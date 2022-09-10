Property Transfers Published September 10, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

517 W 24th St; Etheridge Neil D & Katherine B to J & A Land 1 Llc, $358,425.

1017 N 26th St; Tnt Construction Carolina Llc to Thomas Sarah, $300,000.

1228 N 29th St; Richmond Affordable Housing to Bass David, $329,990.

412 N 33rd St; Pekarek Andrew Edward and to Butler Stephen A Jr And, $407,000.

1301 W 41st St; Bruce Ashley Christian and to Laws Daniel John and Clarissa R, $392,500.

2112 5th Ave; Eagle Properties & Investments to Young Brittany E And, $320,000.

1301 Amherst Ave; Saylor Patrick R and Paula D to Lestourgeon Kevin And, $345,000.

3172 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Cooper Jennifer F, $369,953.

106 N Auburn Ave; Clark Julie K and Rice William to Wade Nicholas R, $507,000.

2902 Barton Ave; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Anderson Hansen, $309,000.

901 Bevridge Road; Sevar Pierre-Yvesivan G and to Caputo Anthony, $435,000.

931 Bradley Lane; Jones Jesse J to Williams Willie Lee, $220,000.

1333 W Broad St U303; Tunnell Chase and Tonya to El Mankabady Baher, $165,000.

3007 Brook Road; Telfair Brian K & Ernestine L to Hall Colby A, $419,500.

713 Byrd Park Ct; Nessa to Roman Mo, $400,000.

4920 Chamberlayne Ave; Pearson Legacy Capital Inc to Douma Bros Llc, $191,000.

5204 Clarence St; Creasey Gregory & Kathleen to Fleischer Paula V, $201,000.

209 Commonwealth Ave; Gillespie Hallie W to Brown Charles George Iii, $630,000.

9416 Creek Summit Cir; Pop Maximilian and to Blatzer Leah B, $395,000.

3312 Delaware Ave; Huffman Mario and Holly to Valentino Nicole, $345,000.

3218 Douglasdale Road; Vandenberg Kristine M to Braxton William A, $420,000.

8540 Elm Road; Tgt Properties Llc to Gray Thomas Joseph Jr And, $476,000.

5941 Fairlee Road; Booming Investment Llc and to Piersol Susannah Harman And, $308,000.

4505 Fitzhugh Ave; Norfleet Edward Bamford Jr and to Smith William Wallace Iii And, $527,500.

3109 Forest Hill Ave; Boeve Roger L and Katherine A to Mcpherson Brian Thomas And, $550,000.

3112 Garland Ave; Wade Lottie F to K C Enterprises Of Va Llc, $165,000.

4716 W Grace St; Martin Randolph Trustee to Ccr3 Holdings Llc, $320,000.

2710 Grayland Ave; Preusser Matthew D to Nelson Benjamin F & David R &, $365,000.

4010 Grove Ave; Ph Grove Llc to Ballentine Will T and Lynn C, $690,000.

705 N Hamilton St Uh; Vokes Benjamin N to Dawson Christopher T B, $244,950.

3001 Hanover Ave; Nexsen William W Jr to Kemp Landon C, $655,700.

2300 Hermitage Road; Foundry Associates to Duplex Station Llc, $3,200,000.

4113 Hillcrest Road; Smith Eric C to Williams Kyle M, $582,500.

2007 Idlewood Ave; Boorady Andre J to Nkeng Basile, $389,000.

3235 Kensington Ave; Abbot Steven E to Nickel Shelley and Marty, $725,000.

6315 Kensington Ave; Second Half Homes Llc to Thompson Anne Elisabeth, $334,900.

1813 W Laburnum Ave; Drechsler Jeffrey to Bassett Luke, $310,000.

3136 Lake Village Dr; Hart Judy S to Sizemore Edward M and Iva S, $186,900.

5612 Lipton Road; Cason Card Sharon to Flowers Susan, $280,000.

401 Malvern Ave; Swisher Eric D to Pierce Reid Nolan And, $1,150,000.

1120 Meade St; Rent Rva Llc to Marra Christine, $218,000.

5050 Midlothian Tpke; Psc Cubit Llc to Extra Space Properties Two Llc, 16565000.

2006 Monument Ave; Martin William V and Blair H to Spanswick Mark O and Teri F, $1,244,250.

703 S Nansemond St; Morgan Jeronell B and to Hampshire Properties Llc, $310,000.

2008 Newman Road; Integral Properties Llc to Sparrow Kirk, $220,000.

2533 Northumberland Ave; Bari Real Estate Investment to Martin Ivory and Hunt Chante, $225,000.

315 Overbrook Road; Foster James Edward to Hofacker Bryan And, $392,000.

5100 Parker St; 5100 Parker Street Land Trust to Steele Nicolette Marie, $235,000.

718 S Pine St; Vm718 Llc to Burns Brock, $475,000.

1901 Porter St; Holmes Eboni and Deontae Eugene to Davis Margaret B, $255,000.

7564 Prairie Road; Midatlantic Ira Llc Fbo to Dawson Brenton Lewis, $285,000.

2109 Rose Ave; Garcia Patricia J to Radigan Laura, $290,000.

3016 S St; Mahala Llc to Lee Daniel Wayne And, $396,611.

3254 Sherbrook Road; Noonan Todd A & Esser Louisa J to Cullin David W and Sally A, $586,000.

2000 Southcliff Road; Henderson Cornelia L to Kemp Steven, $300,000.

2807 Stonewall Ave; Ondishko Joseph J & Sandra M to Jordan Detamore Carla, $440,000.

3239 Stratford Road; Osborne Terri K to Ashe Bertram D and Valerie B, $400,000.

1701 Summit Ave U6; Alvaro Kikau Lono and to Begley Jody and Susan And, $258,000.

1712 Texas Ave; Riverwatch Properties Llc to Johnson Benjamin Randall, $265,000.

2117 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Widmer Laima, $405,035.

206 Virginia Ave; Gates Richard W Iii and to White Matthew G and Taryn K, $3,150,000.

2703 Wellington St; Burns Ian to Lands End Properties Llc, $170,000.

2823 Westgate Dr; Logan Richard and Kimberly to Kern Jonathan Saul Prupis And, $290,000.

2906 Windsorview Dr; Price Richard M and Susan to Bajwa Adeel, $410,000.

4713 Wythe Ave; Earnest Andrew Brady and to Masley John Richard And, $465,000.

HENRICO

2755 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Pannala Shilpa , $423,537.

2761 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Fogarty Laura Anne , $354,974.

415 Alamosa Dr, Henrico; Law James to Briley Tamere , $162,000.

2508 Armentrout Ct, Glen Allen; Toman Roy Dair to Flores Victor Manuel, $285,000.

5016 Ashborne Rd, Glen Allen; Hall Charles M and Marie A to Hall Charles B, $308,200.

10853 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Lin Pin and Yu, $380,000.

4322 Austin Ave, Henrico; Gorr Erik and Jill M to Thompson Edward W , $205,000.

8802 Basswood Rd, Henrico; Chaoul Pamela D and G D Dodson and K D V to Ali Hussin Abed and Dunya Al Azzawi, $355,000.

8990 Becton Rd, Glen Allen; Eacho Thomas J and Katherine M to Tran Hao Q and Lian Kang Li, $290,000.

10156 Berrymeade Pl, Glen Allen; Lynch Kerry J to Dandridge Deaundra, $237,000.

7680 Bradbury Rd, Henrico; Ridgeway Lisa L to Batdorf Matthew A and Jennifer Daugustine, $268,000.

1916 Brilland Ct, Glen Allen; Nguyen Diem Thi to Williams Davon Levell, $393,000.

2506 Bromby St, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Salvatto Jalise, $223,000.

2101 Buckingham Ave, Henrico; Price Robert R and Kimberly A to Pascaleff Nicholas Terry and Mazie Fay, $379,000.

1231 Byrd Ave, Henrico; Herbert Joseph R and Barbara G to Little Lloyd T, $365,000.

1816 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Wiseley Molly Ann to Grubbs Mark A , $215,000.

8155 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Tur Rajinder Singh, $391,900.

9021 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Haizlip Scott Addison and Christi Anna to Noori Mohammad and Masuma, $330,000.

3608 Cedar Manor Rd, Henrico; Davis Sylvester and Jimetra S to Becton Anika D , $304,500.

10605 Chipewyan Dr, Henrico; Eldred Kevin and Lorna to Kaczmarek Zuzanna and Adam J Smith, $470,000.

1900 Cliffbrook Ln, Henrico; Tilden Fundamental Overlook I Apts Llc to Pc Va Brook Run I Llc, 28700000.

6020 Collinstone Dr, Glen Allen; Yuan Lulin and Xiaoyan Lin to Bulbulkaya Suzan D Trustee, $505,000.

8201 Cornith Dr, Henrico; Mark Allen Properties to Arvizo Alonso H, $310,000.

5501 Country Creek Ct, Glen Allen; Bengel Jeffrey S and G Cristine to Atack Richard C, $895,000.

5306 Coxson Rd, Henrico; Ye Dawei to Hollis Raven Shantavier, $216,000.

2242 Cresthaven Ct, Henrico; 2242 Cresthaven Ct Llc to Snow Christina S, $218,500.

7600 Danrett Ct, Henrico; Magsi Homa to Upshaw Donald E, $298,000.

511 Delbert Dr, Henrico; Holloway Brenda S and Jonathan T to Capehart Richard F and Caroline A, $185,000.

1221 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Pastore Peter N Iii and Lauren E M and M B M to Cedillo Juan P and Luz A Ramirez Mendia, $380,000.

