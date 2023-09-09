The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.

To our readers: Caroline and Louisa listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

1107 E 16th St; Arella Media Solution Solo 401k to Red Sea Real Estate Llc, $155,000.

1905 N 22nd St; Balas Adam to Scarlett Violett Llc, $155,000.

1512 N 24th St; Ktvproperties Llc to Lombardi Joseph A, $240,000.

1207 N 27th St; Brokob Steven M to Kool Kid Property Management, $300,000.

1613 N 30th St; Burrell Columbus and Emma J to Barnes Catherine And, $170,000.

510 N 31st St; Brown Stephen Lawrence And to Ogedegbe Alero Anne Marie And, $589,000.

123 W 34th St; Equity Real Estate Group Llc to Om and Om Management Corp, $392,000.

229 E 36th St; Prince Flooring Llc to Nelms Taylor K, $300,000.

904 N 38th St; Smithers Contee And Latonya to Archer Samuel Gordon, $227,000.

725 W 49th St; Caudle David E And Linda J to Complete Home Design Llc, $197,500.

3212 5th Ave; Carlton Gary L Llc to Eiser Aaron Michael, $270,000.

505 W 7th St; Vest Dudley Cabell to Pickerel Maury Kirk Revocable, $935,000.

4318 Amberly Road; Blackwell Sherod to Scott Robert W And, $225,888.

8 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Wooldridge Horace W Jr to 8 N Boulevard Llc, $395,000.

