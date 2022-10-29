Property Transfers Published October 29, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

118 E 18th St; Najjar Khaled and to Cadet Jeffrey S, $210,000.

205 N 23rd St; Babcock Sarah G to Castellano Evan Anthony &, $425,000.

405 W 24th St; Bond Joshua to Lyons Paul Damien And, $360,000.

1209 N 26th St; Lockerby Joseph L to Bunn Andrew W, $300,000.

510 W 28th St; Pasternak Jack & Sandra H to Pasternak Benjamin, $460,000.

1314 N 29th St; Basner Ann K and to Chavez Shelley H, $330,000.

1505 N 30th St; Saturday Properties Llc to Ledbetter Jesse, $170,000.

110 W 32nd St; Johnson Garrett N to Lounello Paul A, $250,000.

422 N 33rd St; Bostic Joshua D and to Haswell Peter and Karen, $468,000.

1901 3rd Ave; Countrywide Property to Schutzmeister Scott, $342,500.

3301 4th Ave; Walker Karie Ann to Lockhart Clayton and Tracy, $265,000.

1019 Arizona Dr; Fox Damarius to Solodar Properties Llc, $150,000.

303 S Arthur Ashe Blvd U5; Leone Mark J and Carol M Trs to Vealey Krista and Zachary, $250,000.

9217 Baltic Pl; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Murphy Emily Louise, $335,202.

3309 Barton Ave; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Brown Todd and Shelly and Ryan, $393,000.

1005 Boroughbridge Road; Stokely Bonnie F Revocable to Mack Patrick and Sarah Robert, $220,000.

4 E Broad St; Main Street Richmond Property to 4 East Broad St Llc, $500,000.

2511 E Broad St U8; Cox Robert L Jr and Stephanie F to Harvey Michael C and Tiffany L, $359,950.

2326 Burton St; Slf Llc to Acevedo Liana, $206,000.

1324 W Cary St; Eck Enterprises Inc to Up Randolph Llc, $2,950,000.

2208 W Cary St; Caryshields Mews Llc to Trentham Austin Matthew, $550,000.

5621 Cary Street Road U212; Pilafian Marni to Harvey Robert Coleman And, $325,000.

718 China St; Omary Tina Marie to Rva Rental Group Llc, $185,000.

2711 Clearfield St; Koger Pamela L to Acosta Mauricio Jr, $200,000.

1406 Colorado Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Okeefe Conner James, $185,000.

3209 Delaware Ave; Griffin Danielle to Carlos Stavros E And, $162,000.

1801 Ellen Road; Jdj Empire Llc to 1801 Ellen Rd Oz Business Llc, $2,000,000.

3957 Fauquier Ave; Hamm Stuart and Alexandra to Cargill Banks Massie Davis And, $392,500.

5716 Forest Hill Ave; Peddicord Cecelia J & Shawn T & to Syed Rubina and Atiq, $287,500.

205 W Franklin St; Mayo Carter House Llc to 207 West Franklin Street, $1,237,500.

1200 Garber St; Strickland Corbin S and to Li Sih Sian, $200,000.

617 German School Road; Bowman Darrell H & Drew T to Navarro Jose, $199,950.

1207 Gordon Ave; Elmdale Property Llc to Eire I 1 Opco 1 Llc, $4,135,000.

4717 W Grace St; Steger Aaron W to Brown Thompson Wilcox, $500,000.

2404 Grayland Ave; Gray Development Llc to Masunu Zeynep A and Chum Rahim, $575,000.

2125 Grove Ave; Mitchell Rose M P & Thomas L to M K Z Llc, $530,000.

4632 Grove Ave U6; Fox Stephen L to Adams Coleman & William R Iii &, $185,000.

3304 Hanes Ave; Clg Project 6 Llc to Priddy Mindy Christina And, $380,000.

2956 Hathaway Road U1106; Balcer Carolyn & Hsu Connie & to Nowitzky Kenneth Gene And, $350,000.

910 Hill Top Dr; Moehling Investments Llc to Omeara Patrick, $232,000.

5736 Jahnke Road; Hall Whitney E to Wood Daniel S and Judith K, $332,000.

3436 Kenmore Road; Jones Walter F and to Fary David Langston And, $425,000.

1717 W Laburnum Ave; Meredith Branch Llc to Witthoefft Adam Nelson And, $410,000.

5613 Langdon Ct; Digaetano Sebastiano A & Linda E to Koziol Alexander Iii And, $577,600.

3510 Lochinvar Dr; Deyerle Anthony K to Douglass Lewis Moffett And, $420,000.

1234 Lorraine Ave; Myers William M & Sonja H to Trimmer William C Jr And, $367,000.

2419 W Main St; Hartley Maria to Audette Donald L and Theresa A, $445,000.

3322 Maplewood Ave; Irby Joyce M and Antoine D to T T & T Homes Llc, $230,000.

623 Mcdowell Road; Harris Ali to Hernandez Erick E Mejia And, $210,000.

5976 Midlothian Tpke; Ldm Associates Llc to Ekas Properties, $450,000.

2217 Monument Ave; Westbrook William E Jr to Ferenczy William J Jr And, $1,150,000.

6237 Nicolet Road; Farfalla Frank and Carol Ann to Capital Part Investments Llc, $280,000.

12 Oak Lane; Pollard Nancy C to 12 Oak Llc, $1,650,000.

5809 Olas Ct; Coalson Enterprises Corp to HHHunt Homes Llc, $225,000.

3301 Ottawa Road; Lucydigs Llc to Falzone Joseph Kyle And, $360,000.

4514 Park Ave; Donahue Jeffrey John and to Anderson David W and Miranda, $729,000.

2416 Park Ave Unit 5; Sandhu Bikram Singh to Stewart Mollie Marshall, $445,325.

108 Penshurst Road; White Matthew G and Taryn K to Bradshaw Tyler Sidney And, $2,450,000.

2233 Perry St; Southside Community Development to Blackwell Shawnrell Denise, $195,000.

431 S Pine St; Ottaway David G and to Tefft John Edward And, $393,000.

1301 Porter St U201; Porter Street Llc to Showalter Michael R, $211,000.

3113 Q St; Royal Ventures Llc to Cummings Michael, $380,000.

1704 Rogers St; Cherry Frederick E to Richmond Pamela, $239,900.

4270 Saratoga Road; Littig Andrew D and Lucina S to Taylor Bonnie K, $670,000.

6 N Shields Ave; Mkz Llc to Masri Nasser and Linda, $900,000.

9217 St Charles Cir; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Solanky Sean Ashok, $327,700.

3329 Stuart Ave; Carey Daniel and Kimberly D to Richards Family Trust, $680,000.

1505 Sunset Lane; Loftis Deborah Carlton to Mcleod Gene A & Kathleen A &, $1,011,000.

2716 Terminal Ave; George Brothers Construction to Kingston Neil, $259,950.

2004 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Dimitrov Yvonne and George, $389,990.

