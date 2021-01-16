Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
304-1/4 S Cherry St; Adickes Zane M to Wanamaker Elizabeth Mary, $310,000.
308 N 23rd St; Molliet-Ribet Nathalie to Harding John L and Heyes Lisa I, $625,000.
602 N 27th St; Castonguay Samuel R to Fields Virginia McGuire, $263,500.
621 N 28th St; Parrish Kira Lynn to Wood Katherine Clements, $328,000.
3320 2nd Ave; Nolter Alecia L to Billue Farren and Kelley Leigh, $245,100.
1104 N 32nd St; Cc Richmond II Lp to Kukash Omar, $281,000.
610 N 39th St; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Robinson Nash Montgomery, $369,950.
2806 4th Ave; Mahoney Contract Management to Hendrix Abby L, $265,000.
521 N Adams St; Commonwealth Construction Co to Craig Vene Enterprise Llc, $275,000.
303 S Arthur Ashe Blvd, U6; Snead David W and William W Jr to Mendoza Olivia, $229,900.
101 N Belmont Ave; Buie Alton C Jr to Jassy Justin David, $625,000.
5203 Bondsor Lane; 5203 Bondsor Lane Llc to McDonald Kathryn Reed, $173,000.
3607 Brook Road; Guy James P II and Judith T to Muluneh Daniel, $537,500.
3125 Carolina Ave; Cromer William Michael to Kim Kristi, $315,000.
7118 Cherokee Road; Pierce Patrick M and Karen S to Martinez Daniel Ernesto, $200,000.
3900 Cheyenne Road; Adams Douglas M and Tamra W to Talkov Anddrew H, $385,000.
932 Circlewood Dr; Harris Shawn M to Ortiz Ronnie Anthony, $167,500.
2801 Clearfield St; Rivasseau Cesar W to Zuniga Yesica Maldonado, $186,550.
4602 Coventry Road; Conway Creek Llc to Stein Bernice A, $1,100,000.
2812 Edgewood Ave; Form and Space Llc to Borelli Franciso J, $386,250.
9741 Fernleigh Dr; Abyad George to Krukas Adam J, $319,000.
2414 Floyd Ave; Porter Robert E III to Hedgepeth Micah Allen, $620,000.
3215 W Franklin St; Deep Bluewater Llc to West Franklin Llc, $1,025,000.
1120 Gordon Ave; Gordon Investments Llc to 1120 Gordon Avenue Llc, $4,000,000.
1149 Grand Brook Dr; Baxter Byron to Young Dominque Larae, $193,000.
1824 Greenvale Ct; Bowers Katherine L to Avey Michael Hollis, $267,500.
2917 Griffin Ave; 2917 Griffin Avenue Llc to Barnes Kristen, $420,000.
4302 Grove Ave; Kanipe Sean C to Coogan Margaret B S, $690,000.
407 N Hamilton St, Uf; Haskell John W and Elizabeth F to Shawcross Emma Katherine, $241,000.
403 Harlan Cir; Guzman Luis A to 403 Harlan Circle Llc, $1,125,000.
2322 Herbert Hamlet Al, U10; Bonvini Danielle to Walls Thomas Francis, $159,000.
1814 Idlewood Ave; McMoon John J and Valerie V to Tu Shaowei, $239,950.
3322 Jeter Ave; Braxton Rochelle P to Doley Edward C, $160,000.
3021 Kensington Ave; Cannady Scott F and Maria B to Scott Brett O and Cohen Danielle, $570,000.
5310 Kingsbury Road; Kay William Richard Jr to Kulkarni Miheer and Courtney S, $547,500.
815 W Lancaster Road; Istaffing Services Llc to Parker Martin Jr, $355,000.
4410 Leonard Pkwy; Victor Calista R to Schwartz Kaylen A, $425,000.
1137 S Lombardy St; Edens Amber to Washington Crystal M, $158,000.
705 Maple Ave; Peyton Kimberly L to Bohannon Alvah Parrish III, $500,000.
110 W Marshall St, U45; You Alan X to Hennessey Shane M, $216,000.
1630 Monument Ave, U17; Harrison Mariah to Dwyer Janet E, $218,000.
2011 National St; Watchtower Homes to Mormando Richard S, $225,000.
321 Oak Glen St; Pannell Shavon to Jones Britney S, $181,798.
3905 Old Warwick Road; Davis Christina to Roberts Alexandra N, $181,000.
4435 Park Ave; Vaughan Benjamin T to McDermid Michael Leon, $445,500.
4110 Patterson Ave; Sarnac Michael J and Sandra W to Wilson Barry S and Cynthia S, $479,500.
2726 Pauls Lane; Heims Eva to Barnes Amanda Miceala, $170,000.
901 Porter St, U105; 901 Porter Llc to Payton Vickyle Huling, $195,600.
3315 Q St; Aaron Ogburn Llc to Richey Marc O, $350,000.
619 Roseneath Road, U22; Wong Ricky to Wong Wai, $170,000.
3200 Seminary Ave; Miller Alison Bell to Crowley Danielle and Benjamin, $845,000.
210 N Stafford Ave, U2; Pollard Jack J III to Palombo Emily, $203,000.
2830 Stratford Road; Buchanan James M M II to Nelson Christopher and Lindsey, $421,600.
3900 Sulgrave Road; Stallings Charles E to Carson Kevin A and Bailey H, $1,595,000.
1713 Tyler St; Lucas M Investments Llc to Ford Hunter G, $259,900.
2321 Venable St; Scheetz David B Trs to Carney Amanda and Lewis, $197,000.
4501 Welford Ave; Knott Delando Y to Boyd Christopher L, $175,000.
1146 West Ave; Williams Michael D and Jill T to Farrell Paul, $1,010,000.
1350 Westwood Ave, U602; Ream Daniel Lyons to Depratti Roland A and Janet H, $399,000.
1403 Winchell St; Wb Acquisitions Llc to Ossman Catherine M, $182,000.
4307 Wyncliff Dr; Kinney Thelma C Estate to Lamson Casey W, $207,000.
HENRICO
11404 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Doyle Peter R and Alice M to Stisher Roy III, $260,000.
2057 Airy Cir, Henrico; Greenberg Tara M to Seang Sok, $185,000.
3916 Alderleaf Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to McFey Daniel Abankwa and Felicia A Spencer, $294,485.
5108 Amberwood Dr, Glen Allen; Hall Jeffery and Rachel to Carmax Auto Superstores Inc, $494,000.
4704 Ashburg Dr, Glen Allen; Faulkner Sherri L to Wilson Dean and Tahrin, $340,000.
10608 Atkins Grove Ct, Glen Allen; Bloomfield Mark P and Shari A B B to Powell Monica Terrelle, $315,000.
10700 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Wu Xianfeng and Chenxiang Yang, $585,000.
