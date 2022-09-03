Property Transfers Published September 3, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
RICHMOND
1500 N 20th St; Chestney Justin S to Bryant Andrea Christine And, $211,000.
417 W 24th St; Burckardt Stephen to 526 N 21st Llc, $310,000.
918 N 26th St; Richards Michael and to Williams Alishia And, $327,000.
517 N 29th St; Fendley Edward and Joyce to Frend Lucy and Gordon Spencer, $440,000.
806 W 31st St; Cleary Michael Wayne Jr and to Wall Gary L And, $482,500.
1216 N 37th St; Crawley Kelvin L to Eggink Randall A, $187,000.
3103 4th Ave; 3103 4th Trust Trustee to Petty Chase T and Ryan, $333,000.
2013 Albany Ave; Project Homes Llc to Brown Tanya Kim, $195,000.
3168 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Black Emily Elaine, $334,165.
3188 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Deen Tyler and Lauren, $370,318.
961 Barlen Dr; Arena Ronald J to Violet Scarlett Llc, $168,000.
3 Berkshire Road; Degenaro Guy J & Jennie J to Page Travis M and Corbin D, $654,500.
3613 Bonmark Dr; Wash Ronald to Lewis Crystal Chiles, $212,500.
1333 W Broad St U202; Hull Properties Llc to Neathawk Roger And, $224,950.
1600 Brook Road; Guthrie Family Holdings Llc to 1500 Brook Road Llc, $700,000.
4614 Butte Road; Graham Patricia H Trustee to Zooma Inc Cash Balance Pension, $380,000.
5621 Cary Street Road U206; Rkfb Holdings Llc to Hughes Mary E, $212,000.
1302 Claremont Ave; Corbett Susan M to Corbett Christopher G And, $203,500.
4 N Colonial Ave U1; Thigpen Joel to Lowry Melissa A, $253,500.
3908 Corbin St; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Bryant John Marshall, $286,800.
423 N Davis Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Porchlight Homes Llc, $420,000.
4125 Dorset Road; Kalupanov Kara H to Chavarria Maria M Paguada, $200,000.
1601 Edwards Ave; Madison C Properties Llc to Parker Jennifer, $235,000.
5001 Evelyn Byrd Road; Higgins Karen to Higgins Gary F, $407,000.
3006 Ferncliff Road; Edgar Cynthia A to Sentner Kevin and Dianne, $365,000.
2615-1/2 Floyd Ave; Petersen James C Iii and to Weiss Dylan, $775,000.
1409 Front St; Tunstall Lisa & Harrison E & to Davis Scott, $155,000.
4707 W Grace St; Chilton Jana Elizabeth to Best Mark, $450,000.
4311 Grantlake Road; Schettler Jennifer D and to Jackson Jason, $340,000.
2113 Grove Ave; 2113 Grove Ave Llc to Aktig Ziya and Varys Michaela, $580,000.
703 N Hamilton St Ud; Burnette Deborah S to Milling Pamela C, $264,000.
1909 Hanover Ave; Green Christopher Beverly and to Duval Daniel and Rebecca, $830,000.
2300 Hermitage Road; Foundry Associates to Duplex Station Llc, $3,200,000.
109 W Hillcrest Ave; Mcleod Emily H to Gessner Christopher And, $950,000.
472 Hunt Ave; B&k Rental Property Llc to Ramachandran Sivaprakasam S, $240,000.
3021 Johns Way; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Fowlkes Kentre D, $324,565.
5911 Kensington Ave; Cunningham Thomas F and to Faunce Page Emery Davidson S, $650,000.
317 Labrook Dr; Integral Properties Llc to Etudo Ugochukwu, $250,000.
3116 Lake Terrace Ct; Ellis Paula T to Miroy Helene K A, $253,000.
107 Lipscomb St; Emano Paolo to Gupta Paras And, $195,000.
2121 W Main St; Main 2121 Land Trust Trustee to Hoover Donald C And, $763,375.
205 Matoaka Road; Mattox Arthur D and Nancy S to Gardiner Daniel J And, $850,000.
6127 Merrifield Dr; Bailey Richard Jr to Love Jessica, $309,000.
4013 Monticello St; Joyce Jaclyn to Bender Elizabeth And, $440,000.
3021 Moss Side Ave; Chandler Holdings Llc to Melkote Vibha, $425,000.
4906 New Kent Road; Ulfers Karen A to Flagg Danielle Davis, $432,000.
2408 Northumberland Ave; Dstar Properties Llc to Price Caitlin, $228,000.
405 Old Locke Lane; Miller William J W Trustee to Mclellan Katherine V Revocable, $3,100,000.
2606 Park Ave U3; Sb Beach Properties Llc to Box Canyon Trading Llc, $197,000.
1700 Peter Paul Blvd; M and M Capital Investment Corp to Rico Mariana Alejandra, $177,000.
1900 Porter St; Brown Schuyler R to Loney Special L, $200,000.
815 Porter St U113; 1007 Progress Llc to Jeter Stephen T and Melanie J, $162,500.
5700 Riverside Pl; Archacki Carl L to Ross Lilli and Brown Isaac, $374,995.
3012 S St; Mahala Llc to Deabreu Neil F and Carmella J, $389,331.
5014 E Seminary Ave; Hipps Bryce T and Ashley D to Tuck Nicholas K And, $420,000.
4025 Southampton Road; Good Justin D to Carrico Peter Austin And, $420,000.
3405 Stockton St; Silva Reuben to Scott Austin H And, $240,000.
5100 Stratford Cres; Randolph Caroline T to Boyd Tyler Randolph And, $1,495,000.
6401 Stuart Ave; Raahp Llc to Williams Lindsay A & Susan C &, $650,000.
3317 Terminal Ave; Bishara Amira to Mosley Wanda, $310,000.
2113 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Akhtar Saad Z and Zahid M, $379,975.
303 N Vine St; Gambill William M and to Holden Margaret Ann Neil Cosby, $660,000.
5126 Weatherford Road; Wc Real Estate Llc to Garcia Alvaro Humberto Tista, $219,000.
1125 West Ave; Hottle Warren P and Lucy B M to Goggins Paul W Iii And, $900,000.
1613 Winder St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Sloan Joshua B, $150,000.
4318 Wyncliff Dr; Mizobe Harvey S & Susan K to Staples Cameron, $412,000.
1810 N 20th St; Bell Courtney Lynn to Riley Katz Julia, $249,950.
HENRICO
2753 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Stokes Danielle Briana , $421,992.
2759 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Tanks Ginger A, $410,825.
