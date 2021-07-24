Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings from Caroline, Charles City and Louisa will be in future editions.
RICHMOND
507 N 1st St; Vigeant James and Finch Susan S to Satouri Sami and Dr Raja A, $350,000.
412 N 24th St; Hubbard Mark A to Maple Tree Investments Llc, $250,000.
306 N 26th St, U137; Cobb Stephen A to Wells J D and Bonnie Becker, $248,800.
413 N 28th St; Forst Colleen to Grijalva William Michael, $330,000.
3009 2nd Ave; Parsons Jeffrey Scott to Hard William and Hard Brendan, $290,000.
2918 3rd Ave; Fauver Zachary Mark to Carpenter Jason and Ronel Sandy, $315,000.
1118 N 34th St; Fernandez Mary Elizabeth to Krause Matthew, $343,700.
1207 N 35th St; Grey Mountain Group Llc to Scheidt Marsha Ann, $386,500.
1916 5th Ave; Woody Esseline to S C Garland Ave Llc, $188,902.
122 Agency Ave; Warren Daniel E and Susan E to 122 Agency Avenue Llc, $450,000.
1657 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Steiner Alexander Kirk, $351,890.
3140 Blithewood Dr; Bayless M Elizabeth to Drocy Derek and Domagola Erin, $255,000.
1911 Boston Ave; Fresh Start Property Solutions to Martinez Jose G, $156,200.
4412 Bromley Lane; Rosenthal Toby S Trs to Freedman Melissa, $640,000.
3400 Carolina Ave; Walls Michael and Carrie R to 77wproperties Llc, $426,000.
1814 Carter St; Rva75 19 Llc to Cava Capital Llc, $185,435.
933 Circlewood Dr; Bailey David C and Virginia J to Lewis Nicole, $170,000.
9 E Clay St, U6; Martin Kerry Lee Jr to Meads Nicholas Michael, $182,500.
3100 Cottingham Road; McKee Daniel D and Sally J to Waris Brianna, $334,500.
1301 Dance St; Richmond Redevelopment to Foote Steven Willis, $195,000.
607 Dixon Dr; Pleasants Elaine Patricia to Bell Hazel and Stanley, $181,000.
648 Effingham Dr; Vargas Pedro J Jr to Ortiz Cristian, $162,500.
1917 Elmsmere Ave; Talley Michael Richard to Gardner Meri Liisa, $240,000.
2304 Fairmount Ave; Fath Sequoria T to Benson Matthew R, $245,000.
2121 Floyd Ave; Arnold Troy G III to Covington Douglas C II, $525,500.
3420 W Franklin St; Wilt Jeffrey L and Tamra M to Sauble Alec and Gallo Sarah, $490,000.
6008 Geneva Dr; Pender Willie Michael to Bethea Deontra Markue, $200,000.
2201 Gordon Ave; Dixon Scott to Marbold Joseph A and Lindsay A, $180,000.
6800 Grand Brook Ct; Calloway Joy to Kimui Grace Waitherero, $195,000.
6627 Greenvale Dr; Cheatwood Imani Z to Edwards Martin D, $238,840.
225 Gun Club Road; Terry Linda W to Zip Solutions Llc, $675,000.
2916 Hanes Ave; Venable Mertie B Life to Pendleton Eve, $176,000.
404 S Harrison St; Fanning William L to Mankabady Baher, $345,000.
3819 Hawthorne Ave; Virvos Victoria J to Nordheim Neil and Steve, $315,000.
4211 Hillcrest Road; Montpetit Marty Louis to Lane C Scott and Childs Mary D, $387,000.
812 Jessamine St; 812 Jessamine Land Trust to Molner Joseph, $200,000.
4308 Kenmare Lane; Baker Cynthia F to Mayfield Bernard C, $354,000.
1508 W Laburnum Ave; Chiocca Cathy L to Weiseman Jeffrey, $316,000.
5605 Langdon Ct; McLatchy Scott to Walker Rhett B, $575,000.
307 Lock Lane; Roberts Edward P and Shelley B to Clark Kevin D and Amy H, $1,337,500.
216 W Main St; Queen Anne Row Associates Llc to Flick Steven and Samantha, $485,000.
2300 Maplewood Ave; Tdz Properties Llc to Jolley Samantha C and Amber L, $495,000.
3409 E Marshall St; Merrill Charles to Branosky Evan Scott, $465,000.
1816 Maury St; 1816 Maury Street Llc to Jones Ismaray, $160,000.
1611 Monteiro St; Elderhomes Corporation to Beiro Michael, $190,000.
2812 Monument Ave; 2812 Monument Avenue Llc to Ace World Enterprises Llc, $2,350,000.
4014 Monument Ave; Shapiro William B to Sirpis Matthew Paul, $580,000.
3151 Moody Ave; Virginia Realty Ventures Llc to Fremouw William, $351,000.
725 Northside Ave; Carder Molly M to Nunes Ludmila and Gick Timothy, $271,500.
3207 P St; Watchtower Homes to Hess Colin T and Mathis Emily C, $325,000.
4010 Piney Road; Lamb Timothy L and Lamb Lula to Curry Michael A, $172,500.
204 Portland Pl; Samee Saquib and Saeed Bueshra to Krawczak Gabriel J, $894,000.
2203 Q St; Odwyer Caitlin C to Shaw Carly E, $225,000.
2406 Rosewood Ave; Weaver Matthew D to Law Christopher J, $525,000.
2148 Semmes Ave; NVR Inc to Carter Melvin D, $351,990.
4206 Silbury Road; Richmond P6 Llc to Parada Marta A, $165,000.
5633 St James Ct; Leynes Margaret H Trustee Trust to Kfoury Robert Jorge, $676,001.
4615 Stuart Ave; Steinberg Ephraim Trust Trustee to Ccrii Holdings Llc, $365,000.
1801 Texas Ave; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Jones Akeem, $222,000.
1111 N Thompson St; Wellford B Randolph to Tribble Steven R and Dody L, $1,475,000.
5601 Wainwright Dr; Charreun Jorge to Freeman Jemia Kymani, $190,100.
1609 Westover Hills Blvd; Buckhalter Bonnie J to Lucid Investments Llc, $285,000.
3037 Wighton Dr; Webb Permelia P to Scott Heather Ann, $285,000.
HENRICO
5452 Afton Overlook, Henrico; Smith Claudius and Doris E to Veterans Affairs, $206,193.
10705 Anna Marie Dr, Glen Allen; Kumar Subodh and Mamta Darad to Smith Marykay Baker and Craig, $365,000.
17 Ashinghurst Rd, Henrico; 17 Ashinghurst Rd Llc to Silver Running Holding Corp, $158,000.
10818 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Wang Jean Mei and Patrick H McKnight, $317,935.