5406 Tuckahoe Ave; Casey Elizabeth H and Trevor K to Hutcheson Mary Ross, $975,040.

2217 Uptown Al; Caryshields Mews Llc to Gandhi Vishal and Patel Gina, $568,000.

6521 Vischer Road; NVR Inc to Bagdasian Mary Rosa, $426,935.

6831 Westcott Dr; Wells Mario to Hunter Margaret And, $350,000.

1924 Wilmington Ave; Houff Thomas A to Gallagher Stephen Drew Jr, $271,700.

5201 Wythe Ave; Walker T Glenn to Ambert Romain, $405,000.

HENRICO

11420 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Bradley Daniel W Ii and Tracey M to Babu Karthika Solai Venkatesh, $339,900.

3401 Amburg Ln, Glen Allen; Goodall Ethel Marie to Furr Elizabeth Darcy and William Norman Jr, $415,000.

605 Arbor Press Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Amin Bharat and Rimaben Bharat, $615,234.

4509 Bacova Club Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Budagala Ram Arun Kumar and Radhika, $773,770.

213 N Beech Ave, Henrico; Adkins Amanda and George W Johnson Sr to Fund Iv Homes 3 Llc, $160,000.

404 Berwickshire Dr, Henrico; Bacon George R and D A Trst to Duncan Michael and Adrienne Renee Carlucci, $729,950.

1891 Billingsgate Cir, Henrico; Daniel Properties #1 Llc to Daniel Properties 804 Llc, $1,380,000.

2822 Brandon Creek Pl, Henrico; Pallister Matthew T Trustee to Richards Donald S and Marsha K, $290,000.

8400 Brigadoon Ct, Henrico; Jones Camisha L to Graupe Kyle R and Sullivan P Warner, $183,125.

8300 Brook Rd, Henrico; Cot J Properties Llc to Cot J Properties Llc, $1,453,189.

2516 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Fecteau Eric and Bruno Roy to Storm Nicole and James Eric Elder, $249,950.

8169 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Dutra Marcelo Da Silva and Danilla F, $407,900.

3241 Center Ridge Dr, Henrico; Dangtran Ky and T T Dangtran Trust to Buchanan Christopher T and Lisa A, $525,000.

8300 Chesley Rd, Henrico; Moore Michael E and Sandra to Mourkus Ashraf M, $345,000.

1110 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Heiskill Dale R to Bergren Jordan and Sarah, $270,000.

806 Colony Bluff Pl, Henrico; Wells D Keith and Jamie M to Edwards Justin, $900,000.

6825 Cornelius Ct, Henrico; Hughes Farm Development Llc to Hallion Reynaul M and Linda B, $370,000.

2129 Creekdale Ct, Sandston; Holmes Daniel R Jr to Foster Ethon J, $320,000.

5003 Darre Hall Ct, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Katyal Samant K and Sabina, $533,755.

1717 Dillyn Ter, Richmond; Beauford Amanda to Browder Shadel Dominique, $311,000.

12523 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Midde Krishna Kishore and V Dusari, $621,465.

2101 Dresden Rd, Henrico; Abdul-Qayum Baray to Baray Tahseen, $332,000.

106 Early Ave, Sandston; Critz Thomas O to Alsina Kelvin Luis and Bethany Diana, $315,000.

3170 Ella Rd, Henrico; Bryant Richard W to Nix Kellie Marie and Grover Cleveland Sr, $305,000.

3205 Emporia St, Henrico; Washington Reese Sr to See The Moments Llc, $165,000.

1510 Ethridge Dr, Henrico; Loth Sarah Anne to King Courtney Marie, $285,000.

9410 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Wilbil Real Estate Llc to Hill Oxford Two Llc, $438,000.

6616 Fernwood St, Henrico; Ward Gene L and Nancy B to Pendleton Abby Marie, $229,950.

9204 Fordson Rd, Henrico; Bazk Dalal and Saber R Grace to Kenup Alma Zieve, $330,000.

6945 Fox Downs Dr, Henrico; Thompson Laurie A to Jackson Lamarr R, $275,000.

4603 Gaardahl Dr, Sandston; Tdz Properties Llc to Shebelski Joseph Mason, $275,000.

13991 N Gayton Rd, Henrico; Gayton Road Properties to Shortpump Hospitality Llc, 10000000.

1114 Georgia Ave, Glen Allen; Td Homes Llc Trustee to Diaz Jeronimo J Blanco and Carmen I Blanco, $163,500.

1722 Glenview Rd, Henrico; Warren Preston Andrew to Walton Taneya Dwan, $175,000.

9204 Great Oaks Dr, Henrico; Windswept Development Llc to Kenney Dwayne and Nanette, $438,952.

1210 Greenview Dr, Henrico; Funk Hal B and Margie M to Williams Todd and Melissa Elza, $175,000.

3917 Hallwood Farms Rd, Henrico; Jackson Willie L Iii and Pamela A to Martinez Ortiz Douglas G and Raquel S, $351,000.

6008 Harvest Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Blizzard Aubrey O Jr and Jennifer K, $572,910.

7802 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Nuckols Brandi Swink to Ordonez Joel A, $179,500.

2314 Hilliard Rd, Henrico; Kelley Kortney Thomas and Alesia Rhenee to Hodges Joan Crown and Arthur, $349,000.

3040 Hunton Cottage Ln, Glen Allen; Mack Jason S and Michelle L to Jalali Rohia and Sayed Yahya Sadaat, $450,000.

125 S Ivy Ave, Henrico; Iles William P and Barbara J to Karad Llc, $160,000.

7735 Jarwin Ln, Henrico; Sullivan Jerry to Ott Charles D and Stephanie W, $373,000.

25 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Sanchez Franklin T &i V O to Fund Iv Homes 3 Llc, $163,000.

1405 Kerr Dr, Henrico; Mathis Lafondra Darlene to Valipireddy Naveen and Uma, $355,000.

4530 King’s Hill Rd, Henrico; Berkley Latasha Shonta to Arnette Shannon, $199,000.

4900 Kinloch Ln, Henrico; Wolpert Tony C to Artisview Properties Llc, $160,000.

1713 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Gentry Walter C and Patricia J to Daylor Christopher Patrick, $310,000.

2604 Lassen Walk Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Cunningham Leslie Lois, $311,496.

2309 Lawnmeadow Dr, Henrico; Story Mark W and Elizabeth S to Lambert Katherine R, $452,000.

2206 Libbie Lake West St Ua, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Gorman Hannah T and Robert M, $358,537.

6529 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Watson John Edward and Patricia Jeanne, $490,805.

10113 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Wright Mary P Trustee to Gauldin Nancy, $400,000.

