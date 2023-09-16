The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1707 N 20th St; Soto Samuel and Damaris R to Redmond Max Elliott And, $170,000.

1308 N 23rd St; Nest Builders Llc to St Peter Blair Amelia, $486,500.

806-1/2 N 25th St; Elwell Michael And Barbara to Miller Amanda Ruth, $350,000.

509 N 28th St; W B B Homes Llc to Robey Brooke And Labaw Carson, $740,000.

809 W 30th St; Sayre Elizabeth A and Robert D to Bowen Johanna And, $455,000.

1226 N 31st St; 1735 Llc to Samuelsen Katherine, $311,950.

1203 N 35th St; Urban Grounds Consulting Llc to Warshafsky Mai And, $385,000.

901 N 36th St; Lewis Jerry Jr and Evelyn And to Bertha Llc, $325,000.

1506 W 41st St; Cahoon Andrew K And to Beecroft Kristin, $550,000.

908 W 49th St; Dewey Michele A And William D to Palazzolo Sarah, $230,000.

301 W 6th St; River South Tower 2 Llc And to 301 West 6th Street Llc, 17250000.

200 S Addison St; Noxid Enterprises Llc to C L G Addison Llc, $250,000.

3303 Archdale Road; Vanhuss Kimberley D to White Hunter Lane And, $584,000.

501 N Arthur Ashe Blvd U2; Bishop-Freeman Mangagement Llc to Armstrong Melissa Jane, $235,000.

208 E Baker St; Frazier David T to Richmond Redevelopment And, $395,000.

112 E Blake Lane; Reyes Homes Llc to 112 E Blake Llc, $340,000.

5833 Bliley Road; Dail Heather C to Gills Virginia Beryl, $270,000.

2220 Broad Rock Blvd; Peters-Pitts Llc to Farag Steve Llc, $200,000.

1333 W Broad St U404; Trank Tamara V to Menish Brian C And Joy Sheila, $232,000.

6407 Buckhill Road; Curtis Richard E Jr And to Barry Elizabeth Ann And, $725,000.

2309 Carrington St; Nest Builders Llc to Flaherty Erin E, $602,000.

5401 Cary Street Road; Moerner Lisa C to Miller Ryan And, $899,000.

1318 Chambers St; Amaya Alba A to Burnette Joshulyn Q, $189,000.

1767 Clarkson Road; Pitkin Merieillian to Jackson Tonia Y, $242,000.

3431 Clydewood Ave; Walker Anthony and Tyrone and to E H Realty Llc, $175,000.

3710 Custis Road; Banks Paul P to Lalor Brian And, $454,000.

3917 Decatur St; Secretary Of Housing And Urban to Polanco Ramirez Pedro I And, $151,000.

3311 Detroit Ave; Realvestor Group Llc to La Vega Venture Llc, $166,000.

3123 Enslow Ave; Cooper Arthur J to T D Z Properties Llc, $166,000.

1200 Evergreen Ave; Harris Ashley T to Harris Saneika, $245,000.

2317 Floyd Ave; Amstadter Ananda B And to Roop Zachary Allen And, $657,000.

4400 Forest Hill Ave; Mikus Lauren M to 4400 Forest Hill Ave Llc, $403,000.

822 W Franklin St; Harvest Renewal Church to Richmond Chi Alpha Campus, $740,000.

4818 W Franklin St; Dalton Patrick L And to Huebsch Holly A And, $1,050,000.

808 German School Road; Govindakutty Karthik to D W R Llc, $175,000.

1845 W Grace St; Nottingham Catherine A to Americas Dream Holdings Llc Ps1, $545,000.

120 Granite Ave; Lancaster Custom Builder Inc to Shelby Joseph And Laurie, $450,000.

2111 Greenwood Ave; Washington William T Jr to Pitts Steven Jonathan, $395,000.

4520 Grove Ave U8; White Dorothy Ann to Kennelly Christopher J, $255,000.

1922 Hanover Ave; Zaruba Mark Nicholas Jr And to Donovan Elaine M Family Trust, $780,000.

1101 Haxall Pt U706; Mulligan Justin A to Geiss Meghan L, $260,000.

4204 Hermitage Road; Richmond Lodge Of Perfection to Virginia Repertory Theatre, $3,500,000.

2706 Hillcrest Road; Scully Diana H to Powers Lloyd Keith And, $521,000.

8762 W Huguenot Road; Gray George W Sr Trust to 8762 8770 W Huguenot Llc, $384,000.

1211 Irby Dr; Fulton Samuel B to Gorman Bryan R And, $260,000.

3206 Kensington Ave; Little Jane M Revocable Trust to Travis Alison Chin And, $710,000.

6408 Kensington Ave; Markee Dana Marie to Sharma Juhi, $362,000.

1318 W Laburnum Ave; Rush Charles E And Desiree R to Snyder William And Elizabeth J, $467,500.

2861 Lawson St; Shedd Andrew Justin to Batdorf Emily, $229,900.

33 W Locke Lane U6; Fourness Robin And to Appleton Hilary B &, $285,000.

611 Maple Ave; Greis Martin E to Harris Charles C, $650,000.

503 W Marshall St; Complete Home Design Llc to Garay Michael, $325,000.

410 N Meadow St; Dreybus Sean And Carley Davis to Mcgregor Christina B, $603,500.

2805 Monument Ave U5; Fabbro Egidio G Del to Charles Peter A And Lisa R, $560,000.

1211 Mt Erin Dr; Poole Ethan C to Jensen Steven Alec And, $239,950.

2900 Noble Ave; Honig Stephen Caribou And Laura to Cooper Brandon, $648,650.

514 Northside Ave; Repka Janice to Kinder Jonathan Tyler, $239,400.

1419 Oakwood Ave; Mirling Lesley Day to Martinek Eloise, $240,000.

2012 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Pradhan Shilpi And, $448,543.

