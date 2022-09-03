Property Transfers Published September 3, 2022

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1500 N 20th St; Chestney Justin S to Bryant Andrea Christine And, $211,000.

417 W 24th St; Burckardt Stephen to 526 N 21st Llc, $310,000.

918 N 26th St; Richards Michael and to Williams Alishia And, $327,000.

517 N 29th St; Fendley Edward and Joyce to Frend Lucy and Gordon Spencer, $440,000.

806 W 31st St; Cleary Michael Wayne Jr and to Wall Gary L And, $482,500.

1216 N 37th St; Crawley Kelvin L to Eggink Randall A, $187,000.

3103 4th Ave; 3103 4th Trust Trustee to Petty Chase T and Ryan, $333,000.

2013 Albany Ave; Project Homes Llc to Brown Tanya Kim, $195,000.

3168 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Black Emily Elaine, $334,165.

3188 Atlantic St; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Deen Tyler and Lauren, $370,318.

961 Barlen Dr; Arena Ronald J to Violet Scarlett Llc, $168,000.

3 Berkshire Road; Degenaro Guy J & Jennie J to Page Travis M and Corbin D, $654,500.

3613 Bonmark Dr; Wash Ronald to Lewis Crystal Chiles, $212,500.

1333 W Broad St U202; Hull Properties Llc to Neathawk Roger And, $224,950.

1600 Brook Road; Guthrie Family Holdings Llc to 1500 Brook Road Llc, $700,000.

4614 Butte Road; Graham Patricia H Trustee to Zooma Inc Cash Balance Pension, $380,000.

5621 Cary Street Road U206; Rkfb Holdings Llc to Hughes Mary E, $212,000.

1302 Claremont Ave; Corbett Susan M to Corbett Christopher G And, $203,500.

4 N Colonial Ave U1; Thigpen Joel to Lowry Melissa A, $253,500.

3908 Corbin St; Ccrii Holdings Llc to Bryant John Marshall, $286,800.

423 N Davis Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Porchlight Homes Llc, $420,000.

4125 Dorset Road; Kalupanov Kara H to Chavarria Maria M Paguada, $200,000.

1601 Edwards Ave; Madison C Properties Llc to Parker Jennifer, $235,000.

5001 Evelyn Byrd Road; Higgins Karen to Higgins Gary F, $407,000.

3006 Ferncliff Road; Edgar Cynthia A to Sentner Kevin and Dianne, $365,000.

2615-1/2 Floyd Ave; Petersen James C Iii and to Weiss Dylan, $775,000.

1409 Front St; Tunstall Lisa & Harrison E & to Davis Scott, $155,000.

4707 W Grace St; Chilton Jana Elizabeth to Best Mark, $450,000.

4311 Grantlake Road; Schettler Jennifer D and to Jackson Jason, $340,000.

2113 Grove Ave; 2113 Grove Ave Llc to Aktig Ziya and Varys Michaela, $580,000.

703 N Hamilton St Ud; Burnette Deborah S to Milling Pamela C, $264,000.

1909 Hanover Ave; Green Christopher Beverly and to Duval Daniel and Rebecca, $830,000.

2300 Hermitage Road; Foundry Associates to Duplex Station Llc, $3,200,000.

109 W Hillcrest Ave; Mcleod Emily H to Gessner Christopher And, $950,000.

472 Hunt Ave; B&k Rental Property Llc to Ramachandran Sivaprakasam S, $240,000.

3021 Johns Way; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Fowlkes Kentre D, $324,565.

5911 Kensington Ave; Cunningham Thomas F and to Faunce Page Emery Davidson S, $650,000.

317 Labrook Dr; Integral Properties Llc to Etudo Ugochukwu, $250,000.

3116 Lake Terrace Ct; Ellis Paula T to Miroy Helene K A, $253,000.

107 Lipscomb St; Emano Paolo to Gupta Paras And, $195,000.

2121 W Main St; Main 2121 Land Trust Trustee to Hoover Donald C And, $763,375.

205 Matoaka Road; Mattox Arthur D and Nancy S to Gardiner Daniel J And, $850,000.

6127 Merrifield Dr; Bailey Richard Jr to Love Jessica, $309,000.

4013 Monticello St; Joyce Jaclyn to Bender Elizabeth And, $440,000.

3021 Moss Side Ave; Chandler Holdings Llc to Melkote Vibha, $425,000.

4906 New Kent Road; Ulfers Karen A to Flagg Danielle Davis, $432,000.

2408 Northumberland Ave; Dstar Properties Llc to Price Caitlin, $228,000.

405 Old Locke Lane; Miller William J W Trustee to Mclellan Katherine V Revocable, $3,100,000.

2606 Park Ave U3; Sb Beach Properties Llc to Box Canyon Trading Llc, $197,000.

1700 Peter Paul Blvd; M and M Capital Investment Corp to Rico Mariana Alejandra, $177,000.

1900 Porter St; Brown Schuyler R to Loney Special L, $200,000.

815 Porter St U113; 1007 Progress Llc to Jeter Stephen T and Melanie J, $162,500.

5700 Riverside Pl; Archacki Carl L to Ross Lilli and Brown Isaac, $374,995.

3012 S St; Mahala Llc to Deabreu Neil F and Carmella J, $389,331.

5014 E Seminary Ave; Hipps Bryce T and Ashley D to Tuck Nicholas K And, $420,000.

4025 Southampton Road; Good Justin D to Carrico Peter Austin And, $420,000.

3405 Stockton St; Silva Reuben to Scott Austin H And, $240,000.

5100 Stratford Cres; Randolph Caroline T to Boyd Tyler Randolph And, $1,495,000.

6401 Stuart Ave; Raahp Llc to Williams Lindsay A & Susan C &, $650,000.

3317 Terminal Ave; Bishara Amira to Mosley Wanda, $310,000.

2113 Tobacco Mill St; NVR Inc to Akhtar Saad Z and Zahid M, $379,975.

303 N Vine St; Gambill William M and to Holden Margaret Ann Neil Cosby, $660,000.

5126 Weatherford Road; Wc Real Estate Llc to Garcia Alvaro Humberto Tista, $219,000.

1125 West Ave; Hottle Warren P and Lucy B M to Goggins Paul W Iii And, $900,000.

1613 Winder St; Richmond Metropolitan Habitat to Sloan Joshua B, $150,000.

4318 Wyncliff Dr; Mizobe Harvey S & Susan K to Staples Cameron, $412,000.

1810 N 20th St; Bell Courtney Lynn to Riley Katz Julia, $249,950.

HENRICO

2753 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Stokes Danielle Briana , $421,992.

2759 Acadia Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Tanks Ginger A, $410,825.

2032 Airy Cir, Henrico; Matikovas Tomas to Washington Sylvia, $202,000.

7613 Ansley Rd, Henrico; Hogue Jason C to Barber Vincent E and Juanita B, $243,000.

9512 Ashborne Ct, Glen Allen; Jervonte Williams Irrevocable Trust to Majkovic Adis, $285,000.

10851 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Dafla Aelaf Tekleyesus and Adhanet Hibtes, $407,300.

