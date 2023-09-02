The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1122 N 24th St; Easley John H Jr and to Vendetti Gregory and Claire, $400,000.

1318 N 26th St; Nine Fifteen Llc to Mcdougal Jeffrey S Jr And, $369,950.

6 E 31st St; Images Properties Llc to Varrell Nicholas And, $200,000.

1120 N 35th St; Mallory George W and to Johnson Futrell Llc, $190,000.

3220 4th Ave; Freeman Arthur M Jr to Schultz Laura, $200,000.

449 W 7th St; Eagle West 7 Llc to Joseph Selina H and Mark D, $730,720.

1902 Albany Ave; Trek Properties Llc to Butler Cameron, $235,000.

509 Bancroft Ave; Powell Logan and Lile Lilly to Raymond Elizabeth H And, $287,515.

10 Belt Blvd; Belt Boulevard Llc to Vaip Llc, $1,475,000.

6312 Bliley Road; Capelli Andrew and Lisa B to Letts Scott David And, $298,100.

2511 E Broad St U2; Gupton Margaret Mann and to Troisi Robert C and Alexandra R &, $280,000.

4805 Brook Road; Copeland Christopher R to Heise Samantha P and Ryan M, $455,000.

1009 Byswick Lane; Lajoie Jonathan P to Grandinetti Brian Peter And, $202,500.

1200 E Cary St; Apple Nine Hospitality to Berkeley Hotel Partners Llc, $6,150,000.

3204 Chamberlayne Ave; Archer Tevar to Top Properties Llc, $265,000.

909 W Clay St; A and F Rental Property Llc to Medvene Matthew B, $325,000.

3200 Condie St; Walker Ralph K and to Behringer Rebecca and Jeffrey, $355,000.

3406 Delaware Ave; Trinity Property Investment Llc to Banks Chase and Christine, $440,000.

3113 Duryea Pl; Mullen William E to Owens Gregory P And, $320,000.

3610 Enslow Ave; Johnson Paul to Chapman Shawn Maurice, $252,500.

3415 Floyd Ave Ua; In The Alley Llc to Capital City Properties Llc, $425,000.

612 W Franklin St U4d; Davis Louann Legnaioli and to Mccoy Scott And, $235,000.

1824 German School Road; NVR Inc to Roy Preety and Anil Kumar And, $488,145.

2931 Glenan Dr; Watson William N to Garay David Rivas And, $264,500.

211 W Grace St; Rcs Properties to B S A Grace Llc, $3,300,000.

405 E Grace St U2; The Honey Shop At Grace Llc to M E L C P Llc, $440,000.

1207 Greycourt Ave; Molesso Ashley Jill and to Ramadan Jihan, $465,000.

4706 Grove Ave; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Thompson Thomas Christopher And, $848,655.

2008 Halifax Ave; Turnage Julius C Sr to Gregory Harrison Dean, $205,000.

1903 Hanover Ave; Oulabi Bochra and to Bishop Katherine C, $650,000.

1821 Harwood St; Ross Traci C to Marsh Alana D and Coreas Joel, $220,000.

2318 Herbert Hamlet Al U4; Hane Edward P Iii to Custer Stacy M, $207,000.

1801 N Junaluska Dr; First Class Investors Llc to Cumberland Caitlin A And, $337,000.

4313 Kensington Ave; Hupp Thomas B to Levine Linda Jean, $541,000.

6529 Kensington Ave; Kensington Home Llc to Albrecht Elizabeth Portia, $392,000.

110 W Leigh St; Hurte Laveta G to Mccutchen Donte And, $345,000.

2218 M St; M Street Llc to Stonewall Residential Llc, $300,000.

609 Maple Ave; Maple Avenue Partners Llc to Lawhorn G Wayne And, $400,000.

1429 Melton Ave; Carmichael Gloria T Etals to Heirloom Oceanfront Llc, $229,000.

1630 Monument Ave U14; Power Lucy P to Drummond Kathleen M Living, $325,000.

1507 Nelson St; Watchtower Homes and to Ford Aric M and Lee A Iii, $339,950.

9616 Northridge Ct; Maya Va Llc to Perelas Apostolos, $615,000.

2020 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Anton Allison, $461,963.

333 Oliver Hill Way; 333 Oliver Hill Llc to Bp I Llc, $4,650,000.

3212 P St; Myers Brandon Robert and to Martin Iris Dell, $532,500.

1814 Park Ave U6; Ketchersid Patrick Emory and to Pistella Robert J And, $432,500.

805 Pebble Ct; Hopkins Michael J and to Cummings Rosa M, $245,000.

424-1/2 S Pine St; Morrison Justin J and to Blankinship Adam And, $330,000.

3101 Porter St; Affordable American Dream Llc to 310w31 Llc, $680,000.

1905 Redwood Ave; Central Investing Llc to Key Carson and Wallin Alyssa, $208,600.

1910 Rose Ave; Ironwood Investments Group Llc to Bertha Llc, $150,000.

2319 Royall Ave; Stroop Rebecca G to Codrington Mazie, $170,000.

113 Seneca Road; Hardee Marsha Kay to Thomas Peter O Iii and Jamie L, $950,000.

2930 Shoreham Dr; Merritt Clyde and Johnetta R to Perez Mizael Rendon And, $325,000.

1508 Southampton Ave; Ram Rentals Llc to Jones Lily Annette, $315,000.

3137 Stony Point Road Ua; Timmerman Washington P Iii and to Lange August F Jr, $375,000.

4623 Sylvan Road; Snyder Anne H to Elder Carey Watkinson And, $715,000.

6514 Three Chopt Road; Clark Logan A and Evan D to Greven William and Angella C, $1,275,000.

2017 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Jasper Travis Jordan And, $445,610.

