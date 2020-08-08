The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Caroline will be in future editions.

Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

307 N 21st St; McGguire Matthew Robert to Wood Jeryldene M, $385,000.

1516 N 22nd St; Seven Hills Construction Llc to Holscher Courtney B, $299,950.

306 N 26th St, U132; Bradley Chad R and Shana G to Miller Ty, $244,000.

1616 N 31st St; Stephens Errol to Read Alexis, $214,500.

901 N 38th St; Jeffrey Andrew to Capella Elliot Cole, $178,600.

902 W 49th St; Johnson Ian P to Wilson Lucas Mitchell, $177,500.

5300 Bewdley Road; Eisenhart Stephen B and Peggy J to Boyd Clarence Rodes III, $490,000.

524 Brook Road; Mph Enterprises Llc to Chan Kam Chiu, $178,000.

3306 Carolina Ave; Jones Lindsay C to Haj Investments Llc, $184,000.

4012 Chevy Chase St; Whitenack Joy W to Sumner Paul O and Donna S, $375,000.

5006 Clarence St; Hunter Carman R to Loth Patrick C, $150,000.

501 Craigie Ave; Bancroft Llc to Groshong Hannah, $189,000.

2812 Edgewood Ave; Virts Erica and Ethan to Form and Space Llc, $160,000.

3218 Fendall Ave; Liles Chris P to Alder Jonathon Louis, $249,000.

2742 Glenan Dr; Johnson Spencer W IV to Johnson James Russell, $160,000.

3229 W Grace St; Tooley Sean M and Devon M to Weiser Mary Alice Revocable, $472,500.

2824 Griffin Ave; 316 Realty Investments Inc to Home Slice Properties Llc, $153,000.

4524 Grove Ave, U7; Carroll Thomas M to Graziano Joseph S, $187,500.

3015 Hanes Ave; Wag Investment Llc to Neto Jose Z Nogueira, $300,000.

903 Herbert St; Harris Chad P and Victoria G to Patterson Amanda, $221,000.

5519 Jahnke Road; Thornton Kevin L to Baxter Christine Paige, $180,000.

6408 Kensington Ave; Houses to Homes Llc to Markee Dana Marie, $287,500.

4613 Leonard Pkwy; Kim Christin to Catlett Katharine S, $611,000.

7517 Marilea Road; Ream Daniel L to Ertell Christine A, $323,000.

2010 Miller Ave; 20183wy 58 Llc to Seay Hunter and Baez Olivia, $292,000.

3102 North Ave; Rmq House Investment Llc to Dutch Zachary M, $260,000.

7225 Old Westham Road; Fauerbach Henry J to Gleue Leslie R, $319,000.

1907 Porter St; Whitehead Ronnie A Sr to Goldman Shai I and Kanya, $171,000.

1929 Seddon Road; Rambilas Ramnarace to Kroll Bernard M, $225,000.

3103 Stony Point Road, Ue; Williams David M and Cheryle N to Clark John C III, $301,000.

1019 Taylor Ave; Cumming George to Wood Page, $285,000.

8821 Waxford Road; Lee Randy J and Lee Bryon to Wood Richard A and Jamie K, $299,000.

4245 Wyncliff Dr; Pedin James Smith Scot Trust to Cc Richmond II Lp, $328,250.

HENRICO

11415 Abbots Cross Ln, Glen Allen; Wyatt Michael Adam and Blaire R to Pritam Sarkar, $284,000.

215 Algiers Dr, Sandston; Home Solutions Of Va Llc to Powers Matthew J, $171,000.

11600 Aprilbud Dr, Henrico; Mirandah Victoria to Schwerer Joseph Jr and Deborah E Atkinson, $464,000.

5718 Ardington Blvd, Glen Allen; Pouncey Tract Prop Inc to Patel Arvindbhai C and Rekhaben Arvindbhai, $299,950.

5824 Ascot Glen Dr, Glen Allen; Finnegan Robert L to Bowden Cheryl and David, $649,000.

10848 Ashton Poole Pl, Glen Allen; Hhhunt River Mill Llc to Hhhunt Homes Lc, $769,578.

5500 Axe Handle Ter, Glen Allen; Ohman Edward Allen and Jennifer H Easter to Altmann Derek W and Hannah L, $690,000.

206 Bayard Rd, Henrico; Robert D Walton II Construction Co Inc to Samuels Charles, $189,950.

8601 Bentridge Ln, Henrico; Lucid Investments Llc to Hampton Penny and Justin Harris, $360,000.

6710 Bethlehem Rd, Henrico; Moore Jerald F Jr to Vazquez Agustin, $265,000.

10801 Blackthorn Ln, Henrico; Tun Moe and Tomomi Kotera to Sanderson Rebecca S Trustee, $300,000.

5301 Bloomingdale Ave, Henrico; Shope Robert J Jr and Tina to Phillips Rachel, $223,000.

1910 Boardman Ln, Henrico; Campbell Martha M to Kelly Michael J and Rachel E, $368,000.

4702 Brad Dr, Sandston; Salmon Gerald W and Carolyn B to Paul Jacqueline J, $300,000.

1600 Brigham Rd, Henrico; Norman Deirdre to Wei Yunlai and Kate, $175,000.

4311 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Kakish Joseph and Regina Naber to Seelam Jyostna, $290,000.

428 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Shetkar Sachin, $439,741.