6760 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Ramachandran Raja and Sangeeta , $765,000.

11400 Dublin Rd, Glen Allen; Syamala Lenin to Vellampalli Chandra Rajasekhar, $360,900.

2201 Eagles Landing Ave, Henrico; Nesheiwat Maged to Fitzgerald Tony L and Michelle, $410,000.

135 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Shulman Mark and Ileana to Beadles Austin Forrest, $220,000.

1824 Fairwind Cir, Henrico; Konerding Karsten F and Hazle S to Mccarthy Michael R and Kathryn J Noel, $275,000.

7701 Flannagan Ct U301, Henrico; Crisp Kim A Trustee to Jarrett Larry Shane, $166,250.

4508 Fort Mchenry Pkwy, Glen Allen; Lagow Steven and Keri M to Bullock Natasha Mari, $365,000.

1207 Foxcroft Rd, Henrico; Monument Properties Llc to Richmond Madison Taylor, $210,000.

3224 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Aldas Nancy P to Norris Christopher and Rocio Robles, $355,000.

1711 Glenview Rd, Henrico; Trainum Mctighe Llc to Freeman-Jackson Lori A , $205,000.

2619 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Campbell Schamonda to Payne Giovanni Andrew and Tally Saturne , $283,000.

10315 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Alexander Walter N and Stacy A B to Bradshaw Erin M, $290,000.

4010 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hughes Chenelle Linette, $260,565.

4213 Hainesland Ct, Glen Allen; Mohammed Tazuddin and Fouzia Zafar to Patel Amit and Karishma Amit, $689,950.

6938 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Sexton Cara N, $368,029.

12317 Hawksgate Landing Ct, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Khanna Varun and Vaishnavi Rehan, $761,932.

7000 Hermitage Rd, Henrico; Walters Bradford S and Dona Trustees to Finch Sandra Andrea, $249,900.

1409 Hillsboro Dr, Henrico; Berger George C Jr Et Al Trustees to Rogers Janet B Trustee and Et Al, $175,000.

6505 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; First Class Investors Llc to Patten John Christopher, $345,000.

5110 Hurop Rd, Sandston; Seekins Melanie Lynn to Clayton Megan R and Jason R , $365,000.

3900 Ironwoods Walk Pl, Glen Allen; Roades Ronald E and Jane A to Thomas Eric David and Kristine, $385,000.

5129 Jenkins Forest Ln, Sandston; Flores James D and Joyce M to Dalby Nicholas M and April Danielle , $397,500.

117 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Naile Chad and Meghan to Marcus Skyler M, $175,000.

9355 Kempton Manor Ct U1711, Glen Allen; Motley Tina N to Gordon Mark C , $190,000.

7807 Ketelby Rd, Henrico; Banton Sydney C and Cameron P Nhean to Anderson Sarah , $248,000.

9716 Kingscroft Dr, Glen Allen; Thomas Christopher to Portillo Yolanda Azucena Urias, $352,000.

2614 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Ramsey Madison A to Keller Robert Peter and Martha S and Kathryn, $308,500.

5409 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Lakeside Spotless Store Llc to Action T-Shirts Properties Llc, $675,000.

1728 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Lackaye Kevin and Elaina to Weaver Alec Marshall and Anna M Mitchell, $330,000.

10408 Leander Dr, Glen Allen; Beyer Vincent M and Jennifer L to Rusk Joshua and Amy, $425,000.

2202 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Beifield Adam S , $364,539.

6513 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Patterson Susan, $502,080.

1905 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Callies Yuki to Mccabe Mark J and Rosemary Mccabe, $500,000.

9411 Links Ln, Glen Allen; Nemec Vincent to Tulepkaliev Nariman, $180,000.

5270 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Bridgewater Clifton C and Tiffany M Bower to Carr Michael A , $280,000.

1802 Lyndover Rd, Henrico; Dolan Brenda S Trustee to Scott Robert A and Jennifer M, $195,000.

11508 Maple Hill Ct, Glen Allen; Nugent Jeanne Marie to Hayes Michael J and Meghan K, $597,000.

10629 Marions Pl, Glen Allen; Parker Emily S to Jahagirdar Abhijit and Girija A, $306,200.

804 Maybeury Dr, Henrico; Simonpietri Barry A to Diloreto Linda F, $300,000.

510 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Baptiste Development Llc to Xtreme Homes Llc, $150,000.

7064 Messer Rd, Henrico; Good Weldon E and Karen P to Beninati Jared Anthony , $280,000.

3503 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virgina to Smith Tarencia, $245,020.

1800 Milhaven Dr, Henrico; Britto Matthew S and Hannah C to Chesmar Pamela, $285,000.

6977 Monahan Rd, Henrico; Englehart Floyd L Sr to Douglas Earl Lewis, $440,000.

5209 Monument Ave, Henrico; Bribitzer Clemens B and Marjorie P Trustee to Bribitzer Marjorie Parish Trustee, $285,000.

1901 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Hicks Janice M to Ma Xiaoqi and Yuzheng Lin, $370,250.

9608 Nandina Dr, Henrico; Kammeter Barbara B Trustee to Atkinson Timothy Irvin and Colleen Molloy, $260,000.

3680 New Market Rd, Henrico; Chandler Thomas E Iii and Christine Miller to Preston Everett L and Vanea P , $425,000.

11802 North Downs Sq, Henrico; Rowe Norma A and Marye C Pleasants to Lustig Barbara and Joseph M Cheslock, $255,500.

5329 Old Main St, Henrico; Elkins Michael A Jr and Lisande M Champeau to Oliver Carol V, $349,000.

907 Orchard Rd, Henrico; Hall Lewis O and Cypress K Trustees to Bowman Wendy, $399,950.

4528 Padgett Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Marip Brang Nan and Jamai L, $504,405.

11600 Patch Rd, Glen Allen; Robens Christopher Wyatt to Stanley John C , $177,500.

2244 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Diloreto Steven Joseph and Virginia Maria to Curtis Whitney L , $422,500.

2304 Pleasant Run Dr, Henrico; Sperruggia Frank to M And M Capitol Investment Corp, $260,000.

12429 Poplar Forest Dr, Henrico; Gambino Salvatore and Anna Cavalli to Walker Daniel J and Carrie E Walker, $280,000.

3022 Putney Rd, Henrico; Cooper George Robert to Coburn Graham, $240,000.

3936 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Kaminsky Maryann P to Bouverot Julien and Krystal, $475,000.

5206 Reilly St, Henrico; Polnitz Shawn and Travis H Brown to Reavis Raymond Alvin and Ruth Snipes , $250,000.

4602 River Mill Ct, Glen Allen; Pierce John D and Madilyn E to Stachowski Anthony , $320,000.

2216 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Lam Kuong H and Joseph E Tiexeira to Hashemi Ghulam Reza, $270,000.

4662 Rollingwood Ln, Glen Allen; Peterson Richard T Jr Et Al to Mcdonnell Michael Jr, $450,000.

4133 Roundtree Rd, Henrico; Marcussen Jean M to Martinez Marbely J Miranda, $355,000.

4109 San Marco Dr, Glen Allen; Loving Todd G to Ding Christina and Kuan-Fu , $281,000.

924 Scotch Pine Ct, Sandston; Bagirova Khanoum and Elchin A Bagirov to Adams Dravon Valdon and Tasha Evette , $343,000.

8341 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gordon Katelyn Nicole, $295,450.

9025 Shari Dr, Henrico; Brooks Sheron E and S D B-B and Henry J to Federal National Mortgage Association, $280,000.

36 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Wingo Crystal L and Susan to Knutova Viktoria, $215,000.

609 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Yeary Harold T Trust to Marshall John and Mahvash , $345,000.

104 South St, Henrico; Graham Loretha Lorine to Smith Annette R , $240,000.

2655 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Chowdhury Rezaul K, $285,790.

9706 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; to Nigro Kristen Lynn and Lucas Ryan, $181,000.

1411 Stoneycreek Dr, Henrico; Johnson Iris W to Bui Hong and Vincent T Ha, $351,000.

5205 Swanee Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Ganapathi Janaki and Saravanan Krishnan to Allamsetti Venkataramana and Indira P, $429,000.

9807 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Mears Patricia C to Aiyer Gayathri Srini, $358,000.