2328 E Tremont Ct; Stratford Bethany Llc and to Stratford Hills Associates Llc, 76500000.

301 Virginia St U706; Walker Robert J to Cozart Norma Jean, $348,900.

8736 Waxford Road; Heath Margaret T to Form and Space Llc, $227,542.

3525 E Weyburn Road; Cotting Daniel G and Kelly H to Salerno Cira and Barnard Lynne, $455,000.

607 Woodhaven Dr; Kimmel Margaret B to Preza Oscar Gonzalez And, $240,000.

HENRICO

1612 Almond Creek Ct, Henrico; Rva Real Property Llc to Sharpe Valerie Denise and Antoine Vaughan, $315,000.

1 Anderson Rd, Henrico; Blanton William P Jr and Sandra F to Empire Consulting Lp, $350,000.

700 Baldwin Rd, Henrico; Johnson Madison and Stuart to Johnson Stuart and Madison Et Al, $453,000.

8803 Basswood Rd, Henrico; Pilgrim William E Trustee to Galloway Andrew and Josephine, $315,000.

4827 Belle Glade Dr, Henrico; Whitley Leonard W to Zagal Anselmo H and Marivel Alvarez, $218,000.

11916 Blandfield St, Henrico; Wohlnick Timothy and E W to Reece Kristen Renee, $530,000.

400 Bonruth Pl, Henrico; Sesnowitz Michael to Isenberg Geri Iris and David S, $830,000.

2400 Bransford Dr, Henrico; Capitol Design Group Llc to Martinez Luisa and Dexter Russ Williams, $369,600.

3340 Britton Rd, Henrico; Clemons Robert M and Sallie G to Campbell David M, $150,000.

412 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Jones Tara to Ross Tracy M, $665,000.

1312 Bull Run Dr, Henrico; Terry John H to Tdz Properties Llc, $186,000.

4033 Bush Lake Pl, Glen Allen; Walesco Llc to Reyns Sandra Kay, $260,000.

2531 Caliber Dr, Henrico; Jenness Charles F Iii and Muriel W to Crockford Paul D and Lesley and Jeffrey, $310,000.

2306 Carr Ln, Henrico; Hall Sarah Trustee to Maltby Joseph M, $310,000.

221 Casey St, Sandston; Johnson Jordia to Johnson Michawl A and Carleen, $335,000.

2505 Cedar Cone Dr, Henrico; Hom Jem W and Betty E to Coleman Paul and Jennifer P Brinkley, $455,000.

7721 Chamberlayne Ave, Henrico; Moore Emily to Vaden Timothy and Sarah Brooke Shiflett, $320,000.

10749 Chase Grove Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Jones Booker R Jr and Carolyn Doyle, $636,214.

7905 Chowning Rd, Henrico; Blum Robert U Jr and Agnes K to Bigby Akeem and Natasha Logan and K Logan, $325,000.

1804 Clarendon Crescent Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Raoof Rajeeyah, $435,050.

1510 Clearwood Rd, Henrico; Kirlow Corporation to Guzman Rodriguez Odeliza and M M Et Al, $285,000.

2637 Coachouse Ln, Henrico; Tipton Anna P to Lynn Shay, $290,000.

309 Colonel Dr, Henrico; Vance Derick S to Waddy Eric, $200,000.

1814 Convair Ln, Henrico; Cummings Betty M Estate to Mallory Wayne, $155,500.

9209 Cragmont Dr, Henrico; Casalino Thomas F and Debra to Nelson Christopher and Emily Lathe, $1,150,000.

2447 Crowncrest Dr, Henrico; Landa Ted and Shu-Hua Chou to Dexheimer Brooke and Michael, $400,000.

9603 Della Dr, Henrico; Rice Dinah Childress to Williams General Contractor Llc, $165,000.

8106 Diane Ln, Henrico; Isaac Lori and Jill I Anderson to Fardin Alaei Y and Mahin K Mohammadi Et Al, $305,000.

3814 Dominion Townes Cir, Henrico; 3814 Dominion Townes Cir Llc to Ashraf Huzaifa and Mohd Raashid Sheikh, $249,000.

8406 Donovan Ct U10, Henrico; Jones Robert O Jr and Karee N to Silva Zachary A, $180,000.

2410 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Distler Roger to R Squared Llc, $330,000.

12635 Eagle Ridge Rd, Henrico; Harris Jesse B and Courtney Mcintyre to Stewart Sarah E Stosch and Louis Iv Et Al, $679,000.

5000 East Richmond Rd, Henrico; Reese Sammy R to Brickyard Properties Llc, $150,000.

8 S Elm Ave, Henrico; Garrison Tammy A and Martha A Sibert to Kane Property Group Llc, $155,000.

727 Epson Downs Ct, Henrico; Garland Patricia A Trust to Smith Daniel J Jr and Abigale M Lockard, $640,000.

2610 Fernhill Ave, Henrico; Heise Stephan K to Robertson Christian Mcewen, $275,000.

3824 Flat Field Ter, Henrico; Sutton Marcus O and Latoya K to B and W Ventures Llc, $190,000.

4611 Four Seasons Ter Ud, Glen Allen; Tisdale Juliet L Trustee to Palkovics William J and Judith S, $244,000.

6605 W Franklin St, Henrico; Stanchina Charles E to Bland Emily Wheeler and Michael H Burkitt, $420,000.

9208 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Tinsley Susan M and Robert F to Evans Shelley Rose and David Benjamin, $499,950.

2908 Ginter St, Henrico; Sherwood James A and Megan R to White David B, $370,000.

5307 Golf Villa Ln, Glen Allen; Cox Rudolph L Estate to Goode Karen S, $290,000.

1428 Green Pasture Rd, Sandston; Clennan Kelley J and Margaret W to Mosegui Juan and Pablo, $227,000.

4407 Greybull Dr Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Vora Karishmaben and Abidali, $450,775.

4409 Greybull Dr Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mani Naveen Kumar and Archana N Kumar, $554,905.

555 Hanover Rd, Sandston; Wolstenholme David K and La to Lee Emma C, $273,600.

3715 Harris Ave, Henrico; Williams General Contractor Llc to White Vodrick A, $292,600.

7032 Havering Way, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Sayles Latresha, $487,900.

7024 Hepworth Dr, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Winston Tameka Shvonne, $400,248.

1519 Highland St, Henrico; Derring Margaret L to Freeman Rachel M and Andrew C Westcott, $238,000.

8719 Holly Hill Rd, Henrico; Creighton Martin and Alsuin M to Rayford Maureen K D H and Melissa Suzanne, $274,000.

616 Howard St, Sandston; Waller Brandon to Samaroo Ravindranath and Judy Et Al, $300,000.

100 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Castillo Teena to Saad Omar Khalil, $236,000.

2406 Islandview Dr, Henrico; Hoerrner Timothy M and Jennifer W to Farina Stephen R and Cassandra M, $611,500.

203 N Juniper Ave, Henrico; Valentine Tameka S to Roberto Italian Restaurant Llc, $226,000.

2114 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Simeone Rachel to Gregory Jace Steven, $265,000.