2820 Broadford Ln, Henrico; Black Dog Renovations Llc to Han Sung Soo and Ji Young, $313,300.

103 Burgoyne Rd, Henrico; Bousfield John A and Bette L to Sprehe Eric A and Victoria Salomon-Sprehe, $655,000.

6504 Canesville Ln, Henrico; Winston Akeem to Newton Robert L and Candy L, $215,000.

12009 Carmon St, Henrico; Pedraza Ryan J and Jenny J to Strachan Alexa and Joshua Whitehead, $424,000.

2413 Cedar Cone Dr, Henrico; Macrae Howard T Jr to Njj Enterprises Llc, $250,000.

2633 Chancer Dr, Henrico; Thompson William M Jr to Mueller Andrew Mark, $211,000.

8348 Charing Ln, Glen Allen; Palmer Mark L and Anne B to Siek Sina and Savann Ly, $642,500.

9106 Chumley Ln, Henrico; Rogers Arlene M to Najneen Shahana and Shams Kahalil, $283,000.

1317 Claytor Ln, Henrico; Stanley Martin Companies Llc to Kenney Betty A, $284,225.

721 Coles Way, Sandston; Veterans Affairs to Daniels Namesha J, $235,700.

3237 Conningham Ln, Henrico; Rouse Kevin S and Victoria H to Johnson Robert S and Sheri L, $505,000.

12009 Courtyard Glen Pl, Henrico; Epley Brian J and Tiffany H to Hull Gary and Vicky Maria, $347,000.

3026 Crossfield Rd, Henrico; Manjili Masoud and F Azimi to Shi Yu, $382,000.

106 Cyril Ln, Henrico; Angle Robert A and Eleanor T to Spain Joshua J and Kristen E, $1,120,000.

1809 Debbie Ln, Henrico; Rva Valued Homes Llc to Estrada Montsserrat G Neri, $220,000.

6724 Donahue Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Sekhri Rashmi, $529,312.

6101 Ellis Ave, Henrico; Halphen Robert Kyle to Teak Properties Llc, $156,000.

204 Evergreen Ave, Henrico; 1-11 Real Estate Solutions Llc to Hykes Sarah, $150,000.

10200 Falconbridge Dr, Henrico; Cipolletti Armand J and L A to Btw Properties Llc, $250,000.

7424 First Landing Ct, Henrico; Swat Llc to Brocious Vicky A, $264,000.

1910 Flintwood Dr, Henrico; Zip Solutions Llc to Clarke Daniel M, $370,000.

11029 Forest Trace Way, Glen Allen; Oumedian Judith R to Deal Thomas Ragan and Jessica R, $275,000.

8201 Fredonia Rd, Henrico; Stanford Timothy L and Rhonda S to Loving Susan, $252,500.

8320 Gaylord Rd, Henrico; Alder Holdings Llc to Sitkiewicz Gregory and Sara, $302,250.

206 Geese Lndg, Glen Allen; Matheson Robert R Jr and Margaret J to Rosado-Orozco Kathia E, $436,000.

9346 Gildenfield Ct, Henrico; Herrington Darlene K and Thomas W Jr to Huludao Llc, $160,000.

6018 Glen Abbey Dr, Glen Allen; Shashaty Deborah W to Srivastava Nishant and Devika Raj, $455,000.

3129 Glenwood Ridge Dr, Henrico; Hazelwood Christopher A & P to Davis Lavida A, $200,000.

1280 Grapevine Rd, Sandston; Baldacci A P and Nora A to Moore Gerald P, $219,950.

2401 Gurley Rd, Henrico; Bhattarai Hem R and Monika to Sarki Narey and Sari, $230,000.

227 Hanging Fern Aly, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Myers Brooke A, $304,120.

1104 Haverhill Rd, Henrico; House Of Refuge Church Inc to Barnhardt Matthew C and Allison V Wallace, $219,950.

4758 Hepler Ridge Way, Glen Allen; Smith Grove Llc to NVR Inc, $186,387.

810 Hillcrest Farms Dr, Henrico; Hood Cornlius Jr and C A to Marwaha Investments Llc, $214,000.

3816 Houndstooth Ct, Henrico; Dunn William J II and Kathleen S to Stanley James E and Susan P, $530,000.

3309 Hunters Run Pl, Henrico; Mao Savuth and Sarah Min to Marte Morayma, $240,000.

2121 Ingleside Ave, Henrico; Waldrop Richard Denzil to Sullivan Amanda, $255,000.

2402 Islandview Ct, Henrico; Hahn Roger J and Patricia A Babe to Rao Pothapragada S and Savita P, $507,000.

112 N Kalmia Ave, Henrico; Robbins H F Jr to Reed Britney, $164,900.

14 N Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Va Federal Savings and Loan Assoc to Nour Day Support Llc, $300,000.

7429 Landsworth Ave, Henrico; Stewart Tyler A and Richard W Et Al to Hendee Alexander S, $255,000.

3209 Lavecchia Way, Glen Allen; Hawthorne Robert C and Mary to Zaudtke John Thomas and Bonnie Hughes, $580,000.

2001 Liesfeld Pkwy, Glen Allen; Braia Daniel Jr and Kristen to Godwin Bryce J and Sarah N, $435,000.

5345 Linsey Lakes Dr, Glen Allen; Worrell Earl M Jr to Tran Phong Q, $330,000.

11026 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Homes Lc to Patel Dhavalkumar and Nareshkumar, $430,595.

1501 Lochwood Dr, Henrico; Haley Gregory N and Janna L to Spar Michael A and Kristen L Rowe, $288,000.

5363 Long Bridge Rd, Henrico; Adkins Donald L and Lisa D to Faller Amanda Elizabeth and Sean Alexander, $172,500.

2520 Madison Station Ct, Henrico; Youngblood Properties Llc to Williams Joseph V Jr and Meghan A Hummer, $611,580.

9107 Mapleton Rd, Henrico; Cohen Michael A to Gawblick Kevin R and Monika K, $258,000.

6513 Marleigh Ct, Henrico; Healey Paul B and Shannon Y to Donatelli Brian Richard and Tia J Egnor, $275,000.

16 Meadowspring Rd, Henrico; Wayne Paul E and Carolyn S to Sanchez Melvin Leonardo, $184,000.

2212 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Tiller Gregory and Brittney to Tribelli Alexa Zoe, $354,000.

5241 Monument Ave, Henrico; Crowell William A and Nancy K to Rauschenberg Verna M, $440,000.

1902 Moonwind Pl, Henrico; Pinney Eric Sullivan and Lori Anne Isringhausen to Veterans Affairs, $239,543.

1875 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen; Brown Monte to Zheng Ya Hua and Jianwei Tang, $240,000.

3379 New Heritage Loop, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Roane Sheron M, $290,412.

1400 Northbury Ave, Henrico; Robinson Jeffrey H to White Lisa Deneen, $212,000.

2255 Oak Bay Ln, Henrico; Bowers Ricky T and Rita T to Eskridge Donald M and Patience V, $385,000.

6401 Oakland Chase Pl, Henrico; Jones Anthony B and April A to Sunkins Kourtnie E and Antonio D Sr, $279,950.

7204 Oakmere Ct, Henrico; Kersey Joseph E and Vanetta to Hpa Us1 Llc, $295,000.

10 Old Sellers Way, Henrico; Dilworth Doris E to King-Robinson Carol and Sherroy Robinson, $305,000.

9719 Paragon Dr, Henrico; Tran Diem to Ludwig Alicia, $254,950.

5048 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Martin William W and Martha Anne R to Schuldiner Michael and Lea, $445,000.

11623 Patch Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to White James D and Nancy K Falciani-White, $351,810.

9613 Pemberton Ridge Ln, Henrico; NVR Inc to Shaw Robert H Jr and Elizabeth Blackmon, $574,625.

1107 Penobscot Rd, Henrico; Hilton M Rubin Inc to Bradley Chad R and Shana G, $275,000.

10912 Point Grey Rd, Henrico; Morris Marci S to Keo Sothearek and Malyka, $299,950.

1908 Poplar Bud Way, Henrico; Tuck Nicole M and Brian A to Li Zhigang and Jinhong Lu, $295,000.

12312 Porsche Dr, Glen Allen; Mounasamy V and N Gopalakrishnan to Li Ningjun and W Wang, $580,000.

9115 Prestondale Ave, Henrico; 9115 Prestondale Avenue Llc to Dominguez Maria C, $245,000.

12345 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc, $1,880,000.