10701 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Kanala Mohan and Lalitha M Abbisetty, $603,115.
2304 Beck Dr, Henrico; Johnson Patricia A to Poegl Elizabeth Ashley, $175,500.
4904 Belmont Park Rd, Glen Allen; Sluss Mary R to Atkinson Barbara Ann and Paul T III, $405,000.
6743 Beulah Rd, Henrico; Reed Jane F and Leslie Et Al to Haskell Richard H B and Ann Et Al, $200,000.
5521 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Chappell David G and Alexandrea K Parker to Gransinger Megan K and Joseph M, $261,000.
5469 Brandon Bluff Way, Henrico; Scott Shatara D and Kareem S to McGaughey Allen and Brittni Lauby, $317,000.
11104 Brewer Ct, Henrico; Higgins Richard Joseph and Brigid Sheila to Tran Lieu Thanh, $395,000.
1135 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Kothandaraman Aravind, $422,342.
9320 Broad Meadows Rd, Glen Allen; Yang Gao Mingming to Dodson Charles R, $247,700.
1403 Bull Run Ct, Henrico; Coleman James E and Eliz T to Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc, $150,646.
9715 Candace Ct, Glen Allen; Gentry Melanie M to Heilman Patrick Trustee, $204,000.
293 Cedar Fork Rd, Henrico; Coppedge John W Jr and Janice S to Clark James A and Nichole R, $235,000.
1524 Cedar Valley Ln, Henrico; Renick Ambra M to Salix Valerie and Jason Edward Harter, $343,000.
12209 Collinstone Pl, Glen Allen; Lind Frederick J and Courtney E to Callahan Doug H and Elizabeth D Robbins, $419,000.
6009 Dalecross Way, Glen Allen; Cornwell Richard T to Dubey Anshu and Mayank Mishra, $718,000.
1609 Dena Dr, Henrico; Mahurin Charlene R to Ardon Heldy Y Ipina, $233,000.
2119 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Houchins Samuel Ethan and Helen Shelburne to Salkey Matthew, $280,000.
2816 Eagle Trace Ter, Henrico; Ayr Properties Sep Llc to Munson Lindsey and John Anthony Schwab Iv, $207,000.
4601 Emmett Rd, Glen Allen; Williamson Ronald J and Jennifer D Moore to Bushore Brittany, $300,000.
4273 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Saunders Allison D and William F Doeg to Shields Linda M, $339,000.
11229 Fanwood Ct, Henrico; Livesay Mark W and Kari to Jennings Richard S and Kirstin E, $539,950.
1730 Forest Glen Rd, Henrico; Schreib Joseph Frank III and Jessica Jo to Fung Jedidiah K and Shirley Barlow, $331,000.
4691 Four Seasons Ter, Glen Allen; Bagby James B and Allison W to Matthews Marsha, $245,975.
8501 Fredonia Rd, Henrico; Ennis Kelly M to Guzman Jose, $253,000.
417 Gaslight Ter, Henrico; Hare Joseph H and Pamela L to Warcewicz Casey S and Brittany L Craven, $650,000.
5323 Gillespie Ave, Henrico; Lopez Jose Ulises to Sanchez Jose Galicia, $213,000.
10500 Glencoe Rd, Glen Allen; Cunningham Daniel J to Sale James Todd and Kimberly Gardner, $340,000.
3616 Gracie Ln, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Freeman Janet Lacy and Mack Edward Jr, $425,620.
213 Green Hollow Ln, Sandston; Robinson Tracey M to Wilson Guy H and Sandra D, $237,000.
1900 Greenhurst Dr, Henrico; Cox Deborah A to Fischer Aaron N and Kari A McSpadden, $225,000.
3946 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Watts Takishia, $233,490.
904 Hampstead Ave, Henrico; Turner Patrick L and Lauren W to Beckmann Brian J and Elizabeth T, $431,700.
5351 Heather Brook Ln, Glen Allen; Alexander Development Co Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $190,000.
5921 Herrick Pl, Glen Allen; Nagulagari Ravinder to Sharma Dhruv and Krutika Patel, $449,950.
4901 Hillery Ct, Henrico; Scotten Dwight L Jr to Skiffington Michael A and Lorrie C, $175,000.
6309 Horsepen Rd, Henrico; Hendrick Roy Lee to Hendrick Charles D and Brandon L, $500,000.
3017 Hunton Cottage Ln, Glen Allen; Nguyen Dai and Linh T to Srinivasan Praveen and Revathi T S Murthy, $440,000.
3021 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; 721 West Clay Street Llc to Ogrady Irene, $281,000.
10008 Joppa Ct, Henrico; Seyler Gavin Paul to Szakmary Andrew C, $212,500.
8501 Julian Rd, Henrico; Irwin William P V and Joy Draper to Patterson Michael, $250,000.
5307 Kimberwick Dr, Glen Allen; Lewis Floretta O to Mickleberry Romell J and Shirley A, $275,000.
311 N Lake Ave, Henrico; Puryear Cheron and Autumn M to Matthews Jamal J, $240,000.
2622 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Dukes Marea Binea and Christopher McDonald, $289,784.
4732 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Kittrell Company, $190,000.
5212 Lewis Rd, Sandston; Benson L A Co Inc to Hermitage Investment Group Llc, $1,000,000.
6808 Linbrook Dr, Henrico; Kapogiannis Chris and Zoe to Johnson Peyton and Alexander Jansen, $285,800.
10947 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Williams Michael Deon, $520,500.
2309 Lourdes Rd, Henrico; Kittrell Company to Brodin Taylor and Samantha Obrien, $401,350.
4929 Lurgan Pl, Henrico; 4929 Lurgan Place Llc to Haden Traci R, $180,500.
6432 Majestic Way, Henrico; Ransome Michael A and Regina E to Young Sterling, $372,500.
8201 Mark Lawn Dr, Henrico; Marsh Russell L and Sheila G to Safi Jan Mohammad Sr, $319,500.
1403 Maywood Rd, Henrico; Tdz Properties Llc to Haley Kaitlyn, $262,000.
17 Medlock Rd, Sandston; Logan Kevin W to McErlean Katie Elizabeth, $184,000.
8809 Meredith’s Branch Dr, Glen Allen; Coover John C and Denise H to Manley Alicia and Josh, $410,000.
3921 Montclair Rd, Henrico; Pleasants Brian O to Thomas Lizzie, $235,000.
12349 Morning Creek Rd, Glen Allen; Reid J Scott and Lisa W to Maher Daniel J and Lanette M, $669,000.
7600 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Strauss Jean B to Bolling Troy Allain, $235,000.
