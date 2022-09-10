Property Transfers Published September 10, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
517 W 24th St; Etheridge Neil D & Katherine B to J & A Land 1 Llc, $358,425.
1017 N 26th St; Tnt Construction Carolina Llc to Thomas Sarah, $300,000.
1228 N 29th St; Richmond Affordable Housing to Bass David, $329,990.
412 N 33rd St; Pekarek Andrew Edward and to Butler Stephen A Jr And, $407,000.
1301 W 41st St; Bruce Ashley Christian and to Laws Daniel John and Clarissa R, $392,500.
2112 5th Ave; Eagle Properties & Investments to Young Brittany E And, $320,000.
1301 Amherst Ave; Saylor Patrick R and Paula D to Lestourgeon Kevin And, $345,000.
3172 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Cooper Jennifer F, $369,953.
106 N Auburn Ave; Clark Julie K and Rice William to Wade Nicholas R, $507,000.
2902 Barton Ave; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Anderson Hansen, $309,000.
901 Bevridge Road; Sevar Pierre-Yvesivan G and to Caputo Anthony, $435,000.
931 Bradley Lane; Jones Jesse J to Williams Willie Lee, $220,000.
1333 W Broad St U303; Tunnell Chase and Tonya to El Mankabady Baher, $165,000.
3007 Brook Road; Telfair Brian K & Ernestine L to Hall Colby A, $419,500.
713 Byrd Park Ct; Nessa to Roman Mo, $400,000.
4920 Chamberlayne Ave; Pearson Legacy Capital Inc to Douma Bros Llc, $191,000.
5204 Clarence St; Creasey Gregory & Kathleen to Fleischer Paula V, $201,000.
209 Commonwealth Ave; Gillespie Hallie W to Brown Charles George Iii, $630,000.
9416 Creek Summit Cir; Pop Maximilian and to Blatzer Leah B, $395,000.
3312 Delaware Ave; Huffman Mario and Holly to Valentino Nicole, $345,000.
3218 Douglasdale Road; Vandenberg Kristine M to Braxton William A, $420,000.
8540 Elm Road; Tgt Properties Llc to Gray Thomas Joseph Jr And, $476,000.
5941 Fairlee Road; Booming Investment Llc and to Piersol Susannah Harman And, $308,000.
4505 Fitzhugh Ave; Norfleet Edward Bamford Jr and to Smith William Wallace Iii And, $527,500.
3109 Forest Hill Ave; Boeve Roger L and Katherine A to Mcpherson Brian Thomas And, $550,000.
3112 Garland Ave; Wade Lottie F to K C Enterprises Of Va Llc, $165,000.
4716 W Grace St; Martin Randolph Trustee to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $320,000.
2710 Grayland Ave; Preusser Matthew D to Nelson Benjamin F & David R &, $365,000.
4010 Grove Ave; Ph Grove Llc to Ballentine Will T and Lynn C, $690,000.
705 N Hamilton St Uh; Vokes Benjamin N to Dawson Christopher T B, $244,950.
3001 Hanover Ave; Nexsen William W Jr to Kemp Landon C, $655,700.
2300 Hermitage Road; Foundry Associates to Duplex Station Llc, $3,200,000.
4113 Hillcrest Road; Smith Eric C to Williams Kyle M, $582,500.
2007 Idlewood Ave; Boorady Andre J to Nkeng Basile, $389,000.
3235 Kensington Ave; Abbot Steven E to Nickel Shelley and Marty, $725,000.
6315 Kensington Ave; Second Half Homes Llc to Thompson Anne Elisabeth, $334,900.
1813 W Laburnum Ave; Drechsler Jeffrey to Bassett Luke, $310,000.
3136 Lake Village Dr; Hart Judy S to Sizemore Edward M and Iva S, $186,900.
5612 Lipton Road; Cason Card Sharon to Flowers Susan, $280,000.
401 Malvern Ave; Swisher Eric D to Pierce Reid Nolan And, $1,150,000.
1120 Meade St; Rent Rva Llc to Marra Christine, $218,000.
5050 Midlothian Tpke; Psc Cubit Llc to Extra Space Properties Two Llc, 16565000.
2006 Monument Ave; Martin William V and Blair H to Spanswick Mark O and Teri F, $1,244,250.
703 S Nansemond St; Morgan Jeronell B and to Hampshire Properties Llc, $310,000.
2008 Newman Road; Integral Properties Llc to Sparrow Kirk, $220,000.
2533 Northumberland Ave; Bari Real Estate Investment to Martin Ivory and Hunt Chante, $225,000.
315 Overbrook Road; Foster James Edward to Hofacker Bryan And, $392,000.
5100 Parker St; 5100 Parker Street Land Trust to Steele Nicolette Marie, $235,000.
718 S Pine St; Vm718 Llc to Burns Brock, $475,000.
1901 Porter St; Holmes Eboni and Deontae Eugene to Davis Margaret B, $255,000.
7564 Prairie Road; Midatlantic Ira Llc Fbo to Dawson Brenton Lewis, $285,000.
2109 Rose Ave; Garcia Patricia J to Radigan Laura, $290,000.
3016 S St; Mahala Llc to Lee Daniel Wayne And, $396,611.
3254 Sherbrook Road; Noonan Todd A & Esser Louisa J to Cullin David W and Sally A, $586,000.
2000 Southcliff Road; Henderson Cornelia L to Kemp Steven, $300,000.
2807 Stonewall Ave; Ondishko Joseph J & Sandra M to Jordan Detamore Carla, $440,000.
3239 Stratford Road; Osborne Terri K to Ashe Bertram D and Valerie B, $400,000.
1701 Summit Ave U6; Alvaro Kikau Lono and to Begley Jody and Susan And, $258,000.
1712 Texas Ave; Riverwatch Properties Llc to Johnson Benjamin Randall, $265,000.
2117 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Widmer Laima, $405,035.
206 Virginia Ave; Gates Richard W Iii and to White Matthew G and Taryn K, $3,150,000.
2703 Wellington St; Burns Ian to Lands End Properties Llc, $170,000.
2823 Westgate Dr; Logan Richard and Kimberly to Kern Jonathan Saul Prupis And, $290,000.
2906 Windsorview Dr; Price Richard M and Susan to Bajwa Adeel, $410,000.
4713 Wythe Ave; Earnest Andrew Brady and to Masley John Richard And, $465,000.
HENRICO
2755 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Pannala Shilpa , $423,537.
2761 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Fogarty Laura Anne , $354,974.
415 Alamosa Dr, Henrico; Law James to Briley Tamere , $162,000.
2508 Armentrout Ct, Glen Allen; Toman Roy Dair to Flores Victor Manuel, $285,000.
5016 Ashborne Rd, Glen Allen; Hall Charles M and Marie A to Hall Charles B, $308,200.
10853 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Lin Pin and Yu, $380,000.
4322 Austin Ave, Henrico; Gorr Erik and Jill M to Thompson Edward W , $205,000.
8802 Basswood Rd, Henrico; Chaoul Pamela D and G D Dodson and K D V to Ali Hussin Abed and Dunya Al Azzawi, $355,000.
8990 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Eacho Thomas J and Katherine M to Tran Hao Q and Lian Kang Li, $290,000.
10156 Berrymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Lynch Kerry J to Dandridge Deaundra, $237,000.
7680 Bradbury Rd, Henrico; Ridgeway Lisa L to Batdorf Matthew A and Jennifer Daugustine, $268,000.
1916 Brilland Ct, Glen Allen; Nguyen Diem Thi to Williams Davon Levell, $393,000.
2506 Bromby St, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Salvatto Jalise, $223,000.
2101 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Price Robert R and Kimberly A to Pascaleff Nicholas Terry and Mazie Fay, $379,000.
1231 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Herbert Joseph R and Barbara G to Little Lloyd T, $365,000.
1816 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Wiseley Molly Ann to Grubbs Mark A , $215,000.
8155 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Tur Rajinder Singh, $391,900.
9021 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Haizlip Scott Addison and Christi Anna to Noori Mohammad and Masuma, $330,000.
3608 Cedar Manor Rd, Henrico; Davis Sylvester and Jimetra S to Becton Anika D , $304,500.
10605 Chipewyan Dr, Henrico; Eldred Kevin and Lorna to Kaczmarek Zuzanna and Adam J Smith, $470,000.
1900 Cliffbrook Ln, Henrico; Tilden Fundamental Overlook I Apts Llc to Pc Va Brook Run I Llc, 28700000.
6020 Collinstone Dr, Glen Allen; Yuan Lulin and Xiaoyan Lin to Bulbulkaya Suzan D Trustee, $505,000.
8201 Cornith Dr, Henrico; Mark Allen Properties to Arvizo Alonso H, $310,000.
5501 Country Creek Ct, Glen Allen; Bengel Jeffrey S and G Cristine to Atack Richard C, $895,000.
5306 Coxson Rd, Henrico; Ye Dawei to Hollis Raven Shantavier, $216,000.
2242 Cresthaven Ct, Henrico; 2242 Cresthaven Ct Llc to Snow Christina S, $218,500.
7600 Danrett Ct, Henrico; Magsi Homa to Upshaw Donald E, $298,000.
511 Delbert Dr, Henrico; Holloway Brenda S and Jonathan T to Capehart Richard F and Caroline A, $185,000.
1221 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Pastore Peter N Iii and Lauren E M and M B M to Cedillo Juan P and Luz A Ramirez Mendia, $380,000.