2032 Airy Cir, Henrico; Matikovas Tomas to Washington Sylvia, $202,000.
7613 Ansley Rd, Henrico; Hogue Jason C to Barber Vincent E and Juanita B, $243,000.
9512 Ashborne Ct, Glen Allen; Jervonte Williams Irrevocable Trust to Majkovic Adis, $285,000.
10851 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Dafla Aelaf Tekleyesus and Adhanet Hibtes, $407,300.
4911 Augusta Ave, Henrico; D and S Vending Inc to 4911 Augusta Llc, $1,335,000.
3302 Basie Rd, Henrico; Buford Ramona C Life Int to Cadjo Ljubisa, $207,000.
220 Bay Coat Dr, Henrico; Wright Tameka to Cooper Ashley , $225,000.
8501 Bentridge Ln, Henrico; Suhr Charlotte and William Ronald to Davis Doris and Genevieve, $345,000.
6015 Bonneau Rd, Henrico; Otto Christopher T and Marlene D to Gaither George Manney Iii and David, $237,500.
1124 Bridle Ln, Henrico; Azimi Ardalan and Ann Shoaf to Hahn Alexander L , $275,000.
5213 Brockton Ct, Glen Allen; Van Marcke De Lummen Quentin and Tracey A to Thompson William B and Maria F Ali, $560,000.
1000 Brookwood Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Patel Dinesh B and Ramila D to Ebied Eman E , $280,000.
2305 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Adams Jeffrey Scott to Ortiz Franessa, $250,501.
12508 Caitlin Cir, Henrico; Pasalapudi Anirudh to Jecklin Residential Llc, $370,000.
8153 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Valugulu Kiran Kumar and Sowmya Kurremula, $384,900.
9020 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Moore Jacques J Jr to Jecklin Residential Llc, $340,000.
2508 Cedar Knoll Ct, Henrico; Palczynski Michael A and Ruth S to Walker Samuel Joseph and Ariel Tatterson, $565,000.
104 Charnwood Rd, Henrico; Greenbaum Noah Charles Perry Et Al to Messier Prescott R and Ashley H, $1,200,000.
Cliffbrook Ln, Henrico; Tilden Fundamental Overlook Ii Apts Llc to Pc Va Brook Run Ii Llc, 23200000.
9312 Coleson Rd, Glen Allen; Harvey Douglas L and Marjory J Trustees to Zhang Qing Hong, $340,100.
8211 Cookes Farm Ct, Henrico; Jones Beverly J to Paige Sherwood and Terri, $400,000.
7905 Cottesmore Ter, Henrico; Patel Rita and Anisha A to Raja Amir, $225,000.
3501 Cox Rd, Henrico; Cox Road Storage Llc to Life Storage Lp, 10796637.
2239 Cresthaven Ct, Henrico; Mitchell Catherine A to Anderson John Robert Kenneth and E Jang, $220,000.
3828 Danewood Dr, Henrico; Gaines Peola L to Wang Xinzhi and Zhenglong Yan, $350,000.
304 Defense Ave, Sandston; Brown Brandon O and Ladonna R to Brown Andre Demon and Tashina, $200,000.
2313 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Thomas Mary Catherine to Turner Christopher and Evy, $233,000.
1117 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; Nedd Brittany to Morris Latrice, $234,950.
2950 Dragana Dr, Henrico; Foster Chester L Jr and Brenda Shelton to White Raymond M and Diane M, $532,500.
9102 Dunncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Brandmaier John C and Alexandria H Abruzzo to Hines Dustin Allen and Emily Anne Dunbar, $330,000.
128 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Will Matthew Tyler to Paramount Investments Llc, $175,000.
108 N Erlwood Ct, Henrico; Williams John D Jr to Thompson Stuart and Stacy M , $600,000.
7821 Fitzgerald Ct, Henrico; Parramore Rebecca to Delperuto Kristi, $199,000.
5225 Forest Hollow Dr, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Manocha Ashish and Manisha, $629,447.
11107 Fox Meadow Dr, Henrico; Nichols Keith M and Sue E to Mccabe Robert P Jr and Rebecca Farrell, $535,000.
3112 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Linham Scott and Kimberly to Matthews Marsha, $345,000.
1211 Giltspur Rd, Henrico; Johnston Emily Menefee to Albertson Robert S, $240,000.
10676 Gracie Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Layson Rey D and Carmelita B, $439,165.
2908 Greenwing Pl, Henrico; Kidd Wilma L to Reyes Cruz Arnaldo and Lori C Reyes, $320,000.
4407 Grigg St, Henrico; Graves Barbara A to Hargrove Immanuel and Debbie, $227,000.
9532 Hagan Rd, Glen Allen; Mooberry Mary Megan and Hoa Nguyen to Winston Antoine and Toni, $412,000.
6930 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Bushra Elnigomi, $365,832.
10894 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Murphy Lori T and Jonathan Hodgdon, $605,575.
1689 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Bell Gillian E to Prewitt Cheryl V , $229,000.
2220 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Icon Llc to Adams Danielle, $259,000.
815 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Payne Brian to Hodges Bryony Bowers and Sheridan Terry , $537,500.
722 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Tarry Carl L to Young Latesha, $320,000.
2800 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Harville Matthew S to Nash Mallory, $196,525.
942 Jamerson Ln, Glen Allen; Noble Deborah to Kutty Sheljina Ibrahim, $410,000.
4329 Joseph Dr, Glen Allen; Jeretina Andrew and Danielle to Young Donald S and Jennifer M , $520,000.
9002 Kellywood Ct, Glen Allen; Mckenzie Judith to Shafiei Mohammad and Lalbigom, $360,000.
3018 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Williamson Verne C to Jackson Leigh Anne , $210,000.
2252 Kingsbrook Dr, Henrico; Michael Andrew J and Patricia T to Sterlace Greta Marie and Jason Christian, $230,000.
3812 Lady Vixen Ct, Henrico; Barron Dianna B and Susan Johnson to Schmidt Peter C and Erica R , $670,000.
9140 Lakeland Dr, Henrico; Mason Steven W to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $165,000.
2636 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kukreja Amit, $337,913.
Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; North Gayton Village Llc to Legacy-Bacova Investments Llc, $2,611,320.
4112 Lexington Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Nguyen Johnny Thanh to Burke Christopher Edwin and Kristen , $514,000.
6505 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Wilson Susan V and Bruce, $562,840.
12331 Liesfeld Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Luu Queenie and Tiffany and Michael H Giaon, $1,045,931.
21 N Linden Ave, Henrico; Hey Sydney to Ellis Claude D, $164,000.
5043 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Cooper William T Iii, $283,774.