4911 Augusta Ave, Henrico; D and S Vending Inc to 4911 Augusta Llc, $1,335,000.

3302 Basie Rd, Henrico; Buford Ramona C Life Int to Cadjo Ljubisa, $207,000.

220 Bay Coat Dr, Henrico; Wright Tameka to Cooper Ashley , $225,000.

8501 Bentridge Ln, Henrico; Suhr Charlotte and William Ronald to Davis Doris and Genevieve, $345,000.

6015 Bonneau Rd, Henrico; Otto Christopher T and Marlene D to Gaither George Manney Iii and David, $237,500.

1124 Bridle Ln, Henrico; Azimi Ardalan and Ann Shoaf to Hahn Alexander L , $275,000.

5213 Brockton Ct, Glen Allen; Van Marcke De Lummen Quentin and Tracey A to Thompson William B and Maria F Ali, $560,000.

1000 Brookwood Glen Ln, Glen Allen; Patel Dinesh B and Ramila D to Ebied Eman E , $280,000.

2305 Burnley Ave, Henrico; Adams Jeffrey Scott to Ortiz Franessa, $250,501.

12508 Caitlin Cir, Henrico; Pasalapudi Anirudh to Jecklin Residential Llc, $370,000.

8153 Carriage Bend Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Valugulu Kiran Kumar and Sowmya Kurremula, $384,900.

9020 Castle Point Dr, Glen Allen; Moore Jacques J Jr to Jecklin Residential Llc, $340,000.

2508 Cedar Knoll Ct, Henrico; Palczynski Michael A and Ruth S to Walker Samuel Joseph and Ariel Tatterson, $565,000.

104 Charnwood Rd, Henrico; Greenbaum Noah Charles Perry Et Al to Messier Prescott R and Ashley H, $1,200,000.

Cliffbrook Ln, Henrico; Tilden Fundamental Overlook Ii Apts Llc to Pc Va Brook Run Ii Llc, 23200000.

9312 Coleson Rd, Glen Allen; Harvey Douglas L and Marjory J Trustees to Zhang Qing Hong, $340,100.

8211 Cookes Farm Ct, Henrico; Jones Beverly J to Paige Sherwood and Terri, $400,000.

7905 Cottesmore Ter, Henrico; Patel Rita and Anisha A to Raja Amir, $225,000.

3501 Cox Rd, Henrico; Cox Road Storage Llc to Life Storage Lp, 10796637.

2239 Cresthaven Ct, Henrico; Mitchell Catherine A to Anderson John Robert Kenneth and E Jang, $220,000.

3828 Danewood Dr, Henrico; Gaines Peola L to Wang Xinzhi and Zhenglong Yan, $350,000.

304 Defense Ave, Sandston; Brown Brandon O and Ladonna R to Brown Andre Demon and Tashina, $200,000.

2313 Dickens Rd, Henrico; Thomas Mary Catherine to Turner Christopher and Evy, $233,000.

1117 Dominion Townes Pl, Henrico; Nedd Brittany to Morris Latrice, $234,950.

2950 Dragana Dr, Henrico; Foster Chester L Jr and Brenda Shelton to White Raymond M and Diane M, $532,500.

9102 Dunncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Brandmaier John C and Alexandria H Abruzzo to Hines Dustin Allen and Emily Anne Dunbar, $330,000.

128 N Elm Ave, Henrico; Will Matthew Tyler to Paramount Investments Llc, $175,000.

108 N Erlwood Ct, Henrico; Williams John D Jr to Thompson Stuart and Stacy M , $600,000.

7821 Fitzgerald Ct, Henrico; Parramore Rebecca to Delperuto Kristi, $199,000.

5225 Forest Hollow Dr, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Manocha Ashish and Manisha, $629,447.

11107 Fox Meadow Dr, Henrico; Nichols Keith M and Sue E to Mccabe Robert P Jr and Rebecca Farrell, $535,000.

3112 Friars Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Linham Scott and Kimberly to Matthews Marsha, $345,000.

1211 Giltspur Rd, Henrico; Johnston Emily Menefee to Albertson Robert S, $240,000.

10676 Gracie Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Layson Rey D and Carmelita B, $439,165.

2908 Greenwing Pl, Henrico; Kidd Wilma L to Reyes Cruz Arnaldo and Lori C Reyes, $320,000.

4407 Grigg St, Henrico; Graves Barbara A to Hargrove Immanuel and Debbie, $227,000.

9532 Hagan Rd, Glen Allen; Mooberry Mary Megan and Hoa Nguyen to Winston Antoine and Toni, $412,000.

6930 Hapsburg Ln, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Bushra Elnigomi, $365,832.

10894 Harvest Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Murphy Lori T and Jonathan Hodgdon, $605,575.

1689 Heritage Hill Dr, Henrico; Bell Gillian E to Prewitt Cheryl V , $229,000.

2220 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Icon Llc to Adams Danielle, $259,000.

815 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Payne Brian to Hodges Bryony Bowers and Sheridan Terry , $537,500.

722 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Tarry Carl L to Young Latesha, $320,000.

2800 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Harville Matthew S to Nash Mallory, $196,525.

942 Jamerson Ln, Glen Allen; Noble Deborah to Kutty Sheljina Ibrahim, $410,000.

4329 Joseph Dr, Glen Allen; Jeretina Andrew and Danielle to Young Donald S and Jennifer M , $520,000.

9002 Kellywood Ct, Glen Allen; Mckenzie Judith to Shafiei Mohammad and Lalbigom, $360,000.

3018 Kenwood Ave, Henrico; Williamson Verne C to Jackson Leigh Anne , $210,000.

2252 Kingsbrook Dr, Henrico; Michael Andrew J and Patricia T to Sterlace Greta Marie and Jason Christian, $230,000.

3812 Lady Vixen Ct, Henrico; Barron Dianna B and Susan Johnson to Schmidt Peter C and Erica R , $670,000.

9140 Lakeland Dr, Henrico; Mason Steven W to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $165,000.

2636 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Kukreja Amit, $337,913.

Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; North Gayton Village Llc to Legacy-Bacova Investments Llc, $2,611,320.

4112 Lexington Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Nguyen Johnny Thanh to Burke Christopher Edwin and Kristen , $514,000.

6505 Liddy Cir, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Wilson Susan V and Bruce, $562,840.

12331 Liesfeld Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Luu Queenie and Tiffany and Michael H Giaon, $1,045,931.

21 N Linden Ave, Henrico; Hey Sydney to Ellis Claude D, $164,000.

5043 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Cooper William T Iii, $283,774.

9304 Lyndonway Dr, Henrico; Jenks Andrew and Stephanie to Mirzai Abdulmilad Janmir and Dillon Magus, $425,000.

12216 Manor Crossing Dr, Glen Allen; Liu Ren and Lang Qin to Iqbal Qazi Aied, $630,000.

2310 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Johnson Dwight E to Georgiadis Laura S , $270,000.

