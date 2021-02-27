Property Transfers

The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas.
To our readers: Louisa and Caroline Counties listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
12 E 12th St; Panos Properties Llc to Hull Street Properties Llc, $320,000.
1200 N 22nd St; Horton Shamikka S to Welch Megan E, $275,000.
511 N 27th St; Briggs Sherrod to Mushatt Valrie Jarryd, $267,000.
200 E 30th St; Ponce Rentals Llc to Knoch Robert Nelson, $180,000.
1215 N 32nd St; Watchtower Homes and Construction to Vandermeer Haley Gene, $295,000.
1212 N 35th St; Cherry Hill Properties Llc to Lns Group Llc, $160,000.
3217 3rd Ave; Btrk Llc to Bradley Peter J, $269,000.
10401 Apache Road; Sawyer Andrew L to Ugwu Arinzechukwu, $349,999.
1313-1/2 Avondale Ave; Gull Adam E And Chism Brittany to McElhannon Timothy S, $387,500.
510 Bethany Dr; Cote Robert to Garstka Connor, $286,000.
1664 Bilder Ct; NVR Inc to Hanneman Peter Anton, $359,135.
7 W Broad Rock Road; Kassam Investment Group Llc to Killius Anna Michelle, $179,950.
4715 Bromley Lane; Fallans House Llc to Johnson Andrew W, $323,000.
1512 Brookland Pkwy; Girard Sylvain Maxime Jean to Rindone Ryan Philip, $540,000.
5410 Campbell Ave; Canton Wilson C to 2nd and Clay Llc, $179,000.
2310 Cersley St; Cava Capital Llc to Kossler William G, $175,000.
10635 Cherokee Road; Rekowski Olaf and Susan B Trustee to Leslie Matthew James, $484,000.
4311 Cutshaw Ave; Haas Jarrett Wayne And to Cadow Jason D, $545,000.
1216 Decatur St; Burke Dane and Leslie to Nordheim Neil, $150,000.
3201 Douglasdale Road; Levay Nicholas J Jr to Moulden Robert Breisch, $400,000.
3313 Ellwood Ave; Morris Mary K Trustee to Xingcheng Llc, $356,000.
2100 Fairfax Ave; Landrum Steven D and Mary G to Wilkinson Jessica E, $157,500.
4611 Forest Hill Ave; Lennon Heather to Fernandez Kenny, $363,500.
408 Gilmer St; Kane Michael V and Crowder Stuart to Cook Nash Stephen, $257,000.
3211 W Grace St; Shute George E Jr to Bradbrook Eileen And Ian, $385,000.
6725 Greenvale Dr; Stauffer Patrick And to Nelson Jay, $305,000.
2913 Griffn Ave; Moore Alvin R to Stoll Karla Elizabeth, $310,000.
2100 Grove Ave, U26; Beaulier Patrick Artuhr And to May Lindsey K, $219,950.
1607 Hanover Ave; Saunders Alan G And Catherine P to Sawyer Brenda Elaine, $631,000.
6524 Hanover Ave; Goldberg Rita A And to Cannella Anthony S Jr, $260,000.
803 Henri Road; Szymendera Anthony J Jr And to St Christophers School, $270,000.
1224 Huntland Road; Lopes Lucia R to Halpern Matthew Reuben Cabe, $316,000.
1710 Jacquelin St; Elderhomes Corporation T/A to Ward Sarah Madison, $165,000.
1019 Kingsway Road; Peeples Willard to Sanchez Marco A Portillo, $160,000.
702 S Laurel St; Annios Melissa M And to Gonzalez Guillermo J, $330,000.
514 Libbie Ave, U7; Tiber Penthouse Llc to Tiber Penthouse II Llc, $1,820,000.
3307 M St; Lejeune Martin N 3rd And to Mega Matthew D, $595,500.
5312 Marian St; Cho Jonathan P And Ripp Sarah F to Moore Jason, $320,000.
206 N Meadow St; Shroder Landon M to Solomson Allison H, $460,000.
3414 Monument Ave, U204; Locks John Caldwell to Small William Holmes, $296,000.
4408 New Kent Ave; Drezek Denise A to Litwa Christine, $341,000.
2921 Noble Ave; Haas Lisa Ann to Boutwell Jessica C, $401,000.
1617 Nottoway Ave; Sweeney Kevin Coleman And to Hughes Michael, $360,000.
8933 Old Holly Road; Kiwi Realty Llc to Jones James Hugh And Lia Marie, $560,000.
2244 Park Ave; Michel Linda L to Frank Beth, $454,000.
4718 Park Ave; Cava Capital Llc to Meares Carolyn M Living Trust, $532,500.
826 Pepper Ave; Lloyd Jordon R to Lloyd Melissa R, $340,000.
2015 Rawlings St; Grotz Erik G to Drummond Jeremy C, $226,000.
3420 Rosewood Ave; Acquired Properties Llc to McGrath Michael Ford, $191,000.
1910 Southcliff Road; Smolinski Terry M and Susan M to Scheck Patricia J, $325,000.
6312 Stonybrook Dr; Schmeer Jerold C to Harper Helen Dolores, $219,000.
4635 Stuart Ave; Peters H Charles And to Wilks Kathryn Emily, $575,000.
1704 Texas Ave; Gracia Reyes Douglas to Thorndike Olivia, $265,000.
7628 Turf Lane; Nichols Julie G to Gill Deidre And Gill Edward, $279,950.
1507 Wallace St; Basnett Ornsiri U to Hopkinson Alan Thomas, $248,000.
3350 Wellington St; Park Street Consultants Llc to Akande Jamaica Tevoy, $182,000.
8330 W Weyburn Road; Loker Robert W And Adrienne L B to Bock Thomas W And Jennifer, $320,000.
HENRICO
11319 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Colorafi Diane and Barbara to Selal Neha and Kanak Singh Hyanki, $256,000.
9402 Alameda Ave, Henrico; Oladele Benita to Mondragon Isaac, $215,000.
11700 Aprilbud Dr, Henrico; Haggerty Timothy J and Shelly S to Saunders Richard C and Mallory M, $489,000.
10848 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Clark Susan Marie, $300,100.
10704 Balvis Hollow Ct, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc to Reyes Timothy B and Sarah Young, $586,650.
119 Beauregard Ave, Henrico; Hughes Leonard and Priscilla to Brown Alex Sr, $245,000.
1021 Belva Ct, Glen Allen; Colgin John and Cindy to Hazlewood Frank V III and Nancy L Tomlinson, $515,000.
1709 Betty Ln, Henrico; Reilly Sarah G to Kennedy James C, $252,500.
5315 Bindery Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes I Llc to Nguyen Timothy Hung-Manh, $445,648.
2120 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Hall John D Jr and Dorothy B to Bektic Amir and Senada, $420,000.