12353 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc, $1,880,000.

1791 Raintree Commons Dr, Henrico; Krebs Beth M to Guillory Joy Marman, $189,500.

3905 Redbud Rd, Glen Allen; Masri Karim Richard to Yilmaz Oguzhan and Tugba, $355,000.

300 N Ridge Rd, U66, Henrico; Oxenham Anna B and T H III Trs to Hunton Eppa and Mary P, $525,000.

11802 Rochampton Sq, Henrico; Whittaker Colleen A Trust to Meeks Terry H and Donna P, $245,000.

4725 Rollingwood Ln, Glen Allen; Semel Ronald S and Catherine M Iles-Semel to Khan Danyal and Sajida, $375,000.

3 Runswick Dr, Henrico; Muensterman Gary W and Victoria S to Suddarth Brian N and Rachel J, $957,500.

3036 Sara Jean Ter, Glen Allen; Urban Land Solutions Llc to Buettner Tina, $192,500.

11628 Shadow Run Ln, Glen Allen; Zhang Wei to Torky Mohamed Z and Rasha Elgendy, $528,000.

302 Siena Ln, Glen Allen; Ditto Mark and Cornelia to McBride Undray, $300,000.

22 Skipwith Green Cir, Henrico; Lewis Jessica to Cassidy Ann, $189,950.

11029 Slenderleaf Dr, Glen Allen; Walker Michael J and Jenee to Tenorio Juan A Hernandez and Maria Guadalupe Bonilla, $450,000.

507 South St, Henrico; Left Verna P to Glover Mary E, $155,000.

11488 Stanford Mill Rd, Glen Allen; Legault Homes Llc to Thayil Jerry John, $490,000.

5445 Stone Ln, Henrico; Smith Shirrell N to Garcia Gabriel and Ana Francisca Hernandez, $250,000.

5724 Stonehurst Estates Ter, Glen Allen; Windsor Enterprises Corp to Bradford Homes Inc, $267,000.

5205 Swanee Mill Pl, Glen Allen; Richard Atack Construction II Lc to Ganapathi Janaki and Saravanan Krishnan, $371,736.

4013 Sweet Azalea Row, Glen Allen; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Stafford Matthew and Christina L Goggin, $597,903.

4902 Taos Ln, Glen Allen; Cosby Alvin and Gladys M Rogers to Wells Fargo Bank Na Trustee, $203,140.

1802 Terrace Ave, Henrico; Baird Robert Jennings and Cathryn Lyle to Weakley Marshall N, $200,000.

10717 Timber Pass, Glen Allen; Highfill Austin and Kelly to Taylor Alexander Mitchell and Allison P, $290,000.

8133 Turner Rd, Henrico; Jones Russell C to Corker Jonathan James Brady, $173,000.

9610 University Blvd, Henrico; Butler Lina Lee Trustee to Janse Van Rensburg Gerhardus J and Carrie L, $415,000.

6701 Van Buren Ave, Henrico; McDonald Geoffrey R to Beam Cynthia Rose, $279,006.

3409 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc, $1,880,000.

3524 Vinery Ave, Henrico; Me Nuckols Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Lc, $1,880,000.

Virginia Center Pkwy, Glen Allen; Sauer Properties Inc to Chickahominy Crossing Llc, $155,750.

9721 Wares Wharf Cir, Glen Allen; Tucciarone Linda F Trustee to Anderson Robert S and Nancy P, $408,750.

9910 Westhampton Glen Pl, Henrico; Owen Carla Ellen to Gears Ann Marie and Charles C Jr, $550,000.

9910 Whitney Cir, Henrico; Siek Sina and Savann Ly to Mitchell Karen L, $178,000.

1215 Wilmer Ave, Henrico; Matherly Scott C to Neblett Maguire, $450,000.

7932 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; Chacon Canela Victor M and Zhenquian Cai to Mark Rick S and Corena J, $328,000.

807 Woodberry Rd, Henrico; Denny Collins IV to Sdmie Holdings Llc, $280,000.

1000 Yates Ter, Henrico; Equity Trust Company Custodian Et Al to Dabney Ken E Jr and Crystal, $235,000.

Chesterfield

542 Abbey Village Cr; Brunelli Tiffany R to Denson Amanda K, $295,000.

11650 Adventure Hill Ln; Lifestyle Home Builders to Correa Gustavo, $608,169.

8313 Amington Ln; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Cabral Jeffrey J and Christine D, $399,990.

1324 Ascot Hill Tr; Homesmith Construction Inc to Brinker Robert A Jr and Allison, $797,307.

212 Ashford Hill Lp; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to MacFadden Glenn Bruce Trustee, $393,945.

7512 Ashlake Cm; Ashlake Villas Llc to Rawlings Clem W and Carolyn C, $354,477.

5201 Ashton Woods Dr; Champaco Tony and Cathryn to Berdugo Eduardo, $200,000.

5918 Avery Mill Ct; NVR Inc to Cox Johnnie Edward III, $263,870.

11743 Bailey Woods Dr; Bishop Jeff and Angela to Alfano Ashley N, $194,900.

5713 Bankstown Ln; Finer Homes Inc to Alhgrim Y B and Norman L L, $415,460.

10013 Bayham Dr; Branch Charles and Laura to Spurlock Bradley M and Hannah C, $225,600.

6307 Bear Trace Wy; NVR Inc to Richter Gary L Jr and Heather, $562,960.

13130 Beech Hill Dr; NVR Inc to Moody Jennette, $334,075.

4124 Bellstone Dr; South River Custom Homes Llc to Gavin John J III and Jennifer L, $783,070.

14100 Bermuda Point Ct; Moody Sarahann M to Allen Kaytlynn Et Al, $183,000.

11512 Black Isle Wy; Maloney Robert J Jr and Heather to Davis Tammy N, $460,000.

6138 Bowline Ln; Eastwood Homes to Torres Anthony M and Jasmin, $238,000.

10542 Braden Townes Ct; NVR Inc to Rudd Catherine K and William E, $269,380.

10560 Braden Townes Ct; NVR Inc to Dyson Kevin and Goode-Dyson P A, $281,705.

1325 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Scully Steven A and Leann J, $395,000.