5313 Masons Ln, Henrico; Elliott Mark R and Shelby G to Gordon James E and Christian J Haydinger, $430,000.

9511 Meadowgreen Rd, Henrico; 9511 Meadowgreen to Jecklin Residential Llc, $390,000.

3216 Merritt Pl, Glen Allen; White Lauren J to Rahmani Faiz Ui Rahman and Khalida, $430,000.

3501 Middlewich Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virgina to Oyebamiji Abdul Qawwiyyu, $264,770.

4 Milby Cir, Sandston; Stephenson Samuel P and Mary Sue to Howell Morgan A and David E and Clara J, $150,000.

4604 Mizar Rd, Henrico; Douglas Albert M to Blair Tameasha, $250,000.

5201 Monument Ave, Henrico; Cramer David B and Laura C Cramer to Kraft Hugh S and Anne H, $570,000.

5100 Monument Ave U604, Henrico; Brydon George Maclaren Iii and Katherine to Spencer Theresa D and Daniel E Falwell, $245,000.

8811 Mount Olive Ave, Glen Allen; Eubank Mark and Candy to Garces Alba, $200,000.

4111 New Hermitage Dr, Henrico; Wickramasinghe Shanthi and Prabhavathi Job to Alamyar Mohammad Khalid, $330,000.

1301 E Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Scp 2009 C32 078 Llc to Namm Hilda and Evelyn and David Trustees, $7,400,000.

1210 Old Francis Rd, Glen Allen; Sroka Family Lp to Kammerer Adrian Jean, $320,000.

2805 Olde Belo Ct, Glen Allen; Robinson Nathan M and Sarah R to Valentine Cory, $330,000.

9320 Overhill Rd, Henrico; Janocka Nathan and Kelly A to Meza Joseph and Tiffany N , $307,100.

1910 Parlow Dr, Henrico; Glory 2 Glory Investments Llc to Anderson Jamie L and Antionette, $219,000.

2304 Penniman Ter, Henrico; Johnson Crystal L to Crowell Raymond Jr and Katina Lynetta , $395,000.

8706 Pinyon Rd, Henrico; Niu Kejian and Bei Xia to Diaz Jose Abel Mendoza, $290,000.

7706 Pomeroy Ct, Henrico; Mitchell Damon D to Reuter Anna Kensington, $190,000.

3824 Purple Haze Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Holiday Hershel Louis Jr , $375,449.

8916 Rearden Rd, Henrico; Benchmark Homes Of Virginia Lc to Lewis Jon M and Rachel Burday, $1,495,000.

5201 Reids Pointe Rd, Glen Allen; Elgin Robert F Jr and Kimberly A to Cannone Daniel, $385,000.

12313 Ridgefield Pkwy, Henrico; Lucid Investments Llc to Holland Patrick James and Bethany Nicole, $325,000.

2208 Rockwater Ter, Henrico; Wilson James M Iii to Bray Matthew John and Heather Alewine, $300,000.

5712 Rolling Creek Pl, Glen Allen; Shah Siddharth and Rujuta to Najeeb Mustafa and Aseel Abdalwahab, $520,000.

3921 Rosemallow Pl, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brackett Tanya, $328,205.

4405 Samara Dr, Henrico; Andrews Catherine M to Diversified Residential Homes 4 Llc, $205,000.

6200 Scaffold Ct, Sandston; Harding Sheila M Trustee to Harrison Elwood Jr and Virginia G, $550,000.

8337 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Fells Tonya Tiashawn, $299,820.

8440 Shannon Green Ct, Henrico; Hocker Latoya Monique to Nash Shanelle R S, $198,000.

6833 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Boone Renita S and Terence L, $415,864.

203 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Henrico; Busic Janice M to Mark Janice L, $535,000.

1757 South Dover Pointe Rd, Henrico; Anderson Robert and Betty J to Lackaye Kevin and Elaina, $505,000.

10848 Squaw Valley Pl, Glen Allen; Sreedharan Promodkumar and S M to Jeyarajan Baskaran and S Kandasamy, $500,000.

6924 Staunton Ave, Henrico; Timmerman Jess W and Sarah Y to Huerta Rafeal Z and Jacklyn J T Soto, $426,200.

10209 Stonemill Rd, Henrico; Wu Ai Tang to Petkauskas Roma and Audrius , $297,500.

2109 Summerhook Ct, Glen Allen; Rucker Sherman A to Dangos John V Jr, $279,950.

2915 Thistlebrook Ln, Henrico; Strobing Claudia Stack and Juliana Leigh to Sai Guruji Llc, $275,000.

8005 Tolliver Rd, Henrico; Cava Capital Llc to First Class Investors Llc, $272,000.

6917 Tulane Ave, Henrico; Kalentzos Tina and Gladys Kalentzos to Kyer Joshua M , $360,000.

2109 Turtle Creek Dr U11, Henrico; Stewart Arthur K to Packer Lisa N, $210,000.

2805 Valley Side Ct, Henrico; Boothe Rhonda V to Williams Mable C , $250,000.

9200 Venetian Way, Henrico; Alvarez Acelia L to Smith Mary Stuart, $375,000.

2576 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Fox Burneil J to Martin Joseph N and Kimberley P, $262,600.

8705 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Gallasch William Frederick to Gallasch Brandon Wells, $250,000.

12017 Wheat Ridge Ct, Glen Allen; Taylor Daniel K and Lisa R to Bodduna Harish and Anitha , $620,000.

2504 Williamsburg Rd, Henrico; Richmond Rentals Llc to Engel Gregory, $227,000.

606 W Willow St, Henrico; Latouche Lillian C Trustee to Draughn Raymond Jr and Bethany H , $290,000.

1909 Windingridge Way, Henrico; Hayes Christopher and Jennifer to Lockhart Charles D and Lindsey D, $610,000.

8129 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Spain Amber to Cho Jongmoon and Youngmi , $336,000.

8055 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Garrepally Ramesh and Lavanya , $359,990.

9821 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Gregg Dustin Jeremy to Majkovic Adis and Amira, $260,000.

360 Ziontown Rd, Henrico; Harper John F and Lisa G to Adirondack Llc, $317,150.

CHESTERFIELD

1208 Adkins Rd, North Chesterfield; Falt Kyle P and Brandie L to Dircio Armando A Lopez and Carreon Valerie, $220,000.

1654 Almer Ct, Chester; NVR Inc to Drake John H Jr and Sharon V, $530,670.

9335 Amberleigh Cir, North Chesterfield; Hudgins Carolee T to Hirsch Martin Alan and Charlotte, $425,000.

6307 Anise Cir, Moseley; Clayton Properties Group Inc to Pagan Desmond M and Stacey D, $526,270.

2001 Arcadia Ave, Chester; Rolling Ridge Llc to Brown Gregory and Ranisha, $342,069.

5312 Ashton Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; Wilt Brenton S and Kelsie E to Sencindiver Larry Wade Jr, $265,000.