10424 Toston Ln, Glen Allen; White Lorrie B and John M Iii to Silvis Adam M and Krista G, $477,500.

7300 Turner Rd, Henrico; Gonzalez Jose Carlos to Johnson Jerrell Calvin and Lisette, $275,000.

2103 Turtle Creek Dr U12, Henrico; Maddox James C to Wilkerson Katerina, $160,000.

4204 Valley Side Dr, Henrico; Farrar Kim and Dawnjia Y to Mejia Mario M and Sarah F Libbon, $282,500.

1512 Village Grove Rd, Henrico; York Diane to Reed Kim T , $305,000.

3005 Warren Ter, Glen Allen; French Michael L and Gwendolyn to Long Sarah and Brandon, $350,000.

5037 Westcott Ridge Dr, Glen Allen; Gaston Antonio D and Lisbeth B Rabold to Francis Solomon A J and Sheema M P Paul, $990,000.

3332 White Chimneys Ct, Glen Allen; Dickerson Gary A and Beth A to Harris Anna Catherine and Kyle Blackwell, $475,000.

3990 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Meadow Petroleum Inc to Eshanestate Llc, $2,050,000.

7459 Willson Rd, Henrico; Price Terry W Sr and Annette to Talley John Colbert Iv, $165,000.

4815 Winterhawk Dr, Glen Allen; Garg Manish and Rakhi Jain to Rasalay Lakshmi Narayana and U Malekar, $462,000.

2307 Wistar Ct, Henrico; Stuart Archie D Jr and Callie L Trustees to Blobaum Brett P and Erin K Topp, $311,500.

8059 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hemby Rhonda N and Albert Davis, $387,000.

9900 Woodman Trace Ct, Glen Allen; Lahti David W to Akhgar Ghulam Sakhi and Marzeia, $410,000.

CHESTERFIELD

7406 Affirmed Dr, Midlothian; Richard Alex C to Gorman Angela Elizabeth and John Donald Iv, $289,000.

1700 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Norris Amelia M and Shannon Wayne Jr, $559,285.

15506 Amethyst Dr, Midlothian; Hulbert R S Builders Inc to Velasquez Erica and Stephen, $724,530.

6316 Anise Cir, Moseley; Ernest Rachel L to Shah Vibhavary M and Neemit M, $318,000.

943 Arch Hill Dr, North Chesterfield; Vantrossstenberghe Jason to Watts Faith, $175,000.

2416 Astoria Dr, North Chesterfield; Trek Properties Llc to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $349,950.

5921 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Wright Allison, $289,988.

4937 Bailey Woods Ln, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to Wills John Christopher and Rebecca L, $361,950.

6107 Barnwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Vaichus Alan M and Karen A to Reese Tamara H, $395,000.

9820 Beaver Bridge Rd, Chesterfield; Renew Properties Llc to Tamez Abeldia, $542,000.

8430 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Jenkins Carol M to Coe Garry Stephen and Kaye Addison, $308,000.

2006 Bethany Ridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Turner Ann Deloris to Tdz Properties Llc, $153,000.

7708 Bluespruce Dr, North Chesterfield; Malay William K and Judith A to Shaffer Krystal Ann and Joshua Alan, $280,000.

4800 Bonnie Brae Rd, North Chesterfield; Pham Anhlac Bao to Killian Michael and Michelle, $345,000.

9824 Brading Ln, Midlothian; Thomas Catherine L to Nockengost Karl W and Sandra S, $390,000.

6300 Brambleton Rd, North Chesterfield; Williams Bryan G to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $240,000.

9726 Brandywine Ave, North Chesterfield; Andrews Genevieve B to Masonry and Concrete Llc, $215,000.

614 Bristol Village Dr, Midlothian; Petroski Frank C to Ingram Brad, $179,675.

8833 Brucewood Dr, North Chesterfield; Kubat Ashley to Delamar Guy, $278,000.

12507 Capernwray Ct, Chesterfield; Lifestyle Home Builders to Glauser Brian and Teresa, $675,448.

10143 Carol Anne Rd, Chesterfield; Wd Properties Llc to Tran Nga Trustee, $209,950.

1900 Celia Cres, North Chesterfield; Pham Tuyetle T and Le Baochau N to Abuede Godday O, $288,000.

5500 Charter Oak Dr, Chesterfield; Dillard Jason to Eilert Chad D and Myndi A, $356,000.

8524 Chester Rd, North Chesterfield; Samayoa Investments Llc to Cordero’s Concrete Construction Inc and 2012 Southside Landscaping Llc, $280,000.

11409 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Cequeria Alexandra C, $299,230.

8507 Claypool Rd, North Chesterfield; Jenkins Leticia to Jackson Marcella A, $216,015.

613 Colony Forest Dr, Midlothian; Haider Agha W and Naz Saba to Blackburn Michael A and Jane E, $553,500.

4101 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield; Burwell Marcus R to Reyes Alejandro, $225,250.

12700 Crathes Ln, Chesterfield; Touchstone Ii Llc to Moseley Travis W and Sara F, $635,000.

4819 Darlene St, North Chesterfield; Harris Larry E to Flores Juan Carlos Bermudez, $237,500.

21320 Deodora Ct, South Chesterfield; Williams Bryon L and Kim T to Reed Teorn and Cheretta, $235,000.

6437 Doyles Trl, Moseley; Shelton William H Iii and Denise to Morris Ashley Elizabeth and Morris Mary K, $557,000.

2800 Dundas Rd, North Chesterfield; Fink 1010 Properties Llc to Recinos Enilson Antonio and Ramirez Norma Roxana Lopez, $235,000.

15213 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Thakur Prashant Kumar, $325,448.

19321 Eanes Rd, South Chesterfield; Langster Garland B and Young T M to Brown Larry and Brown Leah and Brown Kristin, $250,500.

12902 Edgetree Ter, Midlothian; Moore Coleen to Forbes Tyler Allen and Dakotah Marie, $318,000.

14140 Elm St, Chester; Granados Nilsa to Chavis Felicia, $240,000.

9949 Ethens Castle Dr, Chester; Chumley Richard A to Hunter Oni W, $375,000.

16510 Exter Mill Rd, Chesterfield; O’neill Builders Llc to Williams Carly and Colton, $360,000.

14807 Felbridge Way, Midlothian; Goradia Vipool K and Laura J to Williams Joshua Alan Downs and Susan Elizabeth, $979,000.

4512 Finney Pl, Chester; Kinard Gregory O and Andrea L to Woody Ryan and Ashley, $390,000.

2700 Forest Lake Rd, Chester; Chandler Holding Llc to Williams Russel and Shamara, $320,000.

6931 Fox Brush Trl, Moseley; Neal Ronnie D Jr and Arainau to Wallace Brianna C, $425,000.

3737 Frankmont Rd, North Chesterfield; Berry Ashley N Estate to Garcia Estefany G. Mateo, $250,025.

13201 Garland Ln, Midlothian; Emerson Ventures Llc to Stanley Martin Homes Llc, $2,334,000.

3631 Gleaming Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Sykes John Michael Jr and Latosha T, $365,513.

1112 Goswick Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Kirby William A Iv to Forbes Glenn F and Leas, $485,000.

17319 Great Falls Cir, Moseley; Wright Sarah Lynn and Wright Geoffrey Austin to Farmer Barbara Ann, $522,500.

15701 Haggis Dr, Chesterfield; Canard Joshua L and Logan L to De Carrillo Irma Rojas Herrera, $311,000.

8042 Hampton Meadows Ln, Chesterfield; Goff James Mitchell and Amy A to Robichaux Rex M and Amanda N, $464,000.

11419 Hardwood Dr, Midlothian; Wright Louise A to Wang Shou Zhen, $400,000.

13813 Hentland Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Collins Carmen A and James S, $570,440.

12431 Hillcreek Ct, Midlothian; Sandusky Brian E to Thompson Wolverton Jr and Chaundra, $363,000.

10110 Holly Trace Ct, Chesterfield; King Christine L to Wilson Darrell Olando, $255,000.

14324 Huntgate Woods Rd, Midlothian; Engel Gary M to Meadows Granita Nicole, $366,000.

11709 Ivywood Rd, Chester; Samuel Gary L and Eleanor W to Robinson Bonnie Barr, $288,000.

18100 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ahn Sae Won and Yoo Jungmin, $459,560.

2519 Kettlewell Ct, Midlothian; Cui Meng and Zhang Ce to Du Kevin T and Kaisa J, $746,000.

5530 Koufax Dr, North Chesterfield; Johnson Garvin to Carter Shawn and Khalilah Shenal, $280,000.

8167 Lake Margaret Ter, Chesterfield; Lakewood Investments Llc to Childress William R and Sherrie, $214,400.

9002 Laurel Oak Ct, North Chesterfield; Carter Damon to Brooks Nakneeia, $234,500.

4719 Lee St, Chester; Jacobus Rentals Llc to Bailey Sarah, $230,000.

1124 Letchworth Ln, Midlothian; Fonseca E and Benavides K G to Conigliaro Jessica and Conigliaro Gabriella, $308,100.

14018 Lippingham Ter, Chester; Arrington Steven C to Maxey Shaquan K, $340,000.

4800 Long Shadow Dr, Midlothian; Haymans Earnest W and Joan B to Darnell William, $199,900.

7101 Madras Ct, Chesterfield; Ambani Eric to Davidson Monica, $215,000.

1725 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Williams Phyllis E, $405,655.

