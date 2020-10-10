Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for King & Queen will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
1527 N 20th St; Jadjawad Llc to Berger Nicholas, $175,000.
1312 N 21st St; Sabina Washington Inc to Stephens Anthony D, $189,900.
520 N 30th St; 520 N 30th Street Land Trust to Wooten Jeffrey P, $365,000.
711 N 33rd St; Bess David to Integral Properties Llc, $210,000.
2517 3rd Ave; Motta Home Renovations Llc to Foucar Szocki Katherine M, $234,500.
412 N Adams St; Blinn Robert C and Mary Beth to Omalley Matthew Patrick, $279,000.
501 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, U10; Brewer Richard E and Susan H to Meadows Karen T, $225,000.
4400 S Ashlawn Dr; Laughon Stuart B Trust Trustees to Tempest Douglas M and Lorna B, $425,000.
612 Bancroft Ave; Elenat Homes Llc to Platte Tia, $210,000.
3725 Birdwood Road; Ellett Mary B to Williams Carlton L and Shelia E, $245,000.
1021 Boroughbridge Road; Robbins Michael D to Tirpan Onur, $236,750.
219 W Broad St; Natural Gas Co Of Va Inc to Bsa 219, $542,000.
4406 Brook Road; Kresge Christopher M to Welch Karen M, $242,000.
2214 Carrington St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Gantas Christina, $315,000.
2639 Central Ave; Culley Jessica to Nourn Donovan Chan, $240,500.
1613 Chestnut Park Lane; Southside Community Development to Thompson Blake M, $177,000.
513 W Clay St; Dlgi Properties Llc to Norman Holt H and Deirdre Hanley, $250,000.
5116 Devonshire Road; Lawson John W and Laura R to Jones William Taylor, $385,000.
1001 Edgehill Road; Omonshanti Llc Trs to Roots Evette Teresa, $260,000.
3033 Ellwood Ave; Kyndle Enterprises Llc to Mosher Stephen and Grace, $310,000.
701 Erin Crescent St; Dowell Randall R to Tiet Danny Chan, $283,000.
4514 Fitzhugh Ave; Moomaw Graham E to Thompson Gavin L, $375,000.
2617-1/2 Floyd Ave; Baker Kimberly A to Gootee Wayne Alan, $707,500.
1041 Forest View School Dr; Coston Scott P to Graver Natalie J, $265,000.
3011 Garland Ave; Hayes Development Group to Damak Llc, $250,000.
4012 W Grace St; Elliott Eric H and Belle A to Richardson Stephen W, $399,000.
6741 N Grand Brook Cir; Bice Properties Three Llc to Fobbs Jennifer M, $191,950.
1416 Greycourt Ave; Edwards Ian and Ruth to Huegerich Amanda, $326,000.
4603 H Whiting Cir; Dao Investments Llc to Allen Connor H, $199,999.
4310 Hanover Ave; Bradley Raymond D to Craig Stanley D Sr and Shannon S, $726,000.
2318 Herbert Hamlet Al, U12; Gray Frank Bradley III to Topaloglu Ihsan Ata, $210,000.
1702 Jacquelin St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Nijimbere Jean Bosco, $162,000.
2814 Kensington Ave, U5; Crouch Joseph to Edwards W Lester, $212,000.
1709 W Laburnum Ave; Miller Drew W to Crain Ryan Turner, $359,700.
3006 Landria Dr; Brown Marquita R and Darryl M to Schmidt Paul V and Mary M, $269,000.
3030 W Leigh St; Beckstoffer Ronald A to McGee Meagan D, $385,000.
2912 Libby Ter; Campbell Virginia Y to Ciccolo Christopher and Anglea, $490,000.
612 Maple Ave; Jones Hamill D III and Susanna B to St Christophers School, $225,000.
1414 W Marshall St, U407; Abubaker A Omar to Curtin Thomas Brian and Sharon B, $184,000.
5232 Media Road; Wills Burke W to Ritcher Cameron Wilson, $155,500.
3512 Montrose Ave; Hines David P to Costner Andrew R, $180,000.
1630 Monument Ave, U1; Bandeira Barbara A to Barclay Erin E, $290,000.
1921 Netherwood Road; O'Orien Janice A Living Trust to Williamson Frances Rose, $335,000.
2011 North Ave; Harris Jacqueline E to Logic Equities Llc, $171,500.
609 Overbrook Road; Dorsey Holdings Inc to Thomas Cameron, $530,000.
2416 Park Ave, Unit 3; Martin David F to Tarasca Nicola and Tyc Katarzyna, $420,000.
4617 Patterson Ave; Reynolds John E Jr to Matt Rachel A, $290,000.
8 S Plum St Rear; Willis Michael T to C M F Property and Leasing Llc, $286,000.
1906 Powhatan St; Fife Betty T to Fife Alicia Denice, $150,000.
7553 Rockfalls Dr; Mulder Casper Jacques to Taylor Aaron and Taylour, $420,000.
2317 Rosewood Ave; 2317 Rosewood Avenue Series Of to Little Elizabeth G, $434,000.
4005 Sharon Ct; Fischer Jonathan to Simonsen Kelci E, $235,000.
1404 Stanhope Ave; Holsinger Mary and Caroline to Henderson Julie A, $372,500.
1701 Summit Ave, U7; O'Bannon Clark E to Benson Tyler J and Alexandra M, $295,000.
1711 Tyler St; Lucas M Investments Llc to Crosby Austin Michael, $259,900.
3800 Wakefield Road; K and L Sales Llc to Woodfin Grant Marshall, $425,000.
2921 E Weyburn Road; Rowland Ted and Else to Rangel Communications Inc, $227,900.
5600 Willow Creek Lane; Waits Kevin D to Kaska Rebekah Anne, $315,000.
1548 Yeardley Dr; Tdz Properties Llc to Jimenez Jacob Stone, $274,900.
HENRICO
3909 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Brokenborough Rafael Lamar, $365,580.
4933 Amberwell Pl, Glen Allen; Greene Christopher and Patricia to Edwards Gary Scott and Tara Nicole, $489,000.
2504 Arrington Rd, Henrico; Quach Kim Hon and Tran Tu to Smith Tammy F and Vincent D Jr, $265,000.
905 Ayers Way, Glen Allen; Wright William H and Patricia to Bloomfield Michelle, $260,000.
1311 Barnard Dr, Henrico; Coleman Properties Llc to Barlow Julie R, $210,000.
3709 Bedford St, Henrico; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Baskerville Lashondra, $175,000.
10700 Blackthorn Ln, Henrico; Stern Venable L Jr and Daily H to Wolf Louis J and Janice E, $329,950.
6130 Bootsie Blvd, Henrico; Richard Robert F and Fern M to Tunstall Annette Marie, $259,000.
6023 Bonneau Rd, Henrico; McGinnis Suzanne R to Dudley Catherine M, $255,000.
440 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Upchurch Cicero Jr and Gina, $426,626.
