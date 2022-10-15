Property Transfers Published October 15, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

3500 1st Ave; Payne James W Iii to City Wide Investors Inc, $170,000.

1501 N 22nd St; Moreau Seth C to Kliszezewicz Kevin and, $215,000.

801 N 27th St; Flansburg Shane And Claire S to Flagg Danielle Davis, $457,000.

303 N 30th St; Danil Assaad And Ossama And to Schroath Colby, $607,000.

213 W 31st St; Allmon Carolyn & Mills Patricia to Burnham Lillyann and, $255,000.

815 N 33rd St; Canvas Development Llc to Burrus Troy And Mary Stonaker, $515,000.

605 N 38th St; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Boyd John L & Maynard Katherine, $370,000.

1911 A W Cary St; Boty Llc to Girard Mark A, $257,500.

4308 S Ashlawn Dr; Markowitz Richard A And to Watson Virginia Jewett, $576,000.

3149 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Ibanez Rosanne, $317,479.

172 Belt Blvd; Old Dominion Restaurants Inc to Cot J Properties Llc, $1,311,553.

319 W Broad St; Tedeco Lc to 1708 Gallery Inc, $1,100,000.

7930 Burrundie Dr; Silverman Daniel And to Hunter Samuel and, $350,000.

1624 W Cary St; Eck Enterprises Inc to 4 South Llc, $3,600,000.

3800 Cheyenne Road; Anderson Jordan M And Rachel E to Creager Alexander J and, $372,000.

1623 Claremont Ave; Rollins Donna O to Ramsey Madison A, $320,000.

2403 Dale Ave; Rendon Jose Corral to Scott Nathan, $175,000.

1428 Drewry St; Castillo Eduardo Z to Ibrahim Fatimo, $165,000.

1719 Everett St; Newkirk Curtis Jr to Diversified Residential Homes 4, $295,000.

2702 Fendall Ave; Russell Emily to Hobson Austin L and, $315,000.

2610 E Franklin St; Samuel D Dickson Revocable Trust to Elliott Susan, $592,000.

2516 E Grace St; King Adam Bruce to Strayer Scott M, $795,000.

4524 Grove Ave U7; Graziano Joseph S And to Jordan Frances L, $206,000.

2918 Hanes Ave; Johnson Matthew to R V A Reno Group Llc, $198,000.

4708 Hanover Ave; Strickler Elizabeth A And to Lewis Richard B And Marjorie E, $475,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U507; Equity Trust Company Custodian to Simon Marcus B And Rachel A, $225,000.

301 Hull St; Sampson Coatings Inc to Sampson Paints Llc, $4,350,000.

3004 Johns Way; HHHunt Homes Lc to Machlan James Cooper And Ashley, $346,550.

4618 King William Road; Rodriguez Jonathan And Jennifer to Tucker Stephen Scott and, $750,000.

901 Lake Road; 901 Lake Rd Llc to 901 Swan Lake Rd Llc, $500,000.

347 S Laurel St; Herrsche Melina Ryann to Warren Eline, $260,000.

1401 Lynhaven Ave; 1401 Lynhaven Llc to Lloyd Martin, $155,000.

3136 Marlboro Dr; Ditsler Charles S to Campbell Susan L, $376,000.

2909 Midlothian Tpke; Cava Capital Llc to Owen Frederick H Iv and, $264,000.

4308 Monument Park; Braymer John W And Meta R to Abate Anthony J And Eileen A, $710,000.

2812 North Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Cava Theodore F and, $375,000.

18 Overbrook Road; Cunningham James C And Mary S to Brown Robert Linton Iii and, $350,000.

3435 Patterson Ave; Jones Hamill D Jr Executor to Acharya Pradeep and, $309,250.

1909 Porter St; Henderson Sandra L to Laurielle Revocable Trust, $205,000.

3920 Rosedale Ave; Villar Daniel E to Lamb Dorothy E And Borst John F, $279,900.

3010 S St; Mahala Llc to Jaramillo Pedro Luis and, $375,000.

3117 Semmes Ave; Leist Andrea Irby to Daugherity Brian and, $370,000.

916 State St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Halsey Robert M And Genesis R, $200,000.

4818 Stuart Ave; Richmond Hill Design Build Llc to Sejnost Nicholas Todd and, $866,816.

2104 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Kingcade Allison, $396,600.

3440 Traylor Dr; Wells Sarah H to Marks David and, $525,000.

1100 West Ave; Cabaniss Amy to Pwh Properties Llc, $695,000.

3013 Woodcliff Ave; Mcafee Mary H to Crooks Jeron, $250,000.

HENRICO

2753 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Johnstone Camille T , $333,267.

383 Adderbury Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Disabato Anita J , $597,683.

109 Adingham Ct, Henrico; Richmond County Realty Llc to Grassi Paul and Stephanie N , $890,000.

1319 Andover Rd, Henrico; Johnson Sherita N and Tracey D to Truong Hai Thanh and Michael Hinerman, $270,000.

2504 Armentrout Ct, Glen Allen; Sours Nomeka Helen Rebecca to Condrey Ashley R and Jacob D Geisenhof, $275,000.

10865 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes Lc to Gadde Ashish Babu, $417,560.

3808 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Kay Deborah to Johns William C Iii and Heather U, $615,000.

9319 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Matheny Ryan W to Maker Raafat and Sozan Ibrahim, $258,450.

3204 Birchbrook Rd, Henrico; Lun Lun Chan Hkum Ah Sein and Ngwa Du to Hall Alexandra Nicole, $237,000.

2202 Bonnie Dale Rd, Henrico; Kessler John R and Kim Phuong T Nguyen to Renfrow William Mitchell, $309,200.

4114 Bremner Blvd, Henrico; Hkui Ca and Lu Mee Chan to Lopez Vilma N Blanco, $229,000.

9116 W Broad St, Henrico; Old Dominion Restaurants Inc to Cot J Properties Llc, $1,446,930.

2214 Bryan Park Ave, Henrico; Saunders Thomas N Iii and Gale Pratt to Widmer Karen, $510,000.

4712 Candlelight Pl, Glen Allen; Kos Elizabeth A to Barsoom Mamdouh L and Mariam S Ghobrial, $325,000.

8160 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Clay Devon T and Danin C , $399,900.