225 N New Ave, Henrico; Lopez Deshire to Wyatt Danielle, $205,000.
7501 Noble Ave, Henrico; Wann Bya and Jaja Hkang Hti to James Willie Jr, $229,000.
2206 Oakwood Ln, Henrico; Carreras Paul A Jr and Gretchen P to Leonard Kathryn and Edward M, $311,500.
2752 Old Point Dr, Henrico; Lovings Stephen to Milligan Norman Odell Jr, $230,000.
1104 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Scott Donovan and Candace R Blake to Montgomery Caroline, $176,500.
11531 Oscar Pl, Glen Allen; Cobbs Latissia and Dana S McKenzie to Nayak Samir K and Prabhasi M, $468,000.
4114 E Parham Rd, Henrico; Crest Llc to 4114 Parham Llc, $821,500.
1921 Pemberton Rd, Henrico; Luc Dung Hai and Myduyen Dao to Salman Thaer and Safa Al Qayyar, $359,900.
102 N Pine Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Jones Shane and Brittany Kearse, $219,990.
10904 Pointer Holly Path, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Doan Cuong Quoc and Nhung Thi Nguyen, $425,180.
9106 Prestondale Ave, Henrico; Darwish Mir Amirudin to Belhumeur Michel Raymond, $265,000.
10804 Pruett Ln, Glen Allen; Secor Debra S to Hopkins Erica Michele, $380,500.
2969 Queensland Dr, Henrico; Triveri Berta A to Lara Oscar R and Marta E, $229,950.
5032 Reids Pointe Key, Glen Allen; Matthews Patrick H and Ruth A to Lamp Lauren, $312,000.
9507 Ridgefield Rd, Henrico; Delancy Jamin L and Anna M Lawson to Duvall Landry James and Robert Hunter Rios, $299,500.
6224 Rivendell Ct, Henrico; Houchens Monica Denise to Woodley Joe and Mary Goode, $230,000.
210 Rocketts Way, U312, Henrico; Oldershaw Karl R to Yan Stephanie Lim Sze, $255,000.
111 N Rose Ave, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Brooks Christopher Jr, $225,620.
2911 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Bar Emre to Fisher Eric D, $195,000.
933 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Baddam Jayadheer Reddy and Deepthi Manne, $272,990.
3905 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Amin Mona, $295,865.
39 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Cox Samuel E Jr and Deirdre M to Santos Rosemarie and Jonathan, $200,000.
117 South St, Henrico; Henrico Homes Lc to New Canaan Properties Llc, $177,900.
12328 Stanwood Ct, Glen Allen; Derose Matthew Anthony and Carolina Mesa to Lind Frederick J IV and Lind Courtney E, $588,021.
4705 Stockholm Dr, Sandston; Scott Huddie M II and Tiaira L to Whited Michelle, $249,500.
5700 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Windsor Family Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $258,000.
4813 Suecla Dr, Henrico; Winston Pernell A Jr to Edwards Carolyn M and Debra N W T, $260,000.
1028 Tall Grass Ct, Henrico; Bullock Mark to Johnson Delores, $223,000.
10400 Toston Ln, Glen Allen; Sciberras Brian R and Kristin A to Narayanankutty Nargil, $420,000.
2109 Turner Mountain Pl, Glen Allen; Mahaffey Paula W to Sweet Jeff, $315,000.
2107 Turtle Creek Dr, U8, Henrico; Williams Latisha J to Wells Asheley D, $174,000.
4501 Village Run Dr, Glen Allen; Mullins Lawrence M Jr and Margery S to Rouse James C, $392,500.
1302 Ware Rd, Henrico; Sb Pratt Investments Llc to Kelly Charles B, $555,000.
1309 Wellesley Terrace Ln, Henrico; Moncure Florence Ann C Tr to Farrell Sarah P Trustee, $357,500.
7500 Westfield Rd, Henrico; Guenther Margaret to Miltenberger Anderson Summers, $265,000.
6742 Wilber Cir, Henrico; Burruss Richard Samuel to Austin Karen F, $225,000.
3102 Wilf Ct, Glen Allen; Reynolds Julia P Trustee to Bain Edward Clifton, $355,000.
413 Willomett Ave, Henrico; Gorsi Group Inc to Ray Randi M, $300,000.
4601 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to McClaine Arvat Angela and Harold L Watkins, $294,852.
4611 Wistar Creek Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Terrell Andrea, $278,082.
8117 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Thurston Cresandra , $307,000.
12617 Wyndham West Dr, Glen Allen; Sannareddy Chenchuramesh and Swapna to Kim Jae and Katelynn , $690,000.
Chesterfield
16306 Aklers Pl; Main Street Homes to Townsend Gregory E and Toni A, $556,538.
3613 Alderwood Wy; Bgrs Relocation Inc to Manson Ursula Trina, $257,000.
6236 Anise Cr; Beswick Amy M and Brent J to Dudley Keshia Nicole, $335,000.
1142 Arch Hill Dr; Harris-Showalter Anna B to 3bs Investments Llc, $160,000.
9519 Ashton Ct; Hale Kevin L to Miller Hagen Blane and White C A, $355,000.
5506 Backwater Tr; Vega Brenda L and Michael A to Greiner Louis Peter, $295,000.
3431 Barkham Dr; Bischoff Paul J to Joseph Molly and Thomas John, $461,000.
9200 Barrows Ridge Ct; Diersing Stephen T and Melissa M to Chenoweth John C and Kathleen E, $550,500.
5609 Baume Cr; Beasley Carin E to Gulick George P and Teresa M, $199,950.
13907 Belmont Stakes Ct; Kirkland Brodie C and Helen B to Lante Nicholas and Orlando Alexa, $263,000.
10838 Bethany Ridge Rd; Lynch Jason M and Melissa Y to Burke Brianna, $175,000.
3072 Black Gum Tr; Harrison John A and Allison L to Bland William Jr and Lowanda, $289,900.
2630 Blithe Dr; Gold Andrew N to Shelton Kimberly, $324,950.
7506 Blue Cedar Dr; Long Charles M and Elizabeth B to Sloan Zachary C, $228,000.
6121 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Suarez Luis E C and Matos A, $248,375.
