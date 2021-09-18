Property Transfers Published Sept 18, 2021

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
RICHMOND
14 S 15th St; S 15th 14 Property Llc to Macauley Nicholas A, $575,000.
1704 N 21st St; Ascencio Investments Co to Marr Alan, $325,000.
725 N 24th St; Dosier Christopher R to Stott Daniel C, $445,000.
522 N 27th St; Chadwell Emily P to Conway Patricia, $450,000.
1602 N 28th St; Drumwright Holdings Llc to 2021wy 19 Llc, $160,000.
3214 2nd Ave; Sindhu Investment Group Llc to Cooper Mikea T, $279,000.
1119 N 31st St; Ems Homes Llc to Avent Christopher, $372,000.
624 N 33rd St; Rojas Roger S to Wilson Juan Jr, $282,500.
822 W 46th St; Krebs Thomas K Jr to Midatlantic Ira Llc Fbo, $160,000.
8455 Abbey Road; Outerbanks Limited Partnership to Andrews Curtis M and Kristin G, $207,000.
501 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U4; Carpenter Larissa J to Whitman Courtenay S IV, $205,000.
2406 Bells Road; Bailey Jackie H to Williams General Contractor Llc, $154,000.
2141 Boro Ridge St; NVR Inc to Stumpf Brandon Joseph, $359,400.
5707 Bromley Lane; Meadows James Charles Jr to Mitchell Robert Edgar IV, $400,000.
4306 Chamberlayne Ave; Tartakovsky Steve to 4306 Chamberlayne Llc, $635,000.
7806 Cherokee Road; Brewer Tara S to Wrenn Charles and Hollie, $335,000.
1604 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Thomas Taurean, $162,500.
1812 Claiborne St; Evolve Development Inc to Randolph Homes Llc, $200,000.
816 W Clay St; Hingley Paul R to Langston Thomas F and Susan P, $375,000.
6256 Debora Dr; Catron Stephine M Gregory to Robinson Alana Nicole, $265,000.
5210 Dorchester Road; Texter Pauline S to Egolf Winsor and Phillip, $352,000.
2814 Ellwood Ave; Massie Thomas W to Kuzhiyil Thankam Thomas, $525,700.
3101 Falcon Road; Adana Investments Llc to MacKay Scott R, $319,000.
1401 Floyd Ave, U101; Halsey Philip C to Hatcher Lee Poindexter, $420,000.
5002 W Franklin St; Clark Taylor R to Partin Brian Joseph, $435,000.
3413 Garland Ave; De Valencia Christina to Guthrie William, $300,000.
6343 Glyndon Lane; McCracken Christopher S to Lemmond Elise Cabell Chevallie, $255,000.
1509 Greenville Ave; White Harry E and William M Jr to Lefmann Bryson, $165,000.
3510 Grove Ave; Brown Family Asset Preservation to Strathen Michael J, $480,000.
303 N Hamilton St, Ud; White Patrick J and Katherine W to Clemmer Kenneth Dean, $245,000.
6702 Hanover Ave; Schreiber James E to Friel Family Trust Trustees, $610,000.
2956 Hathaway Road, U701; Groseclose Betty P to Richardson Christine and John, $340,000.
3504 Hazelhurst Ave; Integral Properties Llc to Kent Alexander James, $255,000.
4134 Holcombe Road; Arnette Benjamin F to Campos Reina De Jesus, $170,000.
1830 Idlewood Ave; Curtis Caldon S to Cosby Leslie Thomas Jr, $263,500.
3021 Johns Way; Coalson Enterprises Corp to Hhhunt Homes Lc, $532,000.
6403 Kensington Ave; Ely Melvin Patrick to Ely Oren N Z and Shauna R, $175,000.
1401 Lakeview Ave; Richmond Redevelopment to Poitevien Walt, $190,000.
4508 Leonard Pkwy; Walden Sara Catherine to Panjwani Anar, $561,200.
4903 Lockgreen Cir; O'Neil Timothy W and Nell D to Claiborne Lisa K, $2,100,000.
3016 M St; Rva Sugar Llc to Dongmo Perrine, $395,000.
3312 Maplewood Ave; Pulliam Wray D to Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc, $339,900.
3419 E Marshall St; Sunshine Housing Llc to Turner Michael Laurence, $425,000.
3306 Maryland Ave; B and G Investment Llc to Deyerle Samuel K, $235,000.
3812 Meridian Ave; Bailey Jackie H to Williams General Contractor Llc, $154,000.
2117 Mimosa St; Lobkov Stanislav to McEnerney Brendan W, $173,000.
4102 Monument Ave; D'Onofrio Joseph J Jr and Robyn to Condo Michael Joseph and Kelly, $596,000.
1630 Monument Ave, U7; Walter William H and Roberta R to Mera Anna Sophia Font, $330,000.
1208 Newell Road; Luna and Buds Investments Llc to Remo Benjamin, $262,000.
1532 Oakwood Ave; Smith Travis to Metzinger Cory Thomas, $270,000.
4936 Orcutt Lane; Wolford Tim R to Ramos Lesvia C Garcia, $195,000.
4005 Patterson Ave; Lucid Investments Llc to Ferrari Hope, $645,000.
3421 Pinebrook Dr; Young Dennis to Lucas Kathryn S, $260,000.
2000 Rawlings St; Drumwright Holdings Llc to Maciag Nicholas West, $187,500.
617 Roseneath Road, U17; Brickman Pauline C Revocable to Engelund Walter and Laura, $240,000.
3439 S St; Freeman Paul and Deborah to Blackwell Lawonda, $235,000.
7005 South Dr; Landon Laurence L to Wilert David A, $184,000.
3905 Sulgrave Road; Murillo Jose L to Morrison Bradley Ryan, $1,775,000.
3526 Traylor Dr; Seibel Hugo R and Edith E to Grant Aaron D, $480,000.
1205 Westover Hills Blvd; Resource Real Estate Lc to Esca Llc, $475,000.
5 S Wilton Road; Layfield T Gaylon III to Sewell Nathan Alexander, $1,750,000.
HENRICO
6764 Aidan Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Johnston Katherine, $617,680.
12618 Amershire Ct, Glen Allen; Kiefer Rodney H and Cynthia G to Davis Matthew E and Emily J, $540,000.
7715 Anoka Rd, Henrico; Stuart Pongsun to Brenner Zachary L and Ashby B Moncure, $285,000.
3904 Austin Ave, Henrico; Clark David K and Danielle Y to Fisher Ceanna Lee, $159,950.
3802 Barnyard Trl, Glen Allen; Jackson Richard A and Monica D to Harris Marion Ramsey and Bridget Anne, $528,200.
10032 Bellona Ct, Henrico; Peters Rhonda M to Revenson Lauren Ruth, $220,000.
1404 Bogle Ct, Henrico; Robinson Kimberlyn M to Whitehead Tybias, $272,000.
8770 Brays Fork Dr, Glen Allen; Bailey Adrian S and Zena to Alam Ismat Ara and Yamin, $440,000.
4812 Breeching Dee Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Fleming Tamara K, $313,495.
6038 Bremo Rd, Henrico; Dobbs Ashley R to Dove Sheila Jean, $303,000.
9010 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Hughes T Keith Trustee to Haddad Capital Realty Llc, $500,000.
