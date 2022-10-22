Property Transfers Published October 22, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

6 S 1st St; E H K Associates to Randolph Homes Llc, $550,000.

820 N 23rd St; River City Ventures Llc to Aubry Christine Hannan, $379,500.

317 N 29th St; Miller Mary E to Lurie Peter Green, $377,000.

524 N 30th St; Vega Victor A to Davis Brandon, $378,000.

710 W 31st St; Loewen Leonard Mick And to Mcgraw Jean Meredith, $373,000.

817 N 33rd St; Canvas Development Llc to Tuck Paul Justin and, $515,000.

1227 N 38th St; Cox Dana Marie to Salamy Richard J, $265,000.

8400 Abbey Road; Groves Margaret R Tr to Coleman Judy M, $412,000.

3100 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Winker David M And Brooke C, $398,277.

1505 Avondale Ave; Mackey James M Iv And Emily A to Cross Mark And Amy, $455,500.

209 Bland St; Kelley Llc to M T Designs Llc, $210,000.

522 Brook Road; Chan Kam Chiu And to Tan Andy A And Nancy S, $270,000.

4610 Butte Road; Graham Patricia H Trustee to Cunningham Thomas and, $450,000.

3331 W Cary St; 3325 Associates to Immersive Cary Llc, $2,200,000.

1003 Chimborazo Blvd; Altadonna Properties Llc to Cavallaro Cody And Freda, $600,000.

209 W Clay St; Boswell Manisee L Iii Trust to Perine Kahlil, $310,000.

16 N Davis Ave; Liverman Eric L And to Wyckoff Claire and, $590,000.

2832 Dunn Ave; Lee Eugene to Integral Properties Llc, $151,250.

6902 Everview Road; Kelley Robin to Young Patrick W and, $310,000.

4507 Fitzhugh Ave; Jessup Douglas E & Judith K & to Weedon Brooke Alexandra, $615,000.

4006 W Franklin St; Monroe James T to Lichtenstaedter Justin and, $940,000.

2806 W Grace St; Mcrady Caleb E And Rachel D to Roper Lucile Burnes, $440,000.

1610 Grove Ave U8; Sterling Robert F Ii to Thomason Elizabeth Journey, $265,000.

1712 Hanover Ave; Zirkle Warren E And to Boxer Karin Elizabeth, $949,000.

2709 Hanover Ave U4; Liguori Erinn M to Mather Michael And Sherry Kay, $235,000.

3833 Hermitage Road; Whiting John A & Veronica C to 10 Doors Llc, $310,000.

201 Hull St U24; Cheek Neal Llc to Brown Richard Frederick, $340,750.

3908 Kensington Ave; Kirkland Revocable Trust to Al Attar Ali and, $408,000.

4621 King William Road; Hanson Kimberly A to P & L 21 Llc, $325,000.

3114 Lake Village Dr; Scherer Mary Ann to White Minta, $170,000.

2859 Lawson St; Homes Solutions Of Va Llc to Leeson Andrea And Chow Ethan F, $199,900.

2317 M St; Perry William M to 2317 M St Llc, $231,000.

2822 E Marshall St; Hatton Glen to Spangler David Austin and, $550,000.

3522 Missouri Ave; Hollinger Invesments Llc Trs to Trek Properties Llc, $215,000.

529 Mosby St; Moss James N to Canvas Development Llc, $170,000.

3120 North Ave; Nelson Lewis L to Crockett Kentaro L and, $319,000.

4405 Park Ave; Stein Deborah A Trustee to Homer Meghan K, $387,500.

4715 Patterson Ave; Tveh Llc to Torres Jaime Edoardo Coello and, $379,500.

815 Porter St U101; Perry Christopher to Nolan Kimberly Pierce and, $275,000.

220 Roseneath Road; Meffert Michael W to Painter Ariel Madison, $375,000.

3014 S St; Mahala Llc to Jaramillo Pedro Luis and, $375,000.

3211 Semmes Ave; Woodland Heights Llc to Herrmann Teresa and, $667,000.

5315 Stokes Lane; One Source Homes Llc to Fund Iv Homes 3 Llc, $317,500.

6500 Stuart Ave; Elliott Eliana to Anderson Jack, $369,000.

2108 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Adedoyin Adedamola, $391,990.

1505 Vista St; Trainum G Edward to Adams Nicholas R And Corinne L, $180,060.

712 Westover Road; Ruehrmund John S & James C Jr & to Mkz Llc, $980,000.

101 Yancey St; Young Jeramy Donahue And to Geoghegan Margaret Ruth, $447,500.

HENRICO

2755 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Nandarpavaru Thulasi Ram, $319,500.

385 Adderbury Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Rec Ventures Llc, $354,492.

6761 Aidan Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Chaganti Vijaya K and Sreekala A Cherakala, $639,881.

10649 Anna Marie Dr, Glen Allen; Lin Shui Ying to Nguyen Holy Duong and Ngo Thi Ho and Van Le, $475,000.

1 Ashinghurst Rd, Henrico; Arafeh Roy to Safi Abdul Ahad, $225,000.

8903 Avalon Dr, Henrico; Tyler Josephine C to Siwel Renovations Llc, $230,000.

9478 Barrett Pl, Henrico; Amos Daniel F Jr and Brittany L Mcgill to Richardson Daniel, $300,000.

104 N Beech Ave, Henrico; Stone Charnette J to Sikora Collene, $185,000.

10811 Blackthorn Ln, Henrico; Lee Aaron to Lee Ho Y, $300,000.

5513 Bosworth Pl, Glen Allen; Franklin Derrick Lee and Cynthia Lynn to Joshi Bhakti and Hrishikesh, $685,000.

104 Bridge St, Henrico; Talley Richard F to Sfr Acquistions 1 Llc, $210,000.

1509 Bronwyn Rd U202, Henrico; De Oliveira Raquel F to Valentine Mark A , $164,000.

2420 Bryan Park Ave, Henrico; Binette Kristen Evelyn to Dang Maureen Mullen, $392,150.

2704 Carlisle Ave, Henrico; Flournoy Stanhope E Trustee to Wiles Jessica, $172,500.

8161 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Edwards Gina G and Ricardo D , $359,010.