4822 Belle Glade Dr, Henrico; Singleton Daniel P to McGehee Ashley E, $225,000.
13 W Berry St, Sandston; Mar-Mal Home Builders Llc to Williams Jeffery Allen and Stephanie Gayle, $170,000.
7809 Biscayne Rd, Henrico; Rook David and Brandi to Chaves Agnaldo P R and Wanderleia P R, $303,000.
5508 Bosworth Pl, Glen Allen; Barnett Michael S and Barbara J to Shukla Ujjaval and Pavithra Prabhakar, $657,500.
11512 Bridgetender Dr, Henrico; Lupica Robert A and Ingrid E to Seay Matthew Charles and Molly G, $789,000.
429 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Subramaniam Chayakiran and Manasa Ananth, $446,000.
10408 Buffapple Dr, Henrico; Sehlhorst Kenneth C and Palmer B to Hyman Charles R and Morgan L Brooks, $328,500.
1206 Camden Dr, Henrico; Beall Mary S to Heller Sarah Jessie, $275,000.
1116 Carolee Dr, Henrico; Funes Manuel to Nathan Mark and Verna Reid-Nathan, $232,000.
2496 Cedar Cone Dr, Henrico; Laneave James B to Laneave Samuel B and Tiffani S, $310,000.
1502 Cedarbluff Dr, Henrico; Bunce Kathryn E and John E and Richard O Jr to Equity Trust Company Custodian, $247,500.
1031 Challis Ln, Sandston; Clark Katherine W to Garcia Paul, $210,000.
10001 Chartwood Ct, Sandston; Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trustee to Marwaha Investments Llc, $187,626.
1402 Chowan Rd, Henrico; Bailey Nancy F Estate to Peaden Russ and Paula L, $235,000.
1304 Cole Blvd, Glen Allen; Brinkley Benjamin P and Adriane P to Murphy Claire Marie, $255,000.
3108 Cool Stream Dr, Henrico; Smiegowski Kenneth E and Nancy N to Mitchell Luke and Claire, $435,000.
2427 Crowncrest Dr, Henrico; Jmw Llc to Hendrix Andrew W and Rebecca Ann Blader, $325,000.
4916 Di's Way, Sandston; Lancaster Aaron M and Lindsey M to Dowell Lawson, $235,000.
1406 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Fields Caroline Cameron to Beau Llc, $220,555.
2984 Dragana Dr, Henrico; Murphy Paula Carolyn to Winsted Brooke C and Reid P Halsey, $460,550.
6510 Edgehill Rd, Henrico; Seay Matthew C to Langemeier Kyle Brian and Katie, $605,000.
200 El Dorado Dr, Henrico; Golliday Harry W to Atkinson Diane T and Francis B, $742,000.
4176 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Floro Marilyn A Trust to Long Robert R Jr, $315,000.
2303 Farrand St, Henrico; Hackenburg Scott W to Jones Jeffrey A and Lesley A Gurule, $165,100.
3821 Flat Field Ter, Henrico; Wooden Towana C to Wise Alfreada, $208,000.
705 E Foxhill Rd, Henrico; Wright Steven M and Donnell L Et Al to Caballero Patricia, $162,000.
12319 Frisco Dr, Henrico; Lexsywood Properties Llc to Capri Joseph, $188,000.
12409 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico; Rahmatullah Shikder M and Hasina Akter to Reynolds Cameron and Audrey, $395,000.
915 Glidewell Rd, Henrico; Harcum Donna C and Kenneth W Campbell to Duckworth Patrick C and Amber L Gooch, $255,000.
10702 Green Mount Rd, Henrico; Johnson Brian Edward to Johnson Brian Edward, $464,000.
1901 Grey Oaks Park Ln, Glen Allen; Jessee Darrell M and Paige A to Smith Craig Robert and Cara, $910,000.
3906 Grove Point Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Jackson-Campbell Lucy, $251,975.
5654 Hard Rock Pl, Henrico; Barden Robert and Penny to Barden Sarah M, $255,000.
1993 Harvest Grove Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Patterson Cares J and Matina K McWilliams, $303,150.
5404 Heatherford Ct, Glen Allen; Peranski Lawrence R and V L to Rosenblatt Charles A and Carrie C, $620,000.
4755 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $189,161.
4771 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Robertson Thomas and Ya-Zhen Chen, $613,665.
8403 Hood Dr, Henrico; Davie Eric B and Jacquelyn J to Stillman Gregory and Mikayla L Gregory, $200,000.
9408 Hungary Woods Dr, Glen Allen; Slayman John E to Molina Eliu, $285,000.
2916 Irisdale Ave, Henrico; Woods Robin G to Seamon William D, $235,000.
2016 John Rolfe Pkwy, Henrico; San Nicolas Holdings Llc to 2016 John Rolfe Llc, $264,000.
12301 Kain Rd, Glen Allen; Glover Gerald W to Tadese Tesfaye S and Maskerem L Wendafrash, $500,000.
7711 Ketelby Rd, Henrico; Di Peppe Joseph L II and Marsha D to Rivlin Elizabeth R and Eric J Lindley, $245,000.
9653 Kingscroft Dr, Glen Allen; Inge Stephen W and Sandra P to Russell Corey Allen and Victoria Anne Inge, $310,000.
9164 Lakeland Dr, Henrico; Holloway Stephen M and Janice D to Hartnett Connor, $267,500.
5900 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Allocca Giacomo Antonio, $253,623.
4825 Leonard Ave, Henrico; Emerson Caly E to Updike Hanna Kyle Stoneman, $196,000.
6812 Linbrook Dr, Henrico; Hutchinson Robert to Housing and Urban Development, $242,754.
105 Longstreet Ave, Henrico; Johnson Daniele to Roscher Charlotte K, $175,000.
5099 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Mishra Manu Vallabh and Bhawana R K T, $500,210.
1671 Main Blvd, Glen Allen; Beck Donald B and Donna M to Bey Cleveland T II, $285,000.
10622 Marions Pl, Glen Allen; Jenkins Justin L and Jessica S to Alaparti Pradeep Kumar and Radhika Vukkum, $275,000.
225 Melwood Ln, Henrico; Blakely Investments Llc to Teagno Gary C and Pamela L Trustees, $339,000.
1701 Michaels Rd, Henrico; Squire Thomas A and Robert M to Gordon Allen S, $320,000.
8715 Midway Rd, Henrico; Fleming Tamara Krantz to Williams Kevin, $170,000.
12129 Morestead Ct, Glen Allen; Zelenko Richard and Roberta to Weiner Family Limited Partnership, $719,000.
5612 Moss Side Ave, Henrico; Ridge Homes Llc to Nadolski Nicolas A and Brandon Hakki Et Al, $273,000.
3367 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Hall Anissa Ursula Udine and Miles Thelonius Coltrane, $303,240.