3008 P St; Yenson Christopher to Brown Sarah, $335,000.

5709 Park Ave; Bendi Carol C to Power Lucy P, $425,000.

4515 Patterson Ave; Pumphrey Sean Thomas O And to Rake Joseph V And Wendy M, $801,600.

1501 Perry St; Manchester Green Llc to Wenham Flatt Keir, $679,421.

209 N Plum St; Herlien Plum Llc to Mena Daniel And Sarah June, $400,000.

1502 Porter St; Lexline Development Llc to Ruud Zachary Taylor And, $440,000.

5713 Regent Cir; Curtis J Kevin And to Simkins Patrick And, $700,000.

6427 Roselawn Road; Robins William Randolph Jr And to Pulliam David W Jr And Anne P, $1,095,000.

611 Rothesay Road; Burdo Eric And to Vancheri Lorrie, $385,000.

904 State St; Bodine Bailey Rose to Thaler Sabina B, $289,500.

4318 Stuart Ave; Jones John P Jr and Shelley T to Walsh Brenden M And, $750,000.

1701 Summit Ave U10; Gower Sheila Marie to Kowalski Tennyson J, $335,000.

301 Virginia St U702; Verna Rosaire to Ely Mark A, $355,000.

1405 Wentbridge Road; Carter Norma A Trustee to No Limit Holdings Llc, $265,000.

1410 Willis St; Lee Sung-Kun And Shin Hye Sook to Camargo Bruna And, $155,000.

2929 Windsorview Dr; Watts Gary M And Darryl And to First Class Investors Llc, $305,000.

4111 Wythe Ave; Powell Randall L And Merry B to Stamm Seul Ki, $740,000.

HENRICO

2727 Acadia Dr, Ua; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Blessing Yvonne, $372,953.

2729 Acadia Dr, Ub; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Brady Jenna, $428,890.

2403 Adelphi Rd; Spear Cynthia H to Ashcraft Drew and Sarah E Mcclain, $420,000.

5503 Ashton Park Way; Elliott Nancy H and Andrea Trst to White David R Sr Trustee, $511,000.

4528 Bacova Club Ct; Bradford Homes Inc to Kunapuli Siva and Jaya Deepika, $826,513.

5917 Barnstable Ct; Leffler Christopher T and Jn to Leffler Christopher T, $357,000.

3705 Benton Ave; Winslow Landon to Vanhulle Patrick and Jeanne, $190,000.

5900 Bottomley Pl; Ridge Homes Llc to Pearson Todd Douglas and Karen Frances, $954,950.

801 Brassie Ln, Uh; Blount David G to Hendrickson Karie E and K S Snellings, $150,000.

8910 Brieryle Rd; Owen Duncan S Jr Estate to Vincent Charles and Micah Talabiska, $965,000.

1505 Bronwyn Rd, U302; Gubarenko Valentina to Piatek Beata, $160,000.

105 Burgoyne Rd; Davidson Richard G and Linda M to Rice Paul and Mary Douglas, $825,000.

10 Capital Trail Row; Phillips William A Jr and Robin W to Houpert Olivier, $737,000.

8144 Carriage Homes Dr; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Banthia Abhishek and Sonum C Vuppuluri, $454,900.

2634 Chancer Dr; Erland Kimberly Ann to Jackson Diana, $275,000.

10740 Chase Grove Ln; NVR Inc to Preskitt Lisa Houff, $610,490.

3828 Clarendon Crescent Pl; NVR Inc to St John Shana Donielle, $467,745.

11704 Cobblestone Landing Ct; Autorino Riccardo and Silvia Bilacchi to Baran Gopalsingh and Megha, $750,000.

7251 Creekridge Rd; Link Peggy T Estate to Robinson Steven G and Margaret H, $305,000.

504 Dale St; Devoss Christopher A and Kelly C to Wilken Megan, $212,950.

9640 Della Dr; Privott Ann Lee and Kyrstyn J Young to Cobb Christopher and Ellen, $260,000.

3414 Dewsberry Ln; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Milby Ronald C and Angela L Quash, $315,783.

7901 Doran Rd; Waller Wythe C Jr to Fraser Joan-Marie, $300,000.

214 Early Ave; Galbraith Dustin A and Jessica N to Ross Thomas J and Liisa A, $325,300.

647 Eking Green Dr; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Andrews Danielle A, $403,455.

5107 Fairlake Ln; Redford Richard C and Shannon A to Were Fredrick O and Jessica R Koonapareddy, $380,000.

628 Fayette Ave; Schumm Laura E to Schick Ryan Daniel, $214,950.

910 Forest Ave; Burch Michelle to Hardwood Well Llc, $437,000.

4421 Foxtail Ln; Martin Ashley Michelle to Torres Michael Ivan and Vivian W Gutierrez, $213,000.

12157 Glen Gary Cir; Vanhoosier Michael E and Carol R to Boston William E Jr and Kaira S, $650,000.

6414 W Grace St; Jensen Kurt and Emma Williams to Bailey Robert Rives Jr and Carey F, $260,000.

4405 Greybull Dr, Ua; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Huynh Nancy and Minh and Cindy, $424,990.

229 Hanging Fern Aly; Gill Karenjeet Kaur and Anthony James Nagy to Overmeyer Karen Ann, $375,000.

10863 Harvest Mill Pl; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Patel Ramilaben H and Hitesh H, $675,022.

1514 Heritage Hill Dr; Davis Brandon to Troy Wayne L, $270,000.

312 Hickson Dr; Marra Nancy A to Patel Chintan J and Belaben, $515,000.

231 Hodder Ln; Greene Chetara to Robinson Lemar, $250,000.

7707 Hudson Dr; Turner Matthew J and Sarah B to Zhao Jingzhou, $272,200.

2302 Huntcliff Ct; Welker Terry W and Lorraine M to Williams Andrew C, $371,500.

8615 Julian Rd; Separato 2 Llc to Keystone Group Properties Llc, $300,000.

7306 Kenneth Dr; Keller Crystal A and Kenneth M Iii Et Al to Bevilacqua Christine J and G A Dalmas, $242,000.

316 Knight Ct; Morrison Tony L to Miller Terry J and Sharon Yvette, $215,000.

8010 Langley Dr; Witherow Tonya Diehl to Keyton Chelsea B, $210,000.

5928 Laurel Bed Ln, Ub; Taylor Jessica O and Anthony E to Lubitz Jacob Darold and Yakeata Yvette, $365,000.

528 Little Margaret Ln; Meredith Lloyd L to Streeter Anthony, $150,000.

8202 Lydell Dr; Amos Adrian H to Brown Patricia and Robin Damore, $310,000.

10812 Macs Way; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Valentine Richard Iii and Angela, $570,421.

9247 Magellan Pkwy, Ua; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Maiti Susmita, $322,713.

9241 Magellan Pkwy, Ub; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Snekcim Kiana Nicole and Brandon R Shields, $372,435.

