The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Caroline will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
307 N 21st St; McGguire Matthew Robert to Wood Jeryldene M, $385,000.
1516 N 22nd St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Holscher Courtney B, $299,950.
306 N 26th St, U132; Bradley Chad R and Shana G to Miller Ty, $244,000.
1616 N 31st St; Stephens Errol to Read Alexis, $214,500.
901 N 38th St; Jeffrey Andrew to Capella Elliot Cole, $178,600.
902 W 49th St; Johnson Ian P to Wilson Lucas Mitchell, $177,500.
5300 Bewdley Road; Eisenhart Stephen B and Peggy J to Boyd Clarence Rodes III, $490,000.
524 Brook Road; Mph Enterprises Llc to Chan Kam Chiu, $178,000.
3306 Carolina Ave; Jones Lindsay C to Haj Investments Llc, $184,000.
4012 Chevy Chase St; Whitenack Joy W to Sumner Paul O and Donna S, $375,000.
5006 Clarence St; Hunter Carman R to Loth Patrick C, $150,000.
501 Craigie Ave; Bancroft Llc to Groshong Hannah, $189,000.
2812 Edgewood Ave; Virts Erica and Ethan to Form and Space Llc, $160,000.
3218 Fendall Ave; Liles Chris P to Alder Jonathon Louis, $249,000.
2742 Glenan Dr; Johnson Spencer W IV to Johnson James Russell, $160,000.
3229 W Grace St; Tooley Sean M and Devon M to Weiser Mary Alice Revocable, $472,500.
2824 Griffin Ave; 316 Realty Investments Inc to Home Slice Properties Llc, $153,000.
4524 Grove Ave, U7; Carroll Thomas M to Graziano Joseph S, $187,500.
3015 Hanes Ave; Wag Investment Llc to Neto Jose Z Nogueira, $300,000.
903 Herbert St; Harris Chad P and Victoria G to Patterson Amanda, $221,000.
5519 Jahnke Road; Thornton Kevin L to Baxter Christine Paige, $180,000.
6408 Kensington Ave; Houses to Homes Llc to Markee Dana Marie, $287,500.
4613 Leonard Pkwy; Kim Christin to Catlett Katharine S, $611,000.
7517 Marilea Road; Ream Daniel L to Ertell Christine A, $323,000.
2010 Miller Ave; 20183wy 58 Llc to Seay Hunter and Baez Olivia, $292,000.
3102 North Ave; Rmq House Investment Llc to Dutch Zachary M, $260,000.
7225 Old Westham Road; Fauerbach Henry J to Gleue Leslie R, $319,000.
1907 Porter St; Whitehead Ronnie A Sr to Goldman Shai I and Kanya, $171,000.
1929 Seddon Road; Rambilas Ramnarace to Kroll Bernard M, $225,000.
3103 Stony Point Road, Ue; Williams David M and Cheryle N to Clark John C III, $301,000.
1019 Taylor Ave; Cumming George to Wood Page, $285,000.
8821 Waxford Road; Lee Randy J and Lee Bryon to Wood Richard A and Jamie K, $299,000.
4245 Wyncliff Dr; Pedin James Smith Scot Trust to Cc Richmond II Lp, $328,250.
HENRICO
11415 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Wyatt Michael Adam and Blaire R to Pritam Sarkar, $284,000.
215 Algiers Dr, Sandston; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Powers Matthew J, $171,000.
11600 Aprilbud Dr, Henrico; Mirandah Victoria to Schwerer Joseph Jr and Deborah E Atkinson, $464,000.
5718 Ardington Blvd, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Patel Arvindbhai C and Rekhaben Arvindbhai, $299,950.
5824 Ascot Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Finnegan Robert L to Bowden Cheryl and David, $649,000.
10848 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Hhhunt Homes Lc, $769,578.
5500 Axe Handle Ter, Glen Allen; Ohman Edward Allen and Jennifer H Easter to Altmann Derek W and Hannah L, $690,000.
206 Bayard Rd, Henrico; Robert D Walton II Construction Co Inc to Samuels Charles, $189,950.
8601 Bentridge Ln, Henrico; Lucid Investments Llc to Hampton Penny and Justin Harris, $360,000.
6710 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Moore Jerald F Jr to Vazquez Agustin, $265,000.
10801 Blackthorn Ln, Henrico; Tun Moe and Tomomi Kotera to Sanderson Rebecca S Trustee, $300,000.
5301 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Shope Robert J Jr and Tina to Phillips Rachel, $223,000.
1910 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Campbell Martha M to Kelly Michael J and Rachel E, $368,000.
4702 Brad Dr, Sandston; Salmon Gerald W and Carolyn B to Paul Jacqueline J, $300,000.
1600 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Norman Deirdre to Wei Yunlai and Kate, $175,000.
4311 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Kakish Joseph and Regina Naber to Seelam Jyostna, $290,000.
428 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Shetkar Sachin, $439,741.
2820 Broadford Ln, Henrico; Black Dog Renovations Llc to Han Sung Soo and Ji Young, $313,300.
103 Burgoyne Rd, Henrico; Bousfield John A and Bette L to Sprehe Eric A and Victoria Salomon-Sprehe, $655,000.
6504 Canesville Ln, Henrico; Winston Akeem to Newton Robert L and Candy L, $215,000.
12009 Carmon St, Henrico; Pedraza Ryan J and Jenny J to Strachan Alexa and Joshua Whitehead, $424,000.
2413 Cedar Cone Dr, Henrico; Macrae Howard T Jr to Njj Enterprises Llc, $250,000.
2633 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Thompson William M Jr to Mueller Andrew Mark, $211,000.
8348 Charing Ln, Glen Allen; Palmer Mark L and Anne B to Siek Sina and Savann Ly, $642,500.
9106 Chumley Ln, Henrico; Rogers Arlene M to Najneen Shahana and Shams Kahalil, $283,000.
1317 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Kenney Betty A, $284,225.