1318 Avondale Ave; Dowell Kevin L to Mattera David And Erinn, $512,500.

5224 Bemiss Road; Wells Shana E to Witcher Cynthia Virginia And, $335,000.

814 Blanton Ave; Poh Richard A to Hinkle Michael A And Kayla W, $720,000.

2881 Braidwood Road; Kane James E Jr And Maureen to Hill Paul David And, $1,050,000.

802 W Broad St; Sotos Tommy George And to Aramin Real Estate Llc, $480,000.

6531 Brookline St; Makinde Oluwafisayo And to Cruz Marbely Tavarez, $244,000.

3221 Carolina Ave; White Cathy R to Hicks Westray Stephen And, $490,000.

4900 Cary Street Road; Mountcastle Thomas L. to Harris Robert A Iv And, $1,225,000.

4914 Chamberlayne Ave; Mcdonald Robert to Marquee Analytics Llc, $230,000.

3112 Chesterfield St; Lewis Daniel Cameron And to Lewis Cameron Charles And, $230,000.

2700 Clearfield St; Better Properties Llc to Wright Shemaiah Marion And, $300,000.

2410 Creighton Road; Hatcher Mary D to Asset Management and Rentals Llc, $165,000.

501 S Davis Ave U5; Johnson Candace R to Brown Kevin S And Marylee, $259,000.

600 Deter Road; Williams Grenay A to Captain Homes Llc, $190,000.

3512 Edgewood Ave; Raikes Benjamin E to Schoenle Jennifer, $400,000.

1118 Evergreen Ave; Hammond Aubrey F Jr to Mayes Margaret O And, $205,000.

4526 Fitzhugh Ave; Armstrong Debbie Lynn to Saunders Aaron Elliott And, $480,000.

3201 Forest Hill Ave; Torres Marcella M And to Joyce Connor Ethan And, $450,000.

3006 E Franklin St; Guardino Pamela to Walker Family Trust Trustee, $670,000.

4813 W Franklin St; Sisk Charlotte P to Temple Catherine C, $425,000.

216 German School Road; Raymond Carlton Properties Llc to Holliman Lavonza And, $310,000.

1814 W Grace St; Binns Christopher S and Galit L to Morrone Adrienne, $665,000.

2600 E Grace St U1; Mcquilkin Tiffany R to Miller Linda And Johnson Barry, $335,000.

1411 Greenville Ave; Mayfield Jean to D S Flip Llc, $190,000.

1610 Grove Ave U8; Thomason Elizabeth Journey to Find The Glass Palace Revocable, $278,000.

507 N Hamilton St Ua; Grier Frank A to Grier Katharine T, $230,000.

3216 Hawthorne Ave; Hanes Patrick R And Elizabeth W to Bozkurt Taylan, $1,016,000.

2508 Hermitage Road; Golf Acres Investments Llc to T R P Hermitage Llc, $4,600,000.

1215 Highland View Ave; Deberry Darryl And Shree to Cava Capital Llc, $200,000.

8762 W Huguenot Road; Gray George W Sr Trust to 8762 8770 W Huguenot Llc, $384,000.

2314 Ingram Ave; Spearman Isaiah U to Groce Wright Nigel C, $208,000.

3406 Keighly Road; Tan The Handyman Llc to Malayeri Mahmood Akhavan And, $200,000.

4601 Kensington Ave; Stine Bernice A to Byrd Megan Taylor, $803,000.

55 Labrook Cncs; Nahil Llc to Juarez Lemus J Jesus, $505,000.

5524 Larrymore Road; Henderson James H and to Griffith Jesse R And, $289,000.

45 E Lock Lane U9; Little Anna Marie to Poh Richard A, $340,000.

3246 Manorcrest Road; Brewer Cornelia S And to Rizwan Llc, $175,000.

214 W Marshall St; Peacock Rubin to King Todd And Chandra, $200,000.

404 N Meadow St; Toro David Timothy to Rice Alexander H, $595,000.

2717 Montrose Ave; Yamamoto Daisuke And to Reuter Nathaniel G And, $520,000.

113 N Morris St; Lerlien Morris Llc to T R D Manangement Group Llc, $450,004.

107 N Nansemond St; Ccr3 Holdings Llc to Seymour Thomas P And Amy E, $585,700.

3211 North Ave; Shikami Alan And to Capella Joseph And, $389,900.

324 Oak Lane; Cohn Neil H And Judith M to Overas Arturas And Vaiva, $1,005,000.

2008 Old Manchester St; NVR Inc to Jones Clayton, $434,628.

1473 Overbrook Road; Boxwood Construction Company to Lipari Valen And Gamb Maria, $604,750.

4010 Park Ave; White Thomas Douglas Trs And to White Thomas Douglas Jr, $248,500.

4211 Patterson Ave; Brailsford Elizabeth C And to Cipar Jacob H And Stanton Chloe, $500,000.

6905 Patterson Ave; Figg Coleman D and Dorothy R to United Leasing Corporation, $450,000.

5257 Pine Crest Ave; Morrison James A and Mary P to Mauck Branson And, $279,000.

1500 Porter St; Lexline Development Llc to Sierra Daniel Anthony And, $479,900.

3317 Q St; Jennings Family Investments Llc to Golden Christopher L, $325,000.

2303 Rose Ave; K C Enterprises Llc to Wuertz Barbara And Gary, $549,950.

1201 Rothesay Cir; Davis Gordon B and Virginia M R to Manganella Vincent Joseph And, $765,000.

5605 Southern Pine Dr; Fletcher Sara J to Mccarthy Caroline R, $350,000.

2113 Stuart Ave; Mclaren John M And Arlene M to Blandford Robin J And, $1,649,000.

4300 Sulgrave Road; Capps Thos E to 4300 Sulgrave Llc, $3,250,000.

113 Tempsford Lane; Carithers Sean D and Elizabeth S to Finn Michelle Briere And, $1,200,000.

1305 Wentbridge Road; Tiffin Michael L to Tan The Handyman Llc, $250,000.

924 Whitehead Road; Ring Anne M And Vivo Mary F to Madison Stephanie A, $238,750.

110 Windsor Way; Rasmussen William M S And to Kenmore Llc, $1,625,000.

3913 Wythe Ave; Andreoli Margaret M Trustee to Poole Enterprises Llc, $375,000.

HENRICO

11313 Abbots Cross Ln; Shults Elizabeth Ashley to Maganti Jaswanthi and Sravanthi Muthyala, $305,000.

2737 Acadia Dr, Ua; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Clark Dawn and Richard L Jr and Dawn M, $380,706.

4823 Adair Ave; Renew Homes Llc to Valentine Karin and Stephen, $265,000.

7909 Alvarado Rd; Ames Barbara E Trustee to Lefton Jason S and Brian J, $479,000.

4516 Bacova Club Ct; Bradford Homes Inc to Hayot Arik and Zehavit Lougasi, $920,000.

217 Barker Ave; Hart Kevin E and David E and C J H and C A H to Rivera Israel and Ana B, $186,000.

11500 Belmont Park Ln; Gutzmer Nancy J to Beck Kenneth J and Cecelia A, $495,000.

6021 Bootsie Blvd; Godwin W Ralph and Darlene to Smith Rebecca and William, $382,050.

374 Bramber Walk; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Dods Jason F and Austin Ernst, $893,283.

6016 Brentmoor Dr; Moore Barry N to Clark Scott and Sara, $698,987.

4636 Broad Hill Dr; Montemayor Sonnia to Seelam Jyostna, $550,000.

4713 Brydes Ln; Chennareddy Kiran Kumar to Gurap Rohit, $572,500.

9410 Camrose Rd; Kirlow Corporation to Keranovic Fahrudin and Enisa, $285,000.

8142 Carriage Homes Dr; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Carter Malinda Yvonne, $434,900.

4904 Cedar Park Rd; Woodley Tierra L and Erica M to Chen Xue Guo, $300,000.

10736 Chase Grove Ln; NVR Inc to Newman Joan A and Gene S, $626,260.

3936 Clarendon Crescent Ct; NVR Inc to Lloyd Jasonte Nedrah and Michael Wayne, $567,025.

4819 Coachmans Landing Ct; Ramaraj Suresh Chander to Balasubramaniam Saravanan and S S, $631,500.

12020 Courtyard Glen Pl; Kirkpatrick Anne H to Aziz Youssef A, $380,750.

9107 Crystalwood Ln; Whitfield Robert L and Sara to Pollock Ryan M and Kaitlin L, $350,000.

309 De Sota Dr; Campbell Ronnie T Ii and Lisa J to Morris Spencer N and Austin W Young, $600,000.

806 Derby Dr; Mcafee Wayne R and Patricia to Mathias Elizabeth and Jeffry, $390,000.

9202 Donora Dr; Mateer Richard A and Martha D to Surber James Gregory and Stephanie L, $440,000.

9726 Durango Rd; Segner Jean Anne to Segner Cole B, $180,000.

641 Eking Green Dr; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Ahsan Syed W and Syed S, $414,834.

12502 Evansdale Rd; Mcglamery Andrew M Iii to Trentadue Kalisi Jo, $300,000.

1509 Fawcett Ln; Flowers Jamila to Bme Investments Llc, $340,000.

6619 Fernwood St; Bernier Ryan G to Guzman Marvin I Vivas and Edis E G Rivas, $282,000.

4419 Foxtail Ln; Select Property Solutions Llc to Davis Keshawnda, $210,000.

12533 Gayton Bluffs Ln; Levengood Paul A and K M to Chang Chi-Ning and Chia-Yu Wu, $459,000.

2403 Gordon Ln; Bucchianeri Ellen to May Benjamin W, $219,950.

12116 Greenwick Ct; Stephens Nathalie K to Patel Shrineel and Shreya Desai, $665,000.

8 N Grove Ave; Bobo Kimberly A to Walker Keisha R, $256,000.

5255 Harvest Glen Dr; Atkins Sherwood P to Jin Limei and Juanjuan, $738,000.

7020 Hepworth Dr; Ross Run Llc to Robinson Valentino R Jr and T R Benjamin, $419,329.

4908 Hickory Downs Dr; Gidley Lawrence and Susan to Fleming John, $450,000.

205 Hodder Ln; Johnson Otis A Jr and L C to Brown Josalyn J and Kiara K, $259,000.

12000 Holman Ln; Lovelace Brian K and Katherine F to Lam Lok Yi, $640,000.

9320 Hungary Spring Rd; Bass Ronald L and Charlene to Ascencio Carlos Estuardo, $190,000.

3313 Jowin Ln; Guardian Venture Llc Trustee to Burrell Joanne C, $229,900.

4612 Kayhoe Rd; Manckia Ellen A to Lee Shu Hung and Hok Y Albert, $282,000.

12702 Kira Ct; Calhoun Philip H and Valerie R to Mason Jonathan Thomas and Hilary Deihr, $695,000.

7432 Landsworth Ave; Bassett Henry Leland to Roupas Melanie, $285,000.

2415 Laurandrew Cir; Jessee Dawn Jean and Michael Denis Quinn to Brooker Dylan N, $240,000.

5702 Linda Rd; Poulos Gina and T Grindele to Schwartz Robert Charles and Cyan M Sada, $270,000.

513 Lowell St; Richmond Real Estate Group Iii Llc to Keeve Duana, $286,500.

10804 Macs Way; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Donsereaux Whitley Carol, $606,305.

9245 Magellan Pkwy, Ua; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Sweeney Shawnee, $334,311.

9239 Magellan Pkwy, Ub; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Mighty Lemaro George and Zoe Anne K Thomas, $400,126.