5015 Maben Ct, Glen Allen; Chenreddy Sridhar R and Tina R Janumpalli to Mulinti Ramesh Kumar Reddy, $615,011.

12261 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; Budagala Radhika and Ram Arun Kumar to Vijay Ravikanth Motay and Deepika Pentala, $537,500.

3200 Matilda Cv U0402, Henrico; Fisher Bryan G Jr to 3200 Matilda Llc, $173,000.

10 Medlock Rd, Sandston; Holley David L and Charlotte Y to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $198,500.

8710 Midway Rd, Henrico; Johnson William G and Gertrude M to Nunez Washington and Erika K, $199,000.

4713 Monaco Dr, Sandston; Brown Kenneth L and Janice J to Jernigan Jessica R, $270,000.

5217 Monument Ave U3c, Henrico; Long Richard D to Anger Thomas Edward and Nancy Malone, $569,000.

1845 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Nguyen Tuyen Thi and P Thanh Pham Et Al to Chan Chun Lam and Xiu Qin Li, $310,000.

227 N New Ave, Henrico; Wolpert Tony C to Artisview Properties Llc, $158,000.

12418 New Point Dr, Henrico; Metz Andrew John to Kornmayer Irene, $250,000.

9016 Norwick Rd, Henrico; Keate Ray F and Kathryn J to Morgan Peter Gerald and Sarah Kish, $930,000.

3200 Old Brookewood Ct, Henrico; Chobod Jeffrey E and Carla C to Hassan Ali A and Laila A, $500,000.

4820 Old Main St U604, Henrico; Shah Jay B and Vineeta T to Paulenich Randall and Diane L, $1,375,000.

909 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Press Mark H and Susan L to Levy Elliot M and Rebecca R Hefter, $830,000.

6615 Park Ave, Henrico; Schultz Cindy and Jeffrey A and Gregory J to Kauth Pierce M, $343,500.

3013 Pendragon Trl, Henrico; Jackson Joseph L Sr and C A and R M H and Lc J to Jones Micah Jr, $360,000.

907 Pleasant St, Henrico; Brown Keondra to Hernandez Hermes Daniel Mejicanos, $200,500.

4231 Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen; Cot J Properties Llc to Cot J Properties Llc, $1,643,708.

3816 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Baines Karen, $385,085.

2105 Raintree Dr, Henrico; Hellard Eric R to Perron Joseph Iii and Brittany Denise, $485,000.

5402 Ridgedale Dr, Glen Allen; Alston Wanda B to Mazza Peter Anthony Jr and H L W Trustees, $402,495.

6081 Rivermere Ln, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Arkava Alan and Amy and Leah F Contreras, $775,726.

251 Rocketts Way U412, Henrico; Amg Milton Llc and Gloria Post to Carver Tyler P, $245,000.

4260 Sadler Rd, Glen Allen; Dempesis Brian to Airewele Nelson, $350,000.

419 Seabury Ave, Sandston; Regensburg John T to Anthony Tyler James, $235,000.

10708 Shadyford Ln, Glen Allen; Hill Helen B to Shuparsky Victor and Zhanna M Shuparska, $332,000.

6976 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Jones Latoya and Milton Woodson, $342,896.

10816 Smithers Ct, Henrico; Hunter Gayle D to Cox Rebecca, $340,000.

3932 Springfield Rd, Glen Allen; Terraciano Thomas L and Cynthia L to Law James J, $250,000.

5805 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; J and J Equities Llc to Lane Bros Llc, $375,000.

4948 Tanfield Dr, Henrico; Gurung Sunil and Chhatra to Davis Alyssa N and Joseph Oneal, $370,000.

8005 Tolliver Rd, Henrico; First Class Investors Llc to Lynch Charles D and Sara, $375,000.

122 Township Blvd, Henrico; Quarles Charles B Iii and Nicole D Totten to Wright Yolanda, $260,000.

2608 Trickling Brook Ct, Henrico; Sargent Austin C and Sara S to Wilburn Mia and Brian Alan Jr, $389,000.

7831 Villa Pl, Glen Allen; Augsburger Carol to Battu Kiranmai, $305,000.

3108 Warren Pl, Glen Allen; Lancaster Sharon L and Martha P Thompson to Weyal Ajmal, $370,000.

10807 Westek Dr, Henrico; Schmidt Troy and Tracy to Tenenbaum Michael L and Desiree B, $464,000.

9930 Westhampton Glen Pl, Henrico; Welch Jason P and Wanda B to Colosi Joseph and Sheila, $842,500.

6713 Whitelake Dr, Henrico; Williams General Contractor Llc to Mccreedy Daniels Matthew, $436,000.

8965 Wishart Rd, Henrico; Mcdowell Shelley B and B B Cain Trustee to Dickinson Kenneth Robert Holt and Morgan S, $645,000.

4655 Wistar Creek Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Davis Jewan G, $342,412.

8066 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Humphrey James F and Alice M, $389,990.

12313 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Mohan Arjum and Nisha, $748,272.

CHESTERFIELD

3123 Able Pl, Chesterfield; Hardy Etta L Estate to L and L Rental Home Properties Llc, $225,000.

1760 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Bullock Kassandra D, $475,685.

1330 Alverser Plz, Midlothian; Smith John R and Linda O to Abbb Holdings Llc, $390,000.

14215 Amstel Bluff Ter, Chesterfield; Merrick Daniel C Sr and Wanda G to Saunders Allyson and Benjamin, $490,000.

1400 Ascot Hill Ter, Midlothian; Rocco Frank Scott and Lisa R to Locke Robert H Jr and Kristie, $670,000.

5821 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to White Lucy, $315,340.

13404 Back Stretch Ct, Chester; Rock Wesley T and Mahindra L to Delgadillo John A, $296,000.

21137 Baileys Grove Dr, South Chesterfield; Hersh D A and Schiffer R A to Mayle Brandon Tyler and Krista A, $295,000.

13807 Bastian Dr, Chester; NVR Inc to Newby Demetria S and Gregory Jr, $455,605.

13512 Beachcrest Ter, Chesterfield; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to West Homes Of Va Llc, $493,098.

13908 Beechwood Point Rd, Midlothian; Lewis Trudy J to Fortner Brian Douglas and Jennifer, $555,000.

13901 Belmont Stakes Ct, Midlothian; Jesse Investment Properties Llc to Kiser Bryan E and Kathleen A Trustees and Kiser Kathleen A and Bryan E Trustees, $310,000.

