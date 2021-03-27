Property Transfers

Lots 24, 25, 30 and 40, Forest Glen; FG Associates LLC to NVR Inc., $320,000.

Lots 47, 57, 80 and 153, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $368,552.

Lots 52 and 61, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $184,276.

Lots 58 and 60, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $183,000.

Lots 6-8, 10-13 and 15, Mason Park; Mason Park Development LLC to HHHunt Hampton Roads LLC, $880,000.

Lots 7-12, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $438,000.