5904 Brandy Ln, Henrico; Waldens Investment Properties Llc to Matuszewski John Christopher and Rachel D, $185,000.
4313 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Lane Amy G to Devagari Sandeep K and Priyanka Raichur, $305,000.
8220 Brookfield Rd, Henrico; Coltrain Hannah M and Harris R and S R to Slaughter Aric, $262,000.
1428 Bull Run Dr, Henrico; Liberty Homes Va Inc to Seward Elizabeth, $219,750.
1205 Camrose Rd, Henrico; Bui Lieu T and Hung Tran to Pham Duy Vu and Hanh T Bui, $250,000.
145 Carriage Point Ln, Glen Allen; Baumgarner Coral K Etc to Hudson Martha M, $310,000.
2507 Cedar Knoll Ct, Henrico; Thompson Nathan K to Debrew Julia M, $325,500.
9515 Chatterleigh Dr, Henrico; Becker Catherine K to Watkins Robert S Jr and Lindsay Diane Alley, $372,775.
503 Clauson Rd, Henrico; Scotchtown Properties Llc to Bowers Jarryd M and Annie V, $309,000.
1606 Cole Blvd, Glen Allen; North Andrew T and Jillian Lee to Booker Brandon and Roy Mothershead, $215,000.
100 College Rd, Henrico; Pool John T and Regina P to Grammer Ryan Karl and Lauren E P, $1,220,000.
7605 Cornwall Rd, Henrico; Corbin Jeffrey M and Delaine Sanders to Tarsovich Jordan P and Marian Savage, $506,500.
13608 Cotton Patch Ct, Henrico; Exaire Jose E and Karin Mauer to Perkins Wesley S and Megan J, $900,000.
7250 Creekridge Rd, Henrico; Rodgers Michelle to Underwood Whitney, $230,000.
5254 Cynthia Ct, Henrico; Richardson Terri L to Wright Tammy J and Robert A Mazzucco Jr, $302,000.
5601 Darbytown Rd, Henrico; Washington James Jr and Janis Johnson to Meyers Kenneth and Starlette Fleming, $244,950.
9605 Derbyshire Rd, Henrico; Rajabi Hassan Frank to Elkins Daniel and Ross Suit, $215,000.
214 Doverland Rd, Henrico; Ferramosca Mary M and Timothy L Trustees to Cross Kevin L and Lucy G Norton, $450,000.
2612 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Payne Jean H and Katherine W Keefe to Jones Robert B, $190,400.
6308 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Willis Alice H Estate to Sutter Vicki Mae, $160,000.
4232 English Holly Cir, Henrico; Contner James A and Sandra J to Reidlinger Charles D and Cynthia G, $352,200.
2808 Fairway Homes Way, Glen Allen; Challard Yolande to Powell Wray K and Teresa C, $350,000.
9125 Farmington Dr, Henrico; Gilbert Carroll H and Jean to Gilbert Brian H and Daniela L, $227,000.
8305 Flinthill Dr, Henrico; Austin Andrew J to Miller George Kenneth Jr, $250,000.
6004 Forty Ct, Sandston; Duncan Caleb A and Susanna M to Rodgers Michelle L and Leann C Butler, $315,000.
2610 Gaskins Rd, Henrico; Railey Hill Associates Llc to Pinyon North Llc, $699,510.
10519 Gayton Rd, Henrico; Wyatt Harry N III and Ebony F L Johnson to Heaney Lauri and Robert Logan Wilson, $370,000.
5314 Golf Villa Ln, Glen Allen; Pollard James M IV and Elizabeth S Myers to McKnight Eugene Williams, $209,950.
8104 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Corey John E and Page Evans to Broocker Warren A and Lois E, $335,000.
7602 Hampshire Rd, Henrico; Kelley Llc to Pollock Christopher James and Kelly Barberian, $470,000.
1728 Harvest Grove Lane, Henrico; NVR Inc to Crawley Earl Arthur, $289,240.
12325 Haybrook Ln, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Samee Noma and Saquib, $399,950.
4747 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Yenika Krishna Reddy and Kavitha Munnangi, $536,870.
7703 Hillview Ave, Henrico; McLean Kevin D and Lindsey H to Cwh Vhw Llc, $300,000.
10835 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Stanley Shanks Jenilee and Renata A Et Al, $517,135.
4 Huntsman Rd, Sandston; Arhart Justin to Webb Paul Howard and Carrie Jo Matthews, $185,000.
11105 Ingallston Rd, Henrico; Deutsche Bank Nat'l Trst to Saad Mourad, $225,000.
6232 Isleworth Dr, Glen Allen; Forget Margaret Gowen to Zhao Tingyu and Jing Liu, $410,000.
2323 Kenmore Rd, Henrico; Cocke Margaret G to McCollum Michael R, $290,000.
509 Kilmarnock Dr, Henrico; Helton Harry V and Peggy W to Knight Nathan R and Cary C Campbell, $932,231.
2223 Kingsbrook Dr, Henrico; Lentini Susan F to Green Quionda M, $191,000.
6219 Lakeside Ave, Henrico; Sporich Properties Llc to Cheddar Properties Llc, $240,000.
2614 Lassen Walk, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Duran Richard Albert, $269,742.
1618 Lauderdale Dr, Henrico; Torky Mohamed and Rasha R Elgendy to Joseph Everton and Ayana Williams-Joseph, $273,000.
5904 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Jones Robert Alan, $229,693.
5914 Laurel Bed Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Milteer Brittany M, $254,134.
4712 Leakes Mill Dr, Glen Allen; Kittrell Company to Dodamani Satish and Arati Sheelvantar, $540,998.
12305 Liesfeld Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Trust Brian C Trustee, $945,698.
10985 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Lifestyle Builders And Developers Inc to Patel Amratal and Manuben, $526,094.
5082 Maben Hill Ln, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Thomas Tony, $470,950.
9371 Man-O-War Ct, U1210, Glen Allen; Beck Kristi and Donald Stewart to Afework Sarah Irfan-Ul, $177,500.
2463 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Scott Gregory A and Robin S to Li Lawrence B and David S, $305,000.