721 Coles Way, Sandston; Veterans Affairs to Daniels Namesha J, $235,700.
3237 Conningham Ln, Henrico; Rouse Kevin S and Victoria H to Johnson Robert S and Sheri L, $505,000.
12009 Courtyard Glen Pl, Henrico; Epley Brian J and Tiffany H to Hull Gary and Vicky Maria, $347,000.
3026 Crossfield Rd, Henrico; Manjili Masoud and F Azimi to Shi Yu, $382,000.
106 Cyril Ln, Henrico; Angle Robert A and Eleanor T to Spain Joshua J and Kristen E, $1,120,000.
1809 Debbie Ln, Henrico; Rva Valued Homes Llc to Estrada Montsserrat G Neri, $220,000.
6724 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Sekhri Rashmi, $529,312.
6101 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Halphen Robert Kyle to Teak Properties Llc, $156,000.
204 Evergreen Ave, Henrico; 1-11 Real Estate Solutions Llc to Hykes Sarah, $150,000.
10200 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Cipolletti Armand J and L A to Btw Properties Llc, $250,000.
7424 First Landing Ct, Henrico; Swat Llc to Brocious Vicky A, $264,000.
1910 Flintwood Dr, Henrico; Zip Solutions Llc to Clarke Daniel M, $370,000.
11029 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Oumedian Judith R to Deal Thomas Ragan and Jessica R, $275,000.
8201 Fredonia Rd, Henrico; Stanford Timothy L and Rhonda S to Loving Susan, $252,500.
8320 Gaylord Rd, Henrico; Alder Holdings Llc to Sitkiewicz Gregory and Sara, $302,250.
206 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Matheson Robert R Jr and Margaret J to Rosado-Orozco Kathia E, $436,000.
9346 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Herrington Darlene K and Thomas W Jr to Huludao Llc, $160,000.
6018 Glen Abbey Dr, Glen Allen; Shashaty Deborah W to Srivastava Nishant and Devika Raj, $455,000.
3129 Glenwood Ridge Dr, Henrico; Hazelwood Christopher A & P to Davis Lavida A, $200,000.
1280 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Baldacci A P and Nora A to Moore Gerald P, $219,950.
2401 Gurley Rd, Henrico; Bhattarai Hem R and Monika to Sarki Narey and Sari, $230,000.
227 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Myers Brooke A, $304,120.
1104 Haverhill Rd, Henrico; House Of Refuge Church Inc to Barnhardt Matthew C and Allison V Wallace, $219,950.
4758 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $186,387.
810 Hillcrest Farms Dr, Henrico; Hood Cornlius Jr and C A to Marwaha Investments Llc, $214,000.
3816 Houndstooth Ct, Henrico; Dunn William J II and Kathleen S to Stanley James E and Susan P, $530,000.
3309 Hunters Run Pl, Henrico; Mao Savuth and Sarah Min to Marte Morayma, $240,000.
2121 Ingleside Ave, Henrico; Waldrop Richard Denzil to Sullivan Amanda, $255,000.
2402 Islandview Ct, Henrico; Hahn Roger J and Patricia A Babe to Rao Pothapragada S and Savita P, $507,000.
112 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Robbins H F Jr to Reed Britney, $164,900.
14 N Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Va Federal Savings and Loan Assoc to Nour Day Support Llc, $300,000.
7429 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Stewart Tyler A and Richard W Et Al to Hendee Alexander S, $255,000.
3209 Lavecchia Way, Glen Allen; Hawthorne Robert C and Mary to Zaudtke John Thomas and Bonnie Hughes, $580,000.
2001 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Braia Daniel Jr and Kristen to Godwin Bryce J and Sarah N, $435,000.
5345 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Worrell Earl M Jr to Tran Phong Q, $330,000.
11026 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Patel Dhavalkumar and Nareshkumar, $430,595.
1501 Lochwood Dr, Henrico; Haley Gregory N and Janna L to Spar Michael A and Kristen L Rowe, $288,000.
5363 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Adkins Donald L and Lisa D to Faller Amanda Elizabeth and Sean Alexander, $172,500.
2520 Madison Station Ct, Henrico; Youngblood Properties Llc to Williams Joseph V Jr and Meghan A Hummer, $611,580.
9107 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Cohen Michael A to Gawblick Kevin R and Monika K, $258,000.
6513 Marleigh Ct, Henrico; Healey Paul B and Shannon Y to Donatelli Brian Richard and Tia J Egnor, $275,000.
16 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Wayne Paul E and Carolyn S to Sanchez Melvin Leonardo, $184,000.
2212 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Tiller Gregory and Brittney to Tribelli Alexa Zoe, $354,000.
5241 Monument Ave, Henrico; Crowell William A and Nancy K to Rauschenberg Verna M, $440,000.
1902 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Pinney Eric Sullivan and Lori Anne Isringhausen to Veterans Affairs, $239,543.
1875 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Brown Monte to Zheng Ya Hua and Jianwei Tang, $240,000.
3379 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Roane Sheron M, $290,412.
1400 Northbury Ave, Henrico; Robinson Jeffrey H to White Lisa Deneen, $212,000.
2255 Oak Bay Ln, Henrico; Bowers Ricky T and Rita T to Eskridge Donald M and Patience V, $385,000.
6401 Oakland Chase Pl, Henrico; Jones Anthony B and April A to Sunkins Kourtnie E and Antonio D Sr, $279,950.
7204 Oakmere Ct, Henrico; Kersey Joseph E and Vanetta to Hpa Us1 Llc, $295,000.
10 Old Sellers Way, Henrico; Dilworth Doris E to King-Robinson Carol and Sherroy Robinson, $305,000.
9719 Paragon Dr, Henrico; Tran Diem to Ludwig Alicia, $254,950.
5048 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Martin William W and Martha Anne R to Schuldiner Michael and Lea, $445,000.
11623 Patch Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to White James D and Nancy K Falciani-White, $351,810.
9613 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Shaw Robert H Jr and Elizabeth Blackmon, $574,625.
1107 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Bradley Chad R and Shana G, $275,000.