9304 Lyndonway Dr, Henrico; Jenks Andrew and Stephanie to Mirzai Abdulmilad Janmir and Dillon Magus, $425,000.
12216 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; Liu Ren and Lang Qin to Iqbal Qazi Aied, $630,000.
2310 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Johnson Dwight E to Georgiadis Laura S , $270,000.
5313 Masons Ln, Henrico; Elliott Mark R and Shelby G to Gordon James E and Christian J Haydinger, $430,000.
9511 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; 9511 Meadowgreen to Jecklin Residential Llc, $390,000.
3216 Merritt Pl, Glen Allen; White Lauren J to Rahmani Faiz Ui Rahman and Khalida, $430,000.
3501 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virgina to Oyebamiji Abdul Qawwiyyu, $264,770.
4 Milby Cir, Sandston; Stephenson Samuel P and Mary Sue to Howell Morgan A and David E and Clara J, $150,000.
4604 Mizar Rd, Henrico; Douglas Albert M to Blair Tameasha, $250,000.
5201 Monument Ave, Henrico; Cramer David B and Laura C Cramer to Kraft Hugh S and Anne H, $570,000.
5100 Monument Ave U604, Henrico; Brydon George Maclaren Iii and Katherine to Spencer Theresa D and Daniel E Falwell, $245,000.
8811 Mount Olive Ave, Glen Allen; Eubank Mark and Candy to Garces Alba, $200,000.
4111 New Hermitage Dr, Henrico; Wickramasinghe Shanthi and Prabhavathi Job to Alamyar Mohammad Khalid, $330,000.
1301 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Scp 2009 C32 078 Llc to Namm Hilda and Evelyn and David Trustees, $7,400,000.
1210 Old Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Sroka Family Lp to Kammerer Adrian Jean, $320,000.
2805 Olde Belo Ct, Glen Allen; Robinson Nathan M and Sarah R to Valentine Cory, $330,000.
9320 Overhill Rd, Henrico; Janocka Nathan and Kelly A to Meza Joseph and Tiffany N , $307,100.
1910 Parlow Dr, Henrico; Glory 2 Glory Investments Llc to Anderson Jamie L and Antionette, $219,000.
2304 Penniman Ter, Henrico; Johnson Crystal L to Crowell Raymond Jr and Katina Lynetta , $395,000.
8706 Pinyon Rd, Henrico; Niu Kejian and Bei Xia to Diaz Jose Abel Mendoza, $290,000.
7706 Pomeroy Ct, Henrico; Mitchell Damon D to Reuter Anna Kensington, $190,000.
3824 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Holiday Hershel Louis Jr , $375,449.
8916 Rearden Rd, Henrico; Benchmark Homes Of Virginia Lc to Lewis Jon M and Rachel Burday, $1,495,000.
5201 Reids Pointe Rd, Glen Allen; Elgin Robert F Jr and Kimberly A to Cannone Daniel, $385,000.
12313 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Lucid Investments Llc to Holland Patrick James and Bethany Nicole, $325,000.
2208 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Wilson James M Iii to Bray Matthew John and Heather Alewine, $300,000.
5712 Rolling Creek Pl, Glen Allen; Shah Siddharth and Rujuta to Najeeb Mustafa and Aseel Abdalwahab, $520,000.
3921 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brackett Tanya, $328,205.
4405 Samara Dr, Henrico; Andrews Catherine M to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $205,000.
6200 Scaffold Ct, Sandston; Harding Sheila M Trustee to Harrison Elwood Jr and Virginia G, $550,000.
8337 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Fells Tonya Tiashawn, $299,820.
8440 Shannon Green Ct, Henrico; Hocker Latoya Monique to Nash Shanelle R S, $198,000.
6833 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Boone Renita S and Terence L, $415,864.
203 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Busic Janice M to Mark Janice L, $535,000.
1757 South Dover Pointe Rd, Henrico; Anderson Robert and Betty J to Lackaye Kevin and Elaina, $505,000.
10848 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Sreedharan Promodkumar and S M to Jeyarajan Baskaran and S Kandasamy, $500,000.
6924 Staunton Ave, Henrico; Timmerman Jess W and Sarah Y to Huerta Rafeal Z and Jacklyn J T Soto, $426,200.
10209 Stonemill Rd, Henrico; Wu Ai Tang to Petkauskas Roma and Audrius , $297,500.
2109 Summerhook Ct, Glen Allen; Rucker Sherman A to Dangos John V Jr, $279,950.
2915 Thistlebrook Ln, Henrico; Strobing Claudia Stack and Juliana Leigh to Sai Guruji Llc, $275,000.
8005 Tolliver Rd, Henrico; Cava Capital Llc to First Class Investors Llc, $272,000.
6917 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Kalentzos Tina and Gladys Kalentzos to Kyer Joshua M , $360,000.
2109 Turtle Creek Dr U11, Henrico; Stewart Arthur K to Packer Lisa N, $210,000.
2805 Valley Side Ct, Henrico; Boothe Rhonda V to Williams Mable C , $250,000.
9200 Venetian Way, Henrico; Alvarez Acelia L to Smith Mary Stuart, $375,000.
2576 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Fox Burneil J to Martin Joseph N and Kimberley P, $262,600.
8705 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Gallasch William Frederick to Gallasch Brandon Wells, $250,000.
12017 Wheat Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Taylor Daniel K and Lisa R to Bodduna Harish and Anitha , $620,000.
2504 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Engel Gregory, $227,000.
606 W Willow St, Henrico; Latouche Lillian C Trustee to Draughn Raymond Jr and Bethany H , $290,000.
1909 Windingridge Way, Henrico; Hayes Christopher and Jennifer to Lockhart Charles D and Lindsey D, $610,000.
8129 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Spain Amber to Cho Jongmoon and Youngmi , $336,000.
8055 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Garrepally Ramesh and Lavanya , $359,990.
9821 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Gregg Dustin Jeremy to Majkovic Adis and Amira, $260,000.
360 Ziontown Rd, Henrico; Harper John F and Lisa G to Adirondack Llc, $317,150.
CHESTERFIELD
1208 Adkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Falt Kyle P and Brandie L to Dircio Armando A Lopez and Carreon Valerie, $220,000.
1654 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Drake John H Jr and Sharon V, $530,670.
9335 Amberleigh Cir, North Chesterfield; Hudgins Carolee T to Hirsch Martin Alan and Charlotte, $425,000.
6307 Anise Cir, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Pagan Desmond M and Stacey D, $526,270.
2001 Arcadia Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Brown Gregory and Ranisha, $342,069.
5312 Ashton Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; Wilt Brenton S and Kelsie E to Sencindiver Larry Wade Jr, $265,000.