9249 Magellan Pkwy, Ub; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Campbell Ebony, $379,694.

800 Maplegrove Dr; Gutter Clark Z and Renee to Quinn Temeka, $308,500.

9415 Meredith Creek Ln; Kagalwala Farida to Pandy Gokul and Dhivya P Sekar, $395,000.

4605 Mizar Rd; Ramco Investments Llc to Young Derek L and Jurine N, $306,000.

12348 Morning Creek Rd; Littleton Patricia D and Steven Rosenberry to Idiodi Jtanya, $815,000.

2200 Nelson St; Davis Bradley J to Richardson Frank R and Cathy L Jackson, $325,000.

400 North Rd; Olsen Adrian J to Williams Robert T and Sarah H Walor, $950,000.

5303 Old Main St, Ub; Thomas Michael Kyle to Wicker Donna, $525,000.

11729 Olde Covington Way; Kopparthi Ashwin and Suraya Burianek to Phadtare Anagha A and Amarnath Vishnu, $950,000.

8700 Overhill Rd; Mcneil Jane M to Pastor Irma F and Blanca E A Figueroa, $380,000.

3003 Peabody Ln; Brown Robert S and Nancy Y to Martinez Andres and Griselda Avalos, $212,000.

2527 Perch Ln; Davis Charles L to Erickson Vanessa Gene, $445,000.

1304 Piney Ridge Ct; Cox Caleb A and Ella G to Lewis Allen Jr and Sonia, $320,000.

1516 Rapunzel Way; Elder Stephen B and Barbara I to Maclauchlan Kyle A and Mayumi Nakamura, $267,000.

640 Rivanna Hill Rd; Stanley Martin Homes Llc to Lewis Danielle, $399,990.

99 Robin Ave; Housing and Urban Development to Tele Homes Llc, $159,200.

11 Runswick Dr; Lansing Brian C and Ml Scott to Day Nicholaas R and Kristen W, $1,180,000.

210 Sag Harbor Ct; NVR Inc to Thornton Brandy, $245,019.

1317 Santa Rosa Rd; Phipps Brenden M and Megan B to Hernandez Edwin G R and Gabriela Berrios, $400,000.

323 Seven Pines Ave; Virginia Home Buyers Llc to Broadie Kerry Ann Marvet Perue, $220,000.

126 Siena Ln; Pegues Randal D and Sherry Lynn to Sasidaran Saranya, $460,000.

365 Souldren Walk, Ua; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Van Maenen Kelly and Peter J, $486,888.

9512 Spring Moss Ter; Nguyen John to Ahlstrom Milo and Dominie Lisanti Iii, $365,000.

1305 St Michaels Ln; Steins Investment and Services Corp to Kimani Lucy N, $220,000.

9505 Stonemeadow Ct; Williams Shelley T to Johns Ryan A, $288,000.

7717 Stuart Hall Rd; Cava Capital Llc to Mullahy James Charles and Krista, $1,104,760.

1505 Thistle Rd, U103; Forloines Connie to Mcdevitt Liam Najeeb, $205,000.

1818 Timberly Waye; Mclaughlin Amy L to Thornton Victor Leon, $249,000.

7120 Turner Rd; Virginia Resource Realty Llc to Courtney Alex Gorden Jr and Renita M, $463,000.

7700 Twin Oak Dr; Agnew Kevin T and Margaret F to Kirk Makenzie Ali, $275,000.

4303 Walton Farms Dr; King Garrison Blane and Faith Ann to Inkum-Quansah Tracey and Philip Duodu, $370,000.

2601 Wetherburn Ct; Saunders Sandra E and Peyton L to Graesser Cynthia A Et Al, $295,000.

9102 Whitemont Dr; Metz Fletcher T &joanna D to Ahmad Hassan and Irshad, $350,000.

2118 Willowick Ln; Ireland John B Iii and Jill to Hanlin Andrew and Pari Ashkani, $572,000.

7812 Wood Mill Dr; Carter Jeffrey Wayne and Terri S to Corbett John and Teresa, $385,000.

CHESTERFIELD

11830 Aberdeen Landing Ter, Midlothian; Bradley Arlene R Et Al Trs to Gardner Victor M Iii and Renee S, $975,000.

5206 Alberta Ter, Chesterfield; Nuckoles Carrie Elizabeth to Stanley Daniel Keith, $374,950.

12044 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Jones Jasline Kiarra and Jones Michael Leroy Jr, $591,145.

12072 Almer Ln, Chester; NVR Inc to Forde Janelle M, $522,205.

3600 Argent Ln, North Chesterfield; Collins Nathaniel and Jordin to Smith Toni Yvette, $320,000.

3049 Barnack Rd, Midlothian; Powers Justin C and Brittina L to Nitz Jessica A, $375,000.

13301 Beachcrest Dr, Chesterfield; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Carter Richard and Dumpson Deann, $511,757.

700 Bella Way, North Chesterfield; Finer Homes Incorporated to Morris William M Iii and Ana M, $494,501.

6704 Belmont Rd, Chesterfield; Allen Gregory E to Niles Nicholas Reed and Ellagwynn Griswold Parker, $545,000.

2901 Blithe Dr, Chester; Pleasants Helen Y to Hagy Brandon, $419,500.

9718 Brading Ln, Midlothian; Pellum Holly to Melillo Michael J Ii and Elena D, $425,000.

9936 Brandywine Ave, North Chesterfield; Allen Robert S and Janice J to Tdz Properties Llc, $152,000.

614 Bristol Village Dr, Apt 305, Midlothian; Butrico Meghan O to Hydra Bv Llc, $175,000.

2213 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield; Hewitt John Kenneth and Mary E to Wiegart Taylor F and Katie E, $851,000.

5412 Calavetti Ct, North Chesterfield; Nabizada Abdullah A to Davies-Bell Trenise, $377,000.

6036 Cameron Bridge Dr, Midlothian; Eggleston Arielle and C to Barbee Bernard R Jr and Christina Luv, $365,000.

2110 Castlebridge Rd, Midlothian; Ford Timothy R and Mary B to Irby Lauren Johnson and Wilkinson Benjamin Todd, $620,000.

15625 Cedarville Dr, Midlothian; Lgi Homes-Virginia Llc to Stewart Samantha, $449,900.

5431 Chatteris Pl, North Chesterfield; Bolson Yvonne J and Johnny B to Conner Harley E, $280,100.

201 Chessington Rd, North Chesterfield; House Buyers Of America Inc to Amaya Mirna E and Wilman R Martinez, $268,000.

19515 Church Rd, South Chesterfield; Hall Zack and Hall Charles E Iv Et Als to Green Kara, $217,000.

14317 Colonyhouse Blvd, Midlothian; Bouffard Jonathon Et Als to Navarro Jardiel Marrero, $469,000.

13304 Court Ridge Rd, Midlothian; Wall Walter Barnes Iii to Yang Min, $279,900.

14304 Cove Ridge Ter, Midlothian; Dickerson Trey and Kelly to Lothe Veena Gupta, $380,000.

9336 Creasman Dr, North Chesterfield; Shaw Norman E Jr and Shaw Julie and Miles Pamela C to Taha Akram M and Sharon L, $280,000.