10912 Point Grey Rd, Henrico; Morris Marci S to Keo Sothearek and Malyka, $299,950.
1908 Poplar Bud Way, Henrico; Tuck Nicole M and Brian A to Li Zhigang and Jinhong Lu, $295,000.
12312 Porsche Dr, Glen Allen; Mounasamy V and N Gopalakrishnan to Li Ningjun and W Wang, $580,000.
9115 Prestondale Ave, Henrico; 9115 Prestondale Avenue Llc to Dominguez Maria C, $245,000.
12345 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc, $1,880,000.
12353 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc, $1,880,000.
1791 Raintree Commons Dr, Henrico; Krebs Beth M to Guillory Joy Marman, $189,500.
3905 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Masri Karim Richard to Yilmaz Oguzhan and Tugba, $355,000.
300 N Ridge Rd, U66, Henrico; Oxenham Anna B and T H III Trs to Hunton Eppa and Mary P, $525,000.
11802 Rochampton Sq, Henrico; Whittaker Colleen A Trust to Meeks Terry H and Donna P, $245,000.
4725 Rollingwood Ln, Glen Allen; Semel Ronald S and Catherine M Iles-Semel to Khan Danyal and Sajida, $375,000.
3 Runswick Dr, Henrico; Muensterman Gary W and Victoria S to Suddarth Brian N and Rachel J, $957,500.
3036 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Urban Land Solutions Llc to Buettner Tina, $192,500.
11628 Shadow Run Ln, Glen Allen; Zhang Wei to Torky Mohamed Z and Rasha Elgendy, $528,000.
302 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Ditto Mark and Cornelia to McBride Undray, $300,000.
22 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Lewis Jessica to Cassidy Ann, $189,950.
11029 Slenderleaf Dr, Glen Allen; Walker Michael J and Jenee to Tenorio Juan A Hernandez and Maria Guadalupe Bonilla, $450,000.
507 South St, Henrico; Left Verna P to Glover Mary E, $155,000.
11488 Stanford Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Thayil Jerry John, $490,000.
5445 Stone Ln, Henrico; Smith Shirrell N to Garcia Gabriel and Ana Francisca Hernandez, $250,000.
5724 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Bradford Homes Inc, $267,000.
5205 Swanee Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Ganapathi Janaki and Saravanan Krishnan, $371,736.
4013 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Stafford Matthew and Christina L Goggin, $597,903.
4902 Taos Ln, Glen Allen; Cosby Alvin and Gladys M Rogers to Wells Fargo Bank Na Trustee, $203,140.
1802 Terrace Ave, Henrico; Baird Robert Jennings and Cathryn Lyle to Weakley Marshall N, $200,000.
10717 Timber Pass, Glen Allen; Highfill Austin and Kelly to Taylor Alexander Mitchell and Allison P, $290,000.
8133 Turner Rd, Henrico; Jones Russell C to Corker Jonathan James Brady, $173,000.
9610 University Blvd, Henrico; Butler Lina Lee Trustee to Janse Van Rensburg Gerhardus J and Carrie L, $415,000.
6701 Van Buren Ave, Henrico; McDonald Geoffrey R to Beam Cynthia Rose, $279,006.
3409 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc, $1,880,000.
3524 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc, $1,880,000.
Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Sauer Properties Inc to Chickahominy Crossing Llc, $155,750.
9721 Wares Wharf Cir, Glen Allen; Tucciarone Linda F Trustee to Anderson Robert S and Nancy P, $408,750.
9910 Westhampton Glen Pl, Henrico; Owen Carla Ellen to Gears Ann Marie and Charles C Jr, $550,000.
9910 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Siek Sina and Savann Ly to Mitchell Karen L, $178,000.
1215 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Matherly Scott C to Neblett Maguire, $450,000.
7932 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Chacon Canela Victor M and Zhenquian Cai to Mark Rick S and Corena J, $328,000.
807 Woodberry Rd, Henrico; Denny Collins IV to Sdmie Holdings Llc, $280,000.
1000 Yates Ter, Henrico; Equity Trust Company Custodian Et Al to Dabney Ken E Jr and Crystal, $235,000.
Chesterfield
542 Abbey Village Cr; Brunelli Tiffany R to Denson Amanda K, $295,000.
11650 Adventure Hill Ln; Lifestyle Home Builders to Correa Gustavo, $608,169.
8313 Amington Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Cabral Jeffrey J and Christine D, $399,990.
1324 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Brinker Robert A Jr and Allison, $797,307.
212 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to MacFadden Glenn Bruce Trustee, $393,945.
7512 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Rawlings Clem W and Carolyn C, $354,477.
5201 Ashton Woods Dr; Champaco Tony and Cathryn to Berdugo Eduardo, $200,000.
5918 Avery Mill Ct; NVR Inc to Cox Johnnie Edward III, $263,870.
11743 Bailey Woods Dr; Bishop Jeff and Angela to Alfano Ashley N, $194,900.
5713 Bankstown Ln; Finer Homes Inc to Alhgrim Y B and Norman L L, $415,460.
10013 Bayham Dr; Branch Charles and Laura to Spurlock Bradley M and Hannah C, $225,600.
6307 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Richter Gary L Jr and Heather, $562,960.
13130 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Moody Jennette, $334,075.
4124 Bellstone Dr; South River Custom Homes Llc to Gavin John J III and Jennifer L, $783,070.
14100 Bermuda Point Ct; Moody Sarahann M to Allen Kaytlynn Et Al, $183,000.
11512 Black Isle Wy; Maloney Robert J Jr and Heather to Davis Tammy N, $460,000.
6138 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Torres Anthony M and Jasmin, $238,000.
10542 Braden Townes Ct; NVR Inc to Rudd Catherine K and William E, $269,380.
10560 Braden Townes Ct; NVR Inc to Dyson Kevin and Goode-Dyson P A, $281,705.
1325 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Scully Steven A and Leann J, $395,000.