10134 Brandywine Av; Davadi Homes Inc Of Virginia to Woodson Curtis O'Neal, $224,500.

14011 Briars Cr; Waymack Blanche H to Gonzalez Catherine T, $249,000.

12416 Brimfield Ln; Gravgaard Kenneth A and Lien to Staack Amanda Marie, $223,000.

10800 Brookridge Wy; Menjivar Jonathan E to Dehaven Logan A and Purcell H L, $217,950.

8049 Buford Cm; Sherfey Paul D to Mingos Mallory A, $170,000.

4311 Butler Ln; Soyars Samuel K to Paluch Chester J III and Amanda, $170,515.

16630 Cabrio Pl; Westerleigh Fc Llc to Bower Betty S, $425,512.

3237 Canford Lp; Whitlow Joseph A and Wendy L to Schwer Adam Joseph and Tamara M, $473,000.

1967 Castle Glen Dr; Somma P A and Rivard A L to Wade J A and Green-Wade Ariell, $267,000.

14631 Castleford Ct; Heine Kevin M and Christine P to Hollingsworth Matthew A and K M, $520,000.

10200 Centralia Station Rd; NVR Inc to Zia Kamran, $348,190.

1510 Charrington Dr; Tripp Vittoria Leigh to Wallace Leslie E, $257,000.

7212 Chateaugay Ln; Audet Mathew C to Sec Of Housing and Urban Dev, $205,138.

12518 S Chester Rd; Thomas Kevin Trustee to Soth Deborah R, $229,900.

3650 Clintwood Rd; Gusti Jacqueline H Estate to Arboleda Guillermo and Sandra, $195,000.

2505 Colgrave Rd; Schiller Carolyn A to Twiddy Heather, $217,000.

7318 Cornus Av; Tuck Robert W to Beattie Marion Sabina, $320,000.

11407 Crawford Wood Tr; Robertson Dennis W and Mary H to McClure Michael and Mary Jo, $265,000.

340 Crofton Village Tr; NVR Inc to Orrell Christopher J and S L, $289,235.

13818 Crosstimbers Rd; Mason James M and Colleen T to Martinez T M and Ibragimova Z D, $242,500.

10008 Dakins Dr; Nay James J to English Michael J and English R, $220,000.

2305 N Den Bark Ct; Schwer Adam J to Barnard Joshua Stephen Paul, $186,200.

3813 Dogwood Av; Gallant Kyle L and Bryant A R to McCarthy Henrietta P and T E Jr, $164,000.

6114 Duck Cove Rd; Todd Dorothy E Estate to Manage This Llc, $165,000.

11906 Eagle Pass Dr; Smith Patricia S to Laney Matthew Dale and Kaitlyn A, $352,000.

11750 Edenberry Dr; Lyons Joyce O Trustee to Carter Tricia L, $385,000.

14100 Elkington Dr; Castro Luis and Xenia E to Adent Yesenia and John, $319,000.

4600 Ellerby Dr; Main Street Homes to Worthington Brian T and Stacey E, $499,720.

10800 Erin Green Ct; Tatum Michael P and Tamara C to Champaco Tony D and Cathryn G, $293,000.

613 Fairway Woods Dr; Ahmed Irshad and Shahana to Minder Maureen J, $335,000.

20319 Ferintosh Ct; Edwards Regina C to Alawine Russell, $181,000.

7725 Flag Tail Dr; Downs Marta S to Powell C J and Malinoski L E, $205,050.

12742 Forest Mill Dr; Sterner Becky Lynn to Silver Kevin D and Allen T D, $350,000.

8700 Forton Ct; Main Street Homes to Lamphire G A and Sheridan A A, $333,530.

13605 Fox Chase Tr; Khattab Ahmed to Burgess Andrea N, $215,000.

15800 Garston Ln; Sbr Sanctuary Llc to Woodle Sue S and Barrar Ann W Tr, $539,216.

6738 Gills Gate Ct; Mr Cooper to Wb Acquisitions Llc, $160,000.

4519 Glen Tara Dr; Ingersoll Cheryl Trustee to Sturmer Alex and Piedade K E, $188,000.

545 Glenmeadow Tr; Cannaday Alan to Barazoto T J and Sunseri J R, $306,000.

6316 Gossamer Al; NVR Inc to Jones Ryan Arthur, $279,490.

1413 Gravatt Wy; Sandoval Pablo to Maynes Edward J Jr and Beth R, $437,500.

6316 Great Swan Ln; Magnolia Lakes Llc to Williams Charles C and Kathi C, $387,290.

9621 Groundhog Dr; Everett Virginia A to Rice Kathryn M, $195,000.

20931 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Carter Cecil R, $216,705.

8019 Hancock Farm Ln; Rivera Hector R and Saidy to Nunziato Dominic T and Deanne, $280,500.

2409 Hartlepool Ln; Kurdts D and Peery R C Jr to Cosby Benjamin K and Jessica M, $632,500.

12700 Hemmingway Mw; NVR Inc to Lawhun Steven L and Amber, $672,080.

7427 Hickory Rd; Lau Jay W and Claire D to Mohney Justin W, $231,000.

4801 Hilbay Tr; Builder Funding Llc to Cardona Jessica Marie Et Al, $330,000.

10233 W Huguenot Rd; Campbell Harold C and Gail G to Bell Zoi and Arrington Arley, $218,000.

11001 Isadora Dr; Szuba Carl J and Anna R to Vawter Wesly R and Kelsey L, $455,000.

6231 Jessup Rd; Alston Derrick M and Janet to Winson Patricia M, $232,000.

9713 Kennesaw Rd; Elm Homes Virginia Llc to Albert John W, $216,100.

3121 Kim Dr; Rowe Howard J III and Patricia J to J & A Homes Llc, $250,000.

4813 Kipper Dr; Garton Steven T and Joan T to Stecher David W and Heather R, $396,000.

13608 Knobhill Ct; Campbell Rothstein N Jr to Kolhoff Andrew F, $285,000.

2913 Laketree Ct; Benton Benjamin F to Peachy Bathurst V, $257,000.

3407 Laroux Av; NVR Inc to Griffin T S and Smith D K, $296,255.

5713 Laurel Trail Rd; Soles Lucy C to Morris Pamela P and Peynado J K, $230,000.

720 Lemoine Ln; Petrov Frank to Luong Sarah A, $210,000.

6213 Lilting Branch Wy; Pasquantino Dennis J Jr and J B to Martin Oscar L Jr and Loren M, $474,500.

4936 Lippingham Dr; Aganbi Vivian A M to Carson Whitley A and Quincy R, $289,900.

15100 Longtown Ct; Hill Homes Inc to Catalani Joseph F Jr and A M, $362,000.

2313 Magnolia Grove Wy; Keough Edna K Trustee to Hineline James and Doris, $330,000.

1037 Mansfield Crossing Rd; Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Schwent Bryan J and Sheppard C A, $245,000.