9253 Magellan Pkwy, Ub; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kontra Stephen T and Therese Marie, $399,990.

228 N Mapleleaf Ave; Par Rejuvenated Homes Llc to Sfr Acquisitions 4 Llc, $240,000.

9016 Merlin Ct; Landmark Homes Inc to Lewis Desiree, $375,000.

114 Montezuma Ave; Allen Jackie L to Williamson Don E and Karen, $268,000.

3908 Morton Dr; Kelley-Mitchell Adrauna J to Davis Ayantae, $375,000.

3391 New Heritage Loop; Bell Vera to Pierre Jacques Labonet and Wendy, $377,900.

8420 O’bannon Ct, U12; Koch Timothy to Tobias Yaneth P Lopez, $187,000.

11069 Old Millrace Ter; Zhu Guizhi and Lei Mei to Pallela Ramana Murthy and Kavitha Valleri, $765,000.

9732 Olde Milbrooke Way; Hundley Robert W and M H to Gergis Sameh G and Mariam M A Eskander, $440,450.

4703 Packard Rd; Maynard Lori L and Nancy N and D A M Student to Lin Guan and Liping, $330,000.

2001 Pemberton Rd; Perez Jesus A and Gabriela Leon-Perez to 2001 Pemberton Rd Llc, $340,000.

211 Perth Ln; Mitchell Richard A and Patti W to Farmer Britley, $272,500.

5236 Preston Sq Loop; Bertolini Ronald and Liliana to Datla Mythili and Venkata, $535,000.

7049 Ravenscraig Cres; Hedgepeth Shamika and Gerard to Estep Jasmine and Tyronnie Arrington, $439,950.

642 Rivanna Hill Rd; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Patel Kishor B and Bhamini Nagin, $403,710.

106 Rocketts Way; Sheridan Mary and Alissa Chulack to Mann James, $630,000.

11800 Rutgers Dr; Verno Gary A and Pamela S to Strader Kevin W and Samantha M, $519,950.

212 Sag Harbor Ct; NVR Inc to Blue Christal and Joseph C Gleming, $269,980.

10424 Scenic Pl; Harper Jeffrey W to Schmeer Jordan, $465,000.

1901 Shenandoah Ave; Renew Homes Llc to Spaulding Samuel Vincent and Ellen M, $447,000.

541 Siena Ln; Weber James H Trustee to Janney Rebecca L and John, $415,000.

369 Souldren Walk, Ua; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Srikakulapu Upendra, $466,799.

6405 Springcrest Ln; Mark Dennis H and Christal to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $305,000.

10816 Stanton Way; Lark Leroy N Jr to Manning Kenneth C Jr and Eliza, $327,500.

12012 Stonewick Pl; Cox Melinda R to Loving Jason Bernard and Erin Shea, $966,000.

2401 Sunnybrook Rd; Mcgovern William Iii to Kabir Mizan, $380,000.

1505 Thistle Rd, U104; Adkins Skyler Raye to Mahan Betty Sue, $180,000.

150 Township Blvd; Mines Juanita A to Stringfield Sheriece, $285,500.

2103 Turtle Creek Dr, U12; Wilkerson Katerina to Meyer Edna and Jeffrey Canter, $224,000.

1576 United Ct; Kirlow Corporation to Smedley Brian A, $238,000.

12008 Warrington Ct; Warner Lara R to Saunders Barbara Lasko Trustee, $325,000.

4551 Whinny Ln; Alam Arfeen and Hiba and Kamala Vempati to Fnu Rajvardhan, $555,000.

4140 E Williamsburg Rd; Ellis James to Garcia Sandoval Blanca E and Edgar M Giron, $240,000.

7566 Wilton Rd; Anderson David L to Mullen Martha and William, $250,000.

211 Wood Rd; Jenkins Hunter B and Sheryl B to Reed Justin James and Elizabeth Hiett, $1,510,000.

CHESTERFIELD

8001 Ainsdale Ln, Chesterfield; Larson Gary J to Patrick Jeffrey D and Allison P, $401,129.

8207 Aldera Ln, Chesterfield; O’connor Ryan and Stephanie to Tait Matthew W and Tracy Truluck, $615,000.

12048 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Giles E C Jr and Jones Gl and Jones K L, $581,015.

8213 Amara Pl, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Henderson Sharae C and Carlton J, $488,995.

12005 Ashleywilkes Ln, Midlothian; Gibbs Kendrick and Smith Hannah to Guo Liang Shu, $235,000.

13917 Barnes Spring Rd, Midlothian; Walls John David and Mary E D to Wilson Jonathan M and Barbara, $315,000.

14719 Beacon Hill Ct, Midlothian; Poehl Jami J to Cook Ryan L, $290,000.

706 Bella Way, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Incorporated to Taylor Cleveldand Leroy and Kimberly Y, $468,154.

11012 Belvoir Rd, Chester; Sheffield Joseph L and Rebekah A to Hilt Evan and Dakota Lee, $295,000.

14700 Blue Creek Pl, South Chesterfield; White Daryl L to Rp Homes 4 Llc, $350,000.

13441 Bradley Bridge Rd, Chester; Karlson Melissa and Latura Eric to Volo Salvatore G, $330,000.

11803 N Briar Patch Dr, Midlothian; Peretti Ronald F to Leslie April J, $240,500.

2201 Brookforest Rd, Midlothian; Marecki Paul E and Nelda M to Gordon Paul Ray and Anita Lowen, $405,000.

7818 Bur Oak Ln, North Chesterfield; Valentine Kandice Rachel to Gaunce Robert Matthew and Susan Renee Carter, $349,999.

8201 Calypso Ln, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Reid Michael D and Joyner Rosalyn, $777,210.

6514 Canute Dr, North Chesterfield; Watson Evelyn F to Jones Jamie Lynn and Jones Marci A, $227,000.

9617 Castleburg Dr, North Chesterfield; Mcwilliams-Beards Monika to Sewell Amber S and Hicks Randall Alexander Kurt, $269,900.

10221 Centralia Station Rd, Chester; Gravitte Richard E to Mackie Giovanni and Madeline, $469,000.

8337 Chelmford Rd, North Chesterfield; Equity Trust Company to Bayer Stephen Herbert and Kathryn Anne, $426,500.

11630 Chester Rd, Chester; West Alcyone E Trustee to Phillips Jonathan and Deborah Tuttle, $166,000.

4507 Cindiwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Leber Timothy and Brenda D to Ridley Michael and Judy, $388,000.