12323 California Dr, Henrico; Trelease Lawrence E and Linda D to Suyen Luis A G and Marcia Y M Miranda, $285,000.
20 Capital Trail Row, Henrico; Christian David A IV Trustee to Dunigan Timothy J and Lorraine B, $545,000.
104 Carterwood Pl, Henrico; R R Farms Llc to Biringer Builders Inc, $291,000.
1713 Chadwick Dr, Henrico; Farber Brent and Brenda to Yarboro Justin, $300,000.
5603 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Peters Pamela to Seidel Rebecca Alyse, $252,000.
5012 Chappell Ridge Pl, Glen Allen; Kaimal Karthik to Sircar Sudipto and Arpita, $550,000.
4904 W Clay St, Henrico; Peyton R Craig and Linda C to Spider Properties Trust, $580,000.
100 N Confederate Ave, Sandston; Marshall Michael C to Lewis Alton R Jr, $220,000.
5505 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to McGrath Sean Michael, $423,946.
4707 Croft Cir, Glen Allen; Peters William F and India to Peters Henry Jackson, $220,000.
24 S Daisy Ave, Henrico; MacKenzie Diana E to Griffin Tess and Caleb Richmond, $182,000.
3925 Deep Rock Rd, Henrico; Foco Associates Lc to Scl Companies Llc, $900,000.
9607 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Homecrafters Inc to Poulos Elizabeth N and Peter A, $850,000.
4126 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; Akbar Rafeeq to Green Courtland A, $205,000.
2606 Duffy Ct, Henrico; Milligan Norman O Jr to Meriwether Jan Y, $272,000.
5706 Edgemore St, Henrico; Panchision Jonathan M and Erin M to Springer Julia, $232,700.
209 S Elm Ave, Henrico; Brindak Nicholas and Carol Cameron to Taylor Theresa M, $200,000.
3437 Fitchetts Ln, Glen Allen; Grandstaff Edith R Estate to Brown John and Joyce, $430,000.
5232 Forest Hollow Dr, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Bestha Siva Kumar and Bharathirani, $590,000.
4671 Four Seasons Ter, Ud, Glen Allen; Thomas William S and June O to Triggs Susan L, $225,950.
908 Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Stephen Thomas Corporation to Vanwey Jacob Paul, $330,000.
12604 Garinger Ct, Henrico; Szablak Michael J and Debra to Esbach Edward and Orianna L Orsi, $500,000.
204 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Newnam John Robert Jr and Rosa Maribel to Ahn Sang Hoon and Hweewook, $470,000.
402 Glendale Dr, Henrico; Rawls Meredith Blair to Olive Properties Llc, $288,800.
12224 Graham Meadows Dr, Henrico; McKinney Gary and Shiela to Tufekci Eser, $824,000.
4046 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Jones Timothy Glenn Jr, $228,065.
10616 Harborough Rd, Henrico; Complete Home Design Llc to Cavitt David M and Kathleen, $560,000.
2500 Hawkesbury Ct, Henrico; Cox James A and Susan L to Brown Ryan S and Elizabeth, $433,000.
7036 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gallant Alexander and Charlotte, $375,910.
2253 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Finch Karen to Sharp Jennifer Lynn, $208,000.
8209 Hunter’s Meadow Dr, Henrico; Virginia Craft Homes Inc to Wright Mishawn Tavon and Shelia Tavonie, $319,450.
2819 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Coleman Jason L and Shelby N Beck to Van De Graaf Joshua and Cassidy Robinson, $255,500.
720 S Ivy Ave, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc to Amaya and Lemus Investment Group Corp, $181,978.
3111 Johnson Rd, Henrico; Acc Homes Llc to Moock Michelle, $305,950.
7304 Kenneth Dr, Henrico; Moore David M to Golub Joshua and Alison S, $245,000.
8107 Kingston Rd, Henrico; Barkley Joshua W and Blair B to Besse James M and Anna S, $819,500.
3405 Lanceor Dr, Glen Allen; Lanceor Property Llc to Katangur Dheeraj, $218,000.
2805 Lawland Dr, Henrico; Pruitt Richard I to Stanley Thomas Jacob, $150,000.
4744 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; North Gayton Village Llc to NVR Inc, $184,000.
2006 Libbie Lake West St, Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Ggc Associates Llc, $449,909.
10919 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Boney Irwin M and Charlotte M to Lee Ryan R and Andrea, $490,000.
12410 Locustgrove Rd, Henrico; Garner John H and Merritt D to Ochoa Gabriela Anna, $295,000.
4429 Lumberjack Ln, Glen Allen; Yusufi Najeebullah and Liza to Quadery Faizah and Shamim A B and Ariful Hai, $300,000.
12337 Manor Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Khande Radha K and Vidya P Chalamcharla, $464,840.
10514 Marions Way, Glen Allen; Ledien Benjamin R Jr and Carrie L to Liu Xiaojin and Di Zhao, $285,000.
1951 McDonald Rd, Henrico; Creery Mark A and David Brian Et Al to Comer Terrence and Deitra, $198,500.
4913 Merlin Ln, Glen Allen; Calvaneso Robert D and Mary C to Baker Alison Shaner, $319,000.
3506 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Choudhury Arunabh Das and Foram Das, $245,170.