8201 Bronwood Rd, Henrico; Porter David Allen to Jrc Home Ventures Llc, $239,500.
4008 Bush Lake Way, Glen Allen; Burnette Patricia H to Behrend Patricia, $240,450.
16 Casey St, Sandston; Gardner Meri Liisa to Harvey Patrice R Chavis, $180,000.
3145 Chartwood Dr, Sandston; Seay Angel T to Harris Caleb, $220,000.
1319 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Eren Mine and Mehmet Naci Bilgeturk, $300,000.
4803 Colwyck Dr, Henrico; Ciel Bleu Corporation to Robinson Rondy J, $165,000.
9601 Cragmont Dr, Henrico; Winn C S Brent Jr and Justine Gregg to Root Thomas D and Caroline G, $1,475,000.
5200 Crenshaw Ave, Henrico; Smith Joyce M and Doris Johnson and Shirley Brow to Yung Amy Wei-Si, $159,000.
2708 Dancer Rd, Henrico; Saady Thomas J Jr to Huynh Minh Long, $251,500.
1 David Dr, Henrico; Giglio Paul J to Smith Donnell M III and Julia T Green, $340,000.
6702 Dellwood St, Henrico; Martin Darrin S and Lisa R to Glory 2 Glory Investments Llc, $190,000.
12471 Donahue Rd, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to James Shelley Hudson, $619,885.
9114 Dunncroft Dr, Glen Allen; Ford Amanda Lynn to Sumrell Melissa, $239,950.
6222 Dustin Dr, Henrico; Roper Thomas R and Holly Dew to Silver Timothy Davis and Emily Jane Rawls, $375,000.
9917 Eildonway Pl, Henrico; Saulsbury Melissa Ann Trust to Baker Kimberly, $720,000.
5001 Ellis Meadows Ct, Glen Allen; Bradford Homes Inc to Lin Yusi and Xiaofeng Huang, $722,124.
161 Elsing Green Way, Henrico; Austin Alicia L to Collins Latoya M, $193,500.
420 Evanrude Ln, Sandston; Lanham Kenneth J and E M P to Tyler Philip, $207,000.
2407 Farrand Dr, Henrico; Graham David K Jr to Dijoseph Laurea J and Lawrence J III, $222,100.
3473 Fitchetts Ln, Glen Allen; Koon Marion S Trustee to Housing and Urban Development, $175,495.
1712 Forestway Dr, Henrico; Weeks Donald W and Claudia L to Harmon Robert L Jr and Carol J, $397,000.
708 Foundry Park Ct, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Kohli Harit and Pooja Kumar, $678,222.
5903 Gate House Dr, Glen Allen; Jones Linda R and Constance Perry Wiggins to Jangam Jayasimha and Jyothi Pamu, $312,650.
4902 Gilmour Rd, Sandston; Reo Service Llc to Reese Sandra, $170,000.
1908 Glenwilton Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Chambers Alexandria S, $278,515.
3004 Greenway Ave, Henrico; Nordrow Investments Llc to Weiss Benjamin H and Rachel A Sard, $315,000.
8301 Gwinnett Rd, Henrico; Maraghy Jenny to Helper Elizabeth L and Ian M Elliott, $285,000.
235 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Battle Tanya Elizabeth and Jonae Alexandria Johnson, $294,000.
5000 Hearthstone Ct, Glen Allen; Johnson Andrew E and Julie J to Brissette Janice A, $505,000.
3813 Heverley Dr, Glen Allen; Bigby Charles E and Carolyn to MacDonald Gregory A and Andrea C Buck, $607,000.
13311 Hollyhock Pl, Henrico; Appel Charles A and Stacie R to Marcum Andrew W and Diana, $542,000.
11427 Hunton Cottage Ct, Glen Allen; Prskalo Igor and Amanda to Fereshtehnejad Seyedehsan and Saeideh Mogharehabed, $405,000.
2821 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Denham Michael T to Cole Todd V and Beth P, $179,950.
4615 Kellywood Dr, Glen Allen; Davis Scott A to Tu Minghua and Ying Zhang, $260,077.
10837 Kilpatrick Ln, Glen Allen; Sawn John M III and Mercedes to Dillon Donald B and Katie J, $395,000.
9907 Kingsbridge Rd, Henrico; Thalhimer Stanton L and Elizabeth G to Whitby David A and Amery L, $1,300,000.
2913 Lafayette Ave, Henrico; Black Sherry W and Grover S Woolard III to Crain Melanie L, $210,000.
3229 Lakewood Rd, Glen Allen; Owens Brenda S and Jonathan R Slaughter to Warriner Tyler Randolph, $180,000.
8803 Lawndell Rd, Henrico; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Complete Home Design Llc, $245,000.
2309 Lenora Ln, Henrico; Williams Pearl C Britton Estate to Heric Dzenita and Belmin, $200,000.
10931 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Pascual Michael S and Courtney, $559,492.
10114 Locklies Dr, Glen Allen; Cauthen Ireita W to Petrie Diane and Michael, $319,000.
5204 Maben Branch Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to McGarvey Nora Sara and Timothy Joseph, $578,040.
11413 Maple Hill Pl, Glen Allen; Kite Robert L and Margaret to Amadio Stephen B and Kathy M Wright, $531,000.
8308 Mark Lawn Dr, Henrico; Grabill Thomas Mark and Sarah B to Rich James and Sarah Allman, $205,000.
5301 Masons Ln, Henrico; Benanti Sandra R to Nayon Maurice L IV and Jenna, $459,000.
6291 N Midview Rd, Henrico; Whitlow Jacob Tunstall to Nuckols Kelsey Nicole and James Patrick Walsh, $202,000.
4803 Mill Park Dr, Glen Allen; Campbell Michael H and Virginia G to Robertson Jody F, $235,000.
9300 S Mooreland Rd, Henrico; Courain Jennifer R to Daniel Matthew and Lily, $960,000.
5523 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Ramos Andrew Nicholson and Sudeshna Arramraju, $290,470.