6760 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Ramachandran Raja and Sangeeta , $765,000.
11400 Dublin Rd, Glen Allen; Syamala Lenin to Vellampalli Chandra Rajasekhar, $360,900.
2201 Eagles Landing Ave, Henrico; Nesheiwat Maged to Fitzgerald Tony L and Michelle, $410,000.
135 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Shulman Mark and Ileana to Beadles Austin Forrest, $220,000.
1824 Fairwind Cir, Henrico; Konerding Karsten F and Hazle S to Mccarthy Michael R and Kathryn J Noel, $275,000.
7701 Flannagan Ct U301, Henrico; Crisp Kim A Trustee to Jarrett Larry Shane, $166,250.
4508 Fort Mchenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Lagow Steven and Keri M to Bullock Natasha Mari, $365,000.
1207 Foxcroft Rd, Henrico; Monument Properties Llc to Richmond Madison Taylor, $210,000.
3224 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Aldas Nancy P to Norris Christopher and Rocio Robles, $355,000.
1711 Glenview Rd, Henrico; Trainum Mctighe Llc to Freeman-Jackson Lori A , $205,000.
2619 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Campbell Schamonda to Payne Giovanni Andrew and Tally Saturne , $283,000.
10315 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Alexander Walter N and Stacy A B to Bradshaw Erin M, $290,000.
4010 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hughes Chenelle Linette, $260,565.
4213 Hainesland Ct, Glen Allen; Mohammed Tazuddin and Fouzia Zafar to Patel Amit and Karishma Amit, $689,950.
6938 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Sexton Cara N, $368,029.
12317 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Khanna Varun and Vaishnavi Rehan, $761,932.
7000 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Walters Bradford S and Dona Trustees to Finch Sandra Andrea, $249,900.
1409 Hillsboro Dr, Henrico; Berger George C Jr Et Al Trustees to Rogers Janet B Trustee and Et Al, $175,000.
6505 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; First Class Investors Llc to Patten John Christopher, $345,000.
5110 Hurop Rd, Sandston; Seekins Melanie Lynn to Clayton Megan R and Jason R , $365,000.
3900 Ironwoods Walk Pl, Glen Allen; Roades Ronald E and Jane A to Thomas Eric David and Kristine, $385,000.
5129 Jenkins Forest Ln, Sandston; Flores James D and Joyce M to Dalby Nicholas M and April Danielle , $397,500.
117 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Naile Chad and Meghan to Marcus Skyler M, $175,000.
9355 Kempton Manor Ct U1711, Glen Allen; Motley Tina N to Gordon Mark C , $190,000.
7807 Ketelby Rd, Henrico; Banton Sydney C and Cameron P Nhean to Anderson Sarah , $248,000.
9716 Kingscroft Dr, Glen Allen; Thomas Christopher to Portillo Yolanda Azucena Urias, $352,000.
2614 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Ramsey Madison A to Keller Robert Peter and Martha S and Kathryn, $308,500.
5409 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Lakeside Spotless Store Llc to Action T-Shirts Properties Llc, $675,000.
1728 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Lackaye Kevin and Elaina to Weaver Alec Marshall and Anna M Mitchell, $330,000.
10408 Leander Dr, Glen Allen; Beyer Vincent M and Jennifer L to Rusk Joshua and Amy, $425,000.
2202 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Beifield Adam S , $364,539.
6513 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Patterson Susan, $502,080.
1905 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Callies Yuki to Mccabe Mark J and Rosemary Mccabe, $500,000.
9411 Links Ln, Glen Allen; Nemec Vincent to Tulepkaliev Nariman, $180,000.
5270 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Bridgewater Clifton C and Tiffany M Bower to Carr Michael A , $280,000.
1802 Lyndover Rd, Henrico; Dolan Brenda S Trustee to Scott Robert A and Jennifer M, $195,000.
11508 Maple Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Nugent Jeanne Marie to Hayes Michael J and Meghan K, $597,000.
10629 Marions Pl, Glen Allen; Parker Emily S to Jahagirdar Abhijit and Girija A, $306,200.
804 Maybeury Dr, Henrico; Simonpietri Barry A to Diloreto Linda F, $300,000.
510 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Baptiste Development Llc to Xtreme Homes Llc, $150,000.
7064 Messer Rd, Henrico; Good Weldon E and Karen P to Beninati Jared Anthony , $280,000.
3503 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virgina to Smith Tarencia, $245,020.
1800 Milhaven Dr, Henrico; Britto Matthew S and Hannah C to Chesmar Pamela, $285,000.
6977 Monahan Rd, Henrico; Englehart Floyd L Sr to Douglas Earl Lewis, $440,000.
5209 Monument Ave, Henrico; Bribitzer Clemens B and Marjorie P Trustee to Bribitzer Marjorie Parish Trustee, $285,000.
1901 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Hicks Janice M to Ma Xiaoqi and Yuzheng Lin, $370,250.
9608 Nandina Dr, Henrico; Kammeter Barbara B Trustee to Atkinson Timothy Irvin and Colleen Molloy, $260,000.
3680 New Market Rd, Henrico; Chandler Thomas E Iii and Christine Miller to Preston Everett L and Vanea P , $425,000.
11802 North Downs Sq, Henrico; Rowe Norma A and Marye C Pleasants to Lustig Barbara and Joseph M Cheslock, $255,500.
5329 Old Main St, Henrico; Elkins Michael A Jr and Lisande M Champeau to Oliver Carol V, $349,000.
907 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Hall Lewis O and Cypress K Trustees to Bowman Wendy, $399,950.
4528 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Marip Brang Nan and Jamai L, $504,405.
11600 Patch Rd, Glen Allen; Robens Christopher Wyatt to Stanley John C , $177,500.
2244 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Diloreto Steven Joseph and Virginia Maria to Curtis Whitney L , $422,500.
2304 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Sperruggia Frank to M And M Capitol Investment Corp, $260,000.
12429 Poplar Forest Dr, Henrico; Gambino Salvatore and Anna Cavalli to Walker Daniel J and Carrie E Walker, $280,000.
3022 Putney Rd, Henrico; Cooper George Robert to Coburn Graham, $240,000.
3936 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Kaminsky Maryann P to Bouverot Julien and Krystal, $475,000.
5206 Reilly St, Henrico; Polnitz Shawn and Travis H Brown to Reavis Raymond Alvin and Ruth Snipes , $250,000.
4602 River Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Pierce John D and Madilyn E to Stachowski Anthony , $320,000.
2216 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Lam Kuong H and Joseph E Tiexeira to Hashemi Ghulam Reza, $270,000.
4662 Rollingwood Ln, Glen Allen; Peterson Richard T Jr Et Al to Mcdonnell Michael Jr, $450,000.
4133 Roundtree Rd, Henrico; Marcussen Jean M to Martinez Marbely J Miranda, $355,000.
4109 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Loving Todd G to Ding Christina and Kuan-Fu , $281,000.
924 Scotch Pine Ct, Sandston; Bagirova Khanoum and Elchin A Bagirov to Adams Dravon Valdon and Tasha Evette , $343,000.
8341 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gordon Katelyn Nicole, $295,450.
9025 Shari Dr, Henrico; Brooks Sheron E and S D B-B and Henry J to Federal National Mortgage Association, $280,000.
36 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Wingo Crystal L and Susan to Knutova Viktoria, $215,000.
609 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Yeary Harold T Trust to Marshall John and Mahvash , $345,000.
104 South St, Henrico; Graham Loretha Lorine to Smith Annette R , $240,000.
2655 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Chowdhury Rezaul K, $285,790.
9706 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; to Nigro Kristen Lynn and Lucas Ryan, $181,000.
1411 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Johnson Iris W to Bui Hong and Vincent T Ha, $351,000.
5205 Swanee Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Ganapathi Janaki and Saravanan Krishnan to Allamsetti Venkataramana and Indira P, $429,000.
9807 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Mears Patricia C to Aiyer Gayathri Srini, $358,000.