10134 Brandywine Av; Davadi Homes Inc Of Virginia to Woodson Curtis O'Neal, $224,500.
14011 Briars Cr; Waymack Blanche H to Gonzalez Catherine T, $249,000.
12416 Brimfield Ln; Gravgaard Kenneth A and Lien to Staack Amanda Marie, $223,000.
10800 Brookridge Wy; Menjivar Jonathan E to Dehaven Logan A and Purcell H L, $217,950.
8049 Buford Cm; Sherfey Paul D to Mingos Mallory A, $170,000.
4311 Butler Ln; Soyars Samuel K to Paluch Chester J III and Amanda, $170,515.
16630 Cabrio Pl; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Bower Betty S, $425,512.
3237 Canford Lp; Whitlow Joseph A and Wendy L to Schwer Adam Joseph and Tamara M, $473,000.
1967 Castle Glen Dr; Somma P A and Rivard A L to Wade J A and Green-Wade Ariell, $267,000.
14631 Castleford Ct; Heine Kevin M and Christine P to Hollingsworth Matthew A and K M, $520,000.
10200 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Zia Kamran, $348,190.
1510 Charrington Dr; Tripp Vittoria Leigh to Wallace Leslie E, $257,000.
7212 Chateaugay Ln; Audet Mathew C to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $205,138.
12518 S Chester Rd; Thomas Kevin Trustee to Soth Deborah R, $229,900.
3650 Clintwood Rd; Gusti Jacqueline H Estate to Arboleda Guillermo and Sandra, $195,000.
2505 Colgrave Rd; Schiller Carolyn A to Twiddy Heather, $217,000.
7318 Cornus Av; Tuck Robert W to Beattie Marion Sabina, $320,000.
11407 Crawford Wood Tr; Robertson Dennis W and Mary H to McClure Michael and Mary Jo, $265,000.
340 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Orrell Christopher J and S L, $289,235.
13818 Crosstimbers Rd; Mason James M and Colleen T to Martinez T M and Ibragimova Z D, $242,500.
10008 Dakins Dr; Nay James J to English Michael J and English R, $220,000.
2305 N Den Bark Ct; Schwer Adam J to Barnard Joshua Stephen Paul, $186,200.
3813 Dogwood Av; Gallant Kyle L and Bryant A R to McCarthy Henrietta P and T E Jr, $164,000.
6114 Duck Cove Rd; Todd Dorothy E Estate to Manage This Llc, $165,000.
11906 Eagle Pass Dr; Smith Patricia S to Laney Matthew Dale and Kaitlyn A, $352,000.
11750 Edenberry Dr; Lyons Joyce O Trustee to Carter Tricia L, $385,000.
14100 Elkington Dr; Castro Luis and Xenia E to Adent Yesenia and John, $319,000.
4600 Ellerby Dr; Main Street Homes to Worthington Brian T and Stacey E, $499,720.
10800 Erin Green Ct; Tatum Michael P and Tamara C to Champaco Tony D and Cathryn G, $293,000.
613 Fairway Woods Dr; Ahmed Irshad and Shahana to Minder Maureen J, $335,000.
20319 Ferintosh Ct; Edwards Regina C to Alawine Russell, $181,000.
7725 Flag Tail Dr; Downs Marta S to Powell C J and Malinoski L E, $205,050.
12742 Forest Mill Dr; Sterner Becky Lynn to Silver Kevin D and Allen T D, $350,000.
8700 Forton Ct; Main Street Homes to Lamphire G A and Sheridan A A, $333,530.
13605 Fox Chase Tr; Khattab Ahmed to Burgess Andrea N, $215,000.
15800 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Woodle Sue S and Barrar Ann W Tr, $539,216.
6738 Gills Gate Ct; Mr Cooper to Wb Acquisitions Llc, $160,000.
4519 Glen Tara Dr; Ingersoll Cheryl Trustee to Sturmer Alex and Piedade K E, $188,000.
545 Glenmeadow Tr; Cannaday Alan to Barazoto T J and Sunseri J R, $306,000.
6316 Gossamer Al; NVR Inc to Jones Ryan Arthur, $279,490.
1413 Gravatt Wy; Sandoval Pablo to Maynes Edward J Jr and Beth R, $437,500.
6316 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Williams Charles C and Kathi C, $387,290.
9621 Groundhog Dr; Everett Virginia A to Rice Kathryn M, $195,000.
20931 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Carter Cecil R, $216,705.
8019 Hancock Farm Ln; Rivera Hector R and Saidy to Nunziato Dominic T and Deanne, $280,500.
2409 Hartlepool Ln; Kurdts D and Peery R C Jr to Cosby Benjamin K and Jessica M, $632,500.
12700 Hemmingway Mw; NVR Inc to Lawhun Steven L and Amber, $672,080.
7427 Hickory Rd; Lau Jay W and Claire D to Mohney Justin W, $231,000.
4801 Hilbay Tr; Builder Funding Llc to Cardona Jessica Marie Et Al, $330,000.
10233 W Huguenot Rd; Campbell Harold C and Gail G to Bell Zoi and Arrington Arley, $218,000.
11001 Isadora Dr; Szuba Carl J and Anna R to Vawter Wesly R and Kelsey L, $455,000.
6231 Jessup Rd; Alston Derrick M and Janet to Winson Patricia M, $232,000.
9713 Kennesaw Rd; Elm Homes Virginia Llc to Albert John W, $216,100.
3121 Kim Dr; Rowe Howard J III and Patricia J to J & A Homes Llc, $250,000.
4813 Kipper Dr; Garton Steven T and Joan T to Stecher David W and Heather R, $396,000.
13608 Knobhill Ct; Campbell Rothstein N Jr to Kolhoff Andrew F, $285,000.
2913 Laketree Ct; Benton Benjamin F to Peachy Bathurst V, $257,000.
3407 Laroux Av; NVR Inc to Griffin T S and Smith D K, $296,255.
5713 Laurel Trail Rd; Soles Lucy C to Morris Pamela P and Peynado J K, $230,000.
720 Lemoine Ln; Petrov Frank to Luong Sarah A, $210,000.
6213 Lilting Branch Wy; Pasquantino Dennis J Jr and J B to Martin Oscar L Jr and Loren M, $474,500.
4936 Lippingham Dr; Aganbi Vivian A M to Carson Whitley A and Quincy R, $289,900.
15100 Longtown Ct; Hill Homes Inc to Catalani Joseph F Jr and A M, $362,000.
2313 Magnolia Grove Wy; Keough Edna K Trustee to Hineline James and Doris, $330,000.
1037 Mansfield Crossing Rd; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Schwent Bryan J and Sheppard C A, $245,000.