3601 Markey Rd, Midlothian; Coe G Stephen and Kaye A to Williams Bryan G, $335,000.

15104 Martin Glen Ter, Midlothian; Cramer Eldon E and Judith F to Hart Jason P and Michele L, $422,000.

2607 Mcmanaway Dr, Midlothian; Newman Paul and Rodriguez Angela to Mines Matthew and Amber May, $250,000.

2500 Michaux Valley Way, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Hennessey John J Jr and Marylou B, $1,132,389.

7824 Millcreek Dr, North Chesterfield; Basl David K and Vivian R to Robinett Matthew and Anne, $412,500.

5225 Misty Spring Dr, Midlothian; Ward C F and Trawick-Ward S E to Lawson Jerome Anthony and Harris Monique Lenee’, $363,000.

1701 Mountain Pine Ter, North Chesterfield; Snead Rebecca F and White Mark S to Brock Lester Roy and Dorothy Anne, $241,000.

13702 Nashua Ter, Midlothian; Maykish Michael N and Niemi K to Dowd Zachary A and Rebecca L, $322,000.

210 Newstead Dr, North Chesterfield; Bennett Cindy W to Grullon Elbis, $155,000.

13760 Nile Rd, Chester; Castanon Daniel Jr to Cialfi Jennifer and Nelimark Cody, $342,000.

11401 Oak Timber Ct, Midlothian; Moule Scott S and Melissa L to Quinonez Enrique and Quinonez Veronica, $370,000.

507 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Weaver Edna R to Clausen Roger Ii, $260,000.

12910 Old Stage Rd, Chester; Try Old Stage Llc to Rochasisters1 Llc, $2,100,000.

17400 Otter Dr, Moseley; Gregoire Development Corp to Mccannell Gregory D and Gretchen C, $715,340.

9605 Paddock Grove Ct, Chesterfield; Martin Stacey L to Moseley Wanda A, $185,000.

3524 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Dundas Ashley Michelle and Leslie, $376,540.

16024 Pine Vale Pl, Midlothian; Carter R James Jr and Donna D to Donsbach Kai Oliver and Susanne, $829,000.

12301 Point Landing Ct, Midlothian; Bgrs Llc to Bentley Ruth Y, $466,000.

11401 Poplar Ridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Barrett Peter J and Linda M to Sims Senita Rodgers, $386,000.

2212 Providence Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Guthrow Steven T and Christina M to Lifrage Christopher B and Kathryn D, $257,900.

1865 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Egger Beverly A, $341,753.

10517 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Clarke Peter J and Nancy Hudson to Lawrence Eric and Lawrence Lenora and Estabrook Peter, $300,000.

4116 Ralph Rd, South Chesterfield; Blair April Q and Moore J K to Moore Amber, $180,000.

10106 Remora Dr, North Chesterfield; Gaitan Palma Jose E to Tarbox Christopher and Kristin, $255,000.

3022 River Hills Ln, Midlothian; Pulley Patricia G to Jesensky Joshua M and Sarah O, $700,000.

11618 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Gearing Lee Abington and Christine, $610,670.

8400 Rollingmist Ln, Chesterfield; Pollard Donald W and Nicolle to Hall Michael John and Tonya Marie, $530,000.

1110 Ruffin Mill Ct, South Chesterfield; Logan James M and Ima Jean to Gibbs Allen, $389,999.

2637 Sand Hills Dr, Chester; Schiefer Thomas A and Dorine A to Jackson Cory, $205,000.

2411 Sandler Ct, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Thorne Katrina Murphy and Murphy Rachel, $339,970.

10507 Sarata Ln, Chesterfield; Howard Eileen M to Pugh Taylor G and Emiliani Carmen Richard, $210,000.

205 Scrimshaw Dr, Chester; Kennedy Michael L to Castanon Daniel Jr, $425,000.

4924 Shepherds Mill Dr, Chesterfield; Edwards Joslyn J Jr to Funke Kevin James, $412,000.

15500 Silvertree Ct, South Chesterfield; Spencer Jason to Jjb Llc, $150,000.

6713 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Boyle Marlin P and Boyle Janet H Trustees, $379,177.

12511 Spring Cress Ct, Midlothian; Bergman Jacques to Linnebur Jerry and Luann, $270,000.

3513 Springshire Dr, North Chesterfield; Smiley Myrtle Lou to Rollins Jamari L, $182,500.

5421 Standing Oak Rd, Midlothian; Mastrobattista Andrew V and M M to Hunter Jovonda, $401,500.

5900 Stella Rd, North Chesterfield; Gilsdorf Thomas L Jr and Sarah to Schiffhauer Amy Lea and Jason E, $261,000.

5708 Stockport Ct, Chesterfield; Williams Tracy and Gail Anne M to Theuri Esther, $346,000.

13441 Stonegate Rd, Midlothian; Miller James W and Patricia M to Blair Colin D and Susan L, $1,050,000.

2703 Sugarberry Ln, Midlothian; Kistner Jo Ann to Mcguire James and Neda, $624,930.

8718 Sunset Knoll Rd, North Chesterfield; Cherry Lamon L Jr and E L to Central Investing Llc, $188,000.

5523 Swan Dr, North Chesterfield; Massey Crystal to Mccormick Fredrick Sr and Dionne, $240,000.

5531 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Falkenmayer Jason Alan and Adrienne Estelle, $488,410.

3224 Terrybluff Dr, Midlothian; Dean David and Dean Laila to Wakilpoor Shiren, $265,000.

16704 Thornapple Run, Moseley; Sestak Bryan S and Angela M to Phipps Frank M and Rose Christine Leanne, $419,000.

14220 Thrushwood Ct, Chester; Ross Justin Matthew and Kelly B to Jackson Leonard and Tinsley Lafesha, $297,000.

5133 Timbercreek Ct, North Chesterfield; Hill Jared R and Kristyn E to Roberts Carlos Eugene, $270,000.

10820 Trailwood Dr, Chesterfield; Futcher Deborah A to Copley Alton W Jr and Linda U, $200,000.

3125 Turner Rd, Chesterfield; Cottrell Shirley A to Cruz Edgar, $240,000.

4741 Twila Ln, North Chesterfield; Gillert Brian to Mendoza David Ernesto and Norma Yaneth, $208,000.

7037 Velvet Antler Dr, Midlothian; Crabtree Jill M to Grant Thomas Joseph and Everly Alexandra Rose, $280,000.

9842 N Wagstaff Cir, North Chesterfield; Milton Mary N to Calderon Luis A, $270,000.

13701 War Admiral Dr, Midlothian; Lavoie Heath to New Joseph W, $272,500.

15108 Watermill Lake Trl, Midlothian; Fink 1212 Properties Llc to Sansbury Blakely, $307,500.

6628 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Payne Travis, $315,275.

9921 Wenatchee Ct, North Chesterfield; Saska James R and Jane E to Brumgard Leah, $300,000.

1616 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Stepnowsky Joseph and Maryann, $367,799.

1628 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Malone Madieth P, $376,236.

15712 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to O’connell Justin F and Sproat Lindsay, $577,970.

7607 Whirlaway Dr, Midlothian; Walls Michael W and Carrie R to Ingargiola Jennifer A, $310,000.

5218 White Pickett Ln, North Chesterfield; Mcdermott Megan C to Clark Taylor R, $225,000.

5742 Willowbranch Dr, North Chesterfield; Bowman Mark E and Cynthia to Castillo Evelin E, $235,000.

5600 Windingrun Pl, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Rushing Brandy Lakesha, $359,171.

526 Wolfberry Rd, North Chesterfield; Brown Andre and Latasha to Jabri Yousef Khalil and Hamadeh Nour, $265,000.

5602 Woods Walk Rd, Midlothian; Wacker Dan and Codi to O’brien Thomas M and Gail A, $345,000.

CHESTERFIELD (additional)

12813 Affleck Trl, Chesterfield; Gregoire Development Corp to Bailey Ke’mon and Nikia, $689,716.

14352 Altavista Blvd, Midlothian; NVR Inc to Ivins Rebecca, $483,615.

8331 Amington Ln, Chesterfield; Smith Timothy C and Melissa B to Rizley Nicholas Philip, $461,000.

7112 Appelman Rd, Chesterfield; Shurm Construction Inc to Vines Helen, $316,771.

3100 Argent Ln, North Chesterfield; Roybal John A to Woodson Laron Donta, $348,500.

5853 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Craig-Edwards Jasmine J, $323,575.

5224 Autumnleaf Dr, North Chesterfield; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Torres Martinez Gladys I and Torres Funes Jonathan L, $230,000.

4941 Bailey Woods Ln, Midlothian; Finer Homes Inc to Pergiotis Perry and Anna, $319,500.

2743 Bayfront Way, Midlothian; Mammosser Jason and Deniz to Hoffman Philip C and Lauren C, $452,000.

12300 Beaver Hollow Ct, Midlothian; Whitlock Charles D Jr and Whitlock Anthony T and Johnson Kymberly W to Bedoya-Veliz Glenda Noemi, $178,000.