10424 Toston Ln, Glen Allen; White Lorrie B and John M Iii to Silvis Adam M and Krista G, $477,500.
7300 Turner Rd, Henrico; Gonzalez Jose Carlos to Johnson Jerrell Calvin and Lisette, $275,000.
2103 Turtle Creek Dr U12, Henrico; Maddox James C to Wilkerson Katerina, $160,000.
4204 Valley Side Dr, Henrico; Farrar Kim and Dawnjia Y to Mejia Mario M and Sarah F Libbon, $282,500.
1512 Village Grove Rd, Henrico; York Diane to Reed Kim T , $305,000.
3005 Warren Ter, Glen Allen; French Michael L and Gwendolyn to Long Sarah and Brandon, $350,000.
5037 Westcott Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Gaston Antonio D and Lisbeth B Rabold to Francis Solomon A J and Sheema M P Paul, $990,000.
3332 White Chimneys Ct, Glen Allen; Dickerson Gary A and Beth A to Harris Anna Catherine and Kyle Blackwell, $475,000.
3990 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Meadow Petroleum Inc to Eshanestate Llc, $2,050,000.
7459 Willson Rd, Henrico; Price Terry W Sr and Annette to Talley John Colbert Iv, $165,000.
4815 Winterhawk Dr, Glen Allen; Garg Manish and Rakhi Jain to Rasalay Lakshmi Narayana and U Malekar, $462,000.
2307 Wistar Ct, Henrico; Stuart Archie D Jr and Callie L Trustees to Blobaum Brett P and Erin K Topp, $311,500.
8059 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hemby Rhonda N and Albert Davis, $387,000.
9900 Woodman Trace Ct, Glen Allen; Lahti David W to Akhgar Ghulam Sakhi and Marzeia, $410,000.
CHESTERFIELD
7406 Affirmed Dr, Midlothian; Richard Alex C to Gorman Angela Elizabeth and John Donald Iv, $289,000.
1700 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Norris Amelia M and Shannon Wayne Jr, $559,285.
15506 Amethyst Dr, Midlothian; Hulbert R S Builders Inc to Velasquez Erica and Stephen, $724,530.
6316 Anise Cir, Moseley; Ernest Rachel L to Shah Vibhavary M and Neemit M, $318,000.
943 Arch Hill Dr, North Chesterfield; Vantrossstenberghe Jason to Watts Faith, $175,000.
2416 Astoria Dr, North Chesterfield; Trek Properties Llc to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $349,950.
5921 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Wright Allison, $289,988.
4937 Bailey Woods Ln, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to Wills John Christopher and Rebecca L, $361,950.
6107 Barnwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Vaichus Alan M and Karen A to Reese Tamara H, $395,000.
9820 Beaver Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Renew Properties Llc to Tamez Abeldia, $542,000.
8430 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Jenkins Carol M to Coe Garry Stephen and Kaye Addison, $308,000.
2006 Bethany Ridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Turner Ann Deloris to Tdz Properties Llc, $153,000.
7708 Bluespruce Dr, North Chesterfield; Malay William K and Judith A to Shaffer Krystal Ann and Joshua Alan, $280,000.
4800 Bonnie Brae Rd, North Chesterfield; Pham Anhlac Bao to Killian Michael and Michelle, $345,000.
9824 Brading Ln, Midlothian; Thomas Catherine L to Nockengost Karl W and Sandra S, $390,000.
6300 Brambleton Rd, North Chesterfield; Williams Bryan G to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $240,000.
9726 Brandywine Ave, North Chesterfield; Andrews Genevieve B to Masonry and Concrete Llc, $215,000.
614 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Petroski Frank C to Ingram Brad, $179,675.
8833 Brucewood Dr, North Chesterfield; Kubat Ashley to Delamar Guy, $278,000.
12507 Capernwray Ct, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Glauser Brian and Teresa, $675,448.
10143 Carol Anne Rd, Chesterfield; Wd Properties Llc to Tran Nga Trustee, $209,950.
1900 Celia Cres, North Chesterfield; Pham Tuyetle T and Le Baochau N to Abuede Godday O, $288,000.
5500 Charter Oak Dr, Chesterfield; Dillard Jason to Eilert Chad D and Myndi A, $356,000.
8524 Chester Rd, North Chesterfield; Samayoa Investments Llc to Cordero’s Concrete Construction Inc and 2012 Southside Landscaping Llc, $280,000.
11409 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Cequeria Alexandra C, $299,230.
8507 Claypool Rd, North Chesterfield; Jenkins Leticia to Jackson Marcella A, $216,015.
613 Colony Forest Dr, Midlothian; Haider Agha W and Naz Saba to Blackburn Michael A and Jane E, $553,500.
4101 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield; Burwell Marcus R to Reyes Alejandro, $225,250.
12700 Crathes Ln, Chesterfield; Touchstone Ii Llc to Moseley Travis W and Sara F, $635,000.
4819 Darlene St, North Chesterfield; Harris Larry E to Flores Juan Carlos Bermudez, $237,500.
21320 Deodora Ct, South Chesterfield; Williams Bryon L and Kim T to Reed Teorn and Cheretta, $235,000.
6437 Doyles Trl, Moseley; Shelton William H Iii and Denise to Morris Ashley Elizabeth and Morris Mary K, $557,000.
2800 Dundas Rd, North Chesterfield; Fink 1010 Properties Llc to Recinos Enilson Antonio and Ramirez Norma Roxana Lopez, $235,000.
15213 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Thakur Prashant Kumar, $325,448.
19321 Eanes Rd, South Chesterfield; Langster Garland B and Young T M to Brown Larry and Brown Leah and Brown Kristin, $250,500.
12902 Edgetree Ter, Midlothian; Moore Coleen to Forbes Tyler Allen and Dakotah Marie, $318,000.
14140 Elm St, Chester; Granados Nilsa to Chavis Felicia, $240,000.
9949 Ethens Castle Dr, Chester; Chumley Richard A to Hunter Oni W, $375,000.
16510 Exter Mill Rd, Chesterfield; O’neill Builders Llc to Williams Carly and Colton, $360,000.
14807 Felbridge Way, Midlothian; Goradia Vipool K and Laura J to Williams Joshua Alan Downs and Susan Elizabeth, $979,000.
4512 Finney Pl, Chester; Kinard Gregory O and Andrea L to Woody Ryan and Ashley, $390,000.
2700 Forest Lake Rd, Chester; Chandler Holding Llc to Williams Russel and Shamara, $320,000.
6931 Fox Brush Trl, Moseley; Neal Ronnie D Jr and Arainau to Wallace Brianna C, $425,000.
3737 Frankmont Rd, North Chesterfield; Berry Ashley N Estate to Garcia Estefany G. Mateo, $250,025.
13201 Garland Ln, Midlothian; Emerson Ventures Llc to Stanley Martin Homes Llc, $2,334,000.
3631 Gleaming Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sykes John Michael Jr and Latosha T, $365,513.
1112 Goswick Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Kirby William A Iv to Forbes Glenn F and Leas, $485,000.
17319 Great Falls Cir, Moseley; Wright Sarah Lynn and Wright Geoffrey Austin to Farmer Barbara Ann, $522,500.
15701 Haggis Dr, Chesterfield; Canard Joshua L and Logan L to De Carrillo Irma Rojas Herrera, $311,000.
8042 Hampton Meadows Ln, Chesterfield; Goff James Mitchell and Amy A to Robichaux Rex M and Amanda N, $464,000.
11419 Hardwood Dr, Midlothian; Wright Louise A to Wang Shou Zhen, $400,000.
13813 Hentland Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Collins Carmen A and James S, $570,440.
12431 Hillcreek Ct, Midlothian; Sandusky Brian E to Thompson Wolverton Jr and Chaundra, $363,000.
10110 Holly Trace Ct, Chesterfield; King Christine L to Wilson Darrell Olando, $255,000.
14324 Huntgate Woods Rd, Midlothian; Engel Gary M to Meadows Granita Nicole, $366,000.
11709 Ivywood Rd, Chester; Samuel Gary L and Eleanor W to Robinson Bonnie Barr, $288,000.
18100 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ahn Sae Won and Yoo Jungmin, $459,560.
2519 Kettlewell Ct, Midlothian; Cui Meng and Zhang Ce to Du Kevin T and Kaisa J, $746,000.
5530 Koufax Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnson Garvin to Carter Shawn and Khalilah Shenal, $280,000.
8167 Lake Margaret Ter, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Childress William R and Sherrie, $214,400.
9002 Laurel Oak Ct, North Chesterfield; Carter Damon to Brooks Nakneeia, $234,500.
4719 Lee St, Chester; Jacobus Rentals Llc to Bailey Sarah, $230,000.
1124 Letchworth Ln, Midlothian; Fonseca E and Benavides K G to Conigliaro Jessica and Conigliaro Gabriella, $308,100.
14018 Lippingham Ter, Chester; Arrington Steven C to Maxey Shaquan K, $340,000.
4800 Long Shadow Dr, Midlothian; Haymans Earnest W and Joan B to Darnell William, $199,900.
7101 Madras Ct, Chesterfield; Ambani Eric to Davidson Monica, $215,000.
1725 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Williams Phyllis E, $405,655.
