Property Transfers

9441 Trails End Rd; Parker Ira Andrew and Sarah Jean to Ford Erick and Chiep Salena, $291,500.

13902 Turnberry Ct; Morgan Stuart K and Jean B to Hillsman Thomas N Jr and Jean M, $685,000.

9511 Tuxford Rd; Powers Jeremy M and Elizabeth A to Talley J J and Szymendera A M, $250,000.

18061 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Gonzalez H A S and Padon D L R, $390,500.

15701 Twisted Cedar Dr; Jenkins Joseph III and C to Siler Jonathan Sheldon and Ada S, $279,000.

6808 Velvet Antler Ct; Redmond Eric John and Lacey Eve to Fridley Joseph F and Erin C, $235,000.

7313 Veyan Wy; NVR Inc to Serrano Marcelino P and Maria, $339,785.

1405 Walton Bluff Tr; Risk Management Grp Va Llc The to Hampton Eric D, $305,000.

13002 Watch Point West; Dubois Angela M to Morris Elizabeth F, $318,500.

14105 Waters Edge Ct; Meeley Stephen W and Stacye S to Meyer Jack Edward and Julie C, $380,000.

602 Wellshire Pl; Wilson James H and Deborah A to Evers Garth B and Jennifer, $295,000.

14811 Whitley St; Chisholm Cher to Hurst Anthony, $220,000.