2300 Marroit Rd, Henrico; Mahony Jean M to McCarty Mary-Katherine, $243,000.
35 Medlock Rd, Sandston; Pierce Kiva B and Matthew B to Watts Nancy J and Jeffrey D, $160,000.
2230 Midview Rd, Henrico; Olivencia Bienvenido and Nicole L to Henley Brian, $355,000.
1713 Misty Dawn Ct, Henrico; Ashley Edward M and Prienda to Ashley Arnusorn, $200,000.
6611 Monument Ave, Henrico; Bahen Thomas E to Donald Anthony Gordon and Jennifer Tait Masi, $451,000.
377 N Mullens Ln, Henrico; Lindsey John H and Alyssa D Chewning to Skrzypek David, $190,000.
1208 New York Ave, Glen Allen; Clary Justin B to Bowen Maureen V, $177,000.
403 S Oak Ave, Henrico; Southard Linwood E and Evelyn T to Lee Michael, $170,000.
10307 Old Courtney Rd, Glen Allen; Price R Steven to Evans Brian E, $307,000.
1801 Old Williamsburg Rd, Sandston; Cobb William Dean to Gouldin Travis T and Tracy M Shrader, $225,000.
6269 Osborne Tpke, Henrico; Thomas Jackson Real Estate Llc to Thomas Matthew Alan, $290,000.
4904 Parkcrest Ct, Glen Allen; Parsons William and Carol to Palmer Walter G and Judith G, $460,000.
8018 Patterson Ave, Henrico; Glover John T II and Kyla Elizabeth Tew to Kiser Gabrielle Emily-Anne, $255,000.
5904 Pine St, Henrico; Tyler Frances G Estate to Tanwi Tifu, $190,000.
1907 Poplar Bud Way, Henrico; Perry Thomas and Michelle Wang to Martinez Edwin Martinez, $307,000.
409 Queen Emily Pl, Henrico; Hammond Albert and Adzo Selormey to Miles Ariel and Alphonto Brent Ellis Sr, $273,000.
3800 Quinn Abbey Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Gordon Earman A Jr, $397,355.
2124 Ridgefield Green Way, Henrico; Callison Jimmie G and Audrey G to Wellhouse Leo J II and Lourdes Zajur, $330,000.
8505 Rivermont Dr, Henrico; Rasnic David L to Boswell Brandon Keith and Marshie, $390,000.
1661 Rockwood Rd, Henrico; Griffith Bryce W and Kara Joyce to Souza Zachary Thomas, $245,000.
5733 Rolling Creek Pl, Glen Allen; Hite Valerie W to Chen Jackie and Ming Xia Jiang, $396,000.
423 Sandston Ave, Sandston; Butler Robert James to Brazelle Stuart A and Beverley M, $189,950.
11417 Scotsglen Ct, Glen Allen; White James L Jr and Claiborne M to Patel Kapil P, $449,950.
3744 Seasons Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Chong Gary and Lavinia, $335,525.
7425 Settlers Ridge Ct, Henrico; Kindy Donald S to Hambright Sue G, $255,000.
1106 Skipwith Rd, Henrico; Dunnick Andrew to James Miranda G, $385,000.
5502 Smith Ave, Henrico; Terrana Philip A and Kathleen M to Kindle Robert S and Kelly E and Stuart C, $162,000.
8702 Springwater Dr, Henrico; Puryear Elizabeth Marie to Hijaz Samer Salman and Iyad Salman, $220,000.
5321 Stanwood Way, Glen Allen; McKemie Warren and Julie to Egen William and Ellen, $567,000.
2907 Stone Meadow Ct, Henrico; Vaught Malcolm E III and Norman Garrison to Costa Poliana Vinturoti, $207,000.
5700 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Windsor Family Llc, $260,000.
2401 Sunnybrook Rd, Henrico; Katharos George D to McGovern William III, $299,950.
8010 Thom Rd, Henrico; Kern Richard A to Price Ashby W and Megan Marteal Howell, $915,000.
10807 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Milligan Joshua D to Lu Zhenjie and Jin Wang, $243,500.
1502 Treboy Ave, Henrico; Bell Candace L to Burns Scott and Shannon, $418,000.
8220 Tyndale Rd, Henrico; Cook Thomas R and Judi M to Shocket Hattie T, $290,000.
3703 Vawter Ave, Henrico; N and G Homes Llc to Frazier Joseph Anthony, $175,000.
8277 Warriner Rd, Henrico; Budu Emil C and Claudia Evelina to Smith Rebecca H, $263,000.
8509 Weldon Dr, Henrico; Guza Alma Jane to Seligman Skyler Morgan, $270,000.
416 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico; Miles Ariel N to Williams Shalesha, $193,000.
9700 Wildbriar Ln, Henrico; Venckus Andrius to Dawes Adam Matthew and Ayers Gilman, $423,500.
330 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Gary Frank J and Kelli W to Pruitt Willie C and Shirley M, $222,500.
2504 Wistar St, Henrico; Ranger Llc to Schuler Taylor H, $250,000.
5226 Wythe Ave, Henrico; Thornhill L Scott and Anne M to Smith R Gordon and Helen R Strieder Trustees, $855,579.
Chesterfield
1235 Abingdon Rd; Cumbea Russell R Jr and Emilie A to Dickenson Rebecca Y, $270,000.
11730 Adventure Hill Ln; Main Street Homes to Nyoni Herbert and Kimani E W, $464,325.
10000 Alfaree Rd; Daley John A and Meredith P B to Lewis Marselena and Eddie, $265,000.
7011 Amstel Bluff Wy; Kennedy Louis S and Phyllis K to Pitts Jason Jay and Roxanne, $439,900.
3013 Appleford Dr; Plummer Shawn and Rhonda M to Pepper James B, $240,000.
3100 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Roybal John A, $294,485.
12819 Ashtree Rd; Ellett Stephen M and Kathy G to Casper Aaron T and Megan A, $307,500.
11436 Bailey Mountain Tl; Buchholz David M and Nanette M to Bradshaw Renay S, $234,000.
7636 Barkbridge Rd; Hunter Jason A and Caycee G to Luna Rocio Y, $260,000.
8512 Bay Knolls Tr; Ramsey Cory A and Young E M to Brewster Jason A and Flick D M, $324,900.
13126 Beach Rd; Bottoms Kevin Maurice to Bottoms Temie L and Darian B, $360,000.
13136 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Matthews Stephen and Alyssa, $363,905.