2406 Mountainbrook Dr, Henrico; Quinn Michael D to Wells Jason Paul and Ashley G, $305,700.
1416 Myradare Dr, Henrico; Overton Rachel Emily to Cobb Jason Michael, $289,000.
2112 New Market Village Blvd, Henrico; Hall Miles and Anissa to Morton Jade B, $202,000.
11605 Norwich Pkwy, Glen Allen; Schaffranek Troy B and Marsha C to Nguyen Tri, $479,000.
515 S Oak Ave, Henrico; Auris Property Investors Llc to Trent Porsche S, $173,000.
4820 Old Main St, U609, Henrico; Rocketts Landing Penthouse Llc to Vigneshwar Sucharitha and Vigneshwar K, $1,425,000.
11725 Park Forest Ct, Glen Allen; Salvatori Robert L and J J to Slattum Adam K and Alanna C Hagedorn, $343,000.
10922 Parkshire Ln, Henrico; Reed Andrew D and Leah A to Pollock Kara L and Nathan A, $370,000.
9601 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Goff Josh and Meredith Ellen Stanley, $498,615.
1026 Pleasant St, Henrico; Marwaha Investments Llc to Carr Donald W and Cheryl S, $185,500.
10805 Porter Park Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Johar Ritesh, $330,000.
12350 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc to Schuler Michael R and Melissa M, $779,310.
1701 Quietwood Ct, Henrico; Tuzzo Nicholas J and Trista M to Grabill Thomas and Sarah, $325,000.
709 Ratcliffe Ave, Henrico; 8th Hill Homes Llc to Venck Kristi Michelle, $230,000.
2901 Remington Rd, Henrico; Fuentes Cristian and Belinda to Taylor Shenita L, $162,000.
2120 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; Hagerman Mark E and Melissa F to Clougherty H Emmett III, $342,000.
604 Robcurn Dr, Henrico; Deberry Rodney E and Ruth V to Miller Ya-Sin and Erica Green, $233,000.
2020 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Hundley Brett M to Benyamin Alfred Samir and Engy Shafek, $225,000.
10520 Scenic Pl, Glen Allen; Lockard Robert D and Ellen F to Trice Taryll M and Brooke E Clarke, $305,000.
950 Scott Rd, Glen Allen; Abernathy Constr Company to Stanley Martin Companies Llc, $928,256.
7600 Settlers Ridge Ct, Henrico; Silver Street 2202 Llc to Zehler David A and Susan V, $300,000.
3004 Silverbush Ct, Henrico; Federal National Mortgage Association to Hussar John, $185,000.
6849 Sir Galahad Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Barnes Sarah Katherleen, $367,875.
10810 Smithers Ct, Henrico; Eubanks Stacy J to Hedden Michael L, $199,950.
3700 Sovereign Ln, Henrico; Laws William J and Lori E to Cowgill Thomas M and Sarilyn A, $635,000.
6010 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico; Mabie Ryan V and Julie Mabie to Dennison Doug and Geoff Lawrence and Erik Colley, $150,000.
9704 Stockbridge Dr, Henrico; King Stock Llc to Brinson Lindsay D and Corey P Vaughan, $195,500.
113 Taraby Dr, Sandston; Rowe Michael P and Heather H to Boller Matthew G, $197,500.
8895 Telegraph Rd, Glen Allen; R C A P F Inc to Stanley Martin Companies Llc, $450,000.
2337 Thousand Oaks Dr, Henrico; Timmons Dale C Trustee to Janinek Michael J and Jennifer B, $300,000.
2605 Trellis Green Cir, Henrico; Hadder A Wallace Estate to Gresock James M and Gail A, $382,000.
2117 Turtle Run Dr, U2, Henrico; Stanfield Marjorie L and Jeffrey W to Crockett Randolph V, $170,000.
2207 Viking Ln, Henrico; Sutton Jay D to Howard Travis, $262,500.
3530 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc to Lather Robert and Tracy, $764,982.
6014 Waller Mill Way, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Brown Floyd and Patricia, $291,985.
109 Walsing Dr, Henrico; Lustig Jeroen A and Brooke Taylor to Jones John A II and Erin A Et Al, $950,000.
2414 Wedgewood Ave, Henrico; Woods S Christopher and Pak to Grant Dennis J and Tatiana I, $370,000.
1609 Westbury Dr, Henrico; Rundle Emily Dee and Justin M Knapp to Manning Zachary, $285,000.
5040 White Oak Pl, Sandston; Richardson Jeanette W to Clue Wayne Gargield and Joanna Celester, $245,000.
5914 Whitehurst Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Williams Simone Colette, $242,358.
4854 Wild Horse Ln, Henrico; Townhomes At Parham Place Llc to Gyan Monica, $296,590.
9808 Woodman Rd, Henrico; Cliborne Ronald W and Laura to Innella Michael A and Michael R, $200,000.
Chesterfield
9701 Adkins Village Ln; Emerald Homes to Rodgers Beth L, $366,407.
11807 Amara Dr; NVR Inc to Mills Kyle and Ashley Ann, $359,865.
3343 Appleford Dr; Harman Gary A and Dawn W to Schmidt Judith Marie, $255,000.
4813 Arundel Av; Hundley Clyde Eugene to Craddock Natasha, $155,000.
1013 Ashbrook Landing Rd; Turbeville James L and Gwendolyn to Schaefer Christopher W and N M, $299,900.
405 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Bolling Robert Hill and Cane S A, $427,483.
