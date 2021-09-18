Property Transfers Published Sept 18, 2021

9500 Tenbury Ct; Collington East Llc to Mauck Robert Kenneth and Heidi M, $500,773.

104 Thornhill Dr; Holsey Tabious L and Olisa L to Blau Yevdokiya Y and Short J D, $299,950.

5127 Timbercreek Dr; Resnick Amanda D and Serpa S C to Hoover Karen E and Thornton L L, $227,000.

8735 Trent Rd; Hogan Christina to Veasey Brian D and Katherine M, $395,000.

9921 Tuxford Rd; Ferranti Vincenzo and Sharon K to Speight Phyllis G, $300,000.

119 Twin Crest Dr; Coyle Keith D Trustee to Hermens Tory D and Launi M, $520,000.

7331 Vicenzo Dr; Kerr Theodore J and Lindsey A to Kanuri Rajendra P, $354,000.

10200 Walden Rd; Shifflett Tanya to Hamlett Rebekah R, $226,000.

1331 Warminster Dr; Ahmed Ragwa A and Makshar B S to Tlili Walid and Alshami Wadha, $275,000.

11336 Weeping Cherry Ln; Lipka Brian P and Paula B to Freeman C A and Williams S C, $428,000.

7343 Whirlaway Dr; Shamp Alex J and Aylin to Winston Elisha and Pittman N, $325,361.

6500 White Rock Tr; Hix Robert I and Crystal to Disanto Joseph and Katherine L, $470,000.