3601 Markey Rd, Midlothian; Coe G Stephen and Kaye A to Williams Bryan G, $335,000.
15104 Martin Glen Ter, Midlothian; Cramer Eldon E and Judith F to Hart Jason P and Michele L, $422,000.
2607 Mcmanaway Dr, Midlothian; Newman Paul and Rodriguez Angela to Mines Matthew and Amber May, $250,000.
2500 Michaux Valley Way, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Hennessey John J Jr and Marylou B, $1,132,389.
7824 Millcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Basl David K and Vivian R to Robinett Matthew and Anne, $412,500.
5225 Misty Spring Dr, Midlothian; Ward C F and Trawick-Ward S E to Lawson Jerome Anthony and Harris Monique Lenee’, $363,000.
1701 Mountain Pine Ter, North Chesterfield; Snead Rebecca F and White Mark S to Brock Lester Roy and Dorothy Anne, $241,000.
13702 Nashua Ter, Midlothian; Maykish Michael N and Niemi K to Dowd Zachary A and Rebecca L, $322,000.
210 Newstead Dr, North Chesterfield; Bennett Cindy W to Grullon Elbis, $155,000.
13760 Nile Rd, Chester; Castanon Daniel Jr to Cialfi Jennifer and Nelimark Cody, $342,000.
11401 Oak Timber Ct, Midlothian; Moule Scott S and Melissa L to Quinonez Enrique and Quinonez Veronica, $370,000.
507 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Weaver Edna R to Clausen Roger Ii, $260,000.
12910 Old Stage Rd, Chester; Try Old Stage Llc to Rochasisters1 Llc, $2,100,000.
17400 Otter Dr, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Mccannell Gregory D and Gretchen C, $715,340.
9605 Paddock Grove Ct, Chesterfield; Martin Stacey L to Moseley Wanda A, $185,000.
3524 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Dundas Ashley Michelle and Leslie, $376,540.
16024 Pine Vale Pl, Midlothian; Carter R James Jr and Donna D to Donsbach Kai Oliver and Susanne, $829,000.
12301 Point Landing Ct, Midlothian; Bgrs Llc to Bentley Ruth Y, $466,000.
11401 Poplar Ridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Barrett Peter J and Linda M to Sims Senita Rodgers, $386,000.
2212 Providence Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Guthrow Steven T and Christina M to Lifrage Christopher B and Kathryn D, $257,900.
1865 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Egger Beverly A, $341,753.
10517 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Clarke Peter J and Nancy Hudson to Lawrence Eric and Lawrence Lenora and Estabrook Peter, $300,000.
4116 Ralph Rd, South Chesterfield; Blair April Q and Moore J K to Moore Amber, $180,000.
10106 Remora Dr, North Chesterfield; Gaitan Palma Jose E to Tarbox Christopher and Kristin, $255,000.
3022 River Hills Ln, Midlothian; Pulley Patricia G to Jesensky Joshua M and Sarah O, $700,000.
11618 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Gearing Lee Abington and Christine, $610,670.
8400 Rollingmist Ln, Chesterfield; Pollard Donald W and Nicolle to Hall Michael John and Tonya Marie, $530,000.
1110 Ruffin Mill Ct, South Chesterfield; Logan James M and Ima Jean to Gibbs Allen, $389,999.
2637 Sand Hills Dr, Chester; Schiefer Thomas A and Dorine A to Jackson Cory, $205,000.
2411 Sandler Ct, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Thorne Katrina Murphy and Murphy Rachel, $339,970.
10507 Sarata Ln, Chesterfield; Howard Eileen M to Pugh Taylor G and Emiliani Carmen Richard, $210,000.
205 Scrimshaw Dr, Chester; Kennedy Michael L to Castanon Daniel Jr, $425,000.
4924 Shepherds Mill Dr, Chesterfield; Edwards Joslyn J Jr to Funke Kevin James, $412,000.
15500 Silvertree Ct, South Chesterfield; Spencer Jason to Jjb Llc, $150,000.
6713 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Boyle Marlin P and Boyle Janet H Trustees, $379,177.
12511 Spring Cress Ct, Midlothian; Bergman Jacques to Linnebur Jerry and Luann, $270,000.
3513 Springshire Dr, North Chesterfield; Smiley Myrtle Lou to Rollins Jamari L, $182,500.
5421 Standing Oak Rd, Midlothian; Mastrobattista Andrew V and M M to Hunter Jovonda, $401,500.
5900 Stella Rd, North Chesterfield; Gilsdorf Thomas L Jr and Sarah to Schiffhauer Amy Lea and Jason E, $261,000.
5708 Stockport Ct, Chesterfield; Williams Tracy and Gail Anne M to Theuri Esther, $346,000.
13441 Stonegate Rd, Midlothian; Miller James W and Patricia M to Blair Colin D and Susan L, $1,050,000.
2703 Sugarberry Ln, Midlothian; Kistner Jo Ann to Mcguire James and Neda, $624,930.
8718 Sunset Knoll Rd, North Chesterfield; Cherry Lamon L Jr and E L to Central Investing Llc, $188,000.
5523 Swan Dr, North Chesterfield; Massey Crystal to Mccormick Fredrick Sr and Dionne, $240,000.
5531 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Falkenmayer Jason Alan and Adrienne Estelle, $488,410.
3224 Terrybluff Dr, Midlothian; Dean David and Dean Laila to Wakilpoor Shiren, $265,000.
16704 Thornapple Run, Moseley; Sestak Bryan S and Angela M to Phipps Frank M and Rose Christine Leanne, $419,000.
14220 Thrushwood Ct, Chester; Ross Justin Matthew and Kelly B to Jackson Leonard and Tinsley Lafesha, $297,000.
5133 Timbercreek Ct, North Chesterfield; Hill Jared R and Kristyn E to Roberts Carlos Eugene, $270,000.
10820 Trailwood Dr, Chesterfield; Futcher Deborah A to Copley Alton W Jr and Linda U, $200,000.
3125 Turner Rd, Chesterfield; Cottrell Shirley A to Cruz Edgar, $240,000.
4741 Twila Ln, North Chesterfield; Gillert Brian to Mendoza David Ernesto and Norma Yaneth, $208,000.
7037 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Crabtree Jill M to Grant Thomas Joseph and Everly Alexandra Rose, $280,000.
9842 N Wagstaff Cir, North Chesterfield; Milton Mary N to Calderon Luis A, $270,000.
13701 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Lavoie Heath to New Joseph W, $272,500.
15108 Watermill Lake Trl, Midlothian; Fink 1212 Properties Llc to Sansbury Blakely, $307,500.
6628 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Payne Travis, $315,275.
9921 Wenatchee Ct, North Chesterfield; Saska James R and Jane E to Brumgard Leah, $300,000.
1616 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Stepnowsky Joseph and Maryann, $367,799.
1628 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Malone Madieth P, $376,236.
15712 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to O’connell Justin F and Sproat Lindsay, $577,970.
7607 Whirlaway Dr, Midlothian; Walls Michael W and Carrie R to Ingargiola Jennifer A, $310,000.
5218 White Pickett Ln, North Chesterfield; Mcdermott Megan C to Clark Taylor R, $225,000.
5742 Willowbranch Dr, North Chesterfield; Bowman Mark E and Cynthia to Castillo Evelin E, $235,000.
5600 Windingrun Pl, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Rushing Brandy Lakesha, $359,171.
526 Wolfberry Rd, North Chesterfield; Brown Andre and Latasha to Jabri Yousef Khalil and Hamadeh Nour, $265,000.
5602 Woods Walk Rd, Midlothian; Wacker Dan and Codi to O’brien Thomas M and Gail A, $345,000.
CHESTERFIELD (additional)
12813 Affleck Trl, Chesterfield; Gregoire Development Corp to Bailey Ke’mon and Nikia, $689,716.
14352 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Ivins Rebecca, $483,615.
8331 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Smith Timothy C and Melissa B to Rizley Nicholas Philip, $461,000.
7112 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Vines Helen, $316,771.
3100 Argent Ln, North Chesterfield; Roybal John A to Woodson Laron Donta, $348,500.
5853 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Craig-Edwards Jasmine J, $323,575.
5224 Autumnleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Torres Martinez Gladys I and Torres Funes Jonathan L, $230,000.
4941 Bailey Woods Ln, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to Pergiotis Perry and Anna, $319,500.
2743 Bayfront Way, Midlothian; Mammosser Jason and Deniz to Hoffman Philip C and Lauren C, $452,000.
12300 Beaver Hollow Ct, Midlothian; Whitlock Charles D Jr and Whitlock Anthony T and Johnson Kymberly W to Bedoya-Veliz Glenda Noemi, $178,000.