4700 Mason Way Ct; Mayfield Adam T to Selma Properties Llc, $176,000.
3225 Meadow Glen Ln; Church Darryl Lee to Alam Akrarul, $393,945.
16104 Meridian Av; Davis Patrick to Singh Dhramen P, $165,000.
14319 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Johnson Spencer W IV, $333,450.
14417 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Siberry Kathryn J and Siberry D, $348,432.
14715 Mill Spring Dr; Jordan Cody A and Amanda G to Sarki Nabila, $227,000.
3412 Morningmist Cr; Bumpus-Smith Tonya to Lee Kiarah O M and Lawrence J A, $240,000.
13612 Mountcastle Rd; Morley Robert S and Anna S to Stanford Joyce L Et Al, $380,000.
7831 Nathan Ln; Macaulay Dane P and Lauren to Goyal Ravindra A, $240,000.
10123 Natural Bridge Rd; Martin Josiah B to Wilcox Darcie, $207,000.
6023 Newington Dr; Aruna Realty Llc to McCombs Nicole Lynn, $169,950.
7205 Norwood Pond Ct; Kulesza E and Curtis H T Trs to Armstrong Mary J, $229,000.
11119 Oakcrest Dr; Gillispie Megan and Daniel J to Silva Anderson Silva and Deborah, $246,650.
504 Old Country Ct; Lynn Randall H and Maria E to Beck Christopher and Rebecca, $305,000.
7864 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Shoy Elkanah Et Al, $238,725.
5800 Osterbind Ln; Osterbind Clinton and Waters N E to Navy Federal Credit Union, $209,300.
7100 Patina Wy; NVR Inc to Thorpe Kemare and Bobbie, $339,045.
2924 Perdue Av; Bailey Jamorey C to Melton Chad R, $275,000.
8662 Pleasant Ridge Rd; May Kayce R to Cardona-Estrada Delmer, $206,500.
12601 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Voight Andrew Cody and Hana R R, $268,190.
12107 Prince Philip Pl; Briggs Justin A and Alissa S to Tanner Joseph and Megan, $322,000.
8117 Queen Scot Dr; Turner Steven W and Donna M to Coates Marie L, $260,500.
3901 Rankin Ct; Oliveria Shaun T and Elissa J to Costello Adam W and Laurie Ann, $430,000.
616 Rebel Ridge Rd; Baswell James M and Debra R to Wright Charles W II and Stacey M, $285,000.
11900 Reedy Branch Rd; Laszewski Michael A and P A to Wrobel Henry and Wendy, $325,000.
1925 Regiment Tr; Tibbs Susan L and Tibbs Barbara to Hill Randy R and Patricia T, $442,000.
13430 Ridgemoor Ln; Singh Karam to Boone Tracey M, $240,000.
11636 River Rd; Lbg Llc to Thompson Michael, $181,000.
2530 Rochester Ct; Cutter Waverly A and Lauren C to Fornash Laura Worley, $640,000.
5628 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Demott John, $385,000.
1743 Rose Mill Cr; Hubbard Cyrenne to John Jean, $245,000.
4149 Round Hill Dr; Mohney Justin and Decker Chelsie to Galloway Nathan R and Gina M, $235,000.
1001 Ruthers Rd; Miller Grace L and Barber Ryan F to Baclagon Marithe, $230,000.
2601 Sailboat Ct; Seeds David L and Kathryn M to Nguyen Anna T and Vuong Leon H, $334,000.
10249 Sarah St; Artis Tisha to Tomaselle Anna M, $189,950.
8401 Scottingham Ct; Guzman Madelin Gonzalez to Wrenn Gregory O, $247,500.
3513 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Omohundro Carl E Jr, $532,905.
13906 Seattle Slew Ln; Watkins Tanya C to Rogers Philip A and Theresa G, $255,000.
6433 Sexton Dr; Pan Changxuan to Wilcox Douglas W, $167,000.
17643 Signature Tl; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Hall Charles E and Alana Hartman, $508,825.
9350 Southport Dr; Burdick Jeffrey and Jill to Search Philip, $235,000.
14305 Spring Gate Rd; Grenier Jonathan E and Barbara H to Knight Darryl Jr and Tiffany, $320,000.
14912 St Ives Dr; Main Street Homes to Atkinson Stephen M and Kathie B, $468,467.
6033 Statute St; Lesuer Richardson and Kristine A to Cabrera Pedro, $200,500.
3324 Sterling Brook Dr; NVR Inc to Morgan Darren and Taneya, $218,510.
4706 Sterlingheath Dr; Landpark Properties Llc to Morgan Dylan and Home Bonnie J, $217,500.
10204 Stonecrest Rd; Arbogast Patrick Ian to McClean Michael, $238,000.
6712 Swanhaven Dr; Eastwood Homes to James Liny and Mathew Sunil, $409,000.
11101 Sydelle Dr; Saxby Morgan P and Heather L to Scott Brittney, $341,500.
3013 Talleywood Ln; Williams Eugene U Et Al to Shaffer Michael G, $285,000.
4931 Tandem Dr; Jennette Kathleen P to Alston Derrick and Janet, $209,000.
3124 Terrybluff Dr; Beck Christopher J and Rebecca E to Fussell Thomas Michael, $218,000.
12001 Timber Trail Dr; Dunlap Tyler H to Coman Stanton Paul, $219,000.
5443 Trail Ride Ct; O'Connell Michael F and Donna M to Scoby Richard, $445,000.
4624 Treely Rd; Atkinson Vivian H to Strickland James Donell, $230,000.
1737 Tulip Hill Dr; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Bianchetta Jeffrey R and Staci L, $859,000.
17525 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Vasiloff Michael K and Kelly S, $361,190.