5913 Austin Woods Dr, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Kelly Courtney, $289,988.

15119 Badestowe Dr, Chesterfield; Thakur Vikram M and Sarika to Clayborne Troy, $459,900.

14605 Barkwood Ct, Chester; Jeffnsuehomes Llc to Rogers Matthew Blake, $186,000.

5630 Beacon Hill Dr, Midlothian; Lansgate Rentals Llc to Garbo Jennifer S, $270,000.

603 Bellerive Ct, North Chesterfield; Waller Beverly P to Chang Eric, $329,900.

14205 Bermuda Point Ct, Chester; Devers John and Christina Z to Crenshaw Yolonda S, $235,000.

2604 S Blue Tick Ct, North Chesterfield; Mcneil Jeffrey L to Foley Robert and Jennifer, $210,000.

7213 Bonallack Bnd, Moseley; Utz Kenneth W and Pamela H to Kim Dennis Y and Krista K, $725,000.

10555 Braden Townes Ct, Chesterfield; Brinkley Donald to Reinmuth Daniel Evans and Jayne M, $319,900.

1443 Braisden Rd, Midlothian; Baron Keith and Debra to Brown David J and Alexa W, $485,000.

9726 Brandywine Ave, North Chesterfield; Andrews Genevieve B to Masonry and Concrete Llc, $215,000.

14819 Bridge Spring Dr, Midlothian; Salita Adrian C and Lisa C to Wright Jacob A and Angela M, $442,100.

4660 Brookridge Rd, Chesterfield; Lawson Robert A and Karen T to Lawson Jonathan and Vaughan Erica, $230,000.

4031 Cambrian Cir, Midlothian; Holloway Orlando Vernon to Saunders Brooke Ariel and Paul Davis Iv, $500,000.

12401 Carnoustie Ln, North Chesterfield; Yale Susan M to Sunne John P Trustee, $292,755.

4809 Cedar Cliff Rd, Chester; E and L Amobi Properties Llc to Harvey Scott B and Elizabeth, $170,000.

2339 Chancellor Rd, North Chesterfield; Booker Ruth Wells to Bonini Adam and Christina, $475,000.

8524 Chester Rd, North Chesterfield; Samayoa Investments Llc to Cordero’s Concrete Construction Inc and 2012 Southside Landscaping Llc, $280,000.

11405 Claimont Mill Dr, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Miller Sabrina D and Herbert, $281,990.

5012 Claybon Ln, Chester; Shifflett Raymond A and Margaret to Nesheiwat Majdah and Maged, $470,000.

9718 Cole Mill Rd, North Chesterfield; Otterstedt X and Otterstedt C to Cox Thomas Junius and James Rory May, $340,000.

751 Courthouse Rd, North Chesterfield; Kidd Margaret C to Canas Fidencio A and Fidencio T, $287,000.

6919 Crackerberry Dr, Moseley; Carter Randall L and Courtney to Slate Charles Edward Jr and Amanda Keavy, $535,000.

905 Dannyhill Ct, Midlothian; Almany Charles to Rogness Richard Colby and Brittany Michelle, $365,000.

14213 Denby Ter, Midlothian; Dubiel Deborah L to Vanzyl Derrick J and Teena J, $450,000.

9430 Donachy Dr, North Chesterfield; Romero Ronald C and Mary M to Vaughan Christopher W and Patricia G, $295,000.

14442 Duckridge Ter, Midlothian; Mcmahon Susan E to Harlan Thomas and Elizabeth, $335,000.

15209 Dunton Ave, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Jadapalli Munineeraja, $336,174.

2521 Dwight Ave, North Chesterfield; Chavez Masonry Co Llc to Burgos Yajaira J and Paula Carlos L Reyes, $251,000.

11700 Edenberry Dr, North Chesterfield; Coates Meghan to Schriber Sarah Elizabeth and Frederick Thomas Edward, $475,000.

11842 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Simms Charlene Kay, $465,446.

7817 Etching St, North Chesterfield; Lane Latonya Chontese to Amin Shivam Bipin and Patel Snehal, $255,000.

13830 Exhall Dr, Chester; Walker Darren E to Mason Glenn A, $315,000.

15218 Featherchase Dr, Chesterfield; Dittrich Joseph G to Lee Christopher Sanggoo and Song Kwang S, $280,000.

6929 Fieldwood Rd, Chester; Perkinson Debbie Kite Et Als to Hickam Grace A, $385,000.

14113 Forest Creek Dr, Midlothian; Choo Eric and Low Teresa to Caulkins David and Nellie, $621,000.

15302 Fox Briar Ln, Midlothian; Watson David Reece and Mary D to Chambers Jeffrie Ann and Stephen Robert, $510,000.

15906 Fox Marsh Dr, Moseley; White Laura R and David M to Webster Ronald Bruce and Beverly Ann, $615,000.

8919 Ganton Ct, Chesterfield; Wright Donald W and Mary D to Tamayo Victoria and Mchale Ryan, $415,000.

4101 Gill St, Chester; Fuller Charles B and Marly F to Holliday Khyree, $252,000.

1101 Goswick Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Singh Barindra Kaur to Magnuson Bryan Christopher and Hathaway Lauren Elizabeth, $440,000.

10011 Graves Rd, South Chesterfield; Williams Michael Ryan to Kinne Charles E and Sandra L, $296,000.

512 Grinell Dr, North Chesterfield; Mullins Jason W and Mullins A C to Green Kent D Jr, $275,000.

8512 Hampton Crossing Pl, Chesterfield; Pascual Fernando and Marquez L Z to Eliades Taylor B and Stuart G, $470,000.

6003 Harbourwood Ct, Midlothian; Kellogg L J and Kellogg L M Trs to Danner Shane and Maria, $365,000.

3801 Hendricks Rd, Midlothian; Anchor’s Down Farm Inc to Va Wood Properties Llc, $1,747,515.

14902 Highberry Woods Ter, Midlothian; Felice Anthony C and Rhonda L to Collins Timothy Dean and Kathleen Crumby, $380,000.

10102 Holly Trace Ct, Chesterfield; Eager Tracy L to Rudisill Debra G, $235,000.

4010 Hunters Ridge Dr, Moseley; Allen Bruna Sandry and Farah J to Murdoch Glenn W Jr and Cynthia L, $375,000.

11630 Ivywood Rd, Chester; Robinson Bonnie B and Roe Tina M to Matherly Natasha and Weaver Timothy, $338,500.

18018 Jones Run Trl, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Piccin Justin James and Elizabeth Anne, $442,073.

1100 Kentberry Rd, North Chesterfield; Harris Ervin S Jr to Reams Real Estate Llc, $180,500.

9507 Kinnerton Dr, Midlothian; Collington East Llc to Caggiano Joshua and Jessica, $492,654.

3101 Lady Marian Ln, Midlothian; Conner Ian R and Melissa A to Trent Charles W V and Taryn A, $750,000.

2501 Lanter Ln, Chester; Scheer Joseph C and Mariaadora B to Poulos Michael P, $270,000.

13702 Lawing Dr, South Chesterfield; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Hicks Kyng L and Afia K, $249,900.