16407 Benmore Rd, Moseley; De Haas Philip R and Barbara to Curran Daniel and Jessica, $510,000.
3819 Bethesda Ct, Chester; Page Edwin Walter Iii to Lewis Tina M, $349,900.
1500 Bluewater Ter, Chester; Main Street Homes to Taylor Bryan Leon, $579,478.
8401 Boones Trail Rd, Chesterfield; Mitchell Walter E Jr and Latoya to Billingsley Matthew and Marilee, $267,000.
2401 Braemar Ct, Midlothian; Mitchell James J to Shrestha Gaurav and Megan, $1,075,000.
6601 Brambleton Rd, Chesterfield; Williams Phyllis Evelyn to Randall Sophia A, $284,000.
708 Brantley Rd, North Chesterfield; White James M Iv and Reid S O to Kamtman Jeremy Thorpe and Boroughs Chelsea Elaine, $320,725.
4221 Brixton Rd, Chesterfield; Weekes Nicholas R and Felicia N to Garrison Paige and Brady, $315,000.
10406 Brynmore Dr, North Chesterfield; Norquist Derek T and Candice C to Johnson Robbie and Steeley Nicole, $317,000.
12613 Capernwray Ter, Chesterfield; Dayton Ritchard A and Savannah R to Hart Patricia T and Christopher, $595,000.
5425 Carteret Rd, Chesterfield; King Henry J and Angela M to Carteret Rd Llc, $170,000.
1901 Celia Cres, North Chesterfield; Gay Michelle S to Long Bryanna Maria and Christopher Trey, $237,500.
6831 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to Barros Carlos Felipe Herrera and Palacios Macarena Paz Ebensperger, $939,162.
5306 Chestnut Bluff Pl, Midlothian; Dvine Chestnut Bluff Rent Llc to Timpano Justin Albert and Horne Abigail Thibault, $380,000.
11417 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Jones Michele Renee, $299,110.
8624 Claypool Rd, North Chesterfield; Ragusa Maggie M to Balsiger Jason, $235,000.
8117 Concho Rd, North Chesterfield; Boyd Cynthia M to Ramsey Don L and Cynthia P, $245,000.
18131 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Furnish Nicholas E and Angela L, $660,000.
14600 Creekpointe Cir, Midlothian; Tilden Fund Creekpointe Apts to Pc Va Creekpointe Llc, 44400000.
2105 Deer Meadow Pl, Midlothian; Butcher Jake to Crosby Clinton, $265,000.
5225 Dermotte Ln, North Chesterfield; Barrett Franklyn E and Gloria K to Washington Orlando and Keisha, $265,000.
7412 Drexelbrook Rd, Chesterfield; Clark Joe L and Merriann E to Esparza Luis Eduardo Macias, $258,000.
7537 Dunollie Dr, Chesterfield; Touchstone Ii Llc to Barnes Darrick L and Hamlin Dorothy F and Barnes Daytonya Lavena, $505,000.
15217 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Mohal Sunaina, $336,026.
501 Eastman Rd, North Chesterfield; Mauk Christopher A and Heather D to Samayoa Jose Luis, $245,000.
2325 Edgeview Ln, Midlothian; Lohman Mark E Sr and Julie C to Hunt Andrew A and Melissa O, $515,000.
11540 Elmwood Ln, Chester; Batchelor Joseph D and Nichole to Butler Bryan Matthew and Leilani Kahealani, $385,000.
10007 Ethens Castle Dr, Chester; Torres Julian and Tauni M to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $370,000.
3701 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; Hester Donna C and Hester Leigh and Leggett Lynne to Jones Jill Renee, $343,000.
3109 Fielding Rd, South Chesterfield; Brooks Brian C to Biase Dylan Patrick, $190,000.
108 Flintlock Dr, South Chesterfield; Wyatt Alan C and Elizabeth A to Robertson Lisa S, $272,000.
14600 Forest Row Trl, Midlothian; Chao Hung-Lo to Gray Derek M, $440,000.
3201 Fox Chase Dr, Midlothian; Blazincic Mark and Sarah to Prysant Ariel, $330,000.
12206 Gable Way, Midlothian; Law Janice I to Smith Britt Kimyatta, $240,000.
15640 Gary Ave, Chester; Christopher Mike Contr Inc to Macneil Stephan James and Woodford Gabrielle Maria, $292,000.
10407 Glen Oaks Dr, Chester; Kirby Jeremy N to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $277,000.
14719 Grand Forest Ct, South Chesterfield; Blake Rebecca Hooper and Hooper Sandra S and Wooton Mary Keeley to Langhorst Kimberlee A and Reese Kyle O, $510,000.
5307 Greatbridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Fajna Michael and Gloria Noemi to Johnson Alicia A, $240,000.
5119 Hallmark Dr, North Chesterfield; Fisher Flossie G to Agape Investments, Llc, $150,000.
15820 Hampton Park Dr, Chesterfield; Hp Cottage Court Inc to Cottage Court Llc, $300,000.
15307 Harrow Cir, Chester; Smith Rose Mary Estate to Wiggins Albert H and Janice S, $345,000.
9901 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield; Smith Wesley R to Clarke Quinton and Stephanie M, $205,000.
8137 Hillcreek Dr, Midlothian; Peyton Melvin and Lakia to Harris Michael E Ii and Gloria J, $396,950.
10603 Hollytree Ter, Chesterfield; 440 Properties Llc to Rivas Denis A Garcia and Morales Elizabeth N, $230,000.
7236 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Jimenez Eliezel and Rodriguez Vega Marjorie Ann, $437,750.
16845 Jaydee Ct, Moseley; Storm Joshua O and Hannah J to Billings Ronald Gene and Jeanne Snead, $475,600.
18137 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kothakaapu Yaswanth Reddy and Adivikolanu Soujanya, $464,715.
12706 Killycrom Dr, Chesterfield; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Barnes Lamont Keith and Jacklyn Diann, $711,519.
5303 Krag Rd, Chester; Martin J Perry Jr and Pamela B to Maykish Michael Nicholas and Niemi Kerri Alexis, $369,000.
4618 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Clay Street Builders Llc to Bridge Robert and Diane, $580,072.
4188 Laurel Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Ringman Cristopher A and Lindsay to Holloway Joseph Irvin Iii and Lorenz Allison, $250,000.
11542 Leiden Ln, Midlothian; Jillson Edward and Denise to Swanson Charles W and Maitland Julia C and Swanson Blair D, $189,000.
12906 Lewis Rd, Chester; Jones Catherine to Jimenez Efrain Davila and Jimenez Eloisa Davila, $320,000.
15112 Litton Dr, Midlothian; Diaz J Cruz Huerta to Ngetich Michael K and Stella L, $825,000.
11807 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Menefee-Potter Y-Vette R to Miller Jason and Sarah, $400,000.
11309 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Carroll Gennell A, $297,870.
1737 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Bridges Joseph Morris and Vivian Lea, $472,530.
3532 Marquette Rd, North Chesterfield; Rochford Daniel D to Rose Devin and Hammond Monica Florence, $365,000.
504 Martineau Dr, Chester; Bangit Rachel and David B to Curtin Melissa A, $399,900.
2917 Mcmanaway Dr, Midlothian; Bristow Robert to Washington Sterenzo C, $260,000.
14207 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Parker Christine D to Golden Rule Revocable Trust, $415,000.
1920 Millsap Ln, North Chesterfield; Lee Susanna to Mcginnis Brian A and Shannon M, $272,700.
6317 Mockingbird Ln, Midlothian; Adkins Terri C and Cole D W Sr to France Barry Wayne Jr and Branch Andrea P, $370,500.
320 Mt Hermon Rd, Midlothian; Thacker Lori J Et Als to Thacker Paulanne H Trustee Et Al, $247,434.
13709 Nashua Ter, Midlothian; Burkett Devin C and Jessica L to Kammerling Caleb, $305,000.
2211 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to S&j Realty Inc, $290,890.
3821 North Light Dr, Chester; Moya-Lopez Claudia to Cruz Josue Juarez, $221,000.
10408 Oakton Rd, Chesterfield; Thomas Jenniffer and Preece Joanne to Higginbotham Marty K and Maryann, $385,000.
1142 Old Bon Air Rd, North Chesterfield; Rex Va 23 Llc to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $248,000.
17107 Old Westridge Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Holm Geoffrey I and Smith Amanda, $522,346.
4431 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Holcombe George W Jr and S T to Harrison Miller and Daphne, $545,000.