4341 Braden Woods Dr; NVR Inc to Shankle Cynthia Fox, $264,990.
1443 Braisden Rd; Dudley Keshia and Wood Donald to Baron Keith and Debra, $450,000.
11767 N Briar Patch Dr; Mercatante Aleshia D to Dvorak Todd D and Holly Y, $161,000.
2566 Brookforest Ct; Enamorado Oscar and Romero Elvia to Maxwell Robert Kenneth, $270,000.
6107 Buntline Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Hariani Gita and Patel Ajay, $289,000.
11731 Burray Rd; Jarvis Otis G and Lori Elliott to Buffa Salvatore and Tillary, $665,000.
5412 Calavetti Ct; Deshazo Wilhemina C to Nabizada Abdullah A, $305,000.
4451 Cara Hill Ln; Shearer Shaun A and Latisha to Buford Taquita L, $338,000.
13413 Carters Creek Tr; Yung Khanh to Rivera Veronica Diaz, $349,750.
2500 Charing Cross Pt; Basile Mija K to Hultquist John R and Pamela D, $476,700.
13030 Chesdin Landing Dr; Dryer Michael A and Victoria L to Triggs Michael S and Michelle L, $450,000.
8848 Chester Forest Ln; Norris Dawn Marie to Thg Investments Llc, $200,000.
9541 Chipping Dr; Lee-Wachner Kelly R to Mykich Claire M, $281,000.
1617 Clear Springs Ct; Hubbs Timothy L to Maple Derek Leonard and Lakeia B, $315,000.
2403 Copper Hill Pl; Rose Sharron Watson to Mahmoudi Morteza, $200,000.
15637 Corte Castle Tr; Rowe Sherry H to Godsey Taylor D and Simms M E, $304,611.
7418 Crathes Tr; Vaughn Edgar Scott and Jodi W to Elder Billy R and Elder M R, $480,000.
3508 Crossings Wy; Metrick Aaron J and Kathy P to Culclasure John W Jr and Sarah, $550,000.
5151 Damon Dr; Freeman Chad T and Latoya C to Banks Jamone, $260,000.
6957 Desert Candle Dr; Buffa Jennifer M and Buffa J A to Riffe B D and Riffe P L Trs, $321,000.
3701 Drakeshire Rd; Davidson Judith to Martinez Violeta, $260,000.
11824 Eagle Pass Dr; Lorello Waverly E and Lauren E to Young Michael D and Kathleen N, $420,000.
5804 Elfinwood Rd; Wray Ronald E to Calloway Charles J and Bolles V, $260,000.
11301 Elokomin Av; Rolling Ridge Llc to Nunn Marcus A Sr, $314,858.
13812 N Enon Church Rd; Lopashanski Nicholas and April to Campos Ivania G D and Diaz T G, $232,500.
9955 Ethens Castle Dr; Om Shivam Real Estate II Llc to Patterson Jerome and Patterson S, $360,000.
11801 Fairlington Ln; Hargrove John T and Maria D to Leslie Daniel and Lillian Grace, $505,000.
3530 Falstone Rd; Ragan Gail M to Watson William, $211,000.
15448 Featherchase Dr; Walters Grayson L and Christian to Kaur Sukhwinder, $284,000.
7706 Flag Tail Dr; Nest-Vestor Llc to Moriarty Katie and Zwarycz Eric, $251,000.
4406 Fordham Pl; Xayachack Thongbay to Luna Marlin Y, $185,000.
11224 Forestwind Dr; Reid Sandra S and Reid William to Moore Justin, $189,000.
9013 Forge Gate Ln; Main Street Homes to Woodman Sean M and Amanda T, $483,792.
5349 Fox Lake Tr; Sharp Jeffrey F and Laura to Malone Jamie L and Kristin D, $390,000.
5815 Gates Mill Ct; Artisan Design Properties Llc to Kanakis-Pennell Brandon D and E, $374,900.
14520 Gildenborough Dr; Ganesh Natarajan and Bhargavi to Cook Nathan and Miller Stacy M, $615,000.
6719 Grand Haven Ln; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Thompson Jason M Sr and Natasha, $816,453.
6543 Greyhaven Dr; D R Horton Inc to Banks Robert L Jr and Qwashawnda, $337,990.
7943 Halyard Tr; Rowlett Logan and Kelby to Arey Amey Lee, $220,005.
7842 Hampton Meadows Ln; Dambacher Nicholas Et Als to Raikovitz Veronica Nicole, $346,150.
15301 Harrow Cr; NVR Inc to Richardson Renee C, $330,000.
5131 Hartsdale Rd; Gresham Tawan Sherrelle to Goins Quansilla Christina, $242,000.
12007 Helmway Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Scarborough Terrence T and K L, $524,165.
3912 Hilltop Farms Tr; Defibaugh Olivia and Drew to Vicente Delis H, $260,000.
9926 Indian Point Rd; Montague Jeffrey D to Carper Nathan, $246,050.
9030 Ivybridge Xg; Hoffmann Mary L to Martelli Kimberly S and Michael, $433,000.
19500 Julep Cr; Kirby Andrew A and Kirby Kyle A to Krull Gregory and Boyd Afton C, $184,000.
10711 Keithwood Py; Pappert Richard J Jr and Cathie to Felice Jessica Lynne, $280,000.
9705 Kingussle Ln; Tenison Edward H III and E P to Hill Glen M and Evelyn W, $450,000.
9511 Ladue Rd; Fitzgerald Tracie to Fitzgerald Tracie, $226,000.
14125 Laketree Dr; Henshaw Richard L Inc to Saunders Stacey, $270,850.
13301 Langford Dr; Adams E Clark Jr and Patricia S to Covey Rebecca L, $575,000.
4334 Laurel Oak Rd; Bradley Keith Wayne to Ridley-Smith Rachel, $185,000.
1920 Lindell Rd; Clear Change Consulting Inc to Haven Property Investments Llc, $165,000.
13307 Little Horn Rg; Kohring Jason A and Chelsea A to Saltman Alicia R, $250,000.
11506 Longtown Tl; D R Horton Inc to Smith Thomas W and Alisha L C, $355,443.
8407 Lylwood Ct; Fecek George J and Olena O to Bailey Jeffrey N and Koren L M, $362,000.
9324 Mahogany Dr; Jones Jill Renee to Lopes Curtis Ray and Brittany A, $410,000.
507 Martineau Dr; Shay Timothy R and Dawn R to Scott Tiaira and Huddie M III, $324,900.
236 Mason Orchard Dr; NVR Inc to Short Tina, $318,500.