4909 Kilcolman Dr, Henrico; Mccool Catherine L and Sidney L Wyrick to Travis Marguerite Renae and Brandon, $260,000.

1500 Largo Rd U204, Henrico; Rotondi Maureen to Ghairatmal Kaihan and Neelab, $160,555.

5803 Lee Ave, Henrico; B&w Ventures Llc to Cava Capital Llc, $238,000.

2250 Libbie Lake West St Ub, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Wetherby Stephen John and Nancy R, $537,711.

5141 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Morrison James Kyle and Shannon R to Prum Sovanthy and Somary, $375,000.

1821 Lucy Long Ln, Henrico; Fee Michael and Emily to Rawlings Savannah E and Elizabeth M Steele, $420,000.

6 E Magruder St, Sandston; Prince Flooring Llc to Crumble Marika Shine, $259,000.

2031 Maywill St, Henrico; Bristol Maywill Partners Llc to Cs1031 Tapestry West Apartments Dst, 91700000.

709 Mccormick Farm Dr Ub, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Bailey Ronnie, $337,088.

5104 Meadows Run, Henrico; Edwards Ira W and Reggie D Et Al to Ljam2 Llc, $152,000.

7008 Miami Ave, Henrico; Nikulin Oleg V to Collins Gerard and Diana, $295,000.

11647 Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Sharpe Thomas E Jr and Sandra H Trustees to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $850,000.

5100 Monument Ave U404, Henrico; Pruett Mark A and Tricia A Riggan to Estes Ashley Noelle, $220,000.

4108 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Nguyen Hongmai to Abisse Kamaluddin K and Sumya A Al-Hag, $1,150,000.

23 N New Ave, Henrico; Brown Charles D to Chalfant Barbara S, $284,950.

225 N Oak Ave, Henrico; Bartolomei Quintina and R D Glover Et Al to Westover 1670 Llc, $193,000.

2165 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Monroe Spencer G to Hoover Caroline L and Kurt F Kline Jr, $340,000.

6089 Old Lafrance Rd, Sandston; Discipleship Rva Llc to Mcshin Foundation, $150,000.

5320 Old Main St Ua, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Payne Jessica E and Sally W Pearson, $552,031.

5322 Old Main St Ub, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Byrum John K Jr and Martha, $460,591.

5324 Old Main St Uc, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Goodsell Joseph Benjamin and Laura R, $548,191.

9537 Oldhouse Dr, Henrico; Addair Ryan and Tera to Villanueva Denis and Sierra, $475,000.

4102 Pale Moon Ct, Glen Allen; Williams Ralph Jr to Salzman Gerald and Linda, $307,500.

5705 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Sullivan Terrence F and Shelley A to Brosnihan Debra Leigh, $415,000.

1416 Patriot Cir, Glen Allen; Sylvia Joyce C Trustee to Mehta Kundan and Chhaya, $300,000.

4710 Penick Rd, Henrico; Wnf Properties Llc to Scott Elizabeth A and Timothy C Trustees, $275,000.

907 Pine Ridge Rd, Henrico; Pasyk Michael to Flinn Griffin L, $440,000.

9114 Prestondale Ave, Henrico; Penicook Mark W to Landaverde Gabriel Jr and B A C Gonzalez, $356,000.

3806 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Glen Allen; Price Kevin C and Anne C to Sands Allison, $445,000.

10030 Reedville Ave, Glen Allen; Mason James B and Betty H Trustees to Bradley Edward W and Cynthia W, $575,000.

2261 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; Burnett Ryan C and Annalisa M to Anderson Scott K and Stuart K, $465,500.

654 Rivanna Hill Rd, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Ahsan Syed T and Syeda S Tanwir and Syed W, $416,295.

8323 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Smith Daniel J Jr to Jansen Dillon J, $416,000.

5017 Sadler Glen Pl, Glen Allen; Ruddy Shirley E and Thomas Joseph to Stringfield Monisha R and Jerry Dominique, $680,000.

3948 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hope Takyia and Christopher Darnell Sr, $463,295.

2103 Shirleydale Ave, Henrico; Mayer Heather R and James E Ii to Reiner Marc Jacob and Katelyn M Barley, $220,000.

539 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Maglio Gary J and Lori J to Hussain Sabahat and Shabnam, $456,000.

3107 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Lines Douglas A and Amy Y to Tran Chieng T and Ngoc Nguyen Et Al, $404,000.

12000 Springrock Ct, Henrico; Mullahy James C and Krista M to Glover Gordon and Jennifer Montrose, $875,000.

7002 Staunton Ave, Henrico; Boyd Garrett T and Jenna to Tibbs Dashon and Hallett Kennon, $437,500.

4604 Stonebrook Ct, Glen Allen; Houff Mervin F Jr and E F to Massie Adrian H, $350,000.

100 Stuttaford Dr, Sandston; Smith Floyd E and Mary Lou to Bank Of New York Mellon, $191,250.

4817 Sydclay Dr, Henrico; Catholic Diocese Of Richmond to Wine Nathan Andrew and Allison and Joshua, $215,000.

2331 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Witten Floyd C Estate to Holloway Dyan Witten and James L Iii, $326,000.

2112 Turtle Creek Dr U6, Henrico; Wilkinson Lynn A to Wilkinson James B Jr, $210,000.

620 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Moothathu Poovillam S S to Montgomery Aaron S and Nimisha M Parikh, $1,780,000.

8811 Watlington Rd, Henrico; Calkins Ronald F Jr and Joy to Gordon Kaarin Barrett, $592,000.

121 Wellie Hill Pl Ua, Glen Allen; West Broad Village Iv Llc to Veliu Spartak, $466,591.

5805 Westbourne Dr, Henrico; House Buyers Of America Inc to Moreira Miguel A and Laura, $210,000.

5908 Whitehurst Ln Ua, Henrico; Simpson Taylor L to Nama Kaushik and Kishore Kumar Grandhe, $310,000.

1184 Willow Lawn Dr, Henrico; Powers Gary S and Christie P to Sioussat Abigail R and Pierce S, $895,000.

8027 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Hallet Benjamin R and Taylor N, $393,235.

9823 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Custalow Leslie C and B C Booth Et Al to Torres Luis Angel and Debbie A Rivera, $219,000.

1515 Young St, Henrico; Munoz Raymon and Jazabel M to Tejano Robert, $284,000.

CHESTERFIELD

6204 Aldersbrook Ct, North Chesterfield; Johnson Tamara S to Martens Erika Leigh-Lowry, $205,000.

12040 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Hemingway Ian A and Guilford Katherine Lee, $507,730.