4700 Mason Way Ct; Mayfield Adam T to Selma Properties Llc, $176,000.

3225 Meadow Glen Ln; Church Darryl Lee to Alam Akrarul, $393,945.

16104 Meridian Av; Davis Patrick to Singh Dhramen P, $165,000.

14319 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Johnson Spencer W IV, $333,450.

14417 Michaux Village Dr; Main Street Homes to Siberry Kathryn J and Siberry D, $348,432.

14715 Mill Spring Dr; Jordan Cody A and Amanda G to Sarki Nabila, $227,000.

3412 Morningmist Cr; Bumpus-Smith Tonya to Lee Kiarah O M and Lawrence J A, $240,000.

13612 Mountcastle Rd; Morley Robert S and Anna S to Stanford Joyce L Et Al, $380,000.

7831 Nathan Ln; Macaulay Dane P and Lauren to Goyal Ravindra A, $240,000.

10123 Natural Bridge Rd; Martin Josiah B to Wilcox Darcie, $207,000.

6023 Newington Dr; Aruna Realty Llc to McCombs Nicole Lynn, $169,950.

7205 Norwood Pond Ct; Kulesza E and Curtis H T Trs to Armstrong Mary J, $229,000.

11119 Oakcrest Dr; Gillispie Megan and Daniel J to Silva Anderson Silva and Deborah, $246,650.

504 Old Country Ct; Lynn Randall H and Maria E to Beck Christopher and Rebecca, $305,000.

7864 Old Guild Rd; NVR Inc to Shoy Elkanah Et Al, $238,725.

5800 Osterbind Ln; Osterbind Clinton and Waters N E to Navy Federal Credit Union, $209,300.

7100 Patina Wy; NVR Inc to Thorpe Kemare and Bobbie, $339,045.

2924 Perdue Av; Bailey Jamorey C to Melton Chad R, $275,000.

8662 Pleasant Ridge Rd; May Kayce R to Cardona-Estrada Delmer, $206,500.

12601 Prestonfield Dr; NVR Inc to Voight Andrew Cody and Hana R R, $268,190.

12107 Prince Philip Pl; Briggs Justin A and Alissa S to Tanner Joseph and Megan, $322,000.

8117 Queen Scot Dr; Turner Steven W and Donna M to Coates Marie L, $260,500.

3901 Rankin Ct; Oliveria Shaun T and Elissa J to Costello Adam W and Laurie Ann, $430,000.

616 Rebel Ridge Rd; Baswell James M and Debra R to Wright Charles W II and Stacey M, $285,000.

11900 Reedy Branch Rd; Laszewski Michael A and P A to Wrobel Henry and Wendy, $325,000.

1925 Regiment Tr; Tibbs Susan L and Tibbs Barbara to Hill Randy R and Patricia T, $442,000.

13430 Ridgemoor Ln; Singh Karam to Boone Tracey M, $240,000.

11636 River Rd; Lbg Llc to Thompson Michael, $181,000.

2530 Rochester Ct; Cutter Waverly A and Lauren C to Fornash Laura Worley, $640,000.

5628 Rohan Pl; D R Horton Inc to Demott John, $385,000.

1743 Rose Mill Cr; Hubbard Cyrenne to John Jean, $245,000.

4149 Round Hill Dr; Mohney Justin and Decker Chelsie to Galloway Nathan R and Gina M, $235,000.

1001 Ruthers Rd; Miller Grace L and Barber Ryan F to Baclagon Marithe, $230,000.

2601 Sailboat Ct; Seeds David L and Kathryn M to Nguyen Anna T and Vuong Leon H, $334,000.

10249 Sarah St; Artis Tisha to Tomaselle Anna M, $189,950.

8401 Scottingham Ct; Guzman Madelin Gonzalez to Wrenn Gregory O, $247,500.

3513 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Omohundro Carl E Jr, $532,905.