4206 Maughan House Tr; Monroe Willie and Bennie R to Bruce Sheryl A, $354,000.
3801 Meadowdale Bl; Briggs Vernee to Rodriguez Mario E, $197,500.
17548 Memorial Tournament Dr; Johnson Samuel E and Donna M to Hill Robert B and Richardson S K, $303,000.
4924 Michaelwood Rd; Shurm Construction Inc to Saunders Shanika N, $280,729.
4313 Milsmith Rd; Hofmann Larry E Trustee to A and J Investment Llc, $160,000.
2301 Mt Hermon Rd; Condyles Cady Christian to Verret Stuart D and Martha E, $375,000.
3046 Newquay Ln; Price-Stevens Lisa to Holyoak Denise A and Emery M J, $399,750.
7507 Oban Dr; Jacobs Bruce and Josephine to Colbert Darryl D Sr and Crystal, $589,900.
3716 Old Gun Rd East; McMurtrie Alexander B Jr and M H to Carroll Claiborne T, $665,000.
7419 Orchardhill Dr; Ruiz Jesus Taperia to Lindsey-Daye Ashley N, $245,000.
9419 Owl Trace Dr; Stone Dixie C Trustee to Elder Robert C and Constance B, $501,000.
11724 Parrish Creek Ln; James Joan to Walton Eugene and Belicia Caves, $312,000.
3643 Pencader Rd; Prugh Daniel R and Jennifer W to Wilkinson Patrick and Erin, $417,000.
14906 Pine Knoll Wy; Churchwell Roger W and Tracy D to Ascencio Alit Moran, $240,000.
14436 Pleasant Creek Dr; Patel S A and Patel A C Trustees to Smith Fredrick J and Barbara, $495,000.
410 Pocono Dr; Select Property Solutions Llc to Clements R S and Beekman B C, $275,000.
1103 Port Elissa Ld; Shaw William D II and Maureen A to White Stacey and Marcus, $435,000.
8919 Proctors Run Ct; Six Cynthia Marie to Simmons Todd T Sr, $340,000.
1910 S Providence Rd; Menefee Thomas E Trustee to Hwangpo S M and Hwangpo B J, $320,000.
505 Rebel Ridge Rd; Hayes Tia G to Revels Diana Lynesha, $225,000.
5501 Reedy Springs Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Houchens K M and Page-White S J, $326,333.
9012 Resaca Rd; Samuels Steven W and McNeil M R to Molina Rhonald Y Zerpa, $265,000.
513 Ridgemoor Pl; Demke Jason Christopher and Amy to Rachlis Nancy Caryn, $257,000.
12801 River Hills Dr; Spangler Mark P and A Maresa to Rathlev Christopher and Alma, $555,000.
5809 Rosebay Forest Rd; Sizemore C E and Sizemore D to Henry Jerry and Leslie A, $295,000.
12131 Rotunda Ln; Gerald David L and Luvenia to Brewington Veronica Regina, $445,000.
18101 Sagamore Dr; NVR Inc to Paragas Peter and Janet, $474,570.
2600 Sailboat Ct; Thomson Mary L to Stone Lisa M, $339,900.
16719 Sayley Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Johnson Angela W and Darryl L, $488,145.
11832 Second Branch Rd; Hall Horace L Jr to Houchens Christine, $430,000.
2813 Shiloh Church Rd; Thomas Jackson Real Estate Llc to McFadden D R and Van Cleve L, $179,900.
9506 Simonsville Rd; Collington East Llc to Batten Ashley Paige, $390,874.
11400 Smoketree Dr; Setzer Carl A and Lorraine F to Lazurus Harris, $285,000.
12105 Southernbelle Ct; Short Jody to Blackburn Amanda, $245,000.
14625 Spyglass Hill Cr; Hargrove Thomas M and Rebecca C to Rabinowitz Frank B and Paula A, $355,000.
12004 Stamford Rd; Ahuja Rahul and Ahuja Kathy Trs to Seium Daniel Trustee, $330,000.
3003 Sterlings Bridge Pl; Feaster Nicholas to Vazquez Christopher and C L, $288,000.
5702 Stockport Ct; Davis Patrick Wayne and Pamela C to Mohan Sherry Ann, $313,500.
14601 Summer Gate Ct; Kim In Kyu and Chang Sung to Kim Simon, $288,000.
224 Sycamore Village Tr; Koutsothodoros Nicholas E to Powell Kelly Anne, $290,000.
15607 Tallion Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Satterwhite Ryan H and Amanda G, $411,400.
5224 Terrace Arbor Cr; Styles Mark C to Johnson Samuel E and Donna M, $297,500.
13319 Thornridge Ln; Mastermaker George D and Robin R to Tiller Sarah K and Ruffilo C A, $235,000.
12200 Timber Trail Dr; Nelson Johnnie E and Clara M to A and J Investment Llc, $151,500.
2600 Torquay Lp; Torres Jennifer to Jones Jasmine, $298,500.
4030 Trisha Tl; Gillum J Blake and Amanda to Keel Tanasha, $206,000.
1706 Turnmill Dr; Garman Robert C and Michele J to Glover Quincy B and Anthony D, $300,000.
4711 Twin Cedars Rd; Swinson Margaret E to Sturm Dustin L and Vickie P, $300,000.
7501 Valencia Rd; Borton Christopher J and K T to Mwangi Edith Njoki, $258,000.
517 Wallingham Dr; Van Buskirk Derek and Jacquelyn to Goodness Gracie Llc, $295,500.
3141 Waterton Dr; Begin Paul L and Christine E to Heiner John F and Meredith L, $495,000.
6500 Wentworth St; Landaverde Sandra L to Griffin Nicholas and Wilmer A, $170,000.
12524 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Singh Randeep, $264,645.
11731 Wexwood Dr; Hill Jason W to Hansen Andrea C and Sokoll N C, $481,000.
19710 White Fawn Dr; Srw Investments Llc to Henshaw Alison J, $219,000.
5031 Windwood Ln; James Ryan L to Penn Tekeya, $158,000.
10007 Winston Park Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Cooke John and Joanne, $492,810.
5700 Winterleaf Dr; Kiiffner Catherine H to Wolf Nathan Edward, $225,500.
10830 Wycombe Rd; Oates Derrick L and Kathy L to Cassell Matthew and Neena, $387,000.
HANOVER
9024 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Mackenzie Gagnon, $562,760.