13610 Velvet Antler Tl; Holshouser Cherie A to Guthrie Jessica Marie, $195,500.
102 Walkers Cove Dr; Osborn Douglas E to Lowe Daniel B and Mary J, $358,000.
412 Walthall Crest Ct; Gray Dexter D and Lynn to McDowall William D W and J W, $435,000.
2906 Warfield Ridge Tr; Jones Dominic J and Ericka M to Holt Ronald E and Amanda L, $262,000.
15144 Watermill Lake Tl; Biamonte Mayra to Salzman Linda T and Gerald H, $240,000.
4013 Waterswatch Dr; Hornbeck David L and Kristen L to Ashley Z J and Glass S H, $463,500.
17036 Westington Rd; Main Street Homes to Grewal S S and Naglieri Luisa, $420,950.
13407 Whistlers Cove Ct; Watson Betty Jo to Findlay Melissa D, $175,000.
3709 Whitehouse Rd; Thompson Patrick C and Marcia R to Satterwhite Daniel A Jr Et Al, $233,000.
11442 Wiltstaff Dr; Moreland Benjamin to Brown Louis C and Cassandra, $236,500.
12323 Windsor Rd; Madison Larry W Jr and Lisamarie to Scott Michael G and Sarah E, $277,000.
3224 Winnie Dr; Price Designs Inc to Wiseman Rachael M and Pryor C A, $170,000.
12511 E Wood Sage ; Ryder Carol Brown to Zehringer Sarah Kathryn, $202,000.
7601 Yarmouth Dr; Barnes Alan H and Joy M to Frank Peter T, $350,000.
HANOVER
8106 Academy Drive, Mechanicsville; Bobby R. Axselle to David L. Bahen, $440,000.
7086 Ann Cabell Court, Mechanicsville; Marcus W. Sclater to Collin M. Turner, $22,000.
8353 Beatties Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Ben Curtis McLane to George Teabo II, $340,000.
8195 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Christopher M. Tuck to Melissa D. Eddleton, $255,000.
3355 Blueberry Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Rodney E. Williams to Michael Collius, $280,000.
8175 Bridle Creek Terrace, Mechanicsville; Mary Jane Stephenson to Hanover Holdings LLC, $291,500.
8306 Cadys Mill Road, Hanover; Clark David Metzger to Ryan Kenny, $234,500.
10404 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Phillip A. Sorrentino, $455,299.
8517 Chippingford Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Patrick Joseph Maxwell, $517,451.
10327 Colony Bee Place, Mechanicsville; Faythe C. Martin to Elissa H. Penn, $311,000.
4270 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Christopher S. Bowers to Heidi L. Jeppesen, $275,000.
7096 Drinkard Way, Mechanicsville; Woods Realty LLC to Tiffany Lynette Jessup, $206,000.
8139 Fannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; C. Scott Croxton to Luther S. Ghorley Jr., $474,900.
4003 Fraley Court, Mechanicsville; Garland E. Hill Jr. to Mark S. Jones, $377,500.
Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $367,500.
14985 Greenwood Church Road, Montpelier; Jeffrey Mark Shreve to Stephen Daniel Kirschner, $415,000.
16325 Hennessy Way, Montpelier; Douglas W. Huber to Sherree Maria Ramirez, $329,900.
10202 Hickory Hill Road, Ashland; Christopher David Darker, trustee to Maxine Golinski, $365,000.
8359 Holly Ridge Road, Mechanicsville; Debra G. Schools to Christine M. Wells, $270,000.
9856 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Gary Wayne Bradley, $325,180.
9121 Hungers Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to William J. Dunn, $437,100.
9120 Hunters Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Alfred C. Woodward, $530,305.
9278 Jordans Journey Court, Mechanicsville; Dorothy B. Livingston to Robert Lowell Stratford, $375,000.
9047 Laurel Branch Circle, Mechanicsville; Bobby W. Harrell to April M. Bittner, $420,000.
6330 Little Sorrell Drive, Mechanicsville; Christa Blanton to Dominique T. Lewis, $275,000.
9364 Magnolia Blossom Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Sara Poulter Bridges, $738,108.
854 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Paul W. Harman, executor to Joshua Atkins, $250,000.
9443 Morrisdale Way, Mechanicsville; Erika A. Jurkowski to Thomas J. Slater, $390,000.
14505 W Patrick Henry Road, Montpelier; Randolph Macon Properties LLC to Wings of Hope Ranch, $31,966.
8103 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; Megan B. Middleton to Matthew R. Baltz, $415,000.
7229 Pointe Place, Mechanicsville; Alfred J. Certosimo to Rodney Reid Berbert, $525,000.
13580 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Franklin W. Clarke to David King, $350,000.
209 Randolph Circle, Ashland; Claiborne R. Winborne to Edward Jackson Bostain Jr., $350,000.
15176 Rockford Road, Montpelier; Patrick E. Little to Paul B. Irvine, $410,000.
9039 Rutland Drive, Mechanicsville; Estate of Mary Ann Warner to Benjamin David Fritter, $197,000.
10998 Seward Way, Mechanicsville; Katherine L. Jenkins to Adam T. Lankford, $412,000.
6053 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; William J. Davis to Sean Edwin Hill, $231,000.
8331 Silkwood Court, Mechanicsville; Lehew W. Miller III to Nicholas Jay Sutera, $350,000.
Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $220,000.
8487 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Thomas M. Frazier to Catherine Rose Hyland, $299,950.
7156 Sydnor Lane, Mechanicsville; Stephen W. Peters to Kate E. Grimes, $380,000.
9366 Topfield Court, Mechanicsville; Jesse Toms to Justin Frederes, $419,900.
7021 Walgove Court, Mechanicsville; Victor J. Rivera Nieves to Ivonne Rountree, $210,000.
7409 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Jason A. Cook to Branden James Sanders, $235,500.
9325 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Rodney Gilbert, $385,935.
3395 Wood Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas N. Hamner to Jesse Belvin, $550,000.
7220 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Janice Boehling Moritz, $367,332.