4810 Mill Park Ct, Glen Allen; Vickery Wallace W and M A to Pham Quang Duc and Yen Tran Hoang P Le, $330,000.
6516 Monument Ave, Henrico; Carlson Emmett W and Ann T Tripp to Guillot David M and Kelsey M, $337,500.
217 N New Ave, Henrico; Jeffrey Julian P to Mekpato Jean-Baptiste Sehive and Epiphanie, $159,950.
2140 New Market Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Inc to Edwards Leah, $285,000.
5516 Noble Ave, Henrico; Lakeside Court Llc to Szabo Robert J and Christina E Cox, $359,000.
2512 Northwind Pl, Henrico; Egnew Calvin M and Elizabeth E to Daylor John Francis Jr and Kristen Haley, $640,000.
2209 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Real Estate Options Llc to Boatright William Travis and Allison G, $332,500.
10828 Old Prescott Rd, Henrico; Marchenko George N and Julie D to Digmon Dylan Jones and Kristen West, $592,500.
4525 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Labib Omeal and Mariam, $460,530.
6511 Park Ave, Henrico; Stein Russ and Henia S to Heely Edward B and Nicole A Smith, $370,000.
2504 Parkside Ave, Henrico; Wood Dorothy Louise to Smith Caroline Hale and Susan Sharpe, $270,000.
10800 Pepperbush Ct, Glen Allen; Thankachan Johnson and S K Johnson to Anbalagan Elamaran and Mekala Elamaran, $423,000.
5905 Polaria St, Henrico; Gonzalez Henry A and Glendaly Otero to Sequist Nathan M, $185,000.
7106 Prospect Ave, Henrico; Wieber Gerard F to Virginia Home Buyers Llc, $206,000.
2912 Quail Walk Dr, Glen Allen; McKenzie Kelley W to Longnecker Dylan Michael and Lindsay K, $322,000.
9613 Quioccasin Rd, Henrico; Giannini Giles A to Robertson Ryan Nexsen, $275,000.
3516 Ravenscraig Ct, Henrico; Kolmer Daniel R to Dailey John and Darlean, $320,000.
4214 Riding Place Rd, Henrico; Muhammad Alga B to Minor Veda A, $213,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U508, Henrico; Eddy Travis Lee to England John, $220,000.
300 Rollingview Dr, Sandston; Cava Capital Llc to Beckelhymer Emily Jo and Bryan Adkins, $230,000.
11016 Scattered Flock Ct, Glen Allen; Marsh Caitlin T and Scott E Minton to Harriman Christopher S and Nicole L, $265,000.
11713 Shadow Run Ln, Glen Allen; Ahmadi Arash to Magendran Madhan and Thanuja P R, $490,000.
5105 Shimmering Pl, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $180,000.
6905 Sir Galahad Rd, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Dubois Kenroy K and Anika, $375,060.
1549 Skirmish Run Dr, Henrico; Rhoades Brittany to Day Rebecca L, $171,000.
105 South St, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc to Amaya and Lemus Investment Group Corp, $176,322.
9522 Spring Moss Ter, Glen Allen; Harris Courtney M to 528 N Park Llc, $245,500.
12356 Stanwood Ct, Glen Allen; Dobranski Mark W and Meredith A to Page Stephen S and Sarah Broga, $556,000.
2915 Stone Meadow Ct, Henrico; Houge Alicia J and John S Massad Jr to Butler Alexandra Rae and James Craig Green, $231,000.
12037 Sunrise Rd, Henrico; Blue Ridge Custom Homes Llc to Wilkerson Tyler R and Katerina, $380,000.
9304 Timber Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Shadwell Gena D to Complete Home Design Llc, $215,000.
1607 Tobak Ct, Henrico; Onugha Samuel Okechi and Eva Guitering to Gayed Mina and Soheir, $355,000.
11767 Triple Notch Ter, Henrico; Christian Langdon T IV and Jane W to Al-Dabbagh Haydar and Wesam H A Al-Fatemi, $475,000.
8011 Villa Park Dr, Henrico; Homeward Angel Llc Et Al to Richmond Dc Assets Llc, 207768458.
607 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Stanton William Hugh Trustee to Gilman J Christopher and Renee Robins, $1,410,000.
4200 West End Dr, Henrico; Alam Md Chaiful and Momotaz Akter to Chhetri Kishor B and Sunila Sharma, $275,000.
1112 Westhampton Glen Dr, Henrico; Robinson Christopher M and Melissa M to Krynitsky Brian and Sara Odonahue, $600,000.
2402 Wilde Lake Pl, Henrico; Randolph Lisa B to Goldsmith-Ray Kyla C and Townley A, $525,000.
4449 Willow Run Ter, Glen Allen; Roundtree Todd E to Everette Teirra M, $549,950.
4909 Windy Hollow Way, Glen Allen; Frazier Charles S Jr and Lisa C to Rahman Mohammad S and Darakhshan Khan, $535,000.
10216 Wolfe Manor Ct, U0202, Henrico; Singh Zarina to Grady Garrett Louis, $160,000.
Chesterfield
16301 Aklers Pl; Sams Matthew B and Masa to Holt Richard G and Rebekah Lyn, $610,000.
11012 Aldera Pl; McPeak Robert Cullen and Katelyn to Carter Kawaan Lavar Sr, $625,000.
9420 Amberleigh Cr; Riley Mary K to Stringer Kenneth R and Joyce, $365,000.
6661 Apamatica Ln; Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc to Amos Darrell L and Heather L, $400,000.
1025 Ashbrook Landing Tr; Leedom William H and Barbara S to Leedom Michael W, $270,000.
5912 Avery Mill Ct; Carter Kawaan to White Brandon R Sr, $325,000.
12825 Bailey Valley Dr; Mehendale S V and Jamode S S to Michalski Michael and Karen, $410,000.
10206 Battenburg Pl; Cooper K D and Cooper T L Trs to Neal Victor H and Erin, $221,000.
6312 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Bowden Thomas L Jr and Melinda L, $503,377.