4514 Nine Mile Rd, Henrico; Prasad Ravi and Kamal Khosla to Beamon Justin D, $237,450.
3209 Nutley Ct, Henrico; Gutkin Harvey and Joanne to Nero Amy, $565,000.
1179 Oakland Rd, Henrico; Williams General Contractor Llc to Boone Tasha M, $252,500.
9208 Old Mayland Way, Henrico; Nguyen Regina to Weaver Swannie, $258,000.
9412 Paigefield Ct, Henrico; Brown Steven D and Alice A Trustees to Irvin Benjamin Taylor and Megan, $560,000.
4240 Park Place Ct, Glen Allen; American Cancer Society Inc to Gray Dog/Black Cat Llc, $1,800,000.
4560 Paxton Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Welford Properties Llc to Rahmatullah Mohammad and Hasina Akter, $646,913.
2108 Perennial Cir, Henrico; Nord Cynthia R to Sanghadia Pauravi, $362,500.
12255 Porsche Dr, Glen Allen; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Nair Chandrajith U and Priya Padmakumar, $801,863.
10032 Purcell Rd, Henrico; Foley Alisa Lea to Freeman Naquinda, $175,000.
5214 Reids Pointe Rd, Glen Allen; Peltier Tina M to Vizina Jordin C and James M Brooks, $290,000.
3430 Reynolds Rd, Henrico; Blackburn Grace E to Balser Stephanie R, $150,000.
3604 Riverchase Ct, Henrico; Brant Stephen and Karen to Nygren Elizabeth A and John A, $449,900.
2321 Rocky Point Pkwy, Henrico; Pierpont Elaine to Davis Ronald G and Patricia Ann Midori, $196,000.
7200 Rumford Rd, Henrico; Brown Jared to Fishback Kathy D, $220,000.
8371 Scott Pl, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to White Brandi T, $269,990.
6941 Seven Kings Cir, Henrico; Ross Run Llc to Jackson Daniel Junior, $325,918.
516 Sherilyn Dr, Henrico; Highland 23075 Land Trust to Green Jonathan D and Samantha P Williams, $164,500.
9014 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Levi Yochebed Nashon to Harrison Heather and Clifford, $210,000.
12005 Southall Ct, Henrico; Kim Eun J to Gregory David Bostian and Lorie Annette, $245,000.
2673 St Elias Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Donaldson Gavin-Rae and Jillian Jean, $367,244.
2408 Stone Post Ter, Henrico; Martines Lisa Kimberly to Fordson Properties Llc, $165,000.
1929 Stonequarter Rd, Henrico; Andrews Mark P and Mary S to Givens Peter S and Carole G, $360,000.
1911 Sweetwater Ln, Henrico; Bell Candace Lee Trustee to Robinson Scott R, $316,500.
10506 Thames Dr, Henrico; Ralston Jonahtan Alec and Judith to Ralston Johnathan Alexander and Judith, $350,000.
1517 Timbercrest Ln, Henrico; Smith Anne W to Hines Laurel C, $255,000.
9412 Tracey Lynne Cir, Glen Allen; Connard Lelia D to Faramarz Fnu, $189,500.
12022 Turnberry Park Ln, Glen Allen; Holtkamp Mark R to Joseph Gerald A K and Anna M S Sakunthar, $582,500.
1553 United Ct, Henrico; Soho Capital Llc to Schappacher Andrew William and Somer G A, $205,000.
7300 Vernon Rd, Henrico; Thompson Rollin to Ha Thuan, $180,180.
573 Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Henderson Ruby Jeanne to Manning Dennis Robert Jr, $326,000.
410 Welwyn Rd, Henrico; Powell Wray K and Teresa C to Erskin Jerome W and Laura A, $667,000.
10315 White Marsh Rd, Glen Allen; McPeak Gerald M and Brenda M to Wood Catherine L, $451,000.
304 N Wilkinson Rd, Henrico; McEachin A Donald and Colette Wallace to Vanarnam Jeffrey Michael, $324,000.
4704 Willow Gate Pl, Glen Allen; Natarajan Uday and A U to Gundlach Andrea and David, $550,650.
8012 Wistar Glen Dr, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Shah Manan, $294,970.
510 Witchduck Ln, Henrico; Marjoh Llc to Roberts Kevin M, $236,950.
8159 Yahley Mill Rd, Henrico; Robertson Giles M Jr Trustee Et Al to Perreault Mark and Karen, $275,000.
Chesterfield
1301 Abingdon Rd; Schultz Janice Lynne to Bradley William J and Lynn Ann, $285,000.
6205 Aldersbrook Ct; Cason Andrina to Fraites Cornell, $174,000.
9318 Amberleigh Cr; Amberleigh Llc to Titcombe Carol L, $364,200.
6760 Arbor Meadows Dr; Gordon Lutrell D and Brandis D to Hyder Aamir S and Christina A, $389,000.
237 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Kehoe John Conway Jr and Mary, $445,603.
4912 August Rd; Mead Jennifer F and Russell J A to De Alonzo Rosa M and Miguel M A, $195,000.
9300 Bailey Oak Dr; Black Kimberly to Moseley Donald T and Veronica D, $347,000.
1873 Bantry Dr; Gates Michael J and Jamie A to Bush Amber N and Teron A, $335,000.
13719 Bastian Dr; NVR Inc to Walker Roderick Ambrose, $332,550.
14221 Beach Rd; Clay Thomesia S to Canahui Miguel Ixpatac, $225,000.
13137 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Henry Marcus L and Sarita R, $406,885.
12812 Bircham Ct; Homeplaces Ltd to Puryear James A and Malda C, $655,000.
12300 Black Rd; Federico Hunter and Federico M to Espana Carmen J and Paz Selvin, $323,100.
2600 S Blue Tick Ct; Bullock Sandra S to Clarke Augusta Grace, $210,000.
6188 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Killett Donald R Jr, $241,990.
