Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
408 W 13th St; Ellie Mae Properties Llc to Mj Semmes Llc, $3,700,000.
530 N 21st St; Blessing William J to Castonguay Samuel Robert, $331,000.
309 W 25th St; Selby Jessica E to Wainwright Andrew J, $220,000.
306 N 26th St, U102; Legakis Peter P and Luke to Key Kendrick Lamont, $295,000.
309 W 27th St; Langfitt Mark S and Susan M to Silvester Amanda S, $300,000.
3213 2nd Ave; Lucas M Investments Llc to Whitehurst Lea M, $310,000.
112 W 32nd St; 112 W 32nd Street Llc to Larkin Jackson, $350,000.
202 W 34th St; Fishel Stephen P to Scotchtown Properties Llc, $150,000.
3002 5th Ave; Watchtower Homes to Kinston Derwin, $280,000.
1516 Alaska Dr; Isaac Renette L and Roberts Jason to Matthews Landis D and Brenda, $171,400.
4309 S Ashlawn Dr; Alas Brian C and Taylor L to Alas Michael and Kristen Susanne, $475,000.
2117 Barton Ave; Elderhomes Corp T/A Project to Crivelli Matthew A, $215,000.
401 Beaufont Hills Dr; Ruiz Hector L Velazquez to Gonzalez Prieto Osvaldo, $212,000.
1315 Boulder Creek Road; Barrett William F IV and Abby to Foster Nicolas B, $260,000.
3615 E Broad St; Sojo Enterprises Llc to Fanning Nicole, $549,950.
1208 Carlisle Ave; Fuller Richard T to Sammon Vladimir and Iosif, $180,000.
1718 Catalina Dr; Green Lion Properties Llc to Tyree Christopher A, $152,000.
4221 Chamberlayne Ave; Poprik Ashley to Soucet David James, $224,000.
1609 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Knight Jennifer C, $177,000.
1201 W Clay St; Trp Cornish Llc to Up Brewery Llc, $5,800,000.
9472 Creek Summit Cir; Legault Homes Llc to Rollins Patricia, $430,084.
1027 Decatur St; Toney Christopher to Riley Mary and Labat Sean, $230,000.
5409 Ditchley Road; Sirpis Matthew P and Rebecca D to Atticks Ethan Alexander, $566,000.
3123 Edgewood Ave; Baker Walter E Sr and Sarah J to Nguyen Minh and Cromer William, $185,000.
3021 Fendall Ave; Goldstein Alexis C to York Nathaniel Donald, $290,000.
704 Forest View Dr; Hoar Patrick to McDorman Trenton Chase, $250,000.
1645 German School Road; NVR Inc to Kemp Kathleen Patricia, $316,758.
933 W Grace St; Foxxfire Properties Llc to Switzerland Town Llc, $875,000.
609 W Graham Road; Montiel Naomi Woodfin to Odea Kathleen, $210,000.
2919 Grayland Ave; Leader Matthew A to Tribble Steven R and Dody L, $235,000.
3513 Griffin Ave; Gdm Investments Llc to Lockett Catherine G, $246,500.
8200 Halstead Road; Ferguson Diane L to Mission Va Llc, $190,000.
3218 Hanes Ave; Rva Properties Llc to Curry Kelly Repplier and Mary K, $274,950.
2956 Hathaway Road, U510; Archer Patricia E to Kucera Mary Ryan, $245,000.
4201 Hermitage Road; Jones Warner M Jr and Rosemary N to New Community School Foundation, $445,000.
201 Hull St, U32; Cheek Neal Llc to Smith Joshua J, $175,000.
4104 Kensington Ave; Krumbein Mary N to Warden Emily and Snow Matthew, $605,000.
2810 Kensington Ave, U8; Masters Kellie to Mangum Ellen Olivia, $220,000.
3127 Lamb Ave; Evans Katherine J and Ryan M to Lupesco Anthony and Rebecca, $338,000.
8116 Lethbridge Road; Woolridge Charlette T to Nicholson Robin G and Dianne, $310,000.
603 Maple Ave; Dumville S Miles and Stephanie S to Irby William C, $530,000.
3117 Meadow Bridge Road; Tjc Realty Meadowbridge Llc to Six Points Llc, $850,000.
4605 Monument Ave; Whitford Corporation Of to Kalmanson Daniel P and Yilva M, $765,000.
611 S Nansemond St; Timbercreek Building and Design to Rajapakse Shehan, $324,900.
1306 Oakwood Ave; The Complete Contractor Llc to Cook Lawrence Christopher, $390,000.
5211 Orcutt Lane; Cava Capital Llc to Suenaka Todd, $176,500.
5103 Park Ave; Shaw Cameron and Aimee J to Jenvey Eric and Leigh Anne, $624,950.
3136 Parkwood Ave; Cromer William Michael to Beland Jodi, $425,000.
3115 Patterson Ave, U5; Rudy Alyssa K and Curtis M to Schwartz Rachel, $235,000.
1012 Porter St; Creative Investors to Chesapeake Investment, $180,000.
4600 Radford Ave; Romeo Samuel J to Willey Tyler and Knight Erin, $410,000.
1701-1/2 Seddon Road; Coalson Enterprises Corp to Parker Mary A, $580,000.
4301 Silbury Road; Molly Homes Llc to Orellana Dina Sarmiento, $163,000.
426 N Stafford Ave; Covington Denny D to Norwest Financial Group Inc, $445,000.
2710 Stuart Ave, U6; Hiles Frances Elizabeth to Herman Mark Christopher, $209,900.
1713 Texas Ave; Caleb Keith to Riverwatch Properties, $170,000.
301 Virginia St, U1407; Menke Nathan and Marie to Deshazor Traci Ja'shaun, $270,000.
4524 Welford Ave; Lynch Properties Llc to Morgan Meredith, $150,000.
3816 Woodmere Dr; Castillo Teresa L and Gabriel G to Seats Adam, $163,000.
HENRICO
8522 Academy Rd, Henrico; Roush Mark M and Natalie E to Mgpm Llc, $268,000.
2004 Alvarado Rd, Henrico; Lange Riana M and Patrick J Bocchino to Sultani Hamidullah, $217,000.
5603 Ashton Park Ct, Glen Allen; Vaughan Tracy to Lynch Daniel A Jr, $420,000.
4801 Autumnwood Dr, Glen Allen; Spalding Brian J to King Alexis Monique, $640,000.
3808 Barrington Hill Dr, Henrico; Hopkins Samuel M II and Elizabeth J to Lewis James W and Kristen M Kinnear, $759,000.
5504 Belstead Ct, Glen Allen; Elflein Frederick R and Christi J to Rike Christopher and Kristi, $700,000.
7604 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Baxley Philip to Jungers Scott A and Kyle, $215,000.