2105 Cassell Ct, Henrico; Thomasson Ronald A and Sally V to Bowman Norton Mason Iv and Maria Coleman, $402,000.

1866 Cedar Hollow Ct, Henrico; Gibbs Ashley Frances to Pursley Nancy, $235,000.

1928 Chinchilla Dr, Sandston; Thomas Custom Home Bldrs to Golden Deloris G and Erich C Khulmey, $242,900.

11612 Coachmans Carriage Pl, Glen Allen; Helms Brian A and Tammy L to Krupp Gregory A and Jennifer, $562,000.

1309 Condover Rd, Henrico; Knapstein David and Barbara to Davison Matthew, $295,000.

5006 Country Way Ct, Glen Allen; Hawkins Ashley R and Stephen G Derr Jr to Dukic Dzemal and Senija, $225,000.

2250 Cresthaven Ct, Henrico; Mendoza Carla to Kastiel-Utyro Samantha R , $230,000.

3916 Crystalwood Ln, Henrico; Tucker Stephanie A and Stephen K to Pruitt Rebekka J , $300,000.

2208 Dartford Rd, Henrico; Cigar Llc to Mizobe Harvey S and Susan K, $383,500.

12342 Dewhurst Ave, Henrico; Burton Elizabeth B and Leslie P Carwile to Smyth Steven Everett and Carolyn Rivera, $857,500.

12476 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Narayanan Sajith and Swapna, $656,106.

4607 Eastover Ave, Henrico; Gilbert Gardens Llc to Bird House Ventures Llc, $150,000.

3002 Elmbrook Rd, Henrico; Newton Ruth Mitchell to Hernandez Lopez Hugo A, $319,900.

409 Fayette Ave, Henrico; Sweatt Ashley Ciara to Holleman Christina, $230,000.

3909 Fish Pond Ln, Glen Allen; Schumacher Jason Gregory to Amione Brett and Emma Tulip, $406,000.

10780 Forest Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Stewart James Shurm Jr and Danielle M, $681,185.

4641 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Colb Stephanie E to Pulley James Scott, $242,500.

8415 Freestone Ave, Henrico; Midulla Joseph and Felicia to Jefferies Paula, $380,000.

12328 Gayton Bluffs Ln, Henrico; Griffin Samuel P and April to Wein Marc Jonathan and Natali Jensen, $452,000.

1511 Glenside Dr, Henrico; 1521 Llc to Carter Michael, $219,000.

2608 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Hall Lawrence Iv to Adebayo Joshua Oluwafemi Oluwakorede, $290,000.

2410 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Weidner Jenna C and Erik A Lambert to Wood Thomas Keith and Jene C, $240,000.

7408 Griffin Ave, Henrico; Leonardo Augusto and R P to Fung-Angarita Maly and Renzo Angarita, $265,000.

3930 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ndlovu Andile, $298,685.

12309 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Garg Manish and Rakhi Jain, $849,658.

7 Hillaire Ln, Henrico; Pullen John N and K P R-P to Jessee Charles Blake and Michelle Louise , $1,105,000.

503 S Holly Ave, Henrico; Royster Robert T Sr and Armendia M to Schlue Kathryn and Kyle, $315,000.

7903 Hungary Spring Ct, Henrico; Krajisnik Savo to Dinh Thong V and Bichdan Nguyen Dinh Diaz, $355,000.

1215 Hyde Ln, Henrico; Kohn Peter M and Jeryl Abbott-Kohn to Eisenman Marx Jr and Bonnie S , $868,150.

8600 Julian Rd, Henrico; Bergen John J and Ann to Committed Real Estate Group Llc, $210,000.

7300 Kenneth Dr, Henrico; German Anthony B and Sarah Jean to Araji Yaser Al, $252,000.

4311 Kidsgrove Rd, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Cheatham Elvis Leroy, $266,700.

5400 Kimbermere Ct, Glen Allen; Davis Lisa Susan to Hawkins Roger Wayne and Bonnie Pen, $425,500.

4103 S Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Poppop Inc to 4103 Laburnum Llc, $410,000.

2600 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Gallegos Nicholas and Teodora Lukanova, $333,184.

2608 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Fogarty John R, $351,961.

4728 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Nguyen Hoang Ngoc and Van Thi Thuy Vu, $722,656.

2200 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Stafford Charles M , $373,284.

6521 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Redmond Harolyn M, $548,940.

2304 Lockwood Rd, Henrico; Copper Row Real Estate Llc to Bradley-Jean Naomi, $335,000.

3105 Lupine Rd, Henrico; Omanovic Adem to Echemendia Kyle B, $310,000.

9131 Mapleview Ave, Henrico; Brown Kenneth Sr Estate to Hemphill Gerald F and Lori B , $291,000.

12325 Maybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Knapik Brian M and S Hirsh to Kommaraju Lakshmi P S and Jahnavi, $456,000.

223 Melwood Ln, Henrico; Stoner John A Estate to Zeus Holding Llc, $333,000.

5605 Millwheel Way, Henrico; Kuniyoshi Narito and D Tran to Yadav Nitu, $240,000.

6315 Monument Ave, Henrico; Bradshaw David M to Johnson Dwight Edward, $310,000.

8404 Muldoon Ct U09, Henrico; Ajibola Olaleye O to Shelton Randolph Anthony, $160,000.

5901 New Harvard Pl, Glen Allen; Butterfield Bicao Li to Hirchfield Glenn and Michelle, $673,020.

9317 Newhall Rd, Henrico; Davis Arnold W and Debra D to Staples Gregory Paul, $313,000.

1008 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Malone Investments Llc to Dpzm Llc, $280,000.

1010 Oakland Rd, Henrico; Mach 4 Properties Llc to Mccune John Stokes, $245,000.

5232 Old Main St, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Dangtran Pascal P , $476,841.

5236 Old Main St, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Diradour George and Patricia Leto, $492,466.

10712 Old Prescott Rd, Henrico; Agee Tyler J and Lauren G Trustees to Wiggins Harry D, $580,000.

2805 Overton Rd, Henrico; Fuhrman Brooke to Di Croce Sarah Ann, $215,000.

1432 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Katepalli Saroja to Edwards Loretta C , $325,000.