4530 Braden Townes Bl; NVR Inc to Hawthorne Lawrence and Jennifer, $283,885.
11824 S Briar Patch Dr; Vance James C to Hounsel Elizabeth, $155,000.
2900 E Brigstock Rd; Tichenor Susan to Weed Christpher M and Boisvert S, $425,000.
4633 Brookridge Rd; Nilsen Joel D and Laura E to Levine Nathanael G and Carla E, $233,000.
12407 Buffalo Nickel Dr; Bryson Michael and Roy Nupur to Bustamante Carlos E, $305,000.
6824 Buglers Trail Ln; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Gemignani Dennis S and Mary C, $568,675.
2000 Camborne Rd; Abed Jameel J and Saba A to Wright Natalie Patino and John A, $294,950.
10219 Carol Anne Rd; Zapata Samuel and Josephine D to Matyiko Kansas C and Small K A, $225,000.
13400 Castle Hollow Tr; Cross Jennifer A to Turner Abraham C and Amanda R, $330,000.
7643 Centerbrook Ln; Hodge Kenneth E Jr and Lorene M to Ross Stacy F and Ross Tracy C, $295,000.
2525 Channelmark Ct; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Davis Jessica Calloway and Evan, $545,000.
11506 Charles Towne Rd; Brown R N Jr and Reese D A to Cleveland Jeremiah H and Shelly, $305,000.
2331 Chartstone Dr; Howells Bruce E and Sandra L to Mizell John G III and April, $434,950.
7406 Cheltenham Dr; Calhoun Emily to Bullock Cheryl, $215,000.
10436 Chesdin Ridge Dr; Coates Wesley A Sr and Christine to Ribeiro Andrew M and Amber R, $259,900.
12201 Chiasso Wy; Crews Kenneth S to MacDonald Meaghan, $390,000.
1048 Chiswick Rd; Barker Abigail A to Ryzhutin Nazar and Lohvynenko M, $200,650.
14625 Clover Ridge Ln; Sherman Lawrence H Sr and Linda to Lonadier Andrew L and Rebecca T, $290,000.
14743 Cobbs Point Dr; Cherry Michael W and Jackson D S to Smith Demetrice Rochelle, $265,000.
2125 Colwyn Bay Dr; Knable William B Jr and C B to Sober Nina and Ryan, $790,000.
5320 Courthouse Rd; Bishop Jody L and Stella E to MacDonald David A and Rita Z, $265,000.
12724 Crathes Ln; Touchstone II Llc to Kirsher Bradley J and Jamie N, $525,000.
3961 Darby Dr; Zedler Peter A and Barbara K to Willis David D Jr and Lauren M, $881,792.
7103 Deer Run Ln; Davis David P and Betty Sue to La Luz Investments Of Va Inc, $223,000.
11824 Deerhurst Dr; Precision Contracting Inc to Huddleston K L and Cummins A L, $260,000.
7125 Desert Candle Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Henry Beth Anne, $314,420.
14704 Dogwood Villas Dr; Wright Loma C Trustee to Magee Susan Y Trustee, $337,000.
6431 Doyles Tl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Perry Joel and Melinda, $435,373.
15636 Dusk Light Tr; Brong James A to Burr Kittysuk D and Jillian R, $425,000.
3612 Edenfield Rd; Richard Brian E and Norma to Huba Stefan, $495,000.
8801 Elkview Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Farrow Alyssa Marie and Joseph A, $303,215.
4901 Ellerby Dr; Main Street Homes to Benson Duaine Jacob Et Als, $460,816.
3618 Evershot Dr; Garter William C III and Alison to Frederick Judy J and Scott, $438,500.
6400 Fairpines Rd; Carter Eric J to Smithers Bambi, $270,000.
14151 Faraday Tr; Buard Elmer L and Brenda J to Barber Janie L and Barber A F, $411,000.
1200 Fernview Tl; Jawaharlal P J and Bharathi C to Coles Linda P, $459,900.
2608 Forest Lake Rd; Hamilton Tyrone L E Al to Rodriguez R A and Cerritos M, $200,000.
8724 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Creal Sarah and Daniel Gary, $441,515.
15507 Fox Gate Pl; Mueller Steven D to Edwards Travis D and Jana P, $376,000.
5713 Fox Maple Tr; Demaline Megan Wilson to James Erica R, $174,500.
6806 Full Rack Cr; McHugh Matthew J and Hall Mary E to Watson Morgan L and Arnold E G, $225,000.
15807 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Jackson Thomas L and Nanci K, $765,000.
6721 Gibe Ln; Woods James Jr to Jackson Robin C, $250,000.
14613 Glenmorgan Dr; Reece Elly S and Melvin C Jr to Bugg Jennifer and Fields Robert, $400,000.
3707 Graythorne Dr; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Walters Jonathan T and Hillary L, $518,587.
12648 Grendon Dr; Heim Thomas F and Amy D to Deasy Ryan F and Gibson Amanda E, $700,000.
1411 Groton Ct; Pytlik Emily M to Gambino Joseph and A and Gardner T, $220,000.
8225 Hampton Bluff Tr; Roth Apolla and Scott A to Milby Alan W Jr and Lassiter R J, $495,000.
12309 Hampton Valley Cr; Burch Martin D and Rhonda S to Gebre Asasahegn A and Yigletu M, $381,900.
12204 Haydon Pl; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to Austin Kevin J, $270,575.
4200 Hiddenwell Ln; Flowers Leon D and Tanisha L to West Robin, $339,950.
213 Hixson Dr; Watchtower Properties Llc to Benedict Kyle M, $462,000.
5824 Huntingcreek Dr; Stanley Joseph B and Shannon L to Carter David and Donna, $155,000.
19910 Ivan Rd; Wesley Chapel Unit Meth Ch Trs to Harris Matthew Sr and Bonnie T, $257,000.
1319 Jeffries Wy; Rodenhaver Daniel C and C J to Nilsen Joel D and Laura E, $370,000.
11800 Kilrenny Rd; Pugliese Marc A and Laura L to Southward James C and Katherine, $275,000.
6812 Kingsland Creek Dr; Peoples Antonio L and Tashundra to Webb Angela Renee, $259,000.
3818 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Diaz Abel and Rachel, $366,530.
11206 Lantern Wy; Adams Robert N and Mary Ellen to Ma Bang Tuyet Thi, $260,000.
13804 Lawing Dr; Nguyen Lily and Bennett W F to Daniels Demi A, $168,000.
3718 Lenox Forest Dr; Rosensteel S M and Toops E E to Grinsell Matthew and Grinsell R, $505,000.
6291 Lilting Moon Dr; Boyland David J Sr and Nancy K to Caligiuri Ryan T and Jamie L, $375,000.
1321 Lockett Ridge Rd; Emison Barbara M to Asbury Brandy L, $234,500.
4200 Lower Falls Ln; Patrick Dean T and Bonnie F to Cooper-Thomas Ciara, $284,950.
8219 MacAndrew Pl; Goodrich Joy P to Raya-Escutia Jose L, $443,500.
1406 Mangrove Bay Tr; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Strickler Mark A and Dana, $425,875.
13531 Marsh Elder Ct; Battentine William T and Lynn C to St Clair Susan, $575,000.
630 McCauliff Dr; Londeree G Paul and Debra V to McCorkill Taylor L and Amy B, $318,000.
17455 Memorial Tournament Dr; Nelson Christopher M Et Al to Sarver Sue Ann, $279,950.
14327 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Glancy Paul C and Jafolla C E, $339,950.