3305 Cartwright Ct, Henrico; Bernier David F and Kristine H to Wallace Michael C and Laurel S, $735,000.

274 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Sroka Family Lp to Rowland Benjamin Powell and Alana Beth, $184,950.

3109 Chesham St, Henrico; Gritis Peter Jr Estate to Serrano Bueso Jose, $210,000.

315 Club View Ct, Henrico; Elmore Stanley M and Emily to Larmore Frederick C and Peggy W, $1,000,000.

3004 Comet Rd, Henrico; Epperly Virginia J to Le Investing Llc, $250,000.

13533 Cotley Ln, Henrico; Prochazka Zdenek and Jeanette to Polsen Gregory and Annie Fitzgerald, $680,000.

2305 Cranbrook Rd, Henrico; Mctighe James M to Schwimer Treavor and Treavor Hayden, $260,000.

3802 Crystalwood Ln, Henrico; Hazelwood Scott T to Reyes Adrian J G and Valeria J Garcia, $247,000.

5380 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Emanuel Church Of Our Lrd to Standard Community Llc, $171,000.

7617 Derryclare Dr, Henrico; Paramount Investments Llc to Kapanga Kabemba M and Kasongo M, $300,000.

10812 Dominion Fairways Dr, Glen Allen; Morrison Gregory G and Diane L Trustees to Guensch Craig Alan and Pamela Jo, $499,000.

6225 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Kanzler Meghan E to Prest Jake A and Fiona S Suttle, $400,000.

12729 Ellington Woods Pl, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Madadi Mahesh Kumar Reddy and A Yanala, $966,437.

3021 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Ragusa Michael F and Shannon D to Trevey Amy Perkins and John A , $371,000.

3905 Fish Pond Ln, Glen Allen; Noval Mokhamad and Nila Saraswati to Sullivan Annette, $413,483.

1213 Forest Ave, Henrico; Mccarthy William J and Jane to Complete Home Design Llc, $390,000.

717 Foundry Park Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Chiteman Robert Lawrence and L Rothwell, $1,202,229.

813 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Yeary Mark G and Jennifer M and Amy R to George Jennifer G and Dylan C Benjamin, $285,000.

3023 Gay Ave, Henrico; Kreynus Amy G to Britton Kyle, $165,500.

8012 Glendale Woods Xing, Henrico; Hipshire Clyde Jr and Annette M to Barbee Craig D and Kisha S , $455,000.

6448 Goldenrod Ct, Henrico; Tiki Properties Iii Llc to Z and A Properties Llc, $183,220.

9705 Greenmeadow Cir, Glen Allen; Wallerstein Carolyn J to Lee Bernetta A, $228,000.

1881 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Thompson David L and Amy M to Parker Charles and Elizabeth Harmon-Parker, $990,000.

3926 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Bhat Medha and Golukdas Naik, $284,515.

12304 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Pandya Sonal, $765,847.

1695 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Elliott Deidri S to Abouzaki Ryan Antar, $196,000.

1705 Hollandale Rd, Henrico; O’hern Timothy A and Leslie to Collier Stephanie and Jarrod S , $410,000.

7713 Hungary Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Posta Cynthia L to Karmo Kanda and Judith, $330,000.

1202 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Manis Terry and Lesli to Soule David P and Karen J, $500,000.

4245 Innslake Dr, Glen Allen; Innslake Apartments I Llc to Innslake Millpond Nr Llc Et Al, 28000000.

2432 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Maya Va Llc to Doyle Peyton Andrew and Louis Paul Gruber, $465,000.

4309 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Dewitt Sierra , $247,200.

9544 Kimberly Lynn Cir, Glen Allen; Alston Cynthia L Trustee to Chen Chaoling, $224,000.

2200 E Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Old Dominion Restaurants to Cot J Properties Llc, $1,677,238.

3206 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Waller William E Jr and K W Connors to Hayland Properties Llc, $200,000.

2606 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Hesan Muhammad and Maryam Farooqi, $350,653.

5924 Leabrook Way, Glen Allen; Pardis Shane to Nair Prem and Geetha Manikkara, $1,200,000.

9415 Lester Ln, Henrico; Douma Jarrett to Wunschel Benjamin Scott, $330,000.

6517 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Glass Janice W, $451,555.

10205 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Maroney Lois M to Smith Judith L , $400,000.

8117 Lower Ralston Ct, Henrico; Oswald Stephen M Jr and D Marchetti-Oswald to Kerr Laura I C and Christopher R Flight, $818,050.

12149 Manor Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Foster Dwayne A and Barbara J to Battepati Harshavardhan and Sumana Reddy, $656,000.

5921 Maybrook Dr, Glen Allen; Moore James L Iii to Brady Ashley E , $450,000.

5500 Melitta Ct, Glen Allen; Narayanan Sunil K and Rosly to Jarrar Sameh and Halla A Awadallah, $442,000.

5501 Millwheel Ln, Henrico; Turner Pauline B to Lee Monica, $225,000.

5201 Monument Ave, Henrico; Owen Hannah B to Tutton Roger H and Janet B, $2,000,000.

10727 Mountain Ash Dr, Glen Allen; Krausz Supranee to Dankowska Kinga , $240,000.

6220 New Harvard Ln, Glen Allen; Powers Celeste N to Switzer Peter Scott and Sarah Jayne, $615,000.

12405 New Point Dr, Henrico; Richards Marsha K and Donald S to Mcmanus Barbara S and Ward J , $263,349.

6100 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Briarfield Farm Enterprises Llc to Realty Income Properties 21 Llc, $2,025,000.

2920 Oakland Ave, Henrico; Evans Andrew R to Vestal Becky Cassandra, $287,000.

5230 Old Main St, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Fialk Gary and Kathryn Buenaventura, $556,815.

5234 Old Main St, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Colombo Brandon J , $486,948.

1909 Old Mayland Rd, Henrico; Jeon Seul Gi and Seoyoung Kim to Hijaz Iyad S and Samer and Dalal Al Masri, $290,000.

905 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Nelson Charles W Iii and Sally M and Sarah I to Mann Andrew James and Sarah I Nelson, $195,000.

5029 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Downes Paul E and Patricia E to Leake John A and Edith S Gonzalez Jaimes, $475,000.