11606 Amara Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Redman Bruce R and Howerton Kathryn Neal, $599,285.

14213 Amstel Bluff Ter, Chesterfield; Zaremba James D and Ann M to Finnegan Maurice F Jr and Christine W, $340,000.

4807 Arundel Ave, North Chesterfield; Claudio Jessica D to Mcelroy Kevin Howard Jr, $240,000.

3507 Avocado Dr, Midlothian; Graham Carole Shirley to Labella Vincent and Victoria, $330,000.

2850 Barrow Pl, Midlothian; Garrahan William G and Mary E to Bunge Michael L, $950,000.

18037 Bay Point Way, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Kandagari Dathatreya, $728,567.

17900 Beach Rd, Chesterfield; South River Custom Homes Llc to Hall Anna Marie and Conner Bret, $602,618.

5517 Belle Pond Dr, North Chesterfield; Edwards Rita Parker to Legrande Keyunta Nasha, $230,000.

3030 Bensley Rd, North Chesterfield; Ver Mex Construction Llc to Noyola Sarai N Martinez, $250,000.

13021 Birchleaf Rd, Chester; Gartrell Cecil E and Wilma J to Wandemberg Brynner, $365,000.

4506 Boones Trail Ter, Chesterfield; Barnard L D and Barnard H C Jr to Galli Joseph Ryan and William Joseph Jr and Donna P, $285,000.

11436 Brant Hollow Ct, Chesterfield; Lythgoe Robert E Jr and Donna T to Siemers Hajo and Judith, $731,000.

4801 Brickell Ln, Chesterfield; Godwin James A and Gayle A to Craft Joseph, $232,000.

3940 Bronholly Rd, Chesterfield; Pugh Andrew Brian to Tyson Juletta, $260,000.

8045 Buford Cmns, North Chesterfield; Terry Leeoma Lucille Estate to Parker Shaun A, $195,000.

16001 Cambian Ln, Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Fincham Woody Ray Jr and Megan E, $859,545.

15225 Carindale Ter, Midlothian; Lifestyle Home Builders to Patil Pritam Bhanudas and Deore Rupali Baliram, $690,101.

15405 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Bhatta David K and Emily W, $582,907.

11925 Channelmark Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Spataro Joseph Santo and Megan, $815,905.

9301 Chesswood Cir, North Chesterfield; Wolford Tim R to Fugate Kristopher, $265,900.

510 Comstock Dr, North Chesterfield; Tellado Margarita to Settle Wayne A, $314,000.

7417 Cotfield Rd, North Chesterfield; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Jc Painter Inc, $250,000.

9812 Craftsbury Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Bingaman Dale and Melissa L, $634,148.

10301 Dakins Dr, North Chesterfield; Rivera Israel and Ana to Anderson Addriane and Wilkinson Anna, $309,000.

12119 Dehaviland Dr, Midlothian; Anderson T Lee and Krasneck S K to Nas Maya A, $244,000.

13362 Diamond Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Bates Douglas M and Bates Thomas C and Jacquot Jill M B and Rials Cristine J to Bates Geoffrey J and Crook Bailey A, $290,000.

2739 Drewrys Bluff Rd, North Chesterfield; Richmond Affordable Housing to Winchester Forest I Llc, $750,000.

6921 Dunton Rd, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Wayne James Lee and Antra Linda, $340,495.

6324 Eagles Crest Ln, Chesterfield; Skaar Steven B and Emily H to Heningburg Kenneth Jamel and Gwen, $320,000.

6638 Elkhardt Rd, North Chesterfield; Fund Iv Homes 3 Llc to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $316,277.

12704 N Enon Church Rd, Chester; Tri City Investments Llc to Beasley Milton L Jr, $259,999.

8418 Excaliber Pl, North Chesterfield; Reichenbach R D and Crum C J to Carvalho Misty, $333,000.

14507 Farcet Dr, Midlothian; Ringo George D and Barbara S to Sweeney Quin Thomas and Erin Michelle, $620,000.

13100 Fieldfare Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Bowman Mark Edward and Cynthia, $502,180.

15824 Fishers Green Dr, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Tan Alicia T and Johnny A, $494,588.

14313 Forest Row Trl, Midlothian; Capps Thomas D and Yvonne L to Ayre Jeffrey and Lydia, $460,000.

10709 Gadwell Ct, Chesterfield; Kurz Kenneth E to Pinnock Ronald Jr and Pinnock Alicia and Wallace Janet C, $475,000.

2302 Garrison Place Ter, Midlothian; Shoop John Parnell Estate to Cragg Steven Walter, $315,000.

10940 Genito Square Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Waggoner Marci L, $354,970.

5113 Glen Tara Dr, Midlothian; Patterson Mary E to Black Matthew Edward, $285,000.

12312 Goldengate Pl, Midlothian; A2zproperty Llc to Blevins Althea and Malnar Laura Kay, $465,000.

3718 Graythorne Dr, Midlothian; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Contestable Daniel William and Sinha Shipra, $795,000.

6700 Greenyard Rd, Chester; Myers Virginia B Second Restated Revocable Trust to Myers Benjamin W, $767,900.

10300 Hamlin Dr, Chester; Cranmer Dakota and Samantha to Berry Christina Michelle and Jarrett James, $315,000.

9217 Harmad Dr, North Chesterfield; Dbh 17 Llc to Dockery-Higgins Robert Francis and Kevin, $485,000.

14420 Heather Stone Dr, Chester; Full Draw Properties Llc to Mills Nadine, $255,000.

6942 Holly Bark Dr, Midlothian; Childress Gary L and Janice L to Hunter Paulina, $300,000.

8337 Hunters Lake Turn , Chesterfield; Davis Charise M and Pope P A to Sperbeck Richard S and Pamela J, $400,000.

8831 Jacobs Rd, Chesterfield; Haley Peter R and Jeanne Denice to Fox William D and Jacqueline A, $470,000.

18172 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Craftmaster Homes to Schwarzel Jason Edward and Jackman Camille Kirsten, $576,730.

8035 Kentucky Derby Dr, Midlothian; Henson Steven A and Ingrid J to Benedict John Iii and Kimberly, $372,000.

3541 Kingsland Rd, North Chesterfield; Yancey Diantha Denike to Segura Marvin Miguel and Estrada Ruth Elizabeth, $215,000.