13906 Seattle Slew Ln; Watkins Tanya C to Rogers Philip A and Theresa G, $255,000.

6433 Sexton Dr; Pan Changxuan to Wilcox Douglas W, $167,000.

17643 Signature Tl; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Hall Charles E and Alana Hartman, $508,825.

9350 Southport Dr; Burdick Jeffrey and Jill to Search Philip, $235,000.

14305 Spring Gate Rd; Grenier Jonathan E and Barbara H to Knight Darryl Jr and Tiffany, $320,000.

14912 St Ives Dr; Main Street Homes to Atkinson Stephen M and Kathie B, $468,467.

6033 Statute St; Lesuer Richardson and Kristine A to Cabrera Pedro, $200,500.

3324 Sterling Brook Dr; NVR Inc to Morgan Darren and Taneya, $218,510.

4706 Sterlingheath Dr; Landpark Properties Llc to Morgan Dylan and Home Bonnie J, $217,500.

10204 Stonecrest Rd; Arbogast Patrick Ian to McClean Michael, $238,000.

6712 Swanhaven Dr; Eastwood Homes to James Liny and Mathew Sunil, $409,000.

11101 Sydelle Dr; Saxby Morgan P and Heather L to Scott Brittney, $341,500.

3013 Talleywood Ln; Williams Eugene U Et Al to Shaffer Michael G, $285,000.

4931 Tandem Dr; Jennette Kathleen P to Alston Derrick and Janet, $209,000.

3124 Terrybluff Dr; Beck Christopher J and Rebecca E to Fussell Thomas Michael, $218,000.

12001 Timber Trail Dr; Dunlap Tyler H to Coman Stanton Paul, $219,000.

5443 Trail Ride Ct; O'Connell Michael F and Donna M to Scoby Richard, $445,000.

4624 Treely Rd; Atkinson Vivian H to Strickland James Donell, $230,000.

1737 Tulip Hill Dr; Williams Ray A Construction Co to Bianchetta Jeffrey R and Staci L, $859,000.

17525 Twin Falls Ln; NVR Inc to Vasiloff Michael K and Kelly S, $361,190.

13610 Velvet Antler Tl; Holshouser Cherie A to Guthrie Jessica Marie, $195,500.

102 Walkers Cove Dr; Osborn Douglas E to Lowe Daniel B and Mary J, $358,000.

412 Walthall Crest Ct; Gray Dexter D and Lynn to McDowall William D W and J W, $435,000.

2906 Warfield Ridge Tr; Jones Dominic J and Ericka M to Holt Ronald E and Amanda L, $262,000.

15144 Watermill Lake Tl; Biamonte Mayra to Salzman Linda T and Gerald H, $240,000.

4013 Waterswatch Dr; Hornbeck David L and Kristen L to Ashley Z J and Glass S H, $463,500.

17036 Westington Rd; Main Street Homes to Grewal S S and Naglieri Luisa, $420,950.

13407 Whistlers Cove Ct; Watson Betty Jo to Findlay Melissa D, $175,000.

3709 Whitehouse Rd; Thompson Patrick C and Marcia R to Satterwhite Daniel A Jr Et Al, $233,000.

11442 Wiltstaff Dr; Moreland Benjamin to Brown Louis C and Cassandra, $236,500.

12323 Windsor Rd; Madison Larry W Jr and Lisamarie to Scott Michael G and Sarah E, $277,000.

3224 Winnie Dr; Price Designs Inc to Wiseman Rachael M and Pryor C A, $170,000.

12511 E Wood Sage ; Ryder Carol Brown to Zehringer Sarah Kathryn, $202,000.

7601 Yarmouth Dr; Barnes Alan H and Joy M to Frank Peter T, $350,000.

HANOVER

8106 Academy Drive, Mechanicsville; Bobby R. Axselle to David L. Bahen, $440,000.

7086 Ann Cabell Court, Mechanicsville; Marcus W. Sclater to Collin M. Turner, $22,000.

8353 Beatties Mill Road, Mechanicsville; Ben Curtis McLane to George Teabo II, $340,000.

8195 Belton Circle, Mechanicsville; Christopher M. Tuck to Melissa D. Eddleton, $255,000.

3355 Blueberry Hill Lane, Mechanicsville; Rodney E. Williams to Michael Collius, $280,000.

8175 Bridle Creek Terrace, Mechanicsville; Mary Jane Stephenson to Hanover Holdings LLC, $291,500.

8306 Cadys Mill Road, Hanover; Clark David Metzger to Ryan Kenny, $234,500.

10404 Chickahominy Falls Lane, Glen Allen; CFalls Builder LLC to Phillip A. Sorrentino, $455,299.

8517 Chippingford Lane, Mechanicsville; Bishops Park LLC to Patrick Joseph Maxwell, $517,451.

10327 Colony Bee Place, Mechanicsville; Faythe C. Martin to Elissa H. Penn, $311,000.

4270 Crown Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Christopher S. Bowers to Heidi L. Jeppesen, $275,000.

7096 Drinkard Way, Mechanicsville; Woods Realty LLC to Tiffany Lynette Jessup, $206,000.

8139 Fannigan Mill Road, Mechanicsville; C. Scott Croxton to Luther S. Ghorley Jr., $474,900.

4003 Fraley Court, Mechanicsville; Garland E. Hill Jr. to Mark S. Jones, $377,500.

Giles Farm; Giles Farm Development Co. LLC to NVR Inc., $367,500.

14985 Greenwood Church Road, Montpelier; Jeffrey Mark Shreve to Stephen Daniel Kirschner, $415,000.

16325 Hennessy Way, Montpelier; Douglas W. Huber to Sherree Maria Ramirez, $329,900.

10202 Hickory Hill Road, Ashland; Christopher David Darker, trustee to Maxine Golinski, $365,000.

8359 Holly Ridge Road, Mechanicsville; Debra G. Schools to Christine M. Wells, $270,000.

9856 Honeybee Drive, Mechanicsville; HHHunt Homes LC to Gary Wayne Bradley, $325,180.

9121 Hungers Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to William J. Dunn, $437,100.

9120 Hunters Crest Lane, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Alfred C. Woodward, $530,305.

9278 Jordans Journey Court, Mechanicsville; Dorothy B. Livingston to Robert Lowell Stratford, $375,000.

9047 Laurel Branch Circle, Mechanicsville; Bobby W. Harrell to April M. Bittner, $420,000.

6330 Little Sorrell Drive, Mechanicsville; Christa Blanton to Dominique T. Lewis, $275,000.

9364 Magnolia Blossom Road, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Sara Poulter Bridges, $738,108.

854 S Mayfield Lane, Mechanicsville; Paul W. Harman, executor to Joshua Atkins, $250,000.

9443 Morrisdale Way, Mechanicsville; Erika A. Jurkowski to Thomas J. Slater, $390,000.

14505 W Patrick Henry Road, Montpelier; Randolph Macon Properties LLC to Wings of Hope Ranch, $31,966.

8103 Perrincrest Place, Mechanicsville; Megan B. Middleton to Matthew R. Baltz, $415,000.

7229 Pointe Place, Mechanicsville; Alfred J. Certosimo to Rodney Reid Berbert, $525,000.

13580 Providence Run Road, Ashland; Franklin W. Clarke to David King, $350,000.

209 Randolph Circle, Ashland; Claiborne R. Winborne to Edward Jackson Bostain Jr., $350,000.

15176 Rockford Road, Montpelier; Patrick E. Little to Paul B. Irvine, $410,000.

9039 Rutland Drive, Mechanicsville; Estate of Mary Ann Warner to Benjamin David Fritter, $197,000.

10998 Seward Way, Mechanicsville; Katherine L. Jenkins to Adam T. Lankford, $412,000.

6053 Shiloh Place, Mechanicsville; William J. Davis to Sean Edwin Hill, $231,000.

8331 Silkwood Court, Mechanicsville; Lehew W. Miller III to Nicholas Jay Sutera, $350,000.

Southerly at Caldwell Park; HHHunt Caldwell LLC to HHHunt Homes LC, $220,000.

8487 Summer Walk Parkway, Mechanicsville; Thomas M. Frazier to Catherine Rose Hyland, $299,950.

7156 Sydnor Lane, Mechanicsville; Stephen W. Peters to Kate E. Grimes, $380,000.

9366 Topfield Court, Mechanicsville; Jesse Toms to Justin Frederes, $419,900.

7021 Walgove Court, Mechanicsville; Victor J. Rivera Nieves to Ivonne Rountree, $210,000.

7409 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Jason A. Cook to Branden James Sanders, $235,500.