POWHATAN
4769 Bell Road, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to Lisa Paige Walden, $349,000.
2080 Bienvenue Place, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to William C. Pulliam, $385,200.
450 Clayville Road, Powhatan; Ronald L. Litchfield to Leonard L. Layne, $327,950.
1100 Dorset Road, Powhatan; Jason Winall to Paul Shaffer, $455,000.
3575 Goodwyn Road, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc. to James A. Elliott, $411,655.
2800 Hugenot Springs Road, Midlothian; Elmo W. Seay Jr. to William H. Henderson, $260,000.
3500 Jefferson Landing Road, Powhatan; Sprouses Corner LLC to Edilberto Santos Hernandez, $226,850.
5310 Little Joe Drive, Powhatan; Kristine Dorazio to Brandon Scott Rust, $278,450.
1640 Mattox Mill Court, Powhatan; John D. Borgie to Zachary Lawrence Borgerding, $325,000.
2672 New Timber Way, Powhatan; Jessica Marie Matko to Robert Wayne Berry, $417,500.
3481 Olivia Lane, Powhatan; Dale A. Ingram to Scott Avery Nash, $379,950.
3327 Pleasants Road, Powhatan; Jameson Enterprises Inc. to Paul E. Halloway, $265,000.
3343 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to David J. Alcan, $531,600.
6314 Springside Drive, Powhatan; Pamela C. Bland to Robyn N. Dawson, $178,500.
2079 Urbine Road, Powhatan; John R. Schunder Jr. to Glen E. Moore Jr., $299,000.
2750 Winterbrook Court, Powhatan; Michele G. James to Jessica B. Baltz, $257,000.
GOOCHLAND
1867 Abbeyfield Road, Maidens; Todd K. Ward to Richard C. Crowder II, $379,950.
4900 Broad St. Road, Louisa; Denise Marie Paige to Robert A. Jones, $200,000.
505 Calm Creek Road, Manakin Sabot; E. Dianne B. Pollock, trustee to Julia C. Scott, $523,000.
2456 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Bryan H. Voltz Sr., $249,950.
1415 Grand Drive, Maidens; Daniel E. Wilson to Peter J. Wells, $869,300.
2604 Incline Court, Goochland; Richmond Advertising Consortium LLC to LG Courthouse LLC, $345,000.
317 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Robert E. Hart to Mark Edward Kenny, $634,000.
1225 The Forest, Crozier; Michael B. Team to Ryan Vazales, $580,000.
Petersburg
214 N Dunlop St.; Dunlop Street Lofts LLC to Petersburg Lofts Richmond Dunlop Street LLC, $5,178,652.
217 High St.; Roy M. Sloan to Travis Melson, $245,000.
7 South Market St.; The Lofts on Market LLC to Petersburg Lofts Richmond Market Street LLC, $1,861,078.
1150 E Woodland Road; Gregory T. Gwaltney to Alan C. Luke, $290,500.
DINWIDDIE
11625 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie; Claude L. Meadows Jr. to Dalvin R. Scarberry, $234,950.
3602 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; 3602 Chesdin Blvd. LLC to Kenneth Seelinger, $230,000.
14400 Gatewood Road, Dewitt; Michael W. Christopher to Ronald L. Jewett, $225,000.
22211 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; TYGAB LLC, trustee to Hunter Wells, $247,000.
12436 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie; Amayzing Homes LLC to Brandon S. Owen, $239,900.
10627 Rives Ave., McKenney; Robert G. Tamez to Christopher Wayne Hopkins, $245,000.
15330 Wilkinson Road, Dinwiddie; JSL Construction LLC to Quentin T. Brunst, $317,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
913 Ayrshire Road; Jesse L. Galloway to Caliph S. Armstead, $260,000.
1211 Duke of Gloucester St.; Melinda J. Acuna to Richard Earl Toney III, $200,000.
629 Fairlie Road; Robert J. Wright to Corey B. Taylor, $159,900.
209 Homestead Drive; Raymond G. Wilbur to Shirley Ann Lorey, $209,000.
1203 Oakwood Drive; Ronald D. Wynn to Clint T. Wade, $239,900.
401 Washington Ave.; Jodie A. Vaughan to Christopher T. Lasher, $168,070.
HOPEWELL
405 Cobblestone Drive, Hopewell; Richard D. Malone, trustee to Betty Williams, $170,000.
4007 Kippax Drive; Joshua Bisson to Lakisha D. Williams, $185,000.
NEW KENT
4201 Barham Road, Barhamsville; Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Patrick Karow, $205,000.
2801 Brook Blvd., Quinton; Edward Lewis to Timothy A. Rufenacht, $224,300.
300 Cove Court, Lanexa; Albert Ronald Phillips to Brian M. Trochesset, $361,950.
10597 Golden Bell Circle, Providence Forge; Dawn M. South to Justin Updyke, $243,000.
5682 Hogan Bridge Drive, Providence Forge; Sean M. Davidson to Emily Smith, $242,000.
6151 Hopewell Road, New Kent; Robert L. Johnson III to Zachary A. Foster, $205,000.
5613 Lakeview Road, Quinton; Ches J. Weeks to Nicholas B. Baker, $245,000.
11508 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Richard Colon Crowder II to Melissa S. Martinez, $291,000.
7577 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Michelle Grubb to Robert Scarbough, $450,000.
8750 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Bernard L. Minor Sr., $244,900.
11141 Royal Lane, Providence Forge; Brian T. Boynton to Kenneth A. Giardi, $335,000.
7129 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Jacob Hall Herndon to Robert Shawn Hockaday, $309,500.
7695 Shortleaf Pine Court, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Bryan D. Stitt, $391,671.
10559 Villa Green Terrace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Nichole L. Seoane, $370,259.
7510 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Colby Taylor Wiggins, $369,000.
5693 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Car E. Ashby Jr. to Joe M. Odom, $170,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
11329 Cedar Run Road, South Prince George; Robyn G. Zeh to Lashae Sykes, $159,900.
5950 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Kevin D. Harris, $244,151.
3606 Mill Road, Hopewell; Michael J. Gandarillas to Darin J. Stoupa, $156,000.
3901 Ruffin Road, Hopewell; US Bank to Alan Ruddick, $233,900.
1608 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Barbara Ann Trivelli to Alfred D. Criswell, $232,500.