1412 Knollwood Dr, North Chesterfield; Hentschke Lusane to Autry Scott Alan, $300,000.

12901 Lake Margaret Dr, Chesterfield; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Bartel Paul and Smit-Bartel Renata, $797,000.

12502 Lakestone Dr, Midlothian; Haley Charles J and Leslie A T to Walker Frederick H and Marcie F, $580,000.

3924 Liberty Point Dr, Midlothian; Cummins Donald A and Kathleen R to King Menard and Tabitha, $375,000.

4425 Little Creek Ln, North Chesterfield; Lawrence Jacqueline C to Brown Cheryl Ineta, $255,000.

14211 Long Gate Rd, Midlothian; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Aiyelawo Adetokunbo Olalekan and Kelsie, $510,000.

8300 Macandrew Ter, Chesterfield; Oakley Vicky L Trustee and Dodge N P Jr Trustee and Dodge N P Jr to Barnes John Stephen and Lee D, $560,000.

5739 Magnolia Shore Ln, Chester; Darby Ora Mae Estate to Mcadams Robert L and Thomasson Carol W, $328,000.

7401 Mangrum Dr, Moseley; Vannoy-Dally Laura Ann and Witthoefft Sarah Vannoy to Good Donna Lynn and Jeffrey Allen, $449,500.

4703 Mason Rest Ct, North Chesterfield; Gregory Thomas F to Hernandez Anibal Jr and Wendy, $210,000.

12808 Middlebrook Rd, Chester; Jewell Rodney T and Robin K to White Alexandra Lee and Wetmore Ashley Nicole, $384,000.

7936 Mill River Ln, Chesterfield; Harsha Ronald W and Michele J to Wilson Robin M and Dean D, $360,000.

15836 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes to Kpanou Boris and Awoundan, $719,560.

3820 Monza Dr, North Chesterfield; Setaro John E to Pitts Nealie V and James W, $405,000.

5113 Morning Dove Mews, Midlothian; Pickett Diane M Et Als to Richlynn Properties Llc, $320,000.

30 Muirfield Green Ln, Midlothian; Cammer Ethan S and Kines K to Dolan Stephen and Gits Jacques, $320,000.

5437 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Merzouk Hakim and Irnatene Djedjiga, $324,570.

2240 Oak Lake Blvd, Midlothian; 2240 Oak Lake Llc to Pawk Llc, $2,250,000.

11724 Old Centralia Rd, Chester; Glover Gerald Wade to Jones Kenneth W Sr and Barbara F, $199,950.

1418 Olde Lynne Ct, Midlothian; Pope Tobe Jae and Giustino P M to Wiley Ronald D Jr and Gail Hyder, $259,250.

17312 Otter Dr, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Hilliard Alan and Denise, $876,393.

18357 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Nelibanda Vinod Kumar, $382,975.

18369 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hatfield Brady Conlan and Elisa Aronica, $433,150.

11324 Parrish Creek Ln, Midlothian; Faris Kerna L to Hotaki Habibulla and Farzana, $240,000.

14856 Perch Point Rd, Chester; Mclaughlin Barney and Martha M to Moore Michael Scott and Kimberly, $800,000.

18805 Pine Grove Ave, South Chesterfield; T H Burt Corporation to Smith Derick, $266,152.

13512 Pine Reach Dr, Chesterfield; Johnson Claudette and Johnson Theron L and Johnson Matthew C to Valentine Valencia Gail, $635,000.

9515 Proctors Rd, North Chesterfield; Pace Grover L and Minnie M to Bamaca Julio Hermelindo, $255,000.

307 Pumpkin Pl, North Chesterfield; Chafin Lynda B to Mock Mary B, $330,000.

13030 Queensgate Rd, Midlothian; Togna Michael L to Schilling Kelsey and Sarah, $355,000.

9604 Ransom Hills Ter, North Chesterfield; Wilson Dean D and Robin M to Cerna Sussi M and Campos-Ramirez Juan B, $305,000.

100 Reykin Dr, North Chesterfield; Layne James A Sr and Janette S to Luke Kevin S, $365,000.

12831 River Rd, Chesterfield; Warnick Robert W and Gail A to Santilli Charles Edward Iii and Samantha Lee, $419,000.

3627 Rivermist Ct, Midlothian; Freed Amanda K to Curley Carol A Trustee, $585,000.

7718 Rock Cress Dr, Moseley; Pangraze David and P Kay to Woodward Finley and Misty, $647,500.

5811 Rosebay Forest Rd, Midlothian; Polucci Michael C and Jennifer D to Mccoin Steven Douglas and Jennifer Kitzmiller, $405,000.

2539 Sandler Way, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Sandler Station Llc to Turner Leo F Trustee and Turner Amorin L Trustee, $385,500.

504 Scotter Hills Ln, Midlothian; Crookshanks Kathleen R to Pedreschi Tatiana M Trustee, $336,500.

3000 Shady Hollow Cir, Chester; Benton Benjamin F to Zarate Jose Martin and Trejo Hemi Alessandra Quilarque, $350,000.

2819 Shiloh Church Rd, Midlothian; Smith Lee-Ann to Evington Rhonda Lee, $225,000.

22510 Skinquarter Rd, Moseley; Goetschius Dorothy Ann to Cooper Daniel Robert and Kristen D, $599,000.

12104 Southernbelle Ct, Midlothian; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Welch Zachary Mitchell, $265,000.

5000 Spring Bluff Rd, Midlothian; Valentine Valencia G to Anderson Teresa, $354,500.

17601 Stafford Park Pt, Moseley; French Travis T and Sarah to Cooke Allen Boyd Jr and Amanda Buchholz, $542,500.

3254 Stone Manor Cir, Chester; Barnes Phillip W to Faris Peggy, $315,000.

6254 Strongbow Dr, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Mason Tiffany Parham, $530,055.

3913 Sunny Creek Dr, Chesterfield; Jones Camille N to Torres Adrian Godinez, $311,000.

16401 Sweet Ash Aly, Moseley; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Gaddamidi Sirisha and Gaddameedi Shilpa, $364,812.