3713 Mill Meadow Dr; Kimbleton Kenneth N III and J A to Pilson Eric, $315,900.
9808 Mosswood Rd; Holder Homes Llc to Freeman Sheila, $308,000.
12121 Murray Hill Dr; Carmody Allan and Celeste to Parthemos Christopher Et Al, $370,000.
2130 Normandstone Dr; Beyer Patricia R to Gill Jacquelyn P G and Michael B, $525,000.
9311 W Oak River Dr; Condrey Michael W to Threatt Vernon, $289,000.
14349 Old Bond St; Holland Lauren A and Cox Jarus D to Russell Douglas M and Anne M, $350,000.
16037 Old Castle Rd; Gregoire Development Corp to Ladelfa Lorenzo and Maria N, $767,740.
4713 Old Westridge Pl; Main Street Homes to Sharfman Alexander and Cinthia, $452,318.
3300 Overcreek Ln; Ferguson Patricia C Et Als to Stm Design Properties Llc, $160,000.
11313 Parrish Creek Ln; Sykes Scott B to Rogan Margaret D, $240,000.
13604 Pebble Creek Tr; O'Connell D and O'Connell K to Smelley Jacob C and Alexis M, $289,000.
12651 Percival St; O'Neill Sarah to Lively Timothy and Sandridge C, $250,000.
12119 Perdue Springs Lp; Westchester Llc to Carter William D III and Linda D, $207,540.
11808 Pleasanthill Ct; Stewart Suzanne L to Brong Ashlyn and Dimmick Joshua, $273,950.
6201 Pointer Cr; King Kelly D to Garcia Christian J, $157,000.
1202 Port Elissa Ld; Fisher Susan M to McCracken Gustavus R Jr and E P, $370,000.
1265 Providence Knoll Dr; Beaver Elizabeth H to Taylor David and Amanda O, $289,950.
8804 Providence Ridge Ct; Nikolov Boyan Gueorguiev to Staten Johnnie G and Glinnie F, $303,000.
10330 Qualla Rd; Blackman Webb B Jr to Pence Nicholas and Alicia, $262,000.
1724 Rambling Rd; Lennox Laura N to Emerson Justin R and Heather L, $279,700.
10631 Red Lion Pl; Mallory Christopher E and Erin L to Goldsmith Gregg S and Elizabeth, $240,000.
13537 River Otter Ct; McKeand David G and Jeanine to Payne Jacqueline, $599,950.
21318 Robertson Av; Spence Michael J and Sarah N to Anderson Kathryn Grace, $174,000.
5024 Rollingway Rd; Belvin Charles S and Pauline A to Tomko James J II and Ith, $222,000.
7306 Round Ridge Pl; Lane Thomas S and Kimberly A to Payne Thomas N, $285,000.
424 Ruthers Rd; Madison Kelley Marie to Aske Investments Llc, $190,000.
15824 Scarlet Coat Dr; Main Street Homes to Torres Linda Rose and Johnny P, $537,464.
3530 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Christoe Alan D and Kathryn A, $588,467.
16436 Shefford Dr; Rowley Chad C and Peyton L to Kensicki Carl and Schmidt N, $564,000.
9336 Shiloh Dr; Gomez Juan Carlos Lopez to Padilla Ernesto Alejandro, $176,000.
7413 Simeon Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Oba Ashimiu A and Rosalyn V, $350,320.
11524 Smoketree Dr; Eliasek James GIV and Sharon T to Boardwalk Properties Llc Tr, $202,000.
12602 Southwick Tr; Ligon Briana L to Smith Joseph C, $215,000.
6526 St George St; Eberle Larry T and Ladora J to Meza B E and Ramirez De Meza R I, $180,000.
12005 Stamford Rd; Cash Thomas R Sr to Brown Paulies M Jr, $244,000.
14105 Starpine Ln; Pam Sarath and Ashley to Desimone Eugene J, $207,500.
11300 Sunfield Dr; Proctor Susan L to Gutierrez Dora Esther, $245,000.
1504 Sycamore Square Dr; Montgomery Deborah H to Berry James, $225,000.
3914 Terjo Ln; Snow Brenna K to Marks Properties Llc, $188,500.
3026 Three Bridges Rd; Hubbell Volker E to Kiem Caroline V and Edwards L, $249,950.
4142 Tosh Ln; Daniels Custom Builders Inc to Ortiz Ballester W and Garcia E R, $356,650.
2611 Traymore Rd; Parker James L and Katherine M to Drake Richard G Trustee, $280,000.
9301 Trumpeter Run Ct; Sturt Custom Builders Inc to Burton Kirk and Leticia, $238,000.
10907 Tuscola Dr; L'ecuyer Lynsey to Bringewatt Rachel, $242,000.
18049 Twin Falls Ln; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Relvas Monica Destefani, $414,079.
13908 Two Notch Pl; Fleck Samantha K and Ian M to Koehler Joshua and Deborah, $318,000.
7840 Vermeil St; Hhhunt Homes LC to Nous Mary, $250,085.
600 Village Gate Dr; Lor Chamroeun to Iyer Arvindram and Jessica, $232,500.
201 Walkers Cove Dr; Hevener Cody J Et Als to Nolan Andrew Martin, $300,000.
1320 Walton Bluff Tr; Combs Lewis III to Babb Jacob and Sara, $345,000.
906 Watch Hill Rd; Clark Robert A and Mary Kay to Jude Amy R, $295,000.
12617 Wescott Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Feingold Jason W and Holly D, $314,410.
14200 Whirlaway Pl; Nettesheim Dennis P and Maryann to Natalini Kristina M, $300,000.
12201 Whitley Manor Dr; Lacheney Dennis G and Suzanne J to Booth Nicole S, $449,000.
14084 Wiley Cr; Schmidt William C and Heidi Z to Scharf Adam and Dawn, $490,000.
7103 Winding Creek Ln; Krausse S C III Et Al Trustees to Mooney Kimberly A and Andrea I, $335,000.
1325 Winterfield Rd; Main Street Homes to Burnette Walter L and Rhodes C W, $458,405.
15519 Wolfboro Rd; Hhhunt Homes LC to High Lisa Gaines, $450,445.
14460 Woodleigh Dr; Hudson Clinton M and Kimberly P to Nys Christopher M, $380,000.
17504 Wynstone Park Ln; Condon Timothy and Sharon to Cleckner William H IV and Ann M, $347,000.
HANOVER
0.349 acres; Michelle C. Creery to Susan N. Brumfield, $195,000.