14306 Bermuda Av; Dimarino Nicholas J III to Briggs, Uniqua, $196,000.
13337 Blue Heron Lp; Tucker William D and Elaine M to Storamski Nellie L and Thomas J, $503,000.
9005 Boonesboro Cr; Fleischer Collin T to Brown Wesley A and Harvey R P, $246,000.
4333 Braden Woods Dr; NVR Inc to Hall Laytoya C Et Als, $289,715.
5818 Brailen Dr; D R Horton Inc to Poag Philip Ray Jr and Jami L, $418,000.
9206 Brett Dr; NVR Inc to Winstead Dixie Johnson, $403,400.
525 Brighton Dr; Hardy Glenn D and Norton Helen P to Molinas Ronald Aaron, $331,000.
10006 Brooks Point Tr; Melton Scott A and Lorraine E to Layman Noah Kaiser, $310,000.
8224 Buford Oaks Dr; Hill Cara B to Spivey Deanna L Trustee, $485,100.
16706 Cabrio Ct; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Miller Jonathan C and Bickford M, $491,191.
3306 Cannington Dr; NVR Inc to Carroll Richard F II and Jane A, $301,875.
2240 Cardiff Wy; Oliver Dexter E and Charlotte F to Tenbrook Adam P and Lisa M, $587,500.
3421 Castlebury Dr; Bowling Allyson C to Franklin Devin, $262,000.
7813 Chasing Ln; Monds Phyllis F to Carter Alicia and Brown Greg, $256,000.
8718 Chester Forest Ln; Decker Zackariah S to Johnson Jeremy R, $308,000.
11902 Chislet Mw; Builder Funding Llc to Holley Marissa and Davies K, $349,950.
12118 Club Ridge Dr; Lafrance John B and Danielle to Baty Julie B and Herbert R, $388,500.
4437 Cogbill Rd; Amaya Rafael Antonio to Griffith Reuben, $330,000.
14308 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Lloyd Stephanie, $398,095.
14313 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Dorsey Jason, $387,365.
13431 Corapeake Tr; Rowlett Randy B and Wanda to Singh Vibha, $579,000.
5506 Country Manor Ln; Gaetani Sean David to Greer Ricky Leon and Delerita, $384,950.
7224 Creekbluff Ridge Dr; Tai Y Yi and Christina S to Clark Latrice Yvette, $420,000.
6137 Daleshire Dr; House Edward C and Sheila O to Catalina Laura and Ramirez S, $210,000.
13903 Deer Thicket Ct; Zagurski Brittany to Joyner Helen P, $245,000.
7241 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Roecker Ronald H and Justine M, $339,425.
8720 Dorsey Rd; Raynor Robert L and April H to Stinson Trevor T and Meaghan L, $370,000.
9613 Dry Creek Rd; Day Charles and Monica to Majewski Steven A Et Als, $280,000.
7813 Edwin Ln; Magee Lyette C to Francis Timothy and Presley M L, $180,300.
3837 Evershot Dr; Mushinski Michael Paul to Jones A and Taggart-Hecksher K, $485,000.
6473 Faulkner Dr; D R Horton Inc to Powell Krystal Alease Gaines, $374,990.
8155 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Dingle-Jackson Easter L Et Al, $413,720.
15807 Fishers Green Dr; Main Street Homes to Houchens Edwin Kent and Dene C, $420,700.
8115 Foxcatcher Ct; Rodriguez Santiago to McNutt Jonathan B and Rebekka S, $255,000.
1919 Galley Pl; Hhhunt Homes LC to Booth Elsa Et Als, $439,000.
5807 Gates Mill Ct; Lemley Michael D and Elizabeth M to Hwang Catherine and Pyeatt R L, $360,000.
3724 Gleaming Dr; NVR Inc to Roberts Monica T and Cordaro A, $381,870.
16833 Gossamer Dr; Harris A R and Araneta-Harris L to Bayly Matthew T and Crizer M L, $374,000.
9345 Greatbridge Rd; Brinkley Charles R Jr to Catrett Janine, $179,000.
12200 Green Vista Ct; Meyer Martin G and Diane E to Sumner Joseph F and Tina L, $375,000.
5712 Grove Forest Rd; Blum Kelsey M to Wagner MacKenzie J and Eric M, $350,000.
12625 Hampton Crossing Dr; Miller J G and Miller C A Co-Trs to Miles Christopher M and Michelle, $420,000.
12710 Harrowgate Rd; Forrest Nicholas F and Sheila W to Bennett Keith A and Jacqueline J, $203,000.
12316 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Ahmed Shoaib and Mujeebuddin R, $300,330.
15613 Henningford Rd; Main Street Homes to Weitman Michael and Harriete, $394,585.
15401 Heron Pointe Wy; Shea Michael David Trust to Naim Farid Ahmad and Suprema D, $650,000.
3402 Hollow Branch Ct; Mitchell Shavala Capri to Harding Jared M and Chicas S C, $210,000.
12618 Horseshoe Bay Ct; Franks Dennis J and Boshell J M to Madison Levi P and Shriver M S, $260,000.
8909 Huntingcreek Tr; Lovin Eric Lee and Meagan Leigh to Angle Alexander C and Stephanie, $181,000.
6918 Irongate Dr; Rice John R and Michele F to White Maria Eugenia, $275,000.
206 Jade Rd; Three Point Properties Llc to Molina A and Orellana Escobar J, $255,000.
5131 S Jessup Rd; Huynh Sinh Khanh to Budnarine Madan and Perez R M, $250,000.
8104 Kempwood Dr; Kelley Patsy M to Lewis Jasmine, $210,000.
5830 Kings Grove Dr; Morris Felicia R to Ackley Timothy R and Cruz J E R, $285,000.
812 Krim Point Lp; Keown Mary N and William R to Garrison Thomas Eric, $350,000.
5505 Lakemere Dr; Leathers Susan T and Larry L to Taylor Hilda R, $255,000.
4318 Laurel Oak Rd; Leehy Rebecca J to Blanco Devin James, $195,000.
207 Leonards Run Pl; Erkins Phyllis R to Lazenby Juanita, $500,000.
5242 Lockberry Ridge Dr; Keefover John W and Cynthia A to Frattini Mario J, $232,000.
11907 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Sigmon Stephen Thomas, $364,067.