5913 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Kelly Courtney, $289,988.
15119 Badestowe Dr, Chesterfield; Thakur Vikram M and Sarika to Clayborne Troy, $459,900.
14605 Barkwood Ct, Chester; Jeffnsuehomes Llc to Rogers Matthew Blake, $186,000.
5630 Beacon Hill Dr, Midlothian; Lansgate Rentals Llc to Garbo Jennifer S, $270,000.
603 Bellerive Ct, North Chesterfield; Waller Beverly P to Chang Eric, $329,900.
14205 Bermuda Point Ct, Chester; Devers John and Christina Z to Crenshaw Yolonda S, $235,000.
2604 S Blue Tick Ct, North Chesterfield; Mcneil Jeffrey L to Foley Robert and Jennifer, $210,000.
7213 Bonallack Bnd, Moseley; Utz Kenneth W and Pamela H to Kim Dennis Y and Krista K, $725,000.
10555 Braden Townes Ct, Chesterfield; Brinkley Donald to Reinmuth Daniel Evans and Jayne M, $319,900.
1443 Braisden Rd, Midlothian; Baron Keith and Debra to Brown David J and Alexa W, $485,000.
9726 Brandywine Ave, North Chesterfield; Andrews Genevieve B to Masonry and Concrete Llc, $215,000.
14819 Bridge Spring Dr, Midlothian; Salita Adrian C and Lisa C to Wright Jacob A and Angela M, $442,100.
4660 Brookridge Rd, Chesterfield; Lawson Robert A and Karen T to Lawson Jonathan and Vaughan Erica, $230,000.
4031 Cambrian Cir, Midlothian; Holloway Orlando Vernon to Saunders Brooke Ariel and Paul Davis Iv, $500,000.
12401 Carnoustie Ln, North Chesterfield; Yale Susan M to Sunne John P Trustee, $292,755.
4809 Cedar Cliff Rd, Chester; E and L Amobi Properties Llc to Harvey Scott B and Elizabeth, $170,000.
2339 Chancellor Rd, North Chesterfield; Booker Ruth Wells to Bonini Adam and Christina, $475,000.
8524 Chester Rd, North Chesterfield; Samayoa Investments Llc to Cordero’s Concrete Construction Inc and 2012 Southside Landscaping Llc, $280,000.
11405 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Miller Sabrina D and Herbert, $281,990.
5012 Claybon Ln, Chester; Shifflett Raymond A and Margaret to Nesheiwat Majdah and Maged, $470,000.
9718 Cole Mill Rd, North Chesterfield; Otterstedt X and Otterstedt C to Cox Thomas Junius and James Rory May, $340,000.
751 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Kidd Margaret C to Canas Fidencio A and Fidencio T, $287,000.
6919 Crackerberry Dr, Moseley; Carter Randall L and Courtney to Slate Charles Edward Jr and Amanda Keavy, $535,000.
905 Dannyhill Ct, Midlothian; Almany Charles to Rogness Richard Colby and Brittany Michelle, $365,000.
14213 Denby Ter, Midlothian; Dubiel Deborah L to Vanzyl Derrick J and Teena J, $450,000.
9430 Donachy Dr, North Chesterfield; Romero Ronald C and Mary M to Vaughan Christopher W and Patricia G, $295,000.
14442 Duckridge Ter, Midlothian; Mcmahon Susan E to Harlan Thomas and Elizabeth, $335,000.
15209 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Jadapalli Munineeraja, $336,174.
2521 Dwight Ave, North Chesterfield; Chavez Masonry Co Llc to Burgos Yajaira J and Paula Carlos L Reyes, $251,000.
11700 Edenberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Coates Meghan to Schriber Sarah Elizabeth and Frederick Thomas Edward, $475,000.
11842 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Simms Charlene Kay, $465,446.
7817 Etching St, North Chesterfield; Lane Latonya Chontese to Amin Shivam Bipin and Patel Snehal, $255,000.
13830 Exhall Dr, Chester; Walker Darren E to Mason Glenn A, $315,000.
15218 Featherchase Dr, Chesterfield; Dittrich Joseph G to Lee Christopher Sanggoo and Song Kwang S, $280,000.
6929 Fieldwood Rd, Chester; Perkinson Debbie Kite Et Als to Hickam Grace A, $385,000.
14113 Forest Creek Dr, Midlothian; Choo Eric and Low Teresa to Caulkins David and Nellie, $621,000.
15302 Fox Briar Ln, Midlothian; Watson David Reece and Mary D to Chambers Jeffrie Ann and Stephen Robert, $510,000.
15906 Fox Marsh Dr, Moseley; White Laura R and David M to Webster Ronald Bruce and Beverly Ann, $615,000.
8919 Ganton Ct, Chesterfield; Wright Donald W and Mary D to Tamayo Victoria and Mchale Ryan, $415,000.
4101 Gill St, Chester; Fuller Charles B and Marly F to Holliday Khyree, $252,000.
1101 Goswick Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Singh Barindra Kaur to Magnuson Bryan Christopher and Hathaway Lauren Elizabeth, $440,000.
10011 Graves Rd, South Chesterfield; Williams Michael Ryan to Kinne Charles E and Sandra L, $296,000.
512 Grinell Dr, North Chesterfield; Mullins Jason W and Mullins A C to Green Kent D Jr, $275,000.
8512 Hampton Crossing Pl, Chesterfield; Pascual Fernando and Marquez L Z to Eliades Taylor B and Stuart G, $470,000.
6003 Harbourwood Ct, Midlothian; Kellogg L J and Kellogg L M Trs to Danner Shane and Maria, $365,000.
3801 Hendricks Rd, Midlothian; Anchor’s Down Farm Inc to Va Wood Properties Llc, $1,747,515.
14902 Highberry Woods Ter, Midlothian; Felice Anthony C and Rhonda L to Collins Timothy Dean and Kathleen Crumby, $380,000.
10102 Holly Trace Ct, Chesterfield; Eager Tracy L to Rudisill Debra G, $235,000.
4010 Hunters Ridge Dr, Moseley; Allen Bruna Sandry and Farah J to Murdoch Glenn W Jr and Cynthia L, $375,000.
11630 Ivywood Rd, Chester; Robinson Bonnie B and Roe Tina M to Matherly Natasha and Weaver Timothy, $338,500.
18018 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Piccin Justin James and Elizabeth Anne, $442,073.