13808 Biggin Pond Ct, Midlothian; Cash Michael S to Baab Charles L and Nicole W, $435,000.

1701 Black Heath Rd, Midlothian; Slamkowski Deann Walker to Slamkowski Thomas Alan, $190,000.

10519 Braden Townes Ct, Chesterfield; Barefoot Rebecca L to Thomas Ronald B and Gail S, $347,500.

9814 Brenspark Rd, Chesterfield; Serrano Marco and Baldomar F to Shortridge Brandon and Perez Julissa Moran, $251,000.

14106 Bridgetown Ct, Chester; Yost Erin Ernest and Ronda to James Robert Joseph and Marsh Harlee Mariah, $300,000.

2406 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield; Buford Polk Llc to Stony Point Reformed Presbyterian Church Trustees, $292,000.

16755 Cabrio Ct, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Anstett Hugh P and Alexandra, $504,668.

14312 Candlewick Ct, Midlothian; Gunderson David W and Jennifer D to Hazelwood Thomas B Trustee and Hazelwood Sarah D Trustee, $385,000.

5910 Cedar Springs Rd, Chesterfield; Craftech Homes Llc to Lindsay Rickey G and Kacey L, $439,900.

5408 Centralia Rd, North Chesterfield; Philbrook Karen A to Torres-Gonzalez Viridiana Noemi, $223,000.

19936 Chesdin Harbor Dr, South Chesterfield; Grizzard Homes and Buildings Llc to Davis Charles T Jr and Wendolen J, $457,500.

4306 Chester Village Ln, Chester; Hippchen Kim J to Jackson Pervis L, $265,000.

2701 Cicero Pkwy, Chester; Partin Rebecca C and Stuart W to Hairston Curtis M Jr and Threadgill Justina, $241,000.

8037 Clancy Pl, Chesterfield; Blake Martin C Jr to Peters James M and Fleisher Mark W, $612,000.

14819 Cobbs Point Dr, Chester; Mcgraw Michael J and Pamela L to Brown George E and Tiffany, $321,000.

11307 Corte Castle Rd, Chesterfield; Wellman David R Jr and Tracy E to Watts Kyle and Bridget, $350,000.

14300 Country Walk Ct, Midlothian; Cunningham R R Jr and Linda H to Almont Darlene S, $775,000.

18113 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Nelson Dorothy Wu and Wu Hanchang Felix, $642,313.

1526 Crawford Wood Dr, Midlothian; Carlson Shawn R and Jillian Faye to Paykel Stuart and Perry Margaret Sarah, $350,000.

8501 Crossfell Ct, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Shabara Hosam and Salama Salma, $549,435.

9005 Deerwater Ter, North Chesterfield; Heflin Aubrey G and Barbara E to Lopez Saida Eluvia Garcia, $225,000.

6430 Doyles Trl, Moseley; Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc to Brandt William W and Kristen J, $421,000.

11335 Dumaine Dr, Midlothian; Duke Vicki J to Lunsford Jerry M and Maria De Lourdes F, $251,500.

9506 Dunroming Rd, Chesterfield; Havern Dennis T to Wood Kevin Scott and Jessica Buono, $323,000.

2228 Early Settlers Rd, North Chesterfield; Shepard M H and Shepard S A Trs to Herzog Joshua and Carrie, $312,000.

13006 Edgetree Ct, Midlothian; Togna Michael L to Burns Fletcher Andrew and Laura Janice, $380,000.

5425 Ellerbee Mill Ter, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Stirling-Lewis Elizabeth, $354,963.

8007 Erinton Dr, Chesterfield; Castleberry Donna T Trustee to Peterson Anthony L Sr and Carmelita M, $550,000.

6951 Fairpines Rd, Chesterfield; Tejada Juan Camilo Sr to Castanedo Oscar Orlando and Mejia Reyna Isabel Murillo, $385,000.

6613 Fieldtan Trl, Moseley; Smith Michael S and Margaret A to Thereault Alan and Plotitsyna Anastasiia, $544,900.

5900 Fox Crest Ct, Midlothian; Duffy Thomas E and June A to Boothe Robert C Jr and Tracy L, $476,000.

4505 Foxwood Rd, Chester; Crow Stephen M and Angela K to Thompson Christopher and Quiona, $358,000.

6312 Gatesgreen Dr, Chesterfield; Williams John A Jr and Williams David Jeffery and Williams James R to Gatesgreen Realty Llc and Kb&j Realty Llc, $241,550.

11802 Glendevon Rd, Chesterfield; Suhr Paul M to Oberton Brian M, $445,000.

1424 Goswick Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Shashaty Raymond N and Jola to Shashaty John R and Kristine, $595,000.

8206 Graves Rd, South Chesterfield; Hairfield Denise Fay and Mills Lelia Marie and Newton Sherry L to Eanes Dakota Faith, $217,000.

4221 Green Cedar Ln, North Chesterfield; Mcgough Richard Wayne to Fuhrman Brooke E, $275,000.

8904 Grinell Ct, North Chesterfield; Buzzo James R and Serena F to Pfister Karen Babbett and Mckeon John Oliver, $220,000.

11025 Guilford Rd, North Chesterfield; Washington Angelia D to Jurgens Jesse, $293,000.

3731 Harvette Dr, North Chesterfield; Barron Maria Yolanda to Beltran Hernandez Nelson A, $320,000.

6200 Heather Glen Rd, Midlothian; Miller Patricia K to Darling Dennis A and Carole P, $330,000.

12702 Hogans Aly, Chester; Hanley Michael R and Patricia F to Holc Brian D and Raven Ea, $432,000.

3216 Howlett Rd, North Chesterfield; Harris Marshall H to R V A Houses Llc, $225,000.

800 E Hundred Rd, Chester; King’s Crest Llc to Fargo Llc, $350,000.

4509 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Peterson Teresa M and James A to Mcclary Michael D, $407,500.

11913 James Overlook Ct, Chester; Noble Grace and Paul to Andersen Andrea and Ulibarri Joshua, $545,000.

18012 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Bush Jeffrey William and Melissa Merkle, $485,965.

18173 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; HHHunt Homes L C to Arepalli Bhaskara Rao and Peddi Haritha, $495,665.

13512 Kelham Rd, Midlothian; Boone Homes Inc to Woodward Mary Ann and Bartley James F, $1,140,839.

4937 Lancewood Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Medrano Jose Coreas, $336,632.

13816 Laurel Spring Rd, Chester; Mastro Anthony M and Virginia C to Wigginton George P V and Sarah, $290,000.

224 Leonards Run Pl, North Chesterfield; Fanning William J and Theresa A to Caparrelli Daniel John and Adriana, $500,000.

6726 Liege Hl, Moseley; Graham Carol Ann to Kohring Alan S and Cheryl A, $420,000.

2600 Lilybank Pl, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Michael Douglas and Parkyn-Michael Karen, $610,346.

4501 Little Creek Ln, North Chesterfield; Molina Rolando M and Claribel A to Pena Larin Jose E and Cruz Judis, $230,000.

11243 Lost Parrish Dr, Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Song Jane and Screen Mark D, $477,512.

1011 Lucks Garden Trl, Midlothian; The Grove At Lucks Lane Llc to Barne Terri C, $407,672.

3907 Lyndale Ter, North Chesterfield; Fuller Michael L and Putnick C L to Baugh Devan and Jesslyn, $285,000.

1901 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Britton Rogelio Armando, $449,900.