14000 Cooperton Cir, Chester; Berry Charlie L and Noelle N to Wood Desmona C, $390,000.

210 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Anderson Judy H Et Als to Youngblood Properties Llc, $168,000.

5921 Crabtree Rd, North Chesterfield; Melendez Belgica to Deleon Marcos Eduardo, $270,000.

11513 Creek Bottom Ct, North Chesterfield; Brown Beatrice to Pureco Garcia Leslie N, $312,000.

11145 Crooker Dr, North Chesterfield; Vector 401k Trust to Ron Yohai 401k Trust, $243,000.

8306 Cypress Pond Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Clarke Christopher Wayne and Shannon Lee, $731,404.

10924 Decoy Ln, Chesterfield; Miles Michael D and Wilson A N to Rodriguez Jose Ricardo Flores and Romero Cindy Alexandra Castellanos, $301,000.

10351 N Donegal Rd, Chesterfield; Encinas Richard A and Sherry L to Highfill Marc Austin, $180,000.

7613 Drexelbrook Rd, Chesterfield; Kesolei Celestine to Lemus-Martinez Henryck Adally, $280,000.

6913 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Condesso William and Rodriguez Paola Andrea Ortega, $392,270.

12224 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Waters Claire, $314,730.

730 Eastwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Ward Margaret D and Charles T to Johnston Kyle David, $265,000.

11612 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Mccarron Alice, $451,132.

16101 Exter Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Woolard Tracy Michelle to Veliz Emily and Jorge, $362,000.

13313 Farm Crest Ct, Midlothian; Stone Diana to Algo Ma Tisyl A and Darwin James C, $269,000.

8243 Fedora Dr, Chesterfield; Kozeniesky Jason E and Kimberly to Davis Shawn and Essie C, $525,000.

15900 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Anderson Gregory L and Jessica N, $484,851.

16412 Fleetwood Rd, Midlothian; Bel Arbor Developers Inc to Loucks Patricia M Trustee, $300,000.

3716 Foxglove Rd, North Chesterfield; Corbett Teresa and John to Kruse Mark and Judith Harris, $303,000.

15913 Gary Ave, Chester; Blackburn Wallace and Angie to Fitzgerald Telvis S, $235,000.

10944 Genito Square Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Freshwater Sumre, $329,040.

9206 Greatbridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Washington Arnold R Jr to Stovall Leslie William Jr, $261,000.

12819 Grendon Dr, Midlothian; Lipps Jane Marie to Gardner Mark and Mclaughlin Carly, $1,100,000.

711 Hallsboro Rd, Midlothian; Hill Ronald G to Rogers William Blake, $263,364.

8116 Hampton Meadows Cir, Chesterfield; Abbott Blake Anthony and Toni J to Boulanger Paul and Erica, $605,000.

16513 Hannington Dr, Midlothian; Livernois Derek and Shelley to Cutshall Tony A and Deena R, $1,050,000.

621 Hartford Ln, North Chesterfield; Merrill Zachary S to Hoover Benjamin R and Deadrick Heather M, $315,000.

5507 Heatherhill Dr, North Chesterfield; Taylor Dennis to Macias Hugo Escalante, $236,000.

8204 Hickory Rd, South Chesterfield; Shumate Janeen Rooks to Stroud Bonnie, $225,000.

15008 Highberry Woods Ct, Midlothian; Leslie April to Chojecka Agnieszka and Matysiak Piotr, $375,000.

8601 Hillcreek Dr, Midlothian; Dizon Allison Marie to Leone Philip Salvatore, $450,000.

6200 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Wee Folks Nursery Inc to Cloverhill Church, $375,000.

5433 Iron Bridge Rd, North Chesterfield; Call Ruth Naomi Rafferty to Lara Celso Padilla and Munoz-Padilla Maritza, $211,500.

6506 Jessup Rd, North Chesterfield; De Campos Reina to Schmitt Taylor W and Courtney E, $305,000.

13419 Kelham Rd, Midlothian; Tarrington 14 Llc to Homeplaces Building Corp, $190,000.

6102 Keydet Ct, North Chesterfield; Realvestor Group Llc to Williams Ronnalyn, $178,000.

11341 Lady Slipper Ln, North Chesterfield; Sapp Jason A and Paige to Cupp Mark and Laura A, $325,000.

3917 Lakeview Rd, South Chesterfield; Byrd Brandon L and Adams Danika to Woods Ashton, $320,000.

5155 Lavelle Rd, North Chesterfield; Reed Valarie L to Sfr Acquisitions 3 Llc, $326,400.

6945 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Gravitt Lindsay M, $419,340.

12229 Lightning Bug Loop, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Huynh Tommy and Huixing J, $338,305.

1309 Lockett Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Mclockgate Llc to Tignor Ryan L and Baylor Miranda L, $289,000.

10541 Lunswood Rd, Chester; Henshaw Sonya to Woolard Tracy, $349,900.

9918 Maidstone Ct, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Penn Vivian D, $473,674.

18207 Maple Summit Ct, Moseley; Lifestyle Home Builders to French Travis T and Sarah, $695,000.

4602 Mason Dale Ter, North Chesterfield; Cheser Ronald G to Vss Investments Llc, $252,000.

10712 Michmar Dr, Chester; Main Street Homes to Fitzgerald Carl Jerome and Michelle Rose, $593,326.

12906 Mill Shed Dr, Midlothian; Logan Chante’ M and Timothy R to Bultron Julio and Sincere, $415,000.

15906 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes to Orth Katherine and Rittmann Barry Jr, $720,290.

4109 Millwood Rd, Chester; Benton Sadie Masters Estate to Hutchinson Richard Allen and Diana Lee, $408,000.

6324 Mockingbird Ln, Midlothian; Marshall James K and Geraldine M to Shlyakhover Anna, $425,000.

1107 Mt Hermon Rd, Midlothian; Borris Joseph R M to Pinholster Roger Thomas and Peggy, $472,000.

11606 New Forest Trl, Midlothian; Mason Benjamin to Booker Andrea, $270,000.

3400 North St, South Chesterfield; Baird Christie D to Sfr Acquisitions 4 Llc, $235,200.

3307 Oakmeadow Ln, Midlothian; Prokopec Jerry J to Kirkland Rovina, $312,500.

10716 Old Centralia Rd, Chester; Rowland Joseph E and Gale L to Forbes Diane D, $310,000.

1106 Oldbury Rd, Midlothian; James Nay Llc to Herzog Joshua Paul and Carrie Joan, $350,000.

17318 Otter Dr, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Mahaney Allison and Robert, $775,215.

18325 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hawkes Ashley Danielle, $426,370.