3606 Pemberton Ave, Henrico; Pit Bull Llc to Gonzalez Maria Leon and Alonso Martinez, $210,000.

2404 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Blackburn Lauren J and Collin E Quinn to Haven Property Investments Llc, $220,000.

2711 Pomona Rd, Henrico; Garnett John R Ii to Gray Frederick Duane, $179,000.

3903 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Goldberg Rebecca to Lee Hey Young and Kum Chul Kim, $420,000.

3005 Quail Walk Dr, Glen Allen; Mcginnis Gloria G Trst to Dean Robert A Jr and Lauren F, $223,500.

10509 Red Maple Ln, Henrico; Mcnair-Cook Suzanne to Taylor Frank Todd and Terry Robert Curlee, $370,000.

420 N Ridge Rd, Henrico; Cr&s-I Llc to 420ridge Llc, $1,050,000.

3008 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes Lc to Arumalla Sreevidya, $387,170.

7604 Roscommon Ct U2404, Henrico; Whitmore Kate R Estate to Leweed Bassem, $160,000.

3013 Ruddy Duck Ct, Henrico; Gatty Sedinam and Freddy to Dyson Randy D , $322,500.

203 Sag Harbor Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Henderson Oneika and Keith, $263,835.

Saxby Rd, Henrico; Welch Randall G to Goddin Bland S , $150,000.

1905 Shady Branch Trl, Henrico; Ludden John A and Hannah M to Mills Brenda D and Larry A Haggerty, $260,000.

12255 Shore View Dr, Henrico; Sherkaven Properties Llc to Sedia Richard K, $270,000.

7417 Somoa Dr, Henrico; Robertson Robert E and Jackie S Et Al to Varela Nancy Naranjo, $210,000.

8404 Spring Hollow Dr, Henrico; Samuel Lillian B Estate to Hv 8404 Llc, $243,000.

2689 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Krottapalli Rama R and Kavitha Trustees, $331,619.

2697 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Landrum Thomas Houston and Cong Ma, $476,580.

9709 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; Fuentes George Mario to Calhoun Laurie W, $240,000.

2411 Swartwout Ave, Henrico; Willson Paul and Margaret Hunter to Rush Patrick Alan, $240,000.

208 Taylor Farm Ln, Sandston; Smith Daniel L and Stephaney S to Jenny David F, $321,000.

3002 Thistlebrook Pl, Henrico; Alloway Lauren R to Haboush Amy and Linda Wallis, $253,500.

1524 Tree Ridge Rd, Henrico; Roots James C to House Buyers Of America Inc, $212,000.

8224 Turner Forest Rd, Henrico; Jones Raymond A and Shauntae to Lafrancis Christopher J and Kelly A, $395,000.

1704 Tweed Ct, Henrico; Sangkum Thawatchai to Long Kevin Sean and Sarah Mason, $292,000.

4506 Village Run Dr, Glen Allen; Irazoque Alfredo to Engle Jason Douglas and Jessica , $445,000.

1525 N Washington St, Henrico; Jones David Neal Trustee to Hill Brett Ranson, $150,000.

7502 Wentworth Ave, Henrico; Warlick Stephanie L to Camp Virginia Inc, $248,000.

1421 Westshire Ln, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc to Nackerman John F Ii and Stephanie Koko, $393,000.

9928 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Hollins Herman F and Charlene T to Mcintyre Jon D and Karla M , $232,500.

4609 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Old Dominion Restaurants to Cot J Properties Llc, $1,918,229.

401 Winston St, Henrico; Winston Associates to 319 Winston Associates Llc, 19000000.

4641 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Gallaway Everett Scott , $341,288.

4647 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Chheang Vila, $312,567.

4657 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Huband Michael A and Victoria, $350,521.

8061 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Amaragani Srinivas and Sravanthi, $365,535.

9010 Wood Sorrel Ct, Henrico; Lewis Richard B and Marjorie E Aileo to Bennett Myra T Trustee, $475,000.

912 Wynfield Ter, Henrico; Pitt George W Jr to Robinson Javon , $286,900.

CHESTERFIELD

9731 Alfaree Rd, North Chesterfield; Burton Linwood Randolph Jr to Better Properties Llc, $185,000.

14360 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Benson Stanford and Susan, $463,290.

8207 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Edison Melvin Thomas Jr, $505,155.

7307 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Whitaker David A and Danita M, $363,423.

6796 Arbor Meadows Dr, Chester; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Ghee Brandon S, $349,950.

5845 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Hill Aaron and Helen, $294,978.

2912 Aylesford Dr, Midlothian; Hancock Laura A Et Als to Turner Family Investment Properties Llc, $775,000.

21142 Baileys Grove Dr, South Chesterfield; Shepherd Colette to Sykes Tracey, $254,000.

5567 Bankstown Ln, North Chesterfield; Jones Harwood Garnett to Conerly Robert and Anita, $375,000.

10200 Battenburg Pl, North Chesterfield; Waybright Donald K Trustee to Driscoll Jeffery Adam Jr and Matheny Haley Katherine, $285,000.

3809 Belker Ct, North Chesterfield; Davis Lasonya M to Firde Solomon T and Tafesse Rahel G, $160,000.

16425 Binley Rd, Midlothian; Seiferheld Steven M and Debra L to Grenier Michael and Grenier Emily, $755,000.

1828 Bloomfield Rd, North Chesterfield; York Christopher B and Kylee A to Kubat Ashley W and Moss Travis, $315,000.

1006 Boulders Lake Ter, North Chesterfield; Boulders Lakeside Prop Own Llc to Boulders Lakeside Poe Llc, 71575000.

13625 Brandy Oaks Rd, Chesterfield; Jaromin John P and Kathleen M to Carew Michael and Jennifer, $495,000.

4816 Brickell Ln, Chesterfield; Brooks Darrell L to Brooks Martin E, $200,000.

12151 Bromwich Dr, North Chesterfield; Schleinkofer Michael D and V L to Fitzgerald Kevin Casey and Nancy Lynn, $545,000.