16407 Benmore Rd, Moseley; De Haas Philip R and Barbara to Curran Daniel and Jessica, $510,000.

3819 Bethesda Ct, Chester; Page Edwin Walter Iii to Lewis Tina M, $349,900.

1500 Bluewater Ter, Chester; Main Street Homes to Taylor Bryan Leon, $579,478.

8401 Boones Trail Rd, Chesterfield; Mitchell Walter E Jr and Latoya to Billingsley Matthew and Marilee, $267,000.

2401 Braemar Ct, Midlothian; Mitchell James J to Shrestha Gaurav and Megan, $1,075,000.

6601 Brambleton Rd, Chesterfield; Williams Phyllis Evelyn to Randall Sophia A, $284,000.

708 Brantley Rd, North Chesterfield; White James M Iv and Reid S O to Kamtman Jeremy Thorpe and Boroughs Chelsea Elaine, $320,725.

4221 Brixton Rd, Chesterfield; Weekes Nicholas R and Felicia N to Garrison Paige and Brady, $315,000.

10406 Brynmore Dr, North Chesterfield; Norquist Derek T and Candice C to Johnson Robbie and Steeley Nicole, $317,000.

12613 Capernwray Ter, Chesterfield; Dayton Ritchard A and Savannah R to Hart Patricia T and Christopher, $595,000.

5425 Carteret Rd, Chesterfield; King Henry J and Angela M to Carteret Rd Llc, $170,000.

1901 Celia Cres, North Chesterfield; Gay Michelle S to Long Bryanna Maria and Christopher Trey, $237,500.

6831 Cherry Creek Ln, Moseley; Harring Construction Co to Barros Carlos Felipe Herrera and Palacios Macarena Paz Ebensperger, $939,162.

5306 Chestnut Bluff Pl, Midlothian; Dvine Chestnut Bluff Rent Llc to Timpano Justin Albert and Horne Abigail Thibault, $380,000.

11417 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Jones Michele Renee, $299,110.

8624 Claypool Rd, North Chesterfield; Ragusa Maggie M to Balsiger Jason, $235,000.

8117 Concho Rd, North Chesterfield; Boyd Cynthia M to Ramsey Don L and Cynthia P, $245,000.

18131 Cove Creek Dr, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to Furnish Nicholas E and Angela L, $660,000.

14600 Creekpointe Cir, Midlothian; Tilden Fund Creekpointe Apts to Pc Va Creekpointe Llc, 44400000.

2105 Deer Meadow Pl, Midlothian; Butcher Jake to Crosby Clinton, $265,000.

5225 Dermotte Ln, North Chesterfield; Barrett Franklyn E and Gloria K to Washington Orlando and Keisha, $265,000.

7412 Drexelbrook Rd, Chesterfield; Clark Joe L and Merriann E to Esparza Luis Eduardo Macias, $258,000.

7537 Dunollie Dr, Chesterfield; Touchstone Ii Llc to Barnes Darrick L and Hamlin Dorothy F and Barnes Daytonya Lavena, $505,000.

15217 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Mohal Sunaina, $336,026.

501 Eastman Rd, North Chesterfield; Mauk Christopher A and Heather D to Samayoa Jose Luis, $245,000.

2325 Edgeview Ln, Midlothian; Lohman Mark E Sr and Julie C to Hunt Andrew A and Melissa O, $515,000.

11540 Elmwood Ln, Chester; Batchelor Joseph D and Nichole to Butler Bryan Matthew and Leilani Kahealani, $385,000.

10007 Ethens Castle Dr, Chester; Torres Julian and Tauni M to Sfr Acquisitions 1 Llc, $370,000.

3701 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; Hester Donna C and Hester Leigh and Leggett Lynne to Jones Jill Renee, $343,000.

3109 Fielding Rd, South Chesterfield; Brooks Brian C to Biase Dylan Patrick, $190,000.

108 Flintlock Dr, South Chesterfield; Wyatt Alan C and Elizabeth A to Robertson Lisa S, $272,000.

14600 Forest Row Trl, Midlothian; Chao Hung-Lo to Gray Derek M, $440,000.

3201 Fox Chase Dr, Midlothian; Blazincic Mark and Sarah to Prysant Ariel, $330,000.

12206 Gable Way, Midlothian; Law Janice I to Smith Britt Kimyatta, $240,000.

15640 Gary Ave, Chester; Christopher Mike Contr Inc to Macneil Stephan James and Woodford Gabrielle Maria, $292,000.

10407 Glen Oaks Dr, Chester; Kirby Jeremy N to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $277,000.

14719 Grand Forest Ct, South Chesterfield; Blake Rebecca Hooper and Hooper Sandra S and Wooton Mary Keeley to Langhorst Kimberlee A and Reese Kyle O, $510,000.

5307 Greatbridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Fajna Michael and Gloria Noemi to Johnson Alicia A, $240,000.

5119 Hallmark Dr, North Chesterfield; Fisher Flossie G to Agape Investments, Llc, $150,000.

15820 Hampton Park Dr, Chesterfield; Hp Cottage Court Inc to Cottage Court Llc, $300,000.

15307 Harrow Cir, Chester; Smith Rose Mary Estate to Wiggins Albert H and Janice S, $345,000.

9901 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield; Smith Wesley R to Clarke Quinton and Stephanie M, $205,000.

8137 Hillcreek Dr, Midlothian; Peyton Melvin and Lakia to Harris Michael E Ii and Gloria J, $396,950.

10603 Hollytree Ter, Chesterfield; 440 Properties Llc to Rivas Denis A Garcia and Morales Elizabeth N, $230,000.

7236 Ingot Pl, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Jimenez Eliezel and Rodriguez Vega Marjorie Ann, $437,750.

16845 Jaydee Ct, Moseley; Storm Joshua O and Hannah J to Billings Ronald Gene and Jeanne Snead, $475,600.

18137 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kothakaapu Yaswanth Reddy and Adivikolanu Soujanya, $464,715.

12706 Killycrom Dr, Chesterfield; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Barnes Lamont Keith and Jacklyn Diann, $711,519.

5303 Krag Rd, Chester; Martin J Perry Jr and Pamela B to Maykish Michael Nicholas and Niemi Kerri Alexis, $369,000.

4618 Lake Summer Loop, Moseley; Clay Street Builders Llc to Bridge Robert and Diane, $580,072.

4188 Laurel Oak Rd, North Chesterfield; Ringman Cristopher A and Lindsay to Holloway Joseph Irvin Iii and Lorenz Allison, $250,000.

11542 Leiden Ln, Midlothian; Jillson Edward and Denise to Swanson Charles W and Maitland Julia C and Swanson Blair D, $189,000.

12906 Lewis Rd, Chester; Jones Catherine to Jimenez Efrain Davila and Jimenez Eloisa Davila, $320,000.

15112 Litton Dr, Midlothian; Diaz J Cruz Huerta to Ngetich Michael K and Stella L, $825,000.

11807 Longtown Dr, Midlothian; Menefee-Potter Y-Vette R to Miller Jason and Sarah, $400,000.

11309 Magill Terrace Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Carroll Gennell A, $297,870.

1737 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Bridges Joseph Morris and Vivian Lea, $472,530.

3532 Marquette Rd, North Chesterfield; Rochford Daniel D to Rose Devin and Hammond Monica Florence, $365,000.

504 Martineau Dr, Chester; Bangit Rachel and David B to Curtin Melissa A, $399,900.

2917 Mcmanaway Dr, Midlothian; Bristow Robert to Washington Sterenzo C, $260,000.

14207 Michaux Village Dr, Midlothian; Parker Christine D to Golden Rule Revocable Trust, $415,000.

1920 Millsap Ln, North Chesterfield; Lee Susanna to Mcginnis Brian A and Shannon M, $272,700.

6317 Mockingbird Ln, Midlothian; Adkins Terri C and Cole D W Sr to France Barry Wayne Jr and Branch Andrea P, $370,500.

320 Mt Hermon Rd, Midlothian; Thacker Lori J Et Als to Thacker Paulanne H Trustee Et Al, $247,434.

13709 Nashua Ter, Midlothian; Burkett Devin C and Jessica L to Kammerling Caleb, $305,000.

2211 Nightfall Dr, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to S&j Realty Inc, $290,890.

3821 North Light Dr, Chester; Moya-Lopez Claudia to Cruz Josue Juarez, $221,000.

10408 Oakton Rd, Chesterfield; Thomas Jenniffer and Preece Joanne to Higginbotham Marty K and Maryann, $385,000.

1142 Old Bon Air Rd, North Chesterfield; Rex Va 23 Llc to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $248,000.

17107 Old Westridge Dr, Moseley; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Holm Geoffrey I and Smith Amanda, $522,346.