18345 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Nasah Kuodjou and Erika L, $446,475.

4807 Par Dr, Chester; Chalkley F Leo and Carol T to Dishman Wade A and Sandra S, $185,000.

12148 Perdue Springs Loop, Chester; Beckwith Kodi A and Sara E to Grimm Chad R and Shumway Michelle, $260,000.

6304 Phobus Ct, North Chesterfield; Flores Tomas and Chiliseo S M to Belvin Nicole, $260,000.

13310 Pointer Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Dufauchard Arnold and Megan O to Davis Eric Michael, $322,000.

512 Pullbrooke Dr, North Chesterfield; Thach Huynh and Lien Lam Thi My to Shields Steven Ii, $235,000.

8919 Quinnford Blvd, North Chesterfield; Nelson Tristan C and Ragland P C to Villavicencio Erika A Marroquin, $255,000.

3831 Reeds Landing Cir, Midlothian; Fariss Marc and Sharon to Kamer Jospeh M and Mauritia G, $1,160,000.

3212 Rimswell Ct, Midlothian; Condrey Christopher Randolph to Lin Xing Hua, $415,000.

1537 Robindale Rd, North Chesterfield; Hull Spooner E Iii to Hull Sheri S and Davis Jacquelyn Renee, $280,000.

12137 Rotunda Ln, Chester; Dixon Kevin to Manker Louis and Concetta, $520,000.

1501 Sainsbury Dr, Midlothian; Schmidt Donna and Funk Tammy D and Lankford Johnny Kenneth Jr to Castor Kelly G and Margaret M, $335,000.

8712 Sanibel Ct, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Manski Marion Concetta, $506,050.

5809 Scotts Bluff Ter, Chesterfield; Carson Gregory S to Brown Quintasha and Antoine Damon Brown, $320,000.

6430 Sexton Dr, North Chesterfield; Tyler Cherice L to Slade Ronald Edward Ii, $237,000.

4890 Sir Sagamore Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Okinyo Charles Ochulo and Onyango Florence Adhiambo, $490,045.

2855 South St, South Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Townsend Marcello Keith and Tracy Machellle, $364,990.

3212 Speeks Dr, Midlothian; Hancock John Leroy and Martha Rayburn to Bell Vinson Lowayne, $232,500.

11845 St Audries Dr, Chesterfield; Waycaster Lisa M to Payne John P Jr, $375,000.

3603 Stevens Wood Ct, Chesterfield; Harris Kameren D to Scott Donisha V, $249,000.

6636 Stonewolf Ct, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Bowden Thomas Lloyd Sr and Constance, $867,521.

14443 Sulphur Springs Ter, Chester; Page Ronald L Jr and Kimberly E to Wiley Cheree L and Trumane G, $375,000.

8710 Sunview Ln, North Chesterfield; Noland Nathanie C to Whitt Bryan Helgaas, $380,000.

14221 Tanager Wood Ct, Midlothian; Bennett John D and Jacqueline G to Chambers Mark, $345,500.

11541 Teterling Rd, Chester; Ser Llc to Jenkins-Jones Meldon, $417,000.

3024 Tideswell Rd, Midlothian; Tarrington 14 Llc to Homeplaces Building Corp, $200,000.

10804 Timberun Rd, Chesterfield; Riccoboni Carlo and Maura to Friscia Ronald, $290,000.

13301 Torrington Dr, Midlothian; Mast Ralf M and Diane C to Gardner William T and Elizabeth A, $697,000.

8713 Turquoise Pl, Chesterfield; Murnane Sean C and Samantha V to Jones Ethan W and Rachel C, $605,000.

7806 Twisted Cedar Ter, Chesterfield; Bossong Robert L and Virginia T to Arellano Maria and Nunez Laureano Roque, $320,000.

19305 Varanda Ln, South Chesterfield; Jefferson Christopher Trustee to Romero Paola Lizbeth Gonzalez, $200,000.

1108 Vickilee Rd, North Chesterfield; Ideal Investing Llc to Nascimento Orlando Alves Jr, $270,000.

6106 Water Violet Ter, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Acree Dyshand M, $509,950.

6807 Wentworth St, North Chesterfield; Honcho Properties Llc to Perez Lopez Rudy A, $234,500.

1300 Westwood Village Ln, Ste 304, Midlothian; Kim-Eng Phyllis M to Moore John S and Jane D, $296,900.

2910 Wicklow Ln, North Chesterfield; Esposti Silvia Daniela Degli to Taylor Anthony and Jessica, $641,000.

9119 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Hair Kenneth and Kimberly, $639,968.

5020 Wilconna Rd, Chesterfield; Gordon Ana to Morrison Michael and Melanie, $275,000.

7806 Winding Ash Ter, Chesterfield; Fairman Gordon D Ii to Richlynn Properties Llc, $350,000.

1419 Winters Hill Pl, North Chesterfield; Boiteau Steven V to Molina Wenifer Emerlay Escobar, $280,000.

7621 Yarmouth Dr, North Chesterfield; Vavra Ashley N and Dylan T to Ehrlich Colleen, $380,000.

HANOVER

0.986 acres; Kathryn A. Conley to Benjamin G. Lawson, $325,000.

25 acres; Michael G. Anderson, trustee to David R. Payne, $615,000.

7262 Alpen Lane, Mechanicsville; Steven W. Pitts to Jacob M. McInnis, $306,000.

7189 Autumn Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Ronald D. Angeline to Scott Wade MacLauchlan, $420,000.

7336 Bailie Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Daniel R. Davis, $596,420.

8102 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Stacy A. Wells to James Sanderson, $285,000.

7327 Bluebird Way, Mechanicsville; Eva F. Ladd, trustee to Carrie Ann Smith, $315,000.

10310 Cardigan Circle, Glen Allen; Charlott J. Chapman to Jennifer McCauley, $150,000.

12185 Cheroy Road, Ashland; Donna G. Lester to Coleen Moore, $289,900.

9248 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Venkata Bodapati, $563,515.