12175 Ashland Heights Road, Ashland; Lee Ann Schools, administrator to Donald Nelson Palmore Jr., $197,500.
17070 Beaverdam Road, Beaverdam; Linwood F. Gayle to Matthew W. Wickham, $365,000.
Block B, Lakeridge Park; Robert Louis Carlisle Jr. to Sparte LLC, $810,000.
7139 Brooking Way, Mechanicsville; Michael Hunter Woodburn to Tyler Kidwell, $239,950.
7442 Bucket Drive, Mechanicsville; Andrew R. Gray to Joseph Lee Corley Jr., $405,000.
12129 Cedar Lane, Ashland; Debbie Liggon Fleming to William P. Ju, $315,000.
8486 Cheraw Road, Mechanicsville; Jennifer L. Fortney to Justin R. Day Sr., $247,350.
7749 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishop's Park LLC to Mark J. Williams, $438,690.
11375 Cross Corner Road, Ashland; Michael J. Wade to Robert L. Carlisle, $175,000.
9286 Drawbridge Road, Mechanicsville; Michael E. Richardson to Tiffany Ann Kutsick, $310,000.
8026 Ellendale Drive, Mechanicsville; Sheryl L. Juergensen to Kristi Beck, $309,950.
2161 Ettington Lane, Mechanicsville; Michelle M. Rupert, trustee to Richard A. Conforti, $470,000.
9138 Fox Hill Race Court, Mechanicsville; Crystal G. Brookman to Brendan Kelly, $300,000.
6463 Freel Trace, Mechanicsville; Matthew E. Ouzonis to Brandi N. Rogers, $245,000.
7267 Grace Lane, Mechanicsville; Ashley A. Laumer to Clay H. Cade, $225,000.
6380 Greystone Creek Road, Mechanicsville; Allen E. Michie to Patrick A. Michie, $300,000.
9397 Hartford Oaks Drive, Mechanicsville; Jennifer M. Davis to Alex M. Perretz, $525,000.
8356 Holly Ridge Road, Mechanicsville; Charles P. Fleet Jr. to Christopher J. Fleet, $250,000.
6030 Ironworks Court, Mechanicsville; Billy J. Gilbreath to Matthew M. Frieberg, $230,000.
9284 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Christiane S. Reeder, $471,470.
5181 Keitts Corner Road, Mechanicsville; Donald W. Goodman to John A. Fischer Jr., $527,400.
8207 Kenmore Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert M. Llewellyn to Allen Lewis Martin, $296,000.
9475 Laurel Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Nicole M. Zingaro to Frank O. Jones, $243,000.
9811 Littlerock Court, Mechanicsville; C. Michael Schnurman to Sean Gardner, $389,000.
9385 Magnolia Blossom Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Jacquelin A. Walder Jr., $598,473.
7884 Marshall Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; William D. Bassett to Helen T. Tisdale, $274,950.
4293 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; Kristen V. Davis to Gregory Michael Shelton, $238,000.
3038 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Jesse L. Belvin to Timothy N. Marshall, $390,000.
10509 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Donald P. Denton, $360,596.
10529 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Stephen F. Alloway, $428,270.
10568 Orchard Blossom Drive, Glen Allen; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Elizabeth V. Sheets, $320,079.
3201 Patch Terrace, Glen Allen; 8103 EPH LLC to Craig S. Cooley, $270,000.
14995 Patrick Meadows Way, Montpelier; Michael Barry Woods to Jerry Wayne Snapp Jr., $519,950.
4069 Pecan Trail, Mechanicsville; Eric D. Willinger to Allan Phillips, $475,000.
7154 Plum Grove Circle, Mechanicsville; Bradley L. Beach to Lee K. Becton, $325,000.
10076 Poplar Hall Court, Mechanicsville; LGI 10076 LLC to Brian S. Nicholas, $410,000.
9985 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Vasu Alam, $585,000.
8918 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Kenneth Fryman to Eva D. Powell, $275,000.
10223 Scots Landing Road, Mechanicsville; Laura W. Haynie to Kyle Evans, $600,000.
8414 Shire Court, Mechanicsville; Lance L. Johnson to Oyekale S. Oni, $250,000.
9013 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Wayne R. Campbell, $286,270.
16484 St. Peters Church Road, Montpelier; James M. Buchanan to Logan P. Taylor, $277,800.
13903 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Christine E. Wickham, $456,104.
10998 Sugarloaf Drive, Mechanicsville; Nancy A. Roberts to Kathryn A. Roberts, $312,500.
10158 Suzanne Drive, Mechanicsville; Ellen Marie Dixon to Michael Christopher Arnold Sr., $280,000.
14236 Three Oaks Lane, Montpelier; Gerald M. Lumsden to Kenneth L. Boschen, $650,000.
206 Thorncliff Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Sonja Minor Lawson, $410,180.
18508 Vontay Road, Rockville; Christina C. Collier to Patrick Varga, $335,000.
8235 Washburn Court, Mechanicsville; Paul C. Bosetti to Robert F. Kiel, $467,900.
10212 Wenden Way, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Curtis Robert Nowak, $272,595.
7087 White Pine Lane, Mechanicsville; Jason R. Warren Jr. to Crystal Dawn Kincaid, $241,000.
8034 Willow Ave., Mechanicsville; Jane A. Baldwin to James Robert Hazel, $245,000.
11302 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Gustavo Herrera Gonzalez, $275,490.
Winding Brook Townhomes; Lewistown Commerce Center LLC to NVR Inc., $596,000.
7265 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Ronald Stephen Gordon, $399,100.
7277 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Wilson Miles Morgan, $355,733.
POWHATAN
6488 Anderson Highway, Powhatan; Millbrook Construction LLC to Antonion Hernandez, $249,950.
3579 Calvins Trail, Powhatan; Ronald N. and Patricia C. Newman Family Trust to Donald Casey, $515,000.
2021 Cedar Cross Court, Powhatan; Jeffrey S. Parker to Thomas J. Harris, $589,000.
1550 Lewis Lane, Powhatan; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Randolph D. Fairfield, trustee, $534,950.
2573 Moon Glow Drive, Powhatan; Michele Drouin-Rundstrom to Jenna Noelle Graham, $385,000.
2945 New Hope Road, Powhatan; Elijah Schiarelli to Marc E. Chewning, $222,000.
4188 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan; Edmund C. Burruss to Shell Curtis Daniels, $230,000.