1303 Peachtree Blvd, Henrico; Gilman J Christopher to Crockett Ethan and Elise, $601,000.

7705 Pinehill Dr, Henrico; Leahey Catherine E V and M V White Et Al to Martin Mary Beth , $255,000.

7733 Pomeroy Ct, Henrico; Select Property Solutions Llc to Tse Yun and Satori Poch, $205,000.

6600 Prospect St, Henrico; Peck James S Jr and Deborah P to Farrar Mary D Trustee, $1,043,250.

3804 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Carter Spencer Ray and Patsy L, $418,455.

4819 Red Coach Way, Sandston; Keller Robert P and Ildiko I to Holte Sandra, $274,000.

10220 Richmond Rd, Glen Allen; Murdock Brandy L to Cote Michael Darrell Ii and Erin Marie , $285,000.

3006 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes Lc to Kumar Jitendra and Nupur B Singh, $364,405.

210 Rocketts Way U412, Henrico; Shaver Michael William and S L Guilliams to Otey Amy P , $295,898.

9507 Royerton Dr, Henrico; Snead Cynthia C to Ornberg Karina Maylis, $250,000.

11325 Sadler Green Ln, Glen Allen; Patel Nitin and Asha N to Patel Asutosh, $450,000.

4320 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Gravel Sharon M to Agarwal Akshay and Deepti Gupta, $349,950.

5422 Seminary Ave, Henrico; Meador Kyle P to Hurdle Marlicia Ann, $157,000.

12117 Shore View Dr, Henrico; Mizic Hasan and Azra to Pandey Shraddha, $315,000.

2208 Sommie Ln, Henrico; Blair Gary R and Megan B Mayo to Juskiewicz Thomas, $370,000.

9742 Southmill Dr, Glen Allen; Rife Michael B and Denise M to Stanikzai Azizurahman and Zarghona, $431,000.

204 N Spruce Ave, Henrico; White David A and Denise S to Easter Dabbs Vickie Renee and Kiowa Dabbs, $215,000.

2697 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Edwards Brittany, $349,666.

1216 Starling Dr, Henrico; Putney Erica J to Gibbons Michelle, $290,000.

5429 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; W V Mcclure Inc to Breazeale Sherron M and Jameisha F, $429,458.

8201 Tarkington Dr, Henrico; Tolliver Debbie A and J H Johnson Jr Et Al to 8201 Tarkington Llc, $240,000.

1507 Thistle Rd U303, Henrico; Schulze Curtis P and Kathryn S to Wood Deborah, $175,000.

106 Township Blvd, Henrico; Wilder Jason and Tiffany to Jackson Dante Dorian Omari, $275,000.

11766 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Johnson Jay A and Susan E to Welch Jason and Wanda, $755,000.

10709 Tutelo Pl, Glen Allen; Clarke Robert R and Elena Lavrishcheva to Safi Samiullah and Shaima, $475,000.

1806 Verona Rd, Henrico; Grandi Christopher and Danielle to Getchell George L and Veronica Trustees, $350,000.

4304 Walton Farms Dr, Henrico; Nguyen Truong to Nguyen Kathy, $175,000.

950 Wellston Ct, Glen Allen; Carter Bonnie Roberts to Walker Douglas, $299,950.

2044 Westmoreland St, Henrico; Lochlyn Properties I Llc to Bop2 Llc, $1,700,000.

113 Whiteside Rd, Sandston; Ford Kevin J to Bolden Timorrow, $244,950.

2601 Williams St, Henrico; Pike Ann-Marie to James Gordon Smith Jr Trust, $300,000.

1217 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Wall Gary L to Bernier Ryan and Mary R Marion, $490,000.

4641 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sears Stephanie, $307,745.

4647 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Clark Felicia, $305,750.

4657 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Smith Angela , $306,392.

8060 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Elliott Kristy B, $374,990.

7707 Wood Rd, Henrico; Wilson Lisa Stephenson Trustee to Nemanich Todd Robert and Carrol H P Hand, $730,000.

9505 Wyndhurst Dr, Henrico; Dogwood Homebuilders to Donovan Leslie Brittain and Matthew Edward, $367,000.

CHESTERFIELD

6203 Aldersbrook Ct, North Chesterfield; Gordon Russell to Johnson Ashley and Matthews Christopher, $205,000.

4209 Alms Ln, North Chesterfield; Olson Benjamin and Rehbein M to Funderburk Jasmine M and Ward Aaron Lee, $275,000.

2833 Amherst Ridge Loop, South Chesterfield; Stephen Anna to Barnes Thomas B, $297,000.

7219 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Stokes Alesha M and Dixon Tyrone, $299,282.

2225 Apperly Ter, Midlothian; Keel Custom Homes to War3 Llc, $724,900.

5841 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Johnson Michael, $299,990.

11506 Avening Rd, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Hostetter Shawn-Andrew, $423,807.

4945 Bailey Woods Ln, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to Jacubec Andrew P, $334,950.

3508 Banana Ln, Midlothian; Aliemeke Florence E to Zhang Ruiyi and Qifan, $295,000.

5710 Baron Dr, Chesterfield; Wimmer Amanda to Barba Rigoberto M Jr and Witherspoon Aliyah, $288,000.

6118 Belgreen Ct, North Chesterfield; Vaughan Cynthia Y to Abhishek Kumar and Pradhan Shilpi, $215,000.

3824 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield; Hill Wayne Alan Sr and Laurie B to Keith Jason R, $239,000.

9930 Blarney Ln, North Chesterfield; Reynolds R B and Reynolds C G Tr to Olmsted Steven Matthew and Kara Powers, $540,000.

17831 Boston Creek Trl, Moseley; Taylor Gordon M Jr to Cordle Jeffrey A and Perez Eva, $660,000.

14025 Branched Antler Dr, Midlothian; Young Hillary Allison to Koss Andrew Michael and Kotait Taylor M, $291,000.

11713 S Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Cin C J and Cin D Co-Trustees to Olson Ryan M and Russell Debra R, $175,000.