9427 Dogwood Garth Lane, Mechanicsville; Mary L. Vass to Timothy John Donahue, $332,000.

6012 Dugout Terrace, Mechanicsville; Ryan W. Hudgins to Alex G. Miller, $300,000.

10279 Fenholloway Drive, Mechanicsville; Nickolas D. Craig to Cyrus Brooks, $380,000.

110 Frances St., Ashland; Mohammed Jassas to Tahsin Qureshi, $350,000.

9246 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Vinay Kumar Tummala, $635,325.

13490 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen; Leary Properties LLC to Robert Jarrett Rice, $500,000.

10003 Holly Road, Mechanicsville; Dairl E. Arrowood Jr. to Jonathan Hutson, $315,000.

9227 Huntington Wood Drive, Mechanicsville; Victory Ray Overby to Judy Hall, $410,000.

909 Kitty Hamilton Circle, Ashland; Habibullah Ahmadi to Robert C. Miles, $220,000.

7208 Loralea Drive, Mechanicsville; James E. Nelsen to Nathaniel D. Christhilf, $325,000.

Lot 11, Block D, Section F, Walnut Grove; Bobby L. Anderson to House Buyers of America Inc., $187,000.

Lot 18, Block C, Section B, Foxlair; Christopher A. Capece to Haven Property Investments LLC, $215,000.

Lot 4, Block A, Rapidan Woods; Nathan Reynolds to Jorge Fritz, $325,000.

Lot 68, Section 5, Mountain Run; Christopher A. Belcastro to Ram Dasari, $245,832.

9213 Madison Leigh Court, Mechanicsville; George B. Wills to Jacob David Huffines, $460,000.

9251 Marl Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Marlon Cole, $442,220.

9271 Marl Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Nishanth Shreepad, $427,015.

7140 McCauley Lane, Mechanicsville; RTRVA LLC to Amy Cristina Beck, $325,000.

10425 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; Sabrina S. Carter, trustee to Tyler L. Owen, $640,000.

11488 New Farrington Court, Glen Allen; Angela D. Sears to Robert L. Wiltshire Jr., $436,150.

Parcel; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Jacob Vance, $340,000.

Parcel, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $275,600.

10111 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Jeffrey Price, $647,835.

11501 Pinhook Road, Rockville; RCI Builders LLC to Jesse R. Matthews, $915,994.

6329 Queens Lace Circle, Mechanicsville; R&B Investment Properties LLC to Christopher Scott Morrison, $290,000.

8831 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Steven A. Singer, $628,131.

11356 Scots Hill Terrace, Glen Allen; Travis N. Rector to Melissa Bliss, $424,950.

9612 Seven Sisters Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Bradford L. Ashley, $679,363.

8055 Sussex Road, Mechanicsville; Luke A. Mansfield to Scott Karpen, $415,000.

652 S Taylor St., Ashland; Ashley Taylor Brown to Evelyn Rollins, $250,000.

16426 Tyler Station Road, Beaverdam; FAI Construction LLC to Zevyanji Simfukwe, $439,450.

12428 Walnut Hill Drive, Rockville; James H. Starkey III to Jeffrey S. Bisger, $2,542,875.

12359 Wildwood Blvd., Ashland; Kevin G. Pearce to Eldridge Jackson Tatum, $330,000.

13125 Winding White Rose Lane, Ashland; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Sheryl M. Ortiz, $766,010.

AMELIA

0.387 acres; Samuel I. White PC to Pamela Jo Stuart, $256,104.

7.556 acres; Kathy Fitzgerald Harwood to Michelle N. Simpson, $191,000.

15840 Dunn St., Amelia Court House; Hancock Builders Inc. to Shawn Levett, $300,695.

12111 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Elliott Aaron Keener III to Kara L. Ittner, $260,000.

Parcel; Samuel I. White PC to The Shepherd Investment LLC, $154,000.

11189 Winterham Road, Amelia Court House; Ashman Builders LLC to Caleb A. Lane, $329,950.

CHARLES CITY

5940 Greenyard Estates Lane, Providence Forge; Conner Schools to Wesley M. Garcia, $275,000.

Parcel; RAS Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $155,661.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

225 Biltmore Dr; Trent Iii, Robert Scott To Humenick, Gregory, $295,000.

909 Colonial Av; House Buyers Of America Inc, To Wilson, Randall S., $199,900.

902 Forest View Dr; Love That Home! Llc, To Batzel Iv, Charles J., $325,000.

132 Hampton Dr; Wunderly, James A To Bronson, Patricia, $300,000.

1201 Oakwood Dr; George, David Burke To Gabriel, Kelechi K., $360,000.

509 Walnut Av; Love That Home! Llc, To Griffin, Justice W., $239,500.

CUMBERLAND

2.19 acres; Michael Yoder to Red Hawk Properties LLC, $195,000.

7.1 acres; Robert Haney to Alan Wilbur, $170,000.

2063 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Paul Bradley Robb, $403,950.

Parcels; Jason King to Vicky Mae McIntosh, $232,599.

DINWIDDIE

10 acres; Florence W. Tunstall, trustee to Michael Stone, $367,500.

7100 Anderson Mill Road, Church Road; Baylaur Construction LLC to Kathryn G. Pomfrey, $275,000.

24715 Carson Road, Dinwiddie; Rebecca Jackson to David Anthony Davis, $310,000.

10511 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; Commonwealth Home Improvements Inc. to Jordan Danet, $334,900.

23925 Gaydell Drive, North Dinwiddie; Jay Manypenny to Celetine Allen, $245,000.

Lot 1, Block B, Chesdin Manor; Donald R. Rudd to Dexios Enterprises LLC, $200,000.

4039 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; Sharon T. Toenniges to Shamika Wright, $339,900.

24310 Raymond Road, North Dinwiddie; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to James A. Buckley, $260,000.

2400 Springston Road, Dinwiddie; Northrun HOldings LLC to Chelsie A. Garcia Pereyra, $270,000.

19810 W Whisper Court, Sutherland; Daine Wilson to David Wilson, $300,000.

GOOCHLAND

1.07 acres; Shiplett 1 LLC to Camelot Commonwealth Properties LLC, $400,000.

2 lots; Equity Trust Co., custodian to Mill Road Logging LLC, $462,000.