621 Lemoine Ln, North Chesterfield; Braswell Margaret A to Budryk Nathan and Jordan, $284,000.

2601 Lilybank Pl, Midlothian; Main Street Homes to Lopez Joaquin Jr and Patricia Ann, $522,541.

1442 Logan St, North Chesterfield; Whitmore Garrett F to Gregory Linda, $336,000.

10520 Lunswood Rd, Chester; Funes Manuel to Cramer-Walker Carolyn, $282,000.

1707 Mainsail Ln, Chester; Hhhunt Homes L C to Baylis Troy Charles, $392,060.

14836 Mariners Way, Midlothian; Reinmuth Daniel E and Jayne M to Southerland Michael J and Lisa D, $390,000.

13949 Marsham Rd, Chester; NVR Inc to Browder Robert Mitchell Jr and Deidra Grant, $465,225.

8206 Mckibben Dr, Chesterfield; Gilbert Melinda Ashcraft Trustee to Hunter David Maddox Jr and Jill Wollensak, $680,000.

1312 Michaux Park Ln, Midlothian; Harcrow Donald L and Christy L to Stroud Kevin and Lisa, $380,000.

10300 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield; Crestar Bank to Midlothian Express Wash Llc, $1,400,000.

5207 Misty Spring Dr, Midlothian; Kim Tae Hyung to Guzman Roberto Campos, $331,500.

13903 Mount Hill Cir, Midlothian; Weis Alexandre E and Emily Haven to Carmine-Martz Jillian, $570,000.

14608 Nash Rd, Chesterfield; Higginbotham Mary A to Davis Deladia A and Johnson Michelle B, $220,000.

14241 Newgate Rd, Midlothian; Minnick Patricia A to Minnick Patrick W and Maria N, $635,000.

12609 Nightingale Dr, Chester; Hoeft Christopher J and Charisma to Sebald Heather and Cole D, $430,000.

6006 Oak Landing Dr, Chester; Anderson Douglas L and Mary E to Leonard Scott and Lee Ann, $280,000.

111 Old Bermuda Hundred Rd, Chester; Davenport Clifton A Jr and Hazel to Mapp Anthony and Mapp Shanik and Haywood Laiya and Matthews Gladys, $305,000.

12401 Old Stage Rd, Chester; Leimberger Floyd F and Carolyn M to Atkinson David L, $160,000.

4600 Otter Ct, Moseley; Homesmith Construction Inc to Grady Lonnie Jr and Sheena, $762,189.

200 N Otterdale Rd, Midlothian; King Pin Properties Llc to Sandg Holdings Llc, $2,600,000.

3519 Patina Ct, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Harrison Brian Lee and Carla, $425,710.

100 Philray Ct, North Chesterfield; Mickey William Jr and Jacqueline to Dogtown Inc, $210,000.

12301 Point Landing Ct, Midlothian; Birchfield Joseph D and Kilby H to Bgrs Llc, $466,000.

8315 Poplar Hollow Trl, North Chesterfield; Warriner Julie F to Melvin Matthew L Jr and Sonia, $400,000.

13600 Prince James Dr, Chesterfield; Beardsley Jamie S and Tolan L M to Crowley James, $410,000.

1863 Providence Villas Ct, North Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Scarlett Dorothy E, $330,770.

5505 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Dixon Tyler L and Loma B to Diaz Elmer A and Ivi C, $213,000.

2737 Quisenberry St, Midlothian; Boppe Tara to Atkins Natalie, $287,000.

16 Redbridge Ter, North Chesterfield; Gregg Carlton E and Thomas Y B to Delano Jesse D and Jessica L, $260,000.

10719 Ridgerun Rd, Chesterfield; Southerland Michael J and Lisa to Donovan Mary Y, $273,000.

11530 Riverboat Dr, Chester; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Dosier Christopher R and Hanegan Staci Coleman, $544,310.

14400 Rockyrun Rd, Chesterfield; Young Paul Edwin Et Als to Christianson-Young Carol L and Young Richard, $420,000.

12505 Rue Noelle Ct, Midlothian; Banister William C and Janet to Romero Raul J, $265,000.

10118 Saint Joan Ave, North Chesterfield; Barnett Summer Marie to Celestine Deja, $250,000.

2409 Sandler Ct, North Chesterfield; Poco Quad Partners Llc to Archer Carolyn Dianne, $309,250.

10412 Sarata Ln, Chesterfield; Woolfolk Neil S Jr to Martineau Stephen Paul, $237,900.

4706 Scouters Pl, Chesterfield; Munsey James Brian to Milligan Erica, $215,000.

3505 Shaun Ct, North Chesterfield; Gonzalez Ashley M to Friedhoff Forrest Frederick Iv and Alexxis, $212,000.

2477 Silver Lake Ter, Midlothian; Quinn Deborah L Trustee to Baird Catherine T, $314,000.

6711 Southwalk Hts, Moseley; Greenwich Walk Villas Condominium At Foxcreek Llc to Rowan Dennis Michael and Debra Lyn, $429,540.

3608 Spratling Way, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Techeney Diane G, $444,150.

7119 Spring Trace Turn , Midlothian; Pampinella Rachael K to Robinson Laura and Darrin, $330,000.

6542 St Cecelia Dr, Midlothian; Tran Kiet Q and Le Hong-Lan T to Qp Properties Llc, $357,000.

5722 Stella Rd, North Chesterfield; Glover Richard L to Mercer Tyuana, $215,000.

11510 Stillbrook Rd, North Chesterfield; Fitzgerald Kevin C and Nancy L to Rice Brandon G and Samantha J, $345,000.

11324 Stonecrop Pl, North Chesterfield; Harrell Jonathan Casey to Moreau Andrew, $281,700.

3610 Stoney Ridge Trl, Midlothian; Richards Scott and Bruce Melanie to Shazer Tamia and Pollard Carlton Jr, $345,000.

2424 Sunset Hills Ter, North Chesterfield; Flournoy Steven R and Marian C to Jenkins David and Brittani, $336,000.

5517 Swan Dr, North Chesterfield; Oakley Gerald H and Et Als to Stepp Adam Richard, $210,000.

5530 Tag Alder Ter, Moseley; D R Horton Inc to Morgan David J and Jeannie K, $504,165.

10137 Terri Lynn Ct, North Chesterfield; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Moler Benjamin P and Cheryl J, $443,120.