505 Crofton Village Trce, Midlothian; Monseau Vincent Edward to Carey Ryan C and Somers John R, $390,000.

11213 Cypress Branch Ln, Chesterfield; Main Street Homes to Marbury Lorenzo and Sellers Tukisha, $679,361.

1619 Darrell Dr, Midlothian; Mcdonough Victoria C to Biasuzzi Simone Alma and Massimo, $519,950.

12721 Donegal Dr, Chesterfield; Brown Robert E and Ware Mary V to Markwick Gary Lee and Richards Shelley Doreen, $503,500.

7418 Drexelbrook Rd, Chesterfield; Farthing Richard A and Patricia to White Brian C, $380,000.

16030 Drumone Rd, Midlothian; Ford Andrew J and Megan P to Erskin Robert P and Carol Anne, $1,135,000.

12220 Dutch Elm Cir, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Baker Britney M, $306,240.

480 Eastman Rd, North Chesterfield; Fobbs Willie Iii and Erima S to Holshouser Carrie, $369,816.

11606 Ellerbee Mill Ave, Chester; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Chalkley Letha Vanover, $435,509.

15906 Exter Mill Rd, Chesterfield; Penner Charles A to Horne Jacob Russell, $265,000.

3630 Falstone Rd, North Chesterfield; Brown Colin D to Dorsey Latanya, $400,000.

7947 Featherchase Ter, Chesterfield; Rice James D and Kelly D to Nguyen Lam Phuong and Dau Hoa Thi, $322,000.

8901 First Branch Ln, Chesterfield; Snyder Ralph and Lydia S to Karousos George and Angela, $585,000.

7616 Flagler Rd, North Chesterfield; Sober Brian S to Corcio Blanco Bryan E and Corcio Jovel Santos Cruz, $195,000.

14309 Fox Knoll Dr, South Chesterfield; Andersen Melissa A and Ryan J to Styles Kaitlyn and Brandon, $375,000.

13821 Garrison Place Dr, Midlothian; Hughes Pamela and Brian to Whitehead Ashley Boswell and Jason Dee, $364,500.

10941 Genito Square Dr, Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Bagley Karneshia, $331,440.

6706 Grand Haven Ln, Moseley; Musolin Lisa Michele to Clark Joan, $740,000.

600 Greencastle Rd, North Chesterfield; Johnsen Mariah Susan to Frank Todd Jason Trustee and Frank Cecily Draper Trustee, $285,000.

12248 Hadden Hall Dr, Chesterfield; Spearman Christopher M Et Al to Campbell Barbara A and Kenneth Bruce, $621,000.

8200 Hampton Crest Cir, Chesterfield; Goebel Gregory J and Alysoun R to Melton Dylan Lee and Howard Tyler David, $560,000.

8519 Hann Rd, North Chesterfield; Shurm James M to 8519hannrd Llc, $220,000.

14221 Harrowgate Rd, Chester; Gallagher Ronda B and Gallagher Bruce and Soukup Greg J and Hobson Darrell to Warren Joseph R and Cain Candie Jones, $267,000.

11207 Hazelbury Ct, Midlothian; Lehmann James and Teresa to Albert Richard F and Jennifer G, $455,000.

4209 Heron Pointe Pl, Moseley; Miller Dolores Duval Trustee to Lappin Robert and Jeanne, $550,000.

15612 High Falls Ct, Moseley; Edmunds John Barton and Berry Stephen and Edmunds Morgan Adair to Sherfinski David John and Trask Melissa Audrey, $695,000.

2410 Hillandale Dr, Midlothian; Felland Eric T and Lisa to Harris Eugene S and Jessica M, $519,500.

5540 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield; America’s Dream Holdings Llc to Wooldridge Lori, $315,000.

14706 Inlet Ct, Chesterfield; Dwr Llc to Galvez Byron F, $315,000.

6041 Jessup Rd, North Chesterfield; Jessup Fletcher Graham Et Als to Dickerson Brian K and Dickerson Brian L, $175,000.

418 Keithwood Ct, North Chesterfield; Gregg John D to Swansea Llc, $163,000.

10703 Kewbridge Ct, North Chesterfield; Hutto Benjamin Alfred to Gasparyan Zepyur and Khalapyan Eduard, $310,000.

11335 Lady Slipper Ln, North Chesterfield; Desanto Jesse T and Smith T L to Broadwell Kirkland Smith and Jillian Fordyce App, $402,000.

14213 Laketree Dr, Chester; Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development to Green Rakeem Ali, $330,000.

5806 Laurel Trail Rd, Midlothian; Emma Anthony F and Leslie G to Mcwhite Justin H, $303,000.

6941 Leire Ln, Chesterfield; Cosby Village Llc to Muktaparapu Prasad and Anantha, $395,905.

12225 Lightning Bug Loop, Midlothian; Hhhunt Homes L C to Ande Prathibha and Mathi Venkata Seetaramaiah, $324,815.

1403 Lockett Ridge Ct, Midlothian; Slayton Kristen to Wingo Emily S and Robert Jeffery, $250,000.

12801 Lucks Ln, Midlothian; Cp4 Development Llc to Scg Op Centerpointe Richmond Owner Llc, $8,085,000.

5750 Magnolia Shore Ln, Chester; Majetic Bonnie M to Fortner W Brent and Tamarah K, $382,500.

12200 Manders Knoll Ter, Midlothian; Briggs Tahquisha to Better Properties Llc, $225,000.

4601 Mason Dale Ter, North Chesterfield; Johnson Felicia M to Mendoza Oscar Hernandez, $250,000.

14504 Michaux Springs Pl, Midlothian; Freudenthal C and Williams C A to Elmendorf Teresa, $407,500.

5114 Mill Race Cir, North Chesterfield; Moore Gary R and Susan to Marks Properties Llc, $198,000.

15800 W Millington Dr, Midlothian; Craftmaster Homes to Zitta John-Paul and Kelsey, $759,520.

12806 Millstep Ter, Midlothian; Siket John M Jr and Machelle C to Metry Nicholas James and Courtney Rose Pilar, $400,000.