4431 Otterdale Rd, Moseley; Holcombe George W Jr and S T to Harrison Miller and Daphne, $545,000.

9824 Paisley Ln, North Chesterfield; Kincaid W B and Kincaid K W to Newton Joseph T and Novalis Allegra T, $520,000.

3921 Paulhill Rd, North Chesterfield; Ferguson W M and Ferguson P J to Mckernan Ryan M and Sarah B, $280,000.

301 N Pinetta Dr, North Chesterfield; U S Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev to Jordan Michael Geoffrey, $185,000.

12306 Point Sunrise Ct, Midlothian; Beasley Angela S and Samuel B to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $276,084.

1304 Port Elissa Lndg, Midlothian; Grandstaff George H Jr and Karen to Quach Yen and Tran Jean-Paul M, $476,500.

2418 Providence Creek Rd, North Chesterfield; Coffey Willie E Jr and Kimber L to Brinker Charles E, $305,000.

1867 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Valiramani Jhaman D and Rajini, $381,290.

11400 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Jones Marvin F to Moyer Richard Jr and Jennifer, $461,500.

3130 Ramsey Dr, Chester; Wyatt William G Jr to Wao Dennis and Norma, $320,000.

11336 Ridge Mill Ct, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Knight Sharell Breon and Knight Carol, $355,074.

11830 River Rd, Chesterfield; A2zproperty Llc to Koontz Drake Allen, $375,000.

11630 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Patel Ketul J and Urvi K, $571,561.

18515 Rollingside Dr, South Chesterfield; Mccullough Deborah J to Terrangi Aungel M, $260,000.

101 Ruthers Rd, North Chesterfield; Pure Green Lawn Care Inc to Blt Land Llc, $400,000.

12506 Sandbag Rd, Midlothian; Wright Joshua D and Rhonda L to Lewis Christine M and Edward Iii, $300,000.

7444 Sandlewood Dr, North Chesterfield; Mattei Nanine to Kiah Ray A and Carolyn D, $345,000.

10300 Sauna Dr, North Chesterfield; Palentino Jacqueline S to Maddrey Thomas D and Renelle M Trustees, $287,000.

10202 Seacliff Ln, North Chesterfield; Rose Cynthia Broaddus to Thompson Daniel Wilson Jr and Alexis, $225,000.

5408 Sherman Pl, North Chesterfield; Edwards Jeffrey Ryan to Vedder Marc C and Lindsay A, $223,000.

15512 Silvertree Ct, South Chesterfield; Turner Larry and Laurie A to Smith Elois and Patterson Lavita, $198,000.

6715 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Allen Constance W, $442,582.

14307 Spring Gate Ct, Midlothian; Davis Clinton J E and Sara Bock to Mcfall Sean Luc and Kelly Alyssa, $494,000.

14209 Spruce Ave, Chester; E C Inc Of Va to Akers Winston Ellsworth Iii, $285,000.

5604 Standing Oak Rd, Midlothian; Schaefer Anne M to Andelin Jim F, $240,000.

11166 Sterling Cove Dr, Chesterfield; Davis Shannon and Trina to Howard Jamie D and Mary Grace G, $515,000.

3262 Stone Manor Cir, Chester; Hallock-Beggs Elsa F to Adams Clarence D and Lynda B, $270,000.

17906 Stonewolf Dr, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Marciniak Matthew R and Julia C, $804,756.

2906 Sugarberry Ln, Midlothian; Bailey Glenna C to Pearson Corey and Aileen, $480,000.

8506 Sunview Ln, North Chesterfield; Mccaulay Gerald D and Christie M to Chapman Derek A and Andrea A, $534,900.

5418 Swift Fox Dr, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Panchal Shreyash and Bhakti, $552,480.

14202 Tanager Wood Ct, Midlothian; Schittenhelm Hans and Frieda to Ward Kenneth A and Barbara N, $385,000.

3017 Tevis Ln, Midlothian; Johnson Joseph L and Jacqueline to Maier Kathleen M, $210,000.

14113 Thorney Ct, Midlothian; Jones Joan P and Black Jeffrey W to Chae Hong K, $650,000.

3151 Tideswell Rd, Midlothian; Homeplaces Ltd to Hines Vick T and Linda T, $190,000.

13609 Timberlake Ct, Midlothian; Hatcher T W and Wilson A L to Heath Valenda Elizabeth, $375,000.

17530 Tree View Ct, Moseley; Naddaf Reza and Christine A to Crabtree Brian K and Carol M, $619,900.

3218 Turner Rd, Chesterfield; Williams Jeffrey Roosevelt Jr to Derby-Linenberger Alicia Maria and Coffey Matthew D, $280,000.

17918 Twin Falls Ln, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Brooks Craig and Boothe Stacie, $445,000.

3930 Victoria Ln, Midlothian; Roller Margaret A Trustee to Grassia Joseph Cranshaw and Audra, $639,000.

1948 Walmart Way, Midlothian; Varn Chrystal L and Grumiaux D L to Bhati Chandra S, $355,000.

204 Water Pointe Ct, Midlothian; Boerchers Charlotte T to Johnson William David 3rd and Hall Michelle Debra Ann, $250,000.

2145 Waters Mill Pt, North Chesterfield; Mauck Lawrence N Iii Trustee to White David R and Ferrell-White Jacob N, $205,000.

6632 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Rosenberger Adam Clay, $339,140.

12321 Wescott Dr, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Napier Teresa, $369,010.

1617 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Seem Debbie L, $356,770.

1629 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Stelling Linda H, $367,099.

15720 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Shettipally Sruthi and Mamunuri Sandeep, $516,703.

8431 Whirlaway Dr, Midlothian; Cross James K and Estella G to Villalba Cristian D Barrera, $305,000.

3800 Whitehouse Rd, South Chesterfield; Phelps Donald H to Funk Charles Herbert Iii, $259,000.

11406 Wiltstaff Dr, Midlothian; Nguyen Hai T and Tran Thuy Thi N to Narouz Sameh and Henen Beshoy F, $295,000.

5612 Windingrun Pl, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Inc to Clark Vickie L, $322,424.

12609 W Wood Sage , Midlothian; Harrill Mary-M and Wells Logan J to Rolon Gregory J, $249,000.

2211 Wrens Nest Rd, North Chesterfield; Dusett Lucas E and Megan S to Sentipal Andrew, $287,200.

HANOVER

12.62 acres; Brian T. Herod to John H. Stephens, $910,000.

21 acres, Stanley’s Mill; William B. Gilman to William H. Gilman, $225,000.

9058 Aldingham Place, Mechanicsville; Faye E. Neese to Christopher Dingman, $380,000.

10281 Aynhoe Court, Mechanicsville; Bob G. Baker to Mark C. Williams, $326,400.

10280 Berkeley Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Maureen Buechner to Noah Justin Nelson, $465,000.

7173 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey A. Adams to Kevin K. Craft, $274,950.

6189 Bunsworthy Place, Mechanicsville; Ah Khi to Marie V. Iverson, $300,000.

11586 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Jason S. Taylor to Matthew J. Riccio, $239,950.

8396 Compass Court, Mechanicsville; Robert A. Mease III to Kristi Walsh, $301,000.

4403 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Sonya L. Sumpter to Christine Stewart Walters, $560,000.

9302 Drawbridge Road, Mechanicsville; ERAWHA LLC to Thomas J. Coleman Jr., $325,000.

9528 Farlegh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Robert Daniels, $645,398.

16060 Geese Lake Lane, Montpelier; Harold J. Baker to Evan Delesdernier, $299,950.

11226 Hanover Lane, Glen Allen; Susan N. Brumfield to William B. Gooch, $208,000.

9083 Haversack Lane, Mechanicsville; Sharon Kay Andre to Thomas J. Humphries II, $435,000.

7352 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Raymond S. Scott to Amber B. White, $281,000.

9320 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Ashley Osborne Rolander, $581,265.

10277 Kestrel Drive, Ashland; Adam Douglas Markley to Christopher D. White, $255,000.

14430 King Road, Doswell; Barry G. Harkey to Stanley Perkins, $500,000.

1369 Lawrence Hill Lane, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Amy Benson, $489,249.

6412 Little Sorrel Drive, Mechanicsville; Jonathan H. Clark to William D. Oyler Jr., $363,000.

Lot 14A, Hilly Farm, 2.3 acres; Equity Trustees LLC to 3Sels Properties LLC, $250,000.

Lot 27, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $555,000.

Lot 55, Block A, Section 2, Rutland; Matthew Flynn to Ernest L. Welk, $400,000.

9074 Lunette Lane, Mechanicsville; Gennette Little to Pamela D. Knight, $424,950.

10273 McGarvey Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Robert J. Kaltenschnee, $609,794.

11053 Milestone Drive, Mechanicsville; Richard C. Brewster Jr. to Miles Pierce, $412,500.

15500 Mountain Road, Montpelier; Darrell Bowman to Michaela G. Jeuick, $270,000.

Parcel; Stacy W. Glenn to Equity Trust Co., custodian, $226,000.

1973 Piping Tree Ferry Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas C. Berberich to Benjamin R. Christian, $499,950.