10401 Thoreau Ct, Chesterfield; C C Real Est Investments Llc to Lundeen Jennifer Maxwell, $282,000.

3555 Thornsett Dr, Chester; Marks Christian C Sr and L F to Hightower Felicia, $315,000.

12206 Timber Trail Dr, Midlothian; Chirico Britni to Matthews Christopher, $227,000.

4612 Tooley Dr, Chester; Burgess Quinton and Melissa B to Fleming Angel Maria and Weaver Jerry Lee Jr, $389,900.

1724 Tulip Hill Dr, Midlothian; Timmel Eric and Ashley to Robinson Timothy Andrew and Page Durant, $1,025,000.

14404 Twickenham Pl, Chesterfield; White John R and Wanda T to Jones Ninotchka L, $410,000.

7708 Valencia Rd, Chesterfield; Green Glenda L to Orellana Elias, $270,000.

700 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield; Oeur Savoeurn S to Akpoghenobor Charles O and Sabina O, $400,000.

14824 Walthall Dr, South Chesterfield; Alston Catherine J to Zetts Savannah, $263,000.

8911 Waterfowl Flyway , Chesterfield; D’alessio Roger J Et Al Trs to Spera Michael A and Hunkin Karen, $540,000.

6624 Way Point Dr, North Chesterfield; Hhhunt Homes L C to Carter Keneisha Y, $333,445.

4876 Wedgemere Rd, Chesterfield; Jones Barbara F to Clatterbuck Morgan, $158,000.

5503 West Bay Rd, Midlothian; Helffenstein Angela S to Walls Katherine H and Kennedy Jason M and Walls Michael W and Carrie R, $475,000.

1625 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Savage Theresa Marie, $325,040.

15505 Whirland Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Aaron Susan E, $426,795.

7425 Whirlaway Dr, Midlothian; Casey Stephen Lemar and Patty Jo to Picardat Maria D Flores Adrianzen De, $302,000.

5102 White Pickett Ln, North Chesterfield; Tovar Mauricio Antonio to Cash James Paul, $255,000.

6404 Willow Landing Way, Chester; Cruz Albert and Madeline D to King Jamayne L, $330,000.

8634 Windingrun Ln, North Chesterfield; Poling Tabytha M and Kuni Caleb to Poling Tabytha Marie, $158,800.

2242 Wing Haven Pl, Midlothian; Geiszler Brian D and Lesley D to Eslinger Jonathan H and Brandelyn N, $550,050.

14406 Woods Walk Ct, Midlothian; Becker Nicholas U to Laudon Michael Andrew and Carrington Taylor, $331,000.

HANOVER

114.594 acres; Brian Edward Rawls to H. Curtis Pearson Jr., $350,000.

2.43 acres; Ellen Hardesty to Farrington LLC, $22,500.

9017 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Russell Duncan, $623,300.

7181 Autumn Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Beau J. King to Griffin A. Davis, $350,000.

8319 Bell Creedk Road, Mechanicsville; Frances Lee B. Farmer to DPZM LLC, $305,000.

8295 Briarthorn Court, Mechanicsville; Barry L. Burkholder to Marie Alvarez Lussier, $306,000.

8207 Bultaco Trail, Mechanicsville; Charles Louis Shepperson to Ken Kessler, $540,000.

15487 S Cedar Creek Lane, Montpelier; Brent Smith to Ruth Miriam Gussman, $639,950.

7345 Colts Neck Road, Mechanicsville; Curtis C. Caplinger to Amy S. Caplinger, $275,000.

9219 Crowell St., Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Siddarth Yagnam Konuganti, $513,993.

9045 Dewitt Drive, Mechanicsville; Susie A. Fox to Haroon Dawlatzaada, $365,000.

9509 Farlegh Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher Brett McMillan, $1,045,000.

6576 Gardenbrook Way, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Christian Giovanni Rivera, $412,250.

13619 Greenwood Church Road, Ashland; Aaron R. Ivey to Gary L. Mills, $298,000.

7315 Hardtack Road, Mechanicsville; Andrea Karrand Wills to TL&LL Investment Inc., $275,000.

12424 Homestretch Lane, Ashland; Daniel J. Schaible to William Powell Wooten, $625,000.

9280 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to William Broadway, $503,545.

12211 Kenton Ridge Court, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Karen J. Sparrow, $603,075.

14414 King Road, Doswell; Jeremy Carr to Dexter J. Pyfrom, $440,000.

224 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Owen C. Adams, $459,950.

11044 Linderwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Will Dougherty to Christian N. Bishop, $345,000.

Lot 12, Block A, Section 1, Gardner Estates; Michael Kluver to VJ Real Estate Services LLC, $293,150.

Lot 2, Oilville Manor, 29.097 acres; Sprouses Corner LLC to Sue W. Clements, $259,950.

Lot 34, Block D, Section 7, Honey Meadows; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Catherine M. Stewart, $440,000.

Lot E, Block E, Lakeridge Park; Southeastern Insurance Associates LLC to BSR2021 LLC, $760,000.

7099 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Harvey L. Hazelgrove to Thomas Meade Mondy, $206,000.

12121 Mifflin Place, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Peder K. Melberg, $413,531.

15572 Mount AirCourt, Montpelier; Dustin C. Crisp to John Runquist, $385,000.

Parcel; EMAC LLC to FRHP Lincolnshire LLC, $3,250,000.

10288 Perrins Mill Lane, Mechanicsville; Charles H. Wilson III to Donald Charles Schauvliege Jr., $459,950.

6161 Retreat Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Ryan Card to Danielle M. Stolarski, $267,500.

6184 Rolling Forest Circle, Mechanicsville; Hannah K. Perry to Angela Derann Shepherd, $223,000.

6006 Saber Court, Mechanicsville; John M. Jackson to Mathew Lipinski, $275,000.

Section 7, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $536,800.

11133 Sherwood Farms Lane, Glen Allen; Bruce M. Nuckols to Neil Adam Schimke, $660,000.

Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $230,050.

10509 Stony Bluff Drive, Unit 201, Ashland; Stony Run Partners LLC to Glenda Deberry Taylor, $230,000.

7333 Strain Ave., Mechanicsville; Dau Hta Lakum to Andrew R. Gurry, $253,000.

10437 Sunset Court, Glen Allen; Farmstead Villas LLC to Frederick H. Watson, $385,058.

13844 Teman Road, Beaverdam; Sandra F. Edwards to Brandon Shane O’Hara, $220,000.

Unit B, Ashland Center Condominiums; Jerald E. Huntsinger, trustee to Pryour Properties LLC, $252,750.

14516 Washington Highway, Ashland; Glenn T. Davis to John N. Belt II, $200,000.

9009 White Plains Court, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Shruthi Tirandas, $415,635.

6164 Winding Hills Drive, Mechanicsville; Patrick J. McCarthy to Ricardo Amelco, $269,000.

7978 Wynbrook Lane, Mechanicsville; Lana R. Cathell to Michael J. Caudell, $172,500.

AMELIA

12.067 acres; Bobby T. Newby to John Newby, $150,259.