100 Mistywood Rd, North Chesterfield; Baray Humaria to Nagel Zoe Irene, $297,500.

3160 Mountclair Rd, Chester; Geiger Edward S to Habahbeh Kimberly, $300,000.

11548 New Forest Trl, Midlothian; 11548 New Forest Trail Va Llc to Salvia Christina Rose, $285,000.

5484 Niles Rd, North Chesterfield; NVR Inc to Dillard Randy C, $367,465.

2310 Oakengate Ln, Midlothian; Spangler Norbert F Jr to Rigby Jonathan Dylan and Martien Augusta Grace, $535,800.

10221 Old Camp Rd, North Chesterfield; Bushley Melody Shelton to Hoffman Michael Joseph and Jill A, $357,500.

9905 Oldbern Ct, Chesterfield; Harris Michael S Sr and Joyce F to Bassett Marlena and Williams Xavia Deondre, $265,000.

5012 Oriole Ave, North Chesterfield; Ancarrow Jerry N and Walton Karen R to Lowe Antoinette J, $205,000.

2500 Pagehurst Dr, Midlothian; Biringer Builders Inc to Darby Irving Everette Iii and Janet Bradley, $772,386.

18341 Palisades Ct, Moseley; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hash Ryan and Michelle, $449,610.

4800 Par Dr, Chester; S and C Properties Of Virginia Llc to Dainack Elizabeth& Holzapfel Kurtis Michael, $300,000.

3009 Passaic Ave, Chester; Tyler Sheryl to Wilson Austin J and Katherine C, $315,000.

316 Philray Rd, North Chesterfield; Garro Juan P Beita to Blaze Properties Llc, $265,000.

2008 Pocoshock Blvd, North Chesterfield; Strange Sherrie S and Cook R D to Dumont Adam Joseph, $240,000.

8139 Provincetown Dr, North Chesterfield; Wine Linda Heisler Trustee to Mieses Joel, $221,000.

9900 Qualla Rd, Chesterfield; Sams Jane N to Morgan Albert W Ii, $243,000.

518 Rebel Ridge Rd, South Chesterfield; Horsfall David to Gibson Sandra Colleen and Theodore Cunningham, $425,000.

12808 Richmond St, Chester; Whittleton Nina Miller to Campbell Emily B and David S, $330,000.

1525 Robindale Rd, North Chesterfield; Cigich Adam M and Tara N to Cigich Alan, $345,000.

18600 Rollingside Dr, South Chesterfield; Cherry Judy L to Hall Thomas Lee Jr, $295,000.

13911 Sagegrove Cir, Midlothian; Taylor Robert C and Angela L to Schutrumpf Ryan A and Schrader Rachel, $325,000.

5331 Sandy Ridge Ct, Chesterfield; Mathews Gemma and Jesse Reid to Bruneau Ross, $435,000.

616 Scotter Hills Ct, Midlothian; Rausch Natalie N to Chandler Kimberly Pope, $334,950.

2330 Seminole Ave, Chester; Stewart Wayne R to Perales Braulio, $210,000.

7842 Silver Mist Ave, North Chesterfield; Acevedo Jorge Jr and Tracy to Hunter Nicole and Hunter Jacqueline, $355,000.

2513 South Ridge Dr, Midlothian; Fields Cheryl B to Rahman Mawmita Trustee, $242,000.

11016 Speeks Ct, Midlothian; Cartwright Mary to Mann Roy and Lyndsey Jo, $225,000.

5111 Sprucewood Ave, North Chesterfield; Kane Joseph P to Castillo Milagro D Jesus Bonilla, $268,000.

2211 Station Rd, North Chesterfield; Hkk Brisbane Properties Llc to Trp Station Rd Llc, $7,750,000.

6613 Stonewolf Ct, Moseley; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Shuman Mark and Millette-Shuman Tracie, $966,728.

9012 Sugar Hill Pl, Midlothian; Engles Terrence to Coble Desmond A and Stephanie G, $480,000.

12107 Sunset Point Ct, Midlothian; Mcaulay Charles and Julie Ann to Davis Calvin L Jr and Nelda J, $456,000.

3300 Tadley Dr, Midlothian; Harwood Terry Scott and Tracy M to Balagtas Jessica V and Boiteau Steven, $395,000.

19206 Temple Ave, South Chesterfield; Lee Jasmine Nicole and Caleb B to Cruz Sara C and Cruz-Alfaro Manuel Luis, $240,000.

3110 Three Bridges Rd, Midlothian; Thomas Natalie Magen to Stankus Joseph S and Julie A, $322,000.

10718 Timberun Rd, Chesterfield; Zurn Jennifer and Michael Scott to Ottolini Dorie Abell, $297,500.

2112 Tomahawk Ridge Pl, Midlothian; Beall Jennifer B and Carlson S A to Kang Hoon Sung and Yu Hae Jin, $483,000.

1401 Turner Rd, North Chesterfield; Tuck Hannibal C to Bingham Chandar, $410,000.

1101 Twilight Ln, North Chesterfield; Milburn Travis Cole to Koerner Catherine J and Mark A, $314,500.

9402 Vantage Ct, North Chesterfield; Ridley Michael H and Judy J to Samayoa Investments Llc, $207,000.

2421 Viburg Ct, Midlothian; Rhoney William C and Pamela L to Ford Mary B and Timothy Rex, $799,950.

14301 Wallingham Loop, Midlothian; Tregaskes Joseph N and Patricia to Andras Jan, $492,000.

3605 Welch Ct, Chesterfield; Jenkins Brittany P to Kish Ryan P and Rachel E, $310,000.

1529 Westhall Gardens Dr, North Chesterfield; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Sprouse Elizabeth Jacobs, $449,260.

6624 Whisperwood Dr, North Chesterfield; D R Horton Inc to Ross Janiece Wright and Ross David Lee Jr, $497,990.

9031 Widthby Rd, Chesterfield; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Carrell Delfina S, $608,273.

12151 Wiesinger Ln, Midlothian; Elmendorf Teresa to Miller Staige L and Kerzanet Justin, $600,000.

12113 Winbolt Dr, Chester; Batiste Joseph R Jr and Chie E to Junior Joyce, $475,000.

7506 Winning Colors Ct, Midlothian; Thomas Bradley to Nalepa Kyle J, $350,000.

10813 Wycombe Rd, Midlothian; Snow Jennifer and Horyd Michelle to Lay Gayle T, $450,000.

HANOVER

0.344 acres; Equity Trustees LLC to GT Logistics LLC, $172,000.

12.488 acres; Craig Realty Group Richmond LLC to Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., $3,300,000.

5.668 acres; Kings Acres LLC to MGP Property LLC, $200,000.

9009 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Anitra Taylor Penderson, $541,367.