5119 Terrace Arbor Cir, Midlothian; Anjo Properties Llc to S&k Leasing Llc, $377,500.

18207 Timber Banks Ln, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Albanese Peter and Jennifer, $1,032,770.

8461 Timberstone Dr, Chesterfield; Schlitt Beverly to Bahleda Christopher M and Monica M, $514,995.

2335 Traymore Rd, North Chesterfield; Coe Benjamin C and Jodi L to Roland Christopher L, $340,000.

8360 Trout Ln, North Chesterfield; Whitehead Jason D and Ashley B to Moore Nicholas Alexander and Moore Kira, $284,000.

13601 Velvet Antler Run, Midlothian; Claud Carmen M to Hall Christopher J and Draper Cara M, $285,000.

3400 Walkers Ferry Rd, Midlothian; Horner Jon A to Curry Brit and Mccool Jocelyn, $437,000.

4024 Water Overlook Blvd, Midlothian; Donnelly Kenneth J and Catherina to Botelho Robert and Amanda V, $675,000.

12305 Wescott Way, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Shum Lung Cheung and Zou Lixiu, $362,975.

14021 Westfield Rd, Midlothian; Ross Audrey M Et Als to Westfield Llc, $299,950.

7420 Whitepine Rd, North Chesterfield; Bartley Bonnie W to True Recovery Rva Llc, $425,000.

9112 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Walker Earline West and Kermit Maurice, $498,995.

12050 Wilfong Ct, Midlothian; 2240 Oak Lake Llc to Core 3 Llc, $400,000.

14860 Windjammer Dr, Midlothian; Barnes Monica and Mark E Ii to Lettieri Jason Lawrence and Abigail Lupien, $429,000.

1221 Woodcroft Rd, North Chesterfield; Dierkes Bryan to Calabrese Amanda Christine and Miller Brett, $330,000.

7100 Wynnewood Ct, North Chesterfield; Snow Cynthia A and Joyce S S to Patina Property Group Llc, $260,000.

HANOVER

2.594 acres; Sandra Jean Moore to Cedar Creek Homes Inc., $212,500.

4.9 acres; Barbara T. Carman, successor trustee to Cedar Creek Homes Inc., $450,000.

20222 Anderson Mill Way, Beaverdam; Samantha Lynn Nawrocki to Victor Hatcher, $535,000.

9105 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; Violet M. Barlow to Sandra Blanton, $318,700.

8204 Bald Cypress Drive, Mechanicsville; Donald K. Lovelace Jr. to Roxane Pape Young, trustee, $370,000.

10340 Beech Ridge Circle, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Clyde W. Mathews Jr., $650,208.

Block 2, Ashcake Village Industrial Park; 10384 Dow Gil Road LLC to DLBR LLC, $675,000.

9026 Brigadier Road, Mechanicsville; Xavier T. Trimiew to Danny J. Carrion, $475,000.

6572 Camille Drive, Mechanicsville; Matthew P. Zacharias to Tonya Dale Gilman, $289,950.

8215 Christopher Paul Drive, Mechanicsville; Michael C. Harris to Kristin Johnson Givens, $300,000.

7810 Creek Bluff Lane, Mechanicsville; David A. Nyholm, trustee to David Ellis Gibson, $585,000.

8537 Culley Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Nicholas Cumba, $765,393.

505 Duncan St., Ashland; Michael W. Young to Grant Daniel Erhard, $660,000.

9555 Fawn Park Lane, Mechanicsville; John S. Frost Jr. to Maichel Kamel, $425,000.

16454 Foxwood Lane, Rockville; David Allen Pearce to Robert E. Montgomery, $300,000.

9238 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Zhanglin Chen, $542,455.

9258 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sathiya Sheeba Chellasamy, $590,040.

9826 Harvest Honey Road, Mechanicsville; John D. McIntosh Jr. to Joshua Simmons, $525,000.

6098 Homehills Road, Mechanicsville; Marcia L. Cramer to Benita White, $400,000.

9348 Kellogg Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Prashanth Kumar Gaini, $562,875.

6441 Lantana Lane, Mechanicsville; Terri L. Burns to Daniel Craig Rogers, $340,000.

9326 Locust Lane, Mechanicsville; Barbara L. Raymond to Chad M. Darlington, $359,000.

Lot 14, Block O, Section J, High Point Farms; Equity Trustees LLC to Truist Bank, $185,378.

Lot 2, Blocks D and E, Lakeridge Park; Lakeridge Property LLC to Anton Paar USA Inc., $600,000.

Lot 45, Block A, Section A, Villas at Rose Hill; William M. Hurt Jr. and Joyce R. Hartness Hurt Trust Fund to Hugh S. Hartness III, $180,000.

Lot 9, Block E, Section 1, Spring Meadows; Earl E. Seay Sr., executor to Delaney Elizabeth Hogg, $230,000.

11264 Mandy Lane, Hanover; RCI Builders LLC to Gretch Harrison, $564,075.

12160 Melton Road, Ashland; Sarah E. Bond to Ryan M. Koons, $305,000.

10537 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Charles H. Farrow to Patricia S. Casciano, $472,000.

Parcel; Joseph Son Properties LLC to Town of Ashland, $300,000.

13117 W Patrick Henry Road, Ashland; Mark Aaron Thompson to Miles Manley, $411,000.

8452 Pine Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Roxane Pape Young, trustee to Jonathan Michael Taylor, $399,000.

8799 Roberta Road, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Latheswara Rao Sompalli, $577,694.

9613 Seven Sisters Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Matthew F. Gwaltney, $712,216.

14044 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Timothy J. Craig to Nader T. Saleh, $377,000.

7129 Sugar Oak Court, Mechanicsville; Mark W. Green to Michael Harris, $380,000.

15155 Taliaferro Lane, Doswell; Michele K. Blackwelder to Rybren LLC, $200,000.

2 Trotter Mill Close, Unit 2, Ashland; Jean Dunn to Alan J. Armstrong, $205,000.

10309 Wanchese Way, Mechanicsville; Patricia Zimmerman, executor to Ryan Clyde Penglase, $400,000.

6146 Winding Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; James J. Nolen to Fernando J. Ordein Torres, $304,000.

9049 Woodlawn Drive, Mechanicsville; William A. Overby Jr. to Robert John Klase Jr., $599,900.

AMELIA

2 parcels; Tyler Valentine to Samuel Mordan, $425,000.