1 acre; William Lewis Burton Jr. to Stephen Lewis Holdings LLC, $235,000.
1.417 acres; Eagle on 3 LLC to Sigmas LLC, $1,665,000.
10 acres; Nancy Jean Robertson Combs to Villas at Cool Springs LLC, $700,000.
12.25 acres; Anthony M. Preston to ERAWHA LLC, $200,000.
17.09 acres; Julie Hendricks Ridenour to L. Paul Bosher, $175,000.
2.15 acres; Sarah E. Staley to Jason Eugene Popham, $185,000.
2.166 acres; Shalom Baptist Church trustees to Hellenic LLC, $240,000.
20.06 acres; David Franklin Vaughan to Rogers Chenault Inc., $360,000.
25.8 acres; Carroll T. Eaves II to Thomas Joshua Eaves, $225,000.
3 acres; Alan Tynis to Charles W. Swanson, $202,000.
3.675 acres; Gloria M. Sydnor to TMC Properties LLC, $2,765,000.
4.783 acres; CHC Lands Inc. to Giles Construction LLC, $781,000.
41.064 acres; Daniel W. Barr to Lewis A. Barr, $440,000.
5.05 acres; Gail K. Russell to Tamika Lynette Brewer, $650,000.
Block C-C, Section D, Mayfield Farms; Jimmy L. Grindstaff to Ronald A. Martin, $195,000.
Block S, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $255,000.
Lot 1, Berkley Row; Raymond Goodloe to Jarrod M. Nixon and Stephanie B. Nixon Trust, $235,500.
Lot 1, Haley Pond; Michael Colley to Christopher Douglas Shearon, $165,000.
Lot 14, Hanover Hills Small Farms; Erwin R. Crusen Jr. to Rebecca A. Crawford, $220,000.
Lot 16, Section F, Glebe Hill; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to Shurm Construction Inc., $150,000.
Lot 2, Section 4, West Hanover Hills; Embrace Home Loans Inc. to Lofton Leasing LLC, $314,200.
Lot 2, Tuscan Hills; David P. Balducci to Nicholas Medlin, $170,000.
Lot 2, Winding Cedar Woods; Alva Stuckey Jr. to MBS Investments LLC, $150,000.
Lot 22, Section 5, Giles Farm; NVR Inc. to Ramesh Garrepally, $314,825.
Lot 23, Block E, Section C, Avondale; Myrna M. Balducci to Timothy E. Daneker, $185,000.
Lot 3, Block O, Creekside Village; Samuel R. Peters Sr. to Deborah J. Magnasco, trustee, $235,000.
Lot 4, Block R, Creekside Village; Jessica L. Ross to Gina Smith, $234,950.
Lot 4, Royal Glen; Timothy A. Nitz to Claudia Saldana Rose, $365,000.
Lot 40, Block D, Section H, Ridge View Estates; Gloria O. Statton to David Tartick, $198,000.
Lot 59, Atlee Station Village; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Trek Properties LLC, $350,000.
Lot 6, Block D, Confederate Square Commercial; Michael J. Craven to Jade Two Property LLC, $410,000.
Lot 60, Atlee Station Village; Royal Dominion Homes Inc. to Trek Properties LLC, $350,000.
Lot 7, Section 3, Walnut Hill; Jesse B. Harris to John F. Homan, $345,000.
Lot 72, Lauradell; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia, $500,000.
Lot 9, Block C, Section 2, Spring Meadows; Living the Dream Properties LLC to John W. Guzak, $250,000.
Lots 1-3, Block R, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $255,000.
Lots 1-3, Blunt's Bridge; Rogers Chenault Inc. to RCI Builders LLC, $450,000.
Lots 1-4, Block Q, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $340,000.
Lots 1-4, Block T, Section 4, Chickahominy Falls; CFalls II LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $340,000.
Lots 1-4, Block Z, Section 3, Cherry Grove Residential Townhomes; Cherry Grove Partners LLC to RCI Builders LLC, $393,000.
Parcel; Bishops Park LLC to W.V. McClure Inc., $232,000.
Parcel; Shirley T. Cauthorne to Efren Marentes Gonzalez, $200,000.
Parcel; Church of our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith to Robert M. Malatin, $175,238.
Parcel; Control LLC to 8272 Meadowbridge LLC, $325,000.
Parcel; CWH Hanover LLC to South Anna River Bluffs LLC, $1,094,000.
Parcel; Kay S. Fearnow to Pleasant Grove III LLC, $660,100.
Parcel; Harris Excavating Co. to MAW Investment Co. LLC, $475,000.
Parcel; JJW Fox Hunter LLC to MA Rowe LLC, $350,000.
Parcel; ME Lauradell LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia, $835,000.
Parcel; June M. Nolen to Balducci Builders Inc., $225,000.
Parcel; William Lee Winston to Kevin Corey James, trustee, $175,000.
Section 2, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $282,000.
Section 2, Villages at Taylor Farm; Taylor Farm Development Co. LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $568,000.
Section 5, Giles Farm; Giles Construction LLC to NVR Inc., $333,600.
Parcel; Carol Yvonne Brice Staton to Rogers Chenault Inc., $1,000,000.
POWHATAN
1 acre; A.J. Toler LLC to Stanton's Auto & Truck LLC, $425,000.
1.03 acres; Holder Homes LLC to Shayla Stockton, $165,000.
2 acres; Elwood C. May to 2736 Rocky Oak Road Land Trust, $235,000.
2.18 acres; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Sheila H. Rost, $299,950.
21.232 acres; F. John Amos to Noah Christopher Andrew Ball, $416,000.
25.39 acres; David C. Williams to Kelly Shelton, $525,000.
3.95 acres; Chad White to Phea Ram, $289,900.
4.59 acres; Nest-Vestor LLC to Robert Morley, $215,000.
56.799 acres; Deborah B. Gross Walmsley to Kevin Robertson, $335,000.
6.605 acres; Old Buckingham Road Properties LLC to Village Concepts Inc., $275,000.
Lot 7, Block A, Section 2, Greywalls; Jeffrey W. Beyer to John S. Moore, $167,500.
Lot 9, Section C, Norwood Creek; Anthony Brock Newton to John T. Glover II, $370,500.