1428 Avondale Woods Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Foster Polly Ann and Williams C, $329,282.
1931 Bantry Dr; Fadden Thomas E Jr and Gray E M to Davis Samantha Jo and Marshall J, $387,000.
13612 Baycraft Tr; Herbert Jacob O to Briggs Angela M, $233,000.
2513 Beaver Falls Rd; Paylor Yolanda to White Lekiesha Y, $205,000.
8503 Bellmeadows Ct; Furfari Brittany A and F T Jr to Fetecua Andres Plata, $183,000.
8219 Bendahl Valley Dr; McCain Billy Ray and Demetrice to Stoyanova Milena, $305,000.
14201 Birnam Woods Dr; Bentley Mary E Estate to Biggers William and Xu Yaoying, $325,000.
4400 Blakeway Dr; Knowles Rodney D and Knowles P L to Diebel Mariah J and Smith J C, $435,000.
8903 Boonesboro Ct; Coppridge Kenneth and Sheila to Wyatt Mary and John J, $267,500.
13518 Brandy Oaks Rd; Hutter Fred C to Osier Jordan Lee and Desiray N, $360,000.
1001 Briars Ct; Day Paul A to McKinney James F Jr and Carol L, $225,000.
10801 Brookridge Wy; Davis Herman Marshall Trustee to Slater Ashley Faye, $187,215.
10484 Brynmore Dr; Sapp Kevin S and Gwendolyn M to Iacuzio Thomas G and Kristin M, $262,000.
5600 Buxton Ct; Spivey Ray R to Larkin Susan E and Seip Carl A, $303,000.
3618 Camdale Dr; South River Custom Homes Llc to Kruger Thomas Jr and Rebecca, $567,396.
12512 Capernwray Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Riddle Dennis Rhett III, $460,000.
4806 Cascade St; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Rodriguez Daniel and Szewczyk S, $220,000.
15700 Chantry Dr; Davis David W and Brianna to Capers Everette W III, $250,000.
10437 Chesdin Ridge Dr; Sobrito Ryan and Katie to Miller Corey Tyler and Megan B, $252,908.
11541 Claimont Mill Dr; Byerson Christina D and Braxton to Brown Christian Rashad, $239,900.
14742 Clover Ridge Ln; Chumley Steven L and Kathleen L to Dunn David A and Joseph Ruth L, $292,000.
5901 Cogbill Rd; Traylor Dorothy E to Ford Debra Lee, $184,950.
13925 Comstock Landing Dr; Glebe Point Estates Llc to Marr Kenneth J III and Lysandra, $419,851.
4206 Country Spring Ln; Poarch Jeffrey W and Rachel C to Harrison Ian Caldwell and Ana N, $224,000.
3013 Cove View Ln; Wunsch Keith A and Patrice to Hoang Vu Dinh and Le Thanh Tam T, $510,000.
320 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Patterson Sean and Dolinger K, $309,225.
5025 Dampier Ct; Harris James T and Dorothy D to Williams Roger and Tamara Cotman, $385,000.
12311 Deerhurst Dr; Fox4 Llc to Fuller Ray, $254,500.
7113 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes L C to McMillen Colin and Kristen, $304,165.
13010 Donegal Dr; Fitzgerald R and Kilbride C to Harding Carly E and Buonomo J A, $270,000.
7342 Drexelbrook Rd; Garnett Kenneth W and Sharon to Castillo Sara O, $233,500.
1524 Dusk Ct; Crown Land Llc to Arellano Martinez Ted M Et Al, $250,000.
4603 Edenton Pl; Barksdale Robert P to Fitzpatrick Sandy, $225,000.
4625 Ellerby Dr; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Sulanke Geoffrey A and Jennifer, $611,033.
619 Enon Church Rd; Stevenson Alvin S to Farmer Walter B Jr and Sheila P, $185,000.
6524 Falls Creek Tl; Bandi Rupal and Archana to Dyce Michele Anne, $397,000.
8124 Fedora Dr; NVR Inc to Garrette Justin T and Medina D G, $447,360.
2903 Fincastle Ct; Horwitz Morton and Anita W to Vaughn Angeline and Lester R, $450,000.
2213 Founders Bridge Rd; Long William F Jr and R D Et Als to Williamson Jason and Vanessa, $750,000.
4019 Frederick Farms Dr; Cortez Oscar A and Ramos G V to Bietz Rebecca and Davis M K W, $190,000.
16300 Garston Ln; Biringer Builders Inc to Richter Ryan C and Lauren H, $785,000.
2841 Glendower Ct; Hoar James C Trustee to Francis Patrick S and Barbara A, $450,000.
16618 Gossamer Dr; Cain Trevor W to Bonilla Frederick and Karen J, $339,950.
6204 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Gay Thomas A and Deborah L, $448,860.
15400 Greenhart Dr; Gornick David William to Morris-Hill Carla, $395,000.
13721 Hailsham Cr; Francis Patrick S and Barbara A to Brooke Jeffrey C and Alissa D, $455,000.
8518 Hampton Crossing Pl; Richards Nelson W and Carol J to Biegel Richard R and Biegel K, $410,000.
16401 Happy Hill Rd; May Frank Lewis to Razo Juan M and Garcia Ivette, $235,000.
3706 Harrow Dr; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Platero Erick E, $209,620.
12329 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Niepokoj Danielle E, $276,165.
932 Hedgelawn Dr; Underdown Blake to Barksdale Robert, $274,000.
5825 Hereld Green Dr; Jones-Mitchell Tia A Et Al to Beauford Ronald D and Beauford S, $299,000.
14507 Hockliffe Lp; Platinum Premier Prop Corp to Long William F Jr and Rebecca D, $408,000.
5300 Houndmaster Rd; Dechiara David A to Dowell Samuel David and Amanda L, $405,000.
10101 Huntersdell Ln; Brown Paulies M Jr to Lenore Quintrel S and Lorayah T, $265,000.
1321 Hybla Rd; Binns George J III and Joyce H to Hungerford Erin, $200,000.
4506 Jacobs Bend Dr; Chavis Brandon A and Brandi L to Werner Eric J and Nicole N, $270,000.
4630 Jenkip Ct; Gregoire Development Corp to Blanchette Michael N and C F, $608,756.
8036 Kentucky Derby Dr; Kerns Matthew V and Rachel E to Massey Sukontar and Glenn F, $252,000.
5812 Kings Grove Dr; Wood Carlton Garnett and B L to Strunk Andrew and Strunk E, $292,651.
3731 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Ferrell-White D and Burrows J, $454,625.
13902 Krim Point Wy; Welch George L and Esther F to Harris Jane S and Welford Lee Jr, $339,900.
14007 Laketree Dr; Henshaw Richard L Inc to King Whitney Briana and Jerome D, $249,950.
1828 Larkhill Ln; Haggerty C B and Leinwand A N to Ferraro J A and Sanderson E T, $247,000.
8960 Lavenham Lp; Main Street Homes to Mayfield Michael A, $504,115.
8701 Leafycreek Dr; Sla Construction Llc Trustee to Cornejo D M R and Marroquin I S, $162,000.
3311 Lifsey Ln; Guerra Lilian Orellana to Israel Ariella and Yosef, $218,000.
1457 Lockett Ridge Rd; Hall Sandra L to Ozmore Rebecca, $208,500.
6207 Lookout Point Cr; Jones David N and Bishop Stella to Newman Kenneth M and Ixa I, $292,500.
1524 Lundy Tr; Bemis Adam L and Amy L to Buchanan Elizabeth and Eric, $430,000.
2025 Maginoak Ct; Kil Mini Trustee to Burts Luther R IV and Meggin E, $300,000.
1413 Mangrove Bay Tr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Winfield Christina Marie, $412,845.
7812 Mary Page Ln; Finer Homes Inc to Witherspoon W A and Coleman K, $340,500.
11301 McCauliff Ct; Carter Kevin E and Ethel M to Helgran David Allen, $328,900.
5805 Meadowood Ln; Wiseman Stacy L to Borden Janel, $264,950.
14335 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Fryer Shari, $352,605.