3407 Bellbluff Dr; Herndon Larry P III to Sis Baldomero Ixpatac, $200,000.
11113 Belvoir Rd; Hudson Tracey M to Trent Julian, $239,000.
4706 Black Oak Rd; Wiggins Natasha to May Trevor Cole, $225,000.
9004 Blue Oak Ct; Garrett April M to Valenta Tiffany and Valenta Tami, $195,000.
11225 Bondurant Dr; Gilmore Roger A and Karen F to Paquette Patricia, $370,000.
4512 Braden Townes Bl; NVR Inc to Walker Scottie, $292,565.
10654 Braden Woods Ct; NVR Inc to Jones Richard Allen and Denise J, $252,260.
14421 Branding Iron Rd; Ward Scott L and Heather L to Schneider Allison R, $260,000.
1111 Briars Ct; Tilley Juanita Ann to Hectus George V and Judith A, $249,995.
15001 Broadbill Dr; Smith Robert A to Ivy J Tanner and Valerie June, $290,000.
13106 Buffalo Springs Ct; NVR Inc to Persing Christopher and Carrie A, $345,755.
4507 Burgess House Ln; Toone Brittany M to Simmons Azaria Melisha, $250,000.
5207 Cabretta Dr; Morici Kenneth F and Melissa Sue to Marshall Adam Scott and Laura H, $470,000.
8341 Capernwray Dr; Lifestyle Home Builders to Miller Robert K and Nicole M, $585,000.
9303 Carriage House Ct; Llvk Llc to Nestlerode Nicholas Aaron, $210,000.
6460 Cassia Lp; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Tammisetty Kali V P and Urmila D, $284,000.
11231 Celtic Rd; Brinson Amelia M to Sparkman Guy E and Roxana M, $235,000.
11936 Channelmark Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Powers Nicholas A and Jennifer G, $579,130.
10512 Chesdin Ridge Dr; Baffuto Rebecca L and Thomas Jr to Williams Cheryl A, $299,900.
9553 Chipping Dr; Bickford Gordon C and Sandra A to Dutta Nilothpaul, $205,000.
742 Clearlake Rd; Freeman Jared M to Tabadero Florence G and A D, $226,000.
8406 Cobblegrove Ct; NVR Inc to Taylor George V Jr and Chhay P, $402,210.
14607 Collington Ct; Asbell Robert and Lisa to Diaz Elvin Fajardo, $368,000.
14356 Colonyhouse Bl; NVR Inc to Meredith Leeiron Jr and Yeary H, $393,450.
6600 Corcoran Dr; Woody Sandi Kay M and Harrison T to Holland Jasmine, $258,000.
11312 Covina Ln; Roberts Brian K and Beverly B to Coffey Alexander and Stacy N, $400,000.
11101 Crooker Dr; Grinnell J F and Grinnell J Trs to Curtis Matthew G and Ashley K, $361,101.
3740 Darby Dr; Walker Philip and Tonya to Ritter William and Kelli, $580,000.
12740 Donegal Dr; Beno Michael A and Alison S to Koch Matthew Paul, $288,000.
7807 Drexelbrook Rd; Dogtown Inc to Reid Cynthia E, $212,000.
5501 Dunroming Ct; Liberty Rentals Group Llc to Mena David Restrepo, $293,000.
14313 Eagle Rock Av; Davila Edwin to Markwith Gerald Jr and Betty N, $245,000.
5731 Elfinwood Rd; Francis Floyd E and Tamara D to Unger Aaron M, $329,000.
430 Enon Church Rd; Cutshaw Alan W and Susan to Ritenour Tamala R and Jeffrey L, $370,000.
200 Fairwood Dr; Foltz Investments Llc to Simpson Ashley N and Anderson R, $225,000.
15101 Featherchase Dr; Frost James and Katy to Morrison Stephanie, $230,000.
7819 Flag Tail Dr; Mathes Darcy D and Aaron M to Smith Nicholas Owen, $310,000.
8719 Forge Gate Ln; NVR Inc to Negron Rivera V and Womack R, $397,307.
15467 Foxvale Wy; Scaggs Stephen E and Vickie F to Kadlec Shawn L and Elisabeth C, $380,000.
4019 Gill St; Richter David Trustee to Thomas Hailey R, $359,000.
705 Glenhaven Ct; Szczotka Michal T and Monika to Hunt Barbara T, $259,000.
12313 Goldengate Pl; Sears Patrick V and Heidi M to Goodman John S and Mahogany M M, $322,000.
2712 Goyne Lp; Hawkins Kristina M to Montgomery Takia, $189,900.
10202 Greglynn Rd; 10202 Greglynn Road Llc to Moroney Anne, $230,000.
4800 E Gurney Ct; Perkins Russell H to Torres Tadeo Nancy M, $280,000.
3819 Hamlin Creek Py; Barrick Paul J and Nicole J to Tran Chan Chinh and Dam Thi T, $239,500.
14521 Happy Hill Rd; Woo Jerry S Trustee to Barton Joshua P, $260,000.
10910 Haverford Ln; Mullins Thomas L and Mary B to Amin Rahib and Insull Erin K, $275,000.
4423 Heidi Tr; Allen Reginald Sr and Kimberly K to Grafton School Incorporated, $335,000.
13812 Hentland Ct; Collington East Llc to Thompson Joseph E and Gina L, $525,592.
14212 Hockliffe Ln; Peterson Ryan and Aki Leilani to Singleton John R H and Keshia M, $399,000.
12400 Hulsey Dr; Greer Richard H and Tracy P to Spalding Jason M and Haley, $327,500.
11012 Isadora Dr; Gatlin Camellia G to Stayman Richard A Jr and Donna W, $478,000.
2600 Jacobway Ct; Suggs Lisa and William T II to Hernandez Sabrina, $225,000.
4700 Jennway Lp; Johnson Lydia D to Holt Jeremy Allen, $565,000.
5441 Karma Rd; Prugh R D and Prugh S R Trustees to Brown Kimberly M, $346,500.
311 Kernel Ct; Walters Gayle A to Smith Rosemary, $318,500.
1212 Kingsport Ln; Laniewicz Deborah to Hughes Daniel C and Samara, $232,000.
3819 Knighton Cr; NVR Inc to Harvey Anitha and Phillip David, $513,600.
7118 Lake Caroline Dr; Oliver Shawn and Princess to Hall Robert M, $285,000.
7500 Lawnbrook Dr; NVR Inc to Watson Cynthia D and Burwell A, $282,250.
6307 Leisure Tr; Valenta Crystal to Poindexter Lonnie Jr, $193,000.
4220 Lind Ln; Hhhunt Homes LC to Wilkins Lakesha P, $264,760.
3300 Littlebury Dr; Cullen Colleen to Parham Cordaro, $278,000.
11400 Longtown Tr; D R Horton Inc to Jefferson Bennie M and M, $325,990.
6342 Macbeth Ct; White Kendall M to Herrera Perez Luis E Et Al, $175,000.
16225 Maple Hall Dr; Martin Miguel to Schmidt Scott M and Anderson J L, $1,172,000.
17628 Marymere Ct; Hhhunt Homes LC to Snellings Joseph Edward, $352,025.
14301 McCabe Dr; Miller Sean D to Hartley Oscar Jr and Talia, $255,000.
5316 Meadow Chase Rd; Rosie James A to Duque Fabian and Angela, $366,000.
10417 Melissa Mill Rd; A and J Investment Llc to Bolton Natalee H, $265,000.