1304 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Keith G and Sandra B to Walker Bernard S, $575,000.

3718 Camdale Dr, Midlothian; South River Custom Homes Llc to Erwin Dylan K and Antognoni Ashley L, $841,459.

13020 Carters Way Rd, Chesterfield; Green Roy A Jr and Berrios V M to Florence Benjamin and Stamper Ashley, $430,000.

11518 Channel View Dr, Chester; HHHunt Homes L C to Jennings Tersina Denise, $749,950.

11745 Chester Rd, Chester; Pugh Steven to Nasser Ali, $495,000.

6718 Citory Way, Moseley; HHHunt Greenwich Walk Llc to HHHunt Greenwich Walk Llc, $451,405.

11413 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Harmer Tori Ciera and Parker David Isaiah, $275,952.

10118 Clearwood Rd, Chesterfield; Prince James Llc to Ward Kenedey, $285,000.

4524 Cochise Trl, North Chesterfield; Middleton Kevin O’neal to Robinson Torrence S and Deborah F, $295,000.

2520 Colton Dr, North Chesterfield; Verbeke Thomas A and Suzanne G to Kain John S and Catherine R, $429,950.

15619 Corte Castle Ter, Chesterfield; Tres Amigos Ltd to Zagurski Preston James and Brittany A, $370,000.

18054 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Kumar Shravan and Courtney H, $689,043.

2100 Creek Bottom Way, North Chesterfield; Hall Ivy to Ostrum Jennifer E and Todd A, $305,000.

10343 Crumpets Ln, North Chesterfield; Paquette Richard D to Pedersen Katherine Marie, $310,000.

1500 Darrell Ter, Midlothian; Claggett Carol B to Brown Ashley A, $330,000.

7112 Deer Run Ln, Midlothian; Pope Marcus to Depumpo Nathan, $290,000.

2301 Dorking Rd, North Chesterfield; Teddy Properties Llc to Toczko James E and Michelle, $475,000.

9700 Dry Creek Rd, Chesterfield; Beach Road Investments Llc to Harpers Mill Development Corporation, $5,400,000.

6847 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Janga Deepthi and Vemuri Sri Sai Sindhura, $330,371.

8504 Eastwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Hughes J H and Wright Amanda to Baxter Robert M, $285,000.

6638 Elkhardt Rd, North Chesterfield; Hood Audrey S and Wilson Simon J to Fund Iv Homes 3 Llc, $260,000.

5412 Ellerbee Mill Ter, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Pryor Charles and Shelly, $411,815.

4937 Empire Pkwy, Chester; Harris James M Sr to Saxer Alexander, $305,000.

8400 Excaliber Pl, North Chesterfield; Keith Jason and Green Renee to Vigil Estebana M, $310,000.

1973 Farnborough Dr, Midlothian; Cerrow Mark D and Elizabeth to Tracy Brian P and Marci Joseph E, $865,000.

621 Fern Meadow Loop, Midlothian; Valentino Nicole C to Bond Carole F, $183,000.

8607 Forge Gate Ln, Chesterfield; Krause Andrew R and Elizabeth G to Mcvicar Matthew and Stephanie, $605,000.

7013 Fox Grn, Chesterfield; Tally Richard A to Cirkic Nijaz and Maida, $195,000.

2732 Galena Ave, North Chesterfield; Grubbs James M to Lemus Delmy L Martinez and Martinez Jorge E Monroy, $189,000.

5620 Gatebridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Garay David Rivas to Jordan Grace Holdings Llc, $305,000.

6729 Gibe Ln, North Chesterfield; Weyand Mark to Marsh Reginald R Sr and Beverly, $264,000.

9140 Graves Rd, South Chesterfield; Eggleston Jacqueline H to Shea Dennis Michael, $265,000.

9240 Groomfield Rd, North Chesterfield; Holmes Vickie J to America’s Dream Llc, $150,000.

16018 Hampton Meadows Ct, Chesterfield; Williams Roger and Richeson M W to Maino Marie, $400,000.

8024 Hartridge Dr, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Conner Justin and Conner Jessica A, $483,765.

2101 Helmway Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sam Shibu and Joseph Minu, $532,080.

10401 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield; Bowen Daniel L to Harvey Christopher M and Venck Jaime S, $231,500.

5700 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Premier Re Fund V Llc to Ug2 Meadowbrook Va Lp, 16000000.

8605 Hunterstand Ct, North Chesterfield; Vigil Josue G to Merida Balcarcel Christian E, $255,000.

8021 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Jernigan D A and Jernigan C to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $169,433.

3455 Ivyridge Dr, Chester; Rva Real Property Llc to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $399,000.

12551 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Chester; Bermuda Square Venture Llc to Westchester Apartments L L C, $1,800,000.

18143 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Gutthi Lalitha Kiran Kumar and Gutthi Vineela, $466,795.

16021 Kairos Rd, South Chesterfield; Shou Sally O and Phillip Y to Marwaha Investments Llc, $750,000.

7343 Key Deer Cir, Midlothian; Knutson Mark and Christian to Zaki Younan and Mervat, $280,000.

3743 Lacroix Way, North Chesterfield; HHHunt Homes L C to Austin Kevin J and Austin Princess W, $378,078.

2425 Lanter Ln, Chester; Ford Rebecca M to The Hobo Group Llc, $165,000.

1400 Lauren Ct, Midlothian; Farmer Barbara A to Compton Roderick M and Sutten, $439,900.

6845 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Ade Kiran D and Ade Sima, $361,428.