5607 Bosworth Ct, Glen Allen; Davenport Carlton R and Sharon H to Davenport Ulyses R and Emily S, $510,000.
2202 Brandonview Ave, Henrico; Griffin Jeff Trustee to Liddiard Benjamin I and Stephanie K, $187,500.
4325 Bridle Run Ln, Henrico; Smith Eric A and Tyrissa to Garner George and Linda, $320,000.
8800 Brook Rd, Glen Allen; Glen Allen Retail Investors Llc to Tpa Brook Llc, $7,648,600.
302 Bunker Ln, Sandston; Wallace Teresa D to Jackson Ronald Jones and Adele Gillyard, $323,200.
1709 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Riya Properties Llc to Williams Cristina, $196,000.
1302 Careybrook Dr, Henrico; Soule David P and Joseph V Jagdmann to Golovin Andrey V and Elena N, $235,000.
9724 Cedar Grove Way, Henrico; Fritts Stephanie to Futrell Jairus Travanti, $310,000.
6001 Chapel Lawn Ct, Glen Allen; Gould Gloria to Iles-Semel Catherine M, $342,000.
6720 Cluck Ln, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Webb Joseph A, $280,300.
4019 College Valley Ct, Henrico; Waller William B Jr to McNair Kevin and Alyssa M, $560,000.
3612 Corrotoman Rd, Glen Allen; Duffee Sue W to Mandeville Arthur R and Dorothy S, $385,000.
4706 Croft Cir, Glen Allen; Rand Daniel R Jr and Jeannine L to Smith Joshua D and Tiffany Elizabeth, $272,500.
2734 Dalkeith Dr, Henrico; Skoog Jeffrey R and Camilla to Snead Nathan David and Kathryn, $401,000.
74 Dehaven Dr, Henrico; Drumheller Jeffrey R to Doud Brigham T, $184,000.
514 Diane Ln, Henrico; Kelley Brandon J to Barkey Douglas William and Ingrid Mercedes Bircann-Barkey, $370,000.
3822 Duckling Walk, Glen Allen; Scott Daryl F and Kathleen N to Starr David and Olga, $615,000.
11096 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Cuevas Raul Velazquez, $625,000.
11995 Essex Green Ct, Glen Allen; Bain R P Inc to Bradford Homes Inc, $200,000.
3032 Farmstead Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Wieleba Thomas and Linda, $581,610.
2620 Felspar Dr, Henrico; Lawson Lester E III and Christine E to Hodges Jenny L, $211,600.
11052 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Lyons Kenneth M to Stein Adam, $326,750.
6805 Fox Downs Dr, Henrico; Edmond Rose Ann to Quirk Lora, $239,500.
6502 W Franklin St, Henrico; Carter Bryce A to Rhodes David and Casey, $402,500.
8319 Gaylord Rd, Henrico; Devaul Andrew J and Lorraine R Christ to Adams William Lonnie, $270,000.
7501 Glebe Rd, Henrico; Martin Thomas W to Rash Brien Taylor and Anne Morony, $333,500.
2505 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Nambam Bimota to Matt Cheryl Beausoleil, $525,000.
10702 Green Mount Rd, Henrico; Johnson Reginald E and Gail to Johnson Brian Edward, $500,000.
3520 Gwynn's Pl, Glen Allen; Grubbs Catherine K to Erb James L and Janis E, $399,900.
1988 Harvest Grove Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Shaver Kellianne M, $302,233.
1610 Hearthglow Ln, Henrico; Dominick William F and Phyllis K to Bruber John F and Sarah E, $483,000.
4536 Hickory Lake Ct, Glen Allen; Everhart Jeffrey L and S M to Chanda Nasser, $650,000.
626 S Holly Ave, Henrico; Hawkins Larry Shane and Cynthia K to Nicholson Felicia, $222,000.
1218 Hyde Ln, Henrico; McKeown Eugene Patrick and Susan Werderman to Ix Charles W, $390,000.
109 E Jerald St, Henrico; Bandaru Vijayalakshmi to Dance Alton L, $165,500.
4321 Kanipe Ct, Henrico; Ta Van Kien and Kim Yen Thi Vu to Rahman Mohammad and Asma, $425,000.
6820 Kilchurn Ct, Henrico; Heilman Realty Llc to Holmes Joseph Jr and Tonya D, $328,500.
2048 Knotty Dr, Glen Allen; Couldrey Jonathan P to Jackson Jessica Currier, $248,000.
13128 Langtree Dr, Henrico; Newsome George and Thelma to Ozdemir Ekin, $330,000.
2634 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Angel Sean, $289,990.
2004 Libbie Lake West St, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Brabrand Daniel F, $338,257.
316 N Linden Ave, Henrico; Bruce W Taylor Masonary Inc to Watson Deborah Ann, $195,000.
6815 Locust St, Henrico; Banks Asa Colby to Bautista Olvin, $210,000.
3105 Lupine Rd, Henrico; Bunn Garland E Sr Estate to Omanovic Adem, $218,000.
12332 Manor Crossing Ct, Glen Allen; Bacova Development Company Llc to NVR Inc, $151,000.
2920 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; James Travis Lennon to Gore Barry and Betsy, $230,000.
3204 McIntyre St, Henrico; Gragnani Reed A and Halley to Dieringer Kurt and Alexandra, $425,100.
4917 Merlin Ln, Glen Allen; Dix Aaron and Lauren to Loboda Aaron and Sonali, $310,000.
2009 Millington Ct, Henrico; Reid John R Jr and Patricia to Wark Michael Jack and Sarahe, $552,000.
5100 Monument Ave, U604, Henrico; Horowitz Inge to Brydon George MacLaren III and Katherine, $230,000.
10457 Mountain Glen Pkwy, Glen Allen; Elliott F Caryle III and Christine D to Elazier Angela J, $325,000.
3321 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Gaskins Jocelyn Brenae, $229,850.