9207 Lost Forest Dr; Green Amy K to Zaryczny Julie A, $207,000.
5901 Magnolia Cove Cr; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Putze Brian T and Sandra W, $397,430.
12112 Manders Knoll Tr; Poag Philip R Jr and Jami L to Hearn Leslie, $248,000.
831 Marbleridge Rd; Nelson Evan S to James Nay Llc, $165,000.
13525 Marsh Elder Ct; Nurko Paul to French Jeffrey and Brandie P, $550,000.
11342 McCauliff Ct; Spensieri Robin Anne and Tj M to Ogburn David B and Kaitlyn P, $339,000.
4333 Melody Rd; Harrison Mary Ruth to McCray Gary L, $252,000.
4907 Michaelwood Rd; Shurm Construction Inc to Williams Tevin M and Jasmine E, $309,900.
14432 Michaux Springs Vw; Main Street Homes to Carfrey Maureen Maeve, $357,254.
5824 Mill Spring Rd; Haywood Van to Hughes Verdell, $245,150.
1537 Montcroft Wy; Morey Lucia Smith and Daniel J to McCauley Michael and Andrea, $720,000.
7730 Mount Holly Ln; Denton Brandon L and Anna V to Juarez Torres Lester A, $290,000.
2024 Neptune Dr; Rise Matthew D and Meghan D to Landaverde Martinez Alma Y, $305,000.
5608 North Chase Rd; Desantis Robert L Et Als Trs to Malatesta Mark and Nancy, $276,800.
620 Okuma Dr; Terrell Walter E and Sara L to Marks Tavorise Keaunte, $295,000.
511 Old Otterdale Rd; Youmans Edward W to Barnett Larry W and Donna J, $336,000.
17300 Otter Dr; Gregoire Development Corp to Branson Derrick and Ladonna, $690,817.
11613 Park Branch Ln; Barber Diane M to Barlow Edward W Jr, $788,000.
10531 Pembrooke Dock Pl; Colwell Kenton and Cunero Davia to Thompson Tonya Dianne, $412,000.
8904 Piels Rd; Thg Investments Llc to Glover Lamar and Shuantrese E, $300,000.
1308 Poco Dr; Williams Claudia B to Johnson April and Johnson Sandra, $165,000.
3401 Pond Chase Dr; Scottow Garrett M and Courtney G to Ahmad Tisan T and Zepnick A E, $695,000.
1513 Pritchard Tr; Fordham D R and Miller K J A to Kobayashi Nathan A and Helen M S, $281,000.
1208 Providence Knoll Dr; Dunn Richard W and Rachel C to Heard Dymel, $288,000.
12629 Queensgate Rd; Emminger Brian L and Denise L to Mendenhall H D and Chenault B D, $422,000.
14807 Rankin Dr; Murphey Russell A and Elizabeth to Cox David and Cox Stephen, $564,900.
10107 Redbridge Rd; Brooks Michael B and Florence H to Vilar Adrian P, $221,000.
16222 N Rhodes Ln; Nelder Barbara Trustee to Davis James W Jr, $179,737.
2207 Ridge Mill Wy; Rolling Ridge Llc to Stevenson Ronald, $332,110.
5705 Ridge Point Ct; Kistner Lori to Green Amy, $290,000.
14007 Riverdowns North Pl; Cuff Brehonda L and Dwayne E Sr to Vande Sand John B and Lindsey M, $520,000.
7702 Rock Cress Pl; Fawcett Randy D and Erin E to Norris Clinton J IV and Marielly, $570,000.
1749 Rose Mill Cr; Reyes Yvonne I G and Ian T to Maslink Jennifer S Et Als, $292,250.
18001 Sagamore Dr; NVR Inc to Brown Tasha Miranda, $407,510.
2800 Sagecreek Ct; Rawls Gordon Scott and Amelia R to Guyton Benjamin, $339,500.
1513 Sandbag Tr; Moler B Phillip and Cheryl J to Breitenbach Brad J and Mallory, $232,000.
10225 Sarah St; Joy Ajo and Chatham Sheryn to Pendleton Molly M, $214,000.
3631 Seaford Crossing Dr; Will Katherine M to Coffin Matthew and Kristina, $550,000.
11724 Shallow Cove Dr; Geter Dwayne L and Velma to Zirkle Mark E and Cutlip Tammy T, $580,000.
7507 Silver Maple Dr; Broudy Lang L and Erica E to Grimes Thomas and Jessica, $460,000.
11531 Sinker Creek Dr; Thomas Deepak and Mareen to Hunley Stephen O and Christina M, $665,000.
301 Smoketree Tr; Tahiri Sara to Bissler Carlie, $350,000.
5719 Springmount Rd; Crump Kacem L and Lavern E to Ngu Derick, $345,000.
6937 Stafford Park Dr; West Marc A and Melissa M to Hylton Ryan L, $450,000.
13516 Starcross Rd; Smith Ewan A and Kerry B to Fuller Jesse R and Fackler T M, $605,000.
152 Stonehill Dr; Thiessen Nicholas A and Chelsea to Williams Jason Daniel, $230,000.
13625 Swale Ln; Stroud Joseph L Jr and Anna C to Roach Bradley and Piper, $270,000.
15606 Tallion Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Brown Leander Dennis Thomas, $448,055.
9500 Tenbury Ct; Collington East Llc to Mauck Robert Kenneth and Heidi M, $500,773.
104 Thornhill Dr; Holsey Tabious L and Olisa L to Blau Yevdokiya Y and Short J D, $299,950.
5127 Timbercreek Dr; Resnick Amanda D and Serpa S C to Hoover Karen E and Thornton L L, $227,000.
8735 Trent Rd; Hogan Christina to Veasey Brian D and Katherine M, $395,000.
9921 Tuxford Rd; Ferranti Vincenzo and Sharon K to Speight Phyllis G, $300,000.
119 Twin Crest Dr; Coyle Keith D Trustee to Hermens Tory D and Launi M, $520,000.
7331 Vicenzo Dr; Kerr Theodore J and Lindsey A to Kanuri Rajendra P, $354,000.
10200 Walden Rd; Shifflett Tanya to Hamlett Rebekah R, $226,000.
1331 Warminster Dr; Ahmed Ragwa A and Makshar B S to Tlili Walid and Alshami Wadha, $275,000.
11336 Weeping Cherry Ln; Lipka Brian P and Paula B to Freeman C A and Williams S C, $428,000.
7343 Whirlaway Dr; Shamp Alex J and Aylin to Winston Elisha and Pittman N, $325,361.
6500 White Rock Tr; Hix Robert I and Crystal to Disanto Joseph and Katherine L, $470,000.
6471 Wimbledon Dr; Milesmann Services Llc to Mitchell Gregory P and Anne M O, $162,000.
14660 Windjammer Dr; Ricciarelli Patricia and Giacomo to Chou Chu-Fang and Huang Yuju, $365,000.
10143 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Shutterly Jeffrey, $571,553.
11504 Woodmill Pl; Roy Michael P to Seminario L E and Subirana S S, $287,500.
1718 Woodyshade Cr; Dolfi Mark T to Lenick James, $241,000.
HANOVER
4489 Allenbend Road, Glen Allen; Rachel Lerman to Sandeep Kancharlavenkatanarayana, trustee, $263,000.
Unit A, Ashland Center Condominiums; McComb & McComb LLC to Blue Avenue Real Estate LLc, $254,500.