3001 Littlebury Dr, Chester; Wyatt Ronald and Carrie to Drewey Tiarra Anaysha, $262,000.

1300 Logan Trace Ct, Midlothian; Gorny Andrew D and Perdue Payton to Hill Brandon and Waters Alyssa, $300,000.

11513 Longtown Trl, Midlothian; D R Horton Inc to Romero Maximiliano Fausto and Romero Amy Howell, $436,990.

11620 Lucks Ln, Midlothian; Herting Robert William and Gail Ann to Taylor Kathryn Ann Trustee, $385,861.

2066 Maginoak Ct, North Chesterfield; Emerald Homes to Case/Marge Lc, $287,700.

3707 Malbon Way, Chesterfield; Hopcroft Mary M to Hd Investment Properties Llc, $155,000.

14913 Mariners Way, Midlothian; Showalter Douglas to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $395,000.

4618 Mason Dale Way, North Chesterfield; James Nay Llc to Ebert Judithy Barton and Rolf Detleff, $280,000.

6602 Meadow Park Ter, North Chesterfield; Majgak Realty Llc to Miranda Nestor Aguilar, $222,000.

14400 Michaux View Way, Midlothian; Nkwonta Derek C to Pafras Nicholas and Pafras Maria and Pafras Michael N, $342,500.

3713 Mill Walk Dr, Midlothian; Ireland M R Jr and Anastasia to Bustamante Carlos, $415,000.

1918 Muswell Ct, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Phillips Cole W and Sarah, $771,997.

12800 Nightingale Dr, Chester; Moore Charles N Jr and Deborah J to Shick Douglas Todd and Cori Ashlyn, $550,000.

7230 Norwood Pond Ct, Midlothian; Ellerich Eunice C to Kingsley James R and Ruth C, $325,000.

921 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Bobby and Danny Belcher Llc to Bluewater Transport Llc, $500,000.

7600 Old Guild Rd, North Chesterfield; HHHunt Homes L C to Jones Nathaniel Kent, $369,958.

6348 Omo Rd, North Chesterfield; Tremblay Diane S to Bradshaw Arthur Dewayne Iii and Clarise Melissa, $200,000.

8213 Oxer Rd, North Chesterfield; Bonner Charles L to Westbrook Arthur and Jordana, $259,500.

3801 Paulhill Rd, North Chesterfield; Riggleman Christopher S and A S to Carpe Bacon Llc, $220,000.

12541 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Wingfield Kizzey C, $322,564.

12565 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Garmilla Santhosh and Jagannatam Archana, $377,179.

12200 Princess Mary Ter, Chesterfield; Allin Robert B and Diana W to Freeman Eric Godshalk and Deborah Ann, $542,000.

1873 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to King Jacqueline M, $379,578.

330 Pullbrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Crenshaw Lisa F to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $340,000.

1413 Quiet Forest Ln, South Chesterfield; Hart Frank and Mercedes to Hines Tramel C and Ashley N, $440,000.

9201 Reams Rd, North Chesterfield; Me Reams Llc to Erroneous Transfer, $392,995.

9111 Reigate Rd, North Chesterfield; Weidner Michael and Sara E to Konstas Christophile A and Kunz Richard D, $602,000.

12000 Ridgegreen Dr, Chesterfield; Duffey Christopher to Longtin Rikki A and Longtin Ethan A, $354,900.

2310 N Robert Bruce Dr, North Chesterfield; Lucas Kathryn S to Doolittle Caroline and Rynas Stephanie, $472,000.

5513 Rollingway Rd, Chesterfield; East Stephen to Brito Jorge A Sr and Arriel T, $250,000.

5701 Saddle Hill Dr, Midlothian; Hickam Phillip C and Mote J A to Hernandez David and Rosa C, $320,000.

3901 Saldale Dr, North Chesterfield; Almarante Ulises to Xum Juan Sacche, $290,000.

2509 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; HHHunt Sandler Station Llc to Beal Song Suk and Robert L, $344,850.

15831 Scarlet Coat Dr, Moseley; Main Street Homes to Ruffin Takisha, $540,958.

12650 Second Branch Rd, Chesterfield; Degonia D J and Degonia M K Trs to Sanford Kevin J, $360,000.

9501 Shamrock Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhgrubb Llc to Sarceno David Rivera and Milan Del Cid Glenda Yohanna, $265,000.

14831 Shorewood Ct, Midlothian; Martin Adam T and Fallon M to Moses Caitlin and Karl Anthony Jr, $585,000.

5518 Singing Bird Dr, Moseley; Legault Homes Llc to Taylor Gordon Massey Jr, $1,150,000.

4603 South Run Ct, North Chesterfield; Weeks Janine and Rodney to Biase Corp, $180,000.

10016 Spring Run Rd, Chesterfield; Schroeder David C Et Als to Carr Jeremy Dwayne, $280,000.

5908 Stanbrook Dr, North Chesterfield; White Wade D Estate to Seekford Kyle D and Sierra A, $230,000.

11207 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Birmingham Thomas E and E A to Chase David C and Estelle G, $520,000.

7733 Stonetree Dr, North Chesterfield; Blanton Eugene T and Peggy M to Weil Denver, $334,000.

14000 Summercliff Ter, Chesterfield; Paz Anthony P to Thomas Randy Lynn and Jimenez Elsa Beatriz Contreras, $435,000.

5966 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Fuhrman Kimberly and David to Ramos Javier, $416,000.

14200 Tanager Wood Ct, Midlothian; Todd Cleo to Robertson Deborah E, $356,588.

18201 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Martin James Hunter and Martin Marianne, $992,038.

13451 Torrington Dr, Midlothian; Dreyer J Daniel and Melody P to Martin Adam T and Fallon M, $922,226.

4065 Trisha Trl, Midlothian; Eckles Arnita Simone Hayes and Lewis Robert Thomas to Wilkes John Iii and Latonya Ford, $227,000.

4800 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Craven Nicholas to Bishop David Dale, $209,000.

13702 Velvet Antler Way, Midlothian; Maino Kevin Paul to Maxwell Tavis Baxter and Victoria Pearson, $260,000.

5102 W Village Green Dr, Midlothian; Saunders N Leslie Jr Trustee to Retired2021 Llc, $700,000.

1101 Walnut Dr, Chester; Lopiccolo Frederick to Bernshausen David M and Hailey M, $235,000.

21129 Warren Ave, South Chesterfield; Macmackin Gregory M and Karie A to Dæercole Devora, $182,000.

2119 Waters Mill Pt, North Chesterfield; Evans Geraldean G to Ward Allison, $212,000.

3554 Waverton Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Blount Siyani, $629,000.

4708 Wellington Farms Dr, Chester; Vermeer Dick C and Norma G to Owens Victoria, $525,000.

12332 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; HHHunt Homes L C to Foushee Stanley Ii, $362,990.