2100 Oakhampton Pl, Henrico; Mirzai Amin J and Latifa S to Williamson Kayci, $284,900.
4650 Oakleys Ln, Henrico; 4650 Oakleys Lane Llc to Seventy1 Llc, $9,390,000.
10301 Old Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Cox Jane M to Parks Matthew G and Bonnie, $437,000.
4940 Old Main St, U406, Henrico; Armstrong Leslie to Whitley Angela, $439,000.
4903 Packard Rd, Glen Allen; Lionheart Of Virginia Llc to Nguyen Tuan and Phi-Yen, $225,000.
5812 Park Creste Dr, Glen Allen; Stebner James C and Theresa to Pitt Thomas Alton and Mary Elizabeth, $312,000.
5021 Parsons Walk Cir, Glen Allen; Chanda Nasser and Zaib to Walker Joseph L and Kimberly A, $479,000.
1813 Pemberton Ridge Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to McGlynn Colin and McKenzie, $511,370.
7617 S Pinehill Dr, Henrico; Waldrop Richard Denzil to Markwood Timothy R and Caroline Rose Haase, $290,000.
3096 Portugee Rd, Sandston; Steed Erika and Sean to Case Molly S and Zachary G, $289,900.
4775 Red Coach Ln, Sandston; Dean Arnita A to Park Street Consultants Llc, $156,000.
10154 Richmond Rd, Glen Allen; Cox Jonathan D and Rebecca to Ford Benjamin and Cristina, $251,000.
8604 River Rd, Henrico; Daniels Christopher R and Shauna to Lee Shoou-Yih Daniel and Shu-Fang Shih, $1,011,000.
4800 Rodney Rd, Henrico; Hall Henry Christopher and Christina Terri to Wharton Bryan, $364,000.
1712 Saddlehorse Pl, Henrico; Randolph Yvonne C to Coleman Barry Levan Jr, $200,000.
506 Sandalwood Dr, Henrico; Rankins Dennis N Trustee to Svobada Joseph R Jr and Marianne O, $600,000.
938 Scott Commons Ln, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Martyn Lauran Rae, $269,990.
10508 Seneca Falls Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Shrivas Sourabh and Shikha Sen, $389,164.
804 Sibley Ave, Henrico; Gray Jennifer L to Tisnado Vidal Antonio Ayala and D I M Ponce, $210,000.
1520 Skirmish Run Dr, Henrico; Surjit Kaur Llc to Burton Abigail Faye, $156,000.
10621 Spurloch Ct, Glen Allen; Bushman James F and Joyce I to Tes Marem and Haycheang Tiang, $380,000.
2669 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Salisbury Amy, $358,023.
1919 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Loftis Erik J to Bratten-Amaya Sharon and Patricio Zuniga, $350,100.
2702 Sunnybrook Rd, Henrico; Fresh Start Property Solutions Llc to Robinson Diane L, $247,200.
201 Taraby Dr, Sandston; Renick W Ross to Brown Angela D, $276,000.
309 Taylor Farm Ln, Sandston; Hudson Mercy D and Raymond C Sr to Thompson Angela Vernee, $279,100.
2310 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Bowles Mary D to Sam Saroun and Brittany N, $325,000.
1522 Timbercrest Ln, Henrico; Ortwine Theodore L and Wanda S M to Berberick Bruce and Allison, $280,000.
2956 Trio St, Henrico; Vasquez Jesus and Germania to Johnson Piarget G and Brittany, $262,599.
8322 University Ct, Henrico; Mauck Lawrence N III and Rebecca A to Johnson Benjamin David and Sarah Rutledge, $490,000.
3414 Vasko Dr, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Smith Eric Alan and Christine Ann, $693,790.
935 Ward Rd, Glen Allen; Waddell David S III Trustee to McFarland Laura, $290,000.
10801 Westek Dr, Henrico; Peyton Jeffrey M and Kristin A to Byun Seong-Kyu and Sharon, $345,500.
2621 Wetherburn Ct, Henrico; Reynolds Dena R to Esposito Olivia, $252,000.
119 Whiteside Rd, Sandston; 776 Ridge Llc to Miller Christina, $184,000.
9012 Wildtree Dr, Glen Allen; Fields Jason S to Mazhar Gulshan and Nisar Muhammad, $322,000.
8127 Wistar Creek Mews, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Hu Yaqi, $269,565.
9303 Woodcrest Rd, Henrico; Hemingway Tim D to Copetillo Jacob M and Mary Ann, $240,000.
10609 Woodshire Way, Glen Allen; Sterchi Fredrick W IV and Kathy to Piett Lindsey W, $329,950.
Chesterfield
3110 Able Ct; Miliotis Spylios to Rodriguez Aris D, $219,900.
11118 Alanthus Rd; Harper David T to Hayes Robert H, $210,000.
8549 Amington Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to McManus Jennifer Olive, $429,000.
6400 Arbor Landing Dr; Hegeman Louis E and Elizabeth A to Manning Steve L and Shenteirio, $279,000.
10556 Ashburn Rd; Swedenborg Frank J and Lauren N to Leo Cimi, $275,000.
1425 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Laurent Robert P Sr and Theresa, $356,115.
4801 Ball Cypress Rd; Redd Jeffrey L and Glenna Y to Morrison Matthew J and Cassy A, $262,500.
12703 Bay Hill Dr; Chavis Edna Keys Trustee to Kendall Yvonne, $362,000.
13119 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Quick Steven S, $369,990.