9824 Paisley Ln, North Chesterfield; Kincaid W B and Kincaid K W to Newton Joseph T and Novalis Allegra T, $520,000.
3921 Paulhill Rd, North Chesterfield; Ferguson W M and Ferguson P J to Mckernan Ryan M and Sarah B, $280,000.
301 N Pinetta Dr, North Chesterfield; U S Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Jordan Michael Geoffrey, $185,000.
12306 Point Sunrise Ct, Midlothian; Beasley Angela S and Samuel B to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $276,084.
1304 Port Elissa Lndg, Midlothian; Grandstaff George H Jr and Karen to Quach Yen and Tran Jean-Paul M, $476,500.
2418 Providence Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Coffey Willie E Jr and Kimber L to Brinker Charles E, $305,000.
1867 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Valiramani Jhaman D and Rajini, $381,290.
11400 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Jones Marvin F to Moyer Richard Jr and Jennifer, $461,500.
3130 Ramsey Dr, Chester; Wyatt William G Jr to Wao Dennis and Norma, $320,000.
11336 Ridge Mill Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Knight Sharell Breon and Knight Carol, $355,074.
11830 River Rd, Chesterfield; A2zproperty Llc to Koontz Drake Allen, $375,000.
11630 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Patel Ketul J and Urvi K, $571,561.
18515 Rollingside Dr, South Chesterfield; Mccullough Deborah J to Terrangi Aungel M, $260,000.
101 Ruthers Rd, North Chesterfield; Pure Green Lawn Care Inc to Blt Land Llc, $400,000.
12506 Sandbag Rd, Midlothian; Wright Joshua D and Rhonda L to Lewis Christine M and Edward Iii, $300,000.
7444 Sandlewood Dr, North Chesterfield; Mattei Nanine to Kiah Ray A and Carolyn D, $345,000.
10300 Sauna Dr, North Chesterfield; Palentino Jacqueline S to Maddrey Thomas D and Renelle M Trustees, $287,000.
10202 Seacliff Ln, North Chesterfield; Rose Cynthia Broaddus to Thompson Daniel Wilson Jr and Alexis, $225,000.
5408 Sherman Pl, North Chesterfield; Edwards Jeffrey Ryan to Vedder Marc C and Lindsay A, $223,000.
15512 Silvertree Ct, South Chesterfield; Turner Larry and Laurie A to Smith Elois and Patterson Lavita, $198,000.
6715 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Allen Constance W, $442,582.
14307 Spring Gate Ct, Midlothian; Davis Clinton J E and Sara Bock to Mcfall Sean Luc and Kelly Alyssa, $494,000.
14209 Spruce Ave, Chester; E C Inc Of Va to Akers Winston Ellsworth Iii, $285,000.
5604 Standing Oak Rd, Midlothian; Schaefer Anne M to Andelin Jim F, $240,000.
11166 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Davis Shannon and Trina to Howard Jamie D and Mary Grace G, $515,000.
3262 Stone Manor Cir, Chester; Hallock-Beggs Elsa F to Adams Clarence D and Lynda B, $270,000.
17906 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Marciniak Matthew R and Julia C, $804,756.
2906 Sugarberry Ln, Midlothian; Bailey Glenna C to Pearson Corey and Aileen, $480,000.
8506 Sunview Ln, North Chesterfield; Mccaulay Gerald D and Christie M to Chapman Derek A and Andrea A, $534,900.
5418 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Panchal Shreyash and Bhakti, $552,480.
14202 Tanager Wood Ct, Midlothian; Schittenhelm Hans and Frieda to Ward Kenneth A and Barbara N, $385,000.
3017 Tevis Ln, Midlothian; Johnson Joseph L and Jacqueline to Maier Kathleen M, $210,000.
14113 Thorney Ct, Midlothian; Jones Joan P and Black Jeffrey W to Chae Hong K, $650,000.
3151 Tideswell Rd, Midlothian; Homeplaces Ltd to Hines Vick T and Linda T, $190,000.
13609 Timberlake Ct, Midlothian; Hatcher T W and Wilson A L to Heath Valenda Elizabeth, $375,000.
17530 Tree View Ct, Moseley; Naddaf Reza and Christine A to Crabtree Brian K and Carol M, $619,900.
3218 Turner Rd, Chesterfield; Williams Jeffrey Roosevelt Jr to Derby-Linenberger Alicia Maria and Coffey Matthew D, $280,000.
17918 Twin Falls Ln, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Brooks Craig and Boothe Stacie, $445,000.
3930 Victoria Ln, Midlothian; Roller Margaret A Trustee to Grassia Joseph Cranshaw and Audra, $639,000.
1948 Walmart Way, Midlothian; Varn Chrystal L and Grumiaux D L to Bhati Chandra S, $355,000.
204 Water Pointe Ct, Midlothian; Boerchers Charlotte T to Johnson William David 3rd and Hall Michelle Debra Ann, $250,000.
2145 Waters Mill Pt, North Chesterfield; Mauck Lawrence N Iii Trustee to White David R and Ferrell-White Jacob N, $205,000.
6632 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Rosenberger Adam Clay, $339,140.
12321 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Napier Teresa, $369,010.
1617 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Seem Debbie L, $356,770.
1629 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Stelling Linda H, $367,099.
15720 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Shettipally Sruthi and Mamunuri Sandeep, $516,703.
8431 Whirlaway Dr, Midlothian; Cross James K and Estella G to Villalba Cristian D Barrera, $305,000.
3800 Whitehouse Rd, South Chesterfield; Phelps Donald H to Funk Charles Herbert Iii, $259,000.
11406 Wiltstaff Dr, Midlothian; Nguyen Hai T and Tran Thuy Thi N to Narouz Sameh and Henen Beshoy F, $295,000.
5612 Windingrun Pl, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Clark Vickie L, $322,424.
12609 W Wood Sage , Midlothian; Harrill Mary-M and Wells Logan J to Rolon Gregory J, $249,000.
2211 Wrens Nest Rd, North Chesterfield; Dusett Lucas E and Megan S to Sentipal Andrew, $287,200.
HANOVER
12.62 acres; Brian T. Herod to John H. Stephens, $910,000.
21 acres, Stanley’s Mill; William B. Gilman to William H. Gilman, $225,000.
9058 Aldingham Place, Mechanicsville; Faye E. Neese to Christopher Dingman, $380,000.
10281 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Bob G. Baker to Mark C. Williams, $326,400.
10280 Berkeley Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Maureen Buechner to Noah Justin Nelson, $465,000.
7173 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey A. Adams to Kevin K. Craft, $274,950.
6189 Bunsworthy Place, Mechanicsville; Ah Khi to Marie V. Iverson, $300,000.
11586 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Jason S. Taylor to Matthew J. Riccio, $239,950.
8396 Compass Court, Mechanicsville; Robert A. Mease III to Kristi Walsh, $301,000.
4403 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Sonya L. Sumpter to Christine Stewart Walters, $560,000.
9302 Drawbridge Road, Mechanicsville; ERAWHA LLC to Thomas J. Coleman Jr., $325,000.
9528 Farlegh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Robert Daniels, $645,398.
16060 Geese Lake Lane, Montpelier; Harold J. Baker to Evan Delesdernier, $299,950.
11226 Hanover Lane, Glen Allen; Susan N. Brumfield to William B. Gooch, $208,000.
9083 Haversack Lane, Mechanicsville; Sharon Kay Andre to Thomas J. Humphries II, $435,000.
7352 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Raymond S. Scott to Amber B. White, $281,000.
9320 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Ashley Osborne Rolander, $581,265.
10277 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Adam Douglas Markley to Christopher D. White, $255,000.
14430 King Road, Doswell; Barry G. Harkey to Stanley Perkins, $500,000.
1369 Lawrence Hill Lane, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Amy Benson, $489,249.
6412 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonathan H. Clark to William D. Oyler Jr., $363,000.
Lot 14A, Hilly Farm, 2.3 acres; Equity Trustees LLC to 3Sels Properties LLC, $250,000.
Lot 27, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $555,000.
Lot 55, Block A, Section 2, Rutland; Matthew Flynn to Ernest L. Welk, $400,000.
9074 Lunette Lane, Mechanicsville; Gennette Little to Pamela D. Knight, $424,950.
10273 McGarvey Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Robert J. Kaltenschnee, $609,794.
11053 Milestone Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard C. Brewster Jr. to Miles Pierce, $412,500.
15500 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Darrell Bowman to Michaela G. Jeuick, $270,000.
Parcel; Stacy W. Glenn to Equity Trust Co., custodian, $226,000.
1973 Piping Tree Ferry Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas C. Berberich to Benjamin R. Christian, $499,950.
10009 Revolutionary Place, Mechanicsville; Charles G. Meyst to Ronald F. Bailey, $515,000.
6188 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Franklin Heath Elliott to Richard L. Boswell, $250,000.