Charles city
6160 N Bluffs Court, Charles City; Robert E. Franklin to Robert E. Franklin III, $480,000.
1411 The Glebe Lane, Charles City; Michael Joseph Ferriola to Pensawat Gay, $160,000.
AMELIA
13521 Butlers Road, Amelia Court House; Ruth P. Coleman to Linda W. Davis, $352,950.
7140 Deep Creek Drive, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to Curtis Davis, $552,538.
13342 Lodore Road, Amelia Court House; Haint Blue LLC to William G. Konout, $365,000.
8500 Woodland Drive, Amelia Court House; Shana K. Samuel to Derek J. Poe, $234,000.
CUMBERLAND
1552 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; Mark L. Baldwin to Matthew Scott Isom, $186,000.
71 Clinton Farm Court, Cartersville; CMH Homes Inc. to Tiffany Faye Gray, $203,595.
3605 Cumberland Road, Cumberland; Martin H. Dunivan to Ronald L. Litchfield, $190,000.
19 Mountain View Drive, Farmville; Rock River Inc. to Peter Nikias Kamilakis, $519,096.
KING AND QUEEN
0.53 acres; Kimberly S. Williams, trustee to Diane Lynn Overstreet, $160,000.
3 acres; Harold C. Smith, trustee to David E. Morris, $177,000.
KING WILLIAM
94 Alton Lane, King William; Vertical Builders LLC to David Carson Jr., $249,950.
5805 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin; Sydnie Meadows Monaghan to Kaitlyn Jordan, $190,000.
126 Kirby St., West Point; Tonya D. Witherow to David W. Ebersole, $225,000.
910 Mill Road, King William; James L. Prince to Jacob Prince, $208,750.
58 N Moncuin Drive, Aylett; Federal National Mortgage Association to Wesley F. Tuck, $174,900.
208 Pine Ridge Road, Aydlett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Ellen Byrd Longest, $244,845.
355 Thompson Ave., West Point; Shaun A. Conrad to Taylor R. Lockley, $210,000.
304 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Richard Gordon Eary, $271,810.
Sussex
11042 Blue Star Highway, Stony Creek; Joyce B. Poole to Cabin Point of Virginia LP, $177,500.
10264 Jerusalem Plank Road, Waverly; James W. Cox to Ryan C. Love, $225,000.
8444 Rowanty Road, Carson; Christopher W. Frohman to Timothy M. Cheatham, $170,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
140 Berkeley Lane, Prince George; Colleen Dwyer to Jaime E. Settle, $300,000.
173 Cutspring Arch; Renee M. Bullock Cann to Gregory Allen Ferst, $175,000.
414 Pocahontas St.; Sutherland Williamsburg LLC to Colleen Geoghegan, $185,000.
233 Thomas Nelson Lane; Sebastiana G. Springman, trustee to Ronald F. Salyer, $220,000.
JAMES CITY
6963 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Mary L. McNabb to Patrick James McMahon, $374,900.
9475 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ann Rosso Giacchi, $260,000.
16 Autumn East, Williamsburg; Elfreda A. Meacher to Dane A. Pascoe, $180,000.
2836 Bennetts Pond Road, Williamsburg; John P. Dahms, trustee to Fabricio F. Rubine, $554,300.
116 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Hudgins Franz LLC to James L. Rhodes II, $425,000.
6415 Brightwell Court, Williamsburg; William T. Potter to Patricia Wilson Pleasant, $380,000.
5410 Center St., Williamsburg; James M. Neilson to Kathleen Marie Lacy, $356,500.
4315 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Frank J. Musinski to William E. Wilson, $330,000.
464 Crooked Stick, Williamsburg; Michael Jeffrey Antol to Ulku U. Williams, $188,000.
4043 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Laura E. Emerson to Bobbie Gore, $460,000.
5019 Fenton Mill Road, Williamsburg; David M. Rubincam, trustee to Nancy M. Thurman, $750,000.
3448 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jeannine Cobb, $276,035.
9541 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Marshall Eugene Irby Jr., $442,540.
4188 Haymarket Lane, Williamsburg; William T. Day Jr. to Courtney A. Harris, $468,000.
100 John Paine, Williamsburg; Eric W. Stanhagen, trustee to Stephen A. Nichols, co-trustee, $482,000.
202 Kinde Circle, Williamsburg; Richard L. Mooney, trustee to Jack A. Pescatore, $224,700.
4705 Lady Slipper Path, Williamsburg; William E. Stickney to John Simko, $399,900.
3624 Lavender Lane, Toano; Racquel Racette to Hannah Erdos, $300,000.
2401 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Michael Allen Richardson to Mathew Logan Soper, $225,000.
7612 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Irene E. Hazard, $212,200.
3124 Maplewood Place, Williamsburg; Bruce D. Futch to Katherine Fancher, $265,000.
5632 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Devon M. Watson to Luis A. Anzures, $295,000.
4001 Mt. Laurel Road, Williamsburg; Beth Otey to Leslie A. Young, $299,900.
4107 Northridge St., Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to John Neilson Speer, $365,000.
4053 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; Misty Brucine Hart to Scott H. Brubaker Jr., $365,100.
105 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Akeen D. White, $234,944.
203 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Calvin E. Leeks II to Joshua C. Luck, $263,000.
4776 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Geoffey L. Flynn to Ralf E. Jackson, $347,400.
5268 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Beverly A. Davis to Anthony R. Artis, $275,000.
130 Saint Annes, Williamsburg; Floyd Wayne Roberts to Erick Lewis, $434,000.
161 Southern Hills, Williamsburg; Bryan L. Beers to Matthew M. Bromwell, $439,000.
9901 Swallow Ridge, Toano; Tanya L. Morrison to James Levern McLean, $317,000.
6755 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Frederick E. Biel to David Dion Berger Sr., $354,200.
Unit 10-189, In Fairways Villas at Green Springs; Equity Trustees LLC to Kondaur Capital Corp. trustee, $220,000.
104 Whistle Walk, Williamsburg; Louis G. Frates to Paul J. Fameli, $295,000.
116 Windsor Way, Williamsburg; Daniel J. McLaughlin to Thomas S. Condon, $365,000.
909 Wood Duck Commons, Williamsburg; Marcia H. Lott to Louise A. Clarke, $209,750.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.