7325 Bailie Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jonathan Roger Lee Grant IV, $748,483.

16180 Beaverdam School Road, Beaverdam; Sandra J. Francisco, successor trustee to Jinkens M. Reed, $750,000.

9138 Blakewood Drive, Mechanicsville; Phoenix 6 Properties to Canon Reid Lambert, $299,900.

10454 Burroughs Town Lane, Glen Allen; Boon Homes Inc. to Lavore Lee Richmond Jr., $800,015.

820 Chapman St., Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Lawrence Manet Hoskie, $574,307.

1165 Cross Corner Road, Ashland; Jon M. Wade to Richard D. Kuhn, $235,000.

6766 Crump Drive, Mechanicsville; Todd A. Carey to Anthony Quinn Luellen, $375,000.

7379 Dress Blue Circle, Mechanicsville; Hope E. Abisamra to Brenda Sanders, $338,000.

13391 Farrington Road, Ashland; Benjamin F. Puffenbarger to Travis Neal Rector, $475,500.

7385 Flanningan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Stephanie M. Lentini, successor trustee to Samuel C. Austin, $375,000.

9239 Giles Pond Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Sahebrao Gakhare Vishal, $597,485.

14160 Gordon’s Lane, Glen Allen; Teresa A. Powers to Lorenzo Ambrogi, $479,000.

19107 Hollowing Creek Road, Beaverdam; Mae S. Montecalvo to Michelle James, $260,000.

7200 Hunterbrook Circle, Mechanicsville; Annie B. Schools to Tyronna Arion Jones, $280,000.

12235 Kenton Ridge Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Deborah R. Crutchfield, $595,000.

7201 Loralea Drive, Mechanicsville; Brenda M. Sanders to Eric A. Ashby, $305,000.

Lot 10, Section 9, Hanover Industrial Air Park; John C. Culley, trustee to Hattorf Properties VBT, $1,250,000.

Lot 17, Section 11, Giles Farm; HHHunt Homes LC to Manish Reddy Gangula, $427,125.

Lot 34, Block A, Section B, Olde Grove; Troy Loving Mackinley to Berb Built Inc., $208,000.

Lot 6, Section 2, Lakeview at Luck Farm; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $200,000.

8117 Lyman Court, Mechanicsville; Michael Joseph Halstead to Fadi Ghazal, $574,950.

9471 Manorwood Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert Christopher Thompson to Jeffrey Smith II, $449,500.

9267 Marl Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Dinesh Sundaramoorthy, $459,920.

8251 N Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Kera Snyder Greggs, successor trustee to Andrew Leach, $320,000.

7771 Millikinn Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Clifford S. Dalseide Jr., $580,897.

10329 New Britton Road, Mechanicsville; Irvin W. Rowe, executor to Michael Brennen Brown, $250,000.

Parcel; Michael C. Hildebrand to NJJ Enterprises LLC, $405,000.

Parcel, Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $551,200.

10107 Peach Blossom Road, Mechanicsville; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Patrick Finch, $750,030.

7242 Peanut Lane, Mechanicsville; Trek Properties LLC to Karl Harry Eichenmiller, $465,000.

10772 Providence Woods Lane, Ashland; Joshua M. Carter to Eric D. Voltz, $485,000.

16194 Robert Terrell Road, Montpelier; Terrell Suellen Cooper to Joshua W. Mallory, $464,278.

8073 Rutland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Ryan L. Carroll to Kierra Gray, $350,000.

Section 9A, Hickory Hill; Lekram Investment LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., $350,000.

5990 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Corbin Barrett Broach, $901,701.

866 Sweet Tessa Drive, Ashland; Corey J. Heilman to Juston Niqueal James, $240,000.

8863 Thornetop Court, Mechanicsville; Deanna M. Collier to Srujana Manigonda, $510,000.

6264 Violet Circle, Mechanicsville; William T. Alexander to Stacy A. Wells, $384,950.

9461 Wickham Crossing Way, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Richard D. Woodward III, $740,161.

11318 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; Russell Lowell Gould to Jonathan T. Neufang, $337,500.

AMELIA

0.343 acres; Bales Properties LLC to Good Deed LLC, $255,000.

4 acres; Jennifer L. Cousins to William Estes III, $150,000.

7220 Deep Creek Drive, Amelia Court House; Collies Dolan to Jeffrey A. Miller, $420,000.

11940 Fosters Lane, Amelia Court House; Pembelton Homes LC to Austin Nicholas Miles, $265,000.

Lot 16, Hidden Forest at Truxillo, 15.68 acres; Patricia F. Jennings to Joseph W. Perkinson, $629,950.

1341 Sweathouse Creek Road, Amelia Court House; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to Nicholas C. Inge, $305,000.

CHARLES CITY

9000 Church Lane, Charles City; Jonathan Andrew Crump to Jacob D. Palfrey, $214,999.

Parcel; Jeffrey A. Keeton Jr. to Travis M. Beck, $280,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

2607 Bent Oaks Dr; Newsome Ii, James E. To Vaughan, Daniel Colby, $248,000.

166 Chesterfield Av; Norris, Ashley B. To Holcomb, Matthew Harrison, $250,000.

802 Forest View Dr; Maycor Real Est. Services Llc, To Davis, Daryl L., $245,000.

316 Hamilton Av; Seahawk Properties Llc, To Nelson, Elizabeth Anne, $270,000.

429 Nottingham Dr; Soto, Melissa To Beiswenger, William J., $339,900.

624 Ryan Av; Moore, Linda W. To Bacon, Robert A., $290,000.

CUMBERLAND

2,002 acres; Morgan Crowder, heir at law of Roy H. Croser to Christopher S. Humphrey, $260,000.

5.9 acres; Judith C. Willis to Freda D Merriman, $202,000.

92.82 acres; JCM III LLC to James William Caple, $300,000.

Parcels; JCM III LLC to Lees Branch LLC, $190,000.

DINWIDDIE

1 acre; Charlestine Hill to Brendan Sage Smith, $186,000.

6.23 acres; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Tabitha Taylor, $320,000.

11811 Browns Church Road, Church Road; Chat M. Whitt to Kristopher A. Brooks, $280,000.

10120 Duncan Road, North Dinwiddie; Ernest C. Knight Jr. to William McKinley Crump Jr., $305,000.

5103 Front Drive, North Dinwiddie; Amayzing Homes LLC to Lazaro Velazquez Ambrocio, $289,900.

7902 Halifax Road, North Dinwiddie; Garett Scott to Justin Royce Trombley, $295,000.

4035 Moss Point Drive, North Dinwiddie; John L. Wyrick to Amanda Rader, $305,000.

5302 Pine Hill Road, Sutherland; Louise W. Dayvault to Brain P. Eavey, $242,000.

24017 Sequoia Road, North Dinwiddie; Thayer T. Bair to Lacresha Y. Ellis, $259,000.

12122 Wheelers Pond Road, Dewitt; Clearview Homes Virgina LLC to Samuel C. Winn, $224,900.

GOOCHLAND

0.774 acres; Richard D. Foreman to Ronald E. Baumgartner Jr., $340,000.