1100 Kentberry Rd, North Chesterfield; Harris Ervin S Jr to Reams Real Estate Llc, $180,500.
9507 Kinnerton Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Caggiano Joshua and Jessica, $492,654.
3101 Lady Marian Ln, Midlothian; Conner Ian R and Melissa A to Trent Charles W V and Taryn A, $750,000.
2501 Lanter Ln, Chester; Scheer Joseph C and Mariaadora B to Poulos Michael P, $270,000.
13702 Lawing Dr, South Chesterfield; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Hicks Kyng L and Afia K, $249,900.
621 Lemoine Ln, North Chesterfield; Braswell Margaret A to Budryk Nathan and Jordan, $284,000.
2601 Lilybank Pl, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Lopez Joaquin Jr and Patricia Ann, $522,541.
1442 Logan St, North Chesterfield; Whitmore Garrett F to Gregory Linda, $336,000.
10520 Lunswood Rd, Chester; Funes Manuel to Cramer-Walker Carolyn, $282,000.
1707 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Baylis Troy Charles, $392,060.
14836 Mariners Way, Midlothian; Reinmuth Daniel E and Jayne M to Southerland Michael J and Lisa D, $390,000.
13949 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Browder Robert Mitchell Jr and Deidra Grant, $465,225.
8206 Mckibben Dr, Chesterfield; Gilbert Melinda Ashcraft Trustee to Hunter David Maddox Jr and Jill Wollensak, $680,000.
1312 Michaux Park Ln, Midlothian; Harcrow Donald L and Christy L to Stroud Kevin and Lisa, $380,000.
10300 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Crestar Bank to Midlothian Express Wash Llc, $1,400,000.
5207 Misty Spring Dr, Midlothian; Kim Tae Hyung to Guzman Roberto Campos, $331,500.
13903 Mount Hill Cir, Midlothian; Weis Alexandre E and Emily Haven to Carmine-Martz Jillian, $570,000.
14608 Nash Rd, Chesterfield; Higginbotham Mary A to Davis Deladia A and Johnson Michelle B, $220,000.
14241 Newgate Rd, Midlothian; Minnick Patricia A to Minnick Patrick W and Maria N, $635,000.
12609 Nightingale Dr, Chester; Hoeft Christopher J and Charisma to Sebald Heather and Cole D, $430,000.
6006 Oak Landing Dr, Chester; Anderson Douglas L and Mary E to Leonard Scott and Lee Ann, $280,000.
111 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Davenport Clifton A Jr and Hazel to Mapp Anthony and Mapp Shanik and Haywood Laiya and Matthews Gladys, $305,000.
12401 Old Stage Rd, Chester; Leimberger Floyd F and Carolyn M to Atkinson David L, $160,000.
4600 Otter Ct, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Grady Lonnie Jr and Sheena, $762,189.
200 N Otterdale Rd, Midlothian; King Pin Properties Llc to Sandg Holdings Llc, $2,600,000.
3519 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Harrison Brian Lee and Carla, $425,710.
100 Philray Ct, North Chesterfield; Mickey William Jr and Jacqueline to Dogtown Inc, $210,000.
12301 Point Landing Ct, Midlothian; Birchfield Joseph D and Kilby H to Bgrs Llc, $466,000.
8315 Poplar Hollow Trl, North Chesterfield; Warriner Julie F to Melvin Matthew L Jr and Sonia, $400,000.
13600 Prince James Dr, Chesterfield; Beardsley Jamie S and Tolan L M to Crowley James, $410,000.
1863 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Scarlett Dorothy E, $330,770.
5505 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Dixon Tyler L and Loma B to Diaz Elmer A and Ivi C, $213,000.
2737 Quisenberry St, Midlothian; Boppe Tara to Atkins Natalie, $287,000.
16 Redbridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Gregg Carlton E and Thomas Y B to Delano Jesse D and Jessica L, $260,000.
10719 Ridgerun Rd, Chesterfield; Southerland Michael J and Lisa to Donovan Mary Y, $273,000.
11530 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Dosier Christopher R and Hanegan Staci Coleman, $544,310.
14400 Rockyrun Rd, Chesterfield; Young Paul Edwin Et Als to Christianson-Young Carol L and Young Richard, $420,000.
12505 Rue Noelle Ct, Midlothian; Banister William C and Janet to Romero Raul J, $265,000.
10118 Saint Joan Ave, North Chesterfield; Barnett Summer Marie to Celestine Deja, $250,000.
2409 Sandler Ct, North Chesterfield; Poco Quad Partners Llc to Archer Carolyn Dianne, $309,250.
10412 Sarata Ln, Chesterfield; Woolfolk Neil S Jr to Martineau Stephen Paul, $237,900.
4706 Scouters Pl, Chesterfield; Munsey James Brian to Milligan Erica, $215,000.
3505 Shaun Ct, North Chesterfield; Gonzalez Ashley M to Friedhoff Forrest Frederick Iv and Alexxis, $212,000.
2477 Silver Lake Ter, Midlothian; Quinn Deborah L Trustee to Baird Catherine T, $314,000.
6711 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Rowan Dennis Michael and Debra Lyn, $429,540.
3608 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Techeney Diane G, $444,150.
7119 Spring Trace Turn , Midlothian; Pampinella Rachael K to Robinson Laura and Darrin, $330,000.
6542 St Cecelia Dr, Midlothian; Tran Kiet Q and Le Hong-Lan T to Qp Properties Llc, $357,000.
5722 Stella Rd, North Chesterfield; Glover Richard L to Mercer Tyuana, $215,000.
11510 Stillbrook Rd, North Chesterfield; Fitzgerald Kevin C and Nancy L to Rice Brandon G and Samantha J, $345,000.
11324 Stonecrop Pl, North Chesterfield; Harrell Jonathan Casey to Moreau Andrew, $281,700.
3610 Stoney Ridge Trl, Midlothian; Richards Scott and Bruce Melanie to Shazer Tamia and Pollard Carlton Jr, $345,000.
2424 Sunset Hills Ter, North Chesterfield; Flournoy Steven R and Marian C to Jenkins David and Brittani, $336,000.
5517 Swan Dr, North Chesterfield; Oakley Gerald H and Et Als to Stepp Adam Richard, $210,000.
5530 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Morgan David J and Jeannie K, $504,165.
10137 Terri Lynn Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Moler Benjamin P and Cheryl J, $443,120.
10401 Thoreau Ct, Chesterfield; C C Real Est Investments Llc to Lundeen Jennifer Maxwell, $282,000.
3555 Thornsett Dr, Chester; Marks Christian C Sr and L F to Hightower Felicia, $315,000.
12206 Timber Trail Dr, Midlothian; Chirico Britni to Matthews Christopher, $227,000.
4612 Tooley Dr, Chester; Burgess Quinton and Melissa B to Fleming Angel Maria and Weaver Jerry Lee Jr, $389,900.
1724 Tulip Hill Dr, Midlothian; Timmel Eric and Ashley to Robinson Timothy Andrew and Page Durant, $1,025,000.
14404 Twickenham Pl, Chesterfield; White John R and Wanda T to Jones Ninotchka L, $410,000.
7708 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Green Glenda L to Orellana Elias, $270,000.