8408 Middle Lp; David Dennis and Denyse to George Krystina N and Wildauer E, $245,000.
1219 Miners Trail Rd; Vinas Virgilio and Correa D to Hammon Michael and Tate Amber N, $408,000.
41 Mistywood Rd; Richmond Wholesale Deals Llc to Robinson Bryan and Valerie, $239,900.
3041 Mount Hill Dr; McCallum Helen S to Helms James M IV and Amy L, $365,000.
13312 Mulligan Ct; Buchanan Elizabeth C and Eric L to Smith Larry D, $285,000.
13702 Nashua Tr; Texeira Justin to Maykish Michael N and Niemi K, $255,000.
6033 Newington Dr; Suh Yoo S and Lee Min J to Leonard James M, $169,000.
3012 Nottington Ct; Garcia Jaime and Maricela to Wei John and Lee Yumi, $235,000.
11500 Old Carrollton Ct; Copertino Kimberly L and M A Jr to W Center Llc, $337,000.
3601 Old Gun Rd West; Fitch Robert L and Susan W to Schumacher Matthew D and A F, $500,000.
6137 Omo Rd; Pervall Shaleta D to Salguero Silvia H and Alfaro R, $165,000.
8006 Oxer Rd; NVR Inc to Thierry Queim L and Douglas M R, $275,075.
2931 Park Ridge Rd; Fornash Laura W to Michael Rickey H Jr and Jessica, $469,500.
11301 Pendleton Pl; Sasser W A and Sasser J N Trs to Claiborne Zakkiyya C, $262,500.
8707 Playground Ct; Smith Palae Tiwan to Aiken Joe, $219,000.
12411 Pomfret Ct; Cunningham Sean P to Jeffrey Parker Charles, $249,950.
7124 Port Side Dr; Kleidosty Taylor L and Holly A to Hubbard E N Jr and Washington T, $269,000.
12713 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to McDonnell Michael Gregory, $254,285.
2707 Providence Creek Rd; Ghimire Pashupati and Dhital B S to Turner Tiffani, $224,000.
1814 Providence Villas Ct; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Left Verna P and Harris Alfred E, $309,488.
311 Pumpkin Pl; Eng Sherri R Et Als to Murphy Joseph M and Valerie A, $302,000.
8107 Rasper Ct; Reynolds Stephen R and Cindy S to Nazareth Anaka Sundari, $228,500.
10211 Reedy Branch Rd; Colbert Joan to Steinhibel Paul R, $185,000.
3612 Riverdowns North Dr; Beall Jeffery C and Gege E to Burton Michael C and Kelly D, $496,000.
5744 Rohan Ct; Salgado Steven P and Brenna M to Worst Richard A and Shannon M V, $350,000.
1700 Rose Mill Cr; Murray Elizabeth Booth to Bigam Barry T and Ruse Micaela B, $243,200.
6330 Sagamore Wy; NVR Inc to Engle Michael Phillip, $453,370.
13302 Sandy Shore Mw; Thompson Betty R to Wright Paul, $404,000.
3021 Scherer Dr; Keith Lillie M Estate to Greenwood John R, $320,000.
8719 Scottingham Dr; Hodges Sally Farmer to Realvestor Group Llc, $150,000.
13817 Shadow Ridge Rd; Dodgen John A and Kelly R to Moreland Shane G, $335,000.
4719 Shepherds Mill Dr; Wulff Christopher M and F E to Vivas Sanchez Carlos C Et Al, $251,500.
2417 Silver Lake Tr; Wells Emily Paige to Gentzel Royce and Linda, $265,000.
5537 Solaris Dr; Jenkins Christopher R to Jenkins Russell L F II and J M, $150,000.
919 Spirea Rd; Lawson Kenneth B to Rackley David James and Judith F, $235,000.
8802 Spyglass Hill Pl; Nemceff James J and Eileen to Jubon Patricia M and Mallard L L, $315,000.
9420 Stanmore Pl; Hamman Craig Henry and Stella M to Eubanks Stacy Jo, $255,000.
15106 Stone Church Dr; Hill Homes Inc to Hawkes Clifton and Kristin, $390,000.
8507 Sunningdale Tr; Pollack Alan H and Janice C to Ruiz Eric and Lidymar, $300,000.
1425 Sycamore Mews Cr; Castracane Nick B and Betty B to Seago Karen R, $175,000.
19800 Thelma Av; Berrey Jessica L to Blankenship J M and Conti J A, $170,000.
5116 Timbercreek Ct; Ruiz Nelson and Sonya P to Snead Lacy Wayne, $190,000.
10731 Timberun Rd; Korneke Lindsay B to Jones Christopher E, $245,000.
17577 Tree View Ct; Mathieu Timothy A and Ring T K to Savage Mandara and Tiffany, $650,000.
14405 Twickenham Pl; Marko Lawrence J and Mariana S to Scott Sean C and Morgan P, $365,000.
13909 Two Notch Pl; Barker Laurie McDonald Trustee to Paskins Billy J Jr and Sarah R, $316,000.
507 Village Gate Dr; Hillary Marcia L to Wright Kevin L, $230,000.
6013 Walking Path Ln; Lapara Michael C and Lori A to Seward Jamico and Clarke Tiara, $270,000.
16842 Warren Crest Ct; Main Street Homes to Parry Marc A and Paige B, $440,950.
3525 Waverton Dr; South River Custom Homes Llc to Richardson M and Solderitch V, $529,500.
17012 Westervelt Ct; Stone Ronald L Jr and Alisa J to McKinney George E Jr and Kelly D, $484,000.
16854 White Daisy Lp; Marks Steven and Sutton Louise to Thanasack Phonepraseuth, $410,000.
7727 Whittington Dr; O'Hara Susan Marie Trustee to Lee Phillip Benjamin and Susanna, $395,000.
11219 Wiltstaff Dr; Fisher Joshua S and Kara S to Harris Kimina V, $246,000.
3113 Winnie Dr; Price Designs Inc to Burchett Symone S, $159,000.
15530 Wolfboro Rd; Hhhunt Homes LC to Mason Matthew Adam and Carolyn R, $437,170.
8901 Woodpecker Rd; Stoots Sherman W to Harris-Williams Vickie A Et Al, $395,000.
9012 Wycliff Rd; Graber Alan K and Annette L to Hollemon Regginald and Crystal, $280,000.
HANOVER
10315 Althea Bend Court, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey V. Schwartz to Justin H. Lassiter, $378,000.