14.11 acres; Theodore R. Owens Jr. to Howard Fernandez, $390,000.

5 acres; Thomas C. Thomson to Jay Brownlee, $364,000.

7000 Benhall Circle, Glen Allen; Ramon L. Cilimberg Jr. to Michael Joseph Halstead, $625,000.

9335 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Paul C. Hoppenjans, $567,980.

2185 Ellis Farm Way, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Robert Leigh Johnson, $801,867.

1546 Horsepen Hills Road, Maidens; Louis Irvin Stewart IV to Richard J. Dromerhauser III, $700,000.

Lot 13, Section 1, Shelton Ridge; Wayne L. Troy to Hershall Ferguson, $325,000.

Lot 6, Block B, Section 1, Rivergate; Tourage Rafeei to 13299 Beckford LLC, $2,995,000.

712 Milstead Lane, Manakin Sabot; Richard Shelton to Gregory Bruce Farmer, $950,000.

15711 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Stylecraft Homes Inc. of Richmond to Johanne Schouten, $569,126.

12426 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Juanita E. Mack, trustee, $633,735.

3112 Rock Cress Lane, Sandy Hook; Michael A. Lipscomb to Neil Howard Cohn, $755,000.

206 Sweetbriar Drive, Goochland; Michael E. Wyatt to Jon S. Marks, $581,000.

Unit 2, Creekmore Land Condominium; Creekmore LLC to Medical Development Ventures LLC, $1,325,000.

HOPEWELL

206 S 16th Ave.; Conner Stevenson to Kristy Cascante, $220,000.

3400 Boston St.; John R. Rogers to Desamuel Robinson, $196,000.

2709 Clingman St.; Lisa A. Williamson to Roy G. Moreno Ojeda, $168,500.

3913 Lighthouse Lane; Steven D. Morgan to Shanda Stuart, $352,000.

Lot 5, Block A, Boulevard Plaza; COT J Properties LLC to Foley House on Chippewa Inc., $155,000.

2007 Lynchburg St.; David M. Gaudreau to Alexis A. Boone, $190,000.

2502 Richmond St.; CVA Star LLC, trustee to Angelica D. Taylor, $177,000.

JAMES CITY

14.54 acres, Parcel B, Oakland Farm; Lisa Joy P. Marston, trustee to Blaine Landing LP, $1,835,000.

1990 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg; Carters Grove Development LLC to Breyona Dandridge, $235,000.

9485 Astible Lane, Toano; Julius K. Gillyard to Gail Brahmbhatt, $347,000.

1 Berkeley Circle, Williamsburg; Michael E. McCann to Edward James Schwartz, $378,900.

4901 Burnley Drive, Williamsburg; Richneck Development Inc. to John J. Gibbs IV, $415,000.

4008 Cedarwood Lane, Williamsburg; Brandon Burnette to Mehmet Arslan, $385,000.

6500 Congress Hall, Williamsburg; Caryl J. Niehaus to John Kiudulas, $442,000.

4328 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Katherine Elizabeth Isaac, trustee to Jack W. Lee, trustee, $397,000.

4440 Eaglebrook Drive, Williamsburg; Brian M. Freer to Matthew W. Tracey, $300,000.

550 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Helena S. Mock, successor trustee to Victoria G.H. McLaughlin, $330,000.

9714 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jason Lares, $557,305.

9766 Goldenrod Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Carol A. Defrance, $564,295.

411 Hempstead Road, Williamsburg; Dale B. Castle to Alison A. Gould, $440,000.

3975 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Leah Theresa Wilson, $580,360.

2681 Jockeys Neck Trail, Williamsburg; Patrick Harding to Jeffrey P. Barnes, $487,000.

4316 Keaton Lane, Williamsburg; Riccardo Pacini to Mary Swann, $380,000.

138 King Henry Way, Williamsburg; Zhulieta Savova to Tassanee P. Delph, $260,000.

2591 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Kenneth S. Latimer, executor to Brenda L. Johnston, $232,000.

Lot 14A, Burwell’s Bluff; Escalante Kingsmill Development LLC to Georgia Camp Bell, $1,450,000.

Lot 31, Raleigh Townhouses; David L. Oakes to Yiqun Wang, $200,000.

Lot 51, Ford’s Colony; Vincent Gregory Clark, trustee to Catherine Margaret Stamp Crawford, $640,000.

Lot 85, Poplar Hall Plantation; Megan A. Jolley to Courtney N. Davis, $270,000.

5509 N Mallard Run, Williamsburg; Todd Carbajal to Analicia Murray, $460,000.

4032 Mill Dam Court, Williamsburg; Bernard Hyppolite to Margaret M. Thomas, $298,600.

Parcel; Loretta E Wallace Townsend, executor to James City County, $175,000.

3920 Pine Bluff Court, Williamsburg; Robert J. Conway to Jessica Ly, $415,000.

701 Queens Path, Williamsburg; Elvis N. Brandon IV to Jerry L. Acheson, $200,000.

4861 Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg; Michael W. Scruggs Jr. to Daniel Pinney, $325,000.

2004 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Laura Christine Issler to Jeremy R. Johaneman, $229,000.

4631 Sir Gilbert Loop, Williamsburg; Robert W. Kerry to Jeffrey Morse Howell, $489,988.

1716 Skiffes Creek Circle, Williamsburg; Anya Hogoboom to Elaine Riggle, $179,500.

4008 Stettinius Trail, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Michael L. Fish, $585,420.

4904 Toddington Circle, Williamsburg; Elizabeth Heath Rutledge to Sharon Gail Thompson, $460,000.

198 Waterton, Williamsburg; Gregory Nelson Miller to Colin N. Bradford, $752,000.

3479 Westham Lane, Toano; Cheryll Bryant to Evgeny Korovin, $240,000.

3815 Woodruff Road, Williamsburg; Darlene Evelyn Massa to Reginald George Blake, $480,000.

KING AND QUEEN

0.35 acres; James Edwards to Cynthia D. Ackies, $229,000.

Lots 7 and 8, Buena Vist; Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Navy Federal Credit Union, $207,268.

181 Riverview Road, Stevensville; M. Porch Construction LLC to Jennifer Dawson Reynolds, $295,900.

KING WILLIAM

1.02 acres; Richard K. Bivens to Robert Wallace Fleming, $290,000.

37.3 acres; City of Newport News to Porterfield Forest LLC, $159,517.