6176 Saint Dillons Place, Mechanicsville; Roy W. Frye to James Hammack, $368,000.
9355 Sentry Station Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas J. Norwood, trustee to Jason N. Bruffey, $320,000.
7406 Shire Parkway, Mechanicsville; Brian Ancarrow to Oscar Reyes, $280,000.
10197 Spring Ivy Lane, Mechanicsville; Tony R. Easter to William J. Thompson, $439,000.
10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 201, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Shannon Bauers, $214,950.
4460 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Bryan K. Warriner to Aaron R. Nadlicki, $480,000.
9254 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Garland Pleasants Basye to Michael Devlin, $299,950.
8310 Thunderbird Lane, Mechanicsville; Andrew H. Bunch to Michael N. Moore, $230,000.
Unit C, Phase 4, Cottage Green Townes; Eric Thomas to Jordan Ta, $191,000.
4913 Westward Terrace, Glen Allen; Equity Trustees LLC to Sulaiman Panjwani, $422,000.
9013 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Dana Catherine Mace, $439,640.
12082 Windswept Court, Rockville; Warren E. Spain Jr. to James Robert Wheeler, $410,000.
6379 Yellowstone Lane, Mechanicsville; Taylor N. Dillon to Lauren Marie Lambert, $315,000.
AMELIA
228.32 acres; Raymar Properties LLC to Michael E. Easter, $958,944.
5880 Buckskin Creek, Jetersville; Crystal S. Brown to Dakota P. McKoy, $180,000.
11830 Fosters Lane, Amelia Court House; Pembelton Forest Products Inc. to William M. Warden, $366,500.
19981 Perkinson Road, Jetersville; Edmond Bryant to Leslie Tompkins, $340,000.
CHARLES CITY
9 acres; Jose Ivan Fernandez to Alan L. Riggs, $285,000.
** COLONIAL HEIGHTS
2607 Bent Oaks Dr; Crowder, Laura C to Newsome Ii, James E., $216,000.
146 Charlotte Av; Hirn, Louis M to Tucker, James, $180,000.
123 Hamilton Av; Gutshall, Camdon to Albert, Jasmine, $190,000.
310 Nottingham Dr; Kibler, John R. to Jernigan, Joshua J., $248,000.
1129 Shuford Av; Newton, Iris M. to Lucas, Rebecca Turner, $150,000.
CUMBERLAND
1114 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Zachary T. Lindsey to Hailey Alexis Williams, $220,000.
DINWIDDIE
113.7 acres; Leamon D. Cox III to Laura M. McShane, $280,000.
16401 Anderson Drive, Church Road; Ronald B. Taylor Jr. to Timothy L. Hurd, $248,000.
10117 Boisseau Road, Sutherland; Slade & Sons Construction LLC to Joshua Dermer, $350,000.
23607 Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; KAG Homes LLC to Jourdan Beasley, $272,000.
9117 Gibson Drive, Sutherland; Michael A. Lands to Shelby Emily Anne Eley, $272,500.
Lot 13, SEction 3, Duck Creek; Vickie Noggins Ampy to New Canaan Properties LLC, $160,000.
5008 Meridian Ave., North Dinwiddie; DLDGH LLC to Aaron W. Gill, $274,900.
35108 Pinecroft Road, Petersburg; Maxson Construction Inc. to Deborah Llene Ross, $254,900.
5911 Tranquility Lane, Sutherland; Rosa I. Peters to Richard Glen Wilson Jr., $195,000.
4325 Woodstream Circle, North Dinwiddie; Sean A. Bortz to Tatum Lee Branch, $216,000.
GOOCHLAND
3 parcels, 103.977 acres; Samuel Clyde Kelley, trustee to Olivers Trail LLC, $375,000.
12300 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Charles S. Arbogast, $719,029.
1891 Cartersville Road, Goochland; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Phillip Zavertnik, $264,000.
1582 Devon Way, Manakin Sabot; Susan Kaye Johnson O’Neil to Andrew J. Burguiere, $795,000.
1820 Hawk Town Road, Maidens; Crunchtime Properties LLC to Kelly Lee Steindler, $381,000.
880 Kempston Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Edward Shulman, $1,031,716.
Lot 4, Block A, Section 1, Kinloch; Joseph Lombardo III to BB Kinloch LLC, $425,000.
Lots, Section 4B, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $1,109,988.
15768 Mosaic Creek Blvd, Richmond; Style Craft Homes of Virginia to Charles S. Helms, trustee, $548,004.
Parcel; Richard C. Baughan, successor trustee to Barbara N. Unger, $326,500.
2835 Poorhouse Road, Goochland; Janine E. Carter Hall to David Phillip Kenworthy, $325,000.
405 Regina Lane, Richmond; Peter D. Yaffe, trustee to Paul G. Scott, $759,000.
4378 River Road West, Goochland; Dean L. Collings to Joseph Fanelli, $375,000.
5030 Shannon Hill Road, Kents Store; Bradley R. Hargrave to Fernando Ibarra Balderas, $324,950.
208 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Vincent P. Brightwell to Ryan Mulligan, $365,000.
HOPEWELL
1201 W Broadway; Alex Quinn Donnini to Areana Larquier Reyes, $209,950.
2904 Gordon St.; Derrick C. Carr to Kristie Mintze, $177,000.
Lots 11-13, Block 2, Battleground Addition; Lori L. Hayes to Jacquelyn M. Hartley, $164,500.
3310 Portsmouth St.; R. Marshall Parker to Michael J. Johnson, $260,000.
1112 Smithfield Ave.; Craig A. Sharp, trustee to Kenneth Andrew Dixon, $195,000.
3607 Woodlawn St.; Seebee Investments LLC to Raja Jameil Daibess, $160,000.
JAMES CITY
2.534 acres; Anna H. Woodall to Brandon K. Wilson, $250,000.
9401 Ashlock Court, Toano; Derek R. Bowie to Adam B. Griffis, $525,000.
9411 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Paul J. Zimmerman, $365,414.
106 Berrow, Williamsburg; James L. Mullins, trustee to Jeremiah Colin Hurley, $845,000.
5423 Burlington Court, Williamsburg; Jeffrey A. Fazzone to Justin Vye, $454,500.
6404 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; James F. Bubela, trustee to Bryan L. Thomas, $484,000.
4328 Elizabeth Davis Blvd., Williamsburg; Warren W. Buck III, trustee to John Anthony Keating Jr., $545,000.
2577 Forge Road, Toano; Forge Road LLC to Joseph T. Adinaro IV, $395,000.
2604 Glynn Springs Drive, Williamsburg; Leigh Pottle to Megan Christine Knotts, $224,900.
1075 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Edwin J. Elmore III, $462,640.
3511 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jarrod Morris, $461,440.
1407 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Karen GillenRed, trustee to Troy Betancourt, $460,000.
4803 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg; P.W. Development INc. to Michael Dean Davis Jr., $396,000.
2955 Lake Powell Road, Williamsburg; Marcus T. Thomas to Candice S. Jenkins, $275,000.
284 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Margarite L. Burns, trustee to Nancy E. Michel, $330,000.
Lot 28, Chestnut Grove; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Fortress Enterprises, $190,500.
7537 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Chelsey Traney Walls to Steven Alba, $280,000.
506 Neck-o-Land Road, Williamsburg; Megan McKewan, successor trustee to Judy B. Turman Smith, trustee, $368,500.
3443 Old Stage Road, Toano; D. Michael Ashley to Ryan Orlando, $430,000.
707 Penniman Road, Williamsburg; Donna Lipscomb to Evan Horne, $290,000.
1 Prestwick, Williamsburg; Robert C. Kroll to Alicia A. Medford, $580,000.
3927 W Providence Road, Williamsburg; Scott A. Kufro to Michael White, $595,000.
4088 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Gregory F. Amory Jr. to Lane Carrigan, $206,000.
101 Royal Sydney, Williamsburg; John W. Garrett IV to Richard Scott Turner, $539,000.
8416 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Jesus R. Mansisidor to Daniel Robert Rodriguez, $460,000.
6307 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; Marion M. Shackford to J. Carolyn Cattron, $376,000.
6771 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; John K. Tyfe Jr., trustee to Vanessa J.F. Knight, $478,000.
3634 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Bret Lansdell, $520,310.
Unit 315, Padgetts Ordinary Condominium; Vicente G. Gonzalez Jr. to 315 Padgetts Ordinary LLC, $250,000.
4249 Wedgewood Drive, Williamsburg; Eugene Joseph Park to William F. Mullen, $530,000.
4119 Whitley Terrace, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Charles Reiss, $431,270.
506 Wood Duck Commons, Williamsburg; Constance M. Devitt Black to Ronald Page Ayers, $224,100.
JAMES CITY (additional)
3 parcels, 15.72 acres; Tilden Fundamental Longhill Grove Apartments LLC to PC VA Longhill Grove LLC, 29,100,000.