7161 Autumn Ridge Lane, Mechanicsville; Lonnie D. Briggs to Mitchell E. Thompson, $296,500.
7319 Beulah Church Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas H. Walsh Jr., executor to David Knapp, $360,000.
8426 Brittewood Circle, Mechanicsville; Michael Leonard Hedden to Jamie Morgan Thomson, $305,000.
17340 Burchett Lane, Beaverdam; Brien W. Britt to Tyler N. Stephens, $245,000.
8273 Carrollton Ridge Place, Mechanicsville; Betty S. Pecka to Kenneth Pecka, $330,000.
10415 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Marguerite M. Edons, $538,571.
9211 Clearstream Terrace, Mechanicsville; Henry F. Heermann to Scott A. Neal, $399,950.
8337 Corbin Braxton Lane, Mechanicsville; Louis K. Prestipino to Jeffrey V. Schwartz, $419,000.
9200 Cremins Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Bernard Seth Adams, $471,100.
9225 Deer Run Road, Mechanicsville; Dennis W. Tillman to Timothy M. Tillman, $240,000.
7502 Dress Blue Drive, Mechanicsville; Lisa S. Andrews, administrator to Albert L. Clark, $292,000.
10942 Emerald Rock Lane, Mechanicsville; Jeffrey L. Vanzile to Tytrail T. White Sr., $429,950.
8260 Flannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Richard R. Giles to Michael J. Johnson, $540,000.
9148 Garrison Manor, Mechanicsville; Shakila Khan to William H. Kirby III, $457,000.
13142 Greenwood Church Road, Ashland; Michael T. Ebersole to Cecil M. Wise, $275,000.
9194 Halifax Green Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Joseph Brent McWhorter, $525,150.
7109 Harbor Light Way, Mechanicsville; Sandra K. Burnett to Thomas Alexander Brown, $239,950.
9820 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Andrew C. Swigert, $370,725.
9939 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Robert N. Lamb III, $450,665.
9222 Hunter Chase Drive, Mechanicsville; Gary A. Gaunt to Christopher Holness, $300,000.
7114 Kella Way, Mechanicsville; Djuannah R. Hawkins to Monica F. Depriest, $238,000.
8246 Laurel Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; Donna Mitchell to Renee C. Kelly, $260,000.
9368 Magnolia Blossom Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Bryan T. Street, $615,942.
7234 McClellan Road, Mechanicsville; Dennis B. Sullivan to Stephen R. Reynolds, $234,000.
10401 Morning Dew Lane, Mechanicsville; C. Harold Padgett Jr. to Kari E. Campbell, $407,500.
10332 Nassawaddox Way, Ashland; Casey B. Flanagan to William H. Wright, $249,000.
16317 Old Ridge Road, Montpelier; Paul B. Jinkins to Jeffrey R. Morris Jr., $510,000.
9072 Pelot Place, Mechanicsville; James Douglas Gardner Jr. to Kimberly Priddy, $330,000.
7500 Pine Ridge Road, Mechanicsville; Leonre Z. Kusterer to Kyle Resendes, $450,000.
9564 Plateau Place, Mechanicsville; Brian Paul Brown to Eugene M. Oatman, $449,950.
6115 Pond Grass Road, Mechanicsville; James E. Baker II to Rechad H. Zafar, $303,500.
9997 Puddle Duck Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Brian Alexander, $588,787.
7427 River Road, Hanover; Russell Brian Acords to Cody Mackey, $280,000.
11430 Rose Bowl Drive, Glen Allen; William B. Hinton to Lei Yang, $365,000.
7187 Rotherham Drive, Mechanicsville; Sam E. English II, trustee to Richard E. English, $300,000.
8073 Saddle Crest Drive, Mechanicsville; Rebekah J. Johns to Jimelle F. Rumberg, $360,000.
8858 Seaycroft Drive, Mechanicsville; Adam D. Rose to Nicholas James Tuzzo, $380,000.
8377 Sherrington Drive, Mechanicsville; Clayton Whitaker to Clark Walker Olsen, $349,900.
8298 Soft Wind Drive, Mechanicsville; Scott C. Crocker to Terry Hewell, $305,000.
9044 Spring Green Loop, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to David Eric Ellison, $291,580.
13872 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Christopher Brady Morris, $369,500.
7466 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Robert J. Hargrave Jr. to Ephraim D. Pearce, $284,950.
8333 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Joseph B. McWhorter to Russell Brian Acors, $375,000.
5237 Talley Pond Road, Mechanicsville; Nicholas P. Hill to Travis M. Ridenour, $168,000.
14259 Tower Road, Doswell; Justin M. Morrissette to Kenneth Biller, $310,000.
11376 Vesely Lane, Glen Allen; Thomas Mattauch to Michael D. Baughan, $300,000.
7047 Wesbeam Drive, Mechanicsville; Shellie Keane Brooks to Scott Crocker, $339,000.
15298 Windy River Farm Lane, Beaverdam; Federal National Mortgage Association to Richard Mason, $388,900.
7223 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Harriet Rivers, $329,227.