565 Bridgeway Court, West Point; D.R. Horton Inc. to Jesse Garcia, $379,990.

316 Dylan Drive, Aylett; John R. Vinson to Robert C. Ferguson Jr., $294,000.

207 Forest Cove, Aylett; Francisco L. Mendez to Mary E. Beegle, $320,000.

105 Leonard Court, Aylett; NK Homes LLC to Edward Keith Lewis, $450,813.

Lot 22, Braxton’s Landing; Daniel W. Cutright to Michael Lake, $290,000.

Parcel; Nancy C. Ford to The Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe, $500,000.

219 Pine Ridge Road, Aylett; Cynthia J. Carter to Keegan L. McDearmon, $275,000.

NEW KENT

1.378 acres; W.O. Isgett to Bottoms Bridge ARD CGP LLC, $750,000.

300 acres; The Presbytery of Eastern Virginia Inc. to New Kent County, $1,000,000.

5621 Buck Hunt Lane, New Kent; Jason C. Outlaw to James P. Lee, $425,000.

450 Colony Trail, Lanexa; Rebecca W. Worley to Paul B. Prescott, $924,900.

3844 Elliot Field Terrace, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Robert Gene Boyers Jr., $384,050.

7752 N Franklins Way, Quinton; Paul Zeitler to Justin Marshall, $424,900.

7200 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; William Edgar Trout III to Paul R. Grinter, $272,500.

Lot 4, Section 1, The Cottages at Viniterra; Clayton Properties Group Inc. to JFS Real Estate Group LLC, $596,598.

Lots J-D, Phase 2, Oakmont Villas; Andrea F. Gardner to Robert Mayo Brunson III, $243,000.

7734 Lovegrass Terrace, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Ricardo A. Gonzalez, $500,000.

Parcels; Lewis Property LLC to Roxbury Rest LLC, $2,200,000.

3013 Quaker Road, Quinton; Patricia Sumner to Mark A. Conley, $500,000.

4529 Rock Wren Drive, Providence Forge; Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC to Byron J. Isler, $674,390.

7849 Sir Wyatt Drive, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Phyllis Chester, $270,480.

7543 Southamptonshire Way, New Kent; NVR Inc. to Patricia Hudson, $380,260.

10549 Villas Green Terrace, Providence Forge; Frederick C. Keen to Thomas R. Gaudreaux, $410,000.

8058 West Danube Loop, New Kent; NVR Inc. to John Cuddehe, $384,945.

PETERSBURG

1743 Johnson Road; Keith A. Price to B&W Ventures LLC, $185,000.

1 Catalpa Terrace; NVR Inc. to Patricia Denise Spearman, $320,810.

122 Center St.; Octavio Gonzalez to Kimberly Renee Winn, $226,600.

1301 Concord Drive; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB3 to Catina Yates, $165,501.

1711 Fairfax St.; Wilmingston Saving Fund Society to Cristian Contractors Inc., $156,000.

2570 Glendale Ave.; Dustin Cornell to Andre Decarlo Jones, $165,000.

215 N Jones St.; Nelson W. Hernandez to Demetrick D’Arcy Taylor, $254,900.

499 Scott St.; NVR Inc. to Jamie S Harper, $321,960.

324 St. Andrew St.; HomesUp Rei-sources LLC to Suzanne Marie Wiggins, $220,000.

POWHATAN

1.012 acres; Ginger Properties LLC to Tanner Cochran, $200,000.

11.367 acres; Ashley N. Welch to George A. Johnson Jr., $175,000.

19.92 acres; Cathleen Blanchong to Robert D. Tulloch, $799,900.

3360 Anderson Highway, Powhatan; Kevin S. Easter to R. Kenneth McDaniel III, $349,950.

2330 Branchway Creek Drive, Powhatan; Donald L. Short to James K. Lehmann, $549,000.

19009 Founders Knoll Terrace, Midlothian; Ronald W. Buzzeo to Joseph Russell Whitaker Jr., $750,000.

Lot 10, Block B, River Commons; James Matias Seibert, devisee to Scott Dearnley, $215,000.

Lot 20, Block A, Section 2, Greywalls; Edward A. Lane III to Mikkon Construction Co. Inc., $155,000.

Lot 6, Section A, Red Lane; Christopher Lee Thames, heir to Marion Raymond Horner Jr., $262,000.

2833 Maple Lake Circle, Powhatan; Mikkon Construction Co. Inc. to David L. Kirtner Sr., $737,280.

2174 Mountain View Road, Powhatan; Christian A. Sill to John Stuart Orgain, $264,500.

2026 Old Tavern Road, Powhatan; Backwater Properties LLC to Cheri Wyndham Witt, $265,000.

4817 Powhatan Lakes Road, Powhatan; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Joseph G. Anderson, $191,500.

4320 Steger Creek Drive, Powhatan; Thomas J. Farthing to Brittany Smyser, $411,000.

1965 Walnut Tree Road, Powhatan; Everett Myers to Peter R. Rich, $400,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

3.1 acres; Sean P. Wright to Al Lorenzo Carter, $318,000.

70.391 acres; ARJ Land Co. to Carson Solar LLC, $500,000.

5117 Courtland Road, Disputanta; Wendy M. Anderson to Lucas Ryl-Kuchar, $195,000.

12000 Flowerdew Hundred Road, Prince George; George Augustus Harrison to Flowerdew 1776 LLC, $3,500,000.

3770 Impala Drive, Prince George; James R. Jones Builder Inc. to Larry L. Blakes, $500,000.

Lot 38, Jefferson Circle; Linda W. Brown to Ulysse Properties LLC, $160,000.

5550 S Meadow St., Disputanta; William J. Canniff to Rafael Gomez, $480,000.

Parcel; ALG Trustee LLC to U.S. Bank NA, $225,000.

6619 Snow Geese Lane, Prince George; Mark A. Peer-Lee to Chesa S. Freeman, $285,000.

Unit 4B, Lakewood Condominium; Herbert Reed Boyd III to David Teschner, $320,000.

SUSSEX

0.846 acres; Nelson Edward Santiago Jr. to Matthew Sullivan, $189,000.

303 Jasper Lane, Waverly; Larry Toth to Christopher David Pomponio, $239,000.

Parcel, Town of Waverly; N. Peebles Proctor III to Impulse Properties LLC, $399,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

516 AShwood Drive; John P. Slater, trustee to Robert J. Swann, $506,000.

901 Lafayette St.; Josie G. Smith, trustee to 901 Lafayette Street LLC, $299,950.

217 Meeting Place; Sky Blue Homes LLC to Elaine M. Brooks, $399,900.

4111 Prospect St.; Cindy Suter to Weston L. Metz, $375,000.

Unit 25-252, Claiborne; A. Ann Thomas to Stephen P. Ashurkoff, $289,000.