3421 Seasail Ave., Powhatan; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Alyssa Michele Winters, $400,485.
4342 Steger Creek Circle, Powhatan; John Jeffrey Chumney to Cecil F. Tisdale, $365,000.
1049 Timber Trace Road, Powhatan; Richard L. Littlefield to Deborah L. Tuck, $360,000.
1612 Wildwood Shores Drive, Powhatan; Richard A. Stark to Rainer Sommer, $599,000.
GOOCHLAND
7424 Aldeby St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Bennie Winfred Manley, $510,545.
1310 Autumn Breeze Drive, Oilville; Barton G. Leahey III to Christopher J. Kughn, $490,000.
3768 Boundary Run Road, Gum Spring; Vertical Builders LLC to Douglas J. Stockenstroom, $370,570.
1633 Centerville Parke Lane, Manakin Sabot; Nelson C. Johnston to Peggy Knisley, $560,000.
291 Hawk Wing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Michael Franklin Ritter to John R. Gardener, trustee, $1,525,000.
1370 Hounslow Drive, Manakin Sabot; Riaz Razak to Roland Rivera, $599,950.
1989 Lanes End Drive, Maidens; W.V. McClure Inc. to Montwrace T. Cunningham, $543,492.
2239 Parkers Hill Drive, Maidens; Kenneth W. Sharpe to Bryan Boutell, $530,000.
2364 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland; Stephen M. Lilly to Colleen Cassidy Fabling, $190,000.
1614 Stoneycreek Drive, Richmond; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Willem Jacob Jager, $274,950.
14010 Mosaic Nook, Richmond; HHHuntHomes LC to David Michael Vislosky, $413,590.
Petersburg
113 Center St.; This Way LLC to Old Union Investors LLC, $150,000.
209 S Jefferson St.; Thomas M. Jacobson to David Stokes, $230,000.
16 Market St.; Star Lofts LLC to 16 South Market LLC, $7,300,000.
1733 Monticello St.; Barry Hill to Kristin Fay McMillen, $165,000.
29 Shore St.; Vicki W. Wheaton to Bernadette Miller, $150,000.
1679 Westover Ave.; Manuel Navarro III to Amy Doyle, $334,700.
DINWIDDIE
11310 Asbury Road, McKenney; Stephanie Ann Easterling to Devon L. Mason, $225,000.
24540 Baugh Road, Stony Creek; Chase A. Munford to Matthew L. Harrison, $215,000.
28975 Carson Road, Carson; Tommy W. Cimburke to Joshua M. Roberts, $197,500.
6102 Claiborne Road, Sutherland; Curtis D. Gill Sr. to Malarie B. Ours, $254,000.
20104 Cox Road, Sutherland; Kevin C. Kaczmarek to Johnathon T. McMasters, $255,000.
24406 Driver Road, North Dinwiddie; Rhonda Spain, executor to Stephen Berry, $200,000.
14609 Gatewood Road, Dewitt; Sherman C. Ackley to Cynthia Ann Canterbury, $200,000.
8880 Turkey Run Drive, Dinwiddie; Rock River Inc. to Bruce G. Porter, $358,486.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
1854 Duke of Gloucester St.; Eric A. Young to Aubrey Sculthorpe, $315,775.
205 Norwood Drive; Kenneth W. Jones to Antelina M. David, $225,000.
306 Suffolk Ave.; William F. Mayes to Andrea F. Hellyer, $175,000.
207 White Sand Court; Thorsten J. Biermann to Santhosh Ramadurga, $339,500.
HOPEWELL
609 Cedar Lane; Gregory L. Anderson to Stephen P. Floyd, $188,000.
909 Pembroke St.; Sylvia C. Hopkins to Roxana Carolina Maxwell, $173,500.
3937 Shenandoah Circle; Maria C. Crapa to Ernest Lee Starks, $220,000.
3408 Western St.; OM & OM Management Corp. to Marco Antonio Tenorio, $169,900.
NEW KENT
4788 Bishops Gate Way, Providence Forge; Paul R. Lapointe to Amie Clark, $360,000.
8525 Crestwicke Lane, Quinton; Liberty Homes Virginia Inc. to Jessica Lynn Bronson, $246,580.
5670 Gentry Drive, New Kent; Patricia H. Fulcher to Scott Alan Boggs Jr., $345,000.
6305 Mihalcoe Lane, Providence Forge; Connor J. McNamara to Matthew Johnson, $236,000.
6581 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Johnny Antonio Frisco, $426,251.
5613 Quinton Estates Drive, Quinton; Charles Matthew Gregory to Lauren T. Lloyd, $226,950.
15640 River Bend Trail, Lanexa; Ashley Pasean Kelley, trustee to Eric D. Homan, $435,000.
7691 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to Sean Stanley Robinson, $374,920.
5530 Tyshire Parkway, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Eugene Wojciechowski, $427,446.
PRINCE GEORGE
5201 Berkshire Drive, North Prince George; Olde Dominion Properties Ltd. to Angela D. Harris, $210,000.
7401 Birchett Drive, Prince George; Carol K. Robertson to Daniel Smith, $210,000.
2412 Burgage Lane, South Prince George; Frank P. Monopoli to Melvin Earl Faison Jr., $255,000.
Eagle Preserve at Jordan on the James; Antonio Mack to Riley E. Ingram Sr., $307,200.
19160 Halifax Road, Carson; Damon L. Friedline to John R. Daiuto, $300,000.
10840 Lawyers Road, Prince George; Chappell Construction LLC to Adam R. Aultman, $230,000.
4548 Megan Court, Prince George; Amanda Archer Dilard to Matthew Jared Lynch, $220,000.
6622 Prince George Drive, Prince George; Bryan Leach to James Clark, $271,000.
405 Sandhurst Drive, South Prince George; Frances Gwaltney Higgins, trustee to Richard L. Mutz, $559,000.
2703 Toronto Lane, Prince George; The Gibbs and Story Team LLC to Angela Mendez Latorre, $247,000.
10925 Webb Road, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to James H. Venable III, $290,612.
AMELIA
13355 Bent Creek Road, Amelia Court House; James R. Blackwell to Phyllis Tokumi-Blankenship, $255,000.
19231 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Holly Paige Steele to Richard W. Corbitt, $239,500.
9910 Knobbs Hill Lane, Amelia Court House; Nibbs Creek Enterprises Inc. to Paulette Jones, $260,000.
7630 Military Highway, Amelia Court House; Lisa A. Evans to Margarito Sagal, $260,000.
CUMBERLAND
362 Bonbrook Creek Estates Road, Cumberland; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Nathan T. Ruffin, $210,000.
