harless, $350,000.

Parcel; Cherry Family Limited Partnership to 110 Thompson St. LLC, $400,000.

Parcel; Mary Therese R. Soden to SKR Properties LLC, $507,100.

7407 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Marie Amelia Granger to Chandra Uppalapati, $275,600.

17140 Pryor Lane, Montpelier; Duke Homes Virginia Inc. to Jay William Beardslee III, $412,450.

8880 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Gail Dahlstrom to Bryan A. Boykin, $230,000.

Section 9, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $300,000.

10078 Silverado Trail, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Anthony J. Tamburro, $684,925.

Southerly at Caldwell; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $345,075.

10520 Stone Bluff Drive, Unit 203, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Joyce M. Shaffer, trustee, $245,000.

5709 Stonehurst Estates Terrace, Glen Allen; W. Pettus Gilman to Min Heo, $235,000.

218 Thompson St., Ashland; Nadine Lee Romstedt to Shawn P. O’Brien, $320,000.

16461 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; J.D. Goodman Builder Inc. to Helena R. Christensen Pillow, $423,564.

9016 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to William S. Lloyd, $450,315.

8171 Woodbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Soulshine LLC to Richard Edward Hollins, $265,000.

AMELIA

2 acres; Ajax 219-G REO Corp. to Anthony J. Hix, $245,000.

16520 Amelia Ave., Amelia Court House; Steven K. Jackman to Noelle Elisabeth Nochisaki, $315,000.

Parcels; Economic Development Authority of Amelia County to Amelia Industrial Park LLC, $342,198.

CHARLES CITY

8101 Adkins Road, Charles City; Amy Deshazo Pemberton to Brian Gerald Gillert, $330,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

104 Brookhill Av; Pollock, Maxine J to Wilson, Alexander B., $244,500.

105 Creff Ln; Jean-Charles, Markly to Tisdale, Robbin B., $252,000.

912 Forest View Dr; Mercier, Allen W. to Nichols, Valerie A., $220,000.

3272 Longhorn Dr; Crostic, C Scott to Bracewell Sr., Jeffery S., $325,250.

156 Spring Dr; Towberman, David T. to Johnson, Justice Kiyomi, $210,000.

706 Whitestone Pl; Laprade, Lavera T. to Hegwald, Mark E., $400,000.

CUMBERLAND

25.9 acres; Brian R. Stanley to Thomas Wayne Perry Jr., $300,000.

58.56 acres; Carol Lynn Carper to Dominic Caputo, $1,025,000.

DINWIDDIE

116 acres; Bay Leasing and Management Co. Inc. to Nancy P. Riddick, $325,000.

21.5 acres; Steven J. Parisi to Jefferey W. Grill, $180,000.

4105 Ashley Lane, North Dinwiddie; Charlene Barricks Barker to Patrick Ryan Ferramosca, $200,000.

5205 Church Drive, North Dinwiddie; Gary L. Sims to Michael Stewart Reed Jr., $245,000.

12555 Duncan Road, Petersburg; 5:05 Properties LLC to Antionette Hunt, $245,000.

22432 Jordan Heights Drive, North Dinwiddie; Richard H. Grammer III to George Walton, $300,000.

5407 Midway Drive, Sutherland; Baylaur Construction LLC to Todd J. Shornak, $278,000.

23310 Ridley Road, Carson; Karel A. Carreon to Brian G. Gignon, $270,000.

9407 Squirrel Level Road, North Dinwiddie; Michael Lee Sampson to Jennifer Reiter, $282,500.

GOOCHLAND

110.56 acres; Ayers Land Co. LLC to 623 Landfill Inc., 16000000.

2.855 acres; Howard U. Payne to Timothy Martin Burkett, $150,000.

5.89 acres; Gregory Dean Preddy to Songbird Land Investment LLC, $480,000.

2424 Cheney Creek Road, Goochland; Duke Homes Virginia Inc. to Haynes M. Morris, $400,513.

13002 Fresco Court, Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Charles Michael Caravati, $717,106.

1996 Hunters Trail Court, Goochland; John L. Batkins to Sean F. Parks, $372,500.

Lot 17, Sabot Creek; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Richard C. Perkins, $230,000.

Lot 38, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $211,150.

Lots, Sections 2 and 3, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $1,125,000.

304 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Susan Anne Lewis, $705,473.

12359 S Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Donna L. Townes, $560,413.

2790 River Road West, Maidens; Timothy R. Green to Aaron Martin Moses, $321,000.

20 E Square Lane, Richmond; Judith B. Wosicki to William Glenn Petty, $874,000.

Units 1 and 2, Building B, Midpoint Business Complex; Harley & Harrell LLC to Delta Citation LLC, $500,000.

HOPEWELL

3 parcels; Earnest W. Harrison to Compassionate Care for You LLC, $350,000.