4003 West Ct, Chesterfield; Howerton C L and Barbee B R Jr to Barnette Reva Marie, $230,000.

1201 Westwood Village Ln, Midlothian; Hansen Shawnee Marie and Hansen Camille Marie to Corbett Patricia Ann, $285,000.

1907 White Mountain Dr, Chester; Spradlin Thomas D to Szymkowiak William Patrick and Rachael Angela, $479,000.

12108 Winbolt Ct, Chester; Fortner Brian and Jennifer to Chavarria Vicente and Amber, $480,000.

8622 Windingrun Ln, North Chesterfield; White 144 Llc to Tobar Elio Cuellar, $235,000.

7142 Windy Creek Cir, Chesterfield; Cox Paula C to Lazu Angel Jr and Schettini Abigail, $320,000.

11932 Winterpock Rd, Chesterfield; Kohnen Michael D and Judith G to Stanley Connie L and Watkins Jennifer Stanley, $900,200.

5930 Woodpecker Rd, Chesterfield; Madden Samuel Alfred and Emily M to Burkhalter Carolyn T and Thomas L Sr, $280,000.

HANOVER

10 acres; Ronald B. David to Gerard Hinds, $169,950.

3.08 acres; Jo McKnight to NSBC LLC, $160,000.

55.1 acres; Ray L. Poston, trustee to Klug Servicing LLC, $600,000.

Ashland Town Square Apartments; Ashland Apartment Associates to SMP Ashland SPE LLC, 45,300,000.

10295 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Michael R. Pennino to John Gray, $375,000.

14233 Blunts Bridge Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Carl Robichaud, $668,462.

10330 Brickerton Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard J. Gambrel Sr. to Carol A. Burgess, $330,000.

9107 Caleb Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Mark Matheson, $413,865.

623 Chapman St., Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Debra Castleberry, $499,900.

14236 Country Club Drive, Ashland; Shelli E. Busby to John Graubics, $459,900.

9236 Dentons Tavern Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Latha Sunil Narayanan, $524,740.

10358 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Kevin L. Emert, $478,671.

11001 Founders Place, Mechanicsville; Gregory Broache to Danielle Nichole Wolfe, $527,000.

16088 Geese Lake Lane, Montpelier; James C. Driggs, special commissioner to Kara A. Kolster, $369,950.

11370 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover; Katherine W. Smith Revocable Living Trust to Judy B. Guthrie, $337,000.

12273 Howards Mill Road, Rockville; Jordan M. Smith to James E. Ramey IV, $335,000.

9321 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Christina Lynn Diebold, $491,570.

104 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Gary L. Evans, trustee, $521,339.

12274 Lees Lane, Ashland; Gail C. Moody to Vera M. Mise, $293,000.

Lot 1, Block A, High Point Farms; Wesley Blanton to Tracee Mathes, $297,500.

Lot 2, Block A, Section 2, 4.31 acres, Cool Springs Industrial Center; Cool Spring Warehouses LLC to Broad Street Road LLC, $500,000.

Lot 4, Section 1, Villages at Taylor Farm; William David Staley to Fnu Ebadullah, $430,000.

Lot 68, Section 1, Bishop’s Park; W.V. McClure Inc. to George Athanasios Hatzikotelis, $502,140.

Lot 8, Block Q, Section 6, Spring Meadows; JR Property Investors LLC to K&R Investment LLC, $260,000.

6103 Magazine Drive, Mechanicsville; Jennifer S. Sorey to Angelique F. Goodrich, $310,000.

4661 McGhee House Road, Mechanicsville; Commonwealth Lands LLC to James M. Mouser, $584,950.

8500 Mt. Eagle Road, Ashland; J and N Associates LLC to Clyde Monroe Reece Jr., $199,950.

13492 Palmers Way, Glen Allen; Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC to Douglas Laabs, $725,000.

Parcel; H. Wellesley Hargrove, trustee to Oriana Dale Hargrove Alderman, $525,000.

Part of lot 81, Sharon Park; Austin Bowles to Ethan Vaughan Dillard, $230,000.

7501 Pond Edge Court, Mechanicsville; Jennifer Denise Glover to Michael A. Crea, $420,000.

9084 Red Hill Circle, Mechanicsville; George M. Fazakas, trustee to John J. Tekavec, $501,200.

8370 Rustic Lane, Mechanicsville; Donald L. Benton to Russell Edward Knight, $300,000.

9246 Shannon Road, Mechanicsville; Peggy Johnson Yarbrough to Robert Llewellyn, $282,500.

300 N Snead St., Ashland; Liam T. Gallagher to Boran OUch, $237,555.

8225 Starling Creek Court, Mechanicsville; Harold M. Dodge to Joan Gail Harrison, $397,500.

10520 Stone Bluff Drive, Unit 407, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Janice Yvonne Moore, $285,950.

8267 Summer Walk Court, Mechanicsville; Kenneth B. Loving to Ethan Allen Daugherty, $599,000.

12179 Tiller Circle, Rockville; Jeff B. Duncan to Jonah Thomas Bryant, $330,000.

2335 Westwood Road, Mechanicsville; Edward W. Jenkins Sr. to William B. Turner, $410,000.

10261 Willmark Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Farah Khan, $319,365.

AMELIA

20 acres; Petronilo Delarosa Diaz to Timothy L. Austin, $150,000.

12540 Loblolly Drive, Amelia Court House; Vivian D. Penn to Deborah L. Quinn, $417,000.

20830 Scarlet Oak Drive, Jetersville; Hancock Builders Inc. to Randall L. Waldron, $440,000.

CHARLES CITY

Parcels; Aggregate Industries Land Co. Inc. to New Sustainable Property Holdings, $1,000,072.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

4804 Conduit Rd; Estate Of Ritenour, Lesley Ann to Reid, Renae L., $226,500.

201 Fairmont Dr; Kollman, William L to Carter, Holly, $499,950.

816 Kensington Av; Redfern, Thomas B to Floyd, Sherrie P., $175,000.

2536 Pin Oak Ct; Tipton, Audrey D to Clarke, Jay Dee, $190,000.

411 Walnut Av; Wilcox , Romona S to Brown, Gail M., $177,000.

CUMBERLAND

50.834 acres; Sharon K. Bryant to Brandon Ramsey, $185,000.