3718 Merrington Vw; Castlewood Holdings Llc to McCrae Lafonda and Quincy, $530,000.
4100 Mill Manor Dr; Trotman Carmalita to Gezen Sean Asil and Jem, $350,000.
3631 Mineola Dr; Stafford Nicholas W and Sarah A to Hoffman Auburn J and Barksdale J, $185,000.
10011 Mosswood Rd; Griffin Lloyd B II and Kathleen to Dudding Richard A, $150,000.
11700 Moven Dr; Gobern Louis M and Michelle D to Cortes Jaime and Kristina, $410,000.
5018 Nairn Ln; Landrum James H and Kimberly Ann to Gingrich James L and Bernadette, $330,000.
7307 Nicklaus Cr; Martel Bryce to Tello Jose M V and May Claudia N, $387,000.
3215 Nuttree Woods Dr; Doan James R and Adams Meagan L to Tamayo Victoria, $275,000.
3313 Oakmeadow Ln; Boothe James W Sr and Barbara L to Mann Christina and Patrick, $255,000.
10840 Old Centralia Rd; Lasher William C Jr and Mary C to Miner David T, $270,000.
1307 Oldbury Rd; Adams Kendyl L to Ligon Kimberly M, $251,500.
4918 Parrish Branch Rd; Coleman J M and Coleman D L Trs to Zangari A E and Castillo E A, $287,000.
4032 Peregrine Rd; Andes Joshua D and Tiffany N to Dodson Patricia K, $225,000.
5214 Pineland Ct; Southers Grover F Jr and Melissa to Diggs Joseph and Gloria Ince, $285,000.
6005 Pleasant Pond Ct; Roman Daniel S and Natalynn B to Escobar M R E Y and Escobar L R, $283,500.
11324 Poplar Ridge Rd; Kerr J B and Kerr S J Trustees to Moore Savannah J and Christopher, $310,000.
9606 Prince James Pl; Torbush Fred G and Mary to West Nathan O and Tonya L, $358,000.
7936 Provincetown Dr; Hurtt Sandra D to Tucker Helen, $158,200.
13312 Railey Hill Dr; Kudin Oleksandr M and Janette L to Perazzo Philip A and Diana A, $523,000.
1724 Rayanne Dr; Crenshaw Mitchell C to Craig David H Jr and Caryn M A, $295,000.
11911 Rexmoor Dr; McGinniss James R and Patricia R to Kala Sweta, $685,000.
11819 Rimswell Pl; Builder Funding Llc to Cuneo F M Sr and Solar L L S D, $312,000.
10201 Robbie Rd; Slater Michael W and Elizabeth J to Vasquez Jason M and Galan D M, $259,000.
5625 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Walker Jimmie L Sr and Carrie L, $374,990.
3930 Round Hill Dr; Armstrong U L and Audra E to Hayles Sean and Nyondo Chiluba, $260,000.
6512 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Nwakile Ugochukwu N and Courtney, $379,145.
6701 Rouseaux Dr; Hhhunt Homes LC to Webb Oneika Griffin and Keith A, $406,060.
18112 Sagamore Dr; NVR Inc to Haney Stacy and McDonald Timothy, $648,225.
1201 Salisbury Dr; Midlo Land Llc to Mansilla Olivia, $265,000.
10424 Sarata Ln; Anderson Donald M and Kristine M to Thornhill Jonathan E, $205,000.
718 Shadowhill Ct; Thompson Jordan R and Raven T to Cho Jonathan P and Ripp Sarah F, $385,900.
6237 Shotwell Tr; Litchfield David W and Lindsey S to Volante William James and Megan, $579,999.
15604 Silvertree Ln; Hull Samuel P to Perez Ana K and Polanco D J, $185,000.
4533 Snowflake Dr; Gunter Mary E to Brown Deborah K, $260,000.
1213 Southam Dr; Winkelman Janet L to Blankenship Jennie H Et Als, $230,000.
4708 Split Creek Ct; Mullins Shane A and Fisher A B to Pugh Robert, $327,000.
8901 Spyglass Hill Ct; Smith T M and Smith K S Trs to McKinney Michele and Nunnally J, $337,500.
6924 Stafford Park Dr; Mackenzie Ross T and Amy M to Eckert Richard J Jr and Michele, $415,000.
11107 Sterling Cove Dr; Tymowski Maciej and Anastasia to Mackey Andrew and Chelsa, $480,900.
14300 Stonecobble Ln; NVR Inc to Rawlings Bonita, $325,510.
4512 Summer Camp Ct; Gregoire Development Corp to Taylor Rodney A and Dana, $620,000.
13802 Summerlook Ln; Jones Leslie A to Galvan Michael B and Jennifer L, $400,000.
3816 Tanbark Rd; Hunter E S and Henley McArthur to Maggie Walker Comm Land Tr The, $174,000.
5109 Terrace Arbor Cr; Rodriguez Jennifer M to Williams Gary C, $285,000.
4907 Timbernorth Tl; McDaniel R K Jr to Stemen Hannah C, $210,000.
8521 Trabue Rd; Oliver Anthony J to Szymendera Anthony and Heather, $389,000.
15926 Tri Gate Rd; Heineman Steven J and Rhonda L to Mitchell Russ M and Kristena M, $196,000.
10021 Tuxford Rd; Ramey James E IV and Madalyn A to Pyla Pranaya R, $285,000.
17613 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Pulley Joyce S, $380,190.
3424 Veyan Ct; NVR Inc to Davis Lashawn M, $317,310.
11019 Vogel Ct; Childs Rea D to Williams William J and Karen C, $425,000.
218 Wallingham Dr; Leonard Susan Ashley to Khalid Sana H and Aslam Bilal O, $327,500.
12902 Watch Hill Tr; Depcrynski Andrew and Emily to Sluiter Todd E and Kristen G, $310,100.
15109 Watermill Lake Tl; Pollard Angela J to Cunha Domingos and Emilia, $243,000.
6714 Welara Rn; Hhhunt Greenwich Walk Llc to Roberts George E and Patricia A, $374,950.
4029 West Tr; Atehortua Adriana to Fleming Karen, $236,000.
6501 Whisperwood Dr; D R Horton Inc to Barrett Dwight Lamont Et Als, $337,515.
4826 Wilconna Rd; Chen Jinzi and Ke Chen Xia to Walker Karen Jean, $203,500.
1731 Winding Wy; Federal Nat'l Mortgage Assoc to McCauley Joel A II and Vanessa L, $291,900.
5643 Winterleaf Dr; Klein David A and Heather J to Velasquez Jorge Alberto, $198,000.
2810 Woodbridge Crossing Ct; Atkins Christina A to Deale Chance R and Selina I, $165,000.
2130 Wynnewood Dr; Moore Jeffrey to Brooks Caro-Len Tracey, $235,500.
HANOVER
9037 Airwell Court, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Julie Christine Buttermore, $404,435.
8025 Anton Trace, Mechanicsville; Travis P. Six to Mallory A. Adams, $215,000.
10516 Ashcake Road, Ashland; Terry J. Speeks to Pamela L. Parent, $200,000.
10192 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville; Peter L. Malott to Bill Y. Okyere, $370,000.
