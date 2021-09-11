Property Transfers Published Sept 11. 2021

213 Wallingham Dr; Smith Darren and Karen to Burgess Andriana G and Cole B C, $425,500.

13406 Warwick Longbay Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Baskerville Herizyn, $400,000.

4224 Wells Ridge Ct; Hpa II Borrower 2019-1 Llc to Manuel Latrice, $308,275.

1617 White Cedar Ln;, U S Sec Of Housing and, Urban Dev to Chavez Edwin R, $175,000.

6519 White Rock Tr; Harris Keith and Ashley to Nalley Patrick W and Hayley A, $485,000.

7850 Winding Ash Pl; Loving Kevin and Marian to Dobbins Meredith L and Michael, $286,050.

6938 Windy Creek Tr; Williams Jameka and Anthony to Manaras Jason, $302,000.

1717 Winters Hill Cr; Ash Brittany Eleanor to McKay Jody D, $260,000.

2330 Woodmont Dr; Hoffman Philip C and Lauren to Freeman T R Jr and Mitchell K B, $395,000.

1831 Wrens Nest Rd; Mahoney Elliott A Jr to Nelson Matthew and Ribeiro G M, $270,000.

HANOVER

3430 Agape Lane, Mechanicsville; Donald Shiflett to Matthew B. Thompson, $335,000.