19464 Beaverdam Road, Beaverdam; Joshua Aaron Brining to Caleb T. Allen, $285,000.
10035 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; Catherine M. Cray to William M. Lauder, $485,000.
Block G, Forest Lake Hills; Emily P. Mandelbaum to Richmond Rentals LLC, $340,000.
8446 Brittewood Circle, Mechanicsville; James A. Thorpe IV to Andrew W. Hylton, $377,500.
8294 Burnside Drive, Mechanicsville; Virginia Home Buyers LLC to Mary Ellen N. Viglis, $299,900.
11438 Caruthers Way, Glen Allen; Richard L. Holtz Jr. to Robert D. Calvaneso, $307,000.
9192 Clearstream Terrace, Mechanicsville; Richard L. Simmons to Adam Michael Moring, $400,000.
14220 Country Club Court, Ashland; Robin L. Hills to Stephen L. Entz, $380,000.
8119 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Alfonzo Bullock to Clarence J. Hargrove, $245,000.
16137 Daybreak Lane, Beaverdam; Sandra Day Trivett to Scotchtown Properties LLC, $200,000.
10242 Doncastle Court, Mechanicsville; Cydney V. Gara to Kathie W. Hogg, $280,000.
8328 Ellerson Drive, Mechanicsville; Jeff B. Shifflett to Aubrey Grubbs, $250,000.
9021 Fairfield Farm Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Timothy William Johnson, $426,945.
10128 Forrest Patch Drive, Mechanicsville; Glen L. Jurmann, trustee to Dennis Papa, $410,000.
11054 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; Deborah T. Smith to Mark R. Gundlach, $410,000.
14216 Green Grove Court, Montpelier; Tony Lamar Lee to Michael Warinner Dalton, $635,000.
Unit 4, Hanover Air Park; Track Properties LLC to Lookout Point LLC, $299,500.
6150 Havenview Drive, Mechanicsville; Jennifer M. Johnson to Larry D. Mountain, $420,000.
9789 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Anand J. Patel, $524,900.
8185 Hughes Road, Mechanicsville; Kathy Lane Robb to Stephanie T. Creekmore, $240,000.
9232 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Gregg Ryman, $530,980.
10259 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; James P. McCarthy to Laura Smith, $250,000.
12368 Lees Lane, Ashland; Patricia L. Pace, trustee to Mary G. Baker, $275,000.
9091 Lindstrom Place, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Stefano Failla, $445,350.
7313 Margel Drive, Hanover; John Richardson to Barney G. Goodson, $650,000.
6015 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Drew Mora to Darris R. Gerlach Jr., $364,950.
4043 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; Malone Investments LLC to Frank S. Jeffries III, $390,000.
7762 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Emily Spruell, $510,486.
13305 Old Mill Road, Montpelier; Lauren M. Wade to Dylan Miller, $500,000.
10561 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Jacqueline Freitag, $348,675.
9130 Pantego Lane, Mechanicsville; Wayne Hedrick to Scott A. Kennedy, $375,000.
9048 Pelot Place, Mechanicsville; Gregg A. Ryman to Phillip Scott Frazer, $337,500.
9302 Plymouth Place, Mechanicsville; Joel Kuntz to Lori Lupton Lambdin, $380,000.
16117 Ranch House Road, Montpelier; Jason Pryor to John Kovacik, $350,000.
10024 Revolutionary Place, Mechanicsville; Dorothy Brooks Cole to Rodney Alan Cole, $227,552.
7225 Rotherham Drive, Mechanicsville; Vu Thuy Chau to Brian Reed Fraser, $685,000.
16093 Saint Peters Church Road, Montpelier; Darren Swords to Melissa Brittany Gildon, $305,000.
9263 Shannon Road, Mechanicsville; Roopnarine Persaud to Nancy Jane Norris, $440,000.
10263 Slidingrock Drive, Mechanicsville; Diana L. McPhatter to William D. Bassett, $342,000.
10277 Still Spring Court, Mechanicsville; Mark Poirot to Kristina Derderian, $350,000.
8130 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Green Door Properties LLC to Jesse Allen Arthur, $315,000.
122 Sunny Drive, Ashland; Emilie Reid to Michelle Renee Davis, $255,000.
214 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to David Wherry, $357,177.
Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $740,000.
9336 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; Peter James Sokol to William Dingler, $466,000.
6152 Winding Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Regan Stanley to Jon King Dalgleish, $290,000.
POWHATAN
3320 Anderson Highway, Powhatan; James D. Vlasidis to Efstathia Vlasidis, $335,000.
2976 Ballsville Road, Powhatan; Ethan J. Yost to Orville Ray Massey Jr., $227,100.
1811 Capeway Road, Powhatan; William C. Andrus to Michael B. Cook, $499,250.
2111 Chestnut Oaks Road, Powhatan; Jameson Enterprises Inc. to Thomas Edward Fuller, $249,950.
4303 Cosby Road, Powhatan; William Nelson to Nicholas J. Simpson, $319,000.
1618 Fallen Timber Trail, Powhatan; J. Brian Bruce to Wade T. Napier, $842,000.
2221 Huguenot Springs Road, Midlothian; Lisa H. Guzak to Jeff Hubley, $1,040,000.
3217 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Brian E. Crawford to Rachel Nicole Atkinson, $254,000.
2204 Kiowa Drive, Powhatan; Austin R. Martineau to Tabitha Amber Martin, $250,000.
2182 Maple Cottage Road, Powhatan; Paul W. Martin to Emily Kathryn Cornelissen, $405,000.
2520 Mill Road, Powhatan; Megan Olson to Brittany Greiner, $425,000.
4282 Old River Trail, Powhatan; Milton E. Moyer to John C. Irwin, $225,000.
3401 Richards Run, Powhatan; Earl M. Campbell to Leroy Herman Gay Jr., $420,000.
3288 Sparrows Place, Powhatan; Robert K. Burrell to Joshua A. Buffa, $415,000.
6331 Springside Drive, Powhatan; Gregory Glenn and Carol Ann Taylor Revocable Trust to Andrew Thomas Semones, $200,000.
1528 Swiftwood Drive, Powhatan; David C. and Susan B. Dorner Joint Living Trust to Sean Lee Sutton, $300,000.
GOOCHLAND
11.16 acres; James E. Tashjian-Brown to Fayette Thackston, $525,000.
2 lots; Woodland Resources LLC to Equity Trust Co., custodian, $360,045.
2 parcels; Nelson D. Jones to James Alfred Jones Tyler III, $724,000.