5 lots, Section 3, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to HHHunt Homes LLC, $558,250.

1705 Cahill Terrace, Maides; Joshua E. Condon to Jessica V. Norris, $415,000.

4000 County Line Road, Kents Store; Jeffrey M. Lavallee to Sandra F. Smith, $549,000.

1727 Fishers Pond Drive, Maidens; Jones Homes Inc. to David D. Smith, $991,008.

1318 Hounslow Drive, Goochland; James N. Copeland, trustee to James E. Dodd, $715,000.

Lot 13, Section 9, Kinloch; Kinloch Development Corp. to Wesley S. Perkins, $675,000.

Lot 99, Section 3, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Homes LC to Gerard Williams Reardon, trustee, $569,160.

15615 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Kathryn D. Joslin, $705,679.

12406 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Dennis C. Newton, $711,490.

12428 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Kerry L. Sampson, $677,221.

3604 Shepherd Spring Road, Gum Spring; Rodrigo Guillen Padilla to Kenleigh Paige Hinegardner, $356,000.

2001 Sycamore Creek Drive, Manakin Sabot; William L. Reinhart to Chad A. Lawson, $513,000.

2240 Windsong Drive, Maidens; Christopher Shrieves to William Frankart Jr., $420,000.

HOPEWELL

103 S 5th Ave.; Cone Investments LLC to Timothy Robert Crumbly, $155,000.

3405 Boston St.; Rodney Matheny Jr. to Karen Suzanne Kersey, $155,000.

2208 Granby St.; David Cole Stubbs Jr. to Junior Morgan, $226,780.

Lot 13, Block A, Section 1, Westmoreland; Ruth O. Ellis to Botkins Holdings LLC, $220,951.

Lot 71, Section 2, Cobblestone; Debra Kay Bottoms to Elizabeth A. Irving, $210,000.

Miscellaneous acreage, Davis Lane; Robert Sarvak to Meagan Speer, $375,000.

3002 Westmoreland Court; Becky McKinney to Chester L. Damron, $178,000.

JAMES CITY

17.22 acres; D. Marc Illman, trustee to Greenhouse at Greensprings LLC, $2,183,373.

4072 Ambassador Circle, Williamsburg; Randy Freeman to Efram R. Fuller, $715,000.

100 Balmoral, Williamsburg; Ellenor B. Reynolds, trustee to Anna Munley, $620,000.

136 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Brandon Caracciolo to Garrett H. Brummer, $657,000.

101 Camp Road, Toano; Neil Bogenschneider to Paul G. Page, $342,000.

5412 Center St., Williamsburg; JWJ Properties LP to Kenneth N. Greenlaw III, $555,000.

9901 E Cork Road, Toano; Lawrence M. Ryan to Regina W. Taylor, $480,000.

440 Crooked Stick, Williamsburg; Danielle N. Batts to John C. Heavens Sr., $210,000.

137 Enclave Court, Williamsburg; Kingsmill Custom Resort Homes LLC to John Donohoe, $1,044,117.

4208 Falcon Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Catherine Magennis to Courtney A. Harris, $325,000.

9722 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Edward Roger Eck II, $522,730.

5110 Greenwich Mews, Williamsburg; Jayme Lyn Lawson to Cynthia B. Curl, $310,000.

3005 Heritage Landing Road, Williamsburg; John David McFarlane to Yiqun Wang, $181,000.

3979 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Julius Laroy Evans, $562,920.

5993 John Jackson Drive, Williamsburg; Arvind Mahatme to Volodymyr Tsependa, $285,000.

4213 Kendall Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Kevin James Creasy, $548,320.

1004 King’s Land Court, Williamsburg; Loretta K. Conen, trustee to Lisa M. Ditillo, $281,000.

282 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Simonetta Michelle Koushel to David J. Baudier Sr., $405,000.

Lot 15, Fords Colony; Gerald A. Neidhart, trustee to Ravenswood II LLC, $724,000.

Lot 325, Archers Mead; Joseph Fault Giordano to Donald Bruce Kirchner, $475,000.

Lot 59, Walnut Farm; Richmond Norge LLC to Justin Diaz, $397,715.

Lots 108 and 114, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP-JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $194,484.

5501 S Mallard Run, Williamsburg; Dwight D. Brillembourg Jr. to Gregory Walsh, $495,000.

125 Mill Stream Way, Williamsburg; Reed E. Hudgins to Richard E. Caldwell, $570,000.

112 Pasbehegh Drive, Williamsburg; Lawrence D. Jeffrey, trustee to Amanda Moore, $540,000.

9043 Planters Crossing, Toano; Adam Meyer to Robert W. Lewis, $435,000.

6539 Revere St., Williamsburg; Olamide O. Sabageh to Wendell St. John, $350,000.

5347 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Kevin J. Mangan to Kum Suk Lee, $404,000.

5405 Sasha Court, Williamsburg; Luke A. Swanson to Kathleen Olivia Russell, $213,000.

2204 Sir Hatchett Court, Williamsburg; D.R. Horton Inc. to Johnny Darrell Berry, $571,380.

1757 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Virginia Homes LLC to Christopher Hester, $166,500.

112 Stone Path, Williamsburg; Robert B. Sowell Jr. to Alfred Leon McDaniel, $705,000.

Unit 12-217, Fairways Villas at Greensprings; Rebecca A. Ketter to Christina M. Venuti, $250,000.

3121 Weathers Blvd., Unit 19D, Toano; Virginia A. Harrell to Chanin Consoer, $244,500.

32 Whittakers Mill, Williamsburg; Carol Laura Bender, trustee to Jay Epstein, $460,000.

6360 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home LLC to Betty O. Koo, $522,290.

KING AND QUEEN

4.859 acres; Teresa B. Laster to Steven L. Folk, $167,500.

10012 Newtown Road, Newtown Va.; M. Porch Construction LLC to Aaron L. Balderson, $324,900.

KING WILLIAM

1.17 acres; Kendall Bryant to Thomas Zachary Riley, $230,000.

5.0041 acres, Gray Stone Farms; Christopher D. Ballesteros to Richard K. Bivens, $334,950.

98 Carlton Court, Aylett; Simba I. Mandizvidza to John P. Dewalt, $395,000.

218 Eliza Lane, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Kurt Gunther White, $464,296.

1215 Green Level Road, King William; 593 Properties LLC to Wesley A. Walker, $440,308.

505 W Liberty Farms Drive, Manquin; Tucker Kirby to Christopher H. Harlow, $320,000.

Lot 7, Deer Run; Ronald W. McGhee to Jeffrey P. Chapman, $339,000.