7635 Broadreach Dr, Chesterfield; Paul Nimy to Johnson Ralph Jr, $250,000.

7312 Buck Rub Ln, Midlothian; Helms Rodney D and Melissa L to Cjl Property Llc, $250,000.

3701 Camdale Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Durso Andrew M and Jamias Lourdes Maave, $656,311.

13402 Carters Creek Pl, Chesterfield; Brandon Jonathan and Brandon N to Delgado Gonzalo, $395,000.

8406 Chandon Ct, Chesterfield; Langguth Linette K to Hilali Majid and Julia, $445,000.

10419 Chesdin Ridge Dr, South Chesterfield; Lunsford Laurie R to Carrera Carlos Estuardo Ascencio, $208,000.

2917 Cicero Pkwy, Chester; Souhrada Patricia W I and J J to Fund Iv Homes 3 Llc, $238,000.

6724 Citory Way, Moseley; HHHunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Wade Matson L Sr, $451,835.

6500 Clayville Ln, Moseley; Pirkey William P and Jennifer A to Kulzer David Ii and Darlene, $470,000.

11621 Coalboro Rd, Chesterfield; Lee William Gaylord to Marroquin Hererra Ana D and Marroquin Buenaventura Perez, $350,000.

2433 Colony Crossing Pl, Midlothian; Colony Crossing Llc to Aaria Ccp Llc, $3,225,000.

8648 Corsica Dr, Chesterfield; Duvall Shannon Kay to Allen Davin A and Elysha K, $476,000.

5520 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield; Stinson Lynn and Thomas to Thorpe Steven and Deborah, $660,000.

2013 Creek Bottom Way, North Chesterfield; Duverney Gary and Thadithil J to Nesmith Sylvester D Ii, $327,000.

14405 Crossings Way Ter, Midlothian; White Larry R and Nancy J to Catoe Bobo Barry Ii and Catoe Allyson Jessup and Jessup Judith, $530,000.

4241 Daniels St, Chester; Keophila Susan and Sengkeo Peter to Wallace Lamitra Yarnell, $305,000.

8414 Deer Range Rd, Moseley; Hoover Cecil E to Hoover Thomas M, $250,000.

2535 Dorel Ln, North Chesterfield; Loving Christopher W and Megan E to Di Shan and Pan Changxuan, $192,660.

15936 Drumone Rd, Midlothian; Brown Peter L and Maria Del P to Southard Gary L Jr and Kristen G, $861,000.

6843 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Brevard Joshua Kyle and Theresa Nakia, $341,964.

2001 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc to Zaki Makary and Ebrahim Ebrahim, $260,000.

5640 Elfinwood Rd, Chester; Bulkley-Dorazio Jill and Bulkley-Krak Sherri to First Class Investors Llc, $240,000.

11836 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Harris Joyce A and Manns Joyce A, $391,979.

2909 Emblem Dr, North Chesterfield; Hermes Tyler D to Perkins Louise, $315,000.

11918 Europa Dr, Chesterfield; Worrell Steven W and Michelle D to Holzbach Paul, $525,000.

3242 Farcet Ter, Midlothian; Persinger Matthew B and Nichole to Hardcastle Thomas P and Lise W, $580,000.

7600 Fern Hollow Dr, Chesterfield; Mangano Ronald Nicholas to Williams Zachary Jacobson and Anna Patricia, $335,000.

11213 Forestwind Dr, Midlothian; Trek Properties Llc to Schott Jarett, $280,000.

5901 Fox Crest Ct, Midlothian; Orms David J and Cheryl L to Vosper Barbara A and Kenneth W Sr, $517,500.

2618 Galena Ave, North Chesterfield; Underwood Ben F and Nancy L to Avalos Ismael A, $200,000.

13213 Gate Post Ct, Midlothian; Leibman Martin and Tia M to Centeno Walter Alexander Castillo and Almonte Anyelina, $255,000.

5025 Gention Rd, Chesterfield; Espinal Jamie A to Cole Ryan Eric and Grennan Rebecca Elizabeth, $265,000.

8400 Graves Rd, South Chesterfield; Patrick Walter N and Allison B to Mccabe Laura Kimberly and Johnston Dennis Lee, $700,000.

13806 Greyledge Turn , Chester; James Jimmie L and Lisa M to Zimmerman Tommy and Sherrell E, $499,000.

11008 Guilford Rd, North Chesterfield; Smigo Margaret to Dohogne Rosalynn R, $275,000.

13912 Harrowgate Rd, Chester; Netz Cassandra to Rollerson Christina, $246,961.

12000 Helmway Ct, Chester; Main Street Homes to Elliott Edward Richard Jr and Tamika Yvette, $516,968.

9300 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield; Williams Colton Lightwood to Gonzalez Agreda Roxana B and Chacach Cuxil Victor A, $256,000.

5431 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Amaya and Lemus Investment Group Corp to Ramirez Duron Melbin Abel, $359,000.

1025 Huntersdell Ter, North Chesterfield; Mcpherson Judy A to Knower Adam N, $313,000.

4513 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Jarrell Bryan K and Valeria K to Higgins Myron Crockett, $370,000.

12420 Ivyridge Ct, Chester; Scott Barbara A to Carvajal Victor A and Memon Saba and Zamorski Joseph M, $349,900.

12550 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Chester; Fidc 85 Llc to Jefferson Davis Properties Llc, $2,016,000.

18131 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Sowtapalli Satish Reddy and Jellella Keerthi Chandrika, $460,410.

3404 Julep Dr, South Chesterfield; Henderson S G and Wyatt K M to Lowery William J Iii and Lisa L, $245,000.

4401 Ketcham Dr, Chesterfield; Lemin Jon C to Mccown Michael Dan and Litteral Robin Lynn, $335,000.

8418 Kintail Dr, Chesterfield; Stanco Christopher A and Sandra to Carter Amie Mclaim and Carter Dominic Rydell, $710,000.

10941 Lansdowne Ct, Midlothian; Lee Kiu-Seung and Woojung S to Jackson Trudy Jones, $740,000.

4125 Laurelwood Rd, North Chesterfield; Shires Donald R to Murray Katherene D, $242,000.

6841 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Gupta Sunil K and Kirti, $363,180.

12301 Little Pond Ln, Midlothian; Bryant Ann Dickerson and Dickerson James Alton Jr to Curry Virgil D and Curry Ann Trustees, $340,000.