700 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield; Oeur Savoeurn S to Akpoghenobor Charles O and Sabina O, $400,000.
14824 Walthall Dr, South Chesterfield; Alston Catherine J to Zetts Savannah, $263,000.
8911 Waterfowl Flyway , Chesterfield; D’alessio Roger J Et Al Trs to Spera Michael A and Hunkin Karen, $540,000.
6624 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Carter Keneisha Y, $333,445.
4876 Wedgemere Rd, Chesterfield; Jones Barbara F to Clatterbuck Morgan, $158,000.
5503 West Bay Rd, Midlothian; Helffenstein Angela S to Walls Katherine H and Kennedy Jason M and Walls Michael W and Carrie R, $475,000.
1625 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Savage Theresa Marie, $325,040.
15505 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Aaron Susan E, $426,795.
7425 Whirlaway Dr, Midlothian; Casey Stephen Lemar and Patty Jo to Picardat Maria D Flores Adrianzen De, $302,000.
5102 White Pickett Ln, North Chesterfield; Tovar Mauricio Antonio to Cash James Paul, $255,000.
6404 Willow Landing Way, Chester; Cruz Albert and Madeline D to King Jamayne L, $330,000.
8634 Windingrun Ln, North Chesterfield; Poling Tabytha M and Kuni Caleb to Poling Tabytha Marie, $158,800.
2242 Wing Haven Pl, Midlothian; Geiszler Brian D and Lesley D to Eslinger Jonathan H and Brandelyn N, $550,050.
14406 Woods Walk Ct, Midlothian; Becker Nicholas U to Laudon Michael Andrew and Carrington Taylor, $331,000.
HANOVER
114.594 acres; Brian Edward Rawls to H. Curtis Pearson Jr., $350,000.
2.43 acres; Ellen Hardesty to Farrington LLC, $22,500.
9017 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Russell Duncan, $623,300.
7181 Autumn Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Beau J. King to Griffin A. Davis, $350,000.
8319 Bell Creedk Road, Mechanicsville; Frances Lee B. Farmer to DPZM LLC, $305,000.
8295 Briarthorn Court, Mechanicsville; Barry L. Burkholder to Marie Alvarez Lussier, $306,000.
8207 Bultaco Trail, Mechanicsville; Charles Louis Shepperson to Ken Kessler, $540,000.
15487 S Cedar Creek Lane, Montpelier; Brent Smith to Ruth Miriam Gussman, $639,950.
7345 Colts Neck Road, Mechanicsville; Curtis C. Caplinger to Amy S. Caplinger, $275,000.
9219 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Siddarth Yagnam Konuganti, $513,993.
9045 Dewitt Drive, Mechanicsville; Susie A. Fox to Haroon Dawlatzaada, $365,000.
9509 Farlegh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher Brett McMillan, $1,045,000.
6576 Gardenbrook Way, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Christian Giovanni Rivera, $412,250.
13619 Greenwood Church Road, Ashland; Aaron R. Ivey to Gary L. Mills, $298,000.
7315 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Andrea Karrand Wills to TL&LL Investment Inc., $275,000.
12424 Homestretch Lane, Ashland; Daniel J. Schaible to William Powell Wooten, $625,000.
9280 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to William Broadway, $503,545.
12211 Kenton Ridge Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Karen J. Sparrow, $603,075.
14414 King Road, Doswell; Jeremy Carr to Dexter J. Pyfrom, $440,000.
224 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Owen C. Adams, $459,950.
11044 Linderwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Will Dougherty to Christian N. Bishop, $345,000.
Lot 12, Block A, Section 1, Gardner Estates; Michael Kluver to VJ Real Estate Services LLC, $293,150.
Lot 2, Oilville Manor, 29.097 acres; Sprouses Corner LLC to Sue W. Clements, $259,950.
Lot 34, Block D, Section 7, Honey Meadows; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Catherine M. Stewart, $440,000.
Lot E, Block E, Lakeridge Park; Southeastern Insurance Associates LLC to BSR2021 LLC, $760,000.
7099 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Harvey L. Hazelgrove to Thomas Meade Mondy, $206,000.
12121 Mifflin Place, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Peder K. Melberg, $413,531.
15572 Mount AirCourt, Montpelier; Dustin C. Crisp to John Runquist, $385,000.
Parcel; EMAC LLC to FRHP Lincolnshire LLC, $3,250,000.
10288 Perrins Mill Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles H. Wilson III to Donald Charles Schauvliege Jr., $459,950.
6161 Retreat Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Ryan Card to Danielle M. Stolarski, $267,500.
6184 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Hannah K. Perry to Angela Derann Shepherd, $223,000.
6006 Saber Court, Mechanicsville; John M. Jackson to Mathew Lipinski, $275,000.
Section 7, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $536,800.
11133 Sherwood Farms Lane, Glen Allen; Bruce M. Nuckols to Neil Adam Schimke, $660,000.
Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $230,050.
10509 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 201, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Glenda Deberry Taylor, $230,000.
7333 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; Dau Hta Lakum to Andrew R. Gurry, $253,000.
10437 Sunset Court, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Frederick H. Watson, $385,058.
13844 Teman Road, Beaverdam; Sandra F. Edwards to Brandon Shane O’Hara, $220,000.
Unit B, Ashland Center Condominiums; Jerald E. Huntsinger, trustee to Pryour Properties LLC, $252,750.
14516 Washington Highway, Ashland; Glenn T. Davis to John N. Belt II, $200,000.
9009 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Shruthi Tirandas, $415,635.
6164 Winding Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Patrick J. McCarthy to Ricardo Amelco, $269,000.
7978 Wynbrook Lane, Mechanicsville; Lana R. Cathell to Michael J. Caudell, $172,500.
AMELIA
12.067 acres; Bobby T. Newby to John Newby, $150,259.