10009 Revolutionary Place, Mechanicsville; Charles G. Meyst to Ronald F. Bailey, $515,000.

6188 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Franklin Heath Elliott to Richard L. Boswell, $250,000.

6176 Saint Dillons Place, Mechanicsville; Roy W. Frye to James Hammack, $368,000.

9355 Sentry Station Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas J. Norwood, trustee to Jason N. Bruffey, $320,000.

7406 Shire Parkway, Mechanicsville; Brian Ancarrow to Oscar Reyes, $280,000.

10197 Spring Ivy Lane, Mechanicsville; Tony R. Easter to William J. Thompson, $439,000.

10520 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 201, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Shannon Bauers, $214,950.

4460 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Bryan K. Warriner to Aaron R. Nadlicki, $480,000.

9254 Susquehanna Trail, Ashland; Garland Pleasants Basye to Michael Devlin, $299,950.

8310 Thunderbird Lane, Mechanicsville; Andrew H. Bunch to Michael N. Moore, $230,000.

Unit C, Phase 4, Cottage Green Townes; Eric Thomas to Jordan Ta, $191,000.

4913 Westward Terrace, Glen Allen; Equity Trustees LLC to Sulaiman Panjwani, $422,000.

9013 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Dana Catherine Mace, $439,640.

12082 Windswept Court, Rockville; Warren E. Spain Jr. to James Robert Wheeler, $410,000.

6379 Yellowstone Lane, Mechanicsville; Taylor N. Dillon to Lauren Marie Lambert, $315,000.

AMELIA

228.32 acres; Raymar Properties LLC to Michael E. Easter, $958,944.

5880 Buckskin Creek, Jetersville; Crystal S. Brown to Dakota P. McKoy, $180,000.

11830 Fosters Lane, Amelia Court House; Pembelton Forest Products Inc. to William M. Warden, $366,500.

19981 Perkinson Road, Jetersville; Edmond Bryant to Leslie Tompkins, $340,000.

CHARLES CITY

9 acres; Jose Ivan Fernandez to Alan L. Riggs, $285,000.

** COLONIAL HEIGHTS

2607 Bent Oaks Dr; Crowder, Laura C to Newsome Ii, James E., $216,000.

146 Charlotte Av; Hirn, Louis M to Tucker, James, $180,000.

123 Hamilton Av; Gutshall, Camdon to Albert, Jasmine, $190,000.

310 Nottingham Dr; Kibler, John R. to Jernigan, Joshua J., $248,000.

1129 Shuford Av; Newton, Iris M. to Lucas, Rebecca Turner, $150,000.

CUMBERLAND

1114 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Zachary T. Lindsey to Hailey Alexis Williams, $220,000.

DINWIDDIE

113.7 acres; Leamon D. Cox III to Laura M. McShane, $280,000.

16401 Anderson Drive, Church Road; Ronald B. Taylor Jr. to Timothy L. Hurd, $248,000.

10117 Boisseau Road, Sutherland; Slade & Sons Construction LLC to Joshua Dermer, $350,000.

23607 Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; KAG Homes LLC to Jourdan Beasley, $272,000.

9117 Gibson Drive, Sutherland; Michael A. Lands to Shelby Emily Anne Eley, $272,500.

Lot 13, SEction 3, Duck Creek; Vickie Noggins Ampy to New Canaan Properties LLC, $160,000.

5008 Meridian Ave., North Dinwiddie; DLDGH LLC to Aaron W. Gill, $274,900.

35108 Pinecroft Road, Petersburg; Maxson Construction Inc. to Deborah Llene Ross, $254,900.

5911 Tranquility Lane, Sutherland; Rosa I. Peters to Richard Glen Wilson Jr., $195,000.

4325 Woodstream Circle, North Dinwiddie; Sean A. Bortz to Tatum Lee Branch, $216,000.

GOOCHLAND

3 parcels, 103.977 acres; Samuel Clyde Kelley, trustee to Olivers Trail LLC, $375,000.

12300 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Charles S. Arbogast, $719,029.

1891 Cartersville Road, Goochland; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Phillip Zavertnik, $264,000.

1582 Devon Way, Manakin Sabot; Susan Kaye Johnson O’Neil to Andrew J. Burguiere, $795,000.

1820 Hawk Town Road, Maidens; Crunchtime Properties LLC to Kelly Lee Steindler, $381,000.

880 Kempston Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Edward Shulman, $1,031,716.

Lot 4, Block A, Section 1, Kinloch; Joseph Lombardo III to BB Kinloch LLC, $425,000.

Lots, Section 4B, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $1,109,988.

15768 Mosaic Creek Blvd, Richmond; Style Craft Homes of Virginia to Charles S. Helms, trustee, $548,004.

Parcel; Richard C. Baughan, successor trustee to Barbara N. Unger, $326,500.

2835 Poorhouse Road, Goochland; Janine E. Carter Hall to David Phillip Kenworthy, $325,000.

405 Regina Lane, Richmond; Peter D. Yaffe, trustee to Paul G. Scott, $759,000.

4378 River Road West, Goochland; Dean L. Collings to Joseph Fanelli, $375,000.

5030 Shannon Hill Road, Kents Store; Bradley R. Hargrave to Fernando Ibarra Balderas, $324,950.

208 Willway Drive, Manakin Sabot; Vincent P. Brightwell to Ryan Mulligan, $365,000.

HOPEWELL

1201 W Broadway; Alex Quinn Donnini to Areana Larquier Reyes, $209,950.

2904 Gordon St.; Derrick C. Carr to Kristie Mintze, $177,000.

Lots 11-13, Block 2, Battleground Addition; Lori L. Hayes to Jacquelyn M. Hartley, $164,500.

3310 Portsmouth St.; R. Marshall Parker to Michael J. Johnson, $260,000.

1112 Smithfield Ave.; Craig A. Sharp, trustee to Kenneth Andrew Dixon, $195,000.

3607 Woodlawn St.; Seebee Investments LLC to Raja Jameil Daibess, $160,000.

JAMES CITY

2.534 acres; Anna H. Woodall to Brandon K. Wilson, $250,000.

9401 Ashlock Court, Toano; Derek R. Bowie to Adam B. Griffis, $525,000.

9411 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Paul J. Zimmerman, $365,414.

106 Berrow, Williamsburg; James L. Mullins, trustee to Jeremiah Colin Hurley, $845,000.

5423 Burlington Court, Williamsburg; Jeffrey A. Fazzone to Justin Vye, $454,500.

6404 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; James F. Bubela, trustee to Bryan L. Thomas, $484,000.

4328 Elizabeth Davis Blvd., Williamsburg; Warren W. Buck III, trustee to John Anthony Keating Jr., $545,000.

2577 Forge Road, Toano; Forge Road LLC to Joseph T. Adinaro IV, $395,000.

2604 Glynn Springs Drive, Williamsburg; Leigh Pottle to Megan Christine Knotts, $224,900.

1075 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Edwin J. Elmore III, $462,640.

3511 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jarrod Morris, $461,440.

1407 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg; Karen GillenRed, trustee to Troy Betancourt, $460,000.

4803 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg; P.W. Development INc. to Michael Dean Davis Jr., $396,000.

2955 Lake Powell Road, Williamsburg; Marcus T. Thomas to Candice S. Jenkins, $275,000.

284 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Margarite L. Burns, trustee to Nancy E. Michel, $330,000.

Lot 28, Chestnut Grove; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Fortress Enterprises, $190,500.

7537 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Chelsey Traney Walls to Steven Alba, $280,000.

506 Neck-o-Land Road, Williamsburg; Megan McKewan, successor trustee to Judy B. Turman Smith, trustee, $368,500.

3443 Old Stage Road, Toano; D. Michael Ashley to Ryan Orlando, $430,000.

707 Penniman Road, Williamsburg; Donna Lipscomb to Evan Horne, $290,000.

1 Prestwick, Williamsburg; Robert C. Kroll to Alicia A. Medford, $580,000.

3927 W Providence Road, Williamsburg; Scott A. Kufro to Michael White, $595,000.

4088 S Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Gregory F. Amory Jr. to Lane Carrigan, $206,000.

101 Royal Sydney, Williamsburg; John W. Garrett IV to Richard Scott Turner, $539,000.

8416 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; Jesus R. Mansisidor to Daniel Robert Rodriguez, $460,000.

6307 St. Johns Wood, Williamsburg; Marion M. Shackford to J. Carolyn Cattron, $376,000.

6771 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; John K. Tyfe Jr., trustee to Vanessa J.F. Knight, $478,000.

3634 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Bret Lansdell, $520,310.

Unit 315, Padgetts Ordinary Condominium; Vicente G. Gonzalez Jr. to 315 Padgetts Ordinary LLC, $250,000.

4249 Wedgewood Drive, Williamsburg; Eugene Joseph Park to William F. Mullen, $530,000.

4119 Whitley Terrace, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Charles Reiss, $431,270.

506 Wood Duck Commons, Williamsburg; Constance M. Devitt Black to Ronald Page Ayers, $224,100.

JAMES CITY (additional)

3 parcels, 15.72 acres; Tilden Fundamental Longhill Grove Apartments LLC to PC VA Longhill Grove LLC, 29,100,000.