Lot 14, Section 3, Greywalls; The Reeds Landing Corp. to Stephen Neff, $177,000.
GOOCHLAND
10 acres; Equity Trustees LLC to NYMT Loan Trust I, $320,351.
3 parcels, Section 2, Readers Branch; Readers Branch Partners LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $375,000.
8 Lots, Section 4, Parkside Village; ME PV4 LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC, $1,000,000.
Parcels; Robert Alexander Harris III to WJL Properties LLC, $200,000.
110.09 acres; Virginia Estate and Trust Law PLC to R3 Farm Properties LLC, $540,000.
2 parcels; David M. Fitzgerald, trustee to Danny R. Queensbury Jr., $450,000.
3 lots, 22.106 acres; Linda F. Merricks to Charles Stribling Jones, $390,000.
6.581 acres; Ann Louise W. Martin, trustee to Leo H. Suggs, $430,000.
9.464 acres; Danny R. Queensberry to Darryl Williams, $345,000.
Lot 15, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Jeff Snyder, $255,000.
Lot 23, Block C, Section 2, Breeze Hill; Krickovic and Ziegler LLC to Jeffrey Levin, $155,000.
Lot 36, Creekmore Park; Russell Brock to Paul Dimartino, $557,500.
Lot 6, Tuckahoe Creek; Tuckahoe Creek LLC to Ryan Glynn, $264,950.
Parcel; Michael T. Gwaltney to Frank P. Nash, $605,000.
Petersburg
308 Beauregard Ave.; Alvin R. Jackson to Louise E. Veney, $215,000.
530 Hoke Drive; AEBurnett LLC to Hollie Nicole McDaniel, $188,000.
3060 Pinetree Drive; Jeffrey A. Ward to City National Bank of West Virginia, $200,000.
1667 S Sycamore St.; Caleb J. Eberhart to Brooke E. Sadler, $202,900.
DINWIDDIE
4.34 acres; Dinwiddie Health Investors LLC to Dinwiddie RE LLC, $9,450,000.
49 acres; Carole Moody Wall to Kenneth R. Connell Logging and Thinning LLC, $220,000.
Lot 10B, Phase 10, Lakewood; Robert B. Hill to Phoebus Investment Group LLC, $210,300.
Lot 2, Block H. Section 2, Chesdin Forest; Jason Wolfe to Roelio Ramirez III, $155,600.
Lot 3, Block B, Mill Ridge; John Edward Baker to Michael J. Hurley II, $300,000.
12.24 acres; Kenneth Byron Winston to American Battlefield Trust, $170,500.
3.22 acres; Charlene A. Makovsky to Robert L. Hood, $245,000.
8.59 acres; Herman T. Leimberger to Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, $235,000.
Lot 54, Section 4, Waterford; Terry L. Bottjen to Frederick J. Lenz, $365,000.
Parcel; Anita G. Rawlings to Ryan Scott Butler, $265,000.
Parcels; S. David Spain to Union Level Land and Timber LLC, $225,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Lot 23A and Part of Lot 23, Colonial Heights; Byron Greenberg to Elizabeth Elaine Ragland, $154,000.
Lot 112, Section 5, Breezy Hill; Brock Edward Ashton McAllister to Katie Marie Hackney, $193,000.
Lot 2, Block G, Section 1, Huntington Green; Sally S. Gee to Robyn Malone, $150,000.
Lot 55, Colonial Heights; Michael Waitkus to Curtis Ray Mullins Jr., $177,500.
Lots 1-5, Block 18, Riverside Park; WFM LLC to George D. Breidenbach, $235,000.
Lots 15-18, Block A, G.L. Adams Property; Dewey Edwards Wells Jr. to Brianna Henegar, $175,000.
Parcel; Chance Properties LLC to Enright Properties LLC, $299,900.
HOPEWELL
2 parcels; Hopewell Publishing Co. to Balch 2 LLC, $300,000.
2 parcels; Melvin R. Lilly to Frederick McCullen, $270,000.
5 parcels; Jarrett C. Rockwell to Robert L. Vest, $610,000.
Lot J, Block 22, Section B, Appomattox Heights; Christopher K. Webb to Jacqueline C. Butterworth, $159,000.
Lots 40-45, Block 39, Woodlawn; D. Hughes Builders LLC to Glenn S. Muller, $165,000.
NEW KENT
10.34 acres; Kristen Palumbo to Shawn M. Kennedy, $285,000.
15.412 acres; Steven C. Roberson to Dan A. Tuck III, $525,000.
169 acres; Susan O. Harwood to Brock Allen Ward, $450,000.
3.24 acres; Bogle Ray Bandy Jr. to Grayson Taylor, $196,283.
4.15 acres; EVB to Samantha Jean Spear, $260,000.
4.82 acres; Daivd K. Clark to Timothy W. Foote, $355,700.
Lot 17, Block A, Section B, Five Lakes; Adam M. Taylor to A. Wayne Hill, trustee, $205,000.
Lot 27, Section 4, Phase 1B, Greenwood Estates; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to COL Enterprises Inc., $349,015.
Lots 636 and 637, Woodhaven Shores; Terry Tasich to Mary Catherine Tasich, $305,636.
Lots 879 and 880, Woodhaven Shores; Richard D. Costello to Michelle L. Silva, $155,000.
Lots 965 and 966, Woodhaven Shores; Scott S. Kornreich to John A. Lafoon, $173,000.
Lots, The Paddock at Brickshire; Brickshire Land Investor Partners LLC to Eastwood Homes of Richmond LLC, $225,000.
Parcels; Old Forge Inc. to TIG Advisors, $1,033,400.
PRINCE GEORGE
7.938 acres; Jerone E. Blair III, trustee to Stephen Arthur Austin, $550,000.
Lot 11, Woodland Acres; Cynthia A. Williams to John Strohmeier, $295,000.
0.992 acres; Thomas J. Hennessey III to Horner Homes LLC, $300,000.
4.8655 acres; Wagner's Properties Inc. to NLD Petersburg LLC, $1,025,000.
50 acres; Bear Island Forest LLC to James Herbert Williams, $155,000.
Lot 24, Block B, Section 2, Temple Estates; Kelly Burton to Ellen R. Larkin, $175,200.
Lot 7, Block E, Section 4, Birchett Estates; Julia C. Murrell to Gibbs and Story Team LLC, $152,750.
Charles city
1.56 acres; William R. Kappus to Conrad Shigematsu Jr., $831,000.
6.846 acres; Aggregate Industries Land Co. Inc. to Greenleafe Charles City LLC, $275,000.
Parcel; Lawrence W. Smith to Scott D. Summerfield, $275,000.