13141 Butlers Road, Amelia Court House; Jean A. Morris to William Sparks, $375,000.

9511 Forestdale Drive, Amelia Court House; Connee Keffer Evans to Daniel M. Smith, $345,000.

19651 Maple Court, Jetersville; Sandra W. Leonard to Julie Kelso, $460,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

802 Conduit Rd; America’s Dream Llc To Scott, Lidia Yvelisse, $225,000.

212 E Westover Av; Zehrer, Iv, Frederick A. To Wilson, Lynda L., $175,400.

3111 Holly Av; Swearingen Realty Co To Averette, Mary C., $238,500.

304 Marvin Av; Shuford, Megan To Joseph-Holden Ilesa D., $245,000.

142 Swift Creek La; Faison - Trustee, Ronald B To Krenisky, James Alexander, $315,000.

CUMBERLAND

2.121 acres; Conklin Mann IV to Lisa Merritt, $175,000.

95 Edge Hill Drive, Cumberland; Millbrook Construction LLC to Michael W. Taylor, $281,750.

Lots 5 and 6, Block E, Kimberly Hills; Frances R. Clements to Cifers Holdings Inc., $349,900.

DINWIDDIE

82.19 acres; Lillian Mishelle Jarratt Moran to Charles R. Barnes, $185,000.

20206 Carson Road, Dinwiddie; Janet C. Kaufman to David George, $277,000.

8430 Jordan Heights Drive, North Dinwiddie; Barbara Robinson-Blakes to Donna G. Archer, $350,000.

Lot 35, Block B, Mitchell Acres; Tanner J. Lindsay to David R. Johnson, $295,000.

11642 Old Stage Road, Dinwiddie; Rose M. Nicely to Roxchel Reed-Harris, $350,000.

24715 Russell Lane, North Dinwiddie; John T. Russell Jr. to Adam Joseph Russell, $250,000.

3705 Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie; Damion Paul Manwarren to Bethany Batson, $297,500.

GOOCHLAND

4.726 acres; Christopher I. Cook to Carey L. Williams Jr., $270,000.

2590 Chapel Hill Road, Goochland; Delta Deck Co. LLC to Christina Long McCabe, $355,000.

9333 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to William P. Irwin Jr., $492,255.

9349 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Patience T. Armstrong, trustee, $577,290.

2186 Ellis Farm Way, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Seth Patrick Keller, $840,936.

356 Hamlet Road, Manakin Sabot; Douglas M. Dipboye to Sadananda Chikkaveerappa, $868,000.

12432 Leith Hill Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Gary L. Roemmich, $691,291.

15578 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Schell Brothers Richmond LLC to Christopher Summers Burke, $736,968.

Parcel, Manakin Farms; Annemarie Canvasser, trust to Melissa Hunt, $350,000.

3676 Springfield Road, Goochland; Mark E. Chamberlin, trustee to Clayton D. Holliday, $656,500.

94 West Square Lane, Richmond; Nancy Mill Springman, trustee to James A. L. Mathers Jr., trustee, $900,000.

HOPEWELL

706 E Broadway; Timeless Dream Homes LLC to Allyssa Balallo, $175,000.

2316 Danville St., Hopewell; Dale R. Sparks to McKenzie F. Hinks, $189,000.

3709 Galena Ave.; Jasmine Rosario to Melvin Hill Jr., $290,000.

Lots 76-80 and part of Lot 75, Kenilworth; William F. Besley to Danny Hinton, $210,000.

Parcel; Lori B. Gatrell to Timothy B. Hamilton, $275,000.

411 Stone Hearth Court; Faye M. Westfall to Beverly M. Draper, $230,000.

914 Yellowstone Drive; Jonathan Scott Lee to Luai A. Abualya, $250,000.

JAMES CITY

1958 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Sheila Jeanne Keenan to George Fleming, $220,000.

4331 Audley Green Terrace, Williamsburg; Frederick T. Agostino to Nicholas B. Madison, $380,000.

113 N Berwick, Williamsburg; Brian J. Thomson to Victor Thomas Lawson, $828,000.

6223 Chelsea Crescent, Williamsburg; Judith K. Shaffer to Robert Lee Dawson Jr., $390,000.

3308 Croshaw Court, Toano; Bryan M. Dollyhigh to David C. Bowerman III, $650,000.

6 Firethorn Place, Williamsburg; Cornelia B. Dexter to Thomas J. Hesser, $631,326.

2843 Greate Way, Williamsburg; Lawrence F. Jude to Abdullah Safi, $517,500.

2736 Holly Ridge Lane, Williamsburg; Robert A. Cooper to Victoria Rue Koistinen, $437,000.

3954 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; US Home LLC to Gary James McKeon, $447,765.

132 Jordans Journey, Williamsburg; John B. Hewett Jr., trustee to Melinda L. Johnson, $427,500.

4390 King James, Williamsburg; Kenneth P. Dunn to Leonard H. Pronesti, $622,500.

117 Leeds, Williamsburg; Steven C. Mares to Janet M. Giacomozzi, $702,000.

2205 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Gem Rental Properties LLC to Mary E. Easter, $184,000.

Lot 110, Springhill; Margaret E. Tinsley to Kimberly Sue Murray Burlingame, $345,000.

Lot 193, Ford’s Colony; Robert C. Kroll to John Garrity, $200,000.

Lot 3, Spencer’s Grant; Allen Parker Builder Inc. to John G. Kruchko, $300,000.

Lot 40, Ford’s Colony; Theodore Richard Torrens, co-trustee to Mark Adam, $170,000.

Lot 7A, Indigo Terrace; Barbara L. Ramsey, trustee to City of Williamsburg, $280,000.

4600 Massena Drive, Williamsburg; Jose A. Ramirez Espinosa to Rene B. Aleman Guillen, $365,000.

2256 Moolight Point, Williamsburg; D.R. Horton Inc. to Zachary Alexander Morie, $629,990.

3228 Oak Branch Lane, Toano; Michael E. Mather, trustee to Stephen S. Baker, $832,500.

Parcel B, Riverview Plantation; David E. Hempstead to Stephen O. Hunley, $235,000.

3949 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg; Lawrence O. Reed to Joseph M. Keese, $589,900.

141 Raintree Way, Williamsburg; Brett D. Sherrill to Hope Denise Geteles, $230,500.

4007 River Moor, Williamsburg; Nadine D. Donachy to Susan G. Moritz, $534,150.

136 Ruth Lane, Williamsburg; Deborah Luella Robie, trustee to Carmen Stockard, $500,000.

5409 Skalak Drive, Williamsburg; Barry Hessefort to Evelyn Mary Harris, $215,000.

827 Tahoe Trail, Williamsburg; Arthur W. Bronschein Sr. to James P. Leveille, $230,000.

3014 The Point Drive, Lanexa; Marissa L. Campbell to Haven A. Branscome, $450,000.

Unit 3844, War Hill Green Condominium; Michael Edward Block to Roxane K. Spence, $259,900.