2 parcels; James A. Zimmerman to Phillip Thomas Coon, $1,400,000.
20.3 acres; Arks LLC to Dawn M. Morris, $260,000.
23.178 acres; Isabelle D. Bohl to Camilla Dawn Justus-Smith, $369,770.
46.55 acres; Maryanne E. Welch, trustee to Sharon A. Wolf, $350,000.
54.319 acres; Doris Thurston Nuckols to Frank W. Duck, $260,188.
8.32 acres; Brandon Anderson to Ashley E. Toney, $271,900.
Lot 2, Maidens Forest; Samuel I. White PC, trustee to Origin Medical Group LLC, $221,000.
Lots, Section 4A, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $1,126,642.
Petersburg
629 Bradford Ave.; Tiffany D. Trotter to Aaron Phil McMullen Jr., $150,000.
2513 Dupuy Road; Essam M. Elazazy to Jordan M. Cook, $159,900.
3060 Pinetree Drive; City National Bank of West Virginia to Chanmeet Singh LLC, $230,000.
1676 Sycamore St.; Walnut Hill Apartments Inc. to 1676 Sycamore LLC, $750,000.
DINWIDDIE
11501 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie; Kelly L. Tucker to Joshua K. Lewis, $240,000.
10425 Doyle Blvd., McKenney; J.K. Rutledge Investments LLC to Shabaka I. Crayton, $260,000.
15223 Gatewood Road, Dinwiddie; Jasper G. Willis to William Baxley, $200,000.
23821 Old Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; Jeanna M. Ciminello to Kyle Montgomery Howard, $220,000.
18315 Old Stage Road, Dinwiddie; Donald T. Stanfield Jr. to Brandon D. Archer, $485,000.
23118 Port Drive, North Dinwiddie; Toombs & Son LLC to Mary Eades, $152,000.
9112 Squirrel Level Road, North Dinwiddie; Marcus L. Petty Sr. to Sherman C. Ackley, $245,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
3737 Boulevard; Danny Wagstaff to Colonial Heights Chapel Management LLC, $675,000.
119 Comstock Drive; James E. Allen to Cheryl S. Whitlock, $392,500.
558 James Ave.; Barlan Bratton Jr. to David Tucker, $160,000.
219 Orange Ave.; John W. Crowder III to James J. Joss III, $160,000.
210 N Valley Road; Harry L. Reid to Zahirul Islam MD, $185,000.
308 Winston Ave.; Allan G. Moore Jr. to Joseph Santiago, $330,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 1-9, Block 7, Crescent Hills; Anne Elizabeth Geib to Daniel W. Boutwell Jr., $265,000.
Lots 20-24, Block B, Broadway Crest; Solutions Property Management Corp. to Jean Marie Wayker, $227,500.
Miscellaneous acreage; James O. Carraway Jr. to Rita K. McMurdy, $250,000.
Part of Lots 1-3, Block 5, Dolin; Miguel Rivera to Shavon Mayo, $170,000.
NEW KENT
7765 Arbor Ponds Terrace, New Kent; Sophie Huemer to Christina Mathews, $289,950.
4760 Bishop Gate Way, Providence Forge; Calvin L. Lambert to Jessie Lewis III, $398,500.
4730 N Courthouse Road, Providence Forge; Stephen Cabiroy, trustee to Elizabeth D. Norton, $385,000.
11433 Doronhurst, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Craig Owen Moffatt, $368,721.
7439 S Franklins Way, Quinton; Arthur W. Shaw Jr. to Mercedes H. Tyree, $330,000.
6611 Lakemont Road, Quinton; Matthew J. Harper to Ernest R. Whitman III, $225,000.
8191 Lord Botetourt Loop, New Kent; Shirley M. Maartin to Richard Dawes, $304,900.
5315 Mollie Schools Lane, New Kent; Secretary of Housing and, Urban Development to Arthur P. Anderson, $256,501.
6825 Oakfork, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Jennifer Patricia Hilton, $275,955.
8961 Old River Road, New Kent; Sonabank to Rosemarie L. Whiteman, $245,000.
5400 Pine Needles Court, Providence Forge; Margaret Snead to Anthony W. Spear, $453,700.
2416 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Terry/Peterson Residential Thirty-One LLC to Sheri L. Taylor, $237,890.
3405 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Ginger Renee Clore, executor to James M. Benehan, $272,000.
7803 Sedge Drive, New Kent; James Ward to William James Pillsbury, $375,000.
19230 Tabernacle Road, Barhamsville; David Hogue to Dexter T. Cannon, $345,000.
5323 Villa Green Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Anthony R. Baker, $346,363.
7530 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; Lorraine Garcia to Robert D. Hensley Jr., $408,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
4901 Aqua Lane, Prince George; Joseph Alexander Skinner to William Jerry Carr, $277,850.
4612 Courthouse Road, Prince George; Richard Runke, trustee to Randall Hazen, $215,000.
11770 Fireside Drive, Disputanta; Charles D. Hester to Derek Walton, $325,000.
16452 Lanier Road, Petersburg; Thomas F. Peters Sr. to Chana L. Ramsey, $405,000.
205 Rustic Drive, Carson; Matthew Garter to Bernadette M. Sipple, $315,000.
7612 Sugar Run Road, North Prince George; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Adrian Denise Clark, $264,000.
7375 Thweatt Drive, Disputanta; Daniel J. Vandermark to Brian Jake Edwards, $286,000.
Charles city
4370 Adkins Road, Providence Forge; Travis R. Williams to Miguel M. Acosta, $165,000.
12800 Green Dale Road, Providence Forge; Gregory A. Thompson to Nicholas R. Brown, $218,000.
5071 Ruths Court, Charles City; Maurice L. Cousins to Carmen S. Carlson, $380,000.
AMELIA
8300 Daybreak Drive, Amelia Court House; Bert Randolph to Terry K. Buchanan Sr., $295,000.
13311 Lodore Road, Amelia Court House; Christopher Parrish to Todd E. Edwards, $255,000.
8000 Pembelton Drive, Amelia Court House; Sean's Interior & Exterior LLC to Bret Randolph, $420,072.
4040 Richmond Road, Amelia Court House; James L. Ferrara, trustee to Eyad Jamaleddine, $602,000.
CUMBERLAND
36 Boone Trail, Cumberland; John J. Raleigh to Lucy Scarberry, $299,000.
62 Morningside Road, Cartersville; Noah Zygmunt to Richard A. Poe, $265,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1.59 acres; Kimberly G. Avery to Kaitlyn M. Masiak, $170,000.