16960 Arabian Drive, Amelia Court House; Ryan C. Holman to Wilburt Adam Elliott, $385,000.
8810 N Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House; Troy Larken Graham Jr. to Scott G. Balliet, $332,000.
7691 Pembelton Drive, Amelia Court House; Garland Ray Pembelton to Stuart T. Rolfe, $620,000.
7940 Stonewall Drive, Amelia Court House; Jeffrey Brian Honsinger to Tracy Boykin, $360,000.
CHARLES CITY
2 parcels; Capital Region Land Conservancy Inc. to Randall Welch, $300,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
913 Azalea La; Tri City Investments Llc, to Mcwhorter-Power,S Daryan Bryett, $254,500.
702 Charles Av; Rollison, Thomas F to Mccoun, Seth, $195,000.
811 Forest View Dr; Gibbs, Sherell to Haskins, Nathanael M., $271,000.
206 Nottingham Dr; Davis, Mary to Berry, Karnetra W., $250,000.
608 Ryan Av; Best, Betty Louise to Ritchey, Joshua C., $203,000.
CUMBERLAND
86 Ashburn Road, Cumberland; Marian L. Pylinski to David Ryan Benson, $269,500.
Parcel; Clark Properties Inc. to Reve Properties LLC, $150,000.
DINWIDDIE
1.143 acres; Christopher John French to Rebecca Leigh Purr, $178,500.
4401 Alyssa Lane, North Dinwiddie; Brooke B. Jimenez to Shkalan Trisvan, $262,000.
7660 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Gary L. Glenn, $406,955.
23601 Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; KAG Homes LLC to Jose Louis Pedraza-Martinez, $245,000.
11324 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; Dominion Real Estate Solutions LLC to Henry M. Morrissette, $234,950.
8771 Lake Jordan Way, North Dinwiddie; Kortez D. Dixon to Quinton Burrell, $390,000.
13605 McKenney Highway, McKenney; Gary D. Meade to Jeannine M. Franz, $200,000.
22914 Pheasant Court, North Dinwiddie; Christopher F. Carey to Sheila Pitchford, $210,000.
5903 Sutherland Drive, Sutherland; Richard E. Burton to Tamara Lee Arnold, $280,000.
20824 Westover Drive, McKenney; James L. Fitts to Ricky Ricardo King, $237,900.
GOOCHLAND
3 acres; Trek Properties LLC to GVA Home Builders LLC, $389,478.
3800 Barnyard Trail, Glen Allen; Laurie Topaz to Ashlee P. Goodman-Tabari, $234,900.
486 Calm Creek Road, Manakin Sabot; Richard L. Atkinson to Amanda Team, $705,000.
629 Cross Ridge Lane, Manakin Sabot; Alexander G.B. Massie, trustee to Mark W. Claud, $1,700,000.
4740 E Grey Fox Circle, Gum Spring; Corydon Wright to Jessica L. Hall, $219,700.
1345 Hounslow Drive, Manakin Sabot; Pamela Morrill Wilks, trustee to Russell T. Corey, $552,000.
Lot 34, Section 3, Readers Branch; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert P. Chesson, $591,219.
Lots, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $1,167,250.
15736 Mosaic Creek Blvd, Richmond; Style Craft Homes of Virginia to Cynthia L. Alston, $529,803.
1306 Old Logan Road, Manakin Sabot; Sam D. Graham Jr. to Roderick James Carter Jr., $1,125,000.
335 Pond View Lane, Manakin Sabot; Able & Done Right Inc. to Gita Athreya, $645,000.
12391 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Daniel A. Conrad, $621,446.
4294 River Road West, Goochland; Michael C. Leabough to Kimberly Jo. Warner, $310,000.
3964 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; Gordon Brothers Construction to John Draus, $211,613.
125 West Square Drive, Richmond; Paul F. Silver to Warren E. Zirkle, $925,000.
7160 Yare St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard H. Albrecht, trustee, $649,739.
HOPEWELL
3000 Boston St.; Committed Real Estate Group LLC to Xavier E. Matos Negron, $210,000.
3006 Day St.; Carolyn E. Bennett to Wesley W. Starke, $160,100.
Lot 4 and part of Lot 3, Block B, Section 1, Mansion Terrace; Sherrie Lane Davis to Distressed to Diamonds LLC, $157,000.
544 Pleasant Drive; William C. Mitchell to Camille R. Dudley, $188,000.
1108 Smithfield Ave.; Vicki Lynn Evans-Reith to Anthony R. Casey, $157,000.
3706 White Oak Drive; Lori A. Chevalier to Tiffany Dawn Hathaway, $200,000.
JAMES CITY
2 parcels, Eastgate Apartment Motel; G. Nelson Enterprises LLC to EJ Holdings LLC, $935,000.
102 Arena St., Williamsburg; Harrison J. Giebel to Gregory R. Kent, $315,000.
9409 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ashley Patrice Wallace, $363,615.
3128 Bent Tree Lane, Toano; Kenneth L. Arndt to Cathleen M. Carey, $685,000.
5523 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; William J. Dowd to Jodi Ellyn Renner, $385,000.
117 Clara Croke, Williamsburg; Neil R. Peddicord to Kathryn Jean Karabin, $355,000.
110 Dogwood Court, Williamsburg; Amy B. Brooks to Adrian M. Alvarado, $300,000.
435 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Ann M. Ray to Jack H. Bizzell, $250,000.
2304 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Ana L. Valentin, $202,000.
5304 Highgate Green, Williamsburg; Patricia M. Harvey, trustee to Anthony Muller Jr., $255,000.
3507 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Norman Christian Pleitez, $434,760.
700 Jackson Dr., Williamsburg; Gran Paradisio Properties LLC to Rane P. Squires, $262,000.
4201 John Richardson Lane, Williamsburg; Joseph P. Shaffer Sr. to Jason Hamilton Davis, $625,000.
4700 Lady Slipper Path, Williamsburg; Richard Hersey to Michael S. Conran, $385,000.
2817 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Janice M. Donnelly to Joseph Morris, $412,000.
Lot 26, Fox Ridge; Daniel Crawford to Joel R. Fortune, $200,000.
4602 Lucretia Way, Williamsburg; Michael J. Reilly, trustee to Michael W. Saunders, $535,000.
341 Neck-o-Land Road, Williamsburg; Ronald K. Rogers to Brandon M. McMullen, $289,900.
169 Old Carriage Way, Williamsburg; Juan Antonio Perez to Brett Middleton, $356,100.
101 Peachtree, Williamsburg; Jeffrey C. Wooldridge, trustee to Alan W. Hansford, $535,000.
8745 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg; Joseph M. Kasbohm to Chester Edmonson, $284,900.
202 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Brian J. Emmen to Ryan G. Linnekin, $290,000.
3024 River Oaks Road, Williamsburg; Richard Thomas Fuchs, trustee to Willis H. Fout, $650,000.
112 Royal North Devon, Williamsburg; James C. Fedis to Donna Rogers Betancourt, $515,000.
109 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; D&G Properties of Tidewater LLC to Steven Vodjansky, $322,000.