POWHATAN
6118 Autumn Bluff Road, Powhatan; Geoffrey Robert Davidson to John A. Dodgen, $360,000.
2456 Cedar Green Terrace, Powhatan; Keri L. Smith to Erin Carl, $523,000.
947 Clement Town Road, Powhatan; Susan R. Elliott to Kevin Wayne Cornett Jr., $240,000.
861 Dogwood Dell Lane, Midlothian; Buford K. Shumate Jr. Trust to Frederick Dixon, $825,000.
1009 Evans Road, Powhatan; Alyssa Mims to Franklin K. Cohn, $179,400.
2581 Glenridge Court, Powhatan; Matthew L. Sutton to Kassi Jeannette McKinney, $265,000.
416 King William Woods Terrace, Midlothian; Andres S. Delvillar to Marsha Anne Rogers Goode, $325,000.
3829 Mill Mount Drive, Powhatan; John R. Kilbane to Terrence Jones, $450,000.
4370 Pierce Road, Powhatan; Skinquarter Properties Ltd. to James Todd McLennan, $409,000.
4275 Steger Creek Drive, Powhatan; Bruce E. Robinson to Glen D. Moore, $315,000.
1112 Timber Trace Road, Powhatan; Theresa L. Davis to Jerry F. Stieg, $249,640.
5607 Tyler Drive, Powhatan; Walls Contracting Co. to Kelsey B. Brice, $225,000.
2112 Wood Flower Road, Powhatan; Jason Winall to Michael Redell, $295,000.
GOOCHLAND
12210 Bremner Ridge Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Richard J. Dumont, $581,474.
1531 Camberley Drive, Manakin Sabot; Kiwi Real Estate LLC to Susan Cedillo, $685,000.
6187 Community House Road, Columbia; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Richard A. Lindgren Jr., $253,800.
418 Elm Creek Drive, Manakin Sabot; John Moss to Jason Scott Fields, $495,000.
5218 Fox Field Farm Court, Goochland; Billy Lee Llewellyn Sr. to Benjamin L. Cooke, $362,000.
4975 Hill Road, Kents Store; Carol Maines to Sean C. Fitzgerald, $255,000.
12272 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Deborah A. Niemeier, $422,914.
2804 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Todd J. Peacock, $463,175.
1910 Shallow Well Road, Manakin Sabot; James G. Meredith to Yevgeniy V. Nikulin, $278,450.
303 Sweetbriar Drive, Richmond; Vernon W. Norris Jr. to Edward J. Marrin III, $475,000.
2483 Three Oaks Lane, Maidens; Jennifer Murphy to Timothy Cook, $388,500.
833 Woodcove Court, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Peter Suyama, $848,092.
Petersburg
706 Hampton Road; Milestone Construction LLC to Andre A. Smith, $220,000.
129 S Sycamore St.; LC and WB LLC to Bells Apartments LLC, $461,000.
1701 West Lane; Katelynn Cutshell to Shaquetta D. Fields, $160,000.
DINWIDDIE
7215 Courthouse Road, Church Road; Bostic Real Estate Properties LLC to John William Mills Jr., $437,000.
18117 Flatfood Road, Dinwiddie; Jody M. Kane to David Cairns, $166,950.
22451 Jordan Heights Drive, North Dinwiddie; Amira M. Ahmed to Alisha Nicholas, $305,000.
19512 Old White Oak Road, McKenney; Michael R. Adkins to Eric T. Pyles, $170,000.
3719 Susie Drive, North Dinwiddie; Neil Nordheim to Justin Alan Sarafin, $405,000.
3571 Westbroar Lane, Dinwiddie; James H. McGee Jr. Contractor LLC to Anthony A. Pagliei, $287,900.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
610 Charles Ave.; Jonathan M. Williams to Sabrina Hawley, $165,000.
125 Dunoon Court; Theresa L. Fleming to Steven Garrett, $245,000.
307 Heron Run Road; Tyler Realty Group to Joshua A. Burch, $295,000.
917 Williamsburg Road; Dangminh Nguyen to Chelsea M. Fowler, $185,000.
HOPEWELL
105 N Colonial Drive; Virginia Home Buyers Group LLC to Jasmine R. Johnston, $201,000.
3933 Eagle Point Drive; Evette N. Evans to Angelique Morris, $159,950.
3907 Shenandoah Circle; Wayne Rose to Latina Devette Thomas, $180,000.
601 Yellowstone Drive; Laquisha A. Chaplin to Shannon B. Thorpe, $170,000.
NEW KENT
4795 Barham Road, Barhamsville; TNT Land Resources LLC to James V. Logan, $235,750.
10559 Deerlake Drive, New Kent; Angels J. Fleshman to Charles J.B. Carlison, $283,000.
7552 S Franklin Way, Quinton; Vernon Vaughan to Frederick Adam King, $291,950.
6916 Lakeshore Drive, Quinton; Mary D. Locks, trustee to Aaron H. Wills, $229,100.
6335 Lakeside Drive, Quinton; Nancy L. Allen to John D. Saunders, $230,000.
5810 Mako Road, New Kent; William D. Woodfin Sr. to David Paul Stevens II, $313,000.
4235 New Kent Highway, Quinton; Pamela M. Dyer to Victoria Louise Starr, $190,000.
6614 Pine Straw Lane, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Robert J. Yarema, $401,129.
8622 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Sean Michael King, $246,000.
8485 Sparks Terrace, Quinton; Shurm Construction Inc. to Mark Rodney Hall, $374,344.
5800 Tyrshire Parkway, Providence Forge; Dominion Builders & Contracting LLC to Toby L. Henry, $387,390.
10831 White Dogwood Drive, Providence Forge; Daphne D. Luning to Avery C. Daugherty, $255,000.
8900 Woods Edge Drive, Quinton; Amanda Laxton Strickland to Thomas Preston Bradley, $239,950.
PRINCE GEORGE
4101 Baxter Ridge Drive, Prince George; Mack A. Moore to Charlene R. Herriott, $264,900.
2200 Coggins Point Road, North Prince George; Howard B. Toner to Roman Borshch, $262,000.
15825 Graham Lane, Prince George; Tiffany H. Christmas to Gina M. Thompson, $270,000.
2508 Maury Road, South Prince George; Robert D. Kittell to Wade Kittell, $181,900.
13721 Sunnybrook Road, South Prince George; Charles Larry Cole to Melvin L. Pulver, $182,000.
7416 Trailing Rock Road, Prince George; Cynthia L. Poulson to Samantha L. Fowler, $267,450.
Charles city
9550 Rolling Hills Drive, Charles City; Dian G. Jones to Kendrick A. Hall, $340,000.
4911 Roxbury Road, Charles City; Dawn Nicole Thurston to Christopher D. Starkweather, $158,000.
AMELIA
8951 Deep Creek Place, Amelia Court House; Carl R. Lunsford Jr. to Andrew E. Wilson Sr., $365,000.
9601 Harris St., Amelia Court House; John M. Florence to David L. Moore, $159,950.
10615 Winchester Drive, Amelia Court House; Robert H. Cummins Sr. to Emily Rene Legg, $160,000.
CAROLINE
Lot 49, Section 2, Pendleton; Pendleton Land Development LLC to Richmond American Homes of Virginia, $340,000.