13958 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Morrow Sean Donnell and Dawn, $408,020.

14219 Mccabe Dr, Chester; Reyes Santos Carlos F to Moore Floyd Iii and Alexus, $390,000.

15313 Merton Ct, Chesterfield; Busch Lynette D and Frederick S to Gupta Rahul and Verma Akancha, $485,550.

4113 Mill Manor Dr, Midlothian; Cruciata Gaspare to Quimby Lynnmarie A, $380,000.

12706 Millstep Ter, Midlothian; Hunt Craig A and Enrika to Lewis Andrew, $432,800.

2312 Mitchells Mill Dr, Midlothian; Homesmith Construction Inc to Rolfes Neil and Magda H, $790,018.

13606 Mountcastle Rd, Chesterfield; Roach Gary R Ii and Krakowiak T to Foster Ethan Wayne, $445,000.

3507 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Riveramangual Eliezer Et Al to Vega Moribelle and Bonilla Esau Coreas, $310,000.

224 Northfield Ln, North Chesterfield; Williams Jacob to Hebert Kristy, $360,000.

4431 Okehampton Dr, North Chesterfield; Herndon Sheila and Yow Marty to Birce Graham Thomas and Osborn Emily, $260,000.

4442 Old Fox Trl, Midlothian; Reynolds Charles N Jr and Joanne to Reyes Mynor David Catalan, $285,000.

16930 Old Westridge Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Morley John L and Mayra, $476,771.

6324 Omo Rd, North Chesterfield; Smith Ronald D to Watson William N Jr and William N Iii, $154,000.

8422 Otterdale Rd, Chesterfield; Harpers Mill Development Corporation to U S Home Corporation, $3,860,000.

4906 Parrish Branch Rd, Midlothian; Moye Gene A Jr to Payne Thomas C Iii and Hannah R, $271,000.

12831 Percival St, Chester; Altizer James F and Teresa J to Haskins Team Llc (The), $215,000.

12537 Petrel Xing, Midlothian; Swift Creek Development Llc to Bhatt Krishan Dev and Dhakal Biju, $340,904.

13300 Pharlap Turn , Midlothian; Przybylo David L and Alexandra R to Bondi Joseph Andrew and Laura J, $327,000.

11408 Pineridge Ln, Midlothian; Sitterson Jo Anne to Vandermark David L and Sandra L, $330,000.

11301 Polo Pl, Midlothian; Fiacloir Llc to Angfam Llc, $350,000.

1530 Providence Knoll Dr, North Chesterfield; Smart William R and Ella S to Rodriguez Pedro Ezequiel, $300,000.

3101 Quail Hill Dr, Midlothian; Voss Amanda Lynn to Mangual Eliezer Rivera and Silva-Rivera Migdalia, $298,000.

1430 Quiet Lake Loop, Midlothian; Pennington Arthur F Et Al to Claggett Carol B, $295,000.

8101 Rasper Ct, North Chesterfield; Sprouse Nolyn Dean to Splitt Ariel P and Roxanne L, $275,000.

11641 Rexmoor Dr, North Chesterfield; Keller Russell Rea Trustee to Bella Maisy Investments Llc, $246,500.

648 Ridgemoor Ct, Midlothian; Schultz Daniel F to Yates Travis and Ann H, $307,000.

16205 Roland Dr, Chester; Mijares Aleisha G to Farber Victoria and Seggerty Benjamin, $220,000.

10308 Ryecove Ln, North Chesterfield; Fleming Patty J to Flournoy Ronald B and Beverly C, $225,000.

1639 Sainsbury Dr, Midlothian; Canning Betty D to Scott Nicholas Ryan and Megan Crawford, $319,500.

2511 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; HHHunt Sandler Station Llc to Korede Ibukunoluwa Olayemi, $367,025.

6007 Sara Kay Dr, North Chesterfield; Ikem Fidelis and Nkechi to Beall Michael and Maria and Brandon, $230,000.

16706 Sayley Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Chandler Milton Jr and Rebekah A, $595,319.

500 Scotter Hills Ln, Midlothian; Vaden Donald B and Sally R to Tong Tracey Marie, $340,000.

7920 Serena Ln, South Chesterfield; R Gregory Enterprise Llc to Jeter Madison and Tyler Jordan, $229,000.

11637 Sinker Creek Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Freeman Michael Allan and Mccormick-Freeman Tonya, $667,058.

8007 Southford Pl, Chesterfield; Norman Amy B to Perez Jesse and Josefina, $315,000.

12 Spinnaker Cove Dr, Midlothian; Olson Karen to Mcglynn Lorna Lou, $257,000.

9711 Spring Run Rd, Chesterfield; Elliott Timothy B and Jennifer R to Jimenez Pedro Domingo and Miguel Maria Andres, $444,000.

3702 Stardown Ct, Chester; Vaughan Leslie C Et Al to Mast Michael A, $220,000.

6107 Stile Gate Ter, Moseley; Sung Insoo to Carlson Shawn and Jillian, $550,000.

6209 Strathmore Rd, North Chesterfield; Daniel Steven to 6209 Strathmore Llc, $199,000.

2601 Sutters Mill Ter, Midlothian; Brandt Jeffrey P Et Als to Harmon Ralph, $280,000.

1327 Tannery Cir, Midlothian; Covey P A and Covey J S Trustees to Long David, $305,000.

10113 Terri Lynn Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Ramirez Isela and Allgeier Ginger A, $490,665.

13212 Thornridge Ln, Midlothian; Grubb Susan to Vasilyeva Aleksandra and Meinhardt John T, $285,000.

10700 Timonium Dr, Chester; Phelps Wendy L to Ross Trai, $250,000.

14800 Tosh Ter, Chester; Martin Dana Jr and Silas Nikita to Martin Dana Jr and Silas Nikita, $399,900.

1601 Treewood Ln, North Chesterfield; Engrisch Alycia M to Leach Dillon and Patterson-Leach Christavia, $270,000.

4913 Twelveoaks Rd, Midlothian; Townsend Margie Ann to Zegan Arlene, $225,000.

7825 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; A and J Investment Llc to Donati Michelle L and Dowdy Michael Jason, $280,000.

7307 Vicenzo Dr, Moseley; Vitrano Bruce M and Sharon A to Evans Lyndon P and Julie W, $432,500.

12708 Vogt Ave, Chester; Clark Debra Jo and Neblett David Christopher to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb4, $263,183.

15140 Watermill Lake Trl, Midlothian; Ametha Pramita J and Jayesh to Maxwell Michael D and Patricia K, $306,000.

12301 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; HHHunt Homes L C to Thomas Redell Brian Jr and Petaway Darlene Darcell, $396,630.