9401 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Carlton Wayne Bacon Sr., $352,470.

9448 Astilbe Lane, Toano; Alexis Dylane Elliott to Linda Jean Botts, $345,000.

3908 Blue Ridge Court, Williamsburg; Glenn R. Schumaker to Brandon Petty, $350,000.

5333 Center St., Williamsburg; Allen Arthur Stephenson to Robert J. Spitzer, $445,000.

4333 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Suzanne T. Douglas, trustee to Jane P. Reilly, $350,400.

128 Enclave Court, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Resort Custom Homes LLC to Suzanne T. Douglas, $949,000.

104 Forks of Leith, Williamsburg; Howard Beasley to Jaclyn Nicole Antretter, $630,000.

2916 Gold Knight Court, Williamsburg; Gregory D. Loper to Lois McAuliffe, $350,000.

1141 Hitchens Lane, Williamsburg; Richmond Norge LLC to Frank Almeida, $525,339.

3515 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Meinardo Antonio Benitez III, $565,835.

117 Jerdone Road, Williamsburg; Todd Buhr to James T. Clark, $530,000.

214 Jolly Pond Road, Williamsburg; David L. Hertzler II to Harley R. Manning, $230,000.

115 Lakepoint Court, Williamsburg; Craig B. Nordeman to Robert B. Krebs Sr., $415,000.

Lot 10, Chickahominy Haven; Milton A. Northey to Leslie N. Letzinger, $400,000.

Lot 42, Cottages at Stone Haven; Richard A. Walker to Jeanette Brady, trustee, $652,000.

118 Marston’s Lane, Williamsburg; Deborah L. Perrigo, trustee to Thomas Berry Doughty, $310,000.

127 Neighbors Drive, Williamsburg; James City County to Wesley A. Singleton, $185,000.

1801 Old Woods Court, Williamsburg; Michael G. Barton, successor co-trustee to Karen C. Lahive, $847,500.

938 Pheasant Run, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Montana Baum to Denis Albert Westbrooks III, $235,000.

6 Prestwick, Williamsburg; Lisa K. Gasper to Ryan E. Crais, $700,000.

1505 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Kathleen A. Michel to Hettie P. Weber, $175,000.

125 Riverview Plantation Drive, Williamsburg; Nathan Doyle Albers to Jacob I. Ryder, $489,000.

6300 Run Cross Lane, Williamsburg; James M. Guilano, trustee to David Paul Lessard, $305,000.

117 Shinnecock, Williamsburg; Robert G. Dickie to Betsy Ennis Dulin, $850,000.

101 Stratton, Williamsburg; Christine J. Mason to Amanda K. Barth, $480,000.

7503 Tealight Way, Williamsburg; Rickey L. Taylor to Mark Sturtevant, $280,000.

3638 Trillium Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Andrew Sterrett, $573,590.

629 Vail Ridge, Williamsburg; John W.Stephens to Michael S. Richardson, $231,000.

6504 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Donald Philip Smith, $536,545.

4123 Whitley Terrace, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to John Hayne Roberts, $459,770.

119 Woodhall Spa, Williamsburg; Sani P. Silvennoinen to Anthony J. Kondysar Jr., $669,000.

KING AND QUEEN

243.5475 acres; Masons Mark LLC to Virginia Electric and Power Co., $1,275,512.

2924 Newtown Road, Saint Stephens Church; Emmett H. Sims Jr. to Rebecca P. Gaunt, $223,800.

KING WILLIAM

5.5 acres; Derek H. Seay to Gregory Lynn Koegler, $400,000.

3849 Custis Mill Pond Road, West Point; Christopher P. Vincent to Forrest Grout, $465,000.

398 Jacks Creek Road, King William; M. Porch Construction LLC to English Walker, $289,500.

Lot 4, Phase 1, Patriot Village; Dianne H. Pillsbury to John C. Zakrzewski, $160,000.

910 Mill Road, King William; Paul Shrader to Jacob L. Prince, $435,950.

339 Shelton Court, Aylett; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Pralez Natasha McDonald-Lofton, $283,860.

7360 West River Road, Aylett; Marjorie P. Fogg to Samuel Joseph Greenwood, $295,000.

NEW KENT

5.84 acres; Stone Property LLC to John S. Cooks, $379,900.

7739 Broadstairs Lane, New Kent; Marcus Stallings to Jamel King, $320,000.

7161 Cress Court, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Glenn Joseph Doutrich, $479,990.

3899 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to Matthew J. Harper, $349,370.

5913 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Maciej G. Dobordziej to Joseph C. Overton, $246,500.

6129 Hingham Drive, New Kent; Shane C. Miller to Cassandra Clarke, $259,900.

Lot 15, Phase 2, Landbay 4, Farms of New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Amanda Barnett Figg, $414,990.

Lots 763 and 764,Woodhaven Shores; Aaron H. Wills to CES Development Group LLC, $160,000.

6870 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Olutayo Omotoso Michael, $358,750.

Parcel; John F. Daniel, trustee to Quinton Properties LLC, $1,250,000.

3361 Point Drive, West Point; Kevin Vickery to Diane Paddeu, $410,000.

3316 Rock Creek Villas Drive, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Spencer M. Dillard, $316,031.

5684 St. Leger Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Sean C. Jackson, $525,170.

4371 Wigeon Court, Providence Forge; Gail L. John Neri to Raymond C. Sherwood, $429,900.

PETERSBURG

110 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Tiffany Henderson, $290,250.

1645 Darby Drive; Jerome J. Eischen to Tommy Lee Carter, $204,000.

3451 Francis St.; Janie Murphy to Joseph C. McDaniel Jr., $151,409.

240 Lakewood Drive; Zachary Fauver to Remonia Wright, $155,000.

1647-49 N Valor Drive; Tuan A. Truong to Ryan G. Seawell, $167,500.

** POWHATAN

10.3 acres; Rock River Inc. to Christopher Wayne Hawkins, $567,725.

32.38 acres; Angela D. Vann to Jason Coffey, $170,000.

68.1 acres; James N. Reams Jr. to Keith H. Smith, $760,000.

949 Cedar Green Drive, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Geoffrey S. Loughrey, $683,297.

2752 Dorset Ridge Circle, Powhatan; Keith H. Smith to Eric J. Wiggins, $272,600.

2615 Farmington Lane, Powhatan; William L. Brothers to David A. Vosteen, $350,000.

1921 Hope Meadow Way, Powhatan; Noel A. Lopez to Kennon Kincaid, $650,000.

Lot 27, Section 4, Tilman’s Farm; Windswept Development LLC to James Hopkins Lewis Sr., $175,000.

Lot 9, Block C, The Trails at Huntington; Christopher Crockett Homes LLC to Isaac Franklin Thompson, $154,000.

3864 Mill Mount Court, Powhatan; Tillman S. Fairchild to Stephen R. Presley II, $650,000.

1770 Old Powhatan Estate, Powhatan; Robert G. Hall Jr. to Amy A. Goff, $585,000.

4709 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Grey Ridge Properties LLC to Diego Ayala Gallegos, $281,500.

1093 Timber Race Road, Powhatan; George C. Stabler to Timothy Jenkins, $375,000.

2576 Walkers Ridge Terrace, Powhatan; Wanda W. Newman to Teresa D. Pope, $356,500.

PRINCE GEORGE

40.3 acres; Elizabeth Champagne to Gibbs and Story Team LLC, $225,000.

7701 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Tonya Dempsey to Karen M. Vieira, $370,000.

15475 Greenbriar Blvd., Disputanta; PMT Investments LLC to Justin T.Hillman, $400,000.

10485 Jordan Parkway, Prince George; Vernon C. Plack to Robert J. Fierro Jr., $750,000.

Lot 51, Block 2, Jefferson Park; Darrin S. Wilson to Kaden Perkins, $165,000.

Parcel; Touchstone Bank to Vinson Investments Inc., $3,100,000.

7628 Rolling Hill Road, North Prince George; Michael P. West to Charvez Wingfield, $320,000.

4115 Summers Hill Lane, Prince George; Andrea Story to Laroyce Cross, $430,000.

10675 Webb Road, Disputanta; Chappell Constructin LLC to Vincent W. Brown, $375,000.

SUSSEX

2.12 acres; Harold Joseph Tyler to Horus General Contractor LLC, $239,900.

Lot 2, Cowling Acres; Brian Padgett to Melissa Mason, $238,500.

WILLIAMSBURG

87 Governor Berkeley Road; Matthew C. Jarnagin to Meredith Gray Kelderhouse, $420,900.

2133 S Henry St., Unit 39; Mountain Rehabilitation LLLP to Stephen R. Simon, $245,000.

409 Magnolia Drive; Paul C. Johnson Jr. to Wayne Holloway, $498,000.

229 Quarterpath Road; E.W. Marshall Tucker, trustee to Margaret B. Bielenenberg, $380,000.

Unit 1, Boundary Inc.; Peter A. Sim, trustee to Metin Ozen, trustee, $640,000.