3809 Crows Nest Court; Austin Lee Franklin to Hazel Lipsey, $342,000.

3800 Libby Ave.; Michael L. Mahaney Jr. to Michael D. Gilg, $260,000.

Lot 49, Section 1, Parkview Pointe; Torryean Jacarus Ingram to Linwood Earl Guy, $300,000.

Lots 21-24, Block 41, Hopewell Terrace; Duc C. Nguyen to Christopher D. Schwartz, $180,000.

108 S Radford Drive; Frank Peter Underwood to Zachary Davis, $234,000.

Unit 704, Beacon at Anchor Point Condominium; Carresqual D. Dixon Sr. to Vernon M. Powell Jr., $215,000.

JAMES CITY

1.326 acres; Palmetto Group LLC to Calvary Chapel Williamsburg Inc., $699,000.

3409 Allium Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Preston Louis Ruff Jr., $531,905.

722 Autumn Circle, Williamsburg; Charles L. Whitley to Jacob G. Sechrist, $193,000.

128 Brookhaven Drive, Williamsburg; Jeffrey Carver to Ryan Whatley, $347,000.

104 Clarendon Court, Williamsburg; Travis A. Hunt to Louis J. Bott Jr., $320,000.

112 Daingerfield Road, Williamsburg; Nathaniel Beaman IV to Malcolm G. Jones, $545,000.

108 Edgewood Lane, Williamsburg; Charles R. Bailey to Christopher L. Sanchez, $420,000.

1915 N Fowlers Close, Williamsburg; Dmytro Shapovalov to Dexter Clyde Daniel, $824,000.

121 Harvest Circle, Williamsburg; Scott A. Wise, trustee to Rodger Todd Tyree, $810,000.

1172 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Steven Finley, $378,929.

3527 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Brian A. Gish, $529,260.

142 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Leslee A. Holston, $274,900.

3505 Leighton Blvd., Toano; Ronald P. Ayres to James McMahan, $355,000.

Lot 248, Ford’s Colony; Richard F. Sefchick, trustee to Filial Funding Corp., $750,000.

Lot 38, Kingspoint; Ruth Mary Costigan Stiles to William S. Brei, $350,500.

Lot 7, Wallace Woods; B&K Rental Property VI LLC to Michael Anderson, $182,501.

4898 Lucretia Way, Williamsburg; Kevin Costello, trustee to James Alexander Monroe, $523,000.

3544 Merestep Way, Toano; William J. Conrad to John Glenn Appel Jr., $385,000.

7523 Oak Cove Road, Lanexa; Franz L. Gross, trustee to David A. Satira, $726,000.

Parcel; William R. Byrd to Gurpreet Singh Kanwal, $300,000.

201 Port Stewart, Williamsburg; Peter Howard Moriarty, trustee to Craig Cleaves, $650,000.

803 Prosperity Court, Unit 42, Williamsburg; Island Homes LLC to Tony Xin Zheng, $325,000.

3118 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Catherine M. Parker to Christopher Scott Hall, $375,000.

113 Royal Musselburgh, Williamsburg; Ann P. Miller to Joseph H. Rainey, $695,990.

6104 Shrewsbury Square, Williamsburg; Marlene Burns to Karen J. Creef, $395,500.

84 Summer East, Williamsburg; Wojciech Nowak to Lauren Mears, $195,000.

120 Thomas Cartwright, Williamsburg; Forge Road LLC to Peter Wendell, $349,200.

6909 Valley Green, Williamsburg; James Jacobs to Patrick W. Jones, $430,000.

6512 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to Kenneth Richard Sadler, $508,000.

2557 William Tankard Drive, Williamsburg; Patrick J. Lynch to Henry Singleton, $235,000.

KING AND QUEEN

114.86 acres; Ronnie Lee Elliott to Ronnie Lee Elliott, $217,400.

176 Goose Creek Road, Mattaponi; PW Development Inc. to Jean-Marie Nzabo Sebatumitsi, $314,823.

KING WILLIAM

1.49 acres; Parker R. Bohannon to Richard Dwight Hite, $220,000.

250 Beadles Road, King William; Michael Seth Martin to Adam L. Shope, $274,000.

262 Cloudy Road, Aylett; Dennis C. Bradley Jr. to Timothy R. Craver, $240,000.

342 Dylan Drive, Aylett; S&C Building Co. to Carroll T. Arrington Jr., $288,950.

1943 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Howard E. French, trustee, $238,790.

Lot 1, Corinth Farms; RCI Builders LLC to John Christopher Smith, $547,966.

428 Millwood Road, Aylett; Kellum Homes LLC to Danny E. Vannoy II, $410,000.

91 Rainwater Drive, Aylett; Bailey Ward to Dustin Palmer, $267,500.

880 Westwood Court, West Point; Paula Robbins Chamberlain to Caren Sterling, $254,000.

NEW KENT

2.03 acres; Melanie E. Guinn Hitchcock to 180 Lumber Drive LLC, $418,700.

81.43 acres; Julia A. Harlow to Sarah Nicole Ferk, $380,000.

10279 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; Lukasz M. Sakowicz to Ingrid N. Leckliter, $374,000.