8149 Beatties Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Brandon M. Ballance to Brandon J. Reed, $292,000.
7357 Beechbark Lane, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Terence G. Cooper, $362,000.
10271 Berkley Manor Drive, Mechanicsville; Robin M. Johnson to Robert Lee Mitchell Jr., $419,000.
5480 Billingswood Drive, Mechanicsville; Robert P. Bailey to John W. Beazley, $405,000.
8008 Blythe Road, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Robert P. Johnson Sr., $439,795.
9349 Braxton Way, Mechanicsville; Frederick S. Russow to Alison Andrews, $318,000.
8433 Brittewood Circle, Mechanicsville; Connie W. Foster to Evan Sharrow, $370,000.
11152 Chamberlayne Road, Hanover; Judith L. Harris to Robert Jason Harris, $200,000.
6411 Cherry Grove Lane, Mechanicsville; Rachael Davis to Collin Harrell, $253,000.
7734 Clarey Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to William A. Kemp, $428,369.
13525 Craigs View Court, Ashland; Thomas J. Naumann to Donald Lee Smith, $210,000.
9310 Crossover Road, Mechanicsville; Kevin E. Stotler to Jesse Winn, $325,000.
6193 Dijon Drive, Mechanicsville; Keven W. Moran to Melvin T. Huffman, $308,000.
8266 Elizabeth Ann Drive, Mechanicsville; Raymond J. Braden Jr. to Denise L. Denham, $424,900.
8314 Evanston Lane, Mechanicsville; Cynthia Bonneau to Marion Hodges, $267,900.
8274 Fieldshire Drive, Mechanicsville; Patrick T. Horne Jr. to Jordan Peters, $250,000.
11452 Georgetown Road, Mechanicsville; Richard Anderson Kent to Patrick T. Horne Jr., $355,000.
13258 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen; Wendy Holder, trustee to Craig R. Hurd, $410,000.
6455 Harbor Drive, Mechanicsville; James H. Nemecek Jr. to Madora L. Day, $350,000.
6120 Havenview Drive, Mechanicsville; Elizabeth M. Hawa to Michael Migliore, $365,000.
10113 Hollythorne Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Kimberly Driskell, $510,340.
9758 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Ryan Kontra, $537,215.
9919 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Derrick T. Brewer, $455,000.
9955 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; Craftmaster Homes Inc. to Charles A. Orton, $495,347.
9276 Janeway Drive, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Jeffrey J. Beamon, $476,175.
8158 Judith Lane, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Thomas Matthew Flemer, $434,595.
5143 Keitts Corner Road, Mechanicsville; Alvin W. Bailey to Rebecca Harvey, $405,000.
7049 Lantana Lane, Mechanicsville; Richard W. Irvin III to Jordan V. Gallaher, $297,000.
8320 Laurel Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; Charles G. Purvis to Gregory Omarah, $325,000.
10183 Markside Way, Ashland; James E. Thornton to Kristopher M. Kidd, $478,000.
6259 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville; Hanover County to Dana Cecil, $205,997.
7223 Minie Ball Ave., Mechanicsville; Adrian R. Trimiew to Terrence M. Carlson, $419,950.
16376 Mountain Road, Montpelier; James Thornton to Nathaniel Cauf Man, $220,000.
13065 Old Ridge Road, Beaverdam; Betty D. McReynolds to Lisa C. Hawk, $245,000.
14451 Overlook Ridge Lane, Beaverdam; Joseph S. Parks Jr. to Daniel O'Connell, $427,500.
12267 W Patrick Henry Road, Ashland; Trudie H. Knight to Kailee Elizabeth Case, $439,000.
9421 Pleasant Level Road, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Daniel Hall, $391,135.
11427 Puttinham Court, Glen Allen; Charles D. Riedlinger to David L. Ellis, $356,001.
9354 Ravensworth Court, Mechanicsville; Debra N. Ramsey to Tyrone Faison, $220,000.
6458 Robin Way, Mechanicsville; Susan R. Thomas to Russell K. Smith, $219,000.
8033 Ruthland Village Drive, Mechanicsville; Jordan Gallaher to Heather L. Nelson, $263,900.
8857 Seaycroft Drive, Mechanicsville; Cedric R. Smith to Lanea J. Winston, $370,790.
404 Short St., Ashland; Arlette B. Southworth to Bobva LLC, $270,000.
Southerly at Caldwell; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $334,950.
10137 Spring Ivy Lane, Mechanicsville; Stuart M. Neal to Andrew S. Holmes, $360,000.
7549 Studley Road, Mechanicsville; Joseph Carbone III to James J. Carbone, $206,250.
831 Sweet Tessa Drive, Unit 6, Ashland; Steven Johnson to Dejourie Fullerton, $189,950.
380 S Taylor St., Ashland; Bobva LLC to April Marie Bowles, $230,000.
8166 Tippling House Drive, Mechanicsville; Carolyn R. Horner to Kenneth E. Clisso, $347,000.
6823 Turnage Lane, Mechanicsville; Michael S. MacKenzie to Prasit Bunyasrie, $355,000.
9415 Williamsville Road, Mechanicsville; Charles C. Smith to Donald A. Bowden, $329,000.
11301 Winding Brook Terrace Drive, Ashland; NVR Inc. to Gregory K. Norwood, $265,190.
10066 Woodglen Drive, Mechanicsville; Troy W. Payne to Tanya A. Huff, $257,000.
7262 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Alvin W. Bailey Jr., $348,247.