600 Bella Wy; Finer Homes Incorporated to Hinton Kara Jean D and Landon, $390,000.
10911 Berrand Rd; Banes Crystal to James Nay Llc, $175,000.
3012 Black Gum Tr; Garzon Russell A to Kim Myong Kyong and Jakyoung, $260,000.
6020 Bluffwood Ct; Molly Homes Llc to Moore Amanda, $195,000.
8407 Boones Trail Rd; Reed Chad R and Elizabeth M to Schultz Kamyle L and Spencer T E, $225,000.
10766 Braden Parke Dr; Bandi Rupal and Archana to Daul Linda J, $286,000.
11013 Brandy Oaks Bl; Snow Gregory A and Susan to Garrett Joseph and Monjaras A L, $370,000.
4320 Briarwick Dr; Burton Kenneth E and Donna K to Richardson James D and Theresa A, $342,000.
10518 Brightstone Dr; Adams Francis J Jr and Heather A to Brown Christopher M and Kristen, $356,000.
16807 Broadmoor Rd; Gonzalez Guillermo R and J R to Moore Philip Jr and Dolores, $395,000.
13849 Buck Rub Dr; Deloatch Kishana T to Henderson Bryan T and Heather A, $260,000.
9412 Buffalo Springs Dr; NVR Inc to Veasna Lekhena and Suthar, $390,155.
4833 Burnham Rd; Murphy Glenys Ruth to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc, $243,121.
12407 Cameron Bridge Pl; McLaughlin Jamie to Kotait Maya and Domazos A, $252,700.
2300 Cascade Meadows Dr; Fitch Michael S to Bibbs Dionna R, $336,950.
14101 Cedar Creek Rd; Zetts Robin L to Cooley Charles M, $235,500.
5509 Chatmoss Rd; Blom Matthew S to Aktig Ziya and Varys Michaela, $234,000.
5314 Chestnut Bluff Rd; Nunnally Christopher A and Carla to IVey Adrienne and Charles, $329,000.
14200 Cobblegrove Dr; NVR Inc to Van Sickler Kelsey and Naylor C, $358,850.
725 Colony Forest Dr; Broush Brian and Erin to Chauncey Kristina B and J F Jr, $429,900.
2302 Corryville Cr; Shelton Kelly and Smith Brenna to Gruschow C G Jr and Embry K, $268,000.
4925 Crispin Ct; Gilley Beverly Munari to Wilmington Sav Fund Society, $230,000.
4309 Curtis St; Kolesar Spencer J and Sydney P S to Ayers James and Sally, $270,000.
307 Derbycreek Ln; Schemine Mark and Ashley to Hyer Connie S, $235,000.
13308 Diamond Ridge Dr; Lafemina Christina M to Seabaugh Jan Michelle, $243,600.
15930 Drumone Rd; Dunn Wesley C and Elizabeth D to Lupone Matthew J and Noami, $975,000.
13210 Echo Ridge Dr; Wooten Diane A and Young D M to Wilson Jeffery B, $263,000.
16706 Elinwood Ct; Wright Kenneth W and Erin Moore to Hunt Alexander C and Karis M, $407,000.
2312 Elkview Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Kilpatrick Terrance B Jr and H, $307,300.
4631 Ellerby Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Tatman Joshua M and Abbie S, $504,307.
7200 Emerald Point Vs; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Reid C Dean and Gloria E, $436,805.
3919 Evelake Rd; Barnes Casey E and Fleming M N to Lin John, $222,000.
16113 Exter Mill Rd; Blakley Gail B and Burnette J W to Khuong Vu, $295,000.
200 Fairwood Dr; Hartman Gerald T to Foltz Investments Llc, $166,000.
601 Farnham Ct; Perrin Robert E Jr and Barbara B to Brong James, $530,000.
2718 Fernvale Ct; Nelson Michael J and Jody L to Congdon Mary Evelyn Trustee, $1,058,000.
17725 Foaling Ln; Rowe Sherry H to Fuller Jeremey C and Toni, $327,990.
806 Forkland Dr; Webb James W to Thomas Yolanda L, $290,000.
12830 Foxstone Rd; Huffine David M and Linda S to Bitner Walter P and Delvalle M K, $410,000.
13407 Genuine Risk Ct; Cosgrove Jennifer to Hennessey David W and Janet, $246,500.
11803 Glendevon Tr; Halprin Matthew J to Roseberry Todd W, $359,000.
9700 Goodward Tr; Pugh Kimberly to Irish Bonnie K and Michael E, $278,200.
2117 Greenfield Dr; Goolsby Sandra T to Lockwood Josh, $228,500.
406 Grinell Dr; Rolfe Stuart Thomas Trustee to Leon Estefani Ernesto J, $262,500.
7860 Hampton Forest Ln; Rosenwinkel Chad and Elisabeth to Tyler William L III and Sarah B, $369,000.
3112 Handley Rd; Pohle Charles and Norma to Gerry Matthew D and Caryn Nicole, $785,000.
8201 Hartridge Dr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Griesbach Allan R and Renee L, $483,765.
12216 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Gammaev Ruslan and Petrenko N, $291,965.
4211 Heron Pointe Tr; Buck John Wayne and Linda S to Shannon William J and Jennifer L, $475,000.
5101 Highberry Woods Rd; Yost Susan C to McKinley Sean W, $295,200.
12708 Hogans Al; Whitley Allen R and Edna B to Morales Jorge V and Aubrey L, $360,000.
9931 Hourglass Ct; Moore Elton M Jr and Alexis A to Burgess Denise W and Warner R Sr, $350,000.
8339 Hunton Cr; Earley Donald J and Katie W to Lopez Tim Brandon Hernandez, $215,000.
14711 N Ivey Mill Rd; Supple Alice P to Bechtold Clayton M and Natalia, $237,000.
6408 Jessup Rd; Smith Sallie D to Mazariego J and Villatoro A D R, $234,100.
9625 Kennesaw Rd; Transform Va Llc Trustee to Slaughter Alysia, $225,000.
301 Kilt Dr; Setters Jonathan and Carissa to Brown Jonathan and Lindsey, $306,500.
3630 Knighton Cr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Bednar Brian and Linda, $456,866.
4500 Lake Summer Mw; Emory Michael D and Susan C to Brown Angel, $400,000.
11000 Lansdowne Tr; Kelly Michael W and Christine R to Weber Stephen Byron and Vicki E, $610,000.
7513 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Washington Bristole J and D P Sr, $258,990.
19321 Little Rd; Fuller Jeremey C to Luscom Timothy, $252,500.
14205 Long Hill Rd; Deuterman Eric C and Renee E to Vojtecky Amy Jo and Vojtecky A D, $280,000.
11700 Longtown Dr; D R Horton Inc to Ferrante Carmine and Priscilla, $360,000.
7606 Lower Falls Ct; NVR Inc to Rodriguez B A and Whitaker K, $250,920.
9318 Mahogany Dr; Defazio Robert T and Michelle to Serwon Megan N, $385,000.
600 Marsham Ct; NVR Inc to Patel Chetankumar and Amishaben, $373,145.
6706 Mason Dale Cr; Jones James H to Fountain Michelle J, $175,000.
3713 Medora Pl; Lafountain Kathryn L to Franco Amperez Willian J, $200,000.
14425 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Benkert Sean and Tiffany Cary, $356,549.