365.938 acres; Hancock Timberland XII Inc. to Robert W. Coleman Jr., trustee, $412,100.
KING WILLIAM
316 Brooking Court, Aylett; Joshua Pereira to Sean J. Small, $307,000.
120 Central Parkway, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Franklin Amaya, $283,000.
66 Courthouse Estates Lane, King William; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Christopher Vosper, $226,000.
61 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Randall Propst, $282,430.
4385 Herring Creek Road, Aylett; Heather Marie Garcia to Theodore D. Mills, $262,000.
1955 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Jacqueline King, $212,050.
547 King William Road, Hanover; Kellum Homes LLC to Dale F. Tench Jr., $414,000.
256 Oak Springs Circle, Aylett; Karen L. Jones to Darrell C. Ehler, $186,000.
117 Rosebud Run, Aylett; Tanner Rumburg to Austin J. Walsh, $195,940.
105 St. Charles Court, Aylett; Liberty Homes Inc. to Donald C. Turbin Sr., $254,690.
5149 Wakema Road, Wet Point; Russell M. Beach to John Weldon Foley II, trustee, $830,000.
Sussex
11.78 acres; Glynn Allen Beale to Sidney James Hill, $150,000.
Lot 11, Rollingwood; Andrea D. Parham to Shannon Wright, $172,400.
WILLIAMSBURG
217 Holly Hills Drive; Billy Franklin McKenzie to Gayle M. Rauch, trustee, $739,000.
128 Parkway Court; Sherrye McGregor to Robert Nicholas Holguin, $325,000.
3909 Prospect St.; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Charles Dudley Wilson, $336,175.
Unit 9, Building 32, Wyndham Plantation Condominium; Newton J. Munson, trustee to James F. Norris, $265,000.
280 Zelkova Road; Conrad Enterprises Inc. to Jeffrey C. Brown, $239,000.
JAMES CITY
5331 Aden Court, Williamsburg; Jose E. Coelho to Virginia S. Catanese, $183,000.
9431 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Patricia Niles, $334,730.
3416 Avery Circle, Williamsburg; Timothy M. Gilhool to Helen Fox Hansen, $200,000.
103 Braddock Road, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Shane Robert Tucker, $355,000.
5 Bray Wood Road, Williamsburg; Diane L. Abdelnour to Gerald W. Joyce Jr., $445,000.
104 Burwell Corut, Williamsburg; Thomas Edward Campbell to Kenneth Kurtzhals, $445,000.
4700 Captain John Smith Road, Williamsburg; David Kelley to Clint E. Lock Jr., $525,000.
6640 Chapel Crossing, Williamsburg; Carole H. Green to Richard E. Gezymalla, $390,500.
3083 Cider House Road, Toano; Aimee O. Potash to Heather N. Brown, $349,000.
4809 Cotswold Court, Williamsburg; Richard L. Scruggs to Thomas L. Jacks, $360,000.
444 Crooked Stick, Williamsburg; Heath C. Saunders to Ashlin Thomas B. Jones, $169,900.
103 Deerwood Drive, Williamsburg; Sherwood R. Salyer Jr. to Heath C. Saunders, $350,000.
4300 Everett Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Frieda Davis Clear, $343,390.
8631 Fielding Circle, Toano; Wayne W. Smigielski to Brenda Darlene Eadie, $280,000.
6029 Fox Hill Road, Williamsburg; Little Martha Properties LLC to Rachel M. Varra, $263,000.
3215 Francis Court, Unit 9A, Toano; Kelly A. Saponaro to Fernando Jimenez, $200,000.
2812 Gold Knight Court, Williamsburg; Peter F. O'Donnell to Mark H. Oldenburg, $390,000.
181 Heritage Pointe, Williamsburg; Ronald C. Todd Jr. to Joanna E. Gratton, $516,521.
1115 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Clarence E. Workman Jr., $487,535.
155 John Rolfe Lane, Williamsburg; Deborah Reeser McKinnon to Sean Patrick Kelly, $625,000.
1008 King’s Land Court, Williamsburg; Keith A. Grant to David T. Harrington, $268,000.
4700 Levingston Lane, Williamsburg; Robert L. Ochsenhirt, trustee to Lawrence A. Shoberg, trustee, $380,000.
1502 London Company Way, Williamsburg; FFC Properties LLC to Christin Nicole Baird, $162,000.
138 Mathew Scrivener, Williamsburg; Kirstin W. Gadiel to Assad Abboud, $395,000.
261 Mildred Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Kari Faris, $334,705.
3016 Nathaniels Green, Williamsburg; Vijay R. Singh to Stewart T. Taylor, $455,000.
108 Nice Drive, Williamsburg; Joel R. Fortune to Daniel J. Smith, $311,000.
300 Padgetts Ordinary, Williamsburg; Keith Kostek to Marcia A. Fausset, $250,000.
113 Princeville, Williamsburg; Henrietta J. Brown to William D. McCarty, $650,000.
3501 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Lyndon Jay Domingo Ombac, $284,068.
3124 Ridge Drive, Toano; Lucas Charles Marino to William Raferty, $499,000.
4069 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; DJ Property LLC to Vladimir A. Arana, $550,000.
5340 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Seth Lee Heiserman to Pradeep Kumar, $385,000.
112 Royal Musselburgh, Williamsburg; Tracy A. Foster to Tye M. Lageman, $829,000.
4318 Sconce, Williamsburg; Zachary Shaver to Fady G. Isaac, $234,000.
516 Sir George Percy, Williamsburg; Ronald D. Ward, trustee to Nicholas E. Worth, $1,125,000.
3412 Sutton Court, Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to Michael Allen Dement, $453,860.
9908 Tupelo Tree Court, Toano; McEwen Development Co. to Matthew J. Hoskins, $454,000.
Unit 67, Pocahontas Square; Katina L. Marrow to Hoang Hai Ngoc Nguyen, $165,000.
1720 Waverly Lane, Lanexa; Michael Hart Sumrall, trustee to Jason Scott Larsen, $699,900.
6548 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg;, US Home Corp. to Jeffery Scott Brady, $390,000.
1909 Whittle’s Wood Road, Williamsburg; Donna R. Lusk to Gordon E. Bayne, $475,000.
113 Worksop, Williamsburg; James R. Alexander, trustee to Gregroy Scott Kirkpatrick, $590,000.