Parcel; Grove & Libbie Service Co. LLC to GPM Empire LLC, $1,300,000.

3374 W River Road, Aylett; Kellum Homes LLC to Jerry A. Maxey Jr., $150,000.

NEW KENT

1.61 acres; Barbara Roane Lewis to Cuarto LLC, $326,000.

5.6 acres; Thomas W. Lane Jr. to Chad A. Loeffler, $1,030,000.

9180 Buckden Drive, New Kent; James E. Bowman Jr. to Erin W. Outlaw, $640,000.

13195 Cooks Mill, Lanexa; Nathan C. Johnston to Kevin E. Bassett, $740,000.

7339 Fougere Place, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Allyssa Nicole Hayden, $510,990.

4300 Holly Fork Road, Barhamsville; Clearview Homes Virginia LLC to Kathleen E. Kreutzer, $310,000.

7582 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Paul R. Ginter to Thomas G. Robert, $295,000.

Lot 7, Block A, Section 1, Greenwood Estates; Jason M. Baldwin to Ted A. James, $352,000.

Lots, Landbay 5, Section 2, Lifestyle at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $488,000.

7150 Marecage Court, New Kent; Niketa Lesha Bailey to Dolores Bladimer Nolasco, $442,995.

7615 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Ernest Lame to Richard E. Killingsworth, $592,000.

11764 Red Cross Bill Way, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Timothy Loveland, $699,685.

4300 Rose Cottage Road, Quinton; Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Michael D. Salmon, $226,500.

7851 Sir Wyatt Drive, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Oletha Calhoun, $296,065.

16888 Stage Road, Lanexa; Charity Hester Parrish to Donald Freese, $425,000.

4137 Virginia Rail Drive, Providence Forge; Christopher Ryan Alexander to Allen C. Jackson, $485,000.

4395 Wigeon Drive, Providence Forge; Chelsea Wright Jones to Kennedy Barbour, $515,000.

PETERSBURG

113 W Bank St.; Cynthia D. Haynie to 1501 WW LLC, $850,000.

2 Catalpa Terrace; NVR Inc. to Demetria Rena Ward, $345,395.

1508 Circle Dr.; Johnny Noise Sr. to David J. Cabrera, $208,000.

230 S Crater Road; Hicks I LLC to 230 S. Crater Road LLC, $777,100.

1451 Ferndale Ave.; Carmelo Lima to Alida E. Bedoya Veliz, $170,000.

514 Grove Ave.; Lois Lydia Miller to Elise Alfaro, $155,000.

1762 Monticello St.; RVA Real Property LLC to Jacob S. Harris, $290,000.

503 Scott St.; NVR Inc. to Dione Delma Beaty, $295,665.

1832 Varina Ave.; Olivia Ruth Cassada-Ward to Ezekiel Elswick, $195,000.

POWHATAN

1.09 acres; Gloria Hughes Branch Family Trust to Holder Homes LLC, $160,000.

12.61 acres; Cynthia Faye Smither, executor to Charles C. Bellows, $370,000.

3.217 acres; Amanda Maslyk, executor to Deborah D. Huish, $400,000.

1257 Avatar Drive, Powhatan; Nelson W. Hernandez to Eric Ryan Jordan, $342,000.

1731 Calais Trail, Powhatan; Gerald Louis Riendeau to George W. Property LLC, $365,000.

2113 Hancock Road, Powhatan; Christopher B. Whitley to Gordon L. Clark, $309,500.

Lot 11, Waters Edge at Old Tavern; Ernest C. Hobson to Russell G. Parker Living Trust, $155,000.

Lot 21, Section 3, Greywalls; The Reeds Landing Corp. to GW21-3 LLC, $245,000.

Lot M-15C, Red Lane, 2.6 acres; Keith H. Smith to Hunter A. Ratliff, $220,000.

3354 S Meadow Circle, Powhatan; Justin R. Schrinel to Tanner Iglio, $766,000.

2345 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Amber Sloan to Tony Zuniga Jr., $375,000.

1411 E Overlook Drive, Powhatan; David North to Terry Lee Gregoire, $535,000.

2875 Red Lane Road, Powhatan; Matthew E. and Ann C. Zoeller Family Revocable Trust to Andrew J. Ford, $775,000.

3766 Tilman’s Farm Drive, Powhatan; Charlie B. and Janet H. Allen Trust Jr. to James Christopher Greene, $999,950.

PRINCE GEORGE

44.153 acres; Alvin Flowers to Shawn E. Turner, $190,400.

4720 Barrel Point Road, Prince George; James E. Hayes Jr. to Keshaun Jackson, $321,000.

13221 S Crater Road, South Prince George; Merla J. Martin to Loristeen Britt, $410,000.

5900 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Charles D. Ellerson to David Grimes, $326,000.

17000 Jolly Drive, Disputanta; Michael V. Vanscyoc to Charles Mason Johnston, $425,000.

Lot 50, Block C, Section 3, Branchester Lakes; Susan N. Towns, executor to Alicia Henshaw, $240,000.

2707 Moreell Ave., South Prince George; A-May-Zing Homes LLC to Adam C. Wiggins, $400,000.

Parcel; Equity Trustees LLC to Bank of New York Mellon, $199,012.

6623 Snow Geese Lane, Prince George; Mason R. Turya to Guillermo D. Hernandez, $310,000.

11427 Willow Lane, Disputanta; Scott Morgan to Stacey Y. Abeyta, $248,000.

SUSSEX

162 acres; Kathleen L. Manscill, trustee to Norman L. Pearce, $285,000.

11227 Lebanon Church Road, Jarratt; Carlos Javier Figueroa to Benjamin P. Ellis, $400,000.

117 Pleasant Spring Ave., Waverly; Keegan Mitchell Gorney to Stephen A. Milam, $190,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

333 Burns Lane; Sophia Serghi to Dale Castle, $520,000.

4 Majesties Mews; Roger William Coomer Jr., co-trustee to Stacey Harris, $672,000.

219 Meeting Place; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Eileen Elizabeth Murphy, $399,900.

274 Raven Terrace; Loreata Dye to Mary S. Kaiser, $293,950.