5811 Mill Spring Rd; Mason Christopher R and Laurie A to Justice Brandon, $245,000.
7861 Mint Ln; NVR Inc to Sonye Melissa K and Witte Troy A, $208,425.
8303 Morelock Ct; Trollinger B Sue Trustee to Sunset Hills Management Llc, $210,000.
4300 Moseley Rd; Sanders David L and Tallulah H to Butler William R and Kristine R, $285,000.
836 Mountshire Tr; Desrosiers S A and Victoria to Mahler Bonne' M and Bowles K L, $385,000.
8819 Nesbit Ferry Ln; Main Street Homes to Thrower Jesse C II and Jacquelyn, $358,794.
2201 Normandstone Dr; Judd Christopher A and Ramon L C to Fischer Theresa C, $395,000.
11521 Old Carrollton Ct; Neal John and Shirley to Snellings Brandon and Krystal, $320,000.
1418 Oldbury Rd; Siebert Melissa M to 1418 Oldbury Llc, $202,000.
8706 Peach Grove Rd; Adams Maria E to Klinger Christopher and Lacy, $221,000.
3242 Perdue Springs Ln; Gaskins Jocelyn to Harris Christopher E and Briana, $212,700.
2626 Perlock Rd; Cuellar Oscar Rafael to Lopez R J M and Flores T G M, $240,000.
14212 Pleasant Creek Pl; Glasgow Ivan L and Denise P to Smith Eddie J and Kamika N, $375,000.
12608 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Eason Kimberly B, $270,725.
14003 Princess Mary Rd; Abell Alexander Spencer Jr to Peoples Chris and Danielle Brook, $382,500.
1827 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Bagent William L and Chong H, $357,558.
13821 Ramblewood Dr; Holden Jacob C to Wells Comeicha S and E D III, $215,100.
5600 Reedy Springs Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Rubinos Oscar A and Rodriguez L, $331,945.
12012 Ridgegreen Dr; Copley Hunter W to Roberts Evan D, $243,000.
11827 Rimswell Turn; Pozza Amy D to Apotheker D and George C, $325,000.
20331 River Rd; Hunt Jennifer to Allen Casey M, $720,000.
4002 Rockridge Ct; Willis William S and Mary A to McPhail Angela L, $485,000.
11907 Rolling Tide Ct; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Allen Charles W Jr and Venita P, $520,000.
15601 Saddlebrook Rd; Ayres Amanda to Witt Noah Foster, $185,000.
13903 Sandy Oak Ct; Underwood William R and Emery O to Charity Kendrick T and Nabila P, $259,900.
2813 Savage View Dr; Perez Cynthia D to Suarez Neris Edwin M Et Al, $421,000.
512 Scotter Hills Ln; Klyczek Richard E Jr and Tamara to Krugman Mark A and Matthews K M, $242,000.
500 Sentinel Ln; Yukon Enterprises Llc to Majia Serrano Arleth S Et Al, $250,000.
4420 Sharonridge Dr; Boone Jeremy D and Audra B to Recinos Jonathan Padilla, $305,000.
11425 Shorecrest Ct; Vest Robert L and Kathryn A B to Colombo Craig C and Jo E, $562,000.
3400 Silliman Tr; Cone Donald R and Siobhan S to Robinson Joshua, $218,000.
11025 Smoketree Dr; Walker Raymond J and Ellen B to Bianche Jesse Lee and Erica Lynn, $314,900.
23 Spinnaker Cove Dr; MacCarthy Peter N and Bette B to Corsoro Frank A and Lutes L H, $250,000.
14219 Spruce Av; Barlow-Buisset Sandra K Et Al to Fritz Matthew K and Hilary G, $259,000.
15043 St Ives Dr; Windswept Development Llc to Garner Timothy S and Shanon M, $450,155.
8313 Sterling Tide Ct; Jackson Leonard V Jr and Joan B to Snyder Richard Kent and Carol, $447,900.
4743 Stirrup Cr; Corbitt Michael J and Regina A to Samuel Sebastian, $202,000.
3615 Stoney Ridge Rd; 3615 Stoney Ridge Llc to Ashley Jacob T and Bohannon A N, $311,000.
10901 Sunset Hills Dr; Clark Christopher D to Ball Matthew C and Savannah, $268,000.
6212 Swift Paddle Tn; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Phelps Eric A Jr and Lauren P, $535,215.
10100 Terri Lynn Ct; Jones L D and Jones A E Trustees to Defibaugh Roger M Jr and Crystal, $230,000.
11906 Tideline Cr; Hhhunt Homes L C to Eminhizer Justin K and Kathryn J, $435,600.
9441 Trails End Rd; Parker Ira Andrew and Sarah Jean to Ford Erick and Chiep Salena, $291,500.
13902 Turnberry Ct; Morgan Stuart K and Jean B to Hillsman Thomas N Jr and Jean M, $685,000.
9511 Tuxford Rd; Powers Jeremy M and Elizabeth A to Talley J J and Szymendera A M, $250,000.
18061 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Gonzalez H A S and Padon D L R, $390,500.
15701 Twisted Cedar Dr; Jenkins Joseph III and C to Siler Jonathan Sheldon and Ada S, $279,000.
6808 Velvet Antler Ct; Redmond Eric John and Lacey Eve to Fridley Joseph F and Erin C, $235,000.
7313 Veyan Wy; NVR Inc to Serrano Marcelino P and Maria, $339,785.
1405 Walton Bluff Tr; Risk Management Grp Va Llc The to Hampton Eric D, $305,000.
13002 Watch Point West; Dubois Angela M to Morris Elizabeth F, $318,500.
14105 Waters Edge Ct; Meeley Stephen W and Stacye S to Meyer Jack Edward and Julie C, $380,000.
602 Wellshire Pl; Wilson James H and Deborah A to Evers Garth B and Jennifer, $295,000.
14811 Whitley St; Chisholm Cher to Hurst Anthony, $220,000.
7837 Winding Ash Ct; Wheeler John A and Hummell P J to Care Doreen, $250,000.
1710 Winfore Ct; Hamlet Thomas R and Anna Sharon to McKennon Raymond E and Melanie N, $300,000.
15543 Wolfboro Rd; Hhhunt Homes L C to Shao Eric and Chang Hsiang Ching, $407,200.
1013 Worsham Green Tr; White Katherine Dubreuil to Ackerman Eric and Lerry G, $291,000.
HANOVER
8100 Academy Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael N. Moore to James Monroe Owen, $289,950.
11268 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; Melanie S. Peugh to David L. Hammond, $415,000.
20394 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Matthew Trentadue to Melanie J. White, $219,000.
9182 Belle Farm Terrace, Mechanicsville; Robert B. Mastin to Matthew James Hardy, $290,000.
11218 Blunts Bluff Court, Ashland; Brian O. Lewis to Phillip M. Wandell, $287,000.
11159 Broken Bit Lane, Ashland; Raymond J. Goodloe to TPP LLC, $250,000.
11117 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville; Jeremy R. Cooley to Dameon A. Philpotts, $580,000.