9325 Willies Way Trail, Mechanicsville; NVR Inc. to Rodney Gilbert, $385,935.

3395 Wood Valley Road, Mechanicsville; Thomas N. Hamner to Jesse Belvin, $550,000.

7220 Yellow Wood Tree Place, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Janice Boehling Moritz, $367,332.

POWHATAN

4769 Bell Road, Powhatan; Prince Construction Inc. to Lisa Paige Walden, $349,000.

2080 Bienvenue Place, Powhatan; Village Building Co. Inc. to William C. Pulliam, $385,200.

450 Clayville Road, Powhatan; Ronald L. Litchfield to Leonard L. Layne, $327,950.

1100 Dorset Road, Powhatan; Jason Winall to Paul Shaffer, $455,000.

3575 Goodwyn Road, Powhatan; Finer Homes Inc. to James A. Elliott, $411,655.

2800 Hugenot Springs Road, Midlothian; Elmo W. Seay Jr. to William H. Henderson, $260,000.

3500 Jefferson Landing Road, Powhatan; Sprouses Corner LLC to Edilberto Santos Hernandez, $226,850.

5310 Little Joe Drive, Powhatan; Kristine Dorazio to Brandon Scott Rust, $278,450.

1640 Mattox Mill Court, Powhatan; John D. Borgie to Zachary Lawrence Borgerding, $325,000.

2672 New Timber Way, Powhatan; Jessica Marie Matko to Robert Wayne Berry, $417,500.

3481 Olivia Lane, Powhatan; Dale A. Ingram to Scott Avery Nash, $379,950.

3327 Pleasants Road, Powhatan; Jameson Enterprises Inc. to Paul E. Halloway, $265,000.

3343 Riverly Drive, Powhatan; W.V. McClure Inc. to David J. Alcan, $531,600.

6314 Springside Drive, Powhatan; Pamela C. Bland to Robyn N. Dawson, $178,500.

2079 Urbine Road, Powhatan; John R. Schunder Jr. to Glen E. Moore Jr., $299,000.

2750 Winterbrook Court, Powhatan; Michele G. James to Jessica B. Baltz, $257,000.

GOOCHLAND

1867 Abbeyfield Road, Maidens; Todd K. Ward to Richard C. Crowder II, $379,950.

4900 Broad St. Road, Louisa; Denise Marie Paige to Robert A. Jones, $200,000.

505 Calm Creek Road, Manakin Sabot; E. Dianne B. Pollock, trustee to Julia C. Scott, $523,000.

2456 Davis Mill Road, Goochland; New Ventures Real Estate LLC to Bryan H. Voltz Sr., $249,950.

1415 Grand Drive, Maidens; Daniel E. Wilson to Peter J. Wells, $869,300.

2604 Incline Court, Goochland; Richmond Advertising Consortium LLC to LG Courthouse LLC, $345,000.

317 Piping Rock Road, Manakin Sabot; Robert E. Hart to Mark Edward Kenny, $634,000.

1225 The Forest, Crozier; Michael B. Team to Ryan Vazales, $580,000.

Petersburg

214 N Dunlop St.; Dunlop Street Lofts LLC to Petersburg Lofts Richmond Dunlop Street LLC, $5,178,652.

217 High St.; Roy M. Sloan to Travis Melson, $245,000.

7 South Market St.; The Lofts on Market LLC to Petersburg Lofts Richmond Market Street LLC, $1,861,078.

1150 E Woodland Road; Gregory T. Gwaltney to Alan C. Luke, $290,500.

DINWIDDIE

11625 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie; Claude L. Meadows Jr. to Dalvin R. Scarberry, $234,950.

3602 Chesdin Blvd., Sutherland; 3602 Chesdin Blvd. LLC to Kenneth Seelinger, $230,000.

14400 Gatewood Road, Dewitt; Michael W. Christopher to Ronald L. Jewett, $225,000.

22211 Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie; TYGAB LLC, trustee to Hunter Wells, $247,000.

12436 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie; Amayzing Homes LLC to Brandon S. Owen, $239,900.

10627 Rives Ave., McKenney; Robert G. Tamez to Christopher Wayne Hopkins, $245,000.

15330 Wilkinson Road, Dinwiddie; JSL Construction LLC to Quentin T. Brunst, $317,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

913 Ayrshire Road; Jesse L. Galloway to Caliph S. Armstead, $260,000.

1211 Duke of Gloucester St.; Melinda J. Acuna to Richard Earl Toney III, $200,000.

629 Fairlie Road; Robert J. Wright to Corey B. Taylor, $159,900.

209 Homestead Drive; Raymond G. Wilbur to Shirley Ann Lorey, $209,000.

1203 Oakwood Drive; Ronald D. Wynn to Clint T. Wade, $239,900.

401 Washington Ave.; Jodie A. Vaughan to Christopher T. Lasher, $168,070.

HOPEWELL

405 Cobblestone Drive, Hopewell; Richard D. Malone, trustee to Betty Williams, $170,000.

4007 Kippax Drive; Joshua Bisson to Lakisha D. Williams, $185,000.

NEW KENT

4201 Barham Road, Barhamsville; Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Patrick Karow, $205,000.

2801 Brook Blvd., Quinton; Edward Lewis to Timothy A. Rufenacht, $224,300.

300 Cove Court, Lanexa; Albert Ronald Phillips to Brian M. Trochesset, $361,950.

10597 Golden Bell Circle, Providence Forge; Dawn M. South to Justin Updyke, $243,000.

5682 Hogan Bridge Drive, Providence Forge; Sean M. Davidson to Emily Smith, $242,000.

6151 Hopewell Road, New Kent; Robert L. Johnson III to Zachary A. Foster, $205,000.

5613 Lakeview Road, Quinton; Ches J. Weeks to Nicholas B. Baker, $245,000.

11508 Oakrise Road, New Kent; Richard Colon Crowder II to Melissa S. Martinez, $291,000.

7577 Patriots Landing Place, Quinton; Michelle Grubb to Robert Scarbough, $450,000.

8750 Rock Cedar Road, New Kent; BMR Investments III LLC to Bernard L. Minor Sr., $244,900.

11141 Royal Lane, Providence Forge; Brian T. Boynton to Kenneth A. Giardi, $335,000.

7129 Shoreline Drive, Quinton; Jacob Hall Herndon to Robert Shawn Hockaday, $309,500.

7695 Shortleaf Pine Court, Quinton; W.V. McClure Inc. to Bryan D. Stitt, $391,671.

10559 Villa Green Terrace, Providence Forge; W.V. McClure Inc. to Nichole L. Seoane, $370,259.

7510 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Colby Taylor Wiggins, $369,000.

5693 Yellow Jasmine Terrace, Providence Forge; Car E. Ashby Jr. to Joe M. Odom, $170,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

11329 Cedar Run Road, South Prince George; Robyn G. Zeh to Lashae Sykes, $159,900.

5950 Hawks Perch Lane, Disputanta; Lin Mark Henshaw Enterprises Inc. to Kevin D. Harris, $244,151.

3606 Mill Road, Hopewell; Michael J. Gandarillas to Darin J. Stoupa, $156,000.

3901 Ruffin Road, Hopewell; US Bank to Alan Ruddick, $233,900.

1608 Tinsley Blvd., Prince George; Barbara Ann Trivelli to Alfred D. Criswell, $232,500.

Charles city

6160 N Bluffs Court, Charles City; Robert E. Franklin to Robert E. Franklin III, $480,000.

1411 The Glebe Lane, Charles City; Michael Joseph Ferriola to Pensawat Gay, $160,000.

AMELIA

13521 Butlers Road, Amelia Court House; Ruth P. Coleman to Linda W. Davis, $352,950.

7140 Deep Creek Drive, Amelia Court House; Rock River Inc. to Curtis Davis, $552,538.

13342 Lodore Road, Amelia Court House; Haint Blue LLC to William G. Konout, $365,000.

8500 Woodland Drive, Amelia Court House; Shana K. Samuel to Derek J. Poe, $234,000.

CUMBERLAND

1552 Cartersville Road, Cartersville; Mark L. Baldwin to Matthew Scott Isom, $186,000.

71 Clinton Farm Court, Cartersville; CMH Homes Inc. to Tiffany Faye Gray, $203,595.

3605 Cumberland Road, Cumberland; Martin H. Dunivan to Ronald L. Litchfield, $190,000.

19 Mountain View Drive, Farmville; Rock River Inc. to Peter Nikias Kamilakis, $519,096.

KING AND QUEEN

0.53 acres; Kimberly S. Williams, trustee to Diane Lynn Overstreet, $160,000.

