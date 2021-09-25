Property Transfers Published Sept 25, 2021

3607 Sterling Woods Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Finn Arrington Richard, $296,713.

320 Sunset Bl; Maul Jeremy Daniel to 320 Sunset Llc, $195,000.

15900 Swindon Ct; Lajoie Magan J to Bottino Hugh C and Marianne K, $700,000.

1307 Tannery Cr; Stevens Margaret Eggleston Tr to Singleton Ogle R, $280,000.

19712 Thelma Av; Morgan Demetria S to Avila Balmes, $200,000.

13327 Thornridge Ln; Satterwhite Amanda and Ryan H to Danihel Kevin M and Kathleen G, $249,000.

4318 Tracker Dr; Krigger Ashley to Sec Of Housing and, Urban Dev, $178,466.

8707 Turquoise Pl; Seay Louis D and Dawn T to Oakes Erma Plaster and Melvin N, $514,950.

19405 Varanda Ln; Poulson Carl H to Everett Chasity, $195,000.

730 Wadsworth Dr; Brown Wyndell and Teresa to Samuels Wendy and Brian, $305,000.

7815 Walmsley Bl; Legacy Construction Va Llc to Carballo Jose Luis Morales, $225,000.

6018 Watch Harbour Rd; Kehoe Marlene C to Thompson Dean E and Sue G, $357,500.