5261 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville; Merle D. Watkins to Michelle B. Fritter, $199,000.
8127 Creekside Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Ashley Marie Alf to Hannah Elizabeth Good Ford, $240,000.
9478 Deer Stream Drive, Mechanicsville; Jason Mathias Byrd to Brinda L. Massenburg, $349,950.
7383 Dress Blue Circle, Mechanicsville; Alice W. Belhumeur to Mary Lloyd, $294,000.
8062 Elliott Drive, Mechanicsville; John Wayne Gulasky, executor to Stephen W. Skelton, $274,950.
10999 Founders Place, Mechanicsville; Eric Hughes to Cody J. Brouillard, $389,950.
9079 Garrison Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Danielle J. Noble, $584,010.
10245 Grand Hickory Drive, Mechanicsville; Steven J. Charwinsky to Leonard G. Gulasky, $334,000.
18349 Grover Cocke Road, Montpelier; Betty Courtney Flanagan to James P. Bricker, $236,900.
8250 Hanover Grove Blvd., Mechanicsville; Stephen F. Pappas to Ronald D. Fields Jr., $325,000.
8119 Hennepin Trail, Mechanicsville; Kristi N. Walker to Travis Gumbs, $575,000.
9815 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Mae Ashby Wallace Ayers, $403,235.
9923 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Chad Allan Campbell, $477,590.
6274 Indian Trails Court, Mechanicsville; Shelby Hale to Jose Gerard Bautista, $305,000.
9240 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Nathan Clarke, $482,995.
17218 Kirkpatrick Place, Rockville; John Todd Willett to Linda Colley, $289,000.
19420 Landora Bridge Road, Beaverdam; GK Structures LLC to Amber Watson, $255,000.
238 Lauradell Road, Ashland; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Randall W. Cagle, $378,000.
6226 Madonna Road, Mechanicsville; John Thomas Durr Jr. to Ryan Lamar Williamson, $254,950.
8341 Mary Mundie Lane, Mechanicsville; Thomas Edward Hauck III to Stephanie W. Fritts, $237,500.
7228 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Jesse MacLelland to James Gresham, $265,500.
7770 Millikin Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Russell Carrick, $509,566.
8200 Mount Storm Court, Mechanicsville; Debra M. Willis to Lauren Henley, $235,000.
4199 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas J. Ludeke to Jordan M. Miller, $386,000.
10333 Parahunt Pathway, Ashland; Chimuel Alvy Ray Agcanas to Jason M. Silverman, $330,000.
13504 Pine Oak Lane, Montpelier; Heather D. Eades to Thomas S. Tanner, $499,000.
6034 Pond Place Way, Mechanicsville; Kenneth A. Pearce to Pable Guillermo Bianco Galindez, $337,900.
13500 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Maurice Spencer to Bradley D. Edwards, $375,000.
8893 Ringview Drive, Mechanicsville; Bridgette O'Connell to Bart Steven Purdy, $270,000.
10510 Rockingham Road, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Blanche Meaux, $386,019.
8099 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Anne M. Grindstaff to Roger Lee Shepherd III, $236,000.
1809 Sidney Court, Glen Allen; HHHunt Homes LC to Christopher J. Pontier, $569,000.
13353 Slayden Circle, Ashland; Darin R. Cox to Michele Hughes, $492,500.
1009 South Center St., Ashland; Michael C. Martin to James R. Luck, $570,000.
8378 Spring Set Lane, Mechanicsville; Marcia Jean Dresser to Tamika Denise Batten, $325,000.
9454 Stone Spring Drive, Mechanicsville; Craig C. Colombo to Adam Scott Van Zandbergen, $443,000.
5173 Summer Plains Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert C. Fogleman to Christopher R. Greene, $410,000.
5350 Swamp Lane, Mechanicsville; Daniel S. Bajer to Daniel Hagaman, $592,000.
9305 Sweetmeadow Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Darlene Wilmoth Tucker, $404,918.
9525 Thistleton Court, Mechanicsville; Long Lane Farm LLC to Farm at Twin Creeks LLC, $900,000.
7318 Travellers Way, Mechanicsville; Amy C. Wingfield to Samuel J. Brewer, $315,000.
7366 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville; Eleanor S. League to Jeffrey J. McInnis, $300,000.
500 Wesley St., Ashland; Eleanor L. Schneider to Christopher Mark Miller, $260,000.
11345 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Jason Mathias Byrd, $258,085.
7236 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to John T. Haas, successor trustee, $315,451.
7247 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Garland A. Adkins Jr., $379,196.
POWHATAN
2396 Bel Crest Circle, Powhatan; Robert E. Wetzel Jr., trustee to William J. Pannell, $615,000.
3455 E Brookland Manor Drive, Powhatan; James R. Doyle to Cayman Lowe, $420,000.
1795 Finney's Mill Terrace, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc. to Ublado Lopez-Cerda, $488,795.
3682 Greytree Place, Powhatan; Timbercreek Building and Design LLC to Daniel Lindmar, $648,590.
1931 Huguenot Hundred, Powhatan; Margaret B. Collins to Hunter Andrew Snellings, $410,000.
1924 Judes Ferry Road, Powhatan; Steven H. Schoew to Matthew Hudgins, $289,000.
1520 Lewis Lane, Powhatan; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Dakota M. Wine, $499,950.
2396 Manakintown Ferry Road, Midlothian; U.S. Bank to Brandon A. Royall, $540,000.
2302 Morningview Drive, Powhatan; Michael D. Epperly to Tammara A. Miller, $249,950.
2137 Old Homestead Place, Powhatan; Stuart Anderson Edwards to Linda B. Hairfield, $215,000.
3535 Richards Run, Powhatan; Michael J. Knight to Carolina A. Kelley, $510,000.
2766 Spencerwood Drive, Powhatan; Rene M. Steger to Nelson Martinez, $385,000.
3767 Tilman's Farm Drive, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jeffrey Shockey, $551,413.
3606 Walkers Creek, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to Jimmy Dean Brinkley, $480,000.
GOOCHLAND
12209 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James M. Alsop, $634,525.
3539 Broad Street Road, Gum Spring; Mary L. Richardson to Erin Elizabeth Estep, $245,000.
1975 Covington Road, Crozier; Waltraud M. Long to John Goodale, $451,500.
424 Dellbrooks Way, Richmond; George Kevin Bruce to Shane M. Maley, $600,000.
4240 Hadensville Farm Road, Mineral; Michele Laaksonen to Jason Shane Townsend, $412,000.
617 Joe Brooke Lane, Manakin Sabot; Sean P. Ducharme to John E. Shelton Jr., $1,150,000.
717 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; W. Lee Bradley Jr. to William Dickerson, $615,000.