16960 Arabian Drive, Amelia Court House; Ryan C. Holman to Wilburt Adam Elliott, $385,000.

8810 N Five Forks Road, Amelia Court House; Troy Larken Graham Jr. to Scott G. Balliet, $332,000.

7691 Pembelton Drive, Amelia Court House; Garland Ray Pembelton to Stuart T. Rolfe, $620,000.

7940 Stonewall Drive, Amelia Court House; Jeffrey Brian Honsinger to Tracy Boykin, $360,000.

CHARLES CITY

2 parcels; Capital Region Land Conservancy Inc. to Randall Welch, $300,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

913 Azalea La; Tri City Investments Llc, to Mcwhorter-Power,S Daryan Bryett, $254,500.

702 Charles Av; Rollison, Thomas F to Mccoun, Seth, $195,000.

811 Forest View Dr; Gibbs, Sherell to Haskins, Nathanael M., $271,000.

206 Nottingham Dr; Davis, Mary to Berry, Karnetra W., $250,000.

608 Ryan Av; Best, Betty Louise to Ritchey, Joshua C., $203,000.

CUMBERLAND

86 Ashburn Road, Cumberland; Marian L. Pylinski to David Ryan Benson, $269,500.

Parcel; Clark Properties Inc. to Reve Properties LLC, $150,000.

DINWIDDIE

1.143 acres; Christopher John French to Rebecca Leigh Purr, $178,500.

4401 Alyssa Lane, North Dinwiddie; Brooke B. Jimenez to Shkalan Trisvan, $262,000.

7660 Blue Tartan Road, North Dinwiddie; Baylaur Construction LLC to Gary L. Glenn, $406,955.

23601 Cox Road, North Dinwiddie; KAG Homes LLC to Jose Louis Pedraza-Martinez, $245,000.

11324 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; Dominion Real Estate Solutions LLC to Henry M. Morrissette, $234,950.

8771 Lake Jordan Way, North Dinwiddie; Kortez D. Dixon to Quinton Burrell, $390,000.

13605 McKenney Highway, McKenney; Gary D. Meade to Jeannine M. Franz, $200,000.

22914 Pheasant Court, North Dinwiddie; Christopher F. Carey to Sheila Pitchford, $210,000.

5903 Sutherland Drive, Sutherland; Richard E. Burton to Tamara Lee Arnold, $280,000.

20824 Westover Drive, McKenney; James L. Fitts to Ricky Ricardo King, $237,900.

GOOCHLAND

3 acres; Trek Properties LLC to GVA Home Builders LLC, $389,478.

3800 Barnyard Trail, Glen Allen; Laurie Topaz to Ashlee P. Goodman-Tabari, $234,900.

486 Calm Creek Road, Manakin Sabot; Richard L. Atkinson to Amanda Team, $705,000.

629 Cross Ridge Lane, Manakin Sabot; Alexander G.B. Massie, trustee to Mark W. Claud, $1,700,000.

4740 E Grey Fox Circle, Gum Spring; Corydon Wright to Jessica L. Hall, $219,700.

1345 Hounslow Drive, Manakin Sabot; Pamela Morrill Wilks, trustee to Russell T. Corey, $552,000.

Lot 34, Section 3, Readers Branch; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Robert P. Chesson, $591,219.

Lots, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $1,167,250.

15736 Mosaic Creek Blvd, Richmond; Style Craft Homes of Virginia to Cynthia L. Alston, $529,803.

1306 Old Logan Road, Manakin Sabot; Sam D. Graham Jr. to Roderick James Carter Jr., $1,125,000.

335 Pond View Lane, Manakin Sabot; Able & Done Right Inc. to Gita Athreya, $645,000.

12391 S Readers Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Daniel A. Conrad, $621,446.

4294 River Road West, Goochland; Michael C. Leabough to Kimberly Jo. Warner, $310,000.

3964 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; Gordon Brothers Construction to John Draus, $211,613.

125 West Square Drive, Richmond; Paul F. Silver to Warren E. Zirkle, $925,000.

7160 Yare St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard H. Albrecht, trustee, $649,739.

HOPEWELL

3000 Boston St.; Committed Real Estate Group LLC to Xavier E. Matos Negron, $210,000.

3006 Day St.; Carolyn E. Bennett to Wesley W. Starke, $160,100.

Lot 4 and part of Lot 3, Block B, Section 1, Mansion Terrace; Sherrie Lane Davis to Distressed to Diamonds LLC, $157,000.

544 Pleasant Drive; William C. Mitchell to Camille R. Dudley, $188,000.

1108 Smithfield Ave.; Vicki Lynn Evans-Reith to Anthony R. Casey, $157,000.

3706 White Oak Drive; Lori A. Chevalier to Tiffany Dawn Hathaway, $200,000.

JAMES CITY

2 parcels, Eastgate Apartment Motel; G. Nelson Enterprises LLC to EJ Holdings LLC, $935,000.

102 Arena St., Williamsburg; Harrison J. Giebel to Gregory R. Kent, $315,000.

9409 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ashley Patrice Wallace, $363,615.

3128 Bent Tree Lane, Toano; Kenneth L. Arndt to Cathleen M. Carey, $685,000.

5523 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; William J. Dowd to Jodi Ellyn Renner, $385,000.

117 Clara Croke, Williamsburg; Neil R. Peddicord to Kathryn Jean Karabin, $355,000.

110 Dogwood Court, Williamsburg; Amy B. Brooks to Adrian M. Alvarado, $300,000.

435 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Ann M. Ray to Jack H. Bizzell, $250,000.

2304 Genevieve Trail, Williamsburg; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Ana L. Valentin, $202,000.

5304 Highgate Green, Williamsburg; Patricia M. Harvey, trustee to Anthony Muller Jr., $255,000.

3507 Iberis Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Norman Christian Pleitez, $434,760.

700 Jackson Dr., Williamsburg; Gran Paradisio Properties LLC to Rane P. Squires, $262,000.

4201 John Richardson Lane, Williamsburg; Joseph P. Shaffer Sr. to Jason Hamilton Davis, $625,000.

4700 Lady Slipper Path, Williamsburg; Richard Hersey to Michael S. Conran, $385,000.

2817 Linden Lane, Williamsburg; Janice M. Donnelly to Joseph Morris, $412,000.

Lot 26, Fox Ridge; Daniel Crawford to Joel R. Fortune, $200,000.

4602 Lucretia Way, Williamsburg; Michael J. Reilly, trustee to Michael W. Saunders, $535,000.

341 Neck-o-Land Road, Williamsburg; Ronald K. Rogers to Brandon M. McMullen, $289,900.

169 Old Carriage Way, Williamsburg; Juan Antonio Perez to Brett Middleton, $356,100.

101 Peachtree, Williamsburg; Jeffrey C. Wooldridge, trustee to Alan W. Hansford, $535,000.

8745 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg; Joseph M. Kasbohm to Chester Edmonson, $284,900.

202 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Brian J. Emmen to Ryan G. Linnekin, $290,000.

3024 River Oaks Road, Williamsburg; Richard Thomas Fuchs, trustee to Willis H. Fout, $650,000.

112 Royal North Devon, Williamsburg; James C. Fedis to Donna Rogers Betancourt, $515,000.

109 Sharps Road, Williamsburg; D&G Properties of Tidewater LLC to Steven Vodjansky, $322,000.

1 Spring West, Williamsburg; Amber R. Linnekin to Chad A. Kissel, $195,000.

6740 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Terrell Lady to James F. Bubela, $455,000.