1706 Westbury Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Heck Lucas D and Williams K E to Collins Danae and Jeffrey, $370,000.

13100 Wheatley Ct, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Synnott Scott Arthur and Martha Schumann, $751,392.

15701 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Licence Skyler Ray and Victoria Marie, $471,170.

14820 Whitley St, Chester; Williams Shannon Marie to Lee Michael J, $270,000.

20504 Winterbourne Ct, South Chesterfield; Richards Bobbie Jean to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $225,000.

13601 Yoko Ct, Chester; Townsend Marcello K and Tracy M to Contreras Brianny Y Espinoza, $310,000.

HANOVER

0.39 acres; Brent D. Maxwell to LGI 8401 LLC, $230,000.

1.19 acres; Tyler R. Krodel to Robert Francis Petrizzo, $285,000.

2.718 acres; FF Landlord #4 LLC to Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk LLC, $3,219,423.

3 acres; Cora Lee Lukens to Armistead Peyton Jr., $449,000.

9020 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Michael Dean Curry, $486,630.

Block E, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to CFalls Builder LLC, $549,000.

17285 Burchett Lane, Beaverdam; RCI Builders LLC to Brian K. Jenkins, $455,120.

11202 Cedarlea Parkway, Glen Allen; Sarah W. Peters, trustee to Linda H. Copeland, $408,000.

10251 Cloverlea Court, Mechanicsville; Corbin Barrett Broach to Danfeng Chen, $425,000.

201 N Cottage Green Drive, Apt. F, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Mary Kiarie, $219,950.

9240 Dentons Tavern Way, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Bhupinder Jeet Singh Narang, $506,960.

9244 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jenee Williams, $577,975.

10415 Farm Glen Way, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Nicholas Passero, $421,793.

12113 Grandview Hill Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Jennifer Bone, $621,413.

7315 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; William Eric Bangert to Linh Le, $285,000.

12311 Hermon Field Road, Ashland; Robert B. Muldoon to Thomas Glenn Walker, $605,000.

16387 Horseshoe Lane, Beaverdam; Michael S. Hendrick to Sean Jeffrey Potts, $305,000.

9335 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Mary Catherine Presnell, $609,990.

8487 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Herbert F. Layne Jr. to William R. Layne, $350,000.

10010 Lickinghole Road, Ashland; GT Holdings LLC to Bantams Plumbing Service LLC, $175,000.

Lot 11, Block A, Battlefield Green; Jake T. Broaddus to Emilio Guede, $312,000.

Lot 16, Section 9, Hanover Industrial Air Park; BC Reflections LLC to VAPARC LLC, $1,100,000.

Lot 26, Block E, Section 3, Mill Valley; Nathan Miles to Patrick B. Bartley, $290,000.

Lot 5, Idylwild; James R. Gilbert to Caleb Benjamin Lunsford, $245,000.

Lot 9, Block B, Section 1, Bruce Estates; Lisa M. Childers to Charen LLC, $225,000.

8101 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Amol Sabitha Kalisetty, $534,165.

11217 Mayers Run Drive, Ashland; Edward John Bush to Luke Nathaniel Mayers, $268,000.

8180 Meadowview Lane, Mechanicsville; Myrtle S. Parsley to Jaime M. Weatherington, $275,000.

8327 Old Cavalry Drive, Mechanicsville; Holly James, trustee to Dorothy L. Dietrich, $174,000.

8020 Ordinary Keepers Way, Mechanicsville; Stephen G. Bray to Hugh Daniel Snead, $380,000.

Parcel; CFalls II LLC to Farmstead Villas LLC, $438,000.

Parcel; Metro Rent-a-Car Co. to American Fleet Holdings LLC, $1,900,000.

7323 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; Quicheisha M. Jenkins to , $280,000.

7011 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; John M. Wagoner, successor trustee to Andrew C. Banker, $260,000.

9417 Rutlandshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Fox and Hound Properties LLC to Maxwell Ojo, $445,000.

8287 Scarecrow Road, Mechanicsville; Catherine E. Aufderheide to Hunter E. Hughes, $299,459.

Section 9, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $700,000.

6064 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; Lora F. Martin Crowder to April Parker, $260,000.

10317 Sonny Meadows Lane, Mechanicsville; Kenneth R. Horner to David W. Burgess, $885,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 303, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Ruth M. Newton, $250,000.

9163 Sycamore Hill, Mechanicsville; Christopher M. Bache to Weatherford Stokes, $580,000.

213 Thorncliffe Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Rebecca Highfield, $497,500.

7047 Walgrove Court, Mechanicsville; Alan Wayne Jones Jr., successor trustee to Charles Robert Jones, $315,000.

2424 Westwood Road, Mechanicsville; Rock Creek Partners LLC to Donald Robert Fein, $332,000.

9032 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Kevin D. McNair, $448,830.

12305 Wildwood Blvd., Ashland; Robert A. King to Rebecca S. Bowers, $300,000.

AMELIA

0.28 acres; Wayne L. Busic to Dogged State Distilling Co., $400,000.

2 parcels; Dianne C. Lewis to Stephanie Diana Cleveland-Jones, $277,000.

5 acres; Richard Daniel Clarke II to Andrew Michael Clarke, $252,000.

13321 Coverly Road, Amelia Court House; Gary Kenneth Cole III to Ryan W. Middleton, $353,000.

18731 Harrisons Road, Jetersville; Desean A. McDowell to Brandon S. Clayton, $456,650.

24620 St. James Road, Jetersville; Sandy Creek Investments LLC to Kevin Lee Dalton, $255,000.

CHARLES CITY

42.84 acres; Clinton R. Kelley to Cook Farms LLC, $600,000.

Lot 7, Section A, Piney Woods; Charles R. Craft to Ashley Carroll, $212,100.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

411 Bradsher Av; Brooks, Wesley A. to Pritchard, Zachary, $190,000.

990 Briarcliffe Dr; Henshaw, Kenneth to Mckenzie, Rachel Amanda, $275,000.

139 Charlotte Av; Clayton , Cheryl D to Hardwich, Rosemary, $163,000.

3110 Frederick Av; Hicks-Graham, Valencia Alexandria to Bouler, Jonathan, $242,000.

703 James Av; Newman, Susan J. to Perry, Jennifer, $177,000.

237 Kennon Point Dr; Arvis, Paul F. to Laprade, Lavera T., $325,000.

214 Moore Av; Paminiano, Cassy S. to Condit, Philip Andrew, $194,000.

204 Ridge Rd; Gust, Alaric P. to Casey, Corey, $185,297.

521 Walnut Av; Bell Sr., Kenneth R. to Marston, Joyelle, $162,000.

124 Windsor Av; Swartout, Helen M. to Pilout, Jessica Rachel, $200,000.

CUMBERLAND

225 acres; BTG Pactual OEF Property 2 LP to RLP Investments LC, $420,000.