3895 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Andrew Scott Mistr, $388,958.

6050 Hopewell Road, New Kent; RVARenoGroup LLC to Elisabeth R. Gonzalez, $240,000.

7747 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Linds G. Murphey, $281,085.

Lot 22, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan Tyler Hayberg, $374,990.

Lots 4 and 48-50, Rock Creek Villas; Cunningham Development Co. to Shurm Construction Co., $248,300.

3210 Magnolia Woods Terrace, Quinton; Roger L. Daniels Jr. to Joshua Fournier, $375,000.

7011 Old Roxbury Road, Quinton; Northrun Holdings LLC to Ernest L. Burghardt, $499,950.

8862 Piney Branch Lane, Providence Forge; David Wayne Bowman to Peyton C. Birckhead, $248,000.

8201 S Quaker Road, Quinton; Charles A. Williams, trustee to Debra Lipscomb Oakley, $286,000.

4011 Ropers Church Road, Lanexa; Sara Elaine Stein to Gordon G. Hagge, trustee, $350,000.

7919 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Elizabeth Lee Metz, $459,990.

7455 Winding Jasmin Road, Quinton; Mathew A. Dallmeyer to Dina L. Craig, $500,000.

PETERSBURG

1860 Berkeley Ave.; Lynda R. Yezzi to MAP Home Realty LLC, $175,000.

120 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Pamela Denise Johnson, $268,165.

523 Dering Road; Jaime Daniel Mendez to Wade Decicco, $205,000.

28 Goodrich Ave.; Blue Ridge Bank, successor trustee to Trinity Health & Wellness LLC, $150,000.

500 Magnolia Farms Drive; Shawn Thomas to Jessica Watts, $150,000.

3332 E Princeton Road; A Solodar Properties LLC to Vannay Kirkland, $235,000.

1241 E Valor Drive; Fire Realty LLC to Eve Davis, $225,000.

POWHATAN

10 acres; Michael F. Flasch to Angela Comer, $550,000.

8.903 acres; Bristol Winterfield Partners LLC to CS1031 Artistry at Winterfield Apartments, 62,200,000.

6036 Cartersville Road, Powhatan; Martin H. Dunivan to Sheila Marie Groves, $400,000.

2411 Founders Creek Court, Midlothian; Edward J. Maxwell to John S. Derry, $710,000.

3381 Holywell Circle, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Roy Wayne Frye, $512,750.

Lot 1, Stavemill Crossing, 2.08 acres; Stavemill II LLC to Powhatan Express Wash LLC, $1,100,000.

Lot 2, Section 3, Greywalls; The Reeds Land Corp. to Arthur R. Myers Jr., $150,000.

3190 Maidens Road, Powhatan; Edward A. Davenport to St. Julien W. Cannon, $279,950.

5145 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Megan L. Schubert to Christopher T. Cox, $459,950.

2739 Ridgeview Road, Powhatan; Brenda C.W. Voss to Charles William Doczi, $306,000.

1361 Stavemill Road, Powhatan; Jason Holder to Shawn Stephenson, $254,950.

PRINCE GEORGE

11.849 acres; Joseph Tedesco to MXG LLC, $575,000.

5.5434 acres; James B. Parker to James F. Baxley, $399,000.

12000 Continental Forest Drive, Disputanta; Joshua E. Burnell to Donald W. Mitchell Jr., $310,000.

8101 Gold Acres Farm Road, Prince George; Fetko Properties LLC to Aaron D. Lohnes, $260,000.

6701 Hines Road, Disputanta; Sweet Retreats LLC to Ingrid M. Quinones Velez, $345,000.

20068 Log Road, Carson; Robert E. Belcher to Jason M. Stoner, $380,000.

Lot 5, Section 1, Disputanta Station; Danrich Construction Co. Inc. to David Lee Wilmoth Jr., $287,500.

6822 Moncol Drive, Prince George; Dawn Celeste Williams to Hunter D. Elliott, $262,500.

Parcel; JohnMark Tomko to Tyler W. Tomko, $190,000.

5825 Spencer Lane, Disputanta; Jeffrey Michael Allen to Chantell Monique Mayo-Graham, $470,000.

Unit 205, Puddledock Condominium; Med Atlantic Inc. to JG Mills LLC, $2,980,416.

SUSSEX

141.417 acres; B&F LC to Dyland Turner Brooks, $161,700.

51.24 acres; Mildred S. Ives to David E. Josephson, $590,000.

8081 Railroad Bed Road, Carson; R.C. Sullivan Construction Inc. to Angela A. Carroll, $205,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

401 Ashwood Drive; Claude Chadwick Pritchard to Peter N. Margan, $444,000.

124 Cutspring Arch; Barry M. Braun to James H. Sadler, $220,000.

425 Lewis Burwell Place; Blake Asset Management LLC to James C. Powers, $267,500.

41 Priorslee; Edwin S. Johnson to Toni M. Sharifi, $220,000.