8405 Torbay Bend, Williamsburg; William Jaeger to Juan Galvez, $480,000.

Unit 307, Padgetts Ordinary; Rample LLC to 1010 Salterpath LLC, $281,500.

233 Waterton, Williamsburg; Gary S. Tomberlin, trustee to Dennis W. Chapman, $1,025,000.

106 Whistle Walk, Williamsburg; Robert James Cariola to Michael Riley, $365,500.

4139 Winthrop Circle, Williamsburg; Barbara B. Hunnicutt to Mark Anthony Edwards, $575,000.

6429 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Sandra West Cowley, $420,220.

KING AND QUEEN

2.254 acres; Amber L. Bridgeman to Katherine L. Lemke, $162,000.

774 Grass Creek Trail, Little Plymouth; Richard Allen Mitchell to Cole R. Jordan, $479,950.

KING WILLIAM

5.27 acres; Greg Morris to Roger Wade Keith Daugherty, $283,000.

2108 Cornwall Court, Aylett; Michael Lipscomb to Jason A. Nolan, $220,000.

159 Fontainblue Court, King William; Joseph L. Slaughter to Brian L. Isringhausen, $820,000.

Lot 1, Block K, Section 3A, Kennington; Kennington Place LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $295,000.

131 Mcree Way, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Matthew M. Ruppert, $366,105.

92 Park Hollow, Aylett; Bailey Living Trust to Marlena Patterson, $230,000.

308 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Robert Porter, $297,500.

NEW KENT

19.2 acres; Jun L. Bennett to Brad L. Fitzpatrick, $650,000.

5521 Brickshire Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to James K. Kyle, $551,935.

1921 Carter Road, Lanexa; Robert B. Krebs to Christopher D. Harrell, $475,000.

3896 Elliott Field Trace, Quinton; Liberty Homes of Virginia Inc. to David L. Connelly, $294,750.

7553 Flowering Magnolia Lane, Quinton; Adelida E. Tamez-Pagel to Jaime Martinez, $412,000.

5515 Hemlock Road, Quinton; H. Linwood Boltz Jr. to Michelle Leigh Polo, $215,000.

15940 Kentflatts Lane, Lanexa; Christina M. Jenkins to Kasa Chupa, $605,000.

Lots 49-54, Landbay 5, Section 3, Townhomes; Kent Farms Holding Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $258,000.

6790 Oakfork Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Diego Fernando Escobar, $337,255.

9252 Ordinary Lane, New Kent; Calandra M. Truitt to Jason Edward Kane, $375,000.

11219 Pinewild Drive, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Gerald Chrzaszcz, $413,589.

3491 Rock Creek Villa Drive, Quinton; Cunningham Homes LLC to Merrill Gene Henderson, $329,900.

9858 Snipe Lane, New Kent; Carrie Lynn Johnson to David A. Lewis, $415,000.

56938 Virginia Park Drive, Providence Forge; Nena Manoylovich to Grant C. Hayes, $375,000.

PETERSBURG

100 Catalpa Court; NVR Inc. to Camille Ricketts, $294,660.

361 Chanticleer Drive; NVR Inc. to Jarvis Esthus II, $275,650.

913 Fort Lee Road; Cynthia B. Angone to Rodney S. Boyd, $230,000.

3316 Johnson Road; Delphine L. Holden to Jose V. Alvarado Flores, $200,000.

152 Southwood Drive; Jessica A. Stainback to Leonard G. Buster, $161,500.

600 W Wythe St., 109 and 11 Guarantee St.; Battiston Realty LLC to 600 Wythe LLC, $3,000,000.

POWHATAN

1.804 acres; Mary Woodley Brown May, devisee to Sanford Holding Co. LLC, $262,500.

3 acres; Lindsay Brinkman to Rebecca Spinner, $433,000.

63.81 acres; M.B. Goodwyn & Sons Inc. to SSG Property LLC, $394,320.

519 Bel Crest Terrace, Midlothian; Bruce A. Lane to Richard Russell Cunningham, $785,000.

1544 Deborah Lane, Powhatan; William R. Hough Jr. to Scott Caravas, $315,000.

3583 Fairbourne Place, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Donald L. Howard Jr., $564,634.

2204 Hollow Log Path, Powhatan; River City Custom Homes Inc. to Patrick Coor, $756,725.

Lot 1, Block F, Lake Shawnee; Richard A. & Margaret A. Oberlander Revocable Trust to William C. Ward, $210,000.

Lot 7, Section 4, Mill Quarter Plantation; William E. Schaefer to Raymond W. Crump, $180,250.

2983 Maple Lake Road, Powhatan; Ridout Construction LLC to Kenneth Aducci, $540,000.

5955 Old Gray Road, Powhatan; Theophilus A. Gray to Earl L. Kirby Jr., $515,000.

2576 Pineacre Terrace, Powhatan; Charlotte M. Scott to Daniel P. McGrory III, $440,000.

3266 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; William Jesse Warren III to Hedges Brendan, $399,800.

3638 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; Windswept Development LLC to Don Richard Vickers, $532,057.

PRINCE GEORGE

270.6 acres; Bear Island Forest LLC to Robert M. White II, $714,000.

6511 Bull Hill Road, Prince George; Jannette Duhart to Tonia Stevens, $187,000.

2705 Forbes Drive, Prince George; Ruth J. Willcockson to Kendo Lampley, $260,500.

3766 Impala Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Tricia Ann Crawford Bell, $569,750.

Lot 29, Section 2, Huckleberry Hills; John W. Schmidt III to Samuel Johnson, $215,000.

Parcel; Maurice Leo Higgins to Top Gun Painting & Power Washing LLC, $250,000.

12822 Prince George Drive, Disputanta; Richard M. Williams to Betsy Ha, $325,000.

2290 Spain Drive, South Prince George; Michael L. Grieve to Jason E. Decker, $435,000.

627 Waters Edge Road, North Prince George; William N. Mitchell Jr. to Margaret N. Brown, $260,000.

SUSSEX

100.456 acres; Mark E. Seeley to Nicholas T. Garrett, $307,000.

Lot; Clearview Homes Virginia LLC to Ariel Bulls, $194,900.

WILLIAMSBURG

102 Caran Road; Joel R. Fortune to Igor Yevstifeyev, $275,000.

108 Haynes Drive; Matthew Iredell Keel to Erica Ruth Wiborg, $300,000.

Lot 42, Counselors Close; Janice I. Schneeloch to John M. Griffies, $590,000.

3903 Prospect St., Prince George; Sara D. Scarborough to Michael Sheldon Crawford, $370,000.

129 Sir Thomas Lunsford Drive; Michael J. Sanders to Patrick J. Connor, $700,000.

1403 Westgate Circle; Joseph C. Davis Jr. to Catherine Terry Belanger, trustee, $173,850.