67.59 acres; Hans H. Martens to William Robert French, $200,000.

1227 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Anthony Alan Parker, $325,000.

DINWIDDIE

1 acre; Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Rick Corbitt LLC, $170,000.

39.76 acres; William L. Ellis III to Whitewood Pole and Piling Inc., $600,000.

3920 W Autumn Drive, North Dinwiddie; Jason M. Akin to Joseph N. Hutchinson, $205,000.

3604 Ferndale Circle, North Dinwiddie; Lauryn Moon Marek to Hailey Triplett, $175,000.

4096 Kenneth Drive, North Dinwiddie; H.L. Henshaw Construction Inc. to Brandon Keith Schilke, $286,500.

Lots 12 and 13, Block 6, Maitland Village; Sheridan Anne H. Ailstock to Patricia A. Howell, $213,000.

23305 Pear Tree Lane, Dinwiddie; Janet A. Barnette to Dylan Michael Doty, $220,000.

18707 Stonewall Drive, Dinwiddie; Barbara J. Stewart to Charles Thomas Lewis, $290,000.

4504 Wrenn Forest Drive, North Dinwiddie; Nancy Ann Joyce to William Wright, $230,000.

GOOCHLAND

15.413 acres; JSC Development Inc. to Benedictine Schools of Richmond Inc., $3,463,300.

19.06 acres; Ronda A. Damore to Steven Arthur Kenney, $388,000.

36.13 acres; Charles S. Jones, trustee to Blue Ridge Custom Homes LLC, $287,000.

6 Lots, Boundary Run; Blue Ridge Custom Homes to Vertical Builders LLC, $320,000.

621 Elm Creek Circle, Manakin Sabot; Frances M. Tribble, trustee to Kevin H. Penney, $615,000.

2509 Log Cabin Road, Maidens; Joseph G. Sands to Mason R. Mire, $420,000.

Lot 30, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahole Creek LLC to Ellington Custom Homes LLC, $221,450.

Lot 9, Section 1, Reed Marsh; Reed Marsh LLC to Yellowstone Communities LLC, $300,000.

Parcel; Land Investment Associates LLC to Caduceus Development LLC, $5,500,000.

Parcels 1 and 3, Tuckhoe Point Farm; Truist Bank to Richard L. Ramsey, $2,865,000.

2004 Steeplechase Parkway, Goochland; Thomas James Blauveldt to Dustin David Desch, $569,600.

HOPEWELL

503 Appomattox St.; Rebecca S. Karpus to Brent Ray Hamilton, $175,000.

1905 Camerons Landing; Ryan Harris to Morgan C. Mercer, $330,000.

1813 Dinwiddie Ave.; James R. Jones to Dezmon Andre Irons, $294,000.

2204 Gordon St.; Maicon Nunes to Gerardo P. Torres, $159,000.

3917 Lighthouse Lane; Steven D. Morgan to Michael L. Robinson, $338,500.

Lots 21-25, Block 20, West City Point Addition; Life Young Adult Services to 401 E. Broadway LLC, $150,000.

912 North Ave.; Matthew J. Dimaria to Jonathan Waite, $290,000.

414 Prince George Ave.; Ruth Denise Myers to Alta M. Smitherman, $230,000.

413 Stone Hearth Court; Danny Riddle to Brenda A. Livingston, $193,750.

JAMES CITY

1.2033 acres; Vivian Rose to Sky Blue Homes LLC, $185,000.

8415 Ashington Way, Williamsburg; Amr F. Hassan to Brandon W. Jones, $399,900.

4252 Birdella Drive, Williamsburg; Nolan K. Cline to Angelique A. Echols, $385,000.

3001 Camden Circle, Williamsburg; East Coast Contracting LLC to Lynne A. McFarland, $425,000.

3409 Chadworth Circle, Williamsburg; Gwendolyn Taylor Sigmund to Signey Glover Williams Jr., $450,000.

125 Congressional, Williamsburg; Eric J. Gibson to Jonathan E. Cypert, $950,000.

1806 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; Matthew J. Lawrence to Michael N. Youngblood, $216,000.

620 Fairfax Way, Williamsburg; Doris E. Killion to Mark A.W. Macatee, $625,500.

236 George Wythe Lane, Williamsburg; Penstar Realty Corp. to Michelle Nicole Peters, $531,000.

5840 Hawthorn Lane, Williamsburg; Regina L. Gerstman to John Daniel McKeal, $397,250.

9824 Hidden Nest, Toano; Steve L. Massie, successor trustee to Sharon Litwin Ebert, $900,000.

2064 Hornes Lake, Williamsburg; David W. Van Hise, trustee to Matthew Kendall Cadman, trustee, $655,000.

3535 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Princess Barcelona Martin, $452,935.

324 Leven Links, Williamsburg; Debra Jenkins to Ulysses S. Byrd, $565,000.

Lot 17, James Terrace; Barbra Washington to Jose A. Portillo Amaya, $160,000.

Lot 226, Settlement at Powhatan Creek; Richard D. Erck to Susanne C. Wilson, $525,000.

Lot 36, Temple Hall Estates; Karen Menard to Jamie Lee Frentner, $230,000.

S Lot 50, Forest Glen; All Homes Real Estate Group LLC to Elizabeth Votava Sayer, $255,000.

Lot 7, Chestnut Grove; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Sarah Hailey, $190,500.

Lots 35 and 52, tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $211,400.

4664 Massena Drive, Williamsburg; Revamp LLC to Steven Lee Nichols, $270,000.

2503 Montgomerie Arch, Williamsburg; Sherwood D. Spivey Jr., trustee to Matthew J. Brooks, $220,000.

103 Morgan Drive, Williamsburg; Scott D. Johnson to Frank G. Hardister Jr., $449,000.

128 Oak Hollow, Williamsburg; David G. Newstrom, trustee to Thomas S. Evans, $840,000.

Parcel 6A, Norge Center; O’Connor Family Trust Agreement to MGB Properties TS LLC, $5,371,000.

Parcel, part of Jones tract; John A. Anton to Timothy J. Contrucci, $650,000.

3543 Pine Ridge Road, Toano; Wendy S. Stephens, trustee to Donald Sweeney, $340,000.

4084 Powhatan Secondary, Williamsburg; Christina M. Grossutti to Lacy T. Epperson Jr., $780,000.

704 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Jamestown Realty LLC to Venkata Swamy Naidu Mandala, $250,000.

3403 Rannock Moor, Williamsburg; Susan E. Cleavenger to Rickey M. Johnson, $218,000.

9621 Rock Rose Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Dietrick Gerald Louis, $421,025.

204 Sand Drive West, Williamsburg; William W. Stewart to Frank J. Hutterer Jr., $430,000.

115 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; Sean A. Thaler to James P. Martin, $329,900.