12 Dogwood Lane, Cumberland; IRSH LLC to John E. Worley, $244,000.

DINWIDDIE

2 acres; Sandra McCaffity Lyle to Kodi Keith Tolley, $170,000.

5 acres; William J. Young to Jonathan Winston Dickens, $208,000.

4602 Brickwood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Jefferey W. Grill to Alyssa Crewe, $285,000.

11220 Colemans Lake Road, Ford; Micah Amos Eubanks to Eric M. Haga, $367,500.

24504 Front Road, North Dinwiddie; David W. Moon to Ryan P. Sedivy, $215,000.

Lot 9, Block 2, Section 2, Stony Springs; SP FDS LLC to Alpine Income Property OP LP, $1,659,696.

11710 Old Stage Road, North Dinwiddie; Willa N. Shackleford to David L. Stell, $265,000.

19220 Shady Lane, Carson; Robert Eugene Hoffler Jr. to Leif A. Blixt, $450,000.

8025 Tranquility Lane, Sutherland; Robert H. Crowder to Gaevin D. Dunnavant, $307,000.

GOOCHLAND

2 parcels; Andrea Boccardi to Andrew J. Mulcunry, trustee, $2,000,000.

30.311 acres; Warren M. Wheat to Caitlin Matzke, $900,000.

8.13 acres; Sandra L. Sanders to John Wolstromer, $430,000.

2200 Dogtown Road, Goochland; Anna Henley to Glenn A. Zobel, $255,000.

4656 E Grey Fox, Gum Springs; Betty Sue Vandine, executor to Douglas W. Johnson, $315,000.

Lot 10, Hadensville Estates; Kenneth L. Everett Jr. to Steven Szeles, $409,000.

Lot 20, Block C, Section 2, Breeze Hill; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Michael Christopher McGinn, $165,000.

Lots 15, 16, 30 and 31, Samary Forest; Jo Anne M. Thompson to Ravi Vinayak, $435,000.

Parcel; Benjamin C. Ackerly to Robert P. Chesson, $1,500,000.

12390 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Joseph Louis Mazella, $628,854.

12153 Readers Pointe Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Mary C. Hamner, $684,544.

4625 Shannon Hill Estates Road, Kents Store; Four Fifty-Five LLC to Fernando Hernandez Portillo, $295,000.

2973 Stone Creek Drive, Sandy Hook; Steven W. Kendall to Jonathan Waldron, $565,000.

187 Woodfer, Richmond; Ellington Custom Homes LLC to George Louis Koebel, $212,650.

HOPEWELL

100 Christopher Newport Drive; Doris A. Weaver to Nadine Bland Lucas, $495,000.

3710 Galena Court; Dark Horse Investment Prop. LLC to Christal Shandell Butts, $224,900.

Lot 23, Piner; Ada A. Soto to Kristin Rodriguez, $165,000.

Lots 16-17 and part of Lot 18, Block 157, Battleground Annex; Ralph C. Otey III to Ashley N. Frazier, $169,900.

208 Oxford Run; Robin S. Turner to Bobby J. Taylor, $289,000.

1902 River Edge Place; Kamran Afzal to Khristine Melo Alves, $340,000.

JAMES CITY

6269 Adams Hunt, Williamsburg; Amy Louise Maynard to Bagaya M. Shabani, $280,000.

6891 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Robert C. Bongiovanni to Edward J. Znosko Jr., $590,000.

101 Branch’s Pond Road, Toano; Andrea Renee Cordle to Morgan Cordle, $287,000.

3385 N Chase, Williamsburg; Brendan D. Bartley to William Kent Hicks, $451,001.

105 Colonels Way, Williamsburg; Catherine Belanger to Dennis M. Hickey, $575,000.

626 Dock Landing, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Scott A. Wise, trustee, $1,495,000.

906 Foley Drive, Williamsburg; Current Homes LLC to Max Vandervort, $240,000.

8432 Gayle Lane, Toano; Brian D. Cheney to John V. Allen, $305,000.

9809 Hidden Nest, Toano; Marvin D. Rhodes, trustee to Bobby L. Edmonds, $575,000.

3506 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Raymond W. Azendaga, $429,170.

175 John Rolfe Lane, Williamsburg; KMP Investment Group LLC to Wade Collins, $415,000.

3601 La Grange Parkway, Toano; Caledonian Properties to Peregrino LLC, $425,000.

Lot 2104, Jamestown 1607; Adam L. Wilding to Abdel Khaleq Khadrane, $162,000.

Lot 29, Chestnut Grove; Natasha M. Rodriguez to Jennifer Thomas, $174,000.

Lot 48, Shellbank Woods; Wesley A. Wigginton, trustee to Overflow LLC, $250,000.

Lot 90, Villages at Powhatan Village; Marie F. Vallone to Zachary Scott Finley, $308,000.

3448 Mallard Creek Run, Williamsburg; Nathaniel A. Smith to Robert Edwin Currie, $425,000.

3013 Mossy Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Lauren P. Fowler to Jennifer L. Collins, $359,020.

161 Old Church Road, Williamsburg; Kasey Charles Howe to Stephen E. Fletcher, $319,000.

4709 Pelegs Way, Williamsburg; CC&F Construction LLC to Megan A. Day, $569,900.

4624 Prince Trevor Drive, Williamsburg; Brad F. Causey to Shannon L. McKinnes, $375,000.

142 Raintree Way, Williamsburg; Robbie Richeson Saunders to Jacob Vereb, $200,000.

6423 Rockwell Rod, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to William Wray Tolson, $556,645.

3901 Samuel Matthews, Williamsburg; Jennifer C. Christman to Thomas William Moriarity, trustee, $490,000.

4001 Stettinius Trail, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Jason R. McFadden, $465,500.

6019 Tabiatha Lane, Lanexa; Joshua A. Cohoon to Kerry W. Luck, $415,000.

1215 Two Rivers Point, Williamsburg; Thomas E. Hoshko, trustee to David W. Van Hise, trustee, $1,625,000.

126 Ware Road, Williamsburg; Mary Claire Aston to Lawrence E. Luck, $345,000.

7464 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Matthew Peck to Morid Rouhi, $410,000.