9701 Lockberry Ridge Loop, North Chesterfield; Alton Chad E and Cari L to Lopez Meza Fernando Alonso, $305,000.

11601 Longtown Loop, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Riley April R, $433,580.

11620 Lucks Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Herting Robert William and Gail Ann, $374,928.

11318 Ludgate Pl, Chester; Brooks Kimberly A to Carrera Carlos Estuardo Ascencio, $240,500.

1918 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Grigsby Eric Charles and Jessica, $398,425.

817 Marblethorpe Rd, North Chesterfield; Rose Lawrence W to Lee William Mcdonald and Lee Kathleen Elisabeth, $168,000.

12300 Mason Ave, Chester; Burton Oleta V and Burton W M to Pineda Amabilia Y Barrios, $230,000.

3124 Meadow Glen Pl, North Chesterfield; King Andrea S to Fogarty Susan, $272,000.

4949 Michaelwood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Jefferson Sean D and Conswaylo E, $494,910.

14606 Mill Spring Dr, Midlothian; Mcdonough Patricia A Et Al to Wheelock Robert A and Mary Ellen, $327,000.

14043 Mountshire Ln, Chester; Bartee Christopher to Davies Ian J and Jessica T, $375,000.

3138 Newington Ct, North Chesterfield; Mckibbens Angela R to Epps Shari E, $177,000.

7701 Northern Dancer Ct, Midlothian; Piszcz Daniel J Jr and Deborah B to Talley Cynthia, $305,000.

5119 Oakforest Dr, Chesterfield; Barbour Philip W to Blake Denny Llc, $180,000.

1920 Old Farm Rd, North Chesterfield; Diversified Property Assoc Llc to Gedney Frederick J, $290,100.

7205 Omalley Dr, North Chesterfield; Serrano Marcelino and Maria S F to Johnson Garrett Nicholas and Sadie Spauls, $315,000.

4612 Overridge Dr, Chester; Allen Douglas W to Allen David W, $290,000.

3525 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Ramos Martinez Luis Antonio and Maria, $464,800.

12533 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Jones Brett B and Edsall Kali R, $345,343.

12553 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Dubiel Deborah, $375,959.

2207 Prenoman Ln, Midlothian; Regalado Sara and Gediga Jacek to Kim Hong Kon and Oh Soon, $680,000.

1871 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Karselis Terence C and Judith A, $366,961.

8128 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Funk Matthew W Sr and Megan L to Oæneil Stephanie, $188,000.

5505 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Diaz Elmer A and Ivi C to Diaz Katie, $225,000.

9201 Reams Rd, North Chesterfield; Winn Otis W Jr and Phyllis B to Karselis Terence C and Judith A, $366,961.

11206 Regalia Dr, Chesterfield; Giffard Mark P and Marshall K R to Ireland Michael R Jr and Anastasia, $530,000.

2212 Ridge Mill Way, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Jones Rodney and Williams Shatara H, $307,207.

2206 N Robert Bruce Dr, North Chesterfield; Wilkinson Beverly R Et Als to Wilkinson Alyssa M and Henry R, $270,777.

18517 Rollingside Dr, South Chesterfield; Kemp Edward C to Noles Steven Walker and Diana Seeley and Noles Russell Walker and Marine Kathryn Clara, $205,000.

5614 Saddle Hill Dr, Midlothian; Stailey Katheryn C to Williams Erica, $305,500.

14700 Sailboat Cir, Midlothian; Hobaugh John D and Stephanie A to Ware Jossalyn D and Gardner Michael P, $378,000.

2507 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; HHHunt Sandler Station Llc to Byrne Robert D Sr and Joyce M, $308,585.

15812 Scarlet Coat Dr, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Duffee Nancy Drewery and Duffee Matthew Drewery, $626,712.

12200 Second Branch Rd, Chesterfield; Puffenbarger Carl J Ii and Linda to Crowder John Aubrey and Caitlin Eagles, $345,000.

11800 Shallow Cove Dr, Chester; Esmaili Danial and Parnian F to Sheth Akash Anilkumar and Parekh Karishma, $579,000.

2801 Shiloh Church Rd, Midlothian; Newman Nickanor A and Taniele K to White Natasha C and Williams Thomas E, $250,000.

4006 Simons Dr, North Chesterfield; Cash Ronald Guy to Chavis Shannon Kwanna, $234,950.

14203 Sonnenburg Dr, Chester; Peterson Melissa B and Craig R to Fund Iv Homes 3 Llc, $277,000.

3600 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Akinsanya Abayomi and Anuoluwapo, $493,460.

12705 Staffordshire St, Midlothian; Green Shannon L to Johnson Timothy and Amy, $235,000.

14031 Steeplestone Dr, Midlothian; Earlyrise Properties Inc to Mbb Rva Llc, $400,000.

1318 Stone River Rd, North Chesterfield; Grois Peter and Dawn to Horlick Christian Bruce, $280,000.

8003 Summerbrooke Ct, North Chesterfield; Moranti Cheryl Anne to Pan Shan Di and Changxuan, $194,650.

5512 Swan Dr, North Chesterfield; Davadi Homes Inc Of Va to Acosta Johanna Karina and Chavez Jose David, $310,000.

13003 Tall Hickory Ct, Midlothian; Stuckey Kenneth E and Tracy M to Hildebrand Kyle and Rachelle, $365,000.

18107 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Jones Homes Inc to Watson Damon Omar and Deanne Trustees, $1,113,274.

10519 Tokay Rd, Chesterfield; Damers Betty J to Clary Colton Trucker and Isha Lynette, $250,000.

2643 Traymore Rd, North Chesterfield; Benson Carl H and Janet to Frias Investments Llc, $305,000.

9450 Tuxford Rd, North Chesterfield; Menjivar D and Portillo Reina B to Harrison Brandon J, $320,000.

7118 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Quinlan Jacquinlan to Fitzpatrick Timothy Roger and Jamie, $275,000.