39 Spring East, Williamsburg; Katherine E. Wone, trustee to Jacquelyn Gullickson, $185,000.

7628 Thacher Drive, Toano; Paramount Investments LLC to Ronald Casaubon, $352,000.

5317 Tower Hill, Williamsburg; Jacqueline D. English to Neil H. Claypool, $302,000.

Unit 728, Conference Center Condominium; David Beddard to Kengrace LLC, $260,000.

13 Whittakers Mill Road, Williamsburg; Leo P. O’Connell to William David Barnhart, $792,000.

65 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Thomas Waters to Brian Mortenson, $299,000.

KING AND QUEEN

189 acres; TFL Partner LP to Mary Beth Huneke, $391,422.

Lot 4, Goshen View Estates; Lorraine N. Henicheck to Kare Leigh Gilley, $315,000.

KING WILLIAM

10.16 acres; Andy Stein to Thomas L. Mundy, $350,000.

31.1 acres; Warren D. Lewis to Jeffery Wayne Goodman, $550,000.

90 Eula Court, Aylett; John M. Adams to James Denny, $290,000.

3211 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Barbara Davison to Marion Timbrook, $262,000.

Lot 1, Block J, Section 3A, Kennington; Kennington Place LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $295,000.

Lot 8, Block A, Mattaponi Subdivision; Catherine L. Short to Hung V. Nguyen, $165,000.

3315 Romancoke Ave., West Point; 3TAC Homebuyers LLC to Emily Babcock, $197,000.

NEW KENT

0.65 acres; Craig Peck, trustee to Mach 4 Properties LLC, $255,000.

3.88 acres; Joyce Louise Miller to Edward Forestier Jr., $274,900.

5001 Brandon Pines Drive, Providence Forge; Michael J. Finnegan, trustee to Jeffrey Benoit, $699,000.

3849 Elliot Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Regenia M. Alexander, $289,605.

7619 N Franklin Way, Quinton; Christopher Knapstein to Ryan S. Redmon, $357,500.

6624 Lakemont Road, Quinton; Alex Michael Abraham Kahl to Lawrence W. Heath, $276,500.

7733 Leeds Castle Lane, New Kent; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Megan E. Ayers, $285,625.

Lot 20, Landbay 1, Phase 1, Farms of New Kent; PHD Holdings LLC to Robert Frederick Blumer Sr., $210,000.

7873 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Radcliffe Caleb Brown, $421,990.

11369 Oakrise Road, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Erin Wolford, $370,445.

11541 Pine Needles Drive, Providence Forge; Ryan C. Martin to Denley Hoyt Brown, $536,000.

8015 St. Peters Lane, New Kent; Kristine Harrison Hatley to Scott L. Weekley, $350,000.

7960 Uplands Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Cody Wayne Weir, $354,990.

3512 N Woodland Circle, Quinton; Debra Lipscom Oakley to Laura Crawford, $308,000.

PETERSBURG

535 S Azalea Road; Thalia R. Winfield to Jowanda B. Oulahi, $224,900.

391 Chanticleer Drive; NVR Inc. to Sharika Candace Joynes, $278,465.

2003 S Crater Road; Walnut Hill Plaza Associates LLC to Impact Investments Group LLC, $1,986,309.

1748 Halcun Drive; Augusta M. Pegram to Carolyn Y. Peyton, $165,000.

3271 Holland Drive, 260 Catalpa Court, 280 Catalpa Court and 241 Catalpa Court; Berkeley Estates Holding Co. to NVR Inc., $230,000.

109 S Plains Drive; Gayle R. Helmling to TPG Realty Co. LLC, $185,000.

1982 S Sycamore St.; Douglas P. Fisher Jr. to 1982 LLC, $180,000.

1860 Westover Ave.; Mark H. Stevens to Cheryl Brown, $340,000.

POWHATAN

0.535 acres; Markee Johnson to Andrew Paul Harden, $221,000.

1.34 acres; Mitchell Homes Inc. to Pegreco Holdings Inc., $675,000.

2 acres; Kenneth A. Cook to Hank Cosby Pension Plan LLC, $200,000.

3 acres; Mamie Scott to Tyler R. Wilkerson, $283,000.

6.602 acres; William Nilsen to Jeffrey Marinelli, $285,000.

2285 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; Colby Hare to Matthew Channing Ward, $295,000.

3525 Kool Lane, Powhatan; Sprouses Corner LLC to Jason Seaman, $430,000.

Lot N, Stavemill Estates, 10 acres, Midlothian; Tamara R. Anderson to Jessica Conigliaro, $305,000.

3701 Mill Mount Terrace, Powhatan; John R. Kilbane to Gita Desai, $650,000.

2218 Overlook Road, Powhatan; Joshua Samuel Griff to Bradley Thomas Jones, $350,000.

6374 Piper Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to Lucas Jerome Guarino, $363,420.

3227 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Tonya S. Lavelle to Gregory Bauer Koehler, $407,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

3.079 acres; Larry D. Talman to Charles C. Rogers, $284,950.

11564 Centennial Road, Prince George; Rosa I. Hopkins to Chase D. Powers, $599,950.

930 Eagle Place, Hopewell; D.R. Horton Inc. to Gerald Scott Arnold, $404,990.

6458 Heather Way, Prince George; Mandy M. Cook to Marisa Kaczmarczyk, $235,000.

10922 Lawyers Road, Prince George; Sydney C. Adair to Douglas R. Jackson Jr., $350,000.

14580 Makenzie Lee Road, Disputanta; Christopher W. Wallace to William A. Harbert, $340,000.

Parcel; Melvin L. Davis Oil Co. Inc. to Petroleum Marketing Investment Group LLC, $1,650,000.

11145 Pole Run Road, Prince George; C&L Construction LLC to Kevin A. Hicks, $495,000.

5990 Surrywood Drive, Prince George; Ryan McLaughlin to Christopher Hopkins, $385,000.

SUSSEX

1.176 acres; Stony Creek Burger King LLC to Petroleum Marketing Investment Group LLC, $950,000.

66.32 acres; Elizabeth R. Wachsmann to Cabin Point of Virginia LP, $510,000.

Lot 12, Isabelle Estates; Harold W. Thompson II to Frances Arlene Hughes, $175,000.

Parcel; Mark Wayne Warthan to Jennifer M. Schatzman, $150,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

4 parcels, Medical Arts Centre; 1215 Mount Vernon LLC to CH Oceanside LLC, $1,682,759.

Lot 21, Holly Hills; Vincent L. Rausch, trustee to Tracy A. Foster, $900,000.

417 Quarterpath Road; Vasile A. Vita to Michael T. Boody, $319,500.