4763 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia; Charles J. Ferrell to Christian P. Napoli Jr., $237,900.
4962 Three Chopt Road, Louisa; David Lowmaster to Alfonso H. Valencia, $263,500.
1429 Windsor Way, Manakin Sabot; Mark Resnick to Chase Hope Wilson, $705,000.
Petersburg
1624 Darby Drive; Wheatly Property Management LLC to Krystal Shavonne Adebayo, $183,000.
1693 Mount Vernon St.; Charles L. Crenshaw to Nika Atkins, $210,000.
15 Saddleback Lane; Karen G. Bourne to Rodney L. Lewis, $199,950.
DINWIDDIE
13585 Cox Road, Church Road; Brad A. Perkinson to Emily Hacker, $198,600.
26959 Fort Emory Road, North Dinwiddie; H.L. Henshaw Construction Inc. to Carissa Romig Setters, $237,000.
25824 Greenville Ave., Petersburg; Farrish Properties LLC to Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., $225,000.
8437 Jordan Heights Lane, Petersburg; Maurice Whitties to Anthony Crain, $295,000.
8781 Lake Jordan Lane, North Dinwiddie; Travis S. Towns to Adam Darnell, $300,000.
23114 River Road, North Dinwiddie; Robert Wayne Ingram Masonry Inc. to Dylan R. Fultz, $168,200.
25808 Tanglewood Drive, North Dinwiddie; Rhett Southard to Micah Corbin, $230,500.
18620 Waterford Drive, Sutherland; Walter E. Woronrsoff, trustee to Todd B. Williams, $685,000.
24716 Woodstream Lane, North Dinwiddie; Edgewood Investments LLC to Stacie Coggins, $199,950.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
113 Comstock Drive; CRT Renovations LLC to Nathon K. Orr, $319,000.
810 Lakewood Drive; Jacqueline R. Luurtsema to Joseph Nelson, $215,000.
3610 Oaklawn Blvd.; John Robert Blaha to Rizik Hamill, $305,000.
912 Yorkshire Road; Jeanne A. Greb to Douglas E. Castillo, $189,500.
HOPEWELL
1901 Camerons Landing Lane; Katrina Mason to Emilio J. Maldonadocenteno, $255,000.
103 Pine Tree Road; Shirl Amber Ellis to Sheldon Taylor Sharpe, $195,000.
528 Smithfield Ave.; Victor Virostek Jr. to Sarah Gladys Perkinson, $169,900.
NEW KENT
5079 Brandon Pines Way, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Reginald T. Proctor, $511,827.
10390 Carriage Road, Providence Forge; Theresa M. Aigner to Daniel A. Dauchess III, $300,000.
9768 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; Matthew C. Tucker to Dustin K. Eckel, $264,950.
3605 Good Hope Road, Lanexa; Robert J. Jeremiah to Michael Toward, $227,500.
8604 Klamath Road, Quinton; Shurm Construction to Casey N. Barnes, $324,839.
11691 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Jonathan F. West to Amber Marie Mooney, $243,000.
6425 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Rodney Greene, $323,136.
2429 Prince John Court, Quinton; Jamaica A. Loftin to Caroline Grace Nelms, $205,000.
5621 Regal Court, Providence Forge; MBS Investments LLC to David Barbie, $440,000.
3900 Ropers Church Road, Lanexa; Angela E. Kelly to Frederick Freeman Barger, $213,000.
7698 Shortleaf Pine Court, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Charles R. Edwards Jr., $440,601.
10021 Tunstall Road, New Kent; Stephanie A. Crawford to Dylan Thomas Sheets, $249,950.
5350 Villa Green Court, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Janelle R. Anthony, 31600e.
PRINCE GEORGE
7506 Barksdale Court, Prince George; Richard K. Otey to Kelly Cahill, $176,000.
4501 Courthouse Road, Prince George; TKP Investments LLC to Stephanie Michael Faughnan, $316,000.
609 Hidden Oaks Place, McKenney; Sandra Lynn Hunter to Ashraf A. Yacout, $231,000.
3804 London Road, Hopewell; Deyonta L. Johnson to Tyesha Danielle Evans, $179,970.
1700 Riverdale Ave., Prince George; Parrish Properties LLC to Melanie W. Mason, $160,000.
11600 Yorkdale Drive, Hopewell; William D. McDowell to Joseph Forsythe, $200,000.
Charles city
Lot 3, Hidden View Estates; Robert B. Blanton Jr. to Audrey Riane Ross, $217,000.
Parcel; Jerry C. Owens to Harrison House on the James LLC, $650,000.
AMELIA
12531 Deaton Lane, Amelia Court House; William C. Gough Jr. to Scott M. Frietas, $259,000.
12321 Genito Road, Amelia Court House; Terry L. Shaffer to Charles Christopher McPhetridge, $239,900.
4808 Little Flock Church Lane, Amelia Court House; Terry Linden Shaffer to Amber B. Shaffer, $300,000.
8121 Richardson Road, Jetersville; Dustin A. Webb to Robert N. Johnson, $324,000.
CAROLINE
Parcel; Walts Construction Inc. to Tiffany Dawn Chewning, $239,900.
Parcel; Brookwood Development Corp. to LGI Homes Virginia LLC, $290,000.
Parcel; Jamie L. Rider to Chase A. Sullivan, $178,000.
Parcel; Lakishia D. Lewis to Donna Elaine Satterfield, $212,000.
Parcel; Mark S. Friedman to Joshua Tuggle, $235,000.
Parcel; Troy A. Keller Sr. to Bethany A. McConnell, $214,000.
Parcel; Philip Mayville to Cindy A. Tanner, $239,000.
Parcel; Mary M. Lloyd to Evan Roger Lloyd, $275,000.
Parcel; Pendleton Land Development LLC to NVR Inc., $225,000.
Parcel; CMH Homes Inc. to Barron Campbell, $224,204.
Parcel; Torey Group Inc. to Faye Byrd, $191,000.
Parcel; Kenneth Andres Payton to Zachary James Padgett, $192,000.
Parcel; Jason Downie to Mark Samuel Friedman, $365,000.
Parcel; Richard G. Pitts to Paul Joseph Hession III, $245,000.
Parcel; Woodward Electric Co. Inc. to Yuemin Bao, $225,000.