Parcel; William J. Norman to Ashley Kyle Bailey, $205,000.
Parcel; Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., $151,800.
Parcel; James T. Fronker to Jessica Cooper, $176,000.
Parcel; Lee Mathena to John M. Durham, $315,000.
Parcel; Dawne Dalton Daniel to James Cunningham, $225,900.
Parcel; Yasmin A. Myers to Jonny Barrera Najarro, $255,000.
Parcel; MTGLQ to Hardwood Properties LLC, $176,000.
Parcel; Spear Builders of Virginia Inc. to Ocean L. Acors, $276,783.
Parcel; Angela L. McPhee to Bradley K. Norwood, $340,000.
Parcel; Ashleigh D. Stanley to Timothy Alexander Hilton, $335,000.
Parcel; Megan R. Seigfried to Susan B. Williams, $189,000.
Parcel; Delois T. Allen to Nicholas Lee Deshong, $182,000.
CUMBERLAND
1088 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; William A. Eberly to Trafton Fletcher Hardison, $204,000.
68 Jenkins Ridge Road, Cartersville; Leslie M. Jackson to David McKinney, $224,950.
KING WILLIAM
105 Cedar Crest Road, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Jessie Hogge, $354,000.
5154 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin; Matthew L. Johnston to Susana Daniel McAviney, $207,000.
2159 Kennington Parkway North, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Joseph William Bartol, $290,730.
243 Parkwood Drive, Aylett; Richard Wayne Haygood to Justin W. Catlett, $262,500.
10624 W River Road, Aylett; James Darrell Kellum to Bruce Buechele, $230,000.
4522 Smokey Road, Aylett; Terry C. Hewell to Christopher N. Tribble, $307,500.
301 Wendenberg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Brenda Joyce Wade, $244,369.
194 Windsor Road, King William; Berb Built Inc. to Edward C. Bolton, $229,000.
Sussex
13063 Kientz Road; Dennis Harrup to Virginia Common Rentals LLC, $235,000.
212 Spring Branch Road, Waverly; David G. Root to William Baylor, $409,900.
WILLIAMSBURG
220 Holly Hills Drive; Albert H. Friederich, successor trustee to James D. Moreland Jr., $687,000.
104 Park Place, Providence Forge; Thaddeus R. Shelly III to Krystin Elaine Barnett, $221,250.
1242 Richmond Road; John Eugene Huesman Jr. to AVS 7 LLC, $328,000.
217 Woodmere Drive, Providence Forge; John L. Lilly to Alan B. Flanders, $216,000.
JAMES CITY
6041 Allegheny Road, Williamsburg; Brenda Kay Uekert, trustee to Trystan S. Domholt, $297,000.
9486 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Stephen N. Richey, $270,635.
23 Bray Wood Road, Williamsburg; Clayton Marc Clemens to Diane L. Abdelnour, $295,000.
104 Canterbury Place, Williamsburg; Robert J. Glaser to Matthew J. Nickerson, $274,900.
4008 Cedarwood Lane, Williamsburg; Jose E. Diaz to Brandon Burnette, $303,500.
5299 Chisel Run, Williamsburg; Marc Sharp to Jerry Edward Friend, $259,000.
9928 E Cork Road, Toano; Eric L. Reed to William D. Passero, $420,000.
111 Deer Spring Road, Williamsburg; IK Harmony Community RE LLC to Leslie Haynes, $275,000.
2007 Duntrune Glen, Williamsburg; Pamela J. Arnold to Paul Treolo Jr., trustee, $177,500.
123 Formby, Williamsburg; Bank of America to Douglas Arthur Chadwick, $560,000.
3412 Foxridge Road, Williamsburg; Foxridge Home LLC to Ilonda Mechelle Palacios, $190,000.
2809 Gold Knight Circle, Williamsburg; Phillip Miller to Ronald W. Hatcher, $344,900.
107 Harrops Glen, Williamsburg; Virginia Camille Robinson, trustee to E. Mapp Maynard Jr., trustee, $228,900.
5417 Horan Court, Williamsburg; Jason M. Lowery to Nathan W. Black, $155,000.
4516 Kingston Court, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Duane Leon Wright, $530,000.
118 Leeds, Williamsburg; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Thomas J. Clark, $615,920.
701 London Company Way, Williamsburg; Sheila Beaubien to Charles R. Joyner, $170,000.
7543 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Koria Annece Phillips, $190,426.
9908 Mountain Berry Court, Toano; Jessica Nicole Martin to Christopher John Zepeda, $365,000.
3286 Newland Court, Toano; Norman Harmon to Phillip J. McNamara, $430,000.
5359 Palmer Lane, Williamsburg; Bradley Waters to Sofia Mira, $259,900.
3909 Pine Bluff Court, Williamsburg; Daniel J. Burns to Rebecca Hull, $266,000.
1502 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade to Gregory H. Lambert, $307,140.
119 Queen Mary Court, Williamsburg; Susan E. Pabalate to Alexandra M. Boisvert, $281,000.
3908 Renick, Williamsburg; Thomas P. Lasalva to Amy L. Newcomb, $319,900.
3025 River Reach, Williamsburg; Andrew M. Piplico, trustee to Sarah E. S. Ruhuland, $648,000.
2504 Sanctuary Drive, Williamsburg; Marian L. Thies, trustee to Jarrett Rockwell, $425,000.
2916 Snuggles Court, Toano; Joel E. Street to Edwin M. Acosta, $223,000.
3611 Splitwood Road, Toano; Surin LLC to Andreas Bienert, $349,900.
1380 Stewarts Road, Lanexa; Federal National Mortgage Association to Stanley Worthington, $360,700.
6260 Tewkesbury Way, Williamsburg; Heather Michelle Sundo, devisee to Amber B. Paulus, $300,000.
4107 Tufton, Williamsburg; TCV Trust and Wealth Management, successor trustee to Ernest M. Wauhop, $380,000.
113 Ware Road, Williamsburg; Wesley J. Mitchem, trustee to Richard L. Russell, $325,000.
6580 Westbrook Drive, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Joanne R. Grubb, $453,890.
4159 Wiffet Way, Williamsburg; Wade H. Weisman, trustee to Shirley J. McFall, $405,000.
23 Winster Fax, Williamsburg; Randall G. Catts to Hollie A. Kreindler, $227,500.
4652 Yeardley Loop, Williamsburg; Matthew Spare to Jenny Homes LLC, $320,700.