267 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Kimberly D. Presutti to Brett Austin Adams, $205,000.
8 Hideaway Trail, Cumberland; Jesse R. Birkitt to Justin Reginald Michael Sellers, $169,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1391 Epworth Road, Aylett; Leonard M. Collie to Tina Cheadle, $262,000.
12857 Mt. Olive Cohoke Road, West Point; Kyle S. Humphrey to Douglas McManama, $279,900.
33 River Court, Aylett; Jacob Hunter Smith to Denise Kay Andrews, $200,000.
KING WILLIAM
311 Abbey Court, Aylett; Dorvin Buchanan to Richard T. Hundley, $259,950.
70 Fairmont Drive, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Kim J. Barnhill, $243,450.
1957 Kennington Park Road, Aylett; Kennington Place LLC to Mathew J. Randazzo, $212,430.
208 Pointers Drive, West Point; Paul A. White Jr. to Jiri Muselik, $287,979.
4458 Smokey Road, Aylett; John E. Welsh to Ben Curtis McLane, $415,000.
Sussex
17052 Hunting Quarter Road, Yale; Carl D. Odom to Donald Ray Sykes, $196,500.
131 E Pinecrest Road, Wakefield; Leonard E. Rollings to Geffrey Eryn Beaudin, $305,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
690 Counselors Way; Laura L. Terrell to Monique Golob, $600,000.
209 John Wythe Place; Gerry Miller to Jimmie L. Muffley, $315,000.
301 Raven Terrace; Beth A. Kafrissen to Sydney A. Branson, $186,900.
Unit 6F, Patriot Condominium; Alonza C. Mace to Ralphael Bell, $150,000.
JAMES CITY
105 Ainsdale, Williamsburg; Edward M. Sybert to Terrance James Cornish, $695,000.
3000 Ashley Way, Williamsburg; Robert H. Williams to Matias Sejersen, $325,100.
9417 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Trevor Goring, $271,658.
9425 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Erica Renee Denson, $285,545.
4555 Beacon Hill Drive, Williamsburg; Miles A. Casey to John Ronald Koch, $225,000.
221 Burtcher Court, Williamsburg; Scott Peto, trustee to Zenon Luck Siekirski, $370,000.
5109 Center St., Unit 2C, Williamsburg; Gregory G. Lung, heir to Crystal Lynn Wilson, $157,000.
4036 Colonial Crescent, Williamsburg; Timothy William Harshbarger to Joseph Black, $440,000.
1517 Creek Court, Williamsburg; Dane L. Hanson to Nicholas M. Wilczynski, $158,000.
108 Eaglescliff, Williamsburg; Vasudev G. Ananthram to Jason Michael Bendure, $1,300,000.
97 Forest Glen Drive, Williamsburg; Luis A. Rosado Aguavivas to Vickie Speakman, $240,000.
3816 Fox Hollow, Williamsburg; Little Martha Properties LLC to Cary A. Kennedy IV, $270,000.
3441 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Thomas K. Samson to Josef Rosler, $542,500.
5105 E Grace Court, Williamsburg; Eugene Rodriguez to John Daniel Russell, $340,370.
109 Harrells Court, Williamsburg; Penelope W. Roberts to Deborah A. Hewitt, $497,000.
5330 Highgate Green, Williamsburg; Sylvia O. Kelley to Martha L. Nicholas, $180,000.
125 Hollinwell, Williamsburg; Ritchie L. Geisel, co-trustee to Carol A. Eggleston, $590,000.
2629 Jockeys Neck Trail, Williamsburg; Duncan G. Hughes to David O. Rowley, $885,000.
133 John Browning, Williamsburg; Gail Marie Butcher to Jeffrey Wayne Davies, $672,500.
1 Joys Circle, Toano; Kathleen B. Walters to Matthew Joseph Jaeger, $290,000.
115 Kingspoint Drive, Williamsburg; Ursel M. Kambeitz, successor trustee to Donald P. Garber, $385,000.
2955 Lake Powell Road, Williamsburg; Jeffrey L. Jackson to Marcus T. Thomas, $247,500.
296 Littletown Quarter, Williamsburg; Fairfax McCandlish to Joanna Marie Donahoe McCandlish, $200,000.
3942 Lord Dunmore Drive, Williamsburg; Natalie Joshi to Reubin Edward Jones, $440,000.
9112 Manorwood Way, Toano; Michael C. Fippinger to Erin E. Fothe, $520,000.
3927 Matthew Circle, Williamsburg; Glen A. Weaver to Joseph M. Dobrota Jr., $352,000.
9900 Mountain Berry Court, Toano; Ty L. Ormsby to Steven Douglass Hall, $344,000.
4324 New Town Ave., Suite A, Williamsburg; Leighlynn Co. LLC to Computer Concepts LLC, $435,000.
3219 Oak Branch Lane, Toano; Timothy K. Salavejus to Brandi L. Mack, $493,000.
1825 Old Woods Court, Williamsburg; Janet Sarjeant Aase to Charles Clifton Bloom, $845,000.
1208 Queens Crossing, Williamsburg; Kerry J. Krause to Keith B. Shackleford, $163,000.
147 Red Berkshire, Williamsburg; Robert Paul Rosenthal, trustee to Gary K. Brenner, $510,000.
302 Rivers Edge, Williamsburg; Andrea Lee Nelson, trustee to Henry Roberts Hortenstine III, $665,000.
3048 N Riverside Drive, Lanexa; Melvin W. Bryant Jr. to John M. Shirley Jr., $195,000.
701 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Timothy K. Johnston to John R. Blanton, $255,000.
4264 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; US Home Corp. to Robert Harold Williams, $300,000.
4005 Stettinius Trail, Williamsburg; HHJV LLC to Charlotte Reese Hess, $4,325,000.
9924 Sycamore Landing Road, Williamsburg; Robert Alan Mitchell to Gonzalo Ollarves Lovera, $530,000.
580 Thomas Bransby, Williamsburg; Dennis C. Szurkus Jr. to Richard J. Legrande Jr., $660,000.
Unit 64, Pocahontas Square; Marshall McClendon to Shin Eing Merichko, $165,000.
7563 Vincent Drive, Toano; Robert S. Borden to Kyle Chambers Backer, $340,000.
2327 West Island Road, Williamsburg; Aran T. Lee to Reuben F. Trant, $807,500.
7443 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Allyn Rowland to Eugene Rodriguez, $399,000.
3123 Windy Branch Drive, Toano; Brad L. Fitzpatrick to Oliver R. Sears, $470,000.