Units 401-403, Norge Center; Lora Kay Neal to Triple J. Properties LLC, $396,000.

224 Westbury Hills, Williamsburg; Supriya Ghosh to Jeffrey Arthur Carstarphen, trustee, $600,000.

100 William Allen, Williamsburg; William T. Suit, trustee to Jeffrey Davidson James, $500,000.

6365 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to James A. Piegari, $438,420.

KING AND QUEEN

482 Centerville Road, Shacklefords; Steven E. Jones to Angela Carole Mann, $200,000.

KING WILLIAM

47 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Herman Robert Shelton, $313,655.

354 Horse Landing Road, King William; Jason G. Himes to Samuel Lane McIntyre, $325,000.

Lot 1, Kurek Subdivision; Two Chimneys LLC to Bohanna Properties LLC, $340,000.

Lots 2171 and 2170A, Town of West Point; Robert E. Wilson to James T. Wilson, $150,000.

359 Newman Drive, Aylett; Steffan L. Tucker to Caleb Burchett, $310,000.

216 Patriots Village Court, West Point; Patriot’s Village LLC to Rachel A. Boles, $204,699.

318 Shelton Place, Aylett; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Aleah Santos, $330,000.

374 Woodruff Drive, Aylett; Lanny G. Herrell to Victor Maldonado, $600,000.

NEW KENT

3875 Autumn Hills Lane, Quinton; James W. Lawson Jr., trustee to Brandon W. Lawson, $350,000.

5751 Chaucer Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Reuben Holmes, $747,665.

10315 Deerlake, New Kent; Carl R. Breidenbach to Joe Thomas Lobrano, $375,000.

423 Four Islands Trail, Lanexa; Weyland Talafuse to Amanda Parrish, $550,000.

8800 Holly Hills Road, Quinton; Robert B. Coleman Jr. to Jared Richard Sousa, $455,470.

3651 Kingsfield Road, Quinton; Cardinal Point LLC to Richard Pettican II, $429,410.

Lot 24, Landbay 1, Phase 1, New Kent Farms; PHD Holdings LLC to Richard Lee Tallman, $243,000.

Lots 79-84, Landbay 5, Section 3, Townhomes at Four Seasons; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $258,000.

7744 Medalist Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Carolyn C. Miller, $391,030.

7224 Peyton Randolph Lane, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Janet Pryor, $289,420.

8475 Red Juniper Lane, New Kent; Kevin P. Spurell to John Pottle, $370,000.

3514 Rock Creek Villa Row, Quinton; Cunningham Homes LLC to William C. White, $475,000.

6319 South Garden Road, Providence Forge; Justin R. Cowan to Vivian G. Schoeller, $339,000.

11083 Torranceville Trace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Fernando Ramos, $632,889.

11690 Winding River Road, Providence Forge; William N. Colton III to Lorna L. Lathrop, $485,000.

PETERSBURG

270 Chanticleer Drive; NVR Inc. to Andrae Kinte Arrington, $310,750.

2514 Glendale Ave.; EDOS LLC to Raymond Douglas, $168,000.

133 Marshall St.; Jason Cameron Lucas to Kai M. Klemm, $409,000.

1608 Pine View Circle; Big Oak Ventures LLC to Vanessa Lydia Keeler, $208,000.

504 Scott St.; NVR Inc. to Derrick Antwan Prosise, $331,575.

1144 Stedman Drive; Carol J. Hernandez to Charles A. Wilson, $215,000.

1228 Woodland Road; W. Maclin Ferrell to Michael Croce, $385,000.

POWHATAN

10.3 acres; Dawn Gau to Douglas Roger Monk, $325,000.

3 acres; Sherri Lynn Urbine to Urbine Family LLC, $200,000.

2828 Corso Drive, Powhatan; Fordson Propertis LLC to William F. Hagy IV, $302,500.

2829 Gaynel Drive, Powhatan; William R. Jenkins Jr. to Janelle Ondo, $310,000.

4062 Jefferson Woods Drive, Powhatan; Thomas W. Wade to Justin Andrew Meaker, $400,000.

Lot 2, Block W, Hideaway Lake Estates; Morrissette Construction VM LLC to Lee Allen Dean Morrissette, $380,000.

1814 May Way Drive, Powhatan; Ervin M. Rasmussen to Joshua C. Byerly, $467,000.

5528 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to Andrew Martin Crenshaw Sr., $440,489.

2220 Sutton Cliff Lane, Powhatan; Hopson LLC to John V. Hailey Jr., $570,000.

2809 Watkins Landing Road, Midlothian; William Ganaden Jr. to Vincent Edward Monseau, $615,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

5 acres; William A. Campbell to Lisa M. James, $459,900.

7390 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Christopher A. Nelms to Shannon Renaye Nelms, $220,000.

7444 Cross Point Lane, Prince George; Douglas E. Talbot to Rondell O. Coleman, $305,000.

6917 Fox Drive, Prince George; Ramel Woods to Patrice Williams, $315,000.

9255 Jacob Lane, Disputanta; Brandon Kern to Haley Nicole Orr, $303,000.

Lot 16, Block B, Section 3, Rivers Edge; Laura B. Blankenship, executor to Burton Link Irby, $261,500.

Lot 9, Block F, Wildwood Farms; Glenn T. Talley to House Buyers of America Inc., $150,000.

13610 Old Stage Road, North Prince George; Crystal G. Forehand to Luis Antonio Aguilar Marquez, $339,900.

7418 W Quaker Road, Disputanta; Craftech Homes LLC to Alfred B. Hart Sr., $470,000.

3107 Tinsley Terrace, Prince George; Gerald D. Hopkins, trustee to Robert Craig Pershing, $305,000.

SUSSEX

2 parcels; Benjamin Ridenhour to Joshua Sprinkle, $195,000.

8404 Pine Acres Lane, Carson; Zachary Alexander Johnson to Monica Leigh Bowling, $250,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

100 Elizabeth Page; Barberlyn Gale Levesque to Igor Yevstifeyev, $320,000.

4113 Northridge St.; Robert McNemar to Kenneth Charles Pariser, $418,000.

19 Priorslee Lane; Amanda R. Wonsom to Rachel Elaine Bowen, $200,000.

1511 Redoubt Road, Unit 3A; HHHunt Quarterpath LLC to Nathaniel Benjamin Stusse, $303,845.