6405 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Donald W. Uknuis, $374,390.

KING AND QUEEN

34.93 acres; Robert L. Peak to Johnetta Hill Guishard, $407,000.

6000 Newtown Road, St. Stephens Church; M. Porch Construction LLC to Dylan Lee Langford, $241,360.

KING WILLIAM

9 lots; Barbara M. Hunter to Liberty Hall-VA LLC, $5,646,500.

3675 Briarwood Lane, West Point; Gregory F. Buckner to Anna Christine Hoffmann, $382,000.

764 Dorrell Road, Aylett; Edward Alleyne to Evan Lynn Tucker, $432,500.

1450 Jacks Creek Road, King William; Vertical Builders LLC to David Justin Maxey, $275,426.

1956 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Christina Marie Bone, $243,740.

Lot 7, Block A, Section 1, Mehixen Creek Estates; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $200,039.

354 Nottoway Lane, King William; Jacob B. Smith to Taylor Jordyn Walters, $255,000.

315 Shelton Place, Aylett; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Robert Walter Szymczak III, $287,500.

NEW KENT

54.12 acres; Harriet Wallace Clay to Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation, $1,015,201.

8233 Brown Ave., West Point; Michael James Eutsey to Garrett Trey Hamrick, $265,000.

14490 Doctors Creek Road, Lanexa; Black Tip Associates LLC to Melissa Kellams, $461,972.

5793 Flowering Peach lane, Providence Forge; Joshua Aaron Lankford to John P. Regan, $305,000.

7731 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Jaime A. Maese, $295,240.

5846 Longbow Lane, New Kent; Jarrett G. Vogt to Frank Anthony Pariso, $335,000.

Lot 95, Farms of New Kent; Robert B. Wise, trustee to John H. Phelps, $356,000.

Lots, Phase 2, Landbay, Farms of New Kent; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., $812,157.

11479 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Patricia A. O’Dell to Gregory Pitts, $302,000.

7820 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Levon Knight Jr. to Amber Brown-Figaro, $435,000.

3653 Poverty Hall, Quinton; David C. Starr to Zakary E. Perkins, $315,000.

8967 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; Mark Alan Lapke to Gilda Elizabeth Best, $415,000.

11640 Tyrshire, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Kevin C. O’Donnell, $430,553.

3201 Vaidens Pond Road, Lanexa; John Mark Smith to Gina M. Tufano, $361,500.

PETERSBURG

325 Brown St.; Cameron Building LLC to Marwaha Investments LLC, $4,350,000.

381 Chanticleer Drive; NVR Inc. to Latisha Terrall Copeland, $259,575.

12 Elm St.; James L. Britton to Tanesha Washington, $180,000.

1415 Hanover St.; Jones Harrington Cook LLC to George W. Cooper III, $161,150.

1129 Northampton Road; Equity Trustees LLC to Bryant Investment Co. LLC, $172,000.

112 N Sycamore St.; Soo Kab Lee to Jefferson St. Holdings LLC, $395,000.

1830 Westover Ave.; Montreal LLC to Yamille Kosowan, $220,000.

POWHATAN

10.683 acres; Gary L. Holt to Joseph Gregory Sands, $337,200.

2212 Autumn Oaks Lane, Powhatan; Carlos Membreno to Jonathan Daniel Cheek, $301,000.

958 Eastwood Ridge Center, Moseley; Ronald F. Johnson to Justin W. Williams, $370,000.

1515 Greenberry Road, Powhatan; Matthew Laschalt to James R. Linton, $430,000.

4061 Jefferson Woods Drive, Powhatan; Elizabeth A. Piccin to Kristin M. Hopkins, $351,000.

Lot 11, Block E, Spencerwood West; Robert Kyle Clark to Thomas W. Kennen, $315,000.

Lot 5, Section 4, Mill Quarter Plantation; William E. Schaefer to Chesterfield Construction Services Inc., $190,800.

1938 Mill Quarter Road, Powhatan; Paul Storino to Dawn E. Dunning, $272,500.

1575 Ole Bert Drive, Powhatan; Dean T. Patrick to Jacob Bruce, $629,950.

3411 Seasail Ave., Powhatan; Nicholas Stephen Farrell to Suzanne Wisniewski-Markel, $540,000.

6185 Walnut Tree Drive, Powhatan; Jessica M. Compton to Benjamin Allen Moore Jr., $370,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

25.1 acres; John Henson Jr. to Donna L. Vanmetre, $170,000.

4809 Brookshire Court, Prince George; Stephanie Frost to Eric Matthew Billeter, $265,000.

3808 Devon Court, North Prince George; Fetko Properties LLC to Travis D. Howell, $220,000.

5986 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Spencer L. Smith to Nathaniel Louis Ragland, $405,000.

7346 Jessica Lane, Prince George; Jeffrey R. Dickey to Ezechiel Bazinette, $370,000.

Lot 33, Section 4A, Stratford Woods; Norman D. Williams Sr. to Monique E. Pender, $195,000.

15225 Loving Union Road, Disputanta; Donald W. Mitchell Jr. to Theodore G. Moore, $300,000.

Parcel; Russell W. Kvasnicka, executor to Cynthia A. Williams, $800,000.

15207 Providence Woods Lane, Prince George; Diana Bradbury to William Smallwood, $290,000.

4789 Tatum Road, Disputanta; Allen S. Carter to Sarah Koren, $405,000.

SUSSEX

260.46 acres; Dallas Granville Magee to J. Milton Dunn, $550,000.

Lot; Larianna J.B. Browning to Stephanie M. Frost, $237,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

408 Cherrywood Court; Peter Nikola Margan to Robert J. Hopkins, $580,000.

411 Idlewood Lane; Angela F.F. Conners, trustee to Thomas A. Low, $699,000.

112 Meredith Way; Betty Ronnen to Robert T. Reckmeyer, $390,000.