POWHATAN
3772 Archies Way, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc to William V. Blackwell, $495,340.
2714 Birdson Lane, Powhatan; Amanda Faith Hill to Aaron Alan Johnson, $275,000.
3630 Derby Ridge Loop, Midlothian; Thomas N. Hillsman Jr. to Jeffrey Robert Bennett, $555,000.
2221 Hollow Log Path, Powhatan; River City Custom Homes Inc. to Larry D. Newman, $783,838.
2120 Hunters Mill Road, Powhatan; Patricia M. Paquette to Stephen Smith, $485,000.
1535 Lewis Lane, Powhatan; Emerald Custom Homes LLC to Charles Edward Torkelson, $499,900.
3398 Manor Oaks Drive, Powhatan; John E. Witt to David B. Kahan, $762,000.
2362 Mosby Lane, Powhatan; Milbrook Construction LLC to David E. Gordon, $229,950.
2572 Norwood Creek Way, Powhatan; Paul W. McDaniel to Matthew Betton, $390,000.
1431 Palmore Road, Powhatan; Ralph G. Benninghove to Steven Lee Back, $331,000.
6122 Preakness Stakes Lane, Powhatan; HPCPET LLC to James D. Cline, $384,250.
3291 Sherwood Ridge Drive, Powhatan; Phillip D. Ross to Falvius Lacaci, $230,000.
2168 Urbine Road, Powhatan; Linda Gurr to William Clay Cook, $193,750.
GOOCHLAND
7462 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James L. White Jr., $539,998.
7470 Brandiston St., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to William C. Morgan, $498,429.
1514 Camberley Drive, Manakin Sabot; Dale E. Austin to Ronald J. Tamagni, $525,000.
2461 Fairground Round, Maidens; Parker A. Bryant to Mae Hannah Debruin, $340,000.
1748 Fisher Pond Drive, Maidens; Steve Thompson Builder LLC to Hayden Hill, $820,000.
4957 Hill Road, Kents Store; William Richardson to Richard M. Dees, $267,700.
3409 Lowry Road, Columbia; Steven R. Paquette to John Roberts, $475,000.
12281 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Danni Tang, $469,458.
7451 Park Village Blvd., Glen Allen; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Asghar M. Valad, $578,989.
2823 Preston Park Way, Sandy Hook; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Matthew G. Goodloe, $369,560.
2618 Sandy Hook Road, Goochland; Laura Hayward to Jonathan E.H. Wheeler, $340,000.
2136 Withers Lane, Maidens; Christopher Matthew Toney to Gary Dean Schulz, trustee, $730,000.
Petersburg
1661 Dinwiddie Court; Angela L. Thornton to Javard Wright, $162,011.
826 Gustavo Lane; Patricia L. Tesstamark to Christopher Jefferson, $280,000.
770 King Ave.; William D. Johnson to Landon Barringer, $176,000.
240 Spotswood Drive; Amanda L. Scott to Romonita Cunningham, $175,000.
DINWIDDIE
19803 Breeze Way, Sutherland; Korey Volz Mason to Joshua W. Cornett, $259,900.
18610 Goode Lane, Dinwiddie; David W. Lyle to Robin D. Armstrong, $370,000.
25104 Pinecroft Road, North Dinwiddie; Joseph P. Wilson Sr. to Jonathan P. Schurman, $207,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