AMELIA
3 acres; Carter H. Fulghum to Sonny Lee Yancy, $225,000.
7.83 acres; Modular Homes LLC to Aaron M. Blankenship, $189,000.
74.4 acres; Kristopher Lance Smith to Cory W. Walker, $250,000.
179.53 acres; Alice M. Curry to Carolyn D. Camiola, $172,338.
Lot 7, Otterdale Farms; David J. Anderson to Jilliam Leigh Evans, $294,000.
CUMBERLAND
1 acre, Fairview Farms; Christina Castaneda to Virginia Margot Rojas, $169,000.
336.5 acres; Green Creek Farms LLC to Jeffrey Lee Perkins, $400,000.
KING AND QUEEN
1.84 acres; Christopher John Sievers to Joseph E. Twiddy, $175,000.
Parcel; Eagle Bay LLC to Justin L. Williams, $224,000.
KING WILLIAM
0.76 acres; Michael R. Porch Jr. to The Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe Inc., $325,000.
1.201 ares; Debra Hughes Wester to Hanover Lane LLC, $190,000.
3.56 acres; Curtis L. Brizendine to Jerold A. Lee, trustee, Lee Family Trust, $465,000.
4.84 acres; Doris J. Ramirez to Michael Nutter-Hairston, $203,000.
79.74 acres; Jeffrey W. Row to A.S. Lankford Appraisals Inc., $227,123.
Lot 229, West Point; Gail C. Nichols, trustee to Richard Jeffrey Cole, $400,000.
Parcel; Hawaii ERS Timberland LLC to Crown Lane LLC, $655,000.
Parcel; Stewart P. Mitchell to William Segal, $835,000.
Parcels; Christopher A. Henley to Zachary Aaron Haga, $181,000.
Sussex
117 acres; James L. Tucker Sr. to West Fraser Inc., $152,910.
3 parcels; Darlene M. Smith to Logan M. Collins, $184,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot; Harbin Properties LLC to Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia Inc., $335,000.
Lot 24, Counselor's Close; The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to Paul Smith, $350,000.
Lots 111-114, Village Green North Townhomes at Quarterpath; Quarterpath Williamsburg LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $321,500.
Lots 25 and 26, Williamsburg Business Annex; Kathleen Deierlein, trustee to Thomas Z. Wilke, trustee, $395,000.
Parcel; Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to William and Mary Real Estate Foundation, $365,000.
JAMES CITY
1.894 acres; Johanna Ellis to Troy H. Lapetina, trustee, $160,000.
Lot 10, Burwel's Bluff at Kingsmill; Charles Larry Pope to Mark Butler, $1,000,000.
Lot 10, Roberts District; Brian E. Robinson to Joseph Stephen Zielezienski, $570,000.
Lot 10, Williamsburg Crossing; James City Creamery LLC to Caroline's Creamery LLC, $229,000.
Lot 13, Powhatan of Williamsburg Secondary; Jan C. Terry to Buforvine Holdings LLC, $278,100.
Lot 17, Ford's Colony; Charles Calvin Thomas to Stacey Paul Miller, $180,000.
Lot 170, Pointe at Jamestown; Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee to Federal National Mortgage Association, $350,491.
Lot 18, Rivers Bend at Uncles Neck; Southeastern Virginia Properties at Uncles Neck LLC to Beth Carol Phipps, $338,000.
Lot 18, Shellbank; Brian Dolan Law Offices PLLC, substitute trustee to 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union, $621,000.
Lot 188, New Town; HHJV LLC to David Scott Howatt, trustee, $359,000.
Lot 19, Ironbound Village; Danon C. Middleton to Real Home Investors LLC, $209,654.
Lot 19, Kingspoint; Rebecca Elizabeth Engquistt to James T. Duguay Jr. Inc., $200,000.
Lot 2, Druid Hills; Gregory B. Lemon, successor trustee to Joel R. Fortune, $171,589.
Lot 2, Fords Colony; H. Andrew Yeatts to Michael C. Harbin, $151,000.
Lot 20, Poplar Hall; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Oleksandr Lyapun, $155,000.
Lot 204, Scotts Pond; Lisa H. Boyd to Ronald B. Thompson, $315,000.
Lot 226, Section 3, Fords Colony; Equity Trustees LLC to US Bank, $615,630.
Lot 228, Ford's Colony; David L. Mutter, trustee to Kevin Bowen Wilshere, $160,000.
Lot 3, Windsor Forest; Robert N. Lent to John Womeldorf, $160,000.
Lot 31, Marywood; Kristen N. Ritchie to Kevin G. Domanski, $385,000.
Lot 32, Chestnut Grove; Chestnut Grove Development LLC to Teri Lynn Schott, $175,000.
Lot 39, Heritage Landing; Larry A. Shaw Jr. to Scott L. Kuregel, $319,900.
Lot 43, Chisel Run; Stephen M. Stocki to Clifton R. Martin, $155,000.
Lot 43, Liberty Crossing; James A. Vagts to RBW Noland LLC, $217,500.
Lot 50, Stonehouse Tract; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $183,000.
Lot 56, Colonial Heritage; Michael R. Taylor, successor trustee to Barbraann Wheatley, $295,000.
Lot 66, Jeffersons Hundred; Gary H. Sartor to U.S. Bank, $402,508.
Lot 67, Tutters Neck; Teresa B. Ancellotti to True Peace LLC, $330,000.
Lot 68B, Poplar Hall Plantation; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Krystal Lynn Finch, $226,600.
Lot 8, Berkeley District; Ghassan H. Aldebs to Sutherland Properties Virginia LLC, $390,000.
Lot 8, Chisel Run; Sean S. Robinson to Joseph B. Windle, $162,000.
Lot 83, Wexford Hills; Richard L. Tolbert to Richard K. Tisdale II, $875,000.
Lots 16-21, Tract 3, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $438,000.
Lots 32 and 67, Stonehouse Tract 3; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $183,000.
Lots 53-54, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $183,000.
Lots 78-81, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $251,808.
Lots 86-89, Village at Candle Station; Candle Development LLC to NVR Inc., $261,400.
Lots 87-91, Stonehouse; SCP JTL Stonehouse Owner 2 LLC to NVR Inc., $365,000.
Lots 197-199, New Town; NT Development LP to HHJV LLC, $178,500.
Parcel; Lawrence Goldberg Willis to Edwin Ryan Antle, $200,000.
Parcel 1C, Williamsburg Crossing; Gassia Apkarian to Restaurant Property Investors IV LLC, $1,715,000.
4 parcels; Ronald R. St. Onge to Matthew Borders, $765,000.