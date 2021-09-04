Property Transfers Published Sept 4, 2021

15506 Willowmore Dr; Cherry Tree Development L C to Vanhoozier Seth D and Jordan M, $599,000.

7868 Winding Ash Pl; Joo Diane Nauri to Miranda Edgardo and Nancy, $302,000.

10113 Winston Park Pl; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Cruz Oscar Santiago and Lidia R, $452,375.

2001 Winterfield Rd; Bampton Peter M P and Julie E to Eaton Leslie R Jr and Ellen D, $410,000.

2811 Winterfield Rd; Bradley Thomas M and Karen M to Sullivan Joshua and Leigh Anna, $655,000.

4136 Woodfield Rd; Robertson K J and Massengale F L to Arevalo Sandro Ulises Padilla, $240,000.

1900 Wrens Nest Rd; Torres Victor M III to Howard Tristan L, $285,000.

HANOVER

0.779 acres; Raj and Sidhu LLC to Economic Development Authority, Town of Ashland, $765,000.

1.737 acres; Hammerco LLC to Ashland Hitch LLC, $720,000.

1.97 acres; Andrew R. Taylor to James Mason, $269,000.

10.12 acres; Keith B. Coffin to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, $161,556.

2.1226 acres; Medicorp Properties Inc. to Nayar Estates LLC, $195,000.