1 Spring West, Williamsburg; Amber R. Linnekin to Chad A. Kissel, $195,000.
6740 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Terrell Lady to James F. Bubela, $455,000.
8405 Torbay Bend, Williamsburg; William Jaeger to Juan Galvez, $480,000.
Unit 307, Padgetts Ordinary; Rample LLC to 1010 Salterpath LLC, $281,500.
233 Waterton, Williamsburg; Gary S. Tomberlin, trustee to Dennis W. Chapman, $1,025,000.
106 Whistle Walk, Williamsburg; Robert James Cariola to Michael Riley, $365,500.
4139 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Barbara B. Hunnicutt to Mark Anthony Edwards, $575,000.
6429 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Sandra West Cowley, $420,220.
KING AND QUEEN
2.254 acres; Amber L. Bridgeman to Katherine L. Lemke, $162,000.
774 Grass Creek Trail, Little Plymouth; Richard Allen Mitchell to Cole R. Jordan, $479,950.
KING WILLIAM
5.27 acres; Greg Morris to Roger Wade Keith Daugherty, $283,000.
2108 Cornwall Court, Aylett; Michael Lipscomb to Jason A. Nolan, $220,000.
159 Fontainblue Court, King William; Joseph L. Slaughter to Brian L. Isringhausen, $820,000.
Lot 1, Block K, Section 3A, Kennington; Kennington Place LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $295,000.
131 Mcree Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Matthew M. Ruppert, $366,105.
92 Park Hollow, Aylett; Bailey Living Trust to Marlena Patterson, $230,000.
308 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Robert Porter, $297,500.
NEW KENT
19.2 acres; Jun L. Bennett to Brad L. Fitzpatrick, $650,000.
5521 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to James K. Kyle, $551,935.
1921 Carter Road, Lanexa; Robert B. Krebs to Christopher D. Harrell, $475,000.
3896 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to David L. Connelly, $294,750.
7553 Flowering Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Adelida E. Tamez-Pagel to Jaime Martinez, $412,000.
5515 Hemlock Road, Quinton; H. Linwood Boltz Jr. to Michelle Leigh Polo, $215,000.
15940 Kentflatts Lane, Lanexa; Christina M. Jenkins to Kasa Chupa, $605,000.
Lots 49-54, Landbay 5, Section 3, Townhomes; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $258,000.
6790 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Diego Fernando Escobar, $337,255.
9252 Ordinary Lane, New Kent; Calandra M. Truitt to Jason Edward Kane, $375,000.
11219 Pinewild Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Gerald Chrzaszcz, $413,589.
3491 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Cunningham Homes LLC to Merrill Gene Henderson, $329,900.
9858 Snipe Lane, New Kent; Carrie Lynn Johnson to David A. Lewis, $415,000.
56938 Virginia Park Drive, Providence Forge; Nena Manoylovich to Grant C. Hayes, $375,000.
PETERSBURG
100 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Camille Ricketts, $294,660.
361 Chanticleer Drive; NVR Inc. to Jarvis Esthus II, $275,650.
913 Fort Lee Road; Cynthia B. Angone to Rodney S. Boyd, $230,000.
3316 Johnson Road; Delphine L. Holden to Jose V. Alvarado Flores, $200,000.
152 Southwood Drive; Jessica A. Stainback to Leonard G. Buster, $161,500.
600 W Wythe St., 109 and 11 Guarantee St.; Battiston Realty LLC to 600 Wythe LLC, $3,000,000.
POWHATAN
1.804 acres; Mary Woodley Brown May, devisee to Sanford Holding Co. LLC, $262,500.
3 acres; Lindsay Brinkman to Rebecca Spinner, $433,000.
63.81 acres; M.B. Goodwyn & Sons Inc. to SSG Property LLC, $394,320.
519 Bel Crest Terrace, Midlothian; Bruce A. Lane to Richard Russell Cunningham, $785,000.
1544 Deborah Lane, Powhatan; William R. Hough Jr. to Scott Caravas, $315,000.
3583 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Donald L. Howard Jr., $564,634.
2204 Hollow Log Path, Powhatan; River City Custom Homes Inc. to Patrick Coor, $756,725.
Lot 1, Block F, Lake Shawnee; Richard A. & Margaret A. Oberlander Revocable Trust to William C. Ward, $210,000.
Lot 7, Section 4, Mill Quarter Plantation; William E. Schaefer to Raymond W. Crump, $180,250.
2983 Maple Lake Road, Powhatan; Ridout Construction LLC to Kenneth Aducci, $540,000.
5955 Old Gray Road, Powhatan; Theophilus A. Gray to Earl L. Kirby Jr., $515,000.
2576 Pineacre Terrace, Powhatan; Charlotte M. Scott to Daniel P. McGrory III, $440,000.
3266 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; William Jesse Warren III to Hedges Brendan, $399,800.
3638 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Don Richard Vickers, $532,057.
PRINCE GEORGE
270.6 acres; Bear Island Forest LLC to Robert M. White II, $714,000.
6511 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Jannette Duhart to Tonia Stevens, $187,000.
2705 Forbes Drive, Prince George; Ruth J. Willcockson to Kendo Lampley, $260,500.
3766 Impala Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Tricia Ann Crawford Bell, $569,750.
Lot 29, Section 2, Huckleberry Hills; John W. Schmidt III to Samuel Johnson, $215,000.
Parcel; Maurice Leo Higgins to Top Gun Painting & Power Washing LLC, $250,000.
12822 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; Richard M. Williams to Betsy Ha, $325,000.
2290 Spain Drive, South Prince George; Michael L. Grieve to Jason E. Decker, $435,000.
627 Waters Edge Road, North Prince George; William N. Mitchell Jr. to Margaret N. Brown, $260,000.
SUSSEX
100.456 acres; Mark E. Seeley to Nicholas T. Garrett, $307,000.
Lot; Clearview Homes Virginia LLC to Ariel Bulls, $194,900.
WILLIAMSBURG
102 Caran Road; Joel R. Fortune to Igor Yevstifeyev, $275,000.
108 Haynes Drive; Matthew Iredell Keel to Erica Ruth Wiborg, $300,000.
Lot 42, Counselors Close; Janice I. Schneeloch to John M. Griffies, $590,000.
3903 Prospect St., Prince George; Sara D. Scarborough to Michael Sheldon Crawford, $370,000.
129 Sir Thomas Lunsford Drive; Michael J. Sanders to Patrick J. Connor, $700,000.
1403 Westgate Circle; Joseph C. Davis Jr. to Catherine Terry Belanger, trustee, $173,850.
.