3 acres; Harold C. Smith, trustee to David E. Morris, $177,000.

KING WILLIAM

94 Alton Lane, King William; Vertical Builders LLC to David Carson Jr., $249,950.

5805 Dabneys Mill Road, Manquin; Sydnie Meadows Monaghan to Kaitlyn Jordan, $190,000.

126 Kirby St., West Point; Tonya D. Witherow to David W. Ebersole, $225,000.

910 Mill Road, King William; James L. Prince to Jacob Prince, $208,750.

58 N Moncuin Drive, Aylett; Federal National Mortgage Association to Wesley F. Tuck, $174,900.

208 Pine Ridge Road, Aydlett; Balducci Builders Inc. to Ellen Byrd Longest, $244,845.

355 Thompson Ave., West Point; Shaun A. Conrad to Taylor R. Lockley, $210,000.

304 Wendenburg Terrace, Aylett; RCI Builders LLC to Richard Gordon Eary, $271,810.

Sussex

11042 Blue Star Highway, Stony Creek; Joyce B. Poole to Cabin Point of Virginia LP, $177,500.

10264 Jerusalem Plank Road, Waverly; James W. Cox to Ryan C. Love, $225,000.

8444 Rowanty Road, Carson; Christopher W. Frohman to Timothy M. Cheatham, $170,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

140 Berkeley Lane, Prince George; Colleen Dwyer to Jaime E. Settle, $300,000.

173 Cutspring Arch; Renee M. Bullock Cann to Gregory Allen Ferst, $175,000.

414 Pocahontas St.; Sutherland Williamsburg LLC to Colleen Geoghegan, $185,000.

233 Thomas Nelson Lane; Sebastiana G. Springman, trustee to Ronald F. Salyer, $220,000.

JAMES CITY

6963 Arthur Hills Drive, Williamsburg; Mary L. McNabb to Patrick James McMahon, $374,900.

9475 Astilbe Lane, Toano; NVR Inc. to Ann Rosso Giacchi, $260,000.

16 Autumn East, Williamsburg; Elfreda A. Meacher to Dane A. Pascoe, $180,000.

2836 Bennetts Pond Road, Williamsburg; John P. Dahms, trustee to Fabricio F. Rubine, $554,300.

116 Blackheath, Williamsburg; Hudgins Franz LLC to James L. Rhodes II, $425,000.

6415 Brightwell Court, Williamsburg; William T. Potter to Patricia Wilson Pleasant, $380,000.

5410 Center St., Williamsburg; James M. Neilson to Kathleen Marie Lacy, $356,500.

4315 Creek View East, Williamsburg; Frank J. Musinski to William E. Wilson, $330,000.

464 Crooked Stick, Williamsburg; Michael Jeffrey Antol to Ulku U. Williams, $188,000.

4043 Dunbarton Circle, Williamsburg; Laura E. Emerson to Bobbie Gore, $460,000.

5019 Fenton Mill Road, Williamsburg; David M. Rubincam, trustee to Nancy M. Thurman, $750,000.

3448 Foxglove Drive, Toano; NVR Inc. to Jeannine Cobb, $276,035.

9541 Goddin Court, Toano; NVR Inc. to Marshall Eugene Irby Jr., $442,540.

4188 Haymarket Lane, Williamsburg; William T. Day Jr. to Courtney A. Harris, $468,000.

100 John Paine, Williamsburg; Eric W. Stanhagen, trustee to Stephen A. Nichols, co-trustee, $482,000.

202 Kinde Circle, Williamsburg; Richard L. Mooney, trustee to Jack A. Pescatore, $224,700.

4705 Lady Slipper Path, Williamsburg; William E. Stickney to John Simko, $399,900.

3624 Lavender Lane, Toano; Racquel Racette to Hannah Erdos, $300,000.

2401 Little Creek Dam Road, Toano; Michael Allen Richardson to Mathew Logan Soper, $225,000.

7612 Luminary Drive, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Irene E. Hazard, $212,200.

3124 Maplewood Place, Williamsburg; Bruce D. Futch to Katherine Fancher, $265,000.

5632 Montpelier Drive, Williamsburg; Devon M. Watson to Luis A. Anzures, $295,000.

4001 Mt. Laurel Road, Williamsburg; Beth Otey to Leslie A. Young, $299,900.

4107 Northridge St., Williamsburg; HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC to John Neilson Speer, $365,000.

4053 Penzance Place, Williamsburg; Misty Brucine Hart to Scott H. Brubaker Jr., $365,100.

105 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Akeen D. White, $234,944.

203 Prosperity Court, Williamsburg; Calvin E. Leeks II to Joshua C. Luck, $263,000.

4776 Regents Park, Williamsburg; Geoffey L. Flynn to Ralf E. Jackson, $347,400.

5268 Rockingham Drive, Williamsburg; Beverly A. Davis to Anthony R. Artis, $275,000.

130 Saint Annes, Williamsburg; Floyd Wayne Roberts to Erick Lewis, $434,000.

161 Southern Hills, Williamsburg; Bryan L. Beers to Matthew M. Bromwell, $439,000.

9901 Swallow Ridge, Toano; Tanya L. Morrison to James Levern McLean, $317,000.

6755 Tarpleys Tavern Road, Williamsburg; Frederick E. Biel to David Dion Berger Sr., $354,200.

Unit 10-189, In Fairways Villas at Green Springs; Equity Trustees LLC to Kondaur Capital Corp. trustee, $220,000.

104 Whistle Walk, Williamsburg; Louis G. Frates to Paul J. Fameli, $295,000.

116 Windsor Way, Williamsburg; Daniel J. McLaughlin to Thomas S. Condon, $365,000.

909 Wood Duck Commons, Williamsburg; Marcia H. Lott to Louise A. Clarke, $209,750.