196 Archer Ave.; Michelle Lynn Bourque to Kerston Reid, $153,450.
913 Lakewood Drive; Auren Charles Traylor to Jon C. Rudy, $185,550.
221 Suffolk Ave.; Danielle M. Scott to Zaneisha Jai Clay, $200,000.
HOPEWELL
321 S 20th Ave.; Robert A. Bullock III to Roberto Fuentes, $154,000.
215 Bull Run Drive; Matthew D. McDevitt to Tyrasha Browder, $177,070.
1904 Dellrose Drive; Brian Edwards to Lichiron M. Johnson, $175,000.
3917 Glacier Bay Court; Brian C. Tinch to Semique W. Jones, $209,753.
701 Kippax Court; Dulcia W. Boyette to Mark Howard Humphries Jr., $190,000.
414 Stonehearth Court; Tammie L. Day to Frances Jean Stevenson, $170,000.
NEW KENT
11425 Brickshire Park, Providence Forge; M.C. McClure Inc. to Gregory L. Martin, $573,754.
7411 Club Drive, Quinton; Erika R. Tapp to Mark Sokolowski, $287,000.
7519 S Franklins Way, Quinton; Kollina Sar Pezza to Evelyn Angel West, $360,000.
6923 Hairpin Drive, Quinton; Hisham El-Omari to Lesner E. Espinoza, $225,000.
6916 Lakeshore Court, Quinton; Aaron H. Wills to Page F. Richbourg, $269,000.
10907 Newtown Road, New Kent; Baker Homes LLC to Robert W. Stutts, $259,950.
2800 Quaker Road, Quinton; Elizabeth Isgett to Carol Cruz, $286,500.
3131 Ponderosa Lane, Quinton; Phillip R. Ledford to Jong Min Kim, $525,000.
7541 Sedge Drive, New Kent; D.R. Horton Inc. to London Sabrina Jones, $305,891.
PRINCE GEORGE
2206 Clary Road, Petersburg; Shelby C. Timperio to Kimberly A. Ellison, $212,000.
9771 Jamescrest Drive, North Prince George; Rosalinda Luna to Kenneth J. Curtin, $269,750.
3027 Meadow View Blvd., Hopewell; James Johnson to Lonnie Fauntleroy, $280,739.
4144 Ruffin Road, Prince George; Herbert S. Cavanaugh to Kenneth Goodwyn, $315,000.
Charles city
14800 Cypress Bank Road, Providence Forge; David N. MacDonald to Kenneth A. Letchworth, $360,000.
3900 Wayside Road, Charles City; Terry Price to Christina Lee Talley, $187,550.
AMELIA
7501 Amelia Springs Road, Jetersville; Michael T. Petty to Scott Ward, $285,000.
9700 Glebe Lane, Amelia Court House; Stephen B. Eisenhart to Harrison T. Woody, $581,500.
12325 Little Patrick Road, Amelia Court House; Millicent S. Barnard to Russell J. Barnard, $475,000.
135711 Smacks Drive, Amelia Court House; Christopher L. Spangler to Jayne Alexander, $304,000.
CUMBERLAND
181 S Airport Road, Farmville; Benjamin Lapp to Eric Crutchfield, $315,000.
500 Pleasant Valley Road, Farmville; Monroe C. Miller to Jonathan L. Miller, $315,000.
KING AND QUEEN
3228 Smithfield Road, St. Stephens Church; Diane Lentz Home Sales LLC to Darrell Hixenbaugh, $191,000.
3232 Smithfield Road, St. Stephens Church; Diane Lentz Home Sales LLC to Shawn E. Hixenbaugh, $201,000.
KING WILLIAM
352 Corann Drive, Aylett; Aaron C. Sekerdy to Nelson R. Alvarez, $225,000.
65 Fairmont Place, Aylett; HHHunt Homes LC to Fredrick Vernon Williams IV, $253,445.
601 Horse Landing Road, King William; Kyle C. Atkins to Randy L. Eddy Jr, $338,000.
39 Loomis Road, Aylett; Timothy P. Hart to Jason N. Roberson, $319,000.
110 Pleasant Grove Court, Aylett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Leeanna Marie Brooks, $252,900.
5871 E River Road, King William; Sandra B. Wiltshire, executor to James Buren Aldredge III, $385,000.
125 Terra Alta Drive, Aylett; Debbie S. Long to Edward E. Toman Jr., $270,000.
70 Wysor Drive, Aylett; Joyce A. Brooks to Vito Gallina, $177,000.
Sussex
439 Jasper Lane, Waverly; Warthan Daughters LLC to Christopher Ruffin, $199,000.
27516 Pakdale Road, Waverly; Thomas J. Williams to Joann Downs, $331,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
4518 Casey Blvd.; Michael R. Hall to Alan R. Batcheller, $466,400.
509 Suri Drive; Kelly L. Toth to Michael James Mackin, $346,000.
229 Woodmere Drive, Unit D; Jennifer L. Hughes to Richard A. Stello Jr., $215,750.
JAMES CITY
4902 Abbotsford Mews, Williamsburg; Orson W. Prentice to Elizabeth Buckley, $219,500.
9389 Ashlock Court, Toano; Phillpa Chin to Paul E. Tschiderer Jr., $458,900.
2702 Ayrshire Reach, Williamsburg; Kerri E. Henderson to Ronald S. Pike, $172,000.
3508 Barrett's Ferry Drive, Williamsburg; Theodore H. Bodner to Douglas W. Hogue, $1,450,000.
3123 Bent Tree Lane, Toano; Hugo C. Bottino to John R. Lones III, $588,000.
131 Braddock Road, Williamsburg; Brandon M. Stalding to George Christopher Fagan, $345,000.
6460 Brightwell Court, Williamsburg; Kevin Patrick Reilly to Barry D. Cohen, $549,900.
5320 Center St., Williamsburg; FJY LLC to Edward Scott Ellis, $305,000.
6300 Chiswick Park, Williamsburg; Rose M. Barrett to Monica Herman, $198,000.
3804 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Nathaniel Ray Wiggins to Kenya Keywan Dinkins, $215,000.
1796 Cypress Isle, Williamsburg; H. Ray Compton, trustee to Brenda L. Snow, trustee, $2,400,000.
800 S England Circle, Williamsburg; Kevin M. Gunkemeyer, trustee to John J. McKeown, $1,875,000.
8020 Fairmont Drive, Williamsburg; Eric Lopez to Paul Vierthaler, $338,000.
3448 Fiddlers Ridge Parkway, Williamsburg; John David Hogge to Devin E. Rolley, $363,000.
4033 Frances Berkeley, Williamsburg; Victor M. Cardoza Jr. to Joseph S. Agee, $506,000.
7000 Gun Lock Road, Williamsburg; Bernice B. Tennyson to Ronald L. Lucini, $389,000.
4360 Harrington Commons, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Alvin Leroy Thomas, $455,990.
2820 Jonas Profit Trail, Williamsburg; Lisa D. Pacheco to James Kelley, $400,000.
4040 Kings Oak Lane, Williamsburg; Dennis G. Buchanan to Ronald G. Weaver, $342,500.
2584 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Black Tip Associates LLC to Jordy N. Dellenbach, $544,380.
4020 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; Shelley Pittman to Freddie Lucas, $240,000.
7523 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Dan Prudencio Sandoval, $258,555.
9101 Manorwood Way, Toano; Jeffrey O. Smith to Debbie Chicora Lovelady, $480,000.
4632 Minutemen Way, Williamsburg; Jonathon Allen Lavery to Jessica Nicole Fielek, $262,000.
2106 Montgomerie Arch, Williamsburg; Clint Borkstrom to Joy K. Langston, $185,000.
3333 New Castle Drive, Williamsburg; Plouton J. Panags to Thomas H.W. Walker, $315,000.
3252 Oak Branch Lane, Toano; Ralph B. Dozier to Steven Price, $841,000.
7208 Otey Drive, Lanexa; Joshua F. Kelly to David H. Sanders, $325,000.
126 Pelham's Ordinary, Williamsburg; Jefferys Properties LLC to Jaime S. Argila, $232,500.
117 Powhatan Drive, Williamsburg; Yvonne A. Klich, trustee to Louis G. Degrace Jr., trustee, $200,850.
1704 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Rachelle D. Stannard to Anthony J. Baranik, $275,000.
8821 Richmond Road, Toano; Barry K. Clark Sr. to Michael David Mabus, $350,000.
4035 River Moor, Williamsburg; Novella Griffin to Larry T. Baker, $385,000.
6475 Rockwell Road, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Jeffrey Michael Rolka, $545,315.
4233 Rosewood Court, Williamsburg; Christopher H. James Jr. to Brian T. Higgins, $282,470.
138 Seton Hill Road, Williamsburg; Clare B. Kelly to Andrew Terselic, $311,000.
4205 Sienna Lane, Williamsburg; Colonial Heritage LLC to Michelle Paetz Wyatt, $300,000.
135 Stanley Drive, Williamsburg; Richard K. Akers to Michael Wesley O'Neal, $251,000.
3016 Stoney Creek Drive, Williamsburg; Michael S. Congrove to Austin T. Knighton, $337,000.
8 Tara Court, Williamsburg; Carla Francis to Joan Rebecca Crocker, $170,000.
3059 Torrington Trail, Williamsburg; Gary Miller to Matthew Cox, $475,000.
Unit 3-305, Bristol Commons Condominium; Fletcher Smith to Christin Tran, $175,000.
112 Ware Road, Williamsburg; Amy L. McCluskey to Christopher Haynes, $405,000.
3115 Weathers Blvd., Toano; Ryan C. Jaramillo to Kahealani Fujimoto, $175,000.
104 Westbury, Williamsburg; William T. Runyan to David G. McKnight, $625,000.
28 Whittakers Mill, Williamsburg; Thomas R. Niles III to Robert E. Lindberg Jr., $475,000.
3108 Windy Branch Drive, Toano; Keith C. Houtwed to Kenneth E. Johnson, $473,000.
4748 Winterberry Court, Williamsburg; Neeltje Wilson to Bridget Mary Russo, $349,900.
6564 Yarmouth Run, Williamsburg; U.S. Home Corp. to Kathleen J. Young, $425,000.