13655 Village Gate Pl, Midlothian; Velez Patricia C to Labarca Nava Angel Enrique, $280,000.

1800 Walkerton Rd, North Chesterfield; Meador Jean W and Earley Katie W to Bong James, $315,000.

1000 Warminster Dr, Midlothian; Atkins Tondra M and Gary L Jr to Ramirez Jennifer Robledon, $282,000.

6006 Waters Edge Rd, Midlothian; Grecco Robert S and Joyce M to Ransom Chad E and Prince Amy W, $411,500.

3537 Waverton Dr, Midlothian; Gregoire Development Corp to Davis Kevin R and Davis Sarah G, $749,997.

4748 Wedgemere Rd, Chesterfield; Maddox Dominique M and William T to Shafer Alexander N and Jami E, $376,550.

12317 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; HHHunt Homes L C to Kim Yoo K and Sang Il, $414,710.

6307 West Branch Rd, Midlothian; Buffington Neil and Erin E to Barton Robert A and Jamie C, $500,000.

1612 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Clements Lynette P and Paul Kevin, $423,668.

9040 Whistling Swan Rd, Chesterfield; Reed Amanda N to Grossman Bill, $554,000.

6617 Wimbledon Dr, North Chesterfield; Mena Vanessa Siguenza to Gates Daniel W and Veronica W, $225,000.

8605 Windingrun Ln, North Chesterfield; Jacobi Michael J and Wanda L to Hicks Kimberlie N and Neal Robert J, $184,925.

15830 Windseeker Ct, Chester; Williams Nathan A to Williams Nathan, $216,000.

3320 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian; Hayes Brooke to Bryan Jennifer, $385,000.

1023 Woodlet Meadow Ln, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Wildt Timothy and Cathryn, $403,276.

HANOVER

1.745 acres; Gregory A. Morris to Stephanie Coster, $180,000.

2.573 acres; Michael P. Morris to Brandon Perrin, $265,000.

41.33 acres; Falling Creek Estates to James C. Foster Jr., $265,000.

11280 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; Margaret Ashten Aquilina to Earl Lee Crawford, $445,000.

9185 Avondale Drive, Mechanicsville; Lewis A. Broaddus, trustee to Fred C. Burns Sr., $311,550.

Block A, Rutland Crossing; TL Hunt LLC to DJFA Realty LLC, $560,000.

9339 Boxwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Jamin Investments LLC to Emily Cetin, $264,950.

8421 Burnside Drive, Mechanicsville; Tad E. Bell Sr. to Michael Joseph Mooney, $315,000.

405 Chapman St., Ashland; Thomas David Willis to Patrick L. Warren, $242,000.

9334 Cool Spring Road, Mechanicsville; Patricia H. Lewis to Laura M. Trussell, $340,000.

8382 Dell Ray Drive, Mechanicsville; Top Properties LLC to Cynthia A. Agyeman, $270,000.

9329 Falcon Drive, Mechanicsville; Brandy Cocke to Linda Gregory, $345,000.

11420 Farrington Farm Lane, Ashland; Katherine H. Upshaw, trustee to Katherine H. Upshaw, $300,000.

6403 Gaines Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Gordon H. Maddox to Vinod Kumar, $365,000.

8755 Hambleton Way, Mechanicsville; Stacey M. Andreasen to Bandita Neupane, $472,000.

15206 Horseshoe Bridge Road, Doswell; Cozy Cape LLC to David Shirk, $429,000.

9331 John Wickham Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Michael D. Flack, $652,397.

19208 Landora Bridge Road, Beaverdam; Marcus A. Ayala to Kristopher Torisky, $395,000.

4704 Leakes Mill Drive, Glen Allen; Cora A. McLean to Kranthi Natuva, $310,000.

Lot 1, Arboridge; RDEV Corp. to Shurm Construction Inc., $1,300,000.

Lot 2, 11.29 acres, Fore & Aft Acres; Carolyn R. Oates to Daniel Joseph Rabil, $255,000.

Lot 4, Section 1, Hanover Industrial Air Park; Thunder Properties LLC to Crossray Holdings LLC, $1,400,000.

Lot 57, Block A, Section 5B, Pebble Creek; James Iyoob Jr. to 6111 Pond Grass LLC, $290,000.

Lot 8, Block B, Swannanoa Estates; Matthew Ryan Shockley to Laura Anne Todd, $265,000.

7128 Lynnroy Way, Mechanicsville; Phyo T. Aung to Arthur Jackson, $325,000.

Mayfield Farms; Stacey Diane Neel to Paulies M. Brown Jr., $167,000.

16467 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Tanisha Johnson to Alvin Siao Ho., $161,000.

7031 Old Reflection Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey S. Osborn to Irene Y. Zhong, $749,500.

Parcel; Gamers LLC to Cebelle Holdings Corp., $654,000.

Parcel; Z Team Inc. to Ferber Properties LLC, $1,125,000.

10137 S. Peridot Court, Mechanicsville; Rodney Matheny to Kayla Flippo, $385,000.

4806 Queen Carolyn Lane, Mechanicsville; Daryl Chesley to Michael Patrick Solovey, $686,000.

7598 Rural Point Road, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Robert Edward Major, $513,102.

8272 Shane Edmonds Lane, Mechanicsville; William B. Turner to Jeremy D. Hancock, $325,000.

10040 Sliding Hill Road, Ashland; Destination Holdings Inc. to H ND Y LLC, $720,000.

8257 Spice Wood Circle, Mechanicsville; Randall K. Johnson to Jeffrey Camp Jr., $338,200.

10520 Stone Bluff Drive, Unit 310, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Christina Marie Wageck, $291,000.

7358 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Carla MIchelle Gilmartin, executor to Nora Uff, $322,000.

8842 Thorneshire Circle, Mechanicsville; Makul Patel to James Andrews, $559,000.

9256 W Wenlock Drive, Mechanicsville; Lisa A. Beard to Ashton H. Pocta, $380,000.

10253 Willmark Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Quinnesha Nicole Staton, $322,190.

9197 Wyattwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Diann D. Fox to Darlene S. Brent, $407,000.

AMELIA

2.5 acres; Roger C. Fracker to Stephen L. Redford Jr., $360,000.

12740 Little Patrick Road, Amelia Court House; Ronald E. Kieper III to Stanley M. Dillard, $230,000.

9900 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House; James A. Downing to David C. Shroeder Jr., $380,000.