9401 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Carlton Wayne Bacon Sr., $352,470.
9448 Astilbe Lane, Toano; Alexis Dylane Elliott to Linda Jean Botts, $345,000.
3908 Blue Ridge Court, Williamsburg; Glenn R. Schumaker to Brandon Petty, $350,000.
5333 Center St., Williamsburg; Allen Arthur Stephenson to Robert J. Spitzer, $445,000.
4333 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Suzanne T. Douglas, trustee to Jane P. Reilly, $350,400.
128 Enclave Court, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Suzanne T. Douglas, $949,000.
104 Forks of Leith, Williamsburg; Howard Beasley to Jaclyn Nicole Antretter, $630,000.
2916 Gold Knight Court, Williamsburg; Gregory D. Loper to Lois McAuliffe, $350,000.
1141 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Frank Almeida, $525,339.
3515 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Meinardo Antonio Benitez III, $565,835.
117 Jerdone Road, Williamsburg; Todd Buhr to James T. Clark, $530,000.
214 Jolly Pond Road, Williamsburg; David L. Hertzler II to Harley R. Manning, $230,000.
115 Lakepoint Court, Williamsburg; Craig B. Nordeman to Robert B. Krebs Sr., $415,000.
Lot 10, Chickahominy Haven; Milton A. Northey to Leslie N. Letzinger, $400,000.
Lot 42, Cottages at Stone Haven; Richard A. Walker to Jeanette Brady, trustee, $652,000.
118 Marston’s Lane, Williamsburg; Deborah L. Perrigo, trustee to Thomas Berry Doughty, $310,000.
127 Neighbors Drive, Williamsburg; James City County to Wesley A. Singleton, $185,000.
1801 Old Woods Court, Williamsburg; Michael G. Barton, successor co-trustee to Karen C. Lahive, $847,500.
938 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Montana Baum to Denis Albert Westbrooks III, $235,000.
6 Prestwick, Williamsburg; Lisa K. Gasper to Ryan E. Crais, $700,000.
1505 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Kathleen A. Michel to Hettie P. Weber, $175,000.
125 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; Nathan Doyle Albers to Jacob I. Ryder, $489,000.
6300 Run Cross Lane, Williamsburg; James M. Guilano, trustee to David Paul Lessard, $305,000.
117 Shinnecock, Williamsburg; Robert G. Dickie to Betsy Ennis Dulin, $850,000.
101 Stratton, Williamsburg; Christine J. Mason to Amanda K. Barth, $480,000.
7503 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; Rickey L. Taylor to Mark Sturtevant, $280,000.
3638 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Andrew Sterrett, $573,590.
629 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; John W.Stephens to Michael S. Richardson, $231,000.
6504 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Donald Philip Smith, $536,545.
4123 Whitley Terrace, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to John Hayne Roberts, $459,770.
119 Woodhall Spa, Williamsburg; Sani P. Silvennoinen to Anthony J. Kondysar Jr., $669,000.
KING AND QUEEN
243.5475 acres; Masons Mark LLC to Virginia Electric and Power Co., $1,275,512.
2924 Newtown Road, Saint Stephens Church; Emmett H. Sims Jr. to Rebecca P. Gaunt, $223,800.
KING WILLIAM
5.5 acres; Derek H. Seay to Gregory Lynn Koegler, $400,000.
3849 Custis Mill Pond Road, West Point; Christopher P. Vincent to Forrest Grout, $465,000.
398 Jacks Creek Road, King William; M. Porch Construction LLC to English Walker, $289,500.
Lot 4, Phase 1, Patriot Village; Dianne H. Pillsbury to John C. Zakrzewski, $160,000.
910 Mill Road, King William; Paul Shrader to Jacob L. Prince, $435,950.
339 Shelton Court, Aylett; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Pralez Natasha McDonald-Lofton, $283,860.
7360 West River Road, Aylett; Marjorie P. Fogg to Samuel Joseph Greenwood, $295,000.
NEW KENT
5.84 acres; Stone Property LLC to John S. Cooks, $379,900.
7739 Broadstairs Lane, New Kent; Marcus Stallings to Jamel King, $320,000.
7161 Cress Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Glenn Joseph Doutrich, $479,990.
3899 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Matthew J. Harper, $349,370.
5913 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Maciej G. Dobordziej to Joseph C. Overton, $246,500.
6129 Hingham Drive, New Kent; Shane C. Miller to Cassandra Clarke, $259,900.
Lot 15, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Amanda Barnett Figg, $414,990.
Lots 763 and 764,Woodhaven Shores; Aaron H. Wills to CES Development Group LLC, $160,000.
6870 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Olutayo Omotoso Michael, $358,750.
Parcel; John F. Daniel, trustee to Quinton Properties LLC, $1,250,000.
3361 Point Drive, West Point; Kevin Vickery to Diane Paddeu, $410,000.
3316 Rock Creek Villas Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Spencer M. Dillard, $316,031.
5684 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Sean C. Jackson, $525,170.
4371 Wigeon Court, Providence Forge; Gail L. John Neri to Raymond C. Sherwood, $429,900.
PETERSBURG
110 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Tiffany Henderson, $290,250.
1645 Darby Drive; Jerome J. Eischen to Tommy Lee Carter, $204,000.
3451 Francis St.; Janie Murphy to Joseph C. McDaniel Jr., $151,409.
240 Lakewood Drive; Zachary Fauver to Remonia Wright, $155,000.
1647-49 N Valor Drive; Tuan A. Truong to Ryan G. Seawell, $167,500.
** POWHATAN
10.3 acres; Rock River Inc. to Christopher Wayne Hawkins, $567,725.
32.38 acres; Angela D. Vann to Jason Coffey, $170,000.
68.1 acres; James N. Reams Jr. to Keith H. Smith, $760,000.
949 Cedar Green Drive, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Geoffrey S. Loughrey, $683,297.
2752 Dorset Ridge Circle, Powhatan; Keith H. Smith to Eric J. Wiggins, $272,600.
2615 Farmington Lane, Powhatan; William L. Brothers to David A. Vosteen, $350,000.
1921 Hope Meadow Way, Powhatan; Noel A. Lopez to Kennon Kincaid, $650,000.
Lot 27, Section 4, Tilman’s Farm; Windswept Development LLC to James Hopkins Lewis Sr., $175,000.
Lot 9, Block C, The Trails at Huntington; Christopher Crockett Homes LLC to Isaac Franklin Thompson, $154,000.
3864 Mill Mount Court, Powhatan; Tillman S. Fairchild to Stephen R. Presley II, $650,000.
1770 Old Powhatan Estate, Powhatan; Robert G. Hall Jr. to Amy A. Goff, $585,000.
4709 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Grey Ridge Properties LLC to Diego Ayala Gallegos, $281,500.
1093 Timber Race Road, Powhatan; George C. Stabler to Timothy Jenkins, $375,000.
2576 Walkers Ridge Terrace, Powhatan; Wanda W. Newman to Teresa D. Pope, $356,500.
PRINCE GEORGE
40.3 acres; Elizabeth Champagne to Gibbs and Story Team LLC, $225,000.
7701 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Tonya Dempsey to Karen M. Vieira, $370,000.
15475 Greenbriar Blvd., Disputanta; PMT Investments LLC to Justin T.Hillman, $400,000.
10485 Jordan Parkway, Prince George; Vernon C. Plack to Robert J. Fierro Jr., $750,000.
Lot 51, Block 2, Jefferson Park; Darrin S. Wilson to Kaden Perkins, $165,000.
Parcel; Touchstone Bank to Vinson Investments Inc., $3,100,000.
7628 Rolling Hill Road, North Prince George; Michael P. West to Charvez Wingfield, $320,000.
4115 Summers Hill Lane, Prince George; Andrea Story to Laroyce Cross, $430,000.
10675 Webb Road, Disputanta; Chappell Constructin LLC to Vincent W. Brown, $375,000.
SUSSEX
2.12 acres; Harold Joseph Tyler to Horus General Contractor LLC, $239,900.
Lot 2, Cowling Acres; Brian Padgett to Melissa Mason, $238,500.
WILLIAMSBURG
87 Governor Berkeley Road; Matthew C. Jarnagin to Meredith Gray Kelderhouse, $420,900.
2133 S Henry St., Unit 39; Mountain Rehabilitation LLLP to Stephen R. Simon, $245,000.
409 Magnolia Drive; Paul C. Johnson Jr. to Wayne Holloway, $498,000.
229 Quarterpath Road; E.W. Marshall Tucker, trustee to Margaret B. Bielenenberg, $380,000.
Unit 1, Boundary Inc.; Peter A. Sim, trustee to Metin Ozen, trustee, $640,000.
10 Whitby Court; Ann Y. Trinca to Nicholas J. Mandella, $635,000.