Parcel; Jason Paul Zaluski to Renado Brown, $227,000.
Parcel; Katilyn Gaskins to Suzanne M. Folkerts, $216,000.
Parcel; Cedar Homes Investments LLC to Steven James Scarlett, $216,000.
Parcel; Rico Ray Mickens to Katelyn Arnold, $239,950.
Parcel; Chi Un Song to Wilberto Flores, $278,000.
Parcel; Alec W. Oughton to Frederick David Thomas, $313,500.
Parcel; Timothy R. Hanson to Davey Luck, $215,000.
Parcel; Debra E. Morris to Gloria Gabriella DeSantis, $350,000.
Parcel; CMH Homes Inc. to Brittney L. Bullock, $292,000.
CUMBERLAND
1285 Deep Run Road, Cartersville; Daves Construction LLC to Paul Anthony Lembo, $235,000.
54 Lakeside Drive, Columbia; Fox 4 LLC to Kevin Murphy, $239,000.
KING AND QUEEN
3 parcels; Anne Ryland Glubiak, executor to CEC Solutions LLC, $1,800,000.
4.4746 acres; SRS Builders LLC to Courtney Marie Kurtz, $186,950.
KING WILLIAM
65 Blake Lane, Aylett; John L. Eppes Jr. to Tracey Nicole Krespach, $339,900.
7743 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin; Stephen R. Sanders to Edward Bryant Davis, $202,000.
92 Eula Court, Aylett; Naethan J. Hendrix to Charles Willard Pritchett III, $227,000.
9833 King William Road, Aylett; Linwood R. Adams to Stephen W. Hill, $219,500.
2712 Mahixon Road, Manquin; Leonard G. Gulasky to Kayla Marie Roche, $165,000.
77 Nelson Road, Aylett; Natalie Lauren Ballesteros to John James Holt, $200,500.
367 Oxford Lane, King William; Devon C. Vickery to Beltcy Oneyer Garris, $264,500.
445 Poplar Road, Aylett; Colton L. McGhee to Amber L. Dobbins, $157,145.
152 Shire Lane, Aylett; Stone Pony Properties LLC to Chaz M. Sorensen, $243,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
650 Counselors Way; Hedy Elaine Rogers, successor trustee to Elaine Susan McBeth, $426,000.
109 Lillie St.; Gregory T. Scheitrum to Michael Jenks, $225,500.
Suite 1B, Williamsburg Professional Centre; Boland Enterprises LLC to William and Mary Real Estate Foundation, $210,000.
409 Yorkshire Drive; Theodore B. Kinni to Regina L. Guzzo, $725,000.
JAMES CITY
104 Andrews Cirle, Williamsburg; James W. Ruff, trustee to Pamela J. Gray, $610,000.
9485 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Julius K. Gillyard, $273,515.
135 S Benjamin Howell St., Williamsburg; Thomas W. Moore to Scott W. Griffith, $491,000.
3013 E Brittington, Williamsburg; Jennifer L. Ortiz to Hector Luis Ortiz II, $315,000.
7253 Canal St., Lanexa; Chevana L. Mitchell to Julia R. Hink, $235,000.
4283 Casey Blvd., Williamsburg; Nancy Mata to Sharone Leanne Crawford, $222,000.
6923 Chancery Lane, Williamsburg; Ayako Wagner, trustee to Jay Howard Everson, $345,000.
6342 Cordelia Road, Williamsburg; Catherine Ann Kudrick to Richard N. Weldon, $329,900.
3309 Croshaw Court, Toano; David Slusser to Zachary L. Vanover, $420,000.
117 Eastbury, Williamsburg; Jo Ann T. Andrews, trustee to Dylan W. Malcomb, $560,000.
538 Fairway Lookout, Williamsburg; Denise M. Ryan Kellogg to Jennifer Agnew, $178,000.
108 Gate House Blvd., Williamsburg; Stephen E. Campbell to Anne Reiner, $285,000.
4344 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Chris Thomas Connell, $410,000.
4870 Hickory Signpost Road, Williamsburg; Jenny Homes LLC to David Gregory Gernon, $250,000.
141 Indigo Run, Williamsburg; Kristin E. Loeffler to Brandon M. Shartzer, $200,000.
3214 Kenton Court, Toano; Kathryn Paige Hanna to Sean E. Smith, $175,000.
3236 Leighton Blvd., Toano; Paul A. Houde to Brian W. Perry, $365,000.
3920 Longhill Station Road, Williamsburg; Dustin S. Welch to Mark Joseph Dickey, $295,000.
7541 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Jonathan F. Parker, $208,830.
3605 Marigold Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ryan W. Tan, $371,563.
106 Miles Mahone, Williamsburg; Stuart Field to Jack Richard Hall, $450,000.
1106 Monarch Court, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Rebecca L. Wescott, $243,000.
3624 Nelms Lane, Williamsburg; Chadwick D. Compton to Jennifer M. Helderman, $314,800.
159 Old Field Road, Williamsburg; Robert J. Sandidge to Michael Long, $314,000.
7 Parrish Court, Williamsburg; Michael C. Harbin to Yolanda Rook, $460,000.
3844 Philip Ludwell, Williamsburg; Young Chang Nam to Culle Edward Glass, $559,600.
210 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Patricia M. Heath, $212,403.
1596 River Ridge, Williamsburg; Stanley P. Lewis to Yuting Yuan, $632,500.
1803 Rustads Circle, Williamsburg; Robert William Stutts to Arthur W. Bornschein Sr., $185,000.
8459 Sheldon Branch Place, Toano; George Patrick Fenton II to Karl Emrys Eliot Koenigsmann IV, $335,000.
3017 South Chase, Williamsburg; Winfrey Yeamans Johnson IV to Kimball Ellis Brown, $380,000.
3939 St. Eric's Turn, Williamsburg; Alfred J. Dixon to Julian M. Philadelphia, $380,000.
7605 Tealight, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Taylor Cooke, $233,385.
120 Tolers Road, Williamsburg; Michael J. Sanders to Galina Eugenia Pate, $435,000.
Unit 606, Conference Center Condominiums; 1010 Salterpath LLC to Jaymie Louise Hebb, $255,000.
3719 Waterloo Place, Williamsburg; David J. Davies, trustee to Dana C. Bennett, $470,000.
7543 Wicks Road, Williamsburg; Gilbert Campos to Michael R. Yosua, $339,000.
3855 Woodruff Road, Williamsburg; Robert S. Turbyfill to John Kent Trexel, $415,000.