CHARLES CITY

2421 Harrison Point Drive, Charles City; Young Ran Minney to Rosalie Albino, $675,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

132 Chesterfield Av; 132 Chesterfield Avenue Llc, to During, Dominic Israel, $293,500.

1216 Elmwood Dr; Booming Investment, Llc, to Strickland, Catherine, $315,000.

122 Hanover Av; Staples, Ross A. to Brink, Carter D., $207,500.

3719 Perthshire La; Telfair Investments Llc, to Dunbar, Enterprises Llc , $260,000.

210 Temple Av; Gonzales Patricia D, Md Properties, Llc to A Ted Property Llc , $643,600.

919 Yorkshire Rd; Pink Elephant Properties Llc, to Terry, Antwan M., $255,000.

CUMBERLAND

42.976 acres; Bek & Bayat Motors LLC to Keith Jones, $800,000.

2179 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; Thomas W. Perry Jr. to Jennifer L. Martin, $237,200.

DINWIDDIE

2 acres; Dinwiddie Airport Industrial Authority to Hot Rod Motorsports LLC, $150,000.

4.138 acres; Roslyn Farm Corp. to Virginia Electric and Power Co., $275,000.

7650 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Danielle C. Ferguson, $392,060.

9813 Coleman Road, Ford; Ocean Man Holdings LLC to Joel Olejnik, $193,000.

25124 Floyd Ave., North Dinwiddie; Marilyn L. Cook to Frank Peter Underwood, $265,000.

Lot 81, Section 2, Sysonby Bridge; Juanita S. York to Alexis C. Messer, $195,000.

4032 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Peter F. Small Jr. to Cory Hildebrand, $300,000.

Several Parcels; Robert E. Nay to Edward Hendricks Jr., $1,100,000.

25724 Tanglewood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Ronald A. Jessup Jr. to Quentin Alexander Grammer, $235,000.

GOOCHLAND

19.748 acres; Alvis Properties LLC to ME PV4 LLC, $1,550,000.

3.922 acres; Kenneth W. Fleming to Yellowstone Communities LLC, $275,000.

66.36 acres; Patrick B. Kalan, succesor trustee to William G. Martin, $685,000.

12280 N Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Stephen W. Churchill, $616,776.

13006 Fresco Court, Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Patrick F. Kroon, $624,954.

629 Longfield Road, Manakin Sabot; John M. Atkinson to John-Lawrence Lestourgeon Smith, $877,000.

Lot 1A, Deer Keep; Kevin P. Tully to Mack Drake, $390,000.

Lot 7, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Michael Pyo, $165,000.

5432 Old Columbia Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Timothy E. Merchent, $313,000.

2843 Preston Park Drive, Sandy Hook; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Gary R. Rowley Jr., $438,480.

12366 S Readers Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Anne F. Gessner, $629,000.

3663 W Rocketts Ridge Road, Sandy Hook; Vertical Builders LLC to Roy Thomas Mills Jr., $485,883.

4830 St. Pauls Church Road, Goochland; Nathaniel Jacob Earnest to Timothy David Crowl, $225,000.

1705 Windingridge Drive, Henrico; Charles Afton Johnson to James C. Southern, $1,500,000.

HOPEWELL

2001 Camerons Landing Lane; Jermaine Dillon to Dion A. Jones, $370,000.

3904 Galena Ave.; Efren Z. Justiniano to Valencia Hunter, $229,000.

Lot 22R, Block 58, Battleground Addition; Top Gun Painting and Power Washing LLC to Jennifer Lee Maldonado, $176,050.

Lot 9, Section 1, J.W. Hanks; Edward Brian Schoefield to Antonio Stanford, $152,000.

Lots 34-35, Block 6, Buren; Donna J. Ellis to Sydney L. Moore, $172,000.

392 Red Oak Drive; Emilio Lopez to Shumeka Reid Brown, $197,000.

JAMES CITY

3.3184 acres; Landtech Resources Inc. to Kirbor at Strawberry Plains LLC, $200,000.

6844 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Madeleine R. Libucha, trustee to Robert Kayian, $525,000.

1605 Braemar Creek, Williamsburg; Caroline C. Bills to Mayur Shah, $277,000.

5432 Center St., Williamsburg; George W. Borden to John S. Holt, $450,000.

3032 Clinton Court, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Steven L. Jones, $458,015.

3203 Deerfield Court, Williamsburg; Daniel L. Terrasa to Jacob Nelson Lambeth, $475,000.

104 Enclave Court, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Jennifer B. Welham, $829,000.

9 Frond Court, Williamsburg; Hathaway Rentals LLC to Paul Christopher Myers, $319,000.

2900 Hidden Lake Drive, Williamsburg; Denise G. Hinders, trustee to John George, $322,000.

3 Huntington Drive, Williamsburg; Anthony T. Pica to Elizabeth S. Autery, $462,000.

1513 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Michael R. McCarty to Dominic Bisio, $279,000.

113 W Kingswood Drive, Williamsburg; Cwiklinski to David Chambers, $400,000.

Lot 10, Berkeley’s Green; Antonella Gloria Ditommaso to , $260,500.

Lot 29, Birchwood Park; Summer Grace Ventis to Michael J. Morrison, $368,500.

Lot 42, Villages at Powhatan Secondary; Steven Babbitt to Stephen M. Parr, $280,000.

Lot 88, Longhill Station; Timothy Nitcher to Jeffrey Joseph LLC, trustee, $310,000.

113 Mahogany Run, Williamsburg; Kermit M. Eide, trustee to Timothy M. Cheater, $705,000.

5800 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Paul D. Sansom to Kayla J. Johnson, $341,000.

165 Old Carriage Way, Williamsburg; Michael D. White to John L. Sayoun, $535,000.

4 Pasture Circle, Williamsburg; PW Development Inc. to Cyrus A. Parsa, $541,000.

4609 Prince Trevor Drive, Williamsburg; Samuel J. Bryant to Zachary Velez, $380,000.

806 Queens Way, Williamsburg; Donald T. Ress, trustee to Raymond Jamieson III, $184,503.

6411 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to Raymond Bernard Daugherty Jr., $548,570.

603 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Dolores Rosser to James E. Cheves Jr., $210,000.

203 Southpoint Drive, Williamsburg; James L. Mishler to Kyle A. Patterson, $560,000.

9919 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Shawn R. Trueblood to Glenn J. Baker, $525,000.

4920 Trailview, Williamsburg; Kathleen Genther to John L. Nguyen, $458,000.

2809 Warbler Place, Williamsburg; Mark W. Vieira to Jessamyn Lillian Edwards, $375,000.

4115 Whitley Terrace, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to Sharon Marie Douglas, $484,770.

102 Winter East, Williamsburg; John Zachary Morgan to Kaitlyn C. Herber, $260,000.

KING AND QUEEN

3.1 acres; Cooke Brothers LLC to David L. Tribble Jr., $310,000.

219 Mill Stream Ave., Walkerton; Matthew A. Downey to Denise McCurdy, $230,000.

KING WILLIAM

5.03 acres; Laura Watkins Holzbach to Michael Cobb, $205,000.

489 Black Gum Road, West Point; Michael S. Falcone to Selena Perrin, $250,000.

68 Dogwood Court, Aylett; Donna L. Flournoy to Christopher Stephen Maher, $232,950.

2207 Forest Court, Aylett; Randy Whittaker to Taylor Greer, $230,000.

1952 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Heather Boggs, $235,340.

Lot 4, Block C, Section 1, Central Crossing; Equity Trust Co. to Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, $248,000.

249 Moncuin Court, Manquin; John Crowder to James Redfearn, $283,000.

117 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Austin J. Walsh to Charles J. Mitchell, $257,500.

NEW KENT

5.81 acres; David W. Hantoot to Sharon Lewis, $575,000.

10915 Beaver Place, New Kent; Daniel Ferk to Catherine Margaret Parker, $535,000.

1490 Dispatch Station Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction to Michael W. Atkinson, $399,950.

7869 Faisan Lane, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to David Lee Hall, $374,990.

11148 Kings Pond Drive, Providence Forge; Shurm Construction to Tamara Arties, $478,669.

5351 Linkshire Lane, Providence Forge; Shurm Construction to Tammy L. Woods, $460,645.

Lot 4, Bent Tree Estates, 15.11 acres; Tabernacle Properties Inc. to Brett W. Trimbath Sr., $250,000.

Lots, Parcel 2, Phase 1, Shirley Commons; Emmaus Church Investments LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $350,000.

8640 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Charles E. Best Jr., trustee, $361,245.

Parcels; Elizabeth E. Isgett to Winfred O. Isgett Jr., $431,250.

8045 Plum Hill Lane, West Point; Joseph R. Bucker Jr. to Vincent Christopher Polcyn, $249,500.

11970 Red Cross Bill Way, Providence Forge; Lifestye Builders and Developers Inc. to Gregory V. Francis Sr., $600,166.

7581 Southhamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Kevin F. Holt, $349,990.

7949 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Harry Roessner, $413,990.

PETERSBURG

2782 Boydton Plank Road; I-85 Commercial LLC to Peter’s Pointe Business Park LLC, $1,426,226.

180 Catalpa Court; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $230,000.

1747 East Blvd.; Christie D. Hill to Robert F. Sipe, $157,000.

73 Grayson St.; Douglas Carroll to Junterinus D. Stinson, $190,000.

1629 Mount Vernon St.; Hope L. Hill to Stephen Foluso Ogunware, $190,000.

102 Richland Road; Twin Powered Property Solutions LLC to Shaniqua Edmunds, $186,000.

1200 E Washington St.; A Realty Company LLC to David L. Batts, $250,000.

POWHATAN

10.24 acres; Matthew Hudgins to Andrew Leftridge, $325,000.

6123 Autumn Bluff Road, Powhatan; Old Time Builder Inc. to Neil Sanders Woolfolk Jr., $389,950.

18210 County Line Road, Midlothian; Scott Lee Keaton to Donald L. Gilman, $358,500.

2823 Gaynel Drive, Powhatan; Patsy A. Garrett to Colin Stuart Burton, $220,000.

1656 Huntington Woods Trail, Powhatan; River City Custom Homes Inc. to Daniel Sowers, $805,000.

Lot 10, Scottville, 0.22 acres; Andrew P. Seamons Family Trust to Eric L. O’Neill, $410,000.

Lot 24, Section A, Red Lane, 1.38 acres; Cheryl A. Hawkes to Michael L. Davis, $180,000.

2881 W Maple Grove Lane, Powhatan; David C. Holden Revocable Trust to Christopher Stanco, $700,000.

1724 Old Powhatan Estates, Powhatan; Eric L. O’Neill to Bentley L. Hodges, $420,000.

3091 Rosethorn Way, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Debra G. Shepherd, $572,825.

3634 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Thomas Russell Webb, $512,801.

PRINCE GEORGE

157.15 acres; SI Virginia II LLC to Summit Investments II, 25,354,465.

80.941 acres; John Robert Mattox to BRATC Inc., $214,996.

4040 Danbury Drive, North Prince George; Richard F. Hartman to Ricky McClaskie, $350,000.

6375 Hair Road, Disputanta; Kevin S. Vinson to Avery Scott Vinson, $350,000.

15825 James River Drive, Disputanta; Margaret Ann Compton to Antonio D. Costa, $270,000.

Lot 17, Block 2, Section 2, Rolling Meadow; Ponrpan L. Hedges to The Haskins Team LLC, $187,000.

Lot 6, Section C, Sunny Brook Farms; Joseph S. Whittle to Dion K. Beavers, $176,000.

Parcel; Jessie Wayne Farmer to Yolanda L. Winfield, $190,000.

13812 Pole Run Road, Disputanta; Sharon Marie Rudd, devisee to Josue Ayala, $369,000.

13702 Sunnybrook Road, South Prince George; Walter C. Douglas to Jason A. Samuel, $285,000.

SUSSEX

170.6 acres; Twain Timber LLC to Roseburg Resources Co., $367,500.

112 Fleetwood Ave., Waverly; William W. Neblett to James A. Thorpe, $155,000.

16235 Wilkinson Road, Carson; Nancy Prince Riddick to John Blake Wilkinson, $191,200.

WILLIAMSBURG

5 Canterbury Lane; Juden Justice Reed, co-trustee to Christie Baty Hudgins, $790,000.

1574 Green Hill St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Carmen J. Brown, $399,210.

Lots 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 and 22, Powhatan Park; Lots of Lots LLC to